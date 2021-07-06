Tour de France: Cavendish makes it three on stage 10
Pogacar sails in on sprint stage as Manxman takes 33rd stage
Stage 10: Albertville - Valence
Mark Cavendish added a third victory to his haul from the Tour de France, sprinting to victory once again in Valence on stage 10 after another pristine lead out from Deceuninck-QuickStep.
The Manxman extended his lead in the points classification with another 50 points at the finish, edging out Wout van Aert (Jumbo-Visma) and Jasper Philipsen (Alpecin-Fenix) in the dash for the line.
On a stage threatened by crosswinds in the final 30 kilometres but never really torn apart by them, the Belgian squad were fully in control, having managed the battle for the break early on, bossed the peloton as the winds hit later, and then set up their perfect lead out at the finish.
"Old school, run of the mill, like you read in a cycling magazine, textbook lead-out," the grinning Cavendish said after the finish. "We just got the lads on the front and pulled as fast as they can so no one can come up and try to come past in the finish.
"We knew this finish - I didn't make it the last time we came to this finish – it was in 2015, I got dropped and nearly cried and Greipel won. I studied it – we knew if we took the last corner wide you can keep the speed. It split in the wind, but we didn't try to split it. We weren't bothered by it. We were confident we had the team for the sprint.
"Again, I'm just humbled. You got the winner of the Tour of Flanders, the world champion who's also worn the yellow jersey also here. You've got Michael Mørkøv who's gone to the Olympics for the Madison to try and win that. You've got the Omloop Het Nieuwsblad winner leaving everything on the road for me. I have to finish it off. I didn't really do anything – I did 150 metres – it was the team I have to thank for everything."
Despite the likes of Arkéa-Samsic, Alpecin-Fenix and Bora-Hansgrohe threatening to rival the Belgian team in the final kilometres, it was all about the men in blue as Michael Mørkøv deposited Cavendish at 150 metres to go following the late bend onto the 250-metre finishing straight.
Fast-closing Belgians Van Aert and Philipsen came back on either side of the 36-year-old, but there was simply no way past before the line with the riders sprinting into a headwind, and Cavendish added his 33rd Tour de France stage win to his palmarès by a wheel length from the Belgian champion.
Nacer Bouhanni (Arkéa-Samsic) and Michael Matthews (Team BikeExchange) rounded out the top five on the stage, but there was no doubt at the winner – Deceuninck-QuickStep's dominance on the flat as inevitable as yellow jersey Tadej Pogačar's in the Alps.
The Slovenian continues in the maillot jaune after some attentive riding in the wind during the latter parts of the stage, his lead unaltered at 2:01 ahead of Ben O'Connor (AG2R Citroën) and Rigoberto Urán (EF Education-Nippo) at 5:18.
Cavendish's green jersey lead, 38 points from Matthews at the start of the day, is now up to 59 as a result of the finishing sprint, despite the Australian and Bahrain Victorious rider Sonny Colbrelli picking up points at the intermediate sprint earlier in the day.
How it unfolded
The tenth stage of the 2021 Tour de France took the peloton 190.7 kilometres from Albertville south-west to Valence as the sprinters returned to the fore on the fourth flat sprint stage of the race.
On the day after the rest day and a brutal weekend in the Alps, the stage featured few obstacles for the remaining sprinters in the race, with just one classified climb – the fourth-category Col de Couz (7.5km at 2.8 per cent) coming after 59.5 kilometres. The hilltop intermediate sprint after 83 kilometres offered more points towards the green jersey, while an unclassified climb at Bearegard-Baret (5.3km at 3.8 per cent) came 37 kilometres from the finish.
With little on the stage to fight over for any potential breakaway, there wasn't much of a battle for the break to start the day. Deceuninck-QuickStep's Tim Declercq was on patrol duty at the front of the peloton in the early kilometres and quickly let two riders jump away in the form of Tosh van der Sande (Lotto Soudal) and Hugo Houle (Astana-Premier Tech).
The duo attacked after three kilometres and were let go without much resistance, and they eased out to a gap of six minutes after 20 kilometres of action. Back in the peloton, Team DSM, and UAE Team Emirates worked on the front to control the situation.
Colbrelli went on the move shortly afterwards, but he was quickly marked by Deceuninck-QuickStep with the Italian champion a threat to Cavendish's points classification lead.
The Belgian team moved to the front after 50 kilometres as Declercq settled into his usual spot at the head of the peloton. Out front, Houle took the solitary KOM point atop the Col de Couz, with the breakaway holding just a 3:30 lead over the top with 130 kilometres to go.
Back in the peloton, there were no sprinters in trouble on the climb as Declercq remained in control tapping out a steady pace. 15 kilometres later, they hit the front for the intermediate sprint.
There, Colbrelli took 15 points for third place ahead of Matthews, Philipsen and Peter Sagan (Bora-Hansgrohe) as Cavendish remained in the peloton, his lead cut to 25 points over Matthews and 32 over Colbrelli.
After the rush to the sprint and a nervous approach back to the flatlands with crosswinds possibly threatening the peloton, the lead of Van der Sande and Houle was cut to just 1:20, though the wind didn't materialise as they continued south towards Valence.
A crash at the 68-kilometre mark saw Jumbo-Visma and Ineos Grenadiers riders among those hitting the deck at a pinch point in the road, with Sepp Kuss, Mike Teunissen, Richie Porte, Geraint Thomas, and Luke Rowe all hitting the deck. All involved were quickly back up and running, however.
By the time the riders hit 50 kilometres to go, everyone was back in the peloton and the work up front by Bora-Hansgrohe, UAE Team Emirates, and Deceuninck-QuickStep – among others – had cut the gap to under a minute. BikeExchange joined the action soon after, working on the front as the riders hit the climb to Beauregard-Baret at 40 kilometres to go.
Van der Sande's day out front ended on the climb while Houle battled on alone, 30 seconds in the lead. The Canadian himself was caught before the top, though the hot pace set at the front was no trouble for the sprinters behind.
It was at the 30-kilometre mark, following a nervous period in the peloton, where the pace really upped as Deceuninck-QuickStep hit the front with world champion Julian Alaphilippe at the helm. Buffeted by crosswinds from the east, it was go time.
At the same moment, Colbrelli suffered a horribly inopportune puncture, but up front the wind wasn't strong enough up front to create gaps despite the 60kph+ speeds. After a short chase, the Italian champion made it back to the peloton without too much trouble, rejoining the front of the race with 22 kilometres to go.
Bora-Hansgrohe, Jumbo-Visma, and Deceuninck-QuickStep pushed the pace once more 17 kilometres out, briefly creating a split on the front before yellow jersey Tadej Pogačar (UAE Team Emirates) closed the small gap.
A handful of kilometres later, there was another split, this time more decisive, as Deceuninck-QuickStep pushed on again. Nonetheless, the big sprint names and GC men were all in the front group of around 50 riders, with only sprint also-ran Cees Bol (Team DSM) missing out.
EF Education-Nippo took control of the peloton heading into the final 10 kilometres, though there were no further splits in the wind despite the high pace. At the three-kilometre mark, it was once again Deceuninck-QuickStep up front with Alaphilippe, Kasper Asgreen, Davide Ballerini, Michael Mørkøv working for Cavendish for the final sprint.
A mixture of other teams were up front, including Bora-Hansgrohe, though no other lead-out train was as cohesive as that of the Belgian squads'. Inside the final kilometre, Alpecin-Fenix and Arkéa-Samsic jumped to the front.
However, neither team, with their partly constructed lead outs, could hold a candle to the Deceuninck-QuickStep machine. Cavendish finished off his teammates' work with ease to take a third win in 10 days at the Tour de France.
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Mark Cavendish (GBr) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|4:14:07
|2
|Wout Van Aert (Bel) Jumbo-Visma
|3
|Jasper Philipsen (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix
|4
|Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) Team Arkea-Samsic
|5
|Michael Matthews (Aus) Team BikeExchange
|6
|Michael Mørkøv (Den) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|7
|André Greipel (Ger) Israel Start-up Nation
|8
|Peter Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe
|9
|Anthony Turgis (Fra) TotalEnergies
|10
|Cees Bol (Ned) Team DSM
|11
|Boy van Poppel (Ned) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux
|12
|Ivan Garcia Cortina (Spa) Movistar Team
|13
|Edward Theuns (Bel) Trek-Segafredo
|14
|Christophe Laporte (Fra) Cofidis
|15
|Cyril Barthe (Fra) B&B Hotels p/b KTM
|16
|Franck Bonnamour (Fra) B&B Hotels p/b KTM
|17
|Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bahrain Victorious
|18
|Maximilian Walscheid (Ger) Qhubeka-NextHash
|19
|Carlos Barbero (Spa) Qhubeka-NextHash
|20
|Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Bora-Hansgrohe
|21
|Stefan Bissegger (Swi) EF Education-Nippo
|22
|Brent Van Moer (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|23
|Oliver Naesen (Bel) AG2R Citroën Team
|24
|Stefan Küng (Swi) Groupama-FDJ
|25
|Tadej Pogacar (Slo) UAE Team Emirates
|26
|David Gaudu (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|27
|Ruben Guerreiro (Por) EF Education-Nippo
|28
|Silvan Dillier (Swi) Alpecin-Fenix
|29
|Jonas Vingegaard (Den) Jumbo-Visma
|30
|Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) AG2R Citroën Team
|31
|Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|32
|Michael Schär (Swi) AG2R Citroën Team
|33
|Ben O'Connor (Aus) AG2R Citroën Team
|34
|Aurélien Paret Peintre (Fra) AG2R Citroën Team
|35
|Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) Alpecin-Fenix
|36
|Harry Sweeny (Aus) Lotto Soudal
|37
|Daniel McLay (GBr) Team Arkea-Samsic
|38
|Vegard Stake Laengen (Nor) UAE Team Emirates
|39
|Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana-Premier Tech
|40
|Pierre Latour (Fra) TotalEnergies
|41
|Davide Ballerini (Ita) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|42
|Michael Valgren (Den) EF Education-Nippo
|43
|Richard Carapaz (Ecu) Ineos Grenadiers
|44
|Jelle Wallays (Bel) Cofidis
|45
|Pello Bilbao Lopez De Armentia (Spa) Bahrain Victorious
|46
|Esteban Chaves Rubio (Col) Team BikeExchange
|47
|Guillaume Martin (Fra) Cofidis
|48
|Rigoberto Uran (Col) EF Education-Nippo
|49
|Jonas Rutsch (Ger) EF Education-Nippo
|50
|Magnus Cort (Den) EF Education-Nippo
|51
|Louis Meintjes (RSA) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux
|52
|Sergio Higuita Garcia (Col) EF Education-Nippo
|53
|Jan Bakelants (Bel) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux
|54
|Imanol Erviti (Spa) Movistar Team
|55
|Enric Mas Nicolau (Spa) Movistar Team
|56
|Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Jumbo-Visma
|57
|Patrick Konrad (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe
|58
|Davide Formolo (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|59
|Mike Teunissen (Ned) Jumbo-Visma
|60
|Wout Poels (Ned) Bahrain Victorious
|61
|Jonas Rickaert (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix
|62
|Maxime Chevalier (Fra) B&B Hotels p/b KTM
|63
|Dorian Godon (Fra) AG2R Citroën Team
|64
|Mattia Cattaneo (Ita) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|65
|Dylan Teuns (Bel) Bahrain Victorious
|66
|Pierre-Luc Périchon (Fra) Cofidis
|67
|Fabien Doubey (Fra) TotalEnergies
|68
|Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Arkea-Samsic
|69
|Guillaume Boivin (Can) Israel Start-up Nation
|70
|Nils Politt (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|71
|Neilson Powless (USA) EF Education-Nippo
|72
|Sergio Henao Montoya (Col) Qhubeka-NextHash
|73
|Xandro Meurisse (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix
|74
|Reto Hollenstein (Swi) Israel Start-up Nation
|75
|Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek-Segafredo
|76
|Rick Zabel (Ger) Israel Start-up Nation
|77
|Connor Swift (GBr) Team Arkea-Samsic
|78
|Clément Russo (Fra) Team Arkea-Samsic
|0:00:29
|79
|Kasper Asgreen (Den) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|0:00:32
|80
|Joris Nieuwenhuis (Ned) Team DSM
|81
|Matej Mohoric (Slo) Bahrain Victorious
|82
|Daniel Oss (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:00:47
|83
|Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Ineos Grenadiers
|84
|Dylan van Baarle (Ned) Ineos Grenadiers
|85
|Luka Mezgec (Slo) Team BikeExchange
|86
|Petr Vakoc (Cze) Alpecin-Fenix
|87
|Fred Wright (GBr) Bahrain Victorious
|88
|Nairo Quintana (Col) Team Arkea-Samsic
|89
|Simon Clarke (Aus) Qhubeka-NextHash
|90
|Casper Pedersen (Den) Team DSM
|0:01:06
|91
|Luke Durbridge (Aus) Team BikeExchange
|0:01:20
|92
|Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) TotalEnergies
|93
|Jorge Arcas (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:01:28
|94
|Ide Schelling (Ned) Bora-Hansgrohe
|95
|Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|0:01:51
|96
|Mikkel Bjerg (Den) UAE Team Emirates
|0:01:55
|97
|Dries Devenyns (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|0:02:15
|98
|Miguel Angel Lopez Moreno (Col) Movistar Team
|0:03:46
|99
|Cyril Gautier (Fra) B&B Hotels p/b KTM
|100
|Quentin Pacher (Fra) B&B Hotels p/b KTM
|101
|Georg Zimmermann (Ger) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux
|102
|Omer Goldstein (Isr) Israel Start-up Nation
|103
|Toms Skujins (Lat) Trek-Segafredo
|104
|Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Team DSM
|105
|Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek-Segafredo
|106
|Nils Eekhoff (Ned) Team DSM
|107
|Marc Hirschi (Swi) UAE Team Emirates
|108
|Luke Rowe (GBr) Ineos Grenadiers
|109
|Tim Declercq (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|110
|Lukas Pöstlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe
|111
|Marco Haller (Aut) Bahrain Victorious
|112
|Jonathan Castroviejo Nicolas (Spa) Ineos Grenadiers
|113
|Kenny Elissonde (Fra) Trek-Segafredo
|0:04:38
|114
|Simon Geschke (Ger) Cofidis
|115
|Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Ineos Grenadiers
|116
|Cristian Rodriguez Martin (Spa) TotalEnergies
|117
|Miles Scotson (Aus) Groupama-FDJ
|118
|Julien Bernard (Fra) Trek-Segafredo
|119
|Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|120
|Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team
|121
|Alex Aranburu Deba (Spa) Astana-Premier Tech
|122
|Rafal Majka (Pol) UAE Team Emirates
|123
|Hugo Houle (Can) Astana-Premier Tech
|124
|Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana-Premier Tech
|125
|Jesus Herrada (Spa) Cofidis
|126
|Ruben Fernandez (Spa) Cofidis
|127
|Brandon McNulty (USA) UAE Team Emirates
|128
|Bruno Armirail (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|129
|Geraint Thomas (GBr) Ineos Grenadiers
|130
|Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|131
|Søren Kragh Andersen (Den) Team DSM
|132
|Richie Porte (Aus) Ineos Grenadiers
|133
|Chris Froome (GBr) Israel Start-up Nation
|134
|Daniel Martin (Irl) Israel Start-up Nation
|135
|Elie Gesbert (Fra) Team Arkea-Samsic
|136
|Omar Fraile Matarranz (Spa) Astana-Premier Tech
|137
|Ion Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Astana-Premier Tech
|138
|Valentin Madouas (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|139
|Pierre Rolland (Fra) B&B Hotels p/b KTM
|140
|Victor de la Parte (Spa) TotalEnergies
|141
|Benoit Cosnefroy (Fra) AG2R Citroën Team
|142
|Rui Costa (Por) UAE Team Emirates
|143
|Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|144
|Tony Martin (Ger) Jumbo-Visma
|145
|Sepp Kuss (USA) Jumbo-Visma
|146
|Michael Woods (Can) Israel Start-up Nation
|147
|Dmitriy Gruzdev (Kaz) Astana-Premier Tech
|148
|Mark Donovan (GBr) Team DSM
|149
|Jeremy Cabot (Fra) TotalEnergies
|150
|Michael Gogl (Aut) Qhubeka-NextHash
|151
|Lorenzo Rota (Ita) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux
|152
|Lucas Hamilton (Aus) Team BikeExchange
|153
|Simon Yates (GBr) Team BikeExchange
|154
|Christopher Juul-Jensen (Den) Team BikeExchange
|155
|Anthony Perez (Fra) Cofidis
|156
|Amund Grøndahl Jansen (Nor) Team BikeExchange
|157
|Sean Bennett (USA) Qhubeka-NextHash
|158
|Roger Kluge (Ger) Lotto Soudal
|159
|Carlos Verona Quintanilla (Spa) Movistar Team
|160
|Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:07:59
|161
|Mads Pedersen (Den) Trek-Segafredo
|162
|Julien Simon (Fra) TotalEnergies
|163
|Victor Campenaerts (Bel) Qhubeka-NextHash
|164
|Danny van Poppel (Ned) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux
|DNS
|Jonas Koch (Ger) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|20
|2
|Hugo Houle (Can) Astana-Premier Tech
|17
|3
|Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bahrain Victorious
|15
|4
|Michael Matthews (Aus) Team BikeExchange
|13
|5
|Jasper Philipsen (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix
|11
|6
|Peter Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe
|10
|7
|Davide Ballerini (Ita) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|9
|8
|Kasper Asgreen (Den) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|8
|9
|Harry Sweeny (Aus) Lotto Soudal
|7
|10
|Silvan Dillier (Swi) Alpecin-Fenix
|6
|11
|Stefan Küng (Swi) Groupama-FDJ
|5
|12
|Daniel Oss (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe
|4
|13
|Davide Formolo (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|3
|14
|Jesus Herrada (Spa) Cofidis
|2
|15
|Marc Hirschi (Swi) UAE Team Emirates
|1
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Mark Cavendish (GBr) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|50
|2
|Wout Van Aert (Bel) Jumbo-Visma
|30
|3
|Jasper Philipsen (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix
|20
|4
|Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) Team Arkea-Samsic
|18
|5
|Michael Matthews (Aus) Team BikeExchange
|16
|6
|Michael Mørkøv (Den) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|14
|7
|André Greipel (Ger) Israel Start-up Nation
|12
|8
|Peter Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe
|10
|9
|Anthony Turgis (Fra) TotalEnergies
|8
|10
|Cees Bol (Ned) Team DSM
|7
|11
|Boy van Poppel (Ned) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux
|6
|12
|Ivan Garcia Cortina (Spa) Movistar Team
|5
|13
|Edward Theuns (Bel) Trek-Segafredo
|4
|14
|Christophe Laporte (Fra) Cofidis
|3
|15
|Cyril Barthe (Fra) B&B Hotels p/b KTM
|2
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Hugo Houle (Can) Astana-Premier Tech
|1
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Jasper Philipsen (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix
|4:14:07
|2
|Cyril Barthe (Fra) B&B Hotels p/b KTM
|3
|Stefan Bissegger (Swi) EF Education-Nippo
|4
|Brent Van Moer (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|5
|Tadej Pogacar (Slo) UAE Team Emirates
|6
|David Gaudu (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|7
|Jonas Vingegaard (Den) Jumbo-Visma
|8
|Aurélien Paret Peintre (Fra) AG2R Citroën Team
|9
|Harry Sweeny (Aus) Lotto Soudal
|10
|Jonas Rutsch (Ger) EF Education-Nippo
|11
|Sergio Higuita Garcia (Col) EF Education-Nippo
|12
|Maxime Chevalier (Fra) B&B Hotels p/b KTM
|13
|Dorian Godon (Fra) AG2R Citroën Team
|14
|Neilson Powless (USA) EF Education-Nippo
|15
|Joris Nieuwenhuis (Ned) Team DSM
|0:00:32
|16
|Fred Wright (GBr) Bahrain Victorious
|0:00:47
|17
|Casper Pedersen (Den) Team DSM
|0:01:06
|18
|Ide Schelling (Ned) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:01:28
|19
|Mikkel Bjerg (Den) UAE Team Emirates
|0:01:55
|20
|Georg Zimmermann (Ger) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux
|0:03:46
|21
|Omer Goldstein (Isr) Israel Start-up Nation
|22
|Nils Eekhoff (Ned) Team DSM
|23
|Marc Hirschi (Swi) UAE Team Emirates
|24
|Brandon McNulty (USA) UAE Team Emirates
|0:04:38
|25
|Valentin Madouas (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|26
|Mark Donovan (GBr) Team DSM
|27
|Lucas Hamilton (Aus) Team BikeExchange
|28
|Sean Bennett (USA) Qhubeka-NextHash
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Hugo Houle (Can) Astana-Premier Tech
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Deceuninck-QuickStep
|12:42:21
|2
|Alpecin-Fenix
|3
|Bora-Hansgrohe
|4
|AG2R Citroën Team
|5
|Jumbo-Visma
|6
|Lotto Soudal
|7
|EF Education-Nippo
|8
|B&B Hotels p/b KTM
|9
|Cofidis
|10
|Team Arkea-Samsic
|11
|Qhubeka-NextHash
|12
|Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux
|13
|TotalEnergies
|14
|Movistar Team
|15
|UAE Team Emirates
|16
|Bahrain Victorious
|17
|Israel Start-up Nation
|18
|Team BikeExchange
|0:00:47
|19
|Ineos Grenadiers
|0:01:34
|20
|Team DSM
|0:01:38
|21
|Trek-Segafredo
|0:03:46
|22
|Groupama-FDJ
|0:04:38
|23
|Astana-Premier Tech
|0:09:16
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Tadej Pogacar (Slo) UAE Team Emirates
|38:25:17
|2
|Ben O'Connor (Aus) AG2R Citroën Team
|0:02:01
|3
|Rigoberto Uran (Col) EF Education-Nippo
|0:05:18
|4
|Jonas Vingegaard (Den) Jumbo-Visma
|0:05:32
|5
|Richard Carapaz (Ecu) Ineos Grenadiers
|0:05:33
|6
|Enric Mas Nicolau (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:05:47
|7
|Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:05:58
|8
|Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana-Premier Tech
|0:06:12
|9
|Guillaume Martin (Fra) Cofidis
|0:07:02
|10
|David Gaudu (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|0:07:22
|11
|Pello Bilbao Lopez De Armentia (Spa) Bahrain Victorious
|0:08:38
|12
|Mattia Cattaneo (Ita) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|0:11:38
|13
|Aurélien Paret Peintre (Fra) AG2R Citroën Team
|0:11:54
|14
|Dylan Teuns (Bel) Bahrain Victorious
|0:20:54
|15
|Esteban Chaves Rubio (Col) Team BikeExchange
|0:22:22
|16
|Franck Bonnamour (Fra) B&B Hotels p/b KTM
|0:25:07
|17
|Nairo Quintana (Col) Team Arkea-Samsic
|0:25:12
|18
|Wout Poels (Ned) Bahrain Victorious
|0:25:59
|19
|Louis Meintjes (RSA) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux
|0:26:40
|20
|Wout Van Aert (Bel) Jumbo-Visma
|0:27:17
|21
|Sergio Henao Montoya (Col) Qhubeka-NextHash
|0:32:51
|22
|Jonathan Castroviejo Nicolas (Spa) Ineos Grenadiers
|0:36:09
|23
|Ruben Guerreiro (Por) EF Education-Nippo
|0:36:57
|24
|Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek-Segafredo
|0:39:46
|25
|Ion Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Astana-Premier Tech
|0:40:44
|26
|Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana-Premier Tech
|0:41:45
|27
|Davide Formolo (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|0:41:52
|28
|Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bahrain Victorious
|0:41:57
|29
|Simon Yates (GBr) Team BikeExchange
|0:42:26
|30
|Sergio Higuita Garcia (Col) EF Education-Nippo
|0:44:01
|31
|Geraint Thomas (GBr) Ineos Grenadiers
|0:44:20
|32
|Patrick Konrad (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:44:22
|33
|Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|0:46:03
|34
|Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Jumbo-Visma
|0:47:44
|35
|Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|0:48:53
|36
|Søren Kragh Andersen (Den) Team DSM
|0:50:00
|37
|Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:50:57
|38
|Michael Woods (Can) Israel Start-up Nation
|0:51:04
|39
|Kasper Asgreen (Den) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|0:51:25
|40
|Pierre Rolland (Fra) B&B Hotels p/b KTM
|0:51:50
|41
|Richie Porte (Aus) Ineos Grenadiers
|0:52:14
|42
|Matej Mohoric (Slo) Bahrain Victorious
|0:53:22
|43
|Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek-Segafredo
|0:53:40
|44
|Kenny Elissonde (Fra) Trek-Segafredo
|0:54:07
|45
|Pierre Latour (Fra) TotalEnergies
|0:56:32
|46
|Miguel Angel Lopez Moreno (Col) Movistar Team
|0:58:12
|47
|Quentin Pacher (Fra) B&B Hotels p/b KTM
|0:59:06
|48
|Jan Bakelants (Bel) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux
|1:00:29
|49
|Michael Valgren (Den) EF Education-Nippo
|1:00:58
|50
|Stefan Küng (Swi) Groupama-FDJ
|1:01:00
|51
|Xandro Meurisse (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix
|1:01:24
|52
|Valentin Madouas (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|1:01:28
|53
|Lucas Hamilton (Aus) Team BikeExchange
|1:02:01
|54
|Hugo Houle (Can) Astana-Premier Tech
|1:02:32
|55
|Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|1:02:33
|56
|Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Arkea-Samsic
|1:02:49
|57
|Magnus Cort (Den) EF Education-Nippo
|1:04:11
|58
|Julien Bernard (Fra) Trek-Segafredo
|1:05:29
|59
|Mark Donovan (GBr) Team DSM
|1:05:33
|60
|Victor de la Parte (Spa) TotalEnergies
|1:06:00
|61
|Rafal Majka (Pol) UAE Team Emirates
|1:07:15
|62
|Daniel Martin (Irl) Israel Start-up Nation
|1:08:20
|63
|Toms Skujins (Lat) Trek-Segafredo
|1:09:15
|64
|Dylan van Baarle (Ned) Ineos Grenadiers
|1:09:35
|65
|Benoit Cosnefroy (Fra) AG2R Citroën Team
|1:09:40
|66
|Neilson Powless (USA) EF Education-Nippo
|1:10:43
|67
|Omar Fraile Matarranz (Spa) Astana-Premier Tech
|1:11:15
|68
|Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Team DSM
|1:11:18
|69
|Simon Geschke (Ger) Cofidis
|1:11:25
|70
|Ivan Garcia Cortina (Spa) Movistar Team
|1:11:52
|71
|Brent Van Moer (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|1:12:03
|72
|Bruno Armirail (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|1:12:08
|73
|Dorian Godon (Fra) AG2R Citroën Team
|1:13:01
|74
|Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|1:13:02
|75
|Nils Politt (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|1:13:38
|76
|Elie Gesbert (Fra) Team Arkea-Samsic
|1:14:12
|77
|Anthony Turgis (Fra) TotalEnergies
|1:14:34
|78
|Imanol Erviti (Spa) Movistar Team
|1:14:36
|79
|Cristian Rodriguez Martin (Spa) TotalEnergies
|1:14:46
|80
|Fabien Doubey (Fra) TotalEnergies
|1:17:16
|81
|Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Ineos Grenadiers
|1:17:46
|82
|Jonas Rutsch (Ger) EF Education-Nippo
|1:18:01
|83
|Michael Matthews (Aus) Team BikeExchange
|1:18:39
|84
|Alex Aranburu Deba (Spa) Astana-Premier Tech
|1:19:43
|85
|Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) AG2R Citroën Team
|1:19:59
|86
|Rui Costa (Por) UAE Team Emirates
|1:20:13
|87
|Connor Swift (GBr) Team Arkea-Samsic
|1:20:16
|88
|Lorenzo Rota (Ita) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux
|1:20:25
|89
|Cyril Barthe (Fra) B&B Hotels p/b KTM
|1:21:15
|90
|Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|1:21:21
|91
|Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Ineos Grenadiers
|1:21:58
|92
|Guillaume Boivin (Can) Israel Start-up Nation
|1:22:38
|93
|Jonas Rickaert (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix
|1:23:37
|94
|Silvan Dillier (Swi) Alpecin-Fenix
|1:23:50
|95
|Ruben Fernandez (Spa) Cofidis
|1:24:34
|96
|Peter Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe
|1:24:55
|97
|Michael Schär (Swi) AG2R Citroën Team
|1:25:00
|98
|Oliver Naesen (Bel) AG2R Citroën Team
|1:26:00
|99
|Sepp Kuss (USA) Jumbo-Visma
|1:26:24
|100
|Boy van Poppel (Ned) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux
|1:26:27
|101
|Luka Mezgec (Slo) Team BikeExchange
|1:26:31
|102
|Anthony Perez (Fra) Cofidis
|1:27:14
|103
|Davide Ballerini (Ita) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|1:27:21
|104
|Dries Devenyns (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|1:28:03
|105
|Christophe Laporte (Fra) Cofidis
|1:29:08
|106
|Maxime Chevalier (Fra) B&B Hotels p/b KTM
|1:29:47
|107
|Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) TotalEnergies
|1:29:48
|108
|Joris Nieuwenhuis (Ned) Team DSM
|1:29:55
|109
|Stefan Bissegger (Swi) EF Education-Nippo
|1:31:09
|110
|Jorge Arcas (Spa) Movistar Team
|1:31:48
|111
|Pierre-Luc Périchon (Fra) Cofidis
|1:31:58
|112
|Harry Sweeny (Aus) Lotto Soudal
|1:32:41
|113
|Jesus Herrada (Spa) Cofidis
|1:33:28
|114
|Michael Gogl (Aut) Qhubeka-NextHash
|1:33:46
|115
|Fred Wright (GBr) Bahrain Victorious
|1:33:50
|116
|Nils Eekhoff (Ned) Team DSM
|1:33:58
|117
|Cyril Gautier (Fra) B&B Hotels p/b KTM
|1:34:04
|118
|Maximilian Walscheid (Ger) Qhubeka-NextHash
|1:34:25
|119
|Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) Alpecin-Fenix
|1:34:57
|120
|Jasper Philipsen (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix
|1:35:29
|121
|Carlos Barbero (Spa) Qhubeka-NextHash
|1:35:49
|122
|Mike Teunissen (Ned) Jumbo-Visma
|1:36:01
|123
|Brandon McNulty (USA) UAE Team Emirates
|124
|Carlos Verona Quintanilla (Spa) Movistar Team
|1:36:07
|125
|Victor Campenaerts (Bel) Qhubeka-NextHash
|1:37:12
|126
|Luke Durbridge (Aus) Team BikeExchange
|1:38:21
|127
|Vegard Stake Laengen (Nor) UAE Team Emirates
|1:39:41
|128
|Christopher Juul-Jensen (Den) Team BikeExchange
|1:40:20
|129
|Lukas Pöstlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe
|1:40:34
|130
|Petr Vakoc (Cze) Alpecin-Fenix
|1:40:46
|131
|Simon Clarke (Aus) Qhubeka-NextHash
|1:40:48
|132
|Dmitriy Gruzdev (Kaz) Astana-Premier Tech
|1:41:07
|133
|Daniel Oss (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe
|1:42:10
|134
|Sean Bennett (USA) Qhubeka-NextHash
|1:42:34
|135
|Miles Scotson (Aus) Groupama-FDJ
|1:43:02
|136
|Ide Schelling (Ned) Bora-Hansgrohe
|1:43:09
|137
|Mikkel Bjerg (Den) UAE Team Emirates
|1:43:44
|138
|Julien Simon (Fra) TotalEnergies
|139
|Jelle Wallays (Bel) Cofidis
|1:45:14
|140
|Danny van Poppel (Ned) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux
|1:45:44
|141
|Georg Zimmermann (Ger) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux
|1:45:48
|142
|Michael Mørkøv (Den) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|1:45:50
|143
|Luke Rowe (GBr) Ineos Grenadiers
|1:46:00
|144
|Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) Team Arkea-Samsic
|1:46:07
|145
|Edward Theuns (Bel) Trek-Segafredo
|1:46:24
|146
|Cees Bol (Ned) Team DSM
|1:46:35
|147
|Rick Zabel (Ger) Israel Start-up Nation
|1:46:44
|148
|Mark Cavendish (GBr) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|1:46:57
|149
|Tim Declercq (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|1:47:21
|150
|Omer Goldstein (Isr) Israel Start-up Nation
|1:47:23
|151
|André Greipel (Ger) Israel Start-up Nation
|1:47:51
|152
|Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|1:48:32
|153
|Casper Pedersen (Den) Team DSM
|1:51:38
|154
|Reto Hollenstein (Swi) Israel Start-up Nation
|1:51:39
|155
|Chris Froome (GBr) Israel Start-up Nation
|1:52:09
|156
|Tony Martin (Ger) Jumbo-Visma
|1:52:46
|157
|Marco Haller (Aut) Bahrain Victorious
|1:53:46
|158
|Jeremy Cabot (Fra) TotalEnergies
|1:56:20
|159
|Mads Pedersen (Den) Trek-Segafredo
|1:57:09
|160
|Clément Russo (Fra) Team Arkea-Samsic
|1:57:51
|161
|Marc Hirschi (Swi) UAE Team Emirates
|1:59:22
|162
|Daniel McLay (GBr) Team Arkea-Samsic
|2:00:48
|163
|Amund Grøndahl Jansen (Nor) Team BikeExchange
|2:03:48
|164
|Roger Kluge (Ger) Lotto Soudal
|2:07:42
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Mark Cavendish (GBr) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|218
|2
|Michael Matthews (Aus) Team BikeExchange
|159
|3
|Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bahrain Victorious
|136
|4
|Jasper Philipsen (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix
|133
|5
|Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) Team Arkea-Samsic
|117
|6
|Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|99
|7
|Peter Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe
|92
|8
|Tadej Pogacar (Slo) UAE Team Emirates
|89
|9
|Wout Van Aert (Bel) Jumbo-Visma
|77
|10
|Matej Mohoric (Slo) Bahrain Victorious
|62
|11
|Kasper Asgreen (Den) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|58
|12
|Michael Mørkøv (Den) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|55
|13
|Jonas Vingegaard (Den) Jumbo-Visma
|45
|14
|Cees Bol (Ned) Team DSM
|45
|15
|Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Bora-Hansgrohe
|37
|16
|Dylan Teuns (Bel) Bahrain Victorious
|33
|17
|Stefan Küng (Swi) Groupama-FDJ
|33
|18
|Brent Van Moer (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|32
|19
|Mattia Cattaneo (Ita) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|32
|20
|Ide Schelling (Ned) Bora-Hansgrohe
|31
|21
|Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek-Segafredo
|31
|22
|Boy van Poppel (Ned) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux
|31
|23
|André Greipel (Ger) Israel Start-up Nation
|28
|24
|Davide Ballerini (Ita) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|27
|25
|Franck Bonnamour (Fra) B&B Hotels p/b KTM
|26
|26
|Sergio Higuita Garcia (Col) EF Education-Nippo
|26
|27
|Magnus Cort (Den) EF Education-Nippo
|26
|28
|Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek-Segafredo
|25
|29
|Edward Theuns (Bel) Trek-Segafredo
|24
|30
|Pierre-Luc Périchon (Fra) Cofidis
|23
|31
|Cyril Barthe (Fra) B&B Hotels p/b KTM
|22
|32
|Hugo Houle (Can) Astana-Premier Tech
|22
|33
|Richard Carapaz (Ecu) Ineos Grenadiers
|21
|34
|Guillaume Martin (Fra) Cofidis
|21
|35
|Michael Woods (Can) Israel Start-up Nation
|21
|36
|Luka Mezgec (Slo) Team BikeExchange
|21
|37
|Anthony Perez (Fra) Cofidis
|21
|38
|Ben O'Connor (Aus) AG2R Citroën Team
|20
|39
|Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) AG2R Citroën Team
|20
|40
|Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|20
|41
|Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana-Premier Tech
|18
|42
|David Gaudu (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|18
|43
|Mads Pedersen (Den) Trek-Segafredo
|18
|44
|Enric Mas Nicolau (Spa) Movistar Team
|17
|45
|Ion Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Astana-Premier Tech
|17
|46
|Michael Schär (Swi) AG2R Citroën Team
|17
|47
|Maxime Chevalier (Fra) B&B Hotels p/b KTM
|17
|48
|Roger Kluge (Ger) Lotto Soudal
|17
|49
|Wout Poels (Ned) Bahrain Victorious
|16
|50
|Anthony Turgis (Fra) TotalEnergies
|16
|51
|Patrick Konrad (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe
|15
|52
|Christophe Laporte (Fra) Cofidis
|15
|53
|Fred Wright (GBr) Bahrain Victorious
|15
|54
|Jeremy Cabot (Fra) TotalEnergies
|15
|55
|Toms Skujins (Lat) Trek-Segafredo
|14
|56
|Simon Yates (GBr) Team BikeExchange
|13
|57
|Daniel Oss (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe
|13
|58
|Jelle Wallays (Bel) Cofidis
|13
|59
|Xandro Meurisse (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix
|12
|60
|Rigoberto Uran (Col) EF Education-Nippo
|11
|61
|Søren Kragh Andersen (Den) Team DSM
|11
|62
|Connor Swift (GBr) Team Arkea-Samsic
|11
|63
|Maximilian Walscheid (Ger) Qhubeka-NextHash
|11
|64
|Christopher Juul-Jensen (Den) Team BikeExchange
|10
|65
|Simon Clarke (Aus) Qhubeka-NextHash
|10
|66
|Aurélien Paret Peintre (Fra) AG2R Citroën Team
|9
|67
|Pierre Latour (Fra) TotalEnergies
|9
|68
|Ivan Garcia Cortina (Spa) Movistar Team
|9
|69
|Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|9
|70
|Alex Aranburu Deba (Spa) Astana-Premier Tech
|9
|71
|Nairo Quintana (Col) Team Arkea-Samsic
|8
|72
|Ruben Guerreiro (Por) EF Education-Nippo
|8
|73
|Geraint Thomas (GBr) Ineos Grenadiers
|7
|74
|Richie Porte (Aus) Ineos Grenadiers
|7
|75
|Lucas Hamilton (Aus) Team BikeExchange
|7
|76
|Julien Bernard (Fra) Trek-Segafredo
|7
|77
|Dorian Godon (Fra) AG2R Citroën Team
|7
|78
|Harry Sweeny (Aus) Lotto Soudal
|7
|79
|Victor Campenaerts (Bel) Qhubeka-NextHash
|7
|80
|Danny van Poppel (Ned) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux
|7
|81
|Esteban Chaves Rubio (Col) Team BikeExchange
|6
|82
|Davide Formolo (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|6
|83
|Silvan Dillier (Swi) Alpecin-Fenix
|6
|84
|Pello Bilbao Lopez De Armentia (Spa) Bahrain Victorious
|5
|85
|Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|5
|86
|Jan Bakelants (Bel) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux
|5
|87
|Miles Scotson (Aus) Groupama-FDJ
|5
|88
|Mikkel Bjerg (Den) UAE Team Emirates
|5
|89
|Rick Zabel (Ger) Israel Start-up Nation
|5
|90
|Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Ineos Grenadiers
|4
|91
|Nils Eekhoff (Ned) Team DSM
|4
|92
|Elie Gesbert (Fra) Team Arkea-Samsic
|3
|93
|Jonas Rickaert (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix
|3
|94
|Tony Martin (Ger) Jumbo-Visma
|3
|95
|Jesus Herrada (Spa) Cofidis
|2
|96
|Mike Teunissen (Ned) Jumbo-Visma
|2
|97
|Marco Haller (Aut) Bahrain Victorious
|2
|98
|Brandon McNulty (USA) UAE Team Emirates
|1
|99
|Marc Hirschi (Swi) UAE Team Emirates
|1
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Nairo Quintana (Col) Team Arkea-Samsic
|50
|2
|Michael Woods (Can) Israel Start-up Nation
|42
|3
|Wout Poels (Ned) Bahrain Victorious
|39
|4
|Ben O'Connor (Aus) AG2R Citroën Team
|24
|5
|Sergio Higuita Garcia (Col) EF Education-Nippo
|22
|6
|Guillaume Martin (Fra) Cofidis
|14
|7
|Matej Mohoric (Slo) Bahrain Victorious
|11
|8
|Dylan Teuns (Bel) Bahrain Victorious
|10
|9
|Tadej Pogacar (Slo) UAE Team Emirates
|10
|10
|Mattia Cattaneo (Ita) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|9
|11
|Lucas Hamilton (Aus) Team BikeExchange
|9
|12
|Anthony Perez (Fra) Cofidis
|7
|13
|Pierre Latour (Fra) TotalEnergies
|5
|14
|Ide Schelling (Ned) Bora-Hansgrohe
|5
|15
|Ion Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Astana-Premier Tech
|4
|16
|Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bahrain Victorious
|4
|17
|Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek-Segafredo
|4
|18
|Sepp Kuss (USA) Jumbo-Visma
|4
|19
|Simon Yates (GBr) Team BikeExchange
|3
|20
|Brent Van Moer (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|3
|21
|Harry Sweeny (Aus) Lotto Soudal
|3
|22
|Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|2
|23
|Edward Theuns (Bel) Trek-Segafredo
|2
|24
|Franck Bonnamour (Fra) B&B Hotels p/b KTM
|2
|25
|Kenny Elissonde (Fra) Trek-Segafredo
|2
|26
|Hugo Houle (Can) Astana-Premier Tech
|1
|27
|Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) AG2R Citroën Team
|1
|28
|Victor Campenaerts (Bel) Qhubeka-NextHash
|1
|29
|Jelle Wallays (Bel) Cofidis
|1
|30
|Danny van Poppel (Ned) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux
|1
|31
|Patrick Konrad (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe
|1
|32
|Michael Matthews (Aus) Team BikeExchange
|1
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Tadej Pogacar (Slo) UAE Team Emirates
|38:25:17
|2
|Jonas Vingegaard (Den) Jumbo-Visma
|0:05:32
|3
|David Gaudu (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|0:07:22
|4
|Aurélien Paret Peintre (Fra) AG2R Citroën Team
|0:11:54
|5
|Sergio Higuita Garcia (Col) EF Education-Nippo
|0:44:01
|6
|Valentin Madouas (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|1:01:28
|7
|Lucas Hamilton (Aus) Team BikeExchange
|1:02:01
|8
|Mark Donovan (GBr) Team DSM
|1:05:33
|9
|Neilson Powless (USA) EF Education-Nippo
|1:10:43
|10
|Brent Van Moer (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|1:12:03
|11
|Dorian Godon (Fra) AG2R Citroën Team
|1:13:01
|12
|Jonas Rutsch (Ger) EF Education-Nippo
|1:18:01
|13
|Cyril Barthe (Fra) B&B Hotels p/b KTM
|1:21:15
|14
|Maxime Chevalier (Fra) B&B Hotels p/b KTM
|1:29:47
|15
|Joris Nieuwenhuis (Ned) Team DSM
|1:29:55
|16
|Stefan Bissegger (Swi) EF Education-Nippo
|1:31:09
|17
|Harry Sweeny (Aus) Lotto Soudal
|1:32:41
|18
|Fred Wright (GBr) Bahrain Victorious
|1:33:50
|19
|Nils Eekhoff (Ned) Team DSM
|1:33:58
|20
|Jasper Philipsen (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix
|1:35:29
|21
|Brandon McNulty (USA) UAE Team Emirates
|1:36:01
|22
|Sean Bennett (USA) Qhubeka-NextHash
|1:42:34
|23
|Ide Schelling (Ned) Bora-Hansgrohe
|1:43:09
|24
|Mikkel Bjerg (Den) UAE Team Emirates
|1:43:44
|25
|Georg Zimmermann (Ger) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux
|1:45:48
|26
|Omer Goldstein (Isr) Israel Start-up Nation
|1:47:23
|27
|Casper Pedersen (Den) Team DSM
|1:51:38
|28
|Marc Hirschi (Swi) UAE Team Emirates
|1:59:22
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Bahrain Victorious
|115:33:28
|2
|AG2R Citroën Team
|0:18:04
|3
|Ineos Grenadiers
|0:29:07
|4
|EF Education-Nippo
|0:42:38
|5
|Astana-Premier Tech
|0:43:17
|6
|Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:57:06
|7
|Jumbo-Visma
|0:59:11
|8
|UAE Team Emirates
|1:06:18
|9
|Movistar Team
|1:13:13
|10
|Trek-Segafredo
|1:18:45
|11
|Groupama-FDJ
|1:20:41
|12
|Deceuninck-QuickStep
|1:27:48
|13
|Team BikeExchange
|1:30:52
|14
|B&B Hotels p/b KTM
|1:38:54
|15
|Cofidis
|1:53:04
|16
|Team Arkea-Samsic
|1:57:04
|17
|Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux
|2:06:44
|18
|TotalEnergies
|2:27:33
|19
|Team DSM
|2:27:58
|20
|Alpecin-Fenix
|2:38:30
|21
|Israel Start-up Nation
|2:52:54
|22
|Qhubeka-NextHash
|2:55:01
|23
|Lotto Soudal
|3:11:49
Daniel joined Cyclingnews as staff writer in 2019 after working freelance at pretty much everywhere in cycling media for seven years.
