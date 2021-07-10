Trending

Tour de France: Mollema escapes breakaway to win stage 14

Guillaume Martin leaps into second overall day before Pyrenees

QUILLAN FRANCE JULY 10 Bauke Mollema of The Netherlands and Team Trek Segafredo celebrates at arrival during the 108th Tour de France 2021 Stage 14 a 1837km stage from Carcassonne to Quillan LeTour TDF2021 on July 10 2021 in Quillan France Photo by Chris GraythenGetty Images

Bauke Mollema (Trek-Segafredo) wins stage 14 at the Tour de France (Image credit: Getty Images)
TOPSHOT Team Trek Segafredos Bauke Mollema of Netherlands celebrates as he crosses the finish of the 14th stage of the 108th edition of the Tour de France cycling race 183 km between Carcassonne and Quillan on July 10 2021 Photo by AnneChristine POUJOULAT AFP Photo by ANNECHRISTINE POUJOULATAFP via Getty Images

Bauke Mollema (Trek-Segafredo) wins stage 14 at the Tour de France (Image credit: Getty Images)
QUILLAN FRANCE JULY 10 Bauke Mollema of The Netherlands and Team Trek Segafredo celebrates at arrival during the 108th Tour de France 2021 Stage 14 a 1837km stage from Carcassonne to Quillan LeTour TDF2021 on July 10 2021 in Quillan France Photo by Chris GraythenGetty Images

Bauke Mollema (Trek-Segafredo) wins stage 14 at the Tour de France (Image credit: Getty Images)
QUILLAN FRANCE JULY 10 Bauke Mollema of The Netherlands and Team Trek Segafredo in the Breakaway during the 108th Tour de France 2021 Stage 14 a 1837km stage from Carcassonne to Quillan LeTour TDF2021 on July 10 2021 in Quillan France Photo by Tim de WaeleGetty Images

Bauke Mollema goes on the attack from breakaway with 43km to go (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
QUILLAN FRANCE JULY 10 Michael Woods of Canada and Team Israel StartUp Nation Mattia Cattaneo of Italy and Team Deceuninck QuickStep Wout Poels of The Netherlands and Team Bahrain Victorious in the Breakaway during the 108th Tour de France 2021 Stage 14 a 1837km stage from Carcassonne to Quillan LeTour TDF2021 on July 10 2021 in Quillan France Photo by Chris GraythenGetty Images

Shown in breakaway on penultimate climb of stage 14 - Michael Woods of Israel Start-Up Nation, Mattia Cattaneo of Deceuninck-QuickStep and Wout Poels of Bahrain - Victorious (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
QUILLAN FRANCE JULY 10 Pierre Rolland of France and Team BB Hotels pb KTM in the Breakaway during the 108th Tour de France 2021 Stage 14 a 1837km stage from Carcassonne to Quillan LeTour TDF2021 on July 10 2021 in Quillan France Photo by Tim de WaeleGetty Images

Pierre Rolland of B&B Hotels p/b KTM joins riders in the breakaway (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
QUILLAN FRANCE JULY 10 Mattia Cattaneo of Italy and Team Deceuninck QuickStep in the Breakaway during the 108th Tour de France 2021 Stage 14 a 1837km stage from Carcassonne to Quillan Refreshment Feeding Tacx bottle LeTour TDF2021 on July 10 2021 in Quillan France Photo by Chris GraythenGetty Images

Mattia Cattaneo of Italy and Team Deceuninck - Quick-Step in the breakaway (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
QUILLAN FRANCE JULY 10 Michael Woods of Canada and Team Israel StartUp Nation Wout Poels of The Netherlands and Team Bahrain Victorious Mattia Cattaneo of Italy and Team Deceuninck QuickStep in the Breakaway during the 108th Tour de France 2021 Stage 14 a 1837km stage from Carcassonne to Quillan LeTour TDF2021 on July 10 2021 in Quillan France Photo by Chris GraythenGetty Images

In one of the breakaways fighting for KOM points are Michael Woods of Israel Start-Up Nation, Wout Poels of Bahrain-Victorious and Mattia Cattaneo of Deceuninck-QuickStep (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
QUILLAN FRANCE JULY 10 The Peloton passing through a Vineyards field during the 108th Tour de France 2021 Stage 14 a 1837km stage from Carcassonne to Quillan LeTour TDF2021 on July 10 2021 in Quillan France Photo by Tim de WaeleGetty Images

Scenery in southern France as Tour de France heads to Pyrenees (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
Tour de France 2021 108th Edition 14th stage Carcassonne Quillan 1837 km 10072021 Scenery photo Luca BettiniBettiniPhoto2021

Stage 14 route passes fields of flowers from Carcassonne to Quillan (Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Tour de France 2021 108th Edition 14th stage Carcassonne Quillan 1837 km 10072021 Scenery photo Luca BettiniBettiniPhoto2021

Stage 14 start in Carcassonne (Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Tour de France 2021 108th Edition 14th stage Carcassonne Quillan 1837 km 10072021 Simon Geschke GER Cofidis photo Luca BettiniBettiniPhoto2021

Cofidis' Simon Geschke at the stage 14 start and seems more than ready to transition to Pyrenees (Image credit: Bettini Photo)
QUILLAN FRANCE JULY 10 Mark Cavendish of The United Kingdom and Team Deceuninck QuickStep Green Points Jersey at start during the 108th Tour de France 2021 Stage 14 a 1837km stage from Carcassonne to Quillan LeTour TDF2021 on July 10 2021 in Quillan France Photo by Tim de WaeleGetty Images

Points classification leader Mark Cavendish at the start of stage 14 (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
QUILLAN FRANCE JULY 10 Nairo Quintana of Colombia and Team Arka Samsic Polka Dot Mountain Jersey at start during the 108th Tour de France 2021 Stage 14 a 1837km stage from Carcassonne to Quillan LeTour TDF2021 on July 10 2021 in Quillan France Photo by Tim de WaeleGetty Images

Mountains classification leader Nairo Quintana before stage 14, which has five classified climbs (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
Tour de France 2021 108th Edition 14th stage Carcassonne Quillan 1837 km 10072021 Wouter Poels NED Bahrain Victorious photo Luca BettiniBettiniPhoto2021

Wouter Poels (Bahrain Victorious) on stage 14 (Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Tour de France 2021 108th Edition 14th stage Carcassonne Quillan 1837 km 10072021 Toms Skujins LAT Trek Segafredo Kristian Sbaragli ITA AlpecinFenix photo Luca BettiniBettiniPhoto2021

Toms Skujins (Trek - Segafredo) and Kristian Sbaragli (Alpecin-Fenix) on stage 7 (Image credit: Bettini Photo)
QUILLAN FRANCE JULY 10 Tadej Pogaar of Slovenia and UAETeam Emirates Yellow Leader Jersey during the 108th Tour de France 2021 Stage 14 a 1837km stage from Carcassonne to Quillan LeTour TDF2021 on July 10 2021 in Quillan France Photo by Chris GraythenGetty Images

Tadej Pogačar of UAE Team Emirates in yellow jersey and tucked in peloton on stage 14 (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
Tour de France 2021 108th Edition 14th stage Carcassonne Quillan 1837 km 10072021 Vincenzo Nibali ITA Trek Segafredo Patrick Konrad AUT Bora Hansgrohe Julian Alaphilippe FRA Deceuninck QuickStep photo Dion KerckhoffsCVBettiniPhoto2021

Julian Alaphilippe (Deceuninck-QuickStep) rides in peloton on rolling 183.7km stage 14 (Image credit: Bettini Photo)
QUILLAN FRANCE JULY 10 Bauke Mollema of The Netherlands and Team Trek Segafredo celebrates at arrival during the 108th Tour de France 2021 Stage 14 a 1837km stage from Carcassonne to Quillan LeTour TDF2021 on July 10 2021 in Quillan France Photo by Tim de WaeleGetty Images

Bauke Mollema (Trek-Segafredo) wins stage14 at the Tour de France (Image credit: Getty Images)
QUILLAN FRANCE JULY 10 Bauke Mollema of The Netherlands and Team Trek Segafredo celebrates at arrival during the 108th Tour de France 2021 Stage 14 a 1837km stage from Carcassonne to Quillan LeTour TDF2021 on July 10 2021 in Quillan France Photo by Chris GraythenGetty Images

Bauke Mollema (Trek-Segafredo) wins stage 14 at the Tour de France (Image credit: Getty Images)
QUILLAN FRANCE JULY 10 Bauke Mollema of The Netherlands and Team Trek Segafredo celebrates at arrival during the 108th Tour de France 2021 Stage 14 a 1837km stage from Carcassonne to Quillan LeTour TDF2021 on July 10 2021 in Quillan France Photo by Michael SteeleGetty Images

Bauke Mollema (Trek-Segafredo) wins stage 14 at the Tour de France (Image credit: Getty Images)
QUILLAN FRANCE JULY 10 Michael Woods of Canada and Team Israel StartUp Nation Wout Poels of The Netherlands and Team Bahrain Victorious in the Breakaway during the 108th Tour de France 2021 Stage 14 a 1837km stage from Carcassonne to Quillan LeTour TDF2021 on July 10 2021 in Quillan France Photo by Chris GraythenGetty Images

Michael Woods (Israel Start-Up Nation) on stage 14 at the Tour de France (Image credit: Getty Images)
QUILLAN FRANCE JULY 10 Guillaume Martin of France and Team Cofidis in the Breakaway during the 108th Tour de France 2021 Stage 14 a 1837km stage from Carcassonne to Quillan LeTour TDF2021 on July 10 2021 in Quillan France Photo by Chris GraythenGetty Images

Guillaume Martin (Cofidis) stage 14 at the Tour de France (Image credit: Getty Images)
QUILLAN FRANCE JULY 10 Mattia Cattaneo of Italy and Team Deceuninck QuickStep Sergio Higuita of Colombia and Team EF Education Nippo Michael Woods of Canada and Team Israel StartUp Nation Patrick Konrad of Austria and Team BORA Hansgrohe in the Breakaway passing through Col de Saint Louis 706m during the 108th Tour de France 2021 Stage 14 a 1837km stage from Carcassonne to Quillan Landscape Mountains Fans LeTour TDF2021 on July 10 2021 in Quillan France Photo by Tim de WaeleGetty Images

The peloton during stage 14 at the Tour de France (Image credit: Getty Images)
QUILLAN FRANCE JULY 10 Michael Woods of Canada and Team Israel StartUp Nation Wout Poels of The Netherlands and Team Bahrain Victorious Mattia Cattaneo of Italy and Team Deceuninck QuickStep in the Breakaway during the 108th Tour de France 2021 Stage 14 a 1837km stage from Carcassonne to Quillan LeTour TDF2021 on July 10 2021 in Quillan France Photo by Chris GraythenGetty Images

Michael Woods takes the mountains jersey at stage 14 at the Tour de France (Image credit: Getty Images)
QUILLAN FRANCE JULY 10 Guillaume Martin of France and Team Cofidis Esteban Chaves of Colombia and Team BikeExchange at arrival during the 108th Tour de France 2021 Stage 14 a 1837km stage from Carcassonne to Quillan LeTour TDF2021 on July 10 2021 in Quillan France Photo by Chris GraythenGetty Images

Guillaume Martin (Cofidis) moves up to second overall after stage 14 at the Tour de France (Image credit: Getty Images)
QUILLAN FRANCE JULY 10 Guillaume Martin of France and Team Cofidis at arrival during the 108th Tour de France 2021 Stage 14 a 1837km stage from Carcassonne to Quillan LeTour TDF2021 on July 10 2021 in Quillan France Photo by Chris GraythenGetty Images

Guillaume Martin (Cofidis) moves up to second overall after stage 14 at the Tour de France (Image credit: Getty Images)
QUILLAN FRANCE JULY 10 The Peloton passing through a Sunflowers field during the 108th Tour de France 2021 Stage 14 a 1837km stage from Carcassonne to Quillan Landscape LeTour TDF2021 on July 10 2021 in Quillan France Photo by Michael SteeleGetty Images

The peloton racing stage 14 at the Tour de France (Image credit: Getty Images)
QUILLAN FRANCE JULY 10 lie Gesbert of France and Team Arka Samsic in the Breakaway during the 108th Tour de France 2021 Stage 14 a 1837km stage from Carcassonne to Quillan LeTour TDF2021 on July 10 2021 in Quillan France Photo by Tim de WaeleGetty Images

Élie Gesbert of France and Team Arkéa Samsic in the breakaway during stage 14 at the Tour de France (Image credit: Getty Images)
QUILLAN FRANCE JULY 10 lie Gesbert of France and Team Arka Samsic in the Breakaway during the 108th Tour de France 2021 Stage 14 a 1837km stage from Carcassonne to Quillan LeTour TDF2021 on July 10 2021 in Quillan France Photo by Tim de WaeleGetty Images

Élie Gesbert of France and Team Arkéa Samsic in the breakaway during stage 14 at the Tour de France (Image credit: Getty Images)
QUILLAN FRANCE JULY 10 Tadej Pogaar of Slovenia Yellow Leader Jersey Davide Formolo of Italy and UAETeam Emirates and Teammates lead The Peloton during the 108th Tour de France 2021 Stage 14 a 1837km stage from Carcassonne to Quillan LeTour TDF2021 on July 10 2021 in Quillan France Photo by Tim de WaeleGetty Images

UAE Team Emirates and overall leader Tadej Pogacar during stage 14 at the Tour de France (Image credit: Getty Images)
QUILLAN FRANCE JULY 10 Michael Woods of Canada and Team Israel StartUp Nation Mattia Cattaneo of Italy and Team Deceuninck QuickStep Wout Poels of The Netherlands and Team Bahrain Victorious in the Breakaway during the 108th Tour de France 2021 Stage 14 a 1837km stage from Carcassonne to Quillan LeTour TDF2021 on July 10 2021 in Quillan France Photo by Chris GraythenGetty Images

Michael Woods and Wout Poels during stage 14 at the Tour de France (Image credit: Getty Images)
QUILLAN FRANCE JULY 10 Geraint Thomas of The United Kingdom Jonathan Castroviejo of Spain and Team INEOS Grenadiers and Teammates during the 108th Tour de France 2021 Stage 14 a 1837km stage from Carcassonne to Quillan LeTour TDF2021 on July 10 2021 in Quillan France Photo by Tim de WaeleGetty Images

Ineos Grenadiers during stage 14 at the Tour de France (Image credit: Getty Images)
QUILLAN FRANCE JULY 10 Esteban Chaves of Colombia and Team BikeExchange at arrival during the 108th Tour de France 2021 Stage 14 a 1837km stage from Carcassonne to Quillan LeTour TDF2021 on July 10 2021 in Quillan France Photo by Tim de WaeleGetty Images

Estaban Chaves finishes in the top 10 on stage 14 at the Tour de France (Image credit: Getty Images)
The pack rides during the 14th stage of the 108th edition of the Tour de France cycling race 183 km between Carcassonne and Quillan on July 10 2021 Photo by Thomas SAMSON AFP Photo by THOMAS SAMSONAFP via Getty Images

Sunflowers and the peloton during stage 14 at the Tour de France (Image credit: Getty Images)
QUILLAN FRANCE JULY 10 Louis Meintjes of South Africa and Team Intermarch Wanty Gobert Matriaux Omar Fraile of Spain and Team Astana Premier Tech during the 108th Tour de France 2021 Stage 14 a 1837km stage from Carcassonne to Quillan LeTour TDF2021 on July 10 2021 in Quillan France Photo by Tim de WaeleGetty Images

Louis Meintjes of South Africa and Team Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert during stage 14 at the Tour de France (Image credit: Getty Images)
Team Israel Start Up Nations Michael Woods of Canada celebrates best climbers polka dot jersey on the podium at the end of the 14th stage of the 108th edition of the Tour de France cycling race 183 km between Carcassonne and Quillan on July 10 2021 Photo by Philippe LOPEZ AFP Photo by PHILIPPE LOPEZAFP via Getty Images

Michael Woods in the mountain's jersey at the Tour de France (Image credit: Getty Images)
Stage winner Team Trek Segafredos Bauke Mollema of Netherlands celebrates on the podium after winning the 14th stage of the 108th edition of the Tour de France cycling race 183 km between Carcassonne and Quillan on July 10 2021 Photo by AnneChristine POUJOULAT AFP Photo by ANNECHRISTINE POUJOULATAFP via Getty Images

Bauke Mollema (Trek-Segafredo) celebrates winning stage 14 at the Tour de France (Image credit: Getty Images)
QUILLAN FRANCE JULY 10 Bauke Mollema of The Netherlands and Team Trek Segafredo celebrates at podium during the 108th Tour de France 2021 Stage 14 a 1837km stage from Carcassonne to Quillan LeTour TDF2021 on July 10 2021 in Quillan France Photo by Tim de WaeleGetty Images

Bauke Mollema (Trek-Segafredo) celebrates winning stage 14 at the Tour de France (Image credit: Getty Images)
QUILLAN FRANCE JULY 10 Michael Woods of Canada and Team Israel StartUp Nation Polka Dot Mountain Jersey celebrates at podium during the 108th Tour de France 2021 Stage 14 a 1837km stage from Carcassonne to Quillan LeTour TDF2021 on July 10 2021 in Quillan France Photo by Tim de WaeleGetty Images

Michael Woods leads the mountains classification after stage 14 at the Tour de Frannce (Image credit: Getty Images)
QUILLAN FRANCE JULY 10 Michael Woods of Canada and Team Israel StartUp Nation Polka Dot Mountain Jersey celebrates at podium during the 108th Tour de France 2021 Stage 14 a 1837km stage from Carcassonne to Quillan LeTour TDF2021 on July 10 2021 in Quillan France Photo by Tim de WaeleGetty Images

Michael Woods leads the mountains classification after stage 14 at the Tour de Frannce (Image credit: Getty Images)
QUILLAN FRANCE JULY 10 Bauke Mollema of The Netherlands and Team Trek Segafredo Most Combative Rider celebrates at podium during the 108th Tour de France 2021 Stage 14 a 1837km stage from Carcassonne to Quillan LeTour TDF2021 on July 10 2021 in Quillan France Photo by Tim de WaeleGetty Images

Bauke Mollema wins stage 14 at the Tour de France and gets the most combative rider prize (Image credit: Getty Images)
QUILLAN FRANCE JULY 10 Bauke Mollema of The Netherlands and Team Trek Segafredo Most Combative Rider celebrates at podium during the 108th Tour de France 2021 Stage 14 a 1837km stage from Carcassonne to Quillan LeTour TDF2021 on July 10 2021 in Quillan France Photo by Tim de WaeleGetty Images

Bauke Mollema (Trek-Segafredo) (Image credit: Getty Images)
QUILLAN FRANCE JULY 10 Tadej Pogaar of Slovenia and UAETeam Emirates Yellow Leader Jersey celebrates at podium during the 108th Tour de France 2021 Stage 14 a 1837km stage from Carcassonne to Quillan Lion Mascot LeTour TDF2021 on July 10 2021 in Quillan France Photo by Tim de WaeleGetty Images

Tadej Pogacar (UAE Team Emirates) in the overall lead at the Tour de France (Image credit: Getty Images)
QUILLAN FRANCE JULY 10 Bauke Mollema of The Netherlands and Team Trek Segafredo celebrates at podium during the 108th Tour de France 2021 Stage 14 a 1837km stage from Carcassonne to Quillan LeTour TDF2021 on July 10 2021 in Quillan France Photo by Michael SteeleGetty Images

Bauke Mollema wins stage 14 at the Tour de France (Image credit: Getty Images)

Bauke Mollema (Trek-Segafredo) claimed the second Tour de France stage win of his career on Saturday, celebrating in Quillan after a 40-kilometre solo.

The victory bore resemblance to the Dutchman’s other stage success from the 2017 Tour as he made the breakaway on a medium mountain day before going clear from range on a descent and proving impossible to claw back.

Four climbs had been ticked off by the time Mollema made his move on the sinuous roads through the Gorges de Saint George, and he bolstered a one-minute advantage on the final one, the category-2 Col de Saint Louis.

From there, it was largely downhill, and he made no mistake in holding off a select chase group of Michael Woods (Israel Start-Up Nation), Mattia Cattaneo (Deceuninck-QuickStep), Patrick Konrad (Bora-Hansgrohe), and Sergio Higuita (EF Education-Nippo).

Konrad won the sprint for second place, pipping Higuita 1:10 after Mollema had crossed the line.

“It’s amazing. I’m super happy,” said Mollema. “I was feeling good so I thought let’s go from far.

“I had the confidence I could ride alone and keep going for a long time. Normally I can pace myself really well. When I got to the top of the last climb with 50 seconds I knew I could make it.”

There was little direct GC hostility as the breakaway – which took nearly 100km to form – had its day en route to the Pyrenees – but there was significant movement as Guillaume Martin (Cofidis) slipped into the breakaway and vaulted up to second overall.  

The Frenchman started the day ninth overall at 9:29 but finished in the second main breakaway group, 1:25 behind Mollema but more than five minutes ahead of the reduced peloton. With the exception of a brief effort from Rigoberto Urán’s (EF Education-Nippo), who had a rider in the break, none of the GC contenders teams’ showed any real desire to chase, with race leader Tadej Pogačar’s UAE Team Emirates casually leading the bunch over the line.

In the overall standings, Pogačar is still streets ahead but, in scenes similar to Ben O’Connor’s leap in the Alps last week, his closest challenger has changed again. Martin had already gained some time from the break in that very stage to Tignes but here he took a huge chunk to reduce Pogačar’s lead to 4:04.

Urán drops to third overall at 5:18, with Jonas Vingegaard (Jumbo-Visma) third at 5:32.

More to come!

Brief results
PlaceRider (Country) TeamResult
1Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek-Segafredo04:16:16
2Patrick Konrad (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe00:01:04
3Sergio Higuita Garcia (Col) EF Education-Nippo00:01:04
4Mattia Cattaneo (Ita) Deceuninck-QuickStep00:01:06
5Michael Woods (Can) Israel Start-up Nation00:01:10
6Omar Fraile Matarranz (Spa) Astana-Premier Tech00:01:25
7Elie Gesbert (Fra) Team Arkea-Samsic00:01:25
8Quentin Pacher (Fra) B&B Hotels p/b KTM00:01:25
9Louis Meintjes (RSA) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux00:01:25
10Esteban Chaves Rubio (Col) Team BikeExchange00:01:28

General classification after stage 14
PlaceRider (Country) TeamResult
1Tadej Pogacar (Slo) UAE Team Emirates56:50:21
2Guillaume Martin (Fra) Cofidis00:04:04
3Rigoberto Uran (Col) EF Education-Nippo00:05:18
4Jonas Vingegaard (Den) Jumbo-Visma00:05:32
5Richard Carapaz (Ecu) Ineos Grenadiers00:05:33
6Ben O'Connor (Aus) AG2R Citroën Team00:05:58
7Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Bora-Hansgrohe00:06:16
8Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana-Premier Tech00:06:30
9Enric Mas Nicolau (Spa) Movistar Team00:07:11
10Mattia Cattaneo (Ita) Deceuninck-QuickStep00:09:48
Patrick Fletcher

Deputy Editor - Europe. Patrick joined Cyclingnews after a work experience stint in 2015 and hasn't left. Prior to that, he studied French and Spanish at university and went on to train as a journalist. Rides his bike to work but more comfortable on a football pitch.

