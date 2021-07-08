Trending

Tour de France: Nils Politt wins stage 12 as breakaway sticks

By

Cavendish leads peloton home 15 minutes behind escape as Pogacar continues as race leader

Image 1 of 44

NMES FRANCE JULY 08 Nils Politt of Germany and Team BORA Hansgrohe stage winner celebrates at arrival during the 108th Tour de France 2021 Stage 12 a 1594km stage from SaintPaulTroisChateaux to Nimes LeTour TDF2021 on July 08 2021 in Nmes France Photo by Tim de WaeleGetty Images

Nils Politt (Bora-Hansgrohe) rode solo from break from 11.8km out for stage 12 win in Nîmes (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
Image 2 of 44

Tour de France 2021 108th Edition 12th stage SaintPaulTroisChateaux Nimes 1594 km 07072021 Nils Politt GER Bora Hansgrohe photo Luca BettiniBettiniPhoto2021

Stage 12 victory was first at Tour de France for Nils Politt (Bora-Hansgrohe) (Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 3 of 44

NMES FRANCE JULY 08 Nils Politt of Germany and Team BORA Hansgrohe stage winner celebrates at arrival during the 108th Tour de France 2021 Stage 12 a 1594km stage from SaintPaulTroisChateaux to Nimes LeTour TDF2021 on July 08 2021 in Nmes France Photo by Tim de WaeleGetty Images

Nils Politt of Bora-Hansgrohe wins stage 12 from breakaway (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
Image 4 of 44

NMES FRANCE JULY 08 Nils Politt of Germany and Team BORA Hansgrohe attack in breakaway during the 108th Tour de France 2021 Stage 12 a 1594km stage from SaintPaulTroisChateaux to Nimes LeTour TDF2021 on July 08 2021 in Nmes France Photo by Michael SteeleGetty Images

Nils Politt (Bora-Hansgrohe) attacks (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
Image 5 of 44

NMES FRANCE JULY 08 Nils Politt of Germany and Team BORA Hansgrohe attack in breakaway during the 108th Tour de France 2021 Stage 12 a 1594km stage from SaintPaulTroisChateaux to Nimes LeTour TDF2021 on July 08 2021 in Nmes France Photo by Michael SteeleGetty Images

Nils Politt (Bora-Hansgrohe) attacks on small climb with 11.8km to go and win stage 12 (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
Image 6 of 44

Breakaway riders Team Bora Hansgrohes Nils Politt of Germany Team Movistars Imanol Erviti of Spain Team Lotto Soudals Harry Sweeny of Australia and Team GroupamaFDJs Stefan Kung of Switzerland ride during the 12th stage of the 108th edition of the Tour de France cycling race 159 km between SaintPaulTroisChateaux and Nimes on July 08 2021 Photo by Philippe LOPEZ AFP Photo by PHILIPPE LOPEZAFP via Getty Images

Nils Politt (Bora-Hansgrohe) in the breakaway with Harry Sweeny and Stefan Küng (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
Image 7 of 44

From L Team Arkea Samsics Nairo Quintana of Colombia wearing the best climbers polka dot jersey Team UAE Emirates Tadej Pogacar of Slovenia wearing the overall leaders yellow jersey Team Deceuninck Quicksteps Mark Cavendish of Great Britain wearing the best sprinters green jersey and Team Jumbo Vismas Jonas Vingegaard of Denmark wearing the best youngs white jersey wait prior to the 12th stage of the 108th edition of the Tour de France cycling race 159 km between SaintPaulTroisChateaux and Nimes on July 08 2021 Photo by AnneChristine POUJOULAT AFP Photo by ANNECHRISTINE POUJOULATAFP via Getty Images

The jerseys: Nairo Quintana leads mountain classification, Tadej Pogacar leads overall GC, Mark Cavendish leads points classification and Jonas Vingegaard wears young rider's jersey (Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 8 of 44

NMES FRANCE JULY 08 Julian Alaphilippe of France and Team Deceuninck QuickStep at start during the 108th Tour de France 2021 Stage 12 a 1594km stage from SaintPaulTroisChateaux to Nimes Public Fans LeTour TDF2021 on July 08 2021 in Nmes France Photo by Michael SteeleGetty Images

Julian Alaphilippe greeted by fans ahead of stage 12 at the Tour de France (Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 9 of 44

NMES FRANCE JULY 08 Tadej Pogaar of Slovenia and UAETeam Emirates Yellow Leader Jersey at start during the 108th Tour de France 2021 Stage 12 a 1594km stage from SaintPaulTroisChateaux to Nimes BIB Number Detail view LeTour TDF2021 on July 08 2021 in Nmes France Photo by Chris GraythenGetty Images

Tadej Pogacar wears bib no.1 as the defending champion at the Tour de France (Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 10 of 44

NMES FRANCE JULY 08 Nairo Quintana of Colombia and Team Arka Samsic Polka Dot Mountain Jersey at start during the 108th Tour de France 2021 Stage 12 a 1594km stage from SaintPaulTroisChateaux to Nimes LeTour TDF2021 on July 08 2021 in Nmes France Photo by Michael SteeleGetty Images

Nairo Quintana leading the mountains classification ahead of stage 12 at the Tour de France (Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 11 of 44

NMES FRANCE JULY 08 Mark Cavendish of The United Kingdom and Team Deceuninck QuickStep Green Points Jersey Jonas Vingegaard of Denmark and Team JumboVisma White Best Young Rider Jersey at start during the 108th Tour de France 2021 Stage 12 a 1594km stage from SaintPaulTroisChateaux to Nimes LeTour TDF2021 on July 08 2021 in Nmes France Photo by Michael SteeleGetty Images

Mark Cavendish and Jonas Vingegaard ahead of stage 12 at the Tour de France (Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 12 of 44

NMES FRANCE JULY 08 Mark Cavendish of The United Kingdom and Team Deceuninck QuickStep Green Points Jersey at start during the 108th Tour de France 2021 Stage 12 a 1594km stage from SaintPaulTroisChateaux to Nimes LeTour TDF2021 on July 08 2021 in Nmes France Photo by Michael SteeleGetty Images

Mark Cavendish ahead of stage 12 at the Tour de France (Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 13 of 44

Tour de France 2021 - 108th Edition - 12th stage Saint-Paul-Trois-Chateaux - Nimes 159.4 km - 07/07/2021 - Andre Greipel (GER - Israel Start-Up Nation) - photo Luca Bettini/BettiniPhotoÂ©2021

Andre Greipel of Israel Start-Up Nation in the breakaway on stage 12 (Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 14 of 44

Tour de France 2021 - 108th Edition - 12th stage Saint-Paul-Trois-Chateaux - Nimes 159.4 km - 07/07/2021 - Julian Alaphilippe (FRA - Deceuninck - Quick-Step) - photo Luca Bettini/BettiniPhotoÂ©2021

Julian Alaphilippe (Deceuninck-QuickStep) in the breakaway on stage 12 (Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 15 of 44

NMES FRANCE JULY 08 Edward Theuns of Belgium and Team Trek Segafredo Andr Greipel of Germany and Team Israel StartUp Nation in the Breakaway during the 108th Tour de France 2021 Stage 12 a 1594km stage from SaintPaulTroisChateaux to Nimes LeTour TDF2021 on July 08 2021 in Nmes France Photo by Chris GraythenGetty Images

André Greipel of Israel Start-Up Nation and Edward Theuns of Trek - Segafredo in the 13-rider breakaway headed to only categorised climb of day (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
Image 16 of 44

NMES FRANCE JULY 08 Imanol Erviti of Spain and Movistar Team Connor Swift of The United Kingdom and Team Arka Samsic in the Breakaway during the 108th Tour de France 2021 Stage 12 a 1594km stage from SaintPaulTroisChateaux to Nimes LeTour TDF2021 on July 08 2021 in Nmes France Photo by Chris GraythenGetty Images

Imanol Erviti of Movistar Team and Connor Swift of Team Arkéa Samsic in the breakaway (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
Image 17 of 44

NMES FRANCE JULY 08 Edvald Boasson Hagen of Norway and Team TotalEnergies Luka Mezgec of Slovenia and Team BikeExchange Stefan Kng of Switzerland and Team Groupama FDJ Sergio Henao of Colombia and Team Qhubeka NextHash in the Breakaway during the 108th Tour de France 2021 Stage 12 a 1594km stage from SaintPaulTroisChateaux to Nimes LeTour TDF2021 on July 08 2021 in Nmes France Photo by Chris GraythenGetty Images

The breakaway group of 13 had 11 minutes over the peloton with 80km to go in the 159.4km stage 12 (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
Image 18 of 44

NMES FRANCE JULY 08 The Peloton passing through a Landscape of Fond Ponchon Bidon during the 108th Tour de France 2021 Stage 12 a 1594km stage from SaintPaulTroisChateaux to Nimes LeTour TDF2021 on July 08 2021 in Nmes France Photo by Michael SteeleGetty Images

Scenery on stage 12 from Saint-Paul-Trois-Châteaux to Nîmes (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
Image 19 of 44

NMES FRANCE JULY 08 Tadej Pogaar of Slovenia and UAETeam Emirates Yellow Leader Jersey and Teammates during the 108th Tour de France 2021 Stage 12 a 1594km stage from SaintPaulTroisChateaux to Nimes LeTour TDF2021 on July 08 2021 in Nmes France Photo by Chris GraythenGetty Images

Tadej Pogačar of UAE Team Emirates in the Yellow Leader Jersey and Teammates during 159.4km stage 12 (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
Image 20 of 44

NMES FRANCE JULY 08 Fans cheering during the 108th Tour de France 2021 Stage 12 a 1594km stage from SaintPaulTroisChateaux to Nimes LeTour TDF2021 on July 08 2021 in Nmes France Photo by Chris GraythenGetty Images

Fans enjoying stage 12 as it rolls from Saint-Paul-Trois-Château to Nîmes (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
Image 21 of 44

Tour de France 2021 - 108th Edition - 12th stage Saint-Paul-Trois-Chateaux - Nimes 159.4 km - 07/07/2021 - Nils Politt (GER - Bora - Hansgrohe) - photo Luca Bettini/BettiniPhotoÂ©2021

Nils Politt of Bora-Hansgrohe tried to catch his breakaway companions by surprise with an attack at 50km to go (Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 22 of 44

NMES FRANCE JULY 08 Stefan Kng of Switzerland and Team Groupama FDJ during the 108th Tour de France 2021 Stage 12 a 1594km stage from SaintPaulTroisChateaux to Nimes LeTour TDF2021 on July 08 2021 in Nmes France Photo by Michael SteeleGetty Images

Stefan Küng (Groupama0-FDJ) takes an opportunity with 30km to go and rides with three others away from the main break (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
Image 23 of 44

NMES FRANCE JULY 08 Julian Alaphilippe of France and Team Deceuninck QuickStep Edward Theuns of Belgium and Team Trek Segafredo Edvald Boasson Hagen of Norway and Team TotalEnergies the Breakaway passing through a bridge during the 108th Tour de France 2021 Stage 12 a 1594km stage from SaintPaulTroisChateaux to Nimes LeTour TDF2021 on July 08 2021 in Nmes France Photo by Chris GraythenGetty Images

The breakaway on stage 12 broke into two groups close to 30km to go, this group of nine chasing four attackers (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
Image 24 of 44

NMES FRANCE JULY 08 Tadej Pogaar of Slovenia and UAETeam Emirates Yellow Leader Jersey during the 108th Tour de France 2021 Stage 12 a 1594km stage from SaintPaulTroisChateaux to Nimes LeTour TDF2021 on July 08 2021 in Nmes France Photo by Chris GraythenGetty Images

Tadej Pogačar takes a turn at the front of the peloton on stage 12 (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
Image 25 of 44

NMES FRANCE JULY 08 Rigoberto Urn of Colombia and Team EF Education Nippo during the 108th Tour de France 2021 Stage 12 a 1594km stage from SaintPaulTroisChateaux to Nimes LeTour TDF2021 on July 08 2021 in Nmes France Photo by Michael SteeleGetty Images

Sitting second on GC, EF Education-Nippo's Rigoberto Uran rides in the peloton on stage 12 (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
Image 26 of 44

NMES FRANCE JULY 08 Jakob Fuglsang of Denmark and Team Astana Premier Tech during the 108th Tour de France 2021 Stage 12 a 1594km stage from SaintPaulTroisChateaux to Nimes LeTour TDF2021 on July 08 2021 in Nmes France Photo by Michael SteeleGetty Images

Jakob Fuglsang in the peloton with Astana-Premier Tech (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
Image 27 of 44

NMES FRANCE JULY 08 Richie Porte of Australia and Team INEOS Grenadiers during the 108th Tour de France 2021 Stage 12 a 1594km stage from SaintPaulTroisChateaux to Nimes LeTour TDF2021 on July 08 2021 in Nmes France Photo by Michael SteeleGetty Images

Richie Porte (Ineos Grenadiers) in the peloton (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
Image 28 of 44

NMES FRANCE JULY 08 Richard Carapaz of Ecuador Tao Geoghegan Hart of The United Kingdom and Team INEOS Grenadiers during the 108th Tour de France 2021 Stage 12 a 1594km stage from SaintPaulTroisChateaux to Nimes LeTour TDF2021 on July 08 2021 in Nmes France Photo by Chris GraythenGetty Images

Ineos Grenadiers and EF Education-Nippo ride at the front of the peloton (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
Image 29 of 44

NMES FRANCE JULY 08 Julian Alaphilippe of France and Team Deceuninck QuickStep Edward Theuns of Belgium and Team Trek Segafredo in breakaway during the 108th Tour de France 2021 Stage 12 a 1594km stage from SaintPaulTroisChateaux to Nimes LeTour TDF2021 on July 08 2021 in Nmes France Photo by Chris GraythenGetty Images

When four riders attacked close to 30km to go, it left nine chasing from original breakaway (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
Image 30 of 44

NMES FRANCE JULY 08 Nils Politt of Germany and Team BORA Hansgrohe in breakaway during the 108th Tour de France 2021 Stage 12 a 1594km stage from SaintPaulTroisChateaux to Nimes LeTour TDF2021 on July 08 2021 in Nmes France Photo by Michael SteeleGetty Images

Nils Politt (Bora-Hansgrohe) had followed Harry Sweeny of Lotto Soudal with 14.5km to go and joined by Imanol Erviti of Movistar Team, (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
Image 31 of 44

NMES FRANCE JULY 08 Harry Sweeny of Australia and Team Lotto Soudal Imanol Erviti of Spain and Movistar Team Stefan Kng of Switzerland and Team Groupama FDJ Nils Politt of Germany and Team BORA Hansgrohe in breakaway during the 108th Tour de France 2021 Stage 12 a 1594km stage from SaintPaulTroisChateaux to Nimes LeTour TDF2021 on July 08 2021 in Nmes France Photo by Michael SteeleGetty Images

Four riders moved in front of the original breakaway with under 30km to go - Harry Sweeny of Lotto Soudal, Imanol Erviti of Movistar Team, Stefan Küng of Groupama - FDJ and Nils Politt of Bora-Hansgrohe (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
Image 32 of 44

NMES FRANCE JULY 08 Edward Theuns of Belgium and Team Trek Segafredo Luka Mezgec of Slovenia and Team BikeExchange Andr Greipel of Germany and Team Israel StartUp Nation at arrival during the 108th Tour de France 2021 Stage 12 a 1594km stage from SaintPaulTroisChateaux to Nimes LeTour TDF2021 on July 08 2021 in Nmes France Photo by Tim de WaeleGetty Images

Remnants of the early breakaway finish in Nîmes, Luka Mezgec (Team BikeExchange) leading the way (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
Image 33 of 44

NMES FRANCE JULY 08 Stefan Bissegger of Switzerland and Team EF Education Nippo at arrival during the 108th Tour de France 2021 Stage 12 a 1594km stage from SaintPaulTroisChateaux to Nimes LeTour TDF2021 on July 08 2021 in Nmes France Photo by Tim de WaeleGetty Images

Stefan Bissegger of Team EF Education-Nippo arrives at finish from trailing group (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
Image 34 of 44

NMES FRANCE JULY 08 Sergio Henao of Colombia and Team Qhubeka NextHash at arrival during the 108th Tour de France 2021 Stage 12 a 1594km stage from SaintPaulTroisChateaux to Nimes LeTour TDF2021 on July 08 2021 in Nmes France Photo by Tim de WaeleGetty Images

Sergio Henao Montoya (Qhubeka-NextHash) crosses finish in 10th (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
Image 35 of 44

NMES FRANCE JULY 08 Stefan Kng of Switzerland and Team Groupama FDJ at arrival during the 108th Tour de France 2021 Stage 12 a 1594km stage from SaintPaulTroisChateaux to Nimes LeTour TDF2021 on July 08 2021 in Nmes France Photo by Tim de WaeleGetty Images

Stefan Küng of Team Groupama - FDJ could not hold on to leaders with 14.5km to go and trailed in fourth place (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
Image 36 of 44

NMES FRANCE JULY 08 Harry Sweeny of Australia and Team Lotto Soudal 3rd place at arrival during the 108th Tour de France 2021 Stage 12 a 1594km stage from SaintPaulTroisChateaux to Nimes LeTour TDF2021 on July 08 2021 in Nmes France Photo by Tim de WaeleGetty Images

Australian Harry Sweeny of Lotto Soudal held on for third place (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
Image 37 of 44

NMES FRANCE JULY 08 Imanol Erviti of Spain and Movistar Team 2nd place Harry Sweeny of Australia and Team Lotto Soudal 3rd place at arrival during the 108th Tour de France 2021 Stage 12 a 1594km stage from SaintPaulTroisChateaux to Nimes LeTour TDF2021 on July 08 2021 in Nmes France Photo by Tim de WaeleGetty Images

Duo of Imanol Erviti of Movistar Team and Harry Sweeny of Lotto Soudal could not catch stage winner Nils Politt, Erviti getting second and Sweeny third (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
Image 38 of 44

NMES FRANCE JULY 08 Nils Politt of Germany and Team BORA Hansgrohe stage winner celebrates at arrival during the 108th Tour de France 2021 Stage 12 a 1594km stage from SaintPaulTroisChateaux to Nimes LeTour TDF2021 on July 08 2021 in Nmes France Photo by Christophe Ena PoolGetty Images

Nils Politt takes win for Bora-Hansgrohe the day teammate Peter Sagan withdraws from Tour (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
Image 39 of 44

NMES FRANCE JULY 08 Nils Politt of Germany and Team BORA Hansgrohe stage winner celebrates at arrival during the 108th Tour de France 2021 Stage 12 a 1594km stage from SaintPaulTroisChateaux to Nimes LeTour TDF2021 on July 08 2021 in Nmes France Photo by Christophe Ena PoolGetty Images

Nils Politt (Bora-Hansgrohe) is super charged to win his first Tour de France stage (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
Image 40 of 44

NMES FRANCE JULY 08 Nairo Quintana of Colombia and Team Arka Samsic Polka Dot Mountain Jersey celebrates at podium during the 108th Tour de France 2021 Stage 12 a 1594km stage from SaintPaulTroisChateaux to Nimes Trophy LeTour TDF2021 on July 08 2021 in Nmes France Photo by Tim de WaeleGetty Images

Nairo Quintana of Team Arkéa Samsic keeps the Polka Dot Mountain jersey (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
Image 41 of 44

NMES FRANCE JULY 08 Tadej Pogaar of Slovenia and UAETeam Emirates yellow leader jersey celebrates at podium during the 108th Tour de France 2021 Stage 12 a 1594km stage from SaintPaulTroisChateaux to Nimes LeTour TDF2021 on July 08 2021 in Nmes France Photo by Tim de WaeleGetty Images

Another day in yellow for Tadej Pogačar of UAE Team Emirates (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
Image 42 of 44

NMES FRANCE JULY 08 Nils Politt of Germany and Team BORA Hansgrohe stage winner celebrates at podium during the 108th Tour de France 2021 Stage 12 a 1594km stage from SaintPaulTroisChateaux to Nimes LeTour TDF2021 on July 08 2021 in Nmes France Photo by Tim de WaeleGetty Images

An aggressive ride by stage winner Nils Politt is rewarded at the finish (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
Image 43 of 44

Tour de France 2021 - 108th Edition - 12th stage Saint-Paul-Trois-Chateaux - Nimes 159.4 km - 07/07/2021 - Tadej Pogacar (SLO - UAE Team Emirates) - photo Luca Bettini/BettiniPhotoÂ©2021

Best young rider classification continues to be led by Tadej Pogačar (Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 44 of 44

Tour de France 2021 - 108th Edition - 12th stage Saint-Paul-Trois-Chateaux - Nimes 159.4 km - 07/07/2021 - Mark Cavendish (GBR - Deceuninck - Quick-Step) - photo Luca Bettini/BettiniPhotoÂ©2021

Mark Cavendish of Deceuninck-QuickStep holds the green points jersey (Image credit: Bettini Photo)

Nils Politt (Bora-Hansgrohe) won stage 12 of the Tour de France, after he managed to drop every other member of a 13-man breakaway that went clear at the start of the day.

Having gone clear with three other riders 40 kilometres from the finish, the German struck out alone with an attack 12km from the finish, and soloed all the way to the finish to take what was just the second victory of his pro career. 

The riders he had dropped, Imanol Erviti (Movistar) and Harry Sweeny (Lotto Soudal), arrived at the line 31 seconds later to claim second and third, respectively. 

Although crosswinds caused some gaps in the peloton at the start of the stage in Saint-Paul-Trois-Châteaux, no major general classification contenders were caught out, and the race soon settled down with the trailing groups all re-joining the peloton, and the sprinters’ teams allowing the breakaway to contest for the stage win. 

Strong tail and cross-tail winds made for a very fast stage, and helped Politt use his sheer strength to drop the other riders from the breakaways, which featured several dangerous fast finishers including Andre Greipel (Israel Start-Up Nation), Edvald Boasson Hagen (TotalEnergies) and Luka Mezgec (Team BikeExchange). 

There was no interest in exploiting the potential of the winds in the peloton, however, which rolled into the finish 15:52 after Politt, Tadej Pogačar (UAE Team Emirates) finishing safely with no changes in the top of the GC.

Mark Cavendish (Deceuninck-QuickStep) brought the peloton home by sprinting for the three green jersey points not swept up by the riders from the break. This might have been a stage for him to match Eddy Merckx’s Tour record for stage wins, but Deceuninck-QuickStep chose not to chase the break after Julian Alaphilippe managed to get into it. 

“It’s unbelievable,” said Politt at the finish. “It’s a dream to win a stage at the Tour de France.”

It was an especially welcome result for his Bora-Hansgrohe team, as their star man Peter Sagan failed to make it to the start, as he chose to abandon due to a deterioration of knee injuries suffered after his crash on stage 3.

“At the start we had to decide that Peter [Sagan] was to leave the race because of his knee problem, so it changed our tactics,” explained Politt in regards to him getting into the lead group.  

Having made it into the break, Politt continued to make the right tactical choices, and had the strength to make his well-timed attacks stick.

“There were quite a lot of sprinters in the group...so I knew that I had to do the race hard, and that I had to attack, and attack quite early. I did the first attack, and then there were just four guys. Then the sports director told me, 'now it’s the last way until the finish, so give everything'. So I did it again, I attacked...to come in solo to the finish line, it’s unbelievable," Politt said.

“It’s my passion, cycling. I’m away so much from home because of training and races. And now I have the biggest win that you can have — a stage at the Tour.” 

How it unfolded

Rather than the usual fight to go out in front of the peloton and get into the day’s break, stage 12 of the Tour de France began with an intense battle to stay in the peloton as crosswinds blew the race apart from the flag.

Multiple groups were spat out of the back of the peloton and formed into echelons, with big names including the Ineos Grenadiers' duo Geraint Thomas and Richie Porte, although all of the top GC riders remained in the bunch.

The pace was intense, but a change of direction from a crosswind to a tailwind about 10km into the stage prompted the first attacks out of the front of the diminished peloton in an attempt to form a breakaway.

A group of 13 riders formed, and, as you’d expect given the effort required to go clear in such circumstances, it featured several very strong riders: André Greipel (Israel Start-Up Nation), Edward Theuns (Trek-Segafredo), Stefan Küng (Groupama-FDJ), Stefan Bissegger (EF Education-Nippo), Connor Swift (Arkea-Samsic), Brent Van Moer (Lotto Soudal), Luka Mezgec (Team BikeExchange), Sergio Henao (Qhubeka NextHash), Edvald Boasson Hagen (TotalEnergies), Erviti, Sweeny and Politt.

Alaphilippe was the 13th rider, and although he was initially on marking duties, he soon began to contribute too, indicating that Deceuninck-QuickStep would not chase for Cavendish today.

With this group gaining a gap, the peloton sat up 20km into the stage, allowing all of the trailing groups to return to the peloton.

With the race having calmed down, it wasn’t long before the break had opened a lead of nine minutes over the peloton. 

No sprinters’ teams showed any interest in bringing the break back, leaving UAE Team Emirates to set a steady pace at the front of the peloton as custodians of the yellow jersey. 

Success for the breakaway was therefore all but confirmed, and the battle between the 13 riders in it to become the stage winner commenced 50km from the finish.

Politt was the man to ignite hostilities with an attack, with Swift and later Mezgec joining him, and the trio stayed clear for 5km before being brought back. 

Sweeny was next to try 40km from the finish, and went clear along with Küng, Politt and Erviti. The tailwinds and cross-tailwinds saw the riders reach speeds of over 70 kph and made gaps hard to close down, and helped this quartet open up and maintain a gap of 30 seconds over the rest of the break.  

The chasers continued to work well together, but could not make any inroads into this 30-second deficit from the leading quartet. By the time they reached the final 20km, and the gap began to increase to over 40 seconds, it became clear that they would not be caught.

Sweeny attacked on a small uphill 14.5km from the finish, managing to drop and take Kü of contention.

Then 2.5km later, Politt launched a huge attack, to which neither Sweeny or Erviti had any response. From that moment there was little doubt that he would hang on for victory, and he was able to soak in the atmosphere and reflect on his imminent victory as he soloed to the win during the final few kilometres.  

Results
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Nils Politt (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 3:22:12
2Imanol Erviti (Spa) Movistar Team 0:00:31
3Harry Sweeny (Aus) Lotto Soudal
4Stefan Küng (Swi) Groupama-FDJ 0:01:58
5Luka Mezgec (Slo) Team BikeExchange 0:02:06
6André Greipel (Ger) Israel Start-up Nation
7Edward Theuns (Bel) Trek-Segafredo
8Brent Van Moer (Bel) Lotto Soudal
9Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Deceuninck-QuickStep
10Sergio Henao Montoya (Col) Qhubeka-NextHash
11Connor Swift (GBr) Team Arkea-Samsic
12Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) TotalEnergies 0:02:09
13Stefan Bissegger (Swi) EF Education-Nippo 0:05:22
14Mark Cavendish (GBr) Deceuninck-QuickStep 0:15:53
15Michael Matthews (Aus) Team BikeExchange
16Jasper Philipsen (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix
17Carlos Barbero (Spa) Qhubeka-NextHash
18Jonas Rickaert (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix
19Cyril Barthe (Fra) B&B Hotels p/b KTM
20Davide Ballerini (Ita) Deceuninck-QuickStep
21Tadej Pogacar (Slo) UAE Team Emirates
22Tim Declercq (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep
23Mike Teunissen (Ned) Jumbo-Visma
24Kasper Asgreen (Den) Deceuninck-QuickStep
25Jonas Vingegaard (Den) Jumbo-Visma
26Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana-Premier Tech
27Daniel Oss (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe
28Michael Schär (Swi) AG2R Citroën Team
29Magnus Cort (Den) EF Education-Nippo
30Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Bora-Hansgrohe
31Richard Carapaz (Ecu) Ineos Grenadiers
32Aurélien Paret Peintre (Fra) AG2R Citroën Team
33Silvan Dillier (Swi) Alpecin-Fenix
34Dorian Godon (Fra) AG2R Citroën Team
35Nils Eekhoff (Ned) Team DSM
36Dylan van Baarle (Ned) Ineos Grenadiers
37Michael Valgren (Den) EF Education-Nippo
38Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) Alpecin-Fenix
39Enric Mas Nicolau (Spa) Movistar Team
40Ben O'Connor (Aus) AG2R Citroën Team
41Rigoberto Uran (Col) EF Education-Nippo
42Wout Van Aert (Bel) Jumbo-Visma
43Brandon McNulty (USA) UAE Team Emirates
44Guillaume Martin (Fra) Cofidis
45Matej Mohoric (Slo) Bahrain Victorious
46Cristian Rodriguez Martin (Spa) TotalEnergies
47Rui Costa (Por) UAE Team Emirates
48David Gaudu (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
49Esteban Chaves Rubio (Col) Team BikeExchange
50Jonas Rutsch (Ger) EF Education-Nippo
51Franck Bonnamour (Fra) B&B Hotels p/b KTM
52Ruben Guerreiro (Por) EF Education-Nippo
53Davide Formolo (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
54Valentin Madouas (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
55Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bahrain Victorious
56Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) Team Arkea-Samsic
57Luke Durbridge (Aus) Team BikeExchange
58Pello Bilbao Lopez De Armentia (Spa) Bahrain Victorious
59Ion Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Astana-Premier Tech
60Ruben Fernandez (Spa) Cofidis
61Marc Hirschi (Swi) UAE Team Emirates
62Fred Wright (GBr) Bahrain Victorious
63Toms Skujins (Lat) Trek-Segafredo
64Victor de la Parte (Spa) TotalEnergies
65Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) AG2R Citroën Team
66Oliver Naesen (Bel) AG2R Citroën Team
67Jan Bakelants (Bel) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux
68Maxime Chevalier (Fra) B&B Hotels p/b KTM
69Patrick Konrad (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe
70Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana-Premier Tech
71Wout Poels (Ned) Bahrain Victorious
72Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Arkea-Samsic
73Simon Clarke (Aus) Qhubeka-NextHash
74Reto Hollenstein (Swi) Israel Start-up Nation
75Neilson Powless (USA) EF Education-Nippo
76Jelle Wallays (Bel) Cofidis
77Danny van Poppel (Ned) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux
78Casper Pedersen (Den) Team DSM
79Søren Kragh Andersen (Den) Team DSM
80Marco Haller (Aut) Bahrain Victorious
81Ivan Garcia Cortina (Spa) Movistar Team
82Joris Nieuwenhuis (Ned) Team DSM
83Hugo Houle (Can) Astana-Premier Tech
84Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek-Segafredo
85Sergio Higuita Garcia (Col) EF Education-Nippo
86Sepp Kuss (USA) Jumbo-Visma
87Georg Zimmermann (Ger) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux
88Louis Meintjes (RSA) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux
89Christophe Laporte (Fra) Cofidis
90Omer Goldstein (Isr) Israel Start-up Nation
91Boy van Poppel (Ned) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux
92Dylan Teuns (Bel) Bahrain Victorious
93Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Lotto Soudal
94Lorenzo Rota (Ita) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux
95Lukas Pöstlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe
96Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
97Simon Geschke (Ger) Cofidis
98Chris Froome (GBr) Israel Start-up Nation
99Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Ineos Grenadiers
100Mattia Cattaneo (Ita) Deceuninck-QuickStep
101Rafal Majka (Pol) UAE Team Emirates
102Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team
103Jonathan Castroviejo Nicolas (Spa) Ineos Grenadiers
104Ide Schelling (Ned) Bora-Hansgrohe
105Xandro Meurisse (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix
106Guillaume Boivin (Can) Israel Start-up Nation
107Pierre Latour (Fra) TotalEnergies
108Mark Donovan (GBr) Team DSM
109Cees Bol (Ned) Team DSM
110Michael Woods (Can) Israel Start-up Nation
111Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
112Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal
113Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Jumbo-Visma
114Fabien Doubey (Fra) TotalEnergies
115Sean Bennett (USA) Qhubeka-NextHash
116Julien Bernard (Fra) Trek-Segafredo
117Rick Zabel (Ger) Israel Start-up Nation
118Anthony Turgis (Fra) TotalEnergies
119Cyril Gautier (Fra) B&B Hotels p/b KTM
120Pierre-Luc Périchon (Fra) Cofidis
121Quentin Pacher (Fra) B&B Hotels p/b KTM
122Vegard Stake Laengen (Nor) UAE Team Emirates
123Jesus Herrada (Spa) Cofidis
124Michael Mørkøv (Den) Deceuninck-QuickStep
125Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Ineos Grenadiers
126Dries Devenyns (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep
127Petr Vakoc (Cze) Alpecin-Fenix
128Julien Simon (Fra) TotalEnergies
129Dmitriy Gruzdev (Kaz) Astana-Premier Tech
130Daniel Martin (Irl) Israel Start-up Nation
131Anthony Perez (Fra) Cofidis
132Jeremy Cabot (Fra) TotalEnergies
133Pierre Rolland (Fra) B&B Hotels p/b KTM
134Bruno Armirail (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
135Omar Fraile Matarranz (Spa) Astana-Premier Tech
136Richie Porte (Aus) Ineos Grenadiers
137Lucas Hamilton (Aus) Team BikeExchange
138Benoit Cosnefroy (Fra) AG2R Citroën Team
139Simon Yates (GBr) Team BikeExchange
140Kenny Elissonde (Fra) Trek-Segafredo
141Mikkel Bjerg (Den) UAE Team Emirates 0:16:26
142Amund Grøndahl Jansen (Nor) Team BikeExchange
143Alex Aranburu Deba (Spa) Astana-Premier Tech
144Jorge Arcas (Spa) Movistar Team
145Miguel Angel Lopez Moreno (Col) Movistar Team
146Christopher Juul-Jensen (Den) Team BikeExchange
147Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek-Segafredo
148Mads Pedersen (Den) Trek-Segafredo
149Geraint Thomas (GBr) Ineos Grenadiers
150Maximilian Walscheid (Ger) Qhubeka-NextHash
151Elie Gesbert (Fra) Team Arkea-Samsic 0:17:19
152Nairo Quintana (Col) Team Arkea-Samsic
153Roger Kluge (Ger) Lotto Soudal 0:17:30
154Michael Gogl (Aut) Qhubeka-NextHash
155Carlos Verona Quintanilla (Spa) Movistar Team
DNSPeter Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe

Sprint 1 - Uzès km. 132.7
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Nils Politt (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 20
2Harry Sweeny (Aus) Lotto Soudal 17
3Imanol Erviti (Spa) Movistar Team 15
4Stefan Küng (Swi) Groupama-FDJ 13
5André Greipel (Ger) Israel Start-up Nation 11
6Connor Swift (GBr) Team Arkea-Samsic 10
7Stefan Bissegger (Swi) EF Education-Nippo 9
8Luka Mezgec (Slo) Team BikeExchange 8
9Edward Theuns (Bel) Trek-Segafredo 7
10Sergio Henao Montoya (Col) Qhubeka-NextHash 6
11Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) TotalEnergies 5
12Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Deceuninck-QuickStep 4
13Brent Van Moer (Bel) Lotto Soudal 3
14Dmitriy Gruzdev (Kaz) Astana-Premier Tech 2
15Wout Van Aert (Bel) Jumbo-Visma 1

Points
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Nils Politt (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 50
2Imanol Erviti (Spa) Movistar Team 30
3Harry Sweeny (Aus) Lotto Soudal 20
4Stefan Küng (Swi) Groupama-FDJ 18
5Luka Mezgec (Slo) Team BikeExchange 16
6André Greipel (Ger) Israel Start-up Nation 14
7Edward Theuns (Bel) Trek-Segafredo 12
8Brent Van Moer (Bel) Lotto Soudal 10
9Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Deceuninck-QuickStep 8
10Sergio Henao Montoya (Col) Qhubeka-NextHash 7
11Connor Swift (GBr) Team Arkea-Samsic 6
12Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) TotalEnergies 5
13Stefan Bissegger (Swi) EF Education-Nippo 4
14Mark Cavendish (GBr) Deceuninck-QuickStep 3
15Michael Matthews (Aus) Team BikeExchange 2

Mountain 1 (Cat. 3) Côte du Belvédère De Tharaux km. 83.7
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Nils Politt (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 2
2Stefan Küng (Swi) Groupama-FDJ 1

Young riders
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Harry Sweeny (Aus) Lotto Soudal 3:22:43
2Brent Van Moer (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:01:35
3Stefan Bissegger (Swi) EF Education-Nippo 0:04:51
4Jasper Philipsen (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix 0:15:22
5Cyril Barthe (Fra) B&B Hotels p/b KTM
6Tadej Pogacar (Slo) UAE Team Emirates
7Jonas Vingegaard (Den) Jumbo-Visma
8Aurélien Paret Peintre (Fra) AG2R Citroën Team
9Dorian Godon (Fra) AG2R Citroën Team
10Nils Eekhoff (Ned) Team DSM
11Brandon McNulty (USA) UAE Team Emirates
12David Gaudu (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
13Jonas Rutsch (Ger) EF Education-Nippo
14Valentin Madouas (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
15Marc Hirschi (Swi) UAE Team Emirates
16Fred Wright (GBr) Bahrain Victorious
17Maxime Chevalier (Fra) B&B Hotels p/b KTM
18Neilson Powless (USA) EF Education-Nippo
19Casper Pedersen (Den) Team DSM
20Joris Nieuwenhuis (Ned) Team DSM
21Sergio Higuita Garcia (Col) EF Education-Nippo
22Georg Zimmermann (Ger) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux
23Omer Goldstein (Isr) Israel Start-up Nation
24Ide Schelling (Ned) Bora-Hansgrohe
25Mark Donovan (GBr) Team DSM
26Sean Bennett (USA) Qhubeka-NextHash
27Lucas Hamilton (Aus) Team BikeExchange
28Mikkel Bjerg (Den) UAE Team Emirates 0:15:55

Combativity
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Nils Politt (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe

Teams
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Lotto Soudal 10:25:06
2Bora-Hansgrohe 0:13:16
3Movistar Team 0:13:47
4Groupama-FDJ 0:15:14
5Deceuninck-QuickStep 0:15:22
6Team BikeExchange
7Qhubeka-NextHash
8Team Arkea-Samsic
9Trek-Segafredo
10Israel Start-up Nation
11TotalEnergies 0:15:25
12EF Education-Nippo 0:18:38
13Alpecin-Fenix 0:29:09
14Jumbo-Visma
15AG2R Citroën Team
16UAE Team Emirates
17B&B Hotels p/b KTM
18Astana-Premier Tech
19Bahrain Victorious
20Ineos Grenadiers
21Cofidis
22Team DSM
23Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux

General classification after stage 12
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Tadej Pogacar (Slo) UAE Team Emirates 47:22:43
2Rigoberto Uran (Col) EF Education-Nippo 0:05:18
3Jonas Vingegaard (Den) Jumbo-Visma 0:05:32
4Richard Carapaz (Ecu) Ineos Grenadiers 0:05:33
5Ben O'Connor (Aus) AG2R Citroën Team 0:05:58
6Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:06:16
7Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana-Premier Tech 0:06:30
8Enric Mas Nicolau (Spa) Movistar Team 0:07:11
9Guillaume Martin (Fra) Cofidis 0:09:29
10Pello Bilbao Lopez De Armentia (Spa) Bahrain Victorious 0:10:28
11Mattia Cattaneo (Ita) Deceuninck-QuickStep 0:15:35
12Aurélien Paret Peintre (Fra) AG2R Citroën Team 0:24:44
13Wout Van Aert (Bel) Jumbo-Visma 0:25:21
14Esteban Chaves Rubio (Col) Team BikeExchange 0:25:53
15David Gaudu (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 0:30:51
16Louis Meintjes (RSA) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux 0:32:20
17Sergio Henao Montoya (Col) Qhubeka-NextHash 0:37:10
18Wout Poels (Ned) Bahrain Victorious 0:38:49
19Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek-Segafredo 0:39:13
20Dylan Teuns (Bel) Bahrain Victorious 0:43:54
21Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Deceuninck-QuickStep 0:45:46
22Ruben Guerreiro (Por) EF Education-Nippo 0:47:37
23Jonathan Castroviejo Nicolas (Spa) Ineos Grenadiers 0:49:17
24Kenny Elissonde (Fra) Trek-Segafredo 0:53:35
25Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana-Premier Tech 0:54:35
26Sergio Higuita Garcia (Col) EF Education-Nippo 0:54:41
27Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team 0:54:54
28Michael Woods (Can) Israel Start-up Nation 0:57:00
29Patrick Konrad (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:57:12
30Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Jumbo-Visma 0:57:38
31Nairo Quintana (Col) Team Arkea-Samsic 0:58:10
32Franck Bonnamour (Fra) B&B Hotels p/b KTM 1:00:55
33Richie Porte (Aus) Ineos Grenadiers 1:02:54
34Ion Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Astana-Premier Tech 1:03:44
35Pierre Rolland (Fra) B&B Hotels p/b KTM 1:04:40
36Davide Formolo (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 1:04:52
37Xandro Meurisse (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix 1:04:55
38Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 1:09:03
39Simon Yates (GBr) Team BikeExchange
40Rafal Majka (Pol) UAE Team Emirates 1:11:23
41Miguel Angel Lopez Moreno (Col) Movistar Team 1:11:35
42Stefan Küng (Swi) Groupama-FDJ 1:12:25
43Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 1:15:23
44Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bahrain Victorious 1:17:45
45Kasper Asgreen (Den) Deceuninck-QuickStep 1:18:02
46Mark Donovan (GBr) Team DSM 1:18:23
47Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Arkea-Samsic 1:19:41
48Quentin Pacher (Fra) B&B Hotels p/b KTM 1:19:46
49Nils Politt (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 1:20:35
50Geraint Thomas (GBr) Ineos Grenadiers 1:20:41
51Pierre Latour (Fra) TotalEnergies 1:21:10
52Matej Mohoric (Slo) Bahrain Victorious 1:22:53
53Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek-Segafredo 1:23:44
54Julien Bernard (Fra) Trek-Segafredo 1:23:50
55Michael Valgren (Den) EF Education-Nippo 1:23:58
56Valentin Madouas (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 1:24:57
57Hugo Houle (Can) Astana-Premier Tech 1:25:32
58Imanol Erviti (Spa) Movistar Team 1:25:45
59Cristian Rodriguez Martin (Spa) TotalEnergies 1:26:15
60Magnus Cort (Den) EF Education-Nippo 1:27:11
61Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Ineos Grenadiers 1:28:26
62Brent Van Moer (Bel) Lotto Soudal 1:29:48
63Lucas Hamilton (Aus) Team BikeExchange 1:30:21
64Jonas Rutsch (Ger) EF Education-Nippo 1:30:51
65Daniel Martin (Irl) Israel Start-up Nation 1:31:20
66Jan Bakelants (Bel) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux 1:31:56
67Simon Geschke (Ger) Cofidis 1:32:05
68Victor de la Parte (Spa) TotalEnergies 1:32:37
69Neilson Powless (USA) EF Education-Nippo 1:33:25
70Søren Kragh Andersen (Den) Team DSM 1:35:58
71Dylan van Baarle (Ned) Ineos Grenadiers 1:36:12
72Benoit Cosnefroy (Fra) AG2R Citroën Team 1:36:17
73Anthony Turgis (Fra) TotalEnergies 1:36:23
74Silvan Dillier (Swi) Alpecin-Fenix 1:36:40
75Omar Fraile Matarranz (Spa) Astana-Premier Tech 1:37:52
76Oliver Naesen (Bel) AG2R Citroën Team 1:38:50
77Sepp Kuss (USA) Jumbo-Visma 1:39:14
78Connor Swift (GBr) Team Arkea-Samsic 1:39:17
79Elie Gesbert (Fra) Team Arkea-Samsic 1:42:15
80Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) AG2R Citroën Team 1:42:59
81Rui Costa (Por) UAE Team Emirates 1:43:13
82Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) TotalEnergies 1:43:30
83Bruno Armirail (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 1:43:40
84Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Lotto Soudal 1:44:34
85Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Ineos Grenadiers 1:44:58
86Toms Skujins (Lat) Trek-Segafredo 1:45:03
87Anthony Perez (Fra) Cofidis 1:45:16
88Harry Sweeny (Aus) Lotto Soudal 1:45:37
89Dorian Godon (Fra) AG2R Citroën Team 1:45:47
90Cyril Barthe (Fra) B&B Hotels p/b KTM 1:46:45
91Alex Aranburu Deba (Spa) Astana-Premier Tech 1:46:53
92Cyril Gautier (Fra) B&B Hotels p/b KTM 1:46:54
93Lorenzo Rota (Ita) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux 1:47:02
94Stefan Bissegger (Swi) EF Education-Nippo 1:47:15
95Michael Schär (Swi) AG2R Citroën Team 1:48:00
96Luka Mezgec (Slo) Team BikeExchange 1:48:32
97Fabien Doubey (Fra) TotalEnergies 1:48:33
98Jonas Rickaert (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix 1:49:07
99Ivan Garcia Cortina (Spa) Movistar Team 1:50:54
100Guillaume Boivin (Can) Israel Start-up Nation 1:52:09
101Ruben Fernandez (Spa) Cofidis 1:54:05
102Jesus Herrada (Spa) Cofidis 1:54:08
103Michael Matthews (Aus) Team BikeExchange 1:54:27
104Brandon McNulty (USA) UAE Team Emirates 1:56:15
105Luke Durbridge (Aus) Team BikeExchange 1:56:23
106Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal 1:56:56
107Pierre-Luc Périchon (Fra) Cofidis 1:57:18
108Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) Alpecin-Fenix 1:57:57
109Maxime Chevalier (Fra) B&B Hotels p/b KTM 1:58:02
110Mike Teunissen (Ned) Jumbo-Visma 1:59:01
111Jorge Arcas (Spa) Movistar Team 2:01:31
112Edward Theuns (Bel) Trek-Segafredo 2:02:08
113Boy van Poppel (Ned) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux 2:02:15
114Petr Vakoc (Cze) Alpecin-Fenix 2:03:46
115Vegard Stake Laengen (Nor) UAE Team Emirates 2:04:03
116Carlos Verona Quintanilla (Spa) Movistar Team 2:04:21
117Christophe Laporte (Fra) Cofidis 2:04:25
118Davide Ballerini (Ita) Deceuninck-QuickStep 2:06:23
119Michael Gogl (Aut) Qhubeka-NextHash 2:06:55
120Dries Devenyns (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep 2:07:05
121Joris Nieuwenhuis (Ned) Team DSM 2:07:30
122Dmitriy Gruzdev (Kaz) Astana-Premier Tech 2:07:44
123Georg Zimmermann (Ger) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux 2:08:48
124Mikkel Bjerg (Den) UAE Team Emirates 2:09:37
125Fred Wright (GBr) Bahrain Victorious 2:09:38
126Nils Eekhoff (Ned) Team DSM 2:09:46
127André Greipel (Ger) Israel Start-up Nation 2:09:52
128Maximilian Walscheid (Ger) Qhubeka-NextHash 2:10:46
129Jasper Philipsen (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix 2:11:17
130Lukas Pöstlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe 2:12:06
131Simon Clarke (Aus) Qhubeka-NextHash 2:12:20
132Casper Pedersen (Den) Team DSM 2:14:38
133Jelle Wallays (Bel) Cofidis 2:14:45
134Carlos Barbero (Spa) Qhubeka-NextHash 2:14:51
135Christopher Juul-Jensen (Den) Team BikeExchange 2:16:41
136Daniel Oss (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe 2:17:58
137Reto Hollenstein (Swi) Israel Start-up Nation 2:18:16
138Ide Schelling (Ned) Bora-Hansgrohe 2:18:57
139Sean Bennett (USA) Qhubeka-NextHash 2:20:54
140Julien Simon (Fra) TotalEnergies 2:21:19
141Danny van Poppel (Ned) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux 2:21:32
142Chris Froome (GBr) Israel Start-up Nation 2:21:40
143Marc Hirschi (Swi) UAE Team Emirates 2:22:22
144Cees Bol (Ned) Team DSM 2:22:23
145Rick Zabel (Ger) Israel Start-up Nation 2:22:32
146Omer Goldstein (Isr) Israel Start-up Nation 2:23:11
147Michael Mørkøv (Den) Deceuninck-QuickStep 2:24:52
148Mark Cavendish (GBr) Deceuninck-QuickStep 2:25:59
149Tim Declercq (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep 2:26:23
150Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) Team Arkea-Samsic 2:28:34
151Marco Haller (Aut) Bahrain Victorious 2:29:34
152Jeremy Cabot (Fra) TotalEnergies 2:35:22
153Mads Pedersen (Den) Trek-Segafredo 2:36:44
154Amund Grøndahl Jansen (Nor) Team BikeExchange 2:40:09
155Roger Kluge (Ger) Lotto Soudal 2:44:54

Points classification
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Mark Cavendish (GBr) Deceuninck-QuickStep 221
2Michael Matthews (Aus) Team BikeExchange 162
3Jasper Philipsen (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix 142
4Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bahrain Victorious 138
5Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Deceuninck-QuickStep 131
6Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) Team Arkea-Samsic 113
7Tadej Pogacar (Slo) UAE Team Emirates 102
8Wout Van Aert (Bel) Jumbo-Visma 98
9Nils Politt (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 70
10Stefan Küng (Swi) Groupama-FDJ 64
11Matej Mohoric (Slo) Bahrain Victorious 62
12Kasper Asgreen (Den) Deceuninck-QuickStep 58
13Michael Mørkøv (Den) Deceuninck-QuickStep 55
14Jonas Vingegaard (Den) Jumbo-Visma 54
15André Greipel (Ger) Israel Start-up Nation 53
16Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek-Segafredo 46
17Brent Van Moer (Bel) Lotto Soudal 45
18Imanol Erviti (Spa) Movistar Team 45
19Luka Mezgec (Slo) Team BikeExchange 45
20Cees Bol (Ned) Team DSM 45
21Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Bora-Hansgrohe 44
22Harry Sweeny (Aus) Lotto Soudal 44
23Edward Theuns (Bel) Trek-Segafredo 43
24Anthony Perez (Fra) Cofidis 36
25Dylan Teuns (Bel) Bahrain Victorious 33
26Mattia Cattaneo (Ita) Deceuninck-QuickStep 32
27Ide Schelling (Ned) Bora-Hansgrohe 31
28Richard Carapaz (Ecu) Ineos Grenadiers 31
29Boy van Poppel (Ned) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux 31
30Connor Swift (GBr) Team Arkea-Samsic 27
31Davide Ballerini (Ita) Deceuninck-QuickStep 27
32Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana-Premier Tech 26
33Sergio Higuita Garcia (Col) EF Education-Nippo 26
34Franck Bonnamour (Fra) B&B Hotels p/b KTM 26
35Magnus Cort (Den) EF Education-Nippo 26
36Guillaume Martin (Fra) Cofidis 25
37Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek-Segafredo 25
38Enric Mas Nicolau (Spa) Movistar Team 23
39Pierre-Luc Périchon (Fra) Cofidis 23
40Cyril Barthe (Fra) B&B Hotels p/b KTM 22
41Rigoberto Uran (Col) EF Education-Nippo 22
42Patrick Konrad (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe 22
43Hugo Houle (Can) Astana-Premier Tech 22
44Ben O'Connor (Aus) AG2R Citroën Team 21
45Wout Poels (Ned) Bahrain Victorious 21
46Michael Woods (Can) Israel Start-up Nation 21
47Xandro Meurisse (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix 21
48Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) AG2R Citroën Team 20
49Anthony Turgis (Fra) TotalEnergies 20
50David Gaudu (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 18
51Mads Pedersen (Den) Trek-Segafredo 18
52Roger Kluge (Ger) Lotto Soudal 17
53Ion Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Astana-Premier Tech 17
54Neilson Powless (USA) EF Education-Nippo 17
55Michael Schär (Swi) AG2R Citroën Team 17
56Maxime Chevalier (Fra) B&B Hotels p/b KTM 17
57Kenny Elissonde (Fra) Trek-Segafredo 17
58Julien Bernard (Fra) Trek-Segafredo 15
59Christophe Laporte (Fra) Cofidis 15
60Fred Wright (GBr) Bahrain Victorious 15
61Jeremy Cabot (Fra) TotalEnergies 15
62Toms Skujins (Lat) Trek-Segafredo 14
63Sergio Henao Montoya (Col) Qhubeka-NextHash 13
64Stefan Bissegger (Swi) EF Education-Nippo 13
65Jelle Wallays (Bel) Cofidis 13
66Daniel Oss (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe 13
67Daniel Martin (Irl) Israel Start-up Nation 13
68Elie Gesbert (Fra) Team Arkea-Samsic 13
69Simon Yates (GBr) Team BikeExchange 13
70Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana-Premier Tech 11
71Søren Kragh Andersen (Den) Team DSM 11
72Maximilian Walscheid (Ger) Qhubeka-NextHash 11
73Pello Bilbao Lopez De Armentia (Spa) Bahrain Victorious 10
74Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) TotalEnergies 10
75Simon Clarke (Aus) Qhubeka-NextHash 10
76Christopher Juul-Jensen (Den) Team BikeExchange 10
77Aurélien Paret Peintre (Fra) AG2R Citroën Team 9
78Pierre Latour (Fra) TotalEnergies 9
79Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Lotto Soudal 9
80Ivan Garcia Cortina (Spa) Movistar Team 9
81Alex Aranburu Deba (Spa) Astana-Premier Tech 9
82Esteban Chaves Rubio (Col) Team BikeExchange 8
83Ruben Guerreiro (Por) EF Education-Nippo 8
84Nairo Quintana (Col) Team Arkea-Samsic 8
85Dorian Godon (Fra) AG2R Citroën Team 7
86Danny van Poppel (Ned) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux 7
87Geraint Thomas (GBr) Ineos Grenadiers 7
88Richie Porte (Aus) Ineos Grenadiers 7
89Lucas Hamilton (Aus) Team BikeExchange 7
90Davide Formolo (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 6
91Silvan Dillier (Swi) Alpecin-Fenix 6
92Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 5
93Jan Bakelants (Bel) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux 5
94Rick Zabel (Ger) Israel Start-up Nation 5
95Mikkel Bjerg (Den) UAE Team Emirates 5
96Nils Eekhoff (Ned) Team DSM 4
97Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Ineos Grenadiers 4
98Jonas Rickaert (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix 3
99Mike Teunissen (Ned) Jumbo-Visma 2
100Marco Haller (Aut) Bahrain Victorious 2
101Jesus Herrada (Spa) Cofidis 2
102Dmitriy Gruzdev (Kaz) Astana-Premier Tech 2
103Brandon McNulty (USA) UAE Team Emirates 1
104Marc Hirschi (Swi) UAE Team Emirates 1

Mountains classification
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Nairo Quintana (Col) Team Arkea-Samsic 50
2Wout Van Aert (Bel) Jumbo-Visma 44
3Michael Woods (Can) Israel Start-up Nation 42
4Wout Poels (Ned) Bahrain Victorious 39
5Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek-Segafredo 36
6Kenny Elissonde (Fra) Trek-Segafredo 27
7Tadej Pogacar (Slo) UAE Team Emirates 26
8Ben O'Connor (Aus) AG2R Citroën Team 24
9Sergio Higuita Garcia (Col) EF Education-Nippo 22
10Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Deceuninck-QuickStep 20
11Jonas Vingegaard (Den) Jumbo-Visma 20
12Anthony Perez (Fra) Cofidis 19
13Guillaume Martin (Fra) Cofidis 14
14Rigoberto Uran (Col) EF Education-Nippo 12
15Matej Mohoric (Slo) Bahrain Victorious 11
16Dylan Teuns (Bel) Bahrain Victorious 10
17Daniel Martin (Irl) Israel Start-up Nation 10
18Mattia Cattaneo (Ita) Deceuninck-QuickStep 9
19Lucas Hamilton (Aus) Team BikeExchange 9
20Richard Carapaz (Ecu) Ineos Grenadiers 8
21Pierre Rolland (Fra) B&B Hotels p/b KTM 8
22Pierre Latour (Fra) TotalEnergies 5
23Ide Schelling (Ned) Bora-Hansgrohe 5
24Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana-Premier Tech 4
25Ion Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Astana-Premier Tech 4
26Xandro Meurisse (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix 4
27Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bahrain Victorious 4
28Sepp Kuss (USA) Jumbo-Visma 4
29Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek-Segafredo 4
30Brent Van Moer (Bel) Lotto Soudal 3
31Harry Sweeny (Aus) Lotto Soudal 3
32Simon Yates (GBr) Team BikeExchange 3
33Nils Politt (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 2
34Edward Theuns (Bel) Trek-Segafredo 2
35Franck Bonnamour (Fra) B&B Hotels p/b KTM 2
36Hugo Houle (Can) Astana-Premier Tech 1
37Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) AG2R Citroën Team 1
38Jelle Wallays (Bel) Cofidis 1
39Danny van Poppel (Ned) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux 1
40Patrick Konrad (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe 1
41Stefan Küng (Swi) Groupama-FDJ 1
42Quentin Pacher (Fra) B&B Hotels p/b KTM 1
43Michael Matthews (Aus) Team BikeExchange 1
44Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) Team Arkea-Samsic -8

Young riders classification
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Tadej Pogacar (Slo) UAE Team Emirates 47:22:43
2Jonas Vingegaard (Den) Jumbo-Visma 0:05:32
3Aurélien Paret Peintre (Fra) AG2R Citroën Team 0:24:44
4David Gaudu (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 0:30:51
5Sergio Higuita Garcia (Col) EF Education-Nippo 0:54:41
6Mark Donovan (GBr) Team DSM 1:18:23
7Valentin Madouas (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 1:24:57
8Brent Van Moer (Bel) Lotto Soudal 1:29:48
9Jonas Rutsch (Ger) EF Education-Nippo 1:30:51
10Neilson Powless (USA) EF Education-Nippo 1:33:25
11Harry Sweeny (Aus) Lotto Soudal 1:45:37
12Dorian Godon (Fra) AG2R Citroën Team 1:45:47
13Cyril Barthe (Fra) B&B Hotels p/b KTM 1:46:45
14Stefan Bissegger (Swi) EF Education-Nippo 1:47:15
15Brandon McNulty (USA) UAE Team Emirates 1:56:15
16Maxime Chevalier (Fra) B&B Hotels p/b KTM 1:58:02
17Joris Nieuwenhuis (Ned) Team DSM 2:07:30
18Georg Zimmermann (Ger) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux 2:08:48
19Fred Wright (GBr) Bahrain Victorious 2:09:38
20Nils Eekhoff (Ned) Team DSM 2:09:46
21Jasper Philipsen (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix 2:11:17
22Casper Pedersen (Den) Team DSM 2:14:38
23Ide Schelling (Ned) Bora-Hansgrohe 2:18:57
24Sean Bennett (USA) Qhubeka-NextHash 2:20:54
25Marc Hirschi (Swi) UAE Team Emirates 2:22:22
26Omer Goldstein (Isr) Israel Start-up Nation 2:23:11

Teams classification
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Bahrain Victorious 143:03:26
2AG2R Citroën Team 0:10:01
3Ineos Grenadiers 0:12:47
4EF Education-Nippo 0:15:47
5Bora-Hansgrohe 0:29:31
6Jumbo-Visma 0:29:47
7Movistar Team 0:38:22
8Astana-Premier Tech 0:41:45
9Trek-Segafredo 0:44:51
10UAE Team Emirates 0:53:00
11Deceuninck-QuickStep 1:17:35
12Team BikeExchange 1:27:35
13Groupama-FDJ 1:41:24
14B&B Hotels p/b KTM 1:47:34
15Cofidis 1:56:33
16Team Arkea-Samsic 2:20:38
17Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux 2:24:21
18TotalEnergies 2:34:05
19Alpecin-Fenix 2:40:11
20Israel Start-up Nation 2:57:00
21Team DSM 3:01:56
22Qhubeka-NextHash 3:24:44
23Lotto Soudal 3:36:26

Latest on Cyclingnews