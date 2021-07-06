Tour de France: Cavendish makes it three on stage 10

Image 1 of 25 Mark Cavendish of Deceuninck-QuickStep wins stage 10 (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 2 of 25 The third win of this year's Tour de France for Mark Cavendish was on stage 10, with Wout van Aert finishing second (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 3 of 25 Mark Cavendish wins his third stage of this year's Tour de France (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 4 of 25 Tosh Van Der Sande of Belgium and Team Lotto Soudal and Hugo Houle of Canada and Team Astana - Premier Tech in breakaway (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 5 of 25 Peloton rides in flat section on stage 10 between Albertville to Valence (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 6 of 25 Nairo Quintana of Team Arkéa Samsic in the mountain classification jersey on stage 10 (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 7 of 25 Mark Cavendish (Deceuninck-QuickStep) in the green points jersey (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 8 of 25 Jonas Vingegaard of Jumbo-Visma rides stage 10 in the white best young jersey (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 9 of 25 Race leader Tadej Pogačar (UAE Team Emirates) rides on 190.7km stage 10 (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 10 of 25 Staffer from Ineos Grenadiers gets Richie Porte rolling again on stage 10 after crash with under 75km to go (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 11 of 25 The breakaway duo of Hugo Houle (Astana-Premier Tech) and Tosh van der Sande (Lotto Soudal) took off with 187km to go, 3.7km from start (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 12 of 25 Stage 10 start in scenic Albertville (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 13 of 25 General classification leaders at the start in Albertville for stage 10 - Nairo Quintana of Colombia and Team Arkéa Samsic Polka Dot Mountain Jersey, Tadej Pogačar of Slovenia and UAE-Team Emirates yellow leader jersey & Mark Cavendish of The United Kingdom and Team Deceuninck - QuickStep Green Points Jersey (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 14 of 25 Tadej Pogačar with his UAE Team Emirates teammates at the start (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 15 of 25 EF Education-Nippo was one of the teams committing at front to split the race with 15km to go (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 16 of 25 Magnus Cort of takes a turn out front for EF Education-Nippo (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 17 of 25 World Champion Julian Alaphilippe was part of the lead out for stage 10 winner Mark Cavendish, and thanked by his teammate (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 18 of 25 Tim Declercq gets thanks from Mark Cavendish for team lead out in Valence (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 19 of 25 UAE Team Emirates steers Tadej Pogačar along 190.7km stage 10 (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 20 of 25 With 28km to go Jumbo-Visma and other teams set a furious tempo (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 21 of 25 Mark Cavendish with the peloton in the green jersey as breakaway caught and pace picks up with under 30km to go (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 22 of 25 Sonny Colbrelli (Bahrain Victorious) on stage 10 and would suffer a flat tyre with 28km to go (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 23 of 25 Wout van Aert at the Jumbo-Visma team car early in stage 10, where he finished second in the sprint (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 24 of 25 Mark Cavendish (Deceuninck-QuickStep) gets the best of Wout van Aert (Jumbo-Visma) at the line in Valence (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 25 of 25 Stage 10 winner Mark Cavendish (Deceuninck-QuickStep) (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)

Mark Cavendish added a third victory to his haul from the Tour de France, sprinting to victory once again in Valence on stage 10 after another pristine lead out from Deceuninck-QuickStep.



The Manxman extended his lead in the points classification with another 50 points at the finish, edging out Wout van Aert (Jumbo-Visma) and Jasper Philipsen (Alpecin-Fenix) in the dash for the line.



On a stage threatened by crosswinds in the final 30 kilometres but never really torn apart by them, the Belgian squad were fully in control, having managed the battle for the break early on, bossed the peloton as the winds hit later, and then set up their perfect lead out at the finish.



"Old school, run of the mill, like you read in a cycling magazine, textbook lead-out," the grinning Cavendish said after the finish. "We just got the lads on the front and pulled as fast as they can so no one can come up and try to come past in the finish.



"We knew this finish - I didn't make it the last time we came to this finish – it was in 2015, I got dropped and nearly cried and Greipel won. I studied it – we knew if we took the last corner wide you can keep the speed. It split in the wind, but we didn't try to split it. We weren't bothered by it. We were confident we had the team for the sprint.



"Again, I'm just humbled. You got the winner of the Tour of Flanders, the world champion who's also worn the yellow jersey also here. You've got Michael Mørkøv who's gone to the Olympics for the Madison to try and win that. You've got the Omloop Het Nieuwsblad winner leaving everything on the road for me. I have to finish it off. I didn't really do anything – I did 150 metres – it was the team I have to thank for everything."



Despite the likes of Arkéa-Samsic, Alpecin-Fenix and Bora-Hansgrohe threatening to rival the Belgian team in the final kilometres, it was all about the men in blue as Michael Mørkøv deposited Cavendish at 150 metres to go following the late bend onto the 250-metre finishing straight.



Fast-closing Belgians Van Aert and Philipsen came back on either side of the 36-year-old, but there was simply no way past before the line with the riders sprinting into a headwind, and Cavendish added his 33rd Tour de France stage win to his palmarès by a wheel length from the Belgian champion.



Nacer Bouhanni (Arkéa-Samsic) and Michael Matthews (Team BikeExchange) rounded out the top five on the stage, but there was no doubt at the winner – Deceuninck-QuickStep's dominance on the flat as inevitable as yellow jersey Tadej Pogačar's in the Alps.



The Slovenian continues in the maillot jaune after some attentive riding in the wind during the latter parts of the stage, his lead unaltered at 2:01 ahead of Ben O'Connor (AG2R Citroën) and Rigoberto Urán (EF Education-Nippo) at 5:18.



Cavendish's green jersey lead, 38 points from Matthews at the start of the day, is now up to 59 as a result of the finishing sprint, despite the Australian and Bahrain Victorious rider Sonny Colbrelli picking up points at the intermediate sprint earlier in the day.

How it unfolded

The tenth stage of the 2021 Tour de France took the peloton 190.7 kilometres from Albertville south-west to Valence as the sprinters returned to the fore on the fourth flat sprint stage of the race.



On the day after the rest day and a brutal weekend in the Alps, the stage featured few obstacles for the remaining sprinters in the race, with just one classified climb – the fourth-category Col de Couz (7.5km at 2.8 per cent) coming after 59.5 kilometres. The hilltop intermediate sprint after 83 kilometres offered more points towards the green jersey, while an unclassified climb at Bearegard-Baret (5.3km at 3.8 per cent) came 37 kilometres from the finish.



With little on the stage to fight over for any potential breakaway, there wasn't much of a battle for the break to start the day. Deceuninck-QuickStep's Tim Declercq was on patrol duty at the front of the peloton in the early kilometres and quickly let two riders jump away in the form of Tosh van der Sande (Lotto Soudal) and Hugo Houle (Astana-Premier Tech).



The duo attacked after three kilometres and were let go without much resistance, and they eased out to a gap of six minutes after 20 kilometres of action. Back in the peloton, Team DSM, and UAE Team Emirates worked on the front to control the situation.



Colbrelli went on the move shortly afterwards, but he was quickly marked by Deceuninck-QuickStep with the Italian champion a threat to Cavendish's points classification lead.



The Belgian team moved to the front after 50 kilometres as Declercq settled into his usual spot at the head of the peloton. Out front, Houle took the solitary KOM point atop the Col de Couz, with the breakaway holding just a 3:30 lead over the top with 130 kilometres to go.



Back in the peloton, there were no sprinters in trouble on the climb as Declercq remained in control tapping out a steady pace. 15 kilometres later, they hit the front for the intermediate sprint.



There, Colbrelli took 15 points for third place ahead of Matthews, Philipsen and Peter Sagan (Bora-Hansgrohe) as Cavendish remained in the peloton, his lead cut to 25 points over Matthews and 32 over Colbrelli.



After the rush to the sprint and a nervous approach back to the flatlands with crosswinds possibly threatening the peloton, the lead of Van der Sande and Houle was cut to just 1:20, though the wind didn't materialise as they continued south towards Valence.



A crash at the 68-kilometre mark saw Jumbo-Visma and Ineos Grenadiers riders among those hitting the deck at a pinch point in the road, with Sepp Kuss, Mike Teunissen, Richie Porte, Geraint Thomas, and Luke Rowe all hitting the deck. All involved were quickly back up and running, however.



By the time the riders hit 50 kilometres to go, everyone was back in the peloton and the work up front by Bora-Hansgrohe, UAE Team Emirates, and Deceuninck-QuickStep – among others – had cut the gap to under a minute. BikeExchange joined the action soon after, working on the front as the riders hit the climb to Beauregard-Baret at 40 kilometres to go.



Van der Sande's day out front ended on the climb while Houle battled on alone, 30 seconds in the lead. The Canadian himself was caught before the top, though the hot pace set at the front was no trouble for the sprinters behind.



It was at the 30-kilometre mark, following a nervous period in the peloton, where the pace really upped as Deceuninck-QuickStep hit the front with world champion Julian Alaphilippe at the helm. Buffeted by crosswinds from the east, it was go time.



At the same moment, Colbrelli suffered a horribly inopportune puncture, but up front the wind wasn't strong enough up front to create gaps despite the 60kph+ speeds. After a short chase, the Italian champion made it back to the peloton without too much trouble, rejoining the front of the race with 22 kilometres to go.



Bora-Hansgrohe, Jumbo-Visma, and Deceuninck-QuickStep pushed the pace once more 17 kilometres out, briefly creating a split on the front before yellow jersey Tadej Pogačar (UAE Team Emirates) closed the small gap.



A handful of kilometres later, there was another split, this time more decisive, as Deceuninck-QuickStep pushed on again. Nonetheless, the big sprint names and GC men were all in the front group of around 50 riders, with only sprint also-ran Cees Bol (Team DSM) missing out.



EF Education-Nippo took control of the peloton heading into the final 10 kilometres, though there were no further splits in the wind despite the high pace. At the three-kilometre mark, it was once again Deceuninck-QuickStep up front with Alaphilippe, Kasper Asgreen, Davide Ballerini, Michael Mørkøv working for Cavendish for the final sprint.



A mixture of other teams were up front, including Bora-Hansgrohe, though no other lead-out train was as cohesive as that of the Belgian squads'. Inside the final kilometre, Alpecin-Fenix and Arkéa-Samsic jumped to the front.



However, neither team, with their partly constructed lead outs, could hold a candle to the Deceuninck-QuickStep machine. Cavendish finished off his teammates' work with ease to take a third win in 10 days at the Tour de France.

Full Results Pos. Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Mark Cavendish (GBr) Deceuninck-QuickStep 4:14:07 2 Wout Van Aert (Bel) Jumbo-Visma 3 Jasper Philipsen (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix 4 Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) Team Arkea-Samsic 5 Michael Matthews (Aus) Team BikeExchange 6 Michael Mørkøv (Den) Deceuninck-QuickStep 7 André Greipel (Ger) Israel Start-up Nation 8 Peter Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe 9 Anthony Turgis (Fra) TotalEnergies 10 Cees Bol (Ned) Team DSM 11 Boy van Poppel (Ned) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux 12 Ivan Garcia Cortina (Spa) Movistar Team 13 Edward Theuns (Bel) Trek-Segafredo 14 Christophe Laporte (Fra) Cofidis 15 Cyril Barthe (Fra) B&B Hotels p/b KTM 16 Franck Bonnamour (Fra) B&B Hotels p/b KTM 17 Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bahrain Victorious 18 Maximilian Walscheid (Ger) Qhubeka-NextHash 19 Carlos Barbero (Spa) Qhubeka-NextHash 20 Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Bora-Hansgrohe 21 Stefan Bissegger (Swi) EF Education-Nippo 22 Brent Van Moer (Bel) Lotto Soudal 23 Oliver Naesen (Bel) AG2R Citroën Team 24 Stefan Küng (Swi) Groupama-FDJ 25 Tadej Pogacar (Slo) UAE Team Emirates 26 David Gaudu (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 27 Ruben Guerreiro (Por) EF Education-Nippo 28 Silvan Dillier (Swi) Alpecin-Fenix 29 Jonas Vingegaard (Den) Jumbo-Visma 30 Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) AG2R Citroën Team 31 Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Lotto Soudal 32 Michael Schär (Swi) AG2R Citroën Team 33 Ben O'Connor (Aus) AG2R Citroën Team 34 Aurélien Paret Peintre (Fra) AG2R Citroën Team 35 Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) Alpecin-Fenix 36 Harry Sweeny (Aus) Lotto Soudal 37 Daniel McLay (GBr) Team Arkea-Samsic 38 Vegard Stake Laengen (Nor) UAE Team Emirates 39 Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana-Premier Tech 40 Pierre Latour (Fra) TotalEnergies 41 Davide Ballerini (Ita) Deceuninck-QuickStep 42 Michael Valgren (Den) EF Education-Nippo 43 Richard Carapaz (Ecu) Ineos Grenadiers 44 Jelle Wallays (Bel) Cofidis 45 Pello Bilbao Lopez De Armentia (Spa) Bahrain Victorious 46 Esteban Chaves Rubio (Col) Team BikeExchange 47 Guillaume Martin (Fra) Cofidis 48 Rigoberto Uran (Col) EF Education-Nippo 49 Jonas Rutsch (Ger) EF Education-Nippo 50 Magnus Cort (Den) EF Education-Nippo 51 Louis Meintjes (RSA) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux 52 Sergio Higuita Garcia (Col) EF Education-Nippo 53 Jan Bakelants (Bel) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux 54 Imanol Erviti (Spa) Movistar Team 55 Enric Mas Nicolau (Spa) Movistar Team 56 Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Jumbo-Visma 57 Patrick Konrad (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe 58 Davide Formolo (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 59 Mike Teunissen (Ned) Jumbo-Visma 60 Wout Poels (Ned) Bahrain Victorious 61 Jonas Rickaert (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix 62 Maxime Chevalier (Fra) B&B Hotels p/b KTM 63 Dorian Godon (Fra) AG2R Citroën Team 64 Mattia Cattaneo (Ita) Deceuninck-QuickStep 65 Dylan Teuns (Bel) Bahrain Victorious 66 Pierre-Luc Périchon (Fra) Cofidis 67 Fabien Doubey (Fra) TotalEnergies 68 Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Arkea-Samsic 69 Guillaume Boivin (Can) Israel Start-up Nation 70 Nils Politt (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 71 Neilson Powless (USA) EF Education-Nippo 72 Sergio Henao Montoya (Col) Qhubeka-NextHash 73 Xandro Meurisse (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix 74 Reto Hollenstein (Swi) Israel Start-up Nation 75 Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek-Segafredo 76 Rick Zabel (Ger) Israel Start-up Nation 77 Connor Swift (GBr) Team Arkea-Samsic 78 Clément Russo (Fra) Team Arkea-Samsic 0:00:29 79 Kasper Asgreen (Den) Deceuninck-QuickStep 0:00:32 80 Joris Nieuwenhuis (Ned) Team DSM 81 Matej Mohoric (Slo) Bahrain Victorious 82 Daniel Oss (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:00:47 83 Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Ineos Grenadiers 84 Dylan van Baarle (Ned) Ineos Grenadiers 85 Luka Mezgec (Slo) Team BikeExchange 86 Petr Vakoc (Cze) Alpecin-Fenix 87 Fred Wright (GBr) Bahrain Victorious 88 Nairo Quintana (Col) Team Arkea-Samsic 89 Simon Clarke (Aus) Qhubeka-NextHash 90 Casper Pedersen (Den) Team DSM 0:01:06 91 Luke Durbridge (Aus) Team BikeExchange 0:01:20 92 Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) TotalEnergies 93 Jorge Arcas (Spa) Movistar Team 0:01:28 94 Ide Schelling (Ned) Bora-Hansgrohe 95 Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Deceuninck-QuickStep 0:01:51 96 Mikkel Bjerg (Den) UAE Team Emirates 0:01:55 97 Dries Devenyns (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep 0:02:15 98 Miguel Angel Lopez Moreno (Col) Movistar Team 0:03:46 99 Cyril Gautier (Fra) B&B Hotels p/b KTM 100 Quentin Pacher (Fra) B&B Hotels p/b KTM 101 Georg Zimmermann (Ger) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux 102 Omer Goldstein (Isr) Israel Start-up Nation 103 Toms Skujins (Lat) Trek-Segafredo 104 Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Team DSM 105 Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek-Segafredo 106 Nils Eekhoff (Ned) Team DSM 107 Marc Hirschi (Swi) UAE Team Emirates 108 Luke Rowe (GBr) Ineos Grenadiers 109 Tim Declercq (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep 110 Lukas Pöstlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe 111 Marco Haller (Aut) Bahrain Victorious 112 Jonathan Castroviejo Nicolas (Spa) Ineos Grenadiers 113 Kenny Elissonde (Fra) Trek-Segafredo 0:04:38 114 Simon Geschke (Ger) Cofidis 115 Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Ineos Grenadiers 116 Cristian Rodriguez Martin (Spa) TotalEnergies 117 Miles Scotson (Aus) Groupama-FDJ 118 Julien Bernard (Fra) Trek-Segafredo 119 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal 120 Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team 121 Alex Aranburu Deba (Spa) Astana-Premier Tech 122 Rafal Majka (Pol) UAE Team Emirates 123 Hugo Houle (Can) Astana-Premier Tech 124 Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana-Premier Tech 125 Jesus Herrada (Spa) Cofidis 126 Ruben Fernandez (Spa) Cofidis 127 Brandon McNulty (USA) UAE Team Emirates 128 Bruno Armirail (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 129 Geraint Thomas (GBr) Ineos Grenadiers 130 Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 131 Søren Kragh Andersen (Den) Team DSM 132 Richie Porte (Aus) Ineos Grenadiers 133 Chris Froome (GBr) Israel Start-up Nation 134 Daniel Martin (Irl) Israel Start-up Nation 135 Elie Gesbert (Fra) Team Arkea-Samsic 136 Omar Fraile Matarranz (Spa) Astana-Premier Tech 137 Ion Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Astana-Premier Tech 138 Valentin Madouas (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 139 Pierre Rolland (Fra) B&B Hotels p/b KTM 140 Victor de la Parte (Spa) TotalEnergies 141 Benoit Cosnefroy (Fra) AG2R Citroën Team 142 Rui Costa (Por) UAE Team Emirates 143 Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 144 Tony Martin (Ger) Jumbo-Visma 145 Sepp Kuss (USA) Jumbo-Visma 146 Michael Woods (Can) Israel Start-up Nation 147 Dmitriy Gruzdev (Kaz) Astana-Premier Tech 148 Mark Donovan (GBr) Team DSM 149 Jeremy Cabot (Fra) TotalEnergies 150 Michael Gogl (Aut) Qhubeka-NextHash 151 Lorenzo Rota (Ita) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux 152 Lucas Hamilton (Aus) Team BikeExchange 153 Simon Yates (GBr) Team BikeExchange 154 Christopher Juul-Jensen (Den) Team BikeExchange 155 Anthony Perez (Fra) Cofidis 156 Amund Grøndahl Jansen (Nor) Team BikeExchange 157 Sean Bennett (USA) Qhubeka-NextHash 158 Roger Kluge (Ger) Lotto Soudal 159 Carlos Verona Quintanilla (Spa) Movistar Team 160 Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:07:59 161 Mads Pedersen (Den) Trek-Segafredo 162 Julien Simon (Fra) TotalEnergies 163 Victor Campenaerts (Bel) Qhubeka-NextHash 164 Danny van Poppel (Ned) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux DNS Jonas Koch (Ger) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux

Sprint 1 - D520 A La Placette km. 82.3 Pos. Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Soudal 20 2 Hugo Houle (Can) Astana-Premier Tech 17 3 Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bahrain Victorious 15 4 Michael Matthews (Aus) Team BikeExchange 13 5 Jasper Philipsen (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix 11 6 Peter Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe 10 7 Davide Ballerini (Ita) Deceuninck-QuickStep 9 8 Kasper Asgreen (Den) Deceuninck-QuickStep 8 9 Harry Sweeny (Aus) Lotto Soudal 7 10 Silvan Dillier (Swi) Alpecin-Fenix 6 11 Stefan Küng (Swi) Groupama-FDJ 5 12 Daniel Oss (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe 4 13 Davide Formolo (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 3 14 Jesus Herrada (Spa) Cofidis 2 15 Marc Hirschi (Swi) UAE Team Emirates 1

Points Pos. Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Mark Cavendish (GBr) Deceuninck-QuickStep 50 2 Wout Van Aert (Bel) Jumbo-Visma 30 3 Jasper Philipsen (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix 20 4 Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) Team Arkea-Samsic 18 5 Michael Matthews (Aus) Team BikeExchange 16 6 Michael Mørkøv (Den) Deceuninck-QuickStep 14 7 André Greipel (Ger) Israel Start-up Nation 12 8 Peter Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe 10 9 Anthony Turgis (Fra) TotalEnergies 8 10 Cees Bol (Ned) Team DSM 7 11 Boy van Poppel (Ned) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux 6 12 Ivan Garcia Cortina (Spa) Movistar Team 5 13 Edward Theuns (Bel) Trek-Segafredo 4 14 Christophe Laporte (Fra) Cofidis 3 15 Cyril Barthe (Fra) B&B Hotels p/b KTM 2

Mountain 1 (Cat. 4) Col de Couz km. 58.5 Pos. Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Hugo Houle (Can) Astana-Premier Tech 1

Young riders Pos. Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Jasper Philipsen (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix 4:14:07 2 Cyril Barthe (Fra) B&B Hotels p/b KTM 3 Stefan Bissegger (Swi) EF Education-Nippo 4 Brent Van Moer (Bel) Lotto Soudal 5 Tadej Pogacar (Slo) UAE Team Emirates 6 David Gaudu (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 7 Jonas Vingegaard (Den) Jumbo-Visma 8 Aurélien Paret Peintre (Fra) AG2R Citroën Team 9 Harry Sweeny (Aus) Lotto Soudal 10 Jonas Rutsch (Ger) EF Education-Nippo 11 Sergio Higuita Garcia (Col) EF Education-Nippo 12 Maxime Chevalier (Fra) B&B Hotels p/b KTM 13 Dorian Godon (Fra) AG2R Citroën Team 14 Neilson Powless (USA) EF Education-Nippo 15 Joris Nieuwenhuis (Ned) Team DSM 0:00:32 16 Fred Wright (GBr) Bahrain Victorious 0:00:47 17 Casper Pedersen (Den) Team DSM 0:01:06 18 Ide Schelling (Ned) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:01:28 19 Mikkel Bjerg (Den) UAE Team Emirates 0:01:55 20 Georg Zimmermann (Ger) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux 0:03:46 21 Omer Goldstein (Isr) Israel Start-up Nation 22 Nils Eekhoff (Ned) Team DSM 23 Marc Hirschi (Swi) UAE Team Emirates 24 Brandon McNulty (USA) UAE Team Emirates 0:04:38 25 Valentin Madouas (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 26 Mark Donovan (GBr) Team DSM 27 Lucas Hamilton (Aus) Team BikeExchange 28 Sean Bennett (USA) Qhubeka-NextHash

Combativity Pos. Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Hugo Houle (Can) Astana-Premier Tech

Teams Pos. Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Deceuninck-QuickStep 12:42:21 2 Alpecin-Fenix 3 Bora-Hansgrohe 4 AG2R Citroën Team 5 Jumbo-Visma 6 Lotto Soudal 7 EF Education-Nippo 8 B&B Hotels p/b KTM 9 Cofidis 10 Team Arkea-Samsic 11 Qhubeka-NextHash 12 Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux 13 TotalEnergies 14 Movistar Team 15 UAE Team Emirates 16 Bahrain Victorious 17 Israel Start-up Nation 18 Team BikeExchange 0:00:47 19 Ineos Grenadiers 0:01:34 20 Team DSM 0:01:38 21 Trek-Segafredo 0:03:46 22 Groupama-FDJ 0:04:38 23 Astana-Premier Tech 0:09:16

General classification after stage 10 Pos. Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Tadej Pogacar (Slo) UAE Team Emirates 38:25:17 2 Ben O'Connor (Aus) AG2R Citroën Team 0:02:01 3 Rigoberto Uran (Col) EF Education-Nippo 0:05:18 4 Jonas Vingegaard (Den) Jumbo-Visma 0:05:32 5 Richard Carapaz (Ecu) Ineos Grenadiers 0:05:33 6 Enric Mas Nicolau (Spa) Movistar Team 0:05:47 7 Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:05:58 8 Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana-Premier Tech 0:06:12 9 Guillaume Martin (Fra) Cofidis 0:07:02 10 David Gaudu (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 0:07:22 11 Pello Bilbao Lopez De Armentia (Spa) Bahrain Victorious 0:08:38 12 Mattia Cattaneo (Ita) Deceuninck-QuickStep 0:11:38 13 Aurélien Paret Peintre (Fra) AG2R Citroën Team 0:11:54 14 Dylan Teuns (Bel) Bahrain Victorious 0:20:54 15 Esteban Chaves Rubio (Col) Team BikeExchange 0:22:22 16 Franck Bonnamour (Fra) B&B Hotels p/b KTM 0:25:07 17 Nairo Quintana (Col) Team Arkea-Samsic 0:25:12 18 Wout Poels (Ned) Bahrain Victorious 0:25:59 19 Louis Meintjes (RSA) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux 0:26:40 20 Wout Van Aert (Bel) Jumbo-Visma 0:27:17 21 Sergio Henao Montoya (Col) Qhubeka-NextHash 0:32:51 22 Jonathan Castroviejo Nicolas (Spa) Ineos Grenadiers 0:36:09 23 Ruben Guerreiro (Por) EF Education-Nippo 0:36:57 24 Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek-Segafredo 0:39:46 25 Ion Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Astana-Premier Tech 0:40:44 26 Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana-Premier Tech 0:41:45 27 Davide Formolo (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 0:41:52 28 Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bahrain Victorious 0:41:57 29 Simon Yates (GBr) Team BikeExchange 0:42:26 30 Sergio Higuita Garcia (Col) EF Education-Nippo 0:44:01 31 Geraint Thomas (GBr) Ineos Grenadiers 0:44:20 32 Patrick Konrad (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:44:22 33 Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 0:46:03 34 Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Jumbo-Visma 0:47:44 35 Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Deceuninck-QuickStep 0:48:53 36 Søren Kragh Andersen (Den) Team DSM 0:50:00 37 Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team 0:50:57 38 Michael Woods (Can) Israel Start-up Nation 0:51:04 39 Kasper Asgreen (Den) Deceuninck-QuickStep 0:51:25 40 Pierre Rolland (Fra) B&B Hotels p/b KTM 0:51:50 41 Richie Porte (Aus) Ineos Grenadiers 0:52:14 42 Matej Mohoric (Slo) Bahrain Victorious 0:53:22 43 Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek-Segafredo 0:53:40 44 Kenny Elissonde (Fra) Trek-Segafredo 0:54:07 45 Pierre Latour (Fra) TotalEnergies 0:56:32 46 Miguel Angel Lopez Moreno (Col) Movistar Team 0:58:12 47 Quentin Pacher (Fra) B&B Hotels p/b KTM 0:59:06 48 Jan Bakelants (Bel) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux 1:00:29 49 Michael Valgren (Den) EF Education-Nippo 1:00:58 50 Stefan Küng (Swi) Groupama-FDJ 1:01:00 51 Xandro Meurisse (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix 1:01:24 52 Valentin Madouas (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 1:01:28 53 Lucas Hamilton (Aus) Team BikeExchange 1:02:01 54 Hugo Houle (Can) Astana-Premier Tech 1:02:32 55 Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 1:02:33 56 Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Arkea-Samsic 1:02:49 57 Magnus Cort (Den) EF Education-Nippo 1:04:11 58 Julien Bernard (Fra) Trek-Segafredo 1:05:29 59 Mark Donovan (GBr) Team DSM 1:05:33 60 Victor de la Parte (Spa) TotalEnergies 1:06:00 61 Rafal Majka (Pol) UAE Team Emirates 1:07:15 62 Daniel Martin (Irl) Israel Start-up Nation 1:08:20 63 Toms Skujins (Lat) Trek-Segafredo 1:09:15 64 Dylan van Baarle (Ned) Ineos Grenadiers 1:09:35 65 Benoit Cosnefroy (Fra) AG2R Citroën Team 1:09:40 66 Neilson Powless (USA) EF Education-Nippo 1:10:43 67 Omar Fraile Matarranz (Spa) Astana-Premier Tech 1:11:15 68 Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Team DSM 1:11:18 69 Simon Geschke (Ger) Cofidis 1:11:25 70 Ivan Garcia Cortina (Spa) Movistar Team 1:11:52 71 Brent Van Moer (Bel) Lotto Soudal 1:12:03 72 Bruno Armirail (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 1:12:08 73 Dorian Godon (Fra) AG2R Citroën Team 1:13:01 74 Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Lotto Soudal 1:13:02 75 Nils Politt (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 1:13:38 76 Elie Gesbert (Fra) Team Arkea-Samsic 1:14:12 77 Anthony Turgis (Fra) TotalEnergies 1:14:34 78 Imanol Erviti (Spa) Movistar Team 1:14:36 79 Cristian Rodriguez Martin (Spa) TotalEnergies 1:14:46 80 Fabien Doubey (Fra) TotalEnergies 1:17:16 81 Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Ineos Grenadiers 1:17:46 82 Jonas Rutsch (Ger) EF Education-Nippo 1:18:01 83 Michael Matthews (Aus) Team BikeExchange 1:18:39 84 Alex Aranburu Deba (Spa) Astana-Premier Tech 1:19:43 85 Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) AG2R Citroën Team 1:19:59 86 Rui Costa (Por) UAE Team Emirates 1:20:13 87 Connor Swift (GBr) Team Arkea-Samsic 1:20:16 88 Lorenzo Rota (Ita) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux 1:20:25 89 Cyril Barthe (Fra) B&B Hotels p/b KTM 1:21:15 90 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal 1:21:21 91 Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Ineos Grenadiers 1:21:58 92 Guillaume Boivin (Can) Israel Start-up Nation 1:22:38 93 Jonas Rickaert (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix 1:23:37 94 Silvan Dillier (Swi) Alpecin-Fenix 1:23:50 95 Ruben Fernandez (Spa) Cofidis 1:24:34 96 Peter Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe 1:24:55 97 Michael Schär (Swi) AG2R Citroën Team 1:25:00 98 Oliver Naesen (Bel) AG2R Citroën Team 1:26:00 99 Sepp Kuss (USA) Jumbo-Visma 1:26:24 100 Boy van Poppel (Ned) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux 1:26:27 101 Luka Mezgec (Slo) Team BikeExchange 1:26:31 102 Anthony Perez (Fra) Cofidis 1:27:14 103 Davide Ballerini (Ita) Deceuninck-QuickStep 1:27:21 104 Dries Devenyns (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep 1:28:03 105 Christophe Laporte (Fra) Cofidis 1:29:08 106 Maxime Chevalier (Fra) B&B Hotels p/b KTM 1:29:47 107 Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) TotalEnergies 1:29:48 108 Joris Nieuwenhuis (Ned) Team DSM 1:29:55 109 Stefan Bissegger (Swi) EF Education-Nippo 1:31:09 110 Jorge Arcas (Spa) Movistar Team 1:31:48 111 Pierre-Luc Périchon (Fra) Cofidis 1:31:58 112 Harry Sweeny (Aus) Lotto Soudal 1:32:41 113 Jesus Herrada (Spa) Cofidis 1:33:28 114 Michael Gogl (Aut) Qhubeka-NextHash 1:33:46 115 Fred Wright (GBr) Bahrain Victorious 1:33:50 116 Nils Eekhoff (Ned) Team DSM 1:33:58 117 Cyril Gautier (Fra) B&B Hotels p/b KTM 1:34:04 118 Maximilian Walscheid (Ger) Qhubeka-NextHash 1:34:25 119 Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) Alpecin-Fenix 1:34:57 120 Jasper Philipsen (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix 1:35:29 121 Carlos Barbero (Spa) Qhubeka-NextHash 1:35:49 122 Mike Teunissen (Ned) Jumbo-Visma 1:36:01 123 Brandon McNulty (USA) UAE Team Emirates 124 Carlos Verona Quintanilla (Spa) Movistar Team 1:36:07 125 Victor Campenaerts (Bel) Qhubeka-NextHash 1:37:12 126 Luke Durbridge (Aus) Team BikeExchange 1:38:21 127 Vegard Stake Laengen (Nor) UAE Team Emirates 1:39:41 128 Christopher Juul-Jensen (Den) Team BikeExchange 1:40:20 129 Lukas Pöstlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe 1:40:34 130 Petr Vakoc (Cze) Alpecin-Fenix 1:40:46 131 Simon Clarke (Aus) Qhubeka-NextHash 1:40:48 132 Dmitriy Gruzdev (Kaz) Astana-Premier Tech 1:41:07 133 Daniel Oss (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe 1:42:10 134 Sean Bennett (USA) Qhubeka-NextHash 1:42:34 135 Miles Scotson (Aus) Groupama-FDJ 1:43:02 136 Ide Schelling (Ned) Bora-Hansgrohe 1:43:09 137 Mikkel Bjerg (Den) UAE Team Emirates 1:43:44 138 Julien Simon (Fra) TotalEnergies 139 Jelle Wallays (Bel) Cofidis 1:45:14 140 Danny van Poppel (Ned) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux 1:45:44 141 Georg Zimmermann (Ger) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux 1:45:48 142 Michael Mørkøv (Den) Deceuninck-QuickStep 1:45:50 143 Luke Rowe (GBr) Ineos Grenadiers 1:46:00 144 Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) Team Arkea-Samsic 1:46:07 145 Edward Theuns (Bel) Trek-Segafredo 1:46:24 146 Cees Bol (Ned) Team DSM 1:46:35 147 Rick Zabel (Ger) Israel Start-up Nation 1:46:44 148 Mark Cavendish (GBr) Deceuninck-QuickStep 1:46:57 149 Tim Declercq (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep 1:47:21 150 Omer Goldstein (Isr) Israel Start-up Nation 1:47:23 151 André Greipel (Ger) Israel Start-up Nation 1:47:51 152 Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Soudal 1:48:32 153 Casper Pedersen (Den) Team DSM 1:51:38 154 Reto Hollenstein (Swi) Israel Start-up Nation 1:51:39 155 Chris Froome (GBr) Israel Start-up Nation 1:52:09 156 Tony Martin (Ger) Jumbo-Visma 1:52:46 157 Marco Haller (Aut) Bahrain Victorious 1:53:46 158 Jeremy Cabot (Fra) TotalEnergies 1:56:20 159 Mads Pedersen (Den) Trek-Segafredo 1:57:09 160 Clément Russo (Fra) Team Arkea-Samsic 1:57:51 161 Marc Hirschi (Swi) UAE Team Emirates 1:59:22 162 Daniel McLay (GBr) Team Arkea-Samsic 2:00:48 163 Amund Grøndahl Jansen (Nor) Team BikeExchange 2:03:48 164 Roger Kluge (Ger) Lotto Soudal 2:07:42

Points Classification Pos. Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Mark Cavendish (GBr) Deceuninck-QuickStep 218 2 Michael Matthews (Aus) Team BikeExchange 159 3 Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bahrain Victorious 136 4 Jasper Philipsen (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix 133 5 Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) Team Arkea-Samsic 117 6 Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Deceuninck-QuickStep 99 7 Peter Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe 92 8 Tadej Pogacar (Slo) UAE Team Emirates 89 9 Wout Van Aert (Bel) Jumbo-Visma 77 10 Matej Mohoric (Slo) Bahrain Victorious 62 11 Kasper Asgreen (Den) Deceuninck-QuickStep 58 12 Michael Mørkøv (Den) Deceuninck-QuickStep 55 13 Jonas Vingegaard (Den) Jumbo-Visma 45 14 Cees Bol (Ned) Team DSM 45 15 Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Bora-Hansgrohe 37 16 Dylan Teuns (Bel) Bahrain Victorious 33 17 Stefan Küng (Swi) Groupama-FDJ 33 18 Brent Van Moer (Bel) Lotto Soudal 32 19 Mattia Cattaneo (Ita) Deceuninck-QuickStep 32 20 Ide Schelling (Ned) Bora-Hansgrohe 31 21 Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek-Segafredo 31 22 Boy van Poppel (Ned) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux 31 23 André Greipel (Ger) Israel Start-up Nation 28 24 Davide Ballerini (Ita) Deceuninck-QuickStep 27 25 Franck Bonnamour (Fra) B&B Hotels p/b KTM 26 26 Sergio Higuita Garcia (Col) EF Education-Nippo 26 27 Magnus Cort (Den) EF Education-Nippo 26 28 Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek-Segafredo 25 29 Edward Theuns (Bel) Trek-Segafredo 24 30 Pierre-Luc Périchon (Fra) Cofidis 23 31 Cyril Barthe (Fra) B&B Hotels p/b KTM 22 32 Hugo Houle (Can) Astana-Premier Tech 22 33 Richard Carapaz (Ecu) Ineos Grenadiers 21 34 Guillaume Martin (Fra) Cofidis 21 35 Michael Woods (Can) Israel Start-up Nation 21 36 Luka Mezgec (Slo) Team BikeExchange 21 37 Anthony Perez (Fra) Cofidis 21 38 Ben O'Connor (Aus) AG2R Citroën Team 20 39 Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) AG2R Citroën Team 20 40 Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Soudal 20 41 Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana-Premier Tech 18 42 David Gaudu (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 18 43 Mads Pedersen (Den) Trek-Segafredo 18 44 Enric Mas Nicolau (Spa) Movistar Team 17 45 Ion Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Astana-Premier Tech 17 46 Michael Schär (Swi) AG2R Citroën Team 17 47 Maxime Chevalier (Fra) B&B Hotels p/b KTM 17 48 Roger Kluge (Ger) Lotto Soudal 17 49 Wout Poels (Ned) Bahrain Victorious 16 50 Anthony Turgis (Fra) TotalEnergies 16 51 Patrick Konrad (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe 15 52 Christophe Laporte (Fra) Cofidis 15 53 Fred Wright (GBr) Bahrain Victorious 15 54 Jeremy Cabot (Fra) TotalEnergies 15 55 Toms Skujins (Lat) Trek-Segafredo 14 56 Simon Yates (GBr) Team BikeExchange 13 57 Daniel Oss (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe 13 58 Jelle Wallays (Bel) Cofidis 13 59 Xandro Meurisse (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix 12 60 Rigoberto Uran (Col) EF Education-Nippo 11 61 Søren Kragh Andersen (Den) Team DSM 11 62 Connor Swift (GBr) Team Arkea-Samsic 11 63 Maximilian Walscheid (Ger) Qhubeka-NextHash 11 64 Christopher Juul-Jensen (Den) Team BikeExchange 10 65 Simon Clarke (Aus) Qhubeka-NextHash 10 66 Aurélien Paret Peintre (Fra) AG2R Citroën Team 9 67 Pierre Latour (Fra) TotalEnergies 9 68 Ivan Garcia Cortina (Spa) Movistar Team 9 69 Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Lotto Soudal 9 70 Alex Aranburu Deba (Spa) Astana-Premier Tech 9 71 Nairo Quintana (Col) Team Arkea-Samsic 8 72 Ruben Guerreiro (Por) EF Education-Nippo 8 73 Geraint Thomas (GBr) Ineos Grenadiers 7 74 Richie Porte (Aus) Ineos Grenadiers 7 75 Lucas Hamilton (Aus) Team BikeExchange 7 76 Julien Bernard (Fra) Trek-Segafredo 7 77 Dorian Godon (Fra) AG2R Citroën Team 7 78 Harry Sweeny (Aus) Lotto Soudal 7 79 Victor Campenaerts (Bel) Qhubeka-NextHash 7 80 Danny van Poppel (Ned) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux 7 81 Esteban Chaves Rubio (Col) Team BikeExchange 6 82 Davide Formolo (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 6 83 Silvan Dillier (Swi) Alpecin-Fenix 6 84 Pello Bilbao Lopez De Armentia (Spa) Bahrain Victorious 5 85 Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 5 86 Jan Bakelants (Bel) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux 5 87 Miles Scotson (Aus) Groupama-FDJ 5 88 Mikkel Bjerg (Den) UAE Team Emirates 5 89 Rick Zabel (Ger) Israel Start-up Nation 5 90 Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Ineos Grenadiers 4 91 Nils Eekhoff (Ned) Team DSM 4 92 Elie Gesbert (Fra) Team Arkea-Samsic 3 93 Jonas Rickaert (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix 3 94 Tony Martin (Ger) Jumbo-Visma 3 95 Jesus Herrada (Spa) Cofidis 2 96 Mike Teunissen (Ned) Jumbo-Visma 2 97 Marco Haller (Aut) Bahrain Victorious 2 98 Brandon McNulty (USA) UAE Team Emirates 1 99 Marc Hirschi (Swi) UAE Team Emirates 1

Mountains Classification Pos. Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Nairo Quintana (Col) Team Arkea-Samsic 50 2 Michael Woods (Can) Israel Start-up Nation 42 3 Wout Poels (Ned) Bahrain Victorious 39 4 Ben O'Connor (Aus) AG2R Citroën Team 24 5 Sergio Higuita Garcia (Col) EF Education-Nippo 22 6 Guillaume Martin (Fra) Cofidis 14 7 Matej Mohoric (Slo) Bahrain Victorious 11 8 Dylan Teuns (Bel) Bahrain Victorious 10 9 Tadej Pogacar (Slo) UAE Team Emirates 10 10 Mattia Cattaneo (Ita) Deceuninck-QuickStep 9 11 Lucas Hamilton (Aus) Team BikeExchange 9 12 Anthony Perez (Fra) Cofidis 7 13 Pierre Latour (Fra) TotalEnergies 5 14 Ide Schelling (Ned) Bora-Hansgrohe 5 15 Ion Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Astana-Premier Tech 4 16 Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bahrain Victorious 4 17 Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek-Segafredo 4 18 Sepp Kuss (USA) Jumbo-Visma 4 19 Simon Yates (GBr) Team BikeExchange 3 20 Brent Van Moer (Bel) Lotto Soudal 3 21 Harry Sweeny (Aus) Lotto Soudal 3 22 Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Deceuninck-QuickStep 2 23 Edward Theuns (Bel) Trek-Segafredo 2 24 Franck Bonnamour (Fra) B&B Hotels p/b KTM 2 25 Kenny Elissonde (Fra) Trek-Segafredo 2 26 Hugo Houle (Can) Astana-Premier Tech 1 27 Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) AG2R Citroën Team 1 28 Victor Campenaerts (Bel) Qhubeka-NextHash 1 29 Jelle Wallays (Bel) Cofidis 1 30 Danny van Poppel (Ned) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux 1 31 Patrick Konrad (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe 1 32 Michael Matthews (Aus) Team BikeExchange 1

Young Riders Classification Pos. Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Tadej Pogacar (Slo) UAE Team Emirates 38:25:17 2 Jonas Vingegaard (Den) Jumbo-Visma 0:05:32 3 David Gaudu (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 0:07:22 4 Aurélien Paret Peintre (Fra) AG2R Citroën Team 0:11:54 5 Sergio Higuita Garcia (Col) EF Education-Nippo 0:44:01 6 Valentin Madouas (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 1:01:28 7 Lucas Hamilton (Aus) Team BikeExchange 1:02:01 8 Mark Donovan (GBr) Team DSM 1:05:33 9 Neilson Powless (USA) EF Education-Nippo 1:10:43 10 Brent Van Moer (Bel) Lotto Soudal 1:12:03 11 Dorian Godon (Fra) AG2R Citroën Team 1:13:01 12 Jonas Rutsch (Ger) EF Education-Nippo 1:18:01 13 Cyril Barthe (Fra) B&B Hotels p/b KTM 1:21:15 14 Maxime Chevalier (Fra) B&B Hotels p/b KTM 1:29:47 15 Joris Nieuwenhuis (Ned) Team DSM 1:29:55 16 Stefan Bissegger (Swi) EF Education-Nippo 1:31:09 17 Harry Sweeny (Aus) Lotto Soudal 1:32:41 18 Fred Wright (GBr) Bahrain Victorious 1:33:50 19 Nils Eekhoff (Ned) Team DSM 1:33:58 20 Jasper Philipsen (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix 1:35:29 21 Brandon McNulty (USA) UAE Team Emirates 1:36:01 22 Sean Bennett (USA) Qhubeka-NextHash 1:42:34 23 Ide Schelling (Ned) Bora-Hansgrohe 1:43:09 24 Mikkel Bjerg (Den) UAE Team Emirates 1:43:44 25 Georg Zimmermann (Ger) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux 1:45:48 26 Omer Goldstein (Isr) Israel Start-up Nation 1:47:23 27 Casper Pedersen (Den) Team DSM 1:51:38 28 Marc Hirschi (Swi) UAE Team Emirates 1:59:22