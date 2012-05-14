Trending

Sagan wins in Santa Cruz

Sagan keeps overall lead

Image 1 of 62

He's from Florida, but Andrew Talansky was happy to be in California.

He's from Florida, but Andrew Talansky was happy to be in California.
(Image credit: Mark Johnson/www.ironstring.com)
Image 2 of 62

Peter Sagan (Liquigas-Cannondale) celebrates his victory in Santa Cruz

Peter Sagan (Liquigas-Cannondale) celebrates his victory in Santa Cruz
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 3 of 62

Canadian David Boily holds the climber's jersey.

Canadian David Boily holds the climber's jersey.
(Image credit: Mark Johnson/www.ironstring.com)
Image 4 of 62

Peter Sagan enjoys some Golden State attention on the Soquel podium.

Peter Sagan enjoys some Golden State attention on the Soquel podium.
(Image credit: Mark Johnson/www.ironstring.com)
Image 5 of 62

Peter Sagan again makes it all look so easy.

Peter Sagan again makes it all look so easy.
(Image credit: Mark Johnson/www.ironstring.com)
Image 6 of 62

Frenchman Alexandre Geniez rides alone and off the front on Bear Creek Road.

Frenchman Alexandre Geniez rides alone and off the front on Bear Creek Road.
(Image credit: Mark Johnson/www.ironstring.com)
Image 7 of 62

Holland's Robert Gesink at the front on Bonny Doon road.

Holland's Robert Gesink at the front on Bonny Doon road.
(Image credit: Mark Johnson/www.ironstring.com)
Image 8 of 62

The break did not stop for fresh cherries.

The break did not stop for fresh cherries.
(Image credit: Mark Johnson/www.ironstring.com)
Image 9 of 62

The peloton streams south toward Soquel.

The peloton streams south toward Soquel.
(Image credit: Mark Johnson/www.ironstring.com)
Image 10 of 62

Tour of California chalk art.

Tour of California chalk art.
(Image credit: Mark Johnson/www.ironstring.com)
Image 11 of 62

Climbing on the Pacific Coast Highway.

Climbing on the Pacific Coast Highway.
(Image credit: Mark Johnson/www.ironstring.com)
Image 12 of 62

These guys might want to stick to more traditional cycling pants.

These guys might want to stick to more traditional cycling pants.
(Image credit: Mark Johnson/www.ironstring.com)
Image 13 of 62

The California Highway Patrol does a terrific job running rolling race enclosures.

The California Highway Patrol does a terrific job running rolling race enclosures.
(Image credit: Mark Johnson/www.ironstring.com)
Image 14 of 62

Liquigas-Cannondale leads Peter Sagan to another day of California dreaming.

Liquigas-Cannondale leads Peter Sagan to another day of California dreaming.
(Image credit: Mark Johnson/www.ironstring.com)
Image 15 of 62

Though way above the ocean on Bonny Doon road, this gent was in booties and wetsuit and ready to surf.

Though way above the ocean on Bonny Doon road, this gent was in booties and wetsuit and ready to surf.
(Image credit: Mark Johnson/www.ironstring.com)
Image 16 of 62

Stoked fans on Bonny Doon road.

Stoked fans on Bonny Doon road.
(Image credit: Mark Johnson/www.ironstring.com)
Image 17 of 62

The field rolls out past the Golden Gate Bridge.

The field rolls out past the Golden Gate Bridge.
(Image credit: Mark Johnson/www.ironstring.com)
Image 18 of 62

1k to lunch on the Pacific Coast Highway.

1k to lunch on the Pacific Coast Highway.
(Image credit: Mark Johnson/www.ironstring.com)
Image 19 of 62

On the Pacific Coast Highway, fans get the shot.

On the Pacific Coast Highway, fans get the shot.
(Image credit: Mark Johnson/www.ironstring.com)
Image 20 of 62

Dave Zabriskie rides past lush coastal fields during stage 2.

Dave Zabriskie rides past lush coastal fields during stage 2.
(Image credit: Mark Johnson/www.ironstring.com)
Image 21 of 62

Near the San Francisco suburb of Daly City, Maarten Tjallingi turns the screws.

Near the San Francisco suburb of Daly City, Maarten Tjallingi turns the screws.
(Image credit: Mark Johnson/www.ironstring.com)
Image 22 of 62

In San Francisco, brakes and gears are optional fashion accessories.

In San Francisco, brakes and gears are optional fashion accessories.
(Image credit: Mark Johnson/www.ironstring.com)
Image 23 of 62

Second place Heinrich Haussler is called up with GC leader Peter Sagan.

Second place Heinrich Haussler is called up with GC leader Peter Sagan.
(Image credit: Mark Johnson/www.ironstring.com)
Image 24 of 62

The Colombians made a go of it in the Santa Cruz Mountains, but could not defeat Peter Sagan.

The Colombians made a go of it in the Santa Cruz Mountains, but could not defeat Peter Sagan.
(Image credit: Mark Johnson/www.ironstring.com)
Image 25 of 62

Stage two of the Amgen Tour of California started near the Golden Gate Bridge.

Stage two of the Amgen Tour of California started near the Golden Gate Bridge.
(Image credit: Mark Johnson/www.ironstring.com)
Image 26 of 62

California sprinter Ken Hanson is racing this year.

California sprinter Ken Hanson is racing this year.
(Image credit: Mark Johnson/www.ironstring.com)
Image 27 of 62

Jens Voigt ready for another day of patroling the front of the peloton.

Jens Voigt ready for another day of patroling the front of the peloton.
(Image credit: Mark Johnson/www.ironstring.com)
Image 28 of 62

Dogs and their owners were welcome at the San Francisco race start.

Dogs and their owners were welcome at the San Francisco race start.
(Image credit: Mark Johnson/www.ironstring.com)
Image 29 of 62

Pink podium shoes in San Francisco.

Pink podium shoes in San Francisco.
(Image credit: Mark Johnson/www.ironstring.com)
Image 30 of 62

San Francisco is known for its talented flying babies.

San Francisco is known for its talented flying babies.
(Image credit: Mark Johnson/www.ironstring.com)
Image 31 of 62

Californian Chris Horner chats with some of his many fans in San Francisco.

Californian Chris Horner chats with some of his many fans in San Francisco.
(Image credit: Mark Johnson/www.ironstring.com)
Image 32 of 62

New Zealander Jeremy Vennell took the day's most courageous award.

New Zealander Jeremy Vennell took the day's most courageous award.
(Image credit: Mark Johnson/www.ironstring.com)
Image 33 of 62

More scenery along Highway 1

More scenery along Highway 1
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 34 of 62

Riders make it down to the California coast

Riders make it down to the California coast
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 35 of 62

Tejay Van Garderen (BMC) and Tom Boonen (Omega Pharma-Quickstep) roll along in the bunch

Tejay Van Garderen (BMC) and Tom Boonen (Omega Pharma-Quickstep) roll along in the bunch
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 36 of 62

Jens Voigt (Radioshack-Nissan) was back at the front again today

Jens Voigt (Radioshack-Nissan) was back at the front again today
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 37 of 62

The group gets strung out along the coast

The group gets strung out along the coast
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 38 of 62

Tom Boonen (Omega Pharma-Quickstep) gets called to the start line

Tom Boonen (Omega Pharma-Quickstep) gets called to the start line
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 39 of 62

Riders got to enjoy the beautiful California weather and scenery for today's stage.

Riders got to enjoy the beautiful California weather and scenery for today's stage.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 40 of 62

The main bunch stayed pretty calm earlier in the stage

The main bunch stayed pretty calm earlier in the stage
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 41 of 62

Liquigas kept on the front today

Liquigas kept on the front today
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 42 of 62

Alexandre Geniez (Argos-Shimano) launches a solo attack

Alexandre Geniez (Argos-Shimano) launches a solo attack
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 43 of 62

Tom Peterson (Garmin-Barracuda) leads the field on the climb

Tom Peterson (Garmin-Barracuda) leads the field on the climb
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 44 of 62

Nicolas Roche (AG2R) on the front of the bunch on the way up to the first KOM

Nicolas Roche (AG2R) on the front of the bunch on the way up to the first KOM
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 45 of 62

The break gets more time on the peloton

The break gets more time on the peloton
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 46 of 62

Matthew Busche (Radioshack-Nissan) crossed the line a little banged up

Matthew Busche (Radioshack-Nissan) crossed the line a little banged up
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 47 of 62

The race rolls out of San Francisco and past the Golden Gate Bridge

The race rolls out of San Francisco and past the Golden Gate Bridge
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 48 of 62

The race leaves San Francisco

The race leaves San Francisco
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 49 of 62

Today's stage winner got to take home this made in Santa Cruz surf board

Today's stage winner got to take home this made in Santa Cruz surf board
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 50 of 62

Yellow jersey Peter Sagan (Liquigas-Cannondale) tucked safely at the front of the bunch enroute to Santa Cruz

Yellow jersey Peter Sagan (Liquigas-Cannondale) tucked safely at the front of the bunch enroute to Santa Cruz
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 51 of 62

The peloton bound for Santa Cruz

The peloton bound for Santa Cruz
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 52 of 62

A quick saddle height issue

A quick saddle height issue
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 53 of 62

Liquigas-Cannondale and Omega Pharma-Quickstep driving the peloton

Liquigas-Cannondale and Omega Pharma-Quickstep driving the peloton
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 54 of 62

Alexandre Geniez (Argos-Shimano) and Tom Zirbel (Optum Pro Cycling-Kelly Benefit Strategies)

Alexandre Geniez (Argos-Shimano) and Tom Zirbel (Optum Pro Cycling-Kelly Benefit Strategies)
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 55 of 62

Tejay Van Garderen (BMC), centre, during stage 2 of the 2012 Amgen Tour of California

Tejay Van Garderen (BMC), centre, during stage 2 of the 2012 Amgen Tour of California
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 56 of 62

Chris Horner (RadioShack-Nissan) was playing it cool during stage 2 of the 2012 Amgen Tour of California

Chris Horner (RadioShack-Nissan) was playing it cool during stage 2 of the 2012 Amgen Tour of California
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 57 of 62

Levi Leipheimer (Omega Pharma-QuickStep)

Levi Leipheimer (Omega Pharma-QuickStep)
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 58 of 62

The peloton heads out of San Francisco in view of the iconic Golden Gate Bridge

The peloton heads out of San Francisco in view of the iconic Golden Gate Bridge
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 59 of 62

Plenty of fans on hand to cheer on the peloton en route to Santa Cruz

Plenty of fans on hand to cheer on the peloton en route to Santa Cruz
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 60 of 62

Two Aussies, Heinrich Haussler (Garmin-Barracuda) and Robbie McEwen (Orica GreenEdge)

Two Aussies, Heinrich Haussler (Garmin-Barracuda) and Robbie McEwen (Orica GreenEdge)
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 61 of 62

The stage 2 peloton

The stage 2 peloton
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 62 of 62

Peter Sagan (Liquigas-Cannondale) celebrates his victory in Santa Cruz

Peter Sagan (Liquigas-Cannondale) celebrates his victory in Santa Cruz
(Image credit: AFP)

Peter Sagan (Liquigas-Cannondale) made it two from two to claim his second stage win at the Amgen Tour of California Monday. The Liquigas sprinter extended his lead in GC with the win, while Heinrich Haussler (Garmin-Barracuda) and Leigh Howard (Orica-GreenEdge) picked up second and third.

Related Articles

Sprinters nullify Amgen Tour of California stage 2

Sagan was once again head and shoulders above of his competition, and like yesterday's stage 1, when a puncture threatened to derail his chances, he was thrown into jeopardy with a crash on the penultimate climb of the day.

Despite the spill, and a string of mechanical pit stops back at the team car, Sagan was perfectly placed inside the final kilometres. Rounding the final corner it was every sprinter for himself, and as Sagan used his handling skills to slingshot for the line. Howard was simply left for dead, and Haussler was only able to come through for second.

Sagan admitted that he may have surprised even himself with the strength in the finish.

"With two climbs in the end of the stage today, I am really happy to win," he said, celebrating his fifth stage win at the Tour of California. "I was thinking when I was still in the front group on the last climb I would try and win another stage. I knew the last corner was close to the finish so I decided to take the turn from the first position, and I won the stage."

How it unfolded

Just as with the opening stage, the attacking began immediately after the bunch rolled out of the neutral start through the San Francisco's Presidio in the shadow of the Golden Gate Bridge.

Alexandre Geniez (Argos-Shimano) and Tom Zirbel (Optum Pro Cycling-Kelly Benefit Strategies) attacked off the front and built an advantage of two minutes before Geniez decided not to contribute. The pair eventually sat up as the field bore down on them and brought them back into the fold on Highway 101 along the Pacific Ocean.

A group of six riders immediately counter attacked and established the breakaway that would stick together until they turned away from the coast and headed up toward the Bonny Doon climb. Geniez once again made the break, along with Brad White (UnitedHealthcare), Jeremy Vennell (Bissell Pro Cycling), Mike Creed (Optum Pro Cycling-Kelly Benefit Strategies), Lloyd Mondory (AG2R) and Juan Pablo Suarez (Columbia Coldeportes).

"The break rode well," White said. "There wasn't a big chase behind, so we rode fairly easy until they started chasing. When they started chasing we picked up our pace."

The gap opened up to more than nine minutes before the Bonny Doon climb but quickly evaporated as the ascent broke apart the breakaway. Geniez, White and Vennell, who started the day just 10 seconds behind the overall leader, dropped their three breakaway companions and set off on their own. But Geniez seemed unhappy with the trio's pace and attacked the group, getting away and trying his luck alone.

"A few of us tried to get away on Bonny Doon," White said. "But the Argos guy was just stronger. Vennell and I tried to limit our losses and re-catch him, but we weren't able to. We held off as long as we could."

The Argos rider kept the peloton in check until the higher slopes of Bear Creek, the second climb of the day. With Garmin-Barracuda intent on shaking off Sagan the gap quickly came down, and with 35 kilometres to race, Geniez was brought back, and large group of more than half the original peloton screamed off the slopes of Bear Creek behind a line of Liquigas-Cannondale riders hoping to deliver Sagan to the finish in Santa Cruz.

Another crash in the lead group during the closing kilometres took down current US pro champion Matthew Busche and several BMC riders. Busche, who had been riding well up to that point, looked a little battered and bruised – and very disappointed.

"I don't know what happened," Busche said. "I was behind it and ran into it. I'm frustrated and a little sore."

The crash didn't affect the tip of the race as Liquigas continued to pour on the heat for Sagan, and the young Slovak rider rewarded their efforts with yet another Tour of California stage win.

Haussler, who finished second in as many tries, said that the large group at the finish may have been surprising, but it didn't make a difference in the result.

"I don't think the result would have been any different had it been a group of 30 or 40," Haussler said. "Peter Sagan and Leigh Howard were the main sprinters, and they were still there."

Howard moved up one spot from his fourth-place finish on stage 1. Orica-GreenEdge team director Neal Stephens said he was happy with the improvement, and the team would try to find a way to get past Sagan if the opportunity presented itself again.

"We're going to try and look for a way," Stephens said. "He's a very talented bike rider, so are many other bike riders out there as well. We've just got to try and look for a way to improve a little bit. We went one better today. Yesterday (Howard) had a little bad luck. He broke a rim coming into the finish. Today he had a pretty good run. The boys did a great job and so that's the main thing, if we do a good job we can hope to improve."

But they're running out of chances to get past Sagan in a sprint, as the slippery Slovakian phenom figures he might have another day in yellow before the big mountains come and he'll have to surrender his ambitions to work for his team leader.

"I'm very happy with this Tour of California," Sagan said. "It is starting very well for me. I would like to say thank you to my team for the good work they did for me. I am thinking there is maybe one more day for me before we start the harder climbs and we work for Vincenzo Nibali, but we will see."

The Amgen Tour of California continues Tuesday with 185.5 km stage from San Jose to Livermore.

Full results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Peter Sagan (Svk) Liquigas-Cannondale5:02:00
2Heinrich Haussler (Aus) Garmin - Barracuda
3Leigh Howard (Aus) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team
4Koen De Kort (Ned) Argos - Shimano
5Fred Rodriguez (USA) Team Exergy
6Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team
7Lawson Craddock (USA) Bontrager Livestrong Team
8Marc De Maar (AHo) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
9Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Argos - Shimano
10Peter Velits (Svk) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
11Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Bontrager Livestrong Team
12Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team
13Alexander Candelario (USA) Team Optum presented by Kelly Benefit Strategies
14Thomas Damuseau (Fra) Argos - Shimano
15Tejay Van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team
16Christopher Horner (USA) RadioShack-Nissan
17George Hincapie (USA) BMC Racing Team
18Luis Leon Sanchez Gil (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team
19Nicolas Roche (Irl) AG2R La Mondiale
20Markel Irizar Aranburu (Spa) RadioShack-Nissan
21Robert Gesink (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
22Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
23Hugo Houle (Can) Spidertech Powered By C10
24Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
25Fabio Andres Duarte Arevalo (Col) Colombia - Coldeportes
26Christopher Baldwin (USA) Bissell Cycling
27Thomas Danielson (USA) Garmin - Barracuda
28Yukihiro Doi (Jpn) Argos - Shimano
29Cameron Meyer (Aus) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team
30George Bennett (NZl) RadioShack-Nissan
31Bram Tankink (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
32Darwin Atapuma Hurtado (Col) Colombia - Coldeportes
33Raymond Kunzli (Swi) Spidertech Powered By C10
34Ben Jacques-Maynes (USA) Bissell Cycling
35Brian Vandborg (Den) Spidertech Powered By C10
36Tiago Machado (Por) RadioShack-Nissan
37Levi Leipheimer (USA) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
38Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
39Josh Atkins (NZl) Bontrager Livestrong Team
40Andrew Talansky (USA) Garmin - Barracuda
41Pieter Weening (Ned) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team
42Sylvain Georges (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
43Paul Martens (Ger) Rabobank Cycling Team
44Matt Cooke (USA) Team Exergy
45Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
46Lucas Euser (USA) Spidertech Powered By C10
47Joseph Dombrowski (USA) Bontrager Livestrong Team
48Luke Durbridge (Aus) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team
49Jeffry Louder (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
50Philip Deignan (Irl) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
51Alex Howes (USA) Garmin - Barracuda
52David Zabriskie (USA) Garmin - Barracuda
53Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
54Jens Voigt (Ger) RadioShack-Nissan
55Andrés Díaz Corrales (Col) Team Exergy
56Yannick Eijssen (Bel) BMC Racing Team
57Rory Sutherland (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
58Victor Hugo Pena Grisales (Col) Colombia - Coldeportes
59Nathan Brown (USA) Bontrager Livestrong Team
60Maxime Bouet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
61Ian Boswell (USA) Bontrager Livestrong Team
62Thimothy Roe (Aus) BMC Racing Team
63Wesley Sulzberger (Aus) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team
64Andrew Bajadali (USA) Team Optum presented by Kelly Benefit Strategies0:00:44
65Timothy Duggan (USA) Liquigas-Cannondale
66Alessandro Vanotti (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
67Matthew Busche (USA) RadioShack-Nissan0:01:36
68Daniel Oss (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale0:03:02
69Stephen Cummings (GBr) BMC Racing Team0:06:44
70Steve Morabito (Swi) BMC Racing Team
71Christopher Jones (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
72Benjamin King (USA) RadioShack-Nissan0:08:16
73Lloyd Mondory (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
74Michael Rodriguez Galindo (Col) Colombia - Coldeportes
75Edward King (USA) Liquigas-Cannondale
76Gavin Mannion (USA) Bontrager Livestrong Team
77Ryan Eastman (USA) Bontrager Livestrong Team
78Frank Pipp (USA) Bissell Cycling
79Thomas Peterson (USA) Garmin - Barracuda
80Jonathan Clarke (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
81Bert Grabsch (Ger) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
82Kristijan Koren (Slo) Liquigas-Cannondale
83Alexandre Geniez (Fra) Argos - Shimano
84Stijn Vandenbergh (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep0:11:33
85Tom Boonen (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
86Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
87David Boily (Can) Spidertech Powered By C10
88Sébastian Salas (Can) Team Optum presented by Kelly Benefit Strategies
89Carlos Julian Quintero (Col) Colombia - Coldeportes
90Thomas Zirbel (USA) Team Optum presented by Kelly Benefit Strategies
91Jonathan Patrick McCarty (USA) Spidertech Powered By C10
92Scott Zwizanski (USA) Team Optum presented by Kelly Benefit Strategies0:14:01
93Michael Creed (USA) Team Optum presented by Kelly Benefit Strategies
94Grégory Rast (Swi) RadioShack-Nissan
95Bradley White (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
96Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
97Tom Stamsnijder (Ned) Argos - Shimano
98Robbie McEwen (Aus) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team
99Travis Meyer (Aus) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team
100Matthew Wilson (Aus) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team
101Jason McCartney (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
102Nathan Haas (Aus) Garmin - Barracuda
103Jeremy Vennell (NZl) Bissell Cycling
104Dries Devenyns (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
105Ryan Anderson (Can) Spidertech Powered By C10
106Wilson Alexander Marentes Torres (Col) Colombia - Coldeportes0:14:45
107Roger Kluge (Ger) Argos - Shimano
108Michael Friedman (USA) Team Optum presented by Kelly Benefit Strategies
109Serghei Tvetcov (Mda) Team Exergy
110Carter Jones (USA) Bissell Cycling
111Javier Gonzalez Barrera (Col) Colombia - Coldeportes
112Gerald Ciolek (Ger) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
113Guillaume Boivin (Can) Spidertech Powered By C10
114Jacob Rathe (USA) Garmin - Barracuda
115Morgan Schmitt (USA) Team Exergy
116Mauro Da Dalto (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
117Logan Loader (USA) Team Exergy
118Sam Johnson (USA) Team Exergy
119Ken Hanson (USA) Team Optum presented by Kelly Benefit Strategies
120Andrew Dahlheim (USA) Bissell Cycling
121Marcel Kittel (Ger) Argos - Shimano
122Michael Matthews (Aus) Rabobank Cycling Team
123Frantisek Rabon (Cze) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
124Juan Pablo Suarez Suarez (Col) Colombia - Coldeportes
125Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
126Carlos Eduardo Alzate Escobar (Col) Team Exergy
HDPatrick Bevin (NZl) Bissell Cycling0:33:59
HDEric Young (USA) Bissell Cycling

Sprint 1 - Pacifica, 27.9km
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Leigh Howard (Aus) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team5pts
2Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team3
3Bradley White (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team1

Sprint 2 - Half Moon Bay, 41.6km
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Bradley White (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team5pts
2Jeremy Vennell (NZl) Bissell Cycling3
3Lloyd Mondory (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale1

Sprint 3 - Summit Rd., 165.6km
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Marc De Maar (AHo) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team5pts
2Bram Tankink (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team3
3Markel Irizar Aranburu (Spa) RadioShack-Nissan1

Points - Finish, 188.5km
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Peter Sagan (Svk) Liquigas-Cannondale15pts
2Heinrich Haussler (Aus) Garmin - Barracuda12
3Leigh Howard (Aus) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team10
4Koen De Kort (Ned) Argos - Shimano7
5Fred Rodriguez (USA) Team Exergy6
6Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team5
7Lawson Craddock (USA) Bontrager Livestrong Team4
8Marc De Maar (AHo) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team3
9Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Argos - Shimano2
10Peter Velits (Svk) Omega Pharma-Quickstep1

Mountain 1 - Empire Grade (Cat. 1) 123.9km
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Alexandre Geniez (Fra) Argos - Shimano10pts
2Bradley White (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team9
3Jeremy Vennell (NZl) Bissell Cycling7
4Lloyd Mondory (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale6
5David Boily (Can) Spidertech Powered By C105
6Sébastian Salas (Can) Team Optum presented by Kelly Benefit Strategies4
7Thomas Peterson (USA) Garmin - Barracuda2

Mountain 2 - Bear Creek (Cat. 2) 154.7km
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Philip Deignan (Irl) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team8pts
2Christopher Jones (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team7
3Rory Sutherland (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team6
4Luis Leon Sanchez Gil (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team5
5Robert Gesink (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team3

Young riders
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Peter Sagan (Svk) Liquigas-Cannondale5:02:00
2Lawson Craddock (USA) Bontrager Livestrong Team
3Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Argos - Shimano
4Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Bontrager Livestrong Team
5Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
6Hugo Houle (Can) Spidertech Powered By C10
7Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
8George Bennett (NZl) RadioShack-Nissan
9Josh Atkins (NZl) Bontrager Livestrong Team
10Joseph Dombrowski (USA) Bontrager Livestrong Team
11Luke Durbridge (Aus) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team
12Nathan Brown (USA) Bontrager Livestrong Team
13Ian Boswell (USA) Bontrager Livestrong Team
14Gavin Mannion (USA) Bontrager Livestrong Team0:08:16
15Ryan Eastman (USA) Bontrager Livestrong Team
16David Boily (Can) Spidertech Powered By C100:11:33
17Jacob Rathe (USA) Garmin - Barracuda0:14:45
18Michael Matthews (Aus) Rabobank Cycling Team

General classification after stage 2
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Peter Sagan (Svk) Liquigas-Cannondale9:44:15
2Heinrich Haussler (Aus) Garmin - Barracuda0:00:08
3Leigh Howard (Aus) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team0:00:13
4Jeffry Louder (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team0:00:14
5Fred Rodriguez (USA) Team Exergy0:00:16
6Ben Jacques-Maynes (USA) Bissell Cycling
7Marc De Maar (AHo) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team0:00:17
8Markel Irizar Aranburu (Spa) RadioShack-Nissan0:00:19
9Josh Atkins (NZl) Bontrager Livestrong Team
10Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team0:00:20
11Lawson Craddock (USA) Bontrager Livestrong Team
12George Hincapie (USA) BMC Racing Team
13Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Argos - Shimano
14Luis Leon Sanchez Gil (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team
15Peter Velits (Svk) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
16Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
17Christopher Horner (USA) RadioShack-Nissan
18Fabio Andres Duarte Arevalo (Col) Colombia - Coldeportes
19Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
20Cameron Meyer (Aus) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team
21Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team
22Tiago Machado (Por) RadioShack-Nissan
23Paul Martens (Ger) Rabobank Cycling Team
24Tejay Van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team
25Robert Gesink (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
26Thomas Danielson (USA) Garmin - Barracuda
27Darwin Atapuma Hurtado (Col) Colombia - Coldeportes
28Andrew Talansky (USA) Garmin - Barracuda
29Pieter Weening (Ned) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team
30Raymond Kunzli (Swi) Spidertech Powered By C10
31Brian Vandborg (Den) Spidertech Powered By C10
32Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
33Rory Sutherland (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
34Levi Leipheimer (USA) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
35Luke Durbridge (Aus) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team
36Nicolas Roche (Irl) AG2R La Mondiale
37David Zabriskie (USA) Garmin - Barracuda
38Matt Cooke (USA) Team Exergy
39Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
40Andrés Díaz Corrales (Col) Team Exergy
41Philip Deignan (Irl) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
42Thimothy Roe (Aus) BMC Racing Team
43Nathan Brown (USA) Bontrager Livestrong Team
44Sylvain Georges (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
45Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
46Ian Boswell (USA) Bontrager Livestrong Team
47Wesley Sulzberger (Aus) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team
48Alex Howes (USA) Garmin - Barracuda
49Yannick Eijssen (Bel) BMC Racing Team
50Christopher Baldwin (USA) Bissell Cycling0:00:42
51Bram Tankink (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
52Maxime Bouet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:00:43
53George Bennett (NZl) RadioShack-Nissan0:00:44
54Joseph Dombrowski (USA) Bontrager Livestrong Team
55Timothy Duggan (USA) Liquigas-Cannondale0:01:04
56Alessandro Vanotti (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
57Andrew Bajadali (USA) Team Optum presented by Kelly Benefit Strategies0:01:28
58Matthew Busche (USA) RadioShack-Nissan0:01:56
59Daniel Oss (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale0:03:22
60Stephen Cummings (GBr) BMC Racing Team0:07:04
61Christopher Jones (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
62Steve Morabito (Swi) BMC Racing Team
63Thomas Damuseau (Fra) Argos - Shimano0:07:16
64Hugo Houle (Can) Spidertech Powered By C10
65Koen De Kort (Ned) Argos - Shimano
66Alexander Candelario (USA) Team Optum presented by Kelly Benefit Strategies
67Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Bontrager Livestrong Team
68Yukihiro Doi (Jpn) Argos - Shimano
69Victor Hugo Pena Grisales (Col) Colombia - Coldeportes
70Jens Voigt (Ger) RadioShack-Nissan
71Lucas Euser (USA) Spidertech Powered By C10
72Gavin Mannion (USA) Bontrager Livestrong Team0:08:36
73Edward King (USA) Liquigas-Cannondale
74Alexandre Geniez (Fra) Argos - Shimano0:09:00
75Frank Pipp (USA) Bissell Cycling0:09:09
76Stijn Vandenbergh (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep0:11:53
77Tom Boonen (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
78Jeremy Vennell (NZl) Bissell Cycling0:14:19
79Ryan Anderson (Can) Spidertech Powered By C100:14:21
80Dries Devenyns (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
81Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale0:15:05
82Michael Matthews (Aus) Rabobank Cycling Team
83Lloyd Mondory (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:15:31
84Jonathan Clarke (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team0:15:32
85Benjamin King (USA) RadioShack-Nissan
86Kristijan Koren (Slo) Liquigas-Cannondale
87Thomas Peterson (USA) Garmin - Barracuda
88Bert Grabsch (Ger) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
89Ryan Eastman (USA) Bontrager Livestrong Team
90Sébastian Salas (Can) Team Optum presented by Kelly Benefit Strategies0:18:08
91Thomas Zirbel (USA) Team Optum presented by Kelly Benefit Strategies0:18:49
92David Boily (Can) Spidertech Powered By C10
93Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
94Jonathan Patrick McCarty (USA) Spidertech Powered By C10
95Michael Rodriguez Galindo (Col) Colombia - Coldeportes0:19:11
96Sam Johnson (USA) Team Exergy0:19:48
97Bradley White (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team0:21:13
98Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team0:21:15
99Grégory Rast (Swi) RadioShack-Nissan0:21:17
100Matthew Wilson (Aus) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team
101Robbie McEwen (Aus) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team
102Scott Zwizanski (USA) Team Optum presented by Kelly Benefit Strategies
103Tom Stamsnijder (Ned) Argos - Shimano
104Michael Creed (USA) Team Optum presented by Kelly Benefit Strategies
105Nathan Haas (Aus) Garmin - Barracuda
106Carter Jones (USA) Bissell Cycling0:22:01
107Mauro Da Dalto (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
108Logan Loader (USA) Team Exergy
109Javier Gonzalez Barrera (Col) Colombia - Coldeportes
110Guillaume Boivin (Can) Spidertech Powered By C10
111Juan Pablo Suarez Suarez (Col) Colombia - Coldeportes
112Gerald Ciolek (Ger) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
113Roger Kluge (Ger) Argos - Shimano
114Ken Hanson (USA) Team Optum presented by Kelly Benefit Strategies
115Marcel Kittel (Ger) Argos - Shimano
116Morgan Schmitt (USA) Team Exergy
117Frantisek Rabon (Cze) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
118Carlos Julian Quintero (Col) Colombia - Coldeportes0:23:41
119Jason McCartney (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team0:26:09
120Travis Meyer (Aus) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team
121Wilson Alexander Marentes Torres (Col) Colombia - Coldeportes0:26:53
122Serghei Tvetcov (Mda) Team Exergy
123Michael Friedman (USA) Team Optum presented by Kelly Benefit Strategies
124Jacob Rathe (USA) Garmin - Barracuda
125Carlos Eduardo Alzate Escobar (Col) Team Exergy
126Andrew Dahlheim (USA) Bissell Cycling0:31:28

Points classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Peter Sagan (Svk) Liquigas-Cannondale30pts
2Heinrich Haussler (Aus) Garmin - Barracuda24
3Leigh Howard (Aus) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team22
4Fred Rodriguez (USA) Team Exergy16
5Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team11
6Jeffry Louder (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team10
7Marc De Maar (AHo) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team8
8Koen De Kort (Ned) Argos - Shimano7
9Bradley White (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team6
10Ben Jacques-Maynes (USA) Bissell Cycling6
11Lawson Craddock (USA) Bontrager Livestrong Team6
12George Hincapie (USA) BMC Racing Team5
13Ryan Anderson (Can) Spidertech Powered By C104
14Bram Tankink (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team3
15Stijn Vandenbergh (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep3
16Jeremy Vennell (NZl) Bissell Cycling3
17Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team3
18Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Argos - Shimano2
19Markel Irizar Aranburu (Spa) RadioShack-Nissan1
20Josh Atkins (NZl) Bontrager Livestrong Team1
21Luis Leon Sanchez Gil (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team1
22Peter Velits (Svk) Omega Pharma-Quickstep1
23Maxime Bouet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale1
24Lloyd Mondory (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale1

KOM classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1David Boily (Can) Spidertech Powered By C1027pts
2Sébastian Salas (Can) Team Optum presented by Kelly Benefit Strategies22
3Alexandre Geniez (Fra) Argos - Shimano10
4Josh Atkins (NZl) Bontrager Livestrong Team10
5Bradley White (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team9
6Philip Deignan (Irl) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team8
7Ben Jacques-Maynes (USA) Bissell Cycling7
8Christopher Jones (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team7
9Jeremy Vennell (NZl) Bissell Cycling7
10Rory Sutherland (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team6
11Maxime Bouet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale6
12Lloyd Mondory (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale6
13Luis Leon Sanchez Gil (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team5
14Jeffry Louder (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team4
15Robert Gesink (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team3
16Thomas Peterson (USA) Garmin - Barracuda2

Young riders classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Peter Sagan (Svk) Liquigas-Cannondale9:44:15
2Josh Atkins (NZl) Bontrager Livestrong Team0:00:19
3Lawson Craddock (USA) Bontrager Livestrong Team0:00:20
4Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Argos - Shimano
5Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
6Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
7Luke Durbridge (Aus) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team
8Nathan Brown (USA) Bontrager Livestrong Team
9Ian Boswell (USA) Bontrager Livestrong Team
10George Bennett (NZl) RadioShack-Nissan0:00:44
11Joseph Dombrowski (USA) Bontrager Livestrong Team
12Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Bontrager Livestrong Team0:07:16
13Hugo Houle (Can) Spidertech Powered By C10
14Gavin Mannion (USA) Bontrager Livestrong Team0:08:36
15Michael Matthews (Aus) Rabobank Cycling Team0:15:05
16Ryan Eastman (USA) Bontrager Livestrong Team0:15:32
17David Boily (Can) Spidertech Powered By C100:18:49
18Jacob Rathe (USA) Garmin - Barracuda0:26:53

 


 

Latest on Cyclingnews