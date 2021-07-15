Tour de France: Pogacar takes final mountain stage at Luz Ardiden
Vingegaard, Carapaz hold on to podium positions
Stage 18: Pau - Luz-Ardiden
Tadej Pogačar (UAE Team Emirates) won his second straight mountain top finish at the Tour de France on stage 18 to Luz Ardiden with another utterly dominant performance in the Pyrenees.
The yellow jersey stamped his authority on the race once again, finishing ahead of Jonas Vingegaard (Jumbo Visma) and Richard Carapaz (Ineos Grenadiers).
The Slovenian made it look easy, once again, skipping up to two accelerations from Enric Mas (Movistar), who had dared to attack on the final climb and cause something of a mini-upset. The second attack from Mas with just under 1km remaining was closed by Pogačar with 400m to go and he used that momentum to kick again. Carapaz tried in vain to bring the race leader back but he was unable to match the pace set by a rider who has looked head and shoulders above everyone in this year’s Tour de France.
At the line, a still fresh looking Pogačar had time to look back at his two main rivals, before basking in his success once a again.
"It's unbelievable. After yesterday, today ... I don't know, I felt good and I'm really happy with the win," the race leader said. "It's crazy. It was a game for me since I started and I'm enjoying playing it. I'm super happy. You never know. It's still three days to go but it looks good."
The win puts Pogačar a massive 5:45 clear of Vingegaard with just three stages remaining, and with Carapaz a further six seconds adrift. By winning the stage Pogačar also sealed the win in the king of the mountains competition, meaning that he is likely to arrive in Paris to celebrate classification victories in yellow, white and polka-dot jerseys.
While Pogačar made his way to the podium for the third stage win in this year’s race there was only heartbreak for Rigoberto Urán, who was dropped on the Col du Tourmalet. The Colombian came into the stage with his podium hopes hanging by a thread after he cracked on stage 17 but any dreams of a second time inside the top three in Paris were brutally dismantled by a combination of Ineos and UAE who controlled much of the stage. Uran would eventually finish almost nine minutes down and is now in 10th place overall.
The battle for the stage however truly ignited with around 5.5km to go on the last climb when Rafał Majka took over and began to drive the pace for his teammate and race leader. The acceleration in pace, just like we had seen before from the UAE rider on stage 17 reduced the front group to around a dozen riders with Wout van Aert, Alexey Lutsenko and David Gaudu quickly distanced as a result.
Pogačar attacked first with 3.2km to go and was joined by Carpaz, Vingegaard, Sepp Kuss, and Enric Mas and it was Jumbo-Visma who set the pace with Kuss sitting on the front until about 1.1km to go. When the pace slowed and Mas attacked it looked as though the Spaniard would be able to escape and thus save his team’s race but Pogačar had other ideas.
"It was super hard," Pogačar said. "Already on the Tourmalet it was a pace where you just sit on the wheel and forget about everything, and and just focus. The last climb, it was the maximum."
How it unfolded
Stage 18 of the Tour de France began in an all too familiar frame in Pau, with the French police authorities confirming that they had visited the Bahrain Victorious hotel during the previous night with a raid that lasted well into the small hours of Thursday morning.
The news overshadowed the start of the final mountain stage of this year’s race with riders forced to answer questions from the media about the raid and what it meant for a Bahrain Victorious team that had already won two stages and was leading both the team and mountains classification.
It was hardly surprising to see Wout Poels and Matej Mohoric – both from Bahrain Victorious, take out their frustration on the race with the pair of riders among the early attackers after the rollout towards the high Pyrenees. The squad had been forced to hand over phones and laptops, their bus and rooms searched, yet any lack of sleep was put to one side with Mohoric eventually kicking clear with Chris Juul Jensen and Sean Bennett.
Only Julian Alaphilippe (Deceuninck-QuickStep) and Pierre-Luc Périchon (Cofidis) were able to mount a counter-attack, and with just under 100km to go of the short stage, the two groups merged to form five leaders on the road. Their advantage remained slim, at just under two minutes, with Juul Jensen forced to drop back due to team orders.
On the fourth category Côte de Loucrup after 55km, the leaders held a gap of 1:22. With an intermediate sprint coming up just after the climb at Pouzac, it was Team BikeExchange that lifted the pace in order to try and drop Mark Cavendish and help Michael Matthews close the gap in the green jersey competition. That aim fell short when Cavendish survived the onslaught and then outsprinted Matthews to increase his points lead but the action sparked a run of attacks with Dan Martin, Kenny Elissonde, Jasper Stuyven, Edward Theuns and Davide Ballerini the first wave of riders to push clear.
That move failed but Pierre Rolland and Juul Jensen kicked ahead just as Alaphilippe and Mohoric dropped Bennett and Pierre-Luc Périchon with 58km to go.
Valentin Madouas, Pierre Latour, Kenny Elissonde and Pierre Rolland created a dangerous move with 50km to go as the race climbed the lower slopes of the Col du Tourmalet. UAE Team Emirates took up the chase but an even more threatening move escaped next with David Gaudu, Ion Izaguirre, and Ruben Guerreiro, Omer Fraile, all going on the offensive roughly halfway up the legendary climb, with around 45km to go on the stage.
Seven kilometres from the summit, the Gaudu and Madouas groups merged but with only 40 seconds covering most of the race the fight for the stage win lay wide open.
Ineos Grenadier's high pace caused problems for several riders, including Davide Formolo (UAE Team Emirates) and the British team’s very own Richie Porte, who were both dropped.
With six kilometres to go on the climb Alaphilippe and Mohoric were reeled in by the Gaudu break but with the peloton at just 26 seconds the chance for any break contesting the stage win looked slim as Dylan Van Baarle ground out a pace that reduced the peloton to about 30 riders. Soon after Rigoberto Uran (EF Education-Nippo), fourth overall at the start of the stage, was forced to let go of his rivals with 37km remaining on the stage.
At the same time Gaudu went for broke, perhaps knowing that taking on Pogacar and company on the final climb would be futile. He accelerated with Alaphilippe, Guerreiro, and Latour for company. The world champion cracked four kilometres from the summit as Gaudu plowed on – his lead to the yellow jersey holding at around 40 seconds.
Guerreiro was distanced by Latour and Gaudu one kilometre from the summit of the Tourmalet as Poels and Michael Woods ignited their battle in the king of the mountains competition. The Bahrain Victorious rider extended his lead in the competition when Woods was forced to sit up, as Gaudu, second on the climb to Latour, distanced his breakaway companion on the breathtaking descent.
The final test
After diving down the spectacular descent of the Tourmlalet to the foot of Luz Ardiden, lone leader Gaudu held a slender 17 seconds on the Ineos fronted peloton with a group containing Uran 1:52 behind the front of the race.
At that point Pogacar still had three teammates by his side, as Michal Kwiatkowski took over at the front of the race with Gaudu 17 seconds clear with 10km to climb.
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Tadej Pogacar (Slo) UAE Team Emirates
|3:33:45
|2
|Jonas Vingegaard (Den) Jumbo-Visma
|0:00:02
|3
|Richard Carapaz (Ecu) Ineos Grenadiers
|4
|Enric Mas Nicolau (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:00:13
|5
|Daniel Martin (Irl) Israel Start-up Nation
|0:00:24
|6
|Sepp Kuss (USA) Jumbo-Visma
|0:00:30
|7
|Sergio Higuita Garcia (Col) EF Education-Nippo
|0:00:33
|8
|Ben O'Connor (Aus) AG2R Citroën Team
|0:00:34
|9
|Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Bora-Hansgrohe
|10
|Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:00:40
|11
|Pello Bilbao Lopez De Armentia (Spa) Bahrain Victorious
|0:00:45
|12
|Guillaume Martin (Fra) Cofidis
|13
|Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana-Premier Tech
|0:01:08
|14
|Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:01:15
|15
|Louis Meintjes (RSA) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux
|0:01:43
|16
|Rafal Majka (Pol) UAE Team Emirates
|0:01:46
|17
|Jonathan Castroviejo Nicolas (Spa) Ineos Grenadiers
|0:01:56
|18
|Wout Poels (Ned) Bahrain Victorious
|0:02:32
|19
|David Gaudu (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|0:02:50
|20
|Xandro Meurisse (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix
|0:03:07
|21
|Esteban Chaves Rubio (Col) Team BikeExchange
|0:03:15
|22
|Ruben Guerreiro (Por) EF Education-Nippo
|23
|Dylan Teuns (Bel) Bahrain Victorious
|24
|Mattia Cattaneo (Ita) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|0:03:45
|25
|Franck Bonnamour (Fra) B&B Hotels p/b KTM
|0:03:57
|26
|Cristian Rodriguez Martin (Spa) TotalEnergies
|27
|Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek-Segafredo
|0:04:05
|28
|Marc Hirschi (Swi) UAE Team Emirates
|29
|Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Ineos Grenadiers
|0:04:34
|30
|Aurélien Paret Peintre (Fra) AG2R Citroën Team
|0:05:23
|31
|Nairo Quintana (Col) Team Arkea-Samsic
|0:05:57
|32
|Michael Schär (Swi) AG2R Citroën Team
|0:06:18
|33
|Victor de la Parte (Spa) TotalEnergies
|34
|Patrick Konrad (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe
|35
|Matej Mohoric (Slo) Bahrain Victorious
|0:06:31
|36
|Wout Van Aert (Bel) Jumbo-Visma
|0:06:37
|37
|Quentin Pacher (Fra) B&B Hotels p/b KTM
|0:07:15
|38
|Brandon McNulty (USA) UAE Team Emirates
|0:08:09
|39
|Sergio Henao Montoya (Col) Qhubeka-NextHash
|40
|Miguel Angel Lopez Moreno (Col) Movistar Team
|41
|Michael Woods (Can) Israel Start-up Nation
|0:08:58
|42
|Magnus Cort (Den) EF Education-Nippo
|43
|Rigoberto Uran (Col) EF Education-Nippo
|44
|Neilson Powless (USA) EF Education-Nippo
|45
|Oliver Naesen (Bel) AG2R Citroën Team
|46
|Pierre Latour (Fra) TotalEnergies
|0:10:27
|47
|Valentin Madouas (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|0:11:02
|48
|Ion Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Astana-Premier Tech
|0:12:05
|49
|Silvan Dillier (Swi) Alpecin-Fenix
|0:13:43
|50
|Stefan Küng (Swi) Groupama-FDJ
|51
|Jorge Arcas (Spa) Movistar Team
|52
|Lorenzo Rota (Ita) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux
|0:14:05
|53
|Maxime Chevalier (Fra) B&B Hotels p/b KTM
|54
|Omar Fraile Matarranz (Spa) Astana-Premier Tech
|0:14:07
|55
|Hugo Houle (Can) Astana-Premier Tech
|0:14:15
|56
|Dylan van Baarle (Ned) Ineos Grenadiers
|0:14:47
|57
|Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Ineos Grenadiers
|58
|Simon Geschke (Ger) Cofidis
|0:16:12
|59
|Geraint Thomas (GBr) Ineos Grenadiers
|0:16:37
|60
|Jesus Herrada (Spa) Cofidis
|61
|Carlos Verona Quintanilla (Spa) Movistar Team
|62
|Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:17:05
|63
|Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bahrain Victorious
|0:18:35
|64
|Mike Teunissen (Ned) Jumbo-Visma
|65
|Jan Bakelants (Bel) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux
|66
|Julien Bernard (Fra) Trek-Segafredo
|67
|Ruben Fernandez (Spa) Cofidis
|68
|Imanol Erviti (Spa) Movistar Team
|69
|Fabien Doubey (Fra) TotalEnergies
|70
|Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek-Segafredo
|71
|Jonas Rutsch (Ger) EF Education-Nippo
|72
|Harry Sweeny (Aus) Lotto Soudal
|73
|Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana-Premier Tech
|74
|Michael Valgren (Den) EF Education-Nippo
|75
|Toms Skujins (Lat) Trek-Segafredo
|76
|Pierre Rolland (Fra) B&B Hotels p/b KTM
|77
|Kenny Elissonde (Fra) Trek-Segafredo
|0:19:54
|78
|Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|79
|Dmitriy Gruzdev (Kaz) Astana-Premier Tech
|0:20:48
|80
|Ide Schelling (Ned) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:21:08
|81
|Ivan Garcia Cortina (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:23:13
|82
|Daniel Oss (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe
|83
|Guillaume Boivin (Can) Israel Start-up Nation
|84
|Cyril Barthe (Fra) B&B Hotels p/b KTM
|85
|Stefan Bissegger (Swi) EF Education-Nippo
|86
|Marco Haller (Aut) Bahrain Victorious
|87
|Davide Formolo (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|88
|Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) Alpecin-Fenix
|89
|Dorian Godon (Fra) AG2R Citroën Team
|90
|Omer Goldstein (Isr) Israel Start-up Nation
|91
|Cyril Gautier (Fra) B&B Hotels p/b KTM
|92
|Jonas Rickaert (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix
|93
|Fred Wright (GBr) Bahrain Victorious
|94
|Carlos Barbero (Spa) Qhubeka-NextHash
|95
|Elie Gesbert (Fra) Team Arkea-Samsic
|96
|Brent Van Moer (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|97
|Jasper Philipsen (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix
|98
|Georg Zimmermann (Ger) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux
|99
|Mark Donovan (GBr) Team DSM
|100
|Danny van Poppel (Ned) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux
|101
|Richie Porte (Aus) Ineos Grenadiers
|102
|Boy van Poppel (Ned) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux
|103
|Julien Simon (Fra) TotalEnergies
|104
|Connor Swift (GBr) Team Arkea-Samsic
|105
|Luke Durbridge (Aus) Team BikeExchange
|106
|Christopher Juul-Jensen (Den) Team BikeExchange
|107
|Vegard Stake Laengen (Nor) UAE Team Emirates
|108
|Alex Aranburu Deba (Spa) Astana-Premier Tech
|109
|Bruno Armirail (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|110
|Rui Costa (Por) UAE Team Emirates
|111
|Jeremy Cabot (Fra) TotalEnergies
|112
|Anthony Turgis (Fra) TotalEnergies
|113
|Casper Pedersen (Den) Team DSM
|114
|Simon Clarke (Aus) Qhubeka-NextHash
|115
|Mikkel Bjerg (Den) UAE Team Emirates
|116
|Petr Vakoc (Cze) Alpecin-Fenix
|117
|Nils Politt (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|118
|Christophe Laporte (Fra) Cofidis
|0:24:34
|119
|Michael Matthews (Aus) Team BikeExchange
|0:24:49
|120
|Nils Eekhoff (Ned) Team DSM
|0:25:03
|121
|Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) AG2R Citroën Team
|122
|Anthony Perez (Fra) Cofidis
|0:26:37
|123
|Kasper Asgreen (Den) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|0:27:36
|124
|Joris Nieuwenhuis (Ned) Team DSM
|125
|Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:27:57
|126
|André Greipel (Ger) Israel Start-up Nation
|127
|Rick Zabel (Ger) Israel Start-up Nation
|128
|Reto Hollenstein (Swi) Israel Start-up Nation
|129
|Chris Froome (GBr) Israel Start-up Nation
|130
|Benoit Cosnefroy (Fra) AG2R Citroën Team
|131
|Luka Mezgec (Slo) Team BikeExchange
|132
|Pierre-Luc Périchon (Fra) Cofidis
|133
|Mads Pedersen (Den) Trek-Segafredo
|134
|Edward Theuns (Bel) Trek-Segafredo
|135
|Maximilian Walscheid (Ger) Qhubeka-NextHash
|136
|Lukas Pöstlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe
|137
|Jelle Wallays (Bel) Cofidis
|138
|Sean Bennett (USA) Qhubeka-NextHash
|0:28:10
|139
|Cees Bol (Ned) Team DSM
|0:29:35
|140
|Michael Mørkøv (Den) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|0:32:06
|141
|Tim Declercq (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|142
|Dries Devenyns (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|143
|Davide Ballerini (Ita) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|144
|Mark Cavendish (GBr) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|20
|2
|Matej Mohoric (Slo) Bahrain Victorious
|17
|3
|Pierre-Luc Périchon (Fra) Cofidis
|15
|4
|Sean Bennett (USA) Qhubeka-NextHash
|13
|5
|Mark Cavendish (GBr) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|11
|6
|Michael Mørkøv (Den) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|10
|7
|Michael Matthews (Aus) Team BikeExchange
|9
|8
|Luka Mezgec (Slo) Team BikeExchange
|8
|9
|Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bahrain Victorious
|7
|10
|Jasper Philipsen (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix
|6
|11
|Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|5
|12
|Kasper Asgreen (Den) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|4
|13
|Pierre Rolland (Fra) B&B Hotels p/b KTM
|3
|14
|Omar Fraile Matarranz (Spa) Astana-Premier Tech
|2
|15
|Toms Skujins (Lat) Trek-Segafredo
|1
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Tadej Pogacar (Slo) UAE Team Emirates
|20
|2
|Jonas Vingegaard (Den) Jumbo-Visma
|17
|3
|Richard Carapaz (Ecu) Ineos Grenadiers
|15
|4
|Enric Mas Nicolau (Spa) Movistar Team
|13
|5
|Daniel Martin (Irl) Israel Start-up Nation
|11
|6
|Sepp Kuss (USA) Jumbo-Visma
|10
|7
|Sergio Higuita Garcia (Col) EF Education-Nippo
|9
|8
|Ben O'Connor (Aus) AG2R Citroën Team
|8
|9
|Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Bora-Hansgrohe
|7
|10
|Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team
|6
|11
|Pello Bilbao Lopez De Armentia (Spa) Bahrain Victorious
|5
|12
|Guillaume Martin (Fra) Cofidis
|4
|13
|Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana-Premier Tech
|3
|14
|Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|2
|15
|Louis Meintjes (RSA) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux
|1
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Christopher Juul-Jensen (Den) Team BikeExchange
|1
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|1
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Pierre Latour (Fra) TotalEnergies
|20
|2
|David Gaudu (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|15
|3
|Ruben Guerreiro (Por) EF Education-Nippo
|12
|4
|Wout Poels (Ned) Bahrain Victorious
|10
|5
|Omar Fraile Matarranz (Spa) Astana-Premier Tech
|8
|6
|Michael Woods (Can) Israel Start-up Nation
|6
|7
|Wout Van Aert (Bel) Jumbo-Visma
|4
|8
|Jonas Vingegaard (Den) Jumbo-Visma
|2
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Tadej Pogacar (Slo) UAE Team Emirates
|40
|2
|Jonas Vingegaard (Den) Jumbo-Visma
|30
|3
|Richard Carapaz (Ecu) Ineos Grenadiers
|24
|4
|Enric Mas Nicolau (Spa) Movistar Team
|20
|5
|Daniel Martin (Irl) Israel Start-up Nation
|16
|6
|Sepp Kuss (USA) Jumbo-Visma
|12
|7
|Sergio Higuita Garcia (Col) EF Education-Nippo
|8
|8
|Ben O'Connor (Aus) AG2R Citroën Team
|4
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Tadej Pogacar (Slo) UAE Team Emirates
|3:33:45
|2
|Jonas Vingegaard (Den) Jumbo-Visma
|0:00:02
|3
|Sergio Higuita Garcia (Col) EF Education-Nippo
|0:00:33
|4
|David Gaudu (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|0:02:50
|5
|Marc Hirschi (Swi) UAE Team Emirates
|0:04:05
|6
|Aurélien Paret Peintre (Fra) AG2R Citroën Team
|0:05:23
|7
|Brandon McNulty (USA) UAE Team Emirates
|0:08:09
|8
|Neilson Powless (USA) EF Education-Nippo
|0:08:58
|9
|Valentin Madouas (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|0:11:02
|10
|Maxime Chevalier (Fra) B&B Hotels p/b KTM
|0:14:05
|11
|Jonas Rutsch (Ger) EF Education-Nippo
|0:18:35
|12
|Harry Sweeny (Aus) Lotto Soudal
|13
|Ide Schelling (Ned) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:21:08
|14
|Cyril Barthe (Fra) B&B Hotels p/b KTM
|0:23:13
|15
|Stefan Bissegger (Swi) EF Education-Nippo
|16
|Dorian Godon (Fra) AG2R Citroën Team
|17
|Omer Goldstein (Isr) Israel Start-up Nation
|18
|Fred Wright (GBr) Bahrain Victorious
|19
|Brent Van Moer (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|20
|Jasper Philipsen (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix
|21
|Georg Zimmermann (Ger) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux
|22
|Mark Donovan (GBr) Team DSM
|23
|Casper Pedersen (Den) Team DSM
|24
|Mikkel Bjerg (Den) UAE Team Emirates
|25
|Nils Eekhoff (Ned) Team DSM
|0:25:03
|26
|Joris Nieuwenhuis (Ned) Team DSM
|0:27:36
|27
|Sean Bennett (USA) Qhubeka-NextHash
|0:28:10
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|David Gaudu (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|UAE Team Emirates
|10:47:06
|2
|Ineos Grenadiers
|0:00:41
|3
|Bahrain Victorious
|4
|Jumbo-Visma
|0:01:18
|5
|Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:02:16
|6
|Movistar Team
|0:03:11
|7
|AG2R Citroën Team
|0:06:24
|8
|EF Education-Nippo
|0:06:55
|9
|TotalEnergies
|0:14:51
|10
|B&B Hotels p/b KTM
|0:19:26
|11
|Astana-Premier Tech
|0:21:29
|12
|Groupama-FDJ
|0:21:44
|13
|Israel Start-up Nation
|0:26:44
|14
|Cofidis
|0:27:43
|15
|Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux
|0:28:32
|16
|Alpecin-Fenix
|0:34:12
|17
|Trek-Segafredo
|0:35:24
|18
|Team BikeExchange
|0:43:50
|19
|Deceuninck-QuickStep
|0:45:24
|20
|Team Arkea-Samsic
|0:46:32
|21
|Qhubeka-NextHash
|0:48:44
|22
|Lotto Soudal
|0:53:02
|23
|Team DSM
|1:05:38
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Tadej Pogacar (Slo) UAE Team Emirates
|75:00:02
|2
|Jonas Vingegaard (Den) Jumbo-Visma
|0:05:45
|3
|Richard Carapaz (Ecu) Ineos Grenadiers
|0:05:51
|4
|Ben O'Connor (Aus) AG2R Citroën Team
|0:08:18
|5
|Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:08:50
|6
|Enric Mas Nicolau (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:10:11
|7
|Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana-Premier Tech
|0:11:22
|8
|Guillaume Martin (Fra) Cofidis
|0:12:46
|9
|Pello Bilbao Lopez De Armentia (Spa) Bahrain Victorious
|0:13:48
|10
|Rigoberto Uran (Col) EF Education-Nippo
|0:16:25
|11
|David Gaudu (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|0:18:42
|12
|Mattia Cattaneo (Ita) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|0:23:36
|13
|Esteban Chaves Rubio (Col) Team BikeExchange
|0:32:07
|14
|Louis Meintjes (RSA) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux
|0:35:55
|15
|Aurélien Paret Peintre (Fra) AG2R Citroën Team
|0:37:21
|16
|Wout Poels (Ned) Bahrain Victorious
|0:47:00
|17
|Dylan Teuns (Bel) Bahrain Victorious
|0:49:33
|18
|Ruben Guerreiro (Por) EF Education-Nippo
|0:52:26
|19
|Wout Van Aert (Bel) Jumbo-Visma
|0:58:09
|20
|Sergio Henao Montoya (Col) Qhubeka-NextHash
|0:58:26
|21
|Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek-Segafredo
|1:00:04
|22
|Sergio Higuita Garcia (Col) EF Education-Nippo
|1:03:01
|23
|Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team
|1:04:24
|24
|Jonathan Castroviejo Nicolas (Spa) Ineos Grenadiers
|1:05:30
|25
|Franck Bonnamour (Fra) B&B Hotels p/b KTM
|1:18:14
|26
|Patrick Konrad (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe
|1:22:39
|27
|Michael Woods (Can) Israel Start-up Nation
|1:25:37
|28
|Nairo Quintana (Col) Team Arkea-Samsic
|1:28:24
|29
|Ion Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Astana-Premier Tech
|1:38:25
|30
|Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|1:38:29
|31
|Xandro Meurisse (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix
|1:39:05
|32
|Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|1:46:06
|33
|Kenny Elissonde (Fra) Trek-Segafredo
|1:47:06
|34
|Sepp Kuss (USA) Jumbo-Visma
|1:47:17
|35
|Miguel Angel Lopez Moreno (Col) Movistar Team
|1:48:32
|36
|Rafal Majka (Pol) UAE Team Emirates
|1:51:01
|37
|Quentin Pacher (Fra) B&B Hotels p/b KTM
|1:51:18
|38
|Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana-Premier Tech
|2:01:04
|39
|Richie Porte (Aus) Ineos Grenadiers
|2:02:55
|40
|Daniel Martin (Irl) Israel Start-up Nation
|2:04:33
|41
|Matej Mohoric (Slo) Bahrain Victorious
|2:04:51
|42
|Geraint Thomas (GBr) Ineos Grenadiers
|2:07:40
|43
|Valentin Madouas (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|2:08:44
|44
|Mark Donovan (GBr) Team DSM
|2:11:10
|45
|Neilson Powless (USA) EF Education-Nippo
|2:12:14
|46
|Davide Formolo (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|2:12:15
|47
|Cristian Rodriguez Martin (Spa) TotalEnergies
|2:16:03
|48
|Pierre Latour (Fra) TotalEnergies
|2:17:48
|49
|Jan Bakelants (Bel) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux
|2:18:10
|50
|Pierre Rolland (Fra) B&B Hotels p/b KTM
|2:18:14
|51
|Julien Bernard (Fra) Trek-Segafredo
|2:18:24
|52
|Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bahrain Victorious
|2:20:36
|53
|Stefan Küng (Swi) Groupama-FDJ
|2:22:22
|54
|Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek-Segafredo
|2:25:29
|55
|Dylan van Baarle (Ned) Ineos Grenadiers
|2:26:43
|56
|Omar Fraile Matarranz (Spa) Astana-Premier Tech
|2:29:19
|57
|Magnus Cort (Den) EF Education-Nippo
|2:30:20
|58
|Michael Schär (Swi) AG2R Citroën Team
|2:31:50
|59
|Simon Geschke (Ger) Cofidis
|2:32:32
|60
|Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Ineos Grenadiers
|2:33:00
|61
|Lorenzo Rota (Ita) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux
|2:36:34
|62
|Hugo Houle (Can) Astana-Premier Tech
|2:38:39
|63
|Nils Politt (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|2:39:01
|64
|Michael Valgren (Den) EF Education-Nippo
|2:39:44
|65
|Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Ineos Grenadiers
|2:43:07
|66
|Kasper Asgreen (Den) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|2:43:38
|67
|Jonas Rutsch (Ger) EF Education-Nippo
|2:44:49
|68
|Imanol Erviti (Spa) Movistar Team
|2:45:37
|69
|Silvan Dillier (Swi) Alpecin-Fenix
|2:48:49
|70
|Oliver Naesen (Bel) AG2R Citroën Team
|2:49:09
|71
|Toms Skujins (Lat) Trek-Segafredo
|2:49:23
|72
|Brandon McNulty (USA) UAE Team Emirates
|2:50:15
|73
|Victor de la Parte (Spa) TotalEnergies
|2:50:42
|74
|Elie Gesbert (Fra) Team Arkea-Samsic
|2:51:24
|75
|Alex Aranburu Deba (Spa) Astana-Premier Tech
|2:52:34
|76
|Dorian Godon (Fra) AG2R Citroën Team
|2:54:08
|77
|Rui Costa (Por) UAE Team Emirates
|2:56:07
|78
|Brent Van Moer (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|2:56:26
|79
|Fabien Doubey (Fra) TotalEnergies
|2:57:00
|80
|Anthony Turgis (Fra) TotalEnergies
|2:59:05
|81
|Michael Matthews (Aus) Team BikeExchange
|3:00:01
|82
|Cyril Gautier (Fra) B&B Hotels p/b KTM
|3:04:13
|83
|Jesus Herrada (Spa) Cofidis
|3:05:48
|84
|Ruben Fernandez (Spa) Cofidis
|3:06:07
|85
|Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|3:06:14
|86
|Harry Sweeny (Aus) Lotto Soudal
|3:07:21
|87
|Bruno Armirail (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|3:09:09
|88
|Cyril Barthe (Fra) B&B Hotels p/b KTM
|3:09:17
|89
|Anthony Perez (Fra) Cofidis
|3:09:48
|90
|Jorge Arcas (Spa) Movistar Team
|3:10:58
|91
|Connor Swift (GBr) Team Arkea-Samsic
|3:12:02
|92
|Pierre-Luc Périchon (Fra) Cofidis
|3:12:38
|93
|Maxime Chevalier (Fra) B&B Hotels p/b KTM
|3:13:44
|94
|Mike Teunissen (Ned) Jumbo-Visma
|3:13:54
|95
|Ivan Garcia Cortina (Spa) Movistar Team
|3:17:48
|96
|Georg Zimmermann (Ger) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux
|3:19:40
|97
|Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) AG2R Citroën Team
|3:20:14
|98
|Marc Hirschi (Swi) UAE Team Emirates
|3:20:50
|99
|Carlos Verona Quintanilla (Spa) Movistar Team
|3:21:10
|100
|Jonas Rickaert (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix
|3:21:14
|101
|Fred Wright (GBr) Bahrain Victorious
|3:23:20
|102
|Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|3:24:18
|103
|Luka Mezgec (Slo) Team BikeExchange
|3:25:57
|104
|Luke Durbridge (Aus) Team BikeExchange
|3:26:18
|105
|Benoit Cosnefroy (Fra) AG2R Citroën Team
|3:28:24
|106
|Guillaume Boivin (Can) Israel Start-up Nation
|3:29:07
|107
|Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) Alpecin-Fenix
|3:30:27
|108
|Stefan Bissegger (Swi) EF Education-Nippo
|3:31:48
|109
|Christophe Laporte (Fra) Cofidis
|3:32:54
|110
|Jasper Philipsen (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix
|3:37:27
|111
|Christopher Juul-Jensen (Den) Team BikeExchange
|3:39:13
|112
|Dmitriy Gruzdev (Kaz) Astana-Premier Tech
|3:40:21
|113
|Vegard Stake Laengen (Nor) UAE Team Emirates
|3:40:36
|114
|Mikkel Bjerg (Den) UAE Team Emirates
|3:42:26
|115
|Petr Vakoc (Cze) Alpecin-Fenix
|3:43:19
|116
|Lukas Pöstlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe
|3:43:24
|117
|Ide Schelling (Ned) Bora-Hansgrohe
|3:43:32
|118
|Daniel Oss (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe
|3:43:52
|119
|Boy van Poppel (Ned) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux
|3:46:54
|120
|Edward Theuns (Bel) Trek-Segafredo
|3:48:21
|121
|Danny van Poppel (Ned) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux
|3:49:22
|122
|Davide Ballerini (Ita) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|3:49:53
|123
|Omer Goldstein (Isr) Israel Start-up Nation
|3:52:22
|124
|Carlos Barbero (Spa) Qhubeka-NextHash
|3:55:31
|125
|André Greipel (Ger) Israel Start-up Nation
|3:57:09
|126
|Casper Pedersen (Den) Team DSM
|3:57:55
|127
|Marco Haller (Aut) Bahrain Victorious
|3:58:05
|128
|Joris Nieuwenhuis (Ned) Team DSM
|3:58:33
|129
|Nils Eekhoff (Ned) Team DSM
|3:59:54
|130
|Simon Clarke (Aus) Qhubeka-NextHash
|4:00:44
|131
|Julien Simon (Fra) TotalEnergies
|4:01:23
|132
|Sean Bennett (USA) Qhubeka-NextHash
|4:02:30
|133
|Jeremy Cabot (Fra) TotalEnergies
|4:04:07
|134
|Jelle Wallays (Bel) Cofidis
|4:06:13
|135
|Chris Froome (GBr) Israel Start-up Nation
|4:07:30
|136
|Rick Zabel (Ger) Israel Start-up Nation
|4:09:32
|137
|Maximilian Walscheid (Ger) Qhubeka-NextHash
|4:10:14
|138
|Dries Devenyns (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|4:17:44
|139
|Reto Hollenstein (Swi) Israel Start-up Nation
|4:20:20
|140
|Mads Pedersen (Den) Trek-Segafredo
|4:25:50
|141
|Michael Mørkøv (Den) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|4:30:00
|142
|Mark Cavendish (GBr) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|4:31:03
|143
|Cees Bol (Ned) Team DSM
|4:32:13
|144
|Tim Declercq (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|4:53:15
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Mark Cavendish (GBr) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|298
|2
|Michael Matthews (Aus) Team BikeExchange
|260
|3
|Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bahrain Victorious
|208
|4
|Jasper Philipsen (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix
|184
|5
|Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|155
|6
|Tadej Pogacar (Slo) UAE Team Emirates
|146
|7
|Michael Mørkøv (Den) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|112
|8
|Wout Van Aert (Bel) Jumbo-Visma
|101
|9
|Matej Mohoric (Slo) Bahrain Victorious
|98
|10
|Jonas Vingegaard (Den) Jumbo-Visma
|88
|11
|Patrick Konrad (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe
|85
|12
|Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek-Segafredo
|76
|13
|Nils Politt (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|70
|14
|Kasper Asgreen (Den) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|68
|15
|Richard Carapaz (Ecu) Ineos Grenadiers
|65
|16
|Sergio Higuita Garcia (Col) EF Education-Nippo
|65
|17
|Stefan Küng (Swi) Groupama-FDJ
|64
|18
|Pierre-Luc Périchon (Fra) Cofidis
|64
|19
|Luka Mezgec (Slo) Team BikeExchange
|63
|20
|André Greipel (Ger) Israel Start-up Nation
|63
|21
|Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Bora-Hansgrohe
|61
|22
|David Gaudu (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|61
|23
|Franck Bonnamour (Fra) B&B Hotels p/b KTM
|60
|24
|Mattia Cattaneo (Ita) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|51
|25
|Toms Skujins (Lat) Trek-Segafredo
|48
|26
|Anthony Turgis (Fra) TotalEnergies
|47
|27
|Anthony Perez (Fra) Cofidis
|47
|28
|Dylan Teuns (Bel) Bahrain Victorious
|45
|29
|Brent Van Moer (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|45
|30
|Imanol Erviti (Spa) Movistar Team
|45
|31
|Davide Ballerini (Ita) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|45
|32
|Cees Bol (Ned) Team DSM
|45
|33
|Harry Sweeny (Aus) Lotto Soudal
|44
|34
|Edward Theuns (Bel) Trek-Segafredo
|43
|35
|Danny van Poppel (Ned) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux
|43
|36
|Enric Mas Nicolau (Spa) Movistar Team
|41
|37
|Ben O'Connor (Aus) AG2R Citroën Team
|40
|38
|Wout Poels (Ned) Bahrain Victorious
|40
|39
|Alex Aranburu Deba (Spa) Astana-Premier Tech
|40
|40
|Jan Bakelants (Bel) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux
|38
|41
|Guillaume Martin (Fra) Cofidis
|38
|42
|Michael Woods (Can) Israel Start-up Nation
|38
|43
|Magnus Cort (Den) EF Education-Nippo
|38
|44
|Maxime Chevalier (Fra) B&B Hotels p/b KTM
|38
|45
|Sepp Kuss (USA) Jumbo-Visma
|35
|46
|Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana-Premier Tech
|35
|47
|Daniel Martin (Irl) Israel Start-up Nation
|32
|48
|Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek-Segafredo
|32
|49
|Ide Schelling (Ned) Bora-Hansgrohe
|31
|50
|Boy van Poppel (Ned) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux
|31
|51
|Ion Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Astana-Premier Tech
|30
|52
|Sean Bennett (USA) Qhubeka-NextHash
|30
|53
|Rigoberto Uran (Col) EF Education-Nippo
|29
|54
|Julien Bernard (Fra) Trek-Segafredo
|28
|55
|Dorian Godon (Fra) AG2R Citroën Team
|28
|56
|Ivan Garcia Cortina (Spa) Movistar Team
|28
|57
|Connor Swift (GBr) Team Arkea-Samsic
|27
|58
|Christophe Laporte (Fra) Cofidis
|27
|59
|Cyril Barthe (Fra) B&B Hotels p/b KTM
|26
|60
|Elie Gesbert (Fra) Team Arkea-Samsic
|26
|61
|Christopher Juul-Jensen (Den) Team BikeExchange
|25
|62
|Pello Bilbao Lopez De Armentia (Spa) Bahrain Victorious
|24
|63
|Kenny Elissonde (Fra) Trek-Segafredo
|24
|64
|Neilson Powless (USA) EF Education-Nippo
|24
|65
|Pierre Latour (Fra) TotalEnergies
|24
|66
|Fred Wright (GBr) Bahrain Victorious
|24
|67
|Jonas Rickaert (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix
|23
|68
|Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team
|23
|69
|Fabien Doubey (Fra) TotalEnergies
|23
|70
|Hugo Houle (Can) Astana-Premier Tech
|22
|71
|Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|22
|72
|Xandro Meurisse (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix
|21
|73
|Lukas Pöstlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe
|21
|74
|Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) AG2R Citroën Team
|20
|75
|Omer Goldstein (Isr) Israel Start-up Nation
|20
|76
|Ruben Guerreiro (Por) EF Education-Nippo
|20
|77
|Nairo Quintana (Col) Team Arkea-Samsic
|18
|78
|Dries Devenyns (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|18
|79
|Mads Pedersen (Den) Trek-Segafredo
|18
|80
|Omar Fraile Matarranz (Spa) Astana-Premier Tech
|17
|81
|Michael Schär (Swi) AG2R Citroën Team
|17
|82
|Esteban Chaves Rubio (Col) Team BikeExchange
|15
|83
|Aurélien Paret Peintre (Fra) AG2R Citroën Team
|15
|84
|Valentin Madouas (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|15
|85
|Jeremy Cabot (Fra) TotalEnergies
|15
|86
|Maximilian Walscheid (Ger) Qhubeka-NextHash
|14
|87
|Sergio Henao Montoya (Col) Qhubeka-NextHash
|13
|88
|Lorenzo Rota (Ita) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux
|13
|89
|Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) Alpecin-Fenix
|13
|90
|Stefan Bissegger (Swi) EF Education-Nippo
|13
|91
|Daniel Oss (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe
|13
|92
|Jelle Wallays (Bel) Cofidis
|13
|93
|Louis Meintjes (RSA) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux
|12
|94
|Quentin Pacher (Fra) B&B Hotels p/b KTM
|11
|95
|Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana-Premier Tech
|11
|96
|Bruno Armirail (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|11
|97
|Simon Clarke (Aus) Qhubeka-NextHash
|10
|98
|Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|9
|99
|Benoit Cosnefroy (Fra) AG2R Citroën Team
|9
|100
|Mikkel Bjerg (Den) UAE Team Emirates
|8
|101
|Richie Porte (Aus) Ineos Grenadiers
|7
|102
|Geraint Thomas (GBr) Ineos Grenadiers
|7
|103
|Davide Formolo (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|6
|104
|Silvan Dillier (Swi) Alpecin-Fenix
|6
|105
|Cyril Gautier (Fra) B&B Hotels p/b KTM
|5
|106
|Rick Zabel (Ger) Israel Start-up Nation
|5
|107
|Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Ineos Grenadiers
|4
|108
|Nils Eekhoff (Ned) Team DSM
|4
|109
|Brandon McNulty (USA) UAE Team Emirates
|3
|110
|Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|2
|111
|Mark Donovan (GBr) Team DSM
|2
|112
|Jesus Herrada (Spa) Cofidis
|2
|113
|Mike Teunissen (Ned) Jumbo-Visma
|2
|114
|Dmitriy Gruzdev (Kaz) Astana-Premier Tech
|2
|115
|Marco Haller (Aut) Bahrain Victorious
|2
|116
|Marc Hirschi (Swi) UAE Team Emirates
|1
|117
|Vegard Stake Laengen (Nor) UAE Team Emirates
|1
|118
|Reto Hollenstein (Swi) Israel Start-up Nation
|-6
|119
|Pierre Rolland (Fra) B&B Hotels p/b KTM
|-10
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Tadej Pogacar (Slo) UAE Team Emirates
|107
|2
|Wout Poels (Ned) Bahrain Victorious
|88
|3
|Jonas Vingegaard (Den) Jumbo-Visma
|82
|4
|Michael Woods (Can) Israel Start-up Nation
|72
|5
|Wout Van Aert (Bel) Jumbo-Visma
|68
|6
|Nairo Quintana (Col) Team Arkea-Samsic
|66
|7
|Richard Carapaz (Ecu) Ineos Grenadiers
|56
|8
|Ben O'Connor (Aus) AG2R Citroën Team
|44
|9
|Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek-Segafredo
|41
|10
|David Gaudu (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|41
|11
|Anthony Perez (Fra) Cofidis
|37
|12
|Sergio Higuita Garcia (Col) EF Education-Nippo
|36
|13
|Kenny Elissonde (Fra) Trek-Segafredo
|27
|14
|Pierre Latour (Fra) TotalEnergies
|26
|15
|Sepp Kuss (USA) Jumbo-Visma
|26
|16
|Daniel Martin (Irl) Israel Start-up Nation
|26
|17
|Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|21
|18
|Enric Mas Nicolau (Spa) Movistar Team
|20
|19
|Patrick Konrad (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe
|18
|20
|Mattia Cattaneo (Ita) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|18
|21
|Anthony Turgis (Fra) TotalEnergies
|16
|22
|Guillaume Martin (Fra) Cofidis
|15
|23
|Ruben Guerreiro (Por) EF Education-Nippo
|14
|24
|Dorian Godon (Fra) AG2R Citroën Team
|14
|25
|Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Bora-Hansgrohe
|12
|26
|Rigoberto Uran (Col) EF Education-Nippo
|12
|27
|Matej Mohoric (Slo) Bahrain Victorious
|11
|28
|Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team
|11
|29
|Dylan Teuns (Bel) Bahrain Victorious
|10
|30
|Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bahrain Victorious
|10
|31
|Pello Bilbao Lopez De Armentia (Spa) Bahrain Victorious
|8
|32
|Jan Bakelants (Bel) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux
|8
|33
|Omar Fraile Matarranz (Spa) Astana-Premier Tech
|8
|34
|Fabien Doubey (Fra) TotalEnergies
|6
|35
|Ide Schelling (Ned) Bora-Hansgrohe
|5
|36
|Ion Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Astana-Premier Tech
|5
|37
|Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) Alpecin-Fenix
|4
|38
|Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana-Premier Tech
|4
|39
|Franck Bonnamour (Fra) B&B Hotels p/b KTM
|4
|40
|Xandro Meurisse (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix
|4
|41
|Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek-Segafredo
|4
|42
|Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|4
|43
|Maxime Chevalier (Fra) B&B Hotels p/b KTM
|4
|44
|Kasper Asgreen (Den) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|3
|45
|Brent Van Moer (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|3
|46
|Harry Sweeny (Aus) Lotto Soudal
|3
|47
|Nils Politt (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|2
|48
|Edward Theuns (Bel) Trek-Segafredo
|2
|49
|Christopher Juul-Jensen (Den) Team BikeExchange
|2
|50
|Danny van Poppel (Ned) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux
|2
|51
|Valentin Madouas (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|2
|52
|Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Ineos Grenadiers
|2
|53
|Michael Matthews (Aus) Team BikeExchange
|2
|54
|Lukas Pöstlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe
|2
|55
|Hugo Houle (Can) Astana-Premier Tech
|1
|56
|Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) AG2R Citroën Team
|1
|57
|Jelle Wallays (Bel) Cofidis
|1
|58
|Esteban Chaves Rubio (Col) Team BikeExchange
|1
|59
|Stefan Küng (Swi) Groupama-FDJ
|1
|60
|Toms Skujins (Lat) Trek-Segafredo
|1
|61
|Pierre Rolland (Fra) B&B Hotels p/b KTM
|62
|Reto Hollenstein (Swi) Israel Start-up Nation
|-1
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Tadej Pogacar (Slo) UAE Team Emirates
|75:00:02
|2
|Jonas Vingegaard (Den) Jumbo-Visma
|0:05:45
|3
|David Gaudu (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|0:18:42
|4
|Aurélien Paret Peintre (Fra) AG2R Citroën Team
|0:37:21
|5
|Sergio Higuita Garcia (Col) EF Education-Nippo
|1:03:01
|6
|Valentin Madouas (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|2:08:44
|7
|Mark Donovan (GBr) Team DSM
|2:11:10
|8
|Neilson Powless (USA) EF Education-Nippo
|2:12:14
|9
|Jonas Rutsch (Ger) EF Education-Nippo
|2:44:49
|10
|Brandon McNulty (USA) UAE Team Emirates
|2:50:15
|11
|Dorian Godon (Fra) AG2R Citroën Team
|2:54:08
|12
|Brent Van Moer (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|2:56:26
|13
|Harry Sweeny (Aus) Lotto Soudal
|3:07:21
|14
|Cyril Barthe (Fra) B&B Hotels p/b KTM
|3:09:17
|15
|Maxime Chevalier (Fra) B&B Hotels p/b KTM
|3:13:44
|16
|Georg Zimmermann (Ger) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux
|3:19:40
|17
|Marc Hirschi (Swi) UAE Team Emirates
|3:20:50
|18
|Fred Wright (GBr) Bahrain Victorious
|3:23:20
|19
|Stefan Bissegger (Swi) EF Education-Nippo
|3:31:48
|20
|Jasper Philipsen (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix
|3:37:27
|21
|Mikkel Bjerg (Den) UAE Team Emirates
|3:42:26
|22
|Ide Schelling (Ned) Bora-Hansgrohe
|3:43:32
|23
|Omer Goldstein (Isr) Israel Start-up Nation
|3:52:22
|24
|Casper Pedersen (Den) Team DSM
|3:57:55
|25
|Joris Nieuwenhuis (Ned) Team DSM
|3:58:33
|26
|Nils Eekhoff (Ned) Team DSM
|3:59:54
|27
|Sean Bennett (USA) Qhubeka-NextHash
|4:02:30
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Bahrain Victorious
|225:42:33
|2
|EF Education-Nippo
|0:40:30
|3
|Ineos Grenadiers
|1:09:16
|4
|AG2R Citroën Team
|1:09:51
|5
|Jumbo-Visma
|1:14:30
|6
|Bora-Hansgrohe
|1:33:09
|7
|Movistar Team
|1:40:32
|8
|Astana-Premier Tech
|2:00:57
|9
|UAE Team Emirates
|2:22:07
|10
|Trek-Segafredo
|2:22:25
|11
|Groupama-FDJ
|3:27:49
|12
|B&B Hotels p/b KTM
|3:35:42
|13
|Deceuninck-QuickStep
|3:39:08
|14
|Cofidis
|3:48:47
|15
|Team BikeExchange
|4:07:39
|16
|Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux
|4:10:51
|17
|TotalEnergies
|4:57:24
|18
|Israel Start-up Nation
|5:26:33
|19
|Team Arkea-Samsic
|5:41:33
|20
|Alpecin-Fenix
|6:03:17
|21
|Qhubeka-NextHash
|6:59:50
|22
|Team DSM
|7:26:32
|23
|Lotto Soudal
|7:39:27
Editor in Chief - Cyclingnews.
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
Rigoberto Uran cracks and loses chance of Tour de France podiumEF Education-Nippo rider suffers on the Tourmalet, losing nine minutes
-
Swytch electric bike conversion kit reviewPaired with the right bike, there isn’t a better electric bike in this price range
-
Tour de France: Which GC riders lost time at Luz ArdidenUran cracks completely as Pogacar takes another summit finish win
-
Tour de France: Pogacar takes final mountain stage at Luz ArdidenVingegaard, Carapaz hold on to podium positions
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy
Thank you for signing up to Cycling News. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.