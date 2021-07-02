Tour de France: Mohoric hammers to victory in Le Creusot
Van der Poel goes in breakaway to keep yellow, Roglic struggles, Carapaz attacks
Matej Mohorič (Bahrain Victorious) proved himself to be the best rider from a very strong breakaway to win stage 7 of the Tour de France.
Also present in the breakaway was the yellow jersey of Mathieu van der Poel (Alpecin-Fenix) and Wout van Aert (Jumbo-Visma). As a result, Van der Poel extended his lead on the GC by several minutes over Tadej Pogačar (UAE Team Emirates), while Van Aert moves up to second.
On a dramatic stage, Primož Roglič (Jumbo-Visma) was dropped from the peloton, and falls out of overall contention.
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Matej Mohoric (Slo) Bahrain Victorious
|5:28:20
|2
|Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek-Segafredo
|0:01:20
|3
|Magnus Cort (Den) EF Education-Nippo
|0:01:40
|4
|Mathieu van der Poel (Ned) Alpecin-Fenix
|5
|Kasper Asgreen (Den) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|6
|Franck Bonnamour (Fra) B&B Hotels p/b KTM
|7
|Patrick Konrad (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe
|8
|Wout Van Aert (Bel) Jumbo-Visma
|9
|Brent Van Moer (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:01:44
|10
|Dorian Godon (Fra) AG2R Citroën Team
|0:02:45
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Mathieu van der Poel (Ned) Alpecin-Fenix
|25:39:17
|2
|Wout Van Aert (Bel) Jumbo-Visma
|0:00:30
|3
|Kasper Asgreen (Den) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|0:01:49
|4
|Matej Mohoric (Slo) Bahrain Victorious
|0:03:01
|5
|Tadej Pogacar (Slo) UAE Team Emirates
|0:03:43
|6
|Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|0:04:12
|7
|Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|0:04:23
|8
|Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana-Premier Tech
|0:04:56
|9
|Pierre Latour (Fra) TotalEnergies
|0:05:03
|10
|Rigoberto Uran (Col) EF Education-Nippo
|0:05:04
