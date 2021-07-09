Trending

Tour de France: Mark Cavendish equals Eddy Merckx record with stage 13 victory

By

Pogacar sails through sprint chaos to keep race lead

Mark Cavendish wins stage 13 of the 2021 Tour de France in Carcassonne to equal the Eddy Merckx record for stage wins

Mark Cavendish wins stage 13 of the 2021 Tour de France in Carcassonne to equal the Eddy Merckx record for stage wins (Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Stage winner Team Deceuninck Quicksteps Mark Cavendish of Great Britain wearing the best sprinters green jersey crosses the finish line at the end of the 13th stage of the 108th edition of the Tour de France cycling race 219 km between Nimes and Carcassonne on July 9 2021 Photo by Thomas SAMSON AFP Photo by THOMAS SAMSONAFP via Getty Images

Mark Cavendish wins stage 13 and his 34th career stage victory at the Tour de France (Image credit: Getty Images)
CARCASSONNE FRANCE JULY 09 Mark Cavendish of The United Kingdom and Team Deceuninck QuickStep Green Points Jersey during the 108th Tour de France 2021 Stage 13 a 2199km stage from Nmes to Carcassonne Gold Oakley Kato Sunglasses LeTour TDF2021 on July 09 2021 in Carcassonne France Photo by Michael SteeleGetty Images

Mark Cavendish in the green jersey (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
Tour de France 2021 108th Edition 12th stage Nimes Carcassonne 2199 km 09072021 Tadej Pogacar SLO UAE Team Emirates photo Luca BettiniBettiniPhoto2021

Tadej Pogacar (UAE Team Emirates) rides through the sunflowers on stage 13 (Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Tour de France 2021 - 108th Edition - 12th stage Nimes - Carcassonne 219.9 km - 09/07/2021 - Scenery - photo Luca Bettini/BettiniPhotoÂ©2021

Stage 13 of the Tour de France (Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Team UAE Emirates Tadej Pogacar of Slovenia wearing the overall leaders yellow jersey waits prior to the 13th stage of the 108th edition of the Tour de France cycling race 219 km between Nimes and Carcassonne on July 09 2021 Photo by AnneChristine POUJOULAT AFP Photo by ANNECHRISTINE POUJOULATAFP via Getty Images

Tadej Pogacar (UAE Team Emirates) before stage 13 of the Tour de France (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
British Mark Cavendish of Deceuninck QuickStep and Slovenian Tadej Pogacar of UAE Team Emirates pictured at the start of stage 13 of the 108th edition of the Tour de France cycling race from Nimes to Carcassonne 2199 km in France Friday 09 July 2021 This years Tour de France takes place from 26 June to 18 July 2021 BELGA PHOTO DAVID STOCKMAN Photo by DAVID STOCKMANBELGA MAGAFP via Getty Images

Mark Cavendish and Tadej Pogacar at the start of stage 13 in Nîmes (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
Team UAE Emirates Tadej Pogacar of Slovenia wearing the overall leaders yellow jersey rides during the 13th stage of the 108th edition of the Tour de France cycling race 219 km between Nimes and Carcassonne on July 09 2021 Photo by AnneChristine POUJOULAT AFP Photo by ANNECHRISTINE POUJOULATAFP via Getty Images

Tadej Pogacar (UAE Team Emirates) on stage 13 of the Tour de France (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
Team Israel Start Up Nations Omer Goldstein of Israel C Team Total Energies Pierre Latour of France L and Team Qhubeka Assos Sean Bennett of US ride in a breakaway during the 13th stage of the 108th edition of the Tour de France cycling race 219 km between Nimes and Carcassonne on July 09 2021 Photo by Thomas SAMSON AFP Photo by THOMAS SAMSONAFP via Getty Images

Omer Goldstein (Israel Start-Up Nation) leads the breakaway (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
Illustration picture shows the pack of riders in action during stage 13 of the 108th edition of the Tour de France cycling race from Nimes to Carcassonne 2199 km in France Friday 09 July 2021 This years Tour de France takes place from 26 June to 18 July 2021 BELGA PHOTO DAVID STOCKMAN Photo by DAVID STOCKMANBELGA MAGAFP via Getty Images

Stage 13 of the Tour de France (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
Team Israel Start Up Nations Omer Goldstein of Israel R Team Total Energies Pierre Latour of France C and Team Qhubeka Assos Sean Bennett of US ride in a breakaway during the 13th stage of the 108th edition of the Tour de France cycling race 219 km between Nimes and Carcassonne on July 09 2021 Photo by Thomas SAMSON AFP Photo by THOMAS SAMSONAFP via Getty Images

Sean Bennett (Qhubeka-NextHash) leads Pierre Latour and Omer Goldstein in the stage 13 breakaway (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
The pack rides during the 13th stage of the 108th edition of the Tour de France cycling race 219 km between Nimes and Carcassonne on July 09 2021 Photo by Thomas SAMSON AFP Photo by THOMAS SAMSONAFP via Getty Images

Stage 13 of the Tour de France (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
Fans cheer for the riders during the 13th stage of the 108th edition of the Tour de France cycling race 219 km between Nimes and Carcassonne on July 09 2021 Photo by Thomas SAMSON AFP Photo by THOMAS SAMSONAFP via Getty Images

Stage 13 of the Tour de France (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
Team Deceuninck Quicksteps Mark Cavendish of Great Britain wearing the best sprinters green jersey rides during the 13th stage of the 108th edition of the Tour de France cycling race 219 km between Nimes and Carcassonne on July 09 2021 Photo by AnneChristine POUJOULAT AFP Photo by ANNECHRISTINE POUJOULATAFP via Getty Images

Mark Cavendish in the green jersey during stage 13 of the Tour de France (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
Team Deceuninck Quicksteps Julian Alaphilippe of France leads the pack during the 13th stage of the 108th edition of the Tour de France cycling race 219 km between Nimes and Carcassonne on July 09 2021 Photo by Thomas SAMSON AFP Photo by THOMAS SAMSONAFP via Getty Images

Julian Alaphilippe leads the peloton on stage 13 of the Tour de France (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
CARCASSONNE FRANCE JULY 09 Jonas Vingegaard of Denmark and Team JumboVisma White Best Young Rider Jersey Thomas Voeckler of France Ex ProCyclist and TV commentator during the 108th Tour de France 2021 Stage 13 a 2199km stage from Nmes to Carcassonne LeTour TDF2021 on July 09 2021 in Carcassonne France Photo by Michael SteeleGetty Images

Jonas Vingegaard speaks with Thomas Voeckler at the start (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
CARCASSONNE FRANCE JULY 09 Tadej Pogaar of Slovenia and UAETeam Emirates Yellow Leader Jersey Nairo Quintana of Colombia and Team Arka Samsic Polka Dot Mountain Jersey Jonas Vingegaard of Denmark and Team JumboVisma White Best Young Rider Jersey at start during the 108th Tour de France 2021 Stage 13 a 2199km stage from Nmes to Carcassonne LeTour TDF2021 on July 09 2021 in Carcassonne France Photo by Michael SteeleGetty Images

Tadej Pogacar, Nairo Quintana and Jonas Vingegaard at the start (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
CARCASSONNE FRANCE JULY 09 Omer Goldstein of Israel and Team Israel StartUp Nation Sean Bennett of The United States and Team Qhubeka NextHash Pierre Latour of France and Team TotalEnergies in the Breakaway during the 108th Tour de France 2021 Stage 13 a 2199km stage from Nmes to Carcassonne LeTour TDF2021 on July 09 2021 in Carcassonne France Photo by Michael SteeleGetty Images

Stage 13 of the Tour de France (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
CARCASSONNE FRANCE JULY 09 Pierre Latour of France and Team TotalEnergies Sean Bennett of The United States and Team Qhubeka NextHash in the Breakaway during the 108th Tour de France 2021 Stage 13 a 2199km stage from Nmes to Carcassonne LeTour TDF2021 on July 09 2021 in Carcassonne France Photo by Michael SteeleGetty Images

Sean Bennett (Qhubeka-NextHash) and Pierre Latour (TotalEnergies) (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
CARCASSONNE FRANCE JULY 09 Sean Bennett of The United States and Team Qhubeka NextHash Pierre Latour of France and Team TotalEnergies Omer Goldstein of Israel and Team Israel StartUp Nation during the 108th Tour de France 2021 Stage 13 a 2199km stage from Nmes to Carcassonne LeTour TDF2021 on July 09 2021 in Carcassonne France Photo by Michael SteeleGetty Images

Pierre Latour (TotalEnergies) leads the breakaway (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
CARCASSONNE FRANCE JULY 09 Julian Alaphilippe of France and Team Deceuninck QuickStep during the 108th Tour de France 2021 Stage 13 a 2199km stage from Nmes to Carcassonne LeTour TDF2021 on July 09 2021 in Carcassonne France Photo by Michael SteeleGetty Images

Julian Alaphilippe (Deceuninck-Quickstep) (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
CARCASSONNE FRANCE JULY 09 Omer Goldstein of Israel and Team Israel StartUp Nation in the Breakaway during the 108th Tour de France 2021 Stage 13 a 2199km stage from Nmes to Carcassonne Fans Public LeTour TDF2021 on July 09 2021 in Carcassonne France Photo by Michael SteeleGetty Images

Omer Goldstein (Israel Start-Up Nation) (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
Team BB KTMs Quentin Pacher of France rides ahead during the 13th stage of the 108th edition of the Tour de France cycling race 219 km between Nimes and Carcassonne on July 09 2021 Photo by Thomas SAMSON AFP Photo by THOMAS SAMSONAFP via Getty Images

Quentin Pacher (B&B Hotels-KTM) attacked after the trio were reeled in (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
Belgian Jan Bakelants of Intermarche WantyGobert Materiaux pictured in action during stage 13 of the 108th edition of the Tour de France cycling race from Nimes to Carcassonne 2199 km in France Friday 09 July 2021 This years Tour de France takes place from 26 June to 18 July 2021 BELGA PHOTO DAVID STOCKMAN Photo by DAVID STOCKMANBELGA MAGAFP via Getty Images

Jan Bakelants (Intermarche Wanty Gobert Materiaux) also launched an attack (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
CARCASSONNE FRANCE JULY 09 Davide Ballerini of Italy Mark Cavendish of The United Kingdom and Team Deceuninck QuickStep Green Points Jersey celebrate at arrival during the 108th Tour de France 2021 Stage 13 a 2199km stage from Nmes to Carcassonne LeTour TDF2021 on July 09 2021 in Carcassonne France Photo by Michael SteeleGetty Images

Mark Cavendish wins stage 13 and his 34th career stage victory at the Tour de France (Image credit: Getty Images)
CARCASSONNE FRANCE JULY 09 Mark Cavendish of The United Kingdom and Team Deceuninck QuickStep Green Points Jersey celebrates at arrival during the 108th Tour de France 2021 Stage 13 a 2199km stage from Nmes to Carcassonne LeTour TDF2021 on July 09 2021 in Carcassonne France Photo by Stephane Mahe PoolGetty Images

Mark Cavendish wins stage 13 and his 34th career stage victory at the Tour de France (Image credit: Getty Images)
Stage winner Team Deceuninck Quicksteps Mark Cavendish of Great Britain wearing the best sprinters green jersey crosses the finish line at the end of the 13th stage of the 108th edition of the Tour de France cycling race 219 km between Nimes and Carcassonne on July 9 2021 Photo by Thomas SAMSON AFP Photo by THOMAS SAMSONAFP via Getty Images

Mark Cavendish wins stage 13 and his 34th career stage victory at the Tour de France (Image credit: Getty Images)
Stage winner Team Deceuninck Quicksteps Mark Cavendish of Great Britain celebrates on the podium after winning the 13th stage of the 108th edition of the Tour de France cycling race 219 km between Nimes and Carcassonne on July 9 2021 Photo by Thomas SAMSON AFP Photo by THOMAS SAMSONAFP via Getty Images

Mark Cavendish celebrates winning stage 13 at the Tour de France, capturing his 34th career stage win at the Tour de France (Image credit: Getty Image)
CARCASSONNE FRANCE JULY 09 Jasper Philipsen of Belgium and Team AlpecinFenix Mark Cavendish of The United Kingdom Green Points Jersey Michael Mrkv of Denmark and Team Deceuninck QuickStep Ivn Garca Cortina of Spain and Movistar Team sprint at arrival during the 108th Tour de France 2021 Stage 13 a 2199km stage from Nmes to Carcassonne LeTour TDF2021 on July 09 2021 in Carcassonne France Photo by Chris GraythenGetty Images

Mark Cavendish wins stage 13 at the Tour de France, capturing his 34th career stage win at the French Grand Tour (Image credit: Getty Image)
CARCASSONNE FRANCE JULY 09 Mark Cavendish of The United Kingdom and Team Deceuninck QuickStep Green Points Jersey celebrates at arrival during the 108th Tour de France 2021 Stage 13 a 2199km stage from Nmes to Carcassonne LeTour TDF2021 on July 09 2021 in Carcassonne France Photo by Stephane Mahe PoolGetty Images

Mark Cavendish wins stage 13 at the Tour de France, capturing his 34th career stage win at the French Grand Tour (Image credit: Getty Image)
CARCASSONNE FRANCE JULY 09 Mark Cavendish of The United Kingdom Green Points Jersey Michael Mrkv of Denmark and Team Deceuninck QuickStep celebrate at arrival during the 108th Tour de France 2021 Stage 13 a 2199km stage from Nmes to Carcassonne LeTour TDF2021 on July 09 2021 in Carcassonne France Photo by Stephane Mahe PoolGetty Images

Mark Cavendish celebrates winning stage 13 at the Tour de France, capturing his 34th career stage win at the French Grand Tour (Image credit: Getty Image)
CARCASSONNE FRANCE JULY 09 Mark Cavendish of The United Kingdom and Team Deceuninck QuickStep Green Points Jersey celebrates at arrival during the 108th Tour de France 2021 Stage 13 a 2199km stage from Nmes to Carcassonne LeTour TDF2021 on July 09 2021 in Carcassonne France Photo by Chris GraythenGetty Images

Mark Cavendish wins stage 13 at the Tour de France, capturing his 34th career stage win at the French Grand Tour (Image credit: Getty Image)
CARCASSONNE FRANCE JULY 09 Mark Cavendish of The United Kingdom and Team Deceuninck QuickStep Green Points Jersey celebrates at arrival during the 108th Tour de France 2021 Stage 13 a 2199km stage from Nmes to Carcassonne LeTour TDF2021 on July 09 2021 in Carcassonne France Photo by Stephane Mahe PoolGetty Images

Mark Cavendish exhausted after winning stage 13 at the Tour de France (Image credit: Getty Image)
CARCASSONNE FRANCE JULY 09 Mattia Cattaneo of Italy Mark Cavendish of The United Kingdom Green Points Jersey Kasper Asgreen of Denmark Michael Mrkv of Denmark and Team Deceuninck QuickStep celebrate at arrival during the 108th Tour de France 2021 Stage 13 a 2199km stage from Nmes to Carcassonne LeTour TDF2021 on July 09 2021 in Carcassonne France Photo by Tim de WaeleGetty Images

Mark Cavendish celebrates winning stage 13 at the Tour de France (Image credit: Getty Image)
Stage winner Team Deceuninck Quicksteps Mark Cavendish of Great Britain wearing the best sprinters green jersey crosses the finish line at the end of the 13th stage of the 108th edition of the Tour de France cycling race 219 km between Nimes and Carcassonne on July 9 2021 Photo by Philippe LOPEZ AFP Photo by PHILIPPE LOPEZAFP via Getty Images

Mark Cavendish sprints to the stage 13 victory at the Tour de France (Image credit: Getty Image)
Stage winner Team Deceuninck Quicksteps Mark Cavendish of Great Britain celebrates on the podium after winning the 13th stage of the 108th edition of the Tour de France cycling race 219 km between Nimes and Carcassonne on July 9 2021 Photo by Thomas SAMSON AFP Photo by THOMAS SAMSONAFP via Getty Images

Mark Cavendish wins stage 13 at the Tour de France (Image credit: Getty Image)
Stage winner Team Deceuninck Quicksteps Mark Cavendish of Great Britain wearing the best sprinters green jersey crosses the finish line at the end of the 13th stage of the 108th edition of the Tour de France cycling race 219 km between Nimes and Carcassonne on July 9 2021 Photo by Philippe LOPEZ AFP Photo by PHILIPPE LOPEZAFP via Getty Images

Mark Cavendish wins stage 13 at the Tour de France (Image credit: Getty Image)
CARCASSONNE FRANCE JULY 09 Mark Cavendish of The United Kingdom and Team Deceuninck QuickStep Green Points Jersey celebrates at arrival during the 108th Tour de France 2021 Stage 13 a 2199km stage from Nmes to Carcassonne LeTour TDF2021 on July 09 2021 in Carcassonne France Photo by Chris GraythenGetty Images

Mark Cavendish wins stage 13 at the Tour de France (Image credit: Getty Image)
CARCASSONNE FRANCE JULY 09 Jasper Philipsen of Belgium and Team AlpecinFenix Mark Cavendish of The United Kingdom Green Points Jersey Celebration Michael Mrkv of Denmark and Team Deceuninck QuickStep Ivn Garca Cortina of Spain and Movistar Team sprint at arrival during the 108th Tour de France 2021 Stage 13 a 2199km stage from Nmes to Carcassonne Photographers LeTour TDF2021 on July 09 2021 in Carcassonne France Photo by Tim de WaeleGetty Images

Mark Cavendish wins stage 13 at the Tour de France (Image credit: Getty Image)
British Mark Cavendish of Deceuninck QuickStep sprints to the finish of stage 13 of the 108th edition of the Tour de France cycling race from Nimes to Carcassonne 2199 km in France Friday 09 July 2021 This years Tour de France takes place from 26 June to 18 July 2021 BELGA PHOTO DAVID STOCKMAN Photo by DAVID STOCKMANBELGA MAGAFP via Getty Images

Mark Cavendish takes the win in Carcassonne (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
Belgian Tim Declercq of Deceuninck QuickStep pictured after stage 13 of the 108th edition of the Tour de France cycling race from Nimes to Carcassonne 2199 km in France Friday 09 July 2021 This years Tour de France takes place from 26 June to 18 July 2021 BELGA PHOTO DAVID STOCKMAN Photo by DAVID STOCKMANBELGA MAGAFP via Getty Images

Tim Declercq (Deceuninck-Quickstep) finished inside the time limit after a hard solo chase (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
CARCASSONNE FRANCE JULY 09 Tim Declercq of Belgium and Team Deceuninck QuickStep disappointed at arrival during the 108th Tour de France 2021 Stage 13 a 2199km stage from Nmes to Carcassonne Out of time Hors dlais LeTour TDF2021 on July 09 2021 in Carcassonne France Photo by Michael SteeleGetty Images

Tim Declercq (Deceuninck-Quickstep) finished inside the time limit after a hard solo chase (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
CARCASSONNE FRANCE JULY 09 Tadej Pogaar of Slovenia and UAETeam Emirates Yellow Leader Jersey celebrates at podium during the 108th Tour de France 2021 Stage 13 a 2199km stage from Nmes to Carcassonne Lion Mascot LeTour TDF2021 on July 09 2021 in Carcassonne France Photo by Chris GraythenGetty Images

(Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
Mark Cavendish wins stage 13 of the 2021 Tour de France in Carcassonne to equal the Eddy Merckx record for stage wins

Mark Cavendish wins stage 13 of the 2021 Tour de France in Carcassonne to equal the Eddy Merckx record for stage wins (Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Mark Cavendish on the podium of the 2021 Tour de France after stage 13

Mark Cavendish on the podium of the 2021 Tour de France after stage 13 (Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Nairo Quintana (Arkea-Samsic) in the mountains jersey after stage 13 of the Tour de France in Carcassonne

Nairo Quintana (Arkea-Samsic) in the mountains jersey after stage 13 of the Tour de France in Carcassonne (Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Mark Cavendish wins stage 13 of the 2021 Tour de France in Carcassonne to equal the Eddy Merckx record for stage wins

Mark Cavendish wins stage 13 of the 2021 Tour de France in Carcassonne to equal the Eddy Merckx record for stage wins (Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Mark Cavendish wins stage 13 of the 2021 Tour de France in Carcassonne to equal the Eddy Merckx record for stage wins

Mark Cavendish wins stage 13 of the 2021 Tour de France in Carcassonne to equal the Eddy Merckx record for stage wins (Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Tadej Pogacar continues to lead the 2021 Tour de France after stage 13

Tadej Pogacar continues to lead the 2021 Tour de France after stage 13 (Image credit: Bettini Photo)

Mark Cavendish (Deceuninck-QuickStep) took his fourth victory of the 2021 Tour de France on stage 13 in Carcassonne, securing his 34th career victory at the race and moving onto equal terms with Eddy Merckx's all-time stage win record.

The Manxman surged to victory in the final 100 metres of the stage, following a messy run-in on what was a complicated final dash to the line. He beat lead-out man Michael Mørkøv into second place as Jasper Philipsen (Alpecin-Fenix) rounded out the podium. Iván García Cortina (Movistar) took fourth place after a late burst.

The Deceuninck-QuickStep train looked set to dominate the final two kilometres of the race, but it was a more complicated run-in than usual, as the Team DSM and Bahrain Victorious trains disrupted things at the front 600 metres from the finish.

That led Cavendish's teammate Davide Ballerini to push on alone in the final 300 metres, before García Cortina jumped shortly after. The Spaniard had Mørkøv, Cavendish, and Philipsen on his wheel though, and couldn't make his move last to the line.

Mørkøv led the way through to the line for Cavendish, who surged past to take victory by half a bike-length from his teammate, whose bike throw had beaten Philipsen by the same amount.

Cavendish extended his points classification lead at the end of a long 220-kilometre day in the saddle, adding 50 points to his haul in addition to the eight he had picked up at the intermediate sprint. He now sits on 279 points, leading Michael Matthews (Team BikeExchange) by 101 points as Philiipsen lies a further seven points back.

Tadej Pogačar (UAE Team Emirates) remains secure in the Tour de France race lead having finished the stage safely in the peloton. The Slovenian takes his 5:18 advantage over Rigoberto Urán (EF Education-Nippo) into Saturday's stage 14.

How it unfolded

The 13th stage of the 2021 Tour de France took the peloton – still 154 strong – 219.9 kilometres south-west from Nîmes to Carcassonne as the race edged closer to the Pyrenees.

Despite the stage looking primed for another breakaway, and considering several past stages (2018, 2016, 2006) to Carcassonne have ended with a breakaway win, only a small breakaway managed to get away in the early kilometres of the stage, in contrast to stage 12.

After a spirited battle during the first 30 kilometres of the stage, a three-man breakaway established themselves out front, encountering little resistance from a peloton happy with the composition of the move on a day spent largely on rolling roads.
Deceuninck-QuickStep, keen to ensure a sprint victory for their man Mark Cavendish, marked move after move until Omer Goldstein (Israel Start-Up Nation), Pierre Latour (Team TotalEnergies), and Sean Bennett (Qhubeka NextHash) were allowed to break free.

Shortly afterwards, Georg Zimmermann (Intermarché-Wanty Gobert) jumped away from the peloton too, but with a two-minute gap to make up he didn't manage to get across before being brought back into the peloton after 35 kilometres of racing.

A single climb was the only categorised difficulty along the route, the Côte de Pic St-Loup offering one KOM point as a fourth-category climb. The hill, which was crested after 51 kilometres, saw Latour grab the sole point over the top, with the break at that point almost four minutes up on the peloton.

Deceuninck-QuickStep's workhorse Tim Declercq was back in his familiar spot at the head of the peloton by that point, with the Belgian team controlling the gap to the break ahead of a near-certain sprint finish later on. Alpecin-Fenix also contributed a handful of riders to do the work, signalling their intent to sprint for Philipsen.

The middle section of the stage was a largely quiet affair – unsurprising given the lack of climbs to contest and the length of the day – though the intermediate sprint at Fontès, almost smack-bang at the midpoint of the stage did offer some drama.

The breakaway rolled through, but there was more of a battle in the peloton as the top sprinters came to the fore on the uphill run. Sonny Colbrelli (Bahrain Victorious) took fourth behind the break for 13 points, with Matthews taking 11, Philipsen taking nine, and Cavendish taking eight.

After that brief burst of speed, again little of note occurred in the next 40 or so kilometres, at which point Bennett decided to make a move off the front of the break – despite there still being 60 kilometres to go.

He couldn't get away from his breakaway companions, though, and not long after that Goldstein and Latour returned the favour, dropping the American as Philippe Gilbert (Lotto Soudal) pushed the pace in the peloton, a minute down the road.

Chaos once again descended on the peloton a few kilometres later as a mass crash hit the middle of the group, taking down several notable names. Simon Yates (Team BikeExchange) went down along with Sergio Higuita (EF Education-Nippo) and Nacer Bouhanni (Arkéa-Samsic).

Declercq, Rafał Majka (UAE Team Emirates), Wout Poels (Bahrain Victorious), Roger Kluge (Lotto Soudal), and Geraint Thomas (Ineos Grenadiers) were also caught up in the carnage, and Søren Kragh Andersen (Team DSM) could be seen scrambling up the grass verge after toppling off the road into a ravine.

The news came through later on that Yates and Kluge had been forced to abandon as a result of the crash, but the other riders involved were back up and running fairly swiftly as the peloton – eventually – eased up to let them back in.

At 53 kilometres to go, Goldstein and Latour were brought back to draw an end to the breakaway. Eight kilometres later, Quentin Pacher (B&B Hotels p/b KTM) filled the space left by the early break, jumping away on his own in what would be a doomed move.
The Frenchman built up a gap of a minute in short order, though he was no real threat to the sprinter's teams.

At 34 kilometres to go, Jan Bakelants (Intermarché-Wanty Gobert) headed off in pursuit of Pacher, who was at that point 1:30 up the road.

The Belgian's move lasted only six kilometres before he was brought back, though Pacher remained a minute out front as Deceuninck-QuickStep and Israel Start-Up Nation led the charge behind. EF Education-Nippo and Bora-Hansgrohe were also visible at the front as teams prepared for the final run to Carcassonne.

Just after Pacher was brought back at 18 kilometres to go, Ineos Grenadiers took over at the front, upping the pace considerably as the wind hit. However, the gusts weren't strong enough to provoke any big splits in the peloton, despite the British squad's best efforts.

Inside the final 10 kilometres, AG2R Citroën hit the front along with Bahrain Victorious as Deceuninck-QuickStep bided their time close to the front. They moved up at the five-kilometre mark, though Ineos and EF continued to mob the front as the peloton raced through the 'new' three-kilometre mark at 4.5 to go.

Mattia Cattaneo took it up for Deceuninck-QuickStep for the final three kilometres, with Bahrain Victorious also up front for Colbrelli as Bouhanni and Philipsen fought for Cavendish's wheel further back.

The Belgian squad had three men on the front heading into the final 1.5 kilometres, though without Julian Alaphlippe after the world champion's work earlier on after Declercq's involvement in the mid-stage crash.

That proved to be on barrier to yet another success – the team's 36th of the season – as Mørkøv and Cavendish cut through the chaos of the final to speed to a one-two finish ahead of nearest rival Philipsen.

Full Results
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Mark Cavendish (GBr) Deceuninck-QuickStep 5:04:29
2Michael Mørkøv (Den) Deceuninck-QuickStep
3Jasper Philipsen (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix
4Ivan Garcia Cortina (Spa) Movistar Team
5Danny van Poppel (Ned) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux
6Alex Aranburu Deba (Spa) Astana-Premier Tech
7Christophe Laporte (Fra) Cofidis
8André Greipel (Ger) Israel Start-up Nation
9Magnus Cort (Den) EF Education-Nippo
10Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek-Segafredo
11Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) Team Arkea-Samsic
12Michael Matthews (Aus) Team BikeExchange
13Cyril Barthe (Fra) B&B Hotels p/b KTM
14Maximilian Walscheid (Ger) Qhubeka-NextHash
15Wout Van Aert (Bel) Jumbo-Visma
16Jonas Rickaert (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix
17Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Lotto Soudal
18Davide Ballerini (Ita) Deceuninck-QuickStep
19Cees Bol (Ned) Team DSM
20Anthony Turgis (Fra) TotalEnergies
21Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) AG2R Citroën Team
22Rigoberto Uran (Col) EF Education-Nippo
23Ruben Guerreiro (Por) EF Education-Nippo
24Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bahrain Victorious
25Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Bora-Hansgrohe
26Tadej Pogacar (Slo) UAE Team Emirates
27Valentin Madouas (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
28Daniel Oss (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe
29Enric Mas Nicolau (Spa) Movistar Team
30Aurélien Paret Peintre (Fra) AG2R Citroën Team
31Jonas Vingegaard (Den) Jumbo-Visma
32Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana-Premier Tech
33Richard Carapaz (Ecu) Ineos Grenadiers
34David Gaudu (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
35Nils Eekhoff (Ned) Team DSM
36Ben O'Connor (Aus) AG2R Citroën Team
37Edward Theuns (Bel) Trek-Segafredo
38Silvan Dillier (Swi) Alpecin-Fenix
39Guillaume Martin (Fra) Cofidis
40Jonas Rutsch (Ger) EF Education-Nippo
41Georg Zimmermann (Ger) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux
42Fabien Doubey (Fra) TotalEnergies
43Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Jumbo-Visma
44Pello Bilbao Lopez De Armentia (Spa) Bahrain Victorious
45Lorenzo Rota (Ita) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux
46Louis Meintjes (RSA) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux
47Esteban Chaves Rubio (Col) Team BikeExchange
48Imanol Erviti (Spa) Movistar Team
49Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team
50Mike Teunissen (Ned) Jumbo-Visma
51Harry Sweeny (Aus) Lotto Soudal
52Michael Schär (Swi) AG2R Citroën Team
53Dylan Teuns (Bel) Bahrain Victorious
54Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek-Segafredo
55Patrick Konrad (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe
56Mattia Cattaneo (Ita) Deceuninck-QuickStep
57Julien Simon (Fra) TotalEnergies
58Connor Swift (GBr) Team Arkea-Samsic 0:00:18
59Guillaume Boivin (Can) Israel Start-up Nation
60Stefan Bissegger (Swi) EF Education-Nippo
61Cyril Gautier (Fra) B&B Hotels p/b KTM
62Matej Mohoric (Slo) Bahrain Victorious
63Rick Zabel (Ger) Israel Start-up Nation
64Jan Bakelants (Bel) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux
65Maxime Chevalier (Fra) B&B Hotels p/b KTM
66Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) Alpecin-Fenix
67Xandro Meurisse (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix
68Sergio Henao Montoya (Col) Qhubeka-NextHash
69Oliver Naesen (Bel) AG2R Citroën Team
70Miguel Angel Lopez Moreno (Col) Movistar Team
71Boy van Poppel (Ned) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux
72Luka Mezgec (Slo) Team BikeExchange
73Jelle Wallays (Bel) Cofidis
74Elie Gesbert (Fra) Team Arkea-Samsic
75Sergio Higuita Garcia (Col) EF Education-Nippo
76Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) TotalEnergies 0:00:28
77Kasper Asgreen (Den) Deceuninck-QuickStep 0:00:32
78Brandon McNulty (USA) UAE Team Emirates 0:00:35
79Vegard Stake Laengen (Nor) UAE Team Emirates 0:00:36
80Lukas Pöstlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:01:07
81Brent Van Moer (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:01:11
82Fred Wright (GBr) Bahrain Victorious 0:01:13
83Marco Haller (Aut) Bahrain Victorious
84Omar Fraile Matarranz (Spa) Astana-Premier Tech
85Neilson Powless (USA) EF Education-Nippo 0:01:28
86Michael Valgren (Den) EF Education-Nippo
87Pierre-Luc Périchon (Fra) Cofidis
88Davide Formolo (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 0:01:31
89Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
90Toms Skujins (Lat) Trek-Segafredo 0:01:32
91Jorge Arcas (Spa) Movistar Team 0:02:17
92Jonathan Castroviejo Nicolas (Spa) Ineos Grenadiers
93Franck Bonnamour (Fra) B&B Hotels p/b KTM
94Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Ineos Grenadiers 0:02:23
95Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Ineos Grenadiers
96Dorian Godon (Fra) AG2R Citroën Team
97Sepp Kuss (USA) Jumbo-Visma
98Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana-Premier Tech
99Rui Costa (Por) UAE Team Emirates
100Geraint Thomas (GBr) Ineos Grenadiers
101Jeremy Cabot (Fra) TotalEnergies
102Nils Politt (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:04:03
103Simon Geschke (Ger) Cofidis
104Michael Woods (Can) Israel Start-up Nation
105Omer Goldstein (Isr) Israel Start-up Nation
106Nairo Quintana (Col) Team Arkea-Samsic
107Cristian Rodriguez Martin (Spa) TotalEnergies
108Richie Porte (Aus) Ineos Grenadiers
109Wout Poels (Ned) Bahrain Victorious
110Julien Bernard (Fra) Trek-Segafredo
111Marc Hirschi (Swi) UAE Team Emirates
112Pierre Rolland (Fra) B&B Hotels p/b KTM
113Kenny Elissonde (Fra) Trek-Segafredo
114Mads Pedersen (Den) Trek-Segafredo
115Dylan van Baarle (Ned) Ineos Grenadiers
116Simon Clarke (Aus) Qhubeka-NextHash
117Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Arkea-Samsic
118Christopher Juul-Jensen (Den) Team BikeExchange
119Quentin Pacher (Fra) B&B Hotels p/b KTM 0:04:49
120Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
121Stefan Küng (Swi) Groupama-FDJ
122Jesus Herrada (Spa) Cofidis
123Mikkel Bjerg (Den) UAE Team Emirates
124Pierre Latour (Fra) TotalEnergies
125Ruben Fernandez (Spa) Cofidis
126Ion Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Astana-Premier Tech
127Luke Durbridge (Aus) Team BikeExchange
128Ide Schelling (Ned) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:04:53
129Casper Pedersen (Den) Team DSM 0:05:17
130Dries Devenyns (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep 0:05:25
131Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:06:15
132Chris Froome (GBr) Israel Start-up Nation
133Mark Donovan (GBr) Team DSM
134Reto Hollenstein (Swi) Israel Start-up Nation
135Hugo Houle (Can) Astana-Premier Tech
136Petr Vakoc (Cze) Alpecin-Fenix
137Daniel Martin (Irl) Israel Start-up Nation
138Amund Grøndahl Jansen (Nor) Team BikeExchange
139Sean Bennett (USA) Qhubeka-NextHash
140Carlos Barbero (Spa) Qhubeka-NextHash
141Benoit Cosnefroy (Fra) AG2R Citroën Team 0:06:19
142Anthony Perez (Fra) Cofidis
143Dmitriy Gruzdev (Kaz) Astana-Premier Tech
144Victor de la Parte (Spa) TotalEnergies
145Carlos Verona Quintanilla (Spa) Movistar Team
146Rafal Majka (Pol) UAE Team Emirates 0:06:21
147Bruno Armirail (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
148Joris Nieuwenhuis (Ned) Team DSM 0:06:33
149Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Deceuninck-QuickStep
150Søren Kragh Andersen (Den) Team DSM 0:16:28
151Tim Declercq (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep 0:21:38
DNFRoger Kluge (Ger) Lotto Soudal
DNFLucas Hamilton (Aus) Team BikeExchange
DNFSimon Yates (GBr) Team BikeExchange
DNSMichael Gogl (Aut) Qhubeka-NextHash

Sprint 1 - D174 Fontès km. 104.2
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Omer Goldstein (Isr) Israel Start-up Nation 20
2Sean Bennett (USA) Qhubeka-NextHash 17
3Pierre Latour (Fra) TotalEnergies 15
4Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bahrain Victorious 13
5Michael Matthews (Aus) Team BikeExchange 11
6Michael Mørkøv (Den) Deceuninck-QuickStep 10
7Jasper Philipsen (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix 9
8Mark Cavendish (GBr) Deceuninck-QuickStep 8
9Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) Team Arkea-Samsic 7
10Matej Mohoric (Slo) Bahrain Victorious 6
11Luka Mezgec (Slo) Team BikeExchange 5
12Kasper Asgreen (Den) Deceuninck-QuickStep 4
13Mikkel Bjerg (Den) UAE Team Emirates 3
14Sepp Kuss (USA) Jumbo-Visma 2
15Tadej Pogacar (Slo) UAE Team Emirates 1

Points
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Mark Cavendish (GBr) Deceuninck-QuickStep 50
2Michael Mørkøv (Den) Deceuninck-QuickStep 30
3Jasper Philipsen (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix 20
4Ivan Garcia Cortina (Spa) Movistar Team 18
5Danny van Poppel (Ned) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux 16
6Alex Aranburu Deba (Spa) Astana-Premier Tech 14
7Christophe Laporte (Fra) Cofidis 12
8André Greipel (Ger) Israel Start-up Nation 10
9Magnus Cort (Den) EF Education-Nippo 8
10Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek-Segafredo 7
11Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) Team Arkea-Samsic 6
12Michael Matthews (Aus) Team BikeExchange 5
13Cyril Barthe (Fra) B&B Hotels p/b KTM 4
14Maximilian Walscheid (Ger) Qhubeka-NextHash 3
15Wout Van Aert (Bel) Jumbo-Visma 2

Mountain 1 (Cat. 4) Côte du Pic Saint-Loup km. 51.5
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Pierre Latour (Fra) TotalEnergies 1

Young riders
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jasper Philipsen (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix 5:04:29
2Cyril Barthe (Fra) B&B Hotels p/b KTM
3Tadej Pogacar (Slo) UAE Team Emirates
4Valentin Madouas (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
5Aurélien Paret Peintre (Fra) AG2R Citroën Team
6Jonas Vingegaard (Den) Jumbo-Visma
7David Gaudu (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
8Nils Eekhoff (Ned) Team DSM
9Jonas Rutsch (Ger) EF Education-Nippo
10Georg Zimmermann (Ger) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux
11Harry Sweeny (Aus) Lotto Soudal
12Stefan Bissegger (Swi) EF Education-Nippo 0:00:18
13Maxime Chevalier (Fra) B&B Hotels p/b KTM
14Sergio Higuita Garcia (Col) EF Education-Nippo
15Brandon McNulty (USA) UAE Team Emirates 0:00:35
16Brent Van Moer (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:01:11
17Fred Wright (GBr) Bahrain Victorious 0:01:13
18Neilson Powless (USA) EF Education-Nippo 0:01:28
19Dorian Godon (Fra) AG2R Citroën Team 0:02:23
20Omer Goldstein (Isr) Israel Start-up Nation 0:04:03
21Marc Hirschi (Swi) UAE Team Emirates
22Mikkel Bjerg (Den) UAE Team Emirates 0:04:49
23Ide Schelling (Ned) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:04:53
24Casper Pedersen (Den) Team DSM 0:05:17
25Mark Donovan (GBr) Team DSM 0:06:15
26Sean Bennett (USA) Qhubeka-NextHash
27Joris Nieuwenhuis (Ned) Team DSM 0:06:33

Combativity
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Quentin Pacher (Fra) B&B Hotels p/b KTM

Teams
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Deceuninck-QuickStep 15:13:27
2EF Education-Nippo
3Alpecin-Fenix
4Movistar Team
5AG2R Citroën Team
6Jumbo-Visma
7Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux
8Trek-Segafredo
9Bora-Hansgrohe
10TotalEnergies
11Bahrain Victorious
12Cofidis 0:00:18
13Team BikeExchange
14Israel Start-up Nation 0:00:36
15B&B Hotels p/b KTM
16Team Arkea-Samsic
17Lotto Soudal 0:01:11
18UAE Team Emirates
19Astana-Premier Tech 0:01:13
20Qhubeka-NextHash 0:04:21
21Ineos Grenadiers 0:04:40
22Groupama-FDJ 0:04:49
23Team DSM 0:05:17

General classification after stage 13
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Tadej Pogacar (Slo) UAE Team Emirates 52:27:12
2Rigoberto Uran (Col) EF Education-Nippo 0:05:18
3Jonas Vingegaard (Den) Jumbo-Visma 0:05:32
4Richard Carapaz (Ecu) Ineos Grenadiers 0:05:33
5Ben O'Connor (Aus) AG2R Citroën Team 0:05:58
6Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:06:16
7Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana-Premier Tech 0:06:30
8Enric Mas Nicolau (Spa) Movistar Team 0:07:11
9Guillaume Martin (Fra) Cofidis 0:09:29
10Pello Bilbao Lopez De Armentia (Spa) Bahrain Victorious 0:10:28
11Mattia Cattaneo (Ita) Deceuninck-QuickStep 0:15:35
12Aurélien Paret Peintre (Fra) AG2R Citroën Team 0:24:44
13Wout Van Aert (Bel) Jumbo-Visma 0:25:21
14Esteban Chaves Rubio (Col) Team BikeExchange 0:25:53
15David Gaudu (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 0:30:51
16Louis Meintjes (RSA) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux 0:32:20
17Sergio Henao Montoya (Col) Qhubeka-NextHash 0:37:28
18Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek-Segafredo 0:39:13
19Wout Poels (Ned) Bahrain Victorious 0:42:52
20Dylan Teuns (Bel) Bahrain Victorious 0:43:54
21Ruben Guerreiro (Por) EF Education-Nippo 0:47:37
22Jonathan Castroviejo Nicolas (Spa) Ineos Grenadiers 0:51:34
23Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Deceuninck-QuickStep 0:52:19
24Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team 0:54:54
25Sergio Higuita Garcia (Col) EF Education-Nippo 0:54:59
26Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana-Premier Tech 0:56:58
27Patrick Konrad (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:57:12
28Kenny Elissonde (Fra) Trek-Segafredo 0:57:38
29Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Jumbo-Visma
30Michael Woods (Can) Israel Start-up Nation 1:01:03
31Nairo Quintana (Col) Team Arkea-Samsic 1:02:13
32Franck Bonnamour (Fra) B&B Hotels p/b KTM 1:03:12
33Xandro Meurisse (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix 1:05:13
34Davide Formolo (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 1:06:23
35Richie Porte (Aus) Ineos Grenadiers 1:06:57
36Ion Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Astana-Premier Tech 1:08:33
37Pierre Rolland (Fra) B&B Hotels p/b KTM 1:08:43
38Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 1:10:34
39Miguel Angel Lopez Moreno (Col) Movistar Team 1:11:53
40Stefan Küng (Swi) Groupama-FDJ 1:17:14
41Rafal Majka (Pol) UAE Team Emirates 1:17:44
42Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bahrain Victorious 1:17:45
43Kasper Asgreen (Den) Deceuninck-QuickStep 1:18:34
44Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 1:20:12
45Geraint Thomas (GBr) Ineos Grenadiers 1:23:04
46Matej Mohoric (Slo) Bahrain Victorious 1:23:11
47Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Arkea-Samsic 1:23:44
48Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek-Segafredo
49Quentin Pacher (Fra) B&B Hotels p/b KTM 1:24:35
50Mark Donovan (GBr) Team DSM 1:24:38
51Nils Politt (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
52Valentin Madouas (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 1:24:57
53Michael Valgren (Den) EF Education-Nippo 1:25:26
54Imanol Erviti (Spa) Movistar Team 1:25:45
55Pierre Latour (Fra) TotalEnergies 1:25:59
56Magnus Cort (Den) EF Education-Nippo 1:27:11
57Julien Bernard (Fra) Trek-Segafredo 1:27:53
58Cristian Rodriguez Martin (Spa) TotalEnergies 1:30:18
59Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Ineos Grenadiers 1:30:49
60Jonas Rutsch (Ger) EF Education-Nippo 1:30:51
61Brent Van Moer (Bel) Lotto Soudal 1:30:59
62Hugo Houle (Can) Astana-Premier Tech 1:31:47
63Jan Bakelants (Bel) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux 1:32:14
64Neilson Powless (USA) EF Education-Nippo 1:34:53
65Simon Geschke (Ger) Cofidis 1:36:08
66Anthony Turgis (Fra) TotalEnergies 1:36:23
67Silvan Dillier (Swi) Alpecin-Fenix 1:36:40
68Daniel Martin (Irl) Israel Start-up Nation 1:37:35
69Victor de la Parte (Spa) TotalEnergies 1:38:56
70Omar Fraile Matarranz (Spa) Astana-Premier Tech 1:39:05
71Oliver Naesen (Bel) AG2R Citroën Team 1:39:08
72Connor Swift (GBr) Team Arkea-Samsic 1:39:35
73Dylan van Baarle (Ned) Ineos Grenadiers 1:40:15
74Sepp Kuss (USA) Jumbo-Visma 1:41:37
75Elie Gesbert (Fra) Team Arkea-Samsic 1:42:33
76Benoit Cosnefroy (Fra) AG2R Citroën Team 1:42:36
77Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) AG2R Citroën Team 1:42:59
78Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) TotalEnergies 1:43:58
79Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Lotto Soudal 1:44:34
80Rui Costa (Por) UAE Team Emirates 1:45:36
81Harry Sweeny (Aus) Lotto Soudal 1:45:37
82Toms Skujins (Lat) Trek-Segafredo 1:46:35
83Cyril Barthe (Fra) B&B Hotels p/b KTM 1:46:45
84Alex Aranburu Deba (Spa) Astana-Premier Tech 1:46:53
85Lorenzo Rota (Ita) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux 1:47:02
86Cyril Gautier (Fra) B&B Hotels p/b KTM 1:47:12
87Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Ineos Grenadiers 1:47:21
88Stefan Bissegger (Swi) EF Education-Nippo 1:47:33
89Michael Schär (Swi) AG2R Citroën Team 1:48:00
90Dorian Godon (Fra) AG2R Citroën Team 1:48:10
91Fabien Doubey (Fra) TotalEnergies 1:48:33
92Luka Mezgec (Slo) Team BikeExchange 1:48:50
93Jonas Rickaert (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix 1:49:07
94Bruno Armirail (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 1:50:01
95Ivan Garcia Cortina (Spa) Movistar Team 1:50:54
96Anthony Perez (Fra) Cofidis 1:51:35
97Søren Kragh Andersen (Den) Team DSM 1:52:26
98Guillaume Boivin (Can) Israel Start-up Nation 1:52:27
99Michael Matthews (Aus) Team BikeExchange 1:54:27
100Brandon McNulty (USA) UAE Team Emirates 1:56:50
101Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) Alpecin-Fenix 1:58:15
102Maxime Chevalier (Fra) B&B Hotels p/b KTM 1:58:20
103Pierre-Luc Périchon (Fra) Cofidis 1:58:46
104Ruben Fernandez (Spa) Cofidis 1:58:54
105Jesus Herrada (Spa) Cofidis 1:58:57
106Mike Teunissen (Ned) Jumbo-Visma 1:59:01
107Luke Durbridge (Aus) Team BikeExchange 2:01:12
108Edward Theuns (Bel) Trek-Segafredo 2:02:08
109Boy van Poppel (Ned) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux 2:02:33
110Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal 2:03:11
111Jorge Arcas (Spa) Movistar Team 2:03:48
112Christophe Laporte (Fra) Cofidis 2:04:25
113Vegard Stake Laengen (Nor) UAE Team Emirates 2:04:39
114Davide Ballerini (Ita) Deceuninck-QuickStep 2:06:23
115Georg Zimmermann (Ger) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux 2:08:48
116Nils Eekhoff (Ned) Team DSM 2:09:46
117André Greipel (Ger) Israel Start-up Nation 2:09:52
118Petr Vakoc (Cze) Alpecin-Fenix 2:10:01
119Carlos Verona Quintanilla (Spa) Movistar Team 2:10:40
120Maximilian Walscheid (Ger) Qhubeka-NextHash 2:10:46
121Fred Wright (GBr) Bahrain Victorious 2:10:51
122Jasper Philipsen (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix 2:11:13
123Dries Devenyns (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep 2:12:30
124Lukas Pöstlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe 2:13:13
125Joris Nieuwenhuis (Ned) Team DSM 2:14:03
126Dmitriy Gruzdev (Kaz) Astana-Premier Tech
127Mikkel Bjerg (Den) UAE Team Emirates 2:14:26
128Jelle Wallays (Bel) Cofidis 2:15:03
129Simon Clarke (Aus) Qhubeka-NextHash 2:16:23
130Daniel Oss (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe 2:17:58
131Casper Pedersen (Den) Team DSM 2:19:55
132Christopher Juul-Jensen (Den) Team BikeExchange 2:20:44
133Carlos Barbero (Spa) Qhubeka-NextHash 2:21:06
134Julien Simon (Fra) TotalEnergies 2:21:19
135Danny van Poppel (Ned) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux 2:21:32
136Cees Bol (Ned) Team DSM 2:22:23
137Rick Zabel (Ger) Israel Start-up Nation 2:22:50
138Ide Schelling (Ned) Bora-Hansgrohe 2:23:50
139Reto Hollenstein (Swi) Israel Start-up Nation 2:24:31
140Michael Mørkøv (Den) Deceuninck-QuickStep 2:24:46
141Mark Cavendish (GBr) Deceuninck-QuickStep 2:25:49
142Marc Hirschi (Swi) UAE Team Emirates 2:26:25
143Sean Bennett (USA) Qhubeka-NextHash 2:27:09
144Omer Goldstein (Isr) Israel Start-up Nation 2:27:14
145Chris Froome (GBr) Israel Start-up Nation 2:27:55
146Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) Team Arkea-Samsic 2:28:34
147Marco Haller (Aut) Bahrain Victorious 2:30:47
148Jeremy Cabot (Fra) TotalEnergies 2:37:45
149Mads Pedersen (Den) Trek-Segafredo 2:40:47
150Amund Grøndahl Jansen (Nor) Team BikeExchange 2:46:24
151Tim Declercq (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep 2:48:01

Points Classification
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Mark Cavendish (GBr) Deceuninck-QuickStep 279
2Michael Matthews (Aus) Team BikeExchange 178
3Jasper Philipsen (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix 171
4Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bahrain Victorious 151
5Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Deceuninck-QuickStep 131
6Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) Team Arkea-Samsic 126
7Tadej Pogacar (Slo) UAE Team Emirates 103
8Wout Van Aert (Bel) Jumbo-Visma 100
9Michael Mørkøv (Den) Deceuninck-QuickStep 95
10Nils Politt (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 70
11Matej Mohoric (Slo) Bahrain Victorious 68
12Stefan Küng (Swi) Groupama-FDJ 64
13André Greipel (Ger) Israel Start-up Nation 63
14Kasper Asgreen (Den) Deceuninck-QuickStep 62
15Jonas Vingegaard (Den) Jumbo-Visma 54
16Luka Mezgec (Slo) Team BikeExchange 50
17Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek-Segafredo 46
18Brent Van Moer (Bel) Lotto Soudal 45
19Imanol Erviti (Spa) Movistar Team 45
20Cees Bol (Ned) Team DSM 45
21Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Bora-Hansgrohe 44
22Harry Sweeny (Aus) Lotto Soudal 44
23Edward Theuns (Bel) Trek-Segafredo 43
24Anthony Perez (Fra) Cofidis 36
25Magnus Cort (Den) EF Education-Nippo 34
26Dylan Teuns (Bel) Bahrain Victorious 33
27Mattia Cattaneo (Ita) Deceuninck-QuickStep 32
28Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek-Segafredo 32
29Ide Schelling (Ned) Bora-Hansgrohe 31
30Richard Carapaz (Ecu) Ineos Grenadiers 31
31Boy van Poppel (Ned) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux 31
32Connor Swift (GBr) Team Arkea-Samsic 27
33Ivan Garcia Cortina (Spa) Movistar Team 27
34Christophe Laporte (Fra) Cofidis 27
35Davide Ballerini (Ita) Deceuninck-QuickStep 27
36Cyril Barthe (Fra) B&B Hotels p/b KTM 26
37Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana-Premier Tech 26
38Sergio Higuita Garcia (Col) EF Education-Nippo 26
39Franck Bonnamour (Fra) B&B Hotels p/b KTM 26
40Guillaume Martin (Fra) Cofidis 25
41Pierre Latour (Fra) TotalEnergies 24
42Enric Mas Nicolau (Spa) Movistar Team 23
43Alex Aranburu Deba (Spa) Astana-Premier Tech 23
44Pierre-Luc Périchon (Fra) Cofidis 23
45Danny van Poppel (Ned) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux 23
46Rigoberto Uran (Col) EF Education-Nippo 22
47Patrick Konrad (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe 22
48Hugo Houle (Can) Astana-Premier Tech 22
49Ben O'Connor (Aus) AG2R Citroën Team 21
50Wout Poels (Ned) Bahrain Victorious 21
51Michael Woods (Can) Israel Start-up Nation 21
52Xandro Meurisse (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix 21
53Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) AG2R Citroën Team 20
54Omer Goldstein (Isr) Israel Start-up Nation 20
55Anthony Turgis (Fra) TotalEnergies 20
56David Gaudu (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 18
57Mads Pedersen (Den) Trek-Segafredo 18
58Kenny Elissonde (Fra) Trek-Segafredo 17
59Ion Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Astana-Premier Tech 17
60Neilson Powless (USA) EF Education-Nippo 17
61Michael Schär (Swi) AG2R Citroën Team 17
62Maxime Chevalier (Fra) B&B Hotels p/b KTM 17
63Sean Bennett (USA) Qhubeka-NextHash 17
64Julien Bernard (Fra) Trek-Segafredo 15
65Fred Wright (GBr) Bahrain Victorious 15
66Jeremy Cabot (Fra) TotalEnergies 15
67Toms Skujins (Lat) Trek-Segafredo 14
68Maximilian Walscheid (Ger) Qhubeka-NextHash 14
69Sergio Henao Montoya (Col) Qhubeka-NextHash 13
70Daniel Martin (Irl) Israel Start-up Nation 13
71Elie Gesbert (Fra) Team Arkea-Samsic 13
72Stefan Bissegger (Swi) EF Education-Nippo 13
73Jelle Wallays (Bel) Cofidis 13
74Daniel Oss (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe 13
75Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana-Premier Tech 11
76Søren Kragh Andersen (Den) Team DSM 11
77Pello Bilbao Lopez De Armentia (Spa) Bahrain Victorious 10
78Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) TotalEnergies 10
79Simon Clarke (Aus) Qhubeka-NextHash 10
80Christopher Juul-Jensen (Den) Team BikeExchange 10
81Aurélien Paret Peintre (Fra) AG2R Citroën Team 9
82Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Lotto Soudal 9
83Esteban Chaves Rubio (Col) Team BikeExchange 8
84Ruben Guerreiro (Por) EF Education-Nippo 8
85Nairo Quintana (Col) Team Arkea-Samsic 8
86Mikkel Bjerg (Den) UAE Team Emirates 8
87Richie Porte (Aus) Ineos Grenadiers 7
88Geraint Thomas (GBr) Ineos Grenadiers 7
89Dorian Godon (Fra) AG2R Citroën Team 7
90Davide Formolo (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 6
91Silvan Dillier (Swi) Alpecin-Fenix 6
92Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 5
93Jan Bakelants (Bel) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux 5
94Rick Zabel (Ger) Israel Start-up Nation 5
95Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Ineos Grenadiers 4
96Nils Eekhoff (Ned) Team DSM 4
97Jonas Rickaert (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix 3
98Sepp Kuss (USA) Jumbo-Visma 2
99Jesus Herrada (Spa) Cofidis 2
100Mike Teunissen (Ned) Jumbo-Visma 2
101Dmitriy Gruzdev (Kaz) Astana-Premier Tech 2
102Marco Haller (Aut) Bahrain Victorious 2
103Brandon McNulty (USA) UAE Team Emirates 1
104Marc Hirschi (Swi) UAE Team Emirates 1

Mountains Classification
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Nairo Quintana (Col) Team Arkea-Samsic 50
2Wout Van Aert (Bel) Jumbo-Visma 43
3Michael Woods (Can) Israel Start-up Nation 42
4Wout Poels (Ned) Bahrain Victorious 39
5Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek-Segafredo 36
6Kenny Elissonde (Fra) Trek-Segafredo 27
7Tadej Pogacar (Slo) UAE Team Emirates 26
8Ben O'Connor (Aus) AG2R Citroën Team 24
9Sergio Higuita Garcia (Col) EF Education-Nippo 22
10Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Deceuninck-QuickStep 20
11Jonas Vingegaard (Den) Jumbo-Visma 20
12Anthony Perez (Fra) Cofidis 19
13Guillaume Martin (Fra) Cofidis 14
14Rigoberto Uran (Col) EF Education-Nippo 12
15Matej Mohoric (Slo) Bahrain Victorious 11
16Dylan Teuns (Bel) Bahrain Victorious 10
17Daniel Martin (Irl) Israel Start-up Nation 10
18Mattia Cattaneo (Ita) Deceuninck-QuickStep 9
19Richard Carapaz (Ecu) Ineos Grenadiers 8
20Pierre Rolland (Fra) B&B Hotels p/b KTM 8
21Pierre Latour (Fra) TotalEnergies 6
22Ide Schelling (Ned) Bora-Hansgrohe 5
23Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana-Premier Tech 4
24Xandro Meurisse (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix 4
25Ion Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Astana-Premier Tech 4
26Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bahrain Victorious 4
27Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek-Segafredo 4
28Sepp Kuss (USA) Jumbo-Visma 4
29Brent Van Moer (Bel) Lotto Soudal 3
30Harry Sweeny (Aus) Lotto Soudal 3
31Nils Politt (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 2
32Edward Theuns (Bel) Trek-Segafredo 2
33Franck Bonnamour (Fra) B&B Hotels p/b KTM 2
34Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) Alpecin-Fenix 2
35Hugo Houle (Can) Astana-Premier Tech 1
36Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) AG2R Citroën Team 1
37Jelle Wallays (Bel) Cofidis 1
38Danny van Poppel (Ned) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux 1
39Patrick Konrad (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe 1
40Stefan Küng (Swi) Groupama-FDJ 1
41Michael Matthews (Aus) Team BikeExchange 1
42Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) Team Arkea-Samsic -8

Young Riders Classification
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Tadej Pogacar (Slo) UAE Team Emirates 52:27:12
2Jonas Vingegaard (Den) Jumbo-Visma 0:05:32
3Aurélien Paret Peintre (Fra) AG2R Citroën Team 0:24:44
4David Gaudu (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 0:30:51
5Sergio Higuita Garcia (Col) EF Education-Nippo 0:54:59
6Mark Donovan (GBr) Team DSM 1:24:38
7Valentin Madouas (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 1:24:57
8Jonas Rutsch (Ger) EF Education-Nippo 1:30:51
9Brent Van Moer (Bel) Lotto Soudal 1:30:59
10Neilson Powless (USA) EF Education-Nippo 1:34:53
11Harry Sweeny (Aus) Lotto Soudal 1:45:37
12Cyril Barthe (Fra) B&B Hotels p/b KTM 1:46:45
13Stefan Bissegger (Swi) EF Education-Nippo 1:47:33
14Dorian Godon (Fra) AG2R Citroën Team 1:48:10
15Brandon McNulty (USA) UAE Team Emirates 1:56:50
16Maxime Chevalier (Fra) B&B Hotels p/b KTM 1:58:20
17Georg Zimmermann (Ger) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux 2:08:48
18Nils Eekhoff (Ned) Team DSM 2:09:46
19Fred Wright (GBr) Bahrain Victorious 2:10:51
20Jasper Philipsen (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix 2:11:13
21Joris Nieuwenhuis (Ned) Team DSM 2:14:03
22Mikkel Bjerg (Den) UAE Team Emirates 2:14:26
23Casper Pedersen (Den) Team DSM 2:19:55
24Ide Schelling (Ned) Bora-Hansgrohe 2:23:50
25Marc Hirschi (Swi) UAE Team Emirates 2:26:25
26Sean Bennett (USA) Qhubeka-NextHash 2:27:09
27Omer Goldstein (Isr) Israel Start-up Nation 2:27:14

Teams Classification
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Bahrain Victorious 158:16:53
2AG2R Citroën Team 0:10:01
3EF Education-Nippo 0:15:47
4Ineos Grenadiers 0:17:27
5Bora-Hansgrohe 0:29:31
6Jumbo-Visma 0:29:47
7Movistar Team 0:38:22
8Astana-Premier Tech 0:42:58
9Trek-Segafredo 0:44:51
10UAE Team Emirates 0:54:11
11Deceuninck-QuickStep 1:17:35
12Team BikeExchange 1:27:53
13Groupama-FDJ 1:46:13
14B&B Hotels p/b KTM 1:48:10
15Cofidis 1:56:51
16Team Arkea-Samsic 2:21:14
17Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux 2:24:21
18TotalEnergies 2:34:05
19Alpecin-Fenix 2:40:11
20Israel Start-up Nation 2:57:36
21Team DSM 3:07:13
22Qhubeka-NextHash 3:29:05
23Lotto Soudal 3:37:37
Daniel Ostanek

Daniel joined Cyclingnews as staff writer in 2019 after working freelance at pretty much everywhere in cycling media for seven years.

