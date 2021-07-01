Tour de France: History repeats as Cavendish wins stage 6 in Châteauroux

Image 1 of 27 Stage 6 winner Mark Cavendish (Deceuninck-QuickStep) outsprints Jasper Philipsen (Alpecin-Fenix) (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 2 of 27 Mark Cavendish realises he has won stage 6 (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 3 of 27 The final bunch sprint on stage 6 (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 4 of 27 Mark Cavendish (Deceuninck-QuickStep) celebrates Tour de France win number 32 on Thursday in Châteaauroux, with Peter Sagan (Bora-Hansgrohe) trailing on stage 6 for fifth (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 5 of 27 Team Deceuninck-QuickStep celebrates a second stage win at this year's Tour by Mark Cavendish (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 6 of 27 The breakaway of two formed with 118km to go - Greg Van Avermaet (AG2R Citroën) and Roger Kluge (Lotto Soudal) (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 7 of 27 Roger Kluge of Lotto Soudal & Greg Van Avermaet of AG2R Citroën Team in the breakaway (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 8 of 27 Mathieu Van Der Poel of Alpecin-Fenix in Yellow Leader Jersey rides alongside Wout Van Aert of Jumbo-Visma (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 9 of 27 The first breakaway group of eight being led by Greg van Avermaet (AG2R Citroën) (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 10 of 27 Groupama-FDJ at the start ceremonies for stage 6 in Tours (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 11 of 27 Sprinter Michael Matthews (Team BikeExchange) has sights on flat, fast stage 6 with finish in Châteauroux (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 12 of 27 Tadej Pogačar of UAE Team Emirates wears white best young rider jersey for sixth day (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 13 of 27 Mathieu van der Poel (Alpecin-Fenix) in the yellow jersey for fourth day (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 14 of 27 Team UAE Team Emirates at the start ceremonies for stage 6 (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 15 of 27 Peter Sagan and Bora-Hansgrohe team in Tours at start ceremonies (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 16 of 27 Carlos Barbero of Team Qhubeka-NextHash provides a stage 6 description (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 17 of 27 EF Education-Nippo at start in Tours (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 18 of 27 GC leaders at start in Tours: Mark Cavendish of Deceuninck-QuickStep in Green Points Jersey, Mathieu Van Der Poel of Alpecin-Fenix in Yellow Leader Jersey, Ide Schelling of Bora-Hansgrohe in Polka Dot Mountain Jersey and Tadej Pogačar of UAE-Team Emirates in White Best Young Rider Jersey (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 19 of 27 Ineos-Grenadiers riders at the start in Tours - Tao Geoghegan Hart of The United Kingdom, Luke Rowe of The United Kingdom and Michał Kwiatkowski of Poland (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 20 of 27 Mark Cavendish of Deceuninck-QuickStep ready for stage 6 in green jersey (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 21 of 27 Frenchman Nacer Bouhanni completes sign-in for Team Arkéa Samsic in front of large crowds in Tours (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 22 of 27 It's Canada Day on July 1 and Michael Woods (Israel Start-Up Nation) is one of three Canadians in the Tour de France (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 23 of 27 Geraint Thomas of Ineos Grenadiers in the peloton on stage 6 (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 24 of 27 Julian Alaphilippe of Deceuninck-QuickStep in the peloton on stage 6 (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 25 of 27 Peloton charges through Saint-Aignan Village on stage 6 (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 26 of 27 Arnaud Démare of Groupama-FDJ fights in sprint against winner Mark Cavendish of Deceuninck-QuickStep (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 27 of 27 Julian Alaphilippe congratulates Deceuninck-QuickStep teammate Mark Cavendish for stage 6 win (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)

Mark Cavendish’s extraordinary comeback continued as he won his second bunch sprint of this year’s Tour de France on stage six at Châteauroux.

The Manxman stormed past the Alpecin-Fenix duo of Jasper Philipsen and Tim Merlier to take the win ahead of Philipsen in second, while Nacer Bouhanni (Arkea-Samsic) finished third.

The victory is Cavendish’s 50th in Grand Tours, and brings him to just two wins away from Eddy Merckx Tour de France record of 34.

Mathieu van der Poel (Alpecin-Fenix) finished safely in the peloton to retain the yellow jersey, and he again played a key part in the lead-out at the finish. He instigated a lead-out train on the opposite side of the road from where Deceuninck-QuickStep had formed theirs, and the two trains competed side by side as the line approached.

Merlier took over for Alpecin-Fenix with Philipsen on his wheel, prompting Cavendish to surf onto their wheel from his lead-out Michael Mørkøv.

Both Philipsen and Merlier sprinted for the line, but Cavendish proved quicker than both and had the presence of mind to place his hands onto his head in an apparent reference to how he celebrated his victory here in Châteauroux 13 years ago, in 2008.

In fact, this is the third Tour stage Cavendish has won in Châteauroux, having also done so in 2011, and in the post-race interview, he compared the different approaches to the finish.

"It seems like every time we finish here it's been a different line. In 2008 it was uphill a bit, and I think it was further down the road. In 2011, it was still uphill a bit but it was short from the finish. Here, it was kind of downhill/flat.

"It's been ten years since I last won here. It's pretty special."

Once again he had his Deceuninck-QuickStep teammates to thank, who took control of the peloton 2km from the finish with Julian Alaphilippe, and later Davide Ballerini and Michael Mørkøv completing the lead-out.

"We were talking about what to do in the final because there are so many strong sprint teams here all wanting to go for the front. So to take it on is a big ask, you always get swamped at the finish.

"As usual it was the other team that shared the work with us, Alpecin-Fenix, who came with the strongest team in the end. The wind was coming from the right, and Michael [Mørkøv] left the left-hand side for me to go, but I wanted just a split second longer in the wheels before I went. So I had to switch trains and go from there.

"But I'm so happy with that. You see the guys, you see how much they work all day. The world champion Julian Alaphilippe just burying himself in the last kilometre, that's so special."

The victory will inevitably prompt interest in Cavendish potentially beating Eddy Merckx's Tour de France record of 34 stage wins, a record that had for several years looked like an impossible feat for Cavendish to achieve, but now looks increasingly attainable.

Cavendish remains reluctant to talk about that, however, batting back allusions to the record asked in the post-race interview by joking: "Don't say the name, don't say the name!"

"I'm not thinking about anything. Again, I just won a stage of the Tour de France. If that was my first stage or if that was my 32nd stage, I'd just won a stage of the Tour. That's what people work their whole lives for. I'm very, very happy, that's all I've got to say. If I'm good enough to win 50 more, I'm good enough to win 50 more. If I'm good enough never to win again here, so be it."

How it unfolded

Stage 6 got underway in pleasant conditions, with no hint of any rainfall that partially affected yesterday's time trial.

After Deceuninck-QuickStep immediately shut down to the first attempted breakaway of the day featuring a couple of Lotto-Soudal and AG2R Citroën riders each, an eight-man group made up of a surprisingly high calibre of riders got a gap over the peloton.

Rather than the usual assortment of obscure names from small wildcard teams, this group contained classics stars Greg Van Avermaet (AG2R Citroën) and Kasper Asgreen (Deceuninck-QuickStep), multiple Tour stage winners Thomas de Gendt (Lotto-Soudal) and Søren Kragh Andersen (DSM), plus Nils Politt (Bora-Hansgrohe), Toms Skujins (Trek-Segafredo), Georg Zimmermann (Intermarché–Wanty–Gobert) and Jonas Rickaert (Alpecin-Fenix).

Another strange thing about this break was how many of the top sprinters' teams were represented in it, leaving Groupama-FDJ and Arkéa-Samsic to try and prevent it going clear on behalf of their sprinters Arnaud Démare and Nacer Bouhanni respectively, with some help from Qhubeka-NextHash, who apparently weren't happy with having missed the break.

Although initially posing a real danger by riding together, the break soon lost its cohesion. Asgreen was left to single-handedly drag half of the group back when the break split in two, and upon regaining contact several riders refused to take their turns, meaning their advantage slipped from what had been almost a minute to barely a few seconds.

Van Avermaet was still very keen, however, and attacked alone away from the rest just as they were about to be caught from the bunch.

From the bunch, Roger Kluge (Lotto-Soudal) then attacked in pursuit of Van Avermaet, spending several kilometres in no-man's land before joining the Belgian, a combination the bunch was happy with as they sat up and stopped chasing.

So the definitive break of the day was formed after 40km of racing, after which the stage settled down into the familiar pattern, with the leading pair out front and Alpecin-Fenix and Deceuninck-QuickStep setting a steady pace in the peloton.

The gap remained steady throughout the day, mostly staying above one minute and never exceeding two minutes, as the peloton kept the leading duo well within their sight.

With just two riders in the break, there were plenty of points in the green jersey classification for the sprinters to contest at the day's intermediate sprint, 56km from the finish. It was a messy affair, with Sonny Colbrelli (Bahrain-Victorious) wagging his finger at someone despite winning the sprint for third, and Cavendish's Deceuninck-QuickStep lead-out man Michael Mørkøv veering across the road to prevent Peter Sagan (Bora-Hansgrohe) from a clear run-in, and thus taking fourth-place in the sprint ahead of Jasper Philipsen (UAE Team Emirates), Michael Matthews (BikeExchange) and Cavendish in a blanket finish.

The acceleration in the build-up to that sprint brought the gap to the break down to under one minute, and the peloton could see them on the long, straight roads leading towards the finish at Châteauroux, that might have seen crosswinds wreak havoc had conditions not been as calm as they were today.

The peloton delayed making the catch, wary perhaps of encouraging counter-attacks, and with 10km to go the gap was still 40 seconds.

That left the peloton with work to do in the final kilometres, and Van Avermaet and Kluge still evidently had energy left in reserve as they managed to retain an advantage.

Thankfully there was none of the carnage that characterised the first bunch sprint of the Tour three days ago, with Arnaud Démare's Groupama-FDJ lead-out man Jacopo Guarnieri the only faller in the finale.

The catch was made 2.5km from the finish, soon after which Deceuninck-QuickStep took control with their three-man lead out to deliver Cavendish to yet another Tour stage victory.

Full Results Pos. Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Mark Cavendish (GBr) Deceuninck-QuickStep 3:17:36 2 Jasper Philipsen (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix 3 Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) Team Arkea-Samsic 4 Arnaud Demare (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 5 Peter Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe 6 Cees Bol (Ned) Team DSM 7 Tim Merlier (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix 8 Wout Van Aert (Bel) Jumbo-Visma 9 Michael Matthews (Aus) Team BikeExchange 10 Mads Pedersen (Den) Trek-Segafredo 11 Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bahrain Victorious 12 Jasper De Buyst (Bel) Lotto Soudal 13 Maximilian Walscheid (Ger) Qhubeka-NextHash 14 Rick Zabel (Ger) Israel Start-up Nation 15 Mike Teunissen (Ned) Jumbo-Visma 16 Bryan Coquard (Fra) B&B Hotels p/b KTM 17 Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Soudal 18 Danny van Poppel (Ned) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux 19 Anthony Turgis (Fra) TotalEnergies 20 Ivan Garcia Cortina (Spa) Movistar Team 21 Michael Mørkøv (Den) Deceuninck-QuickStep 22 Christophe Laporte (Fra) Cofidis 23 André Greipel (Ger) Israel Start-up Nation 24 Matej Mohoric (Slo) Bahrain Victorious 25 Tadej Pogacar (Slo) UAE Team Emirates 26 Luka Mezgec (Slo) Team BikeExchange 27 Cyril Barthe (Fra) B&B Hotels p/b KTM 28 Jonas Rickaert (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix 29 Nils Eekhoff (Ned) Team DSM 30 Benoit Cosnefroy (Fra) AG2R Citroën Team 31 Richard Carapaz (Ecu) Ineos Grenadiers 32 Enric Mas Nicolau (Spa) Movistar Team 33 Joris Nieuwenhuis (Ned) Team DSM 34 Mathieu van der Poel (Ned) Alpecin-Fenix 35 Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Bora-Hansgrohe 36 Victor Campenaerts (Bel) Qhubeka-NextHash 37 Silvan Dillier (Swi) Alpecin-Fenix 38 Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek-Segafredo 39 Amund Grøndahl Jansen (Nor) Team BikeExchange 40 Harry Sweeny (Aus) Lotto Soudal 41 Nans Peters (Fra) AG2R Citroën Team 42 Davide Ballerini (Ita) Deceuninck-QuickStep 43 Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) TotalEnergies 44 Søren Kragh Andersen (Den) Team DSM 45 Daniel McLay (GBr) Team Arkea-Samsic 46 Geraint Thomas (GBr) Ineos Grenadiers 47 Julien Simon (Fra) TotalEnergies 48 David Gaudu (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 49 Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 50 Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana-Premier Tech 51 Guillaume Boivin (Can) Israel Start-up Nation 52 Imanol Erviti (Spa) Movistar Team 53 Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team 54 Dorian Godon (Fra) AG2R Citroën Team 55 Davide Formolo (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 56 Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) AG2R Citroën Team 57 Pierre Latour (Fra) TotalEnergies 58 Fabien Doubey (Fra) TotalEnergies 59 Lucas Hamilton (Aus) Team BikeExchange 60 Ben O'Connor (Aus) AG2R Citroën Team 61 Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana-Premier Tech 62 Nairo Quintana (Col) Team Arkea-Samsic 63 Vegard Stake Laengen (Nor) UAE Team Emirates 64 Carlos Barbero (Spa) Qhubeka-NextHash 65 Sergio Henao Montoya (Col) Qhubeka-NextHash 66 Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Deceuninck-QuickStep 67 Guillaume Martin (Fra) Cofidis 68 Luke Durbridge (Aus) Team BikeExchange 69 Aurélien Paret Peintre (Fra) AG2R Citroën Team 70 Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Lotto Soudal 71 Franck Bonnamour (Fra) B&B Hotels p/b KTM 72 Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 73 Miles Scotson (Aus) Groupama-FDJ 74 Primoz Roglic (Slo) Jumbo-Visma 75 Nils Politt (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 76 Kasper Asgreen (Den) Deceuninck-QuickStep 77 Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Arkea-Samsic 78 Michael Valgren (Den) EF Education-Nippo 79 Miguel Angel Lopez Moreno (Col) Movistar Team 80 Jonas Vingegaard (Den) Jumbo-Visma 81 Casper Pedersen (Den) Team DSM 82 Stefan Bissegger (Swi) EF Education-Nippo 83 Rigoberto Uran (Col) EF Education-Nippo 84 Louis Meintjes (RSA) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux 85 Pello Bilbao Lopez De Armentia (Spa) Bahrain Victorious 86 Jonas Rutsch (Ger) EF Education-Nippo 87 Magnus Cort (Den) EF Education-Nippo 88 Jan Bakelants (Bel) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux 89 Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Jumbo-Visma 90 Wout Poels (Ned) Bahrain Victorious 91 Esteban Chaves Rubio (Col) Team BikeExchange 92 Toms Skujins (Lat) Trek-Segafredo 93 Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Team DSM 94 Hugo Houle (Can) Astana-Premier Tech 95 Maxime Chevalier (Fra) B&B Hotels p/b KTM 96 Richie Porte (Aus) Ineos Grenadiers 97 Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek-Segafredo 98 Patrick Konrad (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe 99 Brent Van Moer (Bel) Lotto Soudal 100 Ruben Guerreiro (Por) EF Education-Nippo 101 Quentin Pacher (Fra) B&B Hotels p/b KTM 102 Dylan Teuns (Bel) Bahrain Victorious 103 Valentin Madouas (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 104 Michael Woods (Can) Israel Start-up Nation 105 Michael Schär (Swi) AG2R Citroën Team 106 Boy van Poppel (Ned) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux 107 Kenny Elissonde (Fra) Trek-Segafredo 108 Omer Goldstein (Isr) Israel Start-up Nation 109 Mattia Cattaneo (Ita) Deceuninck-QuickStep 110 Cristian Rodriguez Martin (Spa) TotalEnergies 111 Ruben Fernandez (Spa) Cofidis 112 Julien Bernard (Fra) Trek-Segafredo 113 Sergio Higuita Garcia (Col) EF Education-Nippo 114 Nicholas Dlamini (RSA) Qhubeka-NextHash 115 Stefan De Bod (RSA) Astana-Premier Tech 116 Connor Swift (GBr) Team Arkea-Samsic 117 Victor de la Parte (Spa) TotalEnergies 118 Pierre Rolland (Fra) B&B Hotels p/b KTM 119 Daniel Martin (Irl) Israel Start-up Nation 120 Oliver Naesen (Bel) AG2R Citroën Team 121 Tony Martin (Ger) Jumbo-Visma 122 Sepp Kuss (USA) Jumbo-Visma 123 Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Team Arkea-Samsic 124 Cyril Gautier (Fra) B&B Hotels p/b KTM 0:00:22 125 Clément Russo (Fra) Team Arkea-Samsic 0:00:24 126 Elie Gesbert (Fra) Team Arkea-Samsic 127 Jonas Koch (Ger) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux 0:00:40 128 Brandon McNulty (USA) UAE Team Emirates 0:00:46 129 Edward Theuns (Bel) Trek-Segafredo 0:00:52 130 Dmitriy Gruzdev (Kaz) Astana-Premier Tech 131 Chris Froome (GBr) Israel Start-up Nation 132 Fred Wright (GBr) Bahrain Victorious 0:01:03 133 Simon Geschke (Ger) Cofidis 0:01:06 134 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:01:07 135 Neilson Powless (USA) EF Education-Nippo 136 Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) Alpecin-Fenix 137 Luke Rowe (GBr) Ineos Grenadiers 138 Roger Kluge (Ger) Lotto Soudal 139 Dylan van Baarle (Ned) Ineos Grenadiers 140 Mark Donovan (GBr) Team DSM 141 Reto Hollenstein (Swi) Israel Start-up Nation 142 Stefan Küng (Swi) Groupama-FDJ 143 Jorge Arcas (Spa) Movistar Team 144 Lukas Pöstlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:01:13 145 Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Ineos Grenadiers 0:01:51 146 Georg Zimmermann (Ger) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux 147 Michael Gogl (Aut) Qhubeka-NextHash 148 Lorenzo Rota (Ita) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux 149 Loïc Vliegen (Bel) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux 150 Jelle Wallays (Bel) Cofidis 151 Jonathan Castroviejo Nicolas (Spa) Ineos Grenadiers 152 Jesus Herrada (Spa) Cofidis 153 Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Ineos Grenadiers 154 Simon Yates (GBr) Team BikeExchange 155 Rui Costa (Por) UAE Team Emirates 156 Simon Clarke (Aus) Qhubeka-NextHash 157 Xandro Meurisse (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix 158 Rafal Majka (Pol) UAE Team Emirates 159 Petr Vakoc (Cze) Alpecin-Fenix 160 Alex Aranburu Deba (Spa) Astana-Premier Tech 161 Carlos Verona Quintanilla (Spa) Movistar Team 162 Ion Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Astana-Premier Tech 163 Pierre-Luc Périchon (Fra) Cofidis 164 Omar Fraile Matarranz (Spa) Astana-Premier Tech 165 Bruno Armirail (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 166 Marc Hirschi (Swi) UAE Team Emirates 167 Sean Bennett (USA) Qhubeka-NextHash 168 Tim Declercq (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep 169 Dries Devenyns (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep 170 Daniel Oss (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe 171 Ide Schelling (Ned) Bora-Hansgrohe 172 Jeremy Cabot (Fra) TotalEnergies 173 Christopher Juul-Jensen (Den) Team BikeExchange 0:01:56 174 Mikkel Bjerg (Den) UAE Team Emirates 0:02:13 175 Marco Haller (Aut) Bahrain Victorious 0:02:30 176 Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Groupama-FDJ 0:03:42 177 Anthony Perez (Fra) Cofidis 0:04:24

Sprint 1 - Luçay-le-Mâle, km. 104.3 Pos. Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) AG2R Citroën Team 20 2 Roger Kluge (Ger) Lotto Soudal 17 3 Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bahrain Victorious 15 4 Michael Mørkøv (Den) Deceuninck-QuickStep 13 5 Jasper Philipsen (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix 11 6 Michael Matthews (Aus) Team BikeExchange 10 7 Mark Cavendish (GBr) Deceuninck-QuickStep 9 8 Peter Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe 8 9 Danny van Poppel (Ned) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux 7 10 Arnaud Demare (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 6 11 Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) Team Arkea-Samsic 5 12 Daniel Oss (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe 4 13 Jonas Rickaert (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix 3 14 Connor Swift (GBr) Team Arkea-Samsic 2 15 Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Groupama-FDJ 1

Points Pos. Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Mark Cavendish (GBr) Deceuninck-QuickStep 50 2 Jasper Philipsen (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix 30 3 Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) Team Arkea-Samsic 20 4 Arnaud Demare (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 18 5 Peter Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe 16 6 Cees Bol (Ned) Team DSM 14 7 Tim Merlier (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix 12 8 Wout Van Aert (Bel) Jumbo-Visma 10 9 Michael Matthews (Aus) Team BikeExchange 8 10 Mads Pedersen (Den) Trek-Segafredo 7 11 Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bahrain Victorious 6 12 Jasper De Buyst (Bel) Lotto Soudal 5 13 Maximilian Walscheid (Ger) Qhubeka-NextHash 4 14 Rick Zabel (Ger) Israel Start-up Nation 3 15 Mike Teunissen (Ned) Jumbo-Visma 2

Mountain 1 (Cat. 4) Côte de Saint-Aignan km. 72.6 Pos. Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) AG2R Citroën Team 1

Young Riders Pos. Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Jasper Philipsen (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix 3:17:36 2 Tadej Pogacar (Slo) UAE Team Emirates 3 Cyril Barthe (Fra) B&B Hotels p/b KTM 4 Nils Eekhoff (Ned) Team DSM 5 Joris Nieuwenhuis (Ned) Team DSM 6 Harry Sweeny (Aus) Lotto Soudal 7 David Gaudu (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 8 Dorian Godon (Fra) AG2R Citroën Team 9 Lucas Hamilton (Aus) Team BikeExchange 10 Aurélien Paret Peintre (Fra) AG2R Citroën Team 11 Jonas Vingegaard (Den) Jumbo-Visma 12 Casper Pedersen (Den) Team DSM 13 Stefan Bissegger (Swi) EF Education-Nippo 14 Jonas Rutsch (Ger) EF Education-Nippo 15 Maxime Chevalier (Fra) B&B Hotels p/b KTM 16 Brent Van Moer (Bel) Lotto Soudal 17 Valentin Madouas (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 18 Omer Goldstein (Isr) Israel Start-up Nation 19 Sergio Higuita Garcia (Col) EF Education-Nippo 20 Stefan De Bod (RSA) Astana-Premier Tech 21 Brandon McNulty (USA) UAE Team Emirates 0:00:46 22 Fred Wright (GBr) Bahrain Victorious 0:01:03 23 Neilson Powless (USA) EF Education-Nippo 0:01:07 24 Mark Donovan (GBr) Team DSM 25 Georg Zimmermann (Ger) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux 0:01:51 26 Marc Hirschi (Swi) UAE Team Emirates 27 Sean Bennett (USA) Qhubeka-NextHash 28 Ide Schelling (Ned) Bora-Hansgrohe 29 Mikkel Bjerg (Den) UAE Team Emirates 0:02:13

Teams Pos. Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Alpecin-Fenix 9:52:48 2 Deceuninck-QuickStep 3 Team DSM 4 Lotto Soudal 5 Team BikeExchange 6 Israel Start-up Nation 7 Jumbo-Visma 8 Trek-Segafredo 9 Movistar Team 10 TotalEnergies 11 Team Arkea-Samsic 12 Bora-Hansgrohe 13 Qhubeka-NextHash 14 B&B Hotels p/b KTM 15 Bahrain Victorious 16 Groupama-FDJ 17 AG2R Citroën Team 18 UAE Team Emirates 19 Ineos Grenadiers 20 Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux 21 Cofidis 22 Astana-Premier Tech 23 EF Education-Nippo

General classification after stage 6 Pos. Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Mathieu van der Poel (Ned) Alpecin-Fenix 20:09:17 2 Tadej Pogacar (Slo) UAE Team Emirates 0:00:08 3 Wout Van Aert (Bel) Jumbo-Visma 0:00:30 4 Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Deceuninck-QuickStep 0:00:48 5 Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana-Premier Tech 0:01:21 6 Pierre Latour (Fra) TotalEnergies 0:01:28 7 Rigoberto Uran (Col) EF Education-Nippo 0:01:29 8 Jonas Vingegaard (Den) Jumbo-Visma 0:01:43 9 Richard Carapaz (Ecu) Ineos Grenadiers 0:01:44 10 Primoz Roglic (Slo) Jumbo-Visma 0:01:48 11 Kasper Asgreen (Den) Deceuninck-QuickStep 0:01:49 12 Geraint Thomas (GBr) Ineos Grenadiers 0:01:54 13 Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:01:56 14 Enric Mas Nicolau (Spa) Movistar Team 0:01:58 15 Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek-Segafredo 0:02:08 16 Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana-Premier Tech 0:02:16 17 David Gaudu (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 0:02:35 18 Nairo Quintana (Col) Team Arkea-Samsic 0:02:45 19 Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 0:02:55 20 Sergio Higuita Garcia (Col) EF Education-Nippo 0:03:06 21 Pello Bilbao Lopez De Armentia (Spa) Bahrain Victorious 0:03:24 22 Esteban Chaves Rubio (Col) Team BikeExchange 23 Søren Kragh Andersen (Den) Team DSM 0:03:38 24 Sergio Henao Montoya (Col) Qhubeka-NextHash 0:03:55 25 Richie Porte (Aus) Ineos Grenadiers 0:03:58 26 Lucas Hamilton (Aus) Team BikeExchange 0:03:59 27 Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bahrain Victorious 0:04:23 28 Toms Skujins (Lat) Trek-Segafredo 0:04:29 29 Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:04:31 30 Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Jumbo-Visma 0:04:39 31 Ruben Guerreiro (Por) EF Education-Nippo 0:04:47 32 Ben O'Connor (Aus) AG2R Citroën Team 0:04:56 33 Matej Mohoric (Slo) Bahrain Victorious 0:04:59 34 Guillaume Martin (Fra) Cofidis 0:05:17 35 Miguel Angel Lopez Moreno (Col) Movistar Team 0:05:20 36 Aurélien Paret Peintre (Fra) AG2R Citroën Team 0:05:22 37 Anthony Turgis (Fra) TotalEnergies 0:05:24 38 Wout Poels (Ned) Bahrain Victorious 0:05:25 39 Louis Meintjes (RSA) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux 0:05:40 40 Stefan Küng (Swi) Groupama-FDJ 0:05:46 41 Michael Matthews (Aus) Team BikeExchange 0:06:28 42 Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Team DSM 0:06:33 43 Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) AG2R Citroën Team 44 Quentin Pacher (Fra) B&B Hotels p/b KTM 0:06:35 45 Mattia Cattaneo (Ita) Deceuninck-QuickStep 0:06:37 46 Jan Bakelants (Bel) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux 0:07:17 47 Stefan De Bod (RSA) Astana-Premier Tech 0:07:21 48 Dylan Teuns (Bel) Bahrain Victorious 0:07:25 49 Michael Valgren (Den) EF Education-Nippo 0:07:57 50 Davide Formolo (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 0:08:07 51 Neilson Powless (USA) EF Education-Nippo 0:08:17 52 Pierre Rolland (Fra) B&B Hotels p/b KTM 0:08:42 53 Xandro Meurisse (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix 0:08:53 54 Alex Aranburu Deba (Spa) Astana-Premier Tech 0:09:00 55 Guillaume Boivin (Can) Israel Start-up Nation 0:09:32 56 Mark Donovan (GBr) Team DSM 0:10:07 57 Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team 0:10:13 58 Ivan Garcia Cortina (Spa) Movistar Team 0:10:21 59 Elie Gesbert (Fra) Team Arkea-Samsic 0:10:32 60 Franck Bonnamour (Fra) B&B Hotels p/b KTM 0:10:39 61 Joris Nieuwenhuis (Ned) Team DSM 0:11:07 62 Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Team Arkea-Samsic 0:11:24 63 Magnus Cort (Den) EF Education-Nippo 0:11:34 64 Jonas Rickaert (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix 65 Fabien Doubey (Fra) TotalEnergies 0:11:47 66 Peter Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:11:49 67 Julien Bernard (Fra) Trek-Segafredo 0:11:52 68 Daniel Martin (Irl) Israel Start-up Nation 0:12:01 69 Hugo Houle (Can) Astana-Premier Tech 0:12:30 70 Luka Mezgec (Slo) Team BikeExchange 0:12:38 71 Simon Yates (GBr) Team BikeExchange 0:12:40 72 Simon Geschke (Ger) Cofidis 0:12:46 73 Stefan Bissegger (Swi) EF Education-Nippo 0:12:53 74 Oliver Naesen (Bel) AG2R Citroën Team 0:12:54 75 Boy van Poppel (Ned) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux 0:13:00 76 Kenny Elissonde (Fra) Trek-Segafredo 0:13:10 77 Cyril Barthe (Fra) B&B Hotels p/b KTM 0:13:27 78 Victor de la Parte (Spa) TotalEnergies 79 Connor Swift (GBr) Team Arkea-Samsic 0:13:30 80 Julien Simon (Fra) TotalEnergies 0:13:33 81 Nils Eekhoff (Ned) Team DSM 0:14:04 82 Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:14:11 83 Michael Gogl (Aut) Qhubeka-NextHash 0:14:18 84 Ruben Fernandez (Spa) Cofidis 0:14:28 85 Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) TotalEnergies 0:14:38 86 Michael Woods (Can) Israel Start-up Nation 0:14:53 87 Dylan van Baarle (Ned) Ineos Grenadiers 0:15:40 88 Dorian Godon (Fra) AG2R Citroën Team 0:15:47 89 Omar Fraile Matarranz (Spa) Astana-Premier Tech 90 Brent Van Moer (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:15:52 91 Valentin Madouas (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 0:16:04 92 Dries Devenyns (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep 0:16:05 93 Silvan Dillier (Swi) Alpecin-Fenix 0:16:26 94 Rui Costa (Por) UAE Team Emirates 0:16:32 95 Christophe Laporte (Fra) Cofidis 0:16:34 96 Cristian Rodriguez Martin (Spa) TotalEnergies 0:16:44 97 Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Ineos Grenadiers 0:17:10 98 Cyril Gautier (Fra) B&B Hotels p/b KTM 0:17:12 99 Rafal Majka (Pol) UAE Team Emirates 0:17:18 100 Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Arkea-Samsic 0:17:37 101 Nans Peters (Fra) AG2R Citroën Team 0:18:06 102 Victor Campenaerts (Bel) Qhubeka-NextHash 0:18:13 103 Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek-Segafredo 0:18:24 104 Jonas Rutsch (Ger) EF Education-Nippo 0:18:32 105 Patrick Konrad (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:18:34 106 Vegard Stake Laengen (Nor) UAE Team Emirates 0:18:51 107 Brandon McNulty (USA) UAE Team Emirates 0:18:58 108 Ion Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Astana-Premier Tech 0:19:15 109 Imanol Erviti (Spa) Movistar Team 0:19:27 110 Michael Schär (Swi) AG2R Citroën Team 0:19:38 111 Jonathan Castroviejo Nicolas (Spa) Ineos Grenadiers 0:19:51 112 Loïc Vliegen (Bel) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux 0:19:58 113 Benoit Cosnefroy (Fra) AG2R Citroën Team 0:20:12 114 Carlos Verona Quintanilla (Spa) Movistar Team 0:20:17 115 Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Ineos Grenadiers 0:20:20 116 Davide Ballerini (Ita) Deceuninck-QuickStep 0:20:35 117 Maximilian Walscheid (Ger) Qhubeka-NextHash 118 Fred Wright (GBr) Bahrain Victorious 0:21:07 119 Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) Alpecin-Fenix 0:21:51 120 Bruno Armirail (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 0:22:20 121 Jasper Philipsen (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix 0:22:27 122 Miles Scotson (Aus) Groupama-FDJ 0:22:42 123 Carlos Barbero (Spa) Qhubeka-NextHash 0:22:43 124 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:22:47 125 Maxime Chevalier (Fra) B&B Hotels p/b KTM 0:23:01 126 Michael Mørkøv (Den) Deceuninck-QuickStep 0:23:22 127 Lukas Pöstlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:23:42 128 Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) Team Arkea-Samsic 0:23:55 129 Luke Rowe (GBr) Ineos Grenadiers 0:23:58 130 Lorenzo Rota (Ita) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux 0:24:03 131 Sean Bennett (USA) Qhubeka-NextHash 0:24:06 132 Jonas Koch (Ger) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux 0:24:10 133 Danny van Poppel (Ned) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux 0:24:39 134 Luke Durbridge (Aus) Team BikeExchange 0:24:52 135 Nicholas Dlamini (RSA) Qhubeka-NextHash 0:25:20 136 Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:25:58 137 Nils Politt (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:26:07 138 Dmitriy Gruzdev (Kaz) Astana-Premier Tech 0:26:28 139 Jelle Wallays (Bel) Cofidis 0:26:30 140 Jesus Herrada (Spa) Cofidis 0:26:38 141 Jorge Arcas (Spa) Movistar Team 0:26:44 142 Anthony Perez (Fra) Cofidis 0:26:45 143 Tim Merlier (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix 0:26:46 144 Petr Vakoc (Cze) Alpecin-Fenix 0:26:53 145 Simon Clarke (Aus) Qhubeka-NextHash 0:26:55 146 Mikkel Bjerg (Den) UAE Team Emirates 0:27:01 147 Mark Cavendish (GBr) Deceuninck-QuickStep 0:27:13 148 Harry Sweeny (Aus) Lotto Soudal 0:27:19 149 Arnaud Demare (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 0:27:22 150 Cees Bol (Ned) Team DSM 0:27:35 151 Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Groupama-FDJ 0:27:57 152 Sepp Kuss (USA) Jumbo-Visma 0:28:22 153 Christopher Juul-Jensen (Den) Team BikeExchange 0:28:56 154 Daniel Oss (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:29:12 155 Tim Declercq (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep 0:29:22 156 Jeremy Cabot (Fra) TotalEnergies 0:29:30 157 Casper Pedersen (Den) Team DSM 0:29:40 158 André Greipel (Ger) Israel Start-up Nation 0:29:54 159 Mike Teunissen (Ned) Jumbo-Visma 0:29:57 160 Pierre-Luc Périchon (Fra) Cofidis 0:30:30 161 Omer Goldstein (Isr) Israel Start-up Nation 0:30:31 162 Jasper De Buyst (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:32:21 163 Georg Zimmermann (Ger) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux 0:32:59 164 Bryan Coquard (Fra) B&B Hotels p/b KTM 0:33:05 165 Edward Theuns (Bel) Trek-Segafredo 0:33:18 166 Rick Zabel (Ger) Israel Start-up Nation 0:33:38 167 Chris Froome (GBr) Israel Start-up Nation 0:33:41 168 Tony Martin (Ger) Jumbo-Visma 0:35:02 169 Mads Pedersen (Den) Trek-Segafredo 0:35:19 170 Marc Hirschi (Swi) UAE Team Emirates 0:37:20 171 Reto Hollenstein (Swi) Israel Start-up Nation 0:37:49 172 Marco Haller (Aut) Bahrain Victorious 0:38:15 173 Clément Russo (Fra) Team Arkea-Samsic 0:39:06 174 Roger Kluge (Ger) Lotto Soudal 0:39:36 175 Daniel McLay (GBr) Team Arkea-Samsic 0:39:58 176 Amund Grøndahl Jansen (Nor) Team BikeExchange 0:40:26 177 Ide Schelling (Ned) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:41:17

Points classification Pos. Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Mark Cavendish (GBr) Deceuninck-QuickStep 148 2 Jasper Philipsen (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix 102 3 Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) Team Arkea-Samsic 99 4 Michael Matthews (Aus) Team BikeExchange 96 5 Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Deceuninck-QuickStep 84 6 Mathieu van der Poel (Ned) Alpecin-Fenix 78 7 Peter Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe 72 8 Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bahrain Victorious 66 9 Tadej Pogacar (Slo) UAE Team Emirates 64 10 Tim Merlier (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix 62 11 Arnaud Demare (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 51 12 Primoz Roglic (Slo) Jumbo-Visma 49 13 Michael Mørkøv (Den) Deceuninck-QuickStep 41 14 Cees Bol (Ned) Team DSM 38 15 Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Bora-Hansgrohe 34 16 Ide Schelling (Ned) Bora-Hansgrohe 31 17 Jonas Vingegaard (Den) Jumbo-Visma 31 18 Wout Van Aert (Bel) Jumbo-Visma 25 19 Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek-Segafredo 22 20 Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) AG2R Citroën Team 20 21 Cyril Barthe (Fra) B&B Hotels p/b KTM 20 22 Brent Van Moer (Bel) Lotto Soudal 20 23 Edward Theuns (Bel) Trek-Segafredo 20 24 Sergio Higuita Garcia (Col) EF Education-Nippo 20 25 Davide Ballerini (Ita) Deceuninck-QuickStep 18 26 Bryan Coquard (Fra) B&B Hotels p/b KTM 18 27 Mads Pedersen (Den) Trek-Segafredo 18 28 Stefan Küng (Swi) Groupama-FDJ 17 29 Maxime Chevalier (Fra) B&B Hotels p/b KTM 17 30 Jonas Koch (Ger) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux 17 31 Pierre-Luc Périchon (Fra) Cofidis 17 32 Roger Kluge (Ger) Lotto Soudal 17 33 André Greipel (Ger) Israel Start-up Nation 16 34 David Gaudu (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 15 35 Michael Schär (Swi) AG2R Citroën Team 15 36 Jeremy Cabot (Fra) TotalEnergies 15 37 Jelle Wallays (Bel) Cofidis 13 38 Anthony Perez (Fra) Cofidis 13 39 Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana-Premier Tech 12 40 Christophe Laporte (Fra) Cofidis 12 41 Jasper De Buyst (Bel) Lotto Soudal 12 42 Maximilian Walscheid (Ger) Qhubeka-NextHash 11 43 Kasper Asgreen (Den) Deceuninck-QuickStep 10 44 Simon Clarke (Aus) Qhubeka-NextHash 10 45 Pierre Latour (Fra) TotalEnergies 9 46 Richard Carapaz (Ecu) Ineos Grenadiers 9 47 Daniel Oss (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe 9 48 Anthony Turgis (Fra) TotalEnergies 8 49 Mattia Cattaneo (Ita) Deceuninck-QuickStep 8 50 Luka Mezgec (Slo) Team BikeExchange 8 51 Boy van Poppel (Ned) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux 8 52 Geraint Thomas (GBr) Ineos Grenadiers 7 53 Richie Porte (Aus) Ineos Grenadiers 7 54 Danny van Poppel (Ned) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux 7 55 Enric Mas Nicolau (Spa) Movistar Team 6 56 Esteban Chaves Rubio (Col) Team BikeExchange 6 57 Matej Mohoric (Slo) Bahrain Victorious 6 58 Connor Swift (GBr) Team Arkea-Samsic 6 59 Michael Woods (Can) Israel Start-up Nation 6 60 Pello Bilbao Lopez De Armentia (Spa) Bahrain Victorious 5 61 Miles Scotson (Aus) Groupama-FDJ 5 62 Mikkel Bjerg (Den) UAE Team Emirates 5 63 Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Groupama-FDJ 5 64 Rick Zabel (Ger) Israel Start-up Nation 5 65 Magnus Cort (Den) EF Education-Nippo 4 66 Nils Eekhoff (Ned) Team DSM 4 67 Rigoberto Uran (Col) EF Education-Nippo 3 68 Søren Kragh Andersen (Den) Team DSM 3 69 Jonas Rickaert (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix 3 70 Tony Martin (Ger) Jumbo-Visma 3 71 Nairo Quintana (Col) Team Arkea-Samsic 2 72 Mike Teunissen (Ned) Jumbo-Visma 2 73 Marco Haller (Aut) Bahrain Victorious 2

Mountains classification Pos. Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Ide Schelling (Ned) Bora-Hansgrohe 5 2 Mathieu van der Poel (Ned) Alpecin-Fenix 4 3 Anthony Perez (Fra) Cofidis 3 4 Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Deceuninck-QuickStep 2 5 Edward Theuns (Bel) Trek-Segafredo 2 6 Tadej Pogacar (Slo) UAE Team Emirates 2 7 Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) AG2R Citroën Team 1 8 Victor Campenaerts (Bel) Qhubeka-NextHash 1 9 Danny van Poppel (Ned) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux 1 10 Jelle Wallays (Bel) Cofidis 1 11 Michael Matthews (Aus) Team BikeExchange 1

Young riders classification Pos. Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Tadej Pogacar (Slo) UAE Team Emirates 20:09:25 2 Jonas Vingegaard (Den) Jumbo-Visma 0:01:35 3 David Gaudu (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 0:02:27 4 Sergio Higuita Garcia (Col) EF Education-Nippo 0:02:58 5 Lucas Hamilton (Aus) Team BikeExchange 0:03:51 6 Aurélien Paret Peintre (Fra) AG2R Citroën Team 0:05:14 7 Stefan De Bod (RSA) Astana-Premier Tech 0:07:13 8 Neilson Powless (USA) EF Education-Nippo 0:08:09 9 Mark Donovan (GBr) Team DSM 0:09:59 10 Joris Nieuwenhuis (Ned) Team DSM 0:10:59 11 Stefan Bissegger (Swi) EF Education-Nippo 0:12:45 12 Cyril Barthe (Fra) B&B Hotels p/b KTM 0:13:19 13 Nils Eekhoff (Ned) Team DSM 0:13:56 14 Dorian Godon (Fra) AG2R Citroën Team 0:15:39 15 Brent Van Moer (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:15:44 16 Valentin Madouas (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 0:15:56 17 Jonas Rutsch (Ger) EF Education-Nippo 0:18:24 18 Brandon McNulty (USA) UAE Team Emirates 0:18:50 19 Fred Wright (GBr) Bahrain Victorious 0:20:59 20 Jasper Philipsen (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix 0:22:19 21 Maxime Chevalier (Fra) B&B Hotels p/b KTM 0:22:53 22 Sean Bennett (USA) Qhubeka-NextHash 0:23:58 23 Mikkel Bjerg (Den) UAE Team Emirates 0:26:53 24 Harry Sweeny (Aus) Lotto Soudal 0:27:11 25 Casper Pedersen (Den) Team DSM 0:29:32 26 Omer Goldstein (Isr) Israel Start-up Nation 0:30:23 27 Georg Zimmermann (Ger) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux 0:32:51 28 Marc Hirschi (Swi) UAE Team Emirates 0:37:12 29 Ide Schelling (Ned) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:41:09