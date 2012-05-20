Image 1 of 40 Peter Sagan (Liquigas-Cannondale) sprints to a final stage win in Los Angeles during the Tour of California (Image credit: Jon Devich) Image 2 of 40 A police security detail overlooks LA Live, an entertainment district that also hosted professional hockey and basketball games today. (Image credit: Mark Johnson/www.ironstring.com) Image 3 of 40 Phil Liggett and Paul Sherwen bring the race home for TV viewers. (Image credit: Mark Johnson/www.ironstring.com) Image 4 of 40 Patriotic BMC fan at the finish. (Image credit: Mark Johnson/www.ironstring.com) Image 5 of 40 Peter Sagan (Liquigas-Cannondale) collects yet another pair of kisses for his fifth win. (Image credit: Mark Johnson/www.ironstring.com) Image 6 of 40 The top 3 at the Tour of California, Davie Zabriskie, Robert Gesink and Tom Danielson, let loose with the Moet on the podium. Peter Sagan (Liquigas-Cannondale) sprinted to his fifth stage win in the Amgen Tour of California on Sunday after a short, fast stage in downtown Los Angeles. His team set him up perfectly for the bunch sprint finish and he crossed the line ahead of Tom Boonen and Gerald Ciolek (both Omega Pharma-Quickstep).

Rabobank controlled the race to protect race leader Robert Gesink, who clinched overall victory by finishing safely in the bunch, and with aspirations of setting up Michael Matthews for the bunch sprint, but was overtaken by the Omega Pharma-Quickstep train coming into the final corner. Boonen looked to have the perfect lead-out, but Liquigas had Sagan tucked in right behind and just as he had for the first four stages, Sagan powered to the line to deny any of the others a chance at glory.

"I'm very happy with this Tour of California," Sagan said before giving a mention to his American bicycle sponsor. "I am also happy for the sponsor Cannondale because it is a very important race."

Sagan claimed the overall points classification thanks to his five stage wins, and with an unbelievable show of strength he only finished outside the top three in the time trial and Mt. Baldy stages.

After putting in such a dominant performance, Sagan has shown that he is a prime contender for the green jersey in the Tour de France. "I want to win some stage in Tour de France," Sagan said. "I think Mark Cavendish will be very strong. For the sprint, when we have flat stages it will be very hard to beat Cavendish. Maybe the stages when there are climbs before the sprint will be good for me. I don't know - we will see on the Tour de France. I also will do the Olympic Games and world championships."

For Robert Gesink, the overall win in the Amgen Tour of California was a sweet success after three times finishing as best young rider (2007-2009), and after a difficult year mourning the loss of his father and recuperating from a broken leg.

"It's moments like this, when you have your good times and your wins, that's what you do it for," said Gesink. "We have an amazing team here and the guys supported me all the way through. I had some tough months after breaking my leg and all that happened before that."

"It's a victory my team was waiting for, and this is an important race for us. Previously, I won the young rider's jersey and this time I won the overall jersey, so California is good to me."

Gesink recalled the last time he was in California he was able to share the experience with his father Dick, who passed away following a mountain bike accident in 2010.

"In October 2010, I was in the best shape of my life, I won three big races that year. The day after I won Giro Emilia, my dad had a bad crash with his bike and two weeks later he died in the hospital," Gesink said. "It was a terrible moment and [a terrible] months and years after. Of course I was doing a lot on the bike, and I started last saeson pretty good, but then a bad period came again because I crashed in Tour de France and then I broke my leg in training crash [in September].

"Emotionally it's big for me to be back on a high level and to win the toughest stage and the overall. It is good to be back in California and to be winning again."

The emotions were not quite as high for the Garmin-Barracuda duo, David Zabriskie who finished second overall after losing his jersey on Mt. Baldy, and his teammate Thomas Danielson who also had high aspirations for this race.

"Emotionally, the time trial was a high point, I came through with the win there and was feeling good, strong. I knew what I had to do yesterday, but didn't quite have it, because this guy [points to Gesink] is really strong."

Danielson was proud of the way his team raced, despite coming into the race with three leaders and coming away without the overall win. "The team rode to the plan from start to finish. We really wanted to win the race. We had a very young team that had to support three leaders (himself, Zabriskie and Andrew Talansky), they rode above themselves. Take note of Alex Howes, Jacob Rathe, they were all are phenomenal. We owe our opportunity to be on podium to them;

"We didn't know Robert was going to be as strong as he was. We did the best we could to try and put me up there to go for stage win, and for Dave to ride his tempo to the top of Mt. Baldy and hold onto the overall. We came close to pulling it off, the team should be very proud with the job everyone did."

With only 68.5km on tap for the day and a flat course from Beverly Hills to L.A. Live, it was inevitable that the day would finish in a bunch sprint. As it has every day, Bissell was represented in the move, but rather than the overall most aggressive rider Jeremy Vennell, it was Ben Jacques-Maynes who flew their colors in the breakaway. "There's going to be one breakaway today, and we'll get to have our time in front of the TV cameras and then they'll have their chance at the end, Jacques-Maynes said at the start, and his prediction proved true.

He got away before the 10km mark with Nathan Haas (Garmin), Rory Sutherland (United HealthCare); Thomas Damuseau (Argos-Shimano); Scott Zwizanski (Optum Pro Cycling) Morgan Schmitt (Exergy) and Jasper Stuyven (Bontrager-Livestrong). The seven riders worked well together until 10km to go, when Sutherland attacked the break. He was joined by Zwizanski, reeled in by Stuyven and then counter-attacked by Haas, but the peloton was right behind and swept past with 5km to go.

Vennell was awarded most aggressive rider and calculated he rode 483km off the front this week, "and probably the same amount off the back," he joked. "It feels really awesome," he said of winning the jersey. "Team Bissell we came into it hoping to be in the breakaway every day, and we did, every day we were there. I was the one lucky enough to be in the most."

Optum Pro Cycling also featured on the podium with Sebastian Salas claiming the mountains classification, and was proud to represent the Continental squad. "The team was amazing, all my teammates helped me throughout the week. After the first day in the break, day two, I didn't think I'd make it until the end, but the legs kept coming back. My team helped me through the rough spots and this is an amazing achievement for Optum Pro Cycling."

Full Results

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Peter Sagan (Svk) Liquigas-Cannondale 1:27:36 2 Tom Boonen (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 3 Gerald Ciolek (Ger) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 4 Roger Kluge (Ger) Argos - Shimano 5 Heinrich Haussler (Aus) Garmin - Barracuda 6 Lloyd Mondory (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 7 Ken Hanson (USA) Team Optum presented by Kelly Benefit Strategies 8 Daniel Oss (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 9 Michael Matthews (Aus) Rabobank Cycling Team 10 Guillaume Boivin (Can) Spidertech Powered By C10 11 Frank Pipp (USA) Bissell Cycling 12 Gavin Mannion (USA) Bontrager Livestrong Team 13 Alexander Candelario (USA) Team Optum presented by Kelly Benefit Strategies 14 Fred Rodriguez (USA) Team Exergy 15 Leigh Howard (Aus) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team 16 Robbie McEwen (Aus) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team 17 Alex Howes (USA) Garmin - Barracuda 0:00:04 18 Luke Durbridge (Aus) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team 19 Nicolas Roche (Irl) AG2R La Mondiale 20 Serghei Tvetcov (Mda) Team Exergy 21 Jeremy Vennell (NZl) Bissell Cycling 22 Pieter Weening (Ned) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team 23 Sylvain Georges (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 24 Christopher Horner (USA) RadioShack-Nissan 25 Edward King (USA) Liquigas-Cannondale 26 Thomas Danielson (USA) Garmin - Barracuda 27 Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team 28 George Hincapie (USA) BMC Racing Team 29 Mauro Da Dalto (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 30 Markel Irizar Aranburu (Spa) RadioShack-Nissan 31 David Zabriskie (USA) Garmin - Barracuda 32 Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Argos - Shimano 33 Jacob Rathe (USA) Garmin - Barracuda 34 Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 35 Jeffry Louder (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 36 Victor Hugo Pena Grisales (Col) Colombia - Coldeportes 37 Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 38 Tejay Van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team 39 Peter Velits (Svk) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 40 Brian Vandborg (Den) Spidertech Powered By C10 41 Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 42 Tiago Machado (Por) RadioShack-Nissan 43 Cameron Meyer (Aus) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team 44 Ryan Eastman (USA) Bontrager Livestrong Team 45 Maxime Bouet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 46 Bert Grabsch (Ger) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 47 Robert Gesink (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 48 Fabio Andres Duarte Arevalo (Col) Colombia - Coldeportes 49 Luis Leon Sanchez Gil (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team 50 Levi Leipheimer (USA) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 51 Thomas Peterson (USA) Garmin - Barracuda 52 Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 53 Joseph Dombrowski (USA) Bontrager Livestrong Team 54 Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 55 Raymond Kunzli (Swi) Spidertech Powered By C10 56 Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team 57 Hugo Houle (Can) Spidertech Powered By C10 58 Wilson Alexander Marentes Torres (Col) Colombia - Coldeportes 59 Darwin Atapuma Hurtado (Col) Colombia - Coldeportes 60 Yukihiro Doi (Jpn) Argos - Shimano 61 Rory Sutherland (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 62 Kristijan Koren (Slo) Liquigas-Cannondale 63 Lucas Euser (USA) Spidertech Powered By C10 64 Alessandro Vanotti (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 65 Christopher Jones (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 66 Matthew Busche (USA) RadioShack-Nissan 67 Philip Deignan (Irl) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 68 Christopher Baldwin (USA) Bissell Cycling 69 Dries Devenyns (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 70 Josh Atkins (NZl) Bontrager Livestrong Team 71 Nathan Haas (Aus) Garmin - Barracuda 72 George Bennett (NZl) RadioShack-Nissan 73 Andrew Talansky (USA) Garmin - Barracuda 74 Carlos Julian Quintero (Col) Colombia - Coldeportes 75 Andrew Bajadali (USA) Team Optum presented by Kelly Benefit Strategies 76 David Boily (Can) Spidertech Powered By C10 77 Michael Creed (USA) Team Optum presented by Kelly Benefit Strategies 78 Alexandre Geniez (Fra) Argos - Shimano 79 Morgan Schmitt (USA) Team Exergy 80 Matt Cooke (USA) Team Exergy 81 Thomas Zirbel (USA) Team Optum presented by Kelly Benefit Strategies 82 Grégory Rast (Swi) RadioShack-Nissan 83 Yannick Eijssen (Bel) BMC Racing Team 84 Timothy Duggan (USA) Liquigas-Cannondale 85 Jens Voigt (Ger) RadioShack-Nissan 86 Matthew Wilson (Aus) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team 87 Tom Stamsnijder (Ned) Argos - Shimano 88 Michael Rodriguez Galindo (Col) Colombia - Coldeportes 89 Marc De Maar (AHo) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 90 Andrés Díaz Corrales (Col) Team Exergy 91 Bradley White (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 92 Thimothy Roe (Aus) BMC Racing Team 93 Paul Martens (Ger) Rabobank Cycling Team 94 Sébastian Salas (Can) Team Optum presented by Kelly Benefit Strategies 95 Thomas Damuseau (Fra) Argos - Shimano 96 Jason McCartney (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 97 Lawson Craddock (USA) Bontrager Livestrong Team 98 Ian Boswell (USA) Bontrager Livestrong Team 99 Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Bontrager Livestrong Team 100 Nathan Brown (USA) Bontrager Livestrong Team 101 Bram Tankink (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 102 Stijn Vandenbergh (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 0:00:30 103 Frantisek Rabon (Cze) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 0:00:37 104 Wesley Sulzberger (Aus) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team 0:00:53 105 Koen De Kort (Ned) Argos - Shimano 0:00:04 106 Travis Meyer (Aus) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team 0:01:22 107 Benjamin King (USA) RadioShack-Nissan 0:03:05 108 Ben Jacques-Maynes (USA) Bissell Cycling 109 Scott Zwizanski (USA) Team Optum presented by Kelly Benefit Strategies 110 Jonathan Clarke (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team

Sprint 1 - Finish line # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Rory Sutherland (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 5 pts 2 Morgan Schmitt (USA) Team Exergy 3 3 Ben Jacques-Maynes (USA) Bissell Cycling 1

Sprint 2 - Finish # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Peter Sagan (Svk) Liquigas-Cannondale 15 pts 2 Tom Boonen (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 12 3 Gerald Ciolek (Ger) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 10 4 Roger Kluge (Ger) Argos - Shimano 7 5 Heinrich Haussler (Aus) Garmin - Barracuda 6 6 Lloyd Mondory (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 5 7 Ken Hanson (USA) Team Optum presented by Kelly Benefit Strategies 4 8 Daniel Oss (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 3 9 Michael Matthews (Aus) Rabobank Cycling Team 2 10 Guillaume Boivin (Can) Spidertech Powered By C10 1

Best young rider # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Peter Sagan (Svk) Liquigas-Cannondale 1:27:36 2 Michael Matthews (Aus) Rabobank Cycling Team 3 Gavin Mannion (USA) Bontrager Livestrong Team 4 Luke Durbridge (Aus) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team 0:00:04 5 Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Argos - Shimano 6 Jacob Rathe (USA) Garmin - Barracuda 7 Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 8 Ryan Eastman (USA) Bontrager Livestrong Team 9 Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 10 Joseph Dombrowski (USA) Bontrager Livestrong Team 11 Hugo Houle (Can) Spidertech Powered By C10 12 Josh Atkins (NZl) Bontrager Livestrong Team 13 George Bennett (NZl) RadioShack-Nissan 14 David Boily (Can) Spidertech Powered By C10 15 Lawson Craddock (USA) Bontrager Livestrong Team 16 Ian Boswell (USA) Bontrager Livestrong Team 17 Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Bontrager Livestrong Team 18 Nathan Brown (USA) Bontrager Livestrong Team

Teams # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Liquigas-Cannondale 4:22:52 2 Omega Pharma-QuickStep 3 Orica GreenEDGE 4 Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 5 Garmin-Barracuda 0:00:04 6 AG2R La Mondiale 7 Argos-Shimano 8 Bissell Pro Cycling 9 Rabobank Cycling Team 10 Spidertech Powered by C10 11 Bontrager Livestrong Team 12 Team Exergy 13 BMC Racing Team 0:00:08 14 RadioShack-Nissan 15 Colombia - Coldeportes 16 UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling

Final general classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Robert Gesink (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 30:42:32 2 David Zabriskie (USA) Garmin - Barracuda 0:00:46 3 Thomas Danielson (USA) Garmin - Barracuda 0:00:54 4 Tejay Van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team 0:01:17 5 Fabio Andres Duarte Arevalo (Col) Colombia - Coldeportes 0:01:36 6 Levi Leipheimer (USA) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 0:02:13 7 Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 0:02:30 8 Christopher Horner (USA) RadioShack-Nissan 0:02:49 9 Tiago Machado (Por) RadioShack-Nissan 0:02:54 10 Pieter Weening (Ned) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team 0:03:05 11 Cameron Meyer (Aus) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team 0:03:15 12 Joseph Dombrowski (USA) Bontrager Livestrong Team 0:03:38 13 Rory Sutherland (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 0:03:44 14 Matthew Busche (USA) RadioShack-Nissan 0:04:19 15 George Hincapie (USA) BMC Racing Team 0:04:21 16 Darwin Atapuma Hurtado (Col) Colombia - Coldeportes 0:04:28 17 Sylvain Georges (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 18 Luke Durbridge (Aus) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team 0:05:03 19 Nicolas Roche (Irl) AG2R La Mondiale 0:05:52 20 Peter Velits (Svk) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 0:06:02 21 Luis Leon Sanchez Gil (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team 0:06:57 22 Brian Vandborg (Den) Spidertech Powered By C10 0:07:21 23 Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Argos - Shimano 0:07:29 24 Philip Deignan (Irl) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 0:07:49 25 Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:08:28 26 Fred Rodriguez (USA) Team Exergy 0:08:34 27 Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team 0:09:53 28 Timothy Duggan (USA) Liquigas-Cannondale 0:10:44 29 Bram Tankink (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 0:12:05 30 Marc De Maar (AHo) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 0:12:49 31 Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:12:57 32 Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 0:16:02 33 Jens Voigt (Ger) RadioShack-Nissan 0:16:04 34 Thomas Damuseau (Fra) Argos - Shimano 0:16:54 35 Matt Cooke (USA) Team Exergy 0:18:31 36 Ben Jacques-Maynes (USA) Bissell Cycling 0:18:44 37 Lawson Craddock (USA) Bontrager Livestrong Team 0:19:10 38 Alex Howes (USA) Garmin - Barracuda 0:19:27 39 Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team 0:21:20 40 Heinrich Haussler (Aus) Garmin - Barracuda 0:23:28 41 Andrew Talansky (USA) Garmin - Barracuda 0:25:49 42 Peter Sagan (Svk) Liquigas-Cannondale 0:27:28 43 Paul Martens (Ger) Rabobank Cycling Team 0:27:54 44 Maxime Bouet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:28:13 45 Yannick Eijssen (Bel) BMC Racing Team 0:28:15 46 George Bennett (NZl) RadioShack-Nissan 0:28:36 47 Dries Devenyns (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 0:28:37 48 Ian Boswell (USA) Bontrager Livestrong Team 0:28:58 49 Raymond Kunzli (Swi) Spidertech Powered By C10 0:29:09 50 Christopher Baldwin (USA) Bissell Cycling 0:29:38 51 Jeffry Louder (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 0:30:02 52 Alessandro Vanotti (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 0:31:16 53 Michael Creed (USA) Team Optum presented by Kelly Benefit Strategies 0:31:36 54 Benjamin King (USA) RadioShack-Nissan 0:32:24 55 Andrés Díaz Corrales (Col) Team Exergy 0:33:18 56 Wesley Sulzberger (Aus) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team 0:33:37 57 Markel Irizar Aranburu (Spa) RadioShack-Nissan 0:33:39 58 Michael Rodriguez Galindo (Col) Colombia - Coldeportes 0:34:18 59 Daniel Oss (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 0:37:08 60 Alexander Candelario (USA) Team Optum presented by Kelly Benefit Strategies 0:37:14 61 Lucas Euser (USA) Spidertech Powered By C10 0:37:34 62 Gavin Mannion (USA) Bontrager Livestrong Team 0:38:37 63 Andrew Bajadali (USA) Team Optum presented by Kelly Benefit Strategies 0:39:54 64 Thomas Peterson (USA) Garmin - Barracuda 0:42:45 65 Alexandre Geniez (Fra) Argos - Shimano 0:43:48 66 Josh Atkins (NZl) Bontrager Livestrong Team 0:50:31 67 Yukihiro Doi (Jpn) Argos - Shimano 0:53:51 68 Grégory Rast (Swi) RadioShack-Nissan 0:53:59 69 Nathan Brown (USA) Bontrager Livestrong Team 0:56:34 70 Thimothy Roe (Aus) BMC Racing Team 0:59:10 71 Victor Hugo Pena Grisales (Col) Colombia - Coldeportes 1:00:32 72 Jeremy Vennell (NZl) Bissell Cycling 1:00:40 73 Sébastian Salas (Can) Team Optum presented by Kelly Benefit Strategies 1:02:29 74 Hugo Houle (Can) Spidertech Powered By C10 1:04:33 75 Koen De Kort (Ned) Argos - Shimano 1:06:18 76 Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Bontrager Livestrong Team 1:07:19 77 Frank Pipp (USA) Bissell Cycling 1:08:47 78 David Boily (Can) Spidertech Powered By C10 1:09:58 79 Kristijan Koren (Slo) Liquigas-Cannondale 1:10:20 80 Leigh Howard (Aus) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team 1:10:38 81 Tom Boonen (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 1:11:31 82 Stijn Vandenbergh (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 1:12:02 83 Michael Matthews (Aus) Rabobank Cycling Team 1:12:24 84 Edward King (USA) Liquigas-Cannondale 1:13:03 85 Christopher Jones (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 1:14:37 86 Lloyd Mondory (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 1:15:30 87 Thomas Zirbel (USA) Team Optum presented by Kelly Benefit Strategies 1:15:38 88 Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 1:16:32 89 Morgan Schmitt (USA) Team Exergy 1:17:35 90 Ryan Eastman (USA) Bontrager Livestrong Team 1:18:00 91 Gerald Ciolek (Ger) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 1:19:52 92 Bert Grabsch (Ger) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 1:19:53 93 Roger Kluge (Ger) Argos - Shimano 1:24:20 94 Bradley White (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 1:27:43 95 Guillaume Boivin (Can) Spidertech Powered By C10 1:28:16 96 Scott Zwizanski (USA) Team Optum presented by Kelly Benefit Strategies 1:29:10 97 Jason McCartney (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 1:30:10 98 Nathan Haas (Aus) Garmin - Barracuda 1:32:39 99 Jonathan Clarke (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 1:32:50 100 Tom Stamsnijder (Ned) Argos - Shimano 1:32:52 101 Matthew Wilson (Aus) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team 1:34:37 102 Frantisek Rabon (Cze) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 1:34:47 103 Ken Hanson (USA) Team Optum presented by Kelly Benefit Strategies 1:35:44 104 Mauro Da Dalto (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 1:36:09 105 Travis Meyer (Aus) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team 1:36:30 106 Serghei Tvetcov (Mda) Team Exergy 1:39:30 107 Robbie McEwen (Aus) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team 1:40:49 108 Jacob Rathe (USA) Garmin - Barracuda 1:41:10 109 Carlos Julian Quintero (Col) Colombia - Coldeportes 1:44:58 110 Wilson Alexander Marentes Torres (Col) Colombia - Coldeportes 1:51:43

Points classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Peter Sagan (Svk) Liquigas-Cannondale 87 pts 2 Heinrich Haussler (Aus) Garmin - Barracuda 54 3 Tom Boonen (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 29 4 Leigh Howard (Aus) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team 24 5 Sylvain Georges (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 23 6 Fred Rodriguez (USA) Team Exergy 21 7 Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team 16 8 Michael Matthews (Aus) Rabobank Cycling Team 14 9 Lloyd Mondory (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 13 10 Peter Velits (Svk) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 11 11 Alexander Candelario (USA) Team Optum presented by Kelly Benefit Strategies 10 12 Koen De Kort (Ned) Argos - Shimano 10 13 Gerald Ciolek (Ger) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 10 14 Marc De Maar (AHo) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 8 15 Alex Howes (USA) Garmin - Barracuda 8 16 Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Argos - Shimano 8 17 Roger Kluge (Ger) Argos - Shimano 8 18 Thomas Damuseau (Fra) Argos - Shimano 7 19 Markel Irizar Aranburu (Spa) RadioShack-Nissan 6 20 Bradley White (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 6 21 Lawson Craddock (USA) Bontrager Livestrong Team 6 22 Jeremy Vennell (NZl) Bissell Cycling 6 23 Jeffry Louder (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 5 24 Rory Sutherland (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 5 25 George Bennett (NZl) RadioShack-Nissan 5 26 Grégory Rast (Swi) RadioShack-Nissan 5 27 Wilson Alexander Marentes Torres (Col) Colombia - Coldeportes 5 28 George Hincapie (USA) BMC Racing Team 5 29 Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Bontrager Livestrong Team 5 30 Guillaume Boivin (Can) Spidertech Powered By C10 5 31 Christopher Horner (USA) RadioShack-Nissan 4 32 Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 4 33 Hugo Houle (Can) Spidertech Powered By C10 4 34 Ken Hanson (USA) Team Optum presented by Kelly Benefit Strategies 4 35 Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 3 36 Pieter Weening (Ned) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team 3 37 Bram Tankink (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 3 38 Jens Voigt (Ger) RadioShack-Nissan 3 39 Benjamin King (USA) RadioShack-Nissan 3 40 Daniel Oss (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 3 41 Stijn Vandenbergh (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 3 42 Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 3 43 Morgan Schmitt (USA) Team Exergy 3 44 Tejay Van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team 2 45 Ben Jacques-Maynes (USA) Bissell Cycling 2 46 Sébastian Salas (Can) Team Optum presented by Kelly Benefit Strategies 2 47 Robert Gesink (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 1 48 Luis Leon Sanchez Gil (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team 1 49 Maxime Bouet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 1 50 Josh Atkins (NZl) Bontrager Livestrong Team 1 51 Wesley Sulzberger (Aus) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team -4 52 Michael Rodriguez Galindo (Col) Colombia - Coldeportes -5 53 Alexandre Geniez (Fra) Argos - Shimano -5 54 Christopher Jones (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team -5 55 Thomas Zirbel (USA) Team Optum presented by Kelly Benefit Strategies -5 56 Andrés Díaz Corrales (Col) Team Exergy -10

Mountains classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Sébastian Salas (Can) Team Optum presented by Kelly Benefit Strategies 65 pts 2 David Boily (Can) Spidertech Powered By C10 48 3 Darwin Atapuma Hurtado (Col) Colombia - Coldeportes 27 4 Jeremy Vennell (NZl) Bissell Cycling 22 5 Christopher Horner (USA) RadioShack-Nissan 18 6 Alex Howes (USA) Garmin - Barracuda 16 7 Robert Gesink (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 15 8 Andrew Bajadali (USA) Team Optum presented by Kelly Benefit Strategies 15 9 Alexandre Geniez (Fra) Argos - Shimano 14 10 Fabio Andres Duarte Arevalo (Col) Colombia - Coldeportes 14 11 Bradley White (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 14 12 George Bennett (NZl) RadioShack-Nissan 13 13 Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 11 14 Carlos Julian Quintero (Col) Colombia - Coldeportes 11 15 Sylvain Georges (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 10 16 Josh Atkins (NZl) Bontrager Livestrong Team 10 17 Grégory Rast (Swi) RadioShack-Nissan 10 18 Yukihiro Doi (Jpn) Argos - Shimano 9 19 Philip Deignan (Irl) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 8 20 Marc De Maar (AHo) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 8 21 Ben Jacques-Maynes (USA) Bissell Cycling 8 22 Wesley Sulzberger (Aus) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team 8 23 Thomas Danielson (USA) Garmin - Barracuda 7 24 Joseph Dombrowski (USA) Bontrager Livestrong Team 7 25 Jens Voigt (Ger) RadioShack-Nissan 7 26 Benjamin King (USA) RadioShack-Nissan 7 27 Christopher Jones (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 7 28 Wilson Alexander Marentes Torres (Col) Colombia - Coldeportes 7 29 Michael Rodriguez Galindo (Col) Colombia - Coldeportes 6 30 Rory Sutherland (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 6 31 Timothy Duggan (USA) Liquigas-Cannondale 6 32 Maxime Bouet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 6 33 Thomas Peterson (USA) Garmin - Barracuda 6 34 Lloyd Mondory (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 6 35 Nicolas Roche (Irl) AG2R La Mondiale 5 36 Luis Leon Sanchez Gil (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team 5 37 Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 4 38 Jeffry Louder (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 4 39 Markel Irizar Aranburu (Spa) RadioShack-Nissan 4 40 Scott Zwizanski (USA) Team Optum presented by Kelly Benefit Strategies 4 41 Tiago Machado (Por) RadioShack-Nissan 3 42 Brian Vandborg (Den) Spidertech Powered By C10 3 43 Bram Tankink (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 3 44 Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 3 45 Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team 3 46 Yannick Eijssen (Bel) BMC Racing Team 3 47 Levi Leipheimer (USA) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 2 48 Dries Devenyns (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 2 49 Lucas Euser (USA) Spidertech Powered By C10 2 50 Tejay Van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team 1

Best young rider classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 30:45:02 2 Joseph Dombrowski (USA) Bontrager Livestrong Team 0:01:08 3 Luke Durbridge (Aus) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team 0:02:33 4 Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Argos - Shimano 0:04:59 5 Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:05:58 6 Lawson Craddock (USA) Bontrager Livestrong Team 0:16:40 7 Peter Sagan (Svk) Liquigas-Cannondale 0:24:58 8 George Bennett (NZl) RadioShack-Nissan 0:26:06 9 Ian Boswell (USA) Bontrager Livestrong Team 0:26:28 10 Gavin Mannion (USA) Bontrager Livestrong Team 0:36:07 11 Josh Atkins (NZl) Bontrager Livestrong Team 0:48:01 12 Nathan Brown (USA) Bontrager Livestrong Team 0:54:04 13 Hugo Houle (Can) Spidertech Powered By C10 1:02:03 14 Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Bontrager Livestrong Team 1:04:49 15 David Boily (Can) Spidertech Powered By C10 1:07:28 16 Michael Matthews (Aus) Rabobank Cycling Team 1:09:54 17 Ryan Eastman (USA) Bontrager Livestrong Team 1:15:30 18 Jacob Rathe (USA) Garmin - Barracuda 1:38:40