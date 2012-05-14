Image 1 of 62 He's from Florida, but Andrew Talansky was happy to be in California. (Image credit: Mark Johnson/www.ironstring.com) Image 2 of 62 Peter Sagan (Liquigas-Cannondale) celebrates his victory in Santa Cruz (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 3 of 62 Canadian David Boily holds the climber's jersey. (Image credit: Mark Johnson/www.ironstring.com) Image 4 of 62 Peter Sagan enjoys some Golden State attention on the Soquel podium. (Image credit: Mark Johnson/www.ironstring.com) Image 5 of 62 Peter Sagan again makes it all look so easy. (Image credit: Mark Johnson/www.ironstring.com) Image 6 of 62 Frenchman Alexandre Geniez rides alone and off the front on Bear Creek Road. (Image credit: Mark Johnson/www.ironstring.com) Image 7 of 62 Holland's Robert Gesink at the front on Bonny Doon road. Peter Sagan (Liquigas-Cannondale) made it two from two to claim his second stage win at the Amgen Tour of California Monday. The Liquigas sprinter extended his lead in GC with the win, while Heinrich Haussler (Garmin-Barracuda) and Leigh Howard (Orica-GreenEdge) picked up second and third.

Sagan was once again head and shoulders above of his competition, and like yesterday's stage 1, when a puncture threatened to derail his chances, he was thrown into jeopardy with a crash on the penultimate climb of the day.

Despite the spill, and a string of mechanical pit stops back at the team car, Sagan was perfectly placed inside the final kilometres. Rounding the final corner it was every sprinter for himself, and as Sagan used his handling skills to slingshot for the line. Howard was simply left for dead, and Haussler was only able to come through for second.

Sagan admitted that he may have surprised even himself with the strength in the finish.

"With two climbs in the end of the stage today, I am really happy to win," he said, celebrating his fifth stage win at the Tour of California. "I was thinking when I was still in the front group on the last climb I would try and win another stage. I knew the last corner was close to the finish so I decided to take the turn from the first position, and I won the stage."

How it unfolded

Just as with the opening stage, the attacking began immediately after the bunch rolled out of the neutral start through the San Francisco's Presidio in the shadow of the Golden Gate Bridge.

Alexandre Geniez (Argos-Shimano) and Tom Zirbel (Optum Pro Cycling-Kelly Benefit Strategies) attacked off the front and built an advantage of two minutes before Geniez decided not to contribute. The pair eventually sat up as the field bore down on them and brought them back into the fold on Highway 101 along the Pacific Ocean.

A group of six riders immediately counter attacked and established the breakaway that would stick together until they turned away from the coast and headed up toward the Bonny Doon climb. Geniez once again made the break, along with Brad White (UnitedHealthcare), Jeremy Vennell (Bissell Pro Cycling), Mike Creed (Optum Pro Cycling-Kelly Benefit Strategies), Lloyd Mondory (AG2R) and Juan Pablo Suarez (Columbia Coldeportes).

"The break rode well," White said. "There wasn't a big chase behind, so we rode fairly easy until they started chasing. When they started chasing we picked up our pace."

The gap opened up to more than nine minutes before the Bonny Doon climb but quickly evaporated as the ascent broke apart the breakaway. Geniez, White and Vennell, who started the day just 10 seconds behind the overall leader, dropped their three breakaway companions and set off on their own. But Geniez seemed unhappy with the trio's pace and attacked the group, getting away and trying his luck alone.

"A few of us tried to get away on Bonny Doon," White said. "But the Argos guy was just stronger. Vennell and I tried to limit our losses and re-catch him, but we weren't able to. We held off as long as we could."

The Argos rider kept the peloton in check until the higher slopes of Bear Creek, the second climb of the day. With Garmin-Barracuda intent on shaking off Sagan the gap quickly came down, and with 35 kilometres to race, Geniez was brought back, and large group of more than half the original peloton screamed off the slopes of Bear Creek behind a line of Liquigas-Cannondale riders hoping to deliver Sagan to the finish in Santa Cruz.

Another crash in the lead group during the closing kilometres took down current US pro champion Matthew Busche and several BMC riders. Busche, who had been riding well up to that point, looked a little battered and bruised – and very disappointed.

"I don't know what happened," Busche said. "I was behind it and ran into it. I'm frustrated and a little sore."

The crash didn't affect the tip of the race as Liquigas continued to pour on the heat for Sagan, and the young Slovak rider rewarded their efforts with yet another Tour of California stage win.

Haussler, who finished second in as many tries, said that the large group at the finish may have been surprising, but it didn't make a difference in the result.

"I don't think the result would have been any different had it been a group of 30 or 40," Haussler said. "Peter Sagan and Leigh Howard were the main sprinters, and they were still there."

Howard moved up one spot from his fourth-place finish on stage 1. Orica-GreenEdge team director Neal Stephens said he was happy with the improvement, and the team would try to find a way to get past Sagan if the opportunity presented itself again.

"We're going to try and look for a way," Stephens said. "He's a very talented bike rider, so are many other bike riders out there as well. We've just got to try and look for a way to improve a little bit. We went one better today. Yesterday (Howard) had a little bad luck. He broke a rim coming into the finish. Today he had a pretty good run. The boys did a great job and so that's the main thing, if we do a good job we can hope to improve."

But they're running out of chances to get past Sagan in a sprint, as the slippery Slovakian phenom figures he might have another day in yellow before the big mountains come and he'll have to surrender his ambitions to work for his team leader.

"I'm very happy with this Tour of California," Sagan said. "It is starting very well for me. I would like to say thank you to my team for the good work they did for me. I am thinking there is maybe one more day for me before we start the harder climbs and we work for Vincenzo Nibali, but we will see."

The Amgen Tour of California continues Tuesday with 185.5 km stage from San Jose to Livermore.



Full results

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Peter Sagan (Svk) Liquigas-Cannondale 5:02:00 2 Heinrich Haussler (Aus) Garmin - Barracuda 3 Leigh Howard (Aus) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team 4 Koen De Kort (Ned) Argos - Shimano 5 Fred Rodriguez (USA) Team Exergy 6 Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team 7 Lawson Craddock (USA) Bontrager Livestrong Team 8 Marc De Maar (AHo) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 9 Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Argos - Shimano 10 Peter Velits (Svk) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 11 Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Bontrager Livestrong Team 12 Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team 13 Alexander Candelario (USA) Team Optum presented by Kelly Benefit Strategies 14 Thomas Damuseau (Fra) Argos - Shimano 15 Tejay Van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team 16 Christopher Horner (USA) RadioShack-Nissan 17 George Hincapie (USA) BMC Racing Team 18 Luis Leon Sanchez Gil (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team 19 Nicolas Roche (Irl) AG2R La Mondiale 20 Markel Irizar Aranburu (Spa) RadioShack-Nissan 21 Robert Gesink (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 22 Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 23 Hugo Houle (Can) Spidertech Powered By C10 24 Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 25 Fabio Andres Duarte Arevalo (Col) Colombia - Coldeportes 26 Christopher Baldwin (USA) Bissell Cycling 27 Thomas Danielson (USA) Garmin - Barracuda 28 Yukihiro Doi (Jpn) Argos - Shimano 29 Cameron Meyer (Aus) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team 30 George Bennett (NZl) RadioShack-Nissan 31 Bram Tankink (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 32 Darwin Atapuma Hurtado (Col) Colombia - Coldeportes 33 Raymond Kunzli (Swi) Spidertech Powered By C10 34 Ben Jacques-Maynes (USA) Bissell Cycling 35 Brian Vandborg (Den) Spidertech Powered By C10 36 Tiago Machado (Por) RadioShack-Nissan 37 Levi Leipheimer (USA) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 38 Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 39 Josh Atkins (NZl) Bontrager Livestrong Team 40 Andrew Talansky (USA) Garmin - Barracuda 41 Pieter Weening (Ned) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team 42 Sylvain Georges (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 43 Paul Martens (Ger) Rabobank Cycling Team 44 Matt Cooke (USA) Team Exergy 45 Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 46 Lucas Euser (USA) Spidertech Powered By C10 47 Joseph Dombrowski (USA) Bontrager Livestrong Team 48 Luke Durbridge (Aus) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team 49 Jeffry Louder (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 50 Philip Deignan (Irl) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 51 Alex Howes (USA) Garmin - Barracuda 52 David Zabriskie (USA) Garmin - Barracuda 53 Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 54 Jens Voigt (Ger) RadioShack-Nissan 55 Andrés Díaz Corrales (Col) Team Exergy 56 Yannick Eijssen (Bel) BMC Racing Team 57 Rory Sutherland (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 58 Victor Hugo Pena Grisales (Col) Colombia - Coldeportes 59 Nathan Brown (USA) Bontrager Livestrong Team 60 Maxime Bouet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 61 Ian Boswell (USA) Bontrager Livestrong Team 62 Thimothy Roe (Aus) BMC Racing Team 63 Wesley Sulzberger (Aus) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team 64 Andrew Bajadali (USA) Team Optum presented by Kelly Benefit Strategies 0:00:44 65 Timothy Duggan (USA) Liquigas-Cannondale 66 Alessandro Vanotti (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 67 Matthew Busche (USA) RadioShack-Nissan 0:01:36 68 Daniel Oss (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 0:03:02 69 Stephen Cummings (GBr) BMC Racing Team 0:06:44 70 Steve Morabito (Swi) BMC Racing Team 71 Christopher Jones (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 72 Benjamin King (USA) RadioShack-Nissan 0:08:16 73 Lloyd Mondory (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 74 Michael Rodriguez Galindo (Col) Colombia - Coldeportes 75 Edward King (USA) Liquigas-Cannondale 76 Gavin Mannion (USA) Bontrager Livestrong Team 77 Ryan Eastman (USA) Bontrager Livestrong Team 78 Frank Pipp (USA) Bissell Cycling 79 Thomas Peterson (USA) Garmin - Barracuda 80 Jonathan Clarke (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 81 Bert Grabsch (Ger) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 82 Kristijan Koren (Slo) Liquigas-Cannondale 83 Alexandre Geniez (Fra) Argos - Shimano 84 Stijn Vandenbergh (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 0:11:33 85 Tom Boonen (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 86 Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 87 David Boily (Can) Spidertech Powered By C10 88 Sébastian Salas (Can) Team Optum presented by Kelly Benefit Strategies 89 Carlos Julian Quintero (Col) Colombia - Coldeportes 90 Thomas Zirbel (USA) Team Optum presented by Kelly Benefit Strategies 91 Jonathan Patrick McCarty (USA) Spidertech Powered By C10 92 Scott Zwizanski (USA) Team Optum presented by Kelly Benefit Strategies 0:14:01 93 Michael Creed (USA) Team Optum presented by Kelly Benefit Strategies 94 Grégory Rast (Swi) RadioShack-Nissan 95 Bradley White (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 96 Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 97 Tom Stamsnijder (Ned) Argos - Shimano 98 Robbie McEwen (Aus) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team 99 Travis Meyer (Aus) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team 100 Matthew Wilson (Aus) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team 101 Jason McCartney (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 102 Nathan Haas (Aus) Garmin - Barracuda 103 Jeremy Vennell (NZl) Bissell Cycling 104 Dries Devenyns (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 105 Ryan Anderson (Can) Spidertech Powered By C10 106 Wilson Alexander Marentes Torres (Col) Colombia - Coldeportes 0:14:45 107 Roger Kluge (Ger) Argos - Shimano 108 Michael Friedman (USA) Team Optum presented by Kelly Benefit Strategies 109 Serghei Tvetcov (Mda) Team Exergy 110 Carter Jones (USA) Bissell Cycling 111 Javier Gonzalez Barrera (Col) Colombia - Coldeportes 112 Gerald Ciolek (Ger) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 113 Guillaume Boivin (Can) Spidertech Powered By C10 114 Jacob Rathe (USA) Garmin - Barracuda 115 Morgan Schmitt (USA) Team Exergy 116 Mauro Da Dalto (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 117 Logan Loader (USA) Team Exergy 118 Sam Johnson (USA) Team Exergy 119 Ken Hanson (USA) Team Optum presented by Kelly Benefit Strategies 120 Andrew Dahlheim (USA) Bissell Cycling 121 Marcel Kittel (Ger) Argos - Shimano 122 Michael Matthews (Aus) Rabobank Cycling Team 123 Frantisek Rabon (Cze) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 124 Juan Pablo Suarez Suarez (Col) Colombia - Coldeportes 125 Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 126 Carlos Eduardo Alzate Escobar (Col) Team Exergy HD Patrick Bevin (NZl) Bissell Cycling 0:33:59 HD Eric Young (USA) Bissell Cycling

Sprint 1 - Pacifica, 27.9km # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Leigh Howard (Aus) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team 5 pts 2 Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 3 3 Bradley White (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 1

Sprint 2 - Half Moon Bay, 41.6km # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Bradley White (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 5 pts 2 Jeremy Vennell (NZl) Bissell Cycling 3 3 Lloyd Mondory (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 1

Sprint 3 - Summit Rd., 165.6km # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Marc De Maar (AHo) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 5 pts 2 Bram Tankink (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 3 3 Markel Irizar Aranburu (Spa) RadioShack-Nissan 1

Points - Finish, 188.5km # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Peter Sagan (Svk) Liquigas-Cannondale 15 pts 2 Heinrich Haussler (Aus) Garmin - Barracuda 12 3 Leigh Howard (Aus) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team 10 4 Koen De Kort (Ned) Argos - Shimano 7 5 Fred Rodriguez (USA) Team Exergy 6 6 Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team 5 7 Lawson Craddock (USA) Bontrager Livestrong Team 4 8 Marc De Maar (AHo) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 3 9 Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Argos - Shimano 2 10 Peter Velits (Svk) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 1

Mountain 1 - Empire Grade (Cat. 1) 123.9km # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Alexandre Geniez (Fra) Argos - Shimano 10 pts 2 Bradley White (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 9 3 Jeremy Vennell (NZl) Bissell Cycling 7 4 Lloyd Mondory (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 6 5 David Boily (Can) Spidertech Powered By C10 5 6 Sébastian Salas (Can) Team Optum presented by Kelly Benefit Strategies 4 7 Thomas Peterson (USA) Garmin - Barracuda 2

Mountain 2 - Bear Creek (Cat. 2) 154.7km # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Philip Deignan (Irl) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 8 pts 2 Christopher Jones (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 7 3 Rory Sutherland (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 6 4 Luis Leon Sanchez Gil (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team 5 5 Robert Gesink (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 3

Young riders # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Peter Sagan (Svk) Liquigas-Cannondale 5:02:00 2 Lawson Craddock (USA) Bontrager Livestrong Team 3 Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Argos - Shimano 4 Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Bontrager Livestrong Team 5 Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 6 Hugo Houle (Can) Spidertech Powered By C10 7 Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 8 George Bennett (NZl) RadioShack-Nissan 9 Josh Atkins (NZl) Bontrager Livestrong Team 10 Joseph Dombrowski (USA) Bontrager Livestrong Team 11 Luke Durbridge (Aus) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team 12 Nathan Brown (USA) Bontrager Livestrong Team 13 Ian Boswell (USA) Bontrager Livestrong Team 14 Gavin Mannion (USA) Bontrager Livestrong Team 0:08:16 15 Ryan Eastman (USA) Bontrager Livestrong Team 16 David Boily (Can) Spidertech Powered By C10 0:11:33 17 Jacob Rathe (USA) Garmin - Barracuda 0:14:45 18 Michael Matthews (Aus) Rabobank Cycling Team

General classification after stage 2 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Peter Sagan (Svk) Liquigas-Cannondale 9:44:15 2 Heinrich Haussler (Aus) Garmin - Barracuda 0:00:08 3 Leigh Howard (Aus) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team 0:00:13 4 Jeffry Louder (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 0:00:14 5 Fred Rodriguez (USA) Team Exergy 0:00:16 6 Ben Jacques-Maynes (USA) Bissell Cycling 7 Marc De Maar (AHo) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 0:00:17 8 Markel Irizar Aranburu (Spa) RadioShack-Nissan 0:00:19 9 Josh Atkins (NZl) Bontrager Livestrong Team 10 Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team 0:00:20 11 Lawson Craddock (USA) Bontrager Livestrong Team 12 George Hincapie (USA) BMC Racing Team 13 Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Argos - Shimano 14 Luis Leon Sanchez Gil (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team 15 Peter Velits (Svk) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 16 Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 17 Christopher Horner (USA) RadioShack-Nissan 18 Fabio Andres Duarte Arevalo (Col) Colombia - Coldeportes 19 Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 20 Cameron Meyer (Aus) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team 21 Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team 22 Tiago Machado (Por) RadioShack-Nissan 23 Paul Martens (Ger) Rabobank Cycling Team 24 Tejay Van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team 25 Robert Gesink (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 26 Thomas Danielson (USA) Garmin - Barracuda 27 Darwin Atapuma Hurtado (Col) Colombia - Coldeportes 28 Andrew Talansky (USA) Garmin - Barracuda 29 Pieter Weening (Ned) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team 30 Raymond Kunzli (Swi) Spidertech Powered By C10 31 Brian Vandborg (Den) Spidertech Powered By C10 32 Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 33 Rory Sutherland (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 34 Levi Leipheimer (USA) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 35 Luke Durbridge (Aus) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team 36 Nicolas Roche (Irl) AG2R La Mondiale 37 David Zabriskie (USA) Garmin - Barracuda 38 Matt Cooke (USA) Team Exergy 39 Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 40 Andrés Díaz Corrales (Col) Team Exergy 41 Philip Deignan (Irl) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 42 Thimothy Roe (Aus) BMC Racing Team 43 Nathan Brown (USA) Bontrager Livestrong Team 44 Sylvain Georges (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 45 Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 46 Ian Boswell (USA) Bontrager Livestrong Team 47 Wesley Sulzberger (Aus) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team 48 Alex Howes (USA) Garmin - Barracuda 49 Yannick Eijssen (Bel) BMC Racing Team 50 Christopher Baldwin (USA) Bissell Cycling 0:00:42 51 Bram Tankink (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 52 Maxime Bouet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:00:43 53 George Bennett (NZl) RadioShack-Nissan 0:00:44 54 Joseph Dombrowski (USA) Bontrager Livestrong Team 55 Timothy Duggan (USA) Liquigas-Cannondale 0:01:04 56 Alessandro Vanotti (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 57 Andrew Bajadali (USA) Team Optum presented by Kelly Benefit Strategies 0:01:28 58 Matthew Busche (USA) RadioShack-Nissan 0:01:56 59 Daniel Oss (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 0:03:22 60 Stephen Cummings (GBr) BMC Racing Team 0:07:04 61 Christopher Jones (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 62 Steve Morabito (Swi) BMC Racing Team 63 Thomas Damuseau (Fra) Argos - Shimano 0:07:16 64 Hugo Houle (Can) Spidertech Powered By C10 65 Koen De Kort (Ned) Argos - Shimano 66 Alexander Candelario (USA) Team Optum presented by Kelly Benefit Strategies 67 Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Bontrager Livestrong Team 68 Yukihiro Doi (Jpn) Argos - Shimano 69 Victor Hugo Pena Grisales (Col) Colombia - Coldeportes 70 Jens Voigt (Ger) RadioShack-Nissan 71 Lucas Euser (USA) Spidertech Powered By C10 72 Gavin Mannion (USA) Bontrager Livestrong Team 0:08:36 73 Edward King (USA) Liquigas-Cannondale 74 Alexandre Geniez (Fra) Argos - Shimano 0:09:00 75 Frank Pipp (USA) Bissell Cycling 0:09:09 76 Stijn Vandenbergh (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 0:11:53 77 Tom Boonen (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 78 Jeremy Vennell (NZl) Bissell Cycling 0:14:19 79 Ryan Anderson (Can) Spidertech Powered By C10 0:14:21 80 Dries Devenyns (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 81 Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 0:15:05 82 Michael Matthews (Aus) Rabobank Cycling Team 83 Lloyd Mondory (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:15:31 84 Jonathan Clarke (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 0:15:32 85 Benjamin King (USA) RadioShack-Nissan 86 Kristijan Koren (Slo) Liquigas-Cannondale 87 Thomas Peterson (USA) Garmin - Barracuda 88 Bert Grabsch (Ger) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 89 Ryan Eastman (USA) Bontrager Livestrong Team 90 Sébastian Salas (Can) Team Optum presented by Kelly Benefit Strategies 0:18:08 91 Thomas Zirbel (USA) Team Optum presented by Kelly Benefit Strategies 0:18:49 92 David Boily (Can) Spidertech Powered By C10 93 Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 94 Jonathan Patrick McCarty (USA) Spidertech Powered By C10 95 Michael Rodriguez Galindo (Col) Colombia - Coldeportes 0:19:11 96 Sam Johnson (USA) Team Exergy 0:19:48 97 Bradley White (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 0:21:13 98 Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 0:21:15 99 Grégory Rast (Swi) RadioShack-Nissan 0:21:17 100 Matthew Wilson (Aus) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team 101 Robbie McEwen (Aus) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team 102 Scott Zwizanski (USA) Team Optum presented by Kelly Benefit Strategies 103 Tom Stamsnijder (Ned) Argos - Shimano 104 Michael Creed (USA) Team Optum presented by Kelly Benefit Strategies 105 Nathan Haas (Aus) Garmin - Barracuda 106 Carter Jones (USA) Bissell Cycling 0:22:01 107 Mauro Da Dalto (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 108 Logan Loader (USA) Team Exergy 109 Javier Gonzalez Barrera (Col) Colombia - Coldeportes 110 Guillaume Boivin (Can) Spidertech Powered By C10 111 Juan Pablo Suarez Suarez (Col) Colombia - Coldeportes 112 Gerald Ciolek (Ger) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 113 Roger Kluge (Ger) Argos - Shimano 114 Ken Hanson (USA) Team Optum presented by Kelly Benefit Strategies 115 Marcel Kittel (Ger) Argos - Shimano 116 Morgan Schmitt (USA) Team Exergy 117 Frantisek Rabon (Cze) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 118 Carlos Julian Quintero (Col) Colombia - Coldeportes 0:23:41 119 Jason McCartney (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 0:26:09 120 Travis Meyer (Aus) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team 121 Wilson Alexander Marentes Torres (Col) Colombia - Coldeportes 0:26:53 122 Serghei Tvetcov (Mda) Team Exergy 123 Michael Friedman (USA) Team Optum presented by Kelly Benefit Strategies 124 Jacob Rathe (USA) Garmin - Barracuda 125 Carlos Eduardo Alzate Escobar (Col) Team Exergy 126 Andrew Dahlheim (USA) Bissell Cycling 0:31:28

Points classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Peter Sagan (Svk) Liquigas-Cannondale 30 pts 2 Heinrich Haussler (Aus) Garmin - Barracuda 24 3 Leigh Howard (Aus) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team 22 4 Fred Rodriguez (USA) Team Exergy 16 5 Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team 11 6 Jeffry Louder (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 10 7 Marc De Maar (AHo) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 8 8 Koen De Kort (Ned) Argos - Shimano 7 9 Bradley White (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 6 10 Ben Jacques-Maynes (USA) Bissell Cycling 6 11 Lawson Craddock (USA) Bontrager Livestrong Team 6 12 George Hincapie (USA) BMC Racing Team 5 13 Ryan Anderson (Can) Spidertech Powered By C10 4 14 Bram Tankink (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 3 15 Stijn Vandenbergh (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 3 16 Jeremy Vennell (NZl) Bissell Cycling 3 17 Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 3 18 Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Argos - Shimano 2 19 Markel Irizar Aranburu (Spa) RadioShack-Nissan 1 20 Josh Atkins (NZl) Bontrager Livestrong Team 1 21 Luis Leon Sanchez Gil (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team 1 22 Peter Velits (Svk) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 1 23 Maxime Bouet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 1 24 Lloyd Mondory (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 1

KOM classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 David Boily (Can) Spidertech Powered By C10 27 pts 2 Sébastian Salas (Can) Team Optum presented by Kelly Benefit Strategies 22 3 Alexandre Geniez (Fra) Argos - Shimano 10 4 Josh Atkins (NZl) Bontrager Livestrong Team 10 5 Bradley White (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 9 6 Philip Deignan (Irl) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 8 7 Ben Jacques-Maynes (USA) Bissell Cycling 7 8 Christopher Jones (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 7 9 Jeremy Vennell (NZl) Bissell Cycling 7 10 Rory Sutherland (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 6 11 Maxime Bouet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 6 12 Lloyd Mondory (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 6 13 Luis Leon Sanchez Gil (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team 5 14 Jeffry Louder (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 4 15 Robert Gesink (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 3 16 Thomas Peterson (USA) Garmin - Barracuda 2

Young riders classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Peter Sagan (Svk) Liquigas-Cannondale 9:44:15 2 Josh Atkins (NZl) Bontrager Livestrong Team 0:00:19 3 Lawson Craddock (USA) Bontrager Livestrong Team 0:00:20 4 Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Argos - Shimano 5 Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 6 Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 7 Luke Durbridge (Aus) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team 8 Nathan Brown (USA) Bontrager Livestrong Team 9 Ian Boswell (USA) Bontrager Livestrong Team 10 George Bennett (NZl) RadioShack-Nissan 0:00:44 11 Joseph Dombrowski (USA) Bontrager Livestrong Team 12 Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Bontrager Livestrong Team 0:07:16 13 Hugo Houle (Can) Spidertech Powered By C10 14 Gavin Mannion (USA) Bontrager Livestrong Team 0:08:36 15 Michael Matthews (Aus) Rabobank Cycling Team 0:15:05 16 Ryan Eastman (USA) Bontrager Livestrong Team 0:15:32 17 David Boily (Can) Spidertech Powered By C10 0:18:49 18 Jacob Rathe (USA) Garmin - Barracuda 0:26:53



