Tour de France: Konrad solos to victory on stage 16

By

Austrian champion holds off breakaway companions in Saint-Gaudens

Tour de France 2021 - 108th Edition - 16th stage El Pas de la Casa - Saint-Gaudens 169 km - 13/07/2021 - Patrick Konrad (AUT - Bora - Hansgrohe) - photo Dion Kerckhoffs/CV/BettiniPhotoÂ©2021

Patrick Konrad (Bora-Hansgrohe) wins stage 16 of the Tour de France (Image credit: Bettini Photo)
SAINTGAUDENS FRANCE JULY 13 Patrick Konrad of Austria and Team BORA Hansgrohe stage winner celebrates at arrival during the 108th Tour de France 2021 Stage 16 a 169km stage from Pas de la Casa to SaintGaudens LeTour TDF2021 on July 13 2021 in SaintGaudens France Photo by Chris GraythenGetty Images

Patrick Konrad (Bora-Hansgrohe) used a breakaway to win stage 16 (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
SAINTGAUDENS FRANCE JULY 13 Patrick Konrad of Austria and Team BORA Hansgrohe stage winner celebrates at arrival during the 108th Tour de France 2021 Stage 16 a 169km stage from Pas de la Casa to SaintGaudens Public Fans Landscape LeTour TDF2021 on July 13 2021 in SaintGaudens France Photo by Michael SteeleGetty Images

The finish line in Saint-Gaudens with Patrick Konrad (Bora-Hansgrohe) taking win from the breakaway (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
Tour de France 2021 - 108th Edition - 16th stage El Pas de la Casa - Saint-Gaudens 169 km - 13/07/2021 - Patrick Konrad (AUT - Bora - Hansgrohe) - photo Gregory Van Gansen/PN/BettiniPhotoÂ©2021

Celebration at the finish line by Patrick Konrad (Bora-Hansgrohe) for the victory at in soggy Saint-Gaudens (Image credit: Bettini Photo)
SAINTGAUDENS FRANCE JULY 13 Sonny Colbrelli of Italy and Team Bahrain Victorious 2nd place at arrival during the 108th Tour de France 2021 Stage 16 a 169km stage from Pas de la Casa to SaintGaudens LeTour TDF2021 on July 13 2021 in SaintGaudens France Photo by Chris GraythenGetty Images

Sonny Cobrelli of Bahrain Victorious crosses finish line in second, just ahead of Michael Matthews of Team BikeExchange (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
Tour de France 2021 - 108th Edition - 16th stage El Pas de la Casa - Saint-Gaudens 169 km - 13/07/2021 - Michael Matthews (AUS - Team Bikeexchange) - photo Dion Kerckhoffs/CV/BettiniPhotoÂ©2021

Michael Matthews of Team BikeExchange pushing to finish on stage 16 and would take third (Image credit: Bettini Photo)
SAINTGAUDENS FRANCE JULY 13 David Gaudu of France and Team Groupama FDJ at arrival during the 108th Tour de France 2021 Stage 16 a 169km stage from Pas de la Casa to SaintGaudens LeTour TDF2021 on July 13 2021 in SaintGaudens France Photo by Chris GraythenGetty Images

David Gaudu of Groupama-FDJ arrives at finish in ninth place (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
Tour de France 2021 - 108th Edition - 16th stage El Pas de la Casa - Saint-Gaudens 169 km - 13/07/2021 - Patrick Konrad (AUT - Bora - Hansgrohe) - photo Gregory Van Gansen/PN/BettiniPhotoÂ©2021

Part of the chase group is Patrick Konrad (Bora-Hansgrohe) on Col de la Core (Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Tour de France 2021 - 108th Edition - 16th stage El Pas de la Casa - Saint-Gaudens 169 km - 13/07/2021 - Michael Matthews (AUS - Team Bikeexchange) - Jan Bakelants (BEL - Intermarche' - Wanty - Gobert Materiaux) - photo Gregory Van Gansen/PN/BettiniPhotoÂ©2021

Trying to catch a solo rider on the final climb to the finish is Michael Matthews (BikeExchange) and Jan Bakelants ( Intermarche' - Wanty - Gobert Materiaux) (Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Tour de France 2021 - 108th Edition - 16th stage El Pas de la Casa - Saint-Gaudens 169 km - 13/07/2021 - Sonny Colbrelli (ITA - Bahrain Victorious) - David Gaudu (FRA - Groupama - FDJ) - photo Gregory Van Gansen/PN/BettiniPhotoÂ©2021

Sonny Colbrelli (Bahrain Victorious) and David Gaudu (Groupama - FDJ) on the final climb in chase mode (Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Tour de France 2021 - 108th Edition - 16th stage El Pas de la Casa - Saint-Gaudens 169 km - 13/07/2021 - Patrick Konrad (AUT - Bora - Hansgrohe) - photo Gregory Van Gansen/PN/BettiniPhotoÂ©2021

Patrick Konrad of Bora-Hansgrohe launched his solo attack with 36km to go in stage 16 (Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Tour de France 2021 108th Edition 16th stage El Pas de la Casa SaintGaudens 169 km 13072021 Patrick Konrad AUT Bora Hansgrohe photo Dario BelingheriBettiniPhoto2021

With 36km to go Patrick Konrad (Bora-Hansgrohe) goes solo off the front (Image credit: Bettini Photo)
SAINTGAUDENS FRANCE JULY 13 Tadej Pogaar of Slovenia and UAETeam Emirates yellow leader jersey The peloton passing through Col de la Core 1395m landscape during the 108th Tour de France 2021 Stage 16 a 169km stage from Pas de la Casa to SaintGaudens LeTour TDF2021 on July 13 2021 in SaintGaudens France Photo by Tim de WaeleGetty Images

Peloton are nine minutes behind lead riders as they begin the 5.4km long Col de Portet-d'Aspet (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
Riders change their clothes prior to the real start of 16th stage of the 108th edition of the Tour de France cycling race 169 km between Pas De La Case and SaintGaudens on July 13 2021 Photo by Thomas SAMSON AFP Photo by THOMAS SAMSONAFP via Getty Images

Riders stop after cold downhill neutral start on stage 16 at the Tour de France (Image credit: Getty Images)
Riders change their clothes prior to the real start of 16th stage of the 108th edition of the Tour de France cycling race 169 km between Pas De La Case and SaintGaudens on July 13 2021 Photo by Thomas SAMSON AFP Photo by THOMAS SAMSONAFP via Getty Images

Riders stop after cold downhill neutral start on stage 16 at the Tour de France - Tadej Pogacar (UAE Team Emirates) (Image credit: Getty Images)
Team Jumbo Vismas Wout van Aert of Belgium changes his clothes prior to the start of 16th stage of the 108th edition of the Tour de France cycling race 169 km between Pas De La Case and SaintGaudens on July 13 2021 Photo by Thomas SAMSON AFP Photo by THOMAS SAMSONAFP via Getty Images

Riders stop after cold downhill neutral start on stage 16 at the Tour de France - Wout van Aert (Jumbo-Vsima) (Image credit: Getty Images)
SAINTGAUDENS FRANCE JULY 13 Kasper Asgreen of Denmark and Team Deceuninck QuickStep during the 108th Tour de France 2021 Stage 16 a 169km stage from Pas de la Casa to SaintGaudens LeTour TDF2021 on July 13 2021 in SaintGaudens France Photo by Michael SteeleGetty Images

Kasper Asgreen (Deceuninck-QuickStep) during stage 16 at the Tour de France (Image credit: Getty Images)
SAINTGAUDENS FRANCE JULY 13 Simon Geschke of Germany and Team Cofidis The peloton during the 108th Tour de France 2021 Stage 16 a 169km stage from Pas de la Casa to SaintGaudens Landscape LeTour TDF2021 on July 13 2021 in SaintGaudens France Photo by Michael SteeleGetty Images

The peloton racing stage 16 at the Tour de France (Image credit: Getty Images)
Team UAE Emirates Tadej Pogacar of Slovenia wearing the overall leaders yellow jersey R fist bumps with Team Deceuninck Quicksteps Mark Cavendish of Great Britain wearing the best sprinters green jersey prior to the start of 16th stage of the 108th edition of the Tour de France cycling race 169 km between Pas De La Case and SaintGaudens on July 13 2021 Photo by Thomas SAMSON AFP Photo by THOMAS SAMSONAFP via Getty Images

Mark Cavendish and Tadej Pogacar at the start of stage 16 in El Pas de la Casa (Image credit: Getty Images)
Team UAE Emirates Tadej Pogacar of Slovenia wearing the overall leaders yellow jersey prior to the start of 16th stage of the 108th edition of the Tour de France cycling race 169 km between Pas De La Case and SaintGaudens on July 13 2021 Photo by Thomas SAMSON AFP Photo by THOMAS SAMSONAFP via Getty Images

Overall leader Tadej Pogacar (UAE Team Emirates) at the start of stage 16 at the Tour de France (Image credit: Getty Images)
SAINTGAUDENS FRANCE JULY 13 Kasper Asgreen of Denmark and Team Deceuninck QuickStep during the 108th Tour de France 2021 Stage 16 a 169km stage from Pas de la Casa to SaintGaudens LeTour TDF2021 on July 13 2021 in SaintGaudens France Photo by Michael SteeleGetty Images

Kasper Asgreen of Deceuninck-QuickStep was first rider to attack once racing commenced on stage 16 (Image credit: Getty Images)
SAINTGAUDENS FRANCE JULY 13 Simon Geschke of Germany and Team Cofidis The peloton during the 108th Tour de France 2021 Stage 16 a 169km stage from Pas de la Casa to SaintGaudens Landscape LeTour TDF2021 on July 13 2021 in SaintGaudens France Photo by Michael SteeleGetty Images

Peloton on stage 16, 169km from Pas de la Case to Saint-Gaudens (Image credit: Getty Images)
SAINTGAUDENS FRANCE JULY 13 Christopher JuulJensen of Denmark and Team BikeExchange Sergio Higuita of Colombia and Team EF Education Nippo in breakaway during the 108th Tour de France 2021 Stage 16 a 169km stage from Pas de la Casa to SaintGaudens LeTour TDF2021 on July 13 2021 in SaintGaudens France Photo by Tim de WaeleGetty Images

Chase group heading to second of four categorised climbs on stage 16 (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
SAINTGAUDENS FRANCE JULY 13 Jan Bakelants of Belgium and Team Intermarch Wanty Gobert Matriaux in breakaway during the 108th Tour de France 2021 Stage 16 a 169km stage from Pas de la Casa to SaintGaudens LeTour TDF2021 on July 13 2021 in SaintGaudens France Photo by Tim de WaeleGetty Images

Second breakaway group of the day led by Christopher Juul-Jensen of Team BikeExchange (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
Tour de France 2021 - 108th Edition - 16th stage El Pas de la Casa - Saint-Gaudens 169 km - 13/07/2021 - Fred Wright (GBR - Bahrain Victorious) - Sonny Colbrelli (ITA - Bahrain Victorious) - photo Gregory Van Gansen/PN/BettiniPhotoÂ©2021

Leading chase group on second climb of day are Fred Wright and Sonny Colbrelli (Bahrain Victorious) (Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Tour de France 2021 - 108th Edition - 16th stage El Pas de la Casa - Saint-Gaudens 169 km - 13/07/2021 - Scenery - Start - Riders stops for redressed - photo Gregory Van Gansen/PN/BettiniPhotoÂ©2021

First 16km of stage 16 were a neutral start from high elevation in Andorra (Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Tour de France 2021 - 108th Edition - 16th stage El Pas de la Casa - Saint-Gaudens 169 km - 13/07/2021 - Wout Van Aert (BEL - Jumbo - Visma) - photo Gregory Van Gansen/PN/BettiniPhotoÂ©2021

Wout van Aert and Jumbo-Visma team get a change from capes before racing starts (Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Tour de France 2021 - 108th Edition - 16th stage El Pas de la Casa - Saint-Gaudens 169 km - 13/07/2021 - Wouter Poels (NED - Bahrain Victorious) - photo Gregory Van Gansen/PN/BettiniPhotoÂ©2021

Wout Poels of Bahrain Victorious in KOM jersey on stage 16 (Image credit: Bettini Photo)
SAINTGAUDENS FRANCE JULY 13 Benot Cosnefroy of France and AG2R Citron Team Jasper Stuyven of Belgium and Team Trek Segafredo in the chase group during the 108th Tour de France 2021 Stage 16 a 169km stage from Pas de la Casa to SaintGaudens LeTour TDF2021 on July 13 2021 in SaintGaudens France Photo by Tim de WaeleGetty Images

Among the chasers of trio of breakaway riders half-way through stage 16 are Pierre-Luc Périchon of Team Cofidis, Benoît Cosnefroy of AG2R Citroën Team, Jasper Stuyven of Trek-Segafredo (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
Tour de France 2021 - 108th Edition - 16th stage El Pas de la Casa - Saint-Gaudens 169 km - 13/07/2021 - Tadej Pogacar (SLO - UAE Team Emirates) - photo Gregory Van Gansen/PN/BettiniPhotoÂ©2021

Tadej Pogacar of UAE Team Emirates carries the yellow jersey in the peloton (Image credit: Bettini Photo)
SAINTGAUDENS FRANCE JULY 13 Neilson Powless of The United States Stefan Bissegger of Switzerland and Team EF Education Nippo leads The Peloton during the 108th Tour de France 2021 Stage 16 a 169km stage from Pas de la Casa to SaintGaudens LeTour TDF2021 on July 13 2021 in SaintGaudens France Photo by Tim de WaeleGetty Images

Neilson Powless and Stefan Bissegger of EF Education-Nippo in the peloton on 169km stage 16 (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
The pack rides during the 16th stage of the 108th edition of the Tour de France cycling race 169 km between Pas De La Case and SaintGaudens on July 13 2021 Photo by AnneChristine POUJOULAT AFP Photo by ANNECHRISTINE POUJOULATAFP via Getty Images

Stage 16 of the Tour de France (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
Team UAE Emirates Tadej Pogacar of Slovenia wearing the overall leaders yellow jersey 1stL rides in the pack during the 16th stage of the 108th edition of the Tour de France cycling race 169 km between Pas De La Case and SaintGaudens on July 13 2021 Photo by Thomas SAMSON AFP Photo by THOMAS SAMSONAFP via Getty Images

Tadej Pogacar still wearing the leader's yellow jersey on stage 16 of the Tour de France (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
Team Jumbo Vismas Jonas Vingegaard of Denmark L wearing the best youngs white jersey rides in the pack during the 16th stage of the 108th edition of the Tour de France cycling race 169 km between Pas De La Case and SaintGaudens on July 13 2021 Photo by AnneChristine POUJOULAT AFP Photo by ANNECHRISTINE POUJOULATAFP via Getty Images

Jonas Vingegaard in the white jersey on stage 16 (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
Team UAE Emirates Tadej Pogacar of Slovenia wearing the overall leaders yellow jersey L and Team Jumbo Vismas Jonas Vingegaard of Denmark wearing the best youngs white jersey ride in the pack during the 16th stage of the 108th edition of the Tour de France cycling race 169 km between Pas De La Case and SaintGaudens on July 13 2021 Photo by AnneChristine POUJOULAT AFP Photo by ANNECHRISTINE POUJOULATAFP via Getty Images

Jonas Vingegaard (Jumbo-Visma) and leader Tadej Pogacar on stage 16 of the Tour de France (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
Team Bora Hansgrohes Patrick Konrad of Austria rides ahead during the 16th stage of the 108th edition of the Tour de France cycling race 169 km between Pas De La Case and SaintGaudens on July 13 2021 Photo by AnneChristine POUJOULAT AFP Photo by ANNECHRISTINE POUJOULATAFP via Getty Images

Patrick Konrad (Bora-Hansgrohe) on the attack (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
SAINTGAUDENS FRANCE JULY 13 Patrick Konrad of Austria and Team BORA Hansgrohe in breakaway during the 108th Tour de France 2021 Stage 16 a 169km stage from Pas de la Casa to SaintGaudens LeTour TDF2021 on July 13 2021 in SaintGaudens France Photo by Tim de WaeleGetty Images

Patrick Konrad (Bora-Hansgrohe) on the attack (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
SAINTGAUDENS FRANCE JULY 13 Benot Cosnefroy of France and AG2R Citron Team during the 108th Tour de France 2021 Stage 16 a 169km stage from Pas de la Casa to SaintGaudens LeTour TDF2021 on July 13 2021 in SaintGaudens France Photo by Tim de WaeleGetty Images

Benoit Cosnefroy (AG2R Citroen) (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
SAINTGAUDENS FRANCE JULY 13 Micha Kwiatkowski of Poland and Team INEOS Grenadiers in breakaway during the 108th Tour de France 2021 Stage 16 a 169km stage from Pas de la Casa to SaintGaudens LeTour TDF2021 on July 13 2021 in SaintGaudens France Photo by Tim de WaeleGetty Images

Michal Kwiatkowski and Mattia Cattaneo were early attackers on stage 16 (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
SAINTGAUDENS FRANCE JULY 13 Mattia Cattaneo of Italy and Team Deceuninck QuickStep Micha Kwiatkowski of Poland and Team INEOS Grenadiers in breakaway during the 108th Tour de France 2021 Stage 16 a 169km stage from Pas de la Casa to SaintGaudens LeTour TDF2021 on July 13 2021 in SaintGaudens France Photo by Tim de WaeleGetty Images

Michal Kwiatkowski and Mattia Cattaneo were early attackers on stage 16 (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
Tour de France 2021 - 108th Edition - 16th stage El Pas de la Casa - Saint-Gaudens 169 km - 13/07/2021 - Wout Van Aert (BEL - Jumbo - Visma) - Jonas Vingegaard (DEN - Jumbo - Visma) - photo Tim van Wichelen/CV/BettiniPhotoÂ©2021

Jumbo-Visma teammates Wout van Aert and Jonas Vingegaard finish in top 25 on stage 16 (Image credit: Bettini Photo)
SAINTGAUDENS FRANCE JULY 13 Tadej Pogaar of Slovenia and UAETeam Emirates yellow leader jersey Richard Carapaz of Ecuador and Team INEOS Grenadiers Alexey Lutsenko of Kazakhstan and Team Astana Premier Tech at arrival during the 108th Tour de France 2021 Stage 16 a 169km stage from Pas de la Casa to SaintGaudens LeTour TDF2021 on July 13 2021 in SaintGaudens France Photo by Chris GraythenGetty Images

Small GC group sees race leader Tadej Pogačar (on left, UAE Team Emirates) sprint to line against Richard Carapaz (Ineos Grenadiers), Carapaz taking 13th and Pogačar 14th (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
SAINTGAUDENS FRANCE JULY 13 Tadej Pogaar of Slovenia and UAETeam Emirates yellow leader jersey Richard Carapaz of Ecuador and Team INEOS Grenadiers at arrival during the 108th Tour de France 2021 Stage 16 a 169km stage from Pas de la Casa to SaintGaudens LeTour TDF2021 on July 13 2021 in SaintGaudens France Photo by Chris GraythenGetty Images

Tadej Pogačar (UAE Team Emirates) reacts to Richard Carapaz (Ineos Grenadiers) beating him at finish for 13th place (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
Tour de France 2021 108th Edition 16th stage El Pas de la Casa SaintGaudens 169 km 13072021 Mark Cavendish GBR Deceuninck QuickStep photo Dario BelingheriBettiniPhoto2021

Mark Cavendish keeps the green points jersey after the stage 16 finish (Image credit: Bettini Photo)
SAINTGAUDENS FRANCE JULY 13 Tadej Pogaar of Slovenia and UAETeam Emirates yellow leader jersey celebrates at podium during the 108th Tour de France 2021 Stage 16 a 169km stage from Pas de la Casa to SaintGaudens Lion Mascot LeTour TDF2021 on July 13 2021 in SaintGaudens France Photo by Michael SteeleGetty Images

The maillot jaune is firmly on the shoulders of Tadej Pogačar for another day (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
SAINTGAUDENS FRANCE JULY 13 Mark Cavendish of The United Kingdom and Team Deceuninck QuickStep Green Points Jersey celebrates at podium during the 108th Tour de France 2021 Stage 16 a 169km stage from Pas de la Casa to SaintGaudens LeTour TDF2021 on July 13 2021 in SaintGaudens France Photo by Chris GraythenGetty Images

Green jersey is retained by Mark Cavendish, now 37 points ahead of Michael Matthews (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
SAINTGAUDENS FRANCE JULY 13 Wout Poels of The Netherlands and Team Bahrain Victorious Polka Dot Mountain Jersey celebrates at podium during the 108th Tour de France 2021 Stage 16 a 169km stage from Pas de la Casa to SaintGaudens LeTour TDF2021 on July 13 2021 in SaintGaudens France Photo by Chris GraythenGetty Images

Mountain classification leader continues in Pyrenees for Wout Poels (Bahrain Victorious) (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
SAINTGAUDENS FRANCE JULY 13 Tadej Pogaar of Slovenia and UAETeam Emirates white best young jersey celebrates at podium during the 108th Tour de France 2021 Stage 16 a 169km stage from Pas de la Casa to SaintGaudens LeTour TDF2021 on July 13 2021 in SaintGaudens France Photo by Chris GraythenGetty Images

Best young rider celebration after stage 16 for Tadej Pogačar (UAE Team Emirates) (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
SAINTGAUDENS FRANCE JULY 13 Patrick Konrad of Austria and Team BORA Hansgrohe stage winner celebrates at podium during the 108th Tour de France 2021 Stage 16 a 169km stage from Pas de la Casa to SaintGaudens LeTour TDF2021 on July 13 2021 in SaintGaudens France Photo by Chris GraythenGetty Images

Most aggressive rider prize goes to stage 16 winner Patrick Konrad (Bora-Hansgrohe) (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)

Patrick Konrad (Bora-Hansgrohe) claimed the biggest win of his career on stage 16 of the Tour de France, celebrating a Pyrenean breakaway triumph after riding solo for 35 kilometres.

The Austrian champion was an aggressive presence in a break that only formed around the halfway mark, first bridging from a chase group to a leading trio on the Col de la Core before going solo on the Col de Portet d’Aspet.

David Gaudu (Groupama-FDJ) and Sonny Colbrelli (Bahrain Victorious) rode clear from the chase group on the Portet d’Aspet and were just 20 seconds in arrears at the summit. However, that doubled on the wet and treacherous descent, where Fabio Casartelli lost his life on the 1995 Tour but where there were thankfully no crashes on Tuesday.

Konrad still had plenty to do as the road flattened out in the final 20km, not least the Côte d’Aspret-Sarrat, the fourth climb of the day and a sting in the tail at 8.4 per cent over 800 metres.

Gaudu, who’d slotted back into a larger chase group, launched another acceleration there but it was in vain and Konrad safely negotiated the final few wet kilometres to raise his arms in Saint Gaudens.

Colbrelli got the better of Michael Matthews (BikeExchange) in the sprint for second place, neither taking top honours but both making inroads on green jersey Mark Cavendish in the points classification.

Despite a frantic and fluid first half of the stage, it turned into a quiet day for the general classification contenders, although it did spark back into life on that short final climb. As Simon Geschke looked to set up his Cofidis teammate Guillaume Martin, Wout van Aert (Jumbo-Visma) accelerated away and almost inadvertently split the bunch, taking 15 riders away with him.

All the overall contenders were present and correct, but still the Belgian champion, with Jonas Vingegaard tucked in the wheel, drove it all the way to the line, where the GC riders sprinted home for the minor placings more than 12 minutes after Konrad had arrived.

Even yellow jersey Tadej Pogačar, whose UAE Emirates teammates had overcome a tricky start to impose a relaxed tempo for most of the day, launched a full-spirited sprint alongside Richard Carapaz (Ineos Grenadiers), despite enjoying an overall lead of more than five minutes.

“This is my first win in the WorldTour and it’s in the biggest race in the world. I’m really speechless,” Konrad said. “This victory is for my family, my friends, all my believers and also for Bora-Hansgrohe, who have always believed in me.  To win a stage in the champion’s jersey makes me really proud.

“I was already in three breakaways here and was waiting until the finale, which was always not the best decision. When Mohoric won, he went really early and when Mollema won, he went really early, so I said to myself ‘if I get in this situation again, I will be that guy’. I gave it a try and I’m happy it worked out.”

How it unfolded

The stage stopped before it started, with the riders negotiating a pause to proceedings at the end of the neutral zone in order to take off layers. The start village was positioned up the top of the mountain at 2,000 metres’ altitude and the neutralized roll-out was essentially a 19-kilometre descent, with all the riders wrapped up against the single-digit temperatures. Once they’d stopped and taken off their warmers, the stage was waved underway and road continued downhill.

It was another fast and frantic start, with the race not properly settling into a pattern until the intermediate sprint in Vic d’Oust at the half-way mark. Kasper Asgreen (Deceuninck-QuickStep) was a solo early attacker, getting a gap and holding it all the way to the first of the day’s four climbs, the category-2 Col de Port – 11.4km at 5.1 per cent.

The front of the bunch had been fluid and active, with a couple of small groups enjoying brief stints off the front, but the attacks intensified on the climb. Michal Kwiatkowski (Ineos Grenadiers) attacked and was joined by Asgreen’s teammate Mattia Cattaneo, and they made it across to form a leading trio 43m from the top.

Behind, the accelerations were non-stop, and Pogačar was active, even shutting some gaps himself. A nine-man chase group went clear on the upper slopes but their lead was wiped out over the top of the climb, as the peloton crested 35 seconds behind the lead trio and three minutes ahead of a gruppetto that contained Mark Cavendish and the other sprinters.

The subsequent descent was wet and treacherous, with Asgreen riding onto the grass verge and nearly crashing at one point. Chris Juul-Jensen (Teamm BikeExchange), who’d been in that nine-man attack, continued to push hard down the descent, and his efforts saw the leaders brought back and the bunch back together, although it was heavily strung out.

With 100km to go, they were spat out into the valley, where the strung out bunch began to split. Three of Pogačar’s teammates – Vegard Stake Laengen, Rafal Majka, and Mikkel Bjerg were caught out, along with Richie Porte and Dylan van Baarle from Ineos.

There was an extended stretch in the valley ahead of the intermediate sprint, which drew out Michael Matthews (BikeExchange) and Sonny Colbrelli (Bahrain Victorious). They briefly sparked a six-man move, before joining in another counter-attack once another lead group had form. That lead group was a trio of Juul-Jensen, Fabien Doubey (TotalEnergies), and Jan Bakelants (Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert) and they reached the intermediate sprint with a lead of several seconds as Bakelants claimed maximum points ahead of Doubey and Juul-Jensen.

Half a minute later, Matthews outsprinted Colbrelli to take the next best haul, crossing the line in a group with Patrick Konrad (Bora-Hansgrohe), Benoît Cosnefroy (AG2R Citroën), Pierre-Luc Périchon (Cofidis), Lorenzo Rota (Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert), and Franck Bonnamour (B&B Hotels). That chase group soon swelled to 11 after Toms Skujins (Trek-Segafredo), David Gaudu (Groupama-FDJ), Fred Wright (Bahrain Victorious), and Alex Aranburu (Astana) escaped the bunch ahead of the sprint.

The peloton itself eased on the run-in to that sprint, allowed the group of riders dropped in the split to rejoin, as the gap to the leaders grew out.

With 81km to go, the second climb of the day began, the Col de la Core – 13.1km at 6.6 per cent. The leading trio established an advantage of 45 seconds before Konrad decided to take matters into his own hands by attacking solo and bridging across 3.5km from the top. The Austrian champion set about pushing on, causing Juul-Jensen to be dropped 2km from the summit. Further down the road, Gaudu took responsibility and his pace split the group, with Bonnamour, Colbrelli, and Skujins the ones able to follow at first, before Périchon, Aranburu, Rota, and Matthews came back.

Back in the bunch, UAE had numbers again and set Stake Laengen to work as they finally imposed control on proceedings and the gap grew to seven minutes,. However, about half-way up, EF Education-Nippo took over, riding for second-placed Urán.

At the summit, Konrad led the new leading trio over the top, ahead of Bakelants and Doubey, with the leading chasers at just 10 seconds. The peloton followed at 6:50, and the gruppetto, which had regained contact ahead of the climb before falling away again, at 9:20.

On the descent, the chase group reformed, with the exception of Cosnefroy, and chased the leading trio through the valley at 35 seconds. With 39km to go, the front three hit the last major climb, the category-2 Col de Portet d’Aspet (5.4km at 7.1 per cent) with a lead of 25 seconds, while the peloton had slipped to 9:15.

After a kilometre or so, Konrad appeared unhappy with the pace and decided to attack, quickly moving clear. Bakelants dug in as Doubey drifted back to the chase group, where Juul-Jensen was dropped. When Konrad’s lead reached the minute-mark, Gaudu had no choice but to hit out and raise the tempo. Only Bonnamour and Colbrelli were able to follow the Frenchman as they eased past Bakelants, but then Bonnamour lost contact. Colbrelli clung to Gaudu’s wheel as his green jersey rival Matthews tried to limit the damage behind.

Konrad crested the Ported d’Aspet alone, but his lead had been slashed as Gaudu and Colbrelli followed at 25 seconds. Another 20 seconds behind was a chase group with Matthews, Skujins, Bonnamour, Bakelants, and Rota. Back in the peloton, UAE led the way with a relaxed tempo as the gap grew to 12 minutes by the summit, where Wout van Aert appeared to lead Jonas Vingegaard downhill.

The subsequent descent, where Fabio Casartelli lost his life during the 1995 Tour, was made even more treacherous by the rain, and Colbrelli was distanced by Gaudu, although both lose ground to Konrad. As the road flattened out with 23km to go, the Austrian had 40 seconds in hand, with Colbrelli and Gaudu not far in front of the chase group that had swelled to seven after Périchon and Aranburu rejoined on the descent. Those groups came together with 15km to go, by which point Konrad had a one-minute lead.

With 7.5km to go, Konrad hit the Côte d’Aspret-Sarrat, the final climb of the day and a sting in the tail at 8.4 per cent over 800 metres. He had a lead of 1:13 and only lost 13 seconds as he grinded up in the big ring while Gaudu attacked from behind. Skujins tried to drive it over the top but the chase group reformed for the run-in, where it soon became apparent they’d be scrapping for the minor placings.

As Konrad ticked off the wet final few kilometres, Périchon jumped from the chase group but was swamped on the line and was just pipped for the podium places by Colbrelli and Matthews.

When the bunch hit the final kicker, it suddenly came to life, with Simon Geschke setting up Cofidis teammate Guillaume Martin before Van Aert came up with an ostentatious move that took him clear of the rest. He almost couldn’t believe it, but when he looked around it turned out he’d forced a split. There were 16 riders in the move, but none of the riders in the top 10 on GC missed it. Still, Van Aert, with Vingegaard in the wheel, drove it all the way to the line, even if the real battles will come with the major two summit finishes on Wednesday and Thursday.

Full Results
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Patrick Konrad (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe 4:01:59
2Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bahrain Victorious 0:00:42
3Michael Matthews (Aus) Team BikeExchange
4Pierre-Luc Périchon (Fra) Cofidis
5Franck Bonnamour (Fra) B&B Hotels p/b KTM
6Alex Aranburu Deba (Spa) Astana-Premier Tech
7Toms Skujins (Lat) Trek-Segafredo 0:00:45
8Jan Bakelants (Bel) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux
9David Gaudu (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 0:00:47
10Lorenzo Rota (Ita) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux 0:01:03
11Fabien Doubey (Fra) TotalEnergies 0:04:39
12Fred Wright (GBr) Bahrain Victorious 0:04:41
13Richard Carapaz (Ecu) Ineos Grenadiers 0:13:49
14Tadej Pogacar (Slo) UAE Team Emirates
15Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana-Premier Tech
16Jonas Vingegaard (Den) Jumbo-Visma
17Rigoberto Uran (Col) EF Education-Nippo
18Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Bora-Hansgrohe
19Ben O'Connor (Aus) AG2R Citroën Team
20Mattia Cattaneo (Ita) Deceuninck-QuickStep
21Enric Mas Nicolau (Spa) Movistar Team
22Pello Bilbao Lopez De Armentia (Spa) Bahrain Victorious
23Guillaume Martin (Fra) Cofidis 0:13:53
24Davide Formolo (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 0:14:12
25Wout Van Aert (Bel) Jumbo-Visma 0:14:22
26Dorian Godon (Fra) AG2R Citroën Team 0:14:44
27Michael Schär (Swi) AG2R Citroën Team
28Edward Theuns (Bel) Trek-Segafredo
29Magnus Cort (Den) EF Education-Nippo
30Dylan Teuns (Bel) Bahrain Victorious
31Louis Meintjes (RSA) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux
32Cyril Barthe (Fra) B&B Hotels p/b KTM
33Aurélien Paret Peintre (Fra) AG2R Citroën Team
34Julien Bernard (Fra) Trek-Segafredo
35Neilson Powless (USA) EF Education-Nippo
36Quentin Pacher (Fra) B&B Hotels p/b KTM
37Silvan Dillier (Swi) Alpecin-Fenix
38Ruben Guerreiro (Por) EF Education-Nippo
39Jonas Rutsch (Ger) EF Education-Nippo
40Mike Teunissen (Ned) Jumbo-Visma
41Xandro Meurisse (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix
42Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek-Segafredo
43Esteban Chaves Rubio (Col) Team BikeExchange
44Sergio Henao Montoya (Col) Qhubeka-NextHash
45Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team
46Carlos Barbero (Spa) Qhubeka-NextHash
47Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) AG2R Citroën Team
48Kenny Elissonde (Fra) Trek-Segafredo
49Ruben Fernandez (Spa) Cofidis 0:14:57
50Georg Zimmermann (Ger) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux
51Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
52Jonathan Castroviejo Nicolas (Spa) Ineos Grenadiers
53Miguel Angel Lopez Moreno (Col) Movistar Team
54Marc Hirschi (Swi) UAE Team Emirates
55Michael Valgren (Den) EF Education-Nippo
56Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Ineos Grenadiers 0:15:08
57Simon Geschke (Ger) Cofidis
58Dylan van Baarle (Ned) Ineos Grenadiers
59Oliver Naesen (Bel) AG2R Citroën Team
60Hugo Houle (Can) Astana-Premier Tech 0:15:14
61Matej Mohoric (Slo) Bahrain Victorious 0:15:17
62Brandon McNulty (USA) UAE Team Emirates 0:15:20
63Nils Politt (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
64Ion Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Astana-Premier Tech 0:15:24
65Sepp Kuss (USA) Jumbo-Visma 0:15:40
66Anthony Perez (Fra) Cofidis 0:16:31
67Rafal Majka (Pol) UAE Team Emirates 0:16:33
68Rui Costa (Por) UAE Team Emirates
69Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:16:42
70Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana-Premier Tech
71Ivan Garcia Cortina (Spa) Movistar Team
72Richie Porte (Aus) Ineos Grenadiers
73Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Lotto Soudal
74Daniel Oss (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe
75Julien Simon (Fra) TotalEnergies
76Omar Fraile Matarranz (Spa) Astana-Premier Tech
77Brent Van Moer (Bel) Lotto Soudal
78Jasper Philipsen (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix
79Nairo Quintana (Col) Team Arkea-Samsic
80Petr Vakoc (Cze) Alpecin-Fenix
81Kasper Asgreen (Den) Deceuninck-QuickStep
82Imanol Erviti (Spa) Movistar Team
83Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) Alpecin-Fenix
84Jorge Arcas (Spa) Movistar Team
85Cristian Rodriguez Martin (Spa) TotalEnergies
86Victor de la Parte (Spa) TotalEnergies
87Joris Nieuwenhuis (Ned) Team DSM
88Jesus Herrada (Spa) Cofidis
89Carlos Verona Quintanilla (Spa) Movistar Team
90Benoit Cosnefroy (Fra) AG2R Citroën Team
91Maxime Chevalier (Fra) B&B Hotels p/b KTM
92Sergio Higuita Garcia (Col) EF Education-Nippo
93Pierre Latour (Fra) TotalEnergies
94Jonas Rickaert (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix
95Valentin Madouas (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
96Luka Mezgec (Slo) Team BikeExchange
97Stefan Bissegger (Swi) EF Education-Nippo
98Wout Poels (Ned) Bahrain Victorious
99Marco Haller (Aut) Bahrain Victorious
100Mark Donovan (GBr) Team DSM
101Geraint Thomas (GBr) Ineos Grenadiers
102Daniel Martin (Irl) Israel Start-up Nation
103Pierre Rolland (Fra) B&B Hotels p/b KTM
104Danny van Poppel (Ned) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux
105Stefan Küng (Swi) Groupama-FDJ
106Omer Goldstein (Isr) Israel Start-up Nation
107Cyril Gautier (Fra) B&B Hotels p/b KTM
108Elie Gesbert (Fra) Team Arkea-Samsic
109Ide Schelling (Ned) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:16:50
110Mikkel Bjerg (Den) UAE Team Emirates 0:17:56
111Harry Sweeny (Aus) Lotto Soudal
112Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Jumbo-Visma
113Luke Durbridge (Aus) Team BikeExchange
114Vegard Stake Laengen (Nor) UAE Team Emirates
115Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Deceuninck-QuickStep
116Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek-Segafredo
117Mads Pedersen (Den) Trek-Segafredo
118Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Ineos Grenadiers
119Christophe Laporte (Fra) Cofidis
120Lukas Pöstlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe
121Casper Pedersen (Den) Team DSM
122Bruno Armirail (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
123Anthony Turgis (Fra) TotalEnergies
124Dmitriy Gruzdev (Kaz) Astana-Premier Tech
125Jeremy Cabot (Fra) TotalEnergies
126Connor Swift (GBr) Team Arkea-Samsic
127Michael Woods (Can) Israel Start-up Nation
128Christopher Juul-Jensen (Den) Team BikeExchange 0:18:02
129Reto Hollenstein (Swi) Israel Start-up Nation 0:23:40
130Guillaume Boivin (Can) Israel Start-up Nation
131Chris Froome (GBr) Israel Start-up Nation
132Maximilian Walscheid (Ger) Qhubeka-NextHash
133André Greipel (Ger) Israel Start-up Nation
134Rick Zabel (Ger) Israel Start-up Nation
135Mark Cavendish (GBr) Deceuninck-QuickStep
136Simon Clarke (Aus) Qhubeka-NextHash
137Sean Bennett (USA) Qhubeka-NextHash
138Davide Ballerini (Ita) Deceuninck-QuickStep
139Tim Declercq (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep
140Michael Mørkøv (Den) Deceuninck-QuickStep
141Jelle Wallays (Bel) Cofidis
142Boy van Poppel (Ned) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux
143Dries Devenyns (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep
144Cees Bol (Ned) Team DSM
145Nils Eekhoff (Ned) Team DSM
DNSVincenzo Nibali (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
DNSAmund Grøndahl Jansen (Nor) Team BikeExchange

Sprint 1 - Vic D'Oust km. 84.7
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jan Bakelants (Bel) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux 20
2Fabien Doubey (Fra) TotalEnergies 17
3Christopher Juul-Jensen (Den) Team BikeExchange 15
4Michael Matthews (Aus) Team BikeExchange 13
5Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bahrain Victorious 11
6Franck Bonnamour (Fra) B&B Hotels p/b KTM 10
7Benoit Cosnefroy (Fra) AG2R Citroën Team 9
8Patrick Konrad (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe 8
9Pierre-Luc Périchon (Fra) Cofidis 7
10Lorenzo Rota (Ita) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux 6
11Toms Skujins (Lat) Trek-Segafredo 5
12Fred Wright (GBr) Bahrain Victorious 4
13David Gaudu (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 3
14Alex Aranburu Deba (Spa) Astana-Premier Tech 2
15Vegard Stake Laengen (Nor) UAE Team Emirates 1

Points
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Patrick Konrad (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe 30
2Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bahrain Victorious 25
3Michael Matthews (Aus) Team BikeExchange 22
4Pierre-Luc Périchon (Fra) Cofidis 19
5Franck Bonnamour (Fra) B&B Hotels p/b KTM 17
6Alex Aranburu Deba (Spa) Astana-Premier Tech 15
7Toms Skujins (Lat) Trek-Segafredo 13
8Jan Bakelants (Bel) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux 11
9David Gaudu (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 9
10Lorenzo Rota (Ita) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux 7
11Fabien Doubey (Fra) TotalEnergies 6
12Fred Wright (GBr) Bahrain Victorious 5
13Richard Carapaz (Ecu) Ineos Grenadiers 4
14Tadej Pogacar (Slo) UAE Team Emirates 3
15Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana-Premier Tech 2

Mountain 1 (Cat. 2) Col de Port, km. 54
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Mattia Cattaneo (Ita) Deceuninck-QuickStep 5
2Kasper Asgreen (Den) Deceuninck-QuickStep 3
3Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Ineos Grenadiers 2
4Christopher Juul-Jensen (Den) Team BikeExchange 1

Mountain 2 (Cat. 1) Col de la Core, km. 101.1
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Patrick Konrad (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe 10
2Jan Bakelants (Bel) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux 8
3Fabien Doubey (Fra) TotalEnergies 6
4Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bahrain Victorious 4
5Franck Bonnamour (Fra) B&B Hotels p/b KTM 2
6David Gaudu (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 1

Mountain 3 (Cat. 2) Col de Portet-d'Aspet, km. 136.5
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Patrick Konrad (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe 5
2David Gaudu (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 3
3Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bahrain Victorious 2
4Michael Matthews (Aus) Team BikeExchange 1

Mountain 4 (Cat. 4) Côte d'Aspret-Sarrat, km. 162
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Patrick Konrad (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe 1

Young riders
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1David Gaudu (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 4:02:46
2Fred Wright (GBr) Bahrain Victorious 0:03:54
3Tadej Pogacar (Slo) UAE Team Emirates 0:13:02
4Jonas Vingegaard (Den) Jumbo-Visma
5Dorian Godon (Fra) AG2R Citroën Team 0:13:57
6Cyril Barthe (Fra) B&B Hotels p/b KTM
7Aurélien Paret Peintre (Fra) AG2R Citroën Team
8Neilson Powless (USA) EF Education-Nippo
9Jonas Rutsch (Ger) EF Education-Nippo
10Georg Zimmermann (Ger) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux 0:14:10
11Marc Hirschi (Swi) UAE Team Emirates
12Brandon McNulty (USA) UAE Team Emirates 0:14:33
13Brent Van Moer (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:15:55
14Jasper Philipsen (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix
15Joris Nieuwenhuis (Ned) Team DSM
16Maxime Chevalier (Fra) B&B Hotels p/b KTM
17Sergio Higuita Garcia (Col) EF Education-Nippo
18Valentin Madouas (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
19Stefan Bissegger (Swi) EF Education-Nippo
20Mark Donovan (GBr) Team DSM
21Omer Goldstein (Isr) Israel Start-up Nation
22Ide Schelling (Ned) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:16:03
23Mikkel Bjerg (Den) UAE Team Emirates 0:17:09
24Harry Sweeny (Aus) Lotto Soudal
25Casper Pedersen (Den) Team DSM
26Sean Bennett (USA) Qhubeka-NextHash 0:22:53
27Nils Eekhoff (Ned) Team DSM

Combativity
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Patrick Konrad (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe

Teams
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux 12:22:29
2Bahrain Victorious 0:02:40
3Bora-Hansgrohe 0:12:14
4Cofidis 0:13:00
5Astana-Premier Tech 0:13:13
6B&B Hotels p/b KTM 0:13:38
7Trek-Segafredo 0:13:41
8Team BikeExchange 0:15:36
9Groupama-FDJ 0:17:39
10TotalEnergies 0:21:31
11Jumbo-Visma 0:26:23
12UAE Team Emirates 0:26:26
13AG2R Citroën Team 0:26:45
14EF Education-Nippo
15Movistar Team 0:26:58
16Ineos Grenadiers 0:27:22
17Alpecin-Fenix 0:29:38
18Deceuninck-QuickStep 0:31:55
19Lotto Soudal 0:33:34
20Team DSM 0:34:48
21Team Arkea-Samsic
22Israel Start-up Nation
23Qhubeka-NextHash 0:36:36

General classification after stage 16
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Tadej Pogacar (Slo) UAE Team Emirates 66:23:06
2Rigoberto Uran (Col) EF Education-Nippo 0:05:18
3Jonas Vingegaard (Den) Jumbo-Visma 0:05:32
4Richard Carapaz (Ecu) Ineos Grenadiers 0:05:33
5Ben O'Connor (Aus) AG2R Citroën Team 0:05:58
6Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:06:16
7Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana-Premier Tech 0:07:01
8Enric Mas Nicolau (Spa) Movistar Team 0:07:11
9Guillaume Martin (Fra) Cofidis 0:08:02
10Pello Bilbao Lopez De Armentia (Spa) Bahrain Victorious 0:10:59
11David Gaudu (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 0:14:13
12Mattia Cattaneo (Ita) Deceuninck-QuickStep 0:14:45
13Aurélien Paret Peintre (Fra) AG2R Citroën Team 0:22:10
14Esteban Chaves Rubio (Col) Team BikeExchange 0:23:46
15Louis Meintjes (RSA) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux 0:30:11
16Wout Van Aert (Bel) Jumbo-Visma 0:32:16
17Sergio Henao Montoya (Col) Qhubeka-NextHash 0:37:43
18Wout Poels (Ned) Bahrain Victorious 0:38:42
19Dylan Teuns (Bel) Bahrain Victorious 0:44:09
20Ruben Guerreiro (Por) EF Education-Nippo 0:44:56
21Patrick Konrad (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:47:02
22Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek-Segafredo 0:48:12
23Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team 0:51:10
24Franck Bonnamour (Fra) B&B Hotels p/b KTM 0:52:58
25Jonathan Castroviejo Nicolas (Spa) Ineos Grenadiers 0:56:36
26Kenny Elissonde (Fra) Trek-Segafredo 0:57:53
27Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Deceuninck-QuickStep 0:59:19
28Sergio Higuita Garcia (Col) EF Education-Nippo 1:00:19
29Michael Woods (Can) Israel Start-up Nation 1:00:50
30Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Jumbo-Visma 1:05:39
31Ion Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Astana-Premier Tech 1:06:32
32Nairo Quintana (Col) Team Arkea-Samsic 1:07:52
33Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana-Premier Tech 1:21:10
34Richie Porte (Aus) Ineos Grenadiers 1:25:05
35Davide Formolo (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 1:25:40
36Mark Donovan (GBr) Team DSM 1:25:42
37Xandro Meurisse (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix 1:28:03
38Miguel Angel Lopez Moreno (Col) Movistar Team 1:28:13
39Valentin Madouas (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 1:28:23
40Jan Bakelants (Bel) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux 1:30:16
41Pierre Rolland (Fra) B&B Hotels p/b KTM 1:30:20
42Julien Bernard (Fra) Trek-Segafredo 1:30:30
43Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 1:31:04
44Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bahrain Victorious 1:32:30
45Neilson Powless (USA) EF Education-Nippo 1:33:57
46Quentin Pacher (Fra) B&B Hotels p/b KTM 1:35:17
47Matej Mohoric (Slo) Bahrain Victorious 1:36:02
48Geraint Thomas (GBr) Ineos Grenadiers 1:37:16
49Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek-Segafredo 1:37:35
50Sepp Kuss (USA) Jumbo-Visma 1:38:19
51Rafal Majka (Pol) UAE Team Emirates 1:39:22
52Daniel Martin (Irl) Israel Start-up Nation 1:39:58
53Cristian Rodriguez Martin (Spa) TotalEnergies 1:44:17
54Stefan Küng (Swi) Groupama-FDJ 1:44:45
55Kasper Asgreen (Den) Deceuninck-QuickStep 1:46:43
56Pierre Latour (Fra) TotalEnergies 1:49:25
57Nils Politt (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 1:49:52
58Michael Valgren (Den) EF Education-Nippo 1:51:50
59Dylan van Baarle (Ned) Ineos Grenadiers 1:52:40
60Lorenzo Rota (Ita) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux 1:53:10
61Magnus Cort (Den) EF Education-Nippo 1:53:15
62Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Ineos Grenadiers 1:53:50
63Hugo Houle (Can) Astana-Premier Tech 1:55:05
64Omar Fraile Matarranz (Spa) Astana-Premier Tech 1:55:24
65Jonas Rutsch (Ger) EF Education-Nippo 1:56:55
66Simon Geschke (Ger) Cofidis 1:57:04
67Imanol Erviti (Spa) Movistar Team 1:57:43
68Elie Gesbert (Fra) Team Arkea-Samsic 1:58:52
69Alex Aranburu Deba (Spa) Astana-Premier Tech 1:59:50
70Toms Skujins (Lat) Trek-Segafredo 2:01:29
71Michael Schär (Swi) AG2R Citroën Team 2:01:38
72Brent Van Moer (Bel) Lotto Soudal 2:03:35
73Rui Costa (Por) UAE Team Emirates
74Michael Matthews (Aus) Team BikeExchange 2:05:53
75Silvan Dillier (Swi) Alpecin-Fenix 2:06:40
76Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Ineos Grenadiers 2:06:54
77Fabien Doubey (Fra) TotalEnergies 2:09:06
78Oliver Naesen (Bel) AG2R Citroën Team 2:10:52
79Cyril Gautier (Fra) B&B Hotels p/b KTM 2:11:41
80Pierre-Luc Périchon (Fra) Cofidis 2:15:22
81Connor Swift (GBr) Team Arkea-Samsic 2:16:07
82Cyril Barthe (Fra) B&B Hotels p/b KTM 2:16:45
83Brandon McNulty (USA) UAE Team Emirates 2:17:15
84Dorian Godon (Fra) AG2R Citroën Team 2:18:48
85Harry Sweeny (Aus) Lotto Soudal 2:19:27
86Ruben Fernandez (Spa) Cofidis 2:19:39
87Anthony Turgis (Fra) TotalEnergies 2:19:55
88Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) AG2R Citroën Team 2:20:41
89Jesus Herrada (Spa) Cofidis 2:23:27
90Luka Mezgec (Slo) Team BikeExchange 2:23:30
91Ivan Garcia Cortina (Spa) Movistar Team 2:24:12
92Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Lotto Soudal 2:24:14
93Bruno Armirail (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 2:24:37
94Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal 2:25:15
95Mike Teunissen (Ned) Jumbo-Visma 2:26:00
96Benoit Cosnefroy (Fra) AG2R Citroën Team 2:26:15
97Victor de la Parte (Spa) TotalEnergies 2:26:28
98Anthony Perez (Fra) Cofidis 2:26:42
99Jorge Arcas (Spa) Movistar Team 2:27:56
100Jonas Rickaert (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix 2:29:35
101Fred Wright (GBr) Bahrain Victorious 2:30:48
102Georg Zimmermann (Ger) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux 2:32:31
103Maxime Chevalier (Fra) B&B Hotels p/b KTM 2:33:06
104Luke Durbridge (Aus) Team BikeExchange 2:33:46
105Stefan Bissegger (Swi) EF Education-Nippo 2:35:53
106Guillaume Boivin (Can) Israel Start-up Nation 2:36:35
107Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) Alpecin-Fenix 2:37:55
108Carlos Verona Quintanilla (Spa) Movistar Team 2:38:49
109Christophe Laporte (Fra) Cofidis 2:39:01
110Davide Ballerini (Ita) Deceuninck-QuickStep 2:43:17
111Jasper Philipsen (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix 2:43:49
112Lukas Pöstlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe 2:46:08
113Christopher Juul-Jensen (Den) Team BikeExchange 2:46:12
114Dmitriy Gruzdev (Kaz) Astana-Premier Tech 2:46:51
115Edward Theuns (Bel) Trek-Segafredo 2:47:42
116Vegard Stake Laengen (Nor) UAE Team Emirates 2:48:04
117Boy van Poppel (Ned) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux 2:49:11
118Petr Vakoc (Cze) Alpecin-Fenix 2:49:41
119Mikkel Bjerg (Den) UAE Team Emirates 2:49:54
120Daniel Oss (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe 2:51:20
121Marc Hirschi (Swi) UAE Team Emirates 2:52:49
122Ide Schelling (Ned) Bora-Hansgrohe 2:52:53
123André Greipel (Ger) Israel Start-up Nation 2:56:30
124Danny van Poppel (Ned) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux 2:56:50
125Carlos Barbero (Spa) Qhubeka-NextHash 2:59:36
126Omer Goldstein (Isr) Israel Start-up Nation 2:59:50
127Joris Nieuwenhuis (Ned) Team DSM 3:01:38
128Marco Haller (Aut) Bahrain Victorious 3:02:45
129Simon Clarke (Aus) Qhubeka-NextHash 3:03:01
130Sean Bennett (USA) Qhubeka-NextHash 3:03:04
131Jelle Wallays (Bel) Cofidis 3:04:12
132Nils Eekhoff (Ned) Team DSM 3:04:19
133Casper Pedersen (Den) Team DSM
134Chris Froome (GBr) Israel Start-up Nation 3:06:51
135Maximilian Walscheid (Ger) Qhubeka-NextHash 3:07:47
136Julien Simon (Fra) TotalEnergies 3:08:51
137Rick Zabel (Ger) Israel Start-up Nation 3:09:28
138Dries Devenyns (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep 3:11:08
139Jeremy Cabot (Fra) TotalEnergies 3:11:35
140Reto Hollenstein (Swi) Israel Start-up Nation 3:19:41
141Michael Mørkøv (Den) Deceuninck-QuickStep 3:23:24
142Mark Cavendish (GBr) Deceuninck-QuickStep 3:24:27
143Mads Pedersen (Den) Trek-Segafredo 3:25:11
144Cees Bol (Ned) Team DSM 3:28:08
145Tim Declercq (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep 3:46:39

Points Classification
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Mark Cavendish (GBr) Deceuninck-QuickStep 279
2Michael Matthews (Aus) Team BikeExchange 242
3Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bahrain Victorious 195
4Jasper Philipsen (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix 174
5Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Deceuninck-QuickStep 135
6Tadej Pogacar (Slo) UAE Team Emirates 106
7Wout Van Aert (Bel) Jumbo-Visma 101
8Michael Mørkøv (Den) Deceuninck-QuickStep 95
9Patrick Konrad (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe 85
10Matej Mohoric (Slo) Bahrain Victorious 81
11Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek-Segafredo 76
12Nils Politt (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 70
13Stefan Küng (Swi) Groupama-FDJ 64
14André Greipel (Ger) Israel Start-up Nation 63
15Kasper Asgreen (Den) Deceuninck-QuickStep 62
16Franck Bonnamour (Fra) B&B Hotels p/b KTM 60
17Jonas Vingegaard (Den) Jumbo-Visma 54
18Mattia Cattaneo (Ita) Deceuninck-QuickStep 51
19Luka Mezgec (Slo) Team BikeExchange 50
20Pierre-Luc Périchon (Fra) Cofidis 49
21David Gaudu (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 48
22Sergio Higuita Garcia (Col) EF Education-Nippo 48
23Toms Skujins (Lat) Trek-Segafredo 47
24Brent Van Moer (Bel) Lotto Soudal 45
25Imanol Erviti (Spa) Movistar Team 45
26Cees Bol (Ned) Team DSM 45
27Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Bora-Hansgrohe 44
28Harry Sweeny (Aus) Lotto Soudal 44
29Edward Theuns (Bel) Trek-Segafredo 43
30Davide Ballerini (Ita) Deceuninck-QuickStep 42
31Wout Poels (Ned) Bahrain Victorious 40
32Alex Aranburu Deba (Spa) Astana-Premier Tech 40
33Dylan Teuns (Bel) Bahrain Victorious 39
34Jan Bakelants (Bel) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux 38
35Michael Woods (Can) Israel Start-up Nation 38
36Magnus Cort (Den) EF Education-Nippo 38
37Anthony Perez (Fra) Cofidis 36
38Richard Carapaz (Ecu) Ineos Grenadiers 35
39Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek-Segafredo 32
40Ide Schelling (Ned) Bora-Hansgrohe 31
41Guillaume Martin (Fra) Cofidis 31
42Boy van Poppel (Ned) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux 31
43Ion Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Astana-Premier Tech 30
44Anthony Turgis (Fra) TotalEnergies 30
45Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana-Premier Tech 28
46Julien Bernard (Fra) Trek-Segafredo 28
47Ivan Garcia Cortina (Spa) Movistar Team 28
48Maxime Chevalier (Fra) B&B Hotels p/b KTM 28
49Connor Swift (GBr) Team Arkea-Samsic 27
50Christophe Laporte (Fra) Cofidis 27
51Cyril Barthe (Fra) B&B Hotels p/b KTM 26
52Elie Gesbert (Fra) Team Arkea-Samsic 26
53Sepp Kuss (USA) Jumbo-Visma 25
54Christopher Juul-Jensen (Den) Team BikeExchange 25
55Kenny Elissonde (Fra) Trek-Segafredo 24
56Neilson Powless (USA) EF Education-Nippo 24
57Pierre Latour (Fra) TotalEnergies 24
58Fred Wright (GBr) Bahrain Victorious 24
59Jonas Rickaert (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix 23
60Enric Mas Nicolau (Spa) Movistar Team 23
61Fabien Doubey (Fra) TotalEnergies 23
62Danny van Poppel (Ned) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux 23
63Rigoberto Uran (Col) EF Education-Nippo 22
64Hugo Houle (Can) Astana-Premier Tech 22
65Ben O'Connor (Aus) AG2R Citroën Team 21
66Xandro Meurisse (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix 21
67Daniel Martin (Irl) Israel Start-up Nation 21
68Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) AG2R Citroën Team 20
69Omer Goldstein (Isr) Israel Start-up Nation 20
70Ruben Guerreiro (Por) EF Education-Nippo 19
71Nairo Quintana (Col) Team Arkea-Samsic 18
72Mads Pedersen (Den) Trek-Segafredo 18
73Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team 17
74Michael Schär (Swi) AG2R Citroën Team 17
75Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal 17
76Sean Bennett (USA) Qhubeka-NextHash 17
77Dries Devenyns (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep 17
78Aurélien Paret Peintre (Fra) AG2R Citroën Team 15
79Esteban Chaves Rubio (Col) Team BikeExchange 15
80Valentin Madouas (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 15
81Omar Fraile Matarranz (Spa) Astana-Premier Tech 15
82Jeremy Cabot (Fra) TotalEnergies 15
83Maximilian Walscheid (Ger) Qhubeka-NextHash 14
84Sergio Henao Montoya (Col) Qhubeka-NextHash 13
85Lorenzo Rota (Ita) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux 13
86Dorian Godon (Fra) AG2R Citroën Team 13
87Stefan Bissegger (Swi) EF Education-Nippo 13
88Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) Alpecin-Fenix 13
89Daniel Oss (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe 13
90Jelle Wallays (Bel) Cofidis 13
91Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana-Premier Tech 11
92Quentin Pacher (Fra) B&B Hotels p/b KTM 11
93Bruno Armirail (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 11
94Pello Bilbao Lopez De Armentia (Spa) Bahrain Victorious 10
95Simon Clarke (Aus) Qhubeka-NextHash 10
96Louis Meintjes (RSA) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux 9
97Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Lotto Soudal 9
98Benoit Cosnefroy (Fra) AG2R Citroën Team 9
99Lukas Pöstlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe 8
100Mikkel Bjerg (Den) UAE Team Emirates 8
101Richie Porte (Aus) Ineos Grenadiers 7
102Geraint Thomas (GBr) Ineos Grenadiers 7
103Davide Formolo (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 6
104Silvan Dillier (Swi) Alpecin-Fenix 6
105Cyril Gautier (Fra) B&B Hotels p/b KTM 5
106Rick Zabel (Ger) Israel Start-up Nation 5
107Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Ineos Grenadiers 4
108Nils Eekhoff (Ned) Team DSM 4
109Brandon McNulty (USA) UAE Team Emirates 3
110Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Jumbo-Visma 2
111Mark Donovan (GBr) Team DSM 2
112Jesus Herrada (Spa) Cofidis 2
113Mike Teunissen (Ned) Jumbo-Visma 2
114Dmitriy Gruzdev (Kaz) Astana-Premier Tech 2
115Marco Haller (Aut) Bahrain Victorious 2
116Vegard Stake Laengen (Nor) UAE Team Emirates 1
117Marc Hirschi (Swi) UAE Team Emirates 1
118Reto Hollenstein (Swi) Israel Start-up Nation -6
119Pierre Rolland (Fra) B&B Hotels p/b KTM -13

Mountains Classification
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Wout Poels (Ned) Bahrain Victorious 74
2Michael Woods (Can) Israel Start-up Nation 66
3Nairo Quintana (Col) Team Arkea-Samsic 64
4Wout Van Aert (Bel) Jumbo-Visma 64
5Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek-Segafredo 41
6Kenny Elissonde (Fra) Trek-Segafredo 27
7Tadej Pogacar (Slo) UAE Team Emirates 26
8Ben O'Connor (Aus) AG2R Citroën Team 24
9Sergio Higuita Garcia (Col) EF Education-Nippo 24
10Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Deceuninck-QuickStep 20
11Jonas Vingegaard (Den) Jumbo-Visma 20
12Anthony Perez (Fra) Cofidis 19
13Patrick Konrad (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe 18
14Mattia Cattaneo (Ita) Deceuninck-QuickStep 18
15Guillaume Martin (Fra) Cofidis 15
16Sepp Kuss (USA) Jumbo-Visma 14
17Rigoberto Uran (Col) EF Education-Nippo 12
18Matej Mohoric (Slo) Bahrain Victorious 11
19Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team 11
20Dylan Teuns (Bel) Bahrain Victorious 10
21Daniel Martin (Irl) Israel Start-up Nation 10
22Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bahrain Victorious 10
23Richard Carapaz (Ecu) Ineos Grenadiers 8
24Jan Bakelants (Bel) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux 8
25Pierre Latour (Fra) TotalEnergies 6
26David Gaudu (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 6
27Fabien Doubey (Fra) TotalEnergies 6
28Ide Schelling (Ned) Bora-Hansgrohe 5
29Ion Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Astana-Premier Tech 5
30Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) Alpecin-Fenix 4
31Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana-Premier Tech 4
32Franck Bonnamour (Fra) B&B Hotels p/b KTM 4
33Xandro Meurisse (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix 4
34Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek-Segafredo 4
35Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal 4
36Kasper Asgreen (Den) Deceuninck-QuickStep 3
37Brent Van Moer (Bel) Lotto Soudal 3
38Harry Sweeny (Aus) Lotto Soudal 3
39Nils Politt (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 2
40Edward Theuns (Bel) Trek-Segafredo 2
41Ruben Guerreiro (Por) EF Education-Nippo 2
42Valentin Madouas (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 2
43Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Ineos Grenadiers 2
44Michael Matthews (Aus) Team BikeExchange 2
45Hugo Houle (Can) Astana-Premier Tech 1
46Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) AG2R Citroën Team 1
47Danny van Poppel (Ned) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux 1
48Jelle Wallays (Bel) Cofidis 1
49Esteban Chaves Rubio (Col) Team BikeExchange 1
50Stefan Küng (Swi) Groupama-FDJ 1
51Toms Skujins (Lat) Trek-Segafredo 1
52Christopher Juul-Jensen (Den) Team BikeExchange 1
53Pierre Rolland (Fra) B&B Hotels p/b KTM
54Reto Hollenstein (Swi) Israel Start-up Nation -1

Young Riders Classification
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Tadej Pogacar (Slo) UAE Team Emirates 66:23:06
2Jonas Vingegaard (Den) Jumbo-Visma 0:05:32
3David Gaudu (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 0:14:13
4Aurélien Paret Peintre (Fra) AG2R Citroën Team 0:22:10
5Sergio Higuita Garcia (Col) EF Education-Nippo 1:00:19
6Mark Donovan (GBr) Team DSM 1:25:42
7Valentin Madouas (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 1:28:23
8Neilson Powless (USA) EF Education-Nippo 1:33:57
9Jonas Rutsch (Ger) EF Education-Nippo 1:56:55
10Brent Van Moer (Bel) Lotto Soudal 2:03:35
11Cyril Barthe (Fra) B&B Hotels p/b KTM 2:16:45
12Brandon McNulty (USA) UAE Team Emirates 2:17:15
13Dorian Godon (Fra) AG2R Citroën Team 2:18:48
14Harry Sweeny (Aus) Lotto Soudal 2:19:27
15Fred Wright (GBr) Bahrain Victorious 2:30:48
16Georg Zimmermann (Ger) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux 2:32:31
17Maxime Chevalier (Fra) B&B Hotels p/b KTM 2:33:06
18Stefan Bissegger (Swi) EF Education-Nippo 2:35:53
19Jasper Philipsen (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix 2:43:49
20Mikkel Bjerg (Den) UAE Team Emirates 2:49:54
21Marc Hirschi (Swi) UAE Team Emirates 2:52:49
22Ide Schelling (Ned) Bora-Hansgrohe 2:52:53
23Omer Goldstein (Isr) Israel Start-up Nation 2:59:50
24Joris Nieuwenhuis (Ned) Team DSM 3:01:38
25Sean Bennett (USA) Qhubeka-NextHash 3:03:04
26Nils Eekhoff (Ned) Team DSM 3:04:19
27Casper Pedersen (Den) Team DSM

Teams Classification
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Bahrain Victorious 199:35:14
2EF Education-Nippo 0:35:42
3AG2R Citroën Team 0:50:26
4Trek-Segafredo 0:51:16
5Jumbo-Visma 0:55:45
6Ineos Grenadiers 0:58:06
7Bora-Hansgrohe 0:59:50
8Astana-Premier Tech 1:07:19
9Movistar Team 1:20:30
10UAE Team Emirates 1:59:12
11Deceuninck-QuickStep 2:10:43
12Groupama-FDJ 2:29:53
13B&B Hotels p/b KTM 2:30:18
14Team BikeExchange 2:30:45
15Cofidis 2:52:00
16Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux 2:55:43
17Team Arkea-Samsic 3:49:05
18Israel Start-up Nation 4:01:10
19TotalEnergies 4:01:24
20Alpecin-Fenix 4:34:58
21Qhubeka-NextHash 5:05:14
22Team DSM 5:09:37
23Lotto Soudal 5:34:14
