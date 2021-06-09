Trending

Tour de France past winners

A full list of champions from 1903 – 2020

PARIS FRANCE SEPTEMBER 20 Podium Primoz Roglic of Slovenia and Team Jumbo Visma Tadej Pogacar of Slovenia and UAE Team Emirates Yellow Leader Jersey Richie Porte of Australia and Team Trek Segafredo Celebration Trophy Mask Covid safety measures during the 107th Tour de France 2020 Stage 21 a 122km stage from MantesLaJolie to Paris Champslyses TDF2020 LeTour on September 20 2020 in Paris France Photo by Tim de WaeleGetty Images
Tadej Pogacar (UAE Team Emirates) won the 2020 Tour de France (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)

Previous overall and classification winners 

2020
1 Tadej Pogacar (Slo) UAE Team Emirates
2 Primoz Roglic (Slo) Team Jumbo-Visma
3 Richie Porte (Aus) Trek-Segafredo

2019
1 Egan Bernal (Col) Team Ineos
2 Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Ineos
3 Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma

2018
1 Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky
2 Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Sunweb
3 Chris Froome (GBr) Team Sky

2017
1 Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky
2 Rigoberto Uran (Col) Cannondale-Drapac
3 Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R-La Mondiale

2016
1 Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky
2 Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R-La Mondiale
3 Nairo Alexander Quintana Rojas (Col) Movistar Team

2015
1 Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky
2 Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team
3 Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team

2014
1 Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Astana Pro Team
2 Jean-Christophe Péraud (Fra) AG2R-La Mondiale
3 Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ.fr

2013
1 Christopher Froome (GBr) Sky Procycling
2 Nairo Alexander Quintana Rojas (Col) Movistar Team
3 Joaquim Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Katusha

2012
1 Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Sky Procycling
2 Christopher Froome (GBr) Sky Procycling
3 Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale

2011
1 Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team
2 Andy Schleck (Lux) Leopard Trek
3 Frank Schleck (Lux) Leopard Trek

2010
1 *Andy Schleck (Lux) Team Saxo Bank
2 Denis Menchov (Rus) Rabobank
3 Samuel Sánchez Gonzalez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi

2009
1 Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Astana
2 Andy Schleck (Lux) Team Saxo Bank
3 Lance Armstrong (USA) Astana

Note: *Andy Schleck was awarded victory of the 2010 Tour de France after original winner Alberto Contador was disqualified for doping.
*Lance Armstrong was stripped of all race results from August 1, 1998 onwards following the US Anti-Doping Agency’s investigation into doping at the US Postal Service team.
*Austria's Bernhard Kohl tested positive for EPO-CERA on October 13, 2008. He admitted to its use on October 15, 2008 and was stripped of his third place GC finish at the 2008 Tour de France.
*Oscar Pereiro was awarded the victory of the 2006 Tour de France on October 16, 2007, after original winner Floyd Landis was disqualified for doping.

All winners
2019Egan Bernal
2018Geraint Thomas
2017Chris Froome
2016Chris Froome
2015Chris Froome
2014Vincenzo Nibali
2013Chris Froome
2012Bradley Wiggins
2011Cadel Evans
2010*Andy Schleck
2009Alberto Contador
2008Carlos Sastre
2007Alberto Contador
2006*Oscar Pereiro
2005* No winner
2004* No winner
2003* No winner
2002* No winner
2001* No winner
2000* No winner
1999* No winner
1998Marco Pantani
1997Jan Ullrich
1996Bjarne Riis
1995Miguel Indurain
1994Miguel Indurain
1993Miguel Indurain
1992Miguel Indurain
1991Miguel Indurain
1990Greg LeMond
1989Greg LeMond
1988Pedro Delgado
1987Stephen Roche
1986Greg LeMond
1985Bernard Hinault
1984Laurent Fignon
1983Laurent Fignon
1982Bernard Hinault
1981Bernard Hinault
1980Joop Zoetemelk
1979Bernard Hinault
1978Bernard Hinault
1977Bernard Thévenet
1976Lucien Van Impe
1975Bernard Thévenet
1974Eddy Merckx
1973Luis Ocaña
1972Eddy Merckx
1971Eddy Merckx
1970Eddy Merckx
1969Eddy Merckx
1968Jan Janssen
1967Roger Pingeon
1966Lucien Aimar
1965Felice Gimondi
1964Jacques Anquetil
1963Jacques Anquetil
1962Jacques Anquetil
1961Jacques Anquetil
1960Gastone Nencini
1959Federico Bahamontes
1958Charly Gaul
1957Jacques Anquetil
1956Roger Walkowiak
1955Louison Bobet
1954Louison Bobet
1953Louison Bobet
1952Fausto Coppi
1951Hugo Koblet
1950Ferdinand Kübler
1949Fausto Coppi
1948Gino Bartali
1947Jean Robic
1946Not held
1945Not held
1944Not held
1943Not held
1942Not held
1941Not held
1940Not held
1939Sylvère Maes
1938Gino Bartali
1937Roger Lapébie
1936Sylvère Maes
1935Romain Maes
1934Antonin Magne
1933Georges Speicher
1932André Leducq
1931Antonin Magne
1930André Leducq
1929Maurice De Waele
1928Nicolas Frantz
1927Nicolas Frantz
1926Lucien Buysse
1925Ottavio Bottecchia
1924Ottavio Bottecchia
1923Henri Pélissier
1922Firmin Lambot
1921Léon Scieur
1920Philippe Thys
1919Firmin Lambot
1918Not held
1917Not held
1916Not held
1915Not held
1914Philippe Thys
1913Philippe Thys
1912Odile Defraye
1911Gustave Garrigou
1910Octave Lapize
1909François Faber
1908Lucien Petit-Breton
1907Lucien Petit-Breton
1906René Pottier
1905Louis Trousselier
1904Henri Cornet
1903Maurice Garin

