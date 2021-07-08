Tour de France: Nils Politt wins stage 12 as breakaway sticks
Cavendish leads peloton home 15 minutes behind escape as Pogacar continues as race leader
Stage 12: Saint-Paul-Trois-Châteaux - Nîmes
Nils Politt (Bora-Hansgrohe) won stage 12 of the Tour de France, after he managed to drop every other member of a 13-man breakaway that went clear at the start of the day.
Having gone clear with three other riders 40 kilometres from the finish, the German struck out alone with an attack 12km from the finish, and soloed all the way to the finish to take what was just the second victory of his pro career.
The riders he had dropped, Imanol Erviti (Movistar) and Harry Sweeny (Lotto Soudal), arrived at the line 31 seconds later to claim second and third, respectively.
Although crosswinds caused some gaps in the peloton at the start of the stage in Saint-Paul-Trois-Châteaux, no major general classification contenders were caught out, and the race soon settled down with the trailing groups all re-joining the peloton, and the sprinters’ teams allowing the breakaway to contest for the stage win.
Strong tail and cross-tail winds made for a very fast stage, and helped Politt use his sheer strength to drop the other riders from the breakaways, which featured several dangerous fast finishers including Andre Greipel (Israel Start-Up Nation), Edvald Boasson Hagen (TotalEnergies) and Luka Mezgec (Team BikeExchange).
There was no interest in exploiting the potential of the winds in the peloton, however, which rolled into the finish 15:52 after Politt, Tadej Pogačar (UAE Team Emirates) finishing safely with no changes in the top of the GC.
Mark Cavendish (Deceuninck-QuickStep) brought the peloton home by sprinting for the three green jersey points not swept up by the riders from the break. This might have been a stage for him to match Eddy Merckx’s Tour record for stage wins, but Deceuninck-QuickStep chose not to chase the break after Julian Alaphilippe managed to get into it.
“It’s unbelievable,” said Politt at the finish. “It’s a dream to win a stage at the Tour de France.”
It was an especially welcome result for his Bora-Hansgrohe team, as their star man Peter Sagan failed to make it to the start, as he chose to abandon due to a deterioration of knee injuries suffered after his crash on stage 3.
“At the start we had to decide that Peter [Sagan] was to leave the race because of his knee problem, so it changed our tactics,” explained Politt in regards to him getting into the lead group.
Having made it into the break, Politt continued to make the right tactical choices, and had the strength to make his well-timed attacks stick.
“There were quite a lot of sprinters in the group...so I knew that I had to do the race hard, and that I had to attack, and attack quite early. I did the first attack, and then there were just four guys. Then the sports director told me, 'now it’s the last way until the finish, so give everything'. So I did it again, I attacked...to come in solo to the finish line, it’s unbelievable," Politt said.
“It’s my passion, cycling. I’m away so much from home because of training and races. And now I have the biggest win that you can have — a stage at the Tour.”
How it unfolded
Rather than the usual fight to go out in front of the peloton and get into the day’s break, stage 12 of the Tour de France began with an intense battle to stay in the peloton as crosswinds blew the race apart from the flag.
Multiple groups were spat out of the back of the peloton and formed into echelons, with big names including the Ineos Grenadiers' duo Geraint Thomas and Richie Porte, although all of the top GC riders remained in the bunch.
The pace was intense, but a change of direction from a crosswind to a tailwind about 10km into the stage prompted the first attacks out of the front of the diminished peloton in an attempt to form a breakaway.
A group of 13 riders formed, and, as you’d expect given the effort required to go clear in such circumstances, it featured several very strong riders: André Greipel (Israel Start-Up Nation), Edward Theuns (Trek-Segafredo), Stefan Küng (Groupama-FDJ), Stefan Bissegger (EF Education-Nippo), Connor Swift (Arkea-Samsic), Brent Van Moer (Lotto Soudal), Luka Mezgec (Team BikeExchange), Sergio Henao (Qhubeka NextHash), Edvald Boasson Hagen (TotalEnergies), Erviti, Sweeny and Politt.
Alaphilippe was the 13th rider, and although he was initially on marking duties, he soon began to contribute too, indicating that Deceuninck-QuickStep would not chase for Cavendish today.
With this group gaining a gap, the peloton sat up 20km into the stage, allowing all of the trailing groups to return to the peloton.
With the race having calmed down, it wasn’t long before the break had opened a lead of nine minutes over the peloton.
No sprinters’ teams showed any interest in bringing the break back, leaving UAE Team Emirates to set a steady pace at the front of the peloton as custodians of the yellow jersey.
Success for the breakaway was therefore all but confirmed, and the battle between the 13 riders in it to become the stage winner commenced 50km from the finish.
Politt was the man to ignite hostilities with an attack, with Swift and later Mezgec joining him, and the trio stayed clear for 5km before being brought back.
Sweeny was next to try 40km from the finish, and went clear along with Küng, Politt and Erviti. The tailwinds and cross-tailwinds saw the riders reach speeds of over 70 kph and made gaps hard to close down, and helped this quartet open up and maintain a gap of 30 seconds over the rest of the break.
The chasers continued to work well together, but could not make any inroads into this 30-second deficit from the leading quartet. By the time they reached the final 20km, and the gap began to increase to over 40 seconds, it became clear that they would not be caught.
Sweeny attacked on a small uphill 14.5km from the finish, managing to drop and take Kü of contention.
Then 2.5km later, Politt launched a huge attack, to which neither Sweeny or Erviti had any response. From that moment there was little doubt that he would hang on for victory, and he was able to soak in the atmosphere and reflect on his imminent victory as he soloed to the win during the final few kilometres.
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Nils Politt (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|3:22:12
|2
|Imanol Erviti (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:00:31
|3
|Harry Sweeny (Aus) Lotto Soudal
|4
|Stefan Küng (Swi) Groupama-FDJ
|0:01:58
|5
|Luka Mezgec (Slo) Team BikeExchange
|0:02:06
|6
|André Greipel (Ger) Israel Start-up Nation
|7
|Edward Theuns (Bel) Trek-Segafredo
|8
|Brent Van Moer (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|9
|Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|10
|Sergio Henao Montoya (Col) Qhubeka-NextHash
|11
|Connor Swift (GBr) Team Arkea-Samsic
|12
|Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) TotalEnergies
|0:02:09
|13
|Stefan Bissegger (Swi) EF Education-Nippo
|0:05:22
|14
|Mark Cavendish (GBr) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|0:15:53
|15
|Michael Matthews (Aus) Team BikeExchange
|16
|Jasper Philipsen (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix
|17
|Carlos Barbero (Spa) Qhubeka-NextHash
|18
|Jonas Rickaert (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix
|19
|Cyril Barthe (Fra) B&B Hotels p/b KTM
|20
|Davide Ballerini (Ita) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|21
|Tadej Pogacar (Slo) UAE Team Emirates
|22
|Tim Declercq (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|23
|Mike Teunissen (Ned) Jumbo-Visma
|24
|Kasper Asgreen (Den) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|25
|Jonas Vingegaard (Den) Jumbo-Visma
|26
|Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana-Premier Tech
|27
|Daniel Oss (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe
|28
|Michael Schär (Swi) AG2R Citroën Team
|29
|Magnus Cort (Den) EF Education-Nippo
|30
|Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Bora-Hansgrohe
|31
|Richard Carapaz (Ecu) Ineos Grenadiers
|32
|Aurélien Paret Peintre (Fra) AG2R Citroën Team
|33
|Silvan Dillier (Swi) Alpecin-Fenix
|34
|Dorian Godon (Fra) AG2R Citroën Team
|35
|Nils Eekhoff (Ned) Team DSM
|36
|Dylan van Baarle (Ned) Ineos Grenadiers
|37
|Michael Valgren (Den) EF Education-Nippo
|38
|Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) Alpecin-Fenix
|39
|Enric Mas Nicolau (Spa) Movistar Team
|40
|Ben O'Connor (Aus) AG2R Citroën Team
|41
|Rigoberto Uran (Col) EF Education-Nippo
|42
|Wout Van Aert (Bel) Jumbo-Visma
|43
|Brandon McNulty (USA) UAE Team Emirates
|44
|Guillaume Martin (Fra) Cofidis
|45
|Matej Mohoric (Slo) Bahrain Victorious
|46
|Cristian Rodriguez Martin (Spa) TotalEnergies
|47
|Rui Costa (Por) UAE Team Emirates
|48
|David Gaudu (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|49
|Esteban Chaves Rubio (Col) Team BikeExchange
|50
|Jonas Rutsch (Ger) EF Education-Nippo
|51
|Franck Bonnamour (Fra) B&B Hotels p/b KTM
|52
|Ruben Guerreiro (Por) EF Education-Nippo
|53
|Davide Formolo (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|54
|Valentin Madouas (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|55
|Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bahrain Victorious
|56
|Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) Team Arkea-Samsic
|57
|Luke Durbridge (Aus) Team BikeExchange
|58
|Pello Bilbao Lopez De Armentia (Spa) Bahrain Victorious
|59
|Ion Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Astana-Premier Tech
|60
|Ruben Fernandez (Spa) Cofidis
|61
|Marc Hirschi (Swi) UAE Team Emirates
|62
|Fred Wright (GBr) Bahrain Victorious
|63
|Toms Skujins (Lat) Trek-Segafredo
|64
|Victor de la Parte (Spa) TotalEnergies
|65
|Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) AG2R Citroën Team
|66
|Oliver Naesen (Bel) AG2R Citroën Team
|67
|Jan Bakelants (Bel) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux
|68
|Maxime Chevalier (Fra) B&B Hotels p/b KTM
|69
|Patrick Konrad (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe
|70
|Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana-Premier Tech
|71
|Wout Poels (Ned) Bahrain Victorious
|72
|Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Arkea-Samsic
|73
|Simon Clarke (Aus) Qhubeka-NextHash
|74
|Reto Hollenstein (Swi) Israel Start-up Nation
|75
|Neilson Powless (USA) EF Education-Nippo
|76
|Jelle Wallays (Bel) Cofidis
|77
|Danny van Poppel (Ned) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux
|78
|Casper Pedersen (Den) Team DSM
|79
|Søren Kragh Andersen (Den) Team DSM
|80
|Marco Haller (Aut) Bahrain Victorious
|81
|Ivan Garcia Cortina (Spa) Movistar Team
|82
|Joris Nieuwenhuis (Ned) Team DSM
|83
|Hugo Houle (Can) Astana-Premier Tech
|84
|Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek-Segafredo
|85
|Sergio Higuita Garcia (Col) EF Education-Nippo
|86
|Sepp Kuss (USA) Jumbo-Visma
|87
|Georg Zimmermann (Ger) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux
|88
|Louis Meintjes (RSA) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux
|89
|Christophe Laporte (Fra) Cofidis
|90
|Omer Goldstein (Isr) Israel Start-up Nation
|91
|Boy van Poppel (Ned) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux
|92
|Dylan Teuns (Bel) Bahrain Victorious
|93
|Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|94
|Lorenzo Rota (Ita) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux
|95
|Lukas Pöstlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe
|96
|Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|97
|Simon Geschke (Ger) Cofidis
|98
|Chris Froome (GBr) Israel Start-up Nation
|99
|Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Ineos Grenadiers
|100
|Mattia Cattaneo (Ita) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|101
|Rafal Majka (Pol) UAE Team Emirates
|102
|Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team
|103
|Jonathan Castroviejo Nicolas (Spa) Ineos Grenadiers
|104
|Ide Schelling (Ned) Bora-Hansgrohe
|105
|Xandro Meurisse (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix
|106
|Guillaume Boivin (Can) Israel Start-up Nation
|107
|Pierre Latour (Fra) TotalEnergies
|108
|Mark Donovan (GBr) Team DSM
|109
|Cees Bol (Ned) Team DSM
|110
|Michael Woods (Can) Israel Start-up Nation
|111
|Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|112
|Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|113
|Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Jumbo-Visma
|114
|Fabien Doubey (Fra) TotalEnergies
|115
|Sean Bennett (USA) Qhubeka-NextHash
|116
|Julien Bernard (Fra) Trek-Segafredo
|117
|Rick Zabel (Ger) Israel Start-up Nation
|118
|Anthony Turgis (Fra) TotalEnergies
|119
|Cyril Gautier (Fra) B&B Hotels p/b KTM
|120
|Pierre-Luc Périchon (Fra) Cofidis
|121
|Quentin Pacher (Fra) B&B Hotels p/b KTM
|122
|Vegard Stake Laengen (Nor) UAE Team Emirates
|123
|Jesus Herrada (Spa) Cofidis
|124
|Michael Mørkøv (Den) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|125
|Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Ineos Grenadiers
|126
|Dries Devenyns (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|127
|Petr Vakoc (Cze) Alpecin-Fenix
|128
|Julien Simon (Fra) TotalEnergies
|129
|Dmitriy Gruzdev (Kaz) Astana-Premier Tech
|130
|Daniel Martin (Irl) Israel Start-up Nation
|131
|Anthony Perez (Fra) Cofidis
|132
|Jeremy Cabot (Fra) TotalEnergies
|133
|Pierre Rolland (Fra) B&B Hotels p/b KTM
|134
|Bruno Armirail (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|135
|Omar Fraile Matarranz (Spa) Astana-Premier Tech
|136
|Richie Porte (Aus) Ineos Grenadiers
|137
|Lucas Hamilton (Aus) Team BikeExchange
|138
|Benoit Cosnefroy (Fra) AG2R Citroën Team
|139
|Simon Yates (GBr) Team BikeExchange
|140
|Kenny Elissonde (Fra) Trek-Segafredo
|141
|Mikkel Bjerg (Den) UAE Team Emirates
|0:16:26
|142
|Amund Grøndahl Jansen (Nor) Team BikeExchange
|143
|Alex Aranburu Deba (Spa) Astana-Premier Tech
|144
|Jorge Arcas (Spa) Movistar Team
|145
|Miguel Angel Lopez Moreno (Col) Movistar Team
|146
|Christopher Juul-Jensen (Den) Team BikeExchange
|147
|Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek-Segafredo
|148
|Mads Pedersen (Den) Trek-Segafredo
|149
|Geraint Thomas (GBr) Ineos Grenadiers
|150
|Maximilian Walscheid (Ger) Qhubeka-NextHash
|151
|Elie Gesbert (Fra) Team Arkea-Samsic
|0:17:19
|152
|Nairo Quintana (Col) Team Arkea-Samsic
|153
|Roger Kluge (Ger) Lotto Soudal
|0:17:30
|154
|Michael Gogl (Aut) Qhubeka-NextHash
|155
|Carlos Verona Quintanilla (Spa) Movistar Team
|DNS
|Peter Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Nils Politt (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|20
|2
|Harry Sweeny (Aus) Lotto Soudal
|17
|3
|Imanol Erviti (Spa) Movistar Team
|15
|4
|Stefan Küng (Swi) Groupama-FDJ
|13
|5
|André Greipel (Ger) Israel Start-up Nation
|11
|6
|Connor Swift (GBr) Team Arkea-Samsic
|10
|7
|Stefan Bissegger (Swi) EF Education-Nippo
|9
|8
|Luka Mezgec (Slo) Team BikeExchange
|8
|9
|Edward Theuns (Bel) Trek-Segafredo
|7
|10
|Sergio Henao Montoya (Col) Qhubeka-NextHash
|6
|11
|Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) TotalEnergies
|5
|12
|Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|4
|13
|Brent Van Moer (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|3
|14
|Dmitriy Gruzdev (Kaz) Astana-Premier Tech
|2
|15
|Wout Van Aert (Bel) Jumbo-Visma
|1
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Nils Politt (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|50
|2
|Imanol Erviti (Spa) Movistar Team
|30
|3
|Harry Sweeny (Aus) Lotto Soudal
|20
|4
|Stefan Küng (Swi) Groupama-FDJ
|18
|5
|Luka Mezgec (Slo) Team BikeExchange
|16
|6
|André Greipel (Ger) Israel Start-up Nation
|14
|7
|Edward Theuns (Bel) Trek-Segafredo
|12
|8
|Brent Van Moer (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|10
|9
|Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|8
|10
|Sergio Henao Montoya (Col) Qhubeka-NextHash
|7
|11
|Connor Swift (GBr) Team Arkea-Samsic
|6
|12
|Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) TotalEnergies
|5
|13
|Stefan Bissegger (Swi) EF Education-Nippo
|4
|14
|Mark Cavendish (GBr) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|3
|15
|Michael Matthews (Aus) Team BikeExchange
|2
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Nils Politt (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|2
|2
|Stefan Küng (Swi) Groupama-FDJ
|1
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Harry Sweeny (Aus) Lotto Soudal
|3:22:43
|2
|Brent Van Moer (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:01:35
|3
|Stefan Bissegger (Swi) EF Education-Nippo
|0:04:51
|4
|Jasper Philipsen (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix
|0:15:22
|5
|Cyril Barthe (Fra) B&B Hotels p/b KTM
|6
|Tadej Pogacar (Slo) UAE Team Emirates
|7
|Jonas Vingegaard (Den) Jumbo-Visma
|8
|Aurélien Paret Peintre (Fra) AG2R Citroën Team
|9
|Dorian Godon (Fra) AG2R Citroën Team
|10
|Nils Eekhoff (Ned) Team DSM
|11
|Brandon McNulty (USA) UAE Team Emirates
|12
|David Gaudu (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|13
|Jonas Rutsch (Ger) EF Education-Nippo
|14
|Valentin Madouas (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|15
|Marc Hirschi (Swi) UAE Team Emirates
|16
|Fred Wright (GBr) Bahrain Victorious
|17
|Maxime Chevalier (Fra) B&B Hotels p/b KTM
|18
|Neilson Powless (USA) EF Education-Nippo
|19
|Casper Pedersen (Den) Team DSM
|20
|Joris Nieuwenhuis (Ned) Team DSM
|21
|Sergio Higuita Garcia (Col) EF Education-Nippo
|22
|Georg Zimmermann (Ger) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux
|23
|Omer Goldstein (Isr) Israel Start-up Nation
|24
|Ide Schelling (Ned) Bora-Hansgrohe
|25
|Mark Donovan (GBr) Team DSM
|26
|Sean Bennett (USA) Qhubeka-NextHash
|27
|Lucas Hamilton (Aus) Team BikeExchange
|28
|Mikkel Bjerg (Den) UAE Team Emirates
|0:15:55
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Nils Politt (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Lotto Soudal
|10:25:06
|2
|Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:13:16
|3
|Movistar Team
|0:13:47
|4
|Groupama-FDJ
|0:15:14
|5
|Deceuninck-QuickStep
|0:15:22
|6
|Team BikeExchange
|7
|Qhubeka-NextHash
|8
|Team Arkea-Samsic
|9
|Trek-Segafredo
|10
|Israel Start-up Nation
|11
|TotalEnergies
|0:15:25
|12
|EF Education-Nippo
|0:18:38
|13
|Alpecin-Fenix
|0:29:09
|14
|Jumbo-Visma
|15
|AG2R Citroën Team
|16
|UAE Team Emirates
|17
|B&B Hotels p/b KTM
|18
|Astana-Premier Tech
|19
|Bahrain Victorious
|20
|Ineos Grenadiers
|21
|Cofidis
|22
|Team DSM
|23
|Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Tadej Pogacar (Slo) UAE Team Emirates
|47:22:43
|2
|Rigoberto Uran (Col) EF Education-Nippo
|0:05:18
|3
|Jonas Vingegaard (Den) Jumbo-Visma
|0:05:32
|4
|Richard Carapaz (Ecu) Ineos Grenadiers
|0:05:33
|5
|Ben O'Connor (Aus) AG2R Citroën Team
|0:05:58
|6
|Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:06:16
|7
|Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana-Premier Tech
|0:06:30
|8
|Enric Mas Nicolau (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:07:11
|9
|Guillaume Martin (Fra) Cofidis
|0:09:29
|10
|Pello Bilbao Lopez De Armentia (Spa) Bahrain Victorious
|0:10:28
|11
|Mattia Cattaneo (Ita) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|0:15:35
|12
|Aurélien Paret Peintre (Fra) AG2R Citroën Team
|0:24:44
|13
|Wout Van Aert (Bel) Jumbo-Visma
|0:25:21
|14
|Esteban Chaves Rubio (Col) Team BikeExchange
|0:25:53
|15
|David Gaudu (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|0:30:51
|16
|Louis Meintjes (RSA) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux
|0:32:20
|17
|Sergio Henao Montoya (Col) Qhubeka-NextHash
|0:37:10
|18
|Wout Poels (Ned) Bahrain Victorious
|0:38:49
|19
|Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek-Segafredo
|0:39:13
|20
|Dylan Teuns (Bel) Bahrain Victorious
|0:43:54
|21
|Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|0:45:46
|22
|Ruben Guerreiro (Por) EF Education-Nippo
|0:47:37
|23
|Jonathan Castroviejo Nicolas (Spa) Ineos Grenadiers
|0:49:17
|24
|Kenny Elissonde (Fra) Trek-Segafredo
|0:53:35
|25
|Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana-Premier Tech
|0:54:35
|26
|Sergio Higuita Garcia (Col) EF Education-Nippo
|0:54:41
|27
|Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:54:54
|28
|Michael Woods (Can) Israel Start-up Nation
|0:57:00
|29
|Patrick Konrad (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:57:12
|30
|Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Jumbo-Visma
|0:57:38
|31
|Nairo Quintana (Col) Team Arkea-Samsic
|0:58:10
|32
|Franck Bonnamour (Fra) B&B Hotels p/b KTM
|1:00:55
|33
|Richie Porte (Aus) Ineos Grenadiers
|1:02:54
|34
|Ion Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Astana-Premier Tech
|1:03:44
|35
|Pierre Rolland (Fra) B&B Hotels p/b KTM
|1:04:40
|36
|Davide Formolo (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|1:04:52
|37
|Xandro Meurisse (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix
|1:04:55
|38
|Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|1:09:03
|39
|Simon Yates (GBr) Team BikeExchange
|40
|Rafal Majka (Pol) UAE Team Emirates
|1:11:23
|41
|Miguel Angel Lopez Moreno (Col) Movistar Team
|1:11:35
|42
|Stefan Küng (Swi) Groupama-FDJ
|1:12:25
|43
|Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|1:15:23
|44
|Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bahrain Victorious
|1:17:45
|45
|Kasper Asgreen (Den) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|1:18:02
|46
|Mark Donovan (GBr) Team DSM
|1:18:23
|47
|Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Arkea-Samsic
|1:19:41
|48
|Quentin Pacher (Fra) B&B Hotels p/b KTM
|1:19:46
|49
|Nils Politt (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|1:20:35
|50
|Geraint Thomas (GBr) Ineos Grenadiers
|1:20:41
|51
|Pierre Latour (Fra) TotalEnergies
|1:21:10
|52
|Matej Mohoric (Slo) Bahrain Victorious
|1:22:53
|53
|Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek-Segafredo
|1:23:44
|54
|Julien Bernard (Fra) Trek-Segafredo
|1:23:50
|55
|Michael Valgren (Den) EF Education-Nippo
|1:23:58
|56
|Valentin Madouas (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|1:24:57
|57
|Hugo Houle (Can) Astana-Premier Tech
|1:25:32
|58
|Imanol Erviti (Spa) Movistar Team
|1:25:45
|59
|Cristian Rodriguez Martin (Spa) TotalEnergies
|1:26:15
|60
|Magnus Cort (Den) EF Education-Nippo
|1:27:11
|61
|Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Ineos Grenadiers
|1:28:26
|62
|Brent Van Moer (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|1:29:48
|63
|Lucas Hamilton (Aus) Team BikeExchange
|1:30:21
|64
|Jonas Rutsch (Ger) EF Education-Nippo
|1:30:51
|65
|Daniel Martin (Irl) Israel Start-up Nation
|1:31:20
|66
|Jan Bakelants (Bel) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux
|1:31:56
|67
|Simon Geschke (Ger) Cofidis
|1:32:05
|68
|Victor de la Parte (Spa) TotalEnergies
|1:32:37
|69
|Neilson Powless (USA) EF Education-Nippo
|1:33:25
|70
|Søren Kragh Andersen (Den) Team DSM
|1:35:58
|71
|Dylan van Baarle (Ned) Ineos Grenadiers
|1:36:12
|72
|Benoit Cosnefroy (Fra) AG2R Citroën Team
|1:36:17
|73
|Anthony Turgis (Fra) TotalEnergies
|1:36:23
|74
|Silvan Dillier (Swi) Alpecin-Fenix
|1:36:40
|75
|Omar Fraile Matarranz (Spa) Astana-Premier Tech
|1:37:52
|76
|Oliver Naesen (Bel) AG2R Citroën Team
|1:38:50
|77
|Sepp Kuss (USA) Jumbo-Visma
|1:39:14
|78
|Connor Swift (GBr) Team Arkea-Samsic
|1:39:17
|79
|Elie Gesbert (Fra) Team Arkea-Samsic
|1:42:15
|80
|Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) AG2R Citroën Team
|1:42:59
|81
|Rui Costa (Por) UAE Team Emirates
|1:43:13
|82
|Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) TotalEnergies
|1:43:30
|83
|Bruno Armirail (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|1:43:40
|84
|Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|1:44:34
|85
|Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Ineos Grenadiers
|1:44:58
|86
|Toms Skujins (Lat) Trek-Segafredo
|1:45:03
|87
|Anthony Perez (Fra) Cofidis
|1:45:16
|88
|Harry Sweeny (Aus) Lotto Soudal
|1:45:37
|89
|Dorian Godon (Fra) AG2R Citroën Team
|1:45:47
|90
|Cyril Barthe (Fra) B&B Hotels p/b KTM
|1:46:45
|91
|Alex Aranburu Deba (Spa) Astana-Premier Tech
|1:46:53
|92
|Cyril Gautier (Fra) B&B Hotels p/b KTM
|1:46:54
|93
|Lorenzo Rota (Ita) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux
|1:47:02
|94
|Stefan Bissegger (Swi) EF Education-Nippo
|1:47:15
|95
|Michael Schär (Swi) AG2R Citroën Team
|1:48:00
|96
|Luka Mezgec (Slo) Team BikeExchange
|1:48:32
|97
|Fabien Doubey (Fra) TotalEnergies
|1:48:33
|98
|Jonas Rickaert (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix
|1:49:07
|99
|Ivan Garcia Cortina (Spa) Movistar Team
|1:50:54
|100
|Guillaume Boivin (Can) Israel Start-up Nation
|1:52:09
|101
|Ruben Fernandez (Spa) Cofidis
|1:54:05
|102
|Jesus Herrada (Spa) Cofidis
|1:54:08
|103
|Michael Matthews (Aus) Team BikeExchange
|1:54:27
|104
|Brandon McNulty (USA) UAE Team Emirates
|1:56:15
|105
|Luke Durbridge (Aus) Team BikeExchange
|1:56:23
|106
|Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|1:56:56
|107
|Pierre-Luc Périchon (Fra) Cofidis
|1:57:18
|108
|Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) Alpecin-Fenix
|1:57:57
|109
|Maxime Chevalier (Fra) B&B Hotels p/b KTM
|1:58:02
|110
|Mike Teunissen (Ned) Jumbo-Visma
|1:59:01
|111
|Jorge Arcas (Spa) Movistar Team
|2:01:31
|112
|Edward Theuns (Bel) Trek-Segafredo
|2:02:08
|113
|Boy van Poppel (Ned) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux
|2:02:15
|114
|Petr Vakoc (Cze) Alpecin-Fenix
|2:03:46
|115
|Vegard Stake Laengen (Nor) UAE Team Emirates
|2:04:03
|116
|Carlos Verona Quintanilla (Spa) Movistar Team
|2:04:21
|117
|Christophe Laporte (Fra) Cofidis
|2:04:25
|118
|Davide Ballerini (Ita) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|2:06:23
|119
|Michael Gogl (Aut) Qhubeka-NextHash
|2:06:55
|120
|Dries Devenyns (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|2:07:05
|121
|Joris Nieuwenhuis (Ned) Team DSM
|2:07:30
|122
|Dmitriy Gruzdev (Kaz) Astana-Premier Tech
|2:07:44
|123
|Georg Zimmermann (Ger) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux
|2:08:48
|124
|Mikkel Bjerg (Den) UAE Team Emirates
|2:09:37
|125
|Fred Wright (GBr) Bahrain Victorious
|2:09:38
|126
|Nils Eekhoff (Ned) Team DSM
|2:09:46
|127
|André Greipel (Ger) Israel Start-up Nation
|2:09:52
|128
|Maximilian Walscheid (Ger) Qhubeka-NextHash
|2:10:46
|129
|Jasper Philipsen (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix
|2:11:17
|130
|Lukas Pöstlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe
|2:12:06
|131
|Simon Clarke (Aus) Qhubeka-NextHash
|2:12:20
|132
|Casper Pedersen (Den) Team DSM
|2:14:38
|133
|Jelle Wallays (Bel) Cofidis
|2:14:45
|134
|Carlos Barbero (Spa) Qhubeka-NextHash
|2:14:51
|135
|Christopher Juul-Jensen (Den) Team BikeExchange
|2:16:41
|136
|Daniel Oss (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe
|2:17:58
|137
|Reto Hollenstein (Swi) Israel Start-up Nation
|2:18:16
|138
|Ide Schelling (Ned) Bora-Hansgrohe
|2:18:57
|139
|Sean Bennett (USA) Qhubeka-NextHash
|2:20:54
|140
|Julien Simon (Fra) TotalEnergies
|2:21:19
|141
|Danny van Poppel (Ned) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux
|2:21:32
|142
|Chris Froome (GBr) Israel Start-up Nation
|2:21:40
|143
|Marc Hirschi (Swi) UAE Team Emirates
|2:22:22
|144
|Cees Bol (Ned) Team DSM
|2:22:23
|145
|Rick Zabel (Ger) Israel Start-up Nation
|2:22:32
|146
|Omer Goldstein (Isr) Israel Start-up Nation
|2:23:11
|147
|Michael Mørkøv (Den) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|2:24:52
|148
|Mark Cavendish (GBr) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|2:25:59
|149
|Tim Declercq (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|2:26:23
|150
|Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) Team Arkea-Samsic
|2:28:34
|151
|Marco Haller (Aut) Bahrain Victorious
|2:29:34
|152
|Jeremy Cabot (Fra) TotalEnergies
|2:35:22
|153
|Mads Pedersen (Den) Trek-Segafredo
|2:36:44
|154
|Amund Grøndahl Jansen (Nor) Team BikeExchange
|2:40:09
|155
|Roger Kluge (Ger) Lotto Soudal
|2:44:54
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Mark Cavendish (GBr) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|221
|2
|Michael Matthews (Aus) Team BikeExchange
|162
|3
|Jasper Philipsen (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix
|142
|4
|Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bahrain Victorious
|138
|5
|Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|131
|6
|Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) Team Arkea-Samsic
|113
|7
|Tadej Pogacar (Slo) UAE Team Emirates
|102
|8
|Wout Van Aert (Bel) Jumbo-Visma
|98
|9
|Nils Politt (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|70
|10
|Stefan Küng (Swi) Groupama-FDJ
|64
|11
|Matej Mohoric (Slo) Bahrain Victorious
|62
|12
|Kasper Asgreen (Den) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|58
|13
|Michael Mørkøv (Den) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|55
|14
|Jonas Vingegaard (Den) Jumbo-Visma
|54
|15
|André Greipel (Ger) Israel Start-up Nation
|53
|16
|Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek-Segafredo
|46
|17
|Brent Van Moer (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|45
|18
|Imanol Erviti (Spa) Movistar Team
|45
|19
|Luka Mezgec (Slo) Team BikeExchange
|45
|20
|Cees Bol (Ned) Team DSM
|45
|21
|Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Bora-Hansgrohe
|44
|22
|Harry Sweeny (Aus) Lotto Soudal
|44
|23
|Edward Theuns (Bel) Trek-Segafredo
|43
|24
|Anthony Perez (Fra) Cofidis
|36
|25
|Dylan Teuns (Bel) Bahrain Victorious
|33
|26
|Mattia Cattaneo (Ita) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|32
|27
|Ide Schelling (Ned) Bora-Hansgrohe
|31
|28
|Richard Carapaz (Ecu) Ineos Grenadiers
|31
|29
|Boy van Poppel (Ned) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux
|31
|30
|Connor Swift (GBr) Team Arkea-Samsic
|27
|31
|Davide Ballerini (Ita) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|27
|32
|Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana-Premier Tech
|26
|33
|Sergio Higuita Garcia (Col) EF Education-Nippo
|26
|34
|Franck Bonnamour (Fra) B&B Hotels p/b KTM
|26
|35
|Magnus Cort (Den) EF Education-Nippo
|26
|36
|Guillaume Martin (Fra) Cofidis
|25
|37
|Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek-Segafredo
|25
|38
|Enric Mas Nicolau (Spa) Movistar Team
|23
|39
|Pierre-Luc Périchon (Fra) Cofidis
|23
|40
|Cyril Barthe (Fra) B&B Hotels p/b KTM
|22
|41
|Rigoberto Uran (Col) EF Education-Nippo
|22
|42
|Patrick Konrad (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe
|22
|43
|Hugo Houle (Can) Astana-Premier Tech
|22
|44
|Ben O'Connor (Aus) AG2R Citroën Team
|21
|45
|Wout Poels (Ned) Bahrain Victorious
|21
|46
|Michael Woods (Can) Israel Start-up Nation
|21
|47
|Xandro Meurisse (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix
|21
|48
|Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) AG2R Citroën Team
|20
|49
|Anthony Turgis (Fra) TotalEnergies
|20
|50
|David Gaudu (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|18
|51
|Mads Pedersen (Den) Trek-Segafredo
|18
|52
|Roger Kluge (Ger) Lotto Soudal
|17
|53
|Ion Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Astana-Premier Tech
|17
|54
|Neilson Powless (USA) EF Education-Nippo
|17
|55
|Michael Schär (Swi) AG2R Citroën Team
|17
|56
|Maxime Chevalier (Fra) B&B Hotels p/b KTM
|17
|57
|Kenny Elissonde (Fra) Trek-Segafredo
|17
|58
|Julien Bernard (Fra) Trek-Segafredo
|15
|59
|Christophe Laporte (Fra) Cofidis
|15
|60
|Fred Wright (GBr) Bahrain Victorious
|15
|61
|Jeremy Cabot (Fra) TotalEnergies
|15
|62
|Toms Skujins (Lat) Trek-Segafredo
|14
|63
|Sergio Henao Montoya (Col) Qhubeka-NextHash
|13
|64
|Stefan Bissegger (Swi) EF Education-Nippo
|13
|65
|Jelle Wallays (Bel) Cofidis
|13
|66
|Daniel Oss (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe
|13
|67
|Daniel Martin (Irl) Israel Start-up Nation
|13
|68
|Elie Gesbert (Fra) Team Arkea-Samsic
|13
|69
|Simon Yates (GBr) Team BikeExchange
|13
|70
|Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana-Premier Tech
|11
|71
|Søren Kragh Andersen (Den) Team DSM
|11
|72
|Maximilian Walscheid (Ger) Qhubeka-NextHash
|11
|73
|Pello Bilbao Lopez De Armentia (Spa) Bahrain Victorious
|10
|74
|Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) TotalEnergies
|10
|75
|Simon Clarke (Aus) Qhubeka-NextHash
|10
|76
|Christopher Juul-Jensen (Den) Team BikeExchange
|10
|77
|Aurélien Paret Peintre (Fra) AG2R Citroën Team
|9
|78
|Pierre Latour (Fra) TotalEnergies
|9
|79
|Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|9
|80
|Ivan Garcia Cortina (Spa) Movistar Team
|9
|81
|Alex Aranburu Deba (Spa) Astana-Premier Tech
|9
|82
|Esteban Chaves Rubio (Col) Team BikeExchange
|8
|83
|Ruben Guerreiro (Por) EF Education-Nippo
|8
|84
|Nairo Quintana (Col) Team Arkea-Samsic
|8
|85
|Dorian Godon (Fra) AG2R Citroën Team
|7
|86
|Danny van Poppel (Ned) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux
|7
|87
|Geraint Thomas (GBr) Ineos Grenadiers
|7
|88
|Richie Porte (Aus) Ineos Grenadiers
|7
|89
|Lucas Hamilton (Aus) Team BikeExchange
|7
|90
|Davide Formolo (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|6
|91
|Silvan Dillier (Swi) Alpecin-Fenix
|6
|92
|Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|5
|93
|Jan Bakelants (Bel) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux
|5
|94
|Rick Zabel (Ger) Israel Start-up Nation
|5
|95
|Mikkel Bjerg (Den) UAE Team Emirates
|5
|96
|Nils Eekhoff (Ned) Team DSM
|4
|97
|Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Ineos Grenadiers
|4
|98
|Jonas Rickaert (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix
|3
|99
|Mike Teunissen (Ned) Jumbo-Visma
|2
|100
|Marco Haller (Aut) Bahrain Victorious
|2
|101
|Jesus Herrada (Spa) Cofidis
|2
|102
|Dmitriy Gruzdev (Kaz) Astana-Premier Tech
|2
|103
|Brandon McNulty (USA) UAE Team Emirates
|1
|104
|Marc Hirschi (Swi) UAE Team Emirates
|1
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Nairo Quintana (Col) Team Arkea-Samsic
|50
|2
|Wout Van Aert (Bel) Jumbo-Visma
|44
|3
|Michael Woods (Can) Israel Start-up Nation
|42
|4
|Wout Poels (Ned) Bahrain Victorious
|39
|5
|Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek-Segafredo
|36
|6
|Kenny Elissonde (Fra) Trek-Segafredo
|27
|7
|Tadej Pogacar (Slo) UAE Team Emirates
|26
|8
|Ben O'Connor (Aus) AG2R Citroën Team
|24
|9
|Sergio Higuita Garcia (Col) EF Education-Nippo
|22
|10
|Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|20
|11
|Jonas Vingegaard (Den) Jumbo-Visma
|20
|12
|Anthony Perez (Fra) Cofidis
|19
|13
|Guillaume Martin (Fra) Cofidis
|14
|14
|Rigoberto Uran (Col) EF Education-Nippo
|12
|15
|Matej Mohoric (Slo) Bahrain Victorious
|11
|16
|Dylan Teuns (Bel) Bahrain Victorious
|10
|17
|Daniel Martin (Irl) Israel Start-up Nation
|10
|18
|Mattia Cattaneo (Ita) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|9
|19
|Lucas Hamilton (Aus) Team BikeExchange
|9
|20
|Richard Carapaz (Ecu) Ineos Grenadiers
|8
|21
|Pierre Rolland (Fra) B&B Hotels p/b KTM
|8
|22
|Pierre Latour (Fra) TotalEnergies
|5
|23
|Ide Schelling (Ned) Bora-Hansgrohe
|5
|24
|Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana-Premier Tech
|4
|25
|Ion Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Astana-Premier Tech
|4
|26
|Xandro Meurisse (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix
|4
|27
|Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bahrain Victorious
|4
|28
|Sepp Kuss (USA) Jumbo-Visma
|4
|29
|Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek-Segafredo
|4
|30
|Brent Van Moer (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|3
|31
|Harry Sweeny (Aus) Lotto Soudal
|3
|32
|Simon Yates (GBr) Team BikeExchange
|3
|33
|Nils Politt (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|2
|34
|Edward Theuns (Bel) Trek-Segafredo
|2
|35
|Franck Bonnamour (Fra) B&B Hotels p/b KTM
|2
|36
|Hugo Houle (Can) Astana-Premier Tech
|1
|37
|Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) AG2R Citroën Team
|1
|38
|Jelle Wallays (Bel) Cofidis
|1
|39
|Danny van Poppel (Ned) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux
|1
|40
|Patrick Konrad (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe
|1
|41
|Stefan Küng (Swi) Groupama-FDJ
|1
|42
|Quentin Pacher (Fra) B&B Hotels p/b KTM
|1
|43
|Michael Matthews (Aus) Team BikeExchange
|1
|44
|Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) Team Arkea-Samsic
|-8
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Tadej Pogacar (Slo) UAE Team Emirates
|47:22:43
|2
|Jonas Vingegaard (Den) Jumbo-Visma
|0:05:32
|3
|Aurélien Paret Peintre (Fra) AG2R Citroën Team
|0:24:44
|4
|David Gaudu (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|0:30:51
|5
|Sergio Higuita Garcia (Col) EF Education-Nippo
|0:54:41
|6
|Mark Donovan (GBr) Team DSM
|1:18:23
|7
|Valentin Madouas (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|1:24:57
|8
|Brent Van Moer (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|1:29:48
|9
|Jonas Rutsch (Ger) EF Education-Nippo
|1:30:51
|10
|Neilson Powless (USA) EF Education-Nippo
|1:33:25
|11
|Harry Sweeny (Aus) Lotto Soudal
|1:45:37
|12
|Dorian Godon (Fra) AG2R Citroën Team
|1:45:47
|13
|Cyril Barthe (Fra) B&B Hotels p/b KTM
|1:46:45
|14
|Stefan Bissegger (Swi) EF Education-Nippo
|1:47:15
|15
|Brandon McNulty (USA) UAE Team Emirates
|1:56:15
|16
|Maxime Chevalier (Fra) B&B Hotels p/b KTM
|1:58:02
|17
|Joris Nieuwenhuis (Ned) Team DSM
|2:07:30
|18
|Georg Zimmermann (Ger) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux
|2:08:48
|19
|Fred Wright (GBr) Bahrain Victorious
|2:09:38
|20
|Nils Eekhoff (Ned) Team DSM
|2:09:46
|21
|Jasper Philipsen (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix
|2:11:17
|22
|Casper Pedersen (Den) Team DSM
|2:14:38
|23
|Ide Schelling (Ned) Bora-Hansgrohe
|2:18:57
|24
|Sean Bennett (USA) Qhubeka-NextHash
|2:20:54
|25
|Marc Hirschi (Swi) UAE Team Emirates
|2:22:22
|26
|Omer Goldstein (Isr) Israel Start-up Nation
|2:23:11
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Bahrain Victorious
|143:03:26
|2
|AG2R Citroën Team
|0:10:01
|3
|Ineos Grenadiers
|0:12:47
|4
|EF Education-Nippo
|0:15:47
|5
|Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:29:31
|6
|Jumbo-Visma
|0:29:47
|7
|Movistar Team
|0:38:22
|8
|Astana-Premier Tech
|0:41:45
|9
|Trek-Segafredo
|0:44:51
|10
|UAE Team Emirates
|0:53:00
|11
|Deceuninck-QuickStep
|1:17:35
|12
|Team BikeExchange
|1:27:35
|13
|Groupama-FDJ
|1:41:24
|14
|B&B Hotels p/b KTM
|1:47:34
|15
|Cofidis
|1:56:33
|16
|Team Arkea-Samsic
|2:20:38
|17
|Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux
|2:24:21
|18
|TotalEnergies
|2:34:05
|19
|Alpecin-Fenix
|2:40:11
|20
|Israel Start-up Nation
|2:57:00
|21
|Team DSM
|3:01:56
|22
|Qhubeka-NextHash
|3:24:44
|23
|Lotto Soudal
|3:36:26
Tour de France: Nils Politt wins stage 12 as breakaway sticksCavendish leads peloton home 15 minutes behind escape as Pogacar continues as race leader
