Tour de France: Konrad solos to victory on stage 16

Patrick Konrad (Bora-Hansgrohe) claimed the biggest win of his career on stage 16 of the Tour de France, celebrating a Pyrenean breakaway triumph after riding solo for 35 kilometres.

The Austrian champion was an aggressive presence in a break that only formed around the halfway mark, first bridging from a chase group to a leading trio on the Col de la Core before going solo on the Col de Portet d’Aspet.

David Gaudu (Groupama-FDJ) and Sonny Colbrelli (Bahrain Victorious) rode clear from the chase group on the Portet d’Aspet and were just 20 seconds in arrears at the summit. However, that doubled on the wet and treacherous descent, where Fabio Casartelli lost his life on the 1995 Tour but where there were thankfully no crashes on Tuesday.

Konrad still had plenty to do as the road flattened out in the final 20km, not least the Côte d’Aspret-Sarrat, the fourth climb of the day and a sting in the tail at 8.4 per cent over 800 metres.

Gaudu, who’d slotted back into a larger chase group, launched another acceleration there but it was in vain and Konrad safely negotiated the final few wet kilometres to raise his arms in Saint Gaudens.

Colbrelli got the better of Michael Matthews (BikeExchange) in the sprint for second place, neither taking top honours but both making inroads on green jersey Mark Cavendish in the points classification.

Despite a frantic and fluid first half of the stage, it turned into a quiet day for the general classification contenders, although it did spark back into life on that short final climb. As Simon Geschke looked to set up his Cofidis teammate Guillaume Martin, Wout van Aert (Jumbo-Visma) accelerated away and almost inadvertently split the bunch, taking 15 riders away with him.

All the overall contenders were present and correct, but still the Belgian champion, with Jonas Vingegaard tucked in the wheel, drove it all the way to the line, where the GC riders sprinted home for the minor placings more than 12 minutes after Konrad had arrived.

Even yellow jersey Tadej Pogačar, whose UAE Emirates teammates had overcome a tricky start to impose a relaxed tempo for most of the day, launched a full-spirited sprint alongside Richard Carapaz (Ineos Grenadiers), despite enjoying an overall lead of more than five minutes.

“This is my first win in the WorldTour and it’s in the biggest race in the world. I’m really speechless,” Konrad said. “This victory is for my family, my friends, all my believers and also for Bora-Hansgrohe, who have always believed in me. To win a stage in the champion’s jersey makes me really proud.

“I was already in three breakaways here and was waiting until the finale, which was always not the best decision. When Mohoric won, he went really early and when Mollema won, he went really early, so I said to myself ‘if I get in this situation again, I will be that guy’. I gave it a try and I’m happy it worked out.”

How it unfolded

The stage stopped before it started, with the riders negotiating a pause to proceedings at the end of the neutral zone in order to take off layers. The start village was positioned up the top of the mountain at 2,000 metres’ altitude and the neutralized roll-out was essentially a 19-kilometre descent, with all the riders wrapped up against the single-digit temperatures. Once they’d stopped and taken off their warmers, the stage was waved underway and road continued downhill.

It was another fast and frantic start, with the race not properly settling into a pattern until the intermediate sprint in Vic d’Oust at the half-way mark. Kasper Asgreen (Deceuninck-QuickStep) was a solo early attacker, getting a gap and holding it all the way to the first of the day’s four climbs, the category-2 Col de Port – 11.4km at 5.1 per cent.

The front of the bunch had been fluid and active, with a couple of small groups enjoying brief stints off the front, but the attacks intensified on the climb. Michal Kwiatkowski (Ineos Grenadiers) attacked and was joined by Asgreen’s teammate Mattia Cattaneo, and they made it across to form a leading trio 43m from the top.

Behind, the accelerations were non-stop, and Pogačar was active, even shutting some gaps himself. A nine-man chase group went clear on the upper slopes but their lead was wiped out over the top of the climb, as the peloton crested 35 seconds behind the lead trio and three minutes ahead of a gruppetto that contained Mark Cavendish and the other sprinters.

The subsequent descent was wet and treacherous, with Asgreen riding onto the grass verge and nearly crashing at one point. Chris Juul-Jensen (Teamm BikeExchange), who’d been in that nine-man attack, continued to push hard down the descent, and his efforts saw the leaders brought back and the bunch back together, although it was heavily strung out.

With 100km to go, they were spat out into the valley, where the strung out bunch began to split. Three of Pogačar’s teammates – Vegard Stake Laengen, Rafal Majka, and Mikkel Bjerg were caught out, along with Richie Porte and Dylan van Baarle from Ineos.

There was an extended stretch in the valley ahead of the intermediate sprint, which drew out Michael Matthews (BikeExchange) and Sonny Colbrelli (Bahrain Victorious). They briefly sparked a six-man move, before joining in another counter-attack once another lead group had form. That lead group was a trio of Juul-Jensen, Fabien Doubey (TotalEnergies), and Jan Bakelants (Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert) and they reached the intermediate sprint with a lead of several seconds as Bakelants claimed maximum points ahead of Doubey and Juul-Jensen.

Half a minute later, Matthews outsprinted Colbrelli to take the next best haul, crossing the line in a group with Patrick Konrad (Bora-Hansgrohe), Benoît Cosnefroy (AG2R Citroën), Pierre-Luc Périchon (Cofidis), Lorenzo Rota (Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert), and Franck Bonnamour (B&B Hotels). That chase group soon swelled to 11 after Toms Skujins (Trek-Segafredo), David Gaudu (Groupama-FDJ), Fred Wright (Bahrain Victorious), and Alex Aranburu (Astana) escaped the bunch ahead of the sprint.

The peloton itself eased on the run-in to that sprint, allowed the group of riders dropped in the split to rejoin, as the gap to the leaders grew out.

With 81km to go, the second climb of the day began, the Col de la Core – 13.1km at 6.6 per cent. The leading trio established an advantage of 45 seconds before Konrad decided to take matters into his own hands by attacking solo and bridging across 3.5km from the top. The Austrian champion set about pushing on, causing Juul-Jensen to be dropped 2km from the summit. Further down the road, Gaudu took responsibility and his pace split the group, with Bonnamour, Colbrelli, and Skujins the ones able to follow at first, before Périchon, Aranburu, Rota, and Matthews came back.

Back in the bunch, UAE had numbers again and set Stake Laengen to work as they finally imposed control on proceedings and the gap grew to seven minutes,. However, about half-way up, EF Education-Nippo took over, riding for second-placed Urán.

At the summit, Konrad led the new leading trio over the top, ahead of Bakelants and Doubey, with the leading chasers at just 10 seconds. The peloton followed at 6:50, and the gruppetto, which had regained contact ahead of the climb before falling away again, at 9:20.

On the descent, the chase group reformed, with the exception of Cosnefroy, and chased the leading trio through the valley at 35 seconds. With 39km to go, the front three hit the last major climb, the category-2 Col de Portet d’Aspet (5.4km at 7.1 per cent) with a lead of 25 seconds, while the peloton had slipped to 9:15.

After a kilometre or so, Konrad appeared unhappy with the pace and decided to attack, quickly moving clear. Bakelants dug in as Doubey drifted back to the chase group, where Juul-Jensen was dropped. When Konrad’s lead reached the minute-mark, Gaudu had no choice but to hit out and raise the tempo. Only Bonnamour and Colbrelli were able to follow the Frenchman as they eased past Bakelants, but then Bonnamour lost contact. Colbrelli clung to Gaudu’s wheel as his green jersey rival Matthews tried to limit the damage behind.

Konrad crested the Ported d’Aspet alone, but his lead had been slashed as Gaudu and Colbrelli followed at 25 seconds. Another 20 seconds behind was a chase group with Matthews, Skujins, Bonnamour, Bakelants, and Rota. Back in the peloton, UAE led the way with a relaxed tempo as the gap grew to 12 minutes by the summit, where Wout van Aert appeared to lead Jonas Vingegaard downhill.

The subsequent descent, where Fabio Casartelli lost his life during the 1995 Tour, was made even more treacherous by the rain, and Colbrelli was distanced by Gaudu, although both lose ground to Konrad. As the road flattened out with 23km to go, the Austrian had 40 seconds in hand, with Colbrelli and Gaudu not far in front of the chase group that had swelled to seven after Périchon and Aranburu rejoined on the descent. Those groups came together with 15km to go, by which point Konrad had a one-minute lead.

With 7.5km to go, Konrad hit the Côte d’Aspret-Sarrat, the final climb of the day and a sting in the tail at 8.4 per cent over 800 metres. He had a lead of 1:13 and only lost 13 seconds as he grinded up in the big ring while Gaudu attacked from behind. Skujins tried to drive it over the top but the chase group reformed for the run-in, where it soon became apparent they’d be scrapping for the minor placings.

As Konrad ticked off the wet final few kilometres, Périchon jumped from the chase group but was swamped on the line and was just pipped for the podium places by Colbrelli and Matthews.

When the bunch hit the final kicker, it suddenly came to life, with Simon Geschke setting up Cofidis teammate Guillaume Martin before Van Aert came up with an ostentatious move that took him clear of the rest. He almost couldn’t believe it, but when he looked around it turned out he’d forced a split. There were 16 riders in the move, but none of the riders in the top 10 on GC missed it. Still, Van Aert, with Vingegaard in the wheel, drove it all the way to the line, even if the real battles will come with the major two summit finishes on Wednesday and Thursday.

Full Results Pos. Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Patrick Konrad (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe 4:01:59 2 Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bahrain Victorious 0:00:42 3 Michael Matthews (Aus) Team BikeExchange 4 Pierre-Luc Périchon (Fra) Cofidis 5 Franck Bonnamour (Fra) B&B Hotels p/b KTM 6 Alex Aranburu Deba (Spa) Astana-Premier Tech 7 Toms Skujins (Lat) Trek-Segafredo 0:00:45 8 Jan Bakelants (Bel) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux 9 David Gaudu (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 0:00:47 10 Lorenzo Rota (Ita) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux 0:01:03 11 Fabien Doubey (Fra) TotalEnergies 0:04:39 12 Fred Wright (GBr) Bahrain Victorious 0:04:41 13 Richard Carapaz (Ecu) Ineos Grenadiers 0:13:49 14 Tadej Pogacar (Slo) UAE Team Emirates 15 Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana-Premier Tech 16 Jonas Vingegaard (Den) Jumbo-Visma 17 Rigoberto Uran (Col) EF Education-Nippo 18 Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Bora-Hansgrohe 19 Ben O'Connor (Aus) AG2R Citroën Team 20 Mattia Cattaneo (Ita) Deceuninck-QuickStep 21 Enric Mas Nicolau (Spa) Movistar Team 22 Pello Bilbao Lopez De Armentia (Spa) Bahrain Victorious 23 Guillaume Martin (Fra) Cofidis 0:13:53 24 Davide Formolo (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 0:14:12 25 Wout Van Aert (Bel) Jumbo-Visma 0:14:22 26 Dorian Godon (Fra) AG2R Citroën Team 0:14:44 27 Michael Schär (Swi) AG2R Citroën Team 28 Edward Theuns (Bel) Trek-Segafredo 29 Magnus Cort (Den) EF Education-Nippo 30 Dylan Teuns (Bel) Bahrain Victorious 31 Louis Meintjes (RSA) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux 32 Cyril Barthe (Fra) B&B Hotels p/b KTM 33 Aurélien Paret Peintre (Fra) AG2R Citroën Team 34 Julien Bernard (Fra) Trek-Segafredo 35 Neilson Powless (USA) EF Education-Nippo 36 Quentin Pacher (Fra) B&B Hotels p/b KTM 37 Silvan Dillier (Swi) Alpecin-Fenix 38 Ruben Guerreiro (Por) EF Education-Nippo 39 Jonas Rutsch (Ger) EF Education-Nippo 40 Mike Teunissen (Ned) Jumbo-Visma 41 Xandro Meurisse (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix 42 Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek-Segafredo 43 Esteban Chaves Rubio (Col) Team BikeExchange 44 Sergio Henao Montoya (Col) Qhubeka-NextHash 45 Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team 46 Carlos Barbero (Spa) Qhubeka-NextHash 47 Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) AG2R Citroën Team 48 Kenny Elissonde (Fra) Trek-Segafredo 49 Ruben Fernandez (Spa) Cofidis 0:14:57 50 Georg Zimmermann (Ger) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux 51 Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 52 Jonathan Castroviejo Nicolas (Spa) Ineos Grenadiers 53 Miguel Angel Lopez Moreno (Col) Movistar Team 54 Marc Hirschi (Swi) UAE Team Emirates 55 Michael Valgren (Den) EF Education-Nippo 56 Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Ineos Grenadiers 0:15:08 57 Simon Geschke (Ger) Cofidis 58 Dylan van Baarle (Ned) Ineos Grenadiers 59 Oliver Naesen (Bel) AG2R Citroën Team 60 Hugo Houle (Can) Astana-Premier Tech 0:15:14 61 Matej Mohoric (Slo) Bahrain Victorious 0:15:17 62 Brandon McNulty (USA) UAE Team Emirates 0:15:20 63 Nils Politt (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 64 Ion Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Astana-Premier Tech 0:15:24 65 Sepp Kuss (USA) Jumbo-Visma 0:15:40 66 Anthony Perez (Fra) Cofidis 0:16:31 67 Rafal Majka (Pol) UAE Team Emirates 0:16:33 68 Rui Costa (Por) UAE Team Emirates 69 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:16:42 70 Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana-Premier Tech 71 Ivan Garcia Cortina (Spa) Movistar Team 72 Richie Porte (Aus) Ineos Grenadiers 73 Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Lotto Soudal 74 Daniel Oss (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe 75 Julien Simon (Fra) TotalEnergies 76 Omar Fraile Matarranz (Spa) Astana-Premier Tech 77 Brent Van Moer (Bel) Lotto Soudal 78 Jasper Philipsen (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix 79 Nairo Quintana (Col) Team Arkea-Samsic 80 Petr Vakoc (Cze) Alpecin-Fenix 81 Kasper Asgreen (Den) Deceuninck-QuickStep 82 Imanol Erviti (Spa) Movistar Team 83 Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) Alpecin-Fenix 84 Jorge Arcas (Spa) Movistar Team 85 Cristian Rodriguez Martin (Spa) TotalEnergies 86 Victor de la Parte (Spa) TotalEnergies 87 Joris Nieuwenhuis (Ned) Team DSM 88 Jesus Herrada (Spa) Cofidis 89 Carlos Verona Quintanilla (Spa) Movistar Team 90 Benoit Cosnefroy (Fra) AG2R Citroën Team 91 Maxime Chevalier (Fra) B&B Hotels p/b KTM 92 Sergio Higuita Garcia (Col) EF Education-Nippo 93 Pierre Latour (Fra) TotalEnergies 94 Jonas Rickaert (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix 95 Valentin Madouas (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 96 Luka Mezgec (Slo) Team BikeExchange 97 Stefan Bissegger (Swi) EF Education-Nippo 98 Wout Poels (Ned) Bahrain Victorious 99 Marco Haller (Aut) Bahrain Victorious 100 Mark Donovan (GBr) Team DSM 101 Geraint Thomas (GBr) Ineos Grenadiers 102 Daniel Martin (Irl) Israel Start-up Nation 103 Pierre Rolland (Fra) B&B Hotels p/b KTM 104 Danny van Poppel (Ned) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux 105 Stefan Küng (Swi) Groupama-FDJ 106 Omer Goldstein (Isr) Israel Start-up Nation 107 Cyril Gautier (Fra) B&B Hotels p/b KTM 108 Elie Gesbert (Fra) Team Arkea-Samsic 109 Ide Schelling (Ned) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:16:50 110 Mikkel Bjerg (Den) UAE Team Emirates 0:17:56 111 Harry Sweeny (Aus) Lotto Soudal 112 Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Jumbo-Visma 113 Luke Durbridge (Aus) Team BikeExchange 114 Vegard Stake Laengen (Nor) UAE Team Emirates 115 Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Deceuninck-QuickStep 116 Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek-Segafredo 117 Mads Pedersen (Den) Trek-Segafredo 118 Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Ineos Grenadiers 119 Christophe Laporte (Fra) Cofidis 120 Lukas Pöstlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe 121 Casper Pedersen (Den) Team DSM 122 Bruno Armirail (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 123 Anthony Turgis (Fra) TotalEnergies 124 Dmitriy Gruzdev (Kaz) Astana-Premier Tech 125 Jeremy Cabot (Fra) TotalEnergies 126 Connor Swift (GBr) Team Arkea-Samsic 127 Michael Woods (Can) Israel Start-up Nation 128 Christopher Juul-Jensen (Den) Team BikeExchange 0:18:02 129 Reto Hollenstein (Swi) Israel Start-up Nation 0:23:40 130 Guillaume Boivin (Can) Israel Start-up Nation 131 Chris Froome (GBr) Israel Start-up Nation 132 Maximilian Walscheid (Ger) Qhubeka-NextHash 133 André Greipel (Ger) Israel Start-up Nation 134 Rick Zabel (Ger) Israel Start-up Nation 135 Mark Cavendish (GBr) Deceuninck-QuickStep 136 Simon Clarke (Aus) Qhubeka-NextHash 137 Sean Bennett (USA) Qhubeka-NextHash 138 Davide Ballerini (Ita) Deceuninck-QuickStep 139 Tim Declercq (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep 140 Michael Mørkøv (Den) Deceuninck-QuickStep 141 Jelle Wallays (Bel) Cofidis 142 Boy van Poppel (Ned) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux 143 Dries Devenyns (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep 144 Cees Bol (Ned) Team DSM 145 Nils Eekhoff (Ned) Team DSM DNS Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Trek-Segafredo DNS Amund Grøndahl Jansen (Nor) Team BikeExchange

Sprint 1 - Vic D'Oust km. 84.7 Pos. Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Jan Bakelants (Bel) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux 20 2 Fabien Doubey (Fra) TotalEnergies 17 3 Christopher Juul-Jensen (Den) Team BikeExchange 15 4 Michael Matthews (Aus) Team BikeExchange 13 5 Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bahrain Victorious 11 6 Franck Bonnamour (Fra) B&B Hotels p/b KTM 10 7 Benoit Cosnefroy (Fra) AG2R Citroën Team 9 8 Patrick Konrad (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe 8 9 Pierre-Luc Périchon (Fra) Cofidis 7 10 Lorenzo Rota (Ita) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux 6 11 Toms Skujins (Lat) Trek-Segafredo 5 12 Fred Wright (GBr) Bahrain Victorious 4 13 David Gaudu (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 3 14 Alex Aranburu Deba (Spa) Astana-Premier Tech 2 15 Vegard Stake Laengen (Nor) UAE Team Emirates 1

Points Pos. Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Patrick Konrad (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe 30 2 Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bahrain Victorious 25 3 Michael Matthews (Aus) Team BikeExchange 22 4 Pierre-Luc Périchon (Fra) Cofidis 19 5 Franck Bonnamour (Fra) B&B Hotels p/b KTM 17 6 Alex Aranburu Deba (Spa) Astana-Premier Tech 15 7 Toms Skujins (Lat) Trek-Segafredo 13 8 Jan Bakelants (Bel) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux 11 9 David Gaudu (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 9 10 Lorenzo Rota (Ita) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux 7 11 Fabien Doubey (Fra) TotalEnergies 6 12 Fred Wright (GBr) Bahrain Victorious 5 13 Richard Carapaz (Ecu) Ineos Grenadiers 4 14 Tadej Pogacar (Slo) UAE Team Emirates 3 15 Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana-Premier Tech 2

Mountain 1 (Cat. 2) Col de Port, km. 54 Pos. Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Mattia Cattaneo (Ita) Deceuninck-QuickStep 5 2 Kasper Asgreen (Den) Deceuninck-QuickStep 3 3 Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Ineos Grenadiers 2 4 Christopher Juul-Jensen (Den) Team BikeExchange 1

Mountain 2 (Cat. 1) Col de la Core, km. 101.1 Pos. Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Patrick Konrad (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe 10 2 Jan Bakelants (Bel) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux 8 3 Fabien Doubey (Fra) TotalEnergies 6 4 Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bahrain Victorious 4 5 Franck Bonnamour (Fra) B&B Hotels p/b KTM 2 6 David Gaudu (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 1

Mountain 3 (Cat. 2) Col de Portet-d'Aspet, km. 136.5 Pos. Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Patrick Konrad (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe 5 2 David Gaudu (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 3 3 Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bahrain Victorious 2 4 Michael Matthews (Aus) Team BikeExchange 1

Mountain 4 (Cat. 4) Côte d'Aspret-Sarrat, km. 162 Pos. Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Patrick Konrad (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe 1

Young riders Pos. Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 David Gaudu (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 4:02:46 2 Fred Wright (GBr) Bahrain Victorious 0:03:54 3 Tadej Pogacar (Slo) UAE Team Emirates 0:13:02 4 Jonas Vingegaard (Den) Jumbo-Visma 5 Dorian Godon (Fra) AG2R Citroën Team 0:13:57 6 Cyril Barthe (Fra) B&B Hotels p/b KTM 7 Aurélien Paret Peintre (Fra) AG2R Citroën Team 8 Neilson Powless (USA) EF Education-Nippo 9 Jonas Rutsch (Ger) EF Education-Nippo 10 Georg Zimmermann (Ger) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux 0:14:10 11 Marc Hirschi (Swi) UAE Team Emirates 12 Brandon McNulty (USA) UAE Team Emirates 0:14:33 13 Brent Van Moer (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:15:55 14 Jasper Philipsen (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix 15 Joris Nieuwenhuis (Ned) Team DSM 16 Maxime Chevalier (Fra) B&B Hotels p/b KTM 17 Sergio Higuita Garcia (Col) EF Education-Nippo 18 Valentin Madouas (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 19 Stefan Bissegger (Swi) EF Education-Nippo 20 Mark Donovan (GBr) Team DSM 21 Omer Goldstein (Isr) Israel Start-up Nation 22 Ide Schelling (Ned) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:16:03 23 Mikkel Bjerg (Den) UAE Team Emirates 0:17:09 24 Harry Sweeny (Aus) Lotto Soudal 25 Casper Pedersen (Den) Team DSM 26 Sean Bennett (USA) Qhubeka-NextHash 0:22:53 27 Nils Eekhoff (Ned) Team DSM

Combativity Pos. Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Patrick Konrad (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe

Teams Pos. Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux 12:22:29 2 Bahrain Victorious 0:02:40 3 Bora-Hansgrohe 0:12:14 4 Cofidis 0:13:00 5 Astana-Premier Tech 0:13:13 6 B&B Hotels p/b KTM 0:13:38 7 Trek-Segafredo 0:13:41 8 Team BikeExchange 0:15:36 9 Groupama-FDJ 0:17:39 10 TotalEnergies 0:21:31 11 Jumbo-Visma 0:26:23 12 UAE Team Emirates 0:26:26 13 AG2R Citroën Team 0:26:45 14 EF Education-Nippo 15 Movistar Team 0:26:58 16 Ineos Grenadiers 0:27:22 17 Alpecin-Fenix 0:29:38 18 Deceuninck-QuickStep 0:31:55 19 Lotto Soudal 0:33:34 20 Team DSM 0:34:48 21 Team Arkea-Samsic 22 Israel Start-up Nation 23 Qhubeka-NextHash 0:36:36

General classification after stage 16 Pos. Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Tadej Pogacar (Slo) UAE Team Emirates 66:23:06 2 Rigoberto Uran (Col) EF Education-Nippo 0:05:18 3 Jonas Vingegaard (Den) Jumbo-Visma 0:05:32 4 Richard Carapaz (Ecu) Ineos Grenadiers 0:05:33 5 Ben O'Connor (Aus) AG2R Citroën Team 0:05:58 6 Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:06:16 7 Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana-Premier Tech 0:07:01 8 Enric Mas Nicolau (Spa) Movistar Team 0:07:11 9 Guillaume Martin (Fra) Cofidis 0:08:02 10 Pello Bilbao Lopez De Armentia (Spa) Bahrain Victorious 0:10:59 11 David Gaudu (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 0:14:13 12 Mattia Cattaneo (Ita) Deceuninck-QuickStep 0:14:45 13 Aurélien Paret Peintre (Fra) AG2R Citroën Team 0:22:10 14 Esteban Chaves Rubio (Col) Team BikeExchange 0:23:46 15 Louis Meintjes (RSA) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux 0:30:11 16 Wout Van Aert (Bel) Jumbo-Visma 0:32:16 17 Sergio Henao Montoya (Col) Qhubeka-NextHash 0:37:43 18 Wout Poels (Ned) Bahrain Victorious 0:38:42 19 Dylan Teuns (Bel) Bahrain Victorious 0:44:09 20 Ruben Guerreiro (Por) EF Education-Nippo 0:44:56 21 Patrick Konrad (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:47:02 22 Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek-Segafredo 0:48:12 23 Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team 0:51:10 24 Franck Bonnamour (Fra) B&B Hotels p/b KTM 0:52:58 25 Jonathan Castroviejo Nicolas (Spa) Ineos Grenadiers 0:56:36 26 Kenny Elissonde (Fra) Trek-Segafredo 0:57:53 27 Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Deceuninck-QuickStep 0:59:19 28 Sergio Higuita Garcia (Col) EF Education-Nippo 1:00:19 29 Michael Woods (Can) Israel Start-up Nation 1:00:50 30 Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Jumbo-Visma 1:05:39 31 Ion Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Astana-Premier Tech 1:06:32 32 Nairo Quintana (Col) Team Arkea-Samsic 1:07:52 33 Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana-Premier Tech 1:21:10 34 Richie Porte (Aus) Ineos Grenadiers 1:25:05 35 Davide Formolo (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 1:25:40 36 Mark Donovan (GBr) Team DSM 1:25:42 37 Xandro Meurisse (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix 1:28:03 38 Miguel Angel Lopez Moreno (Col) Movistar Team 1:28:13 39 Valentin Madouas (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 1:28:23 40 Jan Bakelants (Bel) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux 1:30:16 41 Pierre Rolland (Fra) B&B Hotels p/b KTM 1:30:20 42 Julien Bernard (Fra) Trek-Segafredo 1:30:30 43 Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 1:31:04 44 Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bahrain Victorious 1:32:30 45 Neilson Powless (USA) EF Education-Nippo 1:33:57 46 Quentin Pacher (Fra) B&B Hotels p/b KTM 1:35:17 47 Matej Mohoric (Slo) Bahrain Victorious 1:36:02 48 Geraint Thomas (GBr) Ineos Grenadiers 1:37:16 49 Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek-Segafredo 1:37:35 50 Sepp Kuss (USA) Jumbo-Visma 1:38:19 51 Rafal Majka (Pol) UAE Team Emirates 1:39:22 52 Daniel Martin (Irl) Israel Start-up Nation 1:39:58 53 Cristian Rodriguez Martin (Spa) TotalEnergies 1:44:17 54 Stefan Küng (Swi) Groupama-FDJ 1:44:45 55 Kasper Asgreen (Den) Deceuninck-QuickStep 1:46:43 56 Pierre Latour (Fra) TotalEnergies 1:49:25 57 Nils Politt (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 1:49:52 58 Michael Valgren (Den) EF Education-Nippo 1:51:50 59 Dylan van Baarle (Ned) Ineos Grenadiers 1:52:40 60 Lorenzo Rota (Ita) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux 1:53:10 61 Magnus Cort (Den) EF Education-Nippo 1:53:15 62 Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Ineos Grenadiers 1:53:50 63 Hugo Houle (Can) Astana-Premier Tech 1:55:05 64 Omar Fraile Matarranz (Spa) Astana-Premier Tech 1:55:24 65 Jonas Rutsch (Ger) EF Education-Nippo 1:56:55 66 Simon Geschke (Ger) Cofidis 1:57:04 67 Imanol Erviti (Spa) Movistar Team 1:57:43 68 Elie Gesbert (Fra) Team Arkea-Samsic 1:58:52 69 Alex Aranburu Deba (Spa) Astana-Premier Tech 1:59:50 70 Toms Skujins (Lat) Trek-Segafredo 2:01:29 71 Michael Schär (Swi) AG2R Citroën Team 2:01:38 72 Brent Van Moer (Bel) Lotto Soudal 2:03:35 73 Rui Costa (Por) UAE Team Emirates 74 Michael Matthews (Aus) Team BikeExchange 2:05:53 75 Silvan Dillier (Swi) Alpecin-Fenix 2:06:40 76 Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Ineos Grenadiers 2:06:54 77 Fabien Doubey (Fra) TotalEnergies 2:09:06 78 Oliver Naesen (Bel) AG2R Citroën Team 2:10:52 79 Cyril Gautier (Fra) B&B Hotels p/b KTM 2:11:41 80 Pierre-Luc Périchon (Fra) Cofidis 2:15:22 81 Connor Swift (GBr) Team Arkea-Samsic 2:16:07 82 Cyril Barthe (Fra) B&B Hotels p/b KTM 2:16:45 83 Brandon McNulty (USA) UAE Team Emirates 2:17:15 84 Dorian Godon (Fra) AG2R Citroën Team 2:18:48 85 Harry Sweeny (Aus) Lotto Soudal 2:19:27 86 Ruben Fernandez (Spa) Cofidis 2:19:39 87 Anthony Turgis (Fra) TotalEnergies 2:19:55 88 Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) AG2R Citroën Team 2:20:41 89 Jesus Herrada (Spa) Cofidis 2:23:27 90 Luka Mezgec (Slo) Team BikeExchange 2:23:30 91 Ivan Garcia Cortina (Spa) Movistar Team 2:24:12 92 Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Lotto Soudal 2:24:14 93 Bruno Armirail (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 2:24:37 94 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal 2:25:15 95 Mike Teunissen (Ned) Jumbo-Visma 2:26:00 96 Benoit Cosnefroy (Fra) AG2R Citroën Team 2:26:15 97 Victor de la Parte (Spa) TotalEnergies 2:26:28 98 Anthony Perez (Fra) Cofidis 2:26:42 99 Jorge Arcas (Spa) Movistar Team 2:27:56 100 Jonas Rickaert (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix 2:29:35 101 Fred Wright (GBr) Bahrain Victorious 2:30:48 102 Georg Zimmermann (Ger) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux 2:32:31 103 Maxime Chevalier (Fra) B&B Hotels p/b KTM 2:33:06 104 Luke Durbridge (Aus) Team BikeExchange 2:33:46 105 Stefan Bissegger (Swi) EF Education-Nippo 2:35:53 106 Guillaume Boivin (Can) Israel Start-up Nation 2:36:35 107 Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) Alpecin-Fenix 2:37:55 108 Carlos Verona Quintanilla (Spa) Movistar Team 2:38:49 109 Christophe Laporte (Fra) Cofidis 2:39:01 110 Davide Ballerini (Ita) Deceuninck-QuickStep 2:43:17 111 Jasper Philipsen (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix 2:43:49 112 Lukas Pöstlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe 2:46:08 113 Christopher Juul-Jensen (Den) Team BikeExchange 2:46:12 114 Dmitriy Gruzdev (Kaz) Astana-Premier Tech 2:46:51 115 Edward Theuns (Bel) Trek-Segafredo 2:47:42 116 Vegard Stake Laengen (Nor) UAE Team Emirates 2:48:04 117 Boy van Poppel (Ned) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux 2:49:11 118 Petr Vakoc (Cze) Alpecin-Fenix 2:49:41 119 Mikkel Bjerg (Den) UAE Team Emirates 2:49:54 120 Daniel Oss (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe 2:51:20 121 Marc Hirschi (Swi) UAE Team Emirates 2:52:49 122 Ide Schelling (Ned) Bora-Hansgrohe 2:52:53 123 André Greipel (Ger) Israel Start-up Nation 2:56:30 124 Danny van Poppel (Ned) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux 2:56:50 125 Carlos Barbero (Spa) Qhubeka-NextHash 2:59:36 126 Omer Goldstein (Isr) Israel Start-up Nation 2:59:50 127 Joris Nieuwenhuis (Ned) Team DSM 3:01:38 128 Marco Haller (Aut) Bahrain Victorious 3:02:45 129 Simon Clarke (Aus) Qhubeka-NextHash 3:03:01 130 Sean Bennett (USA) Qhubeka-NextHash 3:03:04 131 Jelle Wallays (Bel) Cofidis 3:04:12 132 Nils Eekhoff (Ned) Team DSM 3:04:19 133 Casper Pedersen (Den) Team DSM 134 Chris Froome (GBr) Israel Start-up Nation 3:06:51 135 Maximilian Walscheid (Ger) Qhubeka-NextHash 3:07:47 136 Julien Simon (Fra) TotalEnergies 3:08:51 137 Rick Zabel (Ger) Israel Start-up Nation 3:09:28 138 Dries Devenyns (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep 3:11:08 139 Jeremy Cabot (Fra) TotalEnergies 3:11:35 140 Reto Hollenstein (Swi) Israel Start-up Nation 3:19:41 141 Michael Mørkøv (Den) Deceuninck-QuickStep 3:23:24 142 Mark Cavendish (GBr) Deceuninck-QuickStep 3:24:27 143 Mads Pedersen (Den) Trek-Segafredo 3:25:11 144 Cees Bol (Ned) Team DSM 3:28:08 145 Tim Declercq (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep 3:46:39

Points Classification Pos. Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Mark Cavendish (GBr) Deceuninck-QuickStep 279 2 Michael Matthews (Aus) Team BikeExchange 242 3 Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bahrain Victorious 195 4 Jasper Philipsen (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix 174 5 Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Deceuninck-QuickStep 135 6 Tadej Pogacar (Slo) UAE Team Emirates 106 7 Wout Van Aert (Bel) Jumbo-Visma 101 8 Michael Mørkøv (Den) Deceuninck-QuickStep 95 9 Patrick Konrad (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe 85 10 Matej Mohoric (Slo) Bahrain Victorious 81 11 Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek-Segafredo 76 12 Nils Politt (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 70 13 Stefan Küng (Swi) Groupama-FDJ 64 14 André Greipel (Ger) Israel Start-up Nation 63 15 Kasper Asgreen (Den) Deceuninck-QuickStep 62 16 Franck Bonnamour (Fra) B&B Hotels p/b KTM 60 17 Jonas Vingegaard (Den) Jumbo-Visma 54 18 Mattia Cattaneo (Ita) Deceuninck-QuickStep 51 19 Luka Mezgec (Slo) Team BikeExchange 50 20 Pierre-Luc Périchon (Fra) Cofidis 49 21 David Gaudu (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 48 22 Sergio Higuita Garcia (Col) EF Education-Nippo 48 23 Toms Skujins (Lat) Trek-Segafredo 47 24 Brent Van Moer (Bel) Lotto Soudal 45 25 Imanol Erviti (Spa) Movistar Team 45 26 Cees Bol (Ned) Team DSM 45 27 Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Bora-Hansgrohe 44 28 Harry Sweeny (Aus) Lotto Soudal 44 29 Edward Theuns (Bel) Trek-Segafredo 43 30 Davide Ballerini (Ita) Deceuninck-QuickStep 42 31 Wout Poels (Ned) Bahrain Victorious 40 32 Alex Aranburu Deba (Spa) Astana-Premier Tech 40 33 Dylan Teuns (Bel) Bahrain Victorious 39 34 Jan Bakelants (Bel) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux 38 35 Michael Woods (Can) Israel Start-up Nation 38 36 Magnus Cort (Den) EF Education-Nippo 38 37 Anthony Perez (Fra) Cofidis 36 38 Richard Carapaz (Ecu) Ineos Grenadiers 35 39 Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek-Segafredo 32 40 Ide Schelling (Ned) Bora-Hansgrohe 31 41 Guillaume Martin (Fra) Cofidis 31 42 Boy van Poppel (Ned) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux 31 43 Ion Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Astana-Premier Tech 30 44 Anthony Turgis (Fra) TotalEnergies 30 45 Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana-Premier Tech 28 46 Julien Bernard (Fra) Trek-Segafredo 28 47 Ivan Garcia Cortina (Spa) Movistar Team 28 48 Maxime Chevalier (Fra) B&B Hotels p/b KTM 28 49 Connor Swift (GBr) Team Arkea-Samsic 27 50 Christophe Laporte (Fra) Cofidis 27 51 Cyril Barthe (Fra) B&B Hotels p/b KTM 26 52 Elie Gesbert (Fra) Team Arkea-Samsic 26 53 Sepp Kuss (USA) Jumbo-Visma 25 54 Christopher Juul-Jensen (Den) Team BikeExchange 25 55 Kenny Elissonde (Fra) Trek-Segafredo 24 56 Neilson Powless (USA) EF Education-Nippo 24 57 Pierre Latour (Fra) TotalEnergies 24 58 Fred Wright (GBr) Bahrain Victorious 24 59 Jonas Rickaert (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix 23 60 Enric Mas Nicolau (Spa) Movistar Team 23 61 Fabien Doubey (Fra) TotalEnergies 23 62 Danny van Poppel (Ned) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux 23 63 Rigoberto Uran (Col) EF Education-Nippo 22 64 Hugo Houle (Can) Astana-Premier Tech 22 65 Ben O'Connor (Aus) AG2R Citroën Team 21 66 Xandro Meurisse (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix 21 67 Daniel Martin (Irl) Israel Start-up Nation 21 68 Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) AG2R Citroën Team 20 69 Omer Goldstein (Isr) Israel Start-up Nation 20 70 Ruben Guerreiro (Por) EF Education-Nippo 19 71 Nairo Quintana (Col) Team Arkea-Samsic 18 72 Mads Pedersen (Den) Trek-Segafredo 18 73 Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team 17 74 Michael Schär (Swi) AG2R Citroën Team 17 75 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal 17 76 Sean Bennett (USA) Qhubeka-NextHash 17 77 Dries Devenyns (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep 17 78 Aurélien Paret Peintre (Fra) AG2R Citroën Team 15 79 Esteban Chaves Rubio (Col) Team BikeExchange 15 80 Valentin Madouas (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 15 81 Omar Fraile Matarranz (Spa) Astana-Premier Tech 15 82 Jeremy Cabot (Fra) TotalEnergies 15 83 Maximilian Walscheid (Ger) Qhubeka-NextHash 14 84 Sergio Henao Montoya (Col) Qhubeka-NextHash 13 85 Lorenzo Rota (Ita) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux 13 86 Dorian Godon (Fra) AG2R Citroën Team 13 87 Stefan Bissegger (Swi) EF Education-Nippo 13 88 Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) Alpecin-Fenix 13 89 Daniel Oss (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe 13 90 Jelle Wallays (Bel) Cofidis 13 91 Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana-Premier Tech 11 92 Quentin Pacher (Fra) B&B Hotels p/b KTM 11 93 Bruno Armirail (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 11 94 Pello Bilbao Lopez De Armentia (Spa) Bahrain Victorious 10 95 Simon Clarke (Aus) Qhubeka-NextHash 10 96 Louis Meintjes (RSA) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux 9 97 Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Lotto Soudal 9 98 Benoit Cosnefroy (Fra) AG2R Citroën Team 9 99 Lukas Pöstlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe 8 100 Mikkel Bjerg (Den) UAE Team Emirates 8 101 Richie Porte (Aus) Ineos Grenadiers 7 102 Geraint Thomas (GBr) Ineos Grenadiers 7 103 Davide Formolo (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 6 104 Silvan Dillier (Swi) Alpecin-Fenix 6 105 Cyril Gautier (Fra) B&B Hotels p/b KTM 5 106 Rick Zabel (Ger) Israel Start-up Nation 5 107 Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Ineos Grenadiers 4 108 Nils Eekhoff (Ned) Team DSM 4 109 Brandon McNulty (USA) UAE Team Emirates 3 110 Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Jumbo-Visma 2 111 Mark Donovan (GBr) Team DSM 2 112 Jesus Herrada (Spa) Cofidis 2 113 Mike Teunissen (Ned) Jumbo-Visma 2 114 Dmitriy Gruzdev (Kaz) Astana-Premier Tech 2 115 Marco Haller (Aut) Bahrain Victorious 2 116 Vegard Stake Laengen (Nor) UAE Team Emirates 1 117 Marc Hirschi (Swi) UAE Team Emirates 1 118 Reto Hollenstein (Swi) Israel Start-up Nation -6 119 Pierre Rolland (Fra) B&B Hotels p/b KTM -13

Mountains Classification Pos. Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Wout Poels (Ned) Bahrain Victorious 74 2 Michael Woods (Can) Israel Start-up Nation 66 3 Nairo Quintana (Col) Team Arkea-Samsic 64 4 Wout Van Aert (Bel) Jumbo-Visma 64 5 Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek-Segafredo 41 6 Kenny Elissonde (Fra) Trek-Segafredo 27 7 Tadej Pogacar (Slo) UAE Team Emirates 26 8 Ben O'Connor (Aus) AG2R Citroën Team 24 9 Sergio Higuita Garcia (Col) EF Education-Nippo 24 10 Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Deceuninck-QuickStep 20 11 Jonas Vingegaard (Den) Jumbo-Visma 20 12 Anthony Perez (Fra) Cofidis 19 13 Patrick Konrad (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe 18 14 Mattia Cattaneo (Ita) Deceuninck-QuickStep 18 15 Guillaume Martin (Fra) Cofidis 15 16 Sepp Kuss (USA) Jumbo-Visma 14 17 Rigoberto Uran (Col) EF Education-Nippo 12 18 Matej Mohoric (Slo) Bahrain Victorious 11 19 Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team 11 20 Dylan Teuns (Bel) Bahrain Victorious 10 21 Daniel Martin (Irl) Israel Start-up Nation 10 22 Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bahrain Victorious 10 23 Richard Carapaz (Ecu) Ineos Grenadiers 8 24 Jan Bakelants (Bel) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux 8 25 Pierre Latour (Fra) TotalEnergies 6 26 David Gaudu (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 6 27 Fabien Doubey (Fra) TotalEnergies 6 28 Ide Schelling (Ned) Bora-Hansgrohe 5 29 Ion Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Astana-Premier Tech 5 30 Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) Alpecin-Fenix 4 31 Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana-Premier Tech 4 32 Franck Bonnamour (Fra) B&B Hotels p/b KTM 4 33 Xandro Meurisse (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix 4 34 Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek-Segafredo 4 35 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal 4 36 Kasper Asgreen (Den) Deceuninck-QuickStep 3 37 Brent Van Moer (Bel) Lotto Soudal 3 38 Harry Sweeny (Aus) Lotto Soudal 3 39 Nils Politt (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 2 40 Edward Theuns (Bel) Trek-Segafredo 2 41 Ruben Guerreiro (Por) EF Education-Nippo 2 42 Valentin Madouas (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 2 43 Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Ineos Grenadiers 2 44 Michael Matthews (Aus) Team BikeExchange 2 45 Hugo Houle (Can) Astana-Premier Tech 1 46 Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) AG2R Citroën Team 1 47 Danny van Poppel (Ned) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux 1 48 Jelle Wallays (Bel) Cofidis 1 49 Esteban Chaves Rubio (Col) Team BikeExchange 1 50 Stefan Küng (Swi) Groupama-FDJ 1 51 Toms Skujins (Lat) Trek-Segafredo 1 52 Christopher Juul-Jensen (Den) Team BikeExchange 1 53 Pierre Rolland (Fra) B&B Hotels p/b KTM 54 Reto Hollenstein (Swi) Israel Start-up Nation -1

Young Riders Classification Pos. Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Tadej Pogacar (Slo) UAE Team Emirates 66:23:06 2 Jonas Vingegaard (Den) Jumbo-Visma 0:05:32 3 David Gaudu (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 0:14:13 4 Aurélien Paret Peintre (Fra) AG2R Citroën Team 0:22:10 5 Sergio Higuita Garcia (Col) EF Education-Nippo 1:00:19 6 Mark Donovan (GBr) Team DSM 1:25:42 7 Valentin Madouas (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 1:28:23 8 Neilson Powless (USA) EF Education-Nippo 1:33:57 9 Jonas Rutsch (Ger) EF Education-Nippo 1:56:55 10 Brent Van Moer (Bel) Lotto Soudal 2:03:35 11 Cyril Barthe (Fra) B&B Hotels p/b KTM 2:16:45 12 Brandon McNulty (USA) UAE Team Emirates 2:17:15 13 Dorian Godon (Fra) AG2R Citroën Team 2:18:48 14 Harry Sweeny (Aus) Lotto Soudal 2:19:27 15 Fred Wright (GBr) Bahrain Victorious 2:30:48 16 Georg Zimmermann (Ger) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux 2:32:31 17 Maxime Chevalier (Fra) B&B Hotels p/b KTM 2:33:06 18 Stefan Bissegger (Swi) EF Education-Nippo 2:35:53 19 Jasper Philipsen (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix 2:43:49 20 Mikkel Bjerg (Den) UAE Team Emirates 2:49:54 21 Marc Hirschi (Swi) UAE Team Emirates 2:52:49 22 Ide Schelling (Ned) Bora-Hansgrohe 2:52:53 23 Omer Goldstein (Isr) Israel Start-up Nation 2:59:50 24 Joris Nieuwenhuis (Ned) Team DSM 3:01:38 25 Sean Bennett (USA) Qhubeka-NextHash 3:03:04 26 Nils Eekhoff (Ned) Team DSM 3:04:19 27 Casper Pedersen (Den) Team DSM