Tour de France: Mohoric hammers to victory in Le Creusot

Matej Mohorič (Bahrain Victorious) proved himself to be the best rider from a very strong breakaway to win stage 7 of the Tour de France.

Also present in the breakaway was the yellow jersey of Mathieu van der Poel (Alpecin-Fenix) and Wout van Aert (Jumbo-Visma). As a result, Van der Poel extended his lead on the GC by several minutes over Tadej Pogačar (UAE Team Emirates), while Van Aert moves up to second.

On a dramatic stage, Primož Roglič (Jumbo-Visma) was dropped from the peloton, and falls out of overall contention.

Brief results Pos. Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Matej Mohoric (Slo) Bahrain Victorious 5:28:20 2 Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek-Segafredo 0:01:20 3 Magnus Cort (Den) EF Education-Nippo 0:01:40 4 Mathieu van der Poel (Ned) Alpecin-Fenix 5 Kasper Asgreen (Den) Deceuninck-QuickStep 6 Franck Bonnamour (Fra) B&B Hotels p/b KTM 7 Patrick Konrad (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe 8 Wout Van Aert (Bel) Jumbo-Visma 9 Brent Van Moer (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:01:44 10 Dorian Godon (Fra) AG2R Citroën Team 0:02:45