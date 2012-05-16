Image 1 of 58 Peter Sagan (Liquigas-Cannondale) edges Heinrich Haussler (Garmin - Barracuda), left, and Michael Matthews (Rabobank), right, for Stage 4 victory at the Amgen Tour of California (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 2 of 58 One of today (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 3 of 58 Robbie McEwen (Orica Greenedge) cruises in the bunch. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 4 of 58 The field all together with 20km to go. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 5 of 58 The twisty roads just outside of Clovis. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 6 of 58 For the last two hours of racing the race gets a helicopter shadow and live TV coverage. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 7 of 58 Taking some time to clean sunglasses. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 8 of 58 Chris Horner (Radioshack-Nissan) descends off the first KOM. Peter Sagan (Liquigas-Cannondale) won his fourth stage in as many days at the Amgen Tour of California on Wednesday. Sagan sprinted to victory at the end the tour's longest day, 209.6km from Sonora to Clovis, ahead of Heinrich Haussler (Garmin-Barracuda) and Michael Matthews (Rabobank).

"I didn't think I would get another victory," Sagan said. "But after the last climb my teammate Daniel Oss said, 'We win another stage today.' I said 'I don't think so.' After he said this, inside me I said yeah, OK we will try, and we did. Now we are very happy and thank you for all my team."

Collecting another 10 seconds worth of a finishing time bonus, Sagan also extended his overall race lead. An attack in the closing kilometres by Garmin-Barracuda's David Zabriskie mirrored the team's tactic on Stage 3, where Nathan Haas imposed a gap on the front of the bunch, upsetting the Liquigas-Cannondale lead out. But once again Sagan could not be foiled and Haussler was runner-up for the fourth stage in a row.

"I felt really good during the stage," Haussler said. "I was comfortable on the climbs and the team had another strong day despite the brutal heat. Sagan's the fastest guy at the moment, and he proved it again today. We've got one more opportunity for a sprint and I'm very motivated, but there's still some serious racing to get through for the next few stages."

Marcel Kittel's Argos-Shimano teammates also did their turn at the front, with Roger Kluge the benefactor, fifth over the line. Powerhouse Daniel Oss inflicted the damage for his teammate, and Sagan moved to the front with Haussler again on his wheel.

How it unfolded:

The longest day of the 2012 Amgen Tour of California was also the first of the truly hot days, with temperatures topping 90 degrees (F) and the sun beating down on the peloton. The 209.6 kilometres and six classified climbs were no doubt the toughest the peloton faced so far in the race.

"Today was very hard day," Sagan said. "Also the weather is very hot and always in the climbs I put on my head the water because it was very hot. [The heat] is not good for me."

The attacks came immediately after the two-mile neutral roll out, but the day's major breakaway took longer to establish than on the previous stages. Despite the oppressive heat, Stijn Vandenbergh (Omega Pharma-Quickstep), Yannick Eijssen (BMC) and Bradley White (UnitedHealthcare) were feeling peppy enough to have a go in a breakaway before the bottom of the day's first major climb, but their move was not quite strong enough to stay clear and they were absorbed before the ascent began.

Mountains classification leader Sebastian Salas (Optum) jumped away from another small group that was just off the front of the bunch take the maximum points on the climb, extending his lead ahead of Spidertech's David Boily. But Salas wasn't able to add any more points to his tally as he fell back to the peloton while the day's longest breakaway went clear.

"There was a lot of talk about today being the big day [for the mountains classification]," he said. "I went for the first KOM and tried to get in the move, but none of the teams were letting me get up the road in another breakaway. As chance would have it, Boily wasn't able to get as many points today, so I increased my buffer on him."

Eleven riders were in the big break that stuck for much of the day, including Markel Irizar Aranburu and Benjamin King

(RadioShack-Nissan), Dries Devenyns (Omega Pharma-Quickstep), Yannick Eijssen (BMC Racing Team), Wilco Kelderman (Rabobank Cycling Team), Alex Howes (Garmin-Barracuda), Timothy Duggan (Liquigas-Cannondale), Wesley Sulzberger (Orica GreenEdge), Mikael Cherel (AG2R La Mondiale), Darwin Atapuma Hurtado and Carlos Julian Quintero (Colombia-Coldeportes).

Eijssen said the breakaway's make-up doomed it's chances early on.

"We started the day with the motivation of helping my team out," he said. "But once we got up there the selection of the group wasn't very good to make it to the finish. All the big teams [were present], and tactics made it that we were caught back."

King and Irizar were two of the riders in the move who didn't contribute because of the tactics going on behind.

"Everyone understood that we couldn't work because our team was pulling in the peloton," King said. "And also the Liquigas rider couldn't work because his team has the yellow jersey. Everyone else was willing to ride. It came back pretty quickly, but that's just because our team wanted to shut it down before the flat section so we didn't have to ride on the flats."

The group's gap went up to 5:25, but in the sawtooth-profiled section along highway 49 they lost Quintero and their impetus and had only 1:20 on the day's fifth climb.

The sixth-and-final climb of the day spelled the end of the breakaway, and a second move went on the ascent with George Bennett (RadioShack-Nissan), Thomas Peterson (Garmin-Barracuda) and Michael Rodriguez Galindo (Colombia-Coldeportes) were soon joined by Bram Tankink (Rabobank), Mikael Cherel (AG2R La Mondiale) and Brian Vandborg (Spidertech Powered By C10), but with the long downhill run to the finish on the other side of the hill, Liquigas-Cannondale pegged back the leaders and went to work setting up the sprint for another Sagan victory.

First UnitedHealthcare, with Johnny Clarke, and then Garmin-Barracuda's David Zabriskie tried to foil the sprinters with

late-race breakaways, but Argos-Shimano was keen to get a result after striking out all week so far and the Dutch team nailed it back.

"There was just a bit of a hill and a bit of hesitation in the bunch," Clarke said. "I asked Rory Sutherland whether I should have an attack, and he said, 'Why not, have a try.' You have to try sometimes."

The field let both Clarke and then Zabriske dangle off the front for a brief time before Omega Pharma-Quickstep took the lead to set up Tom Boonen, but he was soon left behind as Sagan surged for the line on the Belgian's right to take the seventh Tour of California stage win of his brief career.

Although Sagan padded his race lead again in Clovis, the 22-year-old Slovakian rider said he expected to lose the jersey during the stage 5 time trial Thursday in Bakersfield.

"Tomorrow I think I will lose this jersey," Sagan said. "I will do bye bye. I don't time trial well. Maybe I try when I feel good on Big Bear for another stage, but we will see."

Another stage win would set the record at the Tour of California. Sagan is currently tied with Levi Leipheimer (Omega Pharma-QuickStep) with seven. Can Sagan win a fifth stage this year and set a new record?

"Today we said before the stage, three is good, another one is better," he said. "The team was tired, and today we don't want to work for the win. If someone was going to take over the general classification it didn't matter to us."

But Sagan said he did like the idea of returning to California next year to raise the bar even further.

"I like California, I like America," he said. "Maybe next year I come another time and win another stage. Maybe this is not the record."

Full results

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Peter Sagan (Svk) Liquigas-Cannondale 5:18:08 2 Heinrich Haussler (Aus) Garmin - Barracuda 3 Michael Matthews (Aus) Rabobank Cycling Team 4 Tom Boonen (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 5 Roger Kluge (Ger) Argos - Shimano 6 Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Bontrager Livestrong Team 7 Guillaume Boivin (Can) Spidertech Powered By C10 8 Alexander Candelario (USA) Team Optum presented by Kelly Benefit Strategies 9 Leigh Howard (Aus) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team 10 Lloyd Mondory (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 11 Fred Rodriguez (USA) Team Exergy 12 Ben Jacques-Maynes (USA) Bissell Cycling 13 Luis Leon Sanchez Gil (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team 14 Peter Velits (Svk) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 15 Andrew Talansky (USA) Garmin - Barracuda 16 Tiago Machado (Por) RadioShack-Nissan 17 Alex Howes (USA) Garmin - Barracuda 18 Tejay Van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team 19 Nicolas Roche (Irl) AG2R La Mondiale 20 George Hincapie (USA) BMC Racing Team 21 Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Argos - Shimano 22 Wesley Sulzberger (Aus) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team 23 Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 24 Daniel Oss (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 25 Timothy Duggan (USA) Liquigas-Cannondale 26 Markel Irizar Aranburu (Spa) RadioShack-Nissan 27 Christopher Horner (USA) RadioShack-Nissan 28 Thomas Danielson (USA) Garmin - Barracuda 29 Marc De Maar (AHo) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 30 Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 31 Robert Gesink (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 32 Koen De Kort (Ned) Argos - Shimano 33 Edward King (USA) Liquigas-Cannondale 34 Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team 35 Lawson Craddock (USA) Bontrager Livestrong Team 36 Bradley White (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 37 Brian Vandborg (Den) Spidertech Powered By C10 38 Christopher Jones (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 39 Rory Sutherland (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 40 Raymond Kunzli (Swi) Spidertech Powered By C10 41 Darwin Atapuma Hurtado (Col) Colombia - Coldeportes 42 Luke Durbridge (Aus) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team 43 Bram Tankink (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 44 George Bennett (NZl) RadioShack-Nissan 45 Joseph Dombrowski (USA) Bontrager Livestrong Team 46 Pieter Weening (Ned) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team 47 Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 48 Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team 49 Yannick Eijssen (Bel) BMC Racing Team 50 Mauro Da Dalto (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 51 Paul Martens (Ger) Rabobank Cycling Team 52 Sylvain Georges (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 53 Levi Leipheimer (USA) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 54 David Zabriskie (USA) Garmin - Barracuda 55 Fabio Andres Duarte Arevalo (Col) Colombia - Coldeportes 56 Kristijan Koren (Slo) Liquigas-Cannondale 57 Cameron Meyer (Aus) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team 58 Benjamin King (USA) RadioShack-Nissan 59 Ryan Eastman (USA) Bontrager Livestrong Team 60 Philip Deignan (Irl) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 61 Jeffry Louder (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 62 Hugo Houle (Can) Spidertech Powered By C10 63 Matthew Busche (USA) RadioShack-Nissan 64 Frank Pipp (USA) Bissell Cycling 65 Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 66 Maxime Bouet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 67 Stijn Vandenbergh (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 68 Ken Hanson (USA) Team Optum presented by Kelly Benefit Strategies 69 Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 70 Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 71 Christopher Baldwin (USA) Bissell Cycling 72 Matt Cooke (USA) Team Exergy 73 Andrés Díaz Corrales (Col) Team Exergy 74 Thomas Peterson (USA) Garmin - Barracuda 75 Thimothy Roe (Aus) BMC Racing Team 76 Josh Atkins (NZl) Bontrager Livestrong Team 77 Thomas Zirbel (USA) Team Optum presented by Kelly Benefit Strategies 78 Andrew Bajadali (USA) Team Optum presented by Kelly Benefit Strategies 79 Nathan Brown (USA) Bontrager Livestrong Team 80 Ian Boswell (USA) Bontrager Livestrong Team 81 Tom Stamsnijder (Ned) Argos - Shimano 82 Jens Voigt (Ger) RadioShack-Nissan 83 Ryan Anderson (Can) Spidertech Powered By C10 84 Bert Grabsch (Ger) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 85 Yukihiro Doi (Jpn) Argos - Shimano 86 Gavin Mannion (USA) Bontrager Livestrong Team 87 Alessandro Vanotti (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 88 Dries Devenyns (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 89 Thomas Damuseau (Fra) Argos - Shimano 90 Scott Zwizanski (USA) Team Optum presented by Kelly Benefit Strategies 91 Nathan Haas (Aus) Garmin - Barracuda 0:00:24 92 Alexandre Geniez (Fra) Argos - Shimano 0:00:31 93 Sébastian Salas (Can) Team Optum presented by Kelly Benefit Strategies 0:00:36 94 Victor Hugo Pena Grisales (Col) Colombia - Coldeportes 95 Michael Rodriguez Galindo (Col) Colombia - Coldeportes 96 Morgan Schmitt (USA) Team Exergy 0:00:49 97 Jacob Rathe (USA) Garmin - Barracuda 98 Jason McCartney (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 99 Lucas Euser (USA) Spidertech Powered By C10 100 Serghei Tvetcov (Mda) Team Exergy 0:01:01 101 Grégory Rast (Swi) RadioShack-Nissan 102 Jeremy Vennell (NZl) Bissell Cycling 0:01:09 103 Gerald Ciolek (Ger) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 104 Michael Creed (USA) Team Optum presented by Kelly Benefit Strategies 105 Matthew Wilson (Aus) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team 0:01:22 106 Jonathan Clarke (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 107 David Boily (Can) Spidertech Powered By C10 108 Frantisek Rabon (Cze) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 0:02:15 109 Robbie McEwen (Aus) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team 0:14:50 110 Logan Loader (USA) Team Exergy 111 Carlos Julian Quintero (Col) Colombia - Coldeportes 112 Juan Pablo Suarez Suarez (Col) Colombia - Coldeportes 113 Wilson Alexander Marentes Torres (Col) Colombia - Coldeportes 114 Carter Jones (USA) Bissell Cycling 115 Travis Meyer (Aus) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team 116 Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 117 Marcel Kittel (Ger) Argos - Shimano 118 Jonathan Patrick McCarty (USA) Spidertech Powered By C10 DNF Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale DNF Javier Gonzalez Barrera (Col) Colombia - Coldeportes DNF Michael Friedman (USA) Team Optum presented by Kelly Benefit Strategies DNF Carlos Eduardo Alzate Escobar (Col) Team Exergy DNF Sam Johnson (USA) Team Exergy

Points - Mariposa - km 82.7 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Markel Irizar Aranburu (Spa) RadioShack-Nissan 5 pts 2 Alex Howes (USA) Garmin - Barracuda 3 3 Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 1

Oakhurst - km 126 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Alex Howes (USA) Garmin - Barracuda 5 pts 2 Benjamin King (USA) RadioShack-Nissan 3 3 Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 1

Finish - km 209.6 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Peter Sagan (Svk) Liquigas-Cannondale 15 pts 2 Heinrich Haussler (Aus) Garmin - Barracuda 12 3 Michael Matthews (Aus) Rabobank Cycling Team 10 4 Tom Boonen (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 7 5 Roger Kluge (Ger) Argos - Shimano 6 6 Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Bontrager Livestrong Team 5 7 Guillaume Boivin (Can) Spidertech Powered By C10 4 8 Alexander Candelario (USA) Team Optum presented by Kelly Benefit Strategies 3 9 Leigh Howard (Aus) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team 2 10 Lloyd Mondory (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 1

KOMs - CA 49 Mocassir - km 32.8 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Sébastian Salas (Can) Team Optum presented by Kelly Benefit Strategies 4 pts 2 Bram Tankink (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 3 3 Dries Devenyns (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 2 4 Ben Jacques-Maynes (USA) Bissell Cycling 1

CA 49 Bagby - km 62.4 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Darwin Atapuma Hurtado (Col) Colombia - Coldeportes 8 pts 2 Alex Howes (USA) Garmin - Barracuda 7 3 Benjamin King (USA) RadioShack-Nissan 6 4 Carlos Julian Quintero (Col) Colombia - Coldeportes 5 5 Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 3

CA 49 Bootjack - km 89 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Carlos Julian Quintero (Col) Colombia - Coldeportes 4 pts 2 Yannick Eijssen (Bel) BMC Racing Team 3 3 Wesley Sulzberger (Aus) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team 2 4 Benjamin King (USA) RadioShack-Nissan 1

CA 49 - km 98.4 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 4 pts 2 Alex Howes (USA) Garmin - Barracuda 3 3 Carlos Julian Quintero (Col) Colombia - Coldeportes 2 4 Wesley Sulzberger (Aus) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team 1

CA 49 - km 110.5 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Alex Howes (USA) Garmin - Barracuda 6 pts 2 Wesley Sulzberger (Aus) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team 5 3 Markel Irizar Aranburu (Spa) RadioShack-Nissan 4 4 Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 3 5 Darwin Atapuma Hurtado (Col) Colombia - Coldeportes 1

Crane Valley Rd - km 134.7 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Michael Rodriguez Galindo (Col) Colombia - Coldeportes 6 pts 2 George Bennett (NZl) RadioShack-Nissan 5 3 Thomas Peterson (USA) Garmin - Barracuda 4 4 Brian Vandborg (Den) Spidertech Powered By C10 3 5 Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 1

Young rider # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Peter Sagan (Svk) Liquigas-Cannondale 5:18:08 2 Michael Matthews (Aus) Rabobank Cycling Team 3 Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Bontrager Livestrong Team 4 Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Argos - Shimano 5 Lawson Craddock (USA) Bontrager Livestrong Team 6 Luke Durbridge (Aus) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team 7 George Bennett (NZl) RadioShack-Nissan 8 Joseph Dombrowski (USA) Bontrager Livestrong Team 9 Ryan Eastman (USA) Bontrager Livestrong Team 10 Hugo Houle (Can) Spidertech Powered By C10 11 Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 12 Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 13 Josh Atkins (NZl) Bontrager Livestrong Team 14 Nathan Brown (USA) Bontrager Livestrong Team 15 Ian Boswell (USA) Bontrager Livestrong Team 16 Gavin Mannion (USA) Bontrager Livestrong Team 17 Jacob Rathe (USA) Garmin - Barracuda 0:00:49 18 David Boily (Can) Spidertech Powered By C10 0:01:22

General classification after stage 4 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Peter Sagan (Svk) Liquigas-Cannondale 19:52:52 2 Heinrich Haussler (Aus) Garmin - Barracuda 0:00:16 3 Jeffry Louder (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 0:00:34 4 Alex Howes (USA) Garmin - Barracuda 0:00:35 5 Fred Rodriguez (USA) Team Exergy 0:00:36 6 Ben Jacques-Maynes (USA) Bissell Cycling 7 Markel Irizar Aranburu (Spa) RadioShack-Nissan 8 Marc De Maar (AHo) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 0:00:37 9 Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 0:00:38 10 Josh Atkins (NZl) Bontrager Livestrong Team 0:00:39 11 Luis Leon Sanchez Gil (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team 0:00:40 12 Peter Velits (Svk) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 13 George Hincapie (USA) BMC Racing Team 14 Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team 15 Lawson Craddock (USA) Bontrager Livestrong Team 16 Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Argos - Shimano 17 Tiago Machado (Por) RadioShack-Nissan 18 Christopher Horner (USA) RadioShack-Nissan 19 Tejay Van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team 20 Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team 21 Andrew Talansky (USA) Garmin - Barracuda 22 Thomas Danielson (USA) Garmin - Barracuda 23 Darwin Atapuma Hurtado (Col) Colombia - Coldeportes 24 Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 25 Luke Durbridge (Aus) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team 26 Robert Gesink (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 27 Wesley Sulzberger (Aus) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team 28 Cameron Meyer (Aus) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team 29 Brian Vandborg (Den) Spidertech Powered By C10 30 Fabio Andres Duarte Arevalo (Col) Colombia - Coldeportes 31 Nicolas Roche (Irl) AG2R La Mondiale 32 Rory Sutherland (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 33 Paul Martens (Ger) Rabobank Cycling Team 34 Raymond Kunzli (Swi) Spidertech Powered By C10 35 Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 36 Levi Leipheimer (USA) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 37 Pieter Weening (Ned) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team 38 David Zabriskie (USA) Garmin - Barracuda 39 Yannick Eijssen (Bel) BMC Racing Team 40 Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 41 Sylvain Georges (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 42 Philip Deignan (Irl) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 43 Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 44 Matt Cooke (USA) Team Exergy 45 Thimothy Roe (Aus) BMC Racing Team 46 Ian Boswell (USA) Bontrager Livestrong Team 47 Nathan Brown (USA) Bontrager Livestrong Team 48 Andrés Díaz Corrales (Col) Team Exergy 0:00:50 49 Christopher Baldwin (USA) Bissell Cycling 0:01:02 50 Bram Tankink (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 51 Maxime Bouet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:01:03 52 George Bennett (NZl) RadioShack-Nissan 0:01:04 53 Joseph Dombrowski (USA) Bontrager Livestrong Team 54 Timothy Duggan (USA) Liquigas-Cannondale 0:01:24 55 Alessandro Vanotti (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 0:01:44 56 Andrew Bajadali (USA) Team Optum presented by Kelly Benefit Strategies 0:01:48 57 Matthew Busche (USA) RadioShack-Nissan 0:02:16 58 Daniel Oss (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 0:03:42 59 Alexander Candelario (USA) Team Optum presented by Kelly Benefit Strategies 0:07:36 60 Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Bontrager Livestrong Team 61 Koen De Kort (Ned) Argos - Shimano 62 Yukihiro Doi (Jpn) Argos - Shimano 63 Thomas Damuseau (Fra) Argos - Shimano 64 Jens Voigt (Ger) RadioShack-Nissan 65 Hugo Houle (Can) Spidertech Powered By C10 0:07:56 66 Lucas Euser (USA) Spidertech Powered By C10 0:08:25 67 Victor Hugo Pena Grisales (Col) Colombia - Coldeportes 0:08:32 68 Gavin Mannion (USA) Bontrager Livestrong Team 0:08:56 69 Frank Pipp (USA) Bissell Cycling 0:09:29 70 Alexandre Geniez (Fra) Argos - Shimano 0:09:51 71 Leigh Howard (Aus) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team 0:11:16 72 Tom Boonen (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 0:12:09 73 Stijn Vandenbergh (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 0:12:13 74 Edward King (USA) Liquigas-Cannondale 0:14:39 75 Dries Devenyns (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 0:14:41 76 Michael Matthews (Aus) Rabobank Cycling Team 0:15:21 77 Lloyd Mondory (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:15:51 78 Thomas Peterson (USA) Garmin - Barracuda 0:15:52 79 Ryan Eastman (USA) Bontrager Livestrong Team 0:18:23 80 Thomas Zirbel (USA) Team Optum presented by Kelly Benefit Strategies 0:19:19 81 Christopher Jones (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 0:19:30 82 Michael Rodriguez Galindo (Col) Colombia - Coldeportes 0:20:07 83 Benjamin King (USA) RadioShack-Nissan 0:21:33 84 Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 0:21:35 85 Roger Kluge (Ger) Argos - Shimano 0:22:21 86 Ryan Anderson (Can) Spidertech Powered By C10 0:22:26 87 Grégory Rast (Swi) RadioShack-Nissan 0:22:38 88 Michael Creed (USA) Team Optum presented by Kelly Benefit Strategies 0:22:46 89 Morgan Schmitt (USA) Team Exergy 0:23:10 90 Gerald Ciolek (Ger) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 0:23:30 91 Kristijan Koren (Slo) Liquigas-Cannondale 0:23:37 92 Bert Grabsch (Ger) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 93 David Boily (Can) Spidertech Powered By C10 0:26:14 94 Jeremy Vennell (NZl) Bissell Cycling 0:26:29 95 Sébastian Salas (Can) Team Optum presented by Kelly Benefit Strategies 0:27:08 96 Guillaume Boivin (Can) Spidertech Powered By C10 0:28:24 97 Bradley White (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 0:29:18 98 Jonathan Clarke (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 0:29:20 99 Scott Zwizanski (USA) Team Optum presented by Kelly Benefit Strategies 0:29:42 100 Tom Stamsnijder (Ned) Argos - Shimano 0:32:20 101 Nathan Haas (Aus) Garmin - Barracuda 0:34:07 102 Mauro Da Dalto (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 0:34:47 103 Ken Hanson (USA) Team Optum presented by Kelly Benefit Strategies 104 Matthew Wilson (Aus) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team 0:35:05 105 Frantisek Rabon (Cze) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 0:36:42 106 Robbie McEwen (Aus) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team 0:38:58 107 Jason McCartney (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 0:39:24 108 Serghei Tvetcov (Mda) Team Exergy 0:40:20 109 Jacob Rathe (USA) Garmin - Barracuda 0:40:28 110 Carlos Julian Quintero (Col) Colombia - Coldeportes 0:44:34 111 Carter Jones (USA) Bissell Cycling 0:44:56 112 Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:46:05 113 Jonathan Patrick McCarty (USA) Spidertech Powered By C10 114 Travis Meyer (Aus) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team 0:49:04 115 Juan Pablo Suarez Suarez (Col) Colombia - Coldeportes 0:49:17 116 Logan Loader (USA) Team Exergy 117 Marcel Kittel (Ger) Argos - Shimano 118 Wilson Alexander Marentes Torres (Col) Colombia - Coldeportes 0:49:45

Points # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Peter Sagan (Svk) Liquigas-Cannondale 60 pts 2 Heinrich Haussler (Aus) Garmin - Barracuda 48 3 Leigh Howard (Aus) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team 24 4 Fred Rodriguez (USA) Team Exergy 21 5 Tom Boonen (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 17 6 Michael Matthews (Aus) Rabobank Cycling Team 12 7 Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team 11 8 Jeffry Louder (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 10 9 Alexander Candelario (USA) Team Optum presented by Kelly Benefit Strategies 10 10 Koen De Kort (Ned) Argos - Shimano 10 11 Alex Howes (USA) Garmin - Barracuda 8 12 Marc De Maar (AHo) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 8 13 Lloyd Mondory (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 8 14 Markel Irizar Aranburu (Spa) RadioShack-Nissan 6 15 Bradley White (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 6 16 Ben Jacques-Maynes (USA) Bissell Cycling 6 17 Lawson Craddock (USA) Bontrager Livestrong Team 6 18 Roger Kluge (Ger) Argos - Shimano 6 19 Jeremy Vennell (NZl) Bissell Cycling 6 20 Wilson Alexander Marentes Torres (Col) Colombia - Coldeportes 5 21 George Hincapie (USA) BMC Racing Team 5 22 Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Bontrager Livestrong Team 5 23 Hugo Houle (Can) Spidertech Powered By C10 4 24 Ryan Anderson (Can) Spidertech Powered By C10 4 25 Guillaume Boivin (Can) Spidertech Powered By C10 4 26 Bram Tankink (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 3 27 Stijn Vandenbergh (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 3 28 Benjamin King (USA) RadioShack-Nissan 3 29 Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 3 30 Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 2 31 Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Argos - Shimano 2 32 Josh Atkins (NZl) Bontrager Livestrong Team 1 33 Luis Leon Sanchez Gil (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team 1 34 Peter Velits (Svk) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 1 35 Wesley Sulzberger (Aus) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team 1 36 Maxime Bouet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 1 37 Sébastian Salas (Can) Team Optum presented by Kelly Benefit Strategies 1 38 Andrés Díaz Corrales (Col) Team Exergy -5 39 Thomas Zirbel (USA) Team Optum presented by Kelly Benefit Strategies -5

KOM classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Sébastian Salas (Can) Team Optum presented by Kelly Benefit Strategies 40 pts 2 David Boily (Can) Spidertech Powered By C10 32 3 Alex Howes (USA) Garmin - Barracuda 16 4 Jeremy Vennell (NZl) Bissell Cycling 16 5 Alexandre Geniez (Fra) Argos - Shimano 14 6 Jonathan Patrick McCarty (USA) Spidertech Powered By C10 12 7 Carlos Julian Quintero (Col) Colombia - Coldeportes 11 8 Josh Atkins (NZl) Bontrager Livestrong Team 10 9 Darwin Atapuma Hurtado (Col) Colombia - Coldeportes 9 10 Bradley White (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 9 11 Philip Deignan (Irl) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 8 12 Ben Jacques-Maynes (USA) Bissell Cycling 8 13 Wesley Sulzberger (Aus) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team 8 14 Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 7 15 Christopher Jones (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 7 16 Benjamin King (USA) RadioShack-Nissan 7 17 Wilson Alexander Marentes Torres (Col) Colombia - Coldeportes 7 18 Fabio Andres Duarte Arevalo (Col) Colombia - Coldeportes 6 19 Michael Rodriguez Galindo (Col) Colombia - Coldeportes 6 20 Rory Sutherland (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 6 21 Maxime Bouet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 6 22 Lloyd Mondory (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 6 23 Thomas Peterson (USA) Garmin - Barracuda 6 24 Luis Leon Sanchez Gil (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team 5 25 Nicolas Roche (Irl) AG2R La Mondiale 5 26 George Bennett (NZl) RadioShack-Nissan 5 27 Jeffry Louder (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 4 28 Markel Irizar Aranburu (Spa) RadioShack-Nissan 4 29 Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 4 30 Scott Zwizanski (USA) Team Optum presented by Kelly Benefit Strategies 4 31 Robert Gesink (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 3 32 Brian Vandborg (Den) Spidertech Powered By C10 3 33 Yannick Eijssen (Bel) BMC Racing Team 3 34 Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 3 35 Bram Tankink (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 3 36 Lucas Euser (USA) Spidertech Powered By C10 2 37 Dries Devenyns (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 2 38 Thomas Danielson (USA) Garmin - Barracuda 1