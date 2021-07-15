Tour de France: Pogacar takes final mountain stage at Luz Ardiden

Image 1 of 40 Tadej Pogacar (UAE Team Emirates) wins stage 18 at the Tour de France (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 2 of 40 Tadej Pogacar (UAE Team Emirates) wins stage 18 at the Tour de France (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 3 of 40 Tadej Pogacar on the final mountain stage (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 4 of 40 Tadej Pogacar stage 18 at the Tour de France (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 5 of 40 Tadej Pogacar and Jonas Vingegaard ahead of stage 18 at the Tour de France (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 6 of 40 Bahrain Victorious ahead of stage 18 at the Tour de France (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 7 of 40 The peloton depart from Pau for stage 18 at the Tour de France (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 8 of 40 Wout Poels (Bahrain Victoriious) ahead of stage 18 at the Tour de France (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 9 of 40 Pierre-Luc Périchon leads the breakaway during stage 18 at the Tour de France (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 10 of 40 Julian Alaphilippe leads the breakaway during stage 18 at the Tour de France (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 11 of 40 The six-rider breakaway during stage 18 at the Tour de France (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 12 of 40 Bahrain Victorious lead the peloton during stage 18 (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 13 of 40 Mark Cavendish in the green points jersey (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 14 of 40 Wout Poels in the mountains jersey at the Tour de France (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 15 of 40 The breakaway during stage 18 at the Tour de France (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 16 of 40 Bahrain Victorious during stage 18 at the Tour de France (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 17 of 40 Thomas De Gendt stage 18 at the Tour de France (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 18 of 40 Mark Cavendish in the green points jersey at the Tour de France (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 19 of 40 Julian Alaphilippe on the climb of stage 18 (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 20 of 40 Sergio Henao had a crash on stage 18 at the Tour de France (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 21 of 40 Sergio Henao had a crash on stage 18 at the Tour de France (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 22 of 40 Omar Fraile on the climb during stage 18 at the Tour de France (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 23 of 40 Ineos Grenadiers leading up the climb on stage 18 at the Tour de France (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 24 of 40 Ruben Guerreiro, David Gaudu, Pierre Latour at stage 18 at the Tour de France (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 25 of 40 Kenny Elissonde, Ion Izagirre, Omar Fraile during stage 18 (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 26 of 40 (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 27 of 40 (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 28 of 40 (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 29 of 40 (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 30 of 40 Sepp Kuss (Jumbo-Visma) leads on the final slopes to Luz Ardiden (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 31 of 40 Tadej Pogacar (UAE Team Emirates) on his way to winning stage 18 at the Tour de France (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 32 of 40 Tadej Pogacar (UAE Team Emirates) wins stage 18 at the Tour de France (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 33 of 40 Tadej Pogacar and UAE Team Emirates on stage 18 at the Tour de France (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 34 of 40 Tadej Pogacar racing the last mountain stage 18 at the Tour de France (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 35 of 40 Ineos Grenadiers on the final climb to Luz Ardiden on stage 18 at the Tour de France (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 36 of 40 Tadej Pogacar takes the stage 18 win ahead of Jonas Vingegaard and Richard Carapaz (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 37 of 40 Richard Carapaz finishes third on stage 18 (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 38 of 40 Tadej Pogacar winning at Luz Ardiden (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 39 of 40 Tadej Pogacar (UAE Team Emriates) celebrates victory on stage 18 (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 40 of 40 Tadej Pogacar (UAE Team Emriates) celebrates victory on stage 18 as Jonas Vingegaard (Jumbo-Visma) finishes second place (Image credit: Getty Images)

Tadej Pogačar (UAE Team Emirates) won his second straight mountain top finish at the Tour de France on stage 18 to Luz Ardiden with another utterly dominant performance in the Pyrenees.

The yellow jersey stamped his authority on the race once again, finishing ahead of Jonas Vingegaard (Jumbo Visma) and Richard Carapaz (Ineos Grenadiers).

The Slovenian made it look easy, once again, skipping up to two accelerations from Enric Mas (Movistar), who had dared to attack on the final climb and cause something of a mini-upset. The second attack from Mas with just under 1km remaining was closed by Pogačar with 400m to go and he used that momentum to kick again. Carapaz tried in vain to bring the race leader back but he was unable to match the pace set by a rider who has looked head and shoulders above everyone in this year’s Tour de France.

At the line, a still fresh looking Pogačar had time to look back at his two main rivals, before basking in his success once a again.

"It's unbelievable. After yesterday, today ... I don't know, I felt good and I'm really happy with the win," the race leader said. "It's crazy. It was a game for me since I started and I'm enjoying playing it. I'm super happy. You never know. It's still three days to go but it looks good."

The win puts Pogačar a massive 5:45 clear of Vingegaard with just three stages remaining, and with Carapaz a further six seconds adrift. By winning the stage Pogačar also sealed the win in the king of the mountains competition, meaning that he is likely to arrive in Paris to celebrate classification victories in yellow, white and polka-dot jerseys.

While Pogačar made his way to the podium for the third stage win in this year’s race there was only heartbreak for Rigoberto Urán, who was dropped on the Col du Tourmalet. The Colombian came into the stage with his podium hopes hanging by a thread after he cracked on stage 17 but any dreams of a second time inside the top three in Paris were brutally dismantled by a combination of Ineos and UAE who controlled much of the stage. Uran would eventually finish almost nine minutes down and is now in 10th place overall.

The battle for the stage however truly ignited with around 5.5km to go on the last climb when Rafał Majka took over and began to drive the pace for his teammate and race leader. The acceleration in pace, just like we had seen before from the UAE rider on stage 17 reduced the front group to around a dozen riders with Wout van Aert, Alexey Lutsenko and David Gaudu quickly distanced as a result.

Pogačar attacked first with 3.2km to go and was joined by Carpaz, Vingegaard, Sepp Kuss, and Enric Mas and it was Jumbo-Visma who set the pace with Kuss sitting on the front until about 1.1km to go. When the pace slowed and Mas attacked it looked as though the Spaniard would be able to escape and thus save his team’s race but Pogačar had other ideas.

"It was super hard," Pogačar said. "Already on the Tourmalet it was a pace where you just sit on the wheel and forget about everything, and and just focus. The last climb, it was the maximum."

How it unfolded

Stage 18 of the Tour de France began in an all too familiar frame in Pau, with the French police authorities confirming that they had visited the Bahrain Victorious hotel during the previous night with a raid that lasted well into the small hours of Thursday morning.

The news overshadowed the start of the final mountain stage of this year’s race with riders forced to answer questions from the media about the raid and what it meant for a Bahrain Victorious team that had already won two stages and was leading both the team and mountains classification.

It was hardly surprising to see Wout Poels and Matej Mohoric – both from Bahrain Victorious, take out their frustration on the race with the pair of riders among the early attackers after the rollout towards the high Pyrenees. The squad had been forced to hand over phones and laptops, their bus and rooms searched, yet any lack of sleep was put to one side with Mohoric eventually kicking clear with Chris Juul Jensen and Sean Bennett.

Only Julian Alaphilippe (Deceuninck-QuickStep) and Pierre-Luc Périchon (Cofidis) were able to mount a counter-attack, and with just under 100km to go of the short stage, the two groups merged to form five leaders on the road. Their advantage remained slim, at just under two minutes, with Juul Jensen forced to drop back due to team orders.

On the fourth category Côte de Loucrup after 55km, the leaders held a gap of 1:22. With an intermediate sprint coming up just after the climb at Pouzac, it was Team BikeExchange that lifted the pace in order to try and drop Mark Cavendish and help Michael Matthews close the gap in the green jersey competition. That aim fell short when Cavendish survived the onslaught and then outsprinted Matthews to increase his points lead but the action sparked a run of attacks with Dan Martin, Kenny Elissonde, Jasper Stuyven, Edward Theuns and Davide Ballerini the first wave of riders to push clear.

That move failed but Pierre Rolland and Juul Jensen kicked ahead just as Alaphilippe and Mohoric dropped Bennett and Pierre-Luc Périchon with 58km to go.

Valentin Madouas, Pierre Latour, Kenny Elissonde and Pierre Rolland created a dangerous move with 50km to go as the race climbed the lower slopes of the Col du Tourmalet. UAE Team Emirates took up the chase but an even more threatening move escaped next with David Gaudu, Ion Izaguirre, and Ruben Guerreiro, Omer Fraile, all going on the offensive roughly halfway up the legendary climb, with around 45km to go on the stage.

Seven kilometres from the summit, the Gaudu and Madouas groups merged but with only 40 seconds covering most of the race the fight for the stage win lay wide open.

Ineos Grenadier's high pace caused problems for several riders, including Davide Formolo (UAE Team Emirates) and the British team’s very own Richie Porte, who were both dropped.

With six kilometres to go on the climb Alaphilippe and Mohoric were reeled in by the Gaudu break but with the peloton at just 26 seconds the chance for any break contesting the stage win looked slim as Dylan Van Baarle ground out a pace that reduced the peloton to about 30 riders. Soon after Rigoberto Uran (EF Education-Nippo), fourth overall at the start of the stage, was forced to let go of his rivals with 37km remaining on the stage.

At the same time Gaudu went for broke, perhaps knowing that taking on Pogacar and company on the final climb would be futile. He accelerated with Alaphilippe, Guerreiro, and Latour for company. The world champion cracked four kilometres from the summit as Gaudu plowed on – his lead to the yellow jersey holding at around 40 seconds.

Guerreiro was distanced by Latour and Gaudu one kilometre from the summit of the Tourmalet as Poels and Michael Woods ignited their battle in the king of the mountains competition. The Bahrain Victorious rider extended his lead in the competition when Woods was forced to sit up, as Gaudu, second on the climb to Latour, distanced his breakaway companion on the breathtaking descent.

The final test

After diving down the spectacular descent of the Tourmlalet to the foot of Luz Ardiden, lone leader Gaudu held a slender 17 seconds on the Ineos fronted peloton with a group containing Uran 1:52 behind the front of the race.

At that point Pogacar still had three teammates by his side, as Michal Kwiatkowski took over at the front of the race with Gaudu 17 seconds clear with 10km to climb.

Full Results Pos. Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Tadej Pogacar (Slo) UAE Team Emirates 3:33:45 2 Jonas Vingegaard (Den) Jumbo-Visma 0:00:02 3 Richard Carapaz (Ecu) Ineos Grenadiers 4 Enric Mas Nicolau (Spa) Movistar Team 0:00:13 5 Daniel Martin (Irl) Israel Start-up Nation 0:00:24 6 Sepp Kuss (USA) Jumbo-Visma 0:00:30 7 Sergio Higuita Garcia (Col) EF Education-Nippo 0:00:33 8 Ben O'Connor (Aus) AG2R Citroën Team 0:00:34 9 Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Bora-Hansgrohe 10 Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team 0:00:40 11 Pello Bilbao Lopez De Armentia (Spa) Bahrain Victorious 0:00:45 12 Guillaume Martin (Fra) Cofidis 13 Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana-Premier Tech 0:01:08 14 Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:01:15 15 Louis Meintjes (RSA) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux 0:01:43 16 Rafal Majka (Pol) UAE Team Emirates 0:01:46 17 Jonathan Castroviejo Nicolas (Spa) Ineos Grenadiers 0:01:56 18 Wout Poels (Ned) Bahrain Victorious 0:02:32 19 David Gaudu (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 0:02:50 20 Xandro Meurisse (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix 0:03:07 21 Esteban Chaves Rubio (Col) Team BikeExchange 0:03:15 22 Ruben Guerreiro (Por) EF Education-Nippo 23 Dylan Teuns (Bel) Bahrain Victorious 24 Mattia Cattaneo (Ita) Deceuninck-QuickStep 0:03:45 25 Franck Bonnamour (Fra) B&B Hotels p/b KTM 0:03:57 26 Cristian Rodriguez Martin (Spa) TotalEnergies 27 Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek-Segafredo 0:04:05 28 Marc Hirschi (Swi) UAE Team Emirates 29 Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Ineos Grenadiers 0:04:34 30 Aurélien Paret Peintre (Fra) AG2R Citroën Team 0:05:23 31 Nairo Quintana (Col) Team Arkea-Samsic 0:05:57 32 Michael Schär (Swi) AG2R Citroën Team 0:06:18 33 Victor de la Parte (Spa) TotalEnergies 34 Patrick Konrad (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe 35 Matej Mohoric (Slo) Bahrain Victorious 0:06:31 36 Wout Van Aert (Bel) Jumbo-Visma 0:06:37 37 Quentin Pacher (Fra) B&B Hotels p/b KTM 0:07:15 38 Brandon McNulty (USA) UAE Team Emirates 0:08:09 39 Sergio Henao Montoya (Col) Qhubeka-NextHash 40 Miguel Angel Lopez Moreno (Col) Movistar Team 41 Michael Woods (Can) Israel Start-up Nation 0:08:58 42 Magnus Cort (Den) EF Education-Nippo 43 Rigoberto Uran (Col) EF Education-Nippo 44 Neilson Powless (USA) EF Education-Nippo 45 Oliver Naesen (Bel) AG2R Citroën Team 46 Pierre Latour (Fra) TotalEnergies 0:10:27 47 Valentin Madouas (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 0:11:02 48 Ion Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Astana-Premier Tech 0:12:05 49 Silvan Dillier (Swi) Alpecin-Fenix 0:13:43 50 Stefan Küng (Swi) Groupama-FDJ 51 Jorge Arcas (Spa) Movistar Team 52 Lorenzo Rota (Ita) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux 0:14:05 53 Maxime Chevalier (Fra) B&B Hotels p/b KTM 54 Omar Fraile Matarranz (Spa) Astana-Premier Tech 0:14:07 55 Hugo Houle (Can) Astana-Premier Tech 0:14:15 56 Dylan van Baarle (Ned) Ineos Grenadiers 0:14:47 57 Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Ineos Grenadiers 58 Simon Geschke (Ger) Cofidis 0:16:12 59 Geraint Thomas (GBr) Ineos Grenadiers 0:16:37 60 Jesus Herrada (Spa) Cofidis 61 Carlos Verona Quintanilla (Spa) Movistar Team 62 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:17:05 63 Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bahrain Victorious 0:18:35 64 Mike Teunissen (Ned) Jumbo-Visma 65 Jan Bakelants (Bel) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux 66 Julien Bernard (Fra) Trek-Segafredo 67 Ruben Fernandez (Spa) Cofidis 68 Imanol Erviti (Spa) Movistar Team 69 Fabien Doubey (Fra) TotalEnergies 70 Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek-Segafredo 71 Jonas Rutsch (Ger) EF Education-Nippo 72 Harry Sweeny (Aus) Lotto Soudal 73 Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana-Premier Tech 74 Michael Valgren (Den) EF Education-Nippo 75 Toms Skujins (Lat) Trek-Segafredo 76 Pierre Rolland (Fra) B&B Hotels p/b KTM 77 Kenny Elissonde (Fra) Trek-Segafredo 0:19:54 78 Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Deceuninck-QuickStep 79 Dmitriy Gruzdev (Kaz) Astana-Premier Tech 0:20:48 80 Ide Schelling (Ned) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:21:08 81 Ivan Garcia Cortina (Spa) Movistar Team 0:23:13 82 Daniel Oss (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe 83 Guillaume Boivin (Can) Israel Start-up Nation 84 Cyril Barthe (Fra) B&B Hotels p/b KTM 85 Stefan Bissegger (Swi) EF Education-Nippo 86 Marco Haller (Aut) Bahrain Victorious 87 Davide Formolo (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 88 Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) Alpecin-Fenix 89 Dorian Godon (Fra) AG2R Citroën Team 90 Omer Goldstein (Isr) Israel Start-up Nation 91 Cyril Gautier (Fra) B&B Hotels p/b KTM 92 Jonas Rickaert (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix 93 Fred Wright (GBr) Bahrain Victorious 94 Carlos Barbero (Spa) Qhubeka-NextHash 95 Elie Gesbert (Fra) Team Arkea-Samsic 96 Brent Van Moer (Bel) Lotto Soudal 97 Jasper Philipsen (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix 98 Georg Zimmermann (Ger) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux 99 Mark Donovan (GBr) Team DSM 100 Danny van Poppel (Ned) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux 101 Richie Porte (Aus) Ineos Grenadiers 102 Boy van Poppel (Ned) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux 103 Julien Simon (Fra) TotalEnergies 104 Connor Swift (GBr) Team Arkea-Samsic 105 Luke Durbridge (Aus) Team BikeExchange 106 Christopher Juul-Jensen (Den) Team BikeExchange 107 Vegard Stake Laengen (Nor) UAE Team Emirates 108 Alex Aranburu Deba (Spa) Astana-Premier Tech 109 Bruno Armirail (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 110 Rui Costa (Por) UAE Team Emirates 111 Jeremy Cabot (Fra) TotalEnergies 112 Anthony Turgis (Fra) TotalEnergies 113 Casper Pedersen (Den) Team DSM 114 Simon Clarke (Aus) Qhubeka-NextHash 115 Mikkel Bjerg (Den) UAE Team Emirates 116 Petr Vakoc (Cze) Alpecin-Fenix 117 Nils Politt (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 118 Christophe Laporte (Fra) Cofidis 0:24:34 119 Michael Matthews (Aus) Team BikeExchange 0:24:49 120 Nils Eekhoff (Ned) Team DSM 0:25:03 121 Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) AG2R Citroën Team 122 Anthony Perez (Fra) Cofidis 0:26:37 123 Kasper Asgreen (Den) Deceuninck-QuickStep 0:27:36 124 Joris Nieuwenhuis (Ned) Team DSM 125 Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:27:57 126 André Greipel (Ger) Israel Start-up Nation 127 Rick Zabel (Ger) Israel Start-up Nation 128 Reto Hollenstein (Swi) Israel Start-up Nation 129 Chris Froome (GBr) Israel Start-up Nation 130 Benoit Cosnefroy (Fra) AG2R Citroën Team 131 Luka Mezgec (Slo) Team BikeExchange 132 Pierre-Luc Périchon (Fra) Cofidis 133 Mads Pedersen (Den) Trek-Segafredo 134 Edward Theuns (Bel) Trek-Segafredo 135 Maximilian Walscheid (Ger) Qhubeka-NextHash 136 Lukas Pöstlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe 137 Jelle Wallays (Bel) Cofidis 138 Sean Bennett (USA) Qhubeka-NextHash 0:28:10 139 Cees Bol (Ned) Team DSM 0:29:35 140 Michael Mørkøv (Den) Deceuninck-QuickStep 0:32:06 141 Tim Declercq (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep 142 Dries Devenyns (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep 143 Davide Ballerini (Ita) Deceuninck-QuickStep 144 Mark Cavendish (GBr) Deceuninck-QuickStep

Sprint 1 - Pouzac, km. 62.7 Pos. Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Deceuninck-QuickStep 20 2 Matej Mohoric (Slo) Bahrain Victorious 17 3 Pierre-Luc Périchon (Fra) Cofidis 15 4 Sean Bennett (USA) Qhubeka-NextHash 13 5 Mark Cavendish (GBr) Deceuninck-QuickStep 11 6 Michael Mørkøv (Den) Deceuninck-QuickStep 10 7 Michael Matthews (Aus) Team BikeExchange 9 8 Luka Mezgec (Slo) Team BikeExchange 8 9 Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bahrain Victorious 7 10 Jasper Philipsen (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix 6 11 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal 5 12 Kasper Asgreen (Den) Deceuninck-QuickStep 4 13 Pierre Rolland (Fra) B&B Hotels p/b KTM 3 14 Omar Fraile Matarranz (Spa) Astana-Premier Tech 2 15 Toms Skujins (Lat) Trek-Segafredo 1

Points Pos. Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Tadej Pogacar (Slo) UAE Team Emirates 20 2 Jonas Vingegaard (Den) Jumbo-Visma 17 3 Richard Carapaz (Ecu) Ineos Grenadiers 15 4 Enric Mas Nicolau (Spa) Movistar Team 13 5 Daniel Martin (Irl) Israel Start-up Nation 11 6 Sepp Kuss (USA) Jumbo-Visma 10 7 Sergio Higuita Garcia (Col) EF Education-Nippo 9 8 Ben O'Connor (Aus) AG2R Citroën Team 8 9 Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Bora-Hansgrohe 7 10 Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team 6 11 Pello Bilbao Lopez De Armentia (Spa) Bahrain Victorious 5 12 Guillaume Martin (Fra) Cofidis 4 13 Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana-Premier Tech 3 14 Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 2 15 Louis Meintjes (RSA) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux 1

Mountain 1 (Cat. 4) Côte de Notre-Dame de Piétat, km. 10.6 Pos. Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Christopher Juul-Jensen (Den) Team BikeExchange 1

Mountain 2 (Cat. 4) Côte de Loucrup, km. 54.6 Pos. Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Deceuninck-QuickStep 1

Mountain 3 (HC) Col du Tourmalet (Souvenir Jacques Goddet), km. 94.1 Pos. Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Pierre Latour (Fra) TotalEnergies 20 2 David Gaudu (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 15 3 Ruben Guerreiro (Por) EF Education-Nippo 12 4 Wout Poels (Ned) Bahrain Victorious 10 5 Omar Fraile Matarranz (Spa) Astana-Premier Tech 8 6 Michael Woods (Can) Israel Start-up Nation 6 7 Wout Van Aert (Bel) Jumbo-Visma 4 8 Jonas Vingegaard (Den) Jumbo-Visma 2

Mountain 4 (HC) Luz Ardiden, km. 129.7 Pos. Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Tadej Pogacar (Slo) UAE Team Emirates 40 2 Jonas Vingegaard (Den) Jumbo-Visma 30 3 Richard Carapaz (Ecu) Ineos Grenadiers 24 4 Enric Mas Nicolau (Spa) Movistar Team 20 5 Daniel Martin (Irl) Israel Start-up Nation 16 6 Sepp Kuss (USA) Jumbo-Visma 12 7 Sergio Higuita Garcia (Col) EF Education-Nippo 8 8 Ben O'Connor (Aus) AG2R Citroën Team 4

Young riders Pos. Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Tadej Pogacar (Slo) UAE Team Emirates 3:33:45 2 Jonas Vingegaard (Den) Jumbo-Visma 0:00:02 3 Sergio Higuita Garcia (Col) EF Education-Nippo 0:00:33 4 David Gaudu (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 0:02:50 5 Marc Hirschi (Swi) UAE Team Emirates 0:04:05 6 Aurélien Paret Peintre (Fra) AG2R Citroën Team 0:05:23 7 Brandon McNulty (USA) UAE Team Emirates 0:08:09 8 Neilson Powless (USA) EF Education-Nippo 0:08:58 9 Valentin Madouas (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 0:11:02 10 Maxime Chevalier (Fra) B&B Hotels p/b KTM 0:14:05 11 Jonas Rutsch (Ger) EF Education-Nippo 0:18:35 12 Harry Sweeny (Aus) Lotto Soudal 13 Ide Schelling (Ned) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:21:08 14 Cyril Barthe (Fra) B&B Hotels p/b KTM 0:23:13 15 Stefan Bissegger (Swi) EF Education-Nippo 16 Dorian Godon (Fra) AG2R Citroën Team 17 Omer Goldstein (Isr) Israel Start-up Nation 18 Fred Wright (GBr) Bahrain Victorious 19 Brent Van Moer (Bel) Lotto Soudal 20 Jasper Philipsen (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix 21 Georg Zimmermann (Ger) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux 22 Mark Donovan (GBr) Team DSM 23 Casper Pedersen (Den) Team DSM 24 Mikkel Bjerg (Den) UAE Team Emirates 25 Nils Eekhoff (Ned) Team DSM 0:25:03 26 Joris Nieuwenhuis (Ned) Team DSM 0:27:36 27 Sean Bennett (USA) Qhubeka-NextHash 0:28:10

Combativity Pos. Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 David Gaudu (Fra) Groupama-FDJ

Teams Pos. Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 UAE Team Emirates 10:47:06 2 Ineos Grenadiers 0:00:41 3 Bahrain Victorious 4 Jumbo-Visma 0:01:18 5 Bora-Hansgrohe 0:02:16 6 Movistar Team 0:03:11 7 AG2R Citroën Team 0:06:24 8 EF Education-Nippo 0:06:55 9 TotalEnergies 0:14:51 10 B&B Hotels p/b KTM 0:19:26 11 Astana-Premier Tech 0:21:29 12 Groupama-FDJ 0:21:44 13 Israel Start-up Nation 0:26:44 14 Cofidis 0:27:43 15 Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux 0:28:32 16 Alpecin-Fenix 0:34:12 17 Trek-Segafredo 0:35:24 18 Team BikeExchange 0:43:50 19 Deceuninck-QuickStep 0:45:24 20 Team Arkea-Samsic 0:46:32 21 Qhubeka-NextHash 0:48:44 22 Lotto Soudal 0:53:02 23 Team DSM 1:05:38

General classification after stage 18 Pos. Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Tadej Pogacar (Slo) UAE Team Emirates 75:00:02 2 Jonas Vingegaard (Den) Jumbo-Visma 0:05:45 3 Richard Carapaz (Ecu) Ineos Grenadiers 0:05:51 4 Ben O'Connor (Aus) AG2R Citroën Team 0:08:18 5 Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:08:50 6 Enric Mas Nicolau (Spa) Movistar Team 0:10:11 7 Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana-Premier Tech 0:11:22 8 Guillaume Martin (Fra) Cofidis 0:12:46 9 Pello Bilbao Lopez De Armentia (Spa) Bahrain Victorious 0:13:48 10 Rigoberto Uran (Col) EF Education-Nippo 0:16:25 11 David Gaudu (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 0:18:42 12 Mattia Cattaneo (Ita) Deceuninck-QuickStep 0:23:36 13 Esteban Chaves Rubio (Col) Team BikeExchange 0:32:07 14 Louis Meintjes (RSA) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux 0:35:55 15 Aurélien Paret Peintre (Fra) AG2R Citroën Team 0:37:21 16 Wout Poels (Ned) Bahrain Victorious 0:47:00 17 Dylan Teuns (Bel) Bahrain Victorious 0:49:33 18 Ruben Guerreiro (Por) EF Education-Nippo 0:52:26 19 Wout Van Aert (Bel) Jumbo-Visma 0:58:09 20 Sergio Henao Montoya (Col) Qhubeka-NextHash 0:58:26 21 Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek-Segafredo 1:00:04 22 Sergio Higuita Garcia (Col) EF Education-Nippo 1:03:01 23 Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team 1:04:24 24 Jonathan Castroviejo Nicolas (Spa) Ineos Grenadiers 1:05:30 25 Franck Bonnamour (Fra) B&B Hotels p/b KTM 1:18:14 26 Patrick Konrad (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe 1:22:39 27 Michael Woods (Can) Israel Start-up Nation 1:25:37 28 Nairo Quintana (Col) Team Arkea-Samsic 1:28:24 29 Ion Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Astana-Premier Tech 1:38:25 30 Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Deceuninck-QuickStep 1:38:29 31 Xandro Meurisse (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix 1:39:05 32 Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 1:46:06 33 Kenny Elissonde (Fra) Trek-Segafredo 1:47:06 34 Sepp Kuss (USA) Jumbo-Visma 1:47:17 35 Miguel Angel Lopez Moreno (Col) Movistar Team 1:48:32 36 Rafal Majka (Pol) UAE Team Emirates 1:51:01 37 Quentin Pacher (Fra) B&B Hotels p/b KTM 1:51:18 38 Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana-Premier Tech 2:01:04 39 Richie Porte (Aus) Ineos Grenadiers 2:02:55 40 Daniel Martin (Irl) Israel Start-up Nation 2:04:33 41 Matej Mohoric (Slo) Bahrain Victorious 2:04:51 42 Geraint Thomas (GBr) Ineos Grenadiers 2:07:40 43 Valentin Madouas (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 2:08:44 44 Mark Donovan (GBr) Team DSM 2:11:10 45 Neilson Powless (USA) EF Education-Nippo 2:12:14 46 Davide Formolo (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 2:12:15 47 Cristian Rodriguez Martin (Spa) TotalEnergies 2:16:03 48 Pierre Latour (Fra) TotalEnergies 2:17:48 49 Jan Bakelants (Bel) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux 2:18:10 50 Pierre Rolland (Fra) B&B Hotels p/b KTM 2:18:14 51 Julien Bernard (Fra) Trek-Segafredo 2:18:24 52 Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bahrain Victorious 2:20:36 53 Stefan Küng (Swi) Groupama-FDJ 2:22:22 54 Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek-Segafredo 2:25:29 55 Dylan van Baarle (Ned) Ineos Grenadiers 2:26:43 56 Omar Fraile Matarranz (Spa) Astana-Premier Tech 2:29:19 57 Magnus Cort (Den) EF Education-Nippo 2:30:20 58 Michael Schär (Swi) AG2R Citroën Team 2:31:50 59 Simon Geschke (Ger) Cofidis 2:32:32 60 Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Ineos Grenadiers 2:33:00 61 Lorenzo Rota (Ita) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux 2:36:34 62 Hugo Houle (Can) Astana-Premier Tech 2:38:39 63 Nils Politt (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 2:39:01 64 Michael Valgren (Den) EF Education-Nippo 2:39:44 65 Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Ineos Grenadiers 2:43:07 66 Kasper Asgreen (Den) Deceuninck-QuickStep 2:43:38 67 Jonas Rutsch (Ger) EF Education-Nippo 2:44:49 68 Imanol Erviti (Spa) Movistar Team 2:45:37 69 Silvan Dillier (Swi) Alpecin-Fenix 2:48:49 70 Oliver Naesen (Bel) AG2R Citroën Team 2:49:09 71 Toms Skujins (Lat) Trek-Segafredo 2:49:23 72 Brandon McNulty (USA) UAE Team Emirates 2:50:15 73 Victor de la Parte (Spa) TotalEnergies 2:50:42 74 Elie Gesbert (Fra) Team Arkea-Samsic 2:51:24 75 Alex Aranburu Deba (Spa) Astana-Premier Tech 2:52:34 76 Dorian Godon (Fra) AG2R Citroën Team 2:54:08 77 Rui Costa (Por) UAE Team Emirates 2:56:07 78 Brent Van Moer (Bel) Lotto Soudal 2:56:26 79 Fabien Doubey (Fra) TotalEnergies 2:57:00 80 Anthony Turgis (Fra) TotalEnergies 2:59:05 81 Michael Matthews (Aus) Team BikeExchange 3:00:01 82 Cyril Gautier (Fra) B&B Hotels p/b KTM 3:04:13 83 Jesus Herrada (Spa) Cofidis 3:05:48 84 Ruben Fernandez (Spa) Cofidis 3:06:07 85 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal 3:06:14 86 Harry Sweeny (Aus) Lotto Soudal 3:07:21 87 Bruno Armirail (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 3:09:09 88 Cyril Barthe (Fra) B&B Hotels p/b KTM 3:09:17 89 Anthony Perez (Fra) Cofidis 3:09:48 90 Jorge Arcas (Spa) Movistar Team 3:10:58 91 Connor Swift (GBr) Team Arkea-Samsic 3:12:02 92 Pierre-Luc Périchon (Fra) Cofidis 3:12:38 93 Maxime Chevalier (Fra) B&B Hotels p/b KTM 3:13:44 94 Mike Teunissen (Ned) Jumbo-Visma 3:13:54 95 Ivan Garcia Cortina (Spa) Movistar Team 3:17:48 96 Georg Zimmermann (Ger) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux 3:19:40 97 Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) AG2R Citroën Team 3:20:14 98 Marc Hirschi (Swi) UAE Team Emirates 3:20:50 99 Carlos Verona Quintanilla (Spa) Movistar Team 3:21:10 100 Jonas Rickaert (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix 3:21:14 101 Fred Wright (GBr) Bahrain Victorious 3:23:20 102 Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Lotto Soudal 3:24:18 103 Luka Mezgec (Slo) Team BikeExchange 3:25:57 104 Luke Durbridge (Aus) Team BikeExchange 3:26:18 105 Benoit Cosnefroy (Fra) AG2R Citroën Team 3:28:24 106 Guillaume Boivin (Can) Israel Start-up Nation 3:29:07 107 Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) Alpecin-Fenix 3:30:27 108 Stefan Bissegger (Swi) EF Education-Nippo 3:31:48 109 Christophe Laporte (Fra) Cofidis 3:32:54 110 Jasper Philipsen (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix 3:37:27 111 Christopher Juul-Jensen (Den) Team BikeExchange 3:39:13 112 Dmitriy Gruzdev (Kaz) Astana-Premier Tech 3:40:21 113 Vegard Stake Laengen (Nor) UAE Team Emirates 3:40:36 114 Mikkel Bjerg (Den) UAE Team Emirates 3:42:26 115 Petr Vakoc (Cze) Alpecin-Fenix 3:43:19 116 Lukas Pöstlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe 3:43:24 117 Ide Schelling (Ned) Bora-Hansgrohe 3:43:32 118 Daniel Oss (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe 3:43:52 119 Boy van Poppel (Ned) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux 3:46:54 120 Edward Theuns (Bel) Trek-Segafredo 3:48:21 121 Danny van Poppel (Ned) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux 3:49:22 122 Davide Ballerini (Ita) Deceuninck-QuickStep 3:49:53 123 Omer Goldstein (Isr) Israel Start-up Nation 3:52:22 124 Carlos Barbero (Spa) Qhubeka-NextHash 3:55:31 125 André Greipel (Ger) Israel Start-up Nation 3:57:09 126 Casper Pedersen (Den) Team DSM 3:57:55 127 Marco Haller (Aut) Bahrain Victorious 3:58:05 128 Joris Nieuwenhuis (Ned) Team DSM 3:58:33 129 Nils Eekhoff (Ned) Team DSM 3:59:54 130 Simon Clarke (Aus) Qhubeka-NextHash 4:00:44 131 Julien Simon (Fra) TotalEnergies 4:01:23 132 Sean Bennett (USA) Qhubeka-NextHash 4:02:30 133 Jeremy Cabot (Fra) TotalEnergies 4:04:07 134 Jelle Wallays (Bel) Cofidis 4:06:13 135 Chris Froome (GBr) Israel Start-up Nation 4:07:30 136 Rick Zabel (Ger) Israel Start-up Nation 4:09:32 137 Maximilian Walscheid (Ger) Qhubeka-NextHash 4:10:14 138 Dries Devenyns (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep 4:17:44 139 Reto Hollenstein (Swi) Israel Start-up Nation 4:20:20 140 Mads Pedersen (Den) Trek-Segafredo 4:25:50 141 Michael Mørkøv (Den) Deceuninck-QuickStep 4:30:00 142 Mark Cavendish (GBr) Deceuninck-QuickStep 4:31:03 143 Cees Bol (Ned) Team DSM 4:32:13 144 Tim Declercq (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep 4:53:15

Points Classification Pos. Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Mark Cavendish (GBr) Deceuninck-QuickStep 298 2 Michael Matthews (Aus) Team BikeExchange 260 3 Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bahrain Victorious 208 4 Jasper Philipsen (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix 184 5 Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Deceuninck-QuickStep 155 6 Tadej Pogacar (Slo) UAE Team Emirates 146 7 Michael Mørkøv (Den) Deceuninck-QuickStep 112 8 Wout Van Aert (Bel) Jumbo-Visma 101 9 Matej Mohoric (Slo) Bahrain Victorious 98 10 Jonas Vingegaard (Den) Jumbo-Visma 88 11 Patrick Konrad (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe 85 12 Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek-Segafredo 76 13 Nils Politt (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 70 14 Kasper Asgreen (Den) Deceuninck-QuickStep 68 15 Richard Carapaz (Ecu) Ineos Grenadiers 65 16 Sergio Higuita Garcia (Col) EF Education-Nippo 65 17 Stefan Küng (Swi) Groupama-FDJ 64 18 Pierre-Luc Périchon (Fra) Cofidis 64 19 Luka Mezgec (Slo) Team BikeExchange 63 20 André Greipel (Ger) Israel Start-up Nation 63 21 Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Bora-Hansgrohe 61 22 David Gaudu (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 61 23 Franck Bonnamour (Fra) B&B Hotels p/b KTM 60 24 Mattia Cattaneo (Ita) Deceuninck-QuickStep 51 25 Toms Skujins (Lat) Trek-Segafredo 48 26 Anthony Turgis (Fra) TotalEnergies 47 27 Anthony Perez (Fra) Cofidis 47 28 Dylan Teuns (Bel) Bahrain Victorious 45 29 Brent Van Moer (Bel) Lotto Soudal 45 30 Imanol Erviti (Spa) Movistar Team 45 31 Davide Ballerini (Ita) Deceuninck-QuickStep 45 32 Cees Bol (Ned) Team DSM 45 33 Harry Sweeny (Aus) Lotto Soudal 44 34 Edward Theuns (Bel) Trek-Segafredo 43 35 Danny van Poppel (Ned) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux 43 36 Enric Mas Nicolau (Spa) Movistar Team 41 37 Ben O'Connor (Aus) AG2R Citroën Team 40 38 Wout Poels (Ned) Bahrain Victorious 40 39 Alex Aranburu Deba (Spa) Astana-Premier Tech 40 40 Jan Bakelants (Bel) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux 38 41 Guillaume Martin (Fra) Cofidis 38 42 Michael Woods (Can) Israel Start-up Nation 38 43 Magnus Cort (Den) EF Education-Nippo 38 44 Maxime Chevalier (Fra) B&B Hotels p/b KTM 38 45 Sepp Kuss (USA) Jumbo-Visma 35 46 Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana-Premier Tech 35 47 Daniel Martin (Irl) Israel Start-up Nation 32 48 Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek-Segafredo 32 49 Ide Schelling (Ned) Bora-Hansgrohe 31 50 Boy van Poppel (Ned) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux 31 51 Ion Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Astana-Premier Tech 30 52 Sean Bennett (USA) Qhubeka-NextHash 30 53 Rigoberto Uran (Col) EF Education-Nippo 29 54 Julien Bernard (Fra) Trek-Segafredo 28 55 Dorian Godon (Fra) AG2R Citroën Team 28 56 Ivan Garcia Cortina (Spa) Movistar Team 28 57 Connor Swift (GBr) Team Arkea-Samsic 27 58 Christophe Laporte (Fra) Cofidis 27 59 Cyril Barthe (Fra) B&B Hotels p/b KTM 26 60 Elie Gesbert (Fra) Team Arkea-Samsic 26 61 Christopher Juul-Jensen (Den) Team BikeExchange 25 62 Pello Bilbao Lopez De Armentia (Spa) Bahrain Victorious 24 63 Kenny Elissonde (Fra) Trek-Segafredo 24 64 Neilson Powless (USA) EF Education-Nippo 24 65 Pierre Latour (Fra) TotalEnergies 24 66 Fred Wright (GBr) Bahrain Victorious 24 67 Jonas Rickaert (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix 23 68 Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team 23 69 Fabien Doubey (Fra) TotalEnergies 23 70 Hugo Houle (Can) Astana-Premier Tech 22 71 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal 22 72 Xandro Meurisse (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix 21 73 Lukas Pöstlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe 21 74 Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) AG2R Citroën Team 20 75 Omer Goldstein (Isr) Israel Start-up Nation 20 76 Ruben Guerreiro (Por) EF Education-Nippo 20 77 Nairo Quintana (Col) Team Arkea-Samsic 18 78 Dries Devenyns (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep 18 79 Mads Pedersen (Den) Trek-Segafredo 18 80 Omar Fraile Matarranz (Spa) Astana-Premier Tech 17 81 Michael Schär (Swi) AG2R Citroën Team 17 82 Esteban Chaves Rubio (Col) Team BikeExchange 15 83 Aurélien Paret Peintre (Fra) AG2R Citroën Team 15 84 Valentin Madouas (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 15 85 Jeremy Cabot (Fra) TotalEnergies 15 86 Maximilian Walscheid (Ger) Qhubeka-NextHash 14 87 Sergio Henao Montoya (Col) Qhubeka-NextHash 13 88 Lorenzo Rota (Ita) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux 13 89 Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) Alpecin-Fenix 13 90 Stefan Bissegger (Swi) EF Education-Nippo 13 91 Daniel Oss (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe 13 92 Jelle Wallays (Bel) Cofidis 13 93 Louis Meintjes (RSA) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux 12 94 Quentin Pacher (Fra) B&B Hotels p/b KTM 11 95 Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana-Premier Tech 11 96 Bruno Armirail (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 11 97 Simon Clarke (Aus) Qhubeka-NextHash 10 98 Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Lotto Soudal 9 99 Benoit Cosnefroy (Fra) AG2R Citroën Team 9 100 Mikkel Bjerg (Den) UAE Team Emirates 8 101 Richie Porte (Aus) Ineos Grenadiers 7 102 Geraint Thomas (GBr) Ineos Grenadiers 7 103 Davide Formolo (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 6 104 Silvan Dillier (Swi) Alpecin-Fenix 6 105 Cyril Gautier (Fra) B&B Hotels p/b KTM 5 106 Rick Zabel (Ger) Israel Start-up Nation 5 107 Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Ineos Grenadiers 4 108 Nils Eekhoff (Ned) Team DSM 4 109 Brandon McNulty (USA) UAE Team Emirates 3 110 Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 2 111 Mark Donovan (GBr) Team DSM 2 112 Jesus Herrada (Spa) Cofidis 2 113 Mike Teunissen (Ned) Jumbo-Visma 2 114 Dmitriy Gruzdev (Kaz) Astana-Premier Tech 2 115 Marco Haller (Aut) Bahrain Victorious 2 116 Marc Hirschi (Swi) UAE Team Emirates 1 117 Vegard Stake Laengen (Nor) UAE Team Emirates 1 118 Reto Hollenstein (Swi) Israel Start-up Nation -6 119 Pierre Rolland (Fra) B&B Hotels p/b KTM -10

Mountains Classification Pos. Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Tadej Pogacar (Slo) UAE Team Emirates 107 2 Wout Poels (Ned) Bahrain Victorious 88 3 Jonas Vingegaard (Den) Jumbo-Visma 82 4 Michael Woods (Can) Israel Start-up Nation 72 5 Wout Van Aert (Bel) Jumbo-Visma 68 6 Nairo Quintana (Col) Team Arkea-Samsic 66 7 Richard Carapaz (Ecu) Ineos Grenadiers 56 8 Ben O'Connor (Aus) AG2R Citroën Team 44 9 Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek-Segafredo 41 10 David Gaudu (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 41 11 Anthony Perez (Fra) Cofidis 37 12 Sergio Higuita Garcia (Col) EF Education-Nippo 36 13 Kenny Elissonde (Fra) Trek-Segafredo 27 14 Pierre Latour (Fra) TotalEnergies 26 15 Sepp Kuss (USA) Jumbo-Visma 26 16 Daniel Martin (Irl) Israel Start-up Nation 26 17 Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Deceuninck-QuickStep 21 18 Enric Mas Nicolau (Spa) Movistar Team 20 19 Patrick Konrad (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe 18 20 Mattia Cattaneo (Ita) Deceuninck-QuickStep 18 21 Anthony Turgis (Fra) TotalEnergies 16 22 Guillaume Martin (Fra) Cofidis 15 23 Ruben Guerreiro (Por) EF Education-Nippo 14 24 Dorian Godon (Fra) AG2R Citroën Team 14 25 Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Bora-Hansgrohe 12 26 Rigoberto Uran (Col) EF Education-Nippo 12 27 Matej Mohoric (Slo) Bahrain Victorious 11 28 Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team 11 29 Dylan Teuns (Bel) Bahrain Victorious 10 30 Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bahrain Victorious 10 31 Pello Bilbao Lopez De Armentia (Spa) Bahrain Victorious 8 32 Jan Bakelants (Bel) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux 8 33 Omar Fraile Matarranz (Spa) Astana-Premier Tech 8 34 Fabien Doubey (Fra) TotalEnergies 6 35 Ide Schelling (Ned) Bora-Hansgrohe 5 36 Ion Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Astana-Premier Tech 5 37 Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) Alpecin-Fenix 4 38 Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana-Premier Tech 4 39 Franck Bonnamour (Fra) B&B Hotels p/b KTM 4 40 Xandro Meurisse (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix 4 41 Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek-Segafredo 4 42 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal 4 43 Maxime Chevalier (Fra) B&B Hotels p/b KTM 4 44 Kasper Asgreen (Den) Deceuninck-QuickStep 3 45 Brent Van Moer (Bel) Lotto Soudal 3 46 Harry Sweeny (Aus) Lotto Soudal 3 47 Nils Politt (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 2 48 Edward Theuns (Bel) Trek-Segafredo 2 49 Christopher Juul-Jensen (Den) Team BikeExchange 2 50 Danny van Poppel (Ned) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux 2 51 Valentin Madouas (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 2 52 Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Ineos Grenadiers 2 53 Michael Matthews (Aus) Team BikeExchange 2 54 Lukas Pöstlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe 2 55 Hugo Houle (Can) Astana-Premier Tech 1 56 Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) AG2R Citroën Team 1 57 Jelle Wallays (Bel) Cofidis 1 58 Esteban Chaves Rubio (Col) Team BikeExchange 1 59 Stefan Küng (Swi) Groupama-FDJ 1 60 Toms Skujins (Lat) Trek-Segafredo 1 61 Pierre Rolland (Fra) B&B Hotels p/b KTM 62 Reto Hollenstein (Swi) Israel Start-up Nation -1

Young Riders Classification Pos. Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Tadej Pogacar (Slo) UAE Team Emirates 75:00:02 2 Jonas Vingegaard (Den) Jumbo-Visma 0:05:45 3 David Gaudu (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 0:18:42 4 Aurélien Paret Peintre (Fra) AG2R Citroën Team 0:37:21 5 Sergio Higuita Garcia (Col) EF Education-Nippo 1:03:01 6 Valentin Madouas (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 2:08:44 7 Mark Donovan (GBr) Team DSM 2:11:10 8 Neilson Powless (USA) EF Education-Nippo 2:12:14 9 Jonas Rutsch (Ger) EF Education-Nippo 2:44:49 10 Brandon McNulty (USA) UAE Team Emirates 2:50:15 11 Dorian Godon (Fra) AG2R Citroën Team 2:54:08 12 Brent Van Moer (Bel) Lotto Soudal 2:56:26 13 Harry Sweeny (Aus) Lotto Soudal 3:07:21 14 Cyril Barthe (Fra) B&B Hotels p/b KTM 3:09:17 15 Maxime Chevalier (Fra) B&B Hotels p/b KTM 3:13:44 16 Georg Zimmermann (Ger) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux 3:19:40 17 Marc Hirschi (Swi) UAE Team Emirates 3:20:50 18 Fred Wright (GBr) Bahrain Victorious 3:23:20 19 Stefan Bissegger (Swi) EF Education-Nippo 3:31:48 20 Jasper Philipsen (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix 3:37:27 21 Mikkel Bjerg (Den) UAE Team Emirates 3:42:26 22 Ide Schelling (Ned) Bora-Hansgrohe 3:43:32 23 Omer Goldstein (Isr) Israel Start-up Nation 3:52:22 24 Casper Pedersen (Den) Team DSM 3:57:55 25 Joris Nieuwenhuis (Ned) Team DSM 3:58:33 26 Nils Eekhoff (Ned) Team DSM 3:59:54 27 Sean Bennett (USA) Qhubeka-NextHash 4:02:30