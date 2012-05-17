Trending

Tour of California: Dave Zabriskie blasts into race lead

General Classification reshuffle as Garmin - Barracuda rider takes yellow

Image 1 of 58

Fans wait for the next rider with Bakersfield’s oil fields in the background.

Fans wait for the next rider with Bakersfield’s oil fields in the background.
(Image credit: Mark Johnson/www.ironstring.com)
Image 2 of 58

The stage 5 time trial took riders past oilfields that were first discovered in the 1800s and that still have some 9,000 producing pumps today.

The stage 5 time trial took riders past oilfields that were first discovered in the 1800s and that still have some 9,000 producing pumps today.
(Image credit: Mark Johnson/www.ironstring.com)
Image 3 of 58

Inside the last kilometer, and with four stage wins in his pocket, Peter Sagan looked like he was cruising to the finish.

Inside the last kilometer, and with four stage wins in his pocket, Peter Sagan looked like he was cruising to the finish.
(Image credit: Mark Johnson/www.ironstring.com)
Image 4 of 58

Jeff Louder (UnitedHealthcare) sits 39th GC after the time trial.

Jeff Louder (UnitedHealthcare) sits 39th GC after the time trial.
(Image credit: Mark Johnson/www.ironstring.com)
Image 5 of 58

Alex Howes (Garmin-Barracuda).

Alex Howes (Garmin-Barracuda).
(Image credit: Mark Johnson/www.ironstring.com)
Image 6 of 58

Freddie Rodriguez (Exergy) with crusted lips from heat and effort.

Freddie Rodriguez (Exergy) with crusted lips from heat and effort.
(Image credit: Mark Johnson/www.ironstring.com)
Image 7 of 58

Markel Irizar Arranburu (RadioShack-Nissan) placed 14th on the day and sits 10th GC.

Markel Irizar Arranburu (RadioShack-Nissan) placed 14th on the day and sits 10th GC.
(Image credit: Mark Johnson/www.ironstring.com)
Image 8 of 58

David Zabriskie (Garmin-Barracuda) blitzed the Bakersfield course

David Zabriskie (Garmin-Barracuda) blitzed the Bakersfield course
(Image credit: John Pierce/Amgen Tour of California)
Image 9 of 58

George Hincapie was a huge crowd favorite on the course in Bakersfield.

George Hincapie was a huge crowd favorite on the course in Bakersfield.
(Image credit: Mark Johnson/www.ironstring.com)
Image 10 of 58

Chris Horner was smiling 400 meters from the finish, but his fall on the GC rankings won’t make him happy.

Chris Horner was smiling 400 meters from the finish, but his fall on the GC rankings won’t make him happy.
(Image credit: Mark Johnson/www.ironstring.com)
Image 11 of 58

Tejay Van Garderen (BMC) put in a super ride, and moved into second place GC.

Tejay Van Garderen (BMC) put in a super ride, and moved into second place GC.
(Image credit: Mark Johnson/www.ironstring.com)
Image 12 of 58

Andrew Talansky (Garmin-Barracuda) turns himself inside out inside the 1k kite.

Andrew Talansky (Garmin-Barracuda) turns himself inside out inside the 1k kite.
(Image credit: Mark Johnson/www.ironstring.com)
Image 13 of 58

Robert Gesink (Rabobank) turned in a 4th place ride and moved into 3rd overall.

Robert Gesink (Rabobank) turned in a 4th place ride and moved into 3rd overall.
(Image credit: Mark Johnson/www.ironstring.com)
Image 14 of 58

Rory Sutherland (UnitedHealthcare) placed 10th.

Rory Sutherland (UnitedHealthcare) placed 10th.
(Image credit: Mark Johnson/www.ironstring.com)
Image 15 of 58

Liquigas blasts through the Bakersfield heat

Liquigas blasts through the Bakersfield heat
(Image credit: Mark Johnson/www.ironstring.com)
Image 16 of 58

Chris Horner (RadioShack-Nissan) saw his chances of another Tour of California win slip away in today’s time trial.

Chris Horner (RadioShack-Nissan) saw his chances of another Tour of California win slip away in today’s time trial.
(Image credit: Mark Johnson/www.ironstring.com)
Image 17 of 58

Dave Zabriskie scorches his way to a stage win and overall lead with a 35:59:21 time.

Dave Zabriskie scorches his way to a stage win and overall lead with a 35:59:21 time.
(Image credit: Mark Johnson/www.ironstring.com)
Image 18 of 58

Chris Baldwin (Bissell) passes through Bakersfield’s Hart Park

Chris Baldwin (Bissell) passes through Bakersfield’s Hart Park
(Image credit: Mark Johnson/www.ironstring.com)
Image 19 of 58

Robbie McEwen on the course.

Robbie McEwen on the course.
(Image credit: Mark Johnson/www.ironstring.com)
Image 20 of 58

Tom Boonen (Omega Pharma-QuickStep).

Tom Boonen (Omega Pharma-QuickStep).
(Image credit: Mark Johnson/www.ironstring.com)
Image 21 of 58

Jens Voigt (RadioShack-Nissan) grimaces his way to a 2nd place in the stage.

Jens Voigt (RadioShack-Nissan) grimaces his way to a 2nd place in the stage.
(Image credit: Mark Johnson/www.ironstring.com)
Image 22 of 58

Temperatures on the course hit over 100 degrees today

Temperatures on the course hit over 100 degrees today
(Image credit: Mark Johnson/www.ironstring.com)
Image 23 of 58

Levi Leipheimer’s (Omega Pharma-QuickStep) 17th place for the day suggests he is still recovering from a broken leg.

Levi Leipheimer’s (Omega Pharma-QuickStep) 17th place for the day suggests he is still recovering from a broken leg.
(Image credit: Mark Johnson/www.ironstring.com)
Image 24 of 58

Timmy Duggan (Liquigas-Cannondale) on his way to a 38:20:27 time.

Timmy Duggan (Liquigas-Cannondale) on his way to a 38:20:27 time.
(Image credit: Mark Johnson/www.ironstring.com)
Image 25 of 58

Robbie McEwen (Orica-GreenEdge) waves to his fans at the start of the last time trial in his professional career.

Robbie McEwen (Orica-GreenEdge) waves to his fans at the start of the last time trial in his professional career.
(Image credit: Mark Johnson/www.ironstring.com)
Image 26 of 58

Robert Gesink (Rabobank) goes hard near the turnaround.

Robert Gesink (Rabobank) goes hard near the turnaround.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 27 of 58

Luke Durbridge (Orica Greenedge) shows off his Australian National Champ colors.

Luke Durbridge (Orica Greenedge) shows off his Australian National Champ colors.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 28 of 58

Brent Bookwalter (BMC) puts in a solid ride.

Brent Bookwalter (BMC) puts in a solid ride.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 29 of 58

Rory Sutherland (UnitedHealthcare) comes back through the park along the course.

Rory Sutherland (UnitedHealthcare) comes back through the park along the course.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 30 of 58

George Hincapie (BMC) rode well even with the heat today.

George Hincapie (BMC) rode well even with the heat today.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 31 of 58

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 32 of 58

Mark De Maar (UnitedHealthcare) riding hard to hold onto his GC place.

Mark De Maar (UnitedHealthcare) riding hard to hold onto his GC place.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 33 of 58

Heinrich Haussler (Garmin-Barracuda) rode today wearing the sprint leader jersey.

Heinrich Haussler (Garmin-Barracuda) rode today wearing the sprint leader jersey.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 34 of 58

Peter Sagan (Liquigas-Cannondale) on course.

Peter Sagan (Liquigas-Cannondale) on course.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 35 of 58

Jeff Louder (UnitedHealthcare) hits the base of the climb.

Jeff Louder (UnitedHealthcare) hits the base of the climb.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 36 of 58

Heinrich Haussler (Garmin-Barracuda) comes up the climb.

Heinrich Haussler (Garmin-Barracuda) comes up the climb.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 37 of 58

Peter Sagan (Liquigas-Cannondale) climbing to the finish.

Peter Sagan (Liquigas-Cannondale) climbing to the finish.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 38 of 58

Dave Zabriskie (Garmin-Barracuda) takes over the yellow jersey after his win today.

Dave Zabriskie (Garmin-Barracuda) takes over the yellow jersey after his win today.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 39 of 58

The heat took its tole on riders today.

The heat took its tole on riders today.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 40 of 58

Bert Grabsch (Omega Pharma-Quickstep) closing in on the finish.

Bert Grabsch (Omega Pharma-Quickstep) closing in on the finish.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 41 of 58

Rory Sutherland (UnitedHealthcare) heads out onto the course.

Rory Sutherland (UnitedHealthcare) heads out onto the course.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 42 of 58

David Boily (Spidertech) putting in a good ride.

David Boily (Spidertech) putting in a good ride.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 43 of 58

A bike gets checked over by an official.

A bike gets checked over by an official.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 44 of 58

Officials check to make sure a saddle is within UCI restrictions.

Officials check to make sure a saddle is within UCI restrictions.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 45 of 58

Robbie McEwen talks to the press about his retirement.

Robbie McEwen talks to the press about his retirement.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 46 of 58

Robbie McEwen talks about some of the good sprints through his career.

Robbie McEwen talks about some of the good sprints through his career.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 47 of 58

Liquigas-Cannondale riders warm up on the road for the TT.

Liquigas-Cannondale riders warm up on the road for the TT.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 48 of 58

Brad White (UnitedHealthcare) had his cooling system figured out today.

Brad White (UnitedHealthcare) had his cooling system figured out today.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 49 of 58

The Bontrager-Livestrong boys getting warmed up.

The Bontrager-Livestrong boys getting warmed up.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 50 of 58

Levi Leipheimer (Radioshack-Nissan) looking comfortable during his TT.

Levi Leipheimer (Radioshack-Nissan) looking comfortable during his TT.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 51 of 58

Yukihiro Doi (Argos-Shimano) started during the middle heat of the day.

Yukihiro Doi (Argos-Shimano) started during the middle heat of the day.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 52 of 58

Phil Deignan (UnitedHealthcare) keeps cool while warming up for the start.

Phil Deignan (UnitedHealthcare) keeps cool while warming up for the start.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 53 of 58

Argos-Shimano riders tried the old ice in the helmet trick today.

Argos-Shimano riders tried the old ice in the helmet trick today.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 54 of 58

George Hincapie (BMC) had spare bikes ready to go incase of a problem.

George Hincapie (BMC) had spare bikes ready to go incase of a problem.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 55 of 58

Luke Durbridge (Orica GreenEdge) takes the best young rider jersey.

Luke Durbridge (Orica GreenEdge) takes the best young rider jersey.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 56 of 58

Tom Danielson (Garmin-Barracuda)

Tom Danielson (Garmin-Barracuda)
(Image credit: John Pierce/Amgen Tour of California)
Image 57 of 58

Chris Horner (RadioShack-Nissan) in action during the Bakersfield ITT

Chris Horner (RadioShack-Nissan) in action during the Bakersfield ITT
(Image credit: John Pierce/Amgen Tour of California)
Image 58 of 58

New race leader, Dave Zabriskie (Garmin-Barracuda) takes the spoils on the podium

New race leader, Dave Zabriskie (Garmin-Barracuda) takes the spoils on the podium
(Image credit: John Pierce/Amgen Tour of California)

National time trial champion David Zabriske (Garmin-Barracuda) usurped the overall lead from Peter Sagan (Liquigas-Cannondale) Thursday at the Amgen Tour of California with a classy performance during the 29.7km time trial in Bakersfield.

Related Articles

Amgen Tour of California shakes out in Bakersfield

Zabriskie set a winning time of 35:59.21, the full embodiment of his ‘Captain America’ skinsuit, while veteran Jens Voigt (RadioShack-Nissan) was next best just under half a minute back. Tejay van Garderen (BMC) was the best of the climbers, netting third at 34 seconds and moving into second overall.

The general classification is now shaping up with a few surprises in the mix: defending champion Chris Horner (RadioShack-Nissan) had a disasterous time trial, losing 2:50 to Zabriskie, while Levi Leipheimer (Omega Pharma-Quickstep) showed solid form to keep within a reasonable distance of pure climbers at 1:44. Vincenzo Nibali sits at 1:52, while Rory Sutherland is the best of the domestic teams at 1:10.

Overnight general classification leader, Sagan, was always going to be fighting an uphill battle today; the Slovakian crossed the finish line in 52nd place with a time of 39:26.

"I went into today going for it, but it seemed from the start that I didn't feel very good," Sagan said. "There was a point I had to decide to rest up and save my energy for tomorrow, where I will try for another stage win."

Today's stage victory was an important confirmation for the US champion that he is on track form-wise for the defense of that title as well as getting the attention of the Olympic selection committee.

"This was a really good course for me, any course where I don't have to get out of the aero bars is advantageous," Zabriskie said. "It's coming soon when they make the Olympic selection, so I wanted to put in a good performance for that."

Zabriskie now has a prime opportunity to achieve what he and his team haven't before, an overall victory in the Amgen Tour. Should he hold onto his lead through the Mt. Baldy mountain finish, Zabriskie said, "It would be the biggest win of my career, it would be amazing, but it's definitely not easy to come by, [after] getting second that many times. It would be a beautiful thing."

Zabriskie expects that a large group will come to the finish at Big Bear tomorrow, as happened in the race's previous visit, but says the Mt. Baldy finale will be difficult for him. "Baldy is a difficult hill, it's going to be hot and those pitches get steep," he said. However, having himself, Andrew Talansky and Tom Danielson in a high position overall will give Garmin-Barracuda a tactical advantage on other teams who will seek to protect one rider.

"Being in the jersey is a good position to be in and having those guys in striking distance, I think we're in a really good position."

Hot, flat and dry

The course in Bakersfield was another toasty affair, with temperatures again soaring past 100 degrees as the riders headed onto the course for the afternoon test. Maarten Tjallingii (Rabobank) set the fast early time, coming across in 36:51, a time which would hold for 20 minutes until Voigt screamed across the line 29 seconds quicker.

"I took it real relaxed," said Voigt. "Sometimes that's the best way to do it. You're not being stressed at all. After the first two or three kilometres I already saw the first rider ahead of me, I though, OK it took me like 5k to catch that guy, and so I tried to catch the another one as well. I came to the halfway point and I saw 16:09, and I saw again that 16:10 was the best time, and I thought, Oh, I'm the second fastest. And I know I'm good on the way back with a little bit more wind. Of course then I get my diesel engine to work, and I thought, You know what, just go, just throw it out.

"I felt good, but I surprised myself a little bit too. It's makes me happy. It's no big secret that I'm getting a little bit older. So that's a good feeling, you can say, Hey you know what, the age doesn't got me yet."

Van Garderen also had his minute man in sight before the time check, but that minute man was none other than Chris Horner. The BMC rider said his early efforts might have cost him time in the second half of the stage. "I saw I was catching Horner and think I got too excited catching him than gauging my own effort, and I paid the price on the way back. I rallied on the climbs and started putting out some good power, but on the false flat headwind section I was really starting to suffer," he said.

"I wasn't surprised I was caught, I was surprised I was caught so soon," Horner said. "I thought [I would lose] 50 seconds, a minute - I didn't care so much about Dave Zabriskie's time because I thought on Mt. Baldy we can make that time up. For sure I thought Zabriskie would pull massive time out of me but not quite that much.

"I had no rhythm. I don't know where it went wrong. I started off maybe dehydrated, I just felt really bad the whole day. I wasn't good on the rollers [warming up] but I wasn't worried, I thought I'd open up later in the race. but I just never did."

Horner said he knew the course wouldn't suit him, being largely flat, hot and windy, but blamed some of his time loss on his focus on getting light for the climbs. "It seems the lighter I get, the better I climb, but the worse I time trial."

Perhaps Zabriskie's biggest challenge now will come from Robert Gesink (Rabobank) who took fourth on the stage behind Van Garderen and is just 39 seconds off the race lead. The result is a good confirmation that the Dutch rider has returned to his top form following a fractured femur last fall. "It's a good sign, so far so good. I'm feeling good so we'll see how it goes the next few days. So far I'm happy. So I'll sit a bit and relax and see how it will be tomorrow. I don't think tomorrow will be the big day. I think Baldy will be the big day."

Van Garderen thinks that the Rabobank rider will be a tough competitor on the climbs ahead. "Robert Gesink had a good ride and he's going to be difficult to control. He's obviously come back from his injuries on a good level to put out in a performance like that."

He also didn't discount the idea of Zabriskie holding onto yellow all the way through to Los Angeles. "Zabriksie was 5th in the Dauphine when it finished on Mt. Ventoux, it's hit or miss sometimes whether he's motivated or not, but he's motivated right now."

 

 

Full results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1David Zabriskie (USA) Garmin - Barracuda0:35:59
2Jens Voigt (Ger) RadioShack-Nissan0:00:23
3Tejay Van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team0:00:34
4Robert Gesink (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team0:00:39
5Andrew Talansky (USA) Garmin - Barracuda0:00:48
6Peter Velits (Svk) Omega Pharma-Quickstep0:00:49
7Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team0:00:52
8Luke Durbridge (Aus) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team0:01:01
9Thomas Danielson (USA) Garmin - Barracuda0:01:07
10Rory Sutherland (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team0:01:10
11Cameron Meyer (Aus) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team0:01:26
12Lawson Craddock (USA) Bontrager Livestrong Team0:01:30
13George Hincapie (USA) BMC Racing Team
14Markel Irizar Aranburu (Spa) RadioShack-Nissan0:01:33
15Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Argos - Shimano0:01:37
16Luis Leon Sanchez Gil (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team0:01:40
17Levi Leipheimer (USA) Omega Pharma-Quickstep0:01:44
18Nathan Brown (USA) Bontrager Livestrong Team0:01:49
19Matthew Busche (USA) RadioShack-Nissan
20Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale0:01:52
21Bram Tankink (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team0:02:00
22Fabio Andres Duarte Arevalo (Col) Colombia - Coldeportes0:02:01
23Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team0:02:05
24Pieter Weening (Ned) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team0:02:07
25Heinrich Haussler (Aus) Garmin - Barracuda
26Tiago Machado (Por) RadioShack-Nissan
27Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team0:02:08
28Marc De Maar (AHo) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team0:02:10
29Bert Grabsch (Ger) Omega Pharma-Quickstep0:02:11
30Fred Rodriguez (USA) Team Exergy0:02:13
31Thomas Zirbel (USA) Team Optum presented by Kelly Benefit Strategies0:02:14
32Timothy Duggan (USA) Liquigas-Cannondale0:02:21
33Paul Martens (Ger) Rabobank Cycling Team
34Scott Zwizanski (USA) Team Optum presented by Kelly Benefit Strategies0:02:22
35Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:02:23
36Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
37Gerald Ciolek (Ger) Omega Pharma-Quickstep0:02:25
38Hugo Houle (Can) Spidertech Powered By C100:02:32
39Benjamin King (USA) RadioShack-Nissan0:02:38
40Ben Jacques-Maynes (USA) Bissell Cycling0:02:39
41Brian Vandborg (Den) Spidertech Powered By C100:02:43
42Christopher Horner (USA) RadioShack-Nissan0:02:50
43Sylvain Georges (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:02:52
44Travis Meyer (Aus) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team0:02:54
45Maxime Bouet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:03:01
46Michael Matthews (Aus) Rabobank Cycling Team0:03:02
47Victor Hugo Pena Grisales (Col) Colombia - Coldeportes0:03:03
48George Bennett (NZl) RadioShack-Nissan0:03:11
49Michael Creed (USA) Team Optum presented by Kelly Benefit Strategies0:03:19
50Dries Devenyns (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep0:03:20
51Frantisek Rabon (Cze) Omega Pharma-Quickstep0:03:27
52Peter Sagan (Svk) Liquigas-Cannondale
53Kristijan Koren (Slo) Liquigas-Cannondale0:03:29
54Jason McCartney (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team0:03:32
55Joseph Dombrowski (USA) Bontrager Livestrong Team0:03:35
56David Boily (Can) Spidertech Powered By C100:03:36
57Nicolas Roche (Irl) AG2R La Mondiale0:03:37
58Daniel Oss (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale0:03:39
59Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team0:03:40
60Andrés Díaz Corrales (Col) Team Exergy0:03:49
61Jeffry Louder (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team0:03:52
62Matt Cooke (USA) Team Exergy0:03:53
63Thomas Peterson (USA) Garmin - Barracuda0:03:55
64Ian Boswell (USA) Bontrager Livestrong Team0:03:57
65Raymond Kunzli (Swi) Spidertech Powered By C100:04:08
66Philip Deignan (Irl) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
67Josh Atkins (NZl) Bontrager Livestrong Team0:04:14
68Christopher Baldwin (USA) Bissell Cycling0:04:15
69Edward King (USA) Liquigas-Cannondale0:04:19
70Bradley White (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team0:04:20
71Gavin Mannion (USA) Bontrager Livestrong Team0:04:22
72Thimothy Roe (Aus) BMC Racing Team0:04:25
73Nathan Haas (Aus) Garmin - Barracuda0:04:27
74Alex Howes (USA) Garmin - Barracuda0:04:31
75Koen De Kort (Ned) Argos - Shimano0:04:37
76Ryan Anderson (Can) Spidertech Powered By C100:04:43
77Morgan Schmitt (USA) Team Exergy0:04:54
78Serghei Tvetcov (Mda) Team Exergy0:05:05
79Darwin Atapuma Hurtado (Col) Colombia - Coldeportes0:05:07
80Frank Pipp (USA) Bissell Cycling0:05:17
81Stijn Vandenbergh (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep0:05:18
82Leigh Howard (Aus) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team0:05:21
83Alexander Candelario (USA) Team Optum presented by Kelly Benefit Strategies
84Grégory Rast (Swi) RadioShack-Nissan0:05:25
85Christopher Jones (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team0:05:26
86Tom Boonen (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep0:05:27
87Carter Jones (USA) Bissell Cycling
88Matthew Wilson (Aus) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team
89Ryan Eastman (USA) Bontrager Livestrong Team0:05:32
90Lucas Euser (USA) Spidertech Powered By C100:05:33
91Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:05:37
92Lloyd Mondory (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:05:38
93Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Bontrager Livestrong Team
94Thomas Damuseau (Fra) Argos - Shimano0:05:41
95Guillaume Boivin (Can) Spidertech Powered By C100:05:51
96Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:05:55
97Yannick Eijssen (Bel) BMC Racing Team0:05:59
98Andrew Bajadali (USA) Team Optum presented by Kelly Benefit Strategies0:06:19
99Carlos Julian Quintero (Col) Colombia - Coldeportes
100Jonathan Clarke (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team0:06:24
101Tom Stamsnijder (Ned) Argos - Shimano0:06:27
102Jacob Rathe (USA) Garmin - Barracuda0:06:37
103Jeremy Vennell (NZl) Bissell Cycling0:06:39
104Yukihiro Doi (Jpn) Argos - Shimano0:06:44
105Wesley Sulzberger (Aus) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team0:06:47
106Sébastian Salas (Can) Team Optum presented by Kelly Benefit Strategies0:06:48
107Marcel Kittel (Ger) Argos - Shimano0:06:52
108Ken Hanson (USA) Team Optum presented by Kelly Benefit Strategies0:06:56
109Juan Pablo Suarez Suarez (Col) Colombia - Coldeportes0:07:00
110Jonathan Patrick McCarty (USA) Spidertech Powered By C100:07:11
111Michael Rodriguez Galindo (Col) Colombia - Coldeportes0:07:16
112Mauro Da Dalto (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale0:07:17
113Logan Loader (USA) Team Exergy0:07:24
114Roger Kluge (Ger) Argos - Shimano0:07:48
115Robbie McEwen (Aus) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team0:07:50
116Alessandro Vanotti (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale0:07:51
117Wilson Alexander Marentes Torres (Col) Colombia - Coldeportes0:07:53
118Alexandre Geniez (Fra) Argos - Shimano0:08:14

Young rider
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Luke Durbridge (Aus) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team0:37:00
2Lawson Craddock (USA) Bontrager Livestrong Team0:00:29
3Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Argos - Shimano0:00:36
4Nathan Brown (USA) Bontrager Livestrong Team0:00:48
5Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team0:01:07
6Hugo Houle (Can) Spidertech Powered By C100:01:31
7Michael Matthews (Aus) Rabobank Cycling Team0:02:01
8George Bennett (NZl) RadioShack-Nissan0:02:10
9Peter Sagan (Svk) Liquigas-Cannondale0:02:26
10Joseph Dombrowski (USA) Bontrager Livestrong Team0:02:34
11David Boily (Can) Spidertech Powered By C100:02:35
12Ian Boswell (USA) Bontrager Livestrong Team0:02:56
13Josh Atkins (NZl) Bontrager Livestrong Team0:03:13
14Gavin Mannion (USA) Bontrager Livestrong Team0:03:21
15Ryan Eastman (USA) Bontrager Livestrong Team0:04:31
16Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:04:36
17Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Bontrager Livestrong Team0:04:37
18Jacob Rathe (USA) Garmin - Barracuda0:05:36

General classification after Stage 5
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1David Zabriskie (USA) Garmin - Barracuda20:29:31
2Tejay Van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team0:00:34
3Robert Gesink (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team0:00:39
4Andrew Talansky (USA) Garmin - Barracuda0:00:48
5Peter Velits (Svk) Omega Pharma-Quickstep0:00:49
6Luke Durbridge (Aus) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team0:01:01
7Thomas Danielson (USA) Garmin - Barracuda0:01:07
8Rory Sutherland (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team0:01:10
9Cameron Meyer (Aus) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team0:01:26
10Markel Irizar Aranburu (Spa) RadioShack-Nissan0:01:29
11Lawson Craddock (USA) Bontrager Livestrong Team0:01:30
12George Hincapie (USA) BMC Racing Team
13Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Argos - Shimano0:01:37
14Luis Leon Sanchez Gil (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team0:01:40
15Heinrich Haussler (Aus) Garmin - Barracuda0:01:43
16Levi Leipheimer (USA) Omega Pharma-Quickstep0:01:44
17Nathan Brown (USA) Bontrager Livestrong Team0:01:49
18Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale0:01:52
19Fabio Andres Duarte Arevalo (Col) Colombia - Coldeportes0:02:01
20Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team0:02:05
21Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team0:02:06
22Marc De Maar (AHo) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team0:02:07
23Pieter Weening (Ned) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team
24Tiago Machado (Por) RadioShack-Nissan
25Fred Rodriguez (USA) Team Exergy0:02:09
26Paul Martens (Ger) Rabobank Cycling Team0:02:21
27Bram Tankink (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team0:02:22
28Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team0:02:23
29Ben Jacques-Maynes (USA) Bissell Cycling0:02:35
30Brian Vandborg (Den) Spidertech Powered By C100:02:43
31Peter Sagan (Svk) Liquigas-Cannondale0:02:47
32Christopher Horner (USA) RadioShack-Nissan0:02:50
33Sylvain Georges (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:02:52
34Timothy Duggan (USA) Liquigas-Cannondale0:03:05
35Maxime Bouet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:03:24
36Matthew Busche (USA) RadioShack-Nissan0:03:25
37George Bennett (NZl) RadioShack-Nissan0:03:35
38Nicolas Roche (Irl) AG2R La Mondiale0:03:37
39Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team0:03:40
40Jeffry Louder (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team0:03:46
41Matt Cooke (USA) Team Exergy0:03:53
42Ian Boswell (USA) Bontrager Livestrong Team0:03:57
43Andrés Díaz Corrales (Col) Team Exergy0:03:59
44Joseph Dombrowski (USA) Bontrager Livestrong Team
45Raymond Kunzli (Swi) Spidertech Powered By C100:04:08
46Philip Deignan (Irl) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
47Josh Atkins (NZl) Bontrager Livestrong Team0:04:13
48Thimothy Roe (Aus) BMC Racing Team0:04:25
49Alex Howes (USA) Garmin - Barracuda0:04:26
50Christopher Baldwin (USA) Bissell Cycling0:04:37
51Darwin Atapuma Hurtado (Col) Colombia - Coldeportes0:05:07
52Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:05:37
53Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:05:55
54Yannick Eijssen (Bel) BMC Racing Team0:05:59
55Daniel Oss (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale0:06:41
56Wesley Sulzberger (Aus) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team0:06:47
57Jens Voigt (Ger) RadioShack-Nissan0:07:19
58Andrew Bajadali (USA) Team Optum presented by Kelly Benefit Strategies0:07:27
59Alessandro Vanotti (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale0:08:55
60Hugo Houle (Can) Spidertech Powered By C100:09:48
61Victor Hugo Pena Grisales (Col) Colombia - Coldeportes0:10:55
62Koen De Kort (Ned) Argos - Shimano0:11:33
63Alexander Candelario (USA) Team Optum presented by Kelly Benefit Strategies0:12:17
64Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Bontrager Livestrong Team0:12:34
65Thomas Damuseau (Fra) Argos - Shimano0:12:37
66Gavin Mannion (USA) Bontrager Livestrong Team0:12:38
67Lucas Euser (USA) Spidertech Powered By C100:13:18
68Yukihiro Doi (Jpn) Argos - Shimano0:13:40
69Frank Pipp (USA) Bissell Cycling0:14:06
70Leigh Howard (Aus) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team0:15:57
71Stijn Vandenbergh (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep0:16:51
72Tom Boonen (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep0:16:56
73Dries Devenyns (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep0:17:21
74Alexandre Geniez (Fra) Argos - Shimano0:17:25
75Michael Matthews (Aus) Rabobank Cycling Team0:17:43
76Edward King (USA) Liquigas-Cannondale0:18:18
77Thomas Peterson (USA) Garmin - Barracuda0:19:07
78Lloyd Mondory (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:20:49
79Thomas Zirbel (USA) Team Optum presented by Kelly Benefit Strategies0:20:53
80Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team0:21:47
81Ryan Eastman (USA) Bontrager Livestrong Team0:23:15
82Benjamin King (USA) RadioShack-Nissan0:23:31
83Christopher Jones (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team0:24:16
84Bert Grabsch (Ger) Omega Pharma-Quickstep0:25:08
85Gerald Ciolek (Ger) Omega Pharma-Quickstep0:25:15
86Michael Creed (USA) Team Optum presented by Kelly Benefit Strategies0:25:25
87Kristijan Koren (Slo) Liquigas-Cannondale0:26:26
88Ryan Anderson (Can) Spidertech Powered By C100:26:29
89Michael Rodriguez Galindo (Col) Colombia - Coldeportes0:26:43
90Grégory Rast (Swi) RadioShack-Nissan0:27:23
91Morgan Schmitt (USA) Team Exergy0:27:24
92David Boily (Can) Spidertech Powered By C100:29:10
93Roger Kluge (Ger) Argos - Shimano0:29:29
94Scott Zwizanski (USA) Team Optum presented by Kelly Benefit Strategies0:31:24
95Jeremy Vennell (NZl) Bissell Cycling0:32:28
96Bradley White (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team0:32:58
97Sébastian Salas (Can) Team Optum presented by Kelly Benefit Strategies0:33:16
98Guillaume Boivin (Can) Spidertech Powered By C100:33:35
99Jonathan Clarke (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team0:35:04
100Nathan Haas (Aus) Garmin - Barracuda0:37:54
101Tom Stamsnijder (Ned) Argos - Shimano0:38:07
102Frantisek Rabon (Cze) Omega Pharma-Quickstep0:39:29
103Matthew Wilson (Aus) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team0:39:52
104Ken Hanson (USA) Team Optum presented by Kelly Benefit Strategies0:41:03
105Mauro Da Dalto (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale0:41:24
106Jason McCartney (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team0:42:16
107Serghei Tvetcov (Mda) Team Exergy0:44:45
108Robbie McEwen (Aus) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team0:46:08
109Jacob Rathe (USA) Garmin - Barracuda0:46:25
110Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:47:48
111Carter Jones (USA) Bissell Cycling0:49:43
112Carlos Julian Quintero (Col) Colombia - Coldeportes0:50:13
113Travis Meyer (Aus) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team0:51:18
114Jonathan Patrick McCarty (USA) Spidertech Powered By C100:52:36
115Marcel Kittel (Ger) Argos - Shimano0:55:29
116Juan Pablo Suarez Suarez (Col) Colombia - Coldeportes0:55:37
117Logan Loader (USA) Team Exergy0:56:01
118Wilson Alexander Marentes Torres (Col) Colombia - Coldeportes0:56:58

Points classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Peter Sagan (Svk) Liquigas-Cannondale60pts
2Heinrich Haussler (Aus) Garmin - Barracuda48
3Leigh Howard (Aus) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team24
4Fred Rodriguez (USA) Team Exergy21
5Tom Boonen (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep17
6Michael Matthews (Aus) Rabobank Cycling Team12
7Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team11
8Jeffry Louder (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team10
9Koen De Kort (Ned) Argos - Shimano10
10Alexander Candelario (USA) Team Optum presented by Kelly Benefit Strategies10
11Marc De Maar (AHo) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team8
12Alex Howes (USA) Garmin - Barracuda8
13Lloyd Mondory (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale8
14Markel Irizar Aranburu (Spa) RadioShack-Nissan6
15Bradley White (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team6
16Lawson Craddock (USA) Bontrager Livestrong Team6
17Ben Jacques-Maynes (USA) Bissell Cycling6
18Roger Kluge (Ger) Argos - Shimano6
19Jeremy Vennell (NZl) Bissell Cycling6
20Wilson Alexander Marentes Torres (Col) Colombia - Coldeportes5
21George Hincapie (USA) BMC Racing Team5
22Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Bontrager Livestrong Team5
23Hugo Houle (Can) Spidertech Powered By C104
24Ryan Anderson (Can) Spidertech Powered By C104
25Guillaume Boivin (Can) Spidertech Powered By C104
26Bram Tankink (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team3
27Stijn Vandenbergh (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep3
28Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team3
29Benjamin King (USA) RadioShack-Nissan3
30Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Argos - Shimano2
31Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team2
32Peter Velits (Svk) Omega Pharma-Quickstep1
33Luis Leon Sanchez Gil (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team1
34Maxime Bouet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale1
35Josh Atkins (NZl) Bontrager Livestrong Team1
36Wesley Sulzberger (Aus) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team1
37Sébastian Salas (Can) Team Optum presented by Kelly Benefit Strategies1
38Andrés Díaz Corrales (Col) Team Exergy-5
39Thomas Zirbel (USA) Team Optum presented by Kelly Benefit Strategies-5

Mountains classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Sébastian Salas (Can) Team Optum presented by Kelly Benefit Strategies40pts
2David Boily (Can) Spidertech Powered By C1032
3Alex Howes (USA) Garmin - Barracuda16
4Jeremy Vennell (NZl) Bissell Cycling16
5Alexandre Geniez (Fra) Argos - Shimano14
6Jonathan Patrick McCarty (USA) Spidertech Powered By C1012
7Carlos Julian Quintero (Col) Colombia - Coldeportes11
8Josh Atkins (NZl) Bontrager Livestrong Team10
9Darwin Atapuma Hurtado (Col) Colombia - Coldeportes9
10Bradley White (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team9
11Philip Deignan (Irl) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team8
12Ben Jacques-Maynes (USA) Bissell Cycling8
13Wesley Sulzberger (Aus) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team8
14Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team7
15Benjamin King (USA) RadioShack-Nissan7
16Christopher Jones (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team7
17Wilson Alexander Marentes Torres (Col) Colombia - Coldeportes7
18Fabio Andres Duarte Arevalo (Col) Colombia - Coldeportes6
19Michael Rodriguez Galindo (Col) Colombia - Coldeportes6
20Rory Sutherland (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team6
21Maxime Bouet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale6
22Thomas Peterson (USA) Garmin - Barracuda6
23Lloyd Mondory (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale6
24Luis Leon Sanchez Gil (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team5
25George Bennett (NZl) RadioShack-Nissan5
26Nicolas Roche (Irl) AG2R La Mondiale5
27Markel Irizar Aranburu (Spa) RadioShack-Nissan4
28Jeffry Louder (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team4
29Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale4
30Scott Zwizanski (USA) Team Optum presented by Kelly Benefit Strategies4
31Robert Gesink (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team3
32Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale3
33Bram Tankink (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team3
34Brian Vandborg (Den) Spidertech Powered By C103
35Yannick Eijssen (Bel) BMC Racing Team3
36Lucas Euser (USA) Spidertech Powered By C102
37Dries Devenyns (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep2
38Thomas Danielson (USA) Garmin - Barracuda1

Young rider classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Luke Durbridge (Aus) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team20:30:32
2Lawson Craddock (USA) Bontrager Livestrong Team0:00:29
3Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Argos - Shimano0:00:36
4Nathan Brown (USA) Bontrager Livestrong Team0:00:48
5Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team0:01:05
6Peter Sagan (Svk) Liquigas-Cannondale0:01:46
7George Bennett (NZl) RadioShack-Nissan0:02:34
8Ian Boswell (USA) Bontrager Livestrong Team0:02:56
9Joseph Dombrowski (USA) Bontrager Livestrong Team0:02:58
10Josh Atkins (NZl) Bontrager Livestrong Team0:03:12
11Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:04:36
12Hugo Houle (Can) Spidertech Powered By C100:08:47
13Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Bontrager Livestrong Team0:11:33
14Gavin Mannion (USA) Bontrager Livestrong Team0:11:37
15Michael Matthews (Aus) Rabobank Cycling Team0:16:42
16Ryan Eastman (USA) Bontrager Livestrong Team0:22:14
17David Boily (Can) Spidertech Powered By C100:28:09
18Jacob Rathe (USA) Garmin - Barracuda0:45:24

 

Latest on Cyclingnews