Tour de France: Kuss wins stage 15 in Andorra
Sepp Kuss (Jumbo-Visma) won the first big Tour de France mountain stage in the Pyrenees, as attacks from the break of the day and amongst overall contenders produced some entertaining high-altitude racing on the road to Andorra.
Ineos Grenadiers tried to shake-up the race on the 2408metre-high Port d'Envalira climb and Richard Carapaz made an attack on the final Col de Beixalis. That isolated Tadej Pogačar (UAE Team Emirates) but he then coolly let the other riders attack each other for the podium spots, launching a couple of warning attacks and then sticking to Jonas Vingegaard’s wheel when the Jumbo-Visma rider tried a move.
His teammate Kuss was more successful from the select-rider break that went away from the start of the 191.3km stage. He quickly got a gap on the steep, twisting slopes of the Col de Beixalis and then dived down to Andorra la Vielle to win alone.
The young American managed to hold off a chase by Alejandro Valverde (Movistar), who finished 23 second behind him. Wout Poels (Bahrain Victorious) won the sprint for third place ahead of the remains of the high-quality breakaway.
Behind Pogačar was in total control of his rivals to maintain his five-minute overall lead. The big loser of the day was Guillaume Martin (Cofidis). He moved up to second thanks to being in the break on stage 14 on Saturday but paid for his efforts and lost contact with his GC rivals today.
The riders enjoy a well-deserved rest day in Andorra on Monday, with the racing in the Pyrenees returning on Tuesday with a 169km mountain stage over the Col de Portet- d’Aspet to Saint Gaudens.
More to come!
|Place
|Rider (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Sepp Kuss (USA) Jumbo-Visma
|05:12:06
|2
|Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team
|00:00:23
|3
|Wout Poels (Ned) Bahrain Victorious
|00:01:15
|4
|Ion Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Astana-Premier Tech
|00:01:15
|5
|Ruben Guerreiro (Por) EF Education-Nippo
|00:01:15
|6
|Nairo Quintana (Col) Team Arkea-Samsic
|00:01:15
|7
|David Gaudu (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|00:01:15
|8
|Daniel Martin (Irl) Israel Start-up Nation
|00:01:22
|9
|Franck Bonnamour (Fra) B&B Hotels p/b KTM
|00:01:22
|10
|Aurélien Paret Peintre (Fra) AG2R Citroën Team
|00:01:22
|Place
|Rider (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Tadej Pogacar (Slo) UAE Team Emirates
|62:07:18
|2
|Rigoberto Uran (Col) EF Education-Nippo
|00:05:18
|3
|Jonas Vingegaard (Den) Jumbo-Visma
|00:05:32
|4
|Richard Carapaz (Ecu) Ineos Grenadiers
|00:05:33
|5
|Ben O'Connor (Aus) AG2R Citroën Team
|00:05:58
|6
|Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Bora-Hansgrohe
|00:06:16
|7
|Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana-Premier Tech
|00:07:01
|8
|Enric Mas Nicolau (Spa) Movistar Team
|00:07:11
|9
|Guillaume Martin (Fra) Cofidis
|00:07:58
|10
|Pello Bilbao Lopez De Armentia (Spa) Bahrain Victorious
|00:10:59
