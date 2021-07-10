Tour de France: Mollema escapes breakaway to win stage 14

Image 1 of 45 Bauke Mollema (Trek-Segafredo) wins stage 14 at the Tour de France (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 2 of 45 Bauke Mollema (Trek-Segafredo) wins stage 14 at the Tour de France (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 3 of 45 Bauke Mollema (Trek-Segafredo) wins stage 14 at the Tour de France (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 4 of 45 Bauke Mollema goes on the attack from breakaway with 43km to go (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 5 of 45 Shown in breakaway on penultimate climb of stage 14 - Michael Woods of Israel Start-Up Nation, Mattia Cattaneo of Deceuninck-QuickStep and Wout Poels of Bahrain - Victorious (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 6 of 45 Pierre Rolland of B&B Hotels p/b KTM joins riders in the breakaway (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 7 of 45 Mattia Cattaneo of Italy and Team Deceuninck - Quick-Step in the breakaway (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 8 of 45 In one of the breakaways fighting for KOM points are Michael Woods of Israel Start-Up Nation, Wout Poels of Bahrain-Victorious and Mattia Cattaneo of Deceuninck-QuickStep (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 9 of 45 Scenery in southern France as Tour de France heads to Pyrenees (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 10 of 45 Stage 14 route passes fields of flowers from Carcassonne to Quillan (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 11 of 45 Stage 14 start in Carcassonne (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 12 of 45 Cofidis' Simon Geschke at the stage 14 start and seems more than ready to transition to Pyrenees (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 13 of 45 Points classification leader Mark Cavendish at the start of stage 14 (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 14 of 45 Mountains classification leader Nairo Quintana before stage 14, which has five classified climbs (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 15 of 45 Wouter Poels (Bahrain Victorious) on stage 14 (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 16 of 45 Toms Skujins (Trek - Bauke Mollema (Trek-Segafredo) claimed the second Tour de France stage win of his career on Saturday, celebrating in Quillan after a 40-kilometre solo.

The victory bore resemblance to the Dutchman’s other stage success from the 2017 Tour as he made the breakaway on a medium mountain day before going clear from range on a descent and proving impossible to claw back.

Four climbs had been ticked off by the time Mollema made his move on the sinuous roads through the Gorges de Saint George, and he bolstered a one-minute advantage on the final one, the category-2 Col de Saint Louis.

From there, it was largely downhill, and he made no mistake in holding off a select chase group of Michael Woods (Israel Start-Up Nation), Mattia Cattaneo (Deceuninck-QuickStep), Patrick Konrad (Bora-Hansgrohe), and Sergio Higuita (EF Education-Nippo).

Konrad won the sprint for second place, pipping Higuita 1:10 after Mollema had crossed the line.

“It’s amazing. I’m super happy,” said Mollema. “I was feeling good so I thought let’s go from far.

“I had the confidence I could ride alone and keep going for a long time. Normally I can pace myself really well. When I got to the top of the last climb with 50 seconds I knew I could make it.”

There was little direct GC hostility as the breakaway – which took nearly 100km to form – had its day en route to the Pyrenees – but there was significant movement as Guillaume Martin (Cofidis) slipped into the breakaway and vaulted up to second overall.

The Frenchman started the day ninth overall at 9:29 but finished in the second main breakaway group, 1:25 behind Mollema but more than five minutes ahead of the reduced peloton. With the exception of a brief effort from Rigoberto Urán’s (EF Education-Nippo), who had a rider in the break, none of the GC contenders teams’ showed any real desire to chase, with race leader Tadej Pogačar’s UAE Team Emirates casually leading the bunch over the line.

In the overall standings, Pogačar is still streets ahead but, in scenes similar to Ben O’Connor’s leap in the Alps last week, his closest challenger has changed again. Martin had already gained some time from the break in that very stage to Tignes but here he took a huge chunk to reduce Pogačar’s lead to 4:04.

Urán drops to third overall at 5:18, with Jonas Vingegaard (Jumbo-Visma) third at 5:32.

More to come!

Brief results Place Rider (Country) Team Result 1 Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek-Segafredo 04:16:16 2 Patrick Konrad (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe 00:01:04 3 Sergio Higuita Garcia (Col) EF Education-Nippo 00:01:04 4 Mattia Cattaneo (Ita) Deceuninck-QuickStep 00:01:06 5 Michael Woods (Can) Israel Start-up Nation 00:01:10 6 Omar Fraile Matarranz (Spa) Astana-Premier Tech 00:01:25 7 Elie Gesbert (Fra) Team Arkea-Samsic 00:01:25 8 Quentin Pacher (Fra) B&B Hotels p/b KTM 00:01:25 9 Louis Meintjes (RSA) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux 00:01:25 10 Esteban Chaves Rubio (Col) Team BikeExchange 00:01:28