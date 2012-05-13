Image 1 of 39 Peter Sagan (Liquigas-Cannondale) wins the opening stage at the Amgen Tour of California (Image credit: AFP) Image 2 of 39 Much of today was spent riding amongst the massive Redwood trees. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 3 of 39 Omega Pharma-Quickstep riders regroup at the front of the field. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 4 of 39 Jens Voigt (Radioshack-Nissan) keeps the pace high at the front. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 5 of 39 An Omega Pharma-Quickstep rider gets some help after going down. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 6 of 39 Tom Boonen (Omega Pharma-Quickstep) taking it easy towards the back. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 7 of 39 The race hits the California coast. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 8 of 39 The race rolls down towards the ocean. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 9 of 39 Nearing the top of one of the short steep climbs. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 10 of 39 Things are still together before the last climb. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 11 of 39 Travis Meyer (Orica GreenEdge) line up at the front to get to the climb first. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 12 of 39 The main field begins to climb. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 13 of 39 A fan cheers on Garmin-Barracuda riders. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 14 of 39 Jeff Louder (UnitedHealthcare) takes the first set of sprint points. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 15 of 39 Tom Boonen (Omega Pharma-Quickstep) works hard to get back to the front group. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 16 of 39 The pace picks up as the race gets closer to town. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 17 of 39 The break hits one of the KOMs. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 18 of 39 The field descends towards the coast. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 19 of 39 Tom Boonen (Omega Pharma-Quickstep) moving back up through the caravan. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 20 of 39 Riders take a little time to recover on the climb. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 21 of 39 Tom Danielson (Garmin-Barracuda) stayed safely near the front all day. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 22 of 39 Tom Boonen (Omega Pharma-Quickstep) looking for other riders at the start. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 23 of 39 Matthew Busche (Radioshack-Nissan) rolls to the start line. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 24 of 39 The field rolls out of Santa Rosa. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 25 of 39 Heinrich Haussler (Garmin-Barracuda ) all smiles before the start. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 26 of 39 Gerald Ciolek, Bert Grabsch and Frantisek Rabon from Omega Pharma - QuickStep during Stage 1 of the Amgen Tour of California 2012 (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 27 of 39 Stage 1 podium: Fred Rodriguez (Team Exergy), Peter Sagan (Liquigas-Cannondale) and Heinrich Haussler (Garmin-Barracuda). (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 28 of 39 Peter Sagan (Liquigas - Cannondale) got a stuffed Grizzly for his stage 1 victory at the Amgen Tour of California (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 29 of 39 Lauren Ten Dam drives the chase for Rabobank (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 30 of 39 The peloton comes through the start-finishing area in Santa Rosa (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 31 of 39 Nathan Haas (Garmin-Barracuda), centre, in his first Amgen Tour of California (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 32 of 39 Jens Voigt (RadioShack-Nissan) drags the bunch along (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 33 of 39 The peloton during the 2012 Amgen Tour of California opening stage in Santa Rosa (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 34 of 39 Escape group: Maxime Boulet (AG2r), Jeff Louder (UnitedHealthcare), David Boily (Spidertech-C10), Andrew Dahlheim, Ben Jacques-Maynes (Bissell), Sebastian Salas (Optum pro Cycling-Kelly Benefit Strategies), Josh Atkins (Bontrager-Livestrong), Sam Johnson (Exergy) (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 35 of 39 The breakaway got out to a maximum advantage of 11 minutes before being reeled back in (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 36 of 39 Chris Horner (RadioShack-Nissan) (Image credit: AFP) Image 37 of 39 Peter Sagan (Liquigas-Cannondale) wins the opening stage of the 2012 Amgen Tour of California (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 38 of 39 The Amgen Tour of California 2012 (Image credit: AFP) Image 39 of 39 Peter Sagan (Liquigas-Cannondale) wins the opening stage at the Amgen Tour of California (Image credit: AFP)

Peter Sagan (Liquigas-Cannondale) pulled out a thrilling performance to win the opening stage of the Amgen Tour of California. The 22-year-old had to recover from a puncture inside the final 10 kilometres as well as avoid a crash with 3 kilometres to go, before beating Heinrich Haussler and Freddie Rodriguez into second and third.

"Daniel Oss did a really great lead-out and I'm really happy to win the stage," Sagan said.

"It was a really confusing sprint because it was a small field. With 10km to go I flatted, but I knew there was time to get back in. Thanks to the work of my teammates I didn't panic, and we were able to get back on easily. With 3km to go one of my teammates Ted King crashed, and I hope he's okay, but thanks to Daniel Oss, he piloted me to the finish and I was able to win."

While seemingly in good form, today's stage winner admitted that it will be an uphill task to hold on to the overall lead.

"It is going to be very hard to hold onto the yellow jersey," Sagan admitted. "I'm okay on the smaller climbs, but it's only going to get harder and harder as the week goes on."

Haussler (Garmin-Barracuda) now sits second overall with the same time as Sagan. Rodriguez (Team Exergy) finished third but is fourth on GC behind United Healthcare's Jeff Louder, who spent much of the day in a breakaway and gobbled up enough time bonuses to move into the third spot overall, also with the same time as the leader. Rodriguez is fourth overall, six seconds back.

The riders wasted little time attacking on the first stage, with a breakaway of eight forming within the first few kilometres past the neutral start. AG2R's Maxime Boulet jumped away from the bunch immediately and was quickly joined by Jeff Louder (UnitedHealthcare), David Boily (Spidertech-C10), Andrew Dahlheim (Bissell), Ben Jacques-Maynes (Bissell), Sebastian Salas (Optum pro Cycling-Kelly Benefit Strategies), Josh Atkins (Bontrager-Livestrong) and Sam Johnson (Team Exergy).

Johnson said the French rider was nailing the pace at the front, and the rest of the riders in the break were happy to let him set the early pace. The field also seemed happy to let the breakaway ride away early, and the gap ballooned almost immediately to five minutes, then nine minutes before finally topping out at more than 11.

"We were all thinking, you know, the stage could be ours," Johnson said. "When you have that much time and you're over halfway through the stage at that point, gosh it was pretty exciting."

With their gap growing into two digits, the eight riders in the breakaway cooperated well, drilling it up the Kings Ridge climb, where David Boily grabbed maximum points on the two King of the Mountain sprints up for grabs on the ascent. The young Canadian, who finished second at the Tour d' Lavenir in 2011, earned the KOM jersey for his efforts, but paid the price in the finale.

"It was a long day in the saddle, but it feels good to be in the jersey. It's very important for the team and it's a big step," Boily said. "I had to work really hard, the rider from Optum [Salas] was very strong. I definitely had to go very hard to beat him on the line. I spent a lot of energy today, and I finished the stage at the very back. I will put all of my effort into the KOM jersey since my overall chances are pretty much done. "

The pace before the the second KOM was too much for Dahlheim, who dropped out of the group but soldiered on in no-man's land until the bunch turned up the last the one-lane climb of Coleman Valley Road.

By then RadioShack-Nissan squad of defending champion Chris Horner came to the front to coax some of the other WorldTour teams to pick up the chase. The gambit worked as the gap shrunk to just 5:20 by the time they hit the bottom of Coleman Valley. The gap continued coming down rapidly, and Boulet, Louder and Jacques-Maynes, who earned the jersey for most aggressive rider, set out on their own.

"The whole goal is to go out and wave the Bissell flag," he said. "We have our home base up here. Getting the most aggressive rider jersey – I'll take it."

But the shattered breakaway was doomed when Rabobank sent its riders to the front, hoping to bring things back together for sprinter Michael Matthews. "In the finale it was mostly team Rabobank from the last climb on," said team director Koos Moerenhout. "It didn't work out for us in the sprint, but I think it shows how strong we are."

The Dutch team's effort paid off when a group of about 70 riders came back together with less than 20 kilometres remaining. The sprinters' teams moved to the front to pick up the pace and discourage attacking, and a sprint in Santa Rosa looked inevitable.

A the crash on the right-hand side of the road with about three kilometres to go took out Matthews and and three of the four Bissell riders who were still in the front group. The sprint trains for Liquigas and Garmin avoided the crash and launched Sagan into first and Haussler into second.

Haussler said he had a hard day, but he was happy with his second place finish.

"It's always a bit up in the air about how my form is after altitude," Haussler said. "And I'm just coming off a big altitude block. So second today shows my form is there, and that's a good sign. We're very motivated here in California, and we'll keep looking for opportunities."

Rodriguez was right there in a tight battle for third.

"It was chaotic," Rodriguez said of the sprint. "Boonen and myself and a couple sprinters came off on Coleman Valley and we had to chase and came on in the last 10-12km. I think Sagan flatted at the same time, so Rabobank were trying to take control. But then they crashed, and then next thing you know the swarm came on the left and then Boonen flatted. I went around him and got on Sagan's wheel and I jumped a little too early. My legs were tired from chasing back on, so I just didn't have it today, but it's nice to get back to this level of racing again."

The race continues Monday with a 188.5 km stage from San Francisco to Santa Cruz County.

Results

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Peter Sagan (Svk) Liquigas-Cannondale 4:42:35 2 Heinrich Haussler (Aus) Garmin - Barracuda 3 Fred Rodriguez (USA) Team Exergy 4 Leigh Howard (Aus) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team 5 Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team 6 George Hincapie (USA) BMC Racing Team 7 Ryan Anderson (Can) Spidertech Powered By C10 8 Stijn Vandenbergh (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 9 Lawson Craddock (USA) Bontrager Livestrong Team 10 Luis Leon Sanchez Gil (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team 11 Paul Martens (Ger) Rabobank Cycling Team 12 Gavin Mannion (USA) Bontrager Livestrong Team 13 Dries Devenyns (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 14 Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 15 Fabio Andres Duarte Arevalo (Col) Colombia - Coldeportes 16 Cameron Meyer (Aus) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team 17 Tiago Machado (Por) RadioShack-Nissan 18 Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Argos - Shimano 19 Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 20 Rory Sutherland (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 21 Peter Velits (Svk) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 22 Marc De Maar (AHo) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 23 Christopher Horner (USA) RadioShack-Nissan 24 Pieter Weening (Ned) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team 25 Andrew Talansky (USA) Garmin - Barracuda 26 Christopher Jones (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 27 Stephen Cummings (GBr) BMC Racing Team 28 Daniel Oss (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 29 Steve Morabito (Swi) BMC Racing Team 30 Darwin Atapuma Hurtado (Col) Colombia - Coldeportes 31 Matthew Busche (USA) RadioShack-Nissan 32 Luke Durbridge (Aus) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team 33 Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 34 Thomas Danielson (USA) Garmin - Barracuda 35 Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team 36 Brian Vandborg (Den) Spidertech Powered By C10 37 Raymond Kunzli (Swi) Spidertech Powered By C10 38 Timothy Duggan (USA) Liquigas-Cannondale 39 David Zabriskie (USA) Garmin - Barracuda 40 Robert Gesink (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 41 Andrés Díaz Corrales (Col) Team Exergy 42 Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 43 Levi Leipheimer (USA) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 44 Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 45 Ben Jacques-Maynes (USA) Bissell Cycling 46 Tejay Van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team 47 Thimothy Roe (Aus) BMC Racing Team 48 Philip Deignan (Irl) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 49 Matt Cooke (USA) Team Exergy 50 Josh Atkins (NZl) Bontrager Livestrong Team 51 Nathan Brown (USA) Bontrager Livestrong Team 52 Wesley Sulzberger (Aus) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team 53 Ian Boswell (USA) Bontrager Livestrong Team 54 Jeffry Louder (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 55 Alessandro Vanotti (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 56 Markel Irizar Aranburu (Spa) RadioShack-Nissan 57 Christopher Baldwin (USA) Bissell Cycling 0:00:22 58 Tom Boonen (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 59 Alexandre Geniez (Fra) Argos - Shimano 0:00:24 60 George Bennett (NZl) RadioShack-Nissan 61 Andrew Bajadali (USA) Team Optum presented by Kelly Benefit Strategies 62 Joseph Dombrowski (USA) Bontrager Livestrong Team 63 Bram Tankink (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 64 Maxime Bouet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 65 Frank Pipp (USA) Bissell Cycling 0:00:33 66 Yannick Eijssen (Bel) BMC Racing Team 67 Alex Howes (USA) Garmin - Barracuda 0:00:33 68 Jeremy Vennell (NZl) Bissell Cycling 69 Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 70 Nicolas Roche (Irl) AG2R La Mondiale 71 Sylvain Georges (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 72 Edward King (USA) Liquigas-Cannondale 73 Sam Johnson (USA) Team Exergy 0:04:43 74 Michael Matthews (Aus) Rabobank Cycling Team 75 Sébastian Salas (Can) Team Optum presented by Kelly Benefit Strategies 0:06:15 76 Matthew Wilson (Aus) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team 0:06:56 77 Jonathan Clarke (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 78 Thomas Zirbel (USA) Team Optum presented by Kelly Benefit Strategies 79 Patrick Bevin (NZl) Bissell Cycling 80 Grégory Rast (Swi) RadioShack-Nissan 81 Robbie McEwen (Aus) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team 82 Victor Hugo Pena Grisales (Col) Colombia - Coldeportes 83 Juan Pablo Suarez Suarez (Col) Colombia - Coldeportes 84 Mauro Da Dalto (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 85 Logan Loader (USA) Team Exergy 86 Kristijan Koren (Slo) Liquigas-Cannondale 87 Benjamin King (USA) RadioShack-Nissan 88 Carter Jones (USA) Bissell Cycling 89 Bradley White (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 90 Hugo Houle (Can) Spidertech Powered By C10 91 David Boily (Can) Spidertech Powered By C10 92 Javier Gonzalez Barrera (Col) Colombia - Coldeportes 93 Guillaume Boivin (Can) Spidertech Powered By C10 94 Lloyd Mondory (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 95 Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 96 Thomas Damuseau (Fra) Argos - Shimano 97 Gerald Ciolek (Ger) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 98 Marcel Kittel (Ger) Argos - Shimano 99 Ken Hanson (USA) Team Optum presented by Kelly Benefit Strategies 100 Yukihiro Doi (Jpn) Argos - Shimano 101 Alexander Candelario (USA) Team Optum presented by Kelly Benefit Strategies 102 Thomas Peterson (USA) Garmin - Barracuda 103 Scott Zwizanski (USA) Team Optum presented by Kelly Benefit Strategies 104 Bert Grabsch (Ger) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 105 Jens Voigt (Ger) RadioShack-Nissan 106 Roger Kluge (Ger) Argos - Shimano 107 Tom Stamsnijder (Ned) Argos - Shimano 108 Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 109 Morgan Schmitt (USA) Team Exergy 110 Koen De Kort (Ned) Argos - Shimano 111 Nathan Haas (Aus) Garmin - Barracuda 112 Frantisek Rabon (Cze) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 113 Jonathan Patrick McCarty (USA) Spidertech Powered By C10 114 Michael Creed (USA) Team Optum presented by Kelly Benefit Strategies 115 Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Bontrager Livestrong Team 116 Ryan Eastman (USA) Bontrager Livestrong Team 117 Lucas Euser (USA) Spidertech Powered By C10 118 Michael Rodriguez Galindo (Col) Colombia - Coldeportes 0:10:35 119 Serghei Tvetcov (Mda) Team Exergy 0:11:48 120 Wilson Alexander Marentes Torres (Col) Colombia - Coldeportes 121 Jacob Rathe (USA) Garmin - Barracuda 122 Carlos Julian Quintero (Col) Colombia - Coldeportes 123 Jason McCartney (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 124 Carlos Eduardo Alzate Escobar (Col) Team Exergy 125 Michael Friedman (USA) Team Optum presented by Kelly Benefit Strategies 126 Eric Young (USA) Bissell Cycling 127 Travis Meyer (Aus) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team 128 Andrew Dahlheim (USA) Bissell Cycling 0:16:23

Points - Santa Rosa - km 52.2 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Jeffry Louder (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 5 pts 2 Ben Jacques-Maynes (USA) Bissell Cycling 3 3 Maxime Bouet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 1

Santa Rosa - km 142.8 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Jeffry Louder (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 5 pts 2 Ben Jacques-Maynes (USA) Bissell Cycling 3 3 Josh Atkins (NZl) Bontrager Livestrong Team 1

Finish - km 186.5 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Peter Sagan (Svk) Liquigas-Cannondale 15 pts 2 Heinrich Haussler (Aus) Garmin - Barracuda 12 3 Fred Rodriguez (USA) Team Exergy 10 4 Leigh Howard (Aus) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team 7 5 Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team 6 6 George Hincapie (USA) BMC Racing Team 5 7 Ryan Anderson (Can) Spidertech Powered By C10 4 8 Stijn Vandenbergh (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 3 9 Lawson Craddock (USA) Bontrager Livestrong Team 2 10 Luis Leon Sanchez Gil (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team 1

Mountains - Cazadero Hwy - km 104.4 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 David Boily (Can) Spidertech Powered By C10 4 pts 2 Sébastian Salas (Can) Team Optum presented by Kelly Benefit Strategies 3 3 Josh Atkins (NZl) Bontrager Livestrong Team 2 4 Ben Jacques-Maynes (USA) Bissell Cycling 1

Ft. Ross Rd. - km 112 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 David Boily (Can) Spidertech Powered By C10 6 pts 2 Sébastian Salas (Can) Team Optum presented by Kelly Benefit Strategies 5 3 Josh Atkins (NZl) Bontrager Livestrong Team 4 4 Jeffry Louder (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 3 5 Maxime Bouet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 1

Ft. Ross Rd. - km 117.9 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 David Boily (Can) Spidertech Powered By C10 6 pts 2 Sébastian Salas (Can) Team Optum presented by Kelly Benefit Strategies 5 3 Josh Atkins (NZl) Bontrager Livestrong Team 4 4 Ben Jacques-Maynes (USA) Bissell Cycling 3 5 Maxime Bouet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 1

Coleman Valley Rd - km 149 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 David Boily (Can) Spidertech Powered By C10 6 pts 2 Sébastian Salas (Can) Team Optum presented by Kelly Benefit Strategies 5 3 Maxime Bouet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 4 4 Ben Jacques-Maynes (USA) Bissell Cycling 3 5 Jeffry Louder (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 1

Young rider # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Peter Sagan (Svk) Liquigas-Cannondale 4:42:35 2 Lawson Craddock (USA) Bontrager Livestrong Team 3 Gavin Mannion (USA) Bontrager Livestrong Team 4 Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 5 Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Argos - Shimano 6 Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 7 Luke Durbridge (Aus) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team 8 Josh Atkins (NZl) Bontrager Livestrong Team 9 Nathan Brown (USA) Bontrager Livestrong Team 10 Ian Boswell (USA) Bontrager Livestrong Team 11 George Bennett (NZl) RadioShack-Nissan 0:00:24 12 Joseph Dombrowski (USA) Bontrager Livestrong Team 13 Michael Matthews (Aus) Rabobank Cycling Team 14 Patrick Bevin (NZl) Bissell Cycling 0:06:56 15 Hugo Houle (Can) Spidertech Powered By C10 16 David Boily (Can) Spidertech Powered By C10 17 Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Bontrager Livestrong Team 18 Ryan Eastman (USA) Bontrager Livestrong Team 19 Jacob Rathe (USA) Garmin - Barracuda 0:11:48

General classification after stage 1 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Peter Sagan (Svk) Liquigas-Cannondale 4:42:25 2 Heinrich Haussler (Aus) Garmin - Barracuda 0:00:04 3 Jeffry Louder (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 4 Fred Rodriguez (USA) Team Exergy 0:00:06 5 Ben Jacques-Maynes (USA) Bissell Cycling 6 Josh Atkins (NZl) Bontrager Livestrong Team 0:00:09 7 Leigh Howard (Aus) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team 0:00:10 8 Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team 9 George Hincapie (USA) BMC Racing Team 10 Ryan Anderson (Can) Spidertech Powered By C10 11 Stijn Vandenbergh (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 12 Lawson Craddock (USA) Bontrager Livestrong Team 13 Luis Leon Sanchez Gil (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team 14 Paul Martens (Ger) Rabobank Cycling Team 15 Gavin Mannion (USA) Bontrager Livestrong Team 16 Dries Devenyns (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 17 Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 18 Fabio Andres Duarte Arevalo (Col) Colombia - Coldeportes 19 Cameron Meyer (Aus) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team 20 Tiago Machado (Por) RadioShack-Nissan 21 Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Argos - Shimano 22 Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 23 Rory Sutherland (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 24 Peter Velits (Svk) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 25 Marc De Maar (AHo) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 26 Christopher Horner (USA) RadioShack-Nissan 27 Pieter Weening (Ned) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team 28 Andrew Talansky (USA) Garmin - Barracuda 29 Christopher Jones (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 30 Stephen Cummings (GBr) BMC Racing Team 31 Daniel Oss (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 32 Steve Morabito (Swi) BMC Racing Team 33 Darwin Atapuma Hurtado (Col) Colombia - Coldeportes 34 Matthew Busche (USA) RadioShack-Nissan 35 Luke Durbridge (Aus) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team 36 Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 37 Thomas Danielson (USA) Garmin - Barracuda 38 Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team 39 Brian Vandborg (Den) Spidertech Powered By C10 40 Raymond Kunzli (Swi) Spidertech Powered By C10 41 Timothy Duggan (USA) Liquigas-Cannondale 42 David Zabriskie (USA) Garmin - Barracuda 43 Robert Gesink (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 44 Andrés Díaz Corrales (Col) Team Exergy 45 Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 46 Levi Leipheimer (USA) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 47 Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 48 Tejay Van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team 49 Thimothy Roe (Aus) BMC Racing Team 50 Philip Deignan (Irl) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 51 Matt Cooke (USA) Team Exergy 52 Nathan Brown (USA) Bontrager Livestrong Team 53 Wesley Sulzberger (Aus) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team 54 Ian Boswell (USA) Bontrager Livestrong Team 55 Alessandro Vanotti (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 56 Markel Irizar Aranburu (Spa) RadioShack-Nissan 57 Tom Boonen (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 58 Yannick Eijssen (Bel) BMC Racing Team 59 Alex Howes (USA) Garmin - Barracuda 60 Jeremy Vennell (NZl) Bissell Cycling 61 Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 62 Nicolas Roche (Irl) AG2R La Mondiale 63 Sylvain Georges (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 64 Edward King (USA) Liquigas-Cannondale 65 Michael Matthews (Aus) Rabobank Cycling Team 66 Christopher Baldwin (USA) Bissell Cycling 0:00:32 67 Maxime Bouet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:00:33 68 Alexandre Geniez (Fra) Argos - Shimano 0:00:34 69 George Bennett (NZl) RadioShack-Nissan 70 Andrew Bajadali (USA) Team Optum presented by Kelly Benefit Strategies 71 Joseph Dombrowski (USA) Bontrager Livestrong Team 72 Bram Tankink (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 73 Frank Pipp (USA) Bissell Cycling 0:00:43 74 Sam Johnson (USA) Team Exergy 0:04:53 75 Sébastian Salas (Can) Team Optum presented by Kelly Benefit Strategies 0:06:25 76 Matthew Wilson (Aus) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team 0:07:06 77 Jonathan Clarke (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 78 Thomas Zirbel (USA) Team Optum presented by Kelly Benefit Strategies 79 Patrick Bevin (NZl) Bissell Cycling 80 Grégory Rast (Swi) RadioShack-Nissan 81 Robbie McEwen (Aus) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team 82 Victor Hugo Pena Grisales (Col) Colombia - Coldeportes 83 Juan Pablo Suarez Suarez (Col) Colombia - Coldeportes 84 Mauro Da Dalto (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 85 Logan Loader (USA) Team Exergy 86 Kristijan Koren (Slo) Liquigas-Cannondale 87 Benjamin King (USA) RadioShack-Nissan 88 Carter Jones (USA) Bissell Cycling 89 Bradley White (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 90 Hugo Houle (Can) Spidertech Powered By C10 91 David Boily (Can) Spidertech Powered By C10 92 Javier Gonzalez Barrera (Col) Colombia - Coldeportes 93 Guillaume Boivin (Can) Spidertech Powered By C10 94 Lloyd Mondory (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 95 Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 96 Thomas Damuseau (Fra) Argos - Shimano 97 Gerald Ciolek (Ger) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 98 Marcel Kittel (Ger) Argos - Shimano 99 Ken Hanson (USA) Team Optum presented by Kelly Benefit Strategies 100 Yukihiro Doi (Jpn) Argos - Shimano 101 Alexander Candelario (USA) Team Optum presented by Kelly Benefit Strategies 102 Thomas Peterson (USA) Garmin - Barracuda 103 Scott Zwizanski (USA) Team Optum presented by Kelly Benefit Strategies 104 Bert Grabsch (Ger) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 105 Jens Voigt (Ger) RadioShack-Nissan 106 Roger Kluge (Ger) Argos - Shimano 107 Tom Stamsnijder (Ned) Argos - Shimano 108 Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 109 Morgan Schmitt (USA) Team Exergy 110 Koen De Kort (Ned) Argos - Shimano 111 Nathan Haas (Aus) Garmin - Barracuda 112 Frantisek Rabon (Cze) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 113 Jonathan Patrick McCarty (USA) Spidertech Powered By C10 114 Michael Creed (USA) Team Optum presented by Kelly Benefit Strategies 115 Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Bontrager Livestrong Team 116 Ryan Eastman (USA) Bontrager Livestrong Team 117 Lucas Euser (USA) Spidertech Powered By C10 118 Michael Rodriguez Galindo (Col) Colombia - Coldeportes 0:10:45 119 Serghei Tvetcov (Mda) Team Exergy 0:11:58 120 Wilson Alexander Marentes Torres (Col) Colombia - Coldeportes 121 Jacob Rathe (USA) Garmin - Barracuda 122 Carlos Julian Quintero (Col) Colombia - Coldeportes 123 Jason McCartney (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 124 Carlos Eduardo Alzate Escobar (Col) Team Exergy 125 Michael Friedman (USA) Team Optum presented by Kelly Benefit Strategies 126 Eric Young (USA) Bissell Cycling 127 Travis Meyer (Aus) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team 128 Andrew Dahlheim (USA) Bissell Cycling 0:16:33

Points classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Peter Sagan (Svk) Liquigas-Cannondale 15 pts 2 Heinrich Haussler (Aus) Garmin - Barracuda 12 3 Jeffry Louder (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 10 4 Fred Rodriguez (USA) Team Exergy 10 5 Leigh Howard (Aus) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team 7 6 Ben Jacques-Maynes (USA) Bissell Cycling 6 7 Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team 6 8 George Hincapie (USA) BMC Racing Team 5 9 Ryan Anderson (Can) Spidertech Powered By C10 4 10 Stijn Vandenbergh (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 3 11 Lawson Craddock (USA) Bontrager Livestrong Team 2 12 Josh Atkins (NZl) Bontrager Livestrong Team 1 13 Luis Leon Sanchez Gil (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team 1 14 Maxime Bouet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 1

Mountains classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 David Boily (Can) Spidertech Powered By C10 22 pts 2 Sébastian Salas (Can) Team Optum presented by Kelly Benefit Strategies 18 3 Josh Atkins (NZl) Bontrager Livestrong Team 10 4 Ben Jacques-Maynes (USA) Bissell Cycling 7 5 Maxime Bouet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 6 6 Jeffry Louder (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 4