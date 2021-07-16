Tour de France: Matej Mohoric secures solo stage 19 victory in Libourne
Tadej Pogacar brings commanding overall lead into penultimate time trial
Stage 19: Mourenx - Libourne
Matej Mohoric (Bahrain Victorious) claimed his second stage victory of the 2021 Tour de France, soloing into Libourne from 25km out after attacking his breakaway companions and playing them against each other.
The Slovenian champion, who triumphed in another long-range break a fortnight ago, was part of an original six-man breakaway that went clear from the gun but was later joined by another group of 14.
After the riders had attacked each other for the best part of 20km, Mohoric eased clear over the top of a small incline, and was never seen again. He quickly opened a 30-second lead, which proved enough once the cooperation evaporated from the chase.
Mohoric crossed the line in Libourne almost a minute up on his pursuers, with Christophe Laporte (Cofidis) taking second place, having clipped off in the final kilometres alongside Casper Pedersen (DSM), who took third.
There was no change in the overall standings as the peloton, which only let the second break go after a long fight, say up and rolled home nearly 20 minutes in arrears.
More to follow...
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Matej Mohoric (Slo) Bahrain Victorious
|4:19:17
|2
|Christophe Laporte (Fra) Cofidis
|0:00:58
|3
|Casper Pedersen (Den) Team DSM
|4
|Mike Teunissen (Ned) Jumbo-Visma
|0:01:02
|5
|Nils Politt (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:01:08
|6
|Edward Theuns (Bel) Trek-Segafredo
|7
|Michael Valgren (Den) EF Education-Nippo
|8
|Georg Zimmermann (Ger) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux
|9
|Anthony Turgis (Fra) TotalEnergies
|0:01:10
|10
|Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek-Segafredo
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Tadej Pogacar (Slo) UAE Team Emirates
|79:40:09
|2
|Jonas Vingegaard (Den) Jumbo-Visma
|0:05:45
|3
|Richard Carapaz (Ecu) Ineos Grenadiers
|0:05:51
|4
|Ben O'Connor (Aus) AG2R Citroën Team
|0:08:18
|5
|Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:08:50
|6
|Enric Mas Nicolau (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:10:11
|7
|Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana-Premier Tech
|0:11:22
|8
|Guillaume Martin (Fra) Cofidis
|0:12:46
|9
|Pello Bilbao Lopez De Armentia (Spa) Bahrain Victorious
|0:13:48
|10
|Rigoberto Uran (Col) EF Education-Nippo
|0:16:25
Deputy Editor - Europe. Patrick joined Cyclingnews after a work experience stint in 2015 and hasn't left. Prior to that, he studied French and Spanish at university and went on to train as a journalist. Rides his bike to work but more comfortable on a football pitch.
