Tour de France: Van der Poel wins at Mûr-de-Bretagne
By Barry Ryan
Dutchman takes maillot jaune with double attacks
Stage 2: Perros-Gueirec - Mûr de Bretagne
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Mathieu van der Poel (Ned) Alpecin-Fenix
|4:18:30
|2
|Tadej Pogacar (Slo) UAE Team Emirates
|0:00:06
|3
|Primoz Roglic (Slo) Jumbo-Visma
|4
|Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Bora-Hansgrohe
|5
|Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|0:00:08
|6
|Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek-Segafredo
|7
|Jonas Vingegaard (Den) Jumbo-Visma
|8
|Sergio Higuita Garcia (Col) EF Education-Nippo
|9
|Pierre Latour (Fra) TotalEnergies
|10
|Jack Haig (Aus) Bahrain Victorious
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Mathieu van der Poel (Ned) Alpecin-Fenix
|8:57:25
|2
|Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|0:00:08
|3
|Tadej Pogacar (Slo) UAE Team Emirates
|0:00:13
|4
|Primoz Roglic (Slo) Jumbo-Visma
|0:00:14
|5
|Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:00:24
|6
|Jack Haig (Aus) Bahrain Victorious
|0:00:26
|7
|Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek-Segafredo
|8
|Sergio Higuita Garcia (Col) EF Education-Nippo
|9
|Jonas Vingegaard (Den) Jumbo-Visma
|10
|David Gaudu (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
