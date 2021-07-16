Tour de France: Matej Mohoric secures solo stage 19 victory in Libourne

Image 1 of 28 Matej Mohoric of Bahrain Victorious takes his second stage win of this year's Tour on stage 19 (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 2 of 28 Matej Mohoric of Bahrain Victorious celebrates as he crosses the finish line to win stage 19 (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 3 of 28 Second stage win at the 2021 Tour de France for Matej Mohoric of Bahrain Victorious, Friday in Libourne (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 4 of 28 Matej Mohoric of Bahrain Victorious wins stage 19 (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 5 of 28 Matej Mohoric on his way to a solo victory on stage 19 at the Tour de France (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 6 of 28 Matej Mohoric on his way to a solo victory on stage 19 at the Tour de France (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 7 of 28 Matej Mohoric (Bahrain Victorious) attacked from the breakaway with 25km to go (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 8 of 28 Tadej Pogacar on stage 19 at the Tour de France (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 9 of 28 Tadej Pogacar and Jonas Vingegaard ahead of stage 19 at the Tour de France (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 10 of 28 The breakaway on stage 19 at the Tour de France - Julien Bernard (Trek-Segafredo), Jonas Rutsch (EF Education-Nippo), Simon Clarke (Qhubeka-NextHash), Franck Bonnamour (B&B-KTM), Georg Zimmermann (Intermarché-Wanty Gobert) and Matej Mohoric (Bahrain Victorious). (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 11 of 28 Mark Cavendish and Eddy Merckx at the start of stage 19 at the Tour de France (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 12 of 28 Mark Cavendish and Eddy Merckx at the start of stage 19 at the Tour de France (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 13 of 28 The peloton racing stage 19 at the Tour de France (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 14 of 28 The breakaway on stage 19 at the Tour de France - Julien Bernard (Trek-Segafredo), Jonas Rutsch (EF Education-Nippo), Simon Clarke (Qhubeka-NextHash), Franck Bonnamour (B&B-KTM), Georg Zimmermann (Intermarché-Wanty Gobert) and Matej Mohoric (Bahrain Victorious). (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 15 of 28 Mark Cavendish and Eddy Merckx at the start of stage 19 at the Tour de France (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 16 of 28 Sunflowers (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 17 of 28 The peloton during stage 19 at the Tour de France (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 18 of 28 In the early six-rider breakaway: Franck Bonnamour of France and Team B&B Hotels p/b KTM, Julien Bernard of France and Team Trek - Segafredo, Matej Mohorič of Slovenia and Team Bahrain - Victorious, Simon Clarke of Australia and Team Qhubeka NextHash, Jonas Rutsch of Germany and Team EF Education - Nippo and Franck Bonnamour of France and Team B&B Hotels p/b KTM (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 19 of 28 Six riders created the first breakaway on stage 19, including Mike Teunissen of T Jumbo-Visma, Max Walscheid of Team Qhubeka NextHash and Edward Theuns of Trek - Segafredo (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 20 of 28 Leading the break through the intermediate sprint in Saint-Sever is Franck Bonnamour of Team B&B Hotels p/b KTM (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 21 of 28 Jasper Stuyven (Trek - Segafredo) at the front of the peloton (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 22 of 28 Wilco Kelderman (Bora - Hansgrohe) gets medical attention during stage 19 (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 23 of 28 Wilco Kelderman (Bora - Hansgrohe) was involved in a crash on stage 19 (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 24 of 28 UAE Team Emirates and race leader Tadej Pogačar in the peloton on 207km stage 19 from (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 25 of 28 Nils Politt of Bora-Hansgrohe drives the pace in the breakaway headed to Libourne (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 26 of 28 Tall trees that line many of the flat roads from Mourenx to Libourne (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 27 of 28 Mark Cavendish on stage 19 (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 28 of 28 Peloton on stage 19, a flat 207km route from Mourenx to Libourne (Image credit: Bettini Photo)

Matej Mohoric (Bahrain Victorious) claimed his second stage victory of the 2021 Tour de France, soloing into Libourne from 25km out after attacking his breakaway companions and playing them against each other.

The Slovenian champion, who triumphed in another long-range break a fortnight ago, was part of an original six-man breakaway that went clear from the gun but was later joined by another group of 14.

After the riders had attacked each other for the best part of 20km, Mohoric eased clear over the top of a small incline, and was never seen again. He quickly opened a 30-second lead, which proved enough once the cooperation evaporated from the chase.

Mohoric crossed the line in Libourne almost a minute up on his pursuers, with Christophe Laporte (Cofidis) taking second place, having clipped off in the final kilometres alongside Casper Pedersen (DSM), who took third.

There was no change in the overall standings as the peloton, which only let the second break go after a long fight, say up and rolled home nearly 20 minutes in arrears.

More to follow...

Brief Results Pos. Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Matej Mohoric (Slo) Bahrain Victorious 4:19:17 2 Christophe Laporte (Fra) Cofidis 0:00:58 3 Casper Pedersen (Den) Team DSM 4 Mike Teunissen (Ned) Jumbo-Visma 0:01:02 5 Nils Politt (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:01:08 6 Edward Theuns (Bel) Trek-Segafredo 7 Michael Valgren (Den) EF Education-Nippo 8 Georg Zimmermann (Ger) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux 9 Anthony Turgis (Fra) TotalEnergies 0:01:10 10 Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek-Segafredo