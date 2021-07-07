Tour de France: Wout van Aert wins Mont Ventoux stage 11
Vingegaard climbs to third behind unflappable Pogacar and Uran as O'Connor is dropped
Stage 11: Sorgues - Maulacène
Wout van Aert (Jumbo-Visma) conjured the latest extraordinary moment of his young career to win stage 11 of the Tour de France after a double ascent of Mont Ventoux, as the legendary mountain produced the first cracks in the armour of race leader Tadej Pogačar (UAE Team Emirates).
24 hours after placing second to Mark Cavendish in a bunch sprint, Van Aert triumphed from the breakaway in one of the toughest mountain stages of this year’s Tour.
On the second ascent of the ‘Giant of Provence’, on the traditional route from Bédoin, the Belgian champion dropped the world champion Julian Alaphilippe (Deceuninck-QuickStep) and the Trek-Segafredo duo of Bauke Mollema and Kenny Elissonde.
Despite being significantly heavier than those climbing specialists, he powered his way up to Chalet Reynard and then up the exposed southern face of the bald mountain before maintaining his one-minute advantage down the 20km descent to the finish in Malaucène.
Elissonde and Mollema hung on to take second and third, respectively, before the yellow jersey came home alongside Jonas Vingegaard (Jumbo-Visma), Richard Carapaz (Ineos Grenadiers), and Rigoberto Urán (EF-Nippo). Pogačar conceded no time to his direct rivals, and actually increased his overall lead after Ben O’Connor was dropped on the second ascent of Ventoux, but his air of invincibility begun to evaporate in the low-hanging cloud at the top of the mountain.
After Ineos had whittled the yellow jersey group to single figures, it looked like yet more domination when Pogačar followed an attack from Vingegaard. However, when the Dane upped the tempo near the summit, he lost contact and slipped back to join Carapaz and Urán for the descent.
Vingegaard was unable to turn his efforts into tangible rewards as he squandered a 30-second advantage on the descent, with Pogačar producing a statement of defiance to sprint for fourth place from the four-man group.
More to follow...
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Wout Van Aert (Bel) Jumbo-Visma
|5:17:43
|2
|Kenny Elissonde (Fra) Trek-Segafredo
|0:01:14
|3
|Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek-Segafredo
|4
|Tadej Pogacar (Slo) UAE Team Emirates
|0:01:38
|5
|Rigoberto Uran (Col) EF Education-Nippo
|6
|Richard Carapaz (Ecu) Ineos Grenadiers
|7
|Jonas Vingegaard (Den) Jumbo-Visma
|8
|Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana-Premier Tech
|0:01:56
|9
|Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Bora-Hansgrohe
|10
|Enric Mas Nicolau (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:03:02
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Tadej Pogacar (Slo) UAE Team Emirates
|43:44:38
|2
|Rigoberto Uran (Col) EF Education-Nippo
|0:05:18
|3
|Jonas Vingegaard (Den) Jumbo-Visma
|0:05:32
|4
|Richard Carapaz (Ecu) Ineos Grenadiers
|0:05:33
|5
|Ben O'Connor (Aus) AG2R Citroën Team
|0:05:58
|6
|Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:06:16
|7
|Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana-Premier Tech
|0:06:30
|8
|Enric Mas Nicolau (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:07:11
|9
|Guillaume Martin (Fra) Cofidis
|0:09:29
|10
|Pello Bilbao Lopez De Armentia (Spa) Bahrain Victorious
|0:10:28
