Tour de France: Mark Cavendish equals Eddy Merckx record with stage 13 victory
Pogacar sails through sprint chaos to keep race lead
Stage 13: Nîmes - Carcassonne
Mark Cavendish (Deceuninck-QuickStep) took his fourth victory of the 2021 Tour de France on stage 13 in Carcassonne, securing his 34th career victory at the race and moving onto equal terms with Eddy Merckx's all-time stage win record.
The Manxman surged to victory in the final 100 metres of the stage, following a messy run-in on what was a complicated final dash to the line. He beat lead-out man Michael Mørkøv into second place as Jasper Philipsen (Alpecin-Fenix) rounded out the podium. Iván García Cortina (Movistar) took fourth place after a late burst.
The Deceuninck-QuickStep train looked set to dominate the final two kilometres of the race, but it was a more complicated run-in than usual, as the Team DSM and Bahrain Victorious trains disrupted things at the front 600 metres from the finish.
That led Cavendish's teammate Davide Ballerini to push on alone in the final 300 metres, before García Cortina jumped shortly after. The Spaniard had Mørkøv, Cavendish, and Philipsen on his wheel though, and couldn't make his move last to the line.
Mørkøv led the way through to the line for Cavendish, who surged past to take victory by half a bike-length from his teammate, whose bike throw had beaten Philipsen by the same amount.
Cavendish extended his points classification lead at the end of a long 220-kilometre day in the saddle, adding 50 points to his haul in addition to the eight he had picked up at the intermediate sprint. He now sits on 279 points, leading Michael Matthews (Team BikeExchange) by 101 points as Philiipsen lies a further seven points back.
Tadej Pogačar (UAE Team Emirates) remains secure in the Tour de France race lead having finished the stage safely in the peloton. The Slovenian takes his 5:18 advantage over Rigoberto Urán (EF Education-Nippo) into Saturday's stage 14.
How it unfolded
The 13th stage of the 2021 Tour de France took the peloton – still 154 strong – 219.9 kilometres south-west from Nîmes to Carcassonne as the race edged closer to the Pyrenees.
Despite the stage looking primed for another breakaway, and considering several past stages (2018, 2016, 2006) to Carcassonne have ended with a breakaway win, only a small breakaway managed to get away in the early kilometres of the stage, in contrast to stage 12.
After a spirited battle during the first 30 kilometres of the stage, a three-man breakaway established themselves out front, encountering little resistance from a peloton happy with the composition of the move on a day spent largely on rolling roads.
Deceuninck-QuickStep, keen to ensure a sprint victory for their man Mark Cavendish, marked move after move until Omer Goldstein (Israel Start-Up Nation), Pierre Latour (Team TotalEnergies), and Sean Bennett (Qhubeka NextHash) were allowed to break free.
Shortly afterwards, Georg Zimmermann (Intermarché-Wanty Gobert) jumped away from the peloton too, but with a two-minute gap to make up he didn't manage to get across before being brought back into the peloton after 35 kilometres of racing.
A single climb was the only categorised difficulty along the route, the Côte de Pic St-Loup offering one KOM point as a fourth-category climb. The hill, which was crested after 51 kilometres, saw Latour grab the sole point over the top, with the break at that point almost four minutes up on the peloton.
Deceuninck-QuickStep's workhorse Tim Declercq was back in his familiar spot at the head of the peloton by that point, with the Belgian team controlling the gap to the break ahead of a near-certain sprint finish later on. Alpecin-Fenix also contributed a handful of riders to do the work, signalling their intent to sprint for Philipsen.
The middle section of the stage was a largely quiet affair – unsurprising given the lack of climbs to contest and the length of the day – though the intermediate sprint at Fontès, almost smack-bang at the midpoint of the stage did offer some drama.
The breakaway rolled through, but there was more of a battle in the peloton as the top sprinters came to the fore on the uphill run. Sonny Colbrelli (Bahrain Victorious) took fourth behind the break for 13 points, with Matthews taking 11, Philipsen taking nine, and Cavendish taking eight.
After that brief burst of speed, again little of note occurred in the next 40 or so kilometres, at which point Bennett decided to make a move off the front of the break – despite there still being 60 kilometres to go.
He couldn't get away from his breakaway companions, though, and not long after that Goldstein and Latour returned the favour, dropping the American as Philippe Gilbert (Lotto Soudal) pushed the pace in the peloton, a minute down the road.
Chaos once again descended on the peloton a few kilometres later as a mass crash hit the middle of the group, taking down several notable names. Simon Yates (Team BikeExchange) went down along with Sergio Higuita (EF Education-Nippo) and Nacer Bouhanni (Arkéa-Samsic).
Declercq, Rafał Majka (UAE Team Emirates), Wout Poels (Bahrain Victorious), Roger Kluge (Lotto Soudal), and Geraint Thomas (Ineos Grenadiers) were also caught up in the carnage, and Søren Kragh Andersen (Team DSM) could be seen scrambling up the grass verge after toppling off the road into a ravine.
The news came through later on that Yates and Kluge had been forced to abandon as a result of the crash, but the other riders involved were back up and running fairly swiftly as the peloton – eventually – eased up to let them back in.
At 53 kilometres to go, Goldstein and Latour were brought back to draw an end to the breakaway. Eight kilometres later, Quentin Pacher (B&B Hotels p/b KTM) filled the space left by the early break, jumping away on his own in what would be a doomed move.
The Frenchman built up a gap of a minute in short order, though he was no real threat to the sprinter's teams.
At 34 kilometres to go, Jan Bakelants (Intermarché-Wanty Gobert) headed off in pursuit of Pacher, who was at that point 1:30 up the road.
The Belgian's move lasted only six kilometres before he was brought back, though Pacher remained a minute out front as Deceuninck-QuickStep and Israel Start-Up Nation led the charge behind. EF Education-Nippo and Bora-Hansgrohe were also visible at the front as teams prepared for the final run to Carcassonne.
Just after Pacher was brought back at 18 kilometres to go, Ineos Grenadiers took over at the front, upping the pace considerably as the wind hit. However, the gusts weren't strong enough to provoke any big splits in the peloton, despite the British squad's best efforts.
Inside the final 10 kilometres, AG2R Citroën hit the front along with Bahrain Victorious as Deceuninck-QuickStep bided their time close to the front. They moved up at the five-kilometre mark, though Ineos and EF continued to mob the front as the peloton raced through the 'new' three-kilometre mark at 4.5 to go.
Mattia Cattaneo took it up for Deceuninck-QuickStep for the final three kilometres, with Bahrain Victorious also up front for Colbrelli as Bouhanni and Philipsen fought for Cavendish's wheel further back.
The Belgian squad had three men on the front heading into the final 1.5 kilometres, though without Julian Alaphlippe after the world champion's work earlier on after Declercq's involvement in the mid-stage crash.
That proved to be on barrier to yet another success – the team's 36th of the season – as Mørkøv and Cavendish cut through the chaos of the final to speed to a one-two finish ahead of nearest rival Philipsen.
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Mark Cavendish (GBr) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|5:04:29
|2
|Michael Mørkøv (Den) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|3
|Jasper Philipsen (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix
|4
|Ivan Garcia Cortina (Spa) Movistar Team
|5
|Danny van Poppel (Ned) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux
|6
|Alex Aranburu Deba (Spa) Astana-Premier Tech
|7
|Christophe Laporte (Fra) Cofidis
|8
|André Greipel (Ger) Israel Start-up Nation
|9
|Magnus Cort (Den) EF Education-Nippo
|10
|Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek-Segafredo
|11
|Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) Team Arkea-Samsic
|12
|Michael Matthews (Aus) Team BikeExchange
|13
|Cyril Barthe (Fra) B&B Hotels p/b KTM
|14
|Maximilian Walscheid (Ger) Qhubeka-NextHash
|15
|Wout Van Aert (Bel) Jumbo-Visma
|16
|Jonas Rickaert (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix
|17
|Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|18
|Davide Ballerini (Ita) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|19
|Cees Bol (Ned) Team DSM
|20
|Anthony Turgis (Fra) TotalEnergies
|21
|Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) AG2R Citroën Team
|22
|Rigoberto Uran (Col) EF Education-Nippo
|23
|Ruben Guerreiro (Por) EF Education-Nippo
|24
|Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bahrain Victorious
|25
|Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Bora-Hansgrohe
|26
|Tadej Pogacar (Slo) UAE Team Emirates
|27
|Valentin Madouas (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|28
|Daniel Oss (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe
|29
|Enric Mas Nicolau (Spa) Movistar Team
|30
|Aurélien Paret Peintre (Fra) AG2R Citroën Team
|31
|Jonas Vingegaard (Den) Jumbo-Visma
|32
|Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana-Premier Tech
|33
|Richard Carapaz (Ecu) Ineos Grenadiers
|34
|David Gaudu (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|35
|Nils Eekhoff (Ned) Team DSM
|36
|Ben O'Connor (Aus) AG2R Citroën Team
|37
|Edward Theuns (Bel) Trek-Segafredo
|38
|Silvan Dillier (Swi) Alpecin-Fenix
|39
|Guillaume Martin (Fra) Cofidis
|40
|Jonas Rutsch (Ger) EF Education-Nippo
|41
|Georg Zimmermann (Ger) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux
|42
|Fabien Doubey (Fra) TotalEnergies
|43
|Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Jumbo-Visma
|44
|Pello Bilbao Lopez De Armentia (Spa) Bahrain Victorious
|45
|Lorenzo Rota (Ita) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux
|46
|Louis Meintjes (RSA) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux
|47
|Esteban Chaves Rubio (Col) Team BikeExchange
|48
|Imanol Erviti (Spa) Movistar Team
|49
|Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team
|50
|Mike Teunissen (Ned) Jumbo-Visma
|51
|Harry Sweeny (Aus) Lotto Soudal
|52
|Michael Schär (Swi) AG2R Citroën Team
|53
|Dylan Teuns (Bel) Bahrain Victorious
|54
|Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek-Segafredo
|55
|Patrick Konrad (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe
|56
|Mattia Cattaneo (Ita) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|57
|Julien Simon (Fra) TotalEnergies
|58
|Connor Swift (GBr) Team Arkea-Samsic
|0:00:18
|59
|Guillaume Boivin (Can) Israel Start-up Nation
|60
|Stefan Bissegger (Swi) EF Education-Nippo
|61
|Cyril Gautier (Fra) B&B Hotels p/b KTM
|62
|Matej Mohoric (Slo) Bahrain Victorious
|63
|Rick Zabel (Ger) Israel Start-up Nation
|64
|Jan Bakelants (Bel) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux
|65
|Maxime Chevalier (Fra) B&B Hotels p/b KTM
|66
|Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) Alpecin-Fenix
|67
|Xandro Meurisse (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix
|68
|Sergio Henao Montoya (Col) Qhubeka-NextHash
|69
|Oliver Naesen (Bel) AG2R Citroën Team
|70
|Miguel Angel Lopez Moreno (Col) Movistar Team
|71
|Boy van Poppel (Ned) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux
|72
|Luka Mezgec (Slo) Team BikeExchange
|73
|Jelle Wallays (Bel) Cofidis
|74
|Elie Gesbert (Fra) Team Arkea-Samsic
|75
|Sergio Higuita Garcia (Col) EF Education-Nippo
|76
|Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) TotalEnergies
|0:00:28
|77
|Kasper Asgreen (Den) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|0:00:32
|78
|Brandon McNulty (USA) UAE Team Emirates
|0:00:35
|79
|Vegard Stake Laengen (Nor) UAE Team Emirates
|0:00:36
|80
|Lukas Pöstlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:01:07
|81
|Brent Van Moer (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:01:11
|82
|Fred Wright (GBr) Bahrain Victorious
|0:01:13
|83
|Marco Haller (Aut) Bahrain Victorious
|84
|Omar Fraile Matarranz (Spa) Astana-Premier Tech
|85
|Neilson Powless (USA) EF Education-Nippo
|0:01:28
|86
|Michael Valgren (Den) EF Education-Nippo
|87
|Pierre-Luc Périchon (Fra) Cofidis
|88
|Davide Formolo (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|0:01:31
|89
|Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|90
|Toms Skujins (Lat) Trek-Segafredo
|0:01:32
|91
|Jorge Arcas (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:02:17
|92
|Jonathan Castroviejo Nicolas (Spa) Ineos Grenadiers
|93
|Franck Bonnamour (Fra) B&B Hotels p/b KTM
|94
|Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Ineos Grenadiers
|0:02:23
|95
|Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Ineos Grenadiers
|96
|Dorian Godon (Fra) AG2R Citroën Team
|97
|Sepp Kuss (USA) Jumbo-Visma
|98
|Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana-Premier Tech
|99
|Rui Costa (Por) UAE Team Emirates
|100
|Geraint Thomas (GBr) Ineos Grenadiers
|101
|Jeremy Cabot (Fra) TotalEnergies
|102
|Nils Politt (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:04:03
|103
|Simon Geschke (Ger) Cofidis
|104
|Michael Woods (Can) Israel Start-up Nation
|105
|Omer Goldstein (Isr) Israel Start-up Nation
|106
|Nairo Quintana (Col) Team Arkea-Samsic
|107
|Cristian Rodriguez Martin (Spa) TotalEnergies
|108
|Richie Porte (Aus) Ineos Grenadiers
|109
|Wout Poels (Ned) Bahrain Victorious
|110
|Julien Bernard (Fra) Trek-Segafredo
|111
|Marc Hirschi (Swi) UAE Team Emirates
|112
|Pierre Rolland (Fra) B&B Hotels p/b KTM
|113
|Kenny Elissonde (Fra) Trek-Segafredo
|114
|Mads Pedersen (Den) Trek-Segafredo
|115
|Dylan van Baarle (Ned) Ineos Grenadiers
|116
|Simon Clarke (Aus) Qhubeka-NextHash
|117
|Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Arkea-Samsic
|118
|Christopher Juul-Jensen (Den) Team BikeExchange
|119
|Quentin Pacher (Fra) B&B Hotels p/b KTM
|0:04:49
|120
|Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|121
|Stefan Küng (Swi) Groupama-FDJ
|122
|Jesus Herrada (Spa) Cofidis
|123
|Mikkel Bjerg (Den) UAE Team Emirates
|124
|Pierre Latour (Fra) TotalEnergies
|125
|Ruben Fernandez (Spa) Cofidis
|126
|Ion Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Astana-Premier Tech
|127
|Luke Durbridge (Aus) Team BikeExchange
|128
|Ide Schelling (Ned) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:04:53
|129
|Casper Pedersen (Den) Team DSM
|0:05:17
|130
|Dries Devenyns (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|0:05:25
|131
|Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:06:15
|132
|Chris Froome (GBr) Israel Start-up Nation
|133
|Mark Donovan (GBr) Team DSM
|134
|Reto Hollenstein (Swi) Israel Start-up Nation
|135
|Hugo Houle (Can) Astana-Premier Tech
|136
|Petr Vakoc (Cze) Alpecin-Fenix
|137
|Daniel Martin (Irl) Israel Start-up Nation
|138
|Amund Grøndahl Jansen (Nor) Team BikeExchange
|139
|Sean Bennett (USA) Qhubeka-NextHash
|140
|Carlos Barbero (Spa) Qhubeka-NextHash
|141
|Benoit Cosnefroy (Fra) AG2R Citroën Team
|0:06:19
|142
|Anthony Perez (Fra) Cofidis
|143
|Dmitriy Gruzdev (Kaz) Astana-Premier Tech
|144
|Victor de la Parte (Spa) TotalEnergies
|145
|Carlos Verona Quintanilla (Spa) Movistar Team
|146
|Rafal Majka (Pol) UAE Team Emirates
|0:06:21
|147
|Bruno Armirail (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|148
|Joris Nieuwenhuis (Ned) Team DSM
|0:06:33
|149
|Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|150
|Søren Kragh Andersen (Den) Team DSM
|0:16:28
|151
|Tim Declercq (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|0:21:38
|DNF
|Roger Kluge (Ger) Lotto Soudal
|DNF
|Lucas Hamilton (Aus) Team BikeExchange
|DNF
|Simon Yates (GBr) Team BikeExchange
|DNS
|Michael Gogl (Aut) Qhubeka-NextHash
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Omer Goldstein (Isr) Israel Start-up Nation
|20
|2
|Sean Bennett (USA) Qhubeka-NextHash
|17
|3
|Pierre Latour (Fra) TotalEnergies
|15
|4
|Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bahrain Victorious
|13
|5
|Michael Matthews (Aus) Team BikeExchange
|11
|6
|Michael Mørkøv (Den) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|10
|7
|Jasper Philipsen (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix
|9
|8
|Mark Cavendish (GBr) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|8
|9
|Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) Team Arkea-Samsic
|7
|10
|Matej Mohoric (Slo) Bahrain Victorious
|6
|11
|Luka Mezgec (Slo) Team BikeExchange
|5
|12
|Kasper Asgreen (Den) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|4
|13
|Mikkel Bjerg (Den) UAE Team Emirates
|3
|14
|Sepp Kuss (USA) Jumbo-Visma
|2
|15
|Tadej Pogacar (Slo) UAE Team Emirates
|1
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Mark Cavendish (GBr) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|50
|2
|Michael Mørkøv (Den) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|30
|3
|Jasper Philipsen (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix
|20
|4
|Ivan Garcia Cortina (Spa) Movistar Team
|18
|5
|Danny van Poppel (Ned) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux
|16
|6
|Alex Aranburu Deba (Spa) Astana-Premier Tech
|14
|7
|Christophe Laporte (Fra) Cofidis
|12
|8
|André Greipel (Ger) Israel Start-up Nation
|10
|9
|Magnus Cort (Den) EF Education-Nippo
|8
|10
|Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek-Segafredo
|7
|11
|Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) Team Arkea-Samsic
|6
|12
|Michael Matthews (Aus) Team BikeExchange
|5
|13
|Cyril Barthe (Fra) B&B Hotels p/b KTM
|4
|14
|Maximilian Walscheid (Ger) Qhubeka-NextHash
|3
|15
|Wout Van Aert (Bel) Jumbo-Visma
|2
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Pierre Latour (Fra) TotalEnergies
|1
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Jasper Philipsen (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix
|5:04:29
|2
|Cyril Barthe (Fra) B&B Hotels p/b KTM
|3
|Tadej Pogacar (Slo) UAE Team Emirates
|4
|Valentin Madouas (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|5
|Aurélien Paret Peintre (Fra) AG2R Citroën Team
|6
|Jonas Vingegaard (Den) Jumbo-Visma
|7
|David Gaudu (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|8
|Nils Eekhoff (Ned) Team DSM
|9
|Jonas Rutsch (Ger) EF Education-Nippo
|10
|Georg Zimmermann (Ger) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux
|11
|Harry Sweeny (Aus) Lotto Soudal
|12
|Stefan Bissegger (Swi) EF Education-Nippo
|0:00:18
|13
|Maxime Chevalier (Fra) B&B Hotels p/b KTM
|14
|Sergio Higuita Garcia (Col) EF Education-Nippo
|15
|Brandon McNulty (USA) UAE Team Emirates
|0:00:35
|16
|Brent Van Moer (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:01:11
|17
|Fred Wright (GBr) Bahrain Victorious
|0:01:13
|18
|Neilson Powless (USA) EF Education-Nippo
|0:01:28
|19
|Dorian Godon (Fra) AG2R Citroën Team
|0:02:23
|20
|Omer Goldstein (Isr) Israel Start-up Nation
|0:04:03
|21
|Marc Hirschi (Swi) UAE Team Emirates
|22
|Mikkel Bjerg (Den) UAE Team Emirates
|0:04:49
|23
|Ide Schelling (Ned) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:04:53
|24
|Casper Pedersen (Den) Team DSM
|0:05:17
|25
|Mark Donovan (GBr) Team DSM
|0:06:15
|26
|Sean Bennett (USA) Qhubeka-NextHash
|27
|Joris Nieuwenhuis (Ned) Team DSM
|0:06:33
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Quentin Pacher (Fra) B&B Hotels p/b KTM
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Deceuninck-QuickStep
|15:13:27
|2
|EF Education-Nippo
|3
|Alpecin-Fenix
|4
|Movistar Team
|5
|AG2R Citroën Team
|6
|Jumbo-Visma
|7
|Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux
|8
|Trek-Segafredo
|9
|Bora-Hansgrohe
|10
|TotalEnergies
|11
|Bahrain Victorious
|12
|Cofidis
|0:00:18
|13
|Team BikeExchange
|14
|Israel Start-up Nation
|0:00:36
|15
|B&B Hotels p/b KTM
|16
|Team Arkea-Samsic
|17
|Lotto Soudal
|0:01:11
|18
|UAE Team Emirates
|19
|Astana-Premier Tech
|0:01:13
|20
|Qhubeka-NextHash
|0:04:21
|21
|Ineos Grenadiers
|0:04:40
|22
|Groupama-FDJ
|0:04:49
|23
|Team DSM
|0:05:17
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Tadej Pogacar (Slo) UAE Team Emirates
|52:27:12
|2
|Rigoberto Uran (Col) EF Education-Nippo
|0:05:18
|3
|Jonas Vingegaard (Den) Jumbo-Visma
|0:05:32
|4
|Richard Carapaz (Ecu) Ineos Grenadiers
|0:05:33
|5
|Ben O'Connor (Aus) AG2R Citroën Team
|0:05:58
|6
|Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:06:16
|7
|Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana-Premier Tech
|0:06:30
|8
|Enric Mas Nicolau (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:07:11
|9
|Guillaume Martin (Fra) Cofidis
|0:09:29
|10
|Pello Bilbao Lopez De Armentia (Spa) Bahrain Victorious
|0:10:28
|11
|Mattia Cattaneo (Ita) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|0:15:35
|12
|Aurélien Paret Peintre (Fra) AG2R Citroën Team
|0:24:44
|13
|Wout Van Aert (Bel) Jumbo-Visma
|0:25:21
|14
|Esteban Chaves Rubio (Col) Team BikeExchange
|0:25:53
|15
|David Gaudu (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|0:30:51
|16
|Louis Meintjes (RSA) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux
|0:32:20
|17
|Sergio Henao Montoya (Col) Qhubeka-NextHash
|0:37:28
|18
|Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek-Segafredo
|0:39:13
|19
|Wout Poels (Ned) Bahrain Victorious
|0:42:52
|20
|Dylan Teuns (Bel) Bahrain Victorious
|0:43:54
|21
|Ruben Guerreiro (Por) EF Education-Nippo
|0:47:37
|22
|Jonathan Castroviejo Nicolas (Spa) Ineos Grenadiers
|0:51:34
|23
|Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|0:52:19
|24
|Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:54:54
|25
|Sergio Higuita Garcia (Col) EF Education-Nippo
|0:54:59
|26
|Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana-Premier Tech
|0:56:58
|27
|Patrick Konrad (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:57:12
|28
|Kenny Elissonde (Fra) Trek-Segafredo
|0:57:38
|29
|Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Jumbo-Visma
|30
|Michael Woods (Can) Israel Start-up Nation
|1:01:03
|31
|Nairo Quintana (Col) Team Arkea-Samsic
|1:02:13
|32
|Franck Bonnamour (Fra) B&B Hotels p/b KTM
|1:03:12
|33
|Xandro Meurisse (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix
|1:05:13
|34
|Davide Formolo (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|1:06:23
|35
|Richie Porte (Aus) Ineos Grenadiers
|1:06:57
|36
|Ion Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Astana-Premier Tech
|1:08:33
|37
|Pierre Rolland (Fra) B&B Hotels p/b KTM
|1:08:43
|38
|Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|1:10:34
|39
|Miguel Angel Lopez Moreno (Col) Movistar Team
|1:11:53
|40
|Stefan Küng (Swi) Groupama-FDJ
|1:17:14
|41
|Rafal Majka (Pol) UAE Team Emirates
|1:17:44
|42
|Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bahrain Victorious
|1:17:45
|43
|Kasper Asgreen (Den) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|1:18:34
|44
|Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|1:20:12
|45
|Geraint Thomas (GBr) Ineos Grenadiers
|1:23:04
|46
|Matej Mohoric (Slo) Bahrain Victorious
|1:23:11
|47
|Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Arkea-Samsic
|1:23:44
|48
|Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek-Segafredo
|49
|Quentin Pacher (Fra) B&B Hotels p/b KTM
|1:24:35
|50
|Mark Donovan (GBr) Team DSM
|1:24:38
|51
|Nils Politt (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|52
|Valentin Madouas (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|1:24:57
|53
|Michael Valgren (Den) EF Education-Nippo
|1:25:26
|54
|Imanol Erviti (Spa) Movistar Team
|1:25:45
|55
|Pierre Latour (Fra) TotalEnergies
|1:25:59
|56
|Magnus Cort (Den) EF Education-Nippo
|1:27:11
|57
|Julien Bernard (Fra) Trek-Segafredo
|1:27:53
|58
|Cristian Rodriguez Martin (Spa) TotalEnergies
|1:30:18
|59
|Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Ineos Grenadiers
|1:30:49
|60
|Jonas Rutsch (Ger) EF Education-Nippo
|1:30:51
|61
|Brent Van Moer (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|1:30:59
|62
|Hugo Houle (Can) Astana-Premier Tech
|1:31:47
|63
|Jan Bakelants (Bel) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux
|1:32:14
|64
|Neilson Powless (USA) EF Education-Nippo
|1:34:53
|65
|Simon Geschke (Ger) Cofidis
|1:36:08
|66
|Anthony Turgis (Fra) TotalEnergies
|1:36:23
|67
|Silvan Dillier (Swi) Alpecin-Fenix
|1:36:40
|68
|Daniel Martin (Irl) Israel Start-up Nation
|1:37:35
|69
|Victor de la Parte (Spa) TotalEnergies
|1:38:56
|70
|Omar Fraile Matarranz (Spa) Astana-Premier Tech
|1:39:05
|71
|Oliver Naesen (Bel) AG2R Citroën Team
|1:39:08
|72
|Connor Swift (GBr) Team Arkea-Samsic
|1:39:35
|73
|Dylan van Baarle (Ned) Ineos Grenadiers
|1:40:15
|74
|Sepp Kuss (USA) Jumbo-Visma
|1:41:37
|75
|Elie Gesbert (Fra) Team Arkea-Samsic
|1:42:33
|76
|Benoit Cosnefroy (Fra) AG2R Citroën Team
|1:42:36
|77
|Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) AG2R Citroën Team
|1:42:59
|78
|Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) TotalEnergies
|1:43:58
|79
|Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|1:44:34
|80
|Rui Costa (Por) UAE Team Emirates
|1:45:36
|81
|Harry Sweeny (Aus) Lotto Soudal
|1:45:37
|82
|Toms Skujins (Lat) Trek-Segafredo
|1:46:35
|83
|Cyril Barthe (Fra) B&B Hotels p/b KTM
|1:46:45
|84
|Alex Aranburu Deba (Spa) Astana-Premier Tech
|1:46:53
|85
|Lorenzo Rota (Ita) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux
|1:47:02
|86
|Cyril Gautier (Fra) B&B Hotels p/b KTM
|1:47:12
|87
|Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Ineos Grenadiers
|1:47:21
|88
|Stefan Bissegger (Swi) EF Education-Nippo
|1:47:33
|89
|Michael Schär (Swi) AG2R Citroën Team
|1:48:00
|90
|Dorian Godon (Fra) AG2R Citroën Team
|1:48:10
|91
|Fabien Doubey (Fra) TotalEnergies
|1:48:33
|92
|Luka Mezgec (Slo) Team BikeExchange
|1:48:50
|93
|Jonas Rickaert (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix
|1:49:07
|94
|Bruno Armirail (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|1:50:01
|95
|Ivan Garcia Cortina (Spa) Movistar Team
|1:50:54
|96
|Anthony Perez (Fra) Cofidis
|1:51:35
|97
|Søren Kragh Andersen (Den) Team DSM
|1:52:26
|98
|Guillaume Boivin (Can) Israel Start-up Nation
|1:52:27
|99
|Michael Matthews (Aus) Team BikeExchange
|1:54:27
|100
|Brandon McNulty (USA) UAE Team Emirates
|1:56:50
|101
|Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) Alpecin-Fenix
|1:58:15
|102
|Maxime Chevalier (Fra) B&B Hotels p/b KTM
|1:58:20
|103
|Pierre-Luc Périchon (Fra) Cofidis
|1:58:46
|104
|Ruben Fernandez (Spa) Cofidis
|1:58:54
|105
|Jesus Herrada (Spa) Cofidis
|1:58:57
|106
|Mike Teunissen (Ned) Jumbo-Visma
|1:59:01
|107
|Luke Durbridge (Aus) Team BikeExchange
|2:01:12
|108
|Edward Theuns (Bel) Trek-Segafredo
|2:02:08
|109
|Boy van Poppel (Ned) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux
|2:02:33
|110
|Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|2:03:11
|111
|Jorge Arcas (Spa) Movistar Team
|2:03:48
|112
|Christophe Laporte (Fra) Cofidis
|2:04:25
|113
|Vegard Stake Laengen (Nor) UAE Team Emirates
|2:04:39
|114
|Davide Ballerini (Ita) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|2:06:23
|115
|Georg Zimmermann (Ger) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux
|2:08:48
|116
|Nils Eekhoff (Ned) Team DSM
|2:09:46
|117
|André Greipel (Ger) Israel Start-up Nation
|2:09:52
|118
|Petr Vakoc (Cze) Alpecin-Fenix
|2:10:01
|119
|Carlos Verona Quintanilla (Spa) Movistar Team
|2:10:40
|120
|Maximilian Walscheid (Ger) Qhubeka-NextHash
|2:10:46
|121
|Fred Wright (GBr) Bahrain Victorious
|2:10:51
|122
|Jasper Philipsen (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix
|2:11:13
|123
|Dries Devenyns (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|2:12:30
|124
|Lukas Pöstlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe
|2:13:13
|125
|Joris Nieuwenhuis (Ned) Team DSM
|2:14:03
|126
|Dmitriy Gruzdev (Kaz) Astana-Premier Tech
|127
|Mikkel Bjerg (Den) UAE Team Emirates
|2:14:26
|128
|Jelle Wallays (Bel) Cofidis
|2:15:03
|129
|Simon Clarke (Aus) Qhubeka-NextHash
|2:16:23
|130
|Daniel Oss (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe
|2:17:58
|131
|Casper Pedersen (Den) Team DSM
|2:19:55
|132
|Christopher Juul-Jensen (Den) Team BikeExchange
|2:20:44
|133
|Carlos Barbero (Spa) Qhubeka-NextHash
|2:21:06
|134
|Julien Simon (Fra) TotalEnergies
|2:21:19
|135
|Danny van Poppel (Ned) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux
|2:21:32
|136
|Cees Bol (Ned) Team DSM
|2:22:23
|137
|Rick Zabel (Ger) Israel Start-up Nation
|2:22:50
|138
|Ide Schelling (Ned) Bora-Hansgrohe
|2:23:50
|139
|Reto Hollenstein (Swi) Israel Start-up Nation
|2:24:31
|140
|Michael Mørkøv (Den) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|2:24:46
|141
|Mark Cavendish (GBr) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|2:25:49
|142
|Marc Hirschi (Swi) UAE Team Emirates
|2:26:25
|143
|Sean Bennett (USA) Qhubeka-NextHash
|2:27:09
|144
|Omer Goldstein (Isr) Israel Start-up Nation
|2:27:14
|145
|Chris Froome (GBr) Israel Start-up Nation
|2:27:55
|146
|Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) Team Arkea-Samsic
|2:28:34
|147
|Marco Haller (Aut) Bahrain Victorious
|2:30:47
|148
|Jeremy Cabot (Fra) TotalEnergies
|2:37:45
|149
|Mads Pedersen (Den) Trek-Segafredo
|2:40:47
|150
|Amund Grøndahl Jansen (Nor) Team BikeExchange
|2:46:24
|151
|Tim Declercq (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|2:48:01
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Mark Cavendish (GBr) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|279
|2
|Michael Matthews (Aus) Team BikeExchange
|178
|3
|Jasper Philipsen (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix
|171
|4
|Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bahrain Victorious
|151
|5
|Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|131
|6
|Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) Team Arkea-Samsic
|126
|7
|Tadej Pogacar (Slo) UAE Team Emirates
|103
|8
|Wout Van Aert (Bel) Jumbo-Visma
|100
|9
|Michael Mørkøv (Den) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|95
|10
|Nils Politt (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|70
|11
|Matej Mohoric (Slo) Bahrain Victorious
|68
|12
|Stefan Küng (Swi) Groupama-FDJ
|64
|13
|André Greipel (Ger) Israel Start-up Nation
|63
|14
|Kasper Asgreen (Den) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|62
|15
|Jonas Vingegaard (Den) Jumbo-Visma
|54
|16
|Luka Mezgec (Slo) Team BikeExchange
|50
|17
|Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek-Segafredo
|46
|18
|Brent Van Moer (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|45
|19
|Imanol Erviti (Spa) Movistar Team
|45
|20
|Cees Bol (Ned) Team DSM
|45
|21
|Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Bora-Hansgrohe
|44
|22
|Harry Sweeny (Aus) Lotto Soudal
|44
|23
|Edward Theuns (Bel) Trek-Segafredo
|43
|24
|Anthony Perez (Fra) Cofidis
|36
|25
|Magnus Cort (Den) EF Education-Nippo
|34
|26
|Dylan Teuns (Bel) Bahrain Victorious
|33
|27
|Mattia Cattaneo (Ita) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|32
|28
|Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek-Segafredo
|32
|29
|Ide Schelling (Ned) Bora-Hansgrohe
|31
|30
|Richard Carapaz (Ecu) Ineos Grenadiers
|31
|31
|Boy van Poppel (Ned) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux
|31
|32
|Connor Swift (GBr) Team Arkea-Samsic
|27
|33
|Ivan Garcia Cortina (Spa) Movistar Team
|27
|34
|Christophe Laporte (Fra) Cofidis
|27
|35
|Davide Ballerini (Ita) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|27
|36
|Cyril Barthe (Fra) B&B Hotels p/b KTM
|26
|37
|Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana-Premier Tech
|26
|38
|Sergio Higuita Garcia (Col) EF Education-Nippo
|26
|39
|Franck Bonnamour (Fra) B&B Hotels p/b KTM
|26
|40
|Guillaume Martin (Fra) Cofidis
|25
|41
|Pierre Latour (Fra) TotalEnergies
|24
|42
|Enric Mas Nicolau (Spa) Movistar Team
|23
|43
|Alex Aranburu Deba (Spa) Astana-Premier Tech
|23
|44
|Pierre-Luc Périchon (Fra) Cofidis
|23
|45
|Danny van Poppel (Ned) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux
|23
|46
|Rigoberto Uran (Col) EF Education-Nippo
|22
|47
|Patrick Konrad (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe
|22
|48
|Hugo Houle (Can) Astana-Premier Tech
|22
|49
|Ben O'Connor (Aus) AG2R Citroën Team
|21
|50
|Wout Poels (Ned) Bahrain Victorious
|21
|51
|Michael Woods (Can) Israel Start-up Nation
|21
|52
|Xandro Meurisse (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix
|21
|53
|Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) AG2R Citroën Team
|20
|54
|Omer Goldstein (Isr) Israel Start-up Nation
|20
|55
|Anthony Turgis (Fra) TotalEnergies
|20
|56
|David Gaudu (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|18
|57
|Mads Pedersen (Den) Trek-Segafredo
|18
|58
|Kenny Elissonde (Fra) Trek-Segafredo
|17
|59
|Ion Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Astana-Premier Tech
|17
|60
|Neilson Powless (USA) EF Education-Nippo
|17
|61
|Michael Schär (Swi) AG2R Citroën Team
|17
|62
|Maxime Chevalier (Fra) B&B Hotels p/b KTM
|17
|63
|Sean Bennett (USA) Qhubeka-NextHash
|17
|64
|Julien Bernard (Fra) Trek-Segafredo
|15
|65
|Fred Wright (GBr) Bahrain Victorious
|15
|66
|Jeremy Cabot (Fra) TotalEnergies
|15
|67
|Toms Skujins (Lat) Trek-Segafredo
|14
|68
|Maximilian Walscheid (Ger) Qhubeka-NextHash
|14
|69
|Sergio Henao Montoya (Col) Qhubeka-NextHash
|13
|70
|Daniel Martin (Irl) Israel Start-up Nation
|13
|71
|Elie Gesbert (Fra) Team Arkea-Samsic
|13
|72
|Stefan Bissegger (Swi) EF Education-Nippo
|13
|73
|Jelle Wallays (Bel) Cofidis
|13
|74
|Daniel Oss (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe
|13
|75
|Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana-Premier Tech
|11
|76
|Søren Kragh Andersen (Den) Team DSM
|11
|77
|Pello Bilbao Lopez De Armentia (Spa) Bahrain Victorious
|10
|78
|Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) TotalEnergies
|10
|79
|Simon Clarke (Aus) Qhubeka-NextHash
|10
|80
|Christopher Juul-Jensen (Den) Team BikeExchange
|10
|81
|Aurélien Paret Peintre (Fra) AG2R Citroën Team
|9
|82
|Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|9
|83
|Esteban Chaves Rubio (Col) Team BikeExchange
|8
|84
|Ruben Guerreiro (Por) EF Education-Nippo
|8
|85
|Nairo Quintana (Col) Team Arkea-Samsic
|8
|86
|Mikkel Bjerg (Den) UAE Team Emirates
|8
|87
|Richie Porte (Aus) Ineos Grenadiers
|7
|88
|Geraint Thomas (GBr) Ineos Grenadiers
|7
|89
|Dorian Godon (Fra) AG2R Citroën Team
|7
|90
|Davide Formolo (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|6
|91
|Silvan Dillier (Swi) Alpecin-Fenix
|6
|92
|Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|5
|93
|Jan Bakelants (Bel) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux
|5
|94
|Rick Zabel (Ger) Israel Start-up Nation
|5
|95
|Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Ineos Grenadiers
|4
|96
|Nils Eekhoff (Ned) Team DSM
|4
|97
|Jonas Rickaert (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix
|3
|98
|Sepp Kuss (USA) Jumbo-Visma
|2
|99
|Jesus Herrada (Spa) Cofidis
|2
|100
|Mike Teunissen (Ned) Jumbo-Visma
|2
|101
|Dmitriy Gruzdev (Kaz) Astana-Premier Tech
|2
|102
|Marco Haller (Aut) Bahrain Victorious
|2
|103
|Brandon McNulty (USA) UAE Team Emirates
|1
|104
|Marc Hirschi (Swi) UAE Team Emirates
|1
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Nairo Quintana (Col) Team Arkea-Samsic
|50
|2
|Wout Van Aert (Bel) Jumbo-Visma
|43
|3
|Michael Woods (Can) Israel Start-up Nation
|42
|4
|Wout Poels (Ned) Bahrain Victorious
|39
|5
|Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek-Segafredo
|36
|6
|Kenny Elissonde (Fra) Trek-Segafredo
|27
|7
|Tadej Pogacar (Slo) UAE Team Emirates
|26
|8
|Ben O'Connor (Aus) AG2R Citroën Team
|24
|9
|Sergio Higuita Garcia (Col) EF Education-Nippo
|22
|10
|Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|20
|11
|Jonas Vingegaard (Den) Jumbo-Visma
|20
|12
|Anthony Perez (Fra) Cofidis
|19
|13
|Guillaume Martin (Fra) Cofidis
|14
|14
|Rigoberto Uran (Col) EF Education-Nippo
|12
|15
|Matej Mohoric (Slo) Bahrain Victorious
|11
|16
|Dylan Teuns (Bel) Bahrain Victorious
|10
|17
|Daniel Martin (Irl) Israel Start-up Nation
|10
|18
|Mattia Cattaneo (Ita) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|9
|19
|Richard Carapaz (Ecu) Ineos Grenadiers
|8
|20
|Pierre Rolland (Fra) B&B Hotels p/b KTM
|8
|21
|Pierre Latour (Fra) TotalEnergies
|6
|22
|Ide Schelling (Ned) Bora-Hansgrohe
|5
|23
|Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana-Premier Tech
|4
|24
|Xandro Meurisse (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix
|4
|25
|Ion Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Astana-Premier Tech
|4
|26
|Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bahrain Victorious
|4
|27
|Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek-Segafredo
|4
|28
|Sepp Kuss (USA) Jumbo-Visma
|4
|29
|Brent Van Moer (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|3
|30
|Harry Sweeny (Aus) Lotto Soudal
|3
|31
|Nils Politt (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|2
|32
|Edward Theuns (Bel) Trek-Segafredo
|2
|33
|Franck Bonnamour (Fra) B&B Hotels p/b KTM
|2
|34
|Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) Alpecin-Fenix
|2
|35
|Hugo Houle (Can) Astana-Premier Tech
|1
|36
|Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) AG2R Citroën Team
|1
|37
|Jelle Wallays (Bel) Cofidis
|1
|38
|Danny van Poppel (Ned) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux
|1
|39
|Patrick Konrad (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe
|1
|40
|Stefan Küng (Swi) Groupama-FDJ
|1
|41
|Michael Matthews (Aus) Team BikeExchange
|1
|42
|Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) Team Arkea-Samsic
|-8
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Tadej Pogacar (Slo) UAE Team Emirates
|52:27:12
|2
|Jonas Vingegaard (Den) Jumbo-Visma
|0:05:32
|3
|Aurélien Paret Peintre (Fra) AG2R Citroën Team
|0:24:44
|4
|David Gaudu (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|0:30:51
|5
|Sergio Higuita Garcia (Col) EF Education-Nippo
|0:54:59
|6
|Mark Donovan (GBr) Team DSM
|1:24:38
|7
|Valentin Madouas (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|1:24:57
|8
|Jonas Rutsch (Ger) EF Education-Nippo
|1:30:51
|9
|Brent Van Moer (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|1:30:59
|10
|Neilson Powless (USA) EF Education-Nippo
|1:34:53
|11
|Harry Sweeny (Aus) Lotto Soudal
|1:45:37
|12
|Cyril Barthe (Fra) B&B Hotels p/b KTM
|1:46:45
|13
|Stefan Bissegger (Swi) EF Education-Nippo
|1:47:33
|14
|Dorian Godon (Fra) AG2R Citroën Team
|1:48:10
|15
|Brandon McNulty (USA) UAE Team Emirates
|1:56:50
|16
|Maxime Chevalier (Fra) B&B Hotels p/b KTM
|1:58:20
|17
|Georg Zimmermann (Ger) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux
|2:08:48
|18
|Nils Eekhoff (Ned) Team DSM
|2:09:46
|19
|Fred Wright (GBr) Bahrain Victorious
|2:10:51
|20
|Jasper Philipsen (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix
|2:11:13
|21
|Joris Nieuwenhuis (Ned) Team DSM
|2:14:03
|22
|Mikkel Bjerg (Den) UAE Team Emirates
|2:14:26
|23
|Casper Pedersen (Den) Team DSM
|2:19:55
|24
|Ide Schelling (Ned) Bora-Hansgrohe
|2:23:50
|25
|Marc Hirschi (Swi) UAE Team Emirates
|2:26:25
|26
|Sean Bennett (USA) Qhubeka-NextHash
|2:27:09
|27
|Omer Goldstein (Isr) Israel Start-up Nation
|2:27:14
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Bahrain Victorious
|158:16:53
|2
|AG2R Citroën Team
|0:10:01
|3
|EF Education-Nippo
|0:15:47
|4
|Ineos Grenadiers
|0:17:27
|5
|Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:29:31
|6
|Jumbo-Visma
|0:29:47
|7
|Movistar Team
|0:38:22
|8
|Astana-Premier Tech
|0:42:58
|9
|Trek-Segafredo
|0:44:51
|10
|UAE Team Emirates
|0:54:11
|11
|Deceuninck-QuickStep
|1:17:35
|12
|Team BikeExchange
|1:27:53
|13
|Groupama-FDJ
|1:46:13
|14
|B&B Hotels p/b KTM
|1:48:10
|15
|Cofidis
|1:56:51
|16
|Team Arkea-Samsic
|2:21:14
|17
|Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux
|2:24:21
|18
|TotalEnergies
|2:34:05
|19
|Alpecin-Fenix
|2:40:11
|20
|Israel Start-up Nation
|2:57:36
|21
|Team DSM
|3:07:13
|22
|Qhubeka-NextHash
|3:29:05
|23
|Lotto Soudal
|3:37:37
Daniel joined Cyclingnews as staff writer in 2019 after working freelance at pretty much everywhere in cycling media for seven years.
