Tour de France: Van Aert storms to victory as Pogacar seals his second overall

By

No major changes to GC in time trial

SAINTEMILION FRANCE JULY 17 Wout Van Aert of Belgium and Team JumboVisma at arrival during the 108th Tour de France 2021 Stage 20 a 308km Individual Time Trial Stage from Libourne to SaintEmilion 75m ITT LeTour TDF2021 on July 17 2021 in SaintEmilion France Photo by Chris GraythenGetty Images

Wout van Aert crosses the line in Saaint-Emilion with the fastest time (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
Team Deceuninck Quicksteps Kasper Asgreen of Denmark crosses the finish line during the 20th stage of the 108th edition of the Tour de France cycling race a 30 km time trial between Libourne and SaintEmilion on July 17 2021 Photo by AnneChristine POUJOULAT AFP Photo by ANNECHRISTINE POUJOULATAFP via Getty Images

Kasper Asgreen (Deceuninck-Quickstep) lunges for the line (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
Team GroupamaFDJs Stefan Kung of Switzerland rides during the 20th stage of the 108th edition of the Tour de France cycling race a 30 km time trial between Libourne and SaintEmilion on July 17 2021 Photo by Philippe LOPEZ AFP Photo by PHILIPPE LOPEZAFP via Getty Images

Stefan Küng (Groupama-FDJ) in the stage 20 time trial (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
Team Deceuninck Quicksteps Kasper Asgreen of Denmark crosses the finish line during the 20th stage of the 108th edition of the Tour de France cycling race a 30 km time trial between Libourne and SaintEmilion on July 17 2021 Photo by AnneChristine POUJOULAT AFP Photo by ANNECHRISTINE POUJOULATAFP via Getty Images

Kasper Asgreen (Deceuninck-Quickstep) pushes Bissegger out of the hot seat (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
Swiss Stefan Kung of GroupamaFDJ rides the stage 19 of the 108th edition of the Tour de France cycling race a 308km individual time trial from Libourne to SaintEmilion in France Saturday 17 July 2021 This years Tour de France takes place from 26 June to 18 July 2021BELGA PHOTO DAVID STOCKMAN Photo by DAVID STOCKMANBELGA MAGAFP via Getty Images

Stefan Küng (Groupama-FDJ), the European TT champion, en route to the fastest time (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
SAINTEMILION FRANCE JULY 17 Mark Cavendish of The United Kingdom and Team Deceuninck QuickStep Green Points Jersey during the 108th Tour de France 2021 Stage 20 a 308km Individual Time Trial Stage from Libourne to SaintEmilion 75m ITT LeTour TDF2021 on July 17 2021 in SaintEmilion France Photo by Michael SteeleGetty Images

Mark Cavendish (Deceuninck-Quickstep) (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
SAINTEMILION FRANCE JULY 17 Tim Declercq of Belgium and Team Deceuninck QuickStep during the 108th Tour de France 2021 Stage 20 a 308km Individual Time Trial Stage from Libourne to SaintEmilion 75m ITT LeTour TDF2021 on July 17 2021 in SaintEmilion France Photo by Michael SteeleGetty Images

Tim Declercq (Deceuninck-Quickstep) is the Tour's lanterne rouge (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
SAINTEMILION FRANCE JULY 17 Andr Greipel of Germany and Team Israel StartUp Nation during the 108th Tour de France 2021 Stage 20 a 308km Individual Time Trial Stage from Libourne to SaintEmilion 75m ITT LeTour TDF2021 on July 17 2021 in SaintEmilion France Photo by Michael SteeleGetty Images

Andre Greipel in his last Tour de France time trial (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
SAINTEMILION FRANCE JULY 17 Stefan Bissegger of Switzerland and Team EF Education Nippo at arrival during the 108th Tour de France 2021 Stage 20 a 308km Individual Time Trial Stage from Libourne to SaintEmilion 75m ITT LeTour TDF2021 on July 17 2021 in SaintEmilion France Photo by Chris GraythenGetty Images

Stefan Bissegger (EF-Nippo) set the fastest early time (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
SAINTEMILION FRANCE JULY 17 Mark Cavendish of The United Kingdom and Team Deceuninck QuickStep Green Points Jersey during the 108th Tour de France 2021 Stage 20 a 308km Individual Time Trial Stage from Libourne to SaintEmilion 75m Public Fans ITT LeTour TDF2021 on July 17 2021 in SaintEmilion France Photo by Tim de WaeleGetty Images

Mark Cavendish during the time trial (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
SAINTEMILION FRANCE JULY 17 Ide Schelling of The Netherlands and Team BORA Hansgrohe during the 108th Tour de France 2021 Stage 20 a 308km Individual Time Trial Stage from Libourne to SaintEmilion 75m Vineyards Public Fans ITT LeTour TDF2021 on July 17 2021 in SaintEmilion France Photo by Tim de WaeleGetty Images

Ide Schelling (Bora-Hansgrohe) (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
SAINTEMILION FRANCE JULY 17 Guillaume Boivin of Canada and Team Israel StartUp Nation at arrival during the 108th Tour de France 2021 Stage 20 a 308km Individual Time Trial Stage from Libourne to SaintEmilion 75m ITT LeTour TDF2021 on July 17 2021 in SaintEmilion France Photo by Chris GraythenGetty Images

Guillaume Boivin finishes the stage (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
SAINTEMILION FRANCE JULY 17 Greg Van Avermaet of Belgium and AG2R Citron Team at arrival during the 108th Tour de France 2021 Stage 20 a 308km Individual Time Trial Stage from Libourne to SaintEmilion 75m ITT LeTour TDF2021 on July 17 2021 in SaintEmilion France Photo by Chris GraythenGetty Images

Greg Van Avermaet (AG2R Citroen) finishes his time trial (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
SAINTEMILION FRANCE JULY 17 Michael Matthews of Australia and Team BikeExchange during the 108th Tour de France 2021 Stage 20 a 308km Individual Time Trial Stage from Libourne to SaintEmilion 75m Vineyards ITT LeTour TDF2021 on July 17 2021 in SaintEmilion France Photo by Michael SteeleGetty Images

Michael Matthews (BikeExchange) (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
SAINTEMILION FRANCE JULY 17 Harry Sweeny of Australia and Team Lotto Soudal at arrival during the 108th Tour de France 2021 Stage 20 a 308km Individual Time Trial Stage from Libourne to SaintEmilion 75m ITT LeTour TDF2021 on July 17 2021 in SaintEmilion France Photo by Chris GraythenGetty Images

Harry Sweeny (Lotto Soudal) (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
SAINTEMILION FRANCE JULY 17 Michael Matthews of Australia and Team BikeExchange at arrival during the 108th Tour de France 2021 Stage 20 a 308km Individual Time Trial Stage from Libourne to SaintEmilion 75m ITT LeTour TDF2021 on July 17 2021 in SaintEmilion France Photo by Chris GraythenGetty Images

Michael Matthews (BikeExchange) finishes the stage (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
SAINTEMILION FRANCE JULY 17 Dorian Godon of France and AG2R Citron Team at arrival during the 108th Tour de France 2021 Stage 20 a 308km Individual Time Trial Stage from Libourne to SaintEmilion 75m ITT LeTour TDF2021 on July 17 2021 in SaintEmilion France Photo by Chris GraythenGetty Images

Dorian Godon almost gets it wrong at the finish (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
SAINTEMILION FRANCE JULY 17 Brandon Mcnulty of The United States and UAETeam Emirates at arrival during the 108th Tour de France 2021 Stage 20 a 308km Individual Time Trial Stage from Libourne to SaintEmilion 75m ITT LeTour TDF2021 on July 17 2021 in SaintEmilion France Photo by Chris GraythenGetty Images

Brandon McNulty (UAE Team Emirates) (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
SAINTEMILION FRANCE JULY 17 Toms Skuji of Latvia and Team Trek Segafredo at arrival during the 108th Tour de France 2021 Stage 20 a 308km Individual Time Trial Stage from Libourne to SaintEmilion 75m ITT LeTour TDF2021 on July 17 2021 in SaintEmilion France Photo by Chris GraythenGetty Images

Toms Skujins (Trek-Segafredo) (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
SAINTEMILION FRANCE JULY 17 Micha Kwiatkowski of Poland and Team INEOS Grenadiers at arrival during the 108th Tour de France 2021 Stage 20 a 308km Individual Time Trial Stage from Libourne to SaintEmilion 75m ITT LeTour TDF2021 on July 17 2021 in SaintEmilion France Photo by Chris GraythenGetty Images

Michal Kwiatkowski (Ineos Grenadiers) finishes stage 20 (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
SAINTEMILION FRANCE JULY 17 Hugo Houle of Canada and Team Astana Premier Tech at arrival during the 108th Tour de France 2021 Stage 20 a 308km Individual Time Trial Stage from Libourne to SaintEmilion 75m ITT LeTour TDF2021 on July 17 2021 in SaintEmilion France Photo by Chris GraythenGetty Images

Hugo Houle (Astana-Premier Tech) (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
SAINTEMILION FRANCE JULY 17 Micha Kwiatkowski of Poland and Team INEOS Grenadiers at arrival during the 108th Tour de France 2021 Stage 20 a 308km Individual Time Trial Stage from Libourne to SaintEmilion 75m ITT LeTour TDF2021 on July 17 2021 in SaintEmilion France Photo by Chris GraythenGetty Images

Michal Kwiatkowski (Ineos) (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
SAINTEMILION FRANCE JULY 17 Michael Valgren of Denmark and Team EF Education Nippo during the 108th Tour de France 2021 Stage 20 a 308km Individual Time Trial Stage from Libourne to SaintEmilion 75m Public Fans Vineyards Pomerol wine Landscape ITT LeTour TDF2021 on July 17 2021 in SaintEmilion France Photo by Tim de WaeleGetty Images

Magnus Cort (EF-Nippo) en route to the finish (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
SAINTEMILION FRANCE JULY 17 Tao Geoghegan Hart of The United Kingdom and Team INEOS Grenadiers at arrival during the 108th Tour de France 2021 Stage 20 a 308km Individual Time Trial Stage from Libourne to SaintEmilion 75m ITT LeTour TDF2021 on July 17 2021 in SaintEmilion France Photo by Chris GraythenGetty Images

Tao Geoghegan Hart (Ineos) (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
SAINTEMILION FRANCE JULY 17 Magnus Cort of Denmark and Team EF Education Nippo at arrival during the 108th Tour de France 2021 Stage 20 a 308km Individual Time Trial Stage from Libourne to SaintEmilion 75m ITT LeTour TDF2021 on July 17 2021 in SaintEmilion France Photo by Chris GraythenGetty Images

Magnus Cort (EF-Nippo) (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
Tour de France 2021 - 108th Edition - 19th stage Mourenx - Libourne 207 km - 16/07/2021 - Stefan Bissegger (SUI - EF Education - Nippo) - photo Dario Belingheri/BettiniPhotoÂ©2021

Stefan Bissegger (EF-Nippo) set the fast early time (Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Tour de France 2021 - 108th Edition - 19th stage Mourenx - Libourne 207 km - 16/07/2021 - Jonas Rickaert (BEL - Alpecin-Fenix) - photo Dario Belingheri/BettiniPhotoÂ©2021

Jonas Rickaert (Alpecin-Fenix) (Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Tour de France 2021 - 108th Edition - 20th stage Libourne - Saint Emilion 30,8 km - 17/07/2021 - Imanol Erviti (ESP - Movistar Team) - photo Gregory Van Gansen/PN/BettiniPhotoÂ©2021

Imanol Erviti (Movistar) gets encouragement from a young fan (Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Tour de France 2021 - 108th Edition - 20th stage Libourne - Saint Emilion 30,8 km - 17/07/2021 - Chris Froome (GBR - Israel Start-Up Nation) - photo Tim Van Wichelen/CV/BettiniPhotoÂ©2021

Chris Froome (Israel Start-Up Nation) (Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Tour de France 2021 - 108th Edition - 20th stage Libourne - Saint Emilion 30,8 km - 17/07/2021 - Chris Froome (GBR - Israel Start-Up Nation) - photo Tim Van Wichelen/CV/BettiniPhotoÂ©2021

Chris Froome (Israel Start-Up Nation) (Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Tour de France 2021 108th Edition 20th stage Libourne Saint Emilion 308 km 17072021 Jakob Fuglsang DEN Astana Premier Tech photo Dario BelingheriBettiniPhoto2021

Jakob Fuglsang (Astana) (Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Tour de France 2021 - 108th Edition - 20th stage Libourne - Saint Emilion 30,8 km - 17/07/2021 - Stefan Kung (SUI - Groupama - FDJ) - photo Tim Van Wichelen/CV/BettiniPhotoÂ©2021

European TT Champion Stefan Küng (Groupama-FDJ) was looking for a stage win, but Kasper Asgreen had a faster time (Image credit: Bettini Photo)
SAINTEMILION FRANCE JULY 17 Richie Porte of Australia and Team INEOS Grenadiers during the 108th Tour de France 2021 Stage 20 a 308km Individual Time Trial Stage from Libourne to SaintEmilion 75m Vineyards Landscape ITT LeTour TDF2021 on July 17 2021 in SaintEmilion France Photo by Tim de WaeleGetty Images

Richie Porte (Ineos Grenadiers) passes the vineyards en route to Saint-Emilion (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
Tour de France 2021 108th Edition 20th stage Libourne Saint Emilion 308 km 17072021 Sepp Kuss USA Jumbo Visma photo Dario BelingheriBettiniPhoto2021

Kepp Kuss of Jumbo-Visma on the 30.8km course (Image credit: Bettini Photo)
SAINTEMILION FRANCE JULY 17 Kasper Asgreen of Denmark and Team Deceuninck QuickStep at arrival during the 108th Tour de France 2021 Stage 20 a 308km Individual Time Trial Stage from Libourne to SaintEmilion 75m ITT LeTour TDF2021 on July 17 2021 in SaintEmilion France Photo by Tim van Wichelen PoolGetty Images

Kasper Asgreen (Deceuninck-QuickStep) took the hot seat after his ride (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
Tour de France 2021 108th Edition 20th stage Libourne Saint Emilion 308 km 17072021 Wout Van Aert BEL Jumbo Visma photo Dario BelingheriBettiniPhoto2021

The fastest time at the second intermediate sprint, 20.1km at Montagne, was set before the top 10 riders took the course by Wout van Aert (Jumbo-Visma) (Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Tour de France 2021 108th Edition 20th stage Libourne Saint Emilion 308 km 17072021 Wouter Poels NED Bahrain Victorious photo Dario BelingheriBettiniPhoto2021

KOM leader Wout Poels of Bahrain Victorious on the ITT course (Image credit: Bettini Photo)
SAINTEMILION FRANCE JULY 17 Julian Alaphilippe of France and Team Deceuninck QuickStep at arrival during the 108th Tour de France 2021 Stage 20 a 308km Individual Time Trial Stage from Libourne to SaintEmilion 75m ITT LeTour TDF2021 on July 17 2021 in SaintEmilion France Photo by Chris GraythenGetty Images

Finishing the ITT in 37:58 is Julian Alaphilippe (Deceuninck-QuickStep) (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
SAINTEMILION FRANCE JULY 17 Wout Van Aert of Belgium and Team JumboVisma during the 108th Tour de France 2021 Stage 20 a 308km Individual Time Trial Stage from Libourne to SaintEmilion 75m Vineyards ITT LeTour TDF2021 on July 17 2021 in SaintEmilion France Photo by Michael SteeleGetty Images

Winds on the course were no match for Wout van Aert (Jumbo-Visma), who delivered the fastest time at the finish, to that point, of 35:53 (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
Tour de France 2021 108th Edition 20th stage Libourne Saint Emilion 308 km 17072021 Rigoberto Uran COL EF Education Nippo photo Dario BelingheriBettiniPhoto2021

The first of the top 10 riders on the course was Rigoberto Urán (EF Education-Nippo) (Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Tour de France 2021 108th Edition 20th stage Libourne Saint Emilion 308 km 17072021 Wilco Kelderman NED Bora Hansgrohe photo Dario BelingheriBettiniPhoto2021

Wilco Kelderman of Bora-Hansgrohe on the course (Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Tour de France 2021 108th Edition 20th stage Libourne Saint Emilion 308 km 17072021 Jonas Vingegaard DEN Jumbo Visma photo Dario BelingheriBettiniPhoto2021

Jumbo-Visma's Jonas Vingegaard setting a fast pace through the early part of the course (Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Tour de France 2021 108th Edition 20th stage Libourne Saint Emilion 308 km 17072021 Tadej Pogacar SLO UAE Team Emirates photo Dario BelingheriBettiniPhoto2021

The final rider takes the course, yellow jersey Tadej Pogačar (UAE Team Emirates) (Image credit: Bettini Photo)

Results
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Wout Van Aert (Bel) Jumbo-Visma 0:35:53
2Kasper Asgreen (Den) Deceuninck-QuickStep 0:00:21
3Jonas Vingegaard (Den) Jumbo-Visma 0:00:32
4Stefan Küng (Swi) Groupama-FDJ 0:00:38
5Stefan Bissegger (Swi) EF Education-Nippo 0:00:45
6Mattia Cattaneo (Ita) Deceuninck-QuickStep 0:00:50
7Mikkel Bjerg (Den) UAE Team Emirates 0:00:53
8Tadej Pogacar (Slo) UAE Team Emirates 0:00:57
9Magnus Cort (Den) EF Education-Nippo 0:01:00
10Dylan van Baarle (Ned) Ineos Grenadiers 0:01:21
11Brandon McNulty (USA) UAE Team Emirates 0:01:35
12Bruno Armirail (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 0:01:46
13Jonathan Castroviejo Nicolas (Spa) Ineos Grenadiers 0:01:47
14Omar Fraile Matarranz (Spa) Astana-Premier Tech 0:01:48
15Fred Wright (GBr) Bahrain Victorious 0:01:56
16Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana-Premier Tech 0:01:58
17Maximilian Walscheid (Ger) Team Qhubeka-NextHash 0:02:01
18Harry Sweeny (Aus) Lotto Soudal 0:02:01
19Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Deceuninck-QuickStep 0:02:05
20Anthony Perez (Fra) Cofidis 0:02:05
21Luke Durbridge (Aus) Team BikeExchange 0:02:06
22Dries Devenyns (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep 0:02:06
23Richard Carapaz (Ecu) Ineos Grenadiers 0:02:09
24Neilson Powless (USA) EF Education-Nippo 0:02:17
25Jonas Rickaert (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix 0:02:19
26Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:02:20
27Enric Mas Nicolau (Spa) Movistar Team 0:02:29
28Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek-Segafredo 0:02:32
29Hugo Houle (Can) Astana-Premier Tech 0:02:34
30Xandro Meurisse (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix 0:02:40
31Ben O'Connor (Aus) AG2R Citroën Team 0:02:41
32Ruben Guerreiro (Por) EF Education-Nippo 0:02:41
33Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:02:42
34Connor Swift (GBr) Team Arkea-Samsic 0:02:43
35Pierre Latour (Fra) TotalEnergies 0:02:45
36Aurélien Paret Peintre (Fra) AG2R Citroën Team 0:02:45
37Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek-Segafredo 0:02:47
38Christophe Laporte (Fra) Cofidis 0:03:04
39Dylan Teuns (Bel) Bahrain Victorious 0:03:05
40Rigoberto Uran (Col) EF Education-Nippo 0:03:06
41Louis Meintjes (RSA) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux 0:03:11
42Pello Bilbao Lopez De Armentia (Spa) Bahrain Victorious 0:03:13
43Richie Porte (Aus) Ineos Grenadiers 0:03:15
44Rui Costa (Por) UAE Team Emirates 0:03:19
45Michael Valgren (Den) EF Education-Nippo 0:03:22
46Sergio Higuita Garcia (Col) EF Education-Nippo 0:03:23
47Geraint Thomas (GBr) Ineos Grenadiers 0:03:28
48Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana-Premier Tech 0:03:36
49David Gaudu (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 0:03:36
50Pierre-Luc Périchon (Fra) Cofidis 0:03:41
51Michael Mørkøv (Den) Deceuninck-QuickStep 0:03:42
52Sepp Kuss (USA) Jumbo-Visma 0:03:45
53Guillaume Martin (Fra) Cofidis 0:03:45
54Nils Eekhoff (Ned) Team DSM 0:03:47
55Valentin Madouas (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 0:03:53
56Vegard Stake Laengen (Nor) UAE Team Emirates 0:03:54
57Jonas Rutsch (Ger) EF Education-Nippo 0:03:54
58Brent Van Moer (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:03:56
59Daniel Oss (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:03:58
60Rafal Majka (Pol) UAE Team Emirates 0:04:00
61Dorian Godon (Fra) AG2R Citroën Team 0:04:00
62Omer Goldstein (Isr) Israel Start-up Nation 0:04:01
63Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:04:02
64Maxime Chevalier (Fra) B&B Hotels p/b KTM 0:04:07
65Cyril Barthe (Fra) B&B Hotels p/b KTM 0:04:11
66Mark Cavendish (GBr) Deceuninck-QuickStep 0:04:12
67Oliver Naesen (Bel) AG2R Citroën Team 0:04:13
68Jan Bakelants (Bel) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux 0:04:17
69Ion Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Astana-Premier Tech 0:04:18
70Julien Bernard (Fra) Trek-Segafredo 0:04:19
71Lorenzo Rota (Ita) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux 0:04:20
72Nils Politt (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:04:22
73Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team 0:04:23
74Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Ineos Grenadiers 0:04:23
75Mads Pedersen (Den) Trek-Segafredo 0:04:25
76Michael Schär (Swi) AG2R Citroën Team 0:04:25
77Cristian Rodriguez Martin (Spa) TotalEnergies 0:04:25
78Michael Matthews (Aus) Team BikeExchange 0:04:26
79Kenny Elissonde (Fra) Trek-Segafredo 0:04:26
80Quentin Pacher (Fra) B&B Hotels p/b KTM 0:04:27
81Imanol Erviti (Spa) Movistar Team 0:04:27
82Tim Declercq (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep 0:04:27
83Boy van Poppel (Ned) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux 0:04:28
84Danny van Poppel (Ned) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux 0:04:28
85Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:04:30
86Davide Ballerini (Ita) Deceuninck-QuickStep 0:04:30
87Jelle Wallays (Bel) Cofidis 0:04:30
88Toms Skujins (Lat) Trek-Segafredo 0:04:31
89Fabien Doubey (Fra) TotalEnergies 0:04:31
90Rick Zabel (Ger) Israel Start-up Nation 0:04:32
91Wout Poels (Ned) Bahrain Victorious 0:04:32
92Daniel Martin (Irl) Israel Start-up Nation 0:04:33
93Ivan Garcia Cortina (Spa) Movistar Team 0:04:34
94Davide Formolo (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 0:04:38
95Simon Clarke (Aus) Team Qhubeka-NextHash 0:04:39
96Mark Donovan (GBr) Team DSM 0:04:39
97Jorge Arcas (Spa) Movistar Team 0:04:40
98Victor de la Parte (Spa) TotalEnergies 0:04:43
99Christopher Juul-Jensen (Den) Team BikeExchange 0:04:44
100Lukas Pöstlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:04:45
101Marc Hirschi (Swi) UAE Team Emirates 0:04:45
102Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) Alpecin-Fenix 0:04:49
103Anthony Turgis (Fra) TotalEnergies 0:04:50
104Reto Hollenstein (Swi) Israel Start-up Nation 0:04:56
105Jesus Herrada (Spa) Cofidis 0:04:58
106Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bahrain Victorious 0:05:01
107Edward Theuns (Bel) Trek-Segafredo 0:05:04
108Alex Aranburu Deba (Spa) Astana-Premier Tech 0:05:07
109Joris Nieuwenhuis (Ned) Team DSM 0:05:07
110Franck Bonnamour (Fra) B&B Hotels p/b KTM 0:05:11
111Casper Pedersen (Den) Team DSM 0:05:11
112Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) AG2R Citroën Team 0:05:12
113André Greipel (Ger) Israel Start-up Nation 0:05:14
114Cyril Gautier (Fra) B&B Hotels p/b KTM 0:05:14
115Petr Vakoc (Cze) Alpecin-Fenix 0:05:15
116Mike Teunissen (Ned) Jumbo-Visma 0:05:17
117Georg Zimmermann (Ger) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux 0:05:17
118Luka Mezgec (Slo) Team BikeExchange 0:05:17
119Cees Bol (Ned) Team DSM 0:05:23
120Julien Simon (Fra) TotalEnergies 0:05:24
121Patrick Konrad (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:05:24
122Dmitriy Gruzdev (Kaz) Astana-Premier Tech 0:05:26
123Chris Froome (GBr) Israel Start-up Nation 0:05:28
124Guillaume Boivin (Can) Israel Start-up Nation 0:05:32
125Ruben Fernandez (Spa) Cofidis 0:05:33
126Ide Schelling (Ned) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:05:40
127Sergio Henao Montoya (Col) Team Qhubeka-NextHash 0:05:43
128Nairo Quintana (Col) Team Arkea-Samsic 0:05:44
129Carlos Barbero (Spa) Team Qhubeka-NextHash 0:05:46
130Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Ineos Grenadiers 0:05:46
131Jasper Philipsen (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix 0:05:48
132Jeremy Cabot (Fra) TotalEnergies 0:05:50
133Simon Geschke (Ger) Cofidis 0:05:50
134Marco Haller (Aut) Bahrain Victorious 0:05:53
135Pierre Rolland (Fra) B&B Hotels p/b KTM 0:05:54
136Carlos Verona Quintanilla (Spa) Movistar Team 0:05:56
137Benoit Cosnefroy (Fra) AG2R Citroën Team 0:05:57
138Silvan Dillier (Swi) Alpecin-Fenix 0:06:04
139Sean Bennett (USA) Team Qhubeka-NextHash 0:06:09
140Matej Mohoric (Slo) Bahrain Victorious 0:06:11
141Elie Gesbert (Fra) Team Arkea-Samsic 0:06:14
142Esteban Chaves Rubio (Col) Team BikeExchange 0:06:38

General classification after stage 20
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Tadej Pogacar (Slo) UAE Team Emirates 80:17:00
2Jonas Vingegaard (Den) Jumbo-Visma 0:05:20
3Richard Carapaz (Ecu) Ineos Grenadiers 0:07:02
4Ben O'Connor (Aus) AG2R Citroën Team 0:10:01
5Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:10:13
6Enric Mas Nicolau (Spa) Movistar Team 0:11:43
7Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana-Premier Tech 0:12:22
8Guillaume Martin (Fra) Cofidis 0:15:33
9Pello Bilbao Lopez De Armentia (Spa) Bahrain Victorious 0:16:04
10Rigoberto Uran (Col) EF Education-Nippo 0:18:33
11David Gaudu (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 0:21:21
12Mattia Cattaneo (Ita) Deceuninck-QuickStep 0:23:28
13Esteban Chaves Rubio (Col) Team BikeExchange 0:37:48
14Louis Meintjes (RSA) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux 0:38:08
15Aurélien Paret Peintre (Fra) AG2R Citroën Team 0:39:09
16Wout Poels (Ned) Bahrain Victorious 0:50:35
17Dylan Teuns (Bel) Bahrain Victorious 0:51:40
18Ruben Guerreiro (Por) EF Education-Nippo 0:54:09
19Wout Van Aert (Bel) Jumbo-Visma 0:57:11
20Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek-Segafredo 1:01:39
21Sergio Henao Montoya (Col) Team Qhubeka-NextHash 1:03:12
22Franck Bonnamour (Fra) B&B Hotels p/b KTM 1:04:34
23Sergio Higuita Garcia (Col) EF Education-Nippo 1:05:26
24Jonathan Castroviejo Nicolas (Spa) Ineos Grenadiers 1:06:19
25Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team 1:07:49
26Ion Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Astana-Premier Tech 1:23:39
27Patrick Konrad (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe 1:27:05
28Nairo Quintana (Col) Team Arkea-Samsic 1:33:11
29Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Deceuninck-QuickStep 1:39:37
30Xandro Meurisse (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix 1:40:48
31Matej Mohoric (Slo) Bahrain Victorious 1:49:05
32Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 1:49:38
33Sepp Kuss (USA) Jumbo-Visma 1:50:04
34Kenny Elissonde (Fra) Trek-Segafredo 1:50:35
35Rafal Majka (Pol) UAE Team Emirates 1:54:03
36Quentin Pacher (Fra) B&B Hotels p/b KTM 1:54:47
37Julien Bernard (Fra) Trek-Segafredo 2:03:32
38Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana-Premier Tech 2:03:42
39Richie Porte (Aus) Ineos Grenadiers 2:05:13
40Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek-Segafredo 2:07:38
41Daniel Martin (Irl) Israel Start-up Nation 2:08:08
42Geraint Thomas (GBr) Ineos Grenadiers 2:10:10
43Valentin Madouas (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 2:11:39
44Neilson Powless (USA) EF Education-Nippo 2:13:33
45Mark Donovan (GBr) Team DSM 2:14:52
46Davide Formolo (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 2:15:56
47Cristian Rodriguez Martin (Spa) TotalEnergies 2:19:30
48Pierre Latour (Fra) TotalEnergies 2:19:35
49Jan Bakelants (Bel) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux 2:21:30
50Stefan Küng (Swi) Groupama-FDJ 2:22:02
51Michael Valgren (Den) EF Education-Nippo 2:22:26
52Nils Politt (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 2:22:43
53Pierre Rolland (Fra) B&B Hotels p/b KTM 2:23:10
54Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bahrain Victorious 2:24:39
55Dylan van Baarle (Ned) Ineos Grenadiers 2:27:06
56Jonas Rutsch (Ger) EF Education-Nippo 2:29:33
57Omar Fraile Matarranz (Spa) Astana-Premier Tech 2:30:09
58Magnus Cort (Den) EF Education-Nippo 2:30:22
59Michael Schär (Swi) AG2R Citroën Team 2:35:17
60Silvan Dillier (Swi) Alpecin-Fenix 2:35:43
61Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Ineos Grenadiers 2:36:26
62Simon Geschke (Ger) Cofidis 2:37:25
63Elie Gesbert (Fra) Team Arkea-Samsic 2:38:27
64Lorenzo Rota (Ita) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux 2:39:57
65Hugo Houle (Can) Astana-Premier Tech 2:40:15
66Brent Van Moer (Bel) Lotto Soudal 2:41:11
67Kasper Asgreen (Den) Deceuninck-QuickStep 2:43:02
68Anthony Turgis (Fra) TotalEnergies 2:43:17
69Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Ineos Grenadiers 2:47:56
70Imanol Erviti (Spa) Movistar Team 2:49:06
71Brandon McNulty (USA) UAE Team Emirates 2:50:52
72Oliver Naesen (Bel) AG2R Citroën Team 2:52:24
73Toms Skujins (Lat) Trek-Segafredo 2:52:56
74Victor de la Parte (Spa) TotalEnergies 2:54:27
75Alex Aranburu Deba (Spa) Astana-Premier Tech 2:56:44
76Dorian Godon (Fra) AG2R Citroën Team 2:57:11
77Mike Teunissen (Ned) Jumbo-Visma 2:58:25
78Rui Costa (Por) UAE Team Emirates 2:58:28
79Fabien Doubey (Fra) TotalEnergies 3:00:33
80Michael Matthews (Aus) Team BikeExchange 3:03:29
81Georg Zimmermann (Ger) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux 3:04:18
82Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal 3:07:58
83Harry Sweeny (Aus) Lotto Soudal 3:08:25
84Cyril Gautier (Fra) B&B Hotels p/b KTM 3:08:29
85Jesus Herrada (Spa) Cofidis 3:09:48
86Bruno Armirail (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 3:09:58
87Ruben Fernandez (Spa) Cofidis 3:10:42
88Anthony Perez (Fra) Cofidis 3:10:56
89Cyril Barthe (Fra) B&B Hotels p/b KTM 3:12:31
90Connor Swift (GBr) Team Arkea-Samsic 3:13:48
91Jorge Arcas (Spa) Movistar Team 3:14:40
92Christophe Laporte (Fra) Cofidis 3:15:03
93Pierre-Luc Périchon (Fra) Cofidis 3:15:21
94Maxime Chevalier (Fra) B&B Hotels p/b KTM 3:16:54
95Ivan Garcia Cortina (Spa) Movistar Team 3:21:25
96Jonas Rickaert (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix 3:22:35
97Fred Wright (GBr) Bahrain Victorious 3:24:18
98Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) AG2R Citroën Team 3:24:29
99Marc Hirschi (Swi) UAE Team Emirates 3:24:37
100Carlos Verona Quintanilla (Spa) Movistar Team 3:26:09
101Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Lotto Soudal 3:27:22
102Luke Durbridge (Aus) Team BikeExchange 3:27:26
103Luka Mezgec (Slo) Team BikeExchange 3:30:17
104Stefan Bissegger (Swi) EF Education-Nippo 3:31:35
105Edward Theuns (Bel) Trek-Segafredo 3:32:46
106Benoit Cosnefroy (Fra) AG2R Citroën Team 3:33:23
107Guillaume Boivin (Can) Israel Start-up Nation 3:33:42
108Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) Alpecin-Fenix 3:34:18
109Davide Ballerini (Ita) Deceuninck-QuickStep 3:35:12
110Casper Pedersen (Den) Team DSM 3:42:12
111Jasper Philipsen (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix 3:42:17
112Mikkel Bjerg (Den) UAE Team Emirates 3:42:21
113Christopher Juul-Jensen (Den) Team BikeExchange 3:43:00
114Vegard Stake Laengen (Nor) UAE Team Emirates 3:43:32
115Dmitriy Gruzdev (Kaz) Astana-Premier Tech 3:44:49
116Daniel Oss (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe 3:46:52
117Lukas Pöstlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe 3:47:11
118Petr Vakoc (Cze) Alpecin-Fenix 3:47:37
119Ide Schelling (Ned) Bora-Hansgrohe 3:48:14
120Boy van Poppel (Ned) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux 3:50:25
121Danny van Poppel (Ned) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux 3:52:53
122Maximilian Walscheid (Ger) Team Qhubeka-NextHash 3:53:04
123Simon Clarke (Aus) Team Qhubeka-NextHash 3:53:41
124Omer Goldstein (Isr) Israel Start-up Nation 3:55:25
125Carlos Barbero (Spa) Team Qhubeka-NextHash 4:00:20
126André Greipel (Ger) Israel Start-up Nation 4:01:25
127Joris Nieuwenhuis (Ned) Team DSM 4:02:43
128Nils Eekhoff (Ned) Team DSM
129Marco Haller (Aut) Bahrain Victorious 4:03:00
130Julien Simon (Fra) TotalEnergies 4:05:49
131Sean Bennett (USA) Team Qhubeka-NextHash 4:07:42
132Jeremy Cabot (Fra) TotalEnergies 4:09:00
133Jelle Wallays (Bel) Cofidis 4:09:45
134Chris Froome (GBr) Israel Start-up Nation 4:12:01
135Rick Zabel (Ger) Israel Start-up Nation 4:13:06
136Dries Devenyns (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep 4:18:52
137Reto Hollenstein (Swi) Israel Start-up Nation 4:24:18
138Mads Pedersen (Den) Trek-Segafredo 4:29:17
139Michael Mørkøv (Den) Deceuninck-QuickStep 4:32:45
140Mark Cavendish (GBr) Deceuninck-QuickStep 4:34:17
141Cees Bol (Ned) Team DSM 4:36:39
142Tim Declercq (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep 4:56:45
Daniel Benson

Editor in Chief - Cyclingnews.

