Tour of California: Sylvain Georges roars into Big Bear Lake

Zabriskie holds overall lead

Sylvain Georges (AG2R La Mondiale) soloed to an incredible win on stage 6 of the Amgen Tour of California, finishing alone at Big Bear Lake. Remarkably, the team had gone winless until earlier in the day Sebastian Hinault claimed the Circuit de Lorraine, but Georges doubled their tally through his heroic performance.

Georges was the last man into a seven man breakaway that went from the gun and then the last man standing at the final classified climb with 48km still to race.

The Frenchman held a five minute lead on the group of race leader David Zabriskie when he left his companions behind, and despite a concerted chase from Garmin-Barracuda, Liquigas-Cannondale and then Radioshack-Nissan and a long, hot and high road ahead, Georges still had plenty of time to celebrate the biggest victory of his career at Big Bear Lake by just 28 seconds.

Stage 1 through 4 winner Peter Sagan finished second with Peter Velits coming home in third and picking up four seconds in the fight for the overall. Race leader Dave Zabriskie retained his overall advantage.

"The most difficult thing about the final kilometers was in my head," Georges said. "I hurt everywhere, I was starting to go cross-eyed and getting cramps, but I was able to focus and fight through it. It was the hardest 15km of my life."

The team knew of Hinault's victory in the morning and the entire team and staff were extra motivated to do something special on the 1863km stage. "Sebastian Hinault is a leader of the team and I take advice from him often, so to win on the same day as him makes it extra special for me and the team."

Going solo wasn't exactly the plan for Georges, but on the approach to the final climb mountains classification leader Sebastian Salas told him that he didn't have the legs to continue, but the prospect of riding solo for more than an hour was not daunting to the 28-year-old.

"I had the legs, I knew I had the legs, and it was all or nothing until the finish."

Although he was on his own on the road, Georges said the encouragement from his team director along the way kept him going. "I wasn't alone, knowing my family is back home watching and knowing how badly AG2R needed this win, I kept this in my head and I was able to hold on and finish it off."

Zabriskie said the second half of the stage was the most difficult part, and even though the team went hard on the steepest part of the climb, Sagan survived and, thinking it might come down to a sprint, sent his team to the front to help chase. "The AG2R guy did an amazing ride," Zabriskie said. "He pulled that off, and Sagan didn't get the field sprint. It was kind of touch and go there, but when we came up to the lake a lot of teams came up and started to help, and we brought the gap down pretty decently.

"I think they kinda hesitated and were like 'aw, this isn't going to work'," Zabriskie said of Liquigas, "And then when all the other teams started to help they jumped back in, but it was too late. [Georges] did an amazing ride.

Garmin-Barracuda manager Jonathan Vaughters was pleased with his team's performance, but indicated that without race radios, relying on race marshals for information was not always reliable.

"There was a little lack of information out there, which was a little disconcerting at times, but, whatever, the guys made up for it with strength," Vaughters said. "The problem is the guys were not getting accurate information from the on chalkboards, which is a pity, but you know it's a symptom of the regulation that bans race radio communications. Obviously a silly regulation. We wouldn't have won. It's great that [Georges] won the stage."

Up, up and away

The Golden State again came through with stellar weather for the Amgen Tour of California, although gusty winds buffeted the riders at the start of stage 6 in Palmdale. Once they were into the hills of the Angeles National Forest, however, they were provided a little shelter from the breeze.

The attacks flew right from the gun, and immediately a seven-rider group was established: Mountains classification leader Sebastian Salas and his teammate Andrew Bajadali (Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies) were sure to follow David Boily (Spidertech-C10) into the move along with Yukihiro Doi (Argos-Shimano) and Sylvain Georges (AG2R La Mondiale), whose teams have been shut out of the honours so far this Tour. Also in the break was Gregory Rast (RadioShack-Nissan) and the most aggressive rider of the Tour so far, Jeremy Vennell (Bissell Cycling).

At the first mountain sprint just 22km into the stage, Boily got the measure of Salas on the category 4 ascent, and then the seven leaders got straight to work building up a maximum advantage of eight minutes.

Along the route, four riders abandoned the race, with Marcel Kittel (Argos-Shimano) being the least surprising withdrawal. The big German sprinter has struggled in the mountains and expressed his fear of today's massive climbs before the start. Also pulling out was Laurens Ten Dam (Rabobank), Pat McCarty (Spidertech powered by C10) and Juan Pablo Suarez (Colombia-Coldeportes).

The battle for the polka dot jersey heated up on the day's biggest climb, the category 1 ascent to Wrightwood, where Salas attacked and his teammate Bajadali was able to get in front of Boily for second place, allowing Salas more of a buffer in the classification.

The Garmin-Barracuda chase halved the leaders' gap by the time they reached the third climb and Bajadali gave up on the escape. A few kilometers later Doi and Vennell also dropped off the lead group, and by 1km to the top, Boily and Rast had also lost contact. Salas powered on ahead with only Georges as his companion.

Georges allowed Salas to claim the maximum points on the category 3 climb on CA 18, but soon after the crest the young Canadian decided to leave his French companion on his own and go back to the chasing group which included Rast, Doi and Vennell.

With 30km to go, Georges enjoyed a five minute lead on the peloton, while Doi and Salas were soon to return to the peloton as the long gradual ascent to Big Bear ground along. Rast and Vennell continued their chase, but an attack from Orica-GreenEdge's Pieter Weening sped up the peloton and ate into their advantage.

Georges pushed on ahead, undaunted by the quality of the chase and perhaps inspired by his teammate Sebastian Hinault, who scored the team's first win of the year in the Circuit de Lorraine today.

Behind, another attack came from the peloton from Wilco Kelderman (Rabobank) with 23km to go, and soon he, Vennell and Weening came together and put up a concerted chase to Georges, while Rast went back to the peloton to help his RadioShack-Nissan team.

The Weening-led counter attack was reeled in with less then 4 kilometers to go and while the diminished peloton had Georges in sight inside the final kilometer, the Frenchman had enough of a buffer to celebrate his solo victory in Big Bear Lake.

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Sylvain Georges (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale5:07:06
2Peter Sagan (Svk) Liquigas-Cannondale0:00:28
3Peter Velits (Svk) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
4Thomas Damuseau (Fra) Argos - Shimano
5Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Argos - Shimano
6Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team
7Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
8Christopher Horner (USA) RadioShack-Nissan
9Tejay Van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team
10Robert Gesink (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
11Andrew Talansky (USA) Garmin - Barracuda
12Thomas Danielson (USA) Garmin - Barracuda
13Benjamin King (USA) RadioShack-Nissan
14Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
15Luke Durbridge (Aus) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team
16Marc De Maar (AHo) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
17George Hincapie (USA) BMC Racing Team
18Jens Voigt (Ger) RadioShack-Nissan
19Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
20Christopher Baldwin (USA) Bissell Cycling
21David Zabriskie (USA) Garmin - Barracuda
22Lawson Craddock (USA) Bontrager Livestrong Team
23Luis Leon Sanchez Gil (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team
24Levi Leipheimer (USA) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
25Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
26Joseph Dombrowski (USA) Bontrager Livestrong Team
27Tiago Machado (Por) RadioShack-Nissan
28Rory Sutherland (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
29Fabio Andres Duarte Arevalo (Col) Colombia - Coldeportes
30Raymond Kunzli (Swi) Spidertech Powered By C10
31George Bennett (NZl) RadioShack-Nissan
32Alexander Candelario (USA) Team Optum presented by Kelly Benefit Strategies
33Cameron Meyer (Aus) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team
34Fred Rodriguez (USA) Team Exergy
35Ian Boswell (USA) Bontrager Livestrong Team
36Matthew Busche (USA) RadioShack-Nissan
37Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team
38Darwin Atapuma Hurtado (Col) Colombia - Coldeportes
39Maxime Bouet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
40Thomas Peterson (USA) Garmin - Barracuda
41Pieter Weening (Ned) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team
42Brian Vandborg (Den) Spidertech Powered By C100:00:42
43Michael Rodriguez Galindo (Col) Colombia - Coldeportes0:00:51
44Paul Martens (Ger) Rabobank Cycling Team0:01:00
45Bram Tankink (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
46Nicolas Roche (Irl) AG2R La Mondiale
47Matt Cooke (USA) Team Exergy
48Michael Creed (USA) Team Optum presented by Kelly Benefit Strategies
49Lucas Euser (USA) Spidertech Powered By C100:01:09
50Ben Jacques-Maynes (USA) Bissell Cycling0:01:14
51Wesley Sulzberger (Aus) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team0:01:18
52Heinrich Haussler (Aus) Garmin - Barracuda0:01:20
53Gavin Mannion (USA) Bontrager Livestrong Team0:01:30
54Alessandro Vanotti (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale0:01:33
55Philip Deignan (Irl) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
56Timothy Duggan (USA) Liquigas-Cannondale
57Dries Devenyns (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
58Jeffry Louder (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
59Alexandre Geniez (Fra) Argos - Shimano0:01:40
60Alex Howes (USA) Garmin - Barracuda0:01:45
61Grégory Rast (Swi) RadioShack-Nissan0:02:06
62Daniel Oss (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale0:03:23
63Jeremy Vennell (NZl) Bissell Cycling0:03:39
64Andrés Díaz Corrales (Col) Team Exergy0:04:16
65Sébastian Salas (Can) Team Optum presented by Kelly Benefit Strategies0:04:41
66Markel Irizar Aranburu (Spa) RadioShack-Nissan0:07:37
67Andrew Bajadali (USA) Team Optum presented by Kelly Benefit Strategies0:15:38
68Yukihiro Doi (Jpn) Argos - Shimano
69Yannick Eijssen (Bel) BMC Racing Team0:16:08
70David Boily (Can) Spidertech Powered By C100:16:15
71Morgan Schmitt (USA) Team Exergy0:25:38
72Christopher Jones (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
73Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Bontrager Livestrong Team0:30:12
74Kristijan Koren (Slo) Liquigas-Cannondale
75Mauro Da Dalto (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
76Tom Boonen (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
77Victor Hugo Pena Grisales (Col) Colombia - Coldeportes
78Edward King (USA) Liquigas-Cannondale
79Frank Pipp (USA) Bissell Cycling
80Wilson Alexander Marentes Torres (Col) Colombia - Coldeportes
81Stijn Vandenbergh (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
82Carlos Julian Quintero (Col) Colombia - Coldeportes
83Koen De Kort (Ned) Argos - Shimano
84Logan Loader (USA) Team Exergy
85Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
86Tom Stamsnijder (Ned) Argos - Shimano
87Serghei Tvetcov (Mda) Team Exergy
88Robbie McEwen (Aus) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team
89Thimothy Roe (Aus) BMC Racing Team
90Jacob Rathe (USA) Garmin - Barracuda
91Hugo Houle (Can) Spidertech Powered By C10
92Bert Grabsch (Ger) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
93Lloyd Mondory (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
94Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
95Guillaume Boivin (Can) Spidertech Powered By C10
96Gerald Ciolek (Ger) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
97Ken Hanson (USA) Team Optum presented by Kelly Benefit Strategies
98Frantisek Rabon (Cze) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
99Matthew Wilson (Aus) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team
100Ryan Anderson (Can) Spidertech Powered By C10
101Travis Meyer (Aus) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team
102Bradley White (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
103Leigh Howard (Aus) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team
104Nathan Haas (Aus) Garmin - Barracuda
105Jason McCartney (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
106Thomas Zirbel (USA) Team Optum presented by Kelly Benefit Strategies
107Michael Matthews (Aus) Rabobank Cycling Team
108Carter Jones (USA) Bissell Cycling
109Josh Atkins (NZl) Bontrager Livestrong Team
110Scott Zwizanski (USA) Team Optum presented by Kelly Benefit Strategies
111Ryan Eastman (USA) Bontrager Livestrong Team
112Nathan Brown (USA) Bontrager Livestrong Team
113Jonathan Clarke (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
114Roger Kluge (Ger) Argos - Shimano
DNFJuan Pablo Suarez Suarez (Col) Colombia - Coldeportes
DNFLaurens Ten Dam (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
DNFMarcel Kittel (Ger) Argos - Shimano
DNFJonathan Patrick McCarty (USA) Spidertech Powered By C10

Sprint 1 - Crestline
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Grégory Rast (Swi) RadioShack-Nissan5pts
2Sylvain Georges (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale3
3Sébastian Salas (Can) Team Optum presented by Kelly Benefit Strategies1

Sprint 2 - Fawnskin
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Sylvain Georges (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale5pts
2Pieter Weening (Ned) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team3
3Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team1

Points
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Sylvain Georges (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale15pts
2Peter Sagan (Svk) Liquigas-Cannondale12
3Peter Velits (Svk) Omega Pharma-Quickstep10
4Thomas Damuseau (Fra) Argos - Shimano7
5Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Argos - Shimano6
6Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team5
7Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale4
8Christopher Horner (USA) RadioShack-Nissan3
9Tejay Van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team2
10Robert Gesink (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team1

Mountain 1 - Mt. Emma (cat. 4)
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1David Boily (Can) Spidertech Powered By C104pts
2Sébastian Salas (Can) Team Optum presented by Kelly Benefit Strategies3
3Andrew Bajadali (USA) Team Optum presented by Kelly Benefit Strategies2
4Grégory Rast (Swi) RadioShack-Nissan1

Mountain 2 - Wrightwood (cat. 2)
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Sébastian Salas (Can) Team Optum presented by Kelly Benefit Strategies10pts
2Andrew Bajadali (USA) Team Optum presented by Kelly Benefit Strategies9
3David Boily (Can) Spidertech Powered By C107
4Grégory Rast (Swi) RadioShack-Nissan6
5Jeremy Vennell (NZl) Bissell Cycling5
6Sylvain Georges (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale4
7Yukihiro Doi (Jpn) Argos - Shimano2

Mountain 3 - CA 138 (cat. 3)
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Sébastian Salas (Can) Team Optum presented by Kelly Benefit Strategies6pts
2David Boily (Can) Spidertech Powered By C105
3Andrew Bajadali (USA) Team Optum presented by Kelly Benefit Strategies4
4Yukihiro Doi (Jpn) Argos - Shimano3
5Sylvain Georges (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale1

Mountain 4 - CA 18 (cat. 3)
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Sébastian Salas (Can) Team Optum presented by Kelly Benefit Strategies6pts
2Sylvain Georges (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale5
3Yukihiro Doi (Jpn) Argos - Shimano4
4Grégory Rast (Swi) RadioShack-Nissan3
5Jeremy Vennell (NZl) Bissell Cycling1

Young riders
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Peter Sagan (Svk) Liquigas-Cannondale5:07:34
2Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Argos - Shimano
3Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
4Luke Durbridge (Aus) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team
5Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
6Lawson Craddock (USA) Bontrager Livestrong Team
7Joseph Dombrowski (USA) Bontrager Livestrong Team
8George Bennett (NZl) RadioShack-Nissan
9Ian Boswell (USA) Bontrager Livestrong Team
10Gavin Mannion (USA) Bontrager Livestrong Team0:01:02
11David Boily (Can) Spidertech Powered By C100:15:47
12Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Bontrager Livestrong Team0:29:44
13Jacob Rathe (USA) Garmin - Barracuda
14Hugo Houle (Can) Spidertech Powered By C10
15Michael Matthews (Aus) Rabobank Cycling Team
16Josh Atkins (NZl) Bontrager Livestrong Team
17Ryan Eastman (USA) Bontrager Livestrong Team
18Nathan Brown (USA) Bontrager Livestrong Team

Most aggressive rider
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Sylvain Georges (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale

Most courageous rider
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Timothy Duggan (USA) Liquigas-Cannondale

Teams
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1AG2R La Mondiale15:22:14
2BMC Racing Team0:00:28
3RadioShack-Nissan
4Garmin-Barracuda
5Rabobank Cycling Team
6Bontrager Livestrong Team
7Orica GreenEDGE
8Colombia - Coldeportes0:00:51
9Spidertech Powered by C100:01:23
10Liquigas-Cannondale0:01:33
11Omega Pharma-QuickStep
12UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
13Argos-Shimano0:01:40
14Bissell Pro Cycling0:04:25
15Team Exergy0:04:48
16Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies0:05:13

General classification after stage 6
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1David Zabriskie (USA) Garmin - Barracuda25:37:05
2Tejay Van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team0:00:34
3Robert Gesink (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team0:00:39
4Peter Velits (Svk) Omega Pharma-Quickstep0:00:45
5Andrew Talansky (USA) Garmin - Barracuda0:00:48
6Luke Durbridge (Aus) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team0:01:01
7Thomas Danielson (USA) Garmin - Barracuda0:01:07
8Rory Sutherland (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team0:01:10
9Cameron Meyer (Aus) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team0:01:26
10Lawson Craddock (USA) Bontrager Livestrong Team0:01:30
11George Hincapie (USA) BMC Racing Team
12Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Argos - Shimano0:01:37
13Luis Leon Sanchez Gil (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team0:01:40
14Levi Leipheimer (USA) Omega Pharma-Quickstep0:01:44
15Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale0:01:52
16Fabio Andres Duarte Arevalo (Col) Colombia - Coldeportes0:02:01
17Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team0:02:05
18Pieter Weening (Ned) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team
19Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
20Marc De Maar (AHo) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team0:02:07
21Fred Rodriguez (USA) Team Exergy0:02:09
22Sylvain Georges (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
23Tiago Machado (Por) RadioShack-Nissan0:02:27
24Heinrich Haussler (Aus) Garmin - Barracuda0:02:35
25Peter Sagan (Svk) Liquigas-Cannondale0:02:41
26Christopher Horner (USA) RadioShack-Nissan0:02:50
27Paul Martens (Ger) Rabobank Cycling Team0:02:53
28Bram Tankink (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team0:02:54
29Brian Vandborg (Den) Spidertech Powered By C100:02:57
30Matthew Busche (USA) RadioShack-Nissan0:03:25
31Ben Jacques-Maynes (USA) Bissell Cycling0:03:31
32George Bennett (NZl) RadioShack-Nissan0:03:35
33Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team0:03:40
34Ian Boswell (USA) Bontrager Livestrong Team0:03:57
35Joseph Dombrowski (USA) Bontrager Livestrong Team0:03:59
36Raymond Kunzli (Swi) Spidertech Powered By C100:04:08
37Nicolas Roche (Irl) AG2R La Mondiale0:04:09
38Timothy Duggan (USA) Liquigas-Cannondale0:04:10
39Christopher Baldwin (USA) Bissell Cycling0:04:37
40Matt Cooke (USA) Team Exergy0:04:45
41Jeffry Louder (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team0:05:01
42Darwin Atapuma Hurtado (Col) Colombia - Coldeportes0:05:07
43Philip Deignan (Irl) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team0:05:13
44Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:05:37
45Alex Howes (USA) Garmin - Barracuda0:05:43
46Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:05:55
47Maxime Bouet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:06:14
48Jens Voigt (Ger) RadioShack-Nissan0:07:19
49Wesley Sulzberger (Aus) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team0:07:47
50Andrés Díaz Corrales (Col) Team Exergy0:08:17
51Markel Irizar Aranburu (Spa) RadioShack-Nissan0:08:38
52Alessandro Vanotti (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale0:10:00
53Daniel Oss (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale0:12:11
54Alexander Candelario (USA) Team Optum presented by Kelly Benefit Strategies0:12:17
55Thomas Damuseau (Fra) Argos - Shimano0:12:37
56Gavin Mannion (USA) Bontrager Livestrong Team0:13:40
57Lucas Euser (USA) Spidertech Powered By C100:13:59
58Dries Devenyns (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep0:18:26
59Alexandre Geniez (Fra) Argos - Shimano0:18:47
60Thomas Peterson (USA) Garmin - Barracuda0:19:07
61Yannick Eijssen (Bel) BMC Racing Team0:21:39
62Andrew Bajadali (USA) Team Optum presented by Kelly Benefit Strategies0:22:37
63Benjamin King (USA) RadioShack-Nissan0:23:31
64Michael Creed (USA) Team Optum presented by Kelly Benefit Strategies0:25:57
65Michael Rodriguez Galindo (Col) Colombia - Coldeportes0:27:16
66Yukihiro Doi (Jpn) Argos - Shimano0:28:50
67Grégory Rast (Swi) RadioShack-Nissan0:28:58
68Nathan Brown (USA) Bontrager Livestrong Team0:31:33
69Josh Atkins (NZl) Bontrager Livestrong Team0:33:57
70Thimothy Roe (Aus) BMC Racing Team0:34:09
71Jeremy Vennell (NZl) Bissell Cycling0:35:39
72Sébastian Salas (Can) Team Optum presented by Kelly Benefit Strategies0:37:28
73Hugo Houle (Can) Spidertech Powered By C100:39:32
74Victor Hugo Pena Grisales (Col) Colombia - Coldeportes0:40:39
75Koen De Kort (Ned) Argos - Shimano0:41:17
76Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Bontrager Livestrong Team0:42:18
77Frank Pipp (USA) Bissell Cycling0:43:50
78David Boily (Can) Spidertech Powered By C100:44:57
79Leigh Howard (Aus) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team0:45:41
80Stijn Vandenbergh (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep0:46:35
81Tom Boonen (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep0:46:40
82Michael Matthews (Aus) Rabobank Cycling Team0:47:27
83Edward King (USA) Liquigas-Cannondale0:48:02
84Christopher Jones (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team0:49:36
85Lloyd Mondory (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:50:33
86Thomas Zirbel (USA) Team Optum presented by Kelly Benefit Strategies0:50:37
87Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team0:51:31
88Morgan Schmitt (USA) Team Exergy0:52:34
89Ryan Eastman (USA) Bontrager Livestrong Team0:52:59
90Bert Grabsch (Ger) Omega Pharma-Quickstep0:54:52
91Gerald Ciolek (Ger) Omega Pharma-Quickstep0:54:59
92Kristijan Koren (Slo) Liquigas-Cannondale0:56:10
93Ryan Anderson (Can) Spidertech Powered By C100:56:13
94Roger Kluge (Ger) Argos - Shimano0:59:23
95Scott Zwizanski (USA) Team Optum presented by Kelly Benefit Strategies1:01:08
96Bradley White (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team1:02:42
97Guillaume Boivin (Can) Spidertech Powered By C101:03:19
98Jonathan Clarke (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team1:04:48
99Nathan Haas (Aus) Garmin - Barracuda1:07:38
100Tom Stamsnijder (Ned) Argos - Shimano1:07:51
101Frantisek Rabon (Cze) Omega Pharma-Quickstep1:09:13
102Matthew Wilson (Aus) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team1:09:36
103Ken Hanson (USA) Team Optum presented by Kelly Benefit Strategies1:10:47
104Mauro Da Dalto (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale1:11:08
105Jason McCartney (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team1:12:00
106Serghei Tvetcov (Mda) Team Exergy1:14:29
107Robbie McEwen (Aus) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team1:15:52
108Jacob Rathe (USA) Garmin - Barracuda1:16:09
109Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale1:17:32
110Carter Jones (USA) Bissell Cycling1:19:27
111Carlos Julian Quintero (Col) Colombia - Coldeportes1:19:57
112Travis Meyer (Aus) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team1:21:02
113Logan Loader (USA) Team Exergy1:25:55
114Wilson Alexander Marentes Torres (Col) Colombia - Coldeportes1:26:42

Points classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Peter Sagan (Svk) Liquigas-Cannondale72pts
2Heinrich Haussler (Aus) Garmin - Barracuda48
3Leigh Howard (Aus) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team24
4Sylvain Georges (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale23
5Fred Rodriguez (USA) Team Exergy21
6Tom Boonen (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep17
7Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team16
8Michael Matthews (Aus) Rabobank Cycling Team12
9Peter Velits (Svk) Omega Pharma-Quickstep11
10Alexander Candelario (USA) Team Optum presented by Kelly Benefit Strategies10
11Koen De Kort (Ned) Argos - Shimano10
12Marc De Maar (AHo) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team8
13Alex Howes (USA) Garmin - Barracuda8
14Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Argos - Shimano8
15Lloyd Mondory (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale8
16Thomas Damuseau (Fra) Argos - Shimano7
17Markel Irizar Aranburu (Spa) RadioShack-Nissan6
18Bradley White (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team6
19Lawson Craddock (USA) Bontrager Livestrong Team6
20Jeremy Vennell (NZl) Bissell Cycling6
21Jeffry Louder (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team5
22Grégory Rast (Swi) RadioShack-Nissan5
23Wilson Alexander Marentes Torres (Col) Colombia - Coldeportes5
24George Hincapie (USA) BMC Racing Team5
25Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Bontrager Livestrong Team5
26Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale4
27Hugo Houle (Can) Spidertech Powered By C104
28Ryan Anderson (Can) Spidertech Powered By C104
29Guillaume Boivin (Can) Spidertech Powered By C104
30Pieter Weening (Ned) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team3
31Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team3
32Christopher Horner (USA) RadioShack-Nissan3
33Bram Tankink (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team3
34Benjamin King (USA) RadioShack-Nissan3
35Stijn Vandenbergh (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep3
36Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team3
37Tejay Van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team2
38Sébastian Salas (Can) Team Optum presented by Kelly Benefit Strategies2
39Robert Gesink (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team1
40Luis Leon Sanchez Gil (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team1
41Ben Jacques-Maynes (USA) Bissell Cycling1
42Maxime Bouet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale1
43Josh Atkins (NZl) Bontrager Livestrong Team1
44Roger Kluge (Ger) Argos - Shimano1
45Wesley Sulzberger (Aus) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team-4
46Alexandre Geniez (Fra) Argos - Shimano-5
47Michael Rodriguez Galindo (Col) Colombia - Coldeportes-5
48Christopher Jones (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team-5
49Thomas Zirbel (USA) Team Optum presented by Kelly Benefit Strategies-5
50Logan Loader (USA) Team Exergy-5
51Andrés Díaz Corrales (Col) Team Exergy-10

Mountains classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Sébastian Salas (Can) Team Optum presented by Kelly Benefit Strategies65pts
2David Boily (Can) Spidertech Powered By C1048
3Jeremy Vennell (NZl) Bissell Cycling22
4Alex Howes (USA) Garmin - Barracuda16
5Andrew Bajadali (USA) Team Optum presented by Kelly Benefit Strategies15
6Alexandre Geniez (Fra) Argos - Shimano14
7Carlos Julian Quintero (Col) Colombia - Coldeportes11
8Sylvain Georges (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale10
9Grégory Rast (Swi) RadioShack-Nissan10
10Josh Atkins (NZl) Bontrager Livestrong Team10
11Darwin Atapuma Hurtado (Col) Colombia - Coldeportes9
12Yukihiro Doi (Jpn) Argos - Shimano9
13Bradley White (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team9
14Philip Deignan (Irl) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team8
15Ben Jacques-Maynes (USA) Bissell Cycling8
16Wesley Sulzberger (Aus) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team8
17Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team7
18Benjamin King (USA) RadioShack-Nissan7
19Christopher Jones (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team7
20Wilson Alexander Marentes Torres (Col) Colombia - Coldeportes7
21Fabio Andres Duarte Arevalo (Col) Colombia - Coldeportes6
22Michael Rodriguez Galindo (Col) Colombia - Coldeportes6
23Rory Sutherland (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team6
24Maxime Bouet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale6
25Thomas Peterson (USA) Garmin - Barracuda6
26Lloyd Mondory (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale6
27Luis Leon Sanchez Gil (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team5
28George Bennett (NZl) RadioShack-Nissan5
29Nicolas Roche (Irl) AG2R La Mondiale5
30Jeffry Louder (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team4
31Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale4
32Markel Irizar Aranburu (Spa) RadioShack-Nissan4
33Scott Zwizanski (USA) Team Optum presented by Kelly Benefit Strategies4
34Robert Gesink (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team3
35Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale3
36Bram Tankink (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team3
37Brian Vandborg (Den) Spidertech Powered By C103
38Yannick Eijssen (Bel) BMC Racing Team3
39Lucas Euser (USA) Spidertech Powered By C102
40Dries Devenyns (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep2
41Thomas Danielson (USA) Garmin - Barracuda1

Young rider classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Luke Durbridge (Aus) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team25:38:06
2Lawson Craddock (USA) Bontrager Livestrong Team0:00:29
3Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Argos - Shimano0:00:36
4Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team0:01:04
5Peter Sagan (Svk) Liquigas-Cannondale0:01:40
6George Bennett (NZl) RadioShack-Nissan0:02:34
7Ian Boswell (USA) Bontrager Livestrong Team0:02:56
8Joseph Dombrowski (USA) Bontrager Livestrong Team0:02:58
9Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:04:36
10Gavin Mannion (USA) Bontrager Livestrong Team0:12:39
11Nathan Brown (USA) Bontrager Livestrong Team0:30:32
12Josh Atkins (NZl) Bontrager Livestrong Team0:32:56
13Hugo Houle (Can) Spidertech Powered By C100:38:31
14Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Bontrager Livestrong Team0:41:17
15David Boily (Can) Spidertech Powered By C100:43:56
16Michael Matthews (Aus) Rabobank Cycling Team0:46:26
17Ryan Eastman (USA) Bontrager Livestrong Team0:51:58
18Jacob Rathe (USA) Garmin - Barracuda1:15:08

Teams classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Garmin-Barracuda76:53:10
2Rabobank Cycling Team0:01:16
3RadioShack-Nissan0:01:50
4BMC Racing Team0:02:14
5Orica GreenEDGE0:02:39
6Bontrager Livestrong Team0:04:59
7UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling0:06:02
8AG2R La Mondiale0:06:29
9Liquigas-Cannondale0:07:34
10Spidertech Powered by C100:07:51
11Omega Pharma-QuickStep0:12:10
12Team Exergy0:12:20
13Colombia - Coldeportes0:16:11
14Argos-Shimano0:18:32
15Bissell Pro Cycling0:22:51
16Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies0:36:37

