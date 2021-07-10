Tour de France: Mollema escapes breakaway to win stage 14
Guillaume Martin leaps into second overall day before Pyrenees
Stage 14: Carcassonne - Quillan
Bauke Mollema (Trek-Segafredo) claimed the second Tour de France stage win of his career on Saturday, celebrating in Quillan after a 40-kilometre solo.
The victory bore resemblance to the Dutchman’s other stage success from the 2017 Tour as he made the breakaway on a medium mountain day before going clear from range on a descent and proving impossible to claw back.
Four climbs had been ticked off by the time Mollema made his move on the sinuous roads through the Gorges de Saint George, and he bolstered a one-minute advantage on the final one, the category-2 Col de Saint Louis.
From there, it was largely downhill, and he made no mistake in holding off a select chase group of Michael Woods (Israel Start-Up Nation), Mattia Cattaneo (Deceuninck-QuickStep), Patrick Konrad (Bora-Hansgrohe), and Sergio Higuita (EF Education-Nippo).
Konrad won the sprint for second place, pipping Higuita 1:10 after Mollema had crossed the line.
“It’s amazing. I’m super happy,” said Mollema. “I was feeling good so I thought let’s go from far.
“I had the confidence I could ride alone and keep going for a long time. Normally I can pace myself really well. When I got to the top of the last climb with 50 seconds I knew I could make it.”
There was little direct GC hostility as the breakaway – which took nearly 100km to form – had its day en route to the Pyrenees – but there was significant movement as Guillaume Martin (Cofidis) slipped into the breakaway and vaulted up to second overall.
The Frenchman started the day ninth overall at 9:29 but finished in the second main breakaway group, 1:25 behind Mollema but more than five minutes ahead of the reduced peloton. With the exception of a brief effort from Rigoberto Urán’s (EF Education-Nippo), who had a rider in the break, none of the GC contenders teams’ showed any real desire to chase, with race leader Tadej Pogačar’s UAE Team Emirates casually leading the bunch over the line.
In the overall standings, Pogačar is still streets ahead but, in scenes similar to Ben O’Connor’s leap in the Alps last week, his closest challenger has changed again. Martin had already gained some time from the break in that very stage to Tignes but here he took a huge chunk to reduce Pogačar’s lead to 4:04.
Urán drops to third overall at 5:18, with Jonas Vingegaard (Jumbo-Visma) third at 5:32.
More to come!
|Place
|Rider (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek-Segafredo
|04:16:16
|2
|Patrick Konrad (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe
|00:01:04
|3
|Sergio Higuita Garcia (Col) EF Education-Nippo
|00:01:04
|4
|Mattia Cattaneo (Ita) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|00:01:06
|5
|Michael Woods (Can) Israel Start-up Nation
|00:01:10
|6
|Omar Fraile Matarranz (Spa) Astana-Premier Tech
|00:01:25
|7
|Elie Gesbert (Fra) Team Arkea-Samsic
|00:01:25
|8
|Quentin Pacher (Fra) B&B Hotels p/b KTM
|00:01:25
|9
|Louis Meintjes (RSA) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux
|00:01:25
|10
|Esteban Chaves Rubio (Col) Team BikeExchange
|00:01:28
|Place
|Rider (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Tadej Pogacar (Slo) UAE Team Emirates
|56:50:21
|2
|Guillaume Martin (Fra) Cofidis
|00:04:04
|3
|Rigoberto Uran (Col) EF Education-Nippo
|00:05:18
|4
|Jonas Vingegaard (Den) Jumbo-Visma
|00:05:32
|5
|Richard Carapaz (Ecu) Ineos Grenadiers
|00:05:33
|6
|Ben O'Connor (Aus) AG2R Citroën Team
|00:05:58
|7
|Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Bora-Hansgrohe
|00:06:16
|8
|Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana-Premier Tech
|00:06:30
|9
|Enric Mas Nicolau (Spa) Movistar Team
|00:07:11
|10
|Mattia Cattaneo (Ita) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|00:09:48
