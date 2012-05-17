Image 1 of 58 Fans wait for the next rider with Bakersfield’s oil fields in the background. (Image credit: Mark Johnson/www.ironstring.com) Image 2 of 58 The stage 5 time trial took riders past oilfields that were first discovered in the 1800s and that still have some 9,000 producing pumps today. (Image credit: Mark Johnson/www.ironstring.com) Image 3 of 58 Inside the last kilometer, and with four stage wins in his pocket, Peter Sagan looked like he was cruising to the finish. (Image credit: Mark Johnson/www.ironstring.com) Image 4 of 58 Jeff Louder (UnitedHealthcare) sits 39th GC after the time trial. (Image credit: Mark Johnson/www.ironstring.com) Image 5 of 58 Alex Howes (Garmin-Barracuda). (Image credit: Mark Johnson/www.ironstring.com) Image 6 of 58 Freddie Rodriguez (Exergy) with crusted lips from heat and effort. National time trial champion David Zabriske (Garmin-Barracuda) usurped the overall lead from Peter Sagan (Liquigas-Cannondale) Thursday at the Amgen Tour of California with a classy performance during the 29.7km time trial in Bakersfield.

Zabriskie set a winning time of 35:59.21, the full embodiment of his ‘Captain America’ skinsuit, while veteran Jens Voigt (RadioShack-Nissan) was next best just under half a minute back. Tejay van Garderen (BMC) was the best of the climbers, netting third at 34 seconds and moving into second overall.

The general classification is now shaping up with a few surprises in the mix: defending champion Chris Horner (RadioShack-Nissan) had a disasterous time trial, losing 2:50 to Zabriskie, while Levi Leipheimer (Omega Pharma-Quickstep) showed solid form to keep within a reasonable distance of pure climbers at 1:44. Vincenzo Nibali sits at 1:52, while Rory Sutherland is the best of the domestic teams at 1:10.

Overnight general classification leader, Sagan, was always going to be fighting an uphill battle today; the Slovakian crossed the finish line in 52nd place with a time of 39:26.

"I went into today going for it, but it seemed from the start that I didn't feel very good," Sagan said. "There was a point I had to decide to rest up and save my energy for tomorrow, where I will try for another stage win."

Today's stage victory was an important confirmation for the US champion that he is on track form-wise for the defense of that title as well as getting the attention of the Olympic selection committee.

"This was a really good course for me, any course where I don't have to get out of the aero bars is advantageous," Zabriskie said. "It's coming soon when they make the Olympic selection, so I wanted to put in a good performance for that."

Zabriskie now has a prime opportunity to achieve what he and his team haven't before, an overall victory in the Amgen Tour. Should he hold onto his lead through the Mt. Baldy mountain finish, Zabriskie said, "It would be the biggest win of my career, it would be amazing, but it's definitely not easy to come by, [after] getting second that many times. It would be a beautiful thing."

Zabriskie expects that a large group will come to the finish at Big Bear tomorrow, as happened in the race's previous visit, but says the Mt. Baldy finale will be difficult for him. "Baldy is a difficult hill, it's going to be hot and those pitches get steep," he said. However, having himself, Andrew Talansky and Tom Danielson in a high position overall will give Garmin-Barracuda a tactical advantage on other teams who will seek to protect one rider.

"Being in the jersey is a good position to be in and having those guys in striking distance, I think we're in a really good position."

Hot, flat and dry

The course in Bakersfield was another toasty affair, with temperatures again soaring past 100 degrees as the riders headed onto the course for the afternoon test. Maarten Tjallingii (Rabobank) set the fast early time, coming across in 36:51, a time which would hold for 20 minutes until Voigt screamed across the line 29 seconds quicker.

"I took it real relaxed," said Voigt. "Sometimes that's the best way to do it. You're not being stressed at all. After the first two or three kilometres I already saw the first rider ahead of me, I though, OK it took me like 5k to catch that guy, and so I tried to catch the another one as well. I came to the halfway point and I saw 16:09, and I saw again that 16:10 was the best time, and I thought, Oh, I'm the second fastest. And I know I'm good on the way back with a little bit more wind. Of course then I get my diesel engine to work, and I thought, You know what, just go, just throw it out.

"I felt good, but I surprised myself a little bit too. It's makes me happy. It's no big secret that I'm getting a little bit older. So that's a good feeling, you can say, Hey you know what, the age doesn't got me yet."

Van Garderen also had his minute man in sight before the time check, but that minute man was none other than Chris Horner. The BMC rider said his early efforts might have cost him time in the second half of the stage. "I saw I was catching Horner and think I got too excited catching him than gauging my own effort, and I paid the price on the way back. I rallied on the climbs and started putting out some good power, but on the false flat headwind section I was really starting to suffer," he said.

"I wasn't surprised I was caught, I was surprised I was caught so soon," Horner said. "I thought [I would lose] 50 seconds, a minute - I didn't care so much about Dave Zabriskie's time because I thought on Mt. Baldy we can make that time up. For sure I thought Zabriskie would pull massive time out of me but not quite that much.

"I had no rhythm. I don't know where it went wrong. I started off maybe dehydrated, I just felt really bad the whole day. I wasn't good on the rollers [warming up] but I wasn't worried, I thought I'd open up later in the race. but I just never did."

Horner said he knew the course wouldn't suit him, being largely flat, hot and windy, but blamed some of his time loss on his focus on getting light for the climbs. "It seems the lighter I get, the better I climb, but the worse I time trial."

Perhaps Zabriskie's biggest challenge now will come from Robert Gesink (Rabobank) who took fourth on the stage behind Van Garderen and is just 39 seconds off the race lead. The result is a good confirmation that the Dutch rider has returned to his top form following a fractured femur last fall. "It's a good sign, so far so good. I'm feeling good so we'll see how it goes the next few days. So far I'm happy. So I'll sit a bit and relax and see how it will be tomorrow. I don't think tomorrow will be the big day. I think Baldy will be the big day."

Van Garderen thinks that the Rabobank rider will be a tough competitor on the climbs ahead. "Robert Gesink had a good ride and he's going to be difficult to control. He's obviously come back from his injuries on a good level to put out in a performance like that."

He also didn't discount the idea of Zabriskie holding onto yellow all the way through to Los Angeles. "Zabriksie was 5th in the Dauphine when it finished on Mt. Ventoux, it's hit or miss sometimes whether he's motivated or not, but he's motivated right now."



Full results

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 David Zabriskie (USA) Garmin - Barracuda 0:35:59 2 Jens Voigt (Ger) RadioShack-Nissan 0:00:23 3 Tejay Van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team 0:00:34 4 Robert Gesink (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 0:00:39 5 Andrew Talansky (USA) Garmin - Barracuda 0:00:48 6 Peter Velits (Svk) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 0:00:49 7 Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 0:00:52 8 Luke Durbridge (Aus) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team 0:01:01 9 Thomas Danielson (USA) Garmin - Barracuda 0:01:07 10 Rory Sutherland (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 0:01:10 11 Cameron Meyer (Aus) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team 0:01:26 12 Lawson Craddock (USA) Bontrager Livestrong Team 0:01:30 13 George Hincapie (USA) BMC Racing Team 14 Markel Irizar Aranburu (Spa) RadioShack-Nissan 0:01:33 15 Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Argos - Shimano 0:01:37 16 Luis Leon Sanchez Gil (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team 0:01:40 17 Levi Leipheimer (USA) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 0:01:44 18 Nathan Brown (USA) Bontrager Livestrong Team 0:01:49 19 Matthew Busche (USA) RadioShack-Nissan 20 Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 0:01:52 21 Bram Tankink (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 0:02:00 22 Fabio Andres Duarte Arevalo (Col) Colombia - Coldeportes 0:02:01 23 Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team 0:02:05 24 Pieter Weening (Ned) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team 0:02:07 25 Heinrich Haussler (Aus) Garmin - Barracuda 26 Tiago Machado (Por) RadioShack-Nissan 27 Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 0:02:08 28 Marc De Maar (AHo) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 0:02:10 29 Bert Grabsch (Ger) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 0:02:11 30 Fred Rodriguez (USA) Team Exergy 0:02:13 31 Thomas Zirbel (USA) Team Optum presented by Kelly Benefit Strategies 0:02:14 32 Timothy Duggan (USA) Liquigas-Cannondale 0:02:21 33 Paul Martens (Ger) Rabobank Cycling Team 34 Scott Zwizanski (USA) Team Optum presented by Kelly Benefit Strategies 0:02:22 35 Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:02:23 36 Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 37 Gerald Ciolek (Ger) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 0:02:25 38 Hugo Houle (Can) Spidertech Powered By C10 0:02:32 39 Benjamin King (USA) RadioShack-Nissan 0:02:38 40 Ben Jacques-Maynes (USA) Bissell Cycling 0:02:39 41 Brian Vandborg (Den) Spidertech Powered By C10 0:02:43 42 Christopher Horner (USA) RadioShack-Nissan 0:02:50 43 Sylvain Georges (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:02:52 44 Travis Meyer (Aus) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team 0:02:54 45 Maxime Bouet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:03:01 46 Michael Matthews (Aus) Rabobank Cycling Team 0:03:02 47 Victor Hugo Pena Grisales (Col) Colombia - Coldeportes 0:03:03 48 George Bennett (NZl) RadioShack-Nissan 0:03:11 49 Michael Creed (USA) Team Optum presented by Kelly Benefit Strategies 0:03:19 50 Dries Devenyns (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 0:03:20 51 Frantisek Rabon (Cze) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 0:03:27 52 Peter Sagan (Svk) Liquigas-Cannondale 53 Kristijan Koren (Slo) Liquigas-Cannondale 0:03:29 54 Jason McCartney (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 0:03:32 55 Joseph Dombrowski (USA) Bontrager Livestrong Team 0:03:35 56 David Boily (Can) Spidertech Powered By C10 0:03:36 57 Nicolas Roche (Irl) AG2R La Mondiale 0:03:37 58 Daniel Oss (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 0:03:39 59 Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team 0:03:40 60 Andrés Díaz Corrales (Col) Team Exergy 0:03:49 61 Jeffry Louder (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 0:03:52 62 Matt Cooke (USA) Team Exergy 0:03:53 63 Thomas Peterson (USA) Garmin - Barracuda 0:03:55 64 Ian Boswell (USA) Bontrager Livestrong Team 0:03:57 65 Raymond Kunzli (Swi) Spidertech Powered By C10 0:04:08 66 Philip Deignan (Irl) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 67 Josh Atkins (NZl) Bontrager Livestrong Team 0:04:14 68 Christopher Baldwin (USA) Bissell Cycling 0:04:15 69 Edward King (USA) Liquigas-Cannondale 0:04:19 70 Bradley White (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 0:04:20 71 Gavin Mannion (USA) Bontrager Livestrong Team 0:04:22 72 Thimothy Roe (Aus) BMC Racing Team 0:04:25 73 Nathan Haas (Aus) Garmin - Barracuda 0:04:27 74 Alex Howes (USA) Garmin - Barracuda 0:04:31 75 Koen De Kort (Ned) Argos - Shimano 0:04:37 76 Ryan Anderson (Can) Spidertech Powered By C10 0:04:43 77 Morgan Schmitt (USA) Team Exergy 0:04:54 78 Serghei Tvetcov (Mda) Team Exergy 0:05:05 79 Darwin Atapuma Hurtado (Col) Colombia - Coldeportes 0:05:07 80 Frank Pipp (USA) Bissell Cycling 0:05:17 81 Stijn Vandenbergh (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 0:05:18 82 Leigh Howard (Aus) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team 0:05:21 83 Alexander Candelario (USA) Team Optum presented by Kelly Benefit Strategies 84 Grégory Rast (Swi) RadioShack-Nissan 0:05:25 85 Christopher Jones (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 0:05:26 86 Tom Boonen (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 0:05:27 87 Carter Jones (USA) Bissell Cycling 88 Matthew Wilson (Aus) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team 89 Ryan Eastman (USA) Bontrager Livestrong Team 0:05:32 90 Lucas Euser (USA) Spidertech Powered By C10 0:05:33 91 Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:05:37 92 Lloyd Mondory (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:05:38 93 Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Bontrager Livestrong Team 94 Thomas Damuseau (Fra) Argos - Shimano 0:05:41 95 Guillaume Boivin (Can) Spidertech Powered By C10 0:05:51 96 Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:05:55 97 Yannick Eijssen (Bel) BMC Racing Team 0:05:59 98 Andrew Bajadali (USA) Team Optum presented by Kelly Benefit Strategies 0:06:19 99 Carlos Julian Quintero (Col) Colombia - Coldeportes 100 Jonathan Clarke (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 0:06:24 101 Tom Stamsnijder (Ned) Argos - Shimano 0:06:27 102 Jacob Rathe (USA) Garmin - Barracuda 0:06:37 103 Jeremy Vennell (NZl) Bissell Cycling 0:06:39 104 Yukihiro Doi (Jpn) Argos - Shimano 0:06:44 105 Wesley Sulzberger (Aus) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team 0:06:47 106 Sébastian Salas (Can) Team Optum presented by Kelly Benefit Strategies 0:06:48 107 Marcel Kittel (Ger) Argos - Shimano 0:06:52 108 Ken Hanson (USA) Team Optum presented by Kelly Benefit Strategies 0:06:56 109 Juan Pablo Suarez Suarez (Col) Colombia - Coldeportes 0:07:00 110 Jonathan Patrick McCarty (USA) Spidertech Powered By C10 0:07:11 111 Michael Rodriguez Galindo (Col) Colombia - Coldeportes 0:07:16 112 Mauro Da Dalto (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 0:07:17 113 Logan Loader (USA) Team Exergy 0:07:24 114 Roger Kluge (Ger) Argos - Shimano 0:07:48 115 Robbie McEwen (Aus) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team 0:07:50 116 Alessandro Vanotti (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 0:07:51 117 Wilson Alexander Marentes Torres (Col) Colombia - Coldeportes 0:07:53 118 Alexandre Geniez (Fra) Argos - Shimano 0:08:14

Young rider # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Luke Durbridge (Aus) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team 0:37:00 2 Lawson Craddock (USA) Bontrager Livestrong Team 0:00:29 3 Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Argos - Shimano 0:00:36 4 Nathan Brown (USA) Bontrager Livestrong Team 0:00:48 5 Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 0:01:07 6 Hugo Houle (Can) Spidertech Powered By C10 0:01:31 7 Michael Matthews (Aus) Rabobank Cycling Team 0:02:01 8 George Bennett (NZl) RadioShack-Nissan 0:02:10 9 Peter Sagan (Svk) Liquigas-Cannondale 0:02:26 10 Joseph Dombrowski (USA) Bontrager Livestrong Team 0:02:34 11 David Boily (Can) Spidertech Powered By C10 0:02:35 12 Ian Boswell (USA) Bontrager Livestrong Team 0:02:56 13 Josh Atkins (NZl) Bontrager Livestrong Team 0:03:13 14 Gavin Mannion (USA) Bontrager Livestrong Team 0:03:21 15 Ryan Eastman (USA) Bontrager Livestrong Team 0:04:31 16 Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:04:36 17 Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Bontrager Livestrong Team 0:04:37 18 Jacob Rathe (USA) Garmin - Barracuda 0:05:36

General classification after Stage 5 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 David Zabriskie (USA) Garmin - Barracuda 20:29:31 2 Tejay Van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team 0:00:34 3 Robert Gesink (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 0:00:39 4 Andrew Talansky (USA) Garmin - Barracuda 0:00:48 5 Peter Velits (Svk) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 0:00:49 6 Luke Durbridge (Aus) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team 0:01:01 7 Thomas Danielson (USA) Garmin - Barracuda 0:01:07 8 Rory Sutherland (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 0:01:10 9 Cameron Meyer (Aus) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team 0:01:26 10 Markel Irizar Aranburu (Spa) RadioShack-Nissan 0:01:29 11 Lawson Craddock (USA) Bontrager Livestrong Team 0:01:30 12 George Hincapie (USA) BMC Racing Team 13 Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Argos - Shimano 0:01:37 14 Luis Leon Sanchez Gil (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team 0:01:40 15 Heinrich Haussler (Aus) Garmin - Barracuda 0:01:43 16 Levi Leipheimer (USA) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 0:01:44 17 Nathan Brown (USA) Bontrager Livestrong Team 0:01:49 18 Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 0:01:52 19 Fabio Andres Duarte Arevalo (Col) Colombia - Coldeportes 0:02:01 20 Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team 0:02:05 21 Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 0:02:06 22 Marc De Maar (AHo) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 0:02:07 23 Pieter Weening (Ned) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team 24 Tiago Machado (Por) RadioShack-Nissan 25 Fred Rodriguez (USA) Team Exergy 0:02:09 26 Paul Martens (Ger) Rabobank Cycling Team 0:02:21 27 Bram Tankink (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 0:02:22 28 Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 0:02:23 29 Ben Jacques-Maynes (USA) Bissell Cycling 0:02:35 30 Brian Vandborg (Den) Spidertech Powered By C10 0:02:43 31 Peter Sagan (Svk) Liquigas-Cannondale 0:02:47 32 Christopher Horner (USA) RadioShack-Nissan 0:02:50 33 Sylvain Georges (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:02:52 34 Timothy Duggan (USA) Liquigas-Cannondale 0:03:05 35 Maxime Bouet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:03:24 36 Matthew Busche (USA) RadioShack-Nissan 0:03:25 37 George Bennett (NZl) RadioShack-Nissan 0:03:35 38 Nicolas Roche (Irl) AG2R La Mondiale 0:03:37 39 Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team 0:03:40 40 Jeffry Louder (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 0:03:46 41 Matt Cooke (USA) Team Exergy 0:03:53 42 Ian Boswell (USA) Bontrager Livestrong Team 0:03:57 43 Andrés Díaz Corrales (Col) Team Exergy 0:03:59 44 Joseph Dombrowski (USA) Bontrager Livestrong Team 45 Raymond Kunzli (Swi) Spidertech Powered By C10 0:04:08 46 Philip Deignan (Irl) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 47 Josh Atkins (NZl) Bontrager Livestrong Team 0:04:13 48 Thimothy Roe (Aus) BMC Racing Team 0:04:25 49 Alex Howes (USA) Garmin - Barracuda 0:04:26 50 Christopher Baldwin (USA) Bissell Cycling 0:04:37 51 Darwin Atapuma Hurtado (Col) Colombia - Coldeportes 0:05:07 52 Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:05:37 53 Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:05:55 54 Yannick Eijssen (Bel) BMC Racing Team 0:05:59 55 Daniel Oss (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 0:06:41 56 Wesley Sulzberger (Aus) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team 0:06:47 57 Jens Voigt (Ger) RadioShack-Nissan 0:07:19 58 Andrew Bajadali (USA) Team Optum presented by Kelly Benefit Strategies 0:07:27 59 Alessandro Vanotti (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 0:08:55 60 Hugo Houle (Can) Spidertech Powered By C10 0:09:48 61 Victor Hugo Pena Grisales (Col) Colombia - Coldeportes 0:10:55 62 Koen De Kort (Ned) Argos - Shimano 0:11:33 63 Alexander Candelario (USA) Team Optum presented by Kelly Benefit Strategies 0:12:17 64 Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Bontrager Livestrong Team 0:12:34 65 Thomas Damuseau (Fra) Argos - Shimano 0:12:37 66 Gavin Mannion (USA) Bontrager Livestrong Team 0:12:38 67 Lucas Euser (USA) Spidertech Powered By C10 0:13:18 68 Yukihiro Doi (Jpn) Argos - Shimano 0:13:40 69 Frank Pipp (USA) Bissell Cycling 0:14:06 70 Leigh Howard (Aus) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team 0:15:57 71 Stijn Vandenbergh (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 0:16:51 72 Tom Boonen (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 0:16:56 73 Dries Devenyns (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 0:17:21 74 Alexandre Geniez (Fra) Argos - Shimano 0:17:25 75 Michael Matthews (Aus) Rabobank Cycling Team 0:17:43 76 Edward King (USA) Liquigas-Cannondale 0:18:18 77 Thomas Peterson (USA) Garmin - Barracuda 0:19:07 78 Lloyd Mondory (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:20:49 79 Thomas Zirbel (USA) Team Optum presented by Kelly Benefit Strategies 0:20:53 80 Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 0:21:47 81 Ryan Eastman (USA) Bontrager Livestrong Team 0:23:15 82 Benjamin King (USA) RadioShack-Nissan 0:23:31 83 Christopher Jones (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 0:24:16 84 Bert Grabsch (Ger) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 0:25:08 85 Gerald Ciolek (Ger) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 0:25:15 86 Michael Creed (USA) Team Optum presented by Kelly Benefit Strategies 0:25:25 87 Kristijan Koren (Slo) Liquigas-Cannondale 0:26:26 88 Ryan Anderson (Can) Spidertech Powered By C10 0:26:29 89 Michael Rodriguez Galindo (Col) Colombia - Coldeportes 0:26:43 90 Grégory Rast (Swi) RadioShack-Nissan 0:27:23 91 Morgan Schmitt (USA) Team Exergy 0:27:24 92 David Boily (Can) Spidertech Powered By C10 0:29:10 93 Roger Kluge (Ger) Argos - Shimano 0:29:29 94 Scott Zwizanski (USA) Team Optum presented by Kelly Benefit Strategies 0:31:24 95 Jeremy Vennell (NZl) Bissell Cycling 0:32:28 96 Bradley White (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 0:32:58 97 Sébastian Salas (Can) Team Optum presented by Kelly Benefit Strategies 0:33:16 98 Guillaume Boivin (Can) Spidertech Powered By C10 0:33:35 99 Jonathan Clarke (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 0:35:04 100 Nathan Haas (Aus) Garmin - Barracuda 0:37:54 101 Tom Stamsnijder (Ned) Argos - Shimano 0:38:07 102 Frantisek Rabon (Cze) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 0:39:29 103 Matthew Wilson (Aus) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team 0:39:52 104 Ken Hanson (USA) Team Optum presented by Kelly Benefit Strategies 0:41:03 105 Mauro Da Dalto (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 0:41:24 106 Jason McCartney (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 0:42:16 107 Serghei Tvetcov (Mda) Team Exergy 0:44:45 108 Robbie McEwen (Aus) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team 0:46:08 109 Jacob Rathe (USA) Garmin - Barracuda 0:46:25 110 Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:47:48 111 Carter Jones (USA) Bissell Cycling 0:49:43 112 Carlos Julian Quintero (Col) Colombia - Coldeportes 0:50:13 113 Travis Meyer (Aus) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team 0:51:18 114 Jonathan Patrick McCarty (USA) Spidertech Powered By C10 0:52:36 115 Marcel Kittel (Ger) Argos - Shimano 0:55:29 116 Juan Pablo Suarez Suarez (Col) Colombia - Coldeportes 0:55:37 117 Logan Loader (USA) Team Exergy 0:56:01 118 Wilson Alexander Marentes Torres (Col) Colombia - Coldeportes 0:56:58

Points classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Peter Sagan (Svk) Liquigas-Cannondale 60 pts 2 Heinrich Haussler (Aus) Garmin - Barracuda 48 3 Leigh Howard (Aus) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team 24 4 Fred Rodriguez (USA) Team Exergy 21 5 Tom Boonen (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 17 6 Michael Matthews (Aus) Rabobank Cycling Team 12 7 Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team 11 8 Jeffry Louder (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 10 9 Koen De Kort (Ned) Argos - Shimano 10 10 Alexander Candelario (USA) Team Optum presented by Kelly Benefit Strategies 10 11 Marc De Maar (AHo) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 8 12 Alex Howes (USA) Garmin - Barracuda 8 13 Lloyd Mondory (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 8 14 Markel Irizar Aranburu (Spa) RadioShack-Nissan 6 15 Bradley White (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 6 16 Lawson Craddock (USA) Bontrager Livestrong Team 6 17 Ben Jacques-Maynes (USA) Bissell Cycling 6 18 Roger Kluge (Ger) Argos - Shimano 6 19 Jeremy Vennell (NZl) Bissell Cycling 6 20 Wilson Alexander Marentes Torres (Col) Colombia - Coldeportes 5 21 George Hincapie (USA) BMC Racing Team 5 22 Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Bontrager Livestrong Team 5 23 Hugo Houle (Can) Spidertech Powered By C10 4 24 Ryan Anderson (Can) Spidertech Powered By C10 4 25 Guillaume Boivin (Can) Spidertech Powered By C10 4 26 Bram Tankink (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 3 27 Stijn Vandenbergh (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 3 28 Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 3 29 Benjamin King (USA) RadioShack-Nissan 3 30 Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Argos - Shimano 2 31 Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 2 32 Peter Velits (Svk) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 1 33 Luis Leon Sanchez Gil (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team 1 34 Maxime Bouet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 1 35 Josh Atkins (NZl) Bontrager Livestrong Team 1 36 Wesley Sulzberger (Aus) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team 1 37 Sébastian Salas (Can) Team Optum presented by Kelly Benefit Strategies 1 38 Andrés Díaz Corrales (Col) Team Exergy -5 39 Thomas Zirbel (USA) Team Optum presented by Kelly Benefit Strategies -5

Mountains classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Sébastian Salas (Can) Team Optum presented by Kelly Benefit Strategies 40 pts 2 David Boily (Can) Spidertech Powered By C10 32 3 Alex Howes (USA) Garmin - Barracuda 16 4 Jeremy Vennell (NZl) Bissell Cycling 16 5 Alexandre Geniez (Fra) Argos - Shimano 14 6 Jonathan Patrick McCarty (USA) Spidertech Powered By C10 12 7 Carlos Julian Quintero (Col) Colombia - Coldeportes 11 8 Josh Atkins (NZl) Bontrager Livestrong Team 10 9 Darwin Atapuma Hurtado (Col) Colombia - Coldeportes 9 10 Bradley White (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 9 11 Philip Deignan (Irl) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 8 12 Ben Jacques-Maynes (USA) Bissell Cycling 8 13 Wesley Sulzberger (Aus) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team 8 14 Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 7 15 Benjamin King (USA) RadioShack-Nissan 7 16 Christopher Jones (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 7 17 Wilson Alexander Marentes Torres (Col) Colombia - Coldeportes 7 18 Fabio Andres Duarte Arevalo (Col) Colombia - Coldeportes 6 19 Michael Rodriguez Galindo (Col) Colombia - Coldeportes 6 20 Rory Sutherland (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 6 21 Maxime Bouet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 6 22 Thomas Peterson (USA) Garmin - Barracuda 6 23 Lloyd Mondory (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 6 24 Luis Leon Sanchez Gil (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team 5 25 George Bennett (NZl) RadioShack-Nissan 5 26 Nicolas Roche (Irl) AG2R La Mondiale 5 27 Markel Irizar Aranburu (Spa) RadioShack-Nissan 4 28 Jeffry Louder (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 4 29 Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 4 30 Scott Zwizanski (USA) Team Optum presented by Kelly Benefit Strategies 4 31 Robert Gesink (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 3 32 Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 3 33 Bram Tankink (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 3 34 Brian Vandborg (Den) Spidertech Powered By C10 3 35 Yannick Eijssen (Bel) BMC Racing Team 3 36 Lucas Euser (USA) Spidertech Powered By C10 2 37 Dries Devenyns (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 2 38 Thomas Danielson (USA) Garmin - Barracuda 1