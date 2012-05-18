Tour of California: Sylvain Georges roars into Big Bear Lake
Zabriskie holds overall lead
Stage 6: Palmdale - Big Bear Lake
Sylvain Georges (AG2R La Mondiale) soloed to an incredible win on stage 6 of the Amgen Tour of California, finishing alone at Big Bear Lake. Remarkably, the team had gone winless until earlier in the day Sebastian Hinault claimed the Circuit de Lorraine, but Georges doubled their tally through his heroic performance.
Related Articles
Georges was the last man into a seven man breakaway that went from the gun and then the last man standing at the final classified climb with 48km still to race.
The Frenchman held a five minute lead on the group of race leader David Zabriskie when he left his companions behind, and despite a concerted chase from Garmin-Barracuda, Liquigas-Cannondale and then Radioshack-Nissan and a long, hot and high road ahead, Georges still had plenty of time to celebrate the biggest victory of his career at Big Bear Lake by just 28 seconds.
Stage 1 through 4 winner Peter Sagan finished second with Peter Velits coming home in third and picking up four seconds in the fight for the overall. Race leader Dave Zabriskie retained his overall advantage.
"The most difficult thing about the final kilometers was in my head," Georges said. "I hurt everywhere, I was starting to go cross-eyed and getting cramps, but I was able to focus and fight through it. It was the hardest 15km of my life."
The team knew of Hinault's victory in the morning and the entire team and staff were extra motivated to do something special on the 1863km stage. "Sebastian Hinault is a leader of the team and I take advice from him often, so to win on the same day as him makes it extra special for me and the team."
Going solo wasn't exactly the plan for Georges, but on the approach to the final climb mountains classification leader Sebastian Salas told him that he didn't have the legs to continue, but the prospect of riding solo for more than an hour was not daunting to the 28-year-old.
"I had the legs, I knew I had the legs, and it was all or nothing until the finish."
Although he was on his own on the road, Georges said the encouragement from his team director along the way kept him going. "I wasn't alone, knowing my family is back home watching and knowing how badly AG2R needed this win, I kept this in my head and I was able to hold on and finish it off."
Zabriskie said the second half of the stage was the most difficult part, and even though the team went hard on the steepest part of the climb, Sagan survived and, thinking it might come down to a sprint, sent his team to the front to help chase. "The AG2R guy did an amazing ride," Zabriskie said. "He pulled that off, and Sagan didn't get the field sprint. It was kind of touch and go there, but when we came up to the lake a lot of teams came up and started to help, and we brought the gap down pretty decently.
"I think they kinda hesitated and were like 'aw, this isn't going to work'," Zabriskie said of Liquigas, "And then when all the other teams started to help they jumped back in, but it was too late. [Georges] did an amazing ride.
Garmin-Barracuda manager Jonathan Vaughters was pleased with his team's performance, but indicated that without race radios, relying on race marshals for information was not always reliable.
"There was a little lack of information out there, which was a little disconcerting at times, but, whatever, the guys made up for it with strength," Vaughters said. "The problem is the guys were not getting accurate information from the on chalkboards, which is a pity, but you know it's a symptom of the regulation that bans race radio communications. Obviously a silly regulation. We wouldn't have won. It's great that [Georges] won the stage."
Up, up and away
The Golden State again came through with stellar weather for the Amgen Tour of California, although gusty winds buffeted the riders at the start of stage 6 in Palmdale. Once they were into the hills of the Angeles National Forest, however, they were provided a little shelter from the breeze.
The attacks flew right from the gun, and immediately a seven-rider group was established: Mountains classification leader Sebastian Salas and his teammate Andrew Bajadali (Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies) were sure to follow David Boily (Spidertech-C10) into the move along with Yukihiro Doi (Argos-Shimano) and Sylvain Georges (AG2R La Mondiale), whose teams have been shut out of the honours so far this Tour. Also in the break was Gregory Rast (RadioShack-Nissan) and the most aggressive rider of the Tour so far, Jeremy Vennell (Bissell Cycling).
At the first mountain sprint just 22km into the stage, Boily got the measure of Salas on the category 4 ascent, and then the seven leaders got straight to work building up a maximum advantage of eight minutes.
Along the route, four riders abandoned the race, with Marcel Kittel (Argos-Shimano) being the least surprising withdrawal. The big German sprinter has struggled in the mountains and expressed his fear of today's massive climbs before the start. Also pulling out was Laurens Ten Dam (Rabobank), Pat McCarty (Spidertech powered by C10) and Juan Pablo Suarez (Colombia-Coldeportes).
The battle for the polka dot jersey heated up on the day's biggest climb, the category 1 ascent to Wrightwood, where Salas attacked and his teammate Bajadali was able to get in front of Boily for second place, allowing Salas more of a buffer in the classification.
The Garmin-Barracuda chase halved the leaders' gap by the time they reached the third climb and Bajadali gave up on the escape. A few kilometers later Doi and Vennell also dropped off the lead group, and by 1km to the top, Boily and Rast had also lost contact. Salas powered on ahead with only Georges as his companion.
Georges allowed Salas to claim the maximum points on the category 3 climb on CA 18, but soon after the crest the young Canadian decided to leave his French companion on his own and go back to the chasing group which included Rast, Doi and Vennell.
With 30km to go, Georges enjoyed a five minute lead on the peloton, while Doi and Salas were soon to return to the peloton as the long gradual ascent to Big Bear ground along. Rast and Vennell continued their chase, but an attack from Orica-GreenEdge's Pieter Weening sped up the peloton and ate into their advantage.
Georges pushed on ahead, undaunted by the quality of the chase and perhaps inspired by his teammate Sebastian Hinault, who scored the team's first win of the year in the Circuit de Lorraine today.
Behind, another attack came from the peloton from Wilco Kelderman (Rabobank) with 23km to go, and soon he, Vennell and Weening came together and put up a concerted chase to Georges, while Rast went back to the peloton to help his RadioShack-Nissan team.
The Weening-led counter attack was reeled in with less then 4 kilometers to go and while the diminished peloton had Georges in sight inside the final kilometer, the Frenchman had enough of a buffer to celebrate his solo victory in Big Bear Lake.
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Sylvain Georges (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|5:07:06
|2
|Peter Sagan (Svk) Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:00:28
|3
|Peter Velits (Svk) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|4
|Thomas Damuseau (Fra) Argos - Shimano
|5
|Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Argos - Shimano
|6
|Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|7
|Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|8
|Christopher Horner (USA) RadioShack-Nissan
|9
|Tejay Van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team
|10
|Robert Gesink (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|11
|Andrew Talansky (USA) Garmin - Barracuda
|12
|Thomas Danielson (USA) Garmin - Barracuda
|13
|Benjamin King (USA) RadioShack-Nissan
|14
|Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|15
|Luke Durbridge (Aus) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team
|16
|Marc De Maar (AHo) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|17
|George Hincapie (USA) BMC Racing Team
|18
|Jens Voigt (Ger) RadioShack-Nissan
|19
|Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|20
|Christopher Baldwin (USA) Bissell Cycling
|21
|David Zabriskie (USA) Garmin - Barracuda
|22
|Lawson Craddock (USA) Bontrager Livestrong Team
|23
|Luis Leon Sanchez Gil (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team
|24
|Levi Leipheimer (USA) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|25
|Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|26
|Joseph Dombrowski (USA) Bontrager Livestrong Team
|27
|Tiago Machado (Por) RadioShack-Nissan
|28
|Rory Sutherland (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|29
|Fabio Andres Duarte Arevalo (Col) Colombia - Coldeportes
|30
|Raymond Kunzli (Swi) Spidertech Powered By C10
|31
|George Bennett (NZl) RadioShack-Nissan
|32
|Alexander Candelario (USA) Team Optum presented by Kelly Benefit Strategies
|33
|Cameron Meyer (Aus) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team
|34
|Fred Rodriguez (USA) Team Exergy
|35
|Ian Boswell (USA) Bontrager Livestrong Team
|36
|Matthew Busche (USA) RadioShack-Nissan
|37
|Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team
|38
|Darwin Atapuma Hurtado (Col) Colombia - Coldeportes
|39
|Maxime Bouet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|40
|Thomas Peterson (USA) Garmin - Barracuda
|41
|Pieter Weening (Ned) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team
|42
|Brian Vandborg (Den) Spidertech Powered By C10
|0:00:42
|43
|Michael Rodriguez Galindo (Col) Colombia - Coldeportes
|0:00:51
|44
|Paul Martens (Ger) Rabobank Cycling Team
|0:01:00
|45
|Bram Tankink (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|46
|Nicolas Roche (Irl) AG2R La Mondiale
|47
|Matt Cooke (USA) Team Exergy
|48
|Michael Creed (USA) Team Optum presented by Kelly Benefit Strategies
|49
|Lucas Euser (USA) Spidertech Powered By C10
|0:01:09
|50
|Ben Jacques-Maynes (USA) Bissell Cycling
|0:01:14
|51
|Wesley Sulzberger (Aus) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team
|0:01:18
|52
|Heinrich Haussler (Aus) Garmin - Barracuda
|0:01:20
|53
|Gavin Mannion (USA) Bontrager Livestrong Team
|0:01:30
|54
|Alessandro Vanotti (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:01:33
|55
|Philip Deignan (Irl) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|56
|Timothy Duggan (USA) Liquigas-Cannondale
|57
|Dries Devenyns (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|58
|Jeffry Louder (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|59
|Alexandre Geniez (Fra) Argos - Shimano
|0:01:40
|60
|Alex Howes (USA) Garmin - Barracuda
|0:01:45
|61
|Grégory Rast (Swi) RadioShack-Nissan
|0:02:06
|62
|Daniel Oss (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:03:23
|63
|Jeremy Vennell (NZl) Bissell Cycling
|0:03:39
|64
|Andrés Díaz Corrales (Col) Team Exergy
|0:04:16
|65
|Sébastian Salas (Can) Team Optum presented by Kelly Benefit Strategies
|0:04:41
|66
|Markel Irizar Aranburu (Spa) RadioShack-Nissan
|0:07:37
|67
|Andrew Bajadali (USA) Team Optum presented by Kelly Benefit Strategies
|0:15:38
|68
|Yukihiro Doi (Jpn) Argos - Shimano
|69
|Yannick Eijssen (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|0:16:08
|70
|David Boily (Can) Spidertech Powered By C10
|0:16:15
|71
|Morgan Schmitt (USA) Team Exergy
|0:25:38
|72
|Christopher Jones (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|73
|Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Bontrager Livestrong Team
|0:30:12
|74
|Kristijan Koren (Slo) Liquigas-Cannondale
|75
|Mauro Da Dalto (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|76
|Tom Boonen (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|77
|Victor Hugo Pena Grisales (Col) Colombia - Coldeportes
|78
|Edward King (USA) Liquigas-Cannondale
|79
|Frank Pipp (USA) Bissell Cycling
|80
|Wilson Alexander Marentes Torres (Col) Colombia - Coldeportes
|81
|Stijn Vandenbergh (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|82
|Carlos Julian Quintero (Col) Colombia - Coldeportes
|83
|Koen De Kort (Ned) Argos - Shimano
|84
|Logan Loader (USA) Team Exergy
|85
|Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|86
|Tom Stamsnijder (Ned) Argos - Shimano
|87
|Serghei Tvetcov (Mda) Team Exergy
|88
|Robbie McEwen (Aus) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team
|89
|Thimothy Roe (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|90
|Jacob Rathe (USA) Garmin - Barracuda
|91
|Hugo Houle (Can) Spidertech Powered By C10
|92
|Bert Grabsch (Ger) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|93
|Lloyd Mondory (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|94
|Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|95
|Guillaume Boivin (Can) Spidertech Powered By C10
|96
|Gerald Ciolek (Ger) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|97
|Ken Hanson (USA) Team Optum presented by Kelly Benefit Strategies
|98
|Frantisek Rabon (Cze) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|99
|Matthew Wilson (Aus) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team
|100
|Ryan Anderson (Can) Spidertech Powered By C10
|101
|Travis Meyer (Aus) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team
|102
|Bradley White (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|103
|Leigh Howard (Aus) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team
|104
|Nathan Haas (Aus) Garmin - Barracuda
|105
|Jason McCartney (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|106
|Thomas Zirbel (USA) Team Optum presented by Kelly Benefit Strategies
|107
|Michael Matthews (Aus) Rabobank Cycling Team
|108
|Carter Jones (USA) Bissell Cycling
|109
|Josh Atkins (NZl) Bontrager Livestrong Team
|110
|Scott Zwizanski (USA) Team Optum presented by Kelly Benefit Strategies
|111
|Ryan Eastman (USA) Bontrager Livestrong Team
|112
|Nathan Brown (USA) Bontrager Livestrong Team
|113
|Jonathan Clarke (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|114
|Roger Kluge (Ger) Argos - Shimano
|DNF
|Juan Pablo Suarez Suarez (Col) Colombia - Coldeportes
|DNF
|Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|DNF
|Marcel Kittel (Ger) Argos - Shimano
|DNF
|Jonathan Patrick McCarty (USA) Spidertech Powered By C10
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Grégory Rast (Swi) RadioShack-Nissan
|5
|pts
|2
|Sylvain Georges (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|3
|3
|Sébastian Salas (Can) Team Optum presented by Kelly Benefit Strategies
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Sylvain Georges (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|5
|pts
|2
|Pieter Weening (Ned) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team
|3
|3
|Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Sylvain Georges (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|15
|pts
|2
|Peter Sagan (Svk) Liquigas-Cannondale
|12
|3
|Peter Velits (Svk) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|10
|4
|Thomas Damuseau (Fra) Argos - Shimano
|7
|5
|Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Argos - Shimano
|6
|6
|Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|5
|7
|Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|4
|8
|Christopher Horner (USA) RadioShack-Nissan
|3
|9
|Tejay Van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team
|2
|10
|Robert Gesink (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|David Boily (Can) Spidertech Powered By C10
|4
|pts
|2
|Sébastian Salas (Can) Team Optum presented by Kelly Benefit Strategies
|3
|3
|Andrew Bajadali (USA) Team Optum presented by Kelly Benefit Strategies
|2
|4
|Grégory Rast (Swi) RadioShack-Nissan
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Sébastian Salas (Can) Team Optum presented by Kelly Benefit Strategies
|10
|pts
|2
|Andrew Bajadali (USA) Team Optum presented by Kelly Benefit Strategies
|9
|3
|David Boily (Can) Spidertech Powered By C10
|7
|4
|Grégory Rast (Swi) RadioShack-Nissan
|6
|5
|Jeremy Vennell (NZl) Bissell Cycling
|5
|6
|Sylvain Georges (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|4
|7
|Yukihiro Doi (Jpn) Argos - Shimano
|2
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Sébastian Salas (Can) Team Optum presented by Kelly Benefit Strategies
|6
|pts
|2
|David Boily (Can) Spidertech Powered By C10
|5
|3
|Andrew Bajadali (USA) Team Optum presented by Kelly Benefit Strategies
|4
|4
|Yukihiro Doi (Jpn) Argos - Shimano
|3
|5
|Sylvain Georges (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Sébastian Salas (Can) Team Optum presented by Kelly Benefit Strategies
|6
|pts
|2
|Sylvain Georges (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|5
|3
|Yukihiro Doi (Jpn) Argos - Shimano
|4
|4
|Grégory Rast (Swi) RadioShack-Nissan
|3
|5
|Jeremy Vennell (NZl) Bissell Cycling
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Peter Sagan (Svk) Liquigas-Cannondale
|5:07:34
|2
|Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Argos - Shimano
|3
|Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|4
|Luke Durbridge (Aus) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team
|5
|Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|6
|Lawson Craddock (USA) Bontrager Livestrong Team
|7
|Joseph Dombrowski (USA) Bontrager Livestrong Team
|8
|George Bennett (NZl) RadioShack-Nissan
|9
|Ian Boswell (USA) Bontrager Livestrong Team
|10
|Gavin Mannion (USA) Bontrager Livestrong Team
|0:01:02
|11
|David Boily (Can) Spidertech Powered By C10
|0:15:47
|12
|Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Bontrager Livestrong Team
|0:29:44
|13
|Jacob Rathe (USA) Garmin - Barracuda
|14
|Hugo Houle (Can) Spidertech Powered By C10
|15
|Michael Matthews (Aus) Rabobank Cycling Team
|16
|Josh Atkins (NZl) Bontrager Livestrong Team
|17
|Ryan Eastman (USA) Bontrager Livestrong Team
|18
|Nathan Brown (USA) Bontrager Livestrong Team
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|1
|Sylvain Georges (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|1
|Timothy Duggan (USA) Liquigas-Cannondale
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|AG2R La Mondiale
|15:22:14
|2
|BMC Racing Team
|0:00:28
|3
|RadioShack-Nissan
|4
|Garmin-Barracuda
|5
|Rabobank Cycling Team
|6
|Bontrager Livestrong Team
|7
|Orica GreenEDGE
|8
|Colombia - Coldeportes
|0:00:51
|9
|Spidertech Powered by C10
|0:01:23
|10
|Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:01:33
|11
|Omega Pharma-QuickStep
|12
|UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|13
|Argos-Shimano
|0:01:40
|14
|Bissell Pro Cycling
|0:04:25
|15
|Team Exergy
|0:04:48
|16
|Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|0:05:13
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|David Zabriskie (USA) Garmin - Barracuda
|25:37:05
|2
|Tejay Van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team
|0:00:34
|3
|Robert Gesink (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|0:00:39
|4
|Peter Velits (Svk) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|0:00:45
|5
|Andrew Talansky (USA) Garmin - Barracuda
|0:00:48
|6
|Luke Durbridge (Aus) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team
|0:01:01
|7
|Thomas Danielson (USA) Garmin - Barracuda
|0:01:07
|8
|Rory Sutherland (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|0:01:10
|9
|Cameron Meyer (Aus) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team
|0:01:26
|10
|Lawson Craddock (USA) Bontrager Livestrong Team
|0:01:30
|11
|George Hincapie (USA) BMC Racing Team
|12
|Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Argos - Shimano
|0:01:37
|13
|Luis Leon Sanchez Gil (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team
|0:01:40
|14
|Levi Leipheimer (USA) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|0:01:44
|15
|Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:01:52
|16
|Fabio Andres Duarte Arevalo (Col) Colombia - Coldeportes
|0:02:01
|17
|Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team
|0:02:05
|18
|Pieter Weening (Ned) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team
|19
|Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|20
|Marc De Maar (AHo) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|0:02:07
|21
|Fred Rodriguez (USA) Team Exergy
|0:02:09
|22
|Sylvain Georges (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|23
|Tiago Machado (Por) RadioShack-Nissan
|0:02:27
|24
|Heinrich Haussler (Aus) Garmin - Barracuda
|0:02:35
|25
|Peter Sagan (Svk) Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:02:41
|26
|Christopher Horner (USA) RadioShack-Nissan
|0:02:50
|27
|Paul Martens (Ger) Rabobank Cycling Team
|0:02:53
|28
|Bram Tankink (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|0:02:54
|29
|Brian Vandborg (Den) Spidertech Powered By C10
|0:02:57
|30
|Matthew Busche (USA) RadioShack-Nissan
|0:03:25
|31
|Ben Jacques-Maynes (USA) Bissell Cycling
|0:03:31
|32
|George Bennett (NZl) RadioShack-Nissan
|0:03:35
|33
|Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|0:03:40
|34
|Ian Boswell (USA) Bontrager Livestrong Team
|0:03:57
|35
|Joseph Dombrowski (USA) Bontrager Livestrong Team
|0:03:59
|36
|Raymond Kunzli (Swi) Spidertech Powered By C10
|0:04:08
|37
|Nicolas Roche (Irl) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:04:09
|38
|Timothy Duggan (USA) Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:04:10
|39
|Christopher Baldwin (USA) Bissell Cycling
|0:04:37
|40
|Matt Cooke (USA) Team Exergy
|0:04:45
|41
|Jeffry Louder (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|0:05:01
|42
|Darwin Atapuma Hurtado (Col) Colombia - Coldeportes
|0:05:07
|43
|Philip Deignan (Irl) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|0:05:13
|44
|Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:05:37
|45
|Alex Howes (USA) Garmin - Barracuda
|0:05:43
|46
|Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:05:55
|47
|Maxime Bouet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:06:14
|48
|Jens Voigt (Ger) RadioShack-Nissan
|0:07:19
|49
|Wesley Sulzberger (Aus) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team
|0:07:47
|50
|Andrés Díaz Corrales (Col) Team Exergy
|0:08:17
|51
|Markel Irizar Aranburu (Spa) RadioShack-Nissan
|0:08:38
|52
|Alessandro Vanotti (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:10:00
|53
|Daniel Oss (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:12:11
|54
|Alexander Candelario (USA) Team Optum presented by Kelly Benefit Strategies
|0:12:17
|55
|Thomas Damuseau (Fra) Argos - Shimano
|0:12:37
|56
|Gavin Mannion (USA) Bontrager Livestrong Team
|0:13:40
|57
|Lucas Euser (USA) Spidertech Powered By C10
|0:13:59
|58
|Dries Devenyns (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|0:18:26
|59
|Alexandre Geniez (Fra) Argos - Shimano
|0:18:47
|60
|Thomas Peterson (USA) Garmin - Barracuda
|0:19:07
|61
|Yannick Eijssen (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|0:21:39
|62
|Andrew Bajadali (USA) Team Optum presented by Kelly Benefit Strategies
|0:22:37
|63
|Benjamin King (USA) RadioShack-Nissan
|0:23:31
|64
|Michael Creed (USA) Team Optum presented by Kelly Benefit Strategies
|0:25:57
|65
|Michael Rodriguez Galindo (Col) Colombia - Coldeportes
|0:27:16
|66
|Yukihiro Doi (Jpn) Argos - Shimano
|0:28:50
|67
|Grégory Rast (Swi) RadioShack-Nissan
|0:28:58
|68
|Nathan Brown (USA) Bontrager Livestrong Team
|0:31:33
|69
|Josh Atkins (NZl) Bontrager Livestrong Team
|0:33:57
|70
|Thimothy Roe (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|0:34:09
|71
|Jeremy Vennell (NZl) Bissell Cycling
|0:35:39
|72
|Sébastian Salas (Can) Team Optum presented by Kelly Benefit Strategies
|0:37:28
|73
|Hugo Houle (Can) Spidertech Powered By C10
|0:39:32
|74
|Victor Hugo Pena Grisales (Col) Colombia - Coldeportes
|0:40:39
|75
|Koen De Kort (Ned) Argos - Shimano
|0:41:17
|76
|Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Bontrager Livestrong Team
|0:42:18
|77
|Frank Pipp (USA) Bissell Cycling
|0:43:50
|78
|David Boily (Can) Spidertech Powered By C10
|0:44:57
|79
|Leigh Howard (Aus) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team
|0:45:41
|80
|Stijn Vandenbergh (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|0:46:35
|81
|Tom Boonen (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|0:46:40
|82
|Michael Matthews (Aus) Rabobank Cycling Team
|0:47:27
|83
|Edward King (USA) Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:48:02
|84
|Christopher Jones (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|0:49:36
|85
|Lloyd Mondory (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:50:33
|86
|Thomas Zirbel (USA) Team Optum presented by Kelly Benefit Strategies
|0:50:37
|87
|Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|0:51:31
|88
|Morgan Schmitt (USA) Team Exergy
|0:52:34
|89
|Ryan Eastman (USA) Bontrager Livestrong Team
|0:52:59
|90
|Bert Grabsch (Ger) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|0:54:52
|91
|Gerald Ciolek (Ger) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|0:54:59
|92
|Kristijan Koren (Slo) Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:56:10
|93
|Ryan Anderson (Can) Spidertech Powered By C10
|0:56:13
|94
|Roger Kluge (Ger) Argos - Shimano
|0:59:23
|95
|Scott Zwizanski (USA) Team Optum presented by Kelly Benefit Strategies
|1:01:08
|96
|Bradley White (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|1:02:42
|97
|Guillaume Boivin (Can) Spidertech Powered By C10
|1:03:19
|98
|Jonathan Clarke (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|1:04:48
|99
|Nathan Haas (Aus) Garmin - Barracuda
|1:07:38
|100
|Tom Stamsnijder (Ned) Argos - Shimano
|1:07:51
|101
|Frantisek Rabon (Cze) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|1:09:13
|102
|Matthew Wilson (Aus) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team
|1:09:36
|103
|Ken Hanson (USA) Team Optum presented by Kelly Benefit Strategies
|1:10:47
|104
|Mauro Da Dalto (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|1:11:08
|105
|Jason McCartney (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|1:12:00
|106
|Serghei Tvetcov (Mda) Team Exergy
|1:14:29
|107
|Robbie McEwen (Aus) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team
|1:15:52
|108
|Jacob Rathe (USA) Garmin - Barracuda
|1:16:09
|109
|Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|1:17:32
|110
|Carter Jones (USA) Bissell Cycling
|1:19:27
|111
|Carlos Julian Quintero (Col) Colombia - Coldeportes
|1:19:57
|112
|Travis Meyer (Aus) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team
|1:21:02
|113
|Logan Loader (USA) Team Exergy
|1:25:55
|114
|Wilson Alexander Marentes Torres (Col) Colombia - Coldeportes
|1:26:42
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Peter Sagan (Svk) Liquigas-Cannondale
|72
|pts
|2
|Heinrich Haussler (Aus) Garmin - Barracuda
|48
|3
|Leigh Howard (Aus) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team
|24
|4
|Sylvain Georges (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|23
|5
|Fred Rodriguez (USA) Team Exergy
|21
|6
|Tom Boonen (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|17
|7
|Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|16
|8
|Michael Matthews (Aus) Rabobank Cycling Team
|12
|9
|Peter Velits (Svk) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|11
|10
|Alexander Candelario (USA) Team Optum presented by Kelly Benefit Strategies
|10
|11
|Koen De Kort (Ned) Argos - Shimano
|10
|12
|Marc De Maar (AHo) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|8
|13
|Alex Howes (USA) Garmin - Barracuda
|8
|14
|Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Argos - Shimano
|8
|15
|Lloyd Mondory (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|8
|16
|Thomas Damuseau (Fra) Argos - Shimano
|7
|17
|Markel Irizar Aranburu (Spa) RadioShack-Nissan
|6
|18
|Bradley White (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|6
|19
|Lawson Craddock (USA) Bontrager Livestrong Team
|6
|20
|Jeremy Vennell (NZl) Bissell Cycling
|6
|21
|Jeffry Louder (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|5
|22
|Grégory Rast (Swi) RadioShack-Nissan
|5
|23
|Wilson Alexander Marentes Torres (Col) Colombia - Coldeportes
|5
|24
|George Hincapie (USA) BMC Racing Team
|5
|25
|Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Bontrager Livestrong Team
|5
|26
|Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|4
|27
|Hugo Houle (Can) Spidertech Powered By C10
|4
|28
|Ryan Anderson (Can) Spidertech Powered By C10
|4
|29
|Guillaume Boivin (Can) Spidertech Powered By C10
|4
|30
|Pieter Weening (Ned) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team
|3
|31
|Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|3
|32
|Christopher Horner (USA) RadioShack-Nissan
|3
|33
|Bram Tankink (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|3
|34
|Benjamin King (USA) RadioShack-Nissan
|3
|35
|Stijn Vandenbergh (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|3
|36
|Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|3
|37
|Tejay Van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team
|2
|38
|Sébastian Salas (Can) Team Optum presented by Kelly Benefit Strategies
|2
|39
|Robert Gesink (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|1
|40
|Luis Leon Sanchez Gil (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team
|1
|41
|Ben Jacques-Maynes (USA) Bissell Cycling
|1
|42
|Maxime Bouet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|1
|43
|Josh Atkins (NZl) Bontrager Livestrong Team
|1
|44
|Roger Kluge (Ger) Argos - Shimano
|1
|45
|Wesley Sulzberger (Aus) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team
|-4
|46
|Alexandre Geniez (Fra) Argos - Shimano
|-5
|47
|Michael Rodriguez Galindo (Col) Colombia - Coldeportes
|-5
|48
|Christopher Jones (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|-5
|49
|Thomas Zirbel (USA) Team Optum presented by Kelly Benefit Strategies
|-5
|50
|Logan Loader (USA) Team Exergy
|-5
|51
|Andrés Díaz Corrales (Col) Team Exergy
|-10
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Sébastian Salas (Can) Team Optum presented by Kelly Benefit Strategies
|65
|pts
|2
|David Boily (Can) Spidertech Powered By C10
|48
|3
|Jeremy Vennell (NZl) Bissell Cycling
|22
|4
|Alex Howes (USA) Garmin - Barracuda
|16
|5
|Andrew Bajadali (USA) Team Optum presented by Kelly Benefit Strategies
|15
|6
|Alexandre Geniez (Fra) Argos - Shimano
|14
|7
|Carlos Julian Quintero (Col) Colombia - Coldeportes
|11
|8
|Sylvain Georges (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|10
|9
|Grégory Rast (Swi) RadioShack-Nissan
|10
|10
|Josh Atkins (NZl) Bontrager Livestrong Team
|10
|11
|Darwin Atapuma Hurtado (Col) Colombia - Coldeportes
|9
|12
|Yukihiro Doi (Jpn) Argos - Shimano
|9
|13
|Bradley White (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|9
|14
|Philip Deignan (Irl) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|8
|15
|Ben Jacques-Maynes (USA) Bissell Cycling
|8
|16
|Wesley Sulzberger (Aus) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team
|8
|17
|Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|7
|18
|Benjamin King (USA) RadioShack-Nissan
|7
|19
|Christopher Jones (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|7
|20
|Wilson Alexander Marentes Torres (Col) Colombia - Coldeportes
|7
|21
|Fabio Andres Duarte Arevalo (Col) Colombia - Coldeportes
|6
|22
|Michael Rodriguez Galindo (Col) Colombia - Coldeportes
|6
|23
|Rory Sutherland (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|6
|24
|Maxime Bouet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|6
|25
|Thomas Peterson (USA) Garmin - Barracuda
|6
|26
|Lloyd Mondory (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|6
|27
|Luis Leon Sanchez Gil (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team
|5
|28
|George Bennett (NZl) RadioShack-Nissan
|5
|29
|Nicolas Roche (Irl) AG2R La Mondiale
|5
|30
|Jeffry Louder (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|4
|31
|Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|4
|32
|Markel Irizar Aranburu (Spa) RadioShack-Nissan
|4
|33
|Scott Zwizanski (USA) Team Optum presented by Kelly Benefit Strategies
|4
|34
|Robert Gesink (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|3
|35
|Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|3
|36
|Bram Tankink (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|3
|37
|Brian Vandborg (Den) Spidertech Powered By C10
|3
|38
|Yannick Eijssen (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|3
|39
|Lucas Euser (USA) Spidertech Powered By C10
|2
|40
|Dries Devenyns (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|2
|41
|Thomas Danielson (USA) Garmin - Barracuda
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Luke Durbridge (Aus) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team
|25:38:06
|2
|Lawson Craddock (USA) Bontrager Livestrong Team
|0:00:29
|3
|Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Argos - Shimano
|0:00:36
|4
|Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|0:01:04
|5
|Peter Sagan (Svk) Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:01:40
|6
|George Bennett (NZl) RadioShack-Nissan
|0:02:34
|7
|Ian Boswell (USA) Bontrager Livestrong Team
|0:02:56
|8
|Joseph Dombrowski (USA) Bontrager Livestrong Team
|0:02:58
|9
|Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:04:36
|10
|Gavin Mannion (USA) Bontrager Livestrong Team
|0:12:39
|11
|Nathan Brown (USA) Bontrager Livestrong Team
|0:30:32
|12
|Josh Atkins (NZl) Bontrager Livestrong Team
|0:32:56
|13
|Hugo Houle (Can) Spidertech Powered By C10
|0:38:31
|14
|Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Bontrager Livestrong Team
|0:41:17
|15
|David Boily (Can) Spidertech Powered By C10
|0:43:56
|16
|Michael Matthews (Aus) Rabobank Cycling Team
|0:46:26
|17
|Ryan Eastman (USA) Bontrager Livestrong Team
|0:51:58
|18
|Jacob Rathe (USA) Garmin - Barracuda
|1:15:08
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Garmin-Barracuda
|76:53:10
|2
|Rabobank Cycling Team
|0:01:16
|3
|RadioShack-Nissan
|0:01:50
|4
|BMC Racing Team
|0:02:14
|5
|Orica GreenEDGE
|0:02:39
|6
|Bontrager Livestrong Team
|0:04:59
|7
|UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|0:06:02
|8
|AG2R La Mondiale
|0:06:29
|9
|Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:07:34
|10
|Spidertech Powered by C10
|0:07:51
|11
|Omega Pharma-QuickStep
|0:12:10
|12
|Team Exergy
|0:12:20
|13
|Colombia - Coldeportes
|0:16:11
|14
|Argos-Shimano
|0:18:32
|15
|Bissell Pro Cycling
|0:22:51
|16
|Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|0:36:37
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
Stijn Devolder: I realised that I'd become old enough to be other pro riders' fatherRetired Belgian has 'no regrets' and will work in agricultural industry
-
Zwift Academy announce 2019 finalistsSix riders to compete for spots on Canyon-SRAM and NTT Pro Cycling U23
-
Cavendish crashes in opening night of Gent Six DayManxman sits out Madison
-
USA Cycling launches 'In Our Own Words' platform for athletesFirst submissions come from Gaimon, Compton and an anonymous contributor who writes about being sexually assaulted by her coach
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy