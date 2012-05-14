Sagan wins in Santa Cruz
Sagan keeps overall lead
Stage 2: San Francisco - Santa Cruz County
Peter Sagan (Liquigas-Cannondale) made it two from two to claim his second stage win at the Amgen Tour of California Monday. The Liquigas sprinter extended his lead in GC with the win, while Heinrich Haussler (Garmin-Barracuda) and Leigh Howard (Orica-GreenEdge) picked up second and third.
Sagan was once again head and shoulders above of his competition, and like yesterday's stage 1, when a puncture threatened to derail his chances, he was thrown into jeopardy with a crash on the penultimate climb of the day.
Despite the spill, and a string of mechanical pit stops back at the team car, Sagan was perfectly placed inside the final kilometres. Rounding the final corner it was every sprinter for himself, and as Sagan used his handling skills to slingshot for the line. Howard was simply left for dead, and Haussler was only able to come through for second.
Sagan admitted that he may have surprised even himself with the strength in the finish.
"With two climbs in the end of the stage today, I am really happy to win," he said, celebrating his fifth stage win at the Tour of California. "I was thinking when I was still in the front group on the last climb I would try and win another stage. I knew the last corner was close to the finish so I decided to take the turn from the first position, and I won the stage."
How it unfolded
Just as with the opening stage, the attacking began immediately after the bunch rolled out of the neutral start through the San Francisco's Presidio in the shadow of the Golden Gate Bridge.
Alexandre Geniez (Argos-Shimano) and Tom Zirbel (Optum Pro Cycling-Kelly Benefit Strategies) attacked off the front and built an advantage of two minutes before Geniez decided not to contribute. The pair eventually sat up as the field bore down on them and brought them back into the fold on Highway 101 along the Pacific Ocean.
A group of six riders immediately counter attacked and established the breakaway that would stick together until they turned away from the coast and headed up toward the Bonny Doon climb. Geniez once again made the break, along with Brad White (UnitedHealthcare), Jeremy Vennell (Bissell Pro Cycling), Mike Creed (Optum Pro Cycling-Kelly Benefit Strategies), Lloyd Mondory (AG2R) and Juan Pablo Suarez (Columbia Coldeportes).
"The break rode well," White said. "There wasn't a big chase behind, so we rode fairly easy until they started chasing. When they started chasing we picked up our pace."
The gap opened up to more than nine minutes before the Bonny Doon climb but quickly evaporated as the ascent broke apart the breakaway. Geniez, White and Vennell, who started the day just 10 seconds behind the overall leader, dropped their three breakaway companions and set off on their own. But Geniez seemed unhappy with the trio's pace and attacked the group, getting away and trying his luck alone.
"A few of us tried to get away on Bonny Doon," White said. "But the Argos guy was just stronger. Vennell and I tried to limit our losses and re-catch him, but we weren't able to. We held off as long as we could."
The Argos rider kept the peloton in check until the higher slopes of Bear Creek, the second climb of the day. With Garmin-Barracuda intent on shaking off Sagan the gap quickly came down, and with 35 kilometres to race, Geniez was brought back, and large group of more than half the original peloton screamed off the slopes of Bear Creek behind a line of Liquigas-Cannondale riders hoping to deliver Sagan to the finish in Santa Cruz.
Another crash in the lead group during the closing kilometres took down current US pro champion Matthew Busche and several BMC riders. Busche, who had been riding well up to that point, looked a little battered and bruised – and very disappointed.
"I don't know what happened," Busche said. "I was behind it and ran into it. I'm frustrated and a little sore."
The crash didn't affect the tip of the race as Liquigas continued to pour on the heat for Sagan, and the young Slovak rider rewarded their efforts with yet another Tour of California stage win.
Haussler, who finished second in as many tries, said that the large group at the finish may have been surprising, but it didn't make a difference in the result.
"I don't think the result would have been any different had it been a group of 30 or 40," Haussler said. "Peter Sagan and Leigh Howard were the main sprinters, and they were still there."
Howard moved up one spot from his fourth-place finish on stage 1. Orica-GreenEdge team director Neal Stephens said he was happy with the improvement, and the team would try to find a way to get past Sagan if the opportunity presented itself again.
"We're going to try and look for a way," Stephens said. "He's a very talented bike rider, so are many other bike riders out there as well. We've just got to try and look for a way to improve a little bit. We went one better today. Yesterday (Howard) had a little bad luck. He broke a rim coming into the finish. Today he had a pretty good run. The boys did a great job and so that's the main thing, if we do a good job we can hope to improve."
But they're running out of chances to get past Sagan in a sprint, as the slippery Slovakian phenom figures he might have another day in yellow before the big mountains come and he'll have to surrender his ambitions to work for his team leader.
"I'm very happy with this Tour of California," Sagan said. "It is starting very well for me. I would like to say thank you to my team for the good work they did for me. I am thinking there is maybe one more day for me before we start the harder climbs and we work for Vincenzo Nibali, but we will see."
The Amgen Tour of California continues Tuesday with 185.5 km stage from San Jose to Livermore.
Full results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Peter Sagan (Svk) Liquigas-Cannondale
|5:02:00
|2
|Heinrich Haussler (Aus) Garmin - Barracuda
|3
|Leigh Howard (Aus) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team
|4
|Koen De Kort (Ned) Argos - Shimano
|5
|Fred Rodriguez (USA) Team Exergy
|6
|Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|7
|Lawson Craddock (USA) Bontrager Livestrong Team
|8
|Marc De Maar (AHo) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|9
|Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Argos - Shimano
|10
|Peter Velits (Svk) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|11
|Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Bontrager Livestrong Team
|12
|Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team
|13
|Alexander Candelario (USA) Team Optum presented by Kelly Benefit Strategies
|14
|Thomas Damuseau (Fra) Argos - Shimano
|15
|Tejay Van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team
|16
|Christopher Horner (USA) RadioShack-Nissan
|17
|George Hincapie (USA) BMC Racing Team
|18
|Luis Leon Sanchez Gil (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team
|19
|Nicolas Roche (Irl) AG2R La Mondiale
|20
|Markel Irizar Aranburu (Spa) RadioShack-Nissan
|21
|Robert Gesink (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|22
|Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|23
|Hugo Houle (Can) Spidertech Powered By C10
|24
|Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|25
|Fabio Andres Duarte Arevalo (Col) Colombia - Coldeportes
|26
|Christopher Baldwin (USA) Bissell Cycling
|27
|Thomas Danielson (USA) Garmin - Barracuda
|28
|Yukihiro Doi (Jpn) Argos - Shimano
|29
|Cameron Meyer (Aus) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team
|30
|George Bennett (NZl) RadioShack-Nissan
|31
|Bram Tankink (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|32
|Darwin Atapuma Hurtado (Col) Colombia - Coldeportes
|33
|Raymond Kunzli (Swi) Spidertech Powered By C10
|34
|Ben Jacques-Maynes (USA) Bissell Cycling
|35
|Brian Vandborg (Den) Spidertech Powered By C10
|36
|Tiago Machado (Por) RadioShack-Nissan
|37
|Levi Leipheimer (USA) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|38
|Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|39
|Josh Atkins (NZl) Bontrager Livestrong Team
|40
|Andrew Talansky (USA) Garmin - Barracuda
|41
|Pieter Weening (Ned) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team
|42
|Sylvain Georges (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|43
|Paul Martens (Ger) Rabobank Cycling Team
|44
|Matt Cooke (USA) Team Exergy
|45
|Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|46
|Lucas Euser (USA) Spidertech Powered By C10
|47
|Joseph Dombrowski (USA) Bontrager Livestrong Team
|48
|Luke Durbridge (Aus) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team
|49
|Jeffry Louder (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|50
|Philip Deignan (Irl) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|51
|Alex Howes (USA) Garmin - Barracuda
|52
|David Zabriskie (USA) Garmin - Barracuda
|53
|Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|54
|Jens Voigt (Ger) RadioShack-Nissan
|55
|Andrés Díaz Corrales (Col) Team Exergy
|56
|Yannick Eijssen (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|57
|Rory Sutherland (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|58
|Victor Hugo Pena Grisales (Col) Colombia - Coldeportes
|59
|Nathan Brown (USA) Bontrager Livestrong Team
|60
|Maxime Bouet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|61
|Ian Boswell (USA) Bontrager Livestrong Team
|62
|Thimothy Roe (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|63
|Wesley Sulzberger (Aus) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team
|64
|Andrew Bajadali (USA) Team Optum presented by Kelly Benefit Strategies
|0:00:44
|65
|Timothy Duggan (USA) Liquigas-Cannondale
|66
|Alessandro Vanotti (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|67
|Matthew Busche (USA) RadioShack-Nissan
|0:01:36
|68
|Daniel Oss (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:03:02
|69
|Stephen Cummings (GBr) BMC Racing Team
|0:06:44
|70
|Steve Morabito (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|71
|Christopher Jones (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|72
|Benjamin King (USA) RadioShack-Nissan
|0:08:16
|73
|Lloyd Mondory (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|74
|Michael Rodriguez Galindo (Col) Colombia - Coldeportes
|75
|Edward King (USA) Liquigas-Cannondale
|76
|Gavin Mannion (USA) Bontrager Livestrong Team
|77
|Ryan Eastman (USA) Bontrager Livestrong Team
|78
|Frank Pipp (USA) Bissell Cycling
|79
|Thomas Peterson (USA) Garmin - Barracuda
|80
|Jonathan Clarke (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|81
|Bert Grabsch (Ger) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|82
|Kristijan Koren (Slo) Liquigas-Cannondale
|83
|Alexandre Geniez (Fra) Argos - Shimano
|84
|Stijn Vandenbergh (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|0:11:33
|85
|Tom Boonen (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|86
|Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|87
|David Boily (Can) Spidertech Powered By C10
|88
|Sébastian Salas (Can) Team Optum presented by Kelly Benefit Strategies
|89
|Carlos Julian Quintero (Col) Colombia - Coldeportes
|90
|Thomas Zirbel (USA) Team Optum presented by Kelly Benefit Strategies
|91
|Jonathan Patrick McCarty (USA) Spidertech Powered By C10
|92
|Scott Zwizanski (USA) Team Optum presented by Kelly Benefit Strategies
|0:14:01
|93
|Michael Creed (USA) Team Optum presented by Kelly Benefit Strategies
|94
|Grégory Rast (Swi) RadioShack-Nissan
|95
|Bradley White (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|96
|Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|97
|Tom Stamsnijder (Ned) Argos - Shimano
|98
|Robbie McEwen (Aus) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team
|99
|Travis Meyer (Aus) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team
|100
|Matthew Wilson (Aus) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team
|101
|Jason McCartney (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|102
|Nathan Haas (Aus) Garmin - Barracuda
|103
|Jeremy Vennell (NZl) Bissell Cycling
|104
|Dries Devenyns (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|105
|Ryan Anderson (Can) Spidertech Powered By C10
|106
|Wilson Alexander Marentes Torres (Col) Colombia - Coldeportes
|0:14:45
|107
|Roger Kluge (Ger) Argos - Shimano
|108
|Michael Friedman (USA) Team Optum presented by Kelly Benefit Strategies
|109
|Serghei Tvetcov (Mda) Team Exergy
|110
|Carter Jones (USA) Bissell Cycling
|111
|Javier Gonzalez Barrera (Col) Colombia - Coldeportes
|112
|Gerald Ciolek (Ger) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|113
|Guillaume Boivin (Can) Spidertech Powered By C10
|114
|Jacob Rathe (USA) Garmin - Barracuda
|115
|Morgan Schmitt (USA) Team Exergy
|116
|Mauro Da Dalto (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|117
|Logan Loader (USA) Team Exergy
|118
|Sam Johnson (USA) Team Exergy
|119
|Ken Hanson (USA) Team Optum presented by Kelly Benefit Strategies
|120
|Andrew Dahlheim (USA) Bissell Cycling
|121
|Marcel Kittel (Ger) Argos - Shimano
|122
|Michael Matthews (Aus) Rabobank Cycling Team
|123
|Frantisek Rabon (Cze) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|124
|Juan Pablo Suarez Suarez (Col) Colombia - Coldeportes
|125
|Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|126
|Carlos Eduardo Alzate Escobar (Col) Team Exergy
|HD
|Patrick Bevin (NZl) Bissell Cycling
|0:33:59
|HD
|Eric Young (USA) Bissell Cycling
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Leigh Howard (Aus) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team
|5
|pts
|2
|Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|3
|3
|Bradley White (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Bradley White (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|5
|pts
|2
|Jeremy Vennell (NZl) Bissell Cycling
|3
|3
|Lloyd Mondory (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Marc De Maar (AHo) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|5
|pts
|2
|Bram Tankink (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|3
|3
|Markel Irizar Aranburu (Spa) RadioShack-Nissan
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Peter Sagan (Svk) Liquigas-Cannondale
|15
|pts
|2
|Heinrich Haussler (Aus) Garmin - Barracuda
|12
|3
|Leigh Howard (Aus) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team
|10
|4
|Koen De Kort (Ned) Argos - Shimano
|7
|5
|Fred Rodriguez (USA) Team Exergy
|6
|6
|Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|5
|7
|Lawson Craddock (USA) Bontrager Livestrong Team
|4
|8
|Marc De Maar (AHo) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|3
|9
|Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Argos - Shimano
|2
|10
|Peter Velits (Svk) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Alexandre Geniez (Fra) Argos - Shimano
|10
|pts
|2
|Bradley White (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|9
|3
|Jeremy Vennell (NZl) Bissell Cycling
|7
|4
|Lloyd Mondory (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|6
|5
|David Boily (Can) Spidertech Powered By C10
|5
|6
|Sébastian Salas (Can) Team Optum presented by Kelly Benefit Strategies
|4
|7
|Thomas Peterson (USA) Garmin - Barracuda
|2
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Philip Deignan (Irl) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|8
|pts
|2
|Christopher Jones (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|7
|3
|Rory Sutherland (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|6
|4
|Luis Leon Sanchez Gil (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team
|5
|5
|Robert Gesink (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|3
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Peter Sagan (Svk) Liquigas-Cannondale
|5:02:00
|2
|Lawson Craddock (USA) Bontrager Livestrong Team
|3
|Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Argos - Shimano
|4
|Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Bontrager Livestrong Team
|5
|Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|6
|Hugo Houle (Can) Spidertech Powered By C10
|7
|Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|8
|George Bennett (NZl) RadioShack-Nissan
|9
|Josh Atkins (NZl) Bontrager Livestrong Team
|10
|Joseph Dombrowski (USA) Bontrager Livestrong Team
|11
|Luke Durbridge (Aus) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team
|12
|Nathan Brown (USA) Bontrager Livestrong Team
|13
|Ian Boswell (USA) Bontrager Livestrong Team
|14
|Gavin Mannion (USA) Bontrager Livestrong Team
|0:08:16
|15
|Ryan Eastman (USA) Bontrager Livestrong Team
|16
|David Boily (Can) Spidertech Powered By C10
|0:11:33
|17
|Jacob Rathe (USA) Garmin - Barracuda
|0:14:45
|18
|Michael Matthews (Aus) Rabobank Cycling Team
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Peter Sagan (Svk) Liquigas-Cannondale
|9:44:15
|2
|Heinrich Haussler (Aus) Garmin - Barracuda
|0:00:08
|3
|Leigh Howard (Aus) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team
|0:00:13
|4
|Jeffry Louder (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|0:00:14
|5
|Fred Rodriguez (USA) Team Exergy
|0:00:16
|6
|Ben Jacques-Maynes (USA) Bissell Cycling
|7
|Marc De Maar (AHo) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|0:00:17
|8
|Markel Irizar Aranburu (Spa) RadioShack-Nissan
|0:00:19
|9
|Josh Atkins (NZl) Bontrager Livestrong Team
|10
|Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|0:00:20
|11
|Lawson Craddock (USA) Bontrager Livestrong Team
|12
|George Hincapie (USA) BMC Racing Team
|13
|Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Argos - Shimano
|14
|Luis Leon Sanchez Gil (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team
|15
|Peter Velits (Svk) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|16
|Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|17
|Christopher Horner (USA) RadioShack-Nissan
|18
|Fabio Andres Duarte Arevalo (Col) Colombia - Coldeportes
|19
|Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|20
|Cameron Meyer (Aus) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team
|21
|Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team
|22
|Tiago Machado (Por) RadioShack-Nissan
|23
|Paul Martens (Ger) Rabobank Cycling Team
|24
|Tejay Van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team
|25
|Robert Gesink (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|26
|Thomas Danielson (USA) Garmin - Barracuda
|27
|Darwin Atapuma Hurtado (Col) Colombia - Coldeportes
|28
|Andrew Talansky (USA) Garmin - Barracuda
|29
|Pieter Weening (Ned) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team
|30
|Raymond Kunzli (Swi) Spidertech Powered By C10
|31
|Brian Vandborg (Den) Spidertech Powered By C10
|32
|Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|33
|Rory Sutherland (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|34
|Levi Leipheimer (USA) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|35
|Luke Durbridge (Aus) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team
|36
|Nicolas Roche (Irl) AG2R La Mondiale
|37
|David Zabriskie (USA) Garmin - Barracuda
|38
|Matt Cooke (USA) Team Exergy
|39
|Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|40
|Andrés Díaz Corrales (Col) Team Exergy
|41
|Philip Deignan (Irl) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|42
|Thimothy Roe (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|43
|Nathan Brown (USA) Bontrager Livestrong Team
|44
|Sylvain Georges (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|45
|Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|46
|Ian Boswell (USA) Bontrager Livestrong Team
|47
|Wesley Sulzberger (Aus) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team
|48
|Alex Howes (USA) Garmin - Barracuda
|49
|Yannick Eijssen (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|50
|Christopher Baldwin (USA) Bissell Cycling
|0:00:42
|51
|Bram Tankink (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|52
|Maxime Bouet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:00:43
|53
|George Bennett (NZl) RadioShack-Nissan
|0:00:44
|54
|Joseph Dombrowski (USA) Bontrager Livestrong Team
|55
|Timothy Duggan (USA) Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:01:04
|56
|Alessandro Vanotti (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|57
|Andrew Bajadali (USA) Team Optum presented by Kelly Benefit Strategies
|0:01:28
|58
|Matthew Busche (USA) RadioShack-Nissan
|0:01:56
|59
|Daniel Oss (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:03:22
|60
|Stephen Cummings (GBr) BMC Racing Team
|0:07:04
|61
|Christopher Jones (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|62
|Steve Morabito (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|63
|Thomas Damuseau (Fra) Argos - Shimano
|0:07:16
|64
|Hugo Houle (Can) Spidertech Powered By C10
|65
|Koen De Kort (Ned) Argos - Shimano
|66
|Alexander Candelario (USA) Team Optum presented by Kelly Benefit Strategies
|67
|Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Bontrager Livestrong Team
|68
|Yukihiro Doi (Jpn) Argos - Shimano
|69
|Victor Hugo Pena Grisales (Col) Colombia - Coldeportes
|70
|Jens Voigt (Ger) RadioShack-Nissan
|71
|Lucas Euser (USA) Spidertech Powered By C10
|72
|Gavin Mannion (USA) Bontrager Livestrong Team
|0:08:36
|73
|Edward King (USA) Liquigas-Cannondale
|74
|Alexandre Geniez (Fra) Argos - Shimano
|0:09:00
|75
|Frank Pipp (USA) Bissell Cycling
|0:09:09
|76
|Stijn Vandenbergh (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|0:11:53
|77
|Tom Boonen (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|78
|Jeremy Vennell (NZl) Bissell Cycling
|0:14:19
|79
|Ryan Anderson (Can) Spidertech Powered By C10
|0:14:21
|80
|Dries Devenyns (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|81
|Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:15:05
|82
|Michael Matthews (Aus) Rabobank Cycling Team
|83
|Lloyd Mondory (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:15:31
|84
|Jonathan Clarke (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|0:15:32
|85
|Benjamin King (USA) RadioShack-Nissan
|86
|Kristijan Koren (Slo) Liquigas-Cannondale
|87
|Thomas Peterson (USA) Garmin - Barracuda
|88
|Bert Grabsch (Ger) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|89
|Ryan Eastman (USA) Bontrager Livestrong Team
|90
|Sébastian Salas (Can) Team Optum presented by Kelly Benefit Strategies
|0:18:08
|91
|Thomas Zirbel (USA) Team Optum presented by Kelly Benefit Strategies
|0:18:49
|92
|David Boily (Can) Spidertech Powered By C10
|93
|Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|94
|Jonathan Patrick McCarty (USA) Spidertech Powered By C10
|95
|Michael Rodriguez Galindo (Col) Colombia - Coldeportes
|0:19:11
|96
|Sam Johnson (USA) Team Exergy
|0:19:48
|97
|Bradley White (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|0:21:13
|98
|Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|0:21:15
|99
|Grégory Rast (Swi) RadioShack-Nissan
|0:21:17
|100
|Matthew Wilson (Aus) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team
|101
|Robbie McEwen (Aus) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team
|102
|Scott Zwizanski (USA) Team Optum presented by Kelly Benefit Strategies
|103
|Tom Stamsnijder (Ned) Argos - Shimano
|104
|Michael Creed (USA) Team Optum presented by Kelly Benefit Strategies
|105
|Nathan Haas (Aus) Garmin - Barracuda
|106
|Carter Jones (USA) Bissell Cycling
|0:22:01
|107
|Mauro Da Dalto (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|108
|Logan Loader (USA) Team Exergy
|109
|Javier Gonzalez Barrera (Col) Colombia - Coldeportes
|110
|Guillaume Boivin (Can) Spidertech Powered By C10
|111
|Juan Pablo Suarez Suarez (Col) Colombia - Coldeportes
|112
|Gerald Ciolek (Ger) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|113
|Roger Kluge (Ger) Argos - Shimano
|114
|Ken Hanson (USA) Team Optum presented by Kelly Benefit Strategies
|115
|Marcel Kittel (Ger) Argos - Shimano
|116
|Morgan Schmitt (USA) Team Exergy
|117
|Frantisek Rabon (Cze) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|118
|Carlos Julian Quintero (Col) Colombia - Coldeportes
|0:23:41
|119
|Jason McCartney (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|0:26:09
|120
|Travis Meyer (Aus) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team
|121
|Wilson Alexander Marentes Torres (Col) Colombia - Coldeportes
|0:26:53
|122
|Serghei Tvetcov (Mda) Team Exergy
|123
|Michael Friedman (USA) Team Optum presented by Kelly Benefit Strategies
|124
|Jacob Rathe (USA) Garmin - Barracuda
|125
|Carlos Eduardo Alzate Escobar (Col) Team Exergy
|126
|Andrew Dahlheim (USA) Bissell Cycling
|0:31:28
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Peter Sagan (Svk) Liquigas-Cannondale
|30
|pts
|2
|Heinrich Haussler (Aus) Garmin - Barracuda
|24
|3
|Leigh Howard (Aus) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team
|22
|4
|Fred Rodriguez (USA) Team Exergy
|16
|5
|Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|11
|6
|Jeffry Louder (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|10
|7
|Marc De Maar (AHo) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|8
|8
|Koen De Kort (Ned) Argos - Shimano
|7
|9
|Bradley White (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|6
|10
|Ben Jacques-Maynes (USA) Bissell Cycling
|6
|11
|Lawson Craddock (USA) Bontrager Livestrong Team
|6
|12
|George Hincapie (USA) BMC Racing Team
|5
|13
|Ryan Anderson (Can) Spidertech Powered By C10
|4
|14
|Bram Tankink (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|3
|15
|Stijn Vandenbergh (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|3
|16
|Jeremy Vennell (NZl) Bissell Cycling
|3
|17
|Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|3
|18
|Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Argos - Shimano
|2
|19
|Markel Irizar Aranburu (Spa) RadioShack-Nissan
|1
|20
|Josh Atkins (NZl) Bontrager Livestrong Team
|1
|21
|Luis Leon Sanchez Gil (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team
|1
|22
|Peter Velits (Svk) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|1
|23
|Maxime Bouet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|1
|24
|Lloyd Mondory (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|David Boily (Can) Spidertech Powered By C10
|27
|pts
|2
|Sébastian Salas (Can) Team Optum presented by Kelly Benefit Strategies
|22
|3
|Alexandre Geniez (Fra) Argos - Shimano
|10
|4
|Josh Atkins (NZl) Bontrager Livestrong Team
|10
|5
|Bradley White (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|9
|6
|Philip Deignan (Irl) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|8
|7
|Ben Jacques-Maynes (USA) Bissell Cycling
|7
|8
|Christopher Jones (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|7
|9
|Jeremy Vennell (NZl) Bissell Cycling
|7
|10
|Rory Sutherland (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|6
|11
|Maxime Bouet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|6
|12
|Lloyd Mondory (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|6
|13
|Luis Leon Sanchez Gil (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team
|5
|14
|Jeffry Louder (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|4
|15
|Robert Gesink (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|3
|16
|Thomas Peterson (USA) Garmin - Barracuda
|2
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Peter Sagan (Svk) Liquigas-Cannondale
|9:44:15
|2
|Josh Atkins (NZl) Bontrager Livestrong Team
|0:00:19
|3
|Lawson Craddock (USA) Bontrager Livestrong Team
|0:00:20
|4
|Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Argos - Shimano
|5
|Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|6
|Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|7
|Luke Durbridge (Aus) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team
|8
|Nathan Brown (USA) Bontrager Livestrong Team
|9
|Ian Boswell (USA) Bontrager Livestrong Team
|10
|George Bennett (NZl) RadioShack-Nissan
|0:00:44
|11
|Joseph Dombrowski (USA) Bontrager Livestrong Team
|12
|Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Bontrager Livestrong Team
|0:07:16
|13
|Hugo Houle (Can) Spidertech Powered By C10
|14
|Gavin Mannion (USA) Bontrager Livestrong Team
|0:08:36
|15
|Michael Matthews (Aus) Rabobank Cycling Team
|0:15:05
|16
|Ryan Eastman (USA) Bontrager Livestrong Team
|0:15:32
|17
|David Boily (Can) Spidertech Powered By C10
|0:18:49
|18
|Jacob Rathe (USA) Garmin - Barracuda
|0:26:53
