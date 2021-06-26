Tour de France: Alaphilippe goes long to win crash-marred stage 1

Image 1 of 44 Julian Alaphilippe (Deceuninck-Quickstep) wins stage 1 of the 2021 Tour de France (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 2 of 44 Julian Alaphilippe (Deceuninck-Quickstep) wins stage 1 of the 2021 Tour de France (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 3 of 44 Julian Alaphilippe (Deceuninck-Quickstep) wins stage 1 of the 2021 Tour de France (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 4 of 44 The peloton get the racing under way at the opening stage of the Tour de France (Image credit: Getty Image) Image 5 of 44 The peloton ready to start stage 1 at Tour de France (Image credit: Getty Image) Image 6 of 44 The peloton in Brest for the opening stage of the Tour de France (Image credit: Getty Image) Image 7 of 44 World Champion Julian Alaphiippe on the start line in Brest (Image credit: Getty Image) Image 8 of 44 Yellow jersey's at the opening stage of the Tour de France (Image credit: Getty Image) Image 9 of 44 Nacer Bouhanni racing in the opening stage at the Tour de France (Image credit: Getty Image) Image 10 of 44 Tony Martin (Jumbo-Visma) had a fall during the opening stage at the Tour de France (Image credit: Getty Image) Image 11 of 44 Caleb Ewan was also caught up in a crash at the opening stage of the Tour de France (Image credit: Getty Image) Image 12 of 44 Ide Schelling off the front at the Tour de France (Image credit: Getty Image) Image 13 of 44 Peter Sagan at the Tour de France (Image credit: Getty Image) Image 14 of 44 Peter Sagan in the opening stage at the Tour de France (Image credit: Getty Image) Image 15 of 44 Wout van Aert (Jumbo-Visma) in stage 1 at the Tour de France (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 16 of 44 Ineos Grenadiers during stage 1 at the Tour de France (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 17 of 44 The peloton in Brest - Julian Alaphilippe (Deceuninck-QuickStep) took a well-deserved stage win and the yellow jersey on stage 1 of the Tour de France after attacking on the final climb of the Côte de la Fosse aux Loups and holding off the remnants of the peloton on a day that was overshadowed by two major crashes and major time losses for several overall contenders.

The world champion attacked with 2.3km to go on the stage and soloed clear despite resistance from both Primoz Roglic (Jumbo-Visma) and Tadej Pogacar (UAE Team Emirates).

Last year’s Tour de France winner and runner up were unable to match Alaphilippe's pace and even when the road evened out the Frenchman had enough in the tank to take the win, despite being a crash victim earlier in the day, with Michael Matthews (Team BikeExchange) and Roglic rounding out the top three on the stage.

Alaphilippe was perfectly set up on the climb by his teammates with the Belgian team leading the Frenchman to the lower slopes of the short but final ascent. His anticipated attack quickly gained the world champion all the time he needed with Wout Van Aert – second wheel at the time – simply unable to respond.

When Roglic's and Pogcar’s brief counter was reeled in, Alaphilippe maintained his advantage all the way to the line but the devastating effects from the two crashes – one of which was caused by a spectator – overshadowed the stage and had severely affected the overall standings.



"It’s really incredible, honestly. It’s a scenario I imagined and the start of my Tour is a success. It’s a super feeling, my team did great work, they took care of me and controlled things. In the final, I was caught up in a crash but I was able to stay calm and then I had to finish off the work on the final climb, where we really wanted to make it hard and get rid of the sprinters. When Dries opened the gap I gave the maximum without asking any questions,” the yellow jersey said at the finish.

"It wasn’t planned to go from that far but when I went I saw I had a small gap and I saw everyone was à bloc so I decided to keep going. In the final kilometre, I saw the gap wasn’t coming down. Every time it’s an emotion I can’t describe.”

"It’s a joy for me to win but also to give emotions to those close to me. This is really a special win for me."

Alaphilippe leads the Tour de France from Matthews by 12 seconds with Roglic a further two seconds down but Chris Froome crawled over the line after hitting the deck in the second major crash with 6km to go. Richard Carapaz lost 13 seconds but Miguel Angel Lopez (Movistar) and Wilco Kelderman (Bora-Hansgrohe) lost almost two minutes. Dauphiné winner Richie Porte (Ineos Grenadiers) conceded 2:16.

How it unfolded

After all the pre-race hype, new sponsor announcements, and the unveiling of new kits the Tour de France finally swung into gear with the 2021 peloton rolling out from Brest to Landerneau. Ahead of them, a 198km stage that included fiive small but categorized climbs with the Côte de Trébéolin, Côte de Rosnoën, Côte de Locronan, Côte de Stang Ar Garront, Côte de Saint-Rivoal and Côte de la Fosse aux Loups on the menu. After a long and winding neutralized zone, and flurry of attacks, five riders managed to break free from the peloton with Franck Bonnamour (B&B Hotels p/b KTM), Cristian Rodriguez (Team TotalEnergies), Danny van Poppel (Intermarché-Wanty) joined by Anthony Perez (Cofidis) and Ide Schelling (Bora-Hansgrohe) going clear.

Connor Swift (Arkéa-Samsic) made it a sextet a few kilometres later before the peloton duly sat up and allowed the leaders to build something close to a healthy buffer. They say the only certainties in life are taxes and death but add the sight of Tim Declercq controlling the pace of the peloton after a break has formed to that list. One day one of this year’s Tour de France and already the Belgian rider has created his blueprint for the next three weeks of racing but he had assistance on this occasion with Alpecin Fenix offering Petr Vakoc to help control the stage.

The leaders up front worked well together but with a yellow jersey as well as a stage up for grabs their efforts were purely based around generating air-time and ensuring that their teammates had easy days back in the bunch. The gap never crept higher than a handful of minutes and with 100km remaining the Vakoc- Declercq tandem had the break at just under two minutes.

On the Côte de Stang ar Garront, Schelling broke the alliance that had been established within the break with a strong attack, just as Casper Pedersen was among three riders who hit the deck. Not only did Schelling take the points at the top of the climb, but he also pushed on and quickly put 2:23 between himself and the rest of the break. His departure effectively killed the break with the five riders reeled in with just over 66km to go.

While the lone Bora rider snaffled up maximum points at the intermediate sprint at Brasparts, the following battle behind him was the first time in this year’s race that the true contenders for the Green jersey with Caleb Ewan brushing aside Peter Sagan and Michael Matthews – the last two men in the race to win the competition. That injection of pace brought Ineos Grenadiers and Jumbo-Visma to the front, with Schelling’s gap dropping to two minutes with 58km to go.

The crashes

The stage looked relatively calm until, with 45km to go, the race was entirely turned on its head when a spectator stepped into the road holding a sign. Tony Martin had nowhere to go and fell, sparking a mass crash that saw Roglic, Van Aert and almost all of Jumbo-Visma hit the deck. Miguel Angel Lopez, Chris Froome, Sonny Colbrelli and dozens of others were held up, with the bunch briefly neutralizing the race as riders were allowed to return with 30km to go.

Schelling was caught soon after the aftershocks from the crash would have an effect on the race well beyond stage 1.

The second crash, when it arrived in the final 10km, was just as dramatic and shocking. This time it was caused by a touch of wheels inside the bunch, with riders sent spinning into the verge on the side of the road. Spectators were seen running for cover, one woman dragging her child to safety as a number of riders were forced off the road.

When the riders began to pick themselves up the casualties were numerous with Chris Froome one of the slowest to remount. It looked as though the four-time Tour winner’s race was over as he sat on the tarmac and even when he got to his feet gingerly it seemed just a matter of time before he would exit the race via an ambulance. However he made it to the finish, well down, but still in the race, for now at least.

Full Results Pos. Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Deceuninck-QuickStep 4:39:05 2 Michael Matthews (Aus) Team BikeExchange 0:00:08 3 Primoz Roglic (Slo) Jumbo-Visma 4 Jack Haig (Aus) Bahrain Victorious 5 Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Bora-Hansgrohe 6 Tadej Pogacar (Slo) UAE Team Emirates 7 David Gaudu (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 8 Sergio Higuita Garcia (Col) EF Education-Nippo 9 Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek-Segafredo 10 Geraint Thomas (GBr) Ineos Grenadiers 11 Esteban Chaves Rubio (Col) Team BikeExchange 12 Pello Bilbao Lopez De Armentia (Spa) Bahrain Victorious 13 Jonas Vingegaard (Den) Jumbo-Visma 14 Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana-Premier Tech 15 Enric Mas Nicolau (Spa) Movistar Team 16 Rigoberto Uran (Col) EF Education-Nippo 17 Nairo Quintana (Col) Team Arkea-Samsic 18 Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 19 Kasper Asgreen (Den) Deceuninck-QuickStep 20 Mathieu van der Poel (Ned) Alpecin-Fenix 21 Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana-Premier Tech 22 Richard Carapaz (Ecu) Ineos Grenadiers 0:00:13 23 Alex Aranburu Deba (Spa) Astana-Premier Tech 24 Wout Van Aert (Bel) Jumbo-Visma 25 Pierre Latour (Fra) TotalEnergies 26 Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Team DSM 0:00:16 27 Anthony Turgis (Fra) TotalEnergies 0:00:28 28 Lucas Hamilton (Aus) Team BikeExchange 0:00:38 29 Brent Van Moer (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:00:46 30 Toms Skujins (Lat) Trek-Segafredo 0:00:51 31 Guillaume Boivin (Can) Israel Start-up Nation 32 Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek-Segafredo 0:00:54 33 Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bahrain Victorious 34 Boy van Poppel (Ned) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux 0:01:24 35 Søren Kragh Andersen (Den) Team DSM 0:01:49 36 Robert Gesink (Ned) Jumbo-Visma 37 Ivan Garcia Cortina (Spa) Movistar Team 38 Michael Valgren (Den) EF Education-Nippo 39 Michael Gogl (Aut) Qhubeka-NextHash 40 Ben O'Connor (Aus) AG2R Citroën Team 41 Miguel Angel Lopez Moreno (Col) Movistar Team 42 Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 43 Sergio Henao Montoya (Col) Qhubeka-NextHash 44 Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Jumbo-Visma 45 Matej Mohoric (Slo) Bahrain Victorious 46 Guillaume Martin (Fra) Cofidis 47 Pierre Rolland (Fra) B&B Hotels p/b KTM 48 Mattia Cattaneo (Ita) Deceuninck-QuickStep 49 Stefan Küng (Swi) Groupama-FDJ 50 Christophe Laporte (Fra) Cofidis 51 Mark Donovan (GBr) Team DSM 52 Joris Nieuwenhuis (Ned) Team DSM 53 Stefan Bissegger (Swi) EF Education-Nippo 54 Nils Eekhoff (Ned) Team DSM 0:01:57 55 Dries Devenyns (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep 0:02:03 56 Ruben Guerreiro (Por) EF Education-Nippo 0:02:10 57 Neilson Powless (USA) EF Education-Nippo 58 Oliver Naesen (Bel) AG2R Citroën Team 0:02:16 59 Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) AG2R Citroën Team 60 Aurélien Paret Peintre (Fra) AG2R Citroën Team 61 Louis Meintjes (RSA) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux 62 Cyril Barthe (Fra) B&B Hotels p/b KTM 63 Quentin Pacher (Fra) B&B Hotels p/b KTM 64 Wout Poels (Ned) Bahrain Victorious 65 Richie Porte (Aus) Ineos Grenadiers 66 Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Lotto Soudal 67 Stefan De Bod (RSA) Astana-Premier Tech 68 Xandro Meurisse (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix 69 Davide Formolo (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 70 Hugo Houle (Can) Astana-Premier Tech 71 Jonas Rickaert (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix 72 Dylan van Baarle (Ned) Ineos Grenadiers 0:03:02 73 Peter Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:03:17 74 Luka Mezgec (Slo) Team BikeExchange 75 Simon Yates (GBr) Team BikeExchange 76 Simon Geschke (Ger) Cofidis 77 Jan Bakelants (Bel) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux 78 Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Team Arkea-Samsic 79 Luke Rowe (GBr) Ineos Grenadiers 0:03:30 80 Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Ineos Grenadiers 81 Connor Swift (GBr) Team Arkea-Samsic 0:03:55 82 Jonas Rutsch (Ger) EF Education-Nippo 83 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:04:10 84 Dylan Teuns (Bel) Bahrain Victorious 85 Lukas Pöstlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe 86 Sean Bennett (USA) Qhubeka-NextHash 87 Magnus Cort (Den) EF Education-Nippo 0:04:24 88 Christopher Juul-Jensen (Den) Team BikeExchange 89 Vegard Stake Laengen (Nor) UAE Team Emirates 0:04:57 90 Bruno Armirail (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 0:05:00 91 Jelle Wallays (Bel) Cofidis 0:05:21 92 Davide Ballerini (Ita) Deceuninck-QuickStep 0:05:26 93 Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team 0:05:33 94 Carlos Barbero (Spa) Qhubeka-NextHash 95 Imanol Erviti (Spa) Movistar Team 96 Rui Costa (Por) UAE Team Emirates 97 Rafal Majka (Pol) UAE Team Emirates 98 Nicholas Dlamini (RSA) Qhubeka-NextHash 99 Julien Bernard (Fra) Trek-Segafredo 100 Kenny Elissonde (Fra) Trek-Segafredo 101 Anthony Perez (Fra) Cofidis 102 Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) Team Arkea-Samsic 103 Jasper Philipsen (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix 104 Ruben Fernandez (Spa) Cofidis 105 Franck Bonnamour (Fra) B&B Hotels p/b KTM 106 Cyril Gautier (Fra) B&B Hotels p/b KTM 107 Fabien Doubey (Fra) TotalEnergies 108 Elie Gesbert (Fra) Team Arkea-Samsic 109 Valentin Madouas (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 110 Cristian Rodriguez Martin (Spa) TotalEnergies 111 Victor de la Parte (Spa) TotalEnergies 112 Arnaud Demare (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 113 Omar Fraile Matarranz (Spa) Astana-Premier Tech 114 Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) TotalEnergies 115 Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Soudal 116 Miles Scotson (Aus) Groupama-FDJ 117 Carlos Verona Quintanilla (Spa) Movistar Team 118 Fred Wright (GBr) Bahrain Victorious 119 Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Groupama-FDJ 120 Petr Vakoc (Cze) Alpecin-Fenix 121 Daniel Martin (Irl) Israel Start-up Nation 122 Jeremy Cabot (Fra) TotalEnergies 123 Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Ineos Grenadiers 124 Jonathan Castroviejo Nicolas (Spa) Ineos Grenadiers 125 Jonas Koch (Ger) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux 126 Maximilian Walscheid (Ger) Qhubeka-NextHash 0:06:01 127 Daniel Oss (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:06:07 128 Roger Kluge (Ger) Lotto Soudal 129 Caleb Ewan (Aus) Lotto Soudal 130 Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Arkea-Samsic 131 Tim Declercq (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep 132 Mark Cavendish (GBr) Deceuninck-QuickStep 133 Michael Mørkøv (Den) Deceuninck-QuickStep 134 Luke Durbridge (Aus) Team BikeExchange 0:06:31 135 Victor Campenaerts (Bel) Qhubeka-NextHash 0:06:47 136 Jasper De Buyst (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:06:57 137 Simon Clarke (Aus) Qhubeka-NextHash 138 Brandon McNulty (USA) UAE Team Emirates 139 Julien Simon (Fra) TotalEnergies 140 Loïc Vliegen (Bel) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux 141 Danny van Poppel (Ned) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux 142 Jorge Arcas (Spa) Movistar Team 143 Lorenzo Rota (Ita) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux 0:07:00 144 Michael Schär (Swi) AG2R Citroën Team 145 Nans Peters (Fra) AG2R Citroën Team 0:07:50 146 Dorian Godon (Fra) AG2R Citroën Team 147 Maxime Chevalier (Fra) B&B Hotels p/b KTM 148 Silvan Dillier (Swi) Alpecin-Fenix 0:08:10 149 Mikkel Bjerg (Den) UAE Team Emirates 0:08:49 150 Nils Politt (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 151 Patrick Konrad (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe 152 Tim Merlier (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix 153 Harry Sweeny (Aus) Lotto Soudal 154 Michael Woods (Can) Israel Start-up Nation 155 Casper Pedersen (Den) Team DSM 0:09:19 156 Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) Alpecin-Fenix 0:09:32 157 Jesus Herrada (Spa) Cofidis 158 Cees Bol (Ned) Team DSM 0:09:47 159 Benoit Cosnefroy (Fra) AG2R Citroën Team 0:09:52 160 Georg Zimmermann (Ger) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux 0:10:55 161 Dmitriy Gruzdev (Kaz) Astana-Premier Tech 0:11:05 162 Ion Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Astana-Premier Tech 163 André Greipel (Ger) Israel Start-up Nation 0:11:16 164 Edward Theuns (Bel) Trek-Segafredo 165 Pierre-Luc Périchon (Fra) Cofidis 166 Marco Haller (Aut) Bahrain Victorious 0:11:21 167 Ide Schelling (Ned) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:11:52 168 Bryan Coquard (Fra) B&B Hotels p/b KTM 0:13:04 169 Clément Russo (Fra) Team Arkea-Samsic 0:14:22 170 Daniel McLay (GBr) Team Arkea-Samsic 171 Chris Froome (GBr) Israel Start-up Nation 0:14:37 172 Omer Goldstein (Isr) Israel Start-up Nation 173 Mads Pedersen (Den) Trek-Segafredo 174 Reto Hollenstein (Swi) Israel Start-up Nation 175 Rick Zabel (Ger) Israel Start-up Nation 0:16:29 176 Tony Martin (Ger) Jumbo-Visma 177 Sepp Kuss (USA) Jumbo-Visma 178 Mike Teunissen (Ned) Jumbo-Visma 179 Amund Grøndahl Jansen (Nor) Team BikeExchange 180 Marc Hirschi (Swi) UAE Team Emirates 0:18:09 181 Marc Soler (Spa) Movistar Team 0:24:38 DNF Jasha Sütterlin (Ger) Team DSM DNF Cyril Lemoine (Fra) B&B Hotels-KTM DNF Ignatas Konovalovas (Ltu) Groupama-FDJ

Sprint 1 - Brasparts km. 135.1 Pos. Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Ide Schelling (Ned) Bora-Hansgrohe 20 2 Caleb Ewan (Aus) Lotto Soudal 17 3 Peter Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe 15 4 Michael Matthews (Aus) Team BikeExchange 13 5 Bryan Coquard (Fra) B&B Hotels p/b KTM 11 6 Arnaud Demare (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 10 7 Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) Team Arkea-Samsic 9 8 Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bahrain Victorious 8 9 Jasper De Buyst (Bel) Lotto Soudal 7 10 Mark Cavendish (GBr) Deceuninck-QuickStep 6 11 Luka Mezgec (Slo) Team BikeExchange 5 12 Daniel Oss (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe 4 13 Tony Martin (Ger) Jumbo-Visma 3

Sprint 2 - Landerneau Côte De La Fosse Aux Loups km. 197.8 Pos. Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Deceuninck-QuickStep 50 2 Michael Matthews (Aus) Team BikeExchange 30 3 Primoz Roglic (Slo) Jumbo-Visma 20 4 Jack Haig (Aus) Bahrain Victorious 18 5 Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Bora-Hansgrohe 16 6 Tadej Pogacar (Slo) UAE Team Emirates 14 7 David Gaudu (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 12 8 Sergio Higuita Garcia (Col) EF Education-Nippo 10 9 Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek-Segafredo 8 10 Geraint Thomas (GBr) Ineos Grenadiers 7 11 Esteban Chaves Rubio (Col) Team BikeExchange 6 12 Pello Bilbao Lopez De Armentia (Spa) Bahrain Victorious 5 13 Jonas Vingegaard (Den) Jumbo-Visma 4 14 Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana-Premier Tech 3 15 Enric Mas Nicolau (Spa) Movistar Team 2

Mountain 1 (Cat. 4) Côte de Trébéolin km. 8.6 Pos. Rider Name (Country) Team Result

Mountain 2 (Cat. 4) Côte de Rosnoën km. 27.2 Pos. Rider Name (Country) Team Result

Mountain 3 (Cat. 4) Côte de Locronan km. 61.5 Pos. Rider Name (Country) Team Result

Mountain 4 (Cat. 4) Côte de Stang Ar Garront km. 115 Pos. Rider Name (Country) Team Result

Mountain 5 (Cat. 4) Côte de Saint-Rivoal km. 150.7 Pos. Rider Name (Country) Team Result

Mountain 6 (Cat. 3) Landerneau Côte De La Fosse Aux Loups km. 197.8 Pos. Rider Name (Country) Team Result

Combativity Pos. Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Ide Schelling (Ned) Bora-Hansgrohe

Young riders Pos. Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Tadej Pogacar (Slo) UAE Team Emirates 4:39:13 2 David Gaudu (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 3 Sergio Higuita Garcia (Col) EF Education-Nippo 4 Jonas Vingegaard (Den) Jumbo-Visma 5 Lucas Hamilton (Aus) Team BikeExchange 0:00:30 6 Brent Van Moer (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:00:38 7 Mark Donovan (GBr) Team DSM 0:01:41 8 Joris Nieuwenhuis (Ned) Team DSM 9 Stefan Bissegger (Swi) EF Education-Nippo 10 Nils Eekhoff (Ned) Team DSM 0:01:49 11 Neilson Powless (USA) EF Education-Nippo 0:02:02 12 Aurélien Paret Peintre (Fra) AG2R Citroën Team 0:02:08 13 Cyril Barthe (Fra) B&B Hotels p/b KTM 14 Stefan De Bod (RSA) Astana-Premier Tech 15 Jonas Rutsch (Ger) EF Education-Nippo 0:03:47 16 Sean Bennett (USA) Qhubeka-NextHash 0:04:02 17 Jasper Philipsen (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix 0:05:25 18 Valentin Madouas (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 19 Fred Wright (GBr) Bahrain Victorious 20 Brandon McNulty (USA) UAE Team Emirates 0:06:49 21 Dorian Godon (Fra) AG2R Citroën Team 0:07:42 22 Maxime Chevalier (Fra) B&B Hotels p/b KTM 23 Mikkel Bjerg (Den) UAE Team Emirates 0:08:41 24 Harry Sweeny (Aus) Lotto Soudal 25 Casper Pedersen (Den) Team DSM 0:09:11 26 Georg Zimmermann (Ger) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux 0:10:47 27 Ide Schelling (Ned) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:11:44 28 Omer Goldstein (Isr) Israel Start-up Nation 0:14:29 29 Marc Hirschi (Swi) UAE Team Emirates 0:18:01

Combativity Pos. Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Ide Schelling (Ned) Bora-Hansgrohe

Teams Pos. Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Jumbo-Visma 13:57:44 2 Astana-Premier Tech 3 Team BikeExchange 0:00:25 4 Trek-Segafredo 0:00:38 5 Bahrain Victorious 0:00:41 6 Deceuninck-QuickStep 0:01:28 7 EF Education-Nippo 0:01:36 8 Ineos Grenadiers 0:02:08 9 Movistar Team 0:03:17 10 Team DSM 0:03:25 11 Alpecin-Fenix 0:04:11 12 Bora-Hansgrohe 0:04:45 13 TotalEnergies 0:05:45 14 AG2R Citroën Team 0:05:52 15 B&B Hotels p/b KTM 16 Cofidis 0:06:26 17 Groupama-FDJ 0:06:28 18 Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux 19 Lotto Soudal 0:06:43 20 Team Arkea-Samsic 0:06:51 21 UAE Team Emirates 0:06:52 22 Qhubeka-NextHash 0:07:19 23 Israel Start-up Nation 0:14:44

General classification after stage 1 Pos. Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Deceuninck-QuickStep 4:38:55 2 Michael Matthews (Aus) Team BikeExchange 0:00:12 3 Primoz Roglic (Slo) Jumbo-Visma 0:00:14 4 Jack Haig (Aus) Bahrain Victorious 0:00:18 5 Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Bora-Hansgrohe 6 Tadej Pogacar (Slo) UAE Team Emirates 7 David Gaudu (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 8 Sergio Higuita Garcia (Col) EF Education-Nippo 9 Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek-Segafredo 10 Geraint Thomas (GBr) Ineos Grenadiers 11 Esteban Chaves Rubio (Col) Team BikeExchange 12 Pello Bilbao Lopez De Armentia (Spa) Bahrain Victorious 13 Jonas Vingegaard (Den) Jumbo-Visma 14 Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana-Premier Tech 15 Enric Mas Nicolau (Spa) Movistar Team 16 Rigoberto Uran (Col) EF Education-Nippo 17 Nairo Quintana (Col) Team Arkea-Samsic 18 Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 19 Kasper Asgreen (Den) Deceuninck-QuickStep 20 Mathieu van der Poel (Ned) Alpecin-Fenix 21 Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana-Premier Tech 22 Richard Carapaz (Ecu) Ineos Grenadiers 0:00:23 23 Alex Aranburu Deba (Spa) Astana-Premier Tech 24 Wout Van Aert (Bel) Jumbo-Visma 25 Pierre Latour (Fra) TotalEnergies 26 Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Team DSM 0:00:26 27 Anthony Turgis (Fra) TotalEnergies 0:00:38 28 Lucas Hamilton (Aus) Team BikeExchange 0:00:48 29 Brent Van Moer (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:00:56 30 Toms Skujins (Lat) Trek-Segafredo 0:01:01 31 Guillaume Boivin (Can) Israel Start-up Nation 32 Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek-Segafredo 0:01:04 33 Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bahrain Victorious 34 Boy van Poppel (Ned) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux 0:01:34 35 Søren Kragh Andersen (Den) Team DSM 0:01:59 36 Robert Gesink (Ned) Jumbo-Visma 37 Ivan Garcia Cortina (Spa) Movistar Team 38 Michael Valgren (Den) EF Education-Nippo 39 Michael Gogl (Aut) Qhubeka-NextHash 40 Ben O'Connor (Aus) AG2R Citroën Team 41 Miguel Angel Lopez Moreno (Col) Movistar Team 42 Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 43 Sergio Henao Montoya (Col) Qhubeka-NextHash 44 Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Jumbo-Visma 45 Matej Mohoric (Slo) Bahrain Victorious 46 Guillaume Martin (Fra) Cofidis 47 Pierre Rolland (Fra) B&B Hotels p/b KTM 48 Mattia Cattaneo (Ita) Deceuninck-QuickStep 49 Stefan Küng (Swi) Groupama-FDJ 50 Christophe Laporte (Fra) Cofidis 51 Mark Donovan (GBr) Team DSM 52 Joris Nieuwenhuis (Ned) Team DSM 53 Stefan Bissegger (Swi) EF Education-Nippo 54 Nils Eekhoff (Ned) Team DSM 0:02:07 55 Dries Devenyns (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep 0:02:13 56 Ruben Guerreiro (Por) EF Education-Nippo 0:02:20 57 Neilson Powless (USA) EF Education-Nippo 58 Oliver Naesen (Bel) AG2R Citroën Team 0:02:26 59 Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) AG2R Citroën Team 60 Aurélien Paret Peintre (Fra) AG2R Citroën Team 61 Louis Meintjes (RSA) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux 62 Cyril Barthe (Fra) B&B Hotels p/b KTM 63 Quentin Pacher (Fra) B&B Hotels p/b KTM 64 Wout Poels (Ned) Bahrain Victorious 65 Richie Porte (Aus) Ineos Grenadiers 66 Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Lotto Soudal 67 Stefan De Bod (RSA) Astana-Premier Tech 68 Xandro Meurisse (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix 69 Davide Formolo (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 70 Hugo Houle (Can) Astana-Premier Tech 71 Jonas Rickaert (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix 72 Dylan van Baarle (Ned) Ineos Grenadiers 0:03:12 73 Peter Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:03:27 74 Luka Mezgec (Slo) Team BikeExchange 75 Simon Yates (GBr) Team BikeExchange 76 Simon Geschke (Ger) Cofidis 77 Jan Bakelants (Bel) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux 78 Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Team Arkea-Samsic 79 Luke Rowe (GBr) Ineos Grenadiers 0:03:40 80 Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Ineos Grenadiers 81 Connor Swift (GBr) Team Arkea-Samsic 0:04:05 82 Jonas Rutsch (Ger) EF Education-Nippo 83 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:04:20 84 Dylan Teuns (Bel) Bahrain Victorious 85 Lukas Pöstlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe 86 Sean Bennett (USA) Qhubeka-NextHash 87 Magnus Cort (Den) EF Education-Nippo 0:04:34 88 Christopher Juul-Jensen (Den) Team BikeExchange 89 Vegard Stake Laengen (Nor) UAE Team Emirates 0:05:07 90 Bruno Armirail (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 0:05:10 91 Jelle Wallays (Bel) Cofidis 0:05:31 92 Davide Ballerini (Ita) Deceuninck-QuickStep 0:05:36 93 Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team 0:05:43 94 Carlos Barbero (Spa) Qhubeka-NextHash 95 Imanol Erviti (Spa) Movistar Team 96 Rui Costa (Por) UAE Team Emirates 97 Rafal Majka (Pol) UAE Team Emirates 98 Nicholas Dlamini (RSA) Qhubeka-NextHash 99 Julien Bernard (Fra) Trek-Segafredo 100 Kenny Elissonde (Fra) Trek-Segafredo 101 Anthony Perez (Fra) Cofidis 102 Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) Team Arkea-Samsic 103 Jasper Philipsen (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix 104 Ruben Fernandez (Spa) Cofidis 105 Franck Bonnamour (Fra) B&B Hotels p/b KTM 106 Cyril Gautier (Fra) B&B Hotels p/b KTM 107 Fabien Doubey (Fra) TotalEnergies 108 Elie Gesbert (Fra) Team Arkea-Samsic 109 Valentin Madouas (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 110 Cristian Rodriguez Martin (Spa) TotalEnergies 111 Victor de la Parte (Spa) TotalEnergies 112 Arnaud Demare (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 113 Omar Fraile Matarranz (Spa) Astana-Premier Tech 114 Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) TotalEnergies 115 Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Soudal 116 Miles Scotson (Aus) Groupama-FDJ 117 Carlos Verona Quintanilla (Spa) Movistar Team 118 Fred Wright (GBr) Bahrain Victorious 119 Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Groupama-FDJ 120 Petr Vakoc (Cze) Alpecin-Fenix 121 Daniel Martin (Irl) Israel Start-up Nation 122 Jeremy Cabot (Fra) TotalEnergies 123 Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Ineos Grenadiers 124 Jonathan Castroviejo Nicolas (Spa) Ineos Grenadiers 125 Jonas Koch (Ger) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux 126 Maximilian Walscheid (Ger) Qhubeka-NextHash 0:06:11 127 Daniel Oss (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:06:17 128 Roger Kluge (Ger) Lotto Soudal 129 Caleb Ewan (Aus) Lotto Soudal 130 Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Arkea-Samsic 131 Tim Declercq (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep 132 Mark Cavendish (GBr) Deceuninck-QuickStep 133 Michael Mørkøv (Den) Deceuninck-QuickStep 134 Luke Durbridge (Aus) Team BikeExchange 0:06:41 135 Victor Campenaerts (Bel) Qhubeka-NextHash 0:06:57 136 Jasper De Buyst (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:07:07 137 Simon Clarke (Aus) Qhubeka-NextHash 138 Brandon McNulty (USA) UAE Team Emirates 139 Julien Simon (Fra) TotalEnergies 140 Loïc Vliegen (Bel) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux 141 Danny van Poppel (Ned) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux 142 Jorge Arcas (Spa) Movistar Team 143 Lorenzo Rota (Ita) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux 0:07:10 144 Michael Schär (Swi) AG2R Citroën Team 145 Nans Peters (Fra) AG2R Citroën Team 0:08:00 146 Dorian Godon (Fra) AG2R Citroën Team 147 Maxime Chevalier (Fra) B&B Hotels p/b KTM 148 Silvan Dillier (Swi) Alpecin-Fenix 0:08:20 149 Mikkel Bjerg (Den) UAE Team Emirates 0:08:59 150 Nils Politt (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 151 Patrick Konrad (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe 152 Tim Merlier (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix 153 Harry Sweeny (Aus) Lotto Soudal 154 Michael Woods (Can) Israel Start-up Nation 155 Casper Pedersen (Den) Team DSM 0:09:29 156 Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) Alpecin-Fenix 0:09:42 157 Jesus Herrada (Spa) Cofidis 158 Cees Bol (Ned) Team DSM 0:09:57 159 Benoit Cosnefroy (Fra) AG2R Citroën Team 0:10:02 160 Georg Zimmermann (Ger) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux 0:11:05 161 Dmitriy Gruzdev (Kaz) Astana-Premier Tech 0:11:15 162 Ion Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Astana-Premier Tech 163 André Greipel (Ger) Israel Start-up Nation 0:11:26 164 Edward Theuns (Bel) Trek-Segafredo 165 Pierre-Luc Périchon (Fra) Cofidis 166 Marco Haller (Aut) Bahrain Victorious 0:11:31 167 Ide Schelling (Ned) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:12:02 168 Bryan Coquard (Fra) B&B Hotels p/b KTM 0:13:14 169 Clément Russo (Fra) Team Arkea-Samsic 0:14:32 170 Daniel McLay (GBr) Team Arkea-Samsic 171 Chris Froome (GBr) Israel Start-up Nation 0:14:47 172 Omer Goldstein (Isr) Israel Start-up Nation 173 Mads Pedersen (Den) Trek-Segafredo 174 Reto Hollenstein (Swi) Israel Start-up Nation 175 Rick Zabel (Ger) Israel Start-up Nation 0:16:39 176 Tony Martin (Ger) Jumbo-Visma 177 Sepp Kuss (USA) Jumbo-Visma 178 Mike Teunissen (Ned) Jumbo-Visma 179 Amund Grøndahl Jansen (Nor) Team BikeExchange 180 Marc Hirschi (Swi) UAE Team Emirates 0:18:19 181 Marc Soler (Spa) Movistar Team 0:24:48

Points Classification Pos. Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Deceuninck-QuickStep 50 2 Michael Matthews (Aus) Team BikeExchange 43 3 Ide Schelling (Ned) Bora-Hansgrohe 20 4 Primoz Roglic (Slo) Jumbo-Visma 20 5 Jack Haig (Aus) Bahrain Victorious 18 6 Caleb Ewan (Aus) Lotto Soudal 17 7 Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Bora-Hansgrohe 16 8 Peter Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe 15 9 Tadej Pogacar (Slo) UAE Team Emirates 14 10 David Gaudu (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 12 11 Bryan Coquard (Fra) B&B Hotels p/b KTM 11 12 Sergio Higuita Garcia (Col) EF Education-Nippo 10 13 Arnaud Demare (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 10 14 Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) Team Arkea-Samsic 9 15 Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek-Segafredo 8 16 Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bahrain Victorious 8 17 Geraint Thomas (GBr) Ineos Grenadiers 7 18 Jasper De Buyst (Bel) Lotto Soudal 7 19 Esteban Chaves Rubio (Col) Team BikeExchange 6 20 Mark Cavendish (GBr) Deceuninck-QuickStep 6 21 Pello Bilbao Lopez De Armentia (Spa) Bahrain Victorious 5 22 Luka Mezgec (Slo) Team BikeExchange 5 23 Jonas Vingegaard (Den) Jumbo-Visma 4 24 Daniel Oss (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe 4 25 Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana-Premier Tech 3 26 Tony Martin (Ger) Jumbo-Visma 3 27 Enric Mas Nicolau (Spa) Movistar Team 2

Mountains Classification Pos. Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Ide Schelling (Ned) Bora-Hansgrohe 3 2 Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Deceuninck-QuickStep 2

Young Riders Classification Pos. Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Tadej Pogacar (Slo) UAE Team Emirates 4:39:13 2 David Gaudu (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 3 Sergio Higuita Garcia (Col) EF Education-Nippo 4 Jonas Vingegaard (Den) Jumbo-Visma 5 Lucas Hamilton (Aus) Team BikeExchange 0:00:30 6 Brent Van Moer (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:00:38 7 Mark Donovan (GBr) Team DSM 0:01:41 8 Joris Nieuwenhuis (Ned) Team DSM 9 Stefan Bissegger (Swi) EF Education-Nippo 10 Nils Eekhoff (Ned) Team DSM 0:01:49 11 Neilson Powless (USA) EF Education-Nippo 0:02:02 12 Aurélien Paret Peintre (Fra) AG2R Citroën Team 0:02:08 13 Cyril Barthe (Fra) B&B Hotels p/b KTM 14 Stefan De Bod (RSA) Astana-Premier Tech 15 Jonas Rutsch (Ger) EF Education-Nippo 0:03:47 16 Sean Bennett (USA) Qhubeka-NextHash 0:04:02 17 Jasper Philipsen (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix 0:05:25 18 Valentin Madouas (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 19 Fred Wright (GBr) Bahrain Victorious 20 Brandon McNulty (USA) UAE Team Emirates 0:06:49 21 Dorian Godon (Fra) AG2R Citroën Team 0:07:42 22 Maxime Chevalier (Fra) B&B Hotels p/b KTM 23 Mikkel Bjerg (Den) UAE Team Emirates 0:08:41 24 Harry Sweeny (Aus) Lotto Soudal 25 Casper Pedersen (Den) Team DSM 0:09:11 26 Georg Zimmermann (Ger) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux 0:10:47 27 Ide Schelling (Ned) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:11:44 28 Omer Goldstein (Isr) Israel Start-up Nation 0:14:29 29 Marc Hirschi (Swi) UAE Team Emirates 0:18:01