Image 1 of 46 Robert Gesink (Rabobank) takes an emotion-packed victory on Mt. Baldy in the Tour of California (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 7 of 46 Barry Bonds got a ride in the VIP car for today's stage (Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 15 of 46 Robert Gesink (Rabobank) interviewed after his win. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 16 of 46 Robert Gesink (Rabobank) leaves Chris Horner behind. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 26 of 46 Jhon Atapuma "the Puma" and Chris Horner on the attack on Mt. Baldy (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 39 of 46 Robert Gesink (Rabobank) wins stage 7 of the 2012 Amgen Tour of California (Image credit: AFP Photo)

Rabobank's Robert Gesink is back: after breaking his femur last October, the Dutch rider has regained his top form and showed it by claiming both the stage win on Mt. Baldy and the race lead of the Tour of California. Gesink out-sprinted John Darwin Atapuma (Colombia Coldeportes), while the Colombian's teammate Fabio Duarte claimed third.

"I'm back, I've been working really, really hard the last months. It didn't always work out in the beginning and that's difficult on an athlete, always wanting to win. Now to be back at the highest level and to be the best uphill like this is unbelievable," Gesink said.

Soon to turn 26, Gesink was last in California in 2009 but it has been since 2008 that he last took a stage victory here in San Jose where he out-sprinted Levi Leipheimer.

"I had a nice victory over here four years ago, and I am really happy to be back at this level after a difficult year. I lost my dad a bit more than a year ago, and felt dead myself. Then I became a dad. Emotionally it was a really difficult year, and now to be back at the highest level and beat guys like Horner, Zabriskie and Tejay [Van Garderen], it's incredible."

The morning's race leader David Zabriskie (Garmin-Barracuda) put in a valiant effort on the 8km climb, ultimately losing 1:25 on the stage. While he lost the overall race lead, he salvaged his place on the podium tomorrow. After twice finishing second overall, Zabriskie looks poised to add a third runner-up result to that tally, while his teammate Tom Danielson climbed into third in the standings.

"The team rode great. We had to do a lot of work," Danielson said. "There was a lot of suffering for everybody. I did the best I could. I just got a little dehydrated in the last couple kilometers, and I had to ride my own pace. I felt really comfortable with Gesink, and all of the sudden I started getting the chills, and I thought, 'Oh man I'm dehydrated, I didn't drink enough'. But I did the best I could for sure.

"I just did a huge month and a half block of training for the Tour [de France], so I expected to come here with good form. I felt strong all week and I felt strong today. I wanted to win, but Gesink was stronger."

The day was dominated by an audacious display by Chris Horner and his RadioShack-Nissan team, which put four riders including Horner into the early breakaway on the first climb, and on the second ascent, Horner left all of his companions behind except for Atapuma. The team's motto, "inspired by climbing" proved true, and Atapuma was able to leave Horner behind on the hardest pitches of Mt. Baldy and put in a solo bid for victory. The only problem was, Gesink bridged across and then defeated Atapuma in the sprint.

"It was a very hard day. I was looking at Horner when he attacked, so I could stay in his wake and then press for the stage win," Atapuma said. "The stage win was so close, but second place in such an important stage at such an important race is a very good result."

Duarte, who rode through the jetsam caused by Gesink's explosive attack, was pleased with third on the stage. "We are very happy with our team display today. Our aim was to take the stage win, and the team gave its all to race this objective," Duarte said. "We came very close. This is the kind of result that says thank you to the whole staff and all the people working for us, and of course the team."

Horner's last ditch bid for glory

After losing 2:50 in the time trial, Horner's chances for the overall win were so remote, only an heroic feat of strength or a miracle could deliver him to the win, but for a time he became the leader on the road, notching up 3:50 in the leading group on Zabriskie. While it didn't pan out in the end, Horner was satisfied with the show he put on today.

"I don't have any bad feelings about where I finished today, I wanted to go out with a show for sure. The stage would have been nice, but the overall was what I really wanted, and the only way to do that was to risk everything. I did it, but it just didn't work. I hope everyone enjoyed the show," he said after the stage.

It's incredibly rare to see a team put so many riders into a breakaway, and to have the defending champion as one is even more amazing. Horner described how he entered into the move: "Originally the team wanted me to go for the stage, but I'm here to win the overall. My only shot was to hope for a break like that. We had Jens [Voigt] up there and [Gregory] Rast up there, then George [Bennett] went across and when I saw George there and we had four, I thought we had a chance."

His only regret was that Atapuma didn't contribute a fair share of the work to make the move succeed. "The Colombian guy really wasn't working through the valley, he sat on me going up the next KOM, pulled about half as much as I did in the rollers, and barely any on the descent, so I was glad to see Gesink catch him," Horner said.

While at first, Garmin-Barracuda took charge of the chase, when it came to crunch time, it was Rabobank who was able to seriously chip away at the leaders' advantage.

"I'm happy with the effort the team put in. We already started riding early because we saw Horner was in the first group," Gesink said. "I mean guys doing an attack like that, you have to be a really big rider to make a race, as he did. It was incredible. We had to chase all day and everybody was suffering. On the last climb I decided to go. I looked back and saw the group was small, and I went again and it worked very well."

Short, sharp and steep

The Amgen Tour of California has been about two stages this year, the time trial which propelled David Zabriskie of Garmin-Barracuda to the race lead, and Mt. Baldy, where the overall contenders had their last realistic chance to change up the standings.

RadioShack-Nissan, having a disadvantage after Horner's substandard time trial, took the race by the horns sending Jens Voigt up the road from the moment the 0km flag dropped. Along with Voigt was Dries Devenyns (Omega Pharma-Quickstep) at first, but then Michael Matthews (Rabobank) and Nathan Brown (Bontrager-Livestrong) replaced the Belgian.

Soon, the climb kicked up in earnest and RadioShack put on the pressure, tossing Horner, Rast and Bennett up the road with Voigt and dragging a few riders along, the highest ranked being Marc De Maar (UnitedHealthcare) who had his teammate Bradley White along with him. Marking the move for Liquigas-Cannondale was Timmy Duggan and tacking on was Chris Baldwin (Bissell), Darwin Atapuma (Colombia Coldeportes), Lucas Euser (Spidertech) and Alexandre Geniez (Argos Shimano).

The group was pegged at two minutes by the Garmin-Barracuda and Rabobank, keeping Horner from threatening Zabriskie's lead, but the American was keen to give his all to try and repeat his victory of 2011, and attacked on the second climb of Glendora Mountain road, shedding all of his breakaway companions except Atapuma, while Geniez tried and failed to hang on.

Horner pressed the pace, not asking his Colombian companion to do any work at all. He quickly extended his advantage over Zabriskie to 3:35, gaining the virtual lead with 35km to go. As Horner allowed Atapuma to share the work, the pair extended the lead to 3:50, but Garmin-Barracuda and BMC were able to whittle away at the gap on the upper slopes of Glendora Mountain.

By the time Horner and Atapuma crested the second mountain, the BMC-led peloton had stripped Horner of his virtual leader status, and the pair's advantage was halved from 2:40 to 1:20 on the long, undulating run across the ridge line to Mt. Baldy.

BMC led the chase full gas onto Mt. Baldy road, but despite its furious tempo van Garderen was sitting back, keeping a close eye on the Garmin-Barracuda riders. Rabobank took over the pace leading into the steepest part of the climb, and its pace put several riders into trouble: the previous day's winner Sylvain Georges and best young rider Luke Durbridge into trouble, as well as UnitedHealthcare's contender Rory Sutherland.

Atapuma attacked Horner as the road kicked up into its steepest pitches, and while Horner briefly lost contact, he was able to claw his way back to the Colombian though not for long.

In the same stretch of road in the chase group one minute behind, Robert Gesink dropped a bomb on the bunch, jettisoning Zabriskie and only Danielson could respond, while Van Garderen and Joe Dombrowski (Bontrager-Livestrong) trailed just behind. Dombrowski, one of the revelations of the US peloton, left the BMC man behind. while up ahead Gesink ditched Danielson and reached and passed Horner.

Colombia Coldeportes rider Fabio Duarte was inspired by climbing and came across the gap, passing Van Garderen and bridging up to Danielson, Horner and Dombrowski heading into the final kilometer. Meanwhile, Gesink closed in on Atapuma at the 1km to go banner.

The pair came into the final series of bends neck and neck, with Atapuma trying to jump on the inside, but Gesink passed him on the straight before nearly crashing into the barriers in the final turn but holding on for the stage win.

"A few of my teammates who are riding this year rode this stage last year and explained a bit to me, and I watched the race last year on the Internet while I was training for the Tour. So I knew it a bit, still I almost got surprised by the last corner because I saw the blue podium and thought it was the finish. But that's what happens when you're heart rate is 200 and you can't see that well anymore."

Full Results

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Robert Gesink (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 3:37:08 2 Darwin Atapuma Hurtado (Col) Colombia - Coldeportes 3 Fabio Andres Duarte Arevalo (Col) Colombia - Coldeportes 0:00:14 4 Joseph Dombrowski (USA) Bontrager Livestrong Team 0:00:18 5 Thomas Danielson (USA) Garmin - Barracuda 0:00:26 6 Christopher Horner (USA) RadioShack-Nissan 0:00:38 7 Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 0:01:04 8 Tiago Machado (Por) RadioShack-Nissan 0:01:06 9 Levi Leipheimer (USA) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 0:01:08 10 Tejay Van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team 0:01:22 11 David Zabriskie (USA) Garmin - Barracuda 0:01:25 12 Matthew Busche (USA) RadioShack-Nissan 0:01:33 13 Pieter Weening (Ned) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team 0:01:39 14 Nicolas Roche (Irl) AG2R La Mondiale 0:02:22 15 Cameron Meyer (Aus) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team 0:02:28 16 Sylvain Georges (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:02:58 17 Rory Sutherland (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 0:03:13 18 Philip Deignan (Irl) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 0:03:15 19 George Hincapie (USA) BMC Racing Team 0:03:30 20 Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 21 Luke Durbridge (Aus) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team 0:04:41 22 Thomas Damuseau (Fra) Argos - Shimano 0:04:56 23 Brian Vandborg (Den) Spidertech Powered By C10 0:05:03 24 Peter Velits (Svk) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 0:05:56 25 Luis Leon Sanchez Gil (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team 26 Michael Creed (USA) Team Optum presented by Kelly Benefit Strategies 0:06:18 27 Benjamin King (USA) RadioShack-Nissan 0:06:31 28 Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Argos - Shimano 29 Fred Rodriguez (USA) Team Exergy 0:07:08 30 Timothy Duggan (USA) Liquigas-Cannondale 0:07:13 31 Yannick Eijssen (Bel) BMC Racing Team 0:07:15 32 Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:07:41 33 Michael Rodriguez Galindo (Col) Colombia - Coldeportes 34 Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team 0:08:27 35 Jens Voigt (Ger) RadioShack-Nissan 0:09:24 36 Bram Tankink (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 0:09:50 37 Dries Devenyns (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 0:10:50 38 Marc De Maar (AHo) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 0:11:21 39 Ben Jacques-Maynes (USA) Bissell Cycling 0:12:51 40 Alex Howes (USA) Garmin - Barracuda 0:14:23 41 Matt Cooke (USA) Team Exergy 0:14:25 42 Kristijan Koren (Slo) Liquigas-Cannondale 0:14:49 43 Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 44 Travis Meyer (Aus) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team 45 Josh Atkins (NZl) Bontrager Livestrong Team 0:17:13 46 Andrew Bajadali (USA) Team Optum presented by Kelly Benefit Strategies 0:17:56 47 Lawson Craddock (USA) Bontrager Livestrong Team 0:18:19 48 Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team 49 Jason McCartney (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 0:18:49 50 Victor Hugo Pena Grisales (Col) Colombia - Coldeportes 0:20:32 51 Heinrich Haussler (Aus) Garmin - Barracuda 0:21:36 52 Alessandro Vanotti (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 0:21:55 53 Maxime Bouet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:22:38 54 Lucas Euser (USA) Spidertech Powered By C10 0:24:14 55 Thomas Peterson (USA) Garmin - Barracuda 0:24:17 56 Stijn Vandenbergh (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 0:25:40 57 Lloyd Mondory (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 58 Edward King (USA) Liquigas-Cannondale 59 Koen De Kort (Ned) Argos - Shimano 60 Sébastian Salas (Can) Team Optum presented by Kelly Benefit Strategies 61 Tom Boonen (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 62 Christopher Jones (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 63 Daniel Oss (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 64 Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Bontrager Livestrong Team 65 Mauro Da Dalto (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 66 Frank Pipp (USA) Bissell Cycling 67 Frantisek Rabon (Cze) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 68 Paul Martens (Ger) Rabobank Cycling Team 69 Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 70 Wilson Alexander Marentes Torres (Col) Colombia - Coldeportes 71 Peter Sagan (Svk) Liquigas-Cannondale 72 Nathan Haas (Aus) Garmin - Barracuda 73 Markel Irizar Aranburu (Spa) RadioShack-Nissan 74 Gavin Mannion (USA) Bontrager Livestrong Team 75 David Boily (Can) Spidertech Powered By C10 76 Tom Stamsnijder (Ned) Argos - Shimano 77 Jeremy Vennell (NZl) Bissell Cycling 78 George Bennett (NZl) RadioShack-Nissan 79 Carlos Julian Quintero (Col) Colombia - Coldeportes 80 Hugo Houle (Can) Spidertech Powered By C10 81 Guillaume Boivin (Can) Spidertech Powered By C10 82 Thomas Zirbel (USA) Team Optum presented by Kelly Benefit Strategies 83 Morgan Schmitt (USA) Team Exergy 84 Raymond Kunzli (Swi) Spidertech Powered By C10 85 Alexander Candelario (USA) Team Optum presented by Kelly Benefit Strategies 86 Serghei Tvetcov (Mda) Team Exergy 87 Jacob Rathe (USA) Garmin - Barracuda 88 Bradley White (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 89 Gerald Ciolek (Ger) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 90 Jeffry Louder (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 91 Nathan Brown (USA) Bontrager Livestrong Team 92 Christopher Baldwin (USA) Bissell Cycling 93 Leigh Howard (Aus) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team 94 Robbie McEwen (Aus) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team 95 Roger Kluge (Ger) Argos - Shimano 96 Matthew Wilson (Aus) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team 97 Wesley Sulzberger (Aus) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team 98 Jonathan Clarke (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 99 Bert Grabsch (Ger) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 100 Alexandre Geniez (Fra) Argos - Shimano 101 Michael Matthews (Aus) Rabobank Cycling Team 102 Ryan Eastman (USA) Bontrager Livestrong Team 103 Ken Hanson (USA) Team Optum presented by Kelly Benefit Strategies 104 Yukihiro Doi (Jpn) Argos - Shimano 105 Andrés Díaz Corrales (Col) Team Exergy 106 Thimothy Roe (Aus) BMC Racing Team 107 Andrew Talansky (USA) Garmin - Barracuda 108 Scott Zwizanski (USA) Team Optum presented by Kelly Benefit Strategies 109 Ian Boswell (USA) Bontrager Livestrong Team 110 Grégory Rast (Swi) RadioShack-Nissan DNF Carter Jones (USA) Bissell Cycling DNF Logan Loader (USA) Team Exergy DNF Ryan Anderson (Can) Spidertech Powered By C10 DNF Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale

Sprint 1 - Glendora # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 George Bennett (NZl) RadioShack-Nissan 5 pts 2 Jens Voigt (Ger) RadioShack-Nissan 3 3 Christopher Horner (USA) RadioShack-Nissan 1

Mountain 1 - Glendora Ridge Rd. (cat. 2) # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 George Bennett (NZl) RadioShack-Nissan 8 pts 2 Jens Voigt (Ger) RadioShack-Nissan 7 3 Christopher Horner (USA) RadioShack-Nissan 6 4 Bradley White (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 5 5 Marc De Maar (AHo) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 3

Mountain 2 - Glendora Ridge Rd. (cat. 2) # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Darwin Atapuma Hurtado (Col) Colombia - Coldeportes 8 pts 2 Christopher Horner (USA) RadioShack-Nissan 7 3 Timothy Duggan (USA) Liquigas-Cannondale 6 4 Marc De Maar (AHo) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 5 5 Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team 3

Mountain 3 - Mont Baldy (HC) # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Robert Gesink (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 8 pts 2 Darwin Atapuma Hurtado (Col) Colombia - Coldeportes 7 3 Fabio Andres Duarte Arevalo (Col) Colombia - Coldeportes 6 4 Joseph Dombrowski (USA) Bontrager Livestrong Team 5 5 Thomas Danielson (USA) Garmin - Barracuda 3

Most aggressive rider # Rider Name (Country) Team 1 Darwin Atapuma Hurtado (Col) Colombia - Coldeportes

Most courageous rider # Rider Name (Country) Team 1 Christopher Horner (USA) RadioShack-Nissan

Young riders # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Joseph Dombrowski (USA) Bontrager Livestrong Team 3:37:26 2 Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 0:00:46 3 Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:03:12 4 Luke Durbridge (Aus) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team 0:04:23 5 Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Argos - Shimano 0:06:13 6 Josh Atkins (NZl) Bontrager Livestrong Team 0:16:55 7 Lawson Craddock (USA) Bontrager Livestrong Team 0:18:01 8 Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Bontrager Livestrong Team 0:25:22 9 Peter Sagan (Svk) Liquigas-Cannondale 10 Gavin Mannion (USA) Bontrager Livestrong Team 11 David Boily (Can) Spidertech Powered By C10 12 George Bennett (NZl) RadioShack-Nissan 13 Hugo Houle (Can) Spidertech Powered By C10 14 Jacob Rathe (USA) Garmin - Barracuda 15 Nathan Brown (USA) Bontrager Livestrong Team 16 Michael Matthews (Aus) Rabobank Cycling Team 17 Ryan Eastman (USA) Bontrager Livestrong Team 18 Ian Boswell (USA) Bontrager Livestrong Team

Teams # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 RadioShack-Nissan 10:54:41 2 Rabobank Cycling Team 0:03:43 3 Colombia - Coldeportes 0:04:38 4 Orica GreenEDGE 0:05:31 5 AG2R La Mondiale 0:05:33 6 BMC Racing Team 0:08:50 7 Garmin-Barracuda 0:12:57 8 UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 0:14:32 9 Omega Pharma-QuickStep 0:14:37 10 Bontrager Livestrong Team 0:32:33 11 Liquigas-Cannondale 0:33:34 12 Argos-Shimano 0:33:50 13 Team Exergy 0:43:56 14 Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 0:46:37 15 Spidertech Powered by C10 0:51:40 16 Bissell Pro Cycling 1:00:54

General classification after stage 7 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Robert Gesink (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 29:14:52 2 David Zabriskie (USA) Garmin - Barracuda 0:00:46 3 Thomas Danielson (USA) Garmin - Barracuda 0:00:54 4 Tejay Van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team 0:01:17 5 Fabio Andres Duarte Arevalo (Col) Colombia - Coldeportes 0:01:36 6 Levi Leipheimer (USA) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 0:02:13 7 Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 0:02:30 8 Christopher Horner (USA) RadioShack-Nissan 0:02:49 9 Tiago Machado (Por) RadioShack-Nissan 0:02:54 10 Pieter Weening (Ned) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team 0:03:05 11 Cameron Meyer (Aus) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team 0:03:15 12 Joseph Dombrowski (USA) Bontrager Livestrong Team 0:03:38 13 Rory Sutherland (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 0:03:44 14 Matthew Busche (USA) RadioShack-Nissan 0:04:19 15 George Hincapie (USA) BMC Racing Team 0:04:21 16 Darwin Atapuma Hurtado (Col) Colombia - Coldeportes 0:04:28 17 Sylvain Georges (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 18 Luke Durbridge (Aus) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team 0:05:03 19 Nicolas Roche (Irl) AG2R La Mondiale 0:05:52 20 Peter Velits (Svk) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 0:06:02 21 Luis Leon Sanchez Gil (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team 0:06:57 22 Brian Vandborg (Den) Spidertech Powered By C10 0:07:21 23 Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Argos - Shimano 0:07:29 24 Philip Deignan (Irl) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 0:07:49 25 Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:08:28 26 Fred Rodriguez (USA) Team Exergy 0:08:38 27 Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team 0:09:53 28 Timothy Duggan (USA) Liquigas-Cannondale 0:10:44 29 Bram Tankink (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 0:12:05 30 Marc De Maar (AHo) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 0:12:49 31 Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:12:57 32 Ben Jacques-Maynes (USA) Bissell Cycling 0:15:43 33 Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 0:16:02 34 Jens Voigt (Ger) RadioShack-Nissan 0:16:04 35 Thomas Damuseau (Fra) Argos - Shimano 0:16:54 36 Matt Cooke (USA) Team Exergy 0:18:31 37 Lawson Craddock (USA) Bontrager Livestrong Team 0:19:10 38 Alex Howes (USA) Garmin - Barracuda 0:19:27 39 Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team 0:21:20 40 Heinrich Haussler (Aus) Garmin - Barracuda 0:23:32 41 Andrew Talansky (USA) Garmin - Barracuda 0:25:49 42 Peter Sagan (Svk) Liquigas-Cannondale 0:27:42 43 Paul Martens (Ger) Rabobank Cycling Team 0:27:54 44 Maxime Bouet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:28:13 45 Yannick Eijssen (Bel) BMC Racing Team 0:28:15 46 George Bennett (NZl) RadioShack-Nissan 0:28:36 47 Dries Devenyns (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 0:28:37 48 Ian Boswell (USA) Bontrager Livestrong Team 0:28:58 49 Raymond Kunzli (Swi) Spidertech Powered By C10 0:29:09 50 Benjamin King (USA) RadioShack-Nissan 0:29:23 51 Christopher Baldwin (USA) Bissell Cycling 0:29:38 52 Jeffry Louder (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 0:30:02 53 Alessandro Vanotti (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 0:31:16 54 Michael Creed (USA) Team Optum presented by Kelly Benefit Strategies 0:31:36 55 Wesley Sulzberger (Aus) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team 0:32:48 56 Andrés Díaz Corrales (Col) Team Exergy 0:33:18 57 Markel Irizar Aranburu (Spa) RadioShack-Nissan 0:33:39 58 Michael Rodriguez Galindo (Col) Colombia - Coldeportes 0:34:18 59 Daniel Oss (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 0:37:12 60 Alexander Candelario (USA) Team Optum presented by Kelly Benefit Strategies 0:37:18 61 Lucas Euser (USA) Spidertech Powered By C10 0:37:34 62 Gavin Mannion (USA) Bontrager Livestrong Team 0:38:41 63 Andrew Bajadali (USA) Team Optum presented by Kelly Benefit Strategies 0:39:54 64 Thomas Peterson (USA) Garmin - Barracuda 0:42:45 65 Alexandre Geniez (Fra) Argos - Shimano 0:43:48 66 Josh Atkins (NZl) Bontrager Livestrong Team 0:50:31 67 Yukihiro Doi (Jpn) Argos - Shimano 0:53:51 68 Grégory Rast (Swi) RadioShack-Nissan 0:53:59 69 Nathan Brown (USA) Bontrager Livestrong Team 0:56:34 70 Thimothy Roe (Aus) BMC Racing Team 0:59:10 71 Victor Hugo Pena Grisales (Col) Colombia - Coldeportes 1:00:32 72 Jeremy Vennell (NZl) Bissell Cycling 1:00:40 73 Sébastian Salas (Can) Team Optum presented by Kelly Benefit Strategies 1:02:29 74 Hugo Houle (Can) Spidertech Powered By C10 1:04:33 75 Koen De Kort (Ned) Argos - Shimano 1:06:18 76 Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Bontrager Livestrong Team 1:07:19 77 Frank Pipp (USA) Bissell Cycling 1:08:51 78 David Boily (Can) Spidertech Powered By C10 1:09:58 79 Kristijan Koren (Slo) Liquigas-Cannondale 1:10:20 80 Leigh Howard (Aus) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team 1:10:42 81 Stijn Vandenbergh (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 1:11:36 82 Tom Boonen (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 1:11:41 83 Michael Matthews (Aus) Rabobank Cycling Team 1:12:28 84 Edward King (USA) Liquigas-Cannondale 1:13:03 85 Christopher Jones (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 1:14:37 86 Lloyd Mondory (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 1:15:34 87 Thomas Zirbel (USA) Team Optum presented by Kelly Benefit Strategies 1:15:38 88 Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 1:16:32 89 Morgan Schmitt (USA) Team Exergy 1:17:35 90 Ryan Eastman (USA) Bontrager Livestrong Team 1:18:00 91 Bert Grabsch (Ger) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 1:19:53 92 Gerald Ciolek (Ger) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 1:20:00 93 Roger Kluge (Ger) Argos - Shimano 1:24:24 94 Scott Zwizanski (USA) Team Optum presented by Kelly Benefit Strategies 1:26:09 95 Bradley White (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 1:27:43 96 Guillaume Boivin (Can) Spidertech Powered By C10 1:28:20 97 Jonathan Clarke (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 1:29:49 98 Jason McCartney (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 1:30:10 99 Nathan Haas (Aus) Garmin - Barracuda 1:32:39 100 Tom Stamsnijder (Ned) Argos - Shimano 1:32:52 101 Frantisek Rabon (Cze) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 1:34:14 102 Matthew Wilson (Aus) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team 1:34:37 103 Travis Meyer (Aus) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team 1:35:12 104 Ken Hanson (USA) Team Optum presented by Kelly Benefit Strategies 1:35:48 105 Mauro Da Dalto (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 1:36:09 106 Serghei Tvetcov (Mda) Team Exergy 1:39:30 107 Robbie McEwen (Aus) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team 1:40:53 108 Jacob Rathe (USA) Garmin - Barracuda 1:41:10 109 Carlos Julian Quintero (Col) Colombia - Coldeportes 1:44:58 110 Wilson Alexander Marentes Torres (Col) Colombia - Coldeportes 1:51:43

Points classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Peter Sagan (Svk) Liquigas-Cannondale 72 pts 2 Heinrich Haussler (Aus) Garmin - Barracuda 48 3 Leigh Howard (Aus) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team 24 4 Sylvain Georges (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 23 5 Fred Rodriguez (USA) Team Exergy 21 6 Tom Boonen (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 17 7 Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team 16 8 Michael Matthews (Aus) Rabobank Cycling Team 12 9 Peter Velits (Svk) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 11 10 Alexander Candelario (USA) Team Optum presented by Kelly Benefit Strategies 10 11 Koen De Kort (Ned) Argos - Shimano 10 12 Marc De Maar (AHo) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 8 13 Alex Howes (USA) Garmin - Barracuda 8 14 Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Argos - Shimano 8 15 Lloyd Mondory (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 8 16 Thomas Damuseau (Fra) Argos - Shimano 7 17 Markel Irizar Aranburu (Spa) RadioShack-Nissan 6 18 Bradley White (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 6 19 Lawson Craddock (USA) Bontrager Livestrong Team 6 20 Jeremy Vennell (NZl) Bissell Cycling 6 21 Jeffry Louder (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 5 22 George Bennett (NZl) RadioShack-Nissan 5 23 Grégory Rast (Swi) RadioShack-Nissan 5 24 Wilson Alexander Marentes Torres (Col) Colombia - Coldeportes 5 25 George Hincapie (USA) BMC Racing Team 5 26 Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Bontrager Livestrong Team 5 27 Christopher Horner (USA) RadioShack-Nissan 4 28 Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 4 29 Hugo Houle (Can) Spidertech Powered By C10 4 30 Guillaume Boivin (Can) Spidertech Powered By C10 4 31 Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 3 32 Pieter Weening (Ned) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team 3 33 Bram Tankink (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 3 34 Jens Voigt (Ger) RadioShack-Nissan 3 35 Benjamin King (USA) RadioShack-Nissan 3 36 Stijn Vandenbergh (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 3 37 Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 3 38 Tejay Van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team 2 39 Sébastian Salas (Can) Team Optum presented by Kelly Benefit Strategies 2 40 Robert Gesink (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 1 41 Luis Leon Sanchez Gil (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team 1 42 Ben Jacques-Maynes (USA) Bissell Cycling 1 43 Maxime Bouet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 1 44 Josh Atkins (NZl) Bontrager Livestrong Team 1 45 Roger Kluge (Ger) Argos - Shimano 1 46 Wesley Sulzberger (Aus) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team -4 47 Michael Rodriguez Galindo (Col) Colombia - Coldeportes -5 48 Alexandre Geniez (Fra) Argos - Shimano -5 49 Christopher Jones (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team -5 50 Thomas Zirbel (USA) Team Optum presented by Kelly Benefit Strategies -5 51 Andrés Díaz Corrales (Col) Team Exergy -10

Mountains classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Sébastian Salas (Can) Team Optum presented by Kelly Benefit Strategies 65 pts 2 David Boily (Can) Spidertech Powered By C10 48 3 Darwin Atapuma Hurtado (Col) Colombia - Coldeportes 24 4 Jeremy Vennell (NZl) Bissell Cycling 22 5 Alex Howes (USA) Garmin - Barracuda 16 6 Andrew Bajadali (USA) Team Optum presented by Kelly Benefit Strategies 15 7 Alexandre Geniez (Fra) Argos - Shimano 14 8 Bradley White (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 14 9 George Bennett (NZl) RadioShack-Nissan 13 10 Christopher Horner (USA) RadioShack-Nissan 13 11 Fabio Andres Duarte Arevalo (Col) Colombia - Coldeportes 12 12 Robert Gesink (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 11 13 Carlos Julian Quintero (Col) Colombia - Coldeportes 11 14 Sylvain Georges (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 10 15 Josh Atkins (NZl) Bontrager Livestrong Team 10 16 Grégory Rast (Swi) RadioShack-Nissan 10 17 Yukihiro Doi (Jpn) Argos - Shimano 9 18 Philip Deignan (Irl) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 8 19 Marc De Maar (AHo) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 8 20 Ben Jacques-Maynes (USA) Bissell Cycling 8 21 Wesley Sulzberger (Aus) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team 8 22 Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 7 23 Jens Voigt (Ger) RadioShack-Nissan 7 24 Benjamin King (USA) RadioShack-Nissan 7 25 Christopher Jones (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 7 26 Wilson Alexander Marentes Torres (Col) Colombia - Coldeportes 7 27 Michael Rodriguez Galindo (Col) Colombia - Coldeportes 6 28 Rory Sutherland (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 6 29 Timothy Duggan (USA) Liquigas-Cannondale 6 30 Maxime Bouet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 6 31 Thomas Peterson (USA) Garmin - Barracuda 6 32 Lloyd Mondory (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 6 33 Joseph Dombrowski (USA) Bontrager Livestrong Team 5 34 Nicolas Roche (Irl) AG2R La Mondiale 5 35 Luis Leon Sanchez Gil (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team 5 36 Thomas Danielson (USA) Garmin - Barracuda 4 37 Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 4 38 Jeffry Louder (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 4 39 Markel Irizar Aranburu (Spa) RadioShack-Nissan 4 40 Scott Zwizanski (USA) Team Optum presented by Kelly Benefit Strategies 4 41 Brian Vandborg (Den) Spidertech Powered By C10 3 42 Bram Tankink (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 3 43 Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 3 44 Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team 3 45 Yannick Eijssen (Bel) BMC Racing Team 3 46 Dries Devenyns (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 2 47 Lucas Euser (USA) Spidertech Powered By C10 2

Young rider classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 29:17:22 2 Joseph Dombrowski (USA) Bontrager Livestrong Team 0:01:08 3 Luke Durbridge (Aus) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team 0:02:33 4 Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Argos - Shimano 0:04:59 5 Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:05:58 6 Lawson Craddock (USA) Bontrager Livestrong Team 0:16:40 7 Peter Sagan (Svk) Liquigas-Cannondale 0:25:12 8 George Bennett (NZl) RadioShack-Nissan 0:26:06 9 Ian Boswell (USA) Bontrager Livestrong Team 0:26:28 10 Gavin Mannion (USA) Bontrager Livestrong Team 0:36:11 11 Josh Atkins (NZl) Bontrager Livestrong Team 0:48:01 12 Nathan Brown (USA) Bontrager Livestrong Team 0:54:04 13 Hugo Houle (Can) Spidertech Powered By C10 1:02:03 14 Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Bontrager Livestrong Team 1:04:49 15 David Boily (Can) Spidertech Powered By C10 1:07:28 16 Michael Matthews (Aus) Rabobank Cycling Team 1:09:58 17 Ryan Eastman (USA) Bontrager Livestrong Team 1:15:30 18 Jacob Rathe (USA) Garmin - Barracuda 1:38:40