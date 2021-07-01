Trending

Tour de France: History repeats as Cavendish wins stage 6 in Châteauroux

By

Manxman tops Philipsen, Bouhanni for Tour stage win 32

CHATEAUROUX FRANCE JULY 01 Mark Cavendish of The United Kingdom and Team Deceuninck QuickStep Green Points Jersey celebrates at arrival ahead of Jasper Philipsen of Belgium and Team AlpecinFenix during the 108th Tour de France 2021 Stage 6 a 1606km stage from Tours to Chteauroux LeTour TDF2021 on July 01 2021 in Chateauroux France Photo by Guillaume Horcajuelo PoolGetty Images

Stage 6 winner Mark Cavendish (Deceuninck-QuickStep) outsprints Jasper Philipsen (Alpecin-Fenix) (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
CHATEAUROUX FRANCE JULY 01 Mark Cavendish of The United Kingdom and Team Deceuninck QuickStep Green Points Jersey celebrates at arrival during the 108th Tour de France 2021 Stage 6 a 1606km stage from Tours to Chteauroux LeTour TDF2021 on July 01 2021 in Chateauroux France Photo by Stephane Mahe PoolGetty Images

Mark Cavendish realises he has won stage 6 (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
CHATEAUROUX FRANCE JULY 01 Mark Cavendish of The United Kingdom and Team Deceuninck QuickStep Jasper Philipsen of Belgium and Team AlpecinFenix Nacer Bouhanni of France and Team Arka Samsic Tim Merlier of Belgium and Team AlpecinFenix sprint at arrival during the 108th Tour de France 2021 Stage 6 a 1606km stage from Tours to Chteauroux LeTour TDF2021 on July 01 2021 in Chateauroux France Photo by Stephane Mahe PoolGetty Images

The final bunch sprint on stage 6 (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
Tour de France 2021 - 108th Edition - 6th stage Tours - Chateauroux 160,4 km - 01/07/2021 - Mark Cavendish (GBR - Deceuninck - Quick-Step) - photo Luca Bettini/BettiniPhotoÂ©2021

Mark Cavendish (Deceuninck-QuickStep) celebrates Tour de France win number 32 on Thursday in Châteaauroux, with Peter Sagan (Bora-Hansgrohe) trailing on stage 6 for fifth (Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Tour de France 2021 - 108th Edition - 6th stage Tours - Chateauroux 160,4 km - 01/07/2021 - Mark Cavendish (GBR - Deceuninck - Quick-Step) - photo POOL David Stockman/BettiniPhotoÂ©2021

Team Deceuninck-QuickStep celebrates a second stage win at this year's Tour by Mark Cavendish (Image credit: Bettini Photo)
CHATEAUROUX FRANCE JULY 01 Roger Kluge of Germany and Team Lotto Soudal Greg Van Avermaet of Belgium and AG2R Citron Team in the Breakaway during the 108th Tour de France 2021 Stage 6 a 1606km stage from Tours to Chteauroux LeTour TDF2021 on July 01 2021 in Chateauroux France Photo by Michael SteeleGetty Images

The breakaway of two formed with 118km to go - Greg Van Avermaet (AG2R Citroën) and Roger Kluge (Lotto Soudal) (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
CHATEAUROUX FRANCE JULY 01 Roger Kluge of Germany and Team Lotto Soudal Greg Van Avermaet of Belgium and AG2R Citron Team in the Breakaway during the 108th Tour de France 2021 Stage 6 a 1606km stage from Tours to Chteauroux LeTour TDF2021 on July 01 2021 in Chateauroux France Photo by Michael SteeleGetty Images

Roger Kluge of Lotto Soudal & Greg Van Avermaet of AG2R Citroën Team in the breakaway (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
CHATEAUROUX FRANCE JULY 01 Mathieu Van Der Poel of The Netherlands and Team AlpecinFenix Yellow Leader Jersey Wout Van Aert of Belgium and Team JumboVisma during the 108th Tour de France 2021 Stage 6 a 1606km stage from Tours to Chteauroux LeTour TDF2021 on July 01 2021 in Chateauroux France Photo by Michael SteeleGetty Images

Mathieu Van Der Poel of Alpecin-Fenix in Yellow Leader Jersey rides alongside Wout Van Aert of Jumbo-Visma (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
CHATEAUROUX FRANCE JULY 01 Greg Van Avermaet of Belgium and AG2R Citron Team Kasper Asgreen of Denmark and Team Deceuninck QuickStep in the Breakaway during the 108th Tour de France 2021 Stage 6 a 1606km stage from Tours to Chteauroux LeTour TDF2021 on July 01 2021 in Chateauroux France Photo by Chris GraythenGetty Images

The first breakaway group of eight being led by Greg van Avermaet (AG2R Citroën) (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
Tour de France 2021 108th Edition 6th stage Tours Chateauroux 1604 km 01072021 Groupama FDJ photo Luca BettiniBettiniPhoto2021

Groupama-FDJ at the start ceremonies for stage 6 in Tours (Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Tour de France 2021 108th Edition 6th stage Tours Chateauroux 1604 km 01072021 Michael Matthews AUS Team Bikeexchange photo Luca BettiniBettiniPhoto2021

Sprinter Michael Matthews (Team BikeExchange) has sights on flat, fast stage 6 with finish in Châteauroux (Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Tour de France 2021 108th Edition 6th stage Tours Chateauroux 1604 km 01072021 Tadej Pogacar SLO UAE Team Emirates photo Luca BettiniBettiniPhoto2021

Tadej Pogačar of UAE Team Emirates wears white best young rider jersey for sixth day (Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Tour de France 2021 108th Edition 6th stage Tours Chateauroux 1604 km 01072021 Mathieu Van Der Poel NED AlpecinFenix photo POOL Pete GodingBettiniPhoto2021

Mathieu van der Poel (Alpecin-Fenix) in the yellow jersey for fourth day (Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Tour de France 2021 108th Edition 6th stage Tours Chateauroux 1604 km 01072021 UAE Team Emirates photo POOL Pete GodingBettiniPhoto2021

Team UAE Team Emirates at the start ceremonies for stage 6 (Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Tour de France 2021 108th Edition 6th stage Tours Chateauroux 1604 km 01072021 Peter Sagan SVK Bora Hansgrohe photo POOL Pete GodingBettiniPhoto2021

Peter Sagan and Bora-Hansgrohe team in Tours at start ceremonies (Image credit: Bettini Photo)
CHATEAUROUX FRANCE JULY 01 Carlos Barbero of Spain and Team Qhubeka NextHash at start during the 108th Tour de France 2021 Stage 6 a 1606km stage from Tours to Chteauroux Mask Covid Safety Measures LasMascarillasDeBarbero LeTour TDF2021 on July 01 2021 in Chateauroux France Photo by Michael SteeleGetty Images

Carlos Barbero of Team Qhubeka-NextHash provides a stage 6 description (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
CHATEAUROUX FRANCE JULY 01 Sergio Higuita of Colombia Rigoberto Urn of Colombia Magnus Cort of Denmark Neilson Powless of The United States Stefan Bissegger of Switzerland Michael Valgren of Denmark Ruben Guerreiro of Portugal Jonas Rutsch of Germany and Team EF Education Nippo at start during the 108th Tour de France 2021 Stage 6 a 1606km stage from Tours to Chteauroux LeTour TDF2021 on July 01 2021 in Chateauroux France Photo by Michael SteeleGetty Images

EF Education-Nippo at start in Tours (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
CHATEAUROUX FRANCE JULY 01 Mark Cavendish of The United Kingdom and Team Deceuninck QuickStep Green Points Jersey Mathieu Van Der Poel of The Netherlands and Team AlpecinFenix Yellow Leader Jersey Ide Schelling of The Netherlands and Team BORA Hansgrohe Polka Dot Mountain Jersey Tadej Pogaar of Slovenia and UAETeam Emirates White Best Young Rider Jersey at start during the 108th Tour de France 2021 Stage 6 a 1606km stage from Tours to Chteauroux LeTour TDF2021 on July 01 2021 in Chateauroux France Photo by Chris GraythenGetty Images

GC leaders at start in Tours: Mark Cavendish of Deceuninck-QuickStep in Green Points Jersey, Mathieu Van Der Poel of Alpecin-Fenix in Yellow Leader Jersey, Ide Schelling of Bora-Hansgrohe in Polka Dot Mountain Jersey and Tadej Pogačar of UAE-Team Emirates in White Best Young Rider Jersey (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
CHATEAUROUX FRANCE JULY 01 Tao Geoghegan Hart of The United Kingdom Luke Rowe of The United Kingdom Micha Kwiatkowski of Poland and Team INEOS Grenadiers at start during the 108th Tour de France 2021 Stage 6 a 1606km stage from Tours to Chteauroux LeTour TDF2021 on July 01 2021 in Chateauroux France Photo by Michael SteeleGetty Images

Ineos-Grenadiers riders at the start in Tours - Tao Geoghegan Hart of The United Kingdom, Luke Rowe of The United Kingdom and Michał Kwiatkowski of Poland (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
CHATEAUROUX FRANCE JULY 01 Mark Cavendish of The United Kingdom and Team Deceuninck QuickStep Green Points Jersey at start during the 108th Tour de France 2021 Stage 6 a 1606km stage from Tours to Chteauroux LeTour TDF2021 on July 01 2021 in Chateauroux France Photo by Tim de WaeleGetty Images

Mark Cavendish of Deceuninck-QuickStep ready for stage 6 in green jersey (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
CHATEAUROUX FRANCE JULY 01 Nacer Bouhanni of France and Team Arka Samsic and Teammates at start during the 108th Tour de France 2021 Stage 6 a 1606km stage from Tours to Chteauroux Fans Public LeTour TDF2021 on July 01 2021 in Chateauroux France Photo by Tim de WaeleGetty Images

Frenchman Nacer Bouhanni completes sign-in for Team Arkéa Samsic in front of large crowds in Tours (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
Tour de France 2021 108th Edition 6th stage Tours Chateauroux 1604 km 01072021 Michael Woods NZL Israel StartUp Nation photo Luca BettiniBettiniPhoto2021

It's Canada Day on July 1 and Michael Woods (Israel Start-Up Nation) is one of three Canadians in the Tour de France (Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Tour de France 2021 108th Edition 6th stage Tours Chateauroux 1604 km 01072021 Geraint Thomas GBR Ineos Grenadiers photo Luca BettiniBettiniPhoto2021

Geraint Thomas of Ineos Grenadiers in the peloton on stage 6 (Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Tour de France 2021 108th Edition 6th stage Tours Chateauroux 1604 km 01072021 Julian Alaphilippe FRA Deceuninck QuickStep photo Luca BettiniBettiniPhoto2021

Julian Alaphilippe of Deceuninck-QuickStep in the peloton on stage 6 (Image credit: Bettini Photo)
CHATEAUROUX FRANCE JULY 01 The Peloton passing through SaintAignan Village during the 108th Tour de France 2021 Stage 6 a 1606km stage from Tours to Chteauroux Fans Public LeTour TDF2021 on July 01 2021 in Chateauroux France Photo by Chris GraythenGetty Images

Peloton charges through Saint-Aignan Village on stage 6 (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
CHATEAUROUX FRANCE JULY 01 Arnaud Dmare of France and Team Groupama FDJ Mark Cavendish of The United Kingdom and Team Deceuninck QuickStep Green Points Jersey sprint at arrival during the 108th Tour de France 2021 Stage 6 a 1606km stage from Tours to Chteauroux LeTour TDF2021 on July 01 2021 in Chateauroux France Photo by Tim de WaeleGetty Images

Arnaud Démare of Groupama-FDJ fights in sprint against winner Mark Cavendish of Deceuninck-QuickStep (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
CHATEAUROUX FRANCE JULY 01 Mark Cavendish of The United Kingdom Green Points Jersey Julian Alaphilippe of France and Team Deceuninck QuickStep celebrates at arrival during the 108th Tour de France 2021 Stage 6 a 1606km stage from Tours to Chteauroux LeTour TDF2021 on July 01 2021 in Chateauroux France Photo by David Stockman PoolGetty Images

Julian Alaphilippe congratulates Deceuninck-QuickStep teammate Mark Cavendish for stage 6 win (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)

Mark Cavendish’s extraordinary comeback continued as he won his second bunch sprint of this year’s Tour de France on stage six at Châteauroux.

The Manxman stormed past the Alpecin-Fenix duo of Jasper Philipsen and Tim Merlier to take the win ahead of Philipsen in second, while Nacer Bouhanni (Arkea-Samsic) finished third.

The victory is Cavendish’s 50th in Grand Tours, and brings him to just two wins away from Eddy Merckx Tour de France record of 34.

Mathieu van der Poel (Alpecin-Fenix) finished safely in the peloton to retain the yellow jersey, and he again played a key part in the lead-out at the finish. He instigated a lead-out train on the opposite side of the road from where Deceuninck-QuickStep had formed theirs, and the two trains competed side by side as the line approached.

Merlier took over for Alpecin-Fenix with Philipsen on his wheel, prompting Cavendish to surf onto their wheel from his lead-out Michael Mørkøv.

Both Philipsen and Merlier sprinted for the line, but Cavendish proved quicker than both and had the presence of mind to place his hands onto his head in an apparent reference to how he celebrated his victory here in Châteauroux 13 years ago, in 2008.

In fact, this is the third Tour stage Cavendish has won in Châteauroux, having also done so in 2011, and in the post-race interview, he compared the different approaches to the finish.

"It seems like every time we finish here it's been a different line. In 2008 it was uphill a bit, and I think it was further down the road. In 2011, it was still uphill a bit but it was short from the finish. Here, it was kind of downhill/flat.

"It's been ten years since I last won here. It's pretty special."

Once again he had his Deceuninck-QuickStep teammates to thank, who took control of the peloton 2km from the finish with Julian Alaphilippe, and later Davide Ballerini and Michael Mørkøv completing the lead-out.

"We were talking about what to do in the final because there are so many strong sprint teams here all wanting to go for the front. So to take it on is a big ask, you always get swamped at the finish.

"As usual it was the other team that shared the work with us, Alpecin-Fenix, who came with the strongest team in the end. The wind was coming from the right, and Michael [Mørkøv] left the left-hand side for me to go, but I wanted just a split second longer in the wheels before I went. So I had to switch trains and go from there.

"But I'm so happy with that. You see the guys, you see how much they work all day. The world champion Julian Alaphilippe just burying himself in the last kilometre, that's so special."

The victory will inevitably prompt interest in Cavendish potentially beating Eddy Merckx's Tour de France record of 34 stage wins, a record that had for several years looked like an impossible feat for Cavendish to achieve, but now looks increasingly attainable.

Cavendish remains reluctant to talk about that, however, batting back allusions to the record asked in the post-race interview by joking: "Don't say the name, don't say the name!"

"I'm not thinking about anything. Again, I just won a stage of the Tour de France. If that was my first stage or if that was my 32nd stage, I'd just won a stage of the Tour. That's what people work their whole lives for. I'm very, very happy, that's all I've got to say. If I'm good enough to win 50 more, I'm good enough to win 50 more. If I'm good enough never to win again here, so be it."

How it unfolded

Stage 6 got underway in pleasant conditions, with no hint of any rainfall that partially affected yesterday's time trial.

After Deceuninck-QuickStep immediately shut down to the first attempted breakaway of the day featuring a couple of Lotto-Soudal and AG2R Citroën riders each, an eight-man group made up of a surprisingly high calibre of riders got a gap over the peloton.

Rather than the usual assortment of obscure names from small wildcard teams, this group contained classics stars Greg Van Avermaet (AG2R Citroën) and Kasper Asgreen (Deceuninck-QuickStep), multiple Tour stage winners Thomas de Gendt (Lotto-Soudal) and Søren Kragh Andersen (DSM), plus Nils Politt (Bora-Hansgrohe), Toms Skujins (Trek-Segafredo), Georg Zimmermann (Intermarché–Wanty–Gobert) and Jonas Rickaert (Alpecin-Fenix).

Another strange thing about this break was how many of the top sprinters' teams were represented in it, leaving Groupama-FDJ and Arkéa-Samsic to try and prevent it going clear on behalf of their sprinters Arnaud Démare and Nacer Bouhanni respectively, with some help from Qhubeka-NextHash, who apparently weren't happy with having missed the break.

Although initially posing a real danger by riding together, the break soon lost its cohesion. Asgreen was left to single-handedly drag half of the group back when the break split in two, and upon regaining contact several riders refused to take their turns, meaning their advantage slipped from what had been almost a minute to barely a few seconds.

Van Avermaet was still very keen, however, and attacked alone away from the rest just as they were about to be caught from the bunch.

From the bunch, Roger Kluge (Lotto-Soudal) then attacked in pursuit of Van Avermaet, spending several kilometres in no-man's land before joining the Belgian, a combination the bunch was happy with as they sat up and stopped chasing.

So the definitive break of the day was formed after 40km of racing, after which the stage settled down into the familiar pattern, with the leading pair out front and Alpecin-Fenix and Deceuninck-QuickStep setting a steady pace in the peloton.

The gap remained steady throughout the day, mostly staying above one minute and never exceeding two minutes, as the peloton kept the leading duo well within their sight.

With just two riders in the break, there were plenty of points in the green jersey classification for the sprinters to contest at the day's intermediate sprint, 56km from the finish. It was a messy affair, with Sonny Colbrelli (Bahrain-Victorious) wagging his finger at someone despite winning the sprint for third, and Cavendish's Deceuninck-QuickStep lead-out man Michael Mørkøv veering across the road to prevent Peter Sagan (Bora-Hansgrohe) from a clear run-in, and thus taking fourth-place in the sprint ahead of Jasper Philipsen (UAE Team Emirates), Michael Matthews (BikeExchange) and Cavendish in a blanket finish.

The acceleration in the build-up to that sprint brought the gap to the break down to under one minute, and the peloton could see them on the long, straight roads leading towards the finish at Châteauroux, that might have seen crosswinds wreak havoc had conditions not been as calm as they were today.

The peloton delayed making the catch, wary perhaps of encouraging counter-attacks, and with 10km to go the gap was still 40 seconds.

That left the peloton with work to do in the final kilometres, and Van Avermaet and Kluge still evidently had energy left in reserve as they managed to retain an advantage.

Thankfully there was none of the carnage that characterised the first bunch sprint of the Tour three days ago, with Arnaud Démare's Groupama-FDJ lead-out man Jacopo Guarnieri the only faller in the finale.

The catch was made 2.5km from the finish, soon after which Deceuninck-QuickStep took control with their three-man lead out to deliver Cavendish to yet another Tour stage victory. 

Full Results
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Mark Cavendish (GBr) Deceuninck-QuickStep 3:17:36
2Jasper Philipsen (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix
3Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) Team Arkea-Samsic
4Arnaud Demare (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
5Peter Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe
6Cees Bol (Ned) Team DSM
7Tim Merlier (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix
8Wout Van Aert (Bel) Jumbo-Visma
9Michael Matthews (Aus) Team BikeExchange
10Mads Pedersen (Den) Trek-Segafredo
11Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bahrain Victorious
12Jasper De Buyst (Bel) Lotto Soudal
13Maximilian Walscheid (Ger) Qhubeka-NextHash
14Rick Zabel (Ger) Israel Start-up Nation
15Mike Teunissen (Ned) Jumbo-Visma
16Bryan Coquard (Fra) B&B Hotels p/b KTM
17Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Soudal
18Danny van Poppel (Ned) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux
19Anthony Turgis (Fra) TotalEnergies
20Ivan Garcia Cortina (Spa) Movistar Team
21Michael Mørkøv (Den) Deceuninck-QuickStep
22Christophe Laporte (Fra) Cofidis
23André Greipel (Ger) Israel Start-up Nation
24Matej Mohoric (Slo) Bahrain Victorious
25Tadej Pogacar (Slo) UAE Team Emirates
26Luka Mezgec (Slo) Team BikeExchange
27Cyril Barthe (Fra) B&B Hotels p/b KTM
28Jonas Rickaert (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix
29Nils Eekhoff (Ned) Team DSM
30Benoit Cosnefroy (Fra) AG2R Citroën Team
31Richard Carapaz (Ecu) Ineos Grenadiers
32Enric Mas Nicolau (Spa) Movistar Team
33Joris Nieuwenhuis (Ned) Team DSM
34Mathieu van der Poel (Ned) Alpecin-Fenix
35Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Bora-Hansgrohe
36Victor Campenaerts (Bel) Qhubeka-NextHash
37Silvan Dillier (Swi) Alpecin-Fenix
38Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek-Segafredo
39Amund Grøndahl Jansen (Nor) Team BikeExchange
40Harry Sweeny (Aus) Lotto Soudal
41Nans Peters (Fra) AG2R Citroën Team
42Davide Ballerini (Ita) Deceuninck-QuickStep
43Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) TotalEnergies
44Søren Kragh Andersen (Den) Team DSM
45Daniel McLay (GBr) Team Arkea-Samsic
46Geraint Thomas (GBr) Ineos Grenadiers
47Julien Simon (Fra) TotalEnergies
48David Gaudu (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
49Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
50Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana-Premier Tech
51Guillaume Boivin (Can) Israel Start-up Nation
52Imanol Erviti (Spa) Movistar Team
53Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team
54Dorian Godon (Fra) AG2R Citroën Team
55Davide Formolo (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
56Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) AG2R Citroën Team
57Pierre Latour (Fra) TotalEnergies
58Fabien Doubey (Fra) TotalEnergies
59Lucas Hamilton (Aus) Team BikeExchange
60Ben O'Connor (Aus) AG2R Citroën Team
61Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana-Premier Tech
62Nairo Quintana (Col) Team Arkea-Samsic
63Vegard Stake Laengen (Nor) UAE Team Emirates
64Carlos Barbero (Spa) Qhubeka-NextHash
65Sergio Henao Montoya (Col) Qhubeka-NextHash
66Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Deceuninck-QuickStep
67Guillaume Martin (Fra) Cofidis
68Luke Durbridge (Aus) Team BikeExchange
69Aurélien Paret Peintre (Fra) AG2R Citroën Team
70Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Lotto Soudal
71Franck Bonnamour (Fra) B&B Hotels p/b KTM
72Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
73Miles Scotson (Aus) Groupama-FDJ
74Primoz Roglic (Slo) Jumbo-Visma
75Nils Politt (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
76Kasper Asgreen (Den) Deceuninck-QuickStep
77Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Arkea-Samsic
78Michael Valgren (Den) EF Education-Nippo
79Miguel Angel Lopez Moreno (Col) Movistar Team
80Jonas Vingegaard (Den) Jumbo-Visma
81Casper Pedersen (Den) Team DSM
82Stefan Bissegger (Swi) EF Education-Nippo
83Rigoberto Uran (Col) EF Education-Nippo
84Louis Meintjes (RSA) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux
85Pello Bilbao Lopez De Armentia (Spa) Bahrain Victorious
86Jonas Rutsch (Ger) EF Education-Nippo
87Magnus Cort (Den) EF Education-Nippo
88Jan Bakelants (Bel) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux
89Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Jumbo-Visma
90Wout Poels (Ned) Bahrain Victorious
91Esteban Chaves Rubio (Col) Team BikeExchange
92Toms Skujins (Lat) Trek-Segafredo
93Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Team DSM
94Hugo Houle (Can) Astana-Premier Tech
95Maxime Chevalier (Fra) B&B Hotels p/b KTM
96Richie Porte (Aus) Ineos Grenadiers
97Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek-Segafredo
98Patrick Konrad (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe
99Brent Van Moer (Bel) Lotto Soudal
100Ruben Guerreiro (Por) EF Education-Nippo
101Quentin Pacher (Fra) B&B Hotels p/b KTM
102Dylan Teuns (Bel) Bahrain Victorious
103Valentin Madouas (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
104Michael Woods (Can) Israel Start-up Nation
105Michael Schär (Swi) AG2R Citroën Team
106Boy van Poppel (Ned) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux
107Kenny Elissonde (Fra) Trek-Segafredo
108Omer Goldstein (Isr) Israel Start-up Nation
109Mattia Cattaneo (Ita) Deceuninck-QuickStep
110Cristian Rodriguez Martin (Spa) TotalEnergies
111Ruben Fernandez (Spa) Cofidis
112Julien Bernard (Fra) Trek-Segafredo
113Sergio Higuita Garcia (Col) EF Education-Nippo
114Nicholas Dlamini (RSA) Qhubeka-NextHash
115Stefan De Bod (RSA) Astana-Premier Tech
116Connor Swift (GBr) Team Arkea-Samsic
117Victor de la Parte (Spa) TotalEnergies
118Pierre Rolland (Fra) B&B Hotels p/b KTM
119Daniel Martin (Irl) Israel Start-up Nation
120Oliver Naesen (Bel) AG2R Citroën Team
121Tony Martin (Ger) Jumbo-Visma
122Sepp Kuss (USA) Jumbo-Visma
123Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Team Arkea-Samsic
124Cyril Gautier (Fra) B&B Hotels p/b KTM 0:00:22
125Clément Russo (Fra) Team Arkea-Samsic 0:00:24
126Elie Gesbert (Fra) Team Arkea-Samsic
127Jonas Koch (Ger) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux 0:00:40
128Brandon McNulty (USA) UAE Team Emirates 0:00:46
129Edward Theuns (Bel) Trek-Segafredo 0:00:52
130Dmitriy Gruzdev (Kaz) Astana-Premier Tech
131Chris Froome (GBr) Israel Start-up Nation
132Fred Wright (GBr) Bahrain Victorious 0:01:03
133Simon Geschke (Ger) Cofidis 0:01:06
134Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:01:07
135Neilson Powless (USA) EF Education-Nippo
136Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) Alpecin-Fenix
137Luke Rowe (GBr) Ineos Grenadiers
138Roger Kluge (Ger) Lotto Soudal
139Dylan van Baarle (Ned) Ineos Grenadiers
140Mark Donovan (GBr) Team DSM
141Reto Hollenstein (Swi) Israel Start-up Nation
142Stefan Küng (Swi) Groupama-FDJ
143Jorge Arcas (Spa) Movistar Team
144Lukas Pöstlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:01:13
145Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Ineos Grenadiers 0:01:51
146Georg Zimmermann (Ger) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux
147Michael Gogl (Aut) Qhubeka-NextHash
148Lorenzo Rota (Ita) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux
149Loïc Vliegen (Bel) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux
150Jelle Wallays (Bel) Cofidis
151Jonathan Castroviejo Nicolas (Spa) Ineos Grenadiers
152Jesus Herrada (Spa) Cofidis
153Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Ineos Grenadiers
154Simon Yates (GBr) Team BikeExchange
155Rui Costa (Por) UAE Team Emirates
156Simon Clarke (Aus) Qhubeka-NextHash
157Xandro Meurisse (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix
158Rafal Majka (Pol) UAE Team Emirates
159Petr Vakoc (Cze) Alpecin-Fenix
160Alex Aranburu Deba (Spa) Astana-Premier Tech
161Carlos Verona Quintanilla (Spa) Movistar Team
162Ion Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Astana-Premier Tech
163Pierre-Luc Périchon (Fra) Cofidis
164Omar Fraile Matarranz (Spa) Astana-Premier Tech
165Bruno Armirail (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
166Marc Hirschi (Swi) UAE Team Emirates
167Sean Bennett (USA) Qhubeka-NextHash
168Tim Declercq (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep
169Dries Devenyns (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep
170Daniel Oss (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe
171Ide Schelling (Ned) Bora-Hansgrohe
172Jeremy Cabot (Fra) TotalEnergies
173Christopher Juul-Jensen (Den) Team BikeExchange 0:01:56
174Mikkel Bjerg (Den) UAE Team Emirates 0:02:13
175Marco Haller (Aut) Bahrain Victorious 0:02:30
176Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Groupama-FDJ 0:03:42
177Anthony Perez (Fra) Cofidis 0:04:24

Sprint 1 - Luçay-le-Mâle, km. 104.3
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) AG2R Citroën Team 20
2Roger Kluge (Ger) Lotto Soudal 17
3Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bahrain Victorious 15
4Michael Mørkøv (Den) Deceuninck-QuickStep 13
5Jasper Philipsen (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix 11
6Michael Matthews (Aus) Team BikeExchange 10
7Mark Cavendish (GBr) Deceuninck-QuickStep 9
8Peter Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe 8
9Danny van Poppel (Ned) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux 7
10Arnaud Demare (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 6
11Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) Team Arkea-Samsic 5
12Daniel Oss (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe 4
13Jonas Rickaert (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix 3
14Connor Swift (GBr) Team Arkea-Samsic 2
15Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Groupama-FDJ 1

Points
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Mark Cavendish (GBr) Deceuninck-QuickStep 50
2Jasper Philipsen (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix 30
3Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) Team Arkea-Samsic 20
4Arnaud Demare (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 18
5Peter Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe 16
6Cees Bol (Ned) Team DSM 14
7Tim Merlier (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix 12
8Wout Van Aert (Bel) Jumbo-Visma 10
9Michael Matthews (Aus) Team BikeExchange 8
10Mads Pedersen (Den) Trek-Segafredo 7
11Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bahrain Victorious 6
12Jasper De Buyst (Bel) Lotto Soudal 5
13Maximilian Walscheid (Ger) Qhubeka-NextHash 4
14Rick Zabel (Ger) Israel Start-up Nation 3
15Mike Teunissen (Ned) Jumbo-Visma 2

Mountain 1 (Cat. 4) Côte de Saint-Aignan km. 72.6
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) AG2R Citroën Team 1

Young Riders
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jasper Philipsen (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix 3:17:36
2Tadej Pogacar (Slo) UAE Team Emirates
3Cyril Barthe (Fra) B&B Hotels p/b KTM
4Nils Eekhoff (Ned) Team DSM
5Joris Nieuwenhuis (Ned) Team DSM
6Harry Sweeny (Aus) Lotto Soudal
7David Gaudu (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
8Dorian Godon (Fra) AG2R Citroën Team
9Lucas Hamilton (Aus) Team BikeExchange
10Aurélien Paret Peintre (Fra) AG2R Citroën Team
11Jonas Vingegaard (Den) Jumbo-Visma
12Casper Pedersen (Den) Team DSM
13Stefan Bissegger (Swi) EF Education-Nippo
14Jonas Rutsch (Ger) EF Education-Nippo
15Maxime Chevalier (Fra) B&B Hotels p/b KTM
16Brent Van Moer (Bel) Lotto Soudal
17Valentin Madouas (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
18Omer Goldstein (Isr) Israel Start-up Nation
19Sergio Higuita Garcia (Col) EF Education-Nippo
20Stefan De Bod (RSA) Astana-Premier Tech
21Brandon McNulty (USA) UAE Team Emirates 0:00:46
22Fred Wright (GBr) Bahrain Victorious 0:01:03
23Neilson Powless (USA) EF Education-Nippo 0:01:07
24Mark Donovan (GBr) Team DSM
25Georg Zimmermann (Ger) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux 0:01:51
26Marc Hirschi (Swi) UAE Team Emirates
27Sean Bennett (USA) Qhubeka-NextHash
28Ide Schelling (Ned) Bora-Hansgrohe
29Mikkel Bjerg (Den) UAE Team Emirates 0:02:13

Teams
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Alpecin-Fenix 9:52:48
2Deceuninck-QuickStep
3Team DSM
4Lotto Soudal
5Team BikeExchange
6Israel Start-up Nation
7Jumbo-Visma
8Trek-Segafredo
9Movistar Team
10TotalEnergies
11Team Arkea-Samsic
12Bora-Hansgrohe
13Qhubeka-NextHash
14B&B Hotels p/b KTM
15Bahrain Victorious
16Groupama-FDJ
17AG2R Citroën Team
18UAE Team Emirates
19Ineos Grenadiers
20Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux
21Cofidis
22Astana-Premier Tech
23EF Education-Nippo

General classification after stage 6
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Mathieu van der Poel (Ned) Alpecin-Fenix 20:09:17
2Tadej Pogacar (Slo) UAE Team Emirates 0:00:08
3Wout Van Aert (Bel) Jumbo-Visma 0:00:30
4Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Deceuninck-QuickStep 0:00:48
5Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana-Premier Tech 0:01:21
6Pierre Latour (Fra) TotalEnergies 0:01:28
7Rigoberto Uran (Col) EF Education-Nippo 0:01:29
8Jonas Vingegaard (Den) Jumbo-Visma 0:01:43
9Richard Carapaz (Ecu) Ineos Grenadiers 0:01:44
10Primoz Roglic (Slo) Jumbo-Visma 0:01:48
11Kasper Asgreen (Den) Deceuninck-QuickStep 0:01:49
12Geraint Thomas (GBr) Ineos Grenadiers 0:01:54
13Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:01:56
14Enric Mas Nicolau (Spa) Movistar Team 0:01:58
15Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek-Segafredo 0:02:08
16Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana-Premier Tech 0:02:16
17David Gaudu (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 0:02:35
18Nairo Quintana (Col) Team Arkea-Samsic 0:02:45
19Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 0:02:55
20Sergio Higuita Garcia (Col) EF Education-Nippo 0:03:06
21Pello Bilbao Lopez De Armentia (Spa) Bahrain Victorious 0:03:24
22Esteban Chaves Rubio (Col) Team BikeExchange
23Søren Kragh Andersen (Den) Team DSM 0:03:38
24Sergio Henao Montoya (Col) Qhubeka-NextHash 0:03:55
25Richie Porte (Aus) Ineos Grenadiers 0:03:58
26Lucas Hamilton (Aus) Team BikeExchange 0:03:59
27Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bahrain Victorious 0:04:23
28Toms Skujins (Lat) Trek-Segafredo 0:04:29
29Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:04:31
30Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Jumbo-Visma 0:04:39
31Ruben Guerreiro (Por) EF Education-Nippo 0:04:47
32Ben O'Connor (Aus) AG2R Citroën Team 0:04:56
33Matej Mohoric (Slo) Bahrain Victorious 0:04:59
34Guillaume Martin (Fra) Cofidis 0:05:17
35Miguel Angel Lopez Moreno (Col) Movistar Team 0:05:20
36Aurélien Paret Peintre (Fra) AG2R Citroën Team 0:05:22
37Anthony Turgis (Fra) TotalEnergies 0:05:24
38Wout Poels (Ned) Bahrain Victorious 0:05:25
39Louis Meintjes (RSA) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux 0:05:40
40Stefan Küng (Swi) Groupama-FDJ 0:05:46
41Michael Matthews (Aus) Team BikeExchange 0:06:28
42Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Team DSM 0:06:33
43Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) AG2R Citroën Team
44Quentin Pacher (Fra) B&B Hotels p/b KTM 0:06:35
45Mattia Cattaneo (Ita) Deceuninck-QuickStep 0:06:37
46Jan Bakelants (Bel) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux 0:07:17
47Stefan De Bod (RSA) Astana-Premier Tech 0:07:21
48Dylan Teuns (Bel) Bahrain Victorious 0:07:25
49Michael Valgren (Den) EF Education-Nippo 0:07:57
50Davide Formolo (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 0:08:07
51Neilson Powless (USA) EF Education-Nippo 0:08:17
52Pierre Rolland (Fra) B&B Hotels p/b KTM 0:08:42
53Xandro Meurisse (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix 0:08:53
54Alex Aranburu Deba (Spa) Astana-Premier Tech 0:09:00
55Guillaume Boivin (Can) Israel Start-up Nation 0:09:32
56Mark Donovan (GBr) Team DSM 0:10:07
57Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team 0:10:13
58Ivan Garcia Cortina (Spa) Movistar Team 0:10:21
59Elie Gesbert (Fra) Team Arkea-Samsic 0:10:32
60Franck Bonnamour (Fra) B&B Hotels p/b KTM 0:10:39
61Joris Nieuwenhuis (Ned) Team DSM 0:11:07
62Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Team Arkea-Samsic 0:11:24
63Magnus Cort (Den) EF Education-Nippo 0:11:34
64Jonas Rickaert (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix
65Fabien Doubey (Fra) TotalEnergies 0:11:47
66Peter Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:11:49
67Julien Bernard (Fra) Trek-Segafredo 0:11:52
68Daniel Martin (Irl) Israel Start-up Nation 0:12:01
69Hugo Houle (Can) Astana-Premier Tech 0:12:30
70Luka Mezgec (Slo) Team BikeExchange 0:12:38
71Simon Yates (GBr) Team BikeExchange 0:12:40
72Simon Geschke (Ger) Cofidis 0:12:46
73Stefan Bissegger (Swi) EF Education-Nippo 0:12:53
74Oliver Naesen (Bel) AG2R Citroën Team 0:12:54
75Boy van Poppel (Ned) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux 0:13:00
76Kenny Elissonde (Fra) Trek-Segafredo 0:13:10
77Cyril Barthe (Fra) B&B Hotels p/b KTM 0:13:27
78Victor de la Parte (Spa) TotalEnergies
79Connor Swift (GBr) Team Arkea-Samsic 0:13:30
80Julien Simon (Fra) TotalEnergies 0:13:33
81Nils Eekhoff (Ned) Team DSM 0:14:04
82Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:14:11
83Michael Gogl (Aut) Qhubeka-NextHash 0:14:18
84Ruben Fernandez (Spa) Cofidis 0:14:28
85Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) TotalEnergies 0:14:38
86Michael Woods (Can) Israel Start-up Nation 0:14:53
87Dylan van Baarle (Ned) Ineos Grenadiers 0:15:40
88Dorian Godon (Fra) AG2R Citroën Team 0:15:47
89Omar Fraile Matarranz (Spa) Astana-Premier Tech
90Brent Van Moer (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:15:52
91Valentin Madouas (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 0:16:04
92Dries Devenyns (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep 0:16:05
93Silvan Dillier (Swi) Alpecin-Fenix 0:16:26
94Rui Costa (Por) UAE Team Emirates 0:16:32
95Christophe Laporte (Fra) Cofidis 0:16:34
96Cristian Rodriguez Martin (Spa) TotalEnergies 0:16:44
97Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Ineos Grenadiers 0:17:10
98Cyril Gautier (Fra) B&B Hotels p/b KTM 0:17:12
99Rafal Majka (Pol) UAE Team Emirates 0:17:18
100Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Arkea-Samsic 0:17:37
101Nans Peters (Fra) AG2R Citroën Team 0:18:06
102Victor Campenaerts (Bel) Qhubeka-NextHash 0:18:13
103Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek-Segafredo 0:18:24
104Jonas Rutsch (Ger) EF Education-Nippo 0:18:32
105Patrick Konrad (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:18:34
106Vegard Stake Laengen (Nor) UAE Team Emirates 0:18:51
107Brandon McNulty (USA) UAE Team Emirates 0:18:58
108Ion Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Astana-Premier Tech 0:19:15
109Imanol Erviti (Spa) Movistar Team 0:19:27
110Michael Schär (Swi) AG2R Citroën Team 0:19:38
111Jonathan Castroviejo Nicolas (Spa) Ineos Grenadiers 0:19:51
112Loïc Vliegen (Bel) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux 0:19:58
113Benoit Cosnefroy (Fra) AG2R Citroën Team 0:20:12
114Carlos Verona Quintanilla (Spa) Movistar Team 0:20:17
115Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Ineos Grenadiers 0:20:20
116Davide Ballerini (Ita) Deceuninck-QuickStep 0:20:35
117Maximilian Walscheid (Ger) Qhubeka-NextHash
118Fred Wright (GBr) Bahrain Victorious 0:21:07
119Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) Alpecin-Fenix 0:21:51
120Bruno Armirail (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 0:22:20
121Jasper Philipsen (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix 0:22:27
122Miles Scotson (Aus) Groupama-FDJ 0:22:42
123Carlos Barbero (Spa) Qhubeka-NextHash 0:22:43
124Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:22:47
125Maxime Chevalier (Fra) B&B Hotels p/b KTM 0:23:01
126Michael Mørkøv (Den) Deceuninck-QuickStep 0:23:22
127Lukas Pöstlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:23:42
128Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) Team Arkea-Samsic 0:23:55
129Luke Rowe (GBr) Ineos Grenadiers 0:23:58
130Lorenzo Rota (Ita) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux 0:24:03
131Sean Bennett (USA) Qhubeka-NextHash 0:24:06
132Jonas Koch (Ger) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux 0:24:10
133Danny van Poppel (Ned) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux 0:24:39
134Luke Durbridge (Aus) Team BikeExchange 0:24:52
135Nicholas Dlamini (RSA) Qhubeka-NextHash 0:25:20
136Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:25:58
137Nils Politt (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:26:07
138Dmitriy Gruzdev (Kaz) Astana-Premier Tech 0:26:28
139Jelle Wallays (Bel) Cofidis 0:26:30
140Jesus Herrada (Spa) Cofidis 0:26:38
141Jorge Arcas (Spa) Movistar Team 0:26:44
142Anthony Perez (Fra) Cofidis 0:26:45
143Tim Merlier (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix 0:26:46
144Petr Vakoc (Cze) Alpecin-Fenix 0:26:53
145Simon Clarke (Aus) Qhubeka-NextHash 0:26:55
146Mikkel Bjerg (Den) UAE Team Emirates 0:27:01
147Mark Cavendish (GBr) Deceuninck-QuickStep 0:27:13
148Harry Sweeny (Aus) Lotto Soudal 0:27:19
149Arnaud Demare (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 0:27:22
150Cees Bol (Ned) Team DSM 0:27:35
151Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Groupama-FDJ 0:27:57
152Sepp Kuss (USA) Jumbo-Visma 0:28:22
153Christopher Juul-Jensen (Den) Team BikeExchange 0:28:56
154Daniel Oss (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:29:12
155Tim Declercq (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep 0:29:22
156Jeremy Cabot (Fra) TotalEnergies 0:29:30
157Casper Pedersen (Den) Team DSM 0:29:40
158André Greipel (Ger) Israel Start-up Nation 0:29:54
159Mike Teunissen (Ned) Jumbo-Visma 0:29:57
160Pierre-Luc Périchon (Fra) Cofidis 0:30:30
161Omer Goldstein (Isr) Israel Start-up Nation 0:30:31
162Jasper De Buyst (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:32:21
163Georg Zimmermann (Ger) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux 0:32:59
164Bryan Coquard (Fra) B&B Hotels p/b KTM 0:33:05
165Edward Theuns (Bel) Trek-Segafredo 0:33:18
166Rick Zabel (Ger) Israel Start-up Nation 0:33:38
167Chris Froome (GBr) Israel Start-up Nation 0:33:41
168Tony Martin (Ger) Jumbo-Visma 0:35:02
169Mads Pedersen (Den) Trek-Segafredo 0:35:19
170Marc Hirschi (Swi) UAE Team Emirates 0:37:20
171Reto Hollenstein (Swi) Israel Start-up Nation 0:37:49
172Marco Haller (Aut) Bahrain Victorious 0:38:15
173Clément Russo (Fra) Team Arkea-Samsic 0:39:06
174Roger Kluge (Ger) Lotto Soudal 0:39:36
175Daniel McLay (GBr) Team Arkea-Samsic 0:39:58
176Amund Grøndahl Jansen (Nor) Team BikeExchange 0:40:26
177Ide Schelling (Ned) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:41:17

Points classification
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Mark Cavendish (GBr) Deceuninck-QuickStep 148
2Jasper Philipsen (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix 102
3Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) Team Arkea-Samsic 99
4Michael Matthews (Aus) Team BikeExchange 96
5Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Deceuninck-QuickStep 84
6Mathieu van der Poel (Ned) Alpecin-Fenix 78
7Peter Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe 72
8Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bahrain Victorious 66
9Tadej Pogacar (Slo) UAE Team Emirates 64
10Tim Merlier (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix 62
11Arnaud Demare (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 51
12Primoz Roglic (Slo) Jumbo-Visma 49
13Michael Mørkøv (Den) Deceuninck-QuickStep 41
14Cees Bol (Ned) Team DSM 38
15Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Bora-Hansgrohe 34
16Ide Schelling (Ned) Bora-Hansgrohe 31
17Jonas Vingegaard (Den) Jumbo-Visma 31
18Wout Van Aert (Bel) Jumbo-Visma 25
19Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek-Segafredo 22
20Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) AG2R Citroën Team 20
21Cyril Barthe (Fra) B&B Hotels p/b KTM 20
22Brent Van Moer (Bel) Lotto Soudal 20
23Edward Theuns (Bel) Trek-Segafredo 20
24Sergio Higuita Garcia (Col) EF Education-Nippo 20
25Davide Ballerini (Ita) Deceuninck-QuickStep 18
26Bryan Coquard (Fra) B&B Hotels p/b KTM 18
27Mads Pedersen (Den) Trek-Segafredo 18
28Stefan Küng (Swi) Groupama-FDJ 17
29Maxime Chevalier (Fra) B&B Hotels p/b KTM 17
30Jonas Koch (Ger) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux 17
31Pierre-Luc Périchon (Fra) Cofidis 17
32Roger Kluge (Ger) Lotto Soudal 17
33André Greipel (Ger) Israel Start-up Nation 16
34David Gaudu (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 15
35Michael Schär (Swi) AG2R Citroën Team 15
36Jeremy Cabot (Fra) TotalEnergies 15
37Jelle Wallays (Bel) Cofidis 13
38Anthony Perez (Fra) Cofidis 13
39Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana-Premier Tech 12
40Christophe Laporte (Fra) Cofidis 12
41Jasper De Buyst (Bel) Lotto Soudal 12
42Maximilian Walscheid (Ger) Qhubeka-NextHash 11
43Kasper Asgreen (Den) Deceuninck-QuickStep 10
44Simon Clarke (Aus) Qhubeka-NextHash 10
45Pierre Latour (Fra) TotalEnergies 9
46Richard Carapaz (Ecu) Ineos Grenadiers 9
47Daniel Oss (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe 9
48Anthony Turgis (Fra) TotalEnergies 8
49Mattia Cattaneo (Ita) Deceuninck-QuickStep 8
50Luka Mezgec (Slo) Team BikeExchange 8
51Boy van Poppel (Ned) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux 8
52Geraint Thomas (GBr) Ineos Grenadiers 7
53Richie Porte (Aus) Ineos Grenadiers 7
54Danny van Poppel (Ned) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux 7
55Enric Mas Nicolau (Spa) Movistar Team 6
56Esteban Chaves Rubio (Col) Team BikeExchange 6
57Matej Mohoric (Slo) Bahrain Victorious 6
58Connor Swift (GBr) Team Arkea-Samsic 6
59Michael Woods (Can) Israel Start-up Nation 6
60Pello Bilbao Lopez De Armentia (Spa) Bahrain Victorious 5
61Miles Scotson (Aus) Groupama-FDJ 5
62Mikkel Bjerg (Den) UAE Team Emirates 5
63Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Groupama-FDJ 5
64Rick Zabel (Ger) Israel Start-up Nation 5
65Magnus Cort (Den) EF Education-Nippo 4
66Nils Eekhoff (Ned) Team DSM 4
67Rigoberto Uran (Col) EF Education-Nippo 3
68Søren Kragh Andersen (Den) Team DSM 3
69Jonas Rickaert (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix 3
70Tony Martin (Ger) Jumbo-Visma 3
71Nairo Quintana (Col) Team Arkea-Samsic 2
72Mike Teunissen (Ned) Jumbo-Visma 2
73Marco Haller (Aut) Bahrain Victorious 2

Mountains classification
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Ide Schelling (Ned) Bora-Hansgrohe 5
2Mathieu van der Poel (Ned) Alpecin-Fenix 4
3Anthony Perez (Fra) Cofidis 3
4Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Deceuninck-QuickStep 2
5Edward Theuns (Bel) Trek-Segafredo 2
6Tadej Pogacar (Slo) UAE Team Emirates 2
7Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) AG2R Citroën Team 1
8Victor Campenaerts (Bel) Qhubeka-NextHash 1
9Danny van Poppel (Ned) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux 1
10Jelle Wallays (Bel) Cofidis 1
11Michael Matthews (Aus) Team BikeExchange 1

Young riders classification
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Tadej Pogacar (Slo) UAE Team Emirates 20:09:25
2Jonas Vingegaard (Den) Jumbo-Visma 0:01:35
3David Gaudu (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 0:02:27
4Sergio Higuita Garcia (Col) EF Education-Nippo 0:02:58
5Lucas Hamilton (Aus) Team BikeExchange 0:03:51
6Aurélien Paret Peintre (Fra) AG2R Citroën Team 0:05:14
7Stefan De Bod (RSA) Astana-Premier Tech 0:07:13
8Neilson Powless (USA) EF Education-Nippo 0:08:09
9Mark Donovan (GBr) Team DSM 0:09:59
10Joris Nieuwenhuis (Ned) Team DSM 0:10:59
11Stefan Bissegger (Swi) EF Education-Nippo 0:12:45
12Cyril Barthe (Fra) B&B Hotels p/b KTM 0:13:19
13Nils Eekhoff (Ned) Team DSM 0:13:56
14Dorian Godon (Fra) AG2R Citroën Team 0:15:39
15Brent Van Moer (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:15:44
16Valentin Madouas (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 0:15:56
17Jonas Rutsch (Ger) EF Education-Nippo 0:18:24
18Brandon McNulty (USA) UAE Team Emirates 0:18:50
19Fred Wright (GBr) Bahrain Victorious 0:20:59
20Jasper Philipsen (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix 0:22:19
21Maxime Chevalier (Fra) B&B Hotels p/b KTM 0:22:53
22Sean Bennett (USA) Qhubeka-NextHash 0:23:58
23Mikkel Bjerg (Den) UAE Team Emirates 0:26:53
24Harry Sweeny (Aus) Lotto Soudal 0:27:11
25Casper Pedersen (Den) Team DSM 0:29:32
26Omer Goldstein (Isr) Israel Start-up Nation 0:30:23
27Georg Zimmermann (Ger) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux 0:32:51
28Marc Hirschi (Swi) UAE Team Emirates 0:37:12
29Ide Schelling (Ned) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:41:09

Teams classification
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jumbo-Visma 60:32:02
2EF Education-Nippo 0:02:25
3Bahrain Victorious 0:03:02
4Astana-Premier Tech 0:03:23
5Deceuninck-QuickStep 0:03:25
6Ineos Grenadiers
7Trek-Segafredo 0:05:21
8Team BikeExchange 0:06:01
9Movistar Team 0:08:41
10Bora-Hansgrohe 0:09:50
11Alpecin-Fenix 0:10:09
12Team DSM 0:12:09
13UAE Team Emirates 0:12:28
14AG2R Citroën Team 0:12:30
15TotalEnergies 0:12:43
16Groupama-FDJ 0:13:33
17Team Arkea-Samsic 0:14:01
18B&B Hotels p/b KTM 0:16:57
19Cofidis 0:19:39
20Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux 0:20:34
21Qhubeka-NextHash 0:21:03
22Israel Start-up Nation 0:29:54
23Lotto Soudal 0:36:15

