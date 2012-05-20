Trending

Image 1 of 40

Peter Sagan (Liquigas-Cannondale) sprints to a final stage win in Los Angeles during the Tour of California

Peter Sagan (Liquigas-Cannondale) sprints to a final stage win in Los Angeles during the Tour of California
(Image credit: Jon Devich)
Image 2 of 40

A police security detail overlooks LA Live, an entertainment district that also hosted professional hockey and basketball games today.

A police security detail overlooks LA Live, an entertainment district that also hosted professional hockey and basketball games today.
(Image credit: Mark Johnson/www.ironstring.com)
Image 3 of 40

Phil Liggett and Paul Sherwen bring the race home for TV viewers.

Phil Liggett and Paul Sherwen bring the race home for TV viewers.
(Image credit: Mark Johnson/www.ironstring.com)
Image 4 of 40

Patriotic BMC fan at the finish.

Patriotic BMC fan at the finish.
(Image credit: Mark Johnson/www.ironstring.com)
Image 5 of 40

Peter Sagan (Liquigas-Cannondale) collects yet another pair of kisses for his fifth win.

Peter Sagan (Liquigas-Cannondale) collects yet another pair of kisses for his fifth win.
(Image credit: Mark Johnson/www.ironstring.com)
Image 6 of 40

The top 3 at the Tour of California, Davie Zabriskie, Robert Gesink and Tom Danielson, let loose with the Moet on the podium.

The top 3 at the Tour of California, Davie Zabriskie, Robert Gesink and Tom Danielson, let loose with the Moet on the podium.
(Image credit: Mark Johnson/www.ironstring.com)
Image 7 of 40

Los Angeles local Dave Zabriskie (Garmin-Barracuda) brought his kids on stage to collect his second place award.

Los Angeles local Dave Zabriskie (Garmin-Barracuda) brought his kids on stage to collect his second place award.
(Image credit: Mark Johnson/www.ironstring.com)
Image 8 of 40

Koen de Kort (Argos-Shiman) gets a wheel change in Los Angeles.

Koen de Kort (Argos-Shiman) gets a wheel change in Los Angeles.
(Image credit: Mark Johnson/www.ironstring.com)
Image 9 of 40

The field passes LA Live entertainment district in Los Angeles.

The field passes LA Live entertainment district in Los Angeles.
(Image credit: Mark Johnson/www.ironstring.com)
Image 10 of 40

Rabobank keeps race leader Robert Gesink protected on the final laps.

Rabobank keeps race leader Robert Gesink protected on the final laps.
(Image credit: Mark Johnson/www.ironstring.com)
Image 11 of 40

Peter Sagan (Liquigas-Cannondale) takes a close one over Tom Boonen (Omega Pharma-Quickstep).

Peter Sagan (Liquigas-Cannondale) takes a close one over Tom Boonen (Omega Pharma-Quickstep).
(Image credit: Mark Johnson/www.ironstring.com)
Image 12 of 40

Peter Sagan reflects on winning 63 percent of the 2012 Amgen Tour of California stages.

Peter Sagan reflects on winning 63 percent of the 2012 Amgen Tour of California stages.
(Image credit: Mark Johnson/www.ironstring.com)
Image 13 of 40

Peter Sagan's boots were made for sprinting.

Peter Sagan's boots were made for sprinting.
(Image credit: Mark Johnson/www.ironstring.com)
Image 14 of 40

The podium girls were big hits at this year's Amgen Tour of California.

The podium girls were big hits at this year's Amgen Tour of California.
(Image credit: Mark Johnson/www.ironstring.com)
Image 15 of 40

Team RadioShack-Nissan gets the party started at LA Live.

Team RadioShack-Nissan gets the party started at LA Live.
(Image credit: Mark Johnson/www.ironstring.com)
Image 16 of 40

Tom Boonen (Omega Pharma-QuickStep) took second in the day's sprint finish.

Tom Boonen (Omega Pharma-QuickStep) took second in the day's sprint finish.
(Image credit: Mark Johnson/www.ironstring.com)
Image 17 of 40

Champagne cork cages on the Los Angeles podium.

Champagne cork cages on the Los Angeles podium.
(Image credit: Mark Johnson/www.ironstring.com)
Image 18 of 40

New Zealander Jeremy Vennell (Bissell) sneaks in a kiss while collecting his most aggressive jersey.

New Zealander Jeremy Vennell (Bissell) sneaks in a kiss while collecting his most aggressive jersey.
(Image credit: Mark Johnson/www.ironstring.com)
Image 19 of 40

Wilco Kelderman (Rabobank) took the young rider's jersey.

Wilco Kelderman (Rabobank) took the young rider's jersey.
(Image credit: Mark Johnson/www.ironstring.com)
Image 20 of 40

Clothing awaits the RadioShack-Nissan riders at the finish.

Clothing awaits the RadioShack-Nissan riders at the finish.
(Image credit: Mark Johnson/www.ironstring.com)
Image 21 of 40

Photographers snap the field as it streams past on one of six circuits through downtown Los Angeles.

Photographers snap the field as it streams past on one of six circuits through downtown Los Angeles.
(Image credit: Mark Johnson/www.ironstring.com)
Image 22 of 40

Robert Gesink's 2012 Amgen Tour of California win will make him an even bigger hero both in California and at home in Holland.

Robert Gesink's 2012 Amgen Tour of California win will make him an even bigger hero both in California and at home in Holland.
(Image credit: Mark Johnson/www.ironstring.com)
Image 23 of 40

LA locals are so in love with their cars they dress like them.

LA locals are so in love with their cars they dress like them.
(Image credit: Mark Johnson/www.ironstring.com)
Image 24 of 40

Garmin-Barracuda rider Andrew Talansky's girlfriend Kate Fox (r) came out for a day at the races with her parents Barbara and Dan.

Garmin-Barracuda rider Andrew Talansky's girlfriend Kate Fox (r) came out for a day at the races with her parents Barbara and Dan.
(Image credit: Mark Johnson/www.ironstring.com)
Image 25 of 40

The yellow race leader's jersey at the Tour of California

The yellow race leader's jersey at the Tour of California
(Image credit: Jon Devich)
Image 26 of 40

2012 Tour of California winner Robert Gesink (Rabobank)

2012 Tour of California winner Robert Gesink (Rabobank)
(Image credit: Jon Devich)
Image 27 of 40

Jersey wearers and top riders line up for the final stage in LA

Jersey wearers and top riders line up for the final stage in LA
(Image credit: Jon Devich)
Image 28 of 40

The peloton flies through the streets of Los Angeles

The peloton flies through the streets of Los Angeles
(Image credit: Jon Devich)
Image 29 of 40

Nathan Haas (Garmin-Barracuda) takes his turn at the front of the seven-man breakaway

Nathan Haas (Garmin-Barracuda) takes his turn at the front of the seven-man breakaway
(Image credit: Jon Devich)
Image 30 of 40

Peter Sagan (Liquigas-Cannondale) consults with teammates mid-race.

Peter Sagan (Liquigas-Cannondale) consults with teammates mid-race.
(Image credit: Jon Devich)
Image 31 of 40

The murals in downtown LA are colorful.

The murals in downtown LA are colorful.
(Image credit: Jon Devich)
Image 32 of 40

Robert Gesink (Rabobank) works to defend his yellow jersey

Robert Gesink (Rabobank) works to defend his yellow jersey
(Image credit: Jon Devich)
Image 33 of 40

Omega-Pharma Quick Step was working for Tom Boonen

Omega-Pharma Quick Step was working for Tom Boonen
(Image credit: Jon Devich)
Image 34 of 40

The sprint trains all lined up

The sprint trains all lined up
(Image credit: Jon Devich)
Image 35 of 40

The break completes another lap of the circuit

The break completes another lap of the circuit
(Image credit: Jon Devich)
Image 36 of 40

A Rabobank team bike

A Rabobank team bike
(Image credit: Jon Devich)
Image 37 of 40

Peter Sagan (Liquigas) drives toward his fifth stage win

Peter Sagan (Liquigas) drives toward his fifth stage win
(Image credit: Jon Devich)
Image 38 of 40

Peter Sagan (Liquigas) celebrates the stage win.

Peter Sagan (Liquigas) celebrates the stage win.
(Image credit: Jon Devich)
Image 39 of 40

A happy Robert Gesink (Rabobank) on the podium as race winner.

A happy Robert Gesink (Rabobank) on the podium as race winner.
(Image credit: Jon Devich)
Image 40 of 40

Peter Sagan and his Liquigas-Cannondale teammates

Peter Sagan and his Liquigas-Cannondale teammates
(Image credit: Jon Devich)

Peter Sagan (Liquigas-Cannondale) sprinted to his fifth stage win in the Amgen Tour of California on Sunday after a short, fast stage in downtown Los Angeles. His team set him up perfectly for the bunch sprint finish and he crossed the line ahead of Tom Boonen and Gerald Ciolek (both Omega Pharma-Quickstep).

Rabobank controlled the race to protect race leader Robert Gesink, who clinched overall victory by finishing safely in the bunch, and with aspirations of setting up Michael Matthews for the bunch sprint, but was overtaken by the Omega Pharma-Quickstep train coming into the final corner. Boonen looked to have the perfect lead-out, but Liquigas had Sagan tucked in right behind and just as he had for the first four stages, Sagan powered to the line to deny any of the others a chance at glory.

"I'm very happy with this Tour of California," Sagan said before giving a mention to his American bicycle sponsor. "I am also happy for the sponsor Cannondale because it is a very important race."

Sagan claimed the overall points classification thanks to his five stage wins, and with an unbelievable show of strength he only finished outside the top three in the time trial and Mt. Baldy stages.

After putting in such a dominant performance, Sagan has shown that he is a prime contender for the green jersey in the Tour de France. "I want to win some stage in Tour de France," Sagan said. "I think Mark Cavendish will be very strong. For the sprint, when we have flat stages it will be very hard to beat Cavendish. Maybe the stages when there are climbs before the sprint will be good for me. I don't know - we will see on the Tour de France. I also will do the Olympic Games and world championships."

For Robert Gesink, the overall win in the Amgen Tour of California was a sweet success after three times finishing as best young rider (2007-2009), and after a difficult year mourning the loss of his father and recuperating from a broken leg.

"It's moments like this, when you have your good times and your wins, that's what you do it for," said Gesink. "We have an amazing team here and the guys supported me all the way through. I had some tough months after breaking my leg and all that happened before that."

"It's a victory my team was waiting for, and this is an important race for us. Previously, I won the young rider's jersey and this time I won the overall jersey, so California is good to me."

Gesink recalled the last time he was in California he was able to share the experience with his father Dick, who passed away following a mountain bike accident in 2010.

"In October 2010, I was in the best shape of my life, I won three big races that year. The day after I won Giro Emilia, my dad had a bad crash with his bike and two weeks later he died in the hospital," Gesink said. "It was a terrible moment and [a terrible] months and years after. Of course I was doing a lot on the bike, and I started last saeson pretty good, but then a bad period came again because I crashed in Tour de France and then I broke my leg in training crash [in September].

"Emotionally it's big for me to be back on a high level and to win the toughest stage and the overall. It is good to be back in California and to be winning again."

The emotions were not quite as high for the Garmin-Barracuda duo, David Zabriskie who finished second overall after losing his jersey on Mt. Baldy, and his teammate Thomas Danielson who also had high aspirations for this race.

"Emotionally, the time trial was a high point, I came through with the win there and was feeling good, strong. I knew what I had to do yesterday, but didn't quite have it, because this guy [points to Gesink] is really strong."

Danielson was proud of the way his team raced, despite coming into the race with three leaders and coming away without the overall win. "The team rode to the plan from start to finish. We really wanted to win the race. We had a very young team that had to support three leaders (himself, Zabriskie and Andrew Talansky), they rode above themselves. Take note of Alex Howes, Jacob Rathe, they were all are phenomenal. We owe our opportunity to be on podium to them;

"We didn't know Robert was going to be as strong as he was. We did the best we could to try and put me up there to go for stage win, and for Dave to ride his tempo to the top of Mt. Baldy and hold onto the overall. We came close to pulling it off, the team should be very proud with the job everyone did."

With only 68.5km on tap for the day and a flat course from Beverly Hills to L.A. Live, it was inevitable that the day would finish in a bunch sprint. As it has every day, Bissell was represented in the move, but rather than the overall most aggressive rider Jeremy Vennell, it was Ben Jacques-Maynes who flew their colors in the breakaway. "There's going to be one breakaway today, and we'll get to have our time in front of the TV cameras and then they'll have their chance at the end, Jacques-Maynes said at the start, and his prediction proved true.

He got away before the 10km mark with Nathan Haas (Garmin), Rory Sutherland (United HealthCare); Thomas Damuseau (Argos-Shimano); Scott Zwizanski (Optum Pro Cycling) Morgan Schmitt (Exergy) and Jasper Stuyven (Bontrager-Livestrong). The seven riders worked well together until 10km to go, when Sutherland attacked the break. He was joined by Zwizanski, reeled in by Stuyven and then counter-attacked by Haas, but the peloton was right behind and swept past with 5km to go.

Vennell was awarded most aggressive rider and calculated he rode 483km off the front this week, "and probably the same amount off the back," he joked. "It feels really awesome," he said of winning the jersey. "Team Bissell we came into it hoping to be in the breakaway every day, and we did, every day we were there. I was the one lucky enough to be in the most."

Optum Pro Cycling also featured on the podium with Sebastian Salas claiming the mountains classification, and was proud to represent the Continental squad. "The team was amazing, all my teammates helped me throughout the week. After the first day in the break, day two, I didn't think I'd make it until the end, but the legs kept coming back. My team helped me through the rough spots and this is an amazing achievement for Optum Pro Cycling."

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Peter Sagan (Svk) Liquigas-Cannondale1:27:36
2Tom Boonen (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
3Gerald Ciolek (Ger) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
4Roger Kluge (Ger) Argos - Shimano
5Heinrich Haussler (Aus) Garmin - Barracuda
6Lloyd Mondory (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
7Ken Hanson (USA) Team Optum presented by Kelly Benefit Strategies
8Daniel Oss (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
9Michael Matthews (Aus) Rabobank Cycling Team
10Guillaume Boivin (Can) Spidertech Powered By C10
11Frank Pipp (USA) Bissell Cycling
12Gavin Mannion (USA) Bontrager Livestrong Team
13Alexander Candelario (USA) Team Optum presented by Kelly Benefit Strategies
14Fred Rodriguez (USA) Team Exergy
15Leigh Howard (Aus) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team
16Robbie McEwen (Aus) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team
17Alex Howes (USA) Garmin - Barracuda0:00:04
18Luke Durbridge (Aus) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team
19Nicolas Roche (Irl) AG2R La Mondiale
20Serghei Tvetcov (Mda) Team Exergy
21Jeremy Vennell (NZl) Bissell Cycling
22Pieter Weening (Ned) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team
23Sylvain Georges (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
24Christopher Horner (USA) RadioShack-Nissan
25Edward King (USA) Liquigas-Cannondale
26Thomas Danielson (USA) Garmin - Barracuda
27Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team
28George Hincapie (USA) BMC Racing Team
29Mauro Da Dalto (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
30Markel Irizar Aranburu (Spa) RadioShack-Nissan
31David Zabriskie (USA) Garmin - Barracuda
32Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Argos - Shimano
33Jacob Rathe (USA) Garmin - Barracuda
34Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
35Jeffry Louder (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
36Victor Hugo Pena Grisales (Col) Colombia - Coldeportes
37Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
38Tejay Van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team
39Peter Velits (Svk) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
40Brian Vandborg (Den) Spidertech Powered By C10
41Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
42Tiago Machado (Por) RadioShack-Nissan
43Cameron Meyer (Aus) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team
44Ryan Eastman (USA) Bontrager Livestrong Team
45Maxime Bouet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
46Bert Grabsch (Ger) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
47Robert Gesink (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
48Fabio Andres Duarte Arevalo (Col) Colombia - Coldeportes
49Luis Leon Sanchez Gil (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team
50Levi Leipheimer (USA) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
51Thomas Peterson (USA) Garmin - Barracuda
52Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
53Joseph Dombrowski (USA) Bontrager Livestrong Team
54Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
55Raymond Kunzli (Swi) Spidertech Powered By C10
56Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team
57Hugo Houle (Can) Spidertech Powered By C10
58Wilson Alexander Marentes Torres (Col) Colombia - Coldeportes
59Darwin Atapuma Hurtado (Col) Colombia - Coldeportes
60Yukihiro Doi (Jpn) Argos - Shimano
61Rory Sutherland (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
62Kristijan Koren (Slo) Liquigas-Cannondale
63Lucas Euser (USA) Spidertech Powered By C10
64Alessandro Vanotti (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
65Christopher Jones (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
66Matthew Busche (USA) RadioShack-Nissan
67Philip Deignan (Irl) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
68Christopher Baldwin (USA) Bissell Cycling
69Dries Devenyns (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
70Josh Atkins (NZl) Bontrager Livestrong Team
71Nathan Haas (Aus) Garmin - Barracuda
72George Bennett (NZl) RadioShack-Nissan
73Andrew Talansky (USA) Garmin - Barracuda
74Carlos Julian Quintero (Col) Colombia - Coldeportes
75Andrew Bajadali (USA) Team Optum presented by Kelly Benefit Strategies
76David Boily (Can) Spidertech Powered By C10
77Michael Creed (USA) Team Optum presented by Kelly Benefit Strategies
78Alexandre Geniez (Fra) Argos - Shimano
79Morgan Schmitt (USA) Team Exergy
80Matt Cooke (USA) Team Exergy
81Thomas Zirbel (USA) Team Optum presented by Kelly Benefit Strategies
82Grégory Rast (Swi) RadioShack-Nissan
83Yannick Eijssen (Bel) BMC Racing Team
84Timothy Duggan (USA) Liquigas-Cannondale
85Jens Voigt (Ger) RadioShack-Nissan
86Matthew Wilson (Aus) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team
87Tom Stamsnijder (Ned) Argos - Shimano
88Michael Rodriguez Galindo (Col) Colombia - Coldeportes
89Marc De Maar (AHo) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
90Andrés Díaz Corrales (Col) Team Exergy
91Bradley White (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
92Thimothy Roe (Aus) BMC Racing Team
93Paul Martens (Ger) Rabobank Cycling Team
94Sébastian Salas (Can) Team Optum presented by Kelly Benefit Strategies
95Thomas Damuseau (Fra) Argos - Shimano
96Jason McCartney (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
97Lawson Craddock (USA) Bontrager Livestrong Team
98Ian Boswell (USA) Bontrager Livestrong Team
99Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Bontrager Livestrong Team
100Nathan Brown (USA) Bontrager Livestrong Team
101Bram Tankink (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
102Stijn Vandenbergh (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep0:00:30
103Frantisek Rabon (Cze) Omega Pharma-Quickstep0:00:37
104Wesley Sulzberger (Aus) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team0:00:53
105Koen De Kort (Ned) Argos - Shimano0:00:04
106Travis Meyer (Aus) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team0:01:22
107Benjamin King (USA) RadioShack-Nissan0:03:05
108Ben Jacques-Maynes (USA) Bissell Cycling
109Scott Zwizanski (USA) Team Optum presented by Kelly Benefit Strategies
110Jonathan Clarke (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team

Sprint 1 - Finish line
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Rory Sutherland (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team5pts
2Morgan Schmitt (USA) Team Exergy3
3Ben Jacques-Maynes (USA) Bissell Cycling1

Sprint 2 - Finish
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Peter Sagan (Svk) Liquigas-Cannondale15pts
2Tom Boonen (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep12
3Gerald Ciolek (Ger) Omega Pharma-Quickstep10
4Roger Kluge (Ger) Argos - Shimano7
5Heinrich Haussler (Aus) Garmin - Barracuda6
6Lloyd Mondory (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale5
7Ken Hanson (USA) Team Optum presented by Kelly Benefit Strategies4
8Daniel Oss (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale3
9Michael Matthews (Aus) Rabobank Cycling Team2
10Guillaume Boivin (Can) Spidertech Powered By C101

Best young rider
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Peter Sagan (Svk) Liquigas-Cannondale1:27:36
2Michael Matthews (Aus) Rabobank Cycling Team
3Gavin Mannion (USA) Bontrager Livestrong Team
4Luke Durbridge (Aus) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team0:00:04
5Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Argos - Shimano
6Jacob Rathe (USA) Garmin - Barracuda
7Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
8Ryan Eastman (USA) Bontrager Livestrong Team
9Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
10Joseph Dombrowski (USA) Bontrager Livestrong Team
11Hugo Houle (Can) Spidertech Powered By C10
12Josh Atkins (NZl) Bontrager Livestrong Team
13George Bennett (NZl) RadioShack-Nissan
14David Boily (Can) Spidertech Powered By C10
15Lawson Craddock (USA) Bontrager Livestrong Team
16Ian Boswell (USA) Bontrager Livestrong Team
17Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Bontrager Livestrong Team
18Nathan Brown (USA) Bontrager Livestrong Team

Teams
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Liquigas-Cannondale4:22:52
2Omega Pharma-QuickStep
3Orica GreenEDGE
4Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
5Garmin-Barracuda0:00:04
6AG2R La Mondiale
7Argos-Shimano
8Bissell Pro Cycling
9Rabobank Cycling Team
10Spidertech Powered by C10
11Bontrager Livestrong Team
12Team Exergy
13BMC Racing Team0:00:08
14RadioShack-Nissan
15Colombia - Coldeportes
16UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling

Final general classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Robert Gesink (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team30:42:32
2David Zabriskie (USA) Garmin - Barracuda0:00:46
3Thomas Danielson (USA) Garmin - Barracuda0:00:54
4Tejay Van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team0:01:17
5Fabio Andres Duarte Arevalo (Col) Colombia - Coldeportes0:01:36
6Levi Leipheimer (USA) Omega Pharma-Quickstep0:02:13
7Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team0:02:30
8Christopher Horner (USA) RadioShack-Nissan0:02:49
9Tiago Machado (Por) RadioShack-Nissan0:02:54
10Pieter Weening (Ned) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team0:03:05
11Cameron Meyer (Aus) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team0:03:15
12Joseph Dombrowski (USA) Bontrager Livestrong Team0:03:38
13Rory Sutherland (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team0:03:44
14Matthew Busche (USA) RadioShack-Nissan0:04:19
15George Hincapie (USA) BMC Racing Team0:04:21
16Darwin Atapuma Hurtado (Col) Colombia - Coldeportes0:04:28
17Sylvain Georges (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
18Luke Durbridge (Aus) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team0:05:03
19Nicolas Roche (Irl) AG2R La Mondiale0:05:52
20Peter Velits (Svk) Omega Pharma-Quickstep0:06:02
21Luis Leon Sanchez Gil (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team0:06:57
22Brian Vandborg (Den) Spidertech Powered By C100:07:21
23Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Argos - Shimano0:07:29
24Philip Deignan (Irl) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team0:07:49
25Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:08:28
26Fred Rodriguez (USA) Team Exergy0:08:34
27Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team0:09:53
28Timothy Duggan (USA) Liquigas-Cannondale0:10:44
29Bram Tankink (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team0:12:05
30Marc De Maar (AHo) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team0:12:49
31Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:12:57
32Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale0:16:02
33Jens Voigt (Ger) RadioShack-Nissan0:16:04
34Thomas Damuseau (Fra) Argos - Shimano0:16:54
35Matt Cooke (USA) Team Exergy0:18:31
36Ben Jacques-Maynes (USA) Bissell Cycling0:18:44
37Lawson Craddock (USA) Bontrager Livestrong Team0:19:10
38Alex Howes (USA) Garmin - Barracuda0:19:27
39Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team0:21:20
40Heinrich Haussler (Aus) Garmin - Barracuda0:23:28
41Andrew Talansky (USA) Garmin - Barracuda0:25:49
42Peter Sagan (Svk) Liquigas-Cannondale0:27:28
43Paul Martens (Ger) Rabobank Cycling Team0:27:54
44Maxime Bouet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:28:13
45Yannick Eijssen (Bel) BMC Racing Team0:28:15
46George Bennett (NZl) RadioShack-Nissan0:28:36
47Dries Devenyns (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep0:28:37
48Ian Boswell (USA) Bontrager Livestrong Team0:28:58
49Raymond Kunzli (Swi) Spidertech Powered By C100:29:09
50Christopher Baldwin (USA) Bissell Cycling0:29:38
51Jeffry Louder (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team0:30:02
52Alessandro Vanotti (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale0:31:16
53Michael Creed (USA) Team Optum presented by Kelly Benefit Strategies0:31:36
54Benjamin King (USA) RadioShack-Nissan0:32:24
55Andrés Díaz Corrales (Col) Team Exergy0:33:18
56Wesley Sulzberger (Aus) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team0:33:37
57Markel Irizar Aranburu (Spa) RadioShack-Nissan0:33:39
58Michael Rodriguez Galindo (Col) Colombia - Coldeportes0:34:18
59Daniel Oss (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale0:37:08
60Alexander Candelario (USA) Team Optum presented by Kelly Benefit Strategies0:37:14
61Lucas Euser (USA) Spidertech Powered By C100:37:34
62Gavin Mannion (USA) Bontrager Livestrong Team0:38:37
63Andrew Bajadali (USA) Team Optum presented by Kelly Benefit Strategies0:39:54
64Thomas Peterson (USA) Garmin - Barracuda0:42:45
65Alexandre Geniez (Fra) Argos - Shimano0:43:48
66Josh Atkins (NZl) Bontrager Livestrong Team0:50:31
67Yukihiro Doi (Jpn) Argos - Shimano0:53:51
68Grégory Rast (Swi) RadioShack-Nissan0:53:59
69Nathan Brown (USA) Bontrager Livestrong Team0:56:34
70Thimothy Roe (Aus) BMC Racing Team0:59:10
71Victor Hugo Pena Grisales (Col) Colombia - Coldeportes1:00:32
72Jeremy Vennell (NZl) Bissell Cycling1:00:40
73Sébastian Salas (Can) Team Optum presented by Kelly Benefit Strategies1:02:29
74Hugo Houle (Can) Spidertech Powered By C101:04:33
75Koen De Kort (Ned) Argos - Shimano1:06:18
76Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Bontrager Livestrong Team1:07:19
77Frank Pipp (USA) Bissell Cycling1:08:47
78David Boily (Can) Spidertech Powered By C101:09:58
79Kristijan Koren (Slo) Liquigas-Cannondale1:10:20
80Leigh Howard (Aus) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team1:10:38
81Tom Boonen (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep1:11:31
82Stijn Vandenbergh (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep1:12:02
83Michael Matthews (Aus) Rabobank Cycling Team1:12:24
84Edward King (USA) Liquigas-Cannondale1:13:03
85Christopher Jones (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team1:14:37
86Lloyd Mondory (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale1:15:30
87Thomas Zirbel (USA) Team Optum presented by Kelly Benefit Strategies1:15:38
88Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team1:16:32
89Morgan Schmitt (USA) Team Exergy1:17:35
90Ryan Eastman (USA) Bontrager Livestrong Team1:18:00
91Gerald Ciolek (Ger) Omega Pharma-Quickstep1:19:52
92Bert Grabsch (Ger) Omega Pharma-Quickstep1:19:53
93Roger Kluge (Ger) Argos - Shimano1:24:20
94Bradley White (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team1:27:43
95Guillaume Boivin (Can) Spidertech Powered By C101:28:16
96Scott Zwizanski (USA) Team Optum presented by Kelly Benefit Strategies1:29:10
97Jason McCartney (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team1:30:10
98Nathan Haas (Aus) Garmin - Barracuda1:32:39
99Jonathan Clarke (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team1:32:50
100Tom Stamsnijder (Ned) Argos - Shimano1:32:52
101Matthew Wilson (Aus) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team1:34:37
102Frantisek Rabon (Cze) Omega Pharma-Quickstep1:34:47
103Ken Hanson (USA) Team Optum presented by Kelly Benefit Strategies1:35:44
104Mauro Da Dalto (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale1:36:09
105Travis Meyer (Aus) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team1:36:30
106Serghei Tvetcov (Mda) Team Exergy1:39:30
107Robbie McEwen (Aus) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team1:40:49
108Jacob Rathe (USA) Garmin - Barracuda1:41:10
109Carlos Julian Quintero (Col) Colombia - Coldeportes1:44:58
110Wilson Alexander Marentes Torres (Col) Colombia - Coldeportes1:51:43

Points classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Peter Sagan (Svk) Liquigas-Cannondale87pts
2Heinrich Haussler (Aus) Garmin - Barracuda54
3Tom Boonen (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep29
4Leigh Howard (Aus) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team24
5Sylvain Georges (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale23
6Fred Rodriguez (USA) Team Exergy21
7Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team16
8Michael Matthews (Aus) Rabobank Cycling Team14
9Lloyd Mondory (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale13
10Peter Velits (Svk) Omega Pharma-Quickstep11
11Alexander Candelario (USA) Team Optum presented by Kelly Benefit Strategies10
12Koen De Kort (Ned) Argos - Shimano10
13Gerald Ciolek (Ger) Omega Pharma-Quickstep10
14Marc De Maar (AHo) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team8
15Alex Howes (USA) Garmin - Barracuda8
16Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Argos - Shimano8
17Roger Kluge (Ger) Argos - Shimano8
18Thomas Damuseau (Fra) Argos - Shimano7
19Markel Irizar Aranburu (Spa) RadioShack-Nissan6
20Bradley White (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team6
21Lawson Craddock (USA) Bontrager Livestrong Team6
22Jeremy Vennell (NZl) Bissell Cycling6
23Jeffry Louder (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team5
24Rory Sutherland (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team5
25George Bennett (NZl) RadioShack-Nissan5
26Grégory Rast (Swi) RadioShack-Nissan5
27Wilson Alexander Marentes Torres (Col) Colombia - Coldeportes5
28George Hincapie (USA) BMC Racing Team5
29Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Bontrager Livestrong Team5
30Guillaume Boivin (Can) Spidertech Powered By C105
31Christopher Horner (USA) RadioShack-Nissan4
32Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale4
33Hugo Houle (Can) Spidertech Powered By C104
34Ken Hanson (USA) Team Optum presented by Kelly Benefit Strategies4
35Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team3
36Pieter Weening (Ned) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team3
37Bram Tankink (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team3
38Jens Voigt (Ger) RadioShack-Nissan3
39Benjamin King (USA) RadioShack-Nissan3
40Daniel Oss (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale3
41Stijn Vandenbergh (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep3
42Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team3
43Morgan Schmitt (USA) Team Exergy3
44Tejay Van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team2
45Ben Jacques-Maynes (USA) Bissell Cycling2
46Sébastian Salas (Can) Team Optum presented by Kelly Benefit Strategies2
47Robert Gesink (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team1
48Luis Leon Sanchez Gil (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team1
49Maxime Bouet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale1
50Josh Atkins (NZl) Bontrager Livestrong Team1
51Wesley Sulzberger (Aus) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team-4
52Michael Rodriguez Galindo (Col) Colombia - Coldeportes-5
53Alexandre Geniez (Fra) Argos - Shimano-5
54Christopher Jones (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team-5
55Thomas Zirbel (USA) Team Optum presented by Kelly Benefit Strategies-5
56Andrés Díaz Corrales (Col) Team Exergy-10

Mountains classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Sébastian Salas (Can) Team Optum presented by Kelly Benefit Strategies65pts
2David Boily (Can) Spidertech Powered By C1048
3Darwin Atapuma Hurtado (Col) Colombia - Coldeportes27
4Jeremy Vennell (NZl) Bissell Cycling22
5Christopher Horner (USA) RadioShack-Nissan18
6Alex Howes (USA) Garmin - Barracuda16
7Robert Gesink (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team15
8Andrew Bajadali (USA) Team Optum presented by Kelly Benefit Strategies15
9Alexandre Geniez (Fra) Argos - Shimano14
10Fabio Andres Duarte Arevalo (Col) Colombia - Coldeportes14
11Bradley White (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team14
12George Bennett (NZl) RadioShack-Nissan13
13Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team11
14Carlos Julian Quintero (Col) Colombia - Coldeportes11
15Sylvain Georges (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale10
16Josh Atkins (NZl) Bontrager Livestrong Team10
17Grégory Rast (Swi) RadioShack-Nissan10
18Yukihiro Doi (Jpn) Argos - Shimano9
19Philip Deignan (Irl) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team8
20Marc De Maar (AHo) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team8
21Ben Jacques-Maynes (USA) Bissell Cycling8
22Wesley Sulzberger (Aus) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team8
23Thomas Danielson (USA) Garmin - Barracuda7
24Joseph Dombrowski (USA) Bontrager Livestrong Team7
25Jens Voigt (Ger) RadioShack-Nissan7
26Benjamin King (USA) RadioShack-Nissan7
27Christopher Jones (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team7
28Wilson Alexander Marentes Torres (Col) Colombia - Coldeportes7
29Michael Rodriguez Galindo (Col) Colombia - Coldeportes6
30Rory Sutherland (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team6
31Timothy Duggan (USA) Liquigas-Cannondale6
32Maxime Bouet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale6
33Thomas Peterson (USA) Garmin - Barracuda6
34Lloyd Mondory (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale6
35Nicolas Roche (Irl) AG2R La Mondiale5
36Luis Leon Sanchez Gil (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team5
37Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale4
38Jeffry Louder (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team4
39Markel Irizar Aranburu (Spa) RadioShack-Nissan4
40Scott Zwizanski (USA) Team Optum presented by Kelly Benefit Strategies4
41Tiago Machado (Por) RadioShack-Nissan3
42Brian Vandborg (Den) Spidertech Powered By C103
43Bram Tankink (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team3
44Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale3
45Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team3
46Yannick Eijssen (Bel) BMC Racing Team3
47Levi Leipheimer (USA) Omega Pharma-Quickstep2
48Dries Devenyns (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep2
49Lucas Euser (USA) Spidertech Powered By C102
50Tejay Van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team1

Best young rider classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team30:45:02
2Joseph Dombrowski (USA) Bontrager Livestrong Team0:01:08
3Luke Durbridge (Aus) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team0:02:33
4Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Argos - Shimano0:04:59
5Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:05:58
6Lawson Craddock (USA) Bontrager Livestrong Team0:16:40
7Peter Sagan (Svk) Liquigas-Cannondale0:24:58
8George Bennett (NZl) RadioShack-Nissan0:26:06
9Ian Boswell (USA) Bontrager Livestrong Team0:26:28
10Gavin Mannion (USA) Bontrager Livestrong Team0:36:07
11Josh Atkins (NZl) Bontrager Livestrong Team0:48:01
12Nathan Brown (USA) Bontrager Livestrong Team0:54:04
13Hugo Houle (Can) Spidertech Powered By C101:02:03
14Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Bontrager Livestrong Team1:04:49
15David Boily (Can) Spidertech Powered By C101:07:28
16Michael Matthews (Aus) Rabobank Cycling Team1:09:54
17Ryan Eastman (USA) Bontrager Livestrong Team1:15:30
18Jacob Rathe (USA) Garmin - Barracuda1:38:40

Teams classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1RadioShack-Nissan92:12:41
2Rabobank Cycling Team0:03:05
3Orica GreenEDGE0:06:12
4BMC Racing Team0:09:14
5AG2R La Mondiale0:10:08
6Garmin-Barracuda0:11:03
7UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling0:18:44
8Colombia - Coldeportes0:18:59
9Omega Pharma-QuickStep0:24:49
10Bontrager Livestrong Team0:35:38
11Liquigas-Cannondale0:39:10
12Argos-Shimano0:50:28
13Team Exergy0:54:22
14Spidertech Powered by C100:57:37
15Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies1:21:16
16Bissell Pro Cycling1:21:51

 

