Critérium du Dauphiné: Tadej Pogačar decimates field on stage 6 to take overall race lead

Jonas Vingegaard distances Remco Evenepoel on summit finish

COMBLOUX, FRANCE - JUNE 13: Tadej Pogacar of Slovenia and UAE Team Emirates - XRG celebrates at finish line as stage winner during the 77th Criterium du Dauphine 2025, Stage 6 a 126.7km stage from Valserhone to Combloux 1183m / #UCIWT / on June 13, 2025 in Combloux, France. (Photo by Dario Belingheri/Getty Images)
Tadej Pogačar crossing the finish line on stage 6 (Image credit: Getty Images)

Tadej Pogačar (UAE Team Emirates-XRG) produced a stunning ride on stage 6 of the Critérium du Dauphiné, dropping all of his rivals on the Côte de Domancy to both win the stage and wrest back control of the overall race lead in dominant fashion.

After starting the day with time to make up on Remco Evenepoel (Soudal-QuickStep) and Jonas Vingegaard (Visma-Lease a Bike), Pogačar restored his position at the top after a rapid lead-out from his team and a subsequent ruthless seated attack.

