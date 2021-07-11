Tour de France: Kuss wins stage 15 in Andorra

Image 1 of 28 Sepp Kuss wins stage 15 at the Tour de France (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 2 of 28 Sepp Kuss wins stage 15 at the Tour de France (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 3 of 28 Sepp Kuss on his way to winning stage 15 (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 4 of 28 Tadej Pogačar of UAE Team Emirates at start of stage 15 in Céret (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 5 of 28 Scenery through the Pyrenees for 191.3km stage 15 (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 6 of 28 Peloton rides from Céret to Andorre-la-Vielle on state 15, with scenic villages, lots of climbs and high temperatures (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 7 of 28 Wout van Aert (Jumbo-Visma) part of large 32-rider lead group (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 8 of 28 Michael Woods (Israel Start-Up Nation) rides for first day in the KOM polka-dot jersey (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 9 of 28 Michael Woods (Israel Start-Up Nation) prepares for a very hot day to defend the mountains jersey on stage 15 (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 10 of 28 Sepp Kuss is one of three riders from Jumbo-Visma in large lead group on stage 15 (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 11 of 28 Vincenzo Nibali is one of three Trek-Segafredo riders in lead group on stage 15 (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 12 of 28 Bruno Armirail (Groupama - FDJ) leads the large group of breakaway riders on stage 15 (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 13 of 28 Lukas Postlberger (Bora-Hansgrohe) during stage 15 in lead group (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 14 of 28 Wout Poels (Bahrain Victorious) in the breakaway and battling with Michael Woods (in KOM jersey) for mountain points (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 15 of 28 Jonas Vingegaard takes on some energy during stage 15 riding in the breakaway (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 16 of 28 In the peloton is Richard Carapaz with Ineos Grenadiers teammates (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 17 of 28 Julian Alaphilippe (Deceuninck-QuickStep) rides in the breakaway (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 18 of 28 Arkea-Samsic sprinter Nacer Bouhanni would abandon the Tour after the first intermediate sprint on stage 15 (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 19 of 28 Alejandro Valverde of Movistar on stage 15 (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 20 of 28 Nairo Quintana (Arkea-Samsic) would attack on penultimate climb of stage 15 to break up lead group (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 21 of 28 Sepp Kuss on his way to winning stage 15 (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 22 of 28 Sepp Kuss (Jumbo-Visma) wins stage 15 at the Tour de France (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 23 of 28 Sepp Kuss (Jumbo-Visma) wins stage 15 at the Tour de France (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 24 of 28 Sepp Kuss (Jumbo-Visma) wins stage 15 at the Tour de France (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 25 of 28 Alejandro Valverde congratulates Sepp Kuss (Jumbo-Visma) after he wins stage 15 at the Tour de France (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 26 of 28 Sepp Kuss (Jumbo-Visma) wins stage 15 at the Tour de France (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 27 of 28 Sepp Kuss (Jumbo-Visma) wins stage 15 at the Tour de France (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 28 of 28 Julian Alaphilippe (Deceuninck-QuickStep) (Image credit: Getty Images)

Sepp Kuss (Jumbo-Visma) won the first big Tour de France mountain stage in the Pyrenees, as attacks from the break of the day and amongst overall contenders produced some entertaining high-altitude racing on the road to Andorra.

Ineos Grenadiers tried to shake-up the race on the 2408metre-high Port d'Envalira climb and Richard Carapaz made an attack on the final Col de Beixalis. That isolated Tadej Pogačar (UAE Team Emirates) but he then coolly let the other riders attack each other for the podium spots, launching a couple of warning attacks and then sticking to Jonas Vingegaard’s wheel when the Jumbo-Visma rider tried a move.

His teammate Kuss was more successful from the select-rider break that went away from the start of the 191.3km stage. He quickly got a gap on the steep, twisting slopes of the Col de Beixalis and then dived down to Andorra la Vielle to win alone.

The young American managed to hold off a chase by Alejandro Valverde (Movistar), who finished 23 second behind him. Wout Poels (Bahrain Victorious) won the sprint for third place ahead of the remains of the high-quality breakaway.

Behind Pogačar was in total control of his rivals to maintain his five-minute overall lead. The big loser of the day was Guillaume Martin (Cofidis). He moved up to second thanks to being in the break on stage 14 on Saturday but paid for his efforts and lost contact with his GC rivals today.

The riders enjoy a well-deserved rest day in Andorra on Monday, with the racing in the Pyrenees returning on Tuesday with a 169km mountain stage over the Col de Portet- d’Aspet to Saint Gaudens.

More to come!

Stage 15 brief results Place Rider (Country) Team Result 1 Sepp Kuss (USA) Jumbo-Visma 05:12:06 2 Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team 00:00:23 3 Wout Poels (Ned) Bahrain Victorious 00:01:15 4 Ion Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Astana-Premier Tech 00:01:15 5 Ruben Guerreiro (Por) EF Education-Nippo 00:01:15 6 Nairo Quintana (Col) Team Arkea-Samsic 00:01:15 7 David Gaudu (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 00:01:15 8 Daniel Martin (Irl) Israel Start-up Nation 00:01:22 9 Franck Bonnamour (Fra) B&B Hotels p/b KTM 00:01:22 10 Aurélien Paret Peintre (Fra) AG2R Citroën Team 00:01:22