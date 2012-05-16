Trending

Sagan sizzles in Clovis

Haussler again in second, Matthews takes third

Image 1 of 58

Peter Sagan (Liquigas-Cannondale) edges Heinrich Haussler (Garmin - Barracuda), left, and Michael Matthews (Rabobank), right, for Stage 4 victory at the Amgen Tour of California

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 2 of 58

One of today

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 3 of 58

Robbie McEwen (Orica Greenedge) cruises in the bunch.

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 4 of 58

The field all together with 20km to go.

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 5 of 58

The twisty roads just outside of Clovis.

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 6 of 58

For the last two hours of racing the race gets a helicopter shadow and live TV coverage.

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 7 of 58

Taking some time to clean sunglasses.

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 8 of 58

Chris Horner (Radioshack-Nissan) descends off the first KOM.

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 9 of 58

Photographers stack up waiting to get past the peloton.

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 10 of 58

Peter Sagan (Liquigas-Cannondale) protected by his team.

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 11 of 58

Jens Voigt (Radioshack-Nissan) working to bring back the break.

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 12 of 58

The field gets stung out as they get closer to Clovis.

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 13 of 58

Riders roll past fans and team buses as they leave Sonora.

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 14 of 58

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 15 of 58

Peter Sagan (Liquigas-Cannondale) enjoying his new cowboy hat.

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 16 of 58

Today

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 17 of 58

An Omega Pharma-Quickstep rider drops back to talk with the team car.

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 18 of 58

Grassy farm lands along today

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 19 of 58

Big sections of today

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 20 of 58

Three riders to try to slip off the front of the field.

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 21 of 58

Wild flowers along the course.

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 22 of 58

So far Argos-Shimano's Marcel Kittel's sprinter's legs have not been able to get around Peter Sagan.

(Image credit: Mark Johnson/www.ironstring.com)
Image 23 of 58

1800's finery on display in Sonora's old town.

(Image credit: Mark Johnson/www.ironstring.com)
Image 24 of 58

Sonora rolled out the welcome mat for the Tour of California.

(Image credit: Mark Johnson/www.ironstring.com)
Image 25 of 58

Tour of California fans in Sonora.

(Image credit: Mark Johnson/www.ironstring.com)
Image 26 of 58

Where's Waldo?

(Image credit: Mark Johnson/www.ironstring.com)
Image 27 of 58

Another sunny day greets the Amgen Tour of California.

(Image credit: Mark Johnson/www.ironstring.com)
Image 28 of 58

Orica-GreenEdge rider Matt Wilson at the start.

(Image credit: Mark Johnson/www.ironstring.com)
Image 29 of 58

RadioShack-Nissan's Matthew Busche conducts an interview for a local TV station.

(Image credit: Mark Johnson/www.ironstring.com)
Image 30 of 58

Race leader Peter Sagan meets the press in Sonora.

(Image credit: Mark Johnson/www.ironstring.com)
Image 31 of 58

A choir and color guard kicked off the stage in the Sierra Nevada foothills town of Sonora.

(Image credit: Mark Johnson/www.ironstring.com)
Image 32 of 58

Whatever your need, The Sportsman's got you covered.

(Image credit: Mark Johnson/www.ironstring.com)
Image 33 of 58

Big crowds greet the race start in Sonora.

(Image credit: Mark Johnson/www.ironstring.com)
Image 34 of 58

Dutch star Robert Gesink is a past Tour of California stage winner.

(Image credit: Mark Johnson/www.ironstring.com)
Image 35 of 58

BMC's George Hincapie at race sign in.

(Image credit: Mark Johnson/www.ironstring.com)
Image 36 of 58

Defending champ Chris Horner is looking forward to the big climbs ahead on Thursday and Friday.

(Image credit: Mark Johnson/www.ironstring.com)
Image 37 of 58

In Clovis, Liquigas-Cannondale's Peter Sagan wins his fourth stage at the Amgen Tour of California.

(Image credit: Mark Johnson/www.ironstring.com)
Image 38 of 58

Sagan victorious again.

(Image credit: Mark Johnson/www.ironstring.com)
Image 39 of 58

Argos-Shimano riders prepare for a hot day on the road.

(Image credit: Mark Johnson/www.ironstring.com)
Image 40 of 58

Argos-Shimano riders show some skin for a volunteer and fan in Sonora.

(Image credit: Mark Johnson/www.ironstring.com)
Image 41 of 58

The stage 4 podium (l-r): second, Heinrich Haussler (Garmin-Barracuda); first, Peter Sagan (Liquigas-Cannondale); third, Michael Matthews (Rabobank).

(Image credit: Mark Johnson/www.ironstring.com)
Image 42 of 58

Morning heat had fans sporting Rabobank towels on their heads in Sonora.

(Image credit: Mark Johnson/www.ironstring.com)
Image 43 of 58

Sonora school kids got the morning off for the Amgen Tour of California start.

(Image credit: Mark Johnson/www.ironstring.com)
Image 44 of 58

Axel Merckx and Rabobank General Manager Harold Knebel at the start of stage 4.

(Image credit: Mark Johnson/www.ironstring.com)
Image 45 of 58

Bontrager Livestrong's Joe Dombrowski relaxes in Sonora.

(Image credit: Mark Johnson/www.ironstring.com)
Image 46 of 58

Bontrager Livestrong used a Sonora store front to prepare for today's stage.

(Image credit: Mark Johnson/www.ironstring.com)
Image 47 of 58

Stijn Vandenbergh (Omega Pharma-Quickstep) leads the way

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 48 of 58

Rory Sutherland, centre, for UnitedHealthcare

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 49 of 58

Robert Gesink (Rabobank) is building up for another Tour de France campaign

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 50 of 58

Thomas Peterson (Garmin - Barracuda), Michael Rodriguez (Colombia - Coldeportes) and George Bennett (RadioShack-Nissan) off the front

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 51 of 58

Some enthusiastic spectators try to keep up with the escape group

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 52 of 58

RadioShack-Nissan drive the peloton en route to Clovis

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 53 of 58

The peloton winds its way to Clovis

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 54 of 58

Stage 4 of the 2012 Amgen Tour of California saw the warmest temperatures to date with plenty of extra bottles required

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 55 of 58

The day's break of 11 riders was "doomed" according to Yannick Eijssen (BMC)

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 56 of 58

The yellow jersey of Peter Sagan (Liquigas-Cannondale)

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 57 of 58

The peloton says goodbye to Sonora

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 58 of 58

Sagan wears the sweet scars of success

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)

Peter Sagan (Liquigas-Cannondale) won his fourth stage in as many days at the Amgen Tour of California on Wednesday. Sagan sprinted to victory at the end the tour's longest day, 209.6km from Sonora to Clovis, ahead of Heinrich Haussler (Garmin-Barracuda) and Michael Matthews (Rabobank).

"I didn't think I would get another victory," Sagan said. "But after the last climb my teammate Daniel Oss said, 'We win another stage today.' I said 'I don't think so.' After he said this, inside me I said yeah, OK we will try, and we did. Now we are very happy and thank you for all my team."

Collecting another 10 seconds worth of a finishing time bonus, Sagan also extended his overall race lead. An attack in the closing kilometres by Garmin-Barracuda's David Zabriskie mirrored the team's tactic on Stage 3, where Nathan Haas imposed a gap on the front of the bunch, upsetting the Liquigas-Cannondale lead out. But once again Sagan could not be foiled and Haussler was runner-up for the fourth stage in a row.

"I felt really good during the stage," Haussler said. "I was comfortable on the climbs and the team had another strong day despite the brutal heat. Sagan's the fastest guy at the moment, and he proved it again today. We've got one more opportunity for a sprint and I'm very motivated, but there's still some serious racing to get through for the next few stages."

Marcel Kittel's Argos-Shimano teammates also did their turn at the front, with Roger Kluge the benefactor, fifth over the line. Powerhouse Daniel Oss inflicted the damage for his teammate, and Sagan moved to the front with Haussler again on his wheel.

How it unfolded:

The longest day of the 2012 Amgen Tour of California was also the first of the truly hot days, with temperatures topping 90 degrees (F) and the sun beating down on the peloton. The 209.6 kilometres and six classified climbs were no doubt the toughest the peloton faced so far in the race.

"Today was very hard day," Sagan said. "Also the weather is very hot and always in the climbs I put on my head the water because it was very hot. [The heat] is not good for me."

The attacks came immediately after the two-mile neutral roll out, but the day's major breakaway took longer to establish than on the previous stages. Despite the oppressive heat, Stijn Vandenbergh (Omega Pharma-Quickstep), Yannick Eijssen (BMC) and Bradley White (UnitedHealthcare) were feeling peppy enough to have a go in a breakaway before the bottom of the day's first major climb, but their move was not quite strong enough to stay clear and they were absorbed before the ascent began.

Mountains classification leader Sebastian Salas (Optum) jumped away from another small group that was just off the front of the bunch take the maximum points on the climb, extending his lead ahead of Spidertech's David Boily. But Salas wasn't able to add any more points to his tally as he fell back to the peloton while the day's longest breakaway went clear.

"There was a lot of talk about today being the big day [for the mountains classification]," he said. "I went for the first KOM and tried to get in the move, but none of the teams were letting me get up the road in another breakaway. As chance would have it, Boily wasn't able to get as many points today, so I increased my buffer on him."

Eleven riders were in the big break that stuck for much of the day, including Markel Irizar Aranburu and Benjamin King
(RadioShack-Nissan), Dries Devenyns (Omega Pharma-Quickstep), Yannick Eijssen (BMC Racing Team), Wilco Kelderman (Rabobank Cycling Team), Alex Howes (Garmin-Barracuda), Timothy Duggan (Liquigas-Cannondale), Wesley Sulzberger (Orica GreenEdge), Mikael Cherel (AG2R La Mondiale), Darwin Atapuma Hurtado and Carlos Julian Quintero (Colombia-Coldeportes).

Eijssen said the breakaway's make-up doomed it's chances early on.

"We started the day with the motivation of helping my team out," he said. "But once we got up there the selection of the group wasn't very good to make it to the finish. All the big teams [were present], and tactics made it that we were caught back."

King and Irizar were two of the riders in the move who didn't contribute because of the tactics going on behind.

"Everyone understood that we couldn't work because our team was pulling in the peloton," King said. "And also the Liquigas rider couldn't work because his team has the yellow jersey. Everyone else was willing to ride. It came back pretty quickly, but that's just because our team wanted to shut it down before the flat section so we didn't have to ride on the flats."

The group's gap went up to 5:25, but in the sawtooth-profiled section along highway 49 they lost Quintero and their impetus and had only 1:20 on the day's fifth climb.

The sixth-and-final climb of the day spelled the end of the breakaway, and a second move went on the ascent with George Bennett (RadioShack-Nissan), Thomas Peterson (Garmin-Barracuda) and Michael Rodriguez Galindo (Colombia-Coldeportes) were soon joined by Bram Tankink (Rabobank), Mikael Cherel (AG2R La Mondiale) and Brian Vandborg (Spidertech Powered By C10), but with the long downhill run to the finish on the other side of the hill, Liquigas-Cannondale pegged back the leaders and went to work setting up the sprint for another Sagan victory.

First UnitedHealthcare, with Johnny Clarke, and then Garmin-Barracuda's David Zabriskie tried to foil the sprinters with
late-race breakaways, but Argos-Shimano was keen to get a result after striking out all week so far and the Dutch team nailed it back.

"There was just a bit of a hill and a bit of hesitation in the bunch," Clarke said. "I asked Rory Sutherland whether I should have an attack, and he said, 'Why not, have a try.' You have to try sometimes."

The field let both Clarke and then Zabriske dangle off the front for a brief time before Omega Pharma-Quickstep took the lead to set up Tom Boonen, but he was soon left behind as Sagan surged for the line on the Belgian's right to take the seventh Tour of California stage win of his brief career.

Although Sagan padded his race lead again in Clovis, the 22-year-old Slovakian rider said he expected to lose the jersey during the stage 5 time trial Thursday in Bakersfield.

"Tomorrow I think I will lose this jersey," Sagan said. "I will do bye bye. I don't time trial well. Maybe I try when I feel good on Big Bear for another stage, but we will see."

Another stage win would set the record at the Tour of California. Sagan is currently tied with Levi Leipheimer (Omega Pharma-QuickStep) with seven. Can Sagan win a fifth stage this year and set a new record?

"Today we said before the stage, three is good, another one is better," he said. "The team was tired, and today we don't want to work for the win. If someone was going to take over the general classification it didn't matter to us."

But Sagan said he did like the idea of returning to California next year to raise the bar even further.

"I like California, I like America," he said. "Maybe next year I come another time and win another stage. Maybe this is not the record."

Full results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Peter Sagan (Svk) Liquigas-Cannondale5:18:08
2Heinrich Haussler (Aus) Garmin - Barracuda
3Michael Matthews (Aus) Rabobank Cycling Team
4Tom Boonen (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
5Roger Kluge (Ger) Argos - Shimano
6Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Bontrager Livestrong Team
7Guillaume Boivin (Can) Spidertech Powered By C10
8Alexander Candelario (USA) Team Optum presented by Kelly Benefit Strategies
9Leigh Howard (Aus) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team
10Lloyd Mondory (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
11Fred Rodriguez (USA) Team Exergy
12Ben Jacques-Maynes (USA) Bissell Cycling
13Luis Leon Sanchez Gil (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team
14Peter Velits (Svk) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
15Andrew Talansky (USA) Garmin - Barracuda
16Tiago Machado (Por) RadioShack-Nissan
17Alex Howes (USA) Garmin - Barracuda
18Tejay Van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team
19Nicolas Roche (Irl) AG2R La Mondiale
20George Hincapie (USA) BMC Racing Team
21Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Argos - Shimano
22Wesley Sulzberger (Aus) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team
23Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
24Daniel Oss (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
25Timothy Duggan (USA) Liquigas-Cannondale
26Markel Irizar Aranburu (Spa) RadioShack-Nissan
27Christopher Horner (USA) RadioShack-Nissan
28Thomas Danielson (USA) Garmin - Barracuda
29Marc De Maar (AHo) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
30Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
31Robert Gesink (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
32Koen De Kort (Ned) Argos - Shimano
33Edward King (USA) Liquigas-Cannondale
34Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team
35Lawson Craddock (USA) Bontrager Livestrong Team
36Bradley White (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
37Brian Vandborg (Den) Spidertech Powered By C10
38Christopher Jones (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
39Rory Sutherland (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
40Raymond Kunzli (Swi) Spidertech Powered By C10
41Darwin Atapuma Hurtado (Col) Colombia - Coldeportes
42Luke Durbridge (Aus) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team
43Bram Tankink (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
44George Bennett (NZl) RadioShack-Nissan
45Joseph Dombrowski (USA) Bontrager Livestrong Team
46Pieter Weening (Ned) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team
47Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
48Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team
49Yannick Eijssen (Bel) BMC Racing Team
50Mauro Da Dalto (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
51Paul Martens (Ger) Rabobank Cycling Team
52Sylvain Georges (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
53Levi Leipheimer (USA) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
54David Zabriskie (USA) Garmin - Barracuda
55Fabio Andres Duarte Arevalo (Col) Colombia - Coldeportes
56Kristijan Koren (Slo) Liquigas-Cannondale
57Cameron Meyer (Aus) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team
58Benjamin King (USA) RadioShack-Nissan
59Ryan Eastman (USA) Bontrager Livestrong Team
60Philip Deignan (Irl) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
61Jeffry Louder (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
62Hugo Houle (Can) Spidertech Powered By C10
63Matthew Busche (USA) RadioShack-Nissan
64Frank Pipp (USA) Bissell Cycling
65Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
66Maxime Bouet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
67Stijn Vandenbergh (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
68Ken Hanson (USA) Team Optum presented by Kelly Benefit Strategies
69Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
70Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
71Christopher Baldwin (USA) Bissell Cycling
72Matt Cooke (USA) Team Exergy
73Andrés Díaz Corrales (Col) Team Exergy
74Thomas Peterson (USA) Garmin - Barracuda
75Thimothy Roe (Aus) BMC Racing Team
76Josh Atkins (NZl) Bontrager Livestrong Team
77Thomas Zirbel (USA) Team Optum presented by Kelly Benefit Strategies
78Andrew Bajadali (USA) Team Optum presented by Kelly Benefit Strategies
79Nathan Brown (USA) Bontrager Livestrong Team
80Ian Boswell (USA) Bontrager Livestrong Team
81Tom Stamsnijder (Ned) Argos - Shimano
82Jens Voigt (Ger) RadioShack-Nissan
83Ryan Anderson (Can) Spidertech Powered By C10
84Bert Grabsch (Ger) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
85Yukihiro Doi (Jpn) Argos - Shimano
86Gavin Mannion (USA) Bontrager Livestrong Team
87Alessandro Vanotti (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
88Dries Devenyns (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
89Thomas Damuseau (Fra) Argos - Shimano
90Scott Zwizanski (USA) Team Optum presented by Kelly Benefit Strategies
91Nathan Haas (Aus) Garmin - Barracuda0:00:24
92Alexandre Geniez (Fra) Argos - Shimano0:00:31
93Sébastian Salas (Can) Team Optum presented by Kelly Benefit Strategies0:00:36
94Victor Hugo Pena Grisales (Col) Colombia - Coldeportes
95Michael Rodriguez Galindo (Col) Colombia - Coldeportes
96Morgan Schmitt (USA) Team Exergy0:00:49
97Jacob Rathe (USA) Garmin - Barracuda
98Jason McCartney (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
99Lucas Euser (USA) Spidertech Powered By C10
100Serghei Tvetcov (Mda) Team Exergy0:01:01
101Grégory Rast (Swi) RadioShack-Nissan
102Jeremy Vennell (NZl) Bissell Cycling0:01:09
103Gerald Ciolek (Ger) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
104Michael Creed (USA) Team Optum presented by Kelly Benefit Strategies
105Matthew Wilson (Aus) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team0:01:22
106Jonathan Clarke (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
107David Boily (Can) Spidertech Powered By C10
108Frantisek Rabon (Cze) Omega Pharma-Quickstep0:02:15
109Robbie McEwen (Aus) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team0:14:50
110Logan Loader (USA) Team Exergy
111Carlos Julian Quintero (Col) Colombia - Coldeportes
112Juan Pablo Suarez Suarez (Col) Colombia - Coldeportes
113Wilson Alexander Marentes Torres (Col) Colombia - Coldeportes
114Carter Jones (USA) Bissell Cycling
115Travis Meyer (Aus) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team
116Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
117Marcel Kittel (Ger) Argos - Shimano
118Jonathan Patrick McCarty (USA) Spidertech Powered By C10
DNFRinaldo Nocentini (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
DNFJavier Gonzalez Barrera (Col) Colombia - Coldeportes
DNFMichael Friedman (USA) Team Optum presented by Kelly Benefit Strategies
DNFCarlos Eduardo Alzate Escobar (Col) Team Exergy
DNFSam Johnson (USA) Team Exergy

Points - Mariposa - km 82.7
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Markel Irizar Aranburu (Spa) RadioShack-Nissan5pts
2Alex Howes (USA) Garmin - Barracuda3
3Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team1

Oakhurst - km 126
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Alex Howes (USA) Garmin - Barracuda5pts
2Benjamin King (USA) RadioShack-Nissan3
3Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team1

Finish - km 209.6
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Peter Sagan (Svk) Liquigas-Cannondale15pts
2Heinrich Haussler (Aus) Garmin - Barracuda12
3Michael Matthews (Aus) Rabobank Cycling Team10
4Tom Boonen (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep7
5Roger Kluge (Ger) Argos - Shimano6
6Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Bontrager Livestrong Team5
7Guillaume Boivin (Can) Spidertech Powered By C104
8Alexander Candelario (USA) Team Optum presented by Kelly Benefit Strategies3
9Leigh Howard (Aus) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team2
10Lloyd Mondory (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale1

KOMs - CA 49 Mocassir - km 32.8
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Sébastian Salas (Can) Team Optum presented by Kelly Benefit Strategies4pts
2Bram Tankink (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team3
3Dries Devenyns (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep2
4Ben Jacques-Maynes (USA) Bissell Cycling1

CA 49 Bagby - km 62.4
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Darwin Atapuma Hurtado (Col) Colombia - Coldeportes8pts
2Alex Howes (USA) Garmin - Barracuda7
3Benjamin King (USA) RadioShack-Nissan6
4Carlos Julian Quintero (Col) Colombia - Coldeportes5
5Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale3

CA 49 Bootjack - km 89
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Carlos Julian Quintero (Col) Colombia - Coldeportes4pts
2Yannick Eijssen (Bel) BMC Racing Team3
3Wesley Sulzberger (Aus) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team2
4Benjamin King (USA) RadioShack-Nissan1

CA 49 - km 98.4
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team4pts
2Alex Howes (USA) Garmin - Barracuda3
3Carlos Julian Quintero (Col) Colombia - Coldeportes2
4Wesley Sulzberger (Aus) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team1

CA 49 - km 110.5
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Alex Howes (USA) Garmin - Barracuda6pts
2Wesley Sulzberger (Aus) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team5
3Markel Irizar Aranburu (Spa) RadioShack-Nissan4
4Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team3
5Darwin Atapuma Hurtado (Col) Colombia - Coldeportes1

Crane Valley Rd - km 134.7
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Michael Rodriguez Galindo (Col) Colombia - Coldeportes6pts
2George Bennett (NZl) RadioShack-Nissan5
3Thomas Peterson (USA) Garmin - Barracuda4
4Brian Vandborg (Den) Spidertech Powered By C103
5Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale1

Young rider
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Peter Sagan (Svk) Liquigas-Cannondale5:18:08
2Michael Matthews (Aus) Rabobank Cycling Team
3Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Bontrager Livestrong Team
4Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Argos - Shimano
5Lawson Craddock (USA) Bontrager Livestrong Team
6Luke Durbridge (Aus) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team
7George Bennett (NZl) RadioShack-Nissan
8Joseph Dombrowski (USA) Bontrager Livestrong Team
9Ryan Eastman (USA) Bontrager Livestrong Team
10Hugo Houle (Can) Spidertech Powered By C10
11Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
12Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
13Josh Atkins (NZl) Bontrager Livestrong Team
14Nathan Brown (USA) Bontrager Livestrong Team
15Ian Boswell (USA) Bontrager Livestrong Team
16Gavin Mannion (USA) Bontrager Livestrong Team
17Jacob Rathe (USA) Garmin - Barracuda0:00:49
18David Boily (Can) Spidertech Powered By C100:01:22

General classification after stage 4
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Peter Sagan (Svk) Liquigas-Cannondale19:52:52
2Heinrich Haussler (Aus) Garmin - Barracuda0:00:16
3Jeffry Louder (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team0:00:34
4Alex Howes (USA) Garmin - Barracuda0:00:35
5Fred Rodriguez (USA) Team Exergy0:00:36
6Ben Jacques-Maynes (USA) Bissell Cycling
7Markel Irizar Aranburu (Spa) RadioShack-Nissan
8Marc De Maar (AHo) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team0:00:37
9Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team0:00:38
10Josh Atkins (NZl) Bontrager Livestrong Team0:00:39
11Luis Leon Sanchez Gil (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team0:00:40
12Peter Velits (Svk) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
13George Hincapie (USA) BMC Racing Team
14Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team
15Lawson Craddock (USA) Bontrager Livestrong Team
16Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Argos - Shimano
17Tiago Machado (Por) RadioShack-Nissan
18Christopher Horner (USA) RadioShack-Nissan
19Tejay Van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team
20Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team
21Andrew Talansky (USA) Garmin - Barracuda
22Thomas Danielson (USA) Garmin - Barracuda
23Darwin Atapuma Hurtado (Col) Colombia - Coldeportes
24Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
25Luke Durbridge (Aus) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team
26Robert Gesink (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
27Wesley Sulzberger (Aus) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team
28Cameron Meyer (Aus) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team
29Brian Vandborg (Den) Spidertech Powered By C10
30Fabio Andres Duarte Arevalo (Col) Colombia - Coldeportes
31Nicolas Roche (Irl) AG2R La Mondiale
32Rory Sutherland (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
33Paul Martens (Ger) Rabobank Cycling Team
34Raymond Kunzli (Swi) Spidertech Powered By C10
35Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
36Levi Leipheimer (USA) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
37Pieter Weening (Ned) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team
38David Zabriskie (USA) Garmin - Barracuda
39Yannick Eijssen (Bel) BMC Racing Team
40Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
41Sylvain Georges (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
42Philip Deignan (Irl) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
43Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
44Matt Cooke (USA) Team Exergy
45Thimothy Roe (Aus) BMC Racing Team
46Ian Boswell (USA) Bontrager Livestrong Team
47Nathan Brown (USA) Bontrager Livestrong Team
48Andrés Díaz Corrales (Col) Team Exergy0:00:50
49Christopher Baldwin (USA) Bissell Cycling0:01:02
50Bram Tankink (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
51Maxime Bouet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:01:03
52George Bennett (NZl) RadioShack-Nissan0:01:04
53Joseph Dombrowski (USA) Bontrager Livestrong Team
54Timothy Duggan (USA) Liquigas-Cannondale0:01:24
55Alessandro Vanotti (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale0:01:44
56Andrew Bajadali (USA) Team Optum presented by Kelly Benefit Strategies0:01:48
57Matthew Busche (USA) RadioShack-Nissan0:02:16
58Daniel Oss (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale0:03:42
59Alexander Candelario (USA) Team Optum presented by Kelly Benefit Strategies0:07:36
60Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Bontrager Livestrong Team
61Koen De Kort (Ned) Argos - Shimano
62Yukihiro Doi (Jpn) Argos - Shimano
63Thomas Damuseau (Fra) Argos - Shimano
64Jens Voigt (Ger) RadioShack-Nissan
65Hugo Houle (Can) Spidertech Powered By C100:07:56
66Lucas Euser (USA) Spidertech Powered By C100:08:25
67Victor Hugo Pena Grisales (Col) Colombia - Coldeportes0:08:32
68Gavin Mannion (USA) Bontrager Livestrong Team0:08:56
69Frank Pipp (USA) Bissell Cycling0:09:29
70Alexandre Geniez (Fra) Argos - Shimano0:09:51
71Leigh Howard (Aus) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team0:11:16
72Tom Boonen (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep0:12:09
73Stijn Vandenbergh (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep0:12:13
74Edward King (USA) Liquigas-Cannondale0:14:39
75Dries Devenyns (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep0:14:41
76Michael Matthews (Aus) Rabobank Cycling Team0:15:21
77Lloyd Mondory (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:15:51
78Thomas Peterson (USA) Garmin - Barracuda0:15:52
79Ryan Eastman (USA) Bontrager Livestrong Team0:18:23
80Thomas Zirbel (USA) Team Optum presented by Kelly Benefit Strategies0:19:19
81Christopher Jones (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team0:19:30
82Michael Rodriguez Galindo (Col) Colombia - Coldeportes0:20:07
83Benjamin King (USA) RadioShack-Nissan0:21:33
84Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team0:21:35
85Roger Kluge (Ger) Argos - Shimano0:22:21
86Ryan Anderson (Can) Spidertech Powered By C100:22:26
87Grégory Rast (Swi) RadioShack-Nissan0:22:38
88Michael Creed (USA) Team Optum presented by Kelly Benefit Strategies0:22:46
89Morgan Schmitt (USA) Team Exergy0:23:10
90Gerald Ciolek (Ger) Omega Pharma-Quickstep0:23:30
91Kristijan Koren (Slo) Liquigas-Cannondale0:23:37
92Bert Grabsch (Ger) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
93David Boily (Can) Spidertech Powered By C100:26:14
94Jeremy Vennell (NZl) Bissell Cycling0:26:29
95Sébastian Salas (Can) Team Optum presented by Kelly Benefit Strategies0:27:08
96Guillaume Boivin (Can) Spidertech Powered By C100:28:24
97Bradley White (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team0:29:18
98Jonathan Clarke (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team0:29:20
99Scott Zwizanski (USA) Team Optum presented by Kelly Benefit Strategies0:29:42
100Tom Stamsnijder (Ned) Argos - Shimano0:32:20
101Nathan Haas (Aus) Garmin - Barracuda0:34:07
102Mauro Da Dalto (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale0:34:47
103Ken Hanson (USA) Team Optum presented by Kelly Benefit Strategies
104Matthew Wilson (Aus) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team0:35:05
105Frantisek Rabon (Cze) Omega Pharma-Quickstep0:36:42
106Robbie McEwen (Aus) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team0:38:58
107Jason McCartney (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team0:39:24
108Serghei Tvetcov (Mda) Team Exergy0:40:20
109Jacob Rathe (USA) Garmin - Barracuda0:40:28
110Carlos Julian Quintero (Col) Colombia - Coldeportes0:44:34
111Carter Jones (USA) Bissell Cycling0:44:56
112Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:46:05
113Jonathan Patrick McCarty (USA) Spidertech Powered By C10
114Travis Meyer (Aus) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team0:49:04
115Juan Pablo Suarez Suarez (Col) Colombia - Coldeportes0:49:17
116Logan Loader (USA) Team Exergy
117Marcel Kittel (Ger) Argos - Shimano
118Wilson Alexander Marentes Torres (Col) Colombia - Coldeportes0:49:45

Points
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Peter Sagan (Svk) Liquigas-Cannondale60pts
2Heinrich Haussler (Aus) Garmin - Barracuda48
3Leigh Howard (Aus) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team24
4Fred Rodriguez (USA) Team Exergy21
5Tom Boonen (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep17
6Michael Matthews (Aus) Rabobank Cycling Team12
7Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team11
8Jeffry Louder (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team10
9Alexander Candelario (USA) Team Optum presented by Kelly Benefit Strategies10
10Koen De Kort (Ned) Argos - Shimano10
11Alex Howes (USA) Garmin - Barracuda8
12Marc De Maar (AHo) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team8
13Lloyd Mondory (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale8
14Markel Irizar Aranburu (Spa) RadioShack-Nissan6
15Bradley White (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team6
16Ben Jacques-Maynes (USA) Bissell Cycling6
17Lawson Craddock (USA) Bontrager Livestrong Team6
18Roger Kluge (Ger) Argos - Shimano6
19Jeremy Vennell (NZl) Bissell Cycling6
20Wilson Alexander Marentes Torres (Col) Colombia - Coldeportes5
21George Hincapie (USA) BMC Racing Team5
22Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Bontrager Livestrong Team5
23Hugo Houle (Can) Spidertech Powered By C104
24Ryan Anderson (Can) Spidertech Powered By C104
25Guillaume Boivin (Can) Spidertech Powered By C104
26Bram Tankink (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team3
27Stijn Vandenbergh (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep3
28Benjamin King (USA) RadioShack-Nissan3
29Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team3
30Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team2
31Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Argos - Shimano2
32Josh Atkins (NZl) Bontrager Livestrong Team1
33Luis Leon Sanchez Gil (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team1
34Peter Velits (Svk) Omega Pharma-Quickstep1
35Wesley Sulzberger (Aus) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team1
36Maxime Bouet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale1
37Sébastian Salas (Can) Team Optum presented by Kelly Benefit Strategies1
38Andrés Díaz Corrales (Col) Team Exergy-5
39Thomas Zirbel (USA) Team Optum presented by Kelly Benefit Strategies-5

KOM classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Sébastian Salas (Can) Team Optum presented by Kelly Benefit Strategies40pts
2David Boily (Can) Spidertech Powered By C1032
3Alex Howes (USA) Garmin - Barracuda16
4Jeremy Vennell (NZl) Bissell Cycling16
5Alexandre Geniez (Fra) Argos - Shimano14
6Jonathan Patrick McCarty (USA) Spidertech Powered By C1012
7Carlos Julian Quintero (Col) Colombia - Coldeportes11
8Josh Atkins (NZl) Bontrager Livestrong Team10
9Darwin Atapuma Hurtado (Col) Colombia - Coldeportes9
10Bradley White (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team9
11Philip Deignan (Irl) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team8
12Ben Jacques-Maynes (USA) Bissell Cycling8
13Wesley Sulzberger (Aus) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team8
14Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team7
15Christopher Jones (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team7
16Benjamin King (USA) RadioShack-Nissan7
17Wilson Alexander Marentes Torres (Col) Colombia - Coldeportes7
18Fabio Andres Duarte Arevalo (Col) Colombia - Coldeportes6
19Michael Rodriguez Galindo (Col) Colombia - Coldeportes6
20Rory Sutherland (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team6
21Maxime Bouet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale6
22Lloyd Mondory (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale6
23Thomas Peterson (USA) Garmin - Barracuda6
24Luis Leon Sanchez Gil (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team5
25Nicolas Roche (Irl) AG2R La Mondiale5
26George Bennett (NZl) RadioShack-Nissan5
27Jeffry Louder (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team4
28Markel Irizar Aranburu (Spa) RadioShack-Nissan4
29Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale4
30Scott Zwizanski (USA) Team Optum presented by Kelly Benefit Strategies4
31Robert Gesink (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team3
32Brian Vandborg (Den) Spidertech Powered By C103
33Yannick Eijssen (Bel) BMC Racing Team3
34Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale3
35Bram Tankink (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team3
36Lucas Euser (USA) Spidertech Powered By C102
37Dries Devenyns (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep2
38Thomas Danielson (USA) Garmin - Barracuda1

Young rider classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Peter Sagan (Svk) Liquigas-Cannondale19:52:52
2Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team0:00:38
3Josh Atkins (NZl) Bontrager Livestrong Team0:00:39
4Lawson Craddock (USA) Bontrager Livestrong Team0:00:40
5Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Argos - Shimano
6Luke Durbridge (Aus) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team
7Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
8Nathan Brown (USA) Bontrager Livestrong Team
9Ian Boswell (USA) Bontrager Livestrong Team
10George Bennett (NZl) RadioShack-Nissan0:01:04
11Joseph Dombrowski (USA) Bontrager Livestrong Team
12Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Bontrager Livestrong Team0:07:36
13Hugo Houle (Can) Spidertech Powered By C100:07:56
14Gavin Mannion (USA) Bontrager Livestrong Team0:08:56
15Michael Matthews (Aus) Rabobank Cycling Team0:15:21
16Ryan Eastman (USA) Bontrager Livestrong Team0:18:23
17David Boily (Can) Spidertech Powered By C100:26:14
18Jacob Rathe (USA) Garmin - Barracuda0:40:28

