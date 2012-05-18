Image 1 of 48 Sylvain Georges (AG2R La Mondiale) wins stage 6 of the 2012 Amgen Tour of California (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 2 of 48 Sylvain Georges (AG2R La Mondiale) is presented with the winner's trophy at Big Bear Lake (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 3 of 48 Sylvain Georges (AG2R La Mondiale) climbs to victory (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 4 of 48 Gregory Rast leads the breakaway on stage 6 in California (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 5 of 48 Jeremy Vennell (Bissell) and Gregory Rast (Radioshack) (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 6 of 48 Garmin-Barracuda lined up at the front (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 7 of 48 The peloton in action during stage 6 at the Amgen Tour of California. Sylvain Georges (AG2R La Mondiale) soloed to an incredible win on stage 6 of the Amgen Tour of California, finishing alone at Big Bear Lake. Remarkably, the team had gone winless until earlier in the day Sebastian Hinault claimed the Circuit de Lorraine, but Georges doubled their tally through his heroic performance.

Georges was the last man into a seven man breakaway that went from the gun and then the last man standing at the final classified climb with 48km still to race.

The Frenchman held a five minute lead on the group of race leader David Zabriskie when he left his companions behind, and despite a concerted chase from Garmin-Barracuda, Liquigas-Cannondale and then Radioshack-Nissan and a long, hot and high road ahead, Georges still had plenty of time to celebrate the biggest victory of his career at Big Bear Lake by just 28 seconds.

Stage 1 through 4 winner Peter Sagan finished second with Peter Velits coming home in third and picking up four seconds in the fight for the overall. Race leader Dave Zabriskie retained his overall advantage.

"The most difficult thing about the final kilometers was in my head," Georges said. "I hurt everywhere, I was starting to go cross-eyed and getting cramps, but I was able to focus and fight through it. It was the hardest 15km of my life."

The team knew of Hinault's victory in the morning and the entire team and staff were extra motivated to do something special on the 1863km stage. "Sebastian Hinault is a leader of the team and I take advice from him often, so to win on the same day as him makes it extra special for me and the team."

Going solo wasn't exactly the plan for Georges, but on the approach to the final climb mountains classification leader Sebastian Salas told him that he didn't have the legs to continue, but the prospect of riding solo for more than an hour was not daunting to the 28-year-old.

"I had the legs, I knew I had the legs, and it was all or nothing until the finish."

Although he was on his own on the road, Georges said the encouragement from his team director along the way kept him going. "I wasn't alone, knowing my family is back home watching and knowing how badly AG2R needed this win, I kept this in my head and I was able to hold on and finish it off."

Zabriskie said the second half of the stage was the most difficult part, and even though the team went hard on the steepest part of the climb, Sagan survived and, thinking it might come down to a sprint, sent his team to the front to help chase. "The AG2R guy did an amazing ride," Zabriskie said. "He pulled that off, and Sagan didn't get the field sprint. It was kind of touch and go there, but when we came up to the lake a lot of teams came up and started to help, and we brought the gap down pretty decently.

"I think they kinda hesitated and were like 'aw, this isn't going to work'," Zabriskie said of Liquigas, "And then when all the other teams started to help they jumped back in, but it was too late. [Georges] did an amazing ride.

Garmin-Barracuda manager Jonathan Vaughters was pleased with his team's performance, but indicated that without race radios, relying on race marshals for information was not always reliable.

"There was a little lack of information out there, which was a little disconcerting at times, but, whatever, the guys made up for it with strength," Vaughters said. "The problem is the guys were not getting accurate information from the on chalkboards, which is a pity, but you know it's a symptom of the regulation that bans race radio communications. Obviously a silly regulation. We wouldn't have won. It's great that [Georges] won the stage."

Up, up and away

The Golden State again came through with stellar weather for the Amgen Tour of California, although gusty winds buffeted the riders at the start of stage 6 in Palmdale. Once they were into the hills of the Angeles National Forest, however, they were provided a little shelter from the breeze.

The attacks flew right from the gun, and immediately a seven-rider group was established: Mountains classification leader Sebastian Salas and his teammate Andrew Bajadali (Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies) were sure to follow David Boily (Spidertech-C10) into the move along with Yukihiro Doi (Argos-Shimano) and Sylvain Georges (AG2R La Mondiale), whose teams have been shut out of the honours so far this Tour. Also in the break was Gregory Rast (RadioShack-Nissan) and the most aggressive rider of the Tour so far, Jeremy Vennell (Bissell Cycling).

At the first mountain sprint just 22km into the stage, Boily got the measure of Salas on the category 4 ascent, and then the seven leaders got straight to work building up a maximum advantage of eight minutes.

Along the route, four riders abandoned the race, with Marcel Kittel (Argos-Shimano) being the least surprising withdrawal. The big German sprinter has struggled in the mountains and expressed his fear of today's massive climbs before the start. Also pulling out was Laurens Ten Dam (Rabobank), Pat McCarty (Spidertech powered by C10) and Juan Pablo Suarez (Colombia-Coldeportes).

The battle for the polka dot jersey heated up on the day's biggest climb, the category 1 ascent to Wrightwood, where Salas attacked and his teammate Bajadali was able to get in front of Boily for second place, allowing Salas more of a buffer in the classification.

The Garmin-Barracuda chase halved the leaders' gap by the time they reached the third climb and Bajadali gave up on the escape. A few kilometers later Doi and Vennell also dropped off the lead group, and by 1km to the top, Boily and Rast had also lost contact. Salas powered on ahead with only Georges as his companion.

Georges allowed Salas to claim the maximum points on the category 3 climb on CA 18, but soon after the crest the young Canadian decided to leave his French companion on his own and go back to the chasing group which included Rast, Doi and Vennell.

With 30km to go, Georges enjoyed a five minute lead on the peloton, while Doi and Salas were soon to return to the peloton as the long gradual ascent to Big Bear ground along. Rast and Vennell continued their chase, but an attack from Orica-GreenEdge's Pieter Weening sped up the peloton and ate into their advantage.

Georges pushed on ahead, undaunted by the quality of the chase and perhaps inspired by his teammate Sebastian Hinault, who scored the team's first win of the year in the Circuit de Lorraine today.

Behind, another attack came from the peloton from Wilco Kelderman (Rabobank) with 23km to go, and soon he, Vennell and Weening came together and put up a concerted chase to Georges, while Rast went back to the peloton to help his RadioShack-Nissan team.

The Weening-led counter attack was reeled in with less then 4 kilometers to go and while the diminished peloton had Georges in sight inside the final kilometer, the Frenchman had enough of a buffer to celebrate his solo victory in Big Bear Lake.

Full Results

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Sylvain Georges (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 5:07:06 2 Peter Sagan (Svk) Liquigas-Cannondale 0:00:28 3 Peter Velits (Svk) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 4 Thomas Damuseau (Fra) Argos - Shimano 5 Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Argos - Shimano 6 Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team 7 Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 8 Christopher Horner (USA) RadioShack-Nissan 9 Tejay Van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team 10 Robert Gesink (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 11 Andrew Talansky (USA) Garmin - Barracuda 12 Thomas Danielson (USA) Garmin - Barracuda 13 Benjamin King (USA) RadioShack-Nissan 14 Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 15 Luke Durbridge (Aus) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team 16 Marc De Maar (AHo) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 17 George Hincapie (USA) BMC Racing Team 18 Jens Voigt (Ger) RadioShack-Nissan 19 Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 20 Christopher Baldwin (USA) Bissell Cycling 21 David Zabriskie (USA) Garmin - Barracuda 22 Lawson Craddock (USA) Bontrager Livestrong Team 23 Luis Leon Sanchez Gil (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team 24 Levi Leipheimer (USA) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 25 Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 26 Joseph Dombrowski (USA) Bontrager Livestrong Team 27 Tiago Machado (Por) RadioShack-Nissan 28 Rory Sutherland (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 29 Fabio Andres Duarte Arevalo (Col) Colombia - Coldeportes 30 Raymond Kunzli (Swi) Spidertech Powered By C10 31 George Bennett (NZl) RadioShack-Nissan 32 Alexander Candelario (USA) Team Optum presented by Kelly Benefit Strategies 33 Cameron Meyer (Aus) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team 34 Fred Rodriguez (USA) Team Exergy 35 Ian Boswell (USA) Bontrager Livestrong Team 36 Matthew Busche (USA) RadioShack-Nissan 37 Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team 38 Darwin Atapuma Hurtado (Col) Colombia - Coldeportes 39 Maxime Bouet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 40 Thomas Peterson (USA) Garmin - Barracuda 41 Pieter Weening (Ned) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team 42 Brian Vandborg (Den) Spidertech Powered By C10 0:00:42 43 Michael Rodriguez Galindo (Col) Colombia - Coldeportes 0:00:51 44 Paul Martens (Ger) Rabobank Cycling Team 0:01:00 45 Bram Tankink (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 46 Nicolas Roche (Irl) AG2R La Mondiale 47 Matt Cooke (USA) Team Exergy 48 Michael Creed (USA) Team Optum presented by Kelly Benefit Strategies 49 Lucas Euser (USA) Spidertech Powered By C10 0:01:09 50 Ben Jacques-Maynes (USA) Bissell Cycling 0:01:14 51 Wesley Sulzberger (Aus) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team 0:01:18 52 Heinrich Haussler (Aus) Garmin - Barracuda 0:01:20 53 Gavin Mannion (USA) Bontrager Livestrong Team 0:01:30 54 Alessandro Vanotti (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 0:01:33 55 Philip Deignan (Irl) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 56 Timothy Duggan (USA) Liquigas-Cannondale 57 Dries Devenyns (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 58 Jeffry Louder (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 59 Alexandre Geniez (Fra) Argos - Shimano 0:01:40 60 Alex Howes (USA) Garmin - Barracuda 0:01:45 61 Grégory Rast (Swi) RadioShack-Nissan 0:02:06 62 Daniel Oss (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 0:03:23 63 Jeremy Vennell (NZl) Bissell Cycling 0:03:39 64 Andrés Díaz Corrales (Col) Team Exergy 0:04:16 65 Sébastian Salas (Can) Team Optum presented by Kelly Benefit Strategies 0:04:41 66 Markel Irizar Aranburu (Spa) RadioShack-Nissan 0:07:37 67 Andrew Bajadali (USA) Team Optum presented by Kelly Benefit Strategies 0:15:38 68 Yukihiro Doi (Jpn) Argos - Shimano 69 Yannick Eijssen (Bel) BMC Racing Team 0:16:08 70 David Boily (Can) Spidertech Powered By C10 0:16:15 71 Morgan Schmitt (USA) Team Exergy 0:25:38 72 Christopher Jones (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 73 Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Bontrager Livestrong Team 0:30:12 74 Kristijan Koren (Slo) Liquigas-Cannondale 75 Mauro Da Dalto (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 76 Tom Boonen (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 77 Victor Hugo Pena Grisales (Col) Colombia - Coldeportes 78 Edward King (USA) Liquigas-Cannondale 79 Frank Pipp (USA) Bissell Cycling 80 Wilson Alexander Marentes Torres (Col) Colombia - Coldeportes 81 Stijn Vandenbergh (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 82 Carlos Julian Quintero (Col) Colombia - Coldeportes 83 Koen De Kort (Ned) Argos - Shimano 84 Logan Loader (USA) Team Exergy 85 Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 86 Tom Stamsnijder (Ned) Argos - Shimano 87 Serghei Tvetcov (Mda) Team Exergy 88 Robbie McEwen (Aus) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team 89 Thimothy Roe (Aus) BMC Racing Team 90 Jacob Rathe (USA) Garmin - Barracuda 91 Hugo Houle (Can) Spidertech Powered By C10 92 Bert Grabsch (Ger) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 93 Lloyd Mondory (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 94 Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 95 Guillaume Boivin (Can) Spidertech Powered By C10 96 Gerald Ciolek (Ger) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 97 Ken Hanson (USA) Team Optum presented by Kelly Benefit Strategies 98 Frantisek Rabon (Cze) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 99 Matthew Wilson (Aus) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team 100 Ryan Anderson (Can) Spidertech Powered By C10 101 Travis Meyer (Aus) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team 102 Bradley White (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 103 Leigh Howard (Aus) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team 104 Nathan Haas (Aus) Garmin - Barracuda 105 Jason McCartney (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 106 Thomas Zirbel (USA) Team Optum presented by Kelly Benefit Strategies 107 Michael Matthews (Aus) Rabobank Cycling Team 108 Carter Jones (USA) Bissell Cycling 109 Josh Atkins (NZl) Bontrager Livestrong Team 110 Scott Zwizanski (USA) Team Optum presented by Kelly Benefit Strategies 111 Ryan Eastman (USA) Bontrager Livestrong Team 112 Nathan Brown (USA) Bontrager Livestrong Team 113 Jonathan Clarke (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 114 Roger Kluge (Ger) Argos - Shimano DNF Juan Pablo Suarez Suarez (Col) Colombia - Coldeportes DNF Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team DNF Marcel Kittel (Ger) Argos - Shimano DNF Jonathan Patrick McCarty (USA) Spidertech Powered By C10

Sprint 1 - Crestline # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Grégory Rast (Swi) RadioShack-Nissan 5 pts 2 Sylvain Georges (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 3 3 Sébastian Salas (Can) Team Optum presented by Kelly Benefit Strategies 1

Sprint 2 - Fawnskin # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Sylvain Georges (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 5 pts 2 Pieter Weening (Ned) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team 3 3 Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 1

Points # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Sylvain Georges (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 15 pts 2 Peter Sagan (Svk) Liquigas-Cannondale 12 3 Peter Velits (Svk) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 10 4 Thomas Damuseau (Fra) Argos - Shimano 7 5 Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Argos - Shimano 6 6 Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team 5 7 Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 4 8 Christopher Horner (USA) RadioShack-Nissan 3 9 Tejay Van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team 2 10 Robert Gesink (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 1

Mountain 1 - Mt. Emma (cat. 4) # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 David Boily (Can) Spidertech Powered By C10 4 pts 2 Sébastian Salas (Can) Team Optum presented by Kelly Benefit Strategies 3 3 Andrew Bajadali (USA) Team Optum presented by Kelly Benefit Strategies 2 4 Grégory Rast (Swi) RadioShack-Nissan 1

Mountain 2 - Wrightwood (cat. 2) # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Sébastian Salas (Can) Team Optum presented by Kelly Benefit Strategies 10 pts 2 Andrew Bajadali (USA) Team Optum presented by Kelly Benefit Strategies 9 3 David Boily (Can) Spidertech Powered By C10 7 4 Grégory Rast (Swi) RadioShack-Nissan 6 5 Jeremy Vennell (NZl) Bissell Cycling 5 6 Sylvain Georges (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 4 7 Yukihiro Doi (Jpn) Argos - Shimano 2

Mountain 3 - CA 138 (cat. 3) # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Sébastian Salas (Can) Team Optum presented by Kelly Benefit Strategies 6 pts 2 David Boily (Can) Spidertech Powered By C10 5 3 Andrew Bajadali (USA) Team Optum presented by Kelly Benefit Strategies 4 4 Yukihiro Doi (Jpn) Argos - Shimano 3 5 Sylvain Georges (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 1

Mountain 4 - CA 18 (cat. 3) # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Sébastian Salas (Can) Team Optum presented by Kelly Benefit Strategies 6 pts 2 Sylvain Georges (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 5 3 Yukihiro Doi (Jpn) Argos - Shimano 4 4 Grégory Rast (Swi) RadioShack-Nissan 3 5 Jeremy Vennell (NZl) Bissell Cycling 1

Young riders # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Peter Sagan (Svk) Liquigas-Cannondale 5:07:34 2 Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Argos - Shimano 3 Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 4 Luke Durbridge (Aus) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team 5 Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 6 Lawson Craddock (USA) Bontrager Livestrong Team 7 Joseph Dombrowski (USA) Bontrager Livestrong Team 8 George Bennett (NZl) RadioShack-Nissan 9 Ian Boswell (USA) Bontrager Livestrong Team 10 Gavin Mannion (USA) Bontrager Livestrong Team 0:01:02 11 David Boily (Can) Spidertech Powered By C10 0:15:47 12 Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Bontrager Livestrong Team 0:29:44 13 Jacob Rathe (USA) Garmin - Barracuda 14 Hugo Houle (Can) Spidertech Powered By C10 15 Michael Matthews (Aus) Rabobank Cycling Team 16 Josh Atkins (NZl) Bontrager Livestrong Team 17 Ryan Eastman (USA) Bontrager Livestrong Team 18 Nathan Brown (USA) Bontrager Livestrong Team

Most aggressive rider # Rider Name (Country) Team 1 Sylvain Georges (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale

Most courageous rider # Rider Name (Country) Team 1 Timothy Duggan (USA) Liquigas-Cannondale

Teams # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 AG2R La Mondiale 15:22:14 2 BMC Racing Team 0:00:28 3 RadioShack-Nissan 4 Garmin-Barracuda 5 Rabobank Cycling Team 6 Bontrager Livestrong Team 7 Orica GreenEDGE 8 Colombia - Coldeportes 0:00:51 9 Spidertech Powered by C10 0:01:23 10 Liquigas-Cannondale 0:01:33 11 Omega Pharma-QuickStep 12 UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 13 Argos-Shimano 0:01:40 14 Bissell Pro Cycling 0:04:25 15 Team Exergy 0:04:48 16 Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 0:05:13

General classification after stage 6 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 David Zabriskie (USA) Garmin - Barracuda 25:37:05 2 Tejay Van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team 0:00:34 3 Robert Gesink (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 0:00:39 4 Peter Velits (Svk) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 0:00:45 5 Andrew Talansky (USA) Garmin - Barracuda 0:00:48 6 Luke Durbridge (Aus) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team 0:01:01 7 Thomas Danielson (USA) Garmin - Barracuda 0:01:07 8 Rory Sutherland (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 0:01:10 9 Cameron Meyer (Aus) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team 0:01:26 10 Lawson Craddock (USA) Bontrager Livestrong Team 0:01:30 11 George Hincapie (USA) BMC Racing Team 12 Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Argos - Shimano 0:01:37 13 Luis Leon Sanchez Gil (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team 0:01:40 14 Levi Leipheimer (USA) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 0:01:44 15 Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 0:01:52 16 Fabio Andres Duarte Arevalo (Col) Colombia - Coldeportes 0:02:01 17 Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team 0:02:05 18 Pieter Weening (Ned) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team 19 Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 20 Marc De Maar (AHo) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 0:02:07 21 Fred Rodriguez (USA) Team Exergy 0:02:09 22 Sylvain Georges (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 23 Tiago Machado (Por) RadioShack-Nissan 0:02:27 24 Heinrich Haussler (Aus) Garmin - Barracuda 0:02:35 25 Peter Sagan (Svk) Liquigas-Cannondale 0:02:41 26 Christopher Horner (USA) RadioShack-Nissan 0:02:50 27 Paul Martens (Ger) Rabobank Cycling Team 0:02:53 28 Bram Tankink (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 0:02:54 29 Brian Vandborg (Den) Spidertech Powered By C10 0:02:57 30 Matthew Busche (USA) RadioShack-Nissan 0:03:25 31 Ben Jacques-Maynes (USA) Bissell Cycling 0:03:31 32 George Bennett (NZl) RadioShack-Nissan 0:03:35 33 Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team 0:03:40 34 Ian Boswell (USA) Bontrager Livestrong Team 0:03:57 35 Joseph Dombrowski (USA) Bontrager Livestrong Team 0:03:59 36 Raymond Kunzli (Swi) Spidertech Powered By C10 0:04:08 37 Nicolas Roche (Irl) AG2R La Mondiale 0:04:09 38 Timothy Duggan (USA) Liquigas-Cannondale 0:04:10 39 Christopher Baldwin (USA) Bissell Cycling 0:04:37 40 Matt Cooke (USA) Team Exergy 0:04:45 41 Jeffry Louder (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 0:05:01 42 Darwin Atapuma Hurtado (Col) Colombia - Coldeportes 0:05:07 43 Philip Deignan (Irl) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 0:05:13 44 Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:05:37 45 Alex Howes (USA) Garmin - Barracuda 0:05:43 46 Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:05:55 47 Maxime Bouet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:06:14 48 Jens Voigt (Ger) RadioShack-Nissan 0:07:19 49 Wesley Sulzberger (Aus) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team 0:07:47 50 Andrés Díaz Corrales (Col) Team Exergy 0:08:17 51 Markel Irizar Aranburu (Spa) RadioShack-Nissan 0:08:38 52 Alessandro Vanotti (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 0:10:00 53 Daniel Oss (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 0:12:11 54 Alexander Candelario (USA) Team Optum presented by Kelly Benefit Strategies 0:12:17 55 Thomas Damuseau (Fra) Argos - Shimano 0:12:37 56 Gavin Mannion (USA) Bontrager Livestrong Team 0:13:40 57 Lucas Euser (USA) Spidertech Powered By C10 0:13:59 58 Dries Devenyns (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 0:18:26 59 Alexandre Geniez (Fra) Argos - Shimano 0:18:47 60 Thomas Peterson (USA) Garmin - Barracuda 0:19:07 61 Yannick Eijssen (Bel) BMC Racing Team 0:21:39 62 Andrew Bajadali (USA) Team Optum presented by Kelly Benefit Strategies 0:22:37 63 Benjamin King (USA) RadioShack-Nissan 0:23:31 64 Michael Creed (USA) Team Optum presented by Kelly Benefit Strategies 0:25:57 65 Michael Rodriguez Galindo (Col) Colombia - Coldeportes 0:27:16 66 Yukihiro Doi (Jpn) Argos - Shimano 0:28:50 67 Grégory Rast (Swi) RadioShack-Nissan 0:28:58 68 Nathan Brown (USA) Bontrager Livestrong Team 0:31:33 69 Josh Atkins (NZl) Bontrager Livestrong Team 0:33:57 70 Thimothy Roe (Aus) BMC Racing Team 0:34:09 71 Jeremy Vennell (NZl) Bissell Cycling 0:35:39 72 Sébastian Salas (Can) Team Optum presented by Kelly Benefit Strategies 0:37:28 73 Hugo Houle (Can) Spidertech Powered By C10 0:39:32 74 Victor Hugo Pena Grisales (Col) Colombia - Coldeportes 0:40:39 75 Koen De Kort (Ned) Argos - Shimano 0:41:17 76 Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Bontrager Livestrong Team 0:42:18 77 Frank Pipp (USA) Bissell Cycling 0:43:50 78 David Boily (Can) Spidertech Powered By C10 0:44:57 79 Leigh Howard (Aus) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team 0:45:41 80 Stijn Vandenbergh (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 0:46:35 81 Tom Boonen (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 0:46:40 82 Michael Matthews (Aus) Rabobank Cycling Team 0:47:27 83 Edward King (USA) Liquigas-Cannondale 0:48:02 84 Christopher Jones (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 0:49:36 85 Lloyd Mondory (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:50:33 86 Thomas Zirbel (USA) Team Optum presented by Kelly Benefit Strategies 0:50:37 87 Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 0:51:31 88 Morgan Schmitt (USA) Team Exergy 0:52:34 89 Ryan Eastman (USA) Bontrager Livestrong Team 0:52:59 90 Bert Grabsch (Ger) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 0:54:52 91 Gerald Ciolek (Ger) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 0:54:59 92 Kristijan Koren (Slo) Liquigas-Cannondale 0:56:10 93 Ryan Anderson (Can) Spidertech Powered By C10 0:56:13 94 Roger Kluge (Ger) Argos - Shimano 0:59:23 95 Scott Zwizanski (USA) Team Optum presented by Kelly Benefit Strategies 1:01:08 96 Bradley White (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 1:02:42 97 Guillaume Boivin (Can) Spidertech Powered By C10 1:03:19 98 Jonathan Clarke (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 1:04:48 99 Nathan Haas (Aus) Garmin - Barracuda 1:07:38 100 Tom Stamsnijder (Ned) Argos - Shimano 1:07:51 101 Frantisek Rabon (Cze) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 1:09:13 102 Matthew Wilson (Aus) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team 1:09:36 103 Ken Hanson (USA) Team Optum presented by Kelly Benefit Strategies 1:10:47 104 Mauro Da Dalto (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 1:11:08 105 Jason McCartney (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 1:12:00 106 Serghei Tvetcov (Mda) Team Exergy 1:14:29 107 Robbie McEwen (Aus) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team 1:15:52 108 Jacob Rathe (USA) Garmin - Barracuda 1:16:09 109 Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 1:17:32 110 Carter Jones (USA) Bissell Cycling 1:19:27 111 Carlos Julian Quintero (Col) Colombia - Coldeportes 1:19:57 112 Travis Meyer (Aus) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team 1:21:02 113 Logan Loader (USA) Team Exergy 1:25:55 114 Wilson Alexander Marentes Torres (Col) Colombia - Coldeportes 1:26:42

Points classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Peter Sagan (Svk) Liquigas-Cannondale 72 pts 2 Heinrich Haussler (Aus) Garmin - Barracuda 48 3 Leigh Howard (Aus) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team 24 4 Sylvain Georges (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 23 5 Fred Rodriguez (USA) Team Exergy 21 6 Tom Boonen (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 17 7 Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team 16 8 Michael Matthews (Aus) Rabobank Cycling Team 12 9 Peter Velits (Svk) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 11 10 Alexander Candelario (USA) Team Optum presented by Kelly Benefit Strategies 10 11 Koen De Kort (Ned) Argos - Shimano 10 12 Marc De Maar (AHo) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 8 13 Alex Howes (USA) Garmin - Barracuda 8 14 Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Argos - Shimano 8 15 Lloyd Mondory (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 8 16 Thomas Damuseau (Fra) Argos - Shimano 7 17 Markel Irizar Aranburu (Spa) RadioShack-Nissan 6 18 Bradley White (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 6 19 Lawson Craddock (USA) Bontrager Livestrong Team 6 20 Jeremy Vennell (NZl) Bissell Cycling 6 21 Jeffry Louder (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 5 22 Grégory Rast (Swi) RadioShack-Nissan 5 23 Wilson Alexander Marentes Torres (Col) Colombia - Coldeportes 5 24 George Hincapie (USA) BMC Racing Team 5 25 Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Bontrager Livestrong Team 5 26 Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 4 27 Hugo Houle (Can) Spidertech Powered By C10 4 28 Ryan Anderson (Can) Spidertech Powered By C10 4 29 Guillaume Boivin (Can) Spidertech Powered By C10 4 30 Pieter Weening (Ned) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team 3 31 Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 3 32 Christopher Horner (USA) RadioShack-Nissan 3 33 Bram Tankink (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 3 34 Benjamin King (USA) RadioShack-Nissan 3 35 Stijn Vandenbergh (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 3 36 Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 3 37 Tejay Van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team 2 38 Sébastian Salas (Can) Team Optum presented by Kelly Benefit Strategies 2 39 Robert Gesink (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 1 40 Luis Leon Sanchez Gil (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team 1 41 Ben Jacques-Maynes (USA) Bissell Cycling 1 42 Maxime Bouet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 1 43 Josh Atkins (NZl) Bontrager Livestrong Team 1 44 Roger Kluge (Ger) Argos - Shimano 1 45 Wesley Sulzberger (Aus) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team -4 46 Alexandre Geniez (Fra) Argos - Shimano -5 47 Michael Rodriguez Galindo (Col) Colombia - Coldeportes -5 48 Christopher Jones (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team -5 49 Thomas Zirbel (USA) Team Optum presented by Kelly Benefit Strategies -5 50 Logan Loader (USA) Team Exergy -5 51 Andrés Díaz Corrales (Col) Team Exergy -10

Mountains classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Sébastian Salas (Can) Team Optum presented by Kelly Benefit Strategies 65 pts 2 David Boily (Can) Spidertech Powered By C10 48 3 Jeremy Vennell (NZl) Bissell Cycling 22 4 Alex Howes (USA) Garmin - Barracuda 16 5 Andrew Bajadali (USA) Team Optum presented by Kelly Benefit Strategies 15 6 Alexandre Geniez (Fra) Argos - Shimano 14 7 Carlos Julian Quintero (Col) Colombia - Coldeportes 11 8 Sylvain Georges (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 10 9 Grégory Rast (Swi) RadioShack-Nissan 10 10 Josh Atkins (NZl) Bontrager Livestrong Team 10 11 Darwin Atapuma Hurtado (Col) Colombia - Coldeportes 9 12 Yukihiro Doi (Jpn) Argos - Shimano 9 13 Bradley White (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 9 14 Philip Deignan (Irl) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 8 15 Ben Jacques-Maynes (USA) Bissell Cycling 8 16 Wesley Sulzberger (Aus) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team 8 17 Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 7 18 Benjamin King (USA) RadioShack-Nissan 7 19 Christopher Jones (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 7 20 Wilson Alexander Marentes Torres (Col) Colombia - Coldeportes 7 21 Fabio Andres Duarte Arevalo (Col) Colombia - Coldeportes 6 22 Michael Rodriguez Galindo (Col) Colombia - Coldeportes 6 23 Rory Sutherland (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 6 24 Maxime Bouet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 6 25 Thomas Peterson (USA) Garmin - Barracuda 6 26 Lloyd Mondory (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 6 27 Luis Leon Sanchez Gil (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team 5 28 George Bennett (NZl) RadioShack-Nissan 5 29 Nicolas Roche (Irl) AG2R La Mondiale 5 30 Jeffry Louder (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 4 31 Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 4 32 Markel Irizar Aranburu (Spa) RadioShack-Nissan 4 33 Scott Zwizanski (USA) Team Optum presented by Kelly Benefit Strategies 4 34 Robert Gesink (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 3 35 Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 3 36 Bram Tankink (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 3 37 Brian Vandborg (Den) Spidertech Powered By C10 3 38 Yannick Eijssen (Bel) BMC Racing Team 3 39 Lucas Euser (USA) Spidertech Powered By C10 2 40 Dries Devenyns (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 2 41 Thomas Danielson (USA) Garmin - Barracuda 1

Young rider classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Luke Durbridge (Aus) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team 25:38:06 2 Lawson Craddock (USA) Bontrager Livestrong Team 0:00:29 3 Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Argos - Shimano 0:00:36 4 Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 0:01:04 5 Peter Sagan (Svk) Liquigas-Cannondale 0:01:40 6 George Bennett (NZl) RadioShack-Nissan 0:02:34 7 Ian Boswell (USA) Bontrager Livestrong Team 0:02:56 8 Joseph Dombrowski (USA) Bontrager Livestrong Team 0:02:58 9 Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:04:36 10 Gavin Mannion (USA) Bontrager Livestrong Team 0:12:39 11 Nathan Brown (USA) Bontrager Livestrong Team 0:30:32 12 Josh Atkins (NZl) Bontrager Livestrong Team 0:32:56 13 Hugo Houle (Can) Spidertech Powered By C10 0:38:31 14 Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Bontrager Livestrong Team 0:41:17 15 David Boily (Can) Spidertech Powered By C10 0:43:56 16 Michael Matthews (Aus) Rabobank Cycling Team 0:46:26 17 Ryan Eastman (USA) Bontrager Livestrong Team 0:51:58 18 Jacob Rathe (USA) Garmin - Barracuda 1:15:08