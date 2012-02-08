Trending

Amgen Tour of California past winners

Champions from 2006 to 2011

Past winners
2011Christopher Horner (USA) Team RadioShack
2010Michael Rogers (Aus) Team HTC-Columbia
2009Levi Leipheimer (USA) Astana
2008Levi Leipheimer (USA) Astana
2007Levi Leipheimer (USA) Discovery Channel
2006Floyd Landis (USA) Phonak Hearing Systems

