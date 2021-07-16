Trending

Tour de France: Matej Mohoric secures solo stage 19 victory in Libourne

Tadej Pogacar brings commanding overall lead into penultimate time trial

Team Bahrains Matej Mohoric of Slovenia celebrates as he crosses the finish line of during the 19th stage of the 108th edition of the Tour de France cycling race 207 km between Mourenx and Libourne on July 16 2021 Photo by Philippe LOPEZ AFP Photo by PHILIPPE LOPEZAFP via Getty Images

Matej Mohoric of Bahrain Victorious takes his second stage win of this year's Tour on stage 19 (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
Matej Mohoric of Bahrain Victorious celebrates as he crosses the finish line to win stage 19 (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
Second stage win at the 2021 Tour de France for Matej Mohoric of Bahrain Victorious, Friday in Libourne (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
Matej Mohoric of Bahrain Victorious wins stage 19 (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
Matej Mohoric on his way to a solo victory on stage 19 at the Tour de France (Image credit: Getty Images)
Matej Mohoric on his way to a solo victory on stage 19 at the Tour de France (Image credit: Getty Images)
Tour de France 2021 - 108th Edition - 19th stage Mourenx - Libourne 207 km - 16/07/2021 - Matej Mohoric (SLO - Bahrain Victorious) - photo Dario Belingheri/BettiniPhotoÂ©2021

Matej Mohoric (Bahrain Victorious) attacked from the breakaway with 25km to go (Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Tadej Pogacar on stage 19 at the Tour de France (Image credit: Getty Images)
Tadej Pogacar and Jonas Vingegaard ahead of stage 19 at the Tour de France (Image credit: Getty Images)
FRom R Team Education Firsts Jonas Rutsch of Germany Team Qhubeka Assos Simon Clarke of Australia Team BB KTMs Franck Bonnamour of France Team Trek Segafredos Julien Bernard of France Team Intermarche Wantys Georg Zimmerman of Germany and Team Bahrains Matej Mohoric of Slovenia ride in a breakaway during the 19th stage of the 108th edition of the Tour de France cycling race 207 km between Mourenx and Libourne on July 16 2021 Photo by Philippe LOPEZ AFP Photo by PHILIPPE LOPEZAFP via Getty Images

The breakaway on stage 19 at the Tour de France - Julien Bernard (Trek-Segafredo), Jonas Rutsch (EF Education-Nippo), Simon Clarke (Qhubeka-NextHash), Franck Bonnamour (B&B-KTM), Georg Zimmermann (Intermarché-Wanty Gobert) and Matej Mohoric (Bahrain Victorious). (Image credit: Getty Images)
Mark Cavendish and Eddy Merckx at the start of stage 19 at the Tour de France (Image credit: Getty Images)
Mark Cavendish and Eddy Merckx at the start of stage 19 at the Tour de France (Image credit: Getty Images)
The peloton racing stage 19 at the Tour de France (Image credit: Getty Images)
The breakaway on stage 19 at the Tour de France - Julien Bernard (Trek-Segafredo), Jonas Rutsch (EF Education-Nippo), Simon Clarke (Qhubeka-NextHash), Franck Bonnamour (B&B-KTM), Georg Zimmermann (Intermarché-Wanty Gobert) and Matej Mohoric (Bahrain Victorious). (Image credit: Getty Images)
Mark Cavendish and Eddy Merckx at the start of stage 19 at the Tour de France (Image credit: Getty Images)
Sunflowers (Image credit: Getty Images)
The peloton during stage 19 at the Tour de France (Image credit: Getty Images)
In the early six-rider breakaway: Franck Bonnamour of France and Team B&B Hotels p/b KTM, Julien Bernard of France and Team Trek - Segafredo, Matej Mohorič of Slovenia and Team Bahrain - Victorious, Simon Clarke of Australia and Team Qhubeka NextHash, Jonas Rutsch of Germany and Team EF Education - Nippo and Franck Bonnamour of France and Team B&B Hotels p/b KTM (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
Six riders created the first breakaway on stage 19, including Mike Teunissen of T Jumbo-Visma, Max Walscheid of Team Qhubeka NextHash and Edward Theuns of Trek - Segafredo (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
Leading the break through the intermediate sprint in Saint-Sever is Franck Bonnamour of Team B&B Hotels p/b KTM (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
Jasper Stuyven (Trek - Segafredo) at the front of the peloton (Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Wilco Kelderman (Bora - Hansgrohe) gets medical attention during stage 19 (Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Wilco Kelderman (Bora - Hansgrohe) was involved in a crash on stage 19 (Image credit: Bettini Photo)
UAE Team Emirates and race leader Tadej Pogačar in the peloton on 207km stage 19 from (Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Nils Politt of Bora-Hansgrohe drives the pace in the breakaway headed to Libourne (Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Tall trees that line many of the flat roads from Mourenx to Libourne (Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Mark Cavendish on stage 19 (Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Peloton on stage 19, a flat 207km route from Mourenx to Libourne (Image credit: Bettini Photo)

Matej Mohoric (Bahrain Victorious) claimed his second stage victory of the 2021 Tour de France, soloing into Libourne from 25km out after attacking his breakaway companions and playing them against each other.

The Slovenian champion, who triumphed in another long-range break a fortnight ago, was part of an original six-man breakaway that went clear from the gun but was later joined by another group of 14.

After the riders had attacked each other for the best part of 20km, Mohoric eased clear over the top of a small incline, and was never seen again. He quickly opened a 30-second lead, which proved enough once the cooperation evaporated from the chase.

Mohoric crossed the line in Libourne almost a minute up on his pursuers, with Christophe Laporte (Cofidis) taking second place, having clipped off in the final kilometres alongside Casper Pedersen (DSM), who took third.

There was no change in the overall standings as the peloton, which only let the second break go after a long fight, say up and rolled home nearly 20 minutes in arrears.

More to follow...

Brief Results
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Matej Mohoric (Slo) Bahrain Victorious 4:19:17
2Christophe Laporte (Fra) Cofidis 0:00:58
3Casper Pedersen (Den) Team DSM
4Mike Teunissen (Ned) Jumbo-Visma 0:01:02
5Nils Politt (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:01:08
6Edward Theuns (Bel) Trek-Segafredo
7Michael Valgren (Den) EF Education-Nippo
8Georg Zimmermann (Ger) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux
9Anthony Turgis (Fra) TotalEnergies 0:01:10
10Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek-Segafredo

General classification after stage 19
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Tadej Pogacar (Slo) UAE Team Emirates 79:40:09
2Jonas Vingegaard (Den) Jumbo-Visma 0:05:45
3Richard Carapaz (Ecu) Ineos Grenadiers 0:05:51
4Ben O'Connor (Aus) AG2R Citroën Team 0:08:18
5Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:08:50
6Enric Mas Nicolau (Spa) Movistar Team 0:10:11
7Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana-Premier Tech 0:11:22
8Guillaume Martin (Fra) Cofidis 0:12:46
9Pello Bilbao Lopez De Armentia (Spa) Bahrain Victorious 0:13:48
10Rigoberto Uran (Col) EF Education-Nippo 0:16:25
Patrick Fletcher

Deputy Editor - Europe. Patrick joined Cyclingnews after a work experience stint in 2015 and hasn't left. Prior to that, he studied French and Spanish at university and went on to train as a journalist. Rides his bike to work but more comfortable on a football pitch.

