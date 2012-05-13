Trending

Tour of California: Peter Sagan wins in Santa Rosa

Sagan wins stage and takes race lead

Image 1 of 39

Peter Sagan (Liquigas-Cannondale) wins the opening stage at the Amgen Tour of California

Peter Sagan (Liquigas-Cannondale) wins the opening stage at the Amgen Tour of California
(Image credit: AFP)
Image 2 of 39

Much of today was spent riding amongst the massive Redwood trees.

Much of today was spent riding amongst the massive Redwood trees.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 3 of 39

Omega Pharma-Quickstep riders regroup at the front of the field.

Omega Pharma-Quickstep riders regroup at the front of the field.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 4 of 39

Jens Voigt (Radioshack-Nissan) keeps the pace high at the front.

Jens Voigt (Radioshack-Nissan) keeps the pace high at the front.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 5 of 39

An Omega Pharma-Quickstep rider gets some help after going down.

An Omega Pharma-Quickstep rider gets some help after going down.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 6 of 39

Tom Boonen (Omega Pharma-Quickstep) taking it easy towards the back.

Tom Boonen (Omega Pharma-Quickstep) taking it easy towards the back.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 7 of 39

The race hits the California coast.

The race hits the California coast.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 8 of 39

The race rolls down towards the ocean.

The race rolls down towards the ocean.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 9 of 39

Nearing the top of one of the short steep climbs.

Nearing the top of one of the short steep climbs.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 10 of 39

Things are still together before the last climb.

Things are still together before the last climb.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 11 of 39

Travis Meyer (Orica GreenEdge) line up at the front to get to the climb first.

Travis Meyer (Orica GreenEdge) line up at the front to get to the climb first.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 12 of 39

The main field begins to climb.

The main field begins to climb.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 13 of 39

A fan cheers on Garmin-Barracuda riders.

A fan cheers on Garmin-Barracuda riders.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 14 of 39

Jeff Louder (UnitedHealthcare) takes the first set of sprint points.

Jeff Louder (UnitedHealthcare) takes the first set of sprint points.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 15 of 39

Tom Boonen (Omega Pharma-Quickstep) works hard to get back to the front group.

Tom Boonen (Omega Pharma-Quickstep) works hard to get back to the front group.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 16 of 39

The pace picks up as the race gets closer to town.

The pace picks up as the race gets closer to town.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 17 of 39

The break hits one of the KOMs.

The break hits one of the KOMs.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 18 of 39

The field descends towards the coast.

The field descends towards the coast.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 19 of 39

Tom Boonen (Omega Pharma-Quickstep) moving back up through the caravan.

Tom Boonen (Omega Pharma-Quickstep) moving back up through the caravan.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 20 of 39

Riders take a little time to recover on the climb.

Riders take a little time to recover on the climb.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 21 of 39

Tom Danielson (Garmin-Barracuda) stayed safely near the front all day.

Tom Danielson (Garmin-Barracuda) stayed safely near the front all day.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 22 of 39

Tom Boonen (Omega Pharma-Quickstep) looking for other riders at the start.

Tom Boonen (Omega Pharma-Quickstep) looking for other riders at the start.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 23 of 39

Matthew Busche (Radioshack-Nissan) rolls to the start line.

Matthew Busche (Radioshack-Nissan) rolls to the start line.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 24 of 39

The field rolls out of Santa Rosa.

The field rolls out of Santa Rosa.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 25 of 39

Heinrich Haussler (Garmin-Barracuda ) all smiles before the start.

Heinrich Haussler (Garmin-Barracuda ) all smiles before the start.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 26 of 39

Gerald Ciolek, Bert Grabsch and Frantisek Rabon from Omega Pharma - QuickStep during Stage 1 of the Amgen Tour of California 2012

Gerald Ciolek, Bert Grabsch and Frantisek Rabon from Omega Pharma - QuickStep during Stage 1 of the Amgen Tour of California 2012
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 27 of 39

Stage 1 podium: Fred Rodriguez (Team Exergy), Peter Sagan (Liquigas-Cannondale) and Heinrich Haussler (Garmin-Barracuda).

Stage 1 podium: Fred Rodriguez (Team Exergy), Peter Sagan (Liquigas-Cannondale) and Heinrich Haussler (Garmin-Barracuda).
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 28 of 39

Peter Sagan (Liquigas - Cannondale) got a stuffed Grizzly for his stage 1 victory at the Amgen Tour of California

Peter Sagan (Liquigas - Cannondale) got a stuffed Grizzly for his stage 1 victory at the Amgen Tour of California
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 29 of 39

Lauren Ten Dam drives the chase for Rabobank

Lauren Ten Dam drives the chase for Rabobank
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 30 of 39

The peloton comes through the start-finishing area in Santa Rosa

The peloton comes through the start-finishing area in Santa Rosa
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 31 of 39

Nathan Haas (Garmin-Barracuda), centre, in his first Amgen Tour of California

Nathan Haas (Garmin-Barracuda), centre, in his first Amgen Tour of California
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 32 of 39

Jens Voigt (RadioShack-Nissan) drags the bunch along

Jens Voigt (RadioShack-Nissan) drags the bunch along
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 33 of 39

The peloton during the 2012 Amgen Tour of California opening stage in Santa Rosa

The peloton during the 2012 Amgen Tour of California opening stage in Santa Rosa
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 34 of 39

Escape group: Maxime Boulet (AG2r), Jeff Louder (UnitedHealthcare), David Boily (Spidertech-C10), Andrew Dahlheim, Ben Jacques-Maynes (Bissell), Sebastian Salas (Optum pro Cycling-Kelly Benefit Strategies), Josh Atkins (Bontrager-Livestrong), Sam Johnson (Exergy)

Escape group: Maxime Boulet (AG2r), Jeff Louder (UnitedHealthcare), David Boily (Spidertech-C10), Andrew Dahlheim, Ben Jacques-Maynes (Bissell), Sebastian Salas (Optum pro Cycling-Kelly Benefit Strategies), Josh Atkins (Bontrager-Livestrong), Sam Johnson (Exergy)
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 35 of 39

The breakaway got out to a maximum advantage of 11 minutes before being reeled back in

The breakaway got out to a maximum advantage of 11 minutes before being reeled back in
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 36 of 39

Chris Horner (RadioShack-Nissan)

Chris Horner (RadioShack-Nissan)
(Image credit: AFP)
Image 37 of 39

Peter Sagan (Liquigas-Cannondale) wins the opening stage of the 2012 Amgen Tour of California

Peter Sagan (Liquigas-Cannondale) wins the opening stage of the 2012 Amgen Tour of California
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 38 of 39

The Amgen Tour of California 2012

The Amgen Tour of California 2012
(Image credit: AFP)
Image 39 of 39

Peter Sagan (Liquigas-Cannondale) wins the opening stage at the Amgen Tour of California

Peter Sagan (Liquigas-Cannondale) wins the opening stage at the Amgen Tour of California
(Image credit: AFP)

Peter Sagan (Liquigas-Cannondale) pulled out a thrilling performance to win the opening stage of the Amgen Tour of California. The 22-year-old had to recover from a puncture inside the final 10 kilometres as well as avoid a crash with 3 kilometres to go, before beating Heinrich Haussler and Freddie Rodriguez into second and third.

Related Articles

Video: Leipheimer hangs tough but suffers Amgen Tour of California opener

"Daniel Oss did a really great lead-out and I'm really happy to win the stage," Sagan said.

"It was a really confusing sprint because it was a small field. With 10km to go I flatted, but I knew there was time to get back in. Thanks to the work of my teammates I didn't panic, and we were able to get back on easily. With 3km to go one of my teammates Ted King crashed, and I hope he's okay, but thanks to Daniel Oss, he piloted me to the finish and I was able to win."

While seemingly in good form, today's stage winner admitted that it will be an uphill task to hold on to the overall lead.

"It is going to be very hard to hold onto the yellow jersey," Sagan admitted. "I'm okay on the smaller climbs, but it's only going to get harder and harder as the week goes on."

Haussler (Garmin-Barracuda) now sits second overall with the same time as Sagan. Rodriguez (Team Exergy) finished third but is fourth on GC behind United Healthcare's Jeff Louder, who spent much of the day in a breakaway and gobbled up enough time bonuses to move into the third spot overall, also with the same time as the leader. Rodriguez is fourth overall, six seconds back.

The riders wasted little time attacking on the first stage, with a breakaway of eight forming within the first few kilometres past the neutral start. AG2R's Maxime Boulet jumped away from the bunch immediately and was quickly joined by Jeff Louder (UnitedHealthcare), David Boily (Spidertech-C10), Andrew Dahlheim (Bissell), Ben Jacques-Maynes (Bissell), Sebastian Salas (Optum pro Cycling-Kelly Benefit Strategies), Josh Atkins (Bontrager-Livestrong) and Sam Johnson (Team Exergy).

Johnson said the French rider was nailing the pace at the front, and the rest of the riders in the break were happy to let him set the early pace. The field also seemed happy to let the breakaway ride away early, and the gap ballooned almost immediately to five minutes, then nine minutes before finally topping out at more than 11.

"We were all thinking, you know, the stage could be ours," Johnson said. "When you have that much time and you're over halfway through the stage at that point, gosh it was pretty exciting."

With their gap growing into two digits, the eight riders in the breakaway cooperated well, drilling it up the Kings Ridge climb, where David Boily grabbed maximum points on the two King of the Mountain sprints up for grabs on the ascent. The young Canadian, who finished second at the Tour d' Lavenir in 2011, earned the KOM jersey for his efforts, but paid the price in the finale.

"It was a long day in the saddle, but it feels good to be in the jersey. It's very important for the team and it's a big step," Boily said. "I had to work really hard, the rider from Optum [Salas] was very strong. I definitely had to go very hard to beat him on the line. I spent a lot of energy today, and I finished the stage at the very back. I will put all of my effort into the KOM jersey since my overall chances are pretty much done. "

The pace before the the second KOM was too much for Dahlheim, who dropped out of the group but soldiered on in no-man's land until the bunch turned up the last the one-lane climb of Coleman Valley Road.

By then RadioShack-Nissan squad of defending champion Chris Horner came to the front to coax some of the other WorldTour teams to pick up the chase. The gambit worked as the gap shrunk to just 5:20 by the time they hit the bottom of Coleman Valley. The gap continued coming down rapidly, and Boulet, Louder and Jacques-Maynes, who earned the jersey for most aggressive rider, set out on their own.

"The whole goal is to go out and wave the Bissell flag," he said. "We have our home base up here. Getting the most aggressive rider jersey – I'll take it."

But the shattered breakaway was doomed when Rabobank sent its riders to the front, hoping to bring things back together for sprinter Michael Matthews. "In the finale it was mostly team Rabobank from the last climb on," said team director Koos Moerenhout. "It didn't work out for us in the sprint, but I think it shows how strong we are."

The Dutch team's effort paid off when a group of about 70 riders came back together with less than 20 kilometres remaining. The sprinters' teams moved to the front to pick up the pace and discourage attacking, and a sprint in Santa Rosa looked inevitable.

A the crash on the right-hand side of the road with about three kilometres to go took out Matthews and and three of the four Bissell riders who were still in the front group. The sprint trains for Liquigas and Garmin avoided the crash and launched Sagan into first and Haussler into second.

Haussler said he had a hard day, but he was happy with his second place finish.

"It's always a bit up in the air about how my form is after altitude," Haussler said. "And I'm just coming off a big altitude block. So second today shows my form is there, and that's a good sign. We're very motivated here in California, and we'll keep looking for opportunities."

Rodriguez was right there in a tight battle for third.

"It was chaotic," Rodriguez said of the sprint. "Boonen and myself and a couple sprinters came off on Coleman Valley and we had to chase and came on in the last 10-12km. I think Sagan flatted at the same time, so Rabobank were trying to take control. But then they crashed, and then next thing you know the swarm came on the left and then Boonen flatted. I went around him and got on Sagan's wheel and I jumped a little too early. My legs were tired from chasing back on, so I just didn't have it today, but it's nice to get back to this level of racing again."

The race continues Monday with a 188.5 km stage from San Francisco to Santa Cruz County.

Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Peter Sagan (Svk) Liquigas-Cannondale4:42:35
2Heinrich Haussler (Aus) Garmin - Barracuda
3Fred Rodriguez (USA) Team Exergy
4Leigh Howard (Aus) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team
5Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team
6George Hincapie (USA) BMC Racing Team
7Ryan Anderson (Can) Spidertech Powered By C10
8Stijn Vandenbergh (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
9Lawson Craddock (USA) Bontrager Livestrong Team
10Luis Leon Sanchez Gil (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team
11Paul Martens (Ger) Rabobank Cycling Team
12Gavin Mannion (USA) Bontrager Livestrong Team
13Dries Devenyns (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
14Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
15Fabio Andres Duarte Arevalo (Col) Colombia - Coldeportes
16Cameron Meyer (Aus) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team
17Tiago Machado (Por) RadioShack-Nissan
18Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Argos - Shimano
19Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
20Rory Sutherland (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
21Peter Velits (Svk) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
22Marc De Maar (AHo) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
23Christopher Horner (USA) RadioShack-Nissan
24Pieter Weening (Ned) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team
25Andrew Talansky (USA) Garmin - Barracuda
26Christopher Jones (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
27Stephen Cummings (GBr) BMC Racing Team
28Daniel Oss (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
29Steve Morabito (Swi) BMC Racing Team
30Darwin Atapuma Hurtado (Col) Colombia - Coldeportes
31Matthew Busche (USA) RadioShack-Nissan
32Luke Durbridge (Aus) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team
33Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
34Thomas Danielson (USA) Garmin - Barracuda
35Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team
36Brian Vandborg (Den) Spidertech Powered By C10
37Raymond Kunzli (Swi) Spidertech Powered By C10
38Timothy Duggan (USA) Liquigas-Cannondale
39David Zabriskie (USA) Garmin - Barracuda
40Robert Gesink (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
41Andrés Díaz Corrales (Col) Team Exergy
42Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
43Levi Leipheimer (USA) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
44Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
45Ben Jacques-Maynes (USA) Bissell Cycling
46Tejay Van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team
47Thimothy Roe (Aus) BMC Racing Team
48Philip Deignan (Irl) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
49Matt Cooke (USA) Team Exergy
50Josh Atkins (NZl) Bontrager Livestrong Team
51Nathan Brown (USA) Bontrager Livestrong Team
52Wesley Sulzberger (Aus) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team
53Ian Boswell (USA) Bontrager Livestrong Team
54Jeffry Louder (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
55Alessandro Vanotti (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
56Markel Irizar Aranburu (Spa) RadioShack-Nissan
57Christopher Baldwin (USA) Bissell Cycling0:00:22
58Tom Boonen (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
59Alexandre Geniez (Fra) Argos - Shimano0:00:24
60George Bennett (NZl) RadioShack-Nissan
61Andrew Bajadali (USA) Team Optum presented by Kelly Benefit Strategies
62Joseph Dombrowski (USA) Bontrager Livestrong Team
63Bram Tankink (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
64Maxime Bouet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
65Frank Pipp (USA) Bissell Cycling0:00:33
66Yannick Eijssen (Bel) BMC Racing Team
67Alex Howes (USA) Garmin - Barracuda0:00:33
68Jeremy Vennell (NZl) Bissell Cycling
69Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
70Nicolas Roche (Irl) AG2R La Mondiale
71Sylvain Georges (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
72Edward King (USA) Liquigas-Cannondale
73Sam Johnson (USA) Team Exergy0:04:43
74Michael Matthews (Aus) Rabobank Cycling Team
75Sébastian Salas (Can) Team Optum presented by Kelly Benefit Strategies0:06:15
76Matthew Wilson (Aus) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team0:06:56
77Jonathan Clarke (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
78Thomas Zirbel (USA) Team Optum presented by Kelly Benefit Strategies
79Patrick Bevin (NZl) Bissell Cycling
80Grégory Rast (Swi) RadioShack-Nissan
81Robbie McEwen (Aus) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team
82Victor Hugo Pena Grisales (Col) Colombia - Coldeportes
83Juan Pablo Suarez Suarez (Col) Colombia - Coldeportes
84Mauro Da Dalto (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
85Logan Loader (USA) Team Exergy
86Kristijan Koren (Slo) Liquigas-Cannondale
87Benjamin King (USA) RadioShack-Nissan
88Carter Jones (USA) Bissell Cycling
89Bradley White (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
90Hugo Houle (Can) Spidertech Powered By C10
91David Boily (Can) Spidertech Powered By C10
92Javier Gonzalez Barrera (Col) Colombia - Coldeportes
93Guillaume Boivin (Can) Spidertech Powered By C10
94Lloyd Mondory (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
95Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
96Thomas Damuseau (Fra) Argos - Shimano
97Gerald Ciolek (Ger) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
98Marcel Kittel (Ger) Argos - Shimano
99Ken Hanson (USA) Team Optum presented by Kelly Benefit Strategies
100Yukihiro Doi (Jpn) Argos - Shimano
101Alexander Candelario (USA) Team Optum presented by Kelly Benefit Strategies
102Thomas Peterson (USA) Garmin - Barracuda
103Scott Zwizanski (USA) Team Optum presented by Kelly Benefit Strategies
104Bert Grabsch (Ger) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
105Jens Voigt (Ger) RadioShack-Nissan
106Roger Kluge (Ger) Argos - Shimano
107Tom Stamsnijder (Ned) Argos - Shimano
108Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
109Morgan Schmitt (USA) Team Exergy
110Koen De Kort (Ned) Argos - Shimano
111Nathan Haas (Aus) Garmin - Barracuda
112Frantisek Rabon (Cze) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
113Jonathan Patrick McCarty (USA) Spidertech Powered By C10
114Michael Creed (USA) Team Optum presented by Kelly Benefit Strategies
115Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Bontrager Livestrong Team
116Ryan Eastman (USA) Bontrager Livestrong Team
117Lucas Euser (USA) Spidertech Powered By C10
118Michael Rodriguez Galindo (Col) Colombia - Coldeportes0:10:35
119Serghei Tvetcov (Mda) Team Exergy0:11:48
120Wilson Alexander Marentes Torres (Col) Colombia - Coldeportes
121Jacob Rathe (USA) Garmin - Barracuda
122Carlos Julian Quintero (Col) Colombia - Coldeportes
123Jason McCartney (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
124Carlos Eduardo Alzate Escobar (Col) Team Exergy
125Michael Friedman (USA) Team Optum presented by Kelly Benefit Strategies
126Eric Young (USA) Bissell Cycling
127Travis Meyer (Aus) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team
128Andrew Dahlheim (USA) Bissell Cycling0:16:23

Points - Santa Rosa - km 52.2
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jeffry Louder (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team5pts
2Ben Jacques-Maynes (USA) Bissell Cycling3
3Maxime Bouet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale1

Santa Rosa - km 142.8
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jeffry Louder (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team5pts
2Ben Jacques-Maynes (USA) Bissell Cycling3
3Josh Atkins (NZl) Bontrager Livestrong Team1

Finish - km 186.5
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Peter Sagan (Svk) Liquigas-Cannondale15pts
2Heinrich Haussler (Aus) Garmin - Barracuda12
3Fred Rodriguez (USA) Team Exergy10
4Leigh Howard (Aus) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team7
5Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team6
6George Hincapie (USA) BMC Racing Team5
7Ryan Anderson (Can) Spidertech Powered By C104
8Stijn Vandenbergh (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep3
9Lawson Craddock (USA) Bontrager Livestrong Team2
10Luis Leon Sanchez Gil (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team1

Mountains - Cazadero Hwy - km 104.4
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1David Boily (Can) Spidertech Powered By C104pts
2Sébastian Salas (Can) Team Optum presented by Kelly Benefit Strategies3
3Josh Atkins (NZl) Bontrager Livestrong Team2
4Ben Jacques-Maynes (USA) Bissell Cycling1

Ft. Ross Rd. - km 112
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1David Boily (Can) Spidertech Powered By C106pts
2Sébastian Salas (Can) Team Optum presented by Kelly Benefit Strategies5
3Josh Atkins (NZl) Bontrager Livestrong Team4
4Jeffry Louder (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team3
5Maxime Bouet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale1

Ft. Ross Rd. - km 117.9
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1David Boily (Can) Spidertech Powered By C106pts
2Sébastian Salas (Can) Team Optum presented by Kelly Benefit Strategies5
3Josh Atkins (NZl) Bontrager Livestrong Team4
4Ben Jacques-Maynes (USA) Bissell Cycling3
5Maxime Bouet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale1

Coleman Valley Rd - km 149
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1David Boily (Can) Spidertech Powered By C106pts
2Sébastian Salas (Can) Team Optum presented by Kelly Benefit Strategies5
3Maxime Bouet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale4
4Ben Jacques-Maynes (USA) Bissell Cycling3
5Jeffry Louder (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team1

Young rider
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Peter Sagan (Svk) Liquigas-Cannondale4:42:35
2Lawson Craddock (USA) Bontrager Livestrong Team
3Gavin Mannion (USA) Bontrager Livestrong Team
4Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
5Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Argos - Shimano
6Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
7Luke Durbridge (Aus) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team
8Josh Atkins (NZl) Bontrager Livestrong Team
9Nathan Brown (USA) Bontrager Livestrong Team
10Ian Boswell (USA) Bontrager Livestrong Team
11George Bennett (NZl) RadioShack-Nissan0:00:24
12Joseph Dombrowski (USA) Bontrager Livestrong Team
13Michael Matthews (Aus) Rabobank Cycling Team
14Patrick Bevin (NZl) Bissell Cycling0:06:56
15Hugo Houle (Can) Spidertech Powered By C10
16David Boily (Can) Spidertech Powered By C10
17Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Bontrager Livestrong Team
18Ryan Eastman (USA) Bontrager Livestrong Team
19Jacob Rathe (USA) Garmin - Barracuda0:11:48

General classification after stage 1
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Peter Sagan (Svk) Liquigas-Cannondale4:42:25
2Heinrich Haussler (Aus) Garmin - Barracuda0:00:04
3Jeffry Louder (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
4Fred Rodriguez (USA) Team Exergy0:00:06
5Ben Jacques-Maynes (USA) Bissell Cycling
6Josh Atkins (NZl) Bontrager Livestrong Team0:00:09
7Leigh Howard (Aus) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team0:00:10
8Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team
9George Hincapie (USA) BMC Racing Team
10Ryan Anderson (Can) Spidertech Powered By C10
11Stijn Vandenbergh (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
12Lawson Craddock (USA) Bontrager Livestrong Team
13Luis Leon Sanchez Gil (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team
14Paul Martens (Ger) Rabobank Cycling Team
15Gavin Mannion (USA) Bontrager Livestrong Team
16Dries Devenyns (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
17Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
18Fabio Andres Duarte Arevalo (Col) Colombia - Coldeportes
19Cameron Meyer (Aus) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team
20Tiago Machado (Por) RadioShack-Nissan
21Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Argos - Shimano
22Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
23Rory Sutherland (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
24Peter Velits (Svk) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
25Marc De Maar (AHo) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
26Christopher Horner (USA) RadioShack-Nissan
27Pieter Weening (Ned) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team
28Andrew Talansky (USA) Garmin - Barracuda
29Christopher Jones (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
30Stephen Cummings (GBr) BMC Racing Team
31Daniel Oss (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
32Steve Morabito (Swi) BMC Racing Team
33Darwin Atapuma Hurtado (Col) Colombia - Coldeportes
34Matthew Busche (USA) RadioShack-Nissan
35Luke Durbridge (Aus) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team
36Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
37Thomas Danielson (USA) Garmin - Barracuda
38Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team
39Brian Vandborg (Den) Spidertech Powered By C10
40Raymond Kunzli (Swi) Spidertech Powered By C10
41Timothy Duggan (USA) Liquigas-Cannondale
42David Zabriskie (USA) Garmin - Barracuda
43Robert Gesink (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
44Andrés Díaz Corrales (Col) Team Exergy
45Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
46Levi Leipheimer (USA) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
47Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
48Tejay Van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team
49Thimothy Roe (Aus) BMC Racing Team
50Philip Deignan (Irl) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
51Matt Cooke (USA) Team Exergy
52Nathan Brown (USA) Bontrager Livestrong Team
53Wesley Sulzberger (Aus) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team
54Ian Boswell (USA) Bontrager Livestrong Team
55Alessandro Vanotti (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
56Markel Irizar Aranburu (Spa) RadioShack-Nissan
57Tom Boonen (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
58Yannick Eijssen (Bel) BMC Racing Team
59Alex Howes (USA) Garmin - Barracuda
60Jeremy Vennell (NZl) Bissell Cycling
61Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
62Nicolas Roche (Irl) AG2R La Mondiale
63Sylvain Georges (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
64Edward King (USA) Liquigas-Cannondale
65Michael Matthews (Aus) Rabobank Cycling Team
66Christopher Baldwin (USA) Bissell Cycling0:00:32
67Maxime Bouet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:00:33
68Alexandre Geniez (Fra) Argos - Shimano0:00:34
69George Bennett (NZl) RadioShack-Nissan
70Andrew Bajadali (USA) Team Optum presented by Kelly Benefit Strategies
71Joseph Dombrowski (USA) Bontrager Livestrong Team
72Bram Tankink (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
73Frank Pipp (USA) Bissell Cycling0:00:43
74Sam Johnson (USA) Team Exergy0:04:53
75Sébastian Salas (Can) Team Optum presented by Kelly Benefit Strategies0:06:25
76Matthew Wilson (Aus) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team0:07:06
77Jonathan Clarke (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
78Thomas Zirbel (USA) Team Optum presented by Kelly Benefit Strategies
79Patrick Bevin (NZl) Bissell Cycling
80Grégory Rast (Swi) RadioShack-Nissan
81Robbie McEwen (Aus) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team
82Victor Hugo Pena Grisales (Col) Colombia - Coldeportes
83Juan Pablo Suarez Suarez (Col) Colombia - Coldeportes
84Mauro Da Dalto (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
85Logan Loader (USA) Team Exergy
86Kristijan Koren (Slo) Liquigas-Cannondale
87Benjamin King (USA) RadioShack-Nissan
88Carter Jones (USA) Bissell Cycling
89Bradley White (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
90Hugo Houle (Can) Spidertech Powered By C10
91David Boily (Can) Spidertech Powered By C10
92Javier Gonzalez Barrera (Col) Colombia - Coldeportes
93Guillaume Boivin (Can) Spidertech Powered By C10
94Lloyd Mondory (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
95Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
96Thomas Damuseau (Fra) Argos - Shimano
97Gerald Ciolek (Ger) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
98Marcel Kittel (Ger) Argos - Shimano
99Ken Hanson (USA) Team Optum presented by Kelly Benefit Strategies
100Yukihiro Doi (Jpn) Argos - Shimano
101Alexander Candelario (USA) Team Optum presented by Kelly Benefit Strategies
102Thomas Peterson (USA) Garmin - Barracuda
103Scott Zwizanski (USA) Team Optum presented by Kelly Benefit Strategies
104Bert Grabsch (Ger) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
105Jens Voigt (Ger) RadioShack-Nissan
106Roger Kluge (Ger) Argos - Shimano
107Tom Stamsnijder (Ned) Argos - Shimano
108Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
109Morgan Schmitt (USA) Team Exergy
110Koen De Kort (Ned) Argos - Shimano
111Nathan Haas (Aus) Garmin - Barracuda
112Frantisek Rabon (Cze) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
113Jonathan Patrick McCarty (USA) Spidertech Powered By C10
114Michael Creed (USA) Team Optum presented by Kelly Benefit Strategies
115Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Bontrager Livestrong Team
116Ryan Eastman (USA) Bontrager Livestrong Team
117Lucas Euser (USA) Spidertech Powered By C10
118Michael Rodriguez Galindo (Col) Colombia - Coldeportes0:10:45
119Serghei Tvetcov (Mda) Team Exergy0:11:58
120Wilson Alexander Marentes Torres (Col) Colombia - Coldeportes
121Jacob Rathe (USA) Garmin - Barracuda
122Carlos Julian Quintero (Col) Colombia - Coldeportes
123Jason McCartney (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
124Carlos Eduardo Alzate Escobar (Col) Team Exergy
125Michael Friedman (USA) Team Optum presented by Kelly Benefit Strategies
126Eric Young (USA) Bissell Cycling
127Travis Meyer (Aus) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team
128Andrew Dahlheim (USA) Bissell Cycling0:16:33

Points classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Peter Sagan (Svk) Liquigas-Cannondale15pts
2Heinrich Haussler (Aus) Garmin - Barracuda12
3Jeffry Louder (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team10
4Fred Rodriguez (USA) Team Exergy10
5Leigh Howard (Aus) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team7
6Ben Jacques-Maynes (USA) Bissell Cycling6
7Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team6
8George Hincapie (USA) BMC Racing Team5
9Ryan Anderson (Can) Spidertech Powered By C104
10Stijn Vandenbergh (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep3
11Lawson Craddock (USA) Bontrager Livestrong Team2
12Josh Atkins (NZl) Bontrager Livestrong Team1
13Luis Leon Sanchez Gil (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team1
14Maxime Bouet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale1

Mountains classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1David Boily (Can) Spidertech Powered By C1022pts
2Sébastian Salas (Can) Team Optum presented by Kelly Benefit Strategies18
3Josh Atkins (NZl) Bontrager Livestrong Team10
4Ben Jacques-Maynes (USA) Bissell Cycling7
5Maxime Bouet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale6
6Jeffry Louder (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team4

Young rider classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Peter Sagan (Svk) Liquigas-Cannondale4:42:25
2Josh Atkins (NZl) Bontrager Livestrong Team0:00:09
3Lawson Craddock (USA) Bontrager Livestrong Team0:00:10
4Gavin Mannion (USA) Bontrager Livestrong Team
5Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
6Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Argos - Shimano
7Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
8Luke Durbridge (Aus) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team
9Nathan Brown (USA) Bontrager Livestrong Team
10Ian Boswell (USA) Bontrager Livestrong Team
11Michael Matthews (Aus) Rabobank Cycling Team
12George Bennett (NZl) RadioShack-Nissan0:00:34
13Joseph Dombrowski (USA) Bontrager Livestrong Team
14Patrick Bevin (NZl) Bissell Cycling0:07:06
15Hugo Houle (Can) Spidertech Powered By C10
16David Boily (Can) Spidertech Powered By C10
17Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Bontrager Livestrong Team
18Ryan Eastman (USA) Bontrager Livestrong Team
19Jacob Rathe (USA) Garmin - Barracuda0:11:58

Latest on Cyclingnews