Tour de France: Mark Cavendish equals Eddy Merckx record with stage 13 victory

Image 1 of 49 Mark Cavendish wins stage 13 of the 2021 Tour de France in Carcassonne to equal the Eddy Merckx record for stage wins (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 2 of 49 Mark Cavendish wins stage 13 and his 34th career stage victory at the Tour de France (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 3 of 49 Mark Cavendish in the green jersey (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 4 of 49 Tadej Pogacar (UAE Team Emirates) rides through the sunflowers on stage 13 (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 5 of 49 Stage 13 of the Tour de France (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 6 of 49 Tadej Pogacar (UAE Team Emirates) before stage 13 of the Tour de France (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 7 of 49 Mark Cavendish and Tadej Pogacar at the start of stage 13 in Nîmes (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 8 of 49 Tadej Pogacar (UAE Team Emirates) on stage 13 of the Tour de France (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 9 of 49 Omer Goldstein (Israel Start-Up Nation) leads the breakaway (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 10 of 49 Stage 13 of the Tour de France (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 11 of 49 Sean Bennett (Qhubeka-NextHash) leads Pierre Latour and Omer Goldstein in the stage 13 breakaway (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 12 of 49 Stage 13 of the Tour de France (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 13 of 49 Stage 13 of the Tour de France (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 14 of 49 Mark Cavendish in the green jersey during stage 13 of the Tour de France (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 15 of 49 Julian Alaphilippe leads the peloton on stage 13 of the Tour de France (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 16 of 49 Jonas Vingegaard speaks with Thomas Voeckler at the start (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 17 of 49 Tadej Pogacar, Nairo Quintana and Jonas Vingegaard at the start (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 18 of 49 Stage 13 of the Tour de France (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 19 of 49 Sean Bennett (Qhubeka-NextHash) and Pierre Latour (TotalEnergies) (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 20 of 49 Pierre Latour (TotalEnergies) leads the breakaway (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 21 of 49 Julian Alaphilippe (Deceuninck-Quickstep) (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 22 of 49 Omer Goldstein (Israel Start-Up Nation) (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 23 of 49 Quentin Pacher (B&B Hotels-KTM) attacked after the trio were reeled in (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 24 of 49 Jan Bakelants (Intermarche Wanty Gobert Materiaux) also launched an attack (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 25 of 49 Mark Cavendish wins stage 13 and his 34th career stage victory at the Tour de France (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 26 of 49 Mark Cavendish wins stage 13 and his 34th career stage victory at the Tour de France (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 27 of 49 Mark Cavendish wins stage 13 and his 34th career stage victory at the Tour de France (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 28 of 49 Mark Cavendish celebrates winning stage 13 at the Tour de France, capturing his 34th career stage win at the Tour de France (Image credit: Getty Image) Image 29 of 49 Mark Cavendish wins stage 13 at the Tour de France, capturing his 34th career stage win at the French Grand Tour (Image credit: Getty Image) Image 30 of 49 Mark Cavendish wins stage 13 at the Tour de France, capturing his 34th career stage win at the French Grand Tour (Image credit: Getty Image) Image 31 of 49 Mark Cavendish celebrates winning stage 13 at the Tour de France, capturing his 34th career stage win at the French Grand Tour (Image credit: Getty Image) Image 32 of 49 Mark Cavendish wins stage 13 at the Tour de France, capturing his 34th career stage win at the French Grand Tour (Image credit: Getty Image) Image 33 of 49 Mark Cavendish exhausted after winning stage 13 at the Tour de France (Image credit: Getty Image) Image 34 of 49 Mark Cavendish celebrates winning stage 13 at the Tour de France (Image credit: Getty Image) Image 35 of 49 Mark Cavendish sprints to the stage 13 victory at the Tour de France (Image credit: Getty Image) Image 36 of 49 Mark Cavendish wins stage 13 at the Tour de France (Image credit: Getty Image) Image 37 of 49 Mark Cavendish wins stage 13 at the Tour de France (Image credit: Getty Image) Image 38 of 49 Mark Cavendish wins stage 13 at the Tour de France (Image credit: Getty Image) Image 39 of 49 Mark Cavendish wins stage 13 at the Tour de France (Image credit: Getty Image) Image 40 of 49 Mark Cavendish takes the win in Carcassonne (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 41 of 49 Tim Declercq (Deceuninck-Quickstep) finished inside the time limit after a hard solo chase (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 42 of 49 Tim Declercq (Deceuninck-Quickstep) finished inside the time limit after a hard solo chase (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 43 of 49 (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 44 of 49 Mark Cavendish wins stage 13 of the 2021 Tour de France in Carcassonne to equal the Eddy Merckx record for stage wins (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 45 of 49 Mark Cavendish on the podium of the 2021 Tour de France after stage 13 (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 46 of 49 Nairo Quintana (Arkea-Samsic) in the mountains jersey after stage 13 of the Tour de France in Carcassonne (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 47 of 49 Mark Cavendish wins stage 13 of the 2021 Tour de France in Carcassonne to equal the Eddy Merckx record for stage wins (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 48 of 49 Mark Cavendish wins stage 13 of the 2021 Tour de France in Carcassonne to equal the Eddy Merckx record for stage wins (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 49 of 49 Tadej Pogacar continues to lead the 2021 Tour de France after stage 13 (Image credit: Bettini Photo)

Mark Cavendish (Deceuninck-QuickStep) took his fourth victory of the 2021 Tour de France on stage 13 in Carcassonne, securing his 34th career victory at the race and moving onto equal terms with Eddy Merckx's all-time stage win record.



The Manxman surged to victory in the final 100 metres of the stage, following a messy run-in on what was a complicated final dash to the line. He beat lead-out man Michael Mørkøv into second place as Jasper Philipsen (Alpecin-Fenix) rounded out the podium. Iván García Cortina (Movistar) took fourth place after a late burst.



The Deceuninck-QuickStep train looked set to dominate the final two kilometres of the race, but it was a more complicated run-in than usual, as the Team DSM and Bahrain Victorious trains disrupted things at the front 600 metres from the finish.



That led Cavendish's teammate Davide Ballerini to push on alone in the final 300 metres, before García Cortina jumped shortly after. The Spaniard had Mørkøv, Cavendish, and Philipsen on his wheel though, and couldn't make his move last to the line.



Mørkøv led the way through to the line for Cavendish, who surged past to take victory by half a bike-length from his teammate, whose bike throw had beaten Philipsen by the same amount.



Cavendish extended his points classification lead at the end of a long 220-kilometre day in the saddle, adding 50 points to his haul in addition to the eight he had picked up at the intermediate sprint. He now sits on 279 points, leading Michael Matthews (Team BikeExchange) by 101 points as Philiipsen lies a further seven points back.

Tadej Pogačar (UAE Team Emirates) remains secure in the Tour de France race lead having finished the stage safely in the peloton. The Slovenian takes his 5:18 advantage over Rigoberto Urán (EF Education-Nippo) into Saturday's stage 14.

How it unfolded

The 13th stage of the 2021 Tour de France took the peloton – still 154 strong – 219.9 kilometres south-west from Nîmes to Carcassonne as the race edged closer to the Pyrenees.



Despite the stage looking primed for another breakaway, and considering several past stages (2018, 2016, 2006) to Carcassonne have ended with a breakaway win, only a small breakaway managed to get away in the early kilometres of the stage, in contrast to stage 12.



After a spirited battle during the first 30 kilometres of the stage, a three-man breakaway established themselves out front, encountering little resistance from a peloton happy with the composition of the move on a day spent largely on rolling roads.

Deceuninck-QuickStep, keen to ensure a sprint victory for their man Mark Cavendish, marked move after move until Omer Goldstein (Israel Start-Up Nation), Pierre Latour (Team TotalEnergies), and Sean Bennett (Qhubeka NextHash) were allowed to break free.



Shortly afterwards, Georg Zimmermann (Intermarché-Wanty Gobert) jumped away from the peloton too, but with a two-minute gap to make up he didn't manage to get across before being brought back into the peloton after 35 kilometres of racing.



A single climb was the only categorised difficulty along the route, the Côte de Pic St-Loup offering one KOM point as a fourth-category climb. The hill, which was crested after 51 kilometres, saw Latour grab the sole point over the top, with the break at that point almost four minutes up on the peloton.



Deceuninck-QuickStep's workhorse Tim Declercq was back in his familiar spot at the head of the peloton by that point, with the Belgian team controlling the gap to the break ahead of a near-certain sprint finish later on. Alpecin-Fenix also contributed a handful of riders to do the work, signalling their intent to sprint for Philipsen.



The middle section of the stage was a largely quiet affair – unsurprising given the lack of climbs to contest and the length of the day – though the intermediate sprint at Fontès, almost smack-bang at the midpoint of the stage did offer some drama.



The breakaway rolled through, but there was more of a battle in the peloton as the top sprinters came to the fore on the uphill run. Sonny Colbrelli (Bahrain Victorious) took fourth behind the break for 13 points, with Matthews taking 11, Philipsen taking nine, and Cavendish taking eight.



After that brief burst of speed, again little of note occurred in the next 40 or so kilometres, at which point Bennett decided to make a move off the front of the break – despite there still being 60 kilometres to go.



He couldn't get away from his breakaway companions, though, and not long after that Goldstein and Latour returned the favour, dropping the American as Philippe Gilbert (Lotto Soudal) pushed the pace in the peloton, a minute down the road.



Chaos once again descended on the peloton a few kilometres later as a mass crash hit the middle of the group, taking down several notable names. Simon Yates (Team BikeExchange) went down along with Sergio Higuita (EF Education-Nippo) and Nacer Bouhanni (Arkéa-Samsic).



Declercq, Rafał Majka (UAE Team Emirates), Wout Poels (Bahrain Victorious), Roger Kluge (Lotto Soudal), and Geraint Thomas (Ineos Grenadiers) were also caught up in the carnage, and Søren Kragh Andersen (Team DSM) could be seen scrambling up the grass verge after toppling off the road into a ravine.



The news came through later on that Yates and Kluge had been forced to abandon as a result of the crash, but the other riders involved were back up and running fairly swiftly as the peloton – eventually – eased up to let them back in.



At 53 kilometres to go, Goldstein and Latour were brought back to draw an end to the breakaway. Eight kilometres later, Quentin Pacher (B&B Hotels p/b KTM) filled the space left by the early break, jumping away on his own in what would be a doomed move.

The Frenchman built up a gap of a minute in short order, though he was no real threat to the sprinter's teams.



At 34 kilometres to go, Jan Bakelants (Intermarché-Wanty Gobert) headed off in pursuit of Pacher, who was at that point 1:30 up the road.



The Belgian's move lasted only six kilometres before he was brought back, though Pacher remained a minute out front as Deceuninck-QuickStep and Israel Start-Up Nation led the charge behind. EF Education-Nippo and Bora-Hansgrohe were also visible at the front as teams prepared for the final run to Carcassonne.



Just after Pacher was brought back at 18 kilometres to go, Ineos Grenadiers took over at the front, upping the pace considerably as the wind hit. However, the gusts weren't strong enough to provoke any big splits in the peloton, despite the British squad's best efforts.



Inside the final 10 kilometres, AG2R Citroën hit the front along with Bahrain Victorious as Deceuninck-QuickStep bided their time close to the front. They moved up at the five-kilometre mark, though Ineos and EF continued to mob the front as the peloton raced through the 'new' three-kilometre mark at 4.5 to go.



Mattia Cattaneo took it up for Deceuninck-QuickStep for the final three kilometres, with Bahrain Victorious also up front for Colbrelli as Bouhanni and Philipsen fought for Cavendish's wheel further back.



The Belgian squad had three men on the front heading into the final 1.5 kilometres, though without Julian Alaphlippe after the world champion's work earlier on after Declercq's involvement in the mid-stage crash.



That proved to be on barrier to yet another success – the team's 36th of the season – as Mørkøv and Cavendish cut through the chaos of the final to speed to a one-two finish ahead of nearest rival Philipsen.

Full Results Pos. Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Mark Cavendish (GBr) Deceuninck-QuickStep 5:04:29 2 Michael Mørkøv (Den) Deceuninck-QuickStep 3 Jasper Philipsen (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix 4 Ivan Garcia Cortina (Spa) Movistar Team 5 Danny van Poppel (Ned) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux 6 Alex Aranburu Deba (Spa) Astana-Premier Tech 7 Christophe Laporte (Fra) Cofidis 8 André Greipel (Ger) Israel Start-up Nation 9 Magnus Cort (Den) EF Education-Nippo 10 Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek-Segafredo 11 Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) Team Arkea-Samsic 12 Michael Matthews (Aus) Team BikeExchange 13 Cyril Barthe (Fra) B&B Hotels p/b KTM 14 Maximilian Walscheid (Ger) Qhubeka-NextHash 15 Wout Van Aert (Bel) Jumbo-Visma 16 Jonas Rickaert (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix 17 Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Lotto Soudal 18 Davide Ballerini (Ita) Deceuninck-QuickStep 19 Cees Bol (Ned) Team DSM 20 Anthony Turgis (Fra) TotalEnergies 21 Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) AG2R Citroën Team 22 Rigoberto Uran (Col) EF Education-Nippo 23 Ruben Guerreiro (Por) EF Education-Nippo 24 Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bahrain Victorious 25 Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Bora-Hansgrohe 26 Tadej Pogacar (Slo) UAE Team Emirates 27 Valentin Madouas (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 28 Daniel Oss (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe 29 Enric Mas Nicolau (Spa) Movistar Team 30 Aurélien Paret Peintre (Fra) AG2R Citroën Team 31 Jonas Vingegaard (Den) Jumbo-Visma 32 Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana-Premier Tech 33 Richard Carapaz (Ecu) Ineos Grenadiers 34 David Gaudu (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 35 Nils Eekhoff (Ned) Team DSM 36 Ben O'Connor (Aus) AG2R Citroën Team 37 Edward Theuns (Bel) Trek-Segafredo 38 Silvan Dillier (Swi) Alpecin-Fenix 39 Guillaume Martin (Fra) Cofidis 40 Jonas Rutsch (Ger) EF Education-Nippo 41 Georg Zimmermann (Ger) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux 42 Fabien Doubey (Fra) TotalEnergies 43 Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Jumbo-Visma 44 Pello Bilbao Lopez De Armentia (Spa) Bahrain Victorious 45 Lorenzo Rota (Ita) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux 46 Louis Meintjes (RSA) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux 47 Esteban Chaves Rubio (Col) Team BikeExchange 48 Imanol Erviti (Spa) Movistar Team 49 Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team 50 Mike Teunissen (Ned) Jumbo-Visma 51 Harry Sweeny (Aus) Lotto Soudal 52 Michael Schär (Swi) AG2R Citroën Team 53 Dylan Teuns (Bel) Bahrain Victorious 54 Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek-Segafredo 55 Patrick Konrad (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe 56 Mattia Cattaneo (Ita) Deceuninck-QuickStep 57 Julien Simon (Fra) TotalEnergies 58 Connor Swift (GBr) Team Arkea-Samsic 0:00:18 59 Guillaume Boivin (Can) Israel Start-up Nation 60 Stefan Bissegger (Swi) EF Education-Nippo 61 Cyril Gautier (Fra) B&B Hotels p/b KTM 62 Matej Mohoric (Slo) Bahrain Victorious 63 Rick Zabel (Ger) Israel Start-up Nation 64 Jan Bakelants (Bel) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux 65 Maxime Chevalier (Fra) B&B Hotels p/b KTM 66 Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) Alpecin-Fenix 67 Xandro Meurisse (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix 68 Sergio Henao Montoya (Col) Qhubeka-NextHash 69 Oliver Naesen (Bel) AG2R Citroën Team 70 Miguel Angel Lopez Moreno (Col) Movistar Team 71 Boy van Poppel (Ned) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux 72 Luka Mezgec (Slo) Team BikeExchange 73 Jelle Wallays (Bel) Cofidis 74 Elie Gesbert (Fra) Team Arkea-Samsic 75 Sergio Higuita Garcia (Col) EF Education-Nippo 76 Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) TotalEnergies 0:00:28 77 Kasper Asgreen (Den) Deceuninck-QuickStep 0:00:32 78 Brandon McNulty (USA) UAE Team Emirates 0:00:35 79 Vegard Stake Laengen (Nor) UAE Team Emirates 0:00:36 80 Lukas Pöstlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:01:07 81 Brent Van Moer (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:01:11 82 Fred Wright (GBr) Bahrain Victorious 0:01:13 83 Marco Haller (Aut) Bahrain Victorious 84 Omar Fraile Matarranz (Spa) Astana-Premier Tech 85 Neilson Powless (USA) EF Education-Nippo 0:01:28 86 Michael Valgren (Den) EF Education-Nippo 87 Pierre-Luc Périchon (Fra) Cofidis 88 Davide Formolo (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 0:01:31 89 Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 90 Toms Skujins (Lat) Trek-Segafredo 0:01:32 91 Jorge Arcas (Spa) Movistar Team 0:02:17 92 Jonathan Castroviejo Nicolas (Spa) Ineos Grenadiers 93 Franck Bonnamour (Fra) B&B Hotels p/b KTM 94 Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Ineos Grenadiers 0:02:23 95 Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Ineos Grenadiers 96 Dorian Godon (Fra) AG2R Citroën Team 97 Sepp Kuss (USA) Jumbo-Visma 98 Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana-Premier Tech 99 Rui Costa (Por) UAE Team Emirates 100 Geraint Thomas (GBr) Ineos Grenadiers 101 Jeremy Cabot (Fra) TotalEnergies 102 Nils Politt (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:04:03 103 Simon Geschke (Ger) Cofidis 104 Michael Woods (Can) Israel Start-up Nation 105 Omer Goldstein (Isr) Israel Start-up Nation 106 Nairo Quintana (Col) Team Arkea-Samsic 107 Cristian Rodriguez Martin (Spa) TotalEnergies 108 Richie Porte (Aus) Ineos Grenadiers 109 Wout Poels (Ned) Bahrain Victorious 110 Julien Bernard (Fra) Trek-Segafredo 111 Marc Hirschi (Swi) UAE Team Emirates 112 Pierre Rolland (Fra) B&B Hotels p/b KTM 113 Kenny Elissonde (Fra) Trek-Segafredo 114 Mads Pedersen (Den) Trek-Segafredo 115 Dylan van Baarle (Ned) Ineos Grenadiers 116 Simon Clarke (Aus) Qhubeka-NextHash 117 Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Arkea-Samsic 118 Christopher Juul-Jensen (Den) Team BikeExchange 119 Quentin Pacher (Fra) B&B Hotels p/b KTM 0:04:49 120 Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 121 Stefan Küng (Swi) Groupama-FDJ 122 Jesus Herrada (Spa) Cofidis 123 Mikkel Bjerg (Den) UAE Team Emirates 124 Pierre Latour (Fra) TotalEnergies 125 Ruben Fernandez (Spa) Cofidis 126 Ion Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Astana-Premier Tech 127 Luke Durbridge (Aus) Team BikeExchange 128 Ide Schelling (Ned) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:04:53 129 Casper Pedersen (Den) Team DSM 0:05:17 130 Dries Devenyns (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep 0:05:25 131 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:06:15 132 Chris Froome (GBr) Israel Start-up Nation 133 Mark Donovan (GBr) Team DSM 134 Reto Hollenstein (Swi) Israel Start-up Nation 135 Hugo Houle (Can) Astana-Premier Tech 136 Petr Vakoc (Cze) Alpecin-Fenix 137 Daniel Martin (Irl) Israel Start-up Nation 138 Amund Grøndahl Jansen (Nor) Team BikeExchange 139 Sean Bennett (USA) Qhubeka-NextHash 140 Carlos Barbero (Spa) Qhubeka-NextHash 141 Benoit Cosnefroy (Fra) AG2R Citroën Team 0:06:19 142 Anthony Perez (Fra) Cofidis 143 Dmitriy Gruzdev (Kaz) Astana-Premier Tech 144 Victor de la Parte (Spa) TotalEnergies 145 Carlos Verona Quintanilla (Spa) Movistar Team 146 Rafal Majka (Pol) UAE Team Emirates 0:06:21 147 Bruno Armirail (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 148 Joris Nieuwenhuis (Ned) Team DSM 0:06:33 149 Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Deceuninck-QuickStep 150 Søren Kragh Andersen (Den) Team DSM 0:16:28 151 Tim Declercq (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep 0:21:38 DNF Roger Kluge (Ger) Lotto Soudal DNF Lucas Hamilton (Aus) Team BikeExchange DNF Simon Yates (GBr) Team BikeExchange DNS Michael Gogl (Aut) Qhubeka-NextHash

Sprint 1 - D174 Fontès km. 104.2 Pos. Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Omer Goldstein (Isr) Israel Start-up Nation 20 2 Sean Bennett (USA) Qhubeka-NextHash 17 3 Pierre Latour (Fra) TotalEnergies 15 4 Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bahrain Victorious 13 5 Michael Matthews (Aus) Team BikeExchange 11 6 Michael Mørkøv (Den) Deceuninck-QuickStep 10 7 Jasper Philipsen (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix 9 8 Mark Cavendish (GBr) Deceuninck-QuickStep 8 9 Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) Team Arkea-Samsic 7 10 Matej Mohoric (Slo) Bahrain Victorious 6 11 Luka Mezgec (Slo) Team BikeExchange 5 12 Kasper Asgreen (Den) Deceuninck-QuickStep 4 13 Mikkel Bjerg (Den) UAE Team Emirates 3 14 Sepp Kuss (USA) Jumbo-Visma 2 15 Tadej Pogacar (Slo) UAE Team Emirates 1

Points Pos. Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Mark Cavendish (GBr) Deceuninck-QuickStep 50 2 Michael Mørkøv (Den) Deceuninck-QuickStep 30 3 Jasper Philipsen (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix 20 4 Ivan Garcia Cortina (Spa) Movistar Team 18 5 Danny van Poppel (Ned) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux 16 6 Alex Aranburu Deba (Spa) Astana-Premier Tech 14 7 Christophe Laporte (Fra) Cofidis 12 8 André Greipel (Ger) Israel Start-up Nation 10 9 Magnus Cort (Den) EF Education-Nippo 8 10 Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek-Segafredo 7 11 Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) Team Arkea-Samsic 6 12 Michael Matthews (Aus) Team BikeExchange 5 13 Cyril Barthe (Fra) B&B Hotels p/b KTM 4 14 Maximilian Walscheid (Ger) Qhubeka-NextHash 3 15 Wout Van Aert (Bel) Jumbo-Visma 2

Mountain 1 (Cat. 4) Côte du Pic Saint-Loup km. 51.5 Pos. Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Pierre Latour (Fra) TotalEnergies 1

Young riders Pos. Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Jasper Philipsen (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix 5:04:29 2 Cyril Barthe (Fra) B&B Hotels p/b KTM 3 Tadej Pogacar (Slo) UAE Team Emirates 4 Valentin Madouas (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 5 Aurélien Paret Peintre (Fra) AG2R Citroën Team 6 Jonas Vingegaard (Den) Jumbo-Visma 7 David Gaudu (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 8 Nils Eekhoff (Ned) Team DSM 9 Jonas Rutsch (Ger) EF Education-Nippo 10 Georg Zimmermann (Ger) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux 11 Harry Sweeny (Aus) Lotto Soudal 12 Stefan Bissegger (Swi) EF Education-Nippo 0:00:18 13 Maxime Chevalier (Fra) B&B Hotels p/b KTM 14 Sergio Higuita Garcia (Col) EF Education-Nippo 15 Brandon McNulty (USA) UAE Team Emirates 0:00:35 16 Brent Van Moer (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:01:11 17 Fred Wright (GBr) Bahrain Victorious 0:01:13 18 Neilson Powless (USA) EF Education-Nippo 0:01:28 19 Dorian Godon (Fra) AG2R Citroën Team 0:02:23 20 Omer Goldstein (Isr) Israel Start-up Nation 0:04:03 21 Marc Hirschi (Swi) UAE Team Emirates 22 Mikkel Bjerg (Den) UAE Team Emirates 0:04:49 23 Ide Schelling (Ned) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:04:53 24 Casper Pedersen (Den) Team DSM 0:05:17 25 Mark Donovan (GBr) Team DSM 0:06:15 26 Sean Bennett (USA) Qhubeka-NextHash 27 Joris Nieuwenhuis (Ned) Team DSM 0:06:33

Combativity Pos. Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Quentin Pacher (Fra) B&B Hotels p/b KTM

Teams Pos. Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Deceuninck-QuickStep 15:13:27 2 EF Education-Nippo 3 Alpecin-Fenix 4 Movistar Team 5 AG2R Citroën Team 6 Jumbo-Visma 7 Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux 8 Trek-Segafredo 9 Bora-Hansgrohe 10 TotalEnergies 11 Bahrain Victorious 12 Cofidis 0:00:18 13 Team BikeExchange 14 Israel Start-up Nation 0:00:36 15 B&B Hotels p/b KTM 16 Team Arkea-Samsic 17 Lotto Soudal 0:01:11 18 UAE Team Emirates 19 Astana-Premier Tech 0:01:13 20 Qhubeka-NextHash 0:04:21 21 Ineos Grenadiers 0:04:40 22 Groupama-FDJ 0:04:49 23 Team DSM 0:05:17

General classification after stage 13 Pos. Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Tadej Pogacar (Slo) UAE Team Emirates 52:27:12 2 Rigoberto Uran (Col) EF Education-Nippo 0:05:18 3 Jonas Vingegaard (Den) Jumbo-Visma 0:05:32 4 Richard Carapaz (Ecu) Ineos Grenadiers 0:05:33 5 Ben O'Connor (Aus) AG2R Citroën Team 0:05:58 6 Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:06:16 7 Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana-Premier Tech 0:06:30 8 Enric Mas Nicolau (Spa) Movistar Team 0:07:11 9 Guillaume Martin (Fra) Cofidis 0:09:29 10 Pello Bilbao Lopez De Armentia (Spa) Bahrain Victorious 0:10:28 11 Mattia Cattaneo (Ita) Deceuninck-QuickStep 0:15:35 12 Aurélien Paret Peintre (Fra) AG2R Citroën Team 0:24:44 13 Wout Van Aert (Bel) Jumbo-Visma 0:25:21 14 Esteban Chaves Rubio (Col) Team BikeExchange 0:25:53 15 David Gaudu (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 0:30:51 16 Louis Meintjes (RSA) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux 0:32:20 17 Sergio Henao Montoya (Col) Qhubeka-NextHash 0:37:28 18 Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek-Segafredo 0:39:13 19 Wout Poels (Ned) Bahrain Victorious 0:42:52 20 Dylan Teuns (Bel) Bahrain Victorious 0:43:54 21 Ruben Guerreiro (Por) EF Education-Nippo 0:47:37 22 Jonathan Castroviejo Nicolas (Spa) Ineos Grenadiers 0:51:34 23 Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Deceuninck-QuickStep 0:52:19 24 Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team 0:54:54 25 Sergio Higuita Garcia (Col) EF Education-Nippo 0:54:59 26 Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana-Premier Tech 0:56:58 27 Patrick Konrad (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:57:12 28 Kenny Elissonde (Fra) Trek-Segafredo 0:57:38 29 Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Jumbo-Visma 30 Michael Woods (Can) Israel Start-up Nation 1:01:03 31 Nairo Quintana (Col) Team Arkea-Samsic 1:02:13 32 Franck Bonnamour (Fra) B&B Hotels p/b KTM 1:03:12 33 Xandro Meurisse (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix 1:05:13 34 Davide Formolo (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 1:06:23 35 Richie Porte (Aus) Ineos Grenadiers 1:06:57 36 Ion Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Astana-Premier Tech 1:08:33 37 Pierre Rolland (Fra) B&B Hotels p/b KTM 1:08:43 38 Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 1:10:34 39 Miguel Angel Lopez Moreno (Col) Movistar Team 1:11:53 40 Stefan Küng (Swi) Groupama-FDJ 1:17:14 41 Rafal Majka (Pol) UAE Team Emirates 1:17:44 42 Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bahrain Victorious 1:17:45 43 Kasper Asgreen (Den) Deceuninck-QuickStep 1:18:34 44 Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 1:20:12 45 Geraint Thomas (GBr) Ineos Grenadiers 1:23:04 46 Matej Mohoric (Slo) Bahrain Victorious 1:23:11 47 Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Arkea-Samsic 1:23:44 48 Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek-Segafredo 49 Quentin Pacher (Fra) B&B Hotels p/b KTM 1:24:35 50 Mark Donovan (GBr) Team DSM 1:24:38 51 Nils Politt (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 52 Valentin Madouas (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 1:24:57 53 Michael Valgren (Den) EF Education-Nippo 1:25:26 54 Imanol Erviti (Spa) Movistar Team 1:25:45 55 Pierre Latour (Fra) TotalEnergies 1:25:59 56 Magnus Cort (Den) EF Education-Nippo 1:27:11 57 Julien Bernard (Fra) Trek-Segafredo 1:27:53 58 Cristian Rodriguez Martin (Spa) TotalEnergies 1:30:18 59 Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Ineos Grenadiers 1:30:49 60 Jonas Rutsch (Ger) EF Education-Nippo 1:30:51 61 Brent Van Moer (Bel) Lotto Soudal 1:30:59 62 Hugo Houle (Can) Astana-Premier Tech 1:31:47 63 Jan Bakelants (Bel) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux 1:32:14 64 Neilson Powless (USA) EF Education-Nippo 1:34:53 65 Simon Geschke (Ger) Cofidis 1:36:08 66 Anthony Turgis (Fra) TotalEnergies 1:36:23 67 Silvan Dillier (Swi) Alpecin-Fenix 1:36:40 68 Daniel Martin (Irl) Israel Start-up Nation 1:37:35 69 Victor de la Parte (Spa) TotalEnergies 1:38:56 70 Omar Fraile Matarranz (Spa) Astana-Premier Tech 1:39:05 71 Oliver Naesen (Bel) AG2R Citroën Team 1:39:08 72 Connor Swift (GBr) Team Arkea-Samsic 1:39:35 73 Dylan van Baarle (Ned) Ineos Grenadiers 1:40:15 74 Sepp Kuss (USA) Jumbo-Visma 1:41:37 75 Elie Gesbert (Fra) Team Arkea-Samsic 1:42:33 76 Benoit Cosnefroy (Fra) AG2R Citroën Team 1:42:36 77 Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) AG2R Citroën Team 1:42:59 78 Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) TotalEnergies 1:43:58 79 Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Lotto Soudal 1:44:34 80 Rui Costa (Por) UAE Team Emirates 1:45:36 81 Harry Sweeny (Aus) Lotto Soudal 1:45:37 82 Toms Skujins (Lat) Trek-Segafredo 1:46:35 83 Cyril Barthe (Fra) B&B Hotels p/b KTM 1:46:45 84 Alex Aranburu Deba (Spa) Astana-Premier Tech 1:46:53 85 Lorenzo Rota (Ita) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux 1:47:02 86 Cyril Gautier (Fra) B&B Hotels p/b KTM 1:47:12 87 Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Ineos Grenadiers 1:47:21 88 Stefan Bissegger (Swi) EF Education-Nippo 1:47:33 89 Michael Schär (Swi) AG2R Citroën Team 1:48:00 90 Dorian Godon (Fra) AG2R Citroën Team 1:48:10 91 Fabien Doubey (Fra) TotalEnergies 1:48:33 92 Luka Mezgec (Slo) Team BikeExchange 1:48:50 93 Jonas Rickaert (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix 1:49:07 94 Bruno Armirail (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 1:50:01 95 Ivan Garcia Cortina (Spa) Movistar Team 1:50:54 96 Anthony Perez (Fra) Cofidis 1:51:35 97 Søren Kragh Andersen (Den) Team DSM 1:52:26 98 Guillaume Boivin (Can) Israel Start-up Nation 1:52:27 99 Michael Matthews (Aus) Team BikeExchange 1:54:27 100 Brandon McNulty (USA) UAE Team Emirates 1:56:50 101 Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) Alpecin-Fenix 1:58:15 102 Maxime Chevalier (Fra) B&B Hotels p/b KTM 1:58:20 103 Pierre-Luc Périchon (Fra) Cofidis 1:58:46 104 Ruben Fernandez (Spa) Cofidis 1:58:54 105 Jesus Herrada (Spa) Cofidis 1:58:57 106 Mike Teunissen (Ned) Jumbo-Visma 1:59:01 107 Luke Durbridge (Aus) Team BikeExchange 2:01:12 108 Edward Theuns (Bel) Trek-Segafredo 2:02:08 109 Boy van Poppel (Ned) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux 2:02:33 110 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal 2:03:11 111 Jorge Arcas (Spa) Movistar Team 2:03:48 112 Christophe Laporte (Fra) Cofidis 2:04:25 113 Vegard Stake Laengen (Nor) UAE Team Emirates 2:04:39 114 Davide Ballerini (Ita) Deceuninck-QuickStep 2:06:23 115 Georg Zimmermann (Ger) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux 2:08:48 116 Nils Eekhoff (Ned) Team DSM 2:09:46 117 André Greipel (Ger) Israel Start-up Nation 2:09:52 118 Petr Vakoc (Cze) Alpecin-Fenix 2:10:01 119 Carlos Verona Quintanilla (Spa) Movistar Team 2:10:40 120 Maximilian Walscheid (Ger) Qhubeka-NextHash 2:10:46 121 Fred Wright (GBr) Bahrain Victorious 2:10:51 122 Jasper Philipsen (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix 2:11:13 123 Dries Devenyns (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep 2:12:30 124 Lukas Pöstlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe 2:13:13 125 Joris Nieuwenhuis (Ned) Team DSM 2:14:03 126 Dmitriy Gruzdev (Kaz) Astana-Premier Tech 127 Mikkel Bjerg (Den) UAE Team Emirates 2:14:26 128 Jelle Wallays (Bel) Cofidis 2:15:03 129 Simon Clarke (Aus) Qhubeka-NextHash 2:16:23 130 Daniel Oss (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe 2:17:58 131 Casper Pedersen (Den) Team DSM 2:19:55 132 Christopher Juul-Jensen (Den) Team BikeExchange 2:20:44 133 Carlos Barbero (Spa) Qhubeka-NextHash 2:21:06 134 Julien Simon (Fra) TotalEnergies 2:21:19 135 Danny van Poppel (Ned) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux 2:21:32 136 Cees Bol (Ned) Team DSM 2:22:23 137 Rick Zabel (Ger) Israel Start-up Nation 2:22:50 138 Ide Schelling (Ned) Bora-Hansgrohe 2:23:50 139 Reto Hollenstein (Swi) Israel Start-up Nation 2:24:31 140 Michael Mørkøv (Den) Deceuninck-QuickStep 2:24:46 141 Mark Cavendish (GBr) Deceuninck-QuickStep 2:25:49 142 Marc Hirschi (Swi) UAE Team Emirates 2:26:25 143 Sean Bennett (USA) Qhubeka-NextHash 2:27:09 144 Omer Goldstein (Isr) Israel Start-up Nation 2:27:14 145 Chris Froome (GBr) Israel Start-up Nation 2:27:55 146 Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) Team Arkea-Samsic 2:28:34 147 Marco Haller (Aut) Bahrain Victorious 2:30:47 148 Jeremy Cabot (Fra) TotalEnergies 2:37:45 149 Mads Pedersen (Den) Trek-Segafredo 2:40:47 150 Amund Grøndahl Jansen (Nor) Team BikeExchange 2:46:24 151 Tim Declercq (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep 2:48:01

Points Classification Pos. Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Mark Cavendish (GBr) Deceuninck-QuickStep 279 2 Michael Matthews (Aus) Team BikeExchange 178 3 Jasper Philipsen (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix 171 4 Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bahrain Victorious 151 5 Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Deceuninck-QuickStep 131 6 Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) Team Arkea-Samsic 126 7 Tadej Pogacar (Slo) UAE Team Emirates 103 8 Wout Van Aert (Bel) Jumbo-Visma 100 9 Michael Mørkøv (Den) Deceuninck-QuickStep 95 10 Nils Politt (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 70 11 Matej Mohoric (Slo) Bahrain Victorious 68 12 Stefan Küng (Swi) Groupama-FDJ 64 13 André Greipel (Ger) Israel Start-up Nation 63 14 Kasper Asgreen (Den) Deceuninck-QuickStep 62 15 Jonas Vingegaard (Den) Jumbo-Visma 54 16 Luka Mezgec (Slo) Team BikeExchange 50 17 Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek-Segafredo 46 18 Brent Van Moer (Bel) Lotto Soudal 45 19 Imanol Erviti (Spa) Movistar Team 45 20 Cees Bol (Ned) Team DSM 45 21 Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Bora-Hansgrohe 44 22 Harry Sweeny (Aus) Lotto Soudal 44 23 Edward Theuns (Bel) Trek-Segafredo 43 24 Anthony Perez (Fra) Cofidis 36 25 Magnus Cort (Den) EF Education-Nippo 34 26 Dylan Teuns (Bel) Bahrain Victorious 33 27 Mattia Cattaneo (Ita) Deceuninck-QuickStep 32 28 Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek-Segafredo 32 29 Ide Schelling (Ned) Bora-Hansgrohe 31 30 Richard Carapaz (Ecu) Ineos Grenadiers 31 31 Boy van Poppel (Ned) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux 31 32 Connor Swift (GBr) Team Arkea-Samsic 27 33 Ivan Garcia Cortina (Spa) Movistar Team 27 34 Christophe Laporte (Fra) Cofidis 27 35 Davide Ballerini (Ita) Deceuninck-QuickStep 27 36 Cyril Barthe (Fra) B&B Hotels p/b KTM 26 37 Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana-Premier Tech 26 38 Sergio Higuita Garcia (Col) EF Education-Nippo 26 39 Franck Bonnamour (Fra) B&B Hotels p/b KTM 26 40 Guillaume Martin (Fra) Cofidis 25 41 Pierre Latour (Fra) TotalEnergies 24 42 Enric Mas Nicolau (Spa) Movistar Team 23 43 Alex Aranburu Deba (Spa) Astana-Premier Tech 23 44 Pierre-Luc Périchon (Fra) Cofidis 23 45 Danny van Poppel (Ned) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux 23 46 Rigoberto Uran (Col) EF Education-Nippo 22 47 Patrick Konrad (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe 22 48 Hugo Houle (Can) Astana-Premier Tech 22 49 Ben O'Connor (Aus) AG2R Citroën Team 21 50 Wout Poels (Ned) Bahrain Victorious 21 51 Michael Woods (Can) Israel Start-up Nation 21 52 Xandro Meurisse (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix 21 53 Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) AG2R Citroën Team 20 54 Omer Goldstein (Isr) Israel Start-up Nation 20 55 Anthony Turgis (Fra) TotalEnergies 20 56 David Gaudu (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 18 57 Mads Pedersen (Den) Trek-Segafredo 18 58 Kenny Elissonde (Fra) Trek-Segafredo 17 59 Ion Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Astana-Premier Tech 17 60 Neilson Powless (USA) EF Education-Nippo 17 61 Michael Schär (Swi) AG2R Citroën Team 17 62 Maxime Chevalier (Fra) B&B Hotels p/b KTM 17 63 Sean Bennett (USA) Qhubeka-NextHash 17 64 Julien Bernard (Fra) Trek-Segafredo 15 65 Fred Wright (GBr) Bahrain Victorious 15 66 Jeremy Cabot (Fra) TotalEnergies 15 67 Toms Skujins (Lat) Trek-Segafredo 14 68 Maximilian Walscheid (Ger) Qhubeka-NextHash 14 69 Sergio Henao Montoya (Col) Qhubeka-NextHash 13 70 Daniel Martin (Irl) Israel Start-up Nation 13 71 Elie Gesbert (Fra) Team Arkea-Samsic 13 72 Stefan Bissegger (Swi) EF Education-Nippo 13 73 Jelle Wallays (Bel) Cofidis 13 74 Daniel Oss (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe 13 75 Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana-Premier Tech 11 76 Søren Kragh Andersen (Den) Team DSM 11 77 Pello Bilbao Lopez De Armentia (Spa) Bahrain Victorious 10 78 Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) TotalEnergies 10 79 Simon Clarke (Aus) Qhubeka-NextHash 10 80 Christopher Juul-Jensen (Den) Team BikeExchange 10 81 Aurélien Paret Peintre (Fra) AG2R Citroën Team 9 82 Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Lotto Soudal 9 83 Esteban Chaves Rubio (Col) Team BikeExchange 8 84 Ruben Guerreiro (Por) EF Education-Nippo 8 85 Nairo Quintana (Col) Team Arkea-Samsic 8 86 Mikkel Bjerg (Den) UAE Team Emirates 8 87 Richie Porte (Aus) Ineos Grenadiers 7 88 Geraint Thomas (GBr) Ineos Grenadiers 7 89 Dorian Godon (Fra) AG2R Citroën Team 7 90 Davide Formolo (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 6 91 Silvan Dillier (Swi) Alpecin-Fenix 6 92 Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 5 93 Jan Bakelants (Bel) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux 5 94 Rick Zabel (Ger) Israel Start-up Nation 5 95 Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Ineos Grenadiers 4 96 Nils Eekhoff (Ned) Team DSM 4 97 Jonas Rickaert (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix 3 98 Sepp Kuss (USA) Jumbo-Visma 2 99 Jesus Herrada (Spa) Cofidis 2 100 Mike Teunissen (Ned) Jumbo-Visma 2 101 Dmitriy Gruzdev (Kaz) Astana-Premier Tech 2 102 Marco Haller (Aut) Bahrain Victorious 2 103 Brandon McNulty (USA) UAE Team Emirates 1 104 Marc Hirschi (Swi) UAE Team Emirates 1

Mountains Classification Pos. Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Nairo Quintana (Col) Team Arkea-Samsic 50 2 Wout Van Aert (Bel) Jumbo-Visma 43 3 Michael Woods (Can) Israel Start-up Nation 42 4 Wout Poels (Ned) Bahrain Victorious 39 5 Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek-Segafredo 36 6 Kenny Elissonde (Fra) Trek-Segafredo 27 7 Tadej Pogacar (Slo) UAE Team Emirates 26 8 Ben O'Connor (Aus) AG2R Citroën Team 24 9 Sergio Higuita Garcia (Col) EF Education-Nippo 22 10 Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Deceuninck-QuickStep 20 11 Jonas Vingegaard (Den) Jumbo-Visma 20 12 Anthony Perez (Fra) Cofidis 19 13 Guillaume Martin (Fra) Cofidis 14 14 Rigoberto Uran (Col) EF Education-Nippo 12 15 Matej Mohoric (Slo) Bahrain Victorious 11 16 Dylan Teuns (Bel) Bahrain Victorious 10 17 Daniel Martin (Irl) Israel Start-up Nation 10 18 Mattia Cattaneo (Ita) Deceuninck-QuickStep 9 19 Richard Carapaz (Ecu) Ineos Grenadiers 8 20 Pierre Rolland (Fra) B&B Hotels p/b KTM 8 21 Pierre Latour (Fra) TotalEnergies 6 22 Ide Schelling (Ned) Bora-Hansgrohe 5 23 Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana-Premier Tech 4 24 Xandro Meurisse (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix 4 25 Ion Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Astana-Premier Tech 4 26 Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bahrain Victorious 4 27 Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek-Segafredo 4 28 Sepp Kuss (USA) Jumbo-Visma 4 29 Brent Van Moer (Bel) Lotto Soudal 3 30 Harry Sweeny (Aus) Lotto Soudal 3 31 Nils Politt (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 2 32 Edward Theuns (Bel) Trek-Segafredo 2 33 Franck Bonnamour (Fra) B&B Hotels p/b KTM 2 34 Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) Alpecin-Fenix 2 35 Hugo Houle (Can) Astana-Premier Tech 1 36 Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) AG2R Citroën Team 1 37 Jelle Wallays (Bel) Cofidis 1 38 Danny van Poppel (Ned) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux 1 39 Patrick Konrad (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe 1 40 Stefan Küng (Swi) Groupama-FDJ 1 41 Michael Matthews (Aus) Team BikeExchange 1 42 Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) Team Arkea-Samsic -8

Young Riders Classification Pos. Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Tadej Pogacar (Slo) UAE Team Emirates 52:27:12 2 Jonas Vingegaard (Den) Jumbo-Visma 0:05:32 3 Aurélien Paret Peintre (Fra) AG2R Citroën Team 0:24:44 4 David Gaudu (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 0:30:51 5 Sergio Higuita Garcia (Col) EF Education-Nippo 0:54:59 6 Mark Donovan (GBr) Team DSM 1:24:38 7 Valentin Madouas (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 1:24:57 8 Jonas Rutsch (Ger) EF Education-Nippo 1:30:51 9 Brent Van Moer (Bel) Lotto Soudal 1:30:59 10 Neilson Powless (USA) EF Education-Nippo 1:34:53 11 Harry Sweeny (Aus) Lotto Soudal 1:45:37 12 Cyril Barthe (Fra) B&B Hotels p/b KTM 1:46:45 13 Stefan Bissegger (Swi) EF Education-Nippo 1:47:33 14 Dorian Godon (Fra) AG2R Citroën Team 1:48:10 15 Brandon McNulty (USA) UAE Team Emirates 1:56:50 16 Maxime Chevalier (Fra) B&B Hotels p/b KTM 1:58:20 17 Georg Zimmermann (Ger) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux 2:08:48 18 Nils Eekhoff (Ned) Team DSM 2:09:46 19 Fred Wright (GBr) Bahrain Victorious 2:10:51 20 Jasper Philipsen (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix 2:11:13 21 Joris Nieuwenhuis (Ned) Team DSM 2:14:03 22 Mikkel Bjerg (Den) UAE Team Emirates 2:14:26 23 Casper Pedersen (Den) Team DSM 2:19:55 24 Ide Schelling (Ned) Bora-Hansgrohe 2:23:50 25 Marc Hirschi (Swi) UAE Team Emirates 2:26:25 26 Sean Bennett (USA) Qhubeka-NextHash 2:27:09 27 Omer Goldstein (Isr) Israel Start-up Nation 2:27:14