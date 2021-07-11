Trending

Tour de France: Kuss wins stage 15 in Andorra

By

Jumbo-Visma climber first American in 10 years to win a Tour stage

Team Jumbo Vismas Sepp Kuss of US celebrates as he crosses the finish line of the 15th stage of the 108th edition of the Tour de France cycling race 191 km between Ceret and AndorreLaVieille on July 11 2021 Photo by Philippe LOPEZ AFP Photo by PHILIPPE LOPEZAFP via Getty Images

Sepp Kuss wins stage 15 at the Tour de France (Image credit: Getty Images)
Team Jumbo Vismas Sepp Kuss of US celebrates as he crosses the finish line of the 15th stage of the 108th edition of the Tour de France cycling race 191 km between Ceret and AndorreLaVieille on July 11 2021 Photo by Philippe LOPEZ AFP Photo by PHILIPPE LOPEZAFP via Getty Images

Sepp Kuss wins stage 15 at the Tour de France (Image credit: Getty Images)
Team Jumbo Vismas Sepp Kuss of US climbs the Beixalis pass during the 15th stage of the 108th edition of the Tour de France cycling race 191 km between Ceret and AndorreLaVieille on July 11 2021 Photo by Thomas SAMSON AFP Photo by THOMAS SAMSONAFP via Getty Images

Sepp Kuss on his way to winning stage 15 (Image credit: Getty Images)
Tour de France 2021 108th Edition 15th stage Ceret Andorra La Vella 1913 km 11072021 Tadej Pogacar SLO UAE Team Emirates photo Luca BettiniBettiniPhoto2021

Tadej Pogačar of UAE Team Emirates at start of stage 15 in Céret (Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Tour de France 2021 108th Edition 15th stage Ceret Andorra La Vella 1913 km 11072021 Scenery photo Luca BettiniBettiniPhoto2021

Scenery through the Pyrenees for 191.3km stage 15 (Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Tour de France 2021 108th Edition 15th stage Ceret Andorra La Vella 1913 km 11072021 Scenery photo Luca BettiniBettiniPhoto2021

Peloton rides from Céret to Andorre-la-Vielle on state 15, with scenic villages, lots of climbs and high temperatures (Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Tour de France 2021 108th Edition 15th stage Ceret Andorra La Vella 1913 km 11072021 Wout Van Aert BEL Jumbo Visma photo Luca BettiniBettiniPhoto2021

Wout van Aert (Jumbo-Visma) part of large 32-rider lead group (Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Tour de France 2021 108th Edition 15th stage Ceret Andorra La Vella 1913 km 11072021 Michael Woods NZL Israel StartUp Nation photo Luca BettiniBettiniPhoto2021

Michael Woods (Israel Start-Up Nation) rides for first day in the KOM polka-dot jersey (Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Tour de France 2021 108th Edition 15th stage Ceret Andorra La Vella 1913 km 11072021 Michael Woods NZL Israel StartUp Nation photo Luca BettiniBettiniPhoto2021

Michael Woods (Israel Start-Up Nation) prepares for a very hot day to defend the mountains jersey on stage 15 (Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Tour de France 2021 108th Edition 15th stage Ceret Andorra La Vella 1913 km 11072021 Sepp Kuss USA Jumbo Visma photo Luca BettiniBettiniPhoto2021

Sepp Kuss is one of three riders from Jumbo-Visma in large lead group on stage 15 (Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Tour de France 2021 108th Edition 15th stage Ceret Andorra La Vella 1913 km 11072021 Vincenzo Nibali ITA Trek Segafredo photo Luca BettiniBettiniPhoto2021

Vincenzo Nibali is one of three Trek-Segafredo riders in lead group on stage 15 (Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Tour de France 2021 108th Edition 15th stage Ceret Andorra La Vella 1913 km 11072021 Bruno Armirail FRA Groupama FDJ photo Luca BettiniBettiniPhoto2021

Bruno Armirail (Groupama - FDJ) leads the large group of breakaway riders on stage 15 (Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Tour de France 2021 108th Edition 15th stage Ceret Andorra La Vella 1913 km 11072021 Lukas Postlberger AUT Bora Hansgrohe photo Luca BettiniBettiniPhoto2021

Lukas Postlberger (Bora-Hansgrohe) during stage 15 in lead group (Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Tour de France 2021 108th Edition 15th stage Ceret Andorra La Vella 1913 km 11072021 Wouter Poels NED Bahrain Victorious photo Luca BettiniBettiniPhoto2021

Wout Poels (Bahrain Victorious) in the breakaway and battling with Michael Woods (in KOM jersey) for mountain points (Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Tour de France 2021 108th Edition 15th stage Ceret Andorra La Vella 1913 km 11072021 Jonas Vingegaard DEN Jumbo Visma photo Luca BettiniBettiniPhoto2021

Jonas Vingegaard takes on some energy during stage 15 riding in the breakaway (Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Tour de France 2021 108th Edition 15th stage Ceret Andorra La Vella 1913 km 11072021 Richard Carapaz ECU Ineos Grenadiers photo Luca BettiniBettiniPhoto2021

In the peloton is Richard Carapaz with Ineos Grenadiers teammates (Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Tour de France 2021 108th Edition 15th stage Ceret Andorra La Vella 1913 km 11072021 Julian Alaphilippe FRA Deceuninck QuickStep Wouter Poels NED Bahrain Victorious photo Luca BettiniBettiniPhoto2021

Julian Alaphilippe (Deceuninck-QuickStep) rides in the breakaway (Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Nacer Bouhanni (Arkea-Samsic)

Arkea-Samsic sprinter Nacer Bouhanni would abandon the Tour after the first intermediate sprint on stage 15 (Image credit: Getty Images)
Tour de France 2021 108th Edition 15th stage Ceret Andorra La Vella 1913 km 11072021 Alejandro Valverde ESP Movistar Team photo Luca BettiniBettiniPhoto2021

Alejandro Valverde of Movistar on stage 15 (Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Tour de France 2021 108th Edition 15th stage Ceret Andorra La Vella 1913 km 11072021 Nairo Quintana COL Team Arkea Samsic photo Luca BettiniBettiniPhoto2021

Nairo Quintana (Arkea-Samsic) would attack on penultimate climb of stage 15 to break up lead group (Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Team Jumbo Vismas Sepp Kuss of US climbs the Beixalis pass during the 15th stage of the 108th edition of the Tour de France cycling race 191 km between Ceret and AndorreLaVieille on July 11 2021 Photo by Thomas SAMSON AFP Photo by THOMAS SAMSONAFP via Getty Images

Sepp Kuss on his way to winning stage 15 (Image credit: Getty Images)
Team Jumbo Vismas Sepp Kuss of US celebrates as he crosses the finish line of the 15th stage of the 108th edition of the Tour de France cycling race 191 km between Ceret and AndorreLaVieille on July 11 2021 Photo by Philippe LOPEZ AFP Photo by PHILIPPE LOPEZAFP via Getty Images

Sepp Kuss (Jumbo-Visma) wins stage 15 at the Tour de France (Image credit: Getty Images)
Team Jumbo Vismas Sepp Kuss of US celebrates as he crosses the finish line of the 15th stage of the 108th edition of the Tour de France cycling race 191 km between Ceret and AndorreLaVieille on July 11 2021 Photo by Philippe LOPEZ AFP Photo by PHILIPPE LOPEZAFP via Getty Images

Sepp Kuss (Jumbo-Visma) wins stage 15 at the Tour de France (Image credit: Getty Images)
ANDORRELAVIEILLE ANDORRA JULY 11 Sepp Kuss of The United States and Team JumboVisma stage winner celebrates at arrival during the 108th Tour de France 2021 Stage 15 a 1913km stage from Cret to AndorrelaVieille LeTour TDF2021 on July 11 2021 in AndorrelaVieille Andorra Photo by Chris GraythenGetty Images

Sepp Kuss (Jumbo-Visma) wins stage 15 at the Tour de France (Image credit: Getty Images)
ANDORRELAVIEILLE ANDORRA JULY 11 Alejandro Valverde of Spain and Movistar Team Sepp Kuss of The United States and Team JumboVisma stage winner celebrates at arrival during the 108th Tour de France 2021 Stage 15 a 1913km stage from Cret to AndorrelaVieille LeTour TDF2021 on July 11 2021 in AndorrelaVieille Andorra Photo by Thomas Samson PoolGetty Images

Alejandro Valverde congratulates Sepp Kuss (Jumbo-Visma) after he wins stage 15 at the Tour de France (Image credit: Getty Images)
ANDORRELAVIEILLE ANDORRA JULY 11 Sepp Kuss of The United States and Team JumboVisma stage winner celebrates at arrival during the 108th Tour de France 2021 Stage 15 a 1913km stage from Cret to AndorrelaVieille LeTour TDF2021 on July 11 2021 in AndorrelaVieille Andorra Photo by Chris GraythenGetty Images

Sepp Kuss (Jumbo-Visma) wins stage 15 at the Tour de France (Image credit: Getty Images)
American Sepp Kuss of Team JumboVisma celebrates after winning stage 15 of the 108th edition of the Tour de France cycling race from Ceret to AndorrelaVieille 1913 km in Andorra Sunday 11 July 2021 This years Tour de France takes place from 26 June to 18 July 2021BELGA PHOTO PETE GODING Photo by PETE GODINGBELGA MAGAFP via Getty Images

Sepp Kuss (Jumbo-Visma) wins stage 15 at the Tour de France (Image credit: Getty Images)
Team Deceuninck Quicksteps Julian Alaphilippe of France crosses the finish line of the 15th stage of the 108th edition of the Tour de France cycling race 191 km between Ceret and AndorreLaVieille on July 11 2021 Photo by Philippe LOPEZ AFP Photo by PHILIPPE LOPEZAFP via Getty Images

Julian Alaphilippe (Deceuninck-QuickStep) (Image credit: Getty Images)

Sepp Kuss (Jumbo-Visma) won the first big Tour de France mountain stage in the Pyrenees, as attacks from the break of the day and amongst overall contenders produced some entertaining high-altitude racing on the road to Andorra. 

Ineos Grenadiers tried to shake-up the race on the 2408metre-high Port d'Envalira climb and Richard Carapaz made an attack on the final Col de Beixalis. That isolated Tadej Pogačar (UAE Team Emirates) but he then coolly let the other riders attack each other for the podium spots, launching a couple of warning attacks and then sticking to Jonas Vingegaard’s wheel when the Jumbo-Visma rider tried a move. 

His teammate Kuss was more successful from the select-rider break that went away from the start of the 191.3km stage. He quickly got a gap on the steep, twisting slopes of the Col de Beixalis and then dived down to Andorra la Vielle to win alone. 

The young American managed to hold off a chase by Alejandro Valverde (Movistar), who finished 23 second behind him. Wout Poels (Bahrain Victorious) won the sprint for third place ahead of the remains of the high-quality breakaway. 

Behind Pogačar was in total control of his rivals to maintain his five-minute overall lead. The big loser of the day was Guillaume Martin (Cofidis). He moved up to second thanks to being in the break on stage 14 on Saturday but paid for his efforts and lost contact with his GC rivals today.

The riders enjoy a well-deserved rest day in Andorra on Monday, with the racing in the Pyrenees  returning on Tuesday with a 169km mountain stage over the Col de Portet- d’Aspet to Saint Gaudens.    

More to come!

Stage 15 brief results
PlaceRider (Country) TeamResult
1Sepp Kuss (USA) Jumbo-Visma05:12:06
2Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team00:00:23
3Wout Poels (Ned) Bahrain Victorious00:01:15
4Ion Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Astana-Premier Tech00:01:15
5Ruben Guerreiro (Por) EF Education-Nippo00:01:15
6Nairo Quintana (Col) Team Arkea-Samsic00:01:15
7David Gaudu (Fra) Groupama-FDJ00:01:15
8Daniel Martin (Irl) Israel Start-up Nation00:01:22
9Franck Bonnamour (Fra) B&B Hotels p/b KTM00:01:22
10Aurélien Paret Peintre (Fra) AG2R Citroën Team00:01:22

General classification after stage 15
PlaceRider (Country) TeamResult
1Tadej Pogacar (Slo) UAE Team Emirates62:07:18
2Rigoberto Uran (Col) EF Education-Nippo00:05:18
3Jonas Vingegaard (Den) Jumbo-Visma00:05:32
4Richard Carapaz (Ecu) Ineos Grenadiers00:05:33
5Ben O'Connor (Aus) AG2R Citroën Team00:05:58
6Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Bora-Hansgrohe00:06:16
7Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana-Premier Tech00:07:01
8Enric Mas Nicolau (Spa) Movistar Team00:07:11
9Guillaume Martin (Fra) Cofidis00:07:58
10Pello Bilbao Lopez De Armentia (Spa) Bahrain Victorious00:10:59

