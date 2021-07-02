Trending

Tour de France: Mohoric hammers to victory in Le Creusot

By

Van der Poel goes in breakaway to keep yellow, Roglic struggles, Carapaz attacks

Image 1 of 26

Tour de France 2021 108th Edition 7th stage Vierzon Le Creusot 2491 km 02072021 Matej Mohoric SLO Bahrain Victorious photo Luca BettiniBettiniPhoto2021

Matej Mohoric of Bahrain Victorious loves his stage 7 Tour de France stage win in Le Creusot
Image 2 of 26

Tour de France 2021 108th Edition 7th stage Vierzon Le Creusot 2491 km 02072021 Matej Mohoric SLO Bahrain Victorious photo Luca BettiniBettiniPhoto2021

Matej Mohorič of Slovenia and Team Bahrain Victorious celebrates stage 7 win
Image 3 of 26

Tour de France 2021 108th Edition 7th stage Vierzon Le Creusot 2491 km 02072021 Matej Mohoric SLO Bahrain Victorious photo Luca BettiniBettiniPhoto2021

With the stage 7 win, Matej Mohoric (Bahrain Victorious) now has a win in each Grand Tour
Image 4 of 26

Tour de France 2021 108th Edition 7th stage Vierzon Le Creusot 2491 km 02072021 Matej Mohoric SLO Bahrain Victorious photo Luca BettiniBettiniPhoto2021

Matej Mohoric (Bahrain Victorious) stays away for the stage 7 victory
Image 5 of 26

Team Bahrains Matej Mohoric of Slovenia leads the breakaway during the 5th stage of the 108th edition of the Tour de France cycling race a 27 km time trial between Change and Laval on June 30 2021 Photo by AnneChristine POUJOULAT AFP Photo by ANNECHRISTINE POUJOULATAFP via Getty Images

(Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
Image 6 of 26

Tour de France 2021 108th Edition 7th stage Vierzon Le Creusot 2491 km 02072021 Matej Mohoric SLO Bahrain Victorious Brent Van Moer BEL Lotto Soudal photo Luca BettiniBettiniPhoto2021

Two-man breakaway included Matej Mohoric (Bahrain Victorious) and Brent Van Moer (Lotto Soudal)
Image 7 of 26

Tour de France 2021 108th Edition 7th stage Vierzon Le Creusot 2491 km 02072021 Matej Mohoric SLO Bahrain Victorious Brent Van Moer BEL Lotto Soudal photo Luca BettiniBettiniPhoto2021

With 46-km to go break of Matej Mohoric (Bahrain Victorious) and Brent Van Moer (Lotto Soudal) joined by Jasper Stuyven (Trek-Segafredo) and Victor Campenaerts (Qhubeka NextHash)
Image 8 of 26

Tour de France 2021 108th Edition 7th stage Vierzon Le Creusot 2491 km 02072021 Matej Mohoric SLO Bahrain Victorious Brent Van Moer BEL Lotto Soudal photo Luca BettiniBettiniPhoto2021

Two-rider breakaway on stage 7 comparing notes - Matej Mohoric (Bahrain Victorious), Brent Van Moer (Lotto Soudal)
Image 9 of 26

Tour de France 2021 108th Edition 7th stage Vierzon Le Creusot 2491 km 02072021 Matej Mohoric SLO Bahrain Victorious Brent Van Moer BEL Lotto Soudal photo Luca BettiniBettiniPhoto2021

Brent Van Moer (Lotto Soudal) on stage 7
Image 10 of 26

Tour de France 2021 108th Edition 7th stage Vierzon Le Creusot 2491 km 02072021 Mark Cavendish GBR Deceuninck QuickStep Greg Van Avermaet BEL AG2R Citroen Team photo Luca BettiniBettiniPhoto2021

Start of stage 7 in Vierzon are Mark Cavendish (Deceuninck-QuickStep) and Greg Van Avermaet (AG2R Citroën)
Image 11 of 26

Team Alpecin Fenix Mathieu van der Poel of Netherlands wearing the overall leaders yellow jersey leads the breakaway during the 7th stage of the 108th edition of the Tour de France cycling race 249 km between Vierzon and Le Creusot on July 02 2021 Photo by AnneChristine POUJOULAT AFP Photo by ANNECHRISTINE POUJOULATAFP via Getty Images

Mathieu van der Poel (Alpecin-Fenix) leads the breakaway on stage 7
Image 12 of 26

Team UAE Emirates teammates lead the second pack during the 7th stage of the 108th edition of the Tour de France cycling race 249 km between Vierzon and Le Creusot on July 02 2021 Photo by Thomas SAMSON AFP Photo by THOMAS SAMSONAFP via Getty Images

UAE Team Emirates lead the chase
Image 13 of 26

Team Jumbo Visma teammates ride in the second pack during the 7th stage of the 108th edition of the Tour de France cycling race 249 km between Vierzon and Le Creusot on July 02 2021 Photo by Thomas SAMSON AFP Photo by THOMAS SAMSONAFP via Getty Images

Jumbo-Visma in the peloton
Image 14 of 26

Team Ineos Grenadiers Geraint Thomas of Great Britain L and Team UAE Emirates Tadej Pogacar of Slovenia wearing the best youngs white jersey ride during the 7th stage of the 108th edition of the Tour de France cycling race 249 km between Vierzon and Le Creusot on July 02 2021 Photo by Thomas SAMSON AFP Photo by THOMAS SAMSONAFP via Getty Images

Geraint Thomas and Tadej Pogacar
Image 15 of 26

Team Deceuninck Quicksteps Mark Cavendish of Great Britain wearing the best sprinters green jersey rides during the 7th stage of the 108th edition of the Tour de France cycling race 249 km between Vierzon and Le Creusot on July 02 2021 Photo by Thomas SAMSON AFP Photo by THOMAS SAMSONAFP via Getty Images

Mark Cavendish in the green jersey, went on the attack to take more sprint points
Image 16 of 26

LE CREUSOT FRANCE JULY 02 Jasper Stuyven of Belgium Toms Skuji of Latvia and Team Trek Segafredo The breakaway during the 108th Tour de France 2021 Stage 7 a 2491km km stage from Vierzon to Le Creusot 369m LeTour TDF2021 on July 02 2021 in Le Creusot France Photo by Chris GraythenGetty Images

Toms Skujins leads the breakaway
Image 17 of 26

LE CREUSOT FRANCE JULY 02 Mathieu Van Der Poel of The Netherlands and Team AlpecinFenix yellow leader jersey during the 108th Tour de France 2021 Stage 7 a 2491km km stage from Vierzon to Le Creusot 369m LeTour TDF2021 on July 02 2021 in Le Creusot France Photo by Chris GraythenGetty Images

Mathieu van der Poel (Alpecin-Fenix)
Image 18 of 26

LE CREUSOT FRANCE JULY 02 Toms Skuji of Latvia and Team Trek Segafredo Dorian Godon of France and AG2R Citron Team in breakaway during the 108th Tour de France 2021 Stage 7 a 2491km km stage from Vierzon to Le Creusot 369m LeTour TDF2021 on July 02 2021 in Le Creusot France Photo by Chris GraythenGetty Images

Toms Skujins (Trek-Segafredo) in the esacpe
Image 19 of 26

LE CREUSOT FRANCE JULY 02 Mathieu Van Der Poel of The Netherlands and Team AlpecinFenix yellow leader jersey during the 108th Tour de France 2021 Stage 7 a 2491km km stage from Vierzon to Le Creusot 369m LeTour TDF2021 on July 02 2021 in Le Creusot France Photo by Chris GraythenGetty Images

Mathieu van der Poel (Alpecin-Fenix) in the yellow jersey
Image 20 of 26

LE CREUSOT FRANCE JULY 02 Ide Schelling of The Netherlands and Team BORA Hansgrohe Polka Dot Mountain Jersey Arnaud Dmare of France and Team Groupama FDJ during the 108th Tour de France 2021 Stage 7 a 2491km km stage from Vierzon to Le Creusot 369m LeTour TDF2021 on July 02 2021 in Le Creusot France Photo by Chris GraythenGetty Images

Ide Schelling of Bora-Hansgrohe
Image 21 of 26

LE CREUSOT FRANCE JULY 02 Mathieu Van Der Poel of The Netherlands yellow leader jersey Xandro Meurisse of Belgium and Team AlpecinFenix Matej Mohori of Slovenia and Team Bahrain Victorious during the 108th Tour de France 2021 Stage 7 a 2491km km stage from Vierzon to Le Creusot 369m LeTour TDF2021 on July 02 2021 in Le Creusot France Photo by Chris GraythenGetty Images

Mathieu van der Poel (Alpecin-Fenix) in the escape group
Image 22 of 26

LE CREUSOT FRANCE JULY 02 Mathieu Van Der Poel of The Netherlands and Team AlpecinFenix yellow leader jersey Kasper Asgreen of Denmark and Team Deceuninck QuickStep Patrick Konrad of Austria and Team BORA Hansgrohe at arrival during the 108th Tour de France 2021 Stage 7 a 2491km km stage from Vierzon to Le Creusot 369m Landscape LeTour TDF2021 on July 02 2021 in Le Creusot France Photo by Michael SteeleGetty Images

Fight for fourth at the line taken by Mathieu Van Der Poel of Alpecin-Fenix yellow leader jersey ahead of Kasper Asgreen of Deceuninck-QuickStep and Patrick Konrad of Bora-Hansgrohe
Image 23 of 26

LE CREUSOT FRANCE JULY 02 Jasper Stuyven of Belgium and Team Trek Segafredo at arrival during the 108th Tour de France 2021 Stage 7 a 2491km km stage from Vierzon to Le Creusot 369m LeTour TDF2021 on July 02 2021 in Le Creusot France Photo by Benoit Tessier PoolGetty Images

Jasper Stuyven of Trek-Segafredo finishes second on stage 7
Image 24 of 26

LE CREUSOT FRANCE JULY 02 Brent Van Moer of Belgium and Team Lotto Soudal at arrival during the 108th Tour de France 2021 Stage 7 a 2491km km stage from Vierzon to Le Creusot 369m LeTour TDF2021 on July 02 2021 in Le Creusot France Photo by Tim de WaeleGetty Images

Brent Van Moer of Lotto Soudal finished ninth on stage 7
Image 25 of 26

LE CREUSOT FRANCE JULY 02 Matej Mohori of Slovenia and Team Bahrain Victorious stage winner celebrates at arrival during the 108th Tour de France 2021 Stage 7 a 2491km km stage from Vierzon to Le Creusot 369m LeTour TDF2021 on July 02 2021 in Le Creusot France Photo by Gregory Van Gansen PoolGetty Images

Overcome with emotions at the finish is winner Matej Mohorič of Bahrain Victorious
Image 26 of 26

LE CREUSOT FRANCE JULY 02 Mathieu Van Der Poel of The Netherlands and Team AlpecinFenix yellow leader jersey at arrival during the 108th Tour de France 2021 Stage 7 a 2491km km stage from Vierzon to Le Creusot 369m LeTour TDF2021 on July 02 2021 in Le Creusot France Photo by Benoit Tessier PoolGetty Images

Mathieu Van Der Poel of Alpecin-Fenix powers his way to fourth place on stage 7

Matej Mohorič (Bahrain Victorious) proved himself to be the best rider from a very strong breakaway to win stage 7 of the Tour de France.

Also present in the breakaway was the yellow jersey of Mathieu van der Poel (Alpecin-Fenix) and Wout van Aert (Jumbo-Visma). As a result, Van der Poel extended his lead on the GC by several minutes over Tadej Pogačar (UAE Team Emirates), while Van Aert moves up to second.

On a dramatic stage, Primož Roglič (Jumbo-Visma) was dropped from the peloton, and falls out of overall contention. 

More to come!

Brief results
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Matej Mohoric (Slo) Bahrain Victorious 5:28:20
2Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek-Segafredo 0:01:20
3Magnus Cort (Den) EF Education-Nippo 0:01:40
4Mathieu van der Poel (Ned) Alpecin-Fenix
5Kasper Asgreen (Den) Deceuninck-QuickStep
6Franck Bonnamour (Fra) B&B Hotels p/b KTM
7Patrick Konrad (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe
8Wout Van Aert (Bel) Jumbo-Visma
9Brent Van Moer (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:01:44
10Dorian Godon (Fra) AG2R Citroën Team 0:02:45

General classification after stage 7
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Mathieu van der Poel (Ned) Alpecin-Fenix 25:39:17
2Wout Van Aert (Bel) Jumbo-Visma 0:00:30
3Kasper Asgreen (Den) Deceuninck-QuickStep 0:01:49
4Matej Mohoric (Slo) Bahrain Victorious 0:03:01
5Tadej Pogacar (Slo) UAE Team Emirates 0:03:43
6Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 0:04:12
7Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Deceuninck-QuickStep 0:04:23
8Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana-Premier Tech 0:04:56
9Pierre Latour (Fra) TotalEnergies 0:05:03
10Rigoberto Uran (Col) EF Education-Nippo 0:05:04

