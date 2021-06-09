Tour de France past winners
By Cycling News
A full list of champions from 1903 – 2020
Previous overall and classification winners
2020
1 Tadej Pogacar (Slo) UAE Team Emirates
2 Primoz Roglic (Slo) Team Jumbo-Visma
3 Richie Porte (Aus) Trek-Segafredo
2019
1 Egan Bernal (Col) Team Ineos
2 Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Ineos
3 Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma
2018
1 Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky
2 Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Sunweb
3 Chris Froome (GBr) Team Sky
2017
1 Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky
2 Rigoberto Uran (Col) Cannondale-Drapac
3 Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R-La Mondiale
2016
1 Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky
2 Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R-La Mondiale
3 Nairo Alexander Quintana Rojas (Col) Movistar Team
2015
1 Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky
2 Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team
3 Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team
2014
1 Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Astana Pro Team
2 Jean-Christophe Péraud (Fra) AG2R-La Mondiale
3 Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ.fr
2013
1 Christopher Froome (GBr) Sky Procycling
2 Nairo Alexander Quintana Rojas (Col) Movistar Team
3 Joaquim Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Katusha
2012
1 Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Sky Procycling
2 Christopher Froome (GBr) Sky Procycling
3 Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
2011
1 Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team
2 Andy Schleck (Lux) Leopard Trek
3 Frank Schleck (Lux) Leopard Trek
2010
1 *Andy Schleck (Lux) Team Saxo Bank
2 Denis Menchov (Rus) Rabobank
3 Samuel Sánchez Gonzalez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
2009
1 Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Astana
2 Andy Schleck (Lux) Team Saxo Bank
3 Lance Armstrong (USA) Astana
Note: *Andy Schleck was awarded victory of the 2010 Tour de France after original winner Alberto Contador was disqualified for doping.
*Lance Armstrong was stripped of all race results from August 1, 1998 onwards following the US Anti-Doping Agency’s investigation into doping at the US Postal Service team.
*Austria's Bernhard Kohl tested positive for EPO-CERA on October 13, 2008. He admitted to its use on October 15, 2008 and was stripped of his third place GC finish at the 2008 Tour de France.
*Oscar Pereiro was awarded the victory of the 2006 Tour de France on October 16, 2007, after original winner Floyd Landis was disqualified for doping.
|2019
|Egan Bernal
|2018
|Geraint Thomas
|2017
|Chris Froome
|2016
|Chris Froome
|2015
|Chris Froome
|2014
|Vincenzo Nibali
|2013
|Chris Froome
|2012
|Bradley Wiggins
|2011
|Cadel Evans
|2010*
|Andy Schleck
|2009
|Alberto Contador
|2008
|Carlos Sastre
|2007
|Alberto Contador
|2006*
|Oscar Pereiro
|2005*
|No winner
|2004*
|No winner
|2003*
|No winner
|2002*
|No winner
|2001*
|No winner
|2000*
|No winner
|1999*
|No winner
|1998
|Marco Pantani
|1997
|Jan Ullrich
|1996
|Bjarne Riis
|1995
|Miguel Indurain
|1994
|Miguel Indurain
|1993
|Miguel Indurain
|1992
|Miguel Indurain
|1991
|Miguel Indurain
|1990
|Greg LeMond
|1989
|Greg LeMond
|1988
|Pedro Delgado
|1987
|Stephen Roche
|1986
|Greg LeMond
|1985
|Bernard Hinault
|1984
|Laurent Fignon
|1983
|Laurent Fignon
|1982
|Bernard Hinault
|1981
|Bernard Hinault
|1980
|Joop Zoetemelk
|1979
|Bernard Hinault
|1978
|Bernard Hinault
|1977
|Bernard Thévenet
|1976
|Lucien Van Impe
|1975
|Bernard Thévenet
|1974
|Eddy Merckx
|1973
|Luis Ocaña
|1972
|Eddy Merckx
|1971
|Eddy Merckx
|1970
|Eddy Merckx
|1969
|Eddy Merckx
|1968
|Jan Janssen
|1967
|Roger Pingeon
|1966
|Lucien Aimar
|1965
|Felice Gimondi
|1964
|Jacques Anquetil
|1963
|Jacques Anquetil
|1962
|Jacques Anquetil
|1961
|Jacques Anquetil
|1960
|Gastone Nencini
|1959
|Federico Bahamontes
|1958
|Charly Gaul
|1957
|Jacques Anquetil
|1956
|Roger Walkowiak
|1955
|Louison Bobet
|1954
|Louison Bobet
|1953
|Louison Bobet
|1952
|Fausto Coppi
|1951
|Hugo Koblet
|1950
|Ferdinand Kübler
|1949
|Fausto Coppi
|1948
|Gino Bartali
|1947
|Jean Robic
|1946
|Not held
|1945
|Not held
|1944
|Not held
|1943
|Not held
|1942
|Not held
|1941
|Not held
|1940
|Not held
|1939
|Sylvère Maes
|1938
|Gino Bartali
|1937
|Roger Lapébie
|1936
|Sylvère Maes
|1935
|Romain Maes
|1934
|Antonin Magne
|1933
|Georges Speicher
|1932
|André Leducq
|1931
|Antonin Magne
|1930
|André Leducq
|1929
|Maurice De Waele
|1928
|Nicolas Frantz
|1927
|Nicolas Frantz
|1926
|Lucien Buysse
|1925
|Ottavio Bottecchia
|1924
|Ottavio Bottecchia
|1923
|Henri Pélissier
|1922
|Firmin Lambot
|1921
|Léon Scieur
|1920
|Philippe Thys
|1919
|Firmin Lambot
|1918
|Not held
|1917
|Not held
|1916
|Not held
|1915
|Not held
|1914
|Philippe Thys
|1913
|Philippe Thys
|1912
|Odile Defraye
|1911
|Gustave Garrigou
|1910
|Octave Lapize
|1909
|François Faber
|1908
|Lucien Petit-Breton
|1907
|Lucien Petit-Breton
|1906
|René Pottier
|1905
|Louis Trousselier
|1904
|Henri Cornet
|1903
|Maurice Garin
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
Road bike hubs: Pawl vs ratchetRoad bike hubs are central to the performance of your wheels, but which type is better?
-
Tour de France past winnersA full list of champions from 1903 – 2020
-
Tour de Suisse: Bissegger wins stage 4Breakaway companions Thomas and Rosskopf complete podium
-
Tour of Slovenia: Bauhaus wins stage 1Bahrain Victorious rider edges Aberasturi at line
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy
Thank you for signing up to Cycling News. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.