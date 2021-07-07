Trending

Tour de France: Wout van Aert wins Mont Ventoux stage 11

By

Vingegaard climbs to third behind unflappable Pogacar and Uran as O'Connor is dropped

Wout van Aert (Jumbo-Visma) conjured the latest extraordinary moment of his young career to win stage 11 of the Tour de France after a double ascent of Mont Ventoux, as the legendary mountain produced the first cracks in the armour of race leader Tadej Pogačar (UAE Team Emirates).

24 hours after placing second to Mark Cavendish in a bunch sprint, Van Aert triumphed from the breakaway in one of the toughest mountain stages of this year’s Tour.

On the second ascent of the ‘Giant of Provence’, on the traditional route from Bédoin, the Belgian champion dropped the world champion Julian Alaphilippe (Deceuninck-QuickStep) and the Trek-Segafredo duo of Bauke Mollema and Kenny Elissonde.

Despite being significantly heavier than those climbing specialists, he powered his way up to Chalet Reynard and then up the exposed southern face of the bald mountain before maintaining his one-minute advantage down the 20km descent to the finish in Malaucène.

Elissonde and Mollema hung on to take second and third, respectively, before the yellow jersey came home alongside Jonas Vingegaard (Jumbo-Visma), Richard Carapaz (Ineos Grenadiers), and Rigoberto Urán (EF-Nippo). Pogačar conceded no time to his direct rivals, and actually increased his overall lead after Ben O’Connor was dropped on the second ascent of Ventoux, but his air of invincibility begun to evaporate in the low-hanging cloud at the top of the mountain.

After Ineos had whittled the yellow jersey group to single figures, it looked like yet more domination when Pogačar followed an attack from Vingegaard. However, when the Dane upped the tempo near the summit, he lost contact and slipped back to join Carapaz and Urán for the descent.

Vingegaard was unable to turn his efforts into tangible rewards as he squandered a 30-second advantage on the descent, with Pogačar producing a statement of defiance to sprint for fourth place from the four-man group.

More to follow...

Results
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Wout Van Aert (Bel) Jumbo-Visma 5:17:43
2Kenny Elissonde (Fra) Trek-Segafredo 0:01:14
3Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek-Segafredo
4Tadej Pogacar (Slo) UAE Team Emirates 0:01:38
5Rigoberto Uran (Col) EF Education-Nippo
6Richard Carapaz (Ecu) Ineos Grenadiers
7Jonas Vingegaard (Den) Jumbo-Visma
8Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana-Premier Tech 0:01:56
9Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Bora-Hansgrohe
10Enric Mas Nicolau (Spa) Movistar Team 0:03:02

General classification after stage 11
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Tadej Pogacar (Slo) UAE Team Emirates 43:44:38
2Rigoberto Uran (Col) EF Education-Nippo 0:05:18
3Jonas Vingegaard (Den) Jumbo-Visma 0:05:32
4Richard Carapaz (Ecu) Ineos Grenadiers 0:05:33
5Ben O'Connor (Aus) AG2R Citroën Team 0:05:58
6Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:06:16
7Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana-Premier Tech 0:06:30
8Enric Mas Nicolau (Spa) Movistar Team 0:07:11
9Guillaume Martin (Fra) Cofidis 0:09:29
10Pello Bilbao Lopez De Armentia (Spa) Bahrain Victorious 0:10:28
Patrick Fletcher

As Deputy European Editor, Patrick is responsible for Cyclingnews' long-form and in-depth output. Patrick joined Cyclingnews in 2015 as a staff writer after a work experience stint that included making tea and being sent to the Tour de Langkawi. Prior to that, he studied French and Spanish at university and went on to train as a journalist. Rides his bike to work but more comfortable on a football pitch. 

