Tour de France: History repeats as Cavendish wins stage 6 in Châteauroux
Manxman tops Philipsen, Bouhanni for Tour stage win 32
Stage 6: Tours - Chàteauroux
Mark Cavendish’s extraordinary comeback continued as he won his second bunch sprint of this year’s Tour de France on stage six at Châteauroux.
The Manxman stormed past the Alpecin-Fenix duo of Jasper Philipsen and Tim Merlier to take the win ahead of Philipsen in second, while Nacer Bouhanni (Arkea-Samsic) finished third.
The victory is Cavendish’s 50th in Grand Tours, and brings him to just two wins away from Eddy Merckx Tour de France record of 34.
Mathieu van der Poel (Alpecin-Fenix) finished safely in the peloton to retain the yellow jersey, and he again played a key part in the lead-out at the finish. He instigated a lead-out train on the opposite side of the road from where Deceuninck-QuickStep had formed theirs, and the two trains competed side by side as the line approached.
Merlier took over for Alpecin-Fenix with Philipsen on his wheel, prompting Cavendish to surf onto their wheel from his lead-out Michael Mørkøv.
Both Philipsen and Merlier sprinted for the line, but Cavendish proved quicker than both and had the presence of mind to place his hands onto his head in an apparent reference to how he celebrated his victory here in Châteauroux 13 years ago, in 2008.
In fact, this is the third Tour stage Cavendish has won in Châteauroux, having also done so in 2011, and in the post-race interview, he compared the different approaches to the finish.
"It seems like every time we finish here it's been a different line. In 2008 it was uphill a bit, and I think it was further down the road. In 2011, it was still uphill a bit but it was short from the finish. Here, it was kind of downhill/flat.
"It's been ten years since I last won here. It's pretty special."
Once again he had his Deceuninck-QuickStep teammates to thank, who took control of the peloton 2km from the finish with Julian Alaphilippe, and later Davide Ballerini and Michael Mørkøv completing the lead-out.
"We were talking about what to do in the final because there are so many strong sprint teams here all wanting to go for the front. So to take it on is a big ask, you always get swamped at the finish.
"As usual it was the other team that shared the work with us, Alpecin-Fenix, who came with the strongest team in the end. The wind was coming from the right, and Michael [Mørkøv] left the left-hand side for me to go, but I wanted just a split second longer in the wheels before I went. So I had to switch trains and go from there.
"But I'm so happy with that. You see the guys, you see how much they work all day. The world champion Julian Alaphilippe just burying himself in the last kilometre, that's so special."
The victory will inevitably prompt interest in Cavendish potentially beating Eddy Merckx's Tour de France record of 34 stage wins, a record that had for several years looked like an impossible feat for Cavendish to achieve, but now looks increasingly attainable.
Cavendish remains reluctant to talk about that, however, batting back allusions to the record asked in the post-race interview by joking: "Don't say the name, don't say the name!"
"I'm not thinking about anything. Again, I just won a stage of the Tour de France. If that was my first stage or if that was my 32nd stage, I'd just won a stage of the Tour. That's what people work their whole lives for. I'm very, very happy, that's all I've got to say. If I'm good enough to win 50 more, I'm good enough to win 50 more. If I'm good enough never to win again here, so be it."
How it unfolded
Stage 6 got underway in pleasant conditions, with no hint of any rainfall that partially affected yesterday's time trial.
After Deceuninck-QuickStep immediately shut down to the first attempted breakaway of the day featuring a couple of Lotto-Soudal and AG2R Citroën riders each, an eight-man group made up of a surprisingly high calibre of riders got a gap over the peloton.
Rather than the usual assortment of obscure names from small wildcard teams, this group contained classics stars Greg Van Avermaet (AG2R Citroën) and Kasper Asgreen (Deceuninck-QuickStep), multiple Tour stage winners Thomas de Gendt (Lotto-Soudal) and Søren Kragh Andersen (DSM), plus Nils Politt (Bora-Hansgrohe), Toms Skujins (Trek-Segafredo), Georg Zimmermann (Intermarché–Wanty–Gobert) and Jonas Rickaert (Alpecin-Fenix).
Another strange thing about this break was how many of the top sprinters' teams were represented in it, leaving Groupama-FDJ and Arkéa-Samsic to try and prevent it going clear on behalf of their sprinters Arnaud Démare and Nacer Bouhanni respectively, with some help from Qhubeka-NextHash, who apparently weren't happy with having missed the break.
Although initially posing a real danger by riding together, the break soon lost its cohesion. Asgreen was left to single-handedly drag half of the group back when the break split in two, and upon regaining contact several riders refused to take their turns, meaning their advantage slipped from what had been almost a minute to barely a few seconds.
Van Avermaet was still very keen, however, and attacked alone away from the rest just as they were about to be caught from the bunch.
From the bunch, Roger Kluge (Lotto-Soudal) then attacked in pursuit of Van Avermaet, spending several kilometres in no-man's land before joining the Belgian, a combination the bunch was happy with as they sat up and stopped chasing.
So the definitive break of the day was formed after 40km of racing, after which the stage settled down into the familiar pattern, with the leading pair out front and Alpecin-Fenix and Deceuninck-QuickStep setting a steady pace in the peloton.
The gap remained steady throughout the day, mostly staying above one minute and never exceeding two minutes, as the peloton kept the leading duo well within their sight.
With just two riders in the break, there were plenty of points in the green jersey classification for the sprinters to contest at the day's intermediate sprint, 56km from the finish. It was a messy affair, with Sonny Colbrelli (Bahrain-Victorious) wagging his finger at someone despite winning the sprint for third, and Cavendish's Deceuninck-QuickStep lead-out man Michael Mørkøv veering across the road to prevent Peter Sagan (Bora-Hansgrohe) from a clear run-in, and thus taking fourth-place in the sprint ahead of Jasper Philipsen (UAE Team Emirates), Michael Matthews (BikeExchange) and Cavendish in a blanket finish.
The acceleration in the build-up to that sprint brought the gap to the break down to under one minute, and the peloton could see them on the long, straight roads leading towards the finish at Châteauroux, that might have seen crosswinds wreak havoc had conditions not been as calm as they were today.
The peloton delayed making the catch, wary perhaps of encouraging counter-attacks, and with 10km to go the gap was still 40 seconds.
That left the peloton with work to do in the final kilometres, and Van Avermaet and Kluge still evidently had energy left in reserve as they managed to retain an advantage.
Thankfully there was none of the carnage that characterised the first bunch sprint of the Tour three days ago, with Arnaud Démare's Groupama-FDJ lead-out man Jacopo Guarnieri the only faller in the finale.
The catch was made 2.5km from the finish, soon after which Deceuninck-QuickStep took control with their three-man lead out to deliver Cavendish to yet another Tour stage victory.
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Mark Cavendish (GBr) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|3:17:36
|2
|Jasper Philipsen (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix
|3
|Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) Team Arkea-Samsic
|4
|Arnaud Demare (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|5
|Peter Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe
|6
|Cees Bol (Ned) Team DSM
|7
|Tim Merlier (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix
|8
|Wout Van Aert (Bel) Jumbo-Visma
|9
|Michael Matthews (Aus) Team BikeExchange
|10
|Mads Pedersen (Den) Trek-Segafredo
|11
|Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bahrain Victorious
|12
|Jasper De Buyst (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|13
|Maximilian Walscheid (Ger) Qhubeka-NextHash
|14
|Rick Zabel (Ger) Israel Start-up Nation
|15
|Mike Teunissen (Ned) Jumbo-Visma
|16
|Bryan Coquard (Fra) B&B Hotels p/b KTM
|17
|Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|18
|Danny van Poppel (Ned) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux
|19
|Anthony Turgis (Fra) TotalEnergies
|20
|Ivan Garcia Cortina (Spa) Movistar Team
|21
|Michael Mørkøv (Den) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|22
|Christophe Laporte (Fra) Cofidis
|23
|André Greipel (Ger) Israel Start-up Nation
|24
|Matej Mohoric (Slo) Bahrain Victorious
|25
|Tadej Pogacar (Slo) UAE Team Emirates
|26
|Luka Mezgec (Slo) Team BikeExchange
|27
|Cyril Barthe (Fra) B&B Hotels p/b KTM
|28
|Jonas Rickaert (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix
|29
|Nils Eekhoff (Ned) Team DSM
|30
|Benoit Cosnefroy (Fra) AG2R Citroën Team
|31
|Richard Carapaz (Ecu) Ineos Grenadiers
|32
|Enric Mas Nicolau (Spa) Movistar Team
|33
|Joris Nieuwenhuis (Ned) Team DSM
|34
|Mathieu van der Poel (Ned) Alpecin-Fenix
|35
|Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Bora-Hansgrohe
|36
|Victor Campenaerts (Bel) Qhubeka-NextHash
|37
|Silvan Dillier (Swi) Alpecin-Fenix
|38
|Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek-Segafredo
|39
|Amund Grøndahl Jansen (Nor) Team BikeExchange
|40
|Harry Sweeny (Aus) Lotto Soudal
|41
|Nans Peters (Fra) AG2R Citroën Team
|42
|Davide Ballerini (Ita) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|43
|Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) TotalEnergies
|44
|Søren Kragh Andersen (Den) Team DSM
|45
|Daniel McLay (GBr) Team Arkea-Samsic
|46
|Geraint Thomas (GBr) Ineos Grenadiers
|47
|Julien Simon (Fra) TotalEnergies
|48
|David Gaudu (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|49
|Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|50
|Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana-Premier Tech
|51
|Guillaume Boivin (Can) Israel Start-up Nation
|52
|Imanol Erviti (Spa) Movistar Team
|53
|Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team
|54
|Dorian Godon (Fra) AG2R Citroën Team
|55
|Davide Formolo (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|56
|Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) AG2R Citroën Team
|57
|Pierre Latour (Fra) TotalEnergies
|58
|Fabien Doubey (Fra) TotalEnergies
|59
|Lucas Hamilton (Aus) Team BikeExchange
|60
|Ben O'Connor (Aus) AG2R Citroën Team
|61
|Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana-Premier Tech
|62
|Nairo Quintana (Col) Team Arkea-Samsic
|63
|Vegard Stake Laengen (Nor) UAE Team Emirates
|64
|Carlos Barbero (Spa) Qhubeka-NextHash
|65
|Sergio Henao Montoya (Col) Qhubeka-NextHash
|66
|Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|67
|Guillaume Martin (Fra) Cofidis
|68
|Luke Durbridge (Aus) Team BikeExchange
|69
|Aurélien Paret Peintre (Fra) AG2R Citroën Team
|70
|Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|71
|Franck Bonnamour (Fra) B&B Hotels p/b KTM
|72
|Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|73
|Miles Scotson (Aus) Groupama-FDJ
|74
|Primoz Roglic (Slo) Jumbo-Visma
|75
|Nils Politt (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|76
|Kasper Asgreen (Den) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|77
|Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Arkea-Samsic
|78
|Michael Valgren (Den) EF Education-Nippo
|79
|Miguel Angel Lopez Moreno (Col) Movistar Team
|80
|Jonas Vingegaard (Den) Jumbo-Visma
|81
|Casper Pedersen (Den) Team DSM
|82
|Stefan Bissegger (Swi) EF Education-Nippo
|83
|Rigoberto Uran (Col) EF Education-Nippo
|84
|Louis Meintjes (RSA) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux
|85
|Pello Bilbao Lopez De Armentia (Spa) Bahrain Victorious
|86
|Jonas Rutsch (Ger) EF Education-Nippo
|87
|Magnus Cort (Den) EF Education-Nippo
|88
|Jan Bakelants (Bel) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux
|89
|Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Jumbo-Visma
|90
|Wout Poels (Ned) Bahrain Victorious
|91
|Esteban Chaves Rubio (Col) Team BikeExchange
|92
|Toms Skujins (Lat) Trek-Segafredo
|93
|Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Team DSM
|94
|Hugo Houle (Can) Astana-Premier Tech
|95
|Maxime Chevalier (Fra) B&B Hotels p/b KTM
|96
|Richie Porte (Aus) Ineos Grenadiers
|97
|Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek-Segafredo
|98
|Patrick Konrad (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe
|99
|Brent Van Moer (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|100
|Ruben Guerreiro (Por) EF Education-Nippo
|101
|Quentin Pacher (Fra) B&B Hotels p/b KTM
|102
|Dylan Teuns (Bel) Bahrain Victorious
|103
|Valentin Madouas (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|104
|Michael Woods (Can) Israel Start-up Nation
|105
|Michael Schär (Swi) AG2R Citroën Team
|106
|Boy van Poppel (Ned) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux
|107
|Kenny Elissonde (Fra) Trek-Segafredo
|108
|Omer Goldstein (Isr) Israel Start-up Nation
|109
|Mattia Cattaneo (Ita) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|110
|Cristian Rodriguez Martin (Spa) TotalEnergies
|111
|Ruben Fernandez (Spa) Cofidis
|112
|Julien Bernard (Fra) Trek-Segafredo
|113
|Sergio Higuita Garcia (Col) EF Education-Nippo
|114
|Nicholas Dlamini (RSA) Qhubeka-NextHash
|115
|Stefan De Bod (RSA) Astana-Premier Tech
|116
|Connor Swift (GBr) Team Arkea-Samsic
|117
|Victor de la Parte (Spa) TotalEnergies
|118
|Pierre Rolland (Fra) B&B Hotels p/b KTM
|119
|Daniel Martin (Irl) Israel Start-up Nation
|120
|Oliver Naesen (Bel) AG2R Citroën Team
|121
|Tony Martin (Ger) Jumbo-Visma
|122
|Sepp Kuss (USA) Jumbo-Visma
|123
|Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Team Arkea-Samsic
|124
|Cyril Gautier (Fra) B&B Hotels p/b KTM
|0:00:22
|125
|Clément Russo (Fra) Team Arkea-Samsic
|0:00:24
|126
|Elie Gesbert (Fra) Team Arkea-Samsic
|127
|Jonas Koch (Ger) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux
|0:00:40
|128
|Brandon McNulty (USA) UAE Team Emirates
|0:00:46
|129
|Edward Theuns (Bel) Trek-Segafredo
|0:00:52
|130
|Dmitriy Gruzdev (Kaz) Astana-Premier Tech
|131
|Chris Froome (GBr) Israel Start-up Nation
|132
|Fred Wright (GBr) Bahrain Victorious
|0:01:03
|133
|Simon Geschke (Ger) Cofidis
|0:01:06
|134
|Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:01:07
|135
|Neilson Powless (USA) EF Education-Nippo
|136
|Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) Alpecin-Fenix
|137
|Luke Rowe (GBr) Ineos Grenadiers
|138
|Roger Kluge (Ger) Lotto Soudal
|139
|Dylan van Baarle (Ned) Ineos Grenadiers
|140
|Mark Donovan (GBr) Team DSM
|141
|Reto Hollenstein (Swi) Israel Start-up Nation
|142
|Stefan Küng (Swi) Groupama-FDJ
|143
|Jorge Arcas (Spa) Movistar Team
|144
|Lukas Pöstlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:01:13
|145
|Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Ineos Grenadiers
|0:01:51
|146
|Georg Zimmermann (Ger) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux
|147
|Michael Gogl (Aut) Qhubeka-NextHash
|148
|Lorenzo Rota (Ita) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux
|149
|Loïc Vliegen (Bel) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux
|150
|Jelle Wallays (Bel) Cofidis
|151
|Jonathan Castroviejo Nicolas (Spa) Ineos Grenadiers
|152
|Jesus Herrada (Spa) Cofidis
|153
|Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Ineos Grenadiers
|154
|Simon Yates (GBr) Team BikeExchange
|155
|Rui Costa (Por) UAE Team Emirates
|156
|Simon Clarke (Aus) Qhubeka-NextHash
|157
|Xandro Meurisse (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix
|158
|Rafal Majka (Pol) UAE Team Emirates
|159
|Petr Vakoc (Cze) Alpecin-Fenix
|160
|Alex Aranburu Deba (Spa) Astana-Premier Tech
|161
|Carlos Verona Quintanilla (Spa) Movistar Team
|162
|Ion Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Astana-Premier Tech
|163
|Pierre-Luc Périchon (Fra) Cofidis
|164
|Omar Fraile Matarranz (Spa) Astana-Premier Tech
|165
|Bruno Armirail (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|166
|Marc Hirschi (Swi) UAE Team Emirates
|167
|Sean Bennett (USA) Qhubeka-NextHash
|168
|Tim Declercq (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|169
|Dries Devenyns (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|170
|Daniel Oss (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe
|171
|Ide Schelling (Ned) Bora-Hansgrohe
|172
|Jeremy Cabot (Fra) TotalEnergies
|173
|Christopher Juul-Jensen (Den) Team BikeExchange
|0:01:56
|174
|Mikkel Bjerg (Den) UAE Team Emirates
|0:02:13
|175
|Marco Haller (Aut) Bahrain Victorious
|0:02:30
|176
|Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Groupama-FDJ
|0:03:42
|177
|Anthony Perez (Fra) Cofidis
|0:04:24
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) AG2R Citroën Team
|20
|2
|Roger Kluge (Ger) Lotto Soudal
|17
|3
|Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bahrain Victorious
|15
|4
|Michael Mørkøv (Den) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|13
|5
|Jasper Philipsen (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix
|11
|6
|Michael Matthews (Aus) Team BikeExchange
|10
|7
|Mark Cavendish (GBr) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|9
|8
|Peter Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe
|8
|9
|Danny van Poppel (Ned) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux
|7
|10
|Arnaud Demare (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|6
|11
|Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) Team Arkea-Samsic
|5
|12
|Daniel Oss (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe
|4
|13
|Jonas Rickaert (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix
|3
|14
|Connor Swift (GBr) Team Arkea-Samsic
|2
|15
|Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Groupama-FDJ
|1
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Mark Cavendish (GBr) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|50
|2
|Jasper Philipsen (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix
|30
|3
|Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) Team Arkea-Samsic
|20
|4
|Arnaud Demare (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|18
|5
|Peter Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe
|16
|6
|Cees Bol (Ned) Team DSM
|14
|7
|Tim Merlier (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix
|12
|8
|Wout Van Aert (Bel) Jumbo-Visma
|10
|9
|Michael Matthews (Aus) Team BikeExchange
|8
|10
|Mads Pedersen (Den) Trek-Segafredo
|7
|11
|Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bahrain Victorious
|6
|12
|Jasper De Buyst (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|5
|13
|Maximilian Walscheid (Ger) Qhubeka-NextHash
|4
|14
|Rick Zabel (Ger) Israel Start-up Nation
|3
|15
|Mike Teunissen (Ned) Jumbo-Visma
|2
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) AG2R Citroën Team
|1
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Jasper Philipsen (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix
|3:17:36
|2
|Tadej Pogacar (Slo) UAE Team Emirates
|3
|Cyril Barthe (Fra) B&B Hotels p/b KTM
|4
|Nils Eekhoff (Ned) Team DSM
|5
|Joris Nieuwenhuis (Ned) Team DSM
|6
|Harry Sweeny (Aus) Lotto Soudal
|7
|David Gaudu (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|8
|Dorian Godon (Fra) AG2R Citroën Team
|9
|Lucas Hamilton (Aus) Team BikeExchange
|10
|Aurélien Paret Peintre (Fra) AG2R Citroën Team
|11
|Jonas Vingegaard (Den) Jumbo-Visma
|12
|Casper Pedersen (Den) Team DSM
|13
|Stefan Bissegger (Swi) EF Education-Nippo
|14
|Jonas Rutsch (Ger) EF Education-Nippo
|15
|Maxime Chevalier (Fra) B&B Hotels p/b KTM
|16
|Brent Van Moer (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|17
|Valentin Madouas (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|18
|Omer Goldstein (Isr) Israel Start-up Nation
|19
|Sergio Higuita Garcia (Col) EF Education-Nippo
|20
|Stefan De Bod (RSA) Astana-Premier Tech
|21
|Brandon McNulty (USA) UAE Team Emirates
|0:00:46
|22
|Fred Wright (GBr) Bahrain Victorious
|0:01:03
|23
|Neilson Powless (USA) EF Education-Nippo
|0:01:07
|24
|Mark Donovan (GBr) Team DSM
|25
|Georg Zimmermann (Ger) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux
|0:01:51
|26
|Marc Hirschi (Swi) UAE Team Emirates
|27
|Sean Bennett (USA) Qhubeka-NextHash
|28
|Ide Schelling (Ned) Bora-Hansgrohe
|29
|Mikkel Bjerg (Den) UAE Team Emirates
|0:02:13
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Alpecin-Fenix
|9:52:48
|2
|Deceuninck-QuickStep
|3
|Team DSM
|4
|Lotto Soudal
|5
|Team BikeExchange
|6
|Israel Start-up Nation
|7
|Jumbo-Visma
|8
|Trek-Segafredo
|9
|Movistar Team
|10
|TotalEnergies
|11
|Team Arkea-Samsic
|12
|Bora-Hansgrohe
|13
|Qhubeka-NextHash
|14
|B&B Hotels p/b KTM
|15
|Bahrain Victorious
|16
|Groupama-FDJ
|17
|AG2R Citroën Team
|18
|UAE Team Emirates
|19
|Ineos Grenadiers
|20
|Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux
|21
|Cofidis
|22
|Astana-Premier Tech
|23
|EF Education-Nippo
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Mathieu van der Poel (Ned) Alpecin-Fenix
|20:09:17
|2
|Tadej Pogacar (Slo) UAE Team Emirates
|0:00:08
|3
|Wout Van Aert (Bel) Jumbo-Visma
|0:00:30
|4
|Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|0:00:48
|5
|Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana-Premier Tech
|0:01:21
|6
|Pierre Latour (Fra) TotalEnergies
|0:01:28
|7
|Rigoberto Uran (Col) EF Education-Nippo
|0:01:29
|8
|Jonas Vingegaard (Den) Jumbo-Visma
|0:01:43
|9
|Richard Carapaz (Ecu) Ineos Grenadiers
|0:01:44
|10
|Primoz Roglic (Slo) Jumbo-Visma
|0:01:48
|11
|Kasper Asgreen (Den) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|0:01:49
|12
|Geraint Thomas (GBr) Ineos Grenadiers
|0:01:54
|13
|Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:01:56
|14
|Enric Mas Nicolau (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:01:58
|15
|Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek-Segafredo
|0:02:08
|16
|Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana-Premier Tech
|0:02:16
|17
|David Gaudu (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|0:02:35
|18
|Nairo Quintana (Col) Team Arkea-Samsic
|0:02:45
|19
|Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|0:02:55
|20
|Sergio Higuita Garcia (Col) EF Education-Nippo
|0:03:06
|21
|Pello Bilbao Lopez De Armentia (Spa) Bahrain Victorious
|0:03:24
|22
|Esteban Chaves Rubio (Col) Team BikeExchange
|23
|Søren Kragh Andersen (Den) Team DSM
|0:03:38
|24
|Sergio Henao Montoya (Col) Qhubeka-NextHash
|0:03:55
|25
|Richie Porte (Aus) Ineos Grenadiers
|0:03:58
|26
|Lucas Hamilton (Aus) Team BikeExchange
|0:03:59
|27
|Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bahrain Victorious
|0:04:23
|28
|Toms Skujins (Lat) Trek-Segafredo
|0:04:29
|29
|Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:04:31
|30
|Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Jumbo-Visma
|0:04:39
|31
|Ruben Guerreiro (Por) EF Education-Nippo
|0:04:47
|32
|Ben O'Connor (Aus) AG2R Citroën Team
|0:04:56
|33
|Matej Mohoric (Slo) Bahrain Victorious
|0:04:59
|34
|Guillaume Martin (Fra) Cofidis
|0:05:17
|35
|Miguel Angel Lopez Moreno (Col) Movistar Team
|0:05:20
|36
|Aurélien Paret Peintre (Fra) AG2R Citroën Team
|0:05:22
|37
|Anthony Turgis (Fra) TotalEnergies
|0:05:24
|38
|Wout Poels (Ned) Bahrain Victorious
|0:05:25
|39
|Louis Meintjes (RSA) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux
|0:05:40
|40
|Stefan Küng (Swi) Groupama-FDJ
|0:05:46
|41
|Michael Matthews (Aus) Team BikeExchange
|0:06:28
|42
|Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Team DSM
|0:06:33
|43
|Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) AG2R Citroën Team
|44
|Quentin Pacher (Fra) B&B Hotels p/b KTM
|0:06:35
|45
|Mattia Cattaneo (Ita) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|0:06:37
|46
|Jan Bakelants (Bel) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux
|0:07:17
|47
|Stefan De Bod (RSA) Astana-Premier Tech
|0:07:21
|48
|Dylan Teuns (Bel) Bahrain Victorious
|0:07:25
|49
|Michael Valgren (Den) EF Education-Nippo
|0:07:57
|50
|Davide Formolo (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|0:08:07
|51
|Neilson Powless (USA) EF Education-Nippo
|0:08:17
|52
|Pierre Rolland (Fra) B&B Hotels p/b KTM
|0:08:42
|53
|Xandro Meurisse (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix
|0:08:53
|54
|Alex Aranburu Deba (Spa) Astana-Premier Tech
|0:09:00
|55
|Guillaume Boivin (Can) Israel Start-up Nation
|0:09:32
|56
|Mark Donovan (GBr) Team DSM
|0:10:07
|57
|Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:10:13
|58
|Ivan Garcia Cortina (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:10:21
|59
|Elie Gesbert (Fra) Team Arkea-Samsic
|0:10:32
|60
|Franck Bonnamour (Fra) B&B Hotels p/b KTM
|0:10:39
|61
|Joris Nieuwenhuis (Ned) Team DSM
|0:11:07
|62
|Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Team Arkea-Samsic
|0:11:24
|63
|Magnus Cort (Den) EF Education-Nippo
|0:11:34
|64
|Jonas Rickaert (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix
|65
|Fabien Doubey (Fra) TotalEnergies
|0:11:47
|66
|Peter Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:11:49
|67
|Julien Bernard (Fra) Trek-Segafredo
|0:11:52
|68
|Daniel Martin (Irl) Israel Start-up Nation
|0:12:01
|69
|Hugo Houle (Can) Astana-Premier Tech
|0:12:30
|70
|Luka Mezgec (Slo) Team BikeExchange
|0:12:38
|71
|Simon Yates (GBr) Team BikeExchange
|0:12:40
|72
|Simon Geschke (Ger) Cofidis
|0:12:46
|73
|Stefan Bissegger (Swi) EF Education-Nippo
|0:12:53
|74
|Oliver Naesen (Bel) AG2R Citroën Team
|0:12:54
|75
|Boy van Poppel (Ned) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux
|0:13:00
|76
|Kenny Elissonde (Fra) Trek-Segafredo
|0:13:10
|77
|Cyril Barthe (Fra) B&B Hotels p/b KTM
|0:13:27
|78
|Victor de la Parte (Spa) TotalEnergies
|79
|Connor Swift (GBr) Team Arkea-Samsic
|0:13:30
|80
|Julien Simon (Fra) TotalEnergies
|0:13:33
|81
|Nils Eekhoff (Ned) Team DSM
|0:14:04
|82
|Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:14:11
|83
|Michael Gogl (Aut) Qhubeka-NextHash
|0:14:18
|84
|Ruben Fernandez (Spa) Cofidis
|0:14:28
|85
|Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) TotalEnergies
|0:14:38
|86
|Michael Woods (Can) Israel Start-up Nation
|0:14:53
|87
|Dylan van Baarle (Ned) Ineos Grenadiers
|0:15:40
|88
|Dorian Godon (Fra) AG2R Citroën Team
|0:15:47
|89
|Omar Fraile Matarranz (Spa) Astana-Premier Tech
|90
|Brent Van Moer (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:15:52
|91
|Valentin Madouas (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|0:16:04
|92
|Dries Devenyns (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|0:16:05
|93
|Silvan Dillier (Swi) Alpecin-Fenix
|0:16:26
|94
|Rui Costa (Por) UAE Team Emirates
|0:16:32
|95
|Christophe Laporte (Fra) Cofidis
|0:16:34
|96
|Cristian Rodriguez Martin (Spa) TotalEnergies
|0:16:44
|97
|Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Ineos Grenadiers
|0:17:10
|98
|Cyril Gautier (Fra) B&B Hotels p/b KTM
|0:17:12
|99
|Rafal Majka (Pol) UAE Team Emirates
|0:17:18
|100
|Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Arkea-Samsic
|0:17:37
|101
|Nans Peters (Fra) AG2R Citroën Team
|0:18:06
|102
|Victor Campenaerts (Bel) Qhubeka-NextHash
|0:18:13
|103
|Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek-Segafredo
|0:18:24
|104
|Jonas Rutsch (Ger) EF Education-Nippo
|0:18:32
|105
|Patrick Konrad (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:18:34
|106
|Vegard Stake Laengen (Nor) UAE Team Emirates
|0:18:51
|107
|Brandon McNulty (USA) UAE Team Emirates
|0:18:58
|108
|Ion Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Astana-Premier Tech
|0:19:15
|109
|Imanol Erviti (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:19:27
|110
|Michael Schär (Swi) AG2R Citroën Team
|0:19:38
|111
|Jonathan Castroviejo Nicolas (Spa) Ineos Grenadiers
|0:19:51
|112
|Loïc Vliegen (Bel) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux
|0:19:58
|113
|Benoit Cosnefroy (Fra) AG2R Citroën Team
|0:20:12
|114
|Carlos Verona Quintanilla (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:20:17
|115
|Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Ineos Grenadiers
|0:20:20
|116
|Davide Ballerini (Ita) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|0:20:35
|117
|Maximilian Walscheid (Ger) Qhubeka-NextHash
|118
|Fred Wright (GBr) Bahrain Victorious
|0:21:07
|119
|Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) Alpecin-Fenix
|0:21:51
|120
|Bruno Armirail (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|0:22:20
|121
|Jasper Philipsen (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix
|0:22:27
|122
|Miles Scotson (Aus) Groupama-FDJ
|0:22:42
|123
|Carlos Barbero (Spa) Qhubeka-NextHash
|0:22:43
|124
|Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:22:47
|125
|Maxime Chevalier (Fra) B&B Hotels p/b KTM
|0:23:01
|126
|Michael Mørkøv (Den) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|0:23:22
|127
|Lukas Pöstlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:23:42
|128
|Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) Team Arkea-Samsic
|0:23:55
|129
|Luke Rowe (GBr) Ineos Grenadiers
|0:23:58
|130
|Lorenzo Rota (Ita) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux
|0:24:03
|131
|Sean Bennett (USA) Qhubeka-NextHash
|0:24:06
|132
|Jonas Koch (Ger) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux
|0:24:10
|133
|Danny van Poppel (Ned) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux
|0:24:39
|134
|Luke Durbridge (Aus) Team BikeExchange
|0:24:52
|135
|Nicholas Dlamini (RSA) Qhubeka-NextHash
|0:25:20
|136
|Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:25:58
|137
|Nils Politt (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:26:07
|138
|Dmitriy Gruzdev (Kaz) Astana-Premier Tech
|0:26:28
|139
|Jelle Wallays (Bel) Cofidis
|0:26:30
|140
|Jesus Herrada (Spa) Cofidis
|0:26:38
|141
|Jorge Arcas (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:26:44
|142
|Anthony Perez (Fra) Cofidis
|0:26:45
|143
|Tim Merlier (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix
|0:26:46
|144
|Petr Vakoc (Cze) Alpecin-Fenix
|0:26:53
|145
|Simon Clarke (Aus) Qhubeka-NextHash
|0:26:55
|146
|Mikkel Bjerg (Den) UAE Team Emirates
|0:27:01
|147
|Mark Cavendish (GBr) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|0:27:13
|148
|Harry Sweeny (Aus) Lotto Soudal
|0:27:19
|149
|Arnaud Demare (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|0:27:22
|150
|Cees Bol (Ned) Team DSM
|0:27:35
|151
|Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Groupama-FDJ
|0:27:57
|152
|Sepp Kuss (USA) Jumbo-Visma
|0:28:22
|153
|Christopher Juul-Jensen (Den) Team BikeExchange
|0:28:56
|154
|Daniel Oss (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:29:12
|155
|Tim Declercq (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|0:29:22
|156
|Jeremy Cabot (Fra) TotalEnergies
|0:29:30
|157
|Casper Pedersen (Den) Team DSM
|0:29:40
|158
|André Greipel (Ger) Israel Start-up Nation
|0:29:54
|159
|Mike Teunissen (Ned) Jumbo-Visma
|0:29:57
|160
|Pierre-Luc Périchon (Fra) Cofidis
|0:30:30
|161
|Omer Goldstein (Isr) Israel Start-up Nation
|0:30:31
|162
|Jasper De Buyst (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:32:21
|163
|Georg Zimmermann (Ger) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux
|0:32:59
|164
|Bryan Coquard (Fra) B&B Hotels p/b KTM
|0:33:05
|165
|Edward Theuns (Bel) Trek-Segafredo
|0:33:18
|166
|Rick Zabel (Ger) Israel Start-up Nation
|0:33:38
|167
|Chris Froome (GBr) Israel Start-up Nation
|0:33:41
|168
|Tony Martin (Ger) Jumbo-Visma
|0:35:02
|169
|Mads Pedersen (Den) Trek-Segafredo
|0:35:19
|170
|Marc Hirschi (Swi) UAE Team Emirates
|0:37:20
|171
|Reto Hollenstein (Swi) Israel Start-up Nation
|0:37:49
|172
|Marco Haller (Aut) Bahrain Victorious
|0:38:15
|173
|Clément Russo (Fra) Team Arkea-Samsic
|0:39:06
|174
|Roger Kluge (Ger) Lotto Soudal
|0:39:36
|175
|Daniel McLay (GBr) Team Arkea-Samsic
|0:39:58
|176
|Amund Grøndahl Jansen (Nor) Team BikeExchange
|0:40:26
|177
|Ide Schelling (Ned) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:41:17
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Mark Cavendish (GBr) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|148
|2
|Jasper Philipsen (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix
|102
|3
|Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) Team Arkea-Samsic
|99
|4
|Michael Matthews (Aus) Team BikeExchange
|96
|5
|Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|84
|6
|Mathieu van der Poel (Ned) Alpecin-Fenix
|78
|7
|Peter Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe
|72
|8
|Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bahrain Victorious
|66
|9
|Tadej Pogacar (Slo) UAE Team Emirates
|64
|10
|Tim Merlier (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix
|62
|11
|Arnaud Demare (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|51
|12
|Primoz Roglic (Slo) Jumbo-Visma
|49
|13
|Michael Mørkøv (Den) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|41
|14
|Cees Bol (Ned) Team DSM
|38
|15
|Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Bora-Hansgrohe
|34
|16
|Ide Schelling (Ned) Bora-Hansgrohe
|31
|17
|Jonas Vingegaard (Den) Jumbo-Visma
|31
|18
|Wout Van Aert (Bel) Jumbo-Visma
|25
|19
|Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek-Segafredo
|22
|20
|Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) AG2R Citroën Team
|20
|21
|Cyril Barthe (Fra) B&B Hotels p/b KTM
|20
|22
|Brent Van Moer (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|20
|23
|Edward Theuns (Bel) Trek-Segafredo
|20
|24
|Sergio Higuita Garcia (Col) EF Education-Nippo
|20
|25
|Davide Ballerini (Ita) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|18
|26
|Bryan Coquard (Fra) B&B Hotels p/b KTM
|18
|27
|Mads Pedersen (Den) Trek-Segafredo
|18
|28
|Stefan Küng (Swi) Groupama-FDJ
|17
|29
|Maxime Chevalier (Fra) B&B Hotels p/b KTM
|17
|30
|Jonas Koch (Ger) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux
|17
|31
|Pierre-Luc Périchon (Fra) Cofidis
|17
|32
|Roger Kluge (Ger) Lotto Soudal
|17
|33
|André Greipel (Ger) Israel Start-up Nation
|16
|34
|David Gaudu (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|15
|35
|Michael Schär (Swi) AG2R Citroën Team
|15
|36
|Jeremy Cabot (Fra) TotalEnergies
|15
|37
|Jelle Wallays (Bel) Cofidis
|13
|38
|Anthony Perez (Fra) Cofidis
|13
|39
|Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana-Premier Tech
|12
|40
|Christophe Laporte (Fra) Cofidis
|12
|41
|Jasper De Buyst (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|12
|42
|Maximilian Walscheid (Ger) Qhubeka-NextHash
|11
|43
|Kasper Asgreen (Den) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|10
|44
|Simon Clarke (Aus) Qhubeka-NextHash
|10
|45
|Pierre Latour (Fra) TotalEnergies
|9
|46
|Richard Carapaz (Ecu) Ineos Grenadiers
|9
|47
|Daniel Oss (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe
|9
|48
|Anthony Turgis (Fra) TotalEnergies
|8
|49
|Mattia Cattaneo (Ita) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|8
|50
|Luka Mezgec (Slo) Team BikeExchange
|8
|51
|Boy van Poppel (Ned) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux
|8
|52
|Geraint Thomas (GBr) Ineos Grenadiers
|7
|53
|Richie Porte (Aus) Ineos Grenadiers
|7
|54
|Danny van Poppel (Ned) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux
|7
|55
|Enric Mas Nicolau (Spa) Movistar Team
|6
|56
|Esteban Chaves Rubio (Col) Team BikeExchange
|6
|57
|Matej Mohoric (Slo) Bahrain Victorious
|6
|58
|Connor Swift (GBr) Team Arkea-Samsic
|6
|59
|Michael Woods (Can) Israel Start-up Nation
|6
|60
|Pello Bilbao Lopez De Armentia (Spa) Bahrain Victorious
|5
|61
|Miles Scotson (Aus) Groupama-FDJ
|5
|62
|Mikkel Bjerg (Den) UAE Team Emirates
|5
|63
|Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Groupama-FDJ
|5
|64
|Rick Zabel (Ger) Israel Start-up Nation
|5
|65
|Magnus Cort (Den) EF Education-Nippo
|4
|66
|Nils Eekhoff (Ned) Team DSM
|4
|67
|Rigoberto Uran (Col) EF Education-Nippo
|3
|68
|Søren Kragh Andersen (Den) Team DSM
|3
|69
|Jonas Rickaert (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix
|3
|70
|Tony Martin (Ger) Jumbo-Visma
|3
|71
|Nairo Quintana (Col) Team Arkea-Samsic
|2
|72
|Mike Teunissen (Ned) Jumbo-Visma
|2
|73
|Marco Haller (Aut) Bahrain Victorious
|2
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Ide Schelling (Ned) Bora-Hansgrohe
|5
|2
|Mathieu van der Poel (Ned) Alpecin-Fenix
|4
|3
|Anthony Perez (Fra) Cofidis
|3
|4
|Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|2
|5
|Edward Theuns (Bel) Trek-Segafredo
|2
|6
|Tadej Pogacar (Slo) UAE Team Emirates
|2
|7
|Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) AG2R Citroën Team
|1
|8
|Victor Campenaerts (Bel) Qhubeka-NextHash
|1
|9
|Danny van Poppel (Ned) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux
|1
|10
|Jelle Wallays (Bel) Cofidis
|1
|11
|Michael Matthews (Aus) Team BikeExchange
|1
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Tadej Pogacar (Slo) UAE Team Emirates
|20:09:25
|2
|Jonas Vingegaard (Den) Jumbo-Visma
|0:01:35
|3
|David Gaudu (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|0:02:27
|4
|Sergio Higuita Garcia (Col) EF Education-Nippo
|0:02:58
|5
|Lucas Hamilton (Aus) Team BikeExchange
|0:03:51
|6
|Aurélien Paret Peintre (Fra) AG2R Citroën Team
|0:05:14
|7
|Stefan De Bod (RSA) Astana-Premier Tech
|0:07:13
|8
|Neilson Powless (USA) EF Education-Nippo
|0:08:09
|9
|Mark Donovan (GBr) Team DSM
|0:09:59
|10
|Joris Nieuwenhuis (Ned) Team DSM
|0:10:59
|11
|Stefan Bissegger (Swi) EF Education-Nippo
|0:12:45
|12
|Cyril Barthe (Fra) B&B Hotels p/b KTM
|0:13:19
|13
|Nils Eekhoff (Ned) Team DSM
|0:13:56
|14
|Dorian Godon (Fra) AG2R Citroën Team
|0:15:39
|15
|Brent Van Moer (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:15:44
|16
|Valentin Madouas (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|0:15:56
|17
|Jonas Rutsch (Ger) EF Education-Nippo
|0:18:24
|18
|Brandon McNulty (USA) UAE Team Emirates
|0:18:50
|19
|Fred Wright (GBr) Bahrain Victorious
|0:20:59
|20
|Jasper Philipsen (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix
|0:22:19
|21
|Maxime Chevalier (Fra) B&B Hotels p/b KTM
|0:22:53
|22
|Sean Bennett (USA) Qhubeka-NextHash
|0:23:58
|23
|Mikkel Bjerg (Den) UAE Team Emirates
|0:26:53
|24
|Harry Sweeny (Aus) Lotto Soudal
|0:27:11
|25
|Casper Pedersen (Den) Team DSM
|0:29:32
|26
|Omer Goldstein (Isr) Israel Start-up Nation
|0:30:23
|27
|Georg Zimmermann (Ger) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux
|0:32:51
|28
|Marc Hirschi (Swi) UAE Team Emirates
|0:37:12
|29
|Ide Schelling (Ned) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:41:09
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Jumbo-Visma
|60:32:02
|2
|EF Education-Nippo
|0:02:25
|3
|Bahrain Victorious
|0:03:02
|4
|Astana-Premier Tech
|0:03:23
|5
|Deceuninck-QuickStep
|0:03:25
|6
|Ineos Grenadiers
|7
|Trek-Segafredo
|0:05:21
|8
|Team BikeExchange
|0:06:01
|9
|Movistar Team
|0:08:41
|10
|Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:09:50
|11
|Alpecin-Fenix
|0:10:09
|12
|Team DSM
|0:12:09
|13
|UAE Team Emirates
|0:12:28
|14
|AG2R Citroën Team
|0:12:30
|15
|TotalEnergies
|0:12:43
|16
|Groupama-FDJ
|0:13:33
|17
|Team Arkea-Samsic
|0:14:01
|18
|B&B Hotels p/b KTM
|0:16:57
|19
|Cofidis
|0:19:39
|20
|Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux
|0:20:34
|21
|Qhubeka-NextHash
|0:21:03
|22
|Israel Start-up Nation
|0:29:54
|23
|Lotto Soudal
|0:36:15
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
'Don’t say the name!' Mark Cavendish plays it cool as Merckx’s Tour de France record edges closerDeceuninck-QuickStep sprinter takes Tour stage win number 32 in Châteauroux
-
Tour de France: History repeats as Cavendish wins stage 6 in ChâteaurouxManxman tops Philipsen, Bouhanni for Tour stage win 32
-
Jumbo-Visma and Cervélo extend partnership indefinitely'Our riders and technical staff are very satisfied' says Plugge as contract is extended after just seven months
-
Giro d'Italia Donne 2021: The contendersCyclingnews highlights contenders for the overall, mountains, points, young rider, top Italian and teams classifications
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy
Thank you for signing up to Cycling News. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.