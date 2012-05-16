Sagan sizzles in Clovis
Haussler again in second, Matthews takes third
Stage 4: Sonora - Clovis
Peter Sagan (Liquigas-Cannondale) won his fourth stage in as many days at the Amgen Tour of California on Wednesday. Sagan sprinted to victory at the end the tour's longest day, 209.6km from Sonora to Clovis, ahead of Heinrich Haussler (Garmin-Barracuda) and Michael Matthews (Rabobank).
"I didn't think I would get another victory," Sagan said. "But after the last climb my teammate Daniel Oss said, 'We win another stage today.' I said 'I don't think so.' After he said this, inside me I said yeah, OK we will try, and we did. Now we are very happy and thank you for all my team."
Collecting another 10 seconds worth of a finishing time bonus, Sagan also extended his overall race lead. An attack in the closing kilometres by Garmin-Barracuda's David Zabriskie mirrored the team's tactic on Stage 3, where Nathan Haas imposed a gap on the front of the bunch, upsetting the Liquigas-Cannondale lead out. But once again Sagan could not be foiled and Haussler was runner-up for the fourth stage in a row.
"I felt really good during the stage," Haussler said. "I was comfortable on the climbs and the team had another strong day despite the brutal heat. Sagan's the fastest guy at the moment, and he proved it again today. We've got one more opportunity for a sprint and I'm very motivated, but there's still some serious racing to get through for the next few stages."
Marcel Kittel's Argos-Shimano teammates also did their turn at the front, with Roger Kluge the benefactor, fifth over the line. Powerhouse Daniel Oss inflicted the damage for his teammate, and Sagan moved to the front with Haussler again on his wheel.
How it unfolded:
The longest day of the 2012 Amgen Tour of California was also the first of the truly hot days, with temperatures topping 90 degrees (F) and the sun beating down on the peloton. The 209.6 kilometres and six classified climbs were no doubt the toughest the peloton faced so far in the race.
"Today was very hard day," Sagan said. "Also the weather is very hot and always in the climbs I put on my head the water because it was very hot. [The heat] is not good for me."
The attacks came immediately after the two-mile neutral roll out, but the day's major breakaway took longer to establish than on the previous stages. Despite the oppressive heat, Stijn Vandenbergh (Omega Pharma-Quickstep), Yannick Eijssen (BMC) and Bradley White (UnitedHealthcare) were feeling peppy enough to have a go in a breakaway before the bottom of the day's first major climb, but their move was not quite strong enough to stay clear and they were absorbed before the ascent began.
Mountains classification leader Sebastian Salas (Optum) jumped away from another small group that was just off the front of the bunch take the maximum points on the climb, extending his lead ahead of Spidertech's David Boily. But Salas wasn't able to add any more points to his tally as he fell back to the peloton while the day's longest breakaway went clear.
"There was a lot of talk about today being the big day [for the mountains classification]," he said. "I went for the first KOM and tried to get in the move, but none of the teams were letting me get up the road in another breakaway. As chance would have it, Boily wasn't able to get as many points today, so I increased my buffer on him."
Eleven riders were in the big break that stuck for much of the day, including Markel Irizar Aranburu and Benjamin King
(RadioShack-Nissan), Dries Devenyns (Omega Pharma-Quickstep), Yannick Eijssen (BMC Racing Team), Wilco Kelderman (Rabobank Cycling Team), Alex Howes (Garmin-Barracuda), Timothy Duggan (Liquigas-Cannondale), Wesley Sulzberger (Orica GreenEdge), Mikael Cherel (AG2R La Mondiale), Darwin Atapuma Hurtado and Carlos Julian Quintero (Colombia-Coldeportes).
Eijssen said the breakaway's make-up doomed it's chances early on.
"We started the day with the motivation of helping my team out," he said. "But once we got up there the selection of the group wasn't very good to make it to the finish. All the big teams [were present], and tactics made it that we were caught back."
King and Irizar were two of the riders in the move who didn't contribute because of the tactics going on behind.
"Everyone understood that we couldn't work because our team was pulling in the peloton," King said. "And also the Liquigas rider couldn't work because his team has the yellow jersey. Everyone else was willing to ride. It came back pretty quickly, but that's just because our team wanted to shut it down before the flat section so we didn't have to ride on the flats."
The group's gap went up to 5:25, but in the sawtooth-profiled section along highway 49 they lost Quintero and their impetus and had only 1:20 on the day's fifth climb.
The sixth-and-final climb of the day spelled the end of the breakaway, and a second move went on the ascent with George Bennett (RadioShack-Nissan), Thomas Peterson (Garmin-Barracuda) and Michael Rodriguez Galindo (Colombia-Coldeportes) were soon joined by Bram Tankink (Rabobank), Mikael Cherel (AG2R La Mondiale) and Brian Vandborg (Spidertech Powered By C10), but with the long downhill run to the finish on the other side of the hill, Liquigas-Cannondale pegged back the leaders and went to work setting up the sprint for another Sagan victory.
First UnitedHealthcare, with Johnny Clarke, and then Garmin-Barracuda's David Zabriskie tried to foil the sprinters with
late-race breakaways, but Argos-Shimano was keen to get a result after striking out all week so far and the Dutch team nailed it back.
"There was just a bit of a hill and a bit of hesitation in the bunch," Clarke said. "I asked Rory Sutherland whether I should have an attack, and he said, 'Why not, have a try.' You have to try sometimes."
The field let both Clarke and then Zabriske dangle off the front for a brief time before Omega Pharma-Quickstep took the lead to set up Tom Boonen, but he was soon left behind as Sagan surged for the line on the Belgian's right to take the seventh Tour of California stage win of his brief career.
Although Sagan padded his race lead again in Clovis, the 22-year-old Slovakian rider said he expected to lose the jersey during the stage 5 time trial Thursday in Bakersfield.
"Tomorrow I think I will lose this jersey," Sagan said. "I will do bye bye. I don't time trial well. Maybe I try when I feel good on Big Bear for another stage, but we will see."
Another stage win would set the record at the Tour of California. Sagan is currently tied with Levi Leipheimer (Omega Pharma-QuickStep) with seven. Can Sagan win a fifth stage this year and set a new record?
"Today we said before the stage, three is good, another one is better," he said. "The team was tired, and today we don't want to work for the win. If someone was going to take over the general classification it didn't matter to us."
But Sagan said he did like the idea of returning to California next year to raise the bar even further.
"I like California, I like America," he said. "Maybe next year I come another time and win another stage. Maybe this is not the record."
Full results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Peter Sagan (Svk) Liquigas-Cannondale
|5:18:08
|2
|Heinrich Haussler (Aus) Garmin - Barracuda
|3
|Michael Matthews (Aus) Rabobank Cycling Team
|4
|Tom Boonen (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|5
|Roger Kluge (Ger) Argos - Shimano
|6
|Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Bontrager Livestrong Team
|7
|Guillaume Boivin (Can) Spidertech Powered By C10
|8
|Alexander Candelario (USA) Team Optum presented by Kelly Benefit Strategies
|9
|Leigh Howard (Aus) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team
|10
|Lloyd Mondory (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|11
|Fred Rodriguez (USA) Team Exergy
|12
|Ben Jacques-Maynes (USA) Bissell Cycling
|13
|Luis Leon Sanchez Gil (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team
|14
|Peter Velits (Svk) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|15
|Andrew Talansky (USA) Garmin - Barracuda
|16
|Tiago Machado (Por) RadioShack-Nissan
|17
|Alex Howes (USA) Garmin - Barracuda
|18
|Tejay Van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team
|19
|Nicolas Roche (Irl) AG2R La Mondiale
|20
|George Hincapie (USA) BMC Racing Team
|21
|Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Argos - Shimano
|22
|Wesley Sulzberger (Aus) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team
|23
|Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|24
|Daniel Oss (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|25
|Timothy Duggan (USA) Liquigas-Cannondale
|26
|Markel Irizar Aranburu (Spa) RadioShack-Nissan
|27
|Christopher Horner (USA) RadioShack-Nissan
|28
|Thomas Danielson (USA) Garmin - Barracuda
|29
|Marc De Maar (AHo) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|30
|Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|31
|Robert Gesink (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|32
|Koen De Kort (Ned) Argos - Shimano
|33
|Edward King (USA) Liquigas-Cannondale
|34
|Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team
|35
|Lawson Craddock (USA) Bontrager Livestrong Team
|36
|Bradley White (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|37
|Brian Vandborg (Den) Spidertech Powered By C10
|38
|Christopher Jones (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|39
|Rory Sutherland (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|40
|Raymond Kunzli (Swi) Spidertech Powered By C10
|41
|Darwin Atapuma Hurtado (Col) Colombia - Coldeportes
|42
|Luke Durbridge (Aus) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team
|43
|Bram Tankink (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|44
|George Bennett (NZl) RadioShack-Nissan
|45
|Joseph Dombrowski (USA) Bontrager Livestrong Team
|46
|Pieter Weening (Ned) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team
|47
|Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|48
|Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|49
|Yannick Eijssen (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|50
|Mauro Da Dalto (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|51
|Paul Martens (Ger) Rabobank Cycling Team
|52
|Sylvain Georges (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|53
|Levi Leipheimer (USA) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|54
|David Zabriskie (USA) Garmin - Barracuda
|55
|Fabio Andres Duarte Arevalo (Col) Colombia - Coldeportes
|56
|Kristijan Koren (Slo) Liquigas-Cannondale
|57
|Cameron Meyer (Aus) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team
|58
|Benjamin King (USA) RadioShack-Nissan
|59
|Ryan Eastman (USA) Bontrager Livestrong Team
|60
|Philip Deignan (Irl) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|61
|Jeffry Louder (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|62
|Hugo Houle (Can) Spidertech Powered By C10
|63
|Matthew Busche (USA) RadioShack-Nissan
|64
|Frank Pipp (USA) Bissell Cycling
|65
|Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|66
|Maxime Bouet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|67
|Stijn Vandenbergh (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|68
|Ken Hanson (USA) Team Optum presented by Kelly Benefit Strategies
|69
|Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|70
|Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|71
|Christopher Baldwin (USA) Bissell Cycling
|72
|Matt Cooke (USA) Team Exergy
|73
|Andrés Díaz Corrales (Col) Team Exergy
|74
|Thomas Peterson (USA) Garmin - Barracuda
|75
|Thimothy Roe (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|76
|Josh Atkins (NZl) Bontrager Livestrong Team
|77
|Thomas Zirbel (USA) Team Optum presented by Kelly Benefit Strategies
|78
|Andrew Bajadali (USA) Team Optum presented by Kelly Benefit Strategies
|79
|Nathan Brown (USA) Bontrager Livestrong Team
|80
|Ian Boswell (USA) Bontrager Livestrong Team
|81
|Tom Stamsnijder (Ned) Argos - Shimano
|82
|Jens Voigt (Ger) RadioShack-Nissan
|83
|Ryan Anderson (Can) Spidertech Powered By C10
|84
|Bert Grabsch (Ger) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|85
|Yukihiro Doi (Jpn) Argos - Shimano
|86
|Gavin Mannion (USA) Bontrager Livestrong Team
|87
|Alessandro Vanotti (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|88
|Dries Devenyns (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|89
|Thomas Damuseau (Fra) Argos - Shimano
|90
|Scott Zwizanski (USA) Team Optum presented by Kelly Benefit Strategies
|91
|Nathan Haas (Aus) Garmin - Barracuda
|0:00:24
|92
|Alexandre Geniez (Fra) Argos - Shimano
|0:00:31
|93
|Sébastian Salas (Can) Team Optum presented by Kelly Benefit Strategies
|0:00:36
|94
|Victor Hugo Pena Grisales (Col) Colombia - Coldeportes
|95
|Michael Rodriguez Galindo (Col) Colombia - Coldeportes
|96
|Morgan Schmitt (USA) Team Exergy
|0:00:49
|97
|Jacob Rathe (USA) Garmin - Barracuda
|98
|Jason McCartney (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|99
|Lucas Euser (USA) Spidertech Powered By C10
|100
|Serghei Tvetcov (Mda) Team Exergy
|0:01:01
|101
|Grégory Rast (Swi) RadioShack-Nissan
|102
|Jeremy Vennell (NZl) Bissell Cycling
|0:01:09
|103
|Gerald Ciolek (Ger) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|104
|Michael Creed (USA) Team Optum presented by Kelly Benefit Strategies
|105
|Matthew Wilson (Aus) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team
|0:01:22
|106
|Jonathan Clarke (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|107
|David Boily (Can) Spidertech Powered By C10
|108
|Frantisek Rabon (Cze) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|0:02:15
|109
|Robbie McEwen (Aus) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team
|0:14:50
|110
|Logan Loader (USA) Team Exergy
|111
|Carlos Julian Quintero (Col) Colombia - Coldeportes
|112
|Juan Pablo Suarez Suarez (Col) Colombia - Coldeportes
|113
|Wilson Alexander Marentes Torres (Col) Colombia - Coldeportes
|114
|Carter Jones (USA) Bissell Cycling
|115
|Travis Meyer (Aus) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team
|116
|Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|117
|Marcel Kittel (Ger) Argos - Shimano
|118
|Jonathan Patrick McCarty (USA) Spidertech Powered By C10
|DNF
|Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|DNF
|Javier Gonzalez Barrera (Col) Colombia - Coldeportes
|DNF
|Michael Friedman (USA) Team Optum presented by Kelly Benefit Strategies
|DNF
|Carlos Eduardo Alzate Escobar (Col) Team Exergy
|DNF
|Sam Johnson (USA) Team Exergy
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Markel Irizar Aranburu (Spa) RadioShack-Nissan
|5
|pts
|2
|Alex Howes (USA) Garmin - Barracuda
|3
|3
|Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Alex Howes (USA) Garmin - Barracuda
|5
|pts
|2
|Benjamin King (USA) RadioShack-Nissan
|3
|3
|Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Peter Sagan (Svk) Liquigas-Cannondale
|15
|pts
|2
|Heinrich Haussler (Aus) Garmin - Barracuda
|12
|3
|Michael Matthews (Aus) Rabobank Cycling Team
|10
|4
|Tom Boonen (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|7
|5
|Roger Kluge (Ger) Argos - Shimano
|6
|6
|Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Bontrager Livestrong Team
|5
|7
|Guillaume Boivin (Can) Spidertech Powered By C10
|4
|8
|Alexander Candelario (USA) Team Optum presented by Kelly Benefit Strategies
|3
|9
|Leigh Howard (Aus) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team
|2
|10
|Lloyd Mondory (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Sébastian Salas (Can) Team Optum presented by Kelly Benefit Strategies
|4
|pts
|2
|Bram Tankink (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|3
|3
|Dries Devenyns (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|2
|4
|Ben Jacques-Maynes (USA) Bissell Cycling
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Darwin Atapuma Hurtado (Col) Colombia - Coldeportes
|8
|pts
|2
|Alex Howes (USA) Garmin - Barracuda
|7
|3
|Benjamin King (USA) RadioShack-Nissan
|6
|4
|Carlos Julian Quintero (Col) Colombia - Coldeportes
|5
|5
|Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|3
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Carlos Julian Quintero (Col) Colombia - Coldeportes
|4
|pts
|2
|Yannick Eijssen (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|3
|3
|Wesley Sulzberger (Aus) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team
|2
|4
|Benjamin King (USA) RadioShack-Nissan
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|4
|pts
|2
|Alex Howes (USA) Garmin - Barracuda
|3
|3
|Carlos Julian Quintero (Col) Colombia - Coldeportes
|2
|4
|Wesley Sulzberger (Aus) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Alex Howes (USA) Garmin - Barracuda
|6
|pts
|2
|Wesley Sulzberger (Aus) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team
|5
|3
|Markel Irizar Aranburu (Spa) RadioShack-Nissan
|4
|4
|Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|3
|5
|Darwin Atapuma Hurtado (Col) Colombia - Coldeportes
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Michael Rodriguez Galindo (Col) Colombia - Coldeportes
|6
|pts
|2
|George Bennett (NZl) RadioShack-Nissan
|5
|3
|Thomas Peterson (USA) Garmin - Barracuda
|4
|4
|Brian Vandborg (Den) Spidertech Powered By C10
|3
|5
|Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Peter Sagan (Svk) Liquigas-Cannondale
|5:18:08
|2
|Michael Matthews (Aus) Rabobank Cycling Team
|3
|Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Bontrager Livestrong Team
|4
|Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Argos - Shimano
|5
|Lawson Craddock (USA) Bontrager Livestrong Team
|6
|Luke Durbridge (Aus) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team
|7
|George Bennett (NZl) RadioShack-Nissan
|8
|Joseph Dombrowski (USA) Bontrager Livestrong Team
|9
|Ryan Eastman (USA) Bontrager Livestrong Team
|10
|Hugo Houle (Can) Spidertech Powered By C10
|11
|Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|12
|Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|13
|Josh Atkins (NZl) Bontrager Livestrong Team
|14
|Nathan Brown (USA) Bontrager Livestrong Team
|15
|Ian Boswell (USA) Bontrager Livestrong Team
|16
|Gavin Mannion (USA) Bontrager Livestrong Team
|17
|Jacob Rathe (USA) Garmin - Barracuda
|0:00:49
|18
|David Boily (Can) Spidertech Powered By C10
|0:01:22
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Peter Sagan (Svk) Liquigas-Cannondale
|19:52:52
|2
|Heinrich Haussler (Aus) Garmin - Barracuda
|0:00:16
|3
|Jeffry Louder (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|0:00:34
|4
|Alex Howes (USA) Garmin - Barracuda
|0:00:35
|5
|Fred Rodriguez (USA) Team Exergy
|0:00:36
|6
|Ben Jacques-Maynes (USA) Bissell Cycling
|7
|Markel Irizar Aranburu (Spa) RadioShack-Nissan
|8
|Marc De Maar (AHo) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|0:00:37
|9
|Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|0:00:38
|10
|Josh Atkins (NZl) Bontrager Livestrong Team
|0:00:39
|11
|Luis Leon Sanchez Gil (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team
|0:00:40
|12
|Peter Velits (Svk) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|13
|George Hincapie (USA) BMC Racing Team
|14
|Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|15
|Lawson Craddock (USA) Bontrager Livestrong Team
|16
|Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Argos - Shimano
|17
|Tiago Machado (Por) RadioShack-Nissan
|18
|Christopher Horner (USA) RadioShack-Nissan
|19
|Tejay Van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team
|20
|Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team
|21
|Andrew Talansky (USA) Garmin - Barracuda
|22
|Thomas Danielson (USA) Garmin - Barracuda
|23
|Darwin Atapuma Hurtado (Col) Colombia - Coldeportes
|24
|Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|25
|Luke Durbridge (Aus) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team
|26
|Robert Gesink (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|27
|Wesley Sulzberger (Aus) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team
|28
|Cameron Meyer (Aus) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team
|29
|Brian Vandborg (Den) Spidertech Powered By C10
|30
|Fabio Andres Duarte Arevalo (Col) Colombia - Coldeportes
|31
|Nicolas Roche (Irl) AG2R La Mondiale
|32
|Rory Sutherland (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|33
|Paul Martens (Ger) Rabobank Cycling Team
|34
|Raymond Kunzli (Swi) Spidertech Powered By C10
|35
|Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|36
|Levi Leipheimer (USA) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|37
|Pieter Weening (Ned) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team
|38
|David Zabriskie (USA) Garmin - Barracuda
|39
|Yannick Eijssen (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|40
|Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|41
|Sylvain Georges (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|42
|Philip Deignan (Irl) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|43
|Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|44
|Matt Cooke (USA) Team Exergy
|45
|Thimothy Roe (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|46
|Ian Boswell (USA) Bontrager Livestrong Team
|47
|Nathan Brown (USA) Bontrager Livestrong Team
|48
|Andrés Díaz Corrales (Col) Team Exergy
|0:00:50
|49
|Christopher Baldwin (USA) Bissell Cycling
|0:01:02
|50
|Bram Tankink (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|51
|Maxime Bouet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:01:03
|52
|George Bennett (NZl) RadioShack-Nissan
|0:01:04
|53
|Joseph Dombrowski (USA) Bontrager Livestrong Team
|54
|Timothy Duggan (USA) Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:01:24
|55
|Alessandro Vanotti (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:01:44
|56
|Andrew Bajadali (USA) Team Optum presented by Kelly Benefit Strategies
|0:01:48
|57
|Matthew Busche (USA) RadioShack-Nissan
|0:02:16
|58
|Daniel Oss (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:03:42
|59
|Alexander Candelario (USA) Team Optum presented by Kelly Benefit Strategies
|0:07:36
|60
|Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Bontrager Livestrong Team
|61
|Koen De Kort (Ned) Argos - Shimano
|62
|Yukihiro Doi (Jpn) Argos - Shimano
|63
|Thomas Damuseau (Fra) Argos - Shimano
|64
|Jens Voigt (Ger) RadioShack-Nissan
|65
|Hugo Houle (Can) Spidertech Powered By C10
|0:07:56
|66
|Lucas Euser (USA) Spidertech Powered By C10
|0:08:25
|67
|Victor Hugo Pena Grisales (Col) Colombia - Coldeportes
|0:08:32
|68
|Gavin Mannion (USA) Bontrager Livestrong Team
|0:08:56
|69
|Frank Pipp (USA) Bissell Cycling
|0:09:29
|70
|Alexandre Geniez (Fra) Argos - Shimano
|0:09:51
|71
|Leigh Howard (Aus) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team
|0:11:16
|72
|Tom Boonen (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|0:12:09
|73
|Stijn Vandenbergh (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|0:12:13
|74
|Edward King (USA) Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:14:39
|75
|Dries Devenyns (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|0:14:41
|76
|Michael Matthews (Aus) Rabobank Cycling Team
|0:15:21
|77
|Lloyd Mondory (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:15:51
|78
|Thomas Peterson (USA) Garmin - Barracuda
|0:15:52
|79
|Ryan Eastman (USA) Bontrager Livestrong Team
|0:18:23
|80
|Thomas Zirbel (USA) Team Optum presented by Kelly Benefit Strategies
|0:19:19
|81
|Christopher Jones (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|0:19:30
|82
|Michael Rodriguez Galindo (Col) Colombia - Coldeportes
|0:20:07
|83
|Benjamin King (USA) RadioShack-Nissan
|0:21:33
|84
|Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|0:21:35
|85
|Roger Kluge (Ger) Argos - Shimano
|0:22:21
|86
|Ryan Anderson (Can) Spidertech Powered By C10
|0:22:26
|87
|Grégory Rast (Swi) RadioShack-Nissan
|0:22:38
|88
|Michael Creed (USA) Team Optum presented by Kelly Benefit Strategies
|0:22:46
|89
|Morgan Schmitt (USA) Team Exergy
|0:23:10
|90
|Gerald Ciolek (Ger) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|0:23:30
|91
|Kristijan Koren (Slo) Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:23:37
|92
|Bert Grabsch (Ger) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|93
|David Boily (Can) Spidertech Powered By C10
|0:26:14
|94
|Jeremy Vennell (NZl) Bissell Cycling
|0:26:29
|95
|Sébastian Salas (Can) Team Optum presented by Kelly Benefit Strategies
|0:27:08
|96
|Guillaume Boivin (Can) Spidertech Powered By C10
|0:28:24
|97
|Bradley White (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|0:29:18
|98
|Jonathan Clarke (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|0:29:20
|99
|Scott Zwizanski (USA) Team Optum presented by Kelly Benefit Strategies
|0:29:42
|100
|Tom Stamsnijder (Ned) Argos - Shimano
|0:32:20
|101
|Nathan Haas (Aus) Garmin - Barracuda
|0:34:07
|102
|Mauro Da Dalto (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:34:47
|103
|Ken Hanson (USA) Team Optum presented by Kelly Benefit Strategies
|104
|Matthew Wilson (Aus) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team
|0:35:05
|105
|Frantisek Rabon (Cze) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|0:36:42
|106
|Robbie McEwen (Aus) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team
|0:38:58
|107
|Jason McCartney (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|0:39:24
|108
|Serghei Tvetcov (Mda) Team Exergy
|0:40:20
|109
|Jacob Rathe (USA) Garmin - Barracuda
|0:40:28
|110
|Carlos Julian Quintero (Col) Colombia - Coldeportes
|0:44:34
|111
|Carter Jones (USA) Bissell Cycling
|0:44:56
|112
|Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:46:05
|113
|Jonathan Patrick McCarty (USA) Spidertech Powered By C10
|114
|Travis Meyer (Aus) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team
|0:49:04
|115
|Juan Pablo Suarez Suarez (Col) Colombia - Coldeportes
|0:49:17
|116
|Logan Loader (USA) Team Exergy
|117
|Marcel Kittel (Ger) Argos - Shimano
|118
|Wilson Alexander Marentes Torres (Col) Colombia - Coldeportes
|0:49:45
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Peter Sagan (Svk) Liquigas-Cannondale
|60
|pts
|2
|Heinrich Haussler (Aus) Garmin - Barracuda
|48
|3
|Leigh Howard (Aus) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team
|24
|4
|Fred Rodriguez (USA) Team Exergy
|21
|5
|Tom Boonen (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|17
|6
|Michael Matthews (Aus) Rabobank Cycling Team
|12
|7
|Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|11
|8
|Jeffry Louder (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|10
|9
|Alexander Candelario (USA) Team Optum presented by Kelly Benefit Strategies
|10
|10
|Koen De Kort (Ned) Argos - Shimano
|10
|11
|Alex Howes (USA) Garmin - Barracuda
|8
|12
|Marc De Maar (AHo) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|8
|13
|Lloyd Mondory (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|8
|14
|Markel Irizar Aranburu (Spa) RadioShack-Nissan
|6
|15
|Bradley White (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|6
|16
|Ben Jacques-Maynes (USA) Bissell Cycling
|6
|17
|Lawson Craddock (USA) Bontrager Livestrong Team
|6
|18
|Roger Kluge (Ger) Argos - Shimano
|6
|19
|Jeremy Vennell (NZl) Bissell Cycling
|6
|20
|Wilson Alexander Marentes Torres (Col) Colombia - Coldeportes
|5
|21
|George Hincapie (USA) BMC Racing Team
|5
|22
|Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Bontrager Livestrong Team
|5
|23
|Hugo Houle (Can) Spidertech Powered By C10
|4
|24
|Ryan Anderson (Can) Spidertech Powered By C10
|4
|25
|Guillaume Boivin (Can) Spidertech Powered By C10
|4
|26
|Bram Tankink (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|3
|27
|Stijn Vandenbergh (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|3
|28
|Benjamin King (USA) RadioShack-Nissan
|3
|29
|Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|3
|30
|Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|2
|31
|Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Argos - Shimano
|2
|32
|Josh Atkins (NZl) Bontrager Livestrong Team
|1
|33
|Luis Leon Sanchez Gil (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team
|1
|34
|Peter Velits (Svk) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|1
|35
|Wesley Sulzberger (Aus) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team
|1
|36
|Maxime Bouet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|1
|37
|Sébastian Salas (Can) Team Optum presented by Kelly Benefit Strategies
|1
|38
|Andrés Díaz Corrales (Col) Team Exergy
|-5
|39
|Thomas Zirbel (USA) Team Optum presented by Kelly Benefit Strategies
|-5
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Sébastian Salas (Can) Team Optum presented by Kelly Benefit Strategies
|40
|pts
|2
|David Boily (Can) Spidertech Powered By C10
|32
|3
|Alex Howes (USA) Garmin - Barracuda
|16
|4
|Jeremy Vennell (NZl) Bissell Cycling
|16
|5
|Alexandre Geniez (Fra) Argos - Shimano
|14
|6
|Jonathan Patrick McCarty (USA) Spidertech Powered By C10
|12
|7
|Carlos Julian Quintero (Col) Colombia - Coldeportes
|11
|8
|Josh Atkins (NZl) Bontrager Livestrong Team
|10
|9
|Darwin Atapuma Hurtado (Col) Colombia - Coldeportes
|9
|10
|Bradley White (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|9
|11
|Philip Deignan (Irl) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|8
|12
|Ben Jacques-Maynes (USA) Bissell Cycling
|8
|13
|Wesley Sulzberger (Aus) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team
|8
|14
|Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|7
|15
|Christopher Jones (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|7
|16
|Benjamin King (USA) RadioShack-Nissan
|7
|17
|Wilson Alexander Marentes Torres (Col) Colombia - Coldeportes
|7
|18
|Fabio Andres Duarte Arevalo (Col) Colombia - Coldeportes
|6
|19
|Michael Rodriguez Galindo (Col) Colombia - Coldeportes
|6
|20
|Rory Sutherland (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|6
|21
|Maxime Bouet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|6
|22
|Lloyd Mondory (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|6
|23
|Thomas Peterson (USA) Garmin - Barracuda
|6
|24
|Luis Leon Sanchez Gil (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team
|5
|25
|Nicolas Roche (Irl) AG2R La Mondiale
|5
|26
|George Bennett (NZl) RadioShack-Nissan
|5
|27
|Jeffry Louder (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|4
|28
|Markel Irizar Aranburu (Spa) RadioShack-Nissan
|4
|29
|Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|4
|30
|Scott Zwizanski (USA) Team Optum presented by Kelly Benefit Strategies
|4
|31
|Robert Gesink (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|3
|32
|Brian Vandborg (Den) Spidertech Powered By C10
|3
|33
|Yannick Eijssen (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|3
|34
|Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|3
|35
|Bram Tankink (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|3
|36
|Lucas Euser (USA) Spidertech Powered By C10
|2
|37
|Dries Devenyns (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|2
|38
|Thomas Danielson (USA) Garmin - Barracuda
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Peter Sagan (Svk) Liquigas-Cannondale
|19:52:52
|2
|Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|0:00:38
|3
|Josh Atkins (NZl) Bontrager Livestrong Team
|0:00:39
|4
|Lawson Craddock (USA) Bontrager Livestrong Team
|0:00:40
|5
|Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Argos - Shimano
|6
|Luke Durbridge (Aus) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team
|7
|Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|8
|Nathan Brown (USA) Bontrager Livestrong Team
|9
|Ian Boswell (USA) Bontrager Livestrong Team
|10
|George Bennett (NZl) RadioShack-Nissan
|0:01:04
|11
|Joseph Dombrowski (USA) Bontrager Livestrong Team
|12
|Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Bontrager Livestrong Team
|0:07:36
|13
|Hugo Houle (Can) Spidertech Powered By C10
|0:07:56
|14
|Gavin Mannion (USA) Bontrager Livestrong Team
|0:08:56
|15
|Michael Matthews (Aus) Rabobank Cycling Team
|0:15:21
|16
|Ryan Eastman (USA) Bontrager Livestrong Team
|0:18:23
|17
|David Boily (Can) Spidertech Powered By C10
|0:26:14
|18
|Jacob Rathe (USA) Garmin - Barracuda
|0:40:28
