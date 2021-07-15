Trending

Tour de France: Pogacar takes final mountain stage at Luz Ardiden

By

Vingegaard, Carapaz hold on to podium positions

Image 1 of 40

Team UAE Emirates Tadej Pogacar of Slovenia wearing the overall leaders yellow jersey celebrates as he crosses the finish line during the 18th stage of the 108th edition of the Tour de France cycling race 129 km between Pau and Luz Ardiden on July 15 2021 Photo by Philippe LOPEZ AFP Photo by PHILIPPE LOPEZAFP via Getty Images

Tadej Pogacar (UAE Team Emirates) wins stage 18 at the Tour de France (Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 2 of 40

Team UAE Emirates Tadej Pogacar of Slovenia wearing the overall leaders yellow jersey celebrates as he crosses the finish line during the 18th stage of the 108th edition of the Tour de France cycling race 129 km between Pau and Luz Ardiden on July 15 2021 Photo by Thomas SAMSON AFP Photo by THOMAS SAMSONAFP via Getty Images

Tadej Pogacar (UAE Team Emirates) wins stage 18 at the Tour de France (Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 3 of 40

Team UAE Emirates Tadej Pogacar of Slovenia wearing the overall leaders yellow jersey descends the Tourmalet pass during the 18th stage of the 108th edition of the Tour de France cycling race 129 km between Pau and Luz Ardiden on July 15 2021 Photo by AnneChristine POUJOULAT AFP Photo by ANNECHRISTINE POUJOULATAFP via Getty Images

Tadej Pogacar on the final mountain stage (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
Image 4 of 40

LUZ ARDIDEN FRANCE JULY 15 Tadej Pogaar of Slovenia and UAETeam Emirates Yellow Leader Jersey at start during the 108th Tour de France 2021 Stage 18 a 1297km stage from Pau to Luz Ardiden 1715m LeTour TDF2021 on July 15 2021 in Luz Ardiden France Photo by Chris GraythenGetty Images

Tadej Pogacar stage 18 at the Tour de France (Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 5 of 40

LUZ ARDIDEN FRANCE JULY 15 Tadej Pogaar of Slovenia and UAETeam Emirates Yellow Leader Jersey Mark Cavendish of The United Kingdom and Team Deceuninck QuickStep Green Points Jersey Anthony Perez of France and Team Cofidis Jonas Vingegaard of Denmark and Team JumboVisma White Best Young Rider Jersey at start during the 108th Tour de France 2021 Stage 18 a 1297km stage from Pau to Luz Ardiden 1715m LeTour TDF2021 on July 15 2021 in Luz Ardiden France Photo by Chris GraythenGetty Images

Tadej Pogacar and Jonas Vingegaard ahead of stage 18 at the Tour de France (Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 6 of 40

LUZ ARDIDEN FRANCE JULY 15 Pello Bilbao of Spain Sonny Colbrelli of Italy Dylan Teuns of Belgium Wout Poels of The Netherlands Polka Dot Mountain Jersey Matej Mohori of Slovenia Polka Dot Mountain Jersey Marco Haller of Austria Fred Wright of The United Kingdom and Team Bahrain Victorious at start during the 108th Tour de France 2021 Stage 18 a 1297km stage from Pau to Luz Ardiden 1715m LeTour TDF2021 on July 15 2021 in Luz Ardiden France Photo by Chris GraythenGetty Images

Bahrain Victorious ahead of stage 18 at the Tour de France (Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 7 of 40

Illustration picture shows the start of stage 18 of the 108th edition of the Tour de France cycling race from Pau to Luz Ardiden 1297 km in France Thursday 15 July 2021 This years Tour de France takes place from 26 June to 18 July 2021BELGA PHOTO PETE GODING Photo by PETE GODINGBELGA MAGAFP via Getty Images

The peloton depart from Pau for stage 18 at the Tour de France (Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 8 of 40

Team Bahrains Wout Poels of Netherlands wearing the best climbers polka dot jersey waits prior to the start of the 18th stage of the 108th edition of the Tour de France cycling race 129 km between Pau and Luz Ardiden on July 15 2021 Photo by AnneChristine POUJOULAT AFP Photo by ANNECHRISTINE POUJOULATAFP via Getty Images

Wout Poels (Bahrain Victoriious) ahead of stage 18 at the Tour de France (Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 9 of 40

LUZ ARDIDEN FRANCE JULY 15 PierreLuc Prichon of France and Team Cofidis leads The Breakaway during the 108th Tour de France 2021 Stage 18 a 1297km stage from Pau to Luz Ardiden 1715m LeTour TDF2021 on July 15 2021 in Luz Ardiden France Photo by Tim de WaeleGetty Images

Pierre-Luc Périchon leads the breakaway during stage 18 at the Tour de France (Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 10 of 40

LUZ ARDIDEN FRANCE JULY 15 Julian Alaphilippe of France and Team Deceuninck QuickStep leads The Breakaway during the 108th Tour de France 2021 Stage 18 a 1297km stage from Pau to Luz Ardiden 1715m LeTour TDF2021 on July 15 2021 in Luz Ardiden France Photo by Tim de WaeleGetty Images

Julian Alaphilippe leads the breakaway during stage 18 at the Tour de France (Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 11 of 40

LUZ ARDIDEN FRANCE JULY 15 Julian Alaphilippe of France and Team Deceuninck QuickStep leads The Breakaway during the 108th Tour de France 2021 Stage 18 a 1297km stage from Pau to Luz Ardiden 1715m LeTour TDF2021 on July 15 2021 in Luz Ardiden France Photo by Tim de WaeleGetty Images

The six-rider breakaway during stage 18 at the Tour de France (Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 12 of 40

LUZ ARDIDEN FRANCE JULY 15 Fred Wright of The United Kingdom and Team Bahrain Victorious leads The Peloton during the 108th Tour de France 2021 Stage 18 a 1297km stage from Pau to Luz Ardiden 1715m LeTour TDF2021 on July 15 2021 in Luz Ardiden France Photo by Chris GraythenGetty Images

Bahrain Victorious lead the peloton during stage 18 (Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 13 of 40

LUZ ARDIDEN FRANCE JULY 15 Mark Cavendish of The United Kingdom and Team Deceuninck QuickStep Green Points Jersey during the 108th Tour de France 2021 Stage 18 a 1297km stage from Pau to Luz Ardiden 1715m LeTour TDF2021 on July 15 2021 in Luz Ardiden France Photo by Chris GraythenGetty Images

Mark Cavendish in the green points jersey (Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 14 of 40

LUZ ARDIDEN FRANCE JULY 15 Marco Haller of Austria Wout Poels of The Netherlands and Team Bahrain Victorious Polka Dot Mountain Jersey during the 108th Tour de France 2021 Stage 18 a 1297km stage from Pau to Luz Ardiden 1715m LeTour TDF2021 on July 15 2021 in Luz Ardiden France Photo by Chris GraythenGetty Images

Wout Poels in the mountains jersey at the Tour de France (Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 15 of 40

LUZ ARDIDEN FRANCE JULY 15 Julian Alaphilippe of France and Team Deceuninck QuickStep Matej Mohori of Slovenia and Team Bahrain Victorious in the Breakaway during the 108th Tour de France 2021 Stage 18 a 1297km stage from Pau to Luz Ardiden 1715m LeTour TDF2021 on July 15 2021 in Luz Ardiden France Photo by Tim de WaeleGetty Images

The breakaway during stage 18 at the Tour de France (Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 16 of 40

LUZ ARDIDEN FRANCE JULY 15 Fred Wright of The United Kingdom Marco Haller of Austria and Team Bahrain Victorious lead The Peloton during the 108th Tour de France 2021 Stage 18 a 1297km stage from Pau to Luz Ardiden 1715m LeTour TDF2021 on July 15 2021 in Luz Ardiden France Photo by Chris GraythenGetty Images

Bahrain Victorious during stage 18 at the Tour de France (Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 17 of 40

LUZ ARDIDEN FRANCE JULY 15 Thomas De Gendt of Belgium and Team Lotto Soudal during the 108th Tour de France 2021 Stage 18 a 1297km stage from Pau to Luz Ardiden 1715m LeTour TDF2021 on July 15 2021 in Luz Ardiden France Photo by Tim de WaeleGetty Images

Thomas De Gendt stage 18 at the Tour de France (Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 18 of 40

LUZ ARDIDEN FRANCE JULY 15 Mark Cavendish of The United Kingdom and Team Deceuninck QuickStep Green Points Jersey Michael Matthews of Australia and Team BikeExchange sprint at Intermediate Sprint during the 108th Tour de France 2021 Stage 18 a 1297km stage from Pau to Luz Ardiden 1715m LeTour TDF2021 on July 15 2021 in Luz Ardiden France Photo by Tim de WaeleGetty Images

Mark Cavendish in the green points jersey at the Tour de France (Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 19 of 40

Team Deceuninck Quicksteps Julian Alaphilippe of France R climbs the Tourmalet pass during the 18th stage of the 108th edition of the Tour de France cycling race 129 km between Pau and Luz Ardiden on July 15 2021 Photo by AnneChristine POUJOULAT AFP Photo by ANNECHRISTINE POUJOULATAFP via Getty Images

Julian Alaphilippe on the climb of stage 18 (Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 20 of 40

LUZ ARDIDEN FRANCE JULY 15 Sergio Henao of Colombia and Team Qhubeka NextHash Injured after crash during the 108th Tour de France 2021 Stage 18 a 1297km stage from Pau to Luz Ardiden 1715m Detail view LeTour TDF2021 on July 15 2021 in Luz Ardiden France Photo by Tim de WaeleGetty Images

Sergio Henao had a crash on stage 18 at the Tour de France (Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 21 of 40

LUZ ARDIDEN FRANCE JULY 15 Sergio Henao of Colombia and Team Qhubeka NextHash Injured after crash during the 108th Tour de France 2021 Stage 18 a 1297km stage from Pau to Luz Ardiden 1715m LeTour TDF2021 on July 15 2021 in Luz Ardiden France Photo by Tim de WaeleGetty Images

Sergio Henao had a crash on stage 18 at the Tour de France (Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 22 of 40

LUZ ARDIDEN FRANCE JULY 15 Omar Fraile of Spain and Team Astana Premier Tech at Col du Tourmalet 2115m during the 108th Tour de France 2021 Stage 18 a 1297km stage from Pau to Luz Ardiden 1715m LeTour TDF2021 on July 15 2021 in Luz Ardiden France Photo by Tim de WaeleGetty Images

Omar Fraile on the climb during stage 18 at the Tour de France (Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 23 of 40

LUZ ARDIDEN FRANCE JULY 15 Dylan Van Baarle of The Netherlands and Team INEOS Grenadiers Tadej Pogaar of Slovenia and UAETeam Emirates Yellow Leader Jersey Jonas Vingegaard of Denmark and Team JumboVisma White Best Young Rider Jersey Wout Poels of The Netherlands and Team Bahrain Victorious Polka Dot Mountain Jersey The Peloton at Col du Tourmalet 2115m during the 108th Tour de France 2021 Stage 18 a 1297km stage from Pau to Luz Ardiden 1715m Fans Public LeTour TDF2021 on July 15 2021 in Luz Ardiden France Photo by Tim de WaeleGetty Images

Ineos Grenadiers leading up the climb on stage 18 at the Tour de France (Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 24 of 40

LUZ ARDIDEN FRANCE JULY 15 Ruben Guerreiro of Portugal and Team EF Education Nippo David Gaudu of France and Team Groupama FDJ Pierre Latour of France and Team TotalEnergies in the Breakaway during the 108th Tour de France 2021 Stage 18 a 1297km stage from Pau to Luz Ardiden 1715m LeTour TDF2021 on July 15 2021 in Luz Ardiden France Photo by Tim de WaeleGetty Images

Ruben Guerreiro, David Gaudu, Pierre Latour at stage 18 at the Tour de France (Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 25 of 40

LUZ ARDIDEN FRANCE JULY 15 Kenny Elissonde of France and Team Trek Segafredo Ion Izagirre of Spain Omar Fraile of Spain and Team Astana Premier Tech in the Breakaway at Col du Tourmalet 2115mduring the 108th Tour de France 2021 Stage 18 a 1297km stage from Pau to Luz Ardiden 1715m LeTour TDF2021 on July 15 2021 in Luz Ardiden France Photo by Tim de WaeleGetty Images

Kenny Elissonde, Ion Izagirre, Omar Fraile during stage 18 (Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 26 of 40

LUZ ARDIDEN FRANCE JULY 15 Magnus Cort of Denmark Rigoberto Urn of Colombia and Team EF Education Nippo during the 108th Tour de France 2021 Stage 18 a 1297km stage from Pau to Luz Ardiden 1715m LeTour TDF2021 on July 15 2021 in Luz Ardiden France Photo by Tim de WaeleGetty Images

(Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
Image 27 of 40

LUZ ARDIDEN FRANCE JULY 15 Tadej Pogaar of Slovenia and UAETeam Emirates Yellow Leader Jersey during the 108th Tour de France 2021 Stage 18 a 1297km stage from Pau to Luz Ardiden 1715m LeTour TDF2021 on July 15 2021 in Luz Ardiden France Photo by Tim de WaeleGetty Images

(Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
Image 28 of 40

LUZ ARDIDEN FRANCE JULY 15 Tadej Pogaar of Slovenia Yellow Leader Jersey Rafa Majka of Poland and UAETeam Emirates Richard Carapaz of Ecuador and Team INEOS Grenadiers during the 108th Tour de France 2021 Stage 18 a 1297km stage from Pau to Luz Ardiden 1715m LeTour TDF2021 on July 15 2021 in Luz Ardiden France Photo by Tim de WaeleGetty Images

(Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
Image 29 of 40

LUZ ARDIDEN FRANCE JULY 15 Jonas Vingegaard of Denmark and Team JumboVisma White Best Young Rider Jersey Richard Carapaz of Ecuador and Team INEOS Grenadiers Tadej Pogaar of Slovenia and UAETeam Emirates Yellow Leader Jersey Sepp Kuss of The United States and Team JumboVisma in the Breakaway during the 108th Tour de France 2021 Stage 18 a 1297km stage from Pau to Luz Ardiden 1715m LeTour TDF2021 on July 15 2021 in Luz Ardiden France Photo by Tim de WaeleGetty Images

(Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
Image 30 of 40

LUZ ARDIDEN FRANCE JULY 15 Jonas Vingegaard of Denmark and Team JumboVisma White Best Young Rider Jersey Richard Carapaz of Ecuador and Team INEOS Grenadiers Tadej Pogaar of Slovenia and UAETeam Emirates Yellow Leader Jersey Sepp Kuss of The United States and Team JumboVisma in the Breakaway during the 108th Tour de France 2021 Stage 18 a 1297km stage from Pau to Luz Ardiden 1715m LeTour TDF2021 on July 15 2021 in Luz Ardiden France Photo by Tim de WaeleGetty Images

Sepp Kuss (Jumbo-Visma) leads on the final slopes to Luz Ardiden (Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 31 of 40

TOPSHOT Team UAE Emirates Tadej Pogacar of Slovenia wearing the overall leaders yellow jersey descends the Tourmalet pass during the 18th stage of the 108th edition of the Tour de France cycling race 129 km between Pau and Luz Ardiden on July 15 2021 Photo by AnneChristine POUJOULAT AFP Photo by ANNECHRISTINE POUJOULATAFP via Getty Images

Tadej Pogacar (UAE Team Emirates) on his way to winning stage 18 at the Tour de France (Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 32 of 40

TOPSHOT Team UAE Emirates Tadej Pogacar of Slovenia wearing the overall leaders yellow jersey celebrates as he crosses the finish line during the 18th stage of the 108th edition of the Tour de France cycling race 129 km between Pau and Luz Ardiden on July 15 2021 Photo by Philippe LOPEZ AFP Photo by PHILIPPE LOPEZAFP via Getty Images

Tadej Pogacar (UAE Team Emirates) wins stage 18 at the Tour de France (Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 33 of 40

LUZ ARDIDEN FRANCE JULY 15 Tadej Pogaar of Slovenia and UAETeam Emirates Yellow Leader Jersey during the 108th Tour de France 2021 Stage 18 a 1297km stage from Pau to Luz Ardiden 1715m LeTour TDF2021 on July 15 2021 in Luz Ardiden France Photo by Tim de WaeleGetty Images

Tadej Pogacar and UAE Team Emirates on stage 18 at the Tour de France (Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 34 of 40

LUZ ARDIDEN FRANCE JULY 15 Tadej Pogaar of Slovenia and UAETeam Emirates Yellow Leader Jersey during the 108th Tour de France 2021 Stage 18 a 1297km stage from Pau to Luz Ardiden 1715m LeTour TDF2021 on July 15 2021 in Luz Ardiden France Photo by Tim de WaeleGetty Images

Tadej Pogacar racing the last mountain stage 18 at the Tour de France (Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 35 of 40

LUZ ARDIDEN FRANCE JULY 15 Dylan Van Baarle of The Netherlands and Team INEOS Grenadiers leads The Peloton during the 108th Tour de France 2021 Stage 18 a 1297km stage from Pau to Luz Ardiden 1715m LeTour TDF2021 on July 15 2021 in Luz Ardiden France Photo by Tim de WaeleGetty Images

Ineos Grenadiers on the final climb to Luz Ardiden on stage 18 at the Tour de France (Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 36 of 40

Team UAE Emirates Tadej Pogacar of Slovenia wearing the overall leaders yellow jersey celebrates as he crosses the finish line during the 18th stage of the 108th edition of the Tour de France cycling race 129 km between Pau and Luz Ardiden on July 15 2021 Photo by Thomas SAMSON AFP Photo by THOMAS SAMSONAFP via Getty Images

Tadej Pogacar takes the stage 18 win ahead of Jonas Vingegaard and Richard Carapaz (Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 37 of 40

From L Team Jumbo Vismas Jonas Vingegaard of Denmark wearing the best youngs white jersey Team Ineos Grenadiers Richard Carapaz of Ecuador and Team UAE Emirates Tadej Pogacar of Slovenia wearing the overall leaders yellow jersey ride after crossing the finish line of the 18th stage of the 108th edition of the Tour de France cycling race 129 km between Pau and Luz Ardiden on July 15 2021 Photo by Philippe LOPEZ AFP Photo by PHILIPPE LOPEZAFP via Getty Images

Richard Carapaz finishes third on stage 18 (Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 38 of 40

LUZ ARDIDEN FRANCE JULY 15 Tadej Pogaar of Slovenia and UAETeam Emirates Yellow Leader Jersey celebrates at arrival during the 108th Tour de France 2021 Stage 18 a 1297km stage from Pau to Luz Ardiden 1715m LeTour TDF2021 on July 15 2021 in Luz Ardiden France Photo by Michael SteeleGetty Images

Tadej Pogacar winning at Luz Ardiden (Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 39 of 40

Team UAE Emirates Tadej Pogacar of Slovenia wearing the overall leaders yellow jersey R talks to Team Jumbo Vismas Jonas Vingegaard of Denmark wearing the best youngs white jersey after the 18th stage of the 108th edition of the Tour de France cycling race 129 km between Pau and Luz Ardiden on July 15 2021 Photo by Philippe LOPEZ AFP Photo by PHILIPPE LOPEZAFP via Getty Images

Tadej Pogacar (UAE Team Emriates) celebrates victory on stage 18 (Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 40 of 40

LUZ ARDIDEN FRANCE JULY 15 Jonas Vingegaard of Denmark and Team JumboVisma White Best Young Rider Jersey Tadej Pogaar of Slovenia and UAETeam Emirates Yellow Leader Jersey celebrate at arrival during the 108th Tour de France 2021 Stage 18 a 1297km stage from Pau to Luz Ardiden 1715m LeTour TDF2021 on July 15 2021 in Luz Ardiden France Photo by Pete Goding PoolGetty Images

Tadej Pogacar (UAE Team Emriates) celebrates victory on stage 18 as Jonas Vingegaard (Jumbo-Visma) finishes second place (Image credit: Getty Images)

Tadej Pogačar (UAE Team Emirates) won his second straight mountain top finish at the Tour de France on stage 18 to Luz Ardiden with another utterly dominant performance in the Pyrenees.

The yellow jersey stamped his authority on the race once again, finishing ahead of Jonas Vingegaard (Jumbo Visma) and Richard Carapaz (Ineos Grenadiers).

The Slovenian made it look easy, once again, skipping up to two accelerations from Enric Mas (Movistar), who had dared to attack on the final climb and cause something of a mini-upset. The second attack from Mas with just under 1km remaining was closed by Pogačar with 400m to go and he used that momentum to kick again. Carapaz tried in vain to bring the race leader back but he was unable to match the pace set by a rider who has looked head and shoulders above everyone in this year’s Tour de France.

At the line, a still fresh looking Pogačar had time to look back at his two main rivals, before basking in his success once a again.

"It's unbelievable. After yesterday, today ... I don't know, I felt good and I'm really happy with the win," the race leader said. "It's crazy. It was a game for me since I started and I'm enjoying playing it. I'm super happy. You never know. It's still three days to go but it looks good."

The win puts Pogačar a massive 5:45 clear of Vingegaard with just three stages remaining, and with Carapaz a further six seconds adrift. By winning the stage Pogačar also sealed the win in the king of the mountains competition, meaning that he is likely to arrive in Paris to celebrate classification victories in yellow, white and polka-dot jerseys.

While Pogačar made his way to the podium for the third stage win in this year’s race there was only heartbreak for Rigoberto Urán, who was dropped on the Col du Tourmalet. The Colombian came into the stage with his podium hopes hanging by a thread after he cracked on stage 17 but any dreams of a second time inside the top three in Paris were brutally dismantled by a combination of Ineos and UAE who controlled much of the stage. Uran would eventually finish almost nine minutes down and is now in 10th place overall.

The battle for the stage however truly ignited with around 5.5km to go on the last climb when Rafał Majka took over and began to drive the pace for his teammate and race leader. The acceleration in pace, just like we had seen before from the UAE rider on stage 17 reduced the front group to around a dozen riders with Wout van Aert, Alexey Lutsenko and David Gaudu quickly distanced as a result.

Pogačar attacked first with 3.2km to go and was joined by Carpaz, Vingegaard, Sepp Kuss, and Enric Mas and it was Jumbo-Visma who set the pace with Kuss sitting on the front until about 1.1km to go. When the pace slowed and Mas attacked it looked as though the Spaniard would be able to escape and thus save his team’s race but Pogačar had other ideas.

"It was super hard," Pogačar said. "Already on the Tourmalet it was a pace where you just sit on the wheel and forget about everything, and and just focus. The last climb, it was the maximum."

How it unfolded

Stage 18 of the Tour de France began in an all too familiar frame in Pau, with the French police authorities confirming that they had visited the Bahrain Victorious hotel during the previous night with a raid that lasted well into the small hours of Thursday morning. 

The news overshadowed the start of the final mountain stage of this year’s race with riders forced to answer questions from the media about the raid and what it meant for a Bahrain Victorious team that had already won two stages and was leading both the team and mountains classification. 

It was hardly surprising to see Wout Poels and Matej Mohoric – both from Bahrain Victorious, take out their frustration on the race with the pair of riders among the early attackers after the rollout towards the high Pyrenees. The squad had been forced to hand over phones and laptops, their bus and rooms searched, yet any lack of sleep was put to one side with Mohoric eventually kicking clear with Chris Juul Jensen and Sean Bennett. 

Only Julian Alaphilippe (Deceuninck-QuickStep) and Pierre-Luc Périchon (Cofidis) were able to mount a counter-attack, and with just under 100km to go of the short stage, the two groups merged to form five leaders on the road. Their advantage remained slim, at just under two minutes, with Juul Jensen forced to drop back due to team orders.

On the fourth category Côte de Loucrup after 55km, the leaders held a gap of 1:22. With an intermediate sprint coming up just after the climb at Pouzac, it was Team BikeExchange that lifted the pace in order to try and drop Mark Cavendish and help Michael Matthews close the gap in the green jersey competition. That aim fell short when Cavendish survived the onslaught and then outsprinted Matthews to increase his points lead but the action sparked a run of attacks with Dan Martin, Kenny Elissonde, Jasper Stuyven, Edward Theuns and Davide Ballerini the first wave of riders to push clear. 

That move failed but Pierre Rolland and Juul Jensen kicked ahead just as Alaphilippe and Mohoric dropped Bennett and Pierre-Luc Périchon with 58km to go.

Valentin Madouas, Pierre Latour, Kenny Elissonde and Pierre Rolland created a dangerous move with 50km to go as the race climbed the lower slopes of the Col du Tourmalet. UAE Team Emirates took up the chase but an even more threatening move escaped next with David Gaudu, Ion Izaguirre, and Ruben Guerreiro, Omer Fraile, all going on the offensive roughly halfway up the legendary climb, with around 45km to go on the stage. 

Seven kilometres from the summit, the Gaudu and Madouas groups merged but with only 40 seconds covering most of the race the fight for the stage win lay wide open. 

Ineos Grenadier's high pace caused problems for several riders, including Davide Formolo (UAE Team Emirates) and the British team’s very own Richie Porte, who were both dropped. 

With six kilometres to go on the climb Alaphilippe and Mohoric were reeled in by the Gaudu break but with the peloton at just 26 seconds the chance for any break contesting the stage win looked slim as Dylan Van Baarle ground out a pace that reduced the peloton to about 30 riders. Soon after Rigoberto Uran (EF Education-Nippo), fourth overall at the start of the stage, was forced to let go of his rivals with 37km remaining on the stage. 

At the same time Gaudu went for broke, perhaps knowing that taking on Pogacar and company on the final climb would be futile. He accelerated with Alaphilippe, Guerreiro, and Latour for company. The world champion cracked four kilometres from the summit as Gaudu plowed on – his lead to the yellow jersey holding at around 40 seconds.

Guerreiro was distanced by Latour and Gaudu one kilometre from the summit of the Tourmalet as Poels and Michael Woods ignited their battle in the king of the mountains competition. The Bahrain Victorious rider extended his lead in the competition when Woods was forced to sit up, as Gaudu, second on the climb to Latour, distanced his breakaway companion on the breathtaking descent.

The final test

After diving down the spectacular descent of the Tourmlalet to the foot of Luz Ardiden, lone leader Gaudu held a slender 17 seconds on the Ineos fronted peloton with a group containing Uran 1:52 behind the front of the race. 

At that point Pogacar still had three teammates by his side, as Michal Kwiatkowski took over at the front of the race with Gaudu 17 seconds clear with 10km to climb.

Full Results
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Tadej Pogacar (Slo) UAE Team Emirates 3:33:45
2Jonas Vingegaard (Den) Jumbo-Visma 0:00:02
3Richard Carapaz (Ecu) Ineos Grenadiers
4Enric Mas Nicolau (Spa) Movistar Team 0:00:13
5Daniel Martin (Irl) Israel Start-up Nation 0:00:24
6Sepp Kuss (USA) Jumbo-Visma 0:00:30
7Sergio Higuita Garcia (Col) EF Education-Nippo 0:00:33
8Ben O'Connor (Aus) AG2R Citroën Team 0:00:34
9Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Bora-Hansgrohe
10Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team 0:00:40
11Pello Bilbao Lopez De Armentia (Spa) Bahrain Victorious 0:00:45
12Guillaume Martin (Fra) Cofidis
13Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana-Premier Tech 0:01:08
14Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:01:15
15Louis Meintjes (RSA) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux 0:01:43
16Rafal Majka (Pol) UAE Team Emirates 0:01:46
17Jonathan Castroviejo Nicolas (Spa) Ineos Grenadiers 0:01:56
18Wout Poels (Ned) Bahrain Victorious 0:02:32
19David Gaudu (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 0:02:50
20Xandro Meurisse (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix 0:03:07
21Esteban Chaves Rubio (Col) Team BikeExchange 0:03:15
22Ruben Guerreiro (Por) EF Education-Nippo
23Dylan Teuns (Bel) Bahrain Victorious
24Mattia Cattaneo (Ita) Deceuninck-QuickStep 0:03:45
25Franck Bonnamour (Fra) B&B Hotels p/b KTM 0:03:57
26Cristian Rodriguez Martin (Spa) TotalEnergies
27Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek-Segafredo 0:04:05
28Marc Hirschi (Swi) UAE Team Emirates
29Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Ineos Grenadiers 0:04:34
30Aurélien Paret Peintre (Fra) AG2R Citroën Team 0:05:23
31Nairo Quintana (Col) Team Arkea-Samsic 0:05:57
32Michael Schär (Swi) AG2R Citroën Team 0:06:18
33Victor de la Parte (Spa) TotalEnergies
34Patrick Konrad (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe
35Matej Mohoric (Slo) Bahrain Victorious 0:06:31
36Wout Van Aert (Bel) Jumbo-Visma 0:06:37
37Quentin Pacher (Fra) B&B Hotels p/b KTM 0:07:15
38Brandon McNulty (USA) UAE Team Emirates 0:08:09
39Sergio Henao Montoya (Col) Qhubeka-NextHash
40Miguel Angel Lopez Moreno (Col) Movistar Team
41Michael Woods (Can) Israel Start-up Nation 0:08:58
42Magnus Cort (Den) EF Education-Nippo
43Rigoberto Uran (Col) EF Education-Nippo
44Neilson Powless (USA) EF Education-Nippo
45Oliver Naesen (Bel) AG2R Citroën Team
46Pierre Latour (Fra) TotalEnergies 0:10:27
47Valentin Madouas (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 0:11:02
48Ion Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Astana-Premier Tech 0:12:05
49Silvan Dillier (Swi) Alpecin-Fenix 0:13:43
50Stefan Küng (Swi) Groupama-FDJ
51Jorge Arcas (Spa) Movistar Team
52Lorenzo Rota (Ita) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux 0:14:05
53Maxime Chevalier (Fra) B&B Hotels p/b KTM
54Omar Fraile Matarranz (Spa) Astana-Premier Tech 0:14:07
55Hugo Houle (Can) Astana-Premier Tech 0:14:15
56Dylan van Baarle (Ned) Ineos Grenadiers 0:14:47
57Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Ineos Grenadiers
58Simon Geschke (Ger) Cofidis 0:16:12
59Geraint Thomas (GBr) Ineos Grenadiers 0:16:37
60Jesus Herrada (Spa) Cofidis
61Carlos Verona Quintanilla (Spa) Movistar Team
62Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:17:05
63Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bahrain Victorious 0:18:35
64Mike Teunissen (Ned) Jumbo-Visma
65Jan Bakelants (Bel) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux
66Julien Bernard (Fra) Trek-Segafredo
67Ruben Fernandez (Spa) Cofidis
68Imanol Erviti (Spa) Movistar Team
69Fabien Doubey (Fra) TotalEnergies
70Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek-Segafredo
71Jonas Rutsch (Ger) EF Education-Nippo
72Harry Sweeny (Aus) Lotto Soudal
73Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana-Premier Tech
74Michael Valgren (Den) EF Education-Nippo
75Toms Skujins (Lat) Trek-Segafredo
76Pierre Rolland (Fra) B&B Hotels p/b KTM
77Kenny Elissonde (Fra) Trek-Segafredo 0:19:54
78Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Deceuninck-QuickStep
79Dmitriy Gruzdev (Kaz) Astana-Premier Tech 0:20:48
80Ide Schelling (Ned) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:21:08
81Ivan Garcia Cortina (Spa) Movistar Team 0:23:13
82Daniel Oss (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe
83Guillaume Boivin (Can) Israel Start-up Nation
84Cyril Barthe (Fra) B&B Hotels p/b KTM
85Stefan Bissegger (Swi) EF Education-Nippo
86Marco Haller (Aut) Bahrain Victorious
87Davide Formolo (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
88Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) Alpecin-Fenix
89Dorian Godon (Fra) AG2R Citroën Team
90Omer Goldstein (Isr) Israel Start-up Nation
91Cyril Gautier (Fra) B&B Hotels p/b KTM
92Jonas Rickaert (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix
93Fred Wright (GBr) Bahrain Victorious
94Carlos Barbero (Spa) Qhubeka-NextHash
95Elie Gesbert (Fra) Team Arkea-Samsic
96Brent Van Moer (Bel) Lotto Soudal
97Jasper Philipsen (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix
98Georg Zimmermann (Ger) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux
99Mark Donovan (GBr) Team DSM
100Danny van Poppel (Ned) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux
101Richie Porte (Aus) Ineos Grenadiers
102Boy van Poppel (Ned) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux
103Julien Simon (Fra) TotalEnergies
104Connor Swift (GBr) Team Arkea-Samsic
105Luke Durbridge (Aus) Team BikeExchange
106Christopher Juul-Jensen (Den) Team BikeExchange
107Vegard Stake Laengen (Nor) UAE Team Emirates
108Alex Aranburu Deba (Spa) Astana-Premier Tech
109Bruno Armirail (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
110Rui Costa (Por) UAE Team Emirates
111Jeremy Cabot (Fra) TotalEnergies
112Anthony Turgis (Fra) TotalEnergies
113Casper Pedersen (Den) Team DSM
114Simon Clarke (Aus) Qhubeka-NextHash
115Mikkel Bjerg (Den) UAE Team Emirates
116Petr Vakoc (Cze) Alpecin-Fenix
117Nils Politt (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
118Christophe Laporte (Fra) Cofidis 0:24:34
119Michael Matthews (Aus) Team BikeExchange 0:24:49
120Nils Eekhoff (Ned) Team DSM 0:25:03
121Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) AG2R Citroën Team
122Anthony Perez (Fra) Cofidis 0:26:37
123Kasper Asgreen (Den) Deceuninck-QuickStep 0:27:36
124Joris Nieuwenhuis (Ned) Team DSM
125Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:27:57
126André Greipel (Ger) Israel Start-up Nation
127Rick Zabel (Ger) Israel Start-up Nation
128Reto Hollenstein (Swi) Israel Start-up Nation
129Chris Froome (GBr) Israel Start-up Nation
130Benoit Cosnefroy (Fra) AG2R Citroën Team
131Luka Mezgec (Slo) Team BikeExchange
132Pierre-Luc Périchon (Fra) Cofidis
133Mads Pedersen (Den) Trek-Segafredo
134Edward Theuns (Bel) Trek-Segafredo
135Maximilian Walscheid (Ger) Qhubeka-NextHash
136Lukas Pöstlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe
137Jelle Wallays (Bel) Cofidis
138Sean Bennett (USA) Qhubeka-NextHash 0:28:10
139Cees Bol (Ned) Team DSM 0:29:35
140Michael Mørkøv (Den) Deceuninck-QuickStep 0:32:06
141Tim Declercq (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep
142Dries Devenyns (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep
143Davide Ballerini (Ita) Deceuninck-QuickStep
144Mark Cavendish (GBr) Deceuninck-QuickStep

Sprint 1 - Pouzac, km. 62.7
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Deceuninck-QuickStep 20
2Matej Mohoric (Slo) Bahrain Victorious 17
3Pierre-Luc Périchon (Fra) Cofidis 15
4Sean Bennett (USA) Qhubeka-NextHash 13
5Mark Cavendish (GBr) Deceuninck-QuickStep 11
6Michael Mørkøv (Den) Deceuninck-QuickStep 10
7Michael Matthews (Aus) Team BikeExchange 9
8Luka Mezgec (Slo) Team BikeExchange 8
9Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bahrain Victorious 7
10Jasper Philipsen (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix 6
11Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal 5
12Kasper Asgreen (Den) Deceuninck-QuickStep 4
13Pierre Rolland (Fra) B&B Hotels p/b KTM 3
14Omar Fraile Matarranz (Spa) Astana-Premier Tech 2
15Toms Skujins (Lat) Trek-Segafredo 1

Points
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Tadej Pogacar (Slo) UAE Team Emirates 20
2Jonas Vingegaard (Den) Jumbo-Visma 17
3Richard Carapaz (Ecu) Ineos Grenadiers 15
4Enric Mas Nicolau (Spa) Movistar Team 13
5Daniel Martin (Irl) Israel Start-up Nation 11
6Sepp Kuss (USA) Jumbo-Visma 10
7Sergio Higuita Garcia (Col) EF Education-Nippo 9
8Ben O'Connor (Aus) AG2R Citroën Team 8
9Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Bora-Hansgrohe 7
10Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team 6
11Pello Bilbao Lopez De Armentia (Spa) Bahrain Victorious 5
12Guillaume Martin (Fra) Cofidis 4
13Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana-Premier Tech 3
14Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 2
15Louis Meintjes (RSA) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux 1

Mountain 1 (Cat. 4) Côte de Notre-Dame de Piétat, km. 10.6
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Christopher Juul-Jensen (Den) Team BikeExchange 1

Mountain 2 (Cat. 4) Côte de Loucrup, km. 54.6
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Deceuninck-QuickStep 1

Mountain 3 (HC) Col du Tourmalet (Souvenir Jacques Goddet), km. 94.1
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Pierre Latour (Fra) TotalEnergies 20
2David Gaudu (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 15
3Ruben Guerreiro (Por) EF Education-Nippo 12
4Wout Poels (Ned) Bahrain Victorious 10
5Omar Fraile Matarranz (Spa) Astana-Premier Tech 8
6Michael Woods (Can) Israel Start-up Nation 6
7Wout Van Aert (Bel) Jumbo-Visma 4
8Jonas Vingegaard (Den) Jumbo-Visma 2

Mountain 4 (HC) Luz Ardiden, km. 129.7
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Tadej Pogacar (Slo) UAE Team Emirates 40
2Jonas Vingegaard (Den) Jumbo-Visma 30
3Richard Carapaz (Ecu) Ineos Grenadiers 24
4Enric Mas Nicolau (Spa) Movistar Team 20
5Daniel Martin (Irl) Israel Start-up Nation 16
6Sepp Kuss (USA) Jumbo-Visma 12
7Sergio Higuita Garcia (Col) EF Education-Nippo 8
8Ben O'Connor (Aus) AG2R Citroën Team 4

Young riders
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Tadej Pogacar (Slo) UAE Team Emirates 3:33:45
2Jonas Vingegaard (Den) Jumbo-Visma 0:00:02
3Sergio Higuita Garcia (Col) EF Education-Nippo 0:00:33
4David Gaudu (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 0:02:50
5Marc Hirschi (Swi) UAE Team Emirates 0:04:05
6Aurélien Paret Peintre (Fra) AG2R Citroën Team 0:05:23
7Brandon McNulty (USA) UAE Team Emirates 0:08:09
8Neilson Powless (USA) EF Education-Nippo 0:08:58
9Valentin Madouas (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 0:11:02
10Maxime Chevalier (Fra) B&B Hotels p/b KTM 0:14:05
11Jonas Rutsch (Ger) EF Education-Nippo 0:18:35
12Harry Sweeny (Aus) Lotto Soudal
13Ide Schelling (Ned) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:21:08
14Cyril Barthe (Fra) B&B Hotels p/b KTM 0:23:13
15Stefan Bissegger (Swi) EF Education-Nippo
16Dorian Godon (Fra) AG2R Citroën Team
17Omer Goldstein (Isr) Israel Start-up Nation
18Fred Wright (GBr) Bahrain Victorious
19Brent Van Moer (Bel) Lotto Soudal
20Jasper Philipsen (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix
21Georg Zimmermann (Ger) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux
22Mark Donovan (GBr) Team DSM
23Casper Pedersen (Den) Team DSM
24Mikkel Bjerg (Den) UAE Team Emirates
25Nils Eekhoff (Ned) Team DSM 0:25:03
26Joris Nieuwenhuis (Ned) Team DSM 0:27:36
27Sean Bennett (USA) Qhubeka-NextHash 0:28:10

Combativity
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1David Gaudu (Fra) Groupama-FDJ

Teams
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1UAE Team Emirates 10:47:06
2Ineos Grenadiers 0:00:41
3Bahrain Victorious
4Jumbo-Visma 0:01:18
5Bora-Hansgrohe 0:02:16
6Movistar Team 0:03:11
7AG2R Citroën Team 0:06:24
8EF Education-Nippo 0:06:55
9TotalEnergies 0:14:51
10B&B Hotels p/b KTM 0:19:26
11Astana-Premier Tech 0:21:29
12Groupama-FDJ 0:21:44
13Israel Start-up Nation 0:26:44
14Cofidis 0:27:43
15Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux 0:28:32
16Alpecin-Fenix 0:34:12
17Trek-Segafredo 0:35:24
18Team BikeExchange 0:43:50
19Deceuninck-QuickStep 0:45:24
20Team Arkea-Samsic 0:46:32
21Qhubeka-NextHash 0:48:44
22Lotto Soudal 0:53:02
23Team DSM 1:05:38

General classification after stage 18
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Tadej Pogacar (Slo) UAE Team Emirates 75:00:02
2Jonas Vingegaard (Den) Jumbo-Visma 0:05:45
3Richard Carapaz (Ecu) Ineos Grenadiers 0:05:51
4Ben O'Connor (Aus) AG2R Citroën Team 0:08:18
5Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:08:50
6Enric Mas Nicolau (Spa) Movistar Team 0:10:11
7Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana-Premier Tech 0:11:22
8Guillaume Martin (Fra) Cofidis 0:12:46
9Pello Bilbao Lopez De Armentia (Spa) Bahrain Victorious 0:13:48
10Rigoberto Uran (Col) EF Education-Nippo 0:16:25
11David Gaudu (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 0:18:42
12Mattia Cattaneo (Ita) Deceuninck-QuickStep 0:23:36
13Esteban Chaves Rubio (Col) Team BikeExchange 0:32:07
14Louis Meintjes (RSA) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux 0:35:55
15Aurélien Paret Peintre (Fra) AG2R Citroën Team 0:37:21
16Wout Poels (Ned) Bahrain Victorious 0:47:00
17Dylan Teuns (Bel) Bahrain Victorious 0:49:33
18Ruben Guerreiro (Por) EF Education-Nippo 0:52:26
19Wout Van Aert (Bel) Jumbo-Visma 0:58:09
20Sergio Henao Montoya (Col) Qhubeka-NextHash 0:58:26
21Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek-Segafredo 1:00:04
22Sergio Higuita Garcia (Col) EF Education-Nippo 1:03:01
23Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team 1:04:24
24Jonathan Castroviejo Nicolas (Spa) Ineos Grenadiers 1:05:30
25Franck Bonnamour (Fra) B&B Hotels p/b KTM 1:18:14
26Patrick Konrad (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe 1:22:39
27Michael Woods (Can) Israel Start-up Nation 1:25:37
28Nairo Quintana (Col) Team Arkea-Samsic 1:28:24
29Ion Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Astana-Premier Tech 1:38:25
30Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Deceuninck-QuickStep 1:38:29
31Xandro Meurisse (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix 1:39:05
32Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 1:46:06
33Kenny Elissonde (Fra) Trek-Segafredo 1:47:06
34Sepp Kuss (USA) Jumbo-Visma 1:47:17
35Miguel Angel Lopez Moreno (Col) Movistar Team 1:48:32
36Rafal Majka (Pol) UAE Team Emirates 1:51:01
37Quentin Pacher (Fra) B&B Hotels p/b KTM 1:51:18
38Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana-Premier Tech 2:01:04
39Richie Porte (Aus) Ineos Grenadiers 2:02:55
40Daniel Martin (Irl) Israel Start-up Nation 2:04:33
41Matej Mohoric (Slo) Bahrain Victorious 2:04:51
42Geraint Thomas (GBr) Ineos Grenadiers 2:07:40
43Valentin Madouas (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 2:08:44
44Mark Donovan (GBr) Team DSM 2:11:10
45Neilson Powless (USA) EF Education-Nippo 2:12:14
46Davide Formolo (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 2:12:15
47Cristian Rodriguez Martin (Spa) TotalEnergies 2:16:03
48Pierre Latour (Fra) TotalEnergies 2:17:48
49Jan Bakelants (Bel) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux 2:18:10
50Pierre Rolland (Fra) B&B Hotels p/b KTM 2:18:14
51Julien Bernard (Fra) Trek-Segafredo 2:18:24
52Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bahrain Victorious 2:20:36
53Stefan Küng (Swi) Groupama-FDJ 2:22:22
54Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek-Segafredo 2:25:29
55Dylan van Baarle (Ned) Ineos Grenadiers 2:26:43
56Omar Fraile Matarranz (Spa) Astana-Premier Tech 2:29:19
57Magnus Cort (Den) EF Education-Nippo 2:30:20
58Michael Schär (Swi) AG2R Citroën Team 2:31:50
59Simon Geschke (Ger) Cofidis 2:32:32
60Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Ineos Grenadiers 2:33:00
61Lorenzo Rota (Ita) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux 2:36:34
62Hugo Houle (Can) Astana-Premier Tech 2:38:39
63Nils Politt (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 2:39:01
64Michael Valgren (Den) EF Education-Nippo 2:39:44
65Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Ineos Grenadiers 2:43:07
66Kasper Asgreen (Den) Deceuninck-QuickStep 2:43:38
67Jonas Rutsch (Ger) EF Education-Nippo 2:44:49
68Imanol Erviti (Spa) Movistar Team 2:45:37
69Silvan Dillier (Swi) Alpecin-Fenix 2:48:49
70Oliver Naesen (Bel) AG2R Citroën Team 2:49:09
71Toms Skujins (Lat) Trek-Segafredo 2:49:23
72Brandon McNulty (USA) UAE Team Emirates 2:50:15
73Victor de la Parte (Spa) TotalEnergies 2:50:42
74Elie Gesbert (Fra) Team Arkea-Samsic 2:51:24
75Alex Aranburu Deba (Spa) Astana-Premier Tech 2:52:34
76Dorian Godon (Fra) AG2R Citroën Team 2:54:08
77Rui Costa (Por) UAE Team Emirates 2:56:07
78Brent Van Moer (Bel) Lotto Soudal 2:56:26
79Fabien Doubey (Fra) TotalEnergies 2:57:00
80Anthony Turgis (Fra) TotalEnergies 2:59:05
81Michael Matthews (Aus) Team BikeExchange 3:00:01
82Cyril Gautier (Fra) B&B Hotels p/b KTM 3:04:13
83Jesus Herrada (Spa) Cofidis 3:05:48
84Ruben Fernandez (Spa) Cofidis 3:06:07
85Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal 3:06:14
86Harry Sweeny (Aus) Lotto Soudal 3:07:21
87Bruno Armirail (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 3:09:09
88Cyril Barthe (Fra) B&B Hotels p/b KTM 3:09:17
89Anthony Perez (Fra) Cofidis 3:09:48
90Jorge Arcas (Spa) Movistar Team 3:10:58
91Connor Swift (GBr) Team Arkea-Samsic 3:12:02
92Pierre-Luc Périchon (Fra) Cofidis 3:12:38
93Maxime Chevalier (Fra) B&B Hotels p/b KTM 3:13:44
94Mike Teunissen (Ned) Jumbo-Visma 3:13:54
95Ivan Garcia Cortina (Spa) Movistar Team 3:17:48
96Georg Zimmermann (Ger) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux 3:19:40
97Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) AG2R Citroën Team 3:20:14
98Marc Hirschi (Swi) UAE Team Emirates 3:20:50
99Carlos Verona Quintanilla (Spa) Movistar Team 3:21:10
100Jonas Rickaert (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix 3:21:14
101Fred Wright (GBr) Bahrain Victorious 3:23:20
102Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Lotto Soudal 3:24:18
103Luka Mezgec (Slo) Team BikeExchange 3:25:57
104Luke Durbridge (Aus) Team BikeExchange 3:26:18
105Benoit Cosnefroy (Fra) AG2R Citroën Team 3:28:24
106Guillaume Boivin (Can) Israel Start-up Nation 3:29:07
107Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) Alpecin-Fenix 3:30:27
108Stefan Bissegger (Swi) EF Education-Nippo 3:31:48
109Christophe Laporte (Fra) Cofidis 3:32:54
110Jasper Philipsen (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix 3:37:27
111Christopher Juul-Jensen (Den) Team BikeExchange 3:39:13
112Dmitriy Gruzdev (Kaz) Astana-Premier Tech 3:40:21
113Vegard Stake Laengen (Nor) UAE Team Emirates 3:40:36
114Mikkel Bjerg (Den) UAE Team Emirates 3:42:26
115Petr Vakoc (Cze) Alpecin-Fenix 3:43:19
116Lukas Pöstlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe 3:43:24
117Ide Schelling (Ned) Bora-Hansgrohe 3:43:32
118Daniel Oss (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe 3:43:52
119Boy van Poppel (Ned) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux 3:46:54
120Edward Theuns (Bel) Trek-Segafredo 3:48:21
121Danny van Poppel (Ned) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux 3:49:22
122Davide Ballerini (Ita) Deceuninck-QuickStep 3:49:53
123Omer Goldstein (Isr) Israel Start-up Nation 3:52:22
124Carlos Barbero (Spa) Qhubeka-NextHash 3:55:31
125André Greipel (Ger) Israel Start-up Nation 3:57:09
126Casper Pedersen (Den) Team DSM 3:57:55
127Marco Haller (Aut) Bahrain Victorious 3:58:05
128Joris Nieuwenhuis (Ned) Team DSM 3:58:33
129Nils Eekhoff (Ned) Team DSM 3:59:54
130Simon Clarke (Aus) Qhubeka-NextHash 4:00:44
131Julien Simon (Fra) TotalEnergies 4:01:23
132Sean Bennett (USA) Qhubeka-NextHash 4:02:30
133Jeremy Cabot (Fra) TotalEnergies 4:04:07
134Jelle Wallays (Bel) Cofidis 4:06:13
135Chris Froome (GBr) Israel Start-up Nation 4:07:30
136Rick Zabel (Ger) Israel Start-up Nation 4:09:32
137Maximilian Walscheid (Ger) Qhubeka-NextHash 4:10:14
138Dries Devenyns (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep 4:17:44
139Reto Hollenstein (Swi) Israel Start-up Nation 4:20:20
140Mads Pedersen (Den) Trek-Segafredo 4:25:50
141Michael Mørkøv (Den) Deceuninck-QuickStep 4:30:00
142Mark Cavendish (GBr) Deceuninck-QuickStep 4:31:03
143Cees Bol (Ned) Team DSM 4:32:13
144Tim Declercq (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep 4:53:15

Points Classification
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Mark Cavendish (GBr) Deceuninck-QuickStep 298
2Michael Matthews (Aus) Team BikeExchange 260
3Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bahrain Victorious 208
4Jasper Philipsen (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix 184
5Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Deceuninck-QuickStep 155
6Tadej Pogacar (Slo) UAE Team Emirates 146
7Michael Mørkøv (Den) Deceuninck-QuickStep 112
8Wout Van Aert (Bel) Jumbo-Visma 101
9Matej Mohoric (Slo) Bahrain Victorious 98
10Jonas Vingegaard (Den) Jumbo-Visma 88
11Patrick Konrad (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe 85
12Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek-Segafredo 76
13Nils Politt (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 70
14Kasper Asgreen (Den) Deceuninck-QuickStep 68
15Richard Carapaz (Ecu) Ineos Grenadiers 65
16Sergio Higuita Garcia (Col) EF Education-Nippo 65
17Stefan Küng (Swi) Groupama-FDJ 64
18Pierre-Luc Périchon (Fra) Cofidis 64
19Luka Mezgec (Slo) Team BikeExchange 63
20André Greipel (Ger) Israel Start-up Nation 63
21Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Bora-Hansgrohe 61
22David Gaudu (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 61
23Franck Bonnamour (Fra) B&B Hotels p/b KTM 60
24Mattia Cattaneo (Ita) Deceuninck-QuickStep 51
25Toms Skujins (Lat) Trek-Segafredo 48
26Anthony Turgis (Fra) TotalEnergies 47
27Anthony Perez (Fra) Cofidis 47
28Dylan Teuns (Bel) Bahrain Victorious 45
29Brent Van Moer (Bel) Lotto Soudal 45
30Imanol Erviti (Spa) Movistar Team 45
31Davide Ballerini (Ita) Deceuninck-QuickStep 45
32Cees Bol (Ned) Team DSM 45
33Harry Sweeny (Aus) Lotto Soudal 44
34Edward Theuns (Bel) Trek-Segafredo 43
35Danny van Poppel (Ned) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux 43
36Enric Mas Nicolau (Spa) Movistar Team 41
37Ben O'Connor (Aus) AG2R Citroën Team 40
38Wout Poels (Ned) Bahrain Victorious 40
39Alex Aranburu Deba (Spa) Astana-Premier Tech 40
40Jan Bakelants (Bel) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux 38
41Guillaume Martin (Fra) Cofidis 38
42Michael Woods (Can) Israel Start-up Nation 38
43Magnus Cort (Den) EF Education-Nippo 38
44Maxime Chevalier (Fra) B&B Hotels p/b KTM 38
45Sepp Kuss (USA) Jumbo-Visma 35
46Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana-Premier Tech 35
47Daniel Martin (Irl) Israel Start-up Nation 32
48Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek-Segafredo 32
49Ide Schelling (Ned) Bora-Hansgrohe 31
50Boy van Poppel (Ned) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux 31
51Ion Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Astana-Premier Tech 30
52Sean Bennett (USA) Qhubeka-NextHash 30
53Rigoberto Uran (Col) EF Education-Nippo 29
54Julien Bernard (Fra) Trek-Segafredo 28
55Dorian Godon (Fra) AG2R Citroën Team 28
56Ivan Garcia Cortina (Spa) Movistar Team 28
57Connor Swift (GBr) Team Arkea-Samsic 27
58Christophe Laporte (Fra) Cofidis 27
59Cyril Barthe (Fra) B&B Hotels p/b KTM 26
60Elie Gesbert (Fra) Team Arkea-Samsic 26
61Christopher Juul-Jensen (Den) Team BikeExchange 25
62Pello Bilbao Lopez De Armentia (Spa) Bahrain Victorious 24
63Kenny Elissonde (Fra) Trek-Segafredo 24
64Neilson Powless (USA) EF Education-Nippo 24
65Pierre Latour (Fra) TotalEnergies 24
66Fred Wright (GBr) Bahrain Victorious 24
67Jonas Rickaert (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix 23
68Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team 23
69Fabien Doubey (Fra) TotalEnergies 23
70Hugo Houle (Can) Astana-Premier Tech 22
71Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal 22
72Xandro Meurisse (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix 21
73Lukas Pöstlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe 21
74Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) AG2R Citroën Team 20
75Omer Goldstein (Isr) Israel Start-up Nation 20
76Ruben Guerreiro (Por) EF Education-Nippo 20
77Nairo Quintana (Col) Team Arkea-Samsic 18
78Dries Devenyns (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep 18
79Mads Pedersen (Den) Trek-Segafredo 18
80Omar Fraile Matarranz (Spa) Astana-Premier Tech 17
81Michael Schär (Swi) AG2R Citroën Team 17
82Esteban Chaves Rubio (Col) Team BikeExchange 15
83Aurélien Paret Peintre (Fra) AG2R Citroën Team 15
84Valentin Madouas (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 15
85Jeremy Cabot (Fra) TotalEnergies 15
86Maximilian Walscheid (Ger) Qhubeka-NextHash 14
87Sergio Henao Montoya (Col) Qhubeka-NextHash 13
88Lorenzo Rota (Ita) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux 13
89Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) Alpecin-Fenix 13
90Stefan Bissegger (Swi) EF Education-Nippo 13
91Daniel Oss (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe 13
92Jelle Wallays (Bel) Cofidis 13
93Louis Meintjes (RSA) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux 12
94Quentin Pacher (Fra) B&B Hotels p/b KTM 11
95Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana-Premier Tech 11
96Bruno Armirail (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 11
97Simon Clarke (Aus) Qhubeka-NextHash 10
98Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Lotto Soudal 9
99Benoit Cosnefroy (Fra) AG2R Citroën Team 9
100Mikkel Bjerg (Den) UAE Team Emirates 8
101Richie Porte (Aus) Ineos Grenadiers 7
102Geraint Thomas (GBr) Ineos Grenadiers 7
103Davide Formolo (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 6
104Silvan Dillier (Swi) Alpecin-Fenix 6
105Cyril Gautier (Fra) B&B Hotels p/b KTM 5
106Rick Zabel (Ger) Israel Start-up Nation 5
107Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Ineos Grenadiers 4
108Nils Eekhoff (Ned) Team DSM 4
109Brandon McNulty (USA) UAE Team Emirates 3
110Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 2
111Mark Donovan (GBr) Team DSM 2
112Jesus Herrada (Spa) Cofidis 2
113Mike Teunissen (Ned) Jumbo-Visma 2
114Dmitriy Gruzdev (Kaz) Astana-Premier Tech 2
115Marco Haller (Aut) Bahrain Victorious 2
116Marc Hirschi (Swi) UAE Team Emirates 1
117Vegard Stake Laengen (Nor) UAE Team Emirates 1
118Reto Hollenstein (Swi) Israel Start-up Nation -6
119Pierre Rolland (Fra) B&B Hotels p/b KTM -10

Mountains Classification
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Tadej Pogacar (Slo) UAE Team Emirates 107
2Wout Poels (Ned) Bahrain Victorious 88
3Jonas Vingegaard (Den) Jumbo-Visma 82
4Michael Woods (Can) Israel Start-up Nation 72
5Wout Van Aert (Bel) Jumbo-Visma 68
6Nairo Quintana (Col) Team Arkea-Samsic 66
7Richard Carapaz (Ecu) Ineos Grenadiers 56
8Ben O'Connor (Aus) AG2R Citroën Team 44
9Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek-Segafredo 41
10David Gaudu (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 41
11Anthony Perez (Fra) Cofidis 37
12Sergio Higuita Garcia (Col) EF Education-Nippo 36
13Kenny Elissonde (Fra) Trek-Segafredo 27
14Pierre Latour (Fra) TotalEnergies 26
15Sepp Kuss (USA) Jumbo-Visma 26
16Daniel Martin (Irl) Israel Start-up Nation 26
17Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Deceuninck-QuickStep 21
18Enric Mas Nicolau (Spa) Movistar Team 20
19Patrick Konrad (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe 18
20Mattia Cattaneo (Ita) Deceuninck-QuickStep 18
21Anthony Turgis (Fra) TotalEnergies 16
22Guillaume Martin (Fra) Cofidis 15
23Ruben Guerreiro (Por) EF Education-Nippo 14
24Dorian Godon (Fra) AG2R Citroën Team 14
25Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Bora-Hansgrohe 12
26Rigoberto Uran (Col) EF Education-Nippo 12
27Matej Mohoric (Slo) Bahrain Victorious 11
28Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team 11
29Dylan Teuns (Bel) Bahrain Victorious 10
30Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bahrain Victorious 10
31Pello Bilbao Lopez De Armentia (Spa) Bahrain Victorious 8
32Jan Bakelants (Bel) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux 8
33Omar Fraile Matarranz (Spa) Astana-Premier Tech 8
34Fabien Doubey (Fra) TotalEnergies 6
35Ide Schelling (Ned) Bora-Hansgrohe 5
36Ion Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Astana-Premier Tech 5
37Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) Alpecin-Fenix 4
38Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana-Premier Tech 4
39Franck Bonnamour (Fra) B&B Hotels p/b KTM 4
40Xandro Meurisse (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix 4
41Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek-Segafredo 4
42Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal 4
43Maxime Chevalier (Fra) B&B Hotels p/b KTM 4
44Kasper Asgreen (Den) Deceuninck-QuickStep 3
45Brent Van Moer (Bel) Lotto Soudal 3
46Harry Sweeny (Aus) Lotto Soudal 3
47Nils Politt (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 2
48Edward Theuns (Bel) Trek-Segafredo 2
49Christopher Juul-Jensen (Den) Team BikeExchange 2
50Danny van Poppel (Ned) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux 2
51Valentin Madouas (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 2
52Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Ineos Grenadiers 2
53Michael Matthews (Aus) Team BikeExchange 2
54Lukas Pöstlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe 2
55Hugo Houle (Can) Astana-Premier Tech 1
56Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) AG2R Citroën Team 1
57Jelle Wallays (Bel) Cofidis 1
58Esteban Chaves Rubio (Col) Team BikeExchange 1
59Stefan Küng (Swi) Groupama-FDJ 1
60Toms Skujins (Lat) Trek-Segafredo 1
61Pierre Rolland (Fra) B&B Hotels p/b KTM
62Reto Hollenstein (Swi) Israel Start-up Nation -1

Young Riders Classification
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Tadej Pogacar (Slo) UAE Team Emirates 75:00:02
2Jonas Vingegaard (Den) Jumbo-Visma 0:05:45
3David Gaudu (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 0:18:42
4Aurélien Paret Peintre (Fra) AG2R Citroën Team 0:37:21
5Sergio Higuita Garcia (Col) EF Education-Nippo 1:03:01
6Valentin Madouas (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 2:08:44
7Mark Donovan (GBr) Team DSM 2:11:10
8Neilson Powless (USA) EF Education-Nippo 2:12:14
9Jonas Rutsch (Ger) EF Education-Nippo 2:44:49
10Brandon McNulty (USA) UAE Team Emirates 2:50:15
11Dorian Godon (Fra) AG2R Citroën Team 2:54:08
12Brent Van Moer (Bel) Lotto Soudal 2:56:26
13Harry Sweeny (Aus) Lotto Soudal 3:07:21
14Cyril Barthe (Fra) B&B Hotels p/b KTM 3:09:17
15Maxime Chevalier (Fra) B&B Hotels p/b KTM 3:13:44
16Georg Zimmermann (Ger) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux 3:19:40
17Marc Hirschi (Swi) UAE Team Emirates 3:20:50
18Fred Wright (GBr) Bahrain Victorious 3:23:20
19Stefan Bissegger (Swi) EF Education-Nippo 3:31:48
20Jasper Philipsen (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix 3:37:27
21Mikkel Bjerg (Den) UAE Team Emirates 3:42:26
22Ide Schelling (Ned) Bora-Hansgrohe 3:43:32
23Omer Goldstein (Isr) Israel Start-up Nation 3:52:22
24Casper Pedersen (Den) Team DSM 3:57:55
25Joris Nieuwenhuis (Ned) Team DSM 3:58:33
26Nils Eekhoff (Ned) Team DSM 3:59:54
27Sean Bennett (USA) Qhubeka-NextHash 4:02:30

Teams Classification
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Bahrain Victorious 225:42:33
2EF Education-Nippo 0:40:30
3Ineos Grenadiers 1:09:16
4AG2R Citroën Team 1:09:51
5Jumbo-Visma 1:14:30
6Bora-Hansgrohe 1:33:09
7Movistar Team 1:40:32
8Astana-Premier Tech 2:00:57
9UAE Team Emirates 2:22:07
10Trek-Segafredo 2:22:25
11Groupama-FDJ 3:27:49
12B&B Hotels p/b KTM 3:35:42
13Deceuninck-QuickStep 3:39:08
14Cofidis 3:48:47
15Team BikeExchange 4:07:39
16Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux 4:10:51
17TotalEnergies 4:57:24
18Israel Start-up Nation 5:26:33
19Team Arkea-Samsic 5:41:33
20Alpecin-Fenix 6:03:17
21Qhubeka-NextHash 6:59:50
22Team DSM 7:26:32
23Lotto Soudal 7:39:27
Daniel Benson

Editor in Chief - Cyclingnews.

