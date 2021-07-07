Tour de France: Wout van Aert wins Mont Ventoux stage 11

Image 1 of 37 Wout van Aert wins stage 11 of the Tour de France 2021 (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 2 of 37 (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 3 of 37 Wout van Aert (Jumbo-Visma) en route to victory on stage 11 of the 2021 Tour de France which went over Mont Ventoux twice (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 4 of 37 Tour de France leader Tadej Pogacar (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 5 of 37 Kenny Elissonde (Trek-Segafredo) and Wout van Aert (Jumbo-Visma) made the breakaway on stage 11 (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 6 of 37 Dan Martin (Israel Start-Up Nation) in the breakaway with Julian Alaphilippe and Pierre Rolland (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 7 of 37 The breakaway on the first ascent of the Mont Ventoux (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 8 of 37 The breakaway on the first ascent of the Mont Ventoux (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 9 of 37 Julian Alaphilippe (Deceuninck-Quickstep) in the day's escape (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 10 of 37 Wout van Aert (Jumbo-Visma) in the breakaway (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 11 of 37 Wout van Aert (Jumbo-Visma) rode solo across the top of Mont Ventoux on the second ascent, headed to the downhill finish (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 12 of 37 The breakaway head past the lavender fields (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 13 of 37 Ineos Grenadiers lead through the lavender (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 14 of 37 Julian Alaphilippe on the attack with EF-Nippo's Neilson Powless (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 15 of 37 The gruppetto chases to stay in the time cut (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 16 of 37 Nairo Quintana in the mountains jersey chasing Julian Alaphilippe on the early climbs (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 17 of 37 Mark Cavendish fights through stage 11 of the Tour de France (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 18 of 37 Greg Van Avermaet (AG2R Citroën) on the attack (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 19 of 37 Geraint Thomas leads the peloton (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 20 of 37 Jonas Vingegaard (Jumbo-Visma) wears the best young rider's jersey but is second to Tadej Pogacar in that classification (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 21 of 37 Tadej Pogacar (UAE Team Emirates) at the start of stage 11 (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 22 of 37 A worried looking Mark Cavendish before the Mont Ventoux stage (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 23 of 37 Nairo Quintana (Arkea-Samsic) on the attack with Julian Alaphilippe (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 24 of 37 Julian Alaphilippe and Nairo Quintana (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 25 of 37 Julian Alaphilippe gets a feed (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 26 of 37 Julian Alaphilippe leads the breakaway (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 27 of 37 Deceuninck-Quickstep lead the gruppetto (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 28 of 37 Mark Cavendish on stage 11 of the Tour de France (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 29 of 37 The day's breakaway (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 30 of 37 Max Walscheid and Victor Campenaerts (Qhubeka-NextHash) (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 31 of 37 Wout van Aert (Jumbo-Visma) (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 32 of 37 Tadej Pogacar (UAE Team Emirates) at the start of stage 11 of the 2021 Tour de France in Sorgues (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 33 of 37 Tadej Pogacar (UAE Team Emirates) (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 34 of 37 Geraint Thomas leads the Ineos Grenadiers train (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 35 of 37 Wout van Aert on first climb of Mont Ventoux (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 36 of 37 David Gaudu (Groupama-FDJ) struggled on the first ascent of Mont Ventoux (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 37 of 37 The yellow jersey group climbs into the clouds at the top of Mont Ventoux (Image credit: Bettini Photo)

Wout van Aert (Jumbo-Visma) conjured the latest extraordinary moment of his young career to win stage 11 of the Tour de France after a double ascent of Mont Ventoux, as the legendary mountain produced the first cracks in the armour of race leader Tadej Pogačar (UAE Team Emirates).

24 hours after placing second to Mark Cavendish in a bunch sprint, Van Aert triumphed from the breakaway in one of the toughest mountain stages of this year’s Tour.

On the second ascent of the ‘Giant of Provence’, on the traditional route from Bédoin, the Belgian champion dropped the world champion Julian Alaphilippe (Deceuninck-QuickStep) and the Trek-Segafredo duo of Bauke Mollema and Kenny Elissonde.

Despite being significantly heavier than those climbing specialists, he powered his way up to Chalet Reynard and then up the exposed southern face of the bald mountain before maintaining his one-minute advantage down the 20km descent to the finish in Malaucène.

Elissonde and Mollema hung on to take second and third, respectively, before the yellow jersey came home alongside Jonas Vingegaard (Jumbo-Visma), Richard Carapaz (Ineos Grenadiers), and Rigoberto Urán (EF-Nippo). Pogačar conceded no time to his direct rivals, and actually increased his overall lead after Ben O’Connor was dropped on the second ascent of Ventoux, but his air of invincibility begun to evaporate in the low-hanging cloud at the top of the mountain.

After Ineos had whittled the yellow jersey group to single figures, it looked like yet more domination when Pogačar followed an attack from Vingegaard. However, when the Dane upped the tempo near the summit, he lost contact and slipped back to join Carapaz and Urán for the descent.

Vingegaard was unable to turn his efforts into tangible rewards as he squandered a 30-second advantage on the descent, with Pogačar producing a statement of defiance to sprint for fourth place from the four-man group.

Results Pos. Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Wout Van Aert (Bel) Jumbo-Visma 5:17:43 2 Kenny Elissonde (Fra) Trek-Segafredo 0:01:14 3 Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek-Segafredo 4 Tadej Pogacar (Slo) UAE Team Emirates 0:01:38 5 Rigoberto Uran (Col) EF Education-Nippo 6 Richard Carapaz (Ecu) Ineos Grenadiers 7 Jonas Vingegaard (Den) Jumbo-Visma 8 Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana-Premier Tech 0:01:56 9 Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Bora-Hansgrohe 10 Enric Mas Nicolau (Spa) Movistar Team 0:03:02