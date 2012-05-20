Gesink seals overall victory in Tour of California
Sagan wins final stage in downtown Los Angeles
Stage 8: Los Angeles -
Peter Sagan (Liquigas-Cannondale) sprinted to his fifth stage win in the Amgen Tour of California on Sunday after a short, fast stage in downtown Los Angeles. His team set him up perfectly for the bunch sprint finish and he crossed the line ahead of Tom Boonen and Gerald Ciolek (both Omega Pharma-Quickstep).
Rabobank controlled the race to protect race leader Robert Gesink, who clinched overall victory by finishing safely in the bunch, and with aspirations of setting up Michael Matthews for the bunch sprint, but was overtaken by the Omega Pharma-Quickstep train coming into the final corner. Boonen looked to have the perfect lead-out, but Liquigas had Sagan tucked in right behind and just as he had for the first four stages, Sagan powered to the line to deny any of the others a chance at glory.
"I'm very happy with this Tour of California," Sagan said before giving a mention to his American bicycle sponsor. "I am also happy for the sponsor Cannondale because it is a very important race."
Sagan claimed the overall points classification thanks to his five stage wins, and with an unbelievable show of strength he only finished outside the top three in the time trial and Mt. Baldy stages.
After putting in such a dominant performance, Sagan has shown that he is a prime contender for the green jersey in the Tour de France. "I want to win some stage in Tour de France," Sagan said. "I think Mark Cavendish will be very strong. For the sprint, when we have flat stages it will be very hard to beat Cavendish. Maybe the stages when there are climbs before the sprint will be good for me. I don't know - we will see on the Tour de France. I also will do the Olympic Games and world championships."
For Robert Gesink, the overall win in the Amgen Tour of California was a sweet success after three times finishing as best young rider (2007-2009), and after a difficult year mourning the loss of his father and recuperating from a broken leg.
"It's moments like this, when you have your good times and your wins, that's what you do it for," said Gesink. "We have an amazing team here and the guys supported me all the way through. I had some tough months after breaking my leg and all that happened before that."
"It's a victory my team was waiting for, and this is an important race for us. Previously, I won the young rider's jersey and this time I won the overall jersey, so California is good to me."
Gesink recalled the last time he was in California he was able to share the experience with his father Dick, who passed away following a mountain bike accident in 2010.
"In October 2010, I was in the best shape of my life, I won three big races that year. The day after I won Giro Emilia, my dad had a bad crash with his bike and two weeks later he died in the hospital," Gesink said. "It was a terrible moment and [a terrible] months and years after. Of course I was doing a lot on the bike, and I started last saeson pretty good, but then a bad period came again because I crashed in Tour de France and then I broke my leg in training crash [in September].
"Emotionally it's big for me to be back on a high level and to win the toughest stage and the overall. It is good to be back in California and to be winning again."
The emotions were not quite as high for the Garmin-Barracuda duo, David Zabriskie who finished second overall after losing his jersey on Mt. Baldy, and his teammate Thomas Danielson who also had high aspirations for this race.
"Emotionally, the time trial was a high point, I came through with the win there and was feeling good, strong. I knew what I had to do yesterday, but didn't quite have it, because this guy [points to Gesink] is really strong."
Danielson was proud of the way his team raced, despite coming into the race with three leaders and coming away without the overall win. "The team rode to the plan from start to finish. We really wanted to win the race. We had a very young team that had to support three leaders (himself, Zabriskie and Andrew Talansky), they rode above themselves. Take note of Alex Howes, Jacob Rathe, they were all are phenomenal. We owe our opportunity to be on podium to them;
"We didn't know Robert was going to be as strong as he was. We did the best we could to try and put me up there to go for stage win, and for Dave to ride his tempo to the top of Mt. Baldy and hold onto the overall. We came close to pulling it off, the team should be very proud with the job everyone did."
With only 68.5km on tap for the day and a flat course from Beverly Hills to L.A. Live, it was inevitable that the day would finish in a bunch sprint. As it has every day, Bissell was represented in the move, but rather than the overall most aggressive rider Jeremy Vennell, it was Ben Jacques-Maynes who flew their colors in the breakaway. "There's going to be one breakaway today, and we'll get to have our time in front of the TV cameras and then they'll have their chance at the end, Jacques-Maynes said at the start, and his prediction proved true.
He got away before the 10km mark with Nathan Haas (Garmin), Rory Sutherland (United HealthCare); Thomas Damuseau (Argos-Shimano); Scott Zwizanski (Optum Pro Cycling) Morgan Schmitt (Exergy) and Jasper Stuyven (Bontrager-Livestrong). The seven riders worked well together until 10km to go, when Sutherland attacked the break. He was joined by Zwizanski, reeled in by Stuyven and then counter-attacked by Haas, but the peloton was right behind and swept past with 5km to go.
Vennell was awarded most aggressive rider and calculated he rode 483km off the front this week, "and probably the same amount off the back," he joked. "It feels really awesome," he said of winning the jersey. "Team Bissell we came into it hoping to be in the breakaway every day, and we did, every day we were there. I was the one lucky enough to be in the most."
Optum Pro Cycling also featured on the podium with Sebastian Salas claiming the mountains classification, and was proud to represent the Continental squad. "The team was amazing, all my teammates helped me throughout the week. After the first day in the break, day two, I didn't think I'd make it until the end, but the legs kept coming back. My team helped me through the rough spots and this is an amazing achievement for Optum Pro Cycling."
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Peter Sagan (Svk) Liquigas-Cannondale
|1:27:36
|2
|Tom Boonen (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|3
|Gerald Ciolek (Ger) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|4
|Roger Kluge (Ger) Argos - Shimano
|5
|Heinrich Haussler (Aus) Garmin - Barracuda
|6
|Lloyd Mondory (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|7
|Ken Hanson (USA) Team Optum presented by Kelly Benefit Strategies
|8
|Daniel Oss (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|9
|Michael Matthews (Aus) Rabobank Cycling Team
|10
|Guillaume Boivin (Can) Spidertech Powered By C10
|11
|Frank Pipp (USA) Bissell Cycling
|12
|Gavin Mannion (USA) Bontrager Livestrong Team
|13
|Alexander Candelario (USA) Team Optum presented by Kelly Benefit Strategies
|14
|Fred Rodriguez (USA) Team Exergy
|15
|Leigh Howard (Aus) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team
|16
|Robbie McEwen (Aus) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team
|17
|Alex Howes (USA) Garmin - Barracuda
|0:00:04
|18
|Luke Durbridge (Aus) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team
|19
|Nicolas Roche (Irl) AG2R La Mondiale
|20
|Serghei Tvetcov (Mda) Team Exergy
|21
|Jeremy Vennell (NZl) Bissell Cycling
|22
|Pieter Weening (Ned) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team
|23
|Sylvain Georges (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|24
|Christopher Horner (USA) RadioShack-Nissan
|25
|Edward King (USA) Liquigas-Cannondale
|26
|Thomas Danielson (USA) Garmin - Barracuda
|27
|Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team
|28
|George Hincapie (USA) BMC Racing Team
|29
|Mauro Da Dalto (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|30
|Markel Irizar Aranburu (Spa) RadioShack-Nissan
|31
|David Zabriskie (USA) Garmin - Barracuda
|32
|Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Argos - Shimano
|33
|Jacob Rathe (USA) Garmin - Barracuda
|34
|Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|35
|Jeffry Louder (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|36
|Victor Hugo Pena Grisales (Col) Colombia - Coldeportes
|37
|Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|38
|Tejay Van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team
|39
|Peter Velits (Svk) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|40
|Brian Vandborg (Den) Spidertech Powered By C10
|41
|Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|42
|Tiago Machado (Por) RadioShack-Nissan
|43
|Cameron Meyer (Aus) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team
|44
|Ryan Eastman (USA) Bontrager Livestrong Team
|45
|Maxime Bouet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|46
|Bert Grabsch (Ger) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|47
|Robert Gesink (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|48
|Fabio Andres Duarte Arevalo (Col) Colombia - Coldeportes
|49
|Luis Leon Sanchez Gil (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team
|50
|Levi Leipheimer (USA) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|51
|Thomas Peterson (USA) Garmin - Barracuda
|52
|Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|53
|Joseph Dombrowski (USA) Bontrager Livestrong Team
|54
|Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|55
|Raymond Kunzli (Swi) Spidertech Powered By C10
|56
|Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|57
|Hugo Houle (Can) Spidertech Powered By C10
|58
|Wilson Alexander Marentes Torres (Col) Colombia - Coldeportes
|59
|Darwin Atapuma Hurtado (Col) Colombia - Coldeportes
|60
|Yukihiro Doi (Jpn) Argos - Shimano
|61
|Rory Sutherland (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|62
|Kristijan Koren (Slo) Liquigas-Cannondale
|63
|Lucas Euser (USA) Spidertech Powered By C10
|64
|Alessandro Vanotti (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|65
|Christopher Jones (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|66
|Matthew Busche (USA) RadioShack-Nissan
|67
|Philip Deignan (Irl) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|68
|Christopher Baldwin (USA) Bissell Cycling
|69
|Dries Devenyns (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|70
|Josh Atkins (NZl) Bontrager Livestrong Team
|71
|Nathan Haas (Aus) Garmin - Barracuda
|72
|George Bennett (NZl) RadioShack-Nissan
|73
|Andrew Talansky (USA) Garmin - Barracuda
|74
|Carlos Julian Quintero (Col) Colombia - Coldeportes
|75
|Andrew Bajadali (USA) Team Optum presented by Kelly Benefit Strategies
|76
|David Boily (Can) Spidertech Powered By C10
|77
|Michael Creed (USA) Team Optum presented by Kelly Benefit Strategies
|78
|Alexandre Geniez (Fra) Argos - Shimano
|79
|Morgan Schmitt (USA) Team Exergy
|80
|Matt Cooke (USA) Team Exergy
|81
|Thomas Zirbel (USA) Team Optum presented by Kelly Benefit Strategies
|82
|Grégory Rast (Swi) RadioShack-Nissan
|83
|Yannick Eijssen (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|84
|Timothy Duggan (USA) Liquigas-Cannondale
|85
|Jens Voigt (Ger) RadioShack-Nissan
|86
|Matthew Wilson (Aus) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team
|87
|Tom Stamsnijder (Ned) Argos - Shimano
|88
|Michael Rodriguez Galindo (Col) Colombia - Coldeportes
|89
|Marc De Maar (AHo) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|90
|Andrés Díaz Corrales (Col) Team Exergy
|91
|Bradley White (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|92
|Thimothy Roe (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|93
|Paul Martens (Ger) Rabobank Cycling Team
|94
|Sébastian Salas (Can) Team Optum presented by Kelly Benefit Strategies
|95
|Thomas Damuseau (Fra) Argos - Shimano
|96
|Jason McCartney (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|97
|Lawson Craddock (USA) Bontrager Livestrong Team
|98
|Ian Boswell (USA) Bontrager Livestrong Team
|99
|Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Bontrager Livestrong Team
|100
|Nathan Brown (USA) Bontrager Livestrong Team
|101
|Bram Tankink (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|102
|Stijn Vandenbergh (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|0:00:30
|103
|Frantisek Rabon (Cze) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|0:00:37
|104
|Wesley Sulzberger (Aus) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team
|0:00:53
|105
|Koen De Kort (Ned) Argos - Shimano
|0:00:04
|106
|Travis Meyer (Aus) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team
|0:01:22
|107
|Benjamin King (USA) RadioShack-Nissan
|0:03:05
|108
|Ben Jacques-Maynes (USA) Bissell Cycling
|109
|Scott Zwizanski (USA) Team Optum presented by Kelly Benefit Strategies
|110
|Jonathan Clarke (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Rory Sutherland (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|5
|pts
|2
|Morgan Schmitt (USA) Team Exergy
|3
|3
|Ben Jacques-Maynes (USA) Bissell Cycling
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Peter Sagan (Svk) Liquigas-Cannondale
|15
|pts
|2
|Tom Boonen (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|12
|3
|Gerald Ciolek (Ger) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|10
|4
|Roger Kluge (Ger) Argos - Shimano
|7
|5
|Heinrich Haussler (Aus) Garmin - Barracuda
|6
|6
|Lloyd Mondory (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|5
|7
|Ken Hanson (USA) Team Optum presented by Kelly Benefit Strategies
|4
|8
|Daniel Oss (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|3
|9
|Michael Matthews (Aus) Rabobank Cycling Team
|2
|10
|Guillaume Boivin (Can) Spidertech Powered By C10
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Peter Sagan (Svk) Liquigas-Cannondale
|1:27:36
|2
|Michael Matthews (Aus) Rabobank Cycling Team
|3
|Gavin Mannion (USA) Bontrager Livestrong Team
|4
|Luke Durbridge (Aus) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team
|0:00:04
|5
|Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Argos - Shimano
|6
|Jacob Rathe (USA) Garmin - Barracuda
|7
|Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|8
|Ryan Eastman (USA) Bontrager Livestrong Team
|9
|Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|10
|Joseph Dombrowski (USA) Bontrager Livestrong Team
|11
|Hugo Houle (Can) Spidertech Powered By C10
|12
|Josh Atkins (NZl) Bontrager Livestrong Team
|13
|George Bennett (NZl) RadioShack-Nissan
|14
|David Boily (Can) Spidertech Powered By C10
|15
|Lawson Craddock (USA) Bontrager Livestrong Team
|16
|Ian Boswell (USA) Bontrager Livestrong Team
|17
|Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Bontrager Livestrong Team
|18
|Nathan Brown (USA) Bontrager Livestrong Team
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Liquigas-Cannondale
|4:22:52
|2
|Omega Pharma-QuickStep
|3
|Orica GreenEDGE
|4
|Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|5
|Garmin-Barracuda
|0:00:04
|6
|AG2R La Mondiale
|7
|Argos-Shimano
|8
|Bissell Pro Cycling
|9
|Rabobank Cycling Team
|10
|Spidertech Powered by C10
|11
|Bontrager Livestrong Team
|12
|Team Exergy
|13
|BMC Racing Team
|0:00:08
|14
|RadioShack-Nissan
|15
|Colombia - Coldeportes
|16
|UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Robert Gesink (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|30:42:32
|2
|David Zabriskie (USA) Garmin - Barracuda
|0:00:46
|3
|Thomas Danielson (USA) Garmin - Barracuda
|0:00:54
|4
|Tejay Van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team
|0:01:17
|5
|Fabio Andres Duarte Arevalo (Col) Colombia - Coldeportes
|0:01:36
|6
|Levi Leipheimer (USA) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|0:02:13
|7
|Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|0:02:30
|8
|Christopher Horner (USA) RadioShack-Nissan
|0:02:49
|9
|Tiago Machado (Por) RadioShack-Nissan
|0:02:54
|10
|Pieter Weening (Ned) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team
|0:03:05
|11
|Cameron Meyer (Aus) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team
|0:03:15
|12
|Joseph Dombrowski (USA) Bontrager Livestrong Team
|0:03:38
|13
|Rory Sutherland (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|0:03:44
|14
|Matthew Busche (USA) RadioShack-Nissan
|0:04:19
|15
|George Hincapie (USA) BMC Racing Team
|0:04:21
|16
|Darwin Atapuma Hurtado (Col) Colombia - Coldeportes
|0:04:28
|17
|Sylvain Georges (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|18
|Luke Durbridge (Aus) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team
|0:05:03
|19
|Nicolas Roche (Irl) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:05:52
|20
|Peter Velits (Svk) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|0:06:02
|21
|Luis Leon Sanchez Gil (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team
|0:06:57
|22
|Brian Vandborg (Den) Spidertech Powered By C10
|0:07:21
|23
|Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Argos - Shimano
|0:07:29
|24
|Philip Deignan (Irl) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|0:07:49
|25
|Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:08:28
|26
|Fred Rodriguez (USA) Team Exergy
|0:08:34
|27
|Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team
|0:09:53
|28
|Timothy Duggan (USA) Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:10:44
|29
|Bram Tankink (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|0:12:05
|30
|Marc De Maar (AHo) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|0:12:49
|31
|Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:12:57
|32
|Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:16:02
|33
|Jens Voigt (Ger) RadioShack-Nissan
|0:16:04
|34
|Thomas Damuseau (Fra) Argos - Shimano
|0:16:54
|35
|Matt Cooke (USA) Team Exergy
|0:18:31
|36
|Ben Jacques-Maynes (USA) Bissell Cycling
|0:18:44
|37
|Lawson Craddock (USA) Bontrager Livestrong Team
|0:19:10
|38
|Alex Howes (USA) Garmin - Barracuda
|0:19:27
|39
|Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|0:21:20
|40
|Heinrich Haussler (Aus) Garmin - Barracuda
|0:23:28
|41
|Andrew Talansky (USA) Garmin - Barracuda
|0:25:49
|42
|Peter Sagan (Svk) Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:27:28
|43
|Paul Martens (Ger) Rabobank Cycling Team
|0:27:54
|44
|Maxime Bouet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:28:13
|45
|Yannick Eijssen (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|0:28:15
|46
|George Bennett (NZl) RadioShack-Nissan
|0:28:36
|47
|Dries Devenyns (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|0:28:37
|48
|Ian Boswell (USA) Bontrager Livestrong Team
|0:28:58
|49
|Raymond Kunzli (Swi) Spidertech Powered By C10
|0:29:09
|50
|Christopher Baldwin (USA) Bissell Cycling
|0:29:38
|51
|Jeffry Louder (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|0:30:02
|52
|Alessandro Vanotti (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:31:16
|53
|Michael Creed (USA) Team Optum presented by Kelly Benefit Strategies
|0:31:36
|54
|Benjamin King (USA) RadioShack-Nissan
|0:32:24
|55
|Andrés Díaz Corrales (Col) Team Exergy
|0:33:18
|56
|Wesley Sulzberger (Aus) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team
|0:33:37
|57
|Markel Irizar Aranburu (Spa) RadioShack-Nissan
|0:33:39
|58
|Michael Rodriguez Galindo (Col) Colombia - Coldeportes
|0:34:18
|59
|Daniel Oss (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:37:08
|60
|Alexander Candelario (USA) Team Optum presented by Kelly Benefit Strategies
|0:37:14
|61
|Lucas Euser (USA) Spidertech Powered By C10
|0:37:34
|62
|Gavin Mannion (USA) Bontrager Livestrong Team
|0:38:37
|63
|Andrew Bajadali (USA) Team Optum presented by Kelly Benefit Strategies
|0:39:54
|64
|Thomas Peterson (USA) Garmin - Barracuda
|0:42:45
|65
|Alexandre Geniez (Fra) Argos - Shimano
|0:43:48
|66
|Josh Atkins (NZl) Bontrager Livestrong Team
|0:50:31
|67
|Yukihiro Doi (Jpn) Argos - Shimano
|0:53:51
|68
|Grégory Rast (Swi) RadioShack-Nissan
|0:53:59
|69
|Nathan Brown (USA) Bontrager Livestrong Team
|0:56:34
|70
|Thimothy Roe (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|0:59:10
|71
|Victor Hugo Pena Grisales (Col) Colombia - Coldeportes
|1:00:32
|72
|Jeremy Vennell (NZl) Bissell Cycling
|1:00:40
|73
|Sébastian Salas (Can) Team Optum presented by Kelly Benefit Strategies
|1:02:29
|74
|Hugo Houle (Can) Spidertech Powered By C10
|1:04:33
|75
|Koen De Kort (Ned) Argos - Shimano
|1:06:18
|76
|Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Bontrager Livestrong Team
|1:07:19
|77
|Frank Pipp (USA) Bissell Cycling
|1:08:47
|78
|David Boily (Can) Spidertech Powered By C10
|1:09:58
|79
|Kristijan Koren (Slo) Liquigas-Cannondale
|1:10:20
|80
|Leigh Howard (Aus) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team
|1:10:38
|81
|Tom Boonen (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|1:11:31
|82
|Stijn Vandenbergh (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|1:12:02
|83
|Michael Matthews (Aus) Rabobank Cycling Team
|1:12:24
|84
|Edward King (USA) Liquigas-Cannondale
|1:13:03
|85
|Christopher Jones (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|1:14:37
|86
|Lloyd Mondory (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|1:15:30
|87
|Thomas Zirbel (USA) Team Optum presented by Kelly Benefit Strategies
|1:15:38
|88
|Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|1:16:32
|89
|Morgan Schmitt (USA) Team Exergy
|1:17:35
|90
|Ryan Eastman (USA) Bontrager Livestrong Team
|1:18:00
|91
|Gerald Ciolek (Ger) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|1:19:52
|92
|Bert Grabsch (Ger) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|1:19:53
|93
|Roger Kluge (Ger) Argos - Shimano
|1:24:20
|94
|Bradley White (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|1:27:43
|95
|Guillaume Boivin (Can) Spidertech Powered By C10
|1:28:16
|96
|Scott Zwizanski (USA) Team Optum presented by Kelly Benefit Strategies
|1:29:10
|97
|Jason McCartney (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|1:30:10
|98
|Nathan Haas (Aus) Garmin - Barracuda
|1:32:39
|99
|Jonathan Clarke (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|1:32:50
|100
|Tom Stamsnijder (Ned) Argos - Shimano
|1:32:52
|101
|Matthew Wilson (Aus) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team
|1:34:37
|102
|Frantisek Rabon (Cze) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|1:34:47
|103
|Ken Hanson (USA) Team Optum presented by Kelly Benefit Strategies
|1:35:44
|104
|Mauro Da Dalto (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|1:36:09
|105
|Travis Meyer (Aus) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team
|1:36:30
|106
|Serghei Tvetcov (Mda) Team Exergy
|1:39:30
|107
|Robbie McEwen (Aus) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team
|1:40:49
|108
|Jacob Rathe (USA) Garmin - Barracuda
|1:41:10
|109
|Carlos Julian Quintero (Col) Colombia - Coldeportes
|1:44:58
|110
|Wilson Alexander Marentes Torres (Col) Colombia - Coldeportes
|1:51:43
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Peter Sagan (Svk) Liquigas-Cannondale
|87
|pts
|2
|Heinrich Haussler (Aus) Garmin - Barracuda
|54
|3
|Tom Boonen (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|29
|4
|Leigh Howard (Aus) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team
|24
|5
|Sylvain Georges (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|23
|6
|Fred Rodriguez (USA) Team Exergy
|21
|7
|Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|16
|8
|Michael Matthews (Aus) Rabobank Cycling Team
|14
|9
|Lloyd Mondory (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|13
|10
|Peter Velits (Svk) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|11
|11
|Alexander Candelario (USA) Team Optum presented by Kelly Benefit Strategies
|10
|12
|Koen De Kort (Ned) Argos - Shimano
|10
|13
|Gerald Ciolek (Ger) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|10
|14
|Marc De Maar (AHo) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|8
|15
|Alex Howes (USA) Garmin - Barracuda
|8
|16
|Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Argos - Shimano
|8
|17
|Roger Kluge (Ger) Argos - Shimano
|8
|18
|Thomas Damuseau (Fra) Argos - Shimano
|7
|19
|Markel Irizar Aranburu (Spa) RadioShack-Nissan
|6
|20
|Bradley White (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|6
|21
|Lawson Craddock (USA) Bontrager Livestrong Team
|6
|22
|Jeremy Vennell (NZl) Bissell Cycling
|6
|23
|Jeffry Louder (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|5
|24
|Rory Sutherland (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|5
|25
|George Bennett (NZl) RadioShack-Nissan
|5
|26
|Grégory Rast (Swi) RadioShack-Nissan
|5
|27
|Wilson Alexander Marentes Torres (Col) Colombia - Coldeportes
|5
|28
|George Hincapie (USA) BMC Racing Team
|5
|29
|Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Bontrager Livestrong Team
|5
|30
|Guillaume Boivin (Can) Spidertech Powered By C10
|5
|31
|Christopher Horner (USA) RadioShack-Nissan
|4
|32
|Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|4
|33
|Hugo Houle (Can) Spidertech Powered By C10
|4
|34
|Ken Hanson (USA) Team Optum presented by Kelly Benefit Strategies
|4
|35
|Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|3
|36
|Pieter Weening (Ned) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team
|3
|37
|Bram Tankink (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|3
|38
|Jens Voigt (Ger) RadioShack-Nissan
|3
|39
|Benjamin King (USA) RadioShack-Nissan
|3
|40
|Daniel Oss (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|3
|41
|Stijn Vandenbergh (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|3
|42
|Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|3
|43
|Morgan Schmitt (USA) Team Exergy
|3
|44
|Tejay Van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team
|2
|45
|Ben Jacques-Maynes (USA) Bissell Cycling
|2
|46
|Sébastian Salas (Can) Team Optum presented by Kelly Benefit Strategies
|2
|47
|Robert Gesink (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|1
|48
|Luis Leon Sanchez Gil (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team
|1
|49
|Maxime Bouet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|1
|50
|Josh Atkins (NZl) Bontrager Livestrong Team
|1
|51
|Wesley Sulzberger (Aus) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team
|-4
|52
|Michael Rodriguez Galindo (Col) Colombia - Coldeportes
|-5
|53
|Alexandre Geniez (Fra) Argos - Shimano
|-5
|54
|Christopher Jones (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|-5
|55
|Thomas Zirbel (USA) Team Optum presented by Kelly Benefit Strategies
|-5
|56
|Andrés Díaz Corrales (Col) Team Exergy
|-10
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Sébastian Salas (Can) Team Optum presented by Kelly Benefit Strategies
|65
|pts
|2
|David Boily (Can) Spidertech Powered By C10
|48
|3
|Darwin Atapuma Hurtado (Col) Colombia - Coldeportes
|27
|4
|Jeremy Vennell (NZl) Bissell Cycling
|22
|5
|Christopher Horner (USA) RadioShack-Nissan
|18
|6
|Alex Howes (USA) Garmin - Barracuda
|16
|7
|Robert Gesink (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|15
|8
|Andrew Bajadali (USA) Team Optum presented by Kelly Benefit Strategies
|15
|9
|Alexandre Geniez (Fra) Argos - Shimano
|14
|10
|Fabio Andres Duarte Arevalo (Col) Colombia - Coldeportes
|14
|11
|Bradley White (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|14
|12
|George Bennett (NZl) RadioShack-Nissan
|13
|13
|Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|11
|14
|Carlos Julian Quintero (Col) Colombia - Coldeportes
|11
|15
|Sylvain Georges (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|10
|16
|Josh Atkins (NZl) Bontrager Livestrong Team
|10
|17
|Grégory Rast (Swi) RadioShack-Nissan
|10
|18
|Yukihiro Doi (Jpn) Argos - Shimano
|9
|19
|Philip Deignan (Irl) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|8
|20
|Marc De Maar (AHo) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|8
|21
|Ben Jacques-Maynes (USA) Bissell Cycling
|8
|22
|Wesley Sulzberger (Aus) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team
|8
|23
|Thomas Danielson (USA) Garmin - Barracuda
|7
|24
|Joseph Dombrowski (USA) Bontrager Livestrong Team
|7
|25
|Jens Voigt (Ger) RadioShack-Nissan
|7
|26
|Benjamin King (USA) RadioShack-Nissan
|7
|27
|Christopher Jones (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|7
|28
|Wilson Alexander Marentes Torres (Col) Colombia - Coldeportes
|7
|29
|Michael Rodriguez Galindo (Col) Colombia - Coldeportes
|6
|30
|Rory Sutherland (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|6
|31
|Timothy Duggan (USA) Liquigas-Cannondale
|6
|32
|Maxime Bouet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|6
|33
|Thomas Peterson (USA) Garmin - Barracuda
|6
|34
|Lloyd Mondory (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|6
|35
|Nicolas Roche (Irl) AG2R La Mondiale
|5
|36
|Luis Leon Sanchez Gil (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team
|5
|37
|Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|4
|38
|Jeffry Louder (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|4
|39
|Markel Irizar Aranburu (Spa) RadioShack-Nissan
|4
|40
|Scott Zwizanski (USA) Team Optum presented by Kelly Benefit Strategies
|4
|41
|Tiago Machado (Por) RadioShack-Nissan
|3
|42
|Brian Vandborg (Den) Spidertech Powered By C10
|3
|43
|Bram Tankink (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|3
|44
|Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|3
|45
|Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|3
|46
|Yannick Eijssen (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|3
|47
|Levi Leipheimer (USA) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|2
|48
|Dries Devenyns (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|2
|49
|Lucas Euser (USA) Spidertech Powered By C10
|2
|50
|Tejay Van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|30:45:02
|2
|Joseph Dombrowski (USA) Bontrager Livestrong Team
|0:01:08
|3
|Luke Durbridge (Aus) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team
|0:02:33
|4
|Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Argos - Shimano
|0:04:59
|5
|Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:05:58
|6
|Lawson Craddock (USA) Bontrager Livestrong Team
|0:16:40
|7
|Peter Sagan (Svk) Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:24:58
|8
|George Bennett (NZl) RadioShack-Nissan
|0:26:06
|9
|Ian Boswell (USA) Bontrager Livestrong Team
|0:26:28
|10
|Gavin Mannion (USA) Bontrager Livestrong Team
|0:36:07
|11
|Josh Atkins (NZl) Bontrager Livestrong Team
|0:48:01
|12
|Nathan Brown (USA) Bontrager Livestrong Team
|0:54:04
|13
|Hugo Houle (Can) Spidertech Powered By C10
|1:02:03
|14
|Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Bontrager Livestrong Team
|1:04:49
|15
|David Boily (Can) Spidertech Powered By C10
|1:07:28
|16
|Michael Matthews (Aus) Rabobank Cycling Team
|1:09:54
|17
|Ryan Eastman (USA) Bontrager Livestrong Team
|1:15:30
|18
|Jacob Rathe (USA) Garmin - Barracuda
|1:38:40
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|RadioShack-Nissan
|92:12:41
|2
|Rabobank Cycling Team
|0:03:05
|3
|Orica GreenEDGE
|0:06:12
|4
|BMC Racing Team
|0:09:14
|5
|AG2R La Mondiale
|0:10:08
|6
|Garmin-Barracuda
|0:11:03
|7
|UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|0:18:44
|8
|Colombia - Coldeportes
|0:18:59
|9
|Omega Pharma-QuickStep
|0:24:49
|10
|Bontrager Livestrong Team
|0:35:38
|11
|Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:39:10
|12
|Argos-Shimano
|0:50:28
|13
|Team Exergy
|0:54:22
|14
|Spidertech Powered by C10
|0:57:37
|15
|Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|1:21:16
|16
|Bissell Pro Cycling
|1:21:51
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
Iserbyt and Nash defend series leads as UCI Cyclo-cross World Cup resumes in TaborVan der Poel to ride World Cup on Saturday and Flandriencross DVV Trofee race on Sunday
-
Cavendish and Keisse in position to pounce as Ghys and De Ketele take Gent Six leadSix teams on same lap and within 57 points of each other after day 3
-
Voluntary recall of BMC Teammachine SLR01 Disc bikes for safety checksProblem with fork on 2018 and 2019 models could result in cracked or broken steerer tube
-
NTT sign Japanese road race champion Shotaro Iribe30-year-old joins team formerly known as Dimension Data
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy