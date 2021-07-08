Tour de France: Nils Politt wins stage 12 as breakaway sticks

Image 1 of 44 Nils Politt (Bora-Hansgrohe) rode solo from break from 11.8km out for stage 12 win in Nîmes (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 2 of 44 Stage 12 victory was first at Tour de France for Nils Politt (Bora-Hansgrohe) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 3 of 44 Nils Politt of Bora-Hansgrohe wins stage 12 from breakaway (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 4 of 44 Nils Politt (Bora-Hansgrohe) attacks (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 5 of 44 Nils Politt (Bora-Hansgrohe) attacks on small climb with 11.8km to go and win stage 12 (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 6 of 44 Nils Politt (Bora-Hansgrohe) in the breakaway with Harry Sweeny and Stefan Küng (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 7 of 44 The jerseys: Nairo Quintana leads mountain classification, Tadej Pogacar leads overall GC, Mark Cavendish leads points classification and Jonas Vingegaard wears young rider's jersey (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 8 of 44 Julian Alaphilippe greeted by fans ahead of stage 12 at the Tour de France (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 9 of 44 Tadej Pogacar wears bib no.1 as the defending champion at the Tour de France (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 10 of 44 Nairo Quintana leading the mountains classification ahead of stage 12 at the Tour de France (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 11 of 44 Mark Cavendish and Jonas Vingegaard ahead of stage 12 at the Tour de France (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 12 of 44 Mark Cavendish ahead of stage 12 at the Tour de France (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 13 of 44 Andre Greipel of Israel Start-Up Nation in the breakaway on stage 12 (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 14 of 44 Julian Alaphilippe (Deceuninck-QuickStep) in the breakaway on stage 12 (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 15 of 44 André Greipel of Israel Start-Up Nation and Edward Theuns of Trek - Nils Politt (Bora-Hansgrohe) won stage 12 of the Tour de France, after he managed to drop every other member of a 13-man breakaway that went clear at the start of the day.

Having gone clear with three other riders 40 kilometres from the finish, the German struck out alone with an attack 12km from the finish, and soloed all the way to the finish to take what was just the second victory of his pro career.

The riders he had dropped, Imanol Erviti (Movistar) and Harry Sweeny (Lotto Soudal), arrived at the line 31 seconds later to claim second and third, respectively.

Although crosswinds caused some gaps in the peloton at the start of the stage in Saint-Paul-Trois-Châteaux, no major general classification contenders were caught out, and the race soon settled down with the trailing groups all re-joining the peloton, and the sprinters’ teams allowing the breakaway to contest for the stage win.

Strong tail and cross-tail winds made for a very fast stage, and helped Politt use his sheer strength to drop the other riders from the breakaways, which featured several dangerous fast finishers including Andre Greipel (Israel Start-Up Nation), Edvald Boasson Hagen (TotalEnergies) and Luka Mezgec (Team BikeExchange).

There was no interest in exploiting the potential of the winds in the peloton, however, which rolled into the finish 15:52 after Politt, Tadej Pogačar (UAE Team Emirates) finishing safely with no changes in the top of the GC.

Mark Cavendish (Deceuninck-QuickStep) brought the peloton home by sprinting for the three green jersey points not swept up by the riders from the break. This might have been a stage for him to match Eddy Merckx’s Tour record for stage wins, but Deceuninck-QuickStep chose not to chase the break after Julian Alaphilippe managed to get into it.

“It’s unbelievable,” said Politt at the finish. “It’s a dream to win a stage at the Tour de France.”

It was an especially welcome result for his Bora-Hansgrohe team, as their star man Peter Sagan failed to make it to the start, as he chose to abandon due to a deterioration of knee injuries suffered after his crash on stage 3.

“At the start we had to decide that Peter [Sagan] was to leave the race because of his knee problem, so it changed our tactics,” explained Politt in regards to him getting into the lead group.

Having made it into the break, Politt continued to make the right tactical choices, and had the strength to make his well-timed attacks stick.

“There were quite a lot of sprinters in the group...so I knew that I had to do the race hard, and that I had to attack, and attack quite early. I did the first attack, and then there were just four guys. Then the sports director told me, 'now it’s the last way until the finish, so give everything'. So I did it again, I attacked...to come in solo to the finish line, it’s unbelievable," Politt said.

“It’s my passion, cycling. I’m away so much from home because of training and races. And now I have the biggest win that you can have — a stage at the Tour.”

How it unfolded

Rather than the usual fight to go out in front of the peloton and get into the day’s break, stage 12 of the Tour de France began with an intense battle to stay in the peloton as crosswinds blew the race apart from the flag.

Multiple groups were spat out of the back of the peloton and formed into echelons, with big names including the Ineos Grenadiers' duo Geraint Thomas and Richie Porte, although all of the top GC riders remained in the bunch.

The pace was intense, but a change of direction from a crosswind to a tailwind about 10km into the stage prompted the first attacks out of the front of the diminished peloton in an attempt to form a breakaway.

A group of 13 riders formed, and, as you’d expect given the effort required to go clear in such circumstances, it featured several very strong riders: André Greipel (Israel Start-Up Nation), Edward Theuns (Trek-Segafredo), Stefan Küng (Groupama-FDJ), Stefan Bissegger (EF Education-Nippo), Connor Swift (Arkea-Samsic), Brent Van Moer (Lotto Soudal), Luka Mezgec (Team BikeExchange), Sergio Henao (Qhubeka NextHash), Edvald Boasson Hagen (TotalEnergies), Erviti, Sweeny and Politt.

Alaphilippe was the 13th rider, and although he was initially on marking duties, he soon began to contribute too, indicating that Deceuninck-QuickStep would not chase for Cavendish today.

With this group gaining a gap, the peloton sat up 20km into the stage, allowing all of the trailing groups to return to the peloton.

With the race having calmed down, it wasn’t long before the break had opened a lead of nine minutes over the peloton.

No sprinters’ teams showed any interest in bringing the break back, leaving UAE Team Emirates to set a steady pace at the front of the peloton as custodians of the yellow jersey.

Success for the breakaway was therefore all but confirmed, and the battle between the 13 riders in it to become the stage winner commenced 50km from the finish.

Politt was the man to ignite hostilities with an attack, with Swift and later Mezgec joining him, and the trio stayed clear for 5km before being brought back.

Sweeny was next to try 40km from the finish, and went clear along with Küng, Politt and Erviti. The tailwinds and cross-tailwinds saw the riders reach speeds of over 70 kph and made gaps hard to close down, and helped this quartet open up and maintain a gap of 30 seconds over the rest of the break.

The chasers continued to work well together, but could not make any inroads into this 30-second deficit from the leading quartet. By the time they reached the final 20km, and the gap began to increase to over 40 seconds, it became clear that they would not be caught.

Sweeny attacked on a small uphill 14.5km from the finish, managing to drop and take Kü of contention.

Then 2.5km later, Politt launched a huge attack, to which neither Sweeny or Erviti had any response. From that moment there was little doubt that he would hang on for victory, and he was able to soak in the atmosphere and reflect on his imminent victory as he soloed to the win during the final few kilometres.

Results Pos. Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Nils Politt (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 3:22:12 2 Imanol Erviti (Spa) Movistar Team 0:00:31 3 Harry Sweeny (Aus) Lotto Soudal 4 Stefan Küng (Swi) Groupama-FDJ 0:01:58 5 Luka Mezgec (Slo) Team BikeExchange 0:02:06 6 André Greipel (Ger) Israel Start-up Nation 7 Edward Theuns (Bel) Trek-Segafredo 8 Brent Van Moer (Bel) Lotto Soudal 9 Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Deceuninck-QuickStep 10 Sergio Henao Montoya (Col) Qhubeka-NextHash 11 Connor Swift (GBr) Team Arkea-Samsic 12 Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) TotalEnergies 0:02:09 13 Stefan Bissegger (Swi) EF Education-Nippo 0:05:22 14 Mark Cavendish (GBr) Deceuninck-QuickStep 0:15:53 15 Michael Matthews (Aus) Team BikeExchange 16 Jasper Philipsen (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix 17 Carlos Barbero (Spa) Qhubeka-NextHash 18 Jonas Rickaert (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix 19 Cyril Barthe (Fra) B&B Hotels p/b KTM 20 Davide Ballerini (Ita) Deceuninck-QuickStep 21 Tadej Pogacar (Slo) UAE Team Emirates 22 Tim Declercq (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep 23 Mike Teunissen (Ned) Jumbo-Visma 24 Kasper Asgreen (Den) Deceuninck-QuickStep 25 Jonas Vingegaard (Den) Jumbo-Visma 26 Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana-Premier Tech 27 Daniel Oss (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe 28 Michael Schär (Swi) AG2R Citroën Team 29 Magnus Cort (Den) EF Education-Nippo 30 Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Bora-Hansgrohe 31 Richard Carapaz (Ecu) Ineos Grenadiers 32 Aurélien Paret Peintre (Fra) AG2R Citroën Team 33 Silvan Dillier (Swi) Alpecin-Fenix 34 Dorian Godon (Fra) AG2R Citroën Team 35 Nils Eekhoff (Ned) Team DSM 36 Dylan van Baarle (Ned) Ineos Grenadiers 37 Michael Valgren (Den) EF Education-Nippo 38 Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) Alpecin-Fenix 39 Enric Mas Nicolau (Spa) Movistar Team 40 Ben O'Connor (Aus) AG2R Citroën Team 41 Rigoberto Uran (Col) EF Education-Nippo 42 Wout Van Aert (Bel) Jumbo-Visma 43 Brandon McNulty (USA) UAE Team Emirates 44 Guillaume Martin (Fra) Cofidis 45 Matej Mohoric (Slo) Bahrain Victorious 46 Cristian Rodriguez Martin (Spa) TotalEnergies 47 Rui Costa (Por) UAE Team Emirates 48 David Gaudu (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 49 Esteban Chaves Rubio (Col) Team BikeExchange 50 Jonas Rutsch (Ger) EF Education-Nippo 51 Franck Bonnamour (Fra) B&B Hotels p/b KTM 52 Ruben Guerreiro (Por) EF Education-Nippo 53 Davide Formolo (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 54 Valentin Madouas (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 55 Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bahrain Victorious 56 Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) Team Arkea-Samsic 57 Luke Durbridge (Aus) Team BikeExchange 58 Pello Bilbao Lopez De Armentia (Spa) Bahrain Victorious 59 Ion Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Astana-Premier Tech 60 Ruben Fernandez (Spa) Cofidis 61 Marc Hirschi (Swi) UAE Team Emirates 62 Fred Wright (GBr) Bahrain Victorious 63 Toms Skujins (Lat) Trek-Segafredo 64 Victor de la Parte (Spa) TotalEnergies 65 Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) AG2R Citroën Team 66 Oliver Naesen (Bel) AG2R Citroën Team 67 Jan Bakelants (Bel) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux 68 Maxime Chevalier (Fra) B&B Hotels p/b KTM 69 Patrick Konrad (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe 70 Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana-Premier Tech 71 Wout Poels (Ned) Bahrain Victorious 72 Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Arkea-Samsic 73 Simon Clarke (Aus) Qhubeka-NextHash 74 Reto Hollenstein (Swi) Israel Start-up Nation 75 Neilson Powless (USA) EF Education-Nippo 76 Jelle Wallays (Bel) Cofidis 77 Danny van Poppel (Ned) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux 78 Casper Pedersen (Den) Team DSM 79 Søren Kragh Andersen (Den) Team DSM 80 Marco Haller (Aut) Bahrain Victorious 81 Ivan Garcia Cortina (Spa) Movistar Team 82 Joris Nieuwenhuis (Ned) Team DSM 83 Hugo Houle (Can) Astana-Premier Tech 84 Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek-Segafredo 85 Sergio Higuita Garcia (Col) EF Education-Nippo 86 Sepp Kuss (USA) Jumbo-Visma 87 Georg Zimmermann (Ger) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux 88 Louis Meintjes (RSA) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux 89 Christophe Laporte (Fra) Cofidis 90 Omer Goldstein (Isr) Israel Start-up Nation 91 Boy van Poppel (Ned) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux 92 Dylan Teuns (Bel) Bahrain Victorious 93 Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Lotto Soudal 94 Lorenzo Rota (Ita) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux 95 Lukas Pöstlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe 96 Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 97 Simon Geschke (Ger) Cofidis 98 Chris Froome (GBr) Israel Start-up Nation 99 Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Ineos Grenadiers 100 Mattia Cattaneo (Ita) Deceuninck-QuickStep 101 Rafal Majka (Pol) UAE Team Emirates 102 Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team 103 Jonathan Castroviejo Nicolas (Spa) Ineos Grenadiers 104 Ide Schelling (Ned) Bora-Hansgrohe 105 Xandro Meurisse (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix 106 Guillaume Boivin (Can) Israel Start-up Nation 107 Pierre Latour (Fra) TotalEnergies 108 Mark Donovan (GBr) Team DSM 109 Cees Bol (Ned) Team DSM 110 Michael Woods (Can) Israel Start-up Nation 111 Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 112 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal 113 Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Jumbo-Visma 114 Fabien Doubey (Fra) TotalEnergies 115 Sean Bennett (USA) Qhubeka-NextHash 116 Julien Bernard (Fra) Trek-Segafredo 117 Rick Zabel (Ger) Israel Start-up Nation 118 Anthony Turgis (Fra) TotalEnergies 119 Cyril Gautier (Fra) B&B Hotels p/b KTM 120 Pierre-Luc Périchon (Fra) Cofidis 121 Quentin Pacher (Fra) B&B Hotels p/b KTM 122 Vegard Stake Laengen (Nor) UAE Team Emirates 123 Jesus Herrada (Spa) Cofidis 124 Michael Mørkøv (Den) Deceuninck-QuickStep 125 Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Ineos Grenadiers 126 Dries Devenyns (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep 127 Petr Vakoc (Cze) Alpecin-Fenix 128 Julien Simon (Fra) TotalEnergies 129 Dmitriy Gruzdev (Kaz) Astana-Premier Tech 130 Daniel Martin (Irl) Israel Start-up Nation 131 Anthony Perez (Fra) Cofidis 132 Jeremy Cabot (Fra) TotalEnergies 133 Pierre Rolland (Fra) B&B Hotels p/b KTM 134 Bruno Armirail (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 135 Omar Fraile Matarranz (Spa) Astana-Premier Tech 136 Richie Porte (Aus) Ineos Grenadiers 137 Lucas Hamilton (Aus) Team BikeExchange 138 Benoit Cosnefroy (Fra) AG2R Citroën Team 139 Simon Yates (GBr) Team BikeExchange 140 Kenny Elissonde (Fra) Trek-Segafredo 141 Mikkel Bjerg (Den) UAE Team Emirates 0:16:26 142 Amund Grøndahl Jansen (Nor) Team BikeExchange 143 Alex Aranburu Deba (Spa) Astana-Premier Tech 144 Jorge Arcas (Spa) Movistar Team 145 Miguel Angel Lopez Moreno (Col) Movistar Team 146 Christopher Juul-Jensen (Den) Team BikeExchange 147 Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek-Segafredo 148 Mads Pedersen (Den) Trek-Segafredo 149 Geraint Thomas (GBr) Ineos Grenadiers 150 Maximilian Walscheid (Ger) Qhubeka-NextHash 151 Elie Gesbert (Fra) Team Arkea-Samsic 0:17:19 152 Nairo Quintana (Col) Team Arkea-Samsic 153 Roger Kluge (Ger) Lotto Soudal 0:17:30 154 Michael Gogl (Aut) Qhubeka-NextHash 155 Carlos Verona Quintanilla (Spa) Movistar Team DNS Peter Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe

Sprint 1 - Uzès km. 132.7 Pos. Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Nils Politt (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 20 2 Harry Sweeny (Aus) Lotto Soudal 17 3 Imanol Erviti (Spa) Movistar Team 15 4 Stefan Küng (Swi) Groupama-FDJ 13 5 André Greipel (Ger) Israel Start-up Nation 11 6 Connor Swift (GBr) Team Arkea-Samsic 10 7 Stefan Bissegger (Swi) EF Education-Nippo 9 8 Luka Mezgec (Slo) Team BikeExchange 8 9 Edward Theuns (Bel) Trek-Segafredo 7 10 Sergio Henao Montoya (Col) Qhubeka-NextHash 6 11 Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) TotalEnergies 5 12 Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Deceuninck-QuickStep 4 13 Brent Van Moer (Bel) Lotto Soudal 3 14 Dmitriy Gruzdev (Kaz) Astana-Premier Tech 2 15 Wout Van Aert (Bel) Jumbo-Visma 1

Points Pos. Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Nils Politt (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 50 2 Imanol Erviti (Spa) Movistar Team 30 3 Harry Sweeny (Aus) Lotto Soudal 20 4 Stefan Küng (Swi) Groupama-FDJ 18 5 Luka Mezgec (Slo) Team BikeExchange 16 6 André Greipel (Ger) Israel Start-up Nation 14 7 Edward Theuns (Bel) Trek-Segafredo 12 8 Brent Van Moer (Bel) Lotto Soudal 10 9 Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Deceuninck-QuickStep 8 10 Sergio Henao Montoya (Col) Qhubeka-NextHash 7 11 Connor Swift (GBr) Team Arkea-Samsic 6 12 Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) TotalEnergies 5 13 Stefan Bissegger (Swi) EF Education-Nippo 4 14 Mark Cavendish (GBr) Deceuninck-QuickStep 3 15 Michael Matthews (Aus) Team BikeExchange 2

Mountain 1 (Cat. 3) Côte du Belvédère De Tharaux km. 83.7 Pos. Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Nils Politt (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 2 2 Stefan Küng (Swi) Groupama-FDJ 1

Young riders Pos. Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Harry Sweeny (Aus) Lotto Soudal 3:22:43 2 Brent Van Moer (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:01:35 3 Stefan Bissegger (Swi) EF Education-Nippo 0:04:51 4 Jasper Philipsen (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix 0:15:22 5 Cyril Barthe (Fra) B&B Hotels p/b KTM 6 Tadej Pogacar (Slo) UAE Team Emirates 7 Jonas Vingegaard (Den) Jumbo-Visma 8 Aurélien Paret Peintre (Fra) AG2R Citroën Team 9 Dorian Godon (Fra) AG2R Citroën Team 10 Nils Eekhoff (Ned) Team DSM 11 Brandon McNulty (USA) UAE Team Emirates 12 David Gaudu (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 13 Jonas Rutsch (Ger) EF Education-Nippo 14 Valentin Madouas (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 15 Marc Hirschi (Swi) UAE Team Emirates 16 Fred Wright (GBr) Bahrain Victorious 17 Maxime Chevalier (Fra) B&B Hotels p/b KTM 18 Neilson Powless (USA) EF Education-Nippo 19 Casper Pedersen (Den) Team DSM 20 Joris Nieuwenhuis (Ned) Team DSM 21 Sergio Higuita Garcia (Col) EF Education-Nippo 22 Georg Zimmermann (Ger) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux 23 Omer Goldstein (Isr) Israel Start-up Nation 24 Ide Schelling (Ned) Bora-Hansgrohe 25 Mark Donovan (GBr) Team DSM 26 Sean Bennett (USA) Qhubeka-NextHash 27 Lucas Hamilton (Aus) Team BikeExchange 28 Mikkel Bjerg (Den) UAE Team Emirates 0:15:55

Combativity Pos. Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Nils Politt (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe

Teams Pos. Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Lotto Soudal 10:25:06 2 Bora-Hansgrohe 0:13:16 3 Movistar Team 0:13:47 4 Groupama-FDJ 0:15:14 5 Deceuninck-QuickStep 0:15:22 6 Team BikeExchange 7 Qhubeka-NextHash 8 Team Arkea-Samsic 9 Trek-Segafredo 10 Israel Start-up Nation 11 TotalEnergies 0:15:25 12 EF Education-Nippo 0:18:38 13 Alpecin-Fenix 0:29:09 14 Jumbo-Visma 15 AG2R Citroën Team 16 UAE Team Emirates 17 B&B Hotels p/b KTM 18 Astana-Premier Tech 19 Bahrain Victorious 20 Ineos Grenadiers 21 Cofidis 22 Team DSM 23 Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux

General classification after stage 12 Pos. Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Tadej Pogacar (Slo) UAE Team Emirates 47:22:43 2 Rigoberto Uran (Col) EF Education-Nippo 0:05:18 3 Jonas Vingegaard (Den) Jumbo-Visma 0:05:32 4 Richard Carapaz (Ecu) Ineos Grenadiers 0:05:33 5 Ben O'Connor (Aus) AG2R Citroën Team 0:05:58 6 Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:06:16 7 Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana-Premier Tech 0:06:30 8 Enric Mas Nicolau (Spa) Movistar Team 0:07:11 9 Guillaume Martin (Fra) Cofidis 0:09:29 10 Pello Bilbao Lopez De Armentia (Spa) Bahrain Victorious 0:10:28 11 Mattia Cattaneo (Ita) Deceuninck-QuickStep 0:15:35 12 Aurélien Paret Peintre (Fra) AG2R Citroën Team 0:24:44 13 Wout Van Aert (Bel) Jumbo-Visma 0:25:21 14 Esteban Chaves Rubio (Col) Team BikeExchange 0:25:53 15 David Gaudu (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 0:30:51 16 Louis Meintjes (RSA) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux 0:32:20 17 Sergio Henao Montoya (Col) Qhubeka-NextHash 0:37:10 18 Wout Poels (Ned) Bahrain Victorious 0:38:49 19 Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek-Segafredo 0:39:13 20 Dylan Teuns (Bel) Bahrain Victorious 0:43:54 21 Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Deceuninck-QuickStep 0:45:46 22 Ruben Guerreiro (Por) EF Education-Nippo 0:47:37 23 Jonathan Castroviejo Nicolas (Spa) Ineos Grenadiers 0:49:17 24 Kenny Elissonde (Fra) Trek-Segafredo 0:53:35 25 Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana-Premier Tech 0:54:35 26 Sergio Higuita Garcia (Col) EF Education-Nippo 0:54:41 27 Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team 0:54:54 28 Michael Woods (Can) Israel Start-up Nation 0:57:00 29 Patrick Konrad (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:57:12 30 Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Jumbo-Visma 0:57:38 31 Nairo Quintana (Col) Team Arkea-Samsic 0:58:10 32 Franck Bonnamour (Fra) B&B Hotels p/b KTM 1:00:55 33 Richie Porte (Aus) Ineos Grenadiers 1:02:54 34 Ion Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Astana-Premier Tech 1:03:44 35 Pierre Rolland (Fra) B&B Hotels p/b KTM 1:04:40 36 Davide Formolo (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 1:04:52 37 Xandro Meurisse (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix 1:04:55 38 Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 1:09:03 39 Simon Yates (GBr) Team BikeExchange 40 Rafal Majka (Pol) UAE Team Emirates 1:11:23 41 Miguel Angel Lopez Moreno (Col) Movistar Team 1:11:35 42 Stefan Küng (Swi) Groupama-FDJ 1:12:25 43 Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 1:15:23 44 Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bahrain Victorious 1:17:45 45 Kasper Asgreen (Den) Deceuninck-QuickStep 1:18:02 46 Mark Donovan (GBr) Team DSM 1:18:23 47 Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Arkea-Samsic 1:19:41 48 Quentin Pacher (Fra) B&B Hotels p/b KTM 1:19:46 49 Nils Politt (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 1:20:35 50 Geraint Thomas (GBr) Ineos Grenadiers 1:20:41 51 Pierre Latour (Fra) TotalEnergies 1:21:10 52 Matej Mohoric (Slo) Bahrain Victorious 1:22:53 53 Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek-Segafredo 1:23:44 54 Julien Bernard (Fra) Trek-Segafredo 1:23:50 55 Michael Valgren (Den) EF Education-Nippo 1:23:58 56 Valentin Madouas (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 1:24:57 57 Hugo Houle (Can) Astana-Premier Tech 1:25:32 58 Imanol Erviti (Spa) Movistar Team 1:25:45 59 Cristian Rodriguez Martin (Spa) TotalEnergies 1:26:15 60 Magnus Cort (Den) EF Education-Nippo 1:27:11 61 Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Ineos Grenadiers 1:28:26 62 Brent Van Moer (Bel) Lotto Soudal 1:29:48 63 Lucas Hamilton (Aus) Team BikeExchange 1:30:21 64 Jonas Rutsch (Ger) EF Education-Nippo 1:30:51 65 Daniel Martin (Irl) Israel Start-up Nation 1:31:20 66 Jan Bakelants (Bel) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux 1:31:56 67 Simon Geschke (Ger) Cofidis 1:32:05 68 Victor de la Parte (Spa) TotalEnergies 1:32:37 69 Neilson Powless (USA) EF Education-Nippo 1:33:25 70 Søren Kragh Andersen (Den) Team DSM 1:35:58 71 Dylan van Baarle (Ned) Ineos Grenadiers 1:36:12 72 Benoit Cosnefroy (Fra) AG2R Citroën Team 1:36:17 73 Anthony Turgis (Fra) TotalEnergies 1:36:23 74 Silvan Dillier (Swi) Alpecin-Fenix 1:36:40 75 Omar Fraile Matarranz (Spa) Astana-Premier Tech 1:37:52 76 Oliver Naesen (Bel) AG2R Citroën Team 1:38:50 77 Sepp Kuss (USA) Jumbo-Visma 1:39:14 78 Connor Swift (GBr) Team Arkea-Samsic 1:39:17 79 Elie Gesbert (Fra) Team Arkea-Samsic 1:42:15 80 Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) AG2R Citroën Team 1:42:59 81 Rui Costa (Por) UAE Team Emirates 1:43:13 82 Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) TotalEnergies 1:43:30 83 Bruno Armirail (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 1:43:40 84 Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Lotto Soudal 1:44:34 85 Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Ineos Grenadiers 1:44:58 86 Toms Skujins (Lat) Trek-Segafredo 1:45:03 87 Anthony Perez (Fra) Cofidis 1:45:16 88 Harry Sweeny (Aus) Lotto Soudal 1:45:37 89 Dorian Godon (Fra) AG2R Citroën Team 1:45:47 90 Cyril Barthe (Fra) B&B Hotels p/b KTM 1:46:45 91 Alex Aranburu Deba (Spa) Astana-Premier Tech 1:46:53 92 Cyril Gautier (Fra) B&B Hotels p/b KTM 1:46:54 93 Lorenzo Rota (Ita) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux 1:47:02 94 Stefan Bissegger (Swi) EF Education-Nippo 1:47:15 95 Michael Schär (Swi) AG2R Citroën Team 1:48:00 96 Luka Mezgec (Slo) Team BikeExchange 1:48:32 97 Fabien Doubey (Fra) TotalEnergies 1:48:33 98 Jonas Rickaert (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix 1:49:07 99 Ivan Garcia Cortina (Spa) Movistar Team 1:50:54 100 Guillaume Boivin (Can) Israel Start-up Nation 1:52:09 101 Ruben Fernandez (Spa) Cofidis 1:54:05 102 Jesus Herrada (Spa) Cofidis 1:54:08 103 Michael Matthews (Aus) Team BikeExchange 1:54:27 104 Brandon McNulty (USA) UAE Team Emirates 1:56:15 105 Luke Durbridge (Aus) Team BikeExchange 1:56:23 106 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal 1:56:56 107 Pierre-Luc Périchon (Fra) Cofidis 1:57:18 108 Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) Alpecin-Fenix 1:57:57 109 Maxime Chevalier (Fra) B&B Hotels p/b KTM 1:58:02 110 Mike Teunissen (Ned) Jumbo-Visma 1:59:01 111 Jorge Arcas (Spa) Movistar Team 2:01:31 112 Edward Theuns (Bel) Trek-Segafredo 2:02:08 113 Boy van Poppel (Ned) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux 2:02:15 114 Petr Vakoc (Cze) Alpecin-Fenix 2:03:46 115 Vegard Stake Laengen (Nor) UAE Team Emirates 2:04:03 116 Carlos Verona Quintanilla (Spa) Movistar Team 2:04:21 117 Christophe Laporte (Fra) Cofidis 2:04:25 118 Davide Ballerini (Ita) Deceuninck-QuickStep 2:06:23 119 Michael Gogl (Aut) Qhubeka-NextHash 2:06:55 120 Dries Devenyns (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep 2:07:05 121 Joris Nieuwenhuis (Ned) Team DSM 2:07:30 122 Dmitriy Gruzdev (Kaz) Astana-Premier Tech 2:07:44 123 Georg Zimmermann (Ger) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux 2:08:48 124 Mikkel Bjerg (Den) UAE Team Emirates 2:09:37 125 Fred Wright (GBr) Bahrain Victorious 2:09:38 126 Nils Eekhoff (Ned) Team DSM 2:09:46 127 André Greipel (Ger) Israel Start-up Nation 2:09:52 128 Maximilian Walscheid (Ger) Qhubeka-NextHash 2:10:46 129 Jasper Philipsen (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix 2:11:17 130 Lukas Pöstlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe 2:12:06 131 Simon Clarke (Aus) Qhubeka-NextHash 2:12:20 132 Casper Pedersen (Den) Team DSM 2:14:38 133 Jelle Wallays (Bel) Cofidis 2:14:45 134 Carlos Barbero (Spa) Qhubeka-NextHash 2:14:51 135 Christopher Juul-Jensen (Den) Team BikeExchange 2:16:41 136 Daniel Oss (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe 2:17:58 137 Reto Hollenstein (Swi) Israel Start-up Nation 2:18:16 138 Ide Schelling (Ned) Bora-Hansgrohe 2:18:57 139 Sean Bennett (USA) Qhubeka-NextHash 2:20:54 140 Julien Simon (Fra) TotalEnergies 2:21:19 141 Danny van Poppel (Ned) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux 2:21:32 142 Chris Froome (GBr) Israel Start-up Nation 2:21:40 143 Marc Hirschi (Swi) UAE Team Emirates 2:22:22 144 Cees Bol (Ned) Team DSM 2:22:23 145 Rick Zabel (Ger) Israel Start-up Nation 2:22:32 146 Omer Goldstein (Isr) Israel Start-up Nation 2:23:11 147 Michael Mørkøv (Den) Deceuninck-QuickStep 2:24:52 148 Mark Cavendish (GBr) Deceuninck-QuickStep 2:25:59 149 Tim Declercq (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep 2:26:23 150 Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) Team Arkea-Samsic 2:28:34 151 Marco Haller (Aut) Bahrain Victorious 2:29:34 152 Jeremy Cabot (Fra) TotalEnergies 2:35:22 153 Mads Pedersen (Den) Trek-Segafredo 2:36:44 154 Amund Grøndahl Jansen (Nor) Team BikeExchange 2:40:09 155 Roger Kluge (Ger) Lotto Soudal 2:44:54

Points classification Pos. Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Mark Cavendish (GBr) Deceuninck-QuickStep 221 2 Michael Matthews (Aus) Team BikeExchange 162 3 Jasper Philipsen (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix 142 4 Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bahrain Victorious 138 5 Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Deceuninck-QuickStep 131 6 Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) Team Arkea-Samsic 113 7 Tadej Pogacar (Slo) UAE Team Emirates 102 8 Wout Van Aert (Bel) Jumbo-Visma 98 9 Nils Politt (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 70 10 Stefan Küng (Swi) Groupama-FDJ 64 11 Matej Mohoric (Slo) Bahrain Victorious 62 12 Kasper Asgreen (Den) Deceuninck-QuickStep 58 13 Michael Mørkøv (Den) Deceuninck-QuickStep 55 14 Jonas Vingegaard (Den) Jumbo-Visma 54 15 André Greipel (Ger) Israel Start-up Nation 53 16 Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek-Segafredo 46 17 Brent Van Moer (Bel) Lotto Soudal 45 18 Imanol Erviti (Spa) Movistar Team 45 19 Luka Mezgec (Slo) Team BikeExchange 45 20 Cees Bol (Ned) Team DSM 45 21 Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Bora-Hansgrohe 44 22 Harry Sweeny (Aus) Lotto Soudal 44 23 Edward Theuns (Bel) Trek-Segafredo 43 24 Anthony Perez (Fra) Cofidis 36 25 Dylan Teuns (Bel) Bahrain Victorious 33 26 Mattia Cattaneo (Ita) Deceuninck-QuickStep 32 27 Ide Schelling (Ned) Bora-Hansgrohe 31 28 Richard Carapaz (Ecu) Ineos Grenadiers 31 29 Boy van Poppel (Ned) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux 31 30 Connor Swift (GBr) Team Arkea-Samsic 27 31 Davide Ballerini (Ita) Deceuninck-QuickStep 27 32 Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana-Premier Tech 26 33 Sergio Higuita Garcia (Col) EF Education-Nippo 26 34 Franck Bonnamour (Fra) B&B Hotels p/b KTM 26 35 Magnus Cort (Den) EF Education-Nippo 26 36 Guillaume Martin (Fra) Cofidis 25 37 Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek-Segafredo 25 38 Enric Mas Nicolau (Spa) Movistar Team 23 39 Pierre-Luc Périchon (Fra) Cofidis 23 40 Cyril Barthe (Fra) B&B Hotels p/b KTM 22 41 Rigoberto Uran (Col) EF Education-Nippo 22 42 Patrick Konrad (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe 22 43 Hugo Houle (Can) Astana-Premier Tech 22 44 Ben O'Connor (Aus) AG2R Citroën Team 21 45 Wout Poels (Ned) Bahrain Victorious 21 46 Michael Woods (Can) Israel Start-up Nation 21 47 Xandro Meurisse (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix 21 48 Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) AG2R Citroën Team 20 49 Anthony Turgis (Fra) TotalEnergies 20 50 David Gaudu (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 18 51 Mads Pedersen (Den) Trek-Segafredo 18 52 Roger Kluge (Ger) Lotto Soudal 17 53 Ion Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Astana-Premier Tech 17 54 Neilson Powless (USA) EF Education-Nippo 17 55 Michael Schär (Swi) AG2R Citroën Team 17 56 Maxime Chevalier (Fra) B&B Hotels p/b KTM 17 57 Kenny Elissonde (Fra) Trek-Segafredo 17 58 Julien Bernard (Fra) Trek-Segafredo 15 59 Christophe Laporte (Fra) Cofidis 15 60 Fred Wright (GBr) Bahrain Victorious 15 61 Jeremy Cabot (Fra) TotalEnergies 15 62 Toms Skujins (Lat) Trek-Segafredo 14 63 Sergio Henao Montoya (Col) Qhubeka-NextHash 13 64 Stefan Bissegger (Swi) EF Education-Nippo 13 65 Jelle Wallays (Bel) Cofidis 13 66 Daniel Oss (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe 13 67 Daniel Martin (Irl) Israel Start-up Nation 13 68 Elie Gesbert (Fra) Team Arkea-Samsic 13 69 Simon Yates (GBr) Team BikeExchange 13 70 Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana-Premier Tech 11 71 Søren Kragh Andersen (Den) Team DSM 11 72 Maximilian Walscheid (Ger) Qhubeka-NextHash 11 73 Pello Bilbao Lopez De Armentia (Spa) Bahrain Victorious 10 74 Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) TotalEnergies 10 75 Simon Clarke (Aus) Qhubeka-NextHash 10 76 Christopher Juul-Jensen (Den) Team BikeExchange 10 77 Aurélien Paret Peintre (Fra) AG2R Citroën Team 9 78 Pierre Latour (Fra) TotalEnergies 9 79 Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Lotto Soudal 9 80 Ivan Garcia Cortina (Spa) Movistar Team 9 81 Alex Aranburu Deba (Spa) Astana-Premier Tech 9 82 Esteban Chaves Rubio (Col) Team BikeExchange 8 83 Ruben Guerreiro (Por) EF Education-Nippo 8 84 Nairo Quintana (Col) Team Arkea-Samsic 8 85 Dorian Godon (Fra) AG2R Citroën Team 7 86 Danny van Poppel (Ned) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux 7 87 Geraint Thomas (GBr) Ineos Grenadiers 7 88 Richie Porte (Aus) Ineos Grenadiers 7 89 Lucas Hamilton (Aus) Team BikeExchange 7 90 Davide Formolo (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 6 91 Silvan Dillier (Swi) Alpecin-Fenix 6 92 Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 5 93 Jan Bakelants (Bel) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux 5 94 Rick Zabel (Ger) Israel Start-up Nation 5 95 Mikkel Bjerg (Den) UAE Team Emirates 5 96 Nils Eekhoff (Ned) Team DSM 4 97 Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Ineos Grenadiers 4 98 Jonas Rickaert (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix 3 99 Mike Teunissen (Ned) Jumbo-Visma 2 100 Marco Haller (Aut) Bahrain Victorious 2 101 Jesus Herrada (Spa) Cofidis 2 102 Dmitriy Gruzdev (Kaz) Astana-Premier Tech 2 103 Brandon McNulty (USA) UAE Team Emirates 1 104 Marc Hirschi (Swi) UAE Team Emirates 1

Mountains classification Pos. Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Nairo Quintana (Col) Team Arkea-Samsic 50 2 Wout Van Aert (Bel) Jumbo-Visma 44 3 Michael Woods (Can) Israel Start-up Nation 42 4 Wout Poels (Ned) Bahrain Victorious 39 5 Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek-Segafredo 36 6 Kenny Elissonde (Fra) Trek-Segafredo 27 7 Tadej Pogacar (Slo) UAE Team Emirates 26 8 Ben O'Connor (Aus) AG2R Citroën Team 24 9 Sergio Higuita Garcia (Col) EF Education-Nippo 22 10 Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Deceuninck-QuickStep 20 11 Jonas Vingegaard (Den) Jumbo-Visma 20 12 Anthony Perez (Fra) Cofidis 19 13 Guillaume Martin (Fra) Cofidis 14 14 Rigoberto Uran (Col) EF Education-Nippo 12 15 Matej Mohoric (Slo) Bahrain Victorious 11 16 Dylan Teuns (Bel) Bahrain Victorious 10 17 Daniel Martin (Irl) Israel Start-up Nation 10 18 Mattia Cattaneo (Ita) Deceuninck-QuickStep 9 19 Lucas Hamilton (Aus) Team BikeExchange 9 20 Richard Carapaz (Ecu) Ineos Grenadiers 8 21 Pierre Rolland (Fra) B&B Hotels p/b KTM 8 22 Pierre Latour (Fra) TotalEnergies 5 23 Ide Schelling (Ned) Bora-Hansgrohe 5 24 Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana-Premier Tech 4 25 Ion Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Astana-Premier Tech 4 26 Xandro Meurisse (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix 4 27 Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bahrain Victorious 4 28 Sepp Kuss (USA) Jumbo-Visma 4 29 Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek-Segafredo 4 30 Brent Van Moer (Bel) Lotto Soudal 3 31 Harry Sweeny (Aus) Lotto Soudal 3 32 Simon Yates (GBr) Team BikeExchange 3 33 Nils Politt (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 2 34 Edward Theuns (Bel) Trek-Segafredo 2 35 Franck Bonnamour (Fra) B&B Hotels p/b KTM 2 36 Hugo Houle (Can) Astana-Premier Tech 1 37 Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) AG2R Citroën Team 1 38 Jelle Wallays (Bel) Cofidis 1 39 Danny van Poppel (Ned) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux 1 40 Patrick Konrad (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe 1 41 Stefan Küng (Swi) Groupama-FDJ 1 42 Quentin Pacher (Fra) B&B Hotels p/b KTM 1 43 Michael Matthews (Aus) Team BikeExchange 1 44 Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) Team Arkea-Samsic -8

Young riders classification Pos. Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Tadej Pogacar (Slo) UAE Team Emirates 47:22:43 2 Jonas Vingegaard (Den) Jumbo-Visma 0:05:32 3 Aurélien Paret Peintre (Fra) AG2R Citroën Team 0:24:44 4 David Gaudu (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 0:30:51 5 Sergio Higuita Garcia (Col) EF Education-Nippo 0:54:41 6 Mark Donovan (GBr) Team DSM 1:18:23 7 Valentin Madouas (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 1:24:57 8 Brent Van Moer (Bel) Lotto Soudal 1:29:48 9 Jonas Rutsch (Ger) EF Education-Nippo 1:30:51 10 Neilson Powless (USA) EF Education-Nippo 1:33:25 11 Harry Sweeny (Aus) Lotto Soudal 1:45:37 12 Dorian Godon (Fra) AG2R Citroën Team 1:45:47 13 Cyril Barthe (Fra) B&B Hotels p/b KTM 1:46:45 14 Stefan Bissegger (Swi) EF Education-Nippo 1:47:15 15 Brandon McNulty (USA) UAE Team Emirates 1:56:15 16 Maxime Chevalier (Fra) B&B Hotels p/b KTM 1:58:02 17 Joris Nieuwenhuis (Ned) Team DSM 2:07:30 18 Georg Zimmermann (Ger) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux 2:08:48 19 Fred Wright (GBr) Bahrain Victorious 2:09:38 20 Nils Eekhoff (Ned) Team DSM 2:09:46 21 Jasper Philipsen (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix 2:11:17 22 Casper Pedersen (Den) Team DSM 2:14:38 23 Ide Schelling (Ned) Bora-Hansgrohe 2:18:57 24 Sean Bennett (USA) Qhubeka-NextHash 2:20:54 25 Marc Hirschi (Swi) UAE Team Emirates 2:22:22 26 Omer Goldstein (Isr) Israel Start-up Nation 2:23:11