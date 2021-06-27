Trending

Tour de France: Van der Poel wins at Mûr-de-Bretagne

Dutchman takes maillot jaune with double attacks

Image 1 of 27

Team Alpecin Fenix Mathieu van der Poel of Netherlands rides ahead during the 2nd stage of the 108th edition of the Tour de France cycling race 183 km between PerrosGuirrec and Mur de Bretagne Guerledan on June 27 2021 Photo by AnneChristine POUJOULAT AFP Photo by ANNECHRISTINE POUJOULATAFP via Getty Images

Mathieu van der Poel (Alpecin-Fenix) (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
Image 2 of 27

Team Israel Start Up Nations Christopher Froome of Great Britain arrives to take the start of the 2nd stage of the 108th edition of the Tour de France cycling race 183 km between PerrosGuirrec and Mur de Bretagne Guerledan on June 27 2021 Photo by Christophe Petit Tesson POOL AFP Photo by CHRISTOPHE PETIT TESSONPOOLAFP via Getty Images

Chris Froome started stage 2 after suffering a crash on the opening day (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
Image 3 of 27

Team Deceuninck Quicksteps Julian Alaphilippe of France wearing the overall leaders yellow jersey L wait prior to the 2nd stage of the 108th edition of the Tour de France cycling race 183 km between PerrosGuirrec and Mur de Bretagne Guerledan on June 27 2021 Photo by Thomas SAMSON AFP Photo by THOMAS SAMSONAFP via Getty Images

Julian Alaphilippe and Michael Matthews in the leader and points jerseys, respectively (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
Image 4 of 27

Team Deceuninck Quicksteps Julian Alaphilippe of France wearing the overall leaders yellow jersey L rides in the pack with his teammates during the 2nd stage of the 108th edition of the Tour de France cycling race 183 km between PerrosGuirrec and Mur de Bretagne Guerledan on June 27 2021 Photo by Thomas SAMSON AFP Photo by THOMAS SAMSONAFP via Getty Images

Julian Alaphilippe in yellow on stage 2 (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
Image 5 of 27

From L Breakaway riders Team Bora Hansgrohes Ide Schelling of Netherlands wearing the best climbers polka dot jersey Team Total Energies Jeremy Cabot of France Team Trek Segafredos Edward Theuns of Belgium and Team Intermarche Wantys Jonas Koch of Germany ride ahead during the 2nd stage of the 108th edition of the Tour de France cycling race 183 km between PerrosGuirrec and Mur de Bretagne Guerledan on June 27 2021 Photo by Thomas SAMSON AFP Photo by THOMAS SAMSONAFP via Getty Images

Edward Theuns (Trek-Segafredo) leads the breakaway (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
Image 6 of 27

Team Deceuninck Quicksteps Julian Alaphilippe of France wearing the overall leaders yellow jersey rides in the pack during the 2nd stage of the 108th edition of the Tour de France cycling race 183 km between PerrosGuirrec and Mur de Bretagne Guerledan on June 27 2021 Photo by AnneChristine POUJOULAT AFP Photo by ANNECHRISTINE POUJOULATAFP via Getty Images

Julian Alaphilippe in the maillot jaune (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
Image 7 of 27

Dutch Ide Schelling of BoraHansgrohe Australian Simon Clarke of Qhubeka NextHash French Anthony Perez of Cofidis Belgian Edward Theuns of TrekSegafredo French Jeremy Cabot of TotalEnergies and German Jonas Koch of Intermarche WantyGobert Materiaux pictured in action during the second stage of the 108th edition of the Tour de France cycling race 1835km from PerrosGuirec to MurdeBretagne Guerledan France Sunday 27 June 2021 This years Tour de France takes place from 26 June to 18 July 2021 BELGA PHOTO DAVID STOCKMAN Photo by DAVID STOCKMANBELGA MAGAFP via Getty Images

The breakaway on stage 2 of the Tour de France (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
Image 8 of 27

The pack rides during the 2nd stage of the 108th edition of the Tour de France cycling race 183 km between PerrosGuirrec and Mur de Bretagne Guerledan on June 27 2021 Photo by AnneChristine POUJOULAT AFP Photo by ANNECHRISTINE POUJOULATAFP via Getty Images

The Tour de France on stage 2 (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
Image 9 of 27

Team Total Energies Jeremy Cabot of France rides in the breakaway during the 2nd stage of the 108th edition of the Tour de France cycling race 183 km between PerrosGuirrec and Mur de Bretagne Guerledan on June 27 2021 Photo by AnneChristine POUJOULAT AFP Photo by ANNECHRISTINE POUJOULATAFP via Getty Images

Jeremy Cabot (TotalEnergies) in the breakaway on stage 2 (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
Image 10 of 27

The pack rides during the 2nd stage of the 108th edition of the Tour de France cycling race 183 km between PerrosGuirrec and Mur de Bretagne Guerledan on June 27 2021 Photo by Thomas SAMSON AFP Photo by THOMAS SAMSONAFP via Getty Images

Deceuninck-Quickstep controls the attacks (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
Image 11 of 27

MRDEBRETAGNE GUERLDAN FRANCE JUNE 27 Julian Alaphilippe of France and Team Deceuninck QuickStep Yellow Leader Jersey at start and Teammates during the 108th Tour de France 2021 Stage 2 a 1835km stage from PerrosGuirec to MrdeBretagne Guerldan 293m LeTour TDF2021 on June 27 2021 in MrdeBretagne Guerldan France Photo by Christophe PetitTesson PoolGetty Images

Julian Alaphilippe on the red carpet before stage 2 of the Tour de France (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
Image 12 of 27

MRDEBRETAGNE GUERLDAN FRANCE JUNE 27 Julian Alaphilippe of France and Team Deceuninck QuickStep yellow leader jersey Michael Matthews of Australia and Team BikeExchange Green Points Jersey Tadej Pogaar of Slovenia and UAETeam Emirates white best young jersey Ide Schelling of The Netherlands and Team BORA Hansgrohe Polka Dot Mountain Jersey The peloton passing through PerrosGuirec city landscape at start during the 108th Tour de France 2021 Stage 2 a 1835km stage from PerrosGuirec to MrdeBretagne Guerldan 293m Beach Sea LeTour TDF2021 on June 27 2021 in MrdeBretagne Guerldan France Photo by Tim de WaeleGetty Images

The peloton rolls out from Perros-Guirec (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
Image 13 of 27

MRDEBRETAGNE GUERLDAN FRANCE JUNE 27 Ide Schelling of The Netherlands and Team BORA Hansgrohe Polka Dot Mountain Jersey at start during the 108th Tour de France 2021 Stage 2 a 1835km stage from PerrosGuirec to MrdeBretagne Guerldan 293m Press Media Interview LeTour TDF2021 on June 27 2021 in MrdeBretagne Guerldan France Photo by Tim de WaeleGetty Images

Ide Schelling of Bora-Hansgrohe in the polka dot jersey talks to reporters (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
Image 14 of 27

MRDEBRETAGNE GUERLDAN FRANCE JUNE 27 Edward Theuns of Belgium and Team Trek Segafredo Ide Schelling of The Netherlands and Team BORA Hansgrohe Polka Dot Mountain Jersey Anthony Perez of France and Team Cofidis Simon Clarke of Australia and Team Qhubeka NextHash Jrmy Cabot of France and Team Team TotalEnergies Jonas Koch of Germany and Team Intermarch Wanty Gobert Matriaux in breakaway during the 108th Tour de France 2021 Stage 2 a 1835km stage from PerrosGuirec to MrdeBretagne Guerldan 293m LeTour TDF2021 on June 27 2021 in MrdeBretagne Guerldan France Photo by Chris GraythenGetty Images

Anthony Perez (Cofidis) in the breakaway (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
Image 15 of 27

MRDEBRETAGNE GUERLDAN FRANCE JUNE 27 Edward Theuns of Belgium and Team Trek Segafredo Ide Schelling of The Netherlands and Team BORA Hansgrohe Polka Dot Mountain Jersey Anthony Perez of France and Team Cofidis Simon Clarke of Australia and Team Qhubeka NextHash Jrmy Cabot of France and Team Team TotalEnergies Jonas Koch of Germany and Team Intermarch Wanty Gobert Matriaux in breakaway during the 108th Tour de France 2021 Stage 2 a 1835km stage from PerrosGuirec to MrdeBretagne Guerldan 293m LeTour TDF2021 on June 27 2021 in MrdeBretagne Guerldan France Photo by Chris GraythenGetty Images

Ide Schelling and Edward Theuns drive the pace in the breakaway (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
Image 16 of 27

MRDEBRETAGNE GUERLDAN FRANCE JUNE 27 Edward Theuns of Belgium and Team Trek Segafredo Ide Schelling of The Netherlands and Team BORA Hansgrohe Polka Dot Mountain Jersey Anthony Perez of France and Team Cofidis Simon Clarke of Australia and Team Qhubeka NextHash Jrmy Cabot of France and Team Team TotalEnergies Jonas Koch of Germany and Team Intermarch Wanty Gobert Matriaux in breakaway during the 108th Tour de France 2021 Stage 2 a 1835km stage from PerrosGuirec to MrdeBretagne Guerldan 293m LeTour TDF2021 on June 27 2021 in MrdeBretagne Guerldan France Photo by Chris GraythenGetty Images

Simon Clarke (Qhubeka-NextHash) in the escape (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
Image 17 of 27

MRDEBRETAGNE GUERLDAN FRANCE JUNE 27 Tim Declercq of Belgium Michael Mrkv of Denmark and Team Deceuninck QuickStep Dylan Van Baarle of The Netherlands and Team INEOS Grenadiers leads The Peloton passing through Plouguiel Village during the 108th Tour de France 2021 Stage 2 a 1835km stage from PerrosGuirec to MrdeBretagne Guerldan 293m LeTour TDF2021 on June 27 2021 in MrdeBretagne Guerldan France Photo by Chris GraythenGetty Images

Tim Declercq and Michael Mørkøv on patrol duty at the front of the peloton (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
Image 18 of 27

MRDEBRETAGNE GUERLDAN FRANCE JUNE 27 Julian Alaphilippe of France and Team Deceuninck QuickStep Yellow Leader Jersey at start during the 108th Tour de France 2021 Stage 2 a 1835km stage from PerrosGuirec to MrdeBretagne Guerldan 293m Interview Press Media LeTour TDF2021 on June 27 2021 in MrdeBretagne Guerldan France Photo by Tim de WaeleGetty Images

Julian Alaphilippe on media duty before stage 2 of the Tour de France (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
Image 19 of 27

MRDEBRETAGNE GUERLDAN FRANCE JUNE 27 Tadej Pogacar of Slovenia and UAETeam Emirates White Best Young Rider Jersey during the 108th Tour de France 2021 Stage 2 a 1835km stage from PerrosGuirec to MrdeBretagne Guerldan 293m LeTour TDF2021 on June 27 2021 in MrdeBretagne Guerldan France Photo by Tim de WaeleGetty Images

Tadej Pogačar tucked in the peloton between his UAE Team Emirates teaammates (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
Image 20 of 27

MRDEBRETAGNE GUERLDAN FRANCE JUNE 27 Jonas Rutsch of Germany and Team EF Education Nippo Julian Alaphilippe of France and Team Deceuninck QuickStep Yellow Leader Jersey Julien Bernard of France and Team Trek Segafredo Aurlien ParetPeintre of France and AG2R Citron Team The Peloton passing through Paimpol Village during the 108th Tour de France 2021 Stage 2 a 1835km stage from PerrosGuirec to MrdeBretagne Guerldan 293m Fans Public Landscape Sea Boats LeTour TDF2021 on June 27 2021 in MrdeBretagne Guerldan France Photo by Tim de WaeleGetty Images

Scenery on Brittany coastline for 183.5km stage 2 (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
Image 21 of 27

MRDEBRETAGNE GUERLDAN FRANCE JUNE 27 Luke Rowe of The United Kingdom Geraint Thomas of The United Kingdom and Team INEOS Grenadiers during the 108th Tour de France 2021 Stage 2 a 1835km stage from PerrosGuirec to MrdeBretagne Guerldan 293m LeTour TDF2021 on June 27 2021 in MrdeBretagne Guerldan France Photo by Chris GraythenGetty Images

Luke Rowe rides in front of Geraint Thomas for Ineos Grenadiers on stage 2 (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
Image 22 of 27

MRDEBRETAGNE GUERLDAN FRANCE JUNE 27 Mark Cavendish of The United Kingdom and Team Deceuninck QuickStep during the 108th Tour de France 2021 Stage 2 a 1835km stage from PerrosGuirec to MrdeBretagne Guerldan 293m LeTour TDF2021 on June 27 2021 in MrdeBretagne Guerldan France Photo by Chris GraythenGetty Images

Mark Cavendish of Deceuninck-QuickStep en route to Mûr-de-Bretagne Guerlédan (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
Image 23 of 27

MRDEBRETAGNE GUERLDAN FRANCE JUNE 27 Greg Van Avermaet of Belgium and AG2R Citron Team Cees Bol of The Netherlands and Team DSM during the 108th Tour de France 2021 Stage 2 a 1835km stage from PerrosGuirec to MrdeBretagne Guerldan 293m LeTour TDF2021 on June 27 2021 in MrdeBretagne Guerldan France Photo by Chris GraythenGetty Images

Greg Van Avermaet of AG2R Citroën on stage 2 in the peloton (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
Image 24 of 27

MRDEBRETAGNE GUERLDAN FRANCE JUNE 27 Andr Greipel of Germany and Team Israel StartUp Nation during the 108th Tour de France 2021 Stage 2 a 1835km stage from PerrosGuirec to MrdeBretagne Guerldan 293m LeTour TDF2021 on June 27 2021 in MrdeBretagne Guerldan France Photo by Tim de WaeleGetty Images

Andre Greipel of Israel Start-Up Nation in the peloton as it nears the first ascent of the Mûr (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
Image 25 of 27

MRDEBRETAGNE GUERLDAN FRANCE JUNE 27 Philippe Gilbert of Belgium and Team Lotto Soudal Doctor during the 108th Tour de France 2021 Stage 2 a 1835km stage from PerrosGuirec to MrdeBretagne Guerldan 293m LeTour TDF2021 on June 27 2021 in MrdeBretagne Guerldan France Photo by Chris GraythenGetty Images

Philippe Gilbert of Lotto-Soudal during stage 2 (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
Image 26 of 27

MRDEBRETAGNE GUERLDAN FRANCE JUNE 27 Julian Alaphilippe of France and Team Deceuninck QuickStep yellow leader jersey Peter Sagan of Slovakia and Team BORA Hansgrohe during the 108th Tour de France 2021 Stage 2 a 1835km stage from PerrosGuirec to MrdeBretagne Guerldan 293m LeTour TDF2021 on June 27 2021 in MrdeBretagne Guerldan France Photo by Chris GraythenGetty Images

Reigning World Champion Julian Alaphilippe (Deceuninck-QuickStep) rides alongside former world champ Peter Sagan (Bora-Hansgrohe) (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
Image 27 of 27

MRDEBRETAGNE GUERLDAN FRANCE JUNE 27 Edward Theuns of Belgium and Team Trek Segafredo in breakaway during the 108th Tour de France 2021 Stage 2 a 1835km stage from PerrosGuirec to MrdeBretagne Guerldan 293m LeTour TDF2021 on June 27 2021 in MrdeBretagne Guerldan France Photo by Chris GraythenGetty Images

Dylan Theuns was caught with 20.5km to go (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)

Brief Results
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Mathieu van der Poel (Ned) Alpecin-Fenix 4:18:30
2Tadej Pogacar (Slo) UAE Team Emirates 0:00:06
3Primoz Roglic (Slo) Jumbo-Visma
4Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Bora-Hansgrohe
5Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Deceuninck-QuickStep 0:00:08
6Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek-Segafredo
7Jonas Vingegaard (Den) Jumbo-Visma
8Sergio Higuita Garcia (Col) EF Education-Nippo
9Pierre Latour (Fra) TotalEnergies
10Jack Haig (Aus) Bahrain Victorious

General classification after stage 2
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Mathieu van der Poel (Ned) Alpecin-Fenix 8:57:25
2Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Deceuninck-QuickStep 0:00:08
3Tadej Pogacar (Slo) UAE Team Emirates 0:00:13
4Primoz Roglic (Slo) Jumbo-Visma 0:00:14
5Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:00:24
6Jack Haig (Aus) Bahrain Victorious 0:00:26
7Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek-Segafredo
8Sergio Higuita Garcia (Col) EF Education-Nippo
9Jonas Vingegaard (Den) Jumbo-Visma
10David Gaudu (Fra) Groupama-FDJ

