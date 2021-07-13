Tour de France: Konrad solos to victory on stage 16
Austrian champion holds off breakaway companions in Saint-Gaudens
Patrick Konrad (Bora-Hansgrohe) claimed the biggest win of his career on stage 16 of the Tour de France, celebrating a Pyrenean breakaway triumph after riding solo for 35 kilometres.
The Austrian champion was an aggressive presence in a break that only formed around the halfway mark, first bridging from a chase group to a leading trio on the Col de la Core before going solo on the Col de Portet d’Aspet.
David Gaudu (Groupama-FDJ) and Sonny Colbrelli (Bahrain Victorious) rode clear from the chase group on the Portet d’Aspet and were just 20 seconds in arrears at the summit. However, that doubled on the wet and treacherous descent, where Fabio Casartelli lost his life on the 1995 Tour but where there were thankfully no crashes on Tuesday.
Konrad still had plenty to do as the road flattened out in the final 20km, not least the Côte d’Aspret-Sarrat, the fourth climb of the day and a sting in the tail at 8.4 per cent over 800 metres.
Gaudu, who’d slotted back into a larger chase group, launched another acceleration there but it was in vain and Konrad safely negotiated the final few wet kilometres to raise his arms in Saint Gaudens.
Colbrelli got the better of Michael Matthews (BikeExchange) in the sprint for second place, neither taking top honours but both making inroads on green jersey Mark Cavendish in the points classification.
Despite a frantic and fluid first half of the stage, it turned into a quiet day for the general classification contenders, although it did spark back into life on that short final climb. As Simon Geschke looked to set up his Cofidis teammate Guillaume Martin, Wout van Aert (Jumbo-Visma) accelerated away and almost inadvertently split the bunch, taking 15 riders away with him.
All the overall contenders were present and correct, but still the Belgian champion, with Jonas Vingegaard tucked in the wheel, drove it all the way to the line, where the GC riders sprinted home for the minor placings more than 12 minutes after Konrad had arrived.
Even yellow jersey Tadej Pogačar, whose UAE Emirates teammates had overcome a tricky start to impose a relaxed tempo for most of the day, launched a full-spirited sprint alongside Richard Carapaz (Ineos Grenadiers), despite enjoying an overall lead of more than five minutes.
“This is my first win in the WorldTour and it’s in the biggest race in the world. I’m really speechless,” Konrad said. “This victory is for my family, my friends, all my believers and also for Bora-Hansgrohe, who have always believed in me. To win a stage in the champion’s jersey makes me really proud.
“I was already in three breakaways here and was waiting until the finale, which was always not the best decision. When Mohoric won, he went really early and when Mollema won, he went really early, so I said to myself ‘if I get in this situation again, I will be that guy’. I gave it a try and I’m happy it worked out.”
How it unfolded
The stage stopped before it started, with the riders negotiating a pause to proceedings at the end of the neutral zone in order to take off layers. The start village was positioned up the top of the mountain at 2,000 metres’ altitude and the neutralized roll-out was essentially a 19-kilometre descent, with all the riders wrapped up against the single-digit temperatures. Once they’d stopped and taken off their warmers, the stage was waved underway and road continued downhill.
It was another fast and frantic start, with the race not properly settling into a pattern until the intermediate sprint in Vic d’Oust at the half-way mark. Kasper Asgreen (Deceuninck-QuickStep) was a solo early attacker, getting a gap and holding it all the way to the first of the day’s four climbs, the category-2 Col de Port – 11.4km at 5.1 per cent.
The front of the bunch had been fluid and active, with a couple of small groups enjoying brief stints off the front, but the attacks intensified on the climb. Michal Kwiatkowski (Ineos Grenadiers) attacked and was joined by Asgreen’s teammate Mattia Cattaneo, and they made it across to form a leading trio 43m from the top.
Behind, the accelerations were non-stop, and Pogačar was active, even shutting some gaps himself. A nine-man chase group went clear on the upper slopes but their lead was wiped out over the top of the climb, as the peloton crested 35 seconds behind the lead trio and three minutes ahead of a gruppetto that contained Mark Cavendish and the other sprinters.
The subsequent descent was wet and treacherous, with Asgreen riding onto the grass verge and nearly crashing at one point. Chris Juul-Jensen (Teamm BikeExchange), who’d been in that nine-man attack, continued to push hard down the descent, and his efforts saw the leaders brought back and the bunch back together, although it was heavily strung out.
With 100km to go, they were spat out into the valley, where the strung out bunch began to split. Three of Pogačar’s teammates – Vegard Stake Laengen, Rafal Majka, and Mikkel Bjerg were caught out, along with Richie Porte and Dylan van Baarle from Ineos.
There was an extended stretch in the valley ahead of the intermediate sprint, which drew out Michael Matthews (BikeExchange) and Sonny Colbrelli (Bahrain Victorious). They briefly sparked a six-man move, before joining in another counter-attack once another lead group had form. That lead group was a trio of Juul-Jensen, Fabien Doubey (TotalEnergies), and Jan Bakelants (Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert) and they reached the intermediate sprint with a lead of several seconds as Bakelants claimed maximum points ahead of Doubey and Juul-Jensen.
Half a minute later, Matthews outsprinted Colbrelli to take the next best haul, crossing the line in a group with Patrick Konrad (Bora-Hansgrohe), Benoît Cosnefroy (AG2R Citroën), Pierre-Luc Périchon (Cofidis), Lorenzo Rota (Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert), and Franck Bonnamour (B&B Hotels). That chase group soon swelled to 11 after Toms Skujins (Trek-Segafredo), David Gaudu (Groupama-FDJ), Fred Wright (Bahrain Victorious), and Alex Aranburu (Astana) escaped the bunch ahead of the sprint.
The peloton itself eased on the run-in to that sprint, allowed the group of riders dropped in the split to rejoin, as the gap to the leaders grew out.
With 81km to go, the second climb of the day began, the Col de la Core – 13.1km at 6.6 per cent. The leading trio established an advantage of 45 seconds before Konrad decided to take matters into his own hands by attacking solo and bridging across 3.5km from the top. The Austrian champion set about pushing on, causing Juul-Jensen to be dropped 2km from the summit. Further down the road, Gaudu took responsibility and his pace split the group, with Bonnamour, Colbrelli, and Skujins the ones able to follow at first, before Périchon, Aranburu, Rota, and Matthews came back.
Back in the bunch, UAE had numbers again and set Stake Laengen to work as they finally imposed control on proceedings and the gap grew to seven minutes,. However, about half-way up, EF Education-Nippo took over, riding for second-placed Urán.
At the summit, Konrad led the new leading trio over the top, ahead of Bakelants and Doubey, with the leading chasers at just 10 seconds. The peloton followed at 6:50, and the gruppetto, which had regained contact ahead of the climb before falling away again, at 9:20.
On the descent, the chase group reformed, with the exception of Cosnefroy, and chased the leading trio through the valley at 35 seconds. With 39km to go, the front three hit the last major climb, the category-2 Col de Portet d’Aspet (5.4km at 7.1 per cent) with a lead of 25 seconds, while the peloton had slipped to 9:15.
After a kilometre or so, Konrad appeared unhappy with the pace and decided to attack, quickly moving clear. Bakelants dug in as Doubey drifted back to the chase group, where Juul-Jensen was dropped. When Konrad’s lead reached the minute-mark, Gaudu had no choice but to hit out and raise the tempo. Only Bonnamour and Colbrelli were able to follow the Frenchman as they eased past Bakelants, but then Bonnamour lost contact. Colbrelli clung to Gaudu’s wheel as his green jersey rival Matthews tried to limit the damage behind.
Konrad crested the Ported d’Aspet alone, but his lead had been slashed as Gaudu and Colbrelli followed at 25 seconds. Another 20 seconds behind was a chase group with Matthews, Skujins, Bonnamour, Bakelants, and Rota. Back in the peloton, UAE led the way with a relaxed tempo as the gap grew to 12 minutes by the summit, where Wout van Aert appeared to lead Jonas Vingegaard downhill.
The subsequent descent, where Fabio Casartelli lost his life during the 1995 Tour, was made even more treacherous by the rain, and Colbrelli was distanced by Gaudu, although both lose ground to Konrad. As the road flattened out with 23km to go, the Austrian had 40 seconds in hand, with Colbrelli and Gaudu not far in front of the chase group that had swelled to seven after Périchon and Aranburu rejoined on the descent. Those groups came together with 15km to go, by which point Konrad had a one-minute lead.
With 7.5km to go, Konrad hit the Côte d’Aspret-Sarrat, the final climb of the day and a sting in the tail at 8.4 per cent over 800 metres. He had a lead of 1:13 and only lost 13 seconds as he grinded up in the big ring while Gaudu attacked from behind. Skujins tried to drive it over the top but the chase group reformed for the run-in, where it soon became apparent they’d be scrapping for the minor placings.
As Konrad ticked off the wet final few kilometres, Périchon jumped from the chase group but was swamped on the line and was just pipped for the podium places by Colbrelli and Matthews.
When the bunch hit the final kicker, it suddenly came to life, with Simon Geschke setting up Cofidis teammate Guillaume Martin before Van Aert came up with an ostentatious move that took him clear of the rest. He almost couldn’t believe it, but when he looked around it turned out he’d forced a split. There were 16 riders in the move, but none of the riders in the top 10 on GC missed it. Still, Van Aert, with Vingegaard in the wheel, drove it all the way to the line, even if the real battles will come with the major two summit finishes on Wednesday and Thursday.
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Patrick Konrad (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe
|4:01:59
|2
|Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bahrain Victorious
|0:00:42
|3
|Michael Matthews (Aus) Team BikeExchange
|4
|Pierre-Luc Périchon (Fra) Cofidis
|5
|Franck Bonnamour (Fra) B&B Hotels p/b KTM
|6
|Alex Aranburu Deba (Spa) Astana-Premier Tech
|7
|Toms Skujins (Lat) Trek-Segafredo
|0:00:45
|8
|Jan Bakelants (Bel) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux
|9
|David Gaudu (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|0:00:47
|10
|Lorenzo Rota (Ita) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux
|0:01:03
|11
|Fabien Doubey (Fra) TotalEnergies
|0:04:39
|12
|Fred Wright (GBr) Bahrain Victorious
|0:04:41
|13
|Richard Carapaz (Ecu) Ineos Grenadiers
|0:13:49
|14
|Tadej Pogacar (Slo) UAE Team Emirates
|15
|Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana-Premier Tech
|16
|Jonas Vingegaard (Den) Jumbo-Visma
|17
|Rigoberto Uran (Col) EF Education-Nippo
|18
|Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Bora-Hansgrohe
|19
|Ben O'Connor (Aus) AG2R Citroën Team
|20
|Mattia Cattaneo (Ita) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|21
|Enric Mas Nicolau (Spa) Movistar Team
|22
|Pello Bilbao Lopez De Armentia (Spa) Bahrain Victorious
|23
|Guillaume Martin (Fra) Cofidis
|0:13:53
|24
|Davide Formolo (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|0:14:12
|25
|Wout Van Aert (Bel) Jumbo-Visma
|0:14:22
|26
|Dorian Godon (Fra) AG2R Citroën Team
|0:14:44
|27
|Michael Schär (Swi) AG2R Citroën Team
|28
|Edward Theuns (Bel) Trek-Segafredo
|29
|Magnus Cort (Den) EF Education-Nippo
|30
|Dylan Teuns (Bel) Bahrain Victorious
|31
|Louis Meintjes (RSA) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux
|32
|Cyril Barthe (Fra) B&B Hotels p/b KTM
|33
|Aurélien Paret Peintre (Fra) AG2R Citroën Team
|34
|Julien Bernard (Fra) Trek-Segafredo
|35
|Neilson Powless (USA) EF Education-Nippo
|36
|Quentin Pacher (Fra) B&B Hotels p/b KTM
|37
|Silvan Dillier (Swi) Alpecin-Fenix
|38
|Ruben Guerreiro (Por) EF Education-Nippo
|39
|Jonas Rutsch (Ger) EF Education-Nippo
|40
|Mike Teunissen (Ned) Jumbo-Visma
|41
|Xandro Meurisse (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix
|42
|Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek-Segafredo
|43
|Esteban Chaves Rubio (Col) Team BikeExchange
|44
|Sergio Henao Montoya (Col) Qhubeka-NextHash
|45
|Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team
|46
|Carlos Barbero (Spa) Qhubeka-NextHash
|47
|Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) AG2R Citroën Team
|48
|Kenny Elissonde (Fra) Trek-Segafredo
|49
|Ruben Fernandez (Spa) Cofidis
|0:14:57
|50
|Georg Zimmermann (Ger) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux
|51
|Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|52
|Jonathan Castroviejo Nicolas (Spa) Ineos Grenadiers
|53
|Miguel Angel Lopez Moreno (Col) Movistar Team
|54
|Marc Hirschi (Swi) UAE Team Emirates
|55
|Michael Valgren (Den) EF Education-Nippo
|56
|Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Ineos Grenadiers
|0:15:08
|57
|Simon Geschke (Ger) Cofidis
|58
|Dylan van Baarle (Ned) Ineos Grenadiers
|59
|Oliver Naesen (Bel) AG2R Citroën Team
|60
|Hugo Houle (Can) Astana-Premier Tech
|0:15:14
|61
|Matej Mohoric (Slo) Bahrain Victorious
|0:15:17
|62
|Brandon McNulty (USA) UAE Team Emirates
|0:15:20
|63
|Nils Politt (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|64
|Ion Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Astana-Premier Tech
|0:15:24
|65
|Sepp Kuss (USA) Jumbo-Visma
|0:15:40
|66
|Anthony Perez (Fra) Cofidis
|0:16:31
|67
|Rafal Majka (Pol) UAE Team Emirates
|0:16:33
|68
|Rui Costa (Por) UAE Team Emirates
|69
|Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:16:42
|70
|Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana-Premier Tech
|71
|Ivan Garcia Cortina (Spa) Movistar Team
|72
|Richie Porte (Aus) Ineos Grenadiers
|73
|Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|74
|Daniel Oss (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe
|75
|Julien Simon (Fra) TotalEnergies
|76
|Omar Fraile Matarranz (Spa) Astana-Premier Tech
|77
|Brent Van Moer (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|78
|Jasper Philipsen (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix
|79
|Nairo Quintana (Col) Team Arkea-Samsic
|80
|Petr Vakoc (Cze) Alpecin-Fenix
|81
|Kasper Asgreen (Den) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|82
|Imanol Erviti (Spa) Movistar Team
|83
|Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) Alpecin-Fenix
|84
|Jorge Arcas (Spa) Movistar Team
|85
|Cristian Rodriguez Martin (Spa) TotalEnergies
|86
|Victor de la Parte (Spa) TotalEnergies
|87
|Joris Nieuwenhuis (Ned) Team DSM
|88
|Jesus Herrada (Spa) Cofidis
|89
|Carlos Verona Quintanilla (Spa) Movistar Team
|90
|Benoit Cosnefroy (Fra) AG2R Citroën Team
|91
|Maxime Chevalier (Fra) B&B Hotels p/b KTM
|92
|Sergio Higuita Garcia (Col) EF Education-Nippo
|93
|Pierre Latour (Fra) TotalEnergies
|94
|Jonas Rickaert (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix
|95
|Valentin Madouas (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|96
|Luka Mezgec (Slo) Team BikeExchange
|97
|Stefan Bissegger (Swi) EF Education-Nippo
|98
|Wout Poels (Ned) Bahrain Victorious
|99
|Marco Haller (Aut) Bahrain Victorious
|100
|Mark Donovan (GBr) Team DSM
|101
|Geraint Thomas (GBr) Ineos Grenadiers
|102
|Daniel Martin (Irl) Israel Start-up Nation
|103
|Pierre Rolland (Fra) B&B Hotels p/b KTM
|104
|Danny van Poppel (Ned) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux
|105
|Stefan Küng (Swi) Groupama-FDJ
|106
|Omer Goldstein (Isr) Israel Start-up Nation
|107
|Cyril Gautier (Fra) B&B Hotels p/b KTM
|108
|Elie Gesbert (Fra) Team Arkea-Samsic
|109
|Ide Schelling (Ned) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:16:50
|110
|Mikkel Bjerg (Den) UAE Team Emirates
|0:17:56
|111
|Harry Sweeny (Aus) Lotto Soudal
|112
|Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Jumbo-Visma
|113
|Luke Durbridge (Aus) Team BikeExchange
|114
|Vegard Stake Laengen (Nor) UAE Team Emirates
|115
|Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|116
|Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek-Segafredo
|117
|Mads Pedersen (Den) Trek-Segafredo
|118
|Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Ineos Grenadiers
|119
|Christophe Laporte (Fra) Cofidis
|120
|Lukas Pöstlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe
|121
|Casper Pedersen (Den) Team DSM
|122
|Bruno Armirail (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|123
|Anthony Turgis (Fra) TotalEnergies
|124
|Dmitriy Gruzdev (Kaz) Astana-Premier Tech
|125
|Jeremy Cabot (Fra) TotalEnergies
|126
|Connor Swift (GBr) Team Arkea-Samsic
|127
|Michael Woods (Can) Israel Start-up Nation
|128
|Christopher Juul-Jensen (Den) Team BikeExchange
|0:18:02
|129
|Reto Hollenstein (Swi) Israel Start-up Nation
|0:23:40
|130
|Guillaume Boivin (Can) Israel Start-up Nation
|131
|Chris Froome (GBr) Israel Start-up Nation
|132
|Maximilian Walscheid (Ger) Qhubeka-NextHash
|133
|André Greipel (Ger) Israel Start-up Nation
|134
|Rick Zabel (Ger) Israel Start-up Nation
|135
|Mark Cavendish (GBr) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|136
|Simon Clarke (Aus) Qhubeka-NextHash
|137
|Sean Bennett (USA) Qhubeka-NextHash
|138
|Davide Ballerini (Ita) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|139
|Tim Declercq (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|140
|Michael Mørkøv (Den) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|141
|Jelle Wallays (Bel) Cofidis
|142
|Boy van Poppel (Ned) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux
|143
|Dries Devenyns (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|144
|Cees Bol (Ned) Team DSM
|145
|Nils Eekhoff (Ned) Team DSM
|DNS
|Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|DNS
|Amund Grøndahl Jansen (Nor) Team BikeExchange
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Jan Bakelants (Bel) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux
|20
|2
|Fabien Doubey (Fra) TotalEnergies
|17
|3
|Christopher Juul-Jensen (Den) Team BikeExchange
|15
|4
|Michael Matthews (Aus) Team BikeExchange
|13
|5
|Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bahrain Victorious
|11
|6
|Franck Bonnamour (Fra) B&B Hotels p/b KTM
|10
|7
|Benoit Cosnefroy (Fra) AG2R Citroën Team
|9
|8
|Patrick Konrad (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe
|8
|9
|Pierre-Luc Périchon (Fra) Cofidis
|7
|10
|Lorenzo Rota (Ita) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux
|6
|11
|Toms Skujins (Lat) Trek-Segafredo
|5
|12
|Fred Wright (GBr) Bahrain Victorious
|4
|13
|David Gaudu (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|3
|14
|Alex Aranburu Deba (Spa) Astana-Premier Tech
|2
|15
|Vegard Stake Laengen (Nor) UAE Team Emirates
|1
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Patrick Konrad (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe
|30
|2
|Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bahrain Victorious
|25
|3
|Michael Matthews (Aus) Team BikeExchange
|22
|4
|Pierre-Luc Périchon (Fra) Cofidis
|19
|5
|Franck Bonnamour (Fra) B&B Hotels p/b KTM
|17
|6
|Alex Aranburu Deba (Spa) Astana-Premier Tech
|15
|7
|Toms Skujins (Lat) Trek-Segafredo
|13
|8
|Jan Bakelants (Bel) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux
|11
|9
|David Gaudu (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|9
|10
|Lorenzo Rota (Ita) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux
|7
|11
|Fabien Doubey (Fra) TotalEnergies
|6
|12
|Fred Wright (GBr) Bahrain Victorious
|5
|13
|Richard Carapaz (Ecu) Ineos Grenadiers
|4
|14
|Tadej Pogacar (Slo) UAE Team Emirates
|3
|15
|Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana-Premier Tech
|2
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Mattia Cattaneo (Ita) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|5
|2
|Kasper Asgreen (Den) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|3
|3
|Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Ineos Grenadiers
|2
|4
|Christopher Juul-Jensen (Den) Team BikeExchange
|1
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Patrick Konrad (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe
|10
|2
|Jan Bakelants (Bel) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux
|8
|3
|Fabien Doubey (Fra) TotalEnergies
|6
|4
|Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bahrain Victorious
|4
|5
|Franck Bonnamour (Fra) B&B Hotels p/b KTM
|2
|6
|David Gaudu (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|1
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Patrick Konrad (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe
|5
|2
|David Gaudu (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|3
|3
|Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bahrain Victorious
|2
|4
|Michael Matthews (Aus) Team BikeExchange
|1
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Patrick Konrad (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe
|1
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|David Gaudu (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|4:02:46
|2
|Fred Wright (GBr) Bahrain Victorious
|0:03:54
|3
|Tadej Pogacar (Slo) UAE Team Emirates
|0:13:02
|4
|Jonas Vingegaard (Den) Jumbo-Visma
|5
|Dorian Godon (Fra) AG2R Citroën Team
|0:13:57
|6
|Cyril Barthe (Fra) B&B Hotels p/b KTM
|7
|Aurélien Paret Peintre (Fra) AG2R Citroën Team
|8
|Neilson Powless (USA) EF Education-Nippo
|9
|Jonas Rutsch (Ger) EF Education-Nippo
|10
|Georg Zimmermann (Ger) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux
|0:14:10
|11
|Marc Hirschi (Swi) UAE Team Emirates
|12
|Brandon McNulty (USA) UAE Team Emirates
|0:14:33
|13
|Brent Van Moer (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:15:55
|14
|Jasper Philipsen (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix
|15
|Joris Nieuwenhuis (Ned) Team DSM
|16
|Maxime Chevalier (Fra) B&B Hotels p/b KTM
|17
|Sergio Higuita Garcia (Col) EF Education-Nippo
|18
|Valentin Madouas (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|19
|Stefan Bissegger (Swi) EF Education-Nippo
|20
|Mark Donovan (GBr) Team DSM
|21
|Omer Goldstein (Isr) Israel Start-up Nation
|22
|Ide Schelling (Ned) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:16:03
|23
|Mikkel Bjerg (Den) UAE Team Emirates
|0:17:09
|24
|Harry Sweeny (Aus) Lotto Soudal
|25
|Casper Pedersen (Den) Team DSM
|26
|Sean Bennett (USA) Qhubeka-NextHash
|0:22:53
|27
|Nils Eekhoff (Ned) Team DSM
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Patrick Konrad (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux
|12:22:29
|2
|Bahrain Victorious
|0:02:40
|3
|Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:12:14
|4
|Cofidis
|0:13:00
|5
|Astana-Premier Tech
|0:13:13
|6
|B&B Hotels p/b KTM
|0:13:38
|7
|Trek-Segafredo
|0:13:41
|8
|Team BikeExchange
|0:15:36
|9
|Groupama-FDJ
|0:17:39
|10
|TotalEnergies
|0:21:31
|11
|Jumbo-Visma
|0:26:23
|12
|UAE Team Emirates
|0:26:26
|13
|AG2R Citroën Team
|0:26:45
|14
|EF Education-Nippo
|15
|Movistar Team
|0:26:58
|16
|Ineos Grenadiers
|0:27:22
|17
|Alpecin-Fenix
|0:29:38
|18
|Deceuninck-QuickStep
|0:31:55
|19
|Lotto Soudal
|0:33:34
|20
|Team DSM
|0:34:48
|21
|Team Arkea-Samsic
|22
|Israel Start-up Nation
|23
|Qhubeka-NextHash
|0:36:36
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Tadej Pogacar (Slo) UAE Team Emirates
|66:23:06
|2
|Rigoberto Uran (Col) EF Education-Nippo
|0:05:18
|3
|Jonas Vingegaard (Den) Jumbo-Visma
|0:05:32
|4
|Richard Carapaz (Ecu) Ineos Grenadiers
|0:05:33
|5
|Ben O'Connor (Aus) AG2R Citroën Team
|0:05:58
|6
|Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:06:16
|7
|Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana-Premier Tech
|0:07:01
|8
|Enric Mas Nicolau (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:07:11
|9
|Guillaume Martin (Fra) Cofidis
|0:08:02
|10
|Pello Bilbao Lopez De Armentia (Spa) Bahrain Victorious
|0:10:59
|11
|David Gaudu (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|0:14:13
|12
|Mattia Cattaneo (Ita) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|0:14:45
|13
|Aurélien Paret Peintre (Fra) AG2R Citroën Team
|0:22:10
|14
|Esteban Chaves Rubio (Col) Team BikeExchange
|0:23:46
|15
|Louis Meintjes (RSA) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux
|0:30:11
|16
|Wout Van Aert (Bel) Jumbo-Visma
|0:32:16
|17
|Sergio Henao Montoya (Col) Qhubeka-NextHash
|0:37:43
|18
|Wout Poels (Ned) Bahrain Victorious
|0:38:42
|19
|Dylan Teuns (Bel) Bahrain Victorious
|0:44:09
|20
|Ruben Guerreiro (Por) EF Education-Nippo
|0:44:56
|21
|Patrick Konrad (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:47:02
|22
|Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek-Segafredo
|0:48:12
|23
|Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:51:10
|24
|Franck Bonnamour (Fra) B&B Hotels p/b KTM
|0:52:58
|25
|Jonathan Castroviejo Nicolas (Spa) Ineos Grenadiers
|0:56:36
|26
|Kenny Elissonde (Fra) Trek-Segafredo
|0:57:53
|27
|Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|0:59:19
|28
|Sergio Higuita Garcia (Col) EF Education-Nippo
|1:00:19
|29
|Michael Woods (Can) Israel Start-up Nation
|1:00:50
|30
|Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Jumbo-Visma
|1:05:39
|31
|Ion Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Astana-Premier Tech
|1:06:32
|32
|Nairo Quintana (Col) Team Arkea-Samsic
|1:07:52
|33
|Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana-Premier Tech
|1:21:10
|34
|Richie Porte (Aus) Ineos Grenadiers
|1:25:05
|35
|Davide Formolo (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|1:25:40
|36
|Mark Donovan (GBr) Team DSM
|1:25:42
|37
|Xandro Meurisse (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix
|1:28:03
|38
|Miguel Angel Lopez Moreno (Col) Movistar Team
|1:28:13
|39
|Valentin Madouas (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|1:28:23
|40
|Jan Bakelants (Bel) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux
|1:30:16
|41
|Pierre Rolland (Fra) B&B Hotels p/b KTM
|1:30:20
|42
|Julien Bernard (Fra) Trek-Segafredo
|1:30:30
|43
|Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|1:31:04
|44
|Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bahrain Victorious
|1:32:30
|45
|Neilson Powless (USA) EF Education-Nippo
|1:33:57
|46
|Quentin Pacher (Fra) B&B Hotels p/b KTM
|1:35:17
|47
|Matej Mohoric (Slo) Bahrain Victorious
|1:36:02
|48
|Geraint Thomas (GBr) Ineos Grenadiers
|1:37:16
|49
|Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek-Segafredo
|1:37:35
|50
|Sepp Kuss (USA) Jumbo-Visma
|1:38:19
|51
|Rafal Majka (Pol) UAE Team Emirates
|1:39:22
|52
|Daniel Martin (Irl) Israel Start-up Nation
|1:39:58
|53
|Cristian Rodriguez Martin (Spa) TotalEnergies
|1:44:17
|54
|Stefan Küng (Swi) Groupama-FDJ
|1:44:45
|55
|Kasper Asgreen (Den) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|1:46:43
|56
|Pierre Latour (Fra) TotalEnergies
|1:49:25
|57
|Nils Politt (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|1:49:52
|58
|Michael Valgren (Den) EF Education-Nippo
|1:51:50
|59
|Dylan van Baarle (Ned) Ineos Grenadiers
|1:52:40
|60
|Lorenzo Rota (Ita) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux
|1:53:10
|61
|Magnus Cort (Den) EF Education-Nippo
|1:53:15
|62
|Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Ineos Grenadiers
|1:53:50
|63
|Hugo Houle (Can) Astana-Premier Tech
|1:55:05
|64
|Omar Fraile Matarranz (Spa) Astana-Premier Tech
|1:55:24
|65
|Jonas Rutsch (Ger) EF Education-Nippo
|1:56:55
|66
|Simon Geschke (Ger) Cofidis
|1:57:04
|67
|Imanol Erviti (Spa) Movistar Team
|1:57:43
|68
|Elie Gesbert (Fra) Team Arkea-Samsic
|1:58:52
|69
|Alex Aranburu Deba (Spa) Astana-Premier Tech
|1:59:50
|70
|Toms Skujins (Lat) Trek-Segafredo
|2:01:29
|71
|Michael Schär (Swi) AG2R Citroën Team
|2:01:38
|72
|Brent Van Moer (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|2:03:35
|73
|Rui Costa (Por) UAE Team Emirates
|74
|Michael Matthews (Aus) Team BikeExchange
|2:05:53
|75
|Silvan Dillier (Swi) Alpecin-Fenix
|2:06:40
|76
|Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Ineos Grenadiers
|2:06:54
|77
|Fabien Doubey (Fra) TotalEnergies
|2:09:06
|78
|Oliver Naesen (Bel) AG2R Citroën Team
|2:10:52
|79
|Cyril Gautier (Fra) B&B Hotels p/b KTM
|2:11:41
|80
|Pierre-Luc Périchon (Fra) Cofidis
|2:15:22
|81
|Connor Swift (GBr) Team Arkea-Samsic
|2:16:07
|82
|Cyril Barthe (Fra) B&B Hotels p/b KTM
|2:16:45
|83
|Brandon McNulty (USA) UAE Team Emirates
|2:17:15
|84
|Dorian Godon (Fra) AG2R Citroën Team
|2:18:48
|85
|Harry Sweeny (Aus) Lotto Soudal
|2:19:27
|86
|Ruben Fernandez (Spa) Cofidis
|2:19:39
|87
|Anthony Turgis (Fra) TotalEnergies
|2:19:55
|88
|Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) AG2R Citroën Team
|2:20:41
|89
|Jesus Herrada (Spa) Cofidis
|2:23:27
|90
|Luka Mezgec (Slo) Team BikeExchange
|2:23:30
|91
|Ivan Garcia Cortina (Spa) Movistar Team
|2:24:12
|92
|Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|2:24:14
|93
|Bruno Armirail (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|2:24:37
|94
|Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|2:25:15
|95
|Mike Teunissen (Ned) Jumbo-Visma
|2:26:00
|96
|Benoit Cosnefroy (Fra) AG2R Citroën Team
|2:26:15
|97
|Victor de la Parte (Spa) TotalEnergies
|2:26:28
|98
|Anthony Perez (Fra) Cofidis
|2:26:42
|99
|Jorge Arcas (Spa) Movistar Team
|2:27:56
|100
|Jonas Rickaert (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix
|2:29:35
|101
|Fred Wright (GBr) Bahrain Victorious
|2:30:48
|102
|Georg Zimmermann (Ger) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux
|2:32:31
|103
|Maxime Chevalier (Fra) B&B Hotels p/b KTM
|2:33:06
|104
|Luke Durbridge (Aus) Team BikeExchange
|2:33:46
|105
|Stefan Bissegger (Swi) EF Education-Nippo
|2:35:53
|106
|Guillaume Boivin (Can) Israel Start-up Nation
|2:36:35
|107
|Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) Alpecin-Fenix
|2:37:55
|108
|Carlos Verona Quintanilla (Spa) Movistar Team
|2:38:49
|109
|Christophe Laporte (Fra) Cofidis
|2:39:01
|110
|Davide Ballerini (Ita) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|2:43:17
|111
|Jasper Philipsen (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix
|2:43:49
|112
|Lukas Pöstlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe
|2:46:08
|113
|Christopher Juul-Jensen (Den) Team BikeExchange
|2:46:12
|114
|Dmitriy Gruzdev (Kaz) Astana-Premier Tech
|2:46:51
|115
|Edward Theuns (Bel) Trek-Segafredo
|2:47:42
|116
|Vegard Stake Laengen (Nor) UAE Team Emirates
|2:48:04
|117
|Boy van Poppel (Ned) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux
|2:49:11
|118
|Petr Vakoc (Cze) Alpecin-Fenix
|2:49:41
|119
|Mikkel Bjerg (Den) UAE Team Emirates
|2:49:54
|120
|Daniel Oss (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe
|2:51:20
|121
|Marc Hirschi (Swi) UAE Team Emirates
|2:52:49
|122
|Ide Schelling (Ned) Bora-Hansgrohe
|2:52:53
|123
|André Greipel (Ger) Israel Start-up Nation
|2:56:30
|124
|Danny van Poppel (Ned) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux
|2:56:50
|125
|Carlos Barbero (Spa) Qhubeka-NextHash
|2:59:36
|126
|Omer Goldstein (Isr) Israel Start-up Nation
|2:59:50
|127
|Joris Nieuwenhuis (Ned) Team DSM
|3:01:38
|128
|Marco Haller (Aut) Bahrain Victorious
|3:02:45
|129
|Simon Clarke (Aus) Qhubeka-NextHash
|3:03:01
|130
|Sean Bennett (USA) Qhubeka-NextHash
|3:03:04
|131
|Jelle Wallays (Bel) Cofidis
|3:04:12
|132
|Nils Eekhoff (Ned) Team DSM
|3:04:19
|133
|Casper Pedersen (Den) Team DSM
|134
|Chris Froome (GBr) Israel Start-up Nation
|3:06:51
|135
|Maximilian Walscheid (Ger) Qhubeka-NextHash
|3:07:47
|136
|Julien Simon (Fra) TotalEnergies
|3:08:51
|137
|Rick Zabel (Ger) Israel Start-up Nation
|3:09:28
|138
|Dries Devenyns (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|3:11:08
|139
|Jeremy Cabot (Fra) TotalEnergies
|3:11:35
|140
|Reto Hollenstein (Swi) Israel Start-up Nation
|3:19:41
|141
|Michael Mørkøv (Den) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|3:23:24
|142
|Mark Cavendish (GBr) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|3:24:27
|143
|Mads Pedersen (Den) Trek-Segafredo
|3:25:11
|144
|Cees Bol (Ned) Team DSM
|3:28:08
|145
|Tim Declercq (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|3:46:39
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Mark Cavendish (GBr) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|279
|2
|Michael Matthews (Aus) Team BikeExchange
|242
|3
|Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bahrain Victorious
|195
|4
|Jasper Philipsen (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix
|174
|5
|Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|135
|6
|Tadej Pogacar (Slo) UAE Team Emirates
|106
|7
|Wout Van Aert (Bel) Jumbo-Visma
|101
|8
|Michael Mørkøv (Den) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|95
|9
|Patrick Konrad (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe
|85
|10
|Matej Mohoric (Slo) Bahrain Victorious
|81
|11
|Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek-Segafredo
|76
|12
|Nils Politt (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|70
|13
|Stefan Küng (Swi) Groupama-FDJ
|64
|14
|André Greipel (Ger) Israel Start-up Nation
|63
|15
|Kasper Asgreen (Den) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|62
|16
|Franck Bonnamour (Fra) B&B Hotels p/b KTM
|60
|17
|Jonas Vingegaard (Den) Jumbo-Visma
|54
|18
|Mattia Cattaneo (Ita) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|51
|19
|Luka Mezgec (Slo) Team BikeExchange
|50
|20
|Pierre-Luc Périchon (Fra) Cofidis
|49
|21
|David Gaudu (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|48
|22
|Sergio Higuita Garcia (Col) EF Education-Nippo
|48
|23
|Toms Skujins (Lat) Trek-Segafredo
|47
|24
|Brent Van Moer (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|45
|25
|Imanol Erviti (Spa) Movistar Team
|45
|26
|Cees Bol (Ned) Team DSM
|45
|27
|Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Bora-Hansgrohe
|44
|28
|Harry Sweeny (Aus) Lotto Soudal
|44
|29
|Edward Theuns (Bel) Trek-Segafredo
|43
|30
|Davide Ballerini (Ita) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|42
|31
|Wout Poels (Ned) Bahrain Victorious
|40
|32
|Alex Aranburu Deba (Spa) Astana-Premier Tech
|40
|33
|Dylan Teuns (Bel) Bahrain Victorious
|39
|34
|Jan Bakelants (Bel) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux
|38
|35
|Michael Woods (Can) Israel Start-up Nation
|38
|36
|Magnus Cort (Den) EF Education-Nippo
|38
|37
|Anthony Perez (Fra) Cofidis
|36
|38
|Richard Carapaz (Ecu) Ineos Grenadiers
|35
|39
|Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek-Segafredo
|32
|40
|Ide Schelling (Ned) Bora-Hansgrohe
|31
|41
|Guillaume Martin (Fra) Cofidis
|31
|42
|Boy van Poppel (Ned) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux
|31
|43
|Ion Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Astana-Premier Tech
|30
|44
|Anthony Turgis (Fra) TotalEnergies
|30
|45
|Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana-Premier Tech
|28
|46
|Julien Bernard (Fra) Trek-Segafredo
|28
|47
|Ivan Garcia Cortina (Spa) Movistar Team
|28
|48
|Maxime Chevalier (Fra) B&B Hotels p/b KTM
|28
|49
|Connor Swift (GBr) Team Arkea-Samsic
|27
|50
|Christophe Laporte (Fra) Cofidis
|27
|51
|Cyril Barthe (Fra) B&B Hotels p/b KTM
|26
|52
|Elie Gesbert (Fra) Team Arkea-Samsic
|26
|53
|Sepp Kuss (USA) Jumbo-Visma
|25
|54
|Christopher Juul-Jensen (Den) Team BikeExchange
|25
|55
|Kenny Elissonde (Fra) Trek-Segafredo
|24
|56
|Neilson Powless (USA) EF Education-Nippo
|24
|57
|Pierre Latour (Fra) TotalEnergies
|24
|58
|Fred Wright (GBr) Bahrain Victorious
|24
|59
|Jonas Rickaert (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix
|23
|60
|Enric Mas Nicolau (Spa) Movistar Team
|23
|61
|Fabien Doubey (Fra) TotalEnergies
|23
|62
|Danny van Poppel (Ned) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux
|23
|63
|Rigoberto Uran (Col) EF Education-Nippo
|22
|64
|Hugo Houle (Can) Astana-Premier Tech
|22
|65
|Ben O'Connor (Aus) AG2R Citroën Team
|21
|66
|Xandro Meurisse (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix
|21
|67
|Daniel Martin (Irl) Israel Start-up Nation
|21
|68
|Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) AG2R Citroën Team
|20
|69
|Omer Goldstein (Isr) Israel Start-up Nation
|20
|70
|Ruben Guerreiro (Por) EF Education-Nippo
|19
|71
|Nairo Quintana (Col) Team Arkea-Samsic
|18
|72
|Mads Pedersen (Den) Trek-Segafredo
|18
|73
|Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team
|17
|74
|Michael Schär (Swi) AG2R Citroën Team
|17
|75
|Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|17
|76
|Sean Bennett (USA) Qhubeka-NextHash
|17
|77
|Dries Devenyns (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|17
|78
|Aurélien Paret Peintre (Fra) AG2R Citroën Team
|15
|79
|Esteban Chaves Rubio (Col) Team BikeExchange
|15
|80
|Valentin Madouas (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|15
|81
|Omar Fraile Matarranz (Spa) Astana-Premier Tech
|15
|82
|Jeremy Cabot (Fra) TotalEnergies
|15
|83
|Maximilian Walscheid (Ger) Qhubeka-NextHash
|14
|84
|Sergio Henao Montoya (Col) Qhubeka-NextHash
|13
|85
|Lorenzo Rota (Ita) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux
|13
|86
|Dorian Godon (Fra) AG2R Citroën Team
|13
|87
|Stefan Bissegger (Swi) EF Education-Nippo
|13
|88
|Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) Alpecin-Fenix
|13
|89
|Daniel Oss (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe
|13
|90
|Jelle Wallays (Bel) Cofidis
|13
|91
|Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana-Premier Tech
|11
|92
|Quentin Pacher (Fra) B&B Hotels p/b KTM
|11
|93
|Bruno Armirail (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|11
|94
|Pello Bilbao Lopez De Armentia (Spa) Bahrain Victorious
|10
|95
|Simon Clarke (Aus) Qhubeka-NextHash
|10
|96
|Louis Meintjes (RSA) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux
|9
|97
|Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|9
|98
|Benoit Cosnefroy (Fra) AG2R Citroën Team
|9
|99
|Lukas Pöstlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe
|8
|100
|Mikkel Bjerg (Den) UAE Team Emirates
|8
|101
|Richie Porte (Aus) Ineos Grenadiers
|7
|102
|Geraint Thomas (GBr) Ineos Grenadiers
|7
|103
|Davide Formolo (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|6
|104
|Silvan Dillier (Swi) Alpecin-Fenix
|6
|105
|Cyril Gautier (Fra) B&B Hotels p/b KTM
|5
|106
|Rick Zabel (Ger) Israel Start-up Nation
|5
|107
|Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Ineos Grenadiers
|4
|108
|Nils Eekhoff (Ned) Team DSM
|4
|109
|Brandon McNulty (USA) UAE Team Emirates
|3
|110
|Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Jumbo-Visma
|2
|111
|Mark Donovan (GBr) Team DSM
|2
|112
|Jesus Herrada (Spa) Cofidis
|2
|113
|Mike Teunissen (Ned) Jumbo-Visma
|2
|114
|Dmitriy Gruzdev (Kaz) Astana-Premier Tech
|2
|115
|Marco Haller (Aut) Bahrain Victorious
|2
|116
|Vegard Stake Laengen (Nor) UAE Team Emirates
|1
|117
|Marc Hirschi (Swi) UAE Team Emirates
|1
|118
|Reto Hollenstein (Swi) Israel Start-up Nation
|-6
|119
|Pierre Rolland (Fra) B&B Hotels p/b KTM
|-13
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Wout Poels (Ned) Bahrain Victorious
|74
|2
|Michael Woods (Can) Israel Start-up Nation
|66
|3
|Nairo Quintana (Col) Team Arkea-Samsic
|64
|4
|Wout Van Aert (Bel) Jumbo-Visma
|64
|5
|Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek-Segafredo
|41
|6
|Kenny Elissonde (Fra) Trek-Segafredo
|27
|7
|Tadej Pogacar (Slo) UAE Team Emirates
|26
|8
|Ben O'Connor (Aus) AG2R Citroën Team
|24
|9
|Sergio Higuita Garcia (Col) EF Education-Nippo
|24
|10
|Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|20
|11
|Jonas Vingegaard (Den) Jumbo-Visma
|20
|12
|Anthony Perez (Fra) Cofidis
|19
|13
|Patrick Konrad (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe
|18
|14
|Mattia Cattaneo (Ita) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|18
|15
|Guillaume Martin (Fra) Cofidis
|15
|16
|Sepp Kuss (USA) Jumbo-Visma
|14
|17
|Rigoberto Uran (Col) EF Education-Nippo
|12
|18
|Matej Mohoric (Slo) Bahrain Victorious
|11
|19
|Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team
|11
|20
|Dylan Teuns (Bel) Bahrain Victorious
|10
|21
|Daniel Martin (Irl) Israel Start-up Nation
|10
|22
|Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bahrain Victorious
|10
|23
|Richard Carapaz (Ecu) Ineos Grenadiers
|8
|24
|Jan Bakelants (Bel) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux
|8
|25
|Pierre Latour (Fra) TotalEnergies
|6
|26
|David Gaudu (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|6
|27
|Fabien Doubey (Fra) TotalEnergies
|6
|28
|Ide Schelling (Ned) Bora-Hansgrohe
|5
|29
|Ion Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Astana-Premier Tech
|5
|30
|Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) Alpecin-Fenix
|4
|31
|Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana-Premier Tech
|4
|32
|Franck Bonnamour (Fra) B&B Hotels p/b KTM
|4
|33
|Xandro Meurisse (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix
|4
|34
|Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek-Segafredo
|4
|35
|Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|4
|36
|Kasper Asgreen (Den) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|3
|37
|Brent Van Moer (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|3
|38
|Harry Sweeny (Aus) Lotto Soudal
|3
|39
|Nils Politt (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|2
|40
|Edward Theuns (Bel) Trek-Segafredo
|2
|41
|Ruben Guerreiro (Por) EF Education-Nippo
|2
|42
|Valentin Madouas (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|2
|43
|Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Ineos Grenadiers
|2
|44
|Michael Matthews (Aus) Team BikeExchange
|2
|45
|Hugo Houle (Can) Astana-Premier Tech
|1
|46
|Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) AG2R Citroën Team
|1
|47
|Danny van Poppel (Ned) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux
|1
|48
|Jelle Wallays (Bel) Cofidis
|1
|49
|Esteban Chaves Rubio (Col) Team BikeExchange
|1
|50
|Stefan Küng (Swi) Groupama-FDJ
|1
|51
|Toms Skujins (Lat) Trek-Segafredo
|1
|52
|Christopher Juul-Jensen (Den) Team BikeExchange
|1
|53
|Pierre Rolland (Fra) B&B Hotels p/b KTM
|54
|Reto Hollenstein (Swi) Israel Start-up Nation
|-1
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Tadej Pogacar (Slo) UAE Team Emirates
|66:23:06
|2
|Jonas Vingegaard (Den) Jumbo-Visma
|0:05:32
|3
|David Gaudu (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|0:14:13
|4
|Aurélien Paret Peintre (Fra) AG2R Citroën Team
|0:22:10
|5
|Sergio Higuita Garcia (Col) EF Education-Nippo
|1:00:19
|6
|Mark Donovan (GBr) Team DSM
|1:25:42
|7
|Valentin Madouas (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|1:28:23
|8
|Neilson Powless (USA) EF Education-Nippo
|1:33:57
|9
|Jonas Rutsch (Ger) EF Education-Nippo
|1:56:55
|10
|Brent Van Moer (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|2:03:35
|11
|Cyril Barthe (Fra) B&B Hotels p/b KTM
|2:16:45
|12
|Brandon McNulty (USA) UAE Team Emirates
|2:17:15
|13
|Dorian Godon (Fra) AG2R Citroën Team
|2:18:48
|14
|Harry Sweeny (Aus) Lotto Soudal
|2:19:27
|15
|Fred Wright (GBr) Bahrain Victorious
|2:30:48
|16
|Georg Zimmermann (Ger) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux
|2:32:31
|17
|Maxime Chevalier (Fra) B&B Hotels p/b KTM
|2:33:06
|18
|Stefan Bissegger (Swi) EF Education-Nippo
|2:35:53
|19
|Jasper Philipsen (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix
|2:43:49
|20
|Mikkel Bjerg (Den) UAE Team Emirates
|2:49:54
|21
|Marc Hirschi (Swi) UAE Team Emirates
|2:52:49
|22
|Ide Schelling (Ned) Bora-Hansgrohe
|2:52:53
|23
|Omer Goldstein (Isr) Israel Start-up Nation
|2:59:50
|24
|Joris Nieuwenhuis (Ned) Team DSM
|3:01:38
|25
|Sean Bennett (USA) Qhubeka-NextHash
|3:03:04
|26
|Nils Eekhoff (Ned) Team DSM
|3:04:19
|27
|Casper Pedersen (Den) Team DSM
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Bahrain Victorious
|199:35:14
|2
|EF Education-Nippo
|0:35:42
|3
|AG2R Citroën Team
|0:50:26
|4
|Trek-Segafredo
|0:51:16
|5
|Jumbo-Visma
|0:55:45
|6
|Ineos Grenadiers
|0:58:06
|7
|Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:59:50
|8
|Astana-Premier Tech
|1:07:19
|9
|Movistar Team
|1:20:30
|10
|UAE Team Emirates
|1:59:12
|11
|Deceuninck-QuickStep
|2:10:43
|12
|Groupama-FDJ
|2:29:53
|13
|B&B Hotels p/b KTM
|2:30:18
|14
|Team BikeExchange
|2:30:45
|15
|Cofidis
|2:52:00
|16
|Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux
|2:55:43
|17
|Team Arkea-Samsic
|3:49:05
|18
|Israel Start-up Nation
|4:01:10
|19
|TotalEnergies
|4:01:24
|20
|Alpecin-Fenix
|4:34:58
|21
|Qhubeka-NextHash
|5:05:14
|22
|Team DSM
|5:09:37
|23
|Lotto Soudal
|5:34:14
