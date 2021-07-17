Tour de France: Van Aert storms to victory as Pogacar seals his second overall
No major changes to GC in time trial
Stage 20: Libourne - Saint-Emilion
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Wout Van Aert (Bel) Jumbo-Visma
|0:35:53
|2
|Kasper Asgreen (Den) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|0:00:21
|3
|Jonas Vingegaard (Den) Jumbo-Visma
|0:00:32
|4
|Stefan Küng (Swi) Groupama-FDJ
|0:00:38
|5
|Stefan Bissegger (Swi) EF Education-Nippo
|0:00:45
|6
|Mattia Cattaneo (Ita) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|0:00:50
|7
|Mikkel Bjerg (Den) UAE Team Emirates
|0:00:53
|8
|Tadej Pogacar (Slo) UAE Team Emirates
|0:00:57
|9
|Magnus Cort (Den) EF Education-Nippo
|0:01:00
|10
|Dylan van Baarle (Ned) Ineos Grenadiers
|0:01:21
|11
|Brandon McNulty (USA) UAE Team Emirates
|0:01:35
|12
|Bruno Armirail (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|0:01:46
|13
|Jonathan Castroviejo Nicolas (Spa) Ineos Grenadiers
|0:01:47
|14
|Omar Fraile Matarranz (Spa) Astana-Premier Tech
|0:01:48
|15
|Fred Wright (GBr) Bahrain Victorious
|0:01:56
|16
|Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana-Premier Tech
|0:01:58
|17
|Maximilian Walscheid (Ger) Team Qhubeka-NextHash
|0:02:01
|18
|Harry Sweeny (Aus) Lotto Soudal
|0:02:01
|19
|Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|0:02:05
|20
|Anthony Perez (Fra) Cofidis
|0:02:05
|21
|Luke Durbridge (Aus) Team BikeExchange
|0:02:06
|22
|Dries Devenyns (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|0:02:06
|23
|Richard Carapaz (Ecu) Ineos Grenadiers
|0:02:09
|24
|Neilson Powless (USA) EF Education-Nippo
|0:02:17
|25
|Jonas Rickaert (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix
|0:02:19
|26
|Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:02:20
|27
|Enric Mas Nicolau (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:02:29
|28
|Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek-Segafredo
|0:02:32
|29
|Hugo Houle (Can) Astana-Premier Tech
|0:02:34
|30
|Xandro Meurisse (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix
|0:02:40
|31
|Ben O'Connor (Aus) AG2R Citroën Team
|0:02:41
|32
|Ruben Guerreiro (Por) EF Education-Nippo
|0:02:41
|33
|Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:02:42
|34
|Connor Swift (GBr) Team Arkea-Samsic
|0:02:43
|35
|Pierre Latour (Fra) TotalEnergies
|0:02:45
|36
|Aurélien Paret Peintre (Fra) AG2R Citroën Team
|0:02:45
|37
|Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek-Segafredo
|0:02:47
|38
|Christophe Laporte (Fra) Cofidis
|0:03:04
|39
|Dylan Teuns (Bel) Bahrain Victorious
|0:03:05
|40
|Rigoberto Uran (Col) EF Education-Nippo
|0:03:06
|41
|Louis Meintjes (RSA) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux
|0:03:11
|42
|Pello Bilbao Lopez De Armentia (Spa) Bahrain Victorious
|0:03:13
|43
|Richie Porte (Aus) Ineos Grenadiers
|0:03:15
|44
|Rui Costa (Por) UAE Team Emirates
|0:03:19
|45
|Michael Valgren (Den) EF Education-Nippo
|0:03:22
|46
|Sergio Higuita Garcia (Col) EF Education-Nippo
|0:03:23
|47
|Geraint Thomas (GBr) Ineos Grenadiers
|0:03:28
|48
|Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana-Premier Tech
|0:03:36
|49
|David Gaudu (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|0:03:36
|50
|Pierre-Luc Périchon (Fra) Cofidis
|0:03:41
|51
|Michael Mørkøv (Den) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|0:03:42
|52
|Sepp Kuss (USA) Jumbo-Visma
|0:03:45
|53
|Guillaume Martin (Fra) Cofidis
|0:03:45
|54
|Nils Eekhoff (Ned) Team DSM
|0:03:47
|55
|Valentin Madouas (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|0:03:53
|56
|Vegard Stake Laengen (Nor) UAE Team Emirates
|0:03:54
|57
|Jonas Rutsch (Ger) EF Education-Nippo
|0:03:54
|58
|Brent Van Moer (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:03:56
|59
|Daniel Oss (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:03:58
|60
|Rafal Majka (Pol) UAE Team Emirates
|0:04:00
|61
|Dorian Godon (Fra) AG2R Citroën Team
|0:04:00
|62
|Omer Goldstein (Isr) Israel Start-up Nation
|0:04:01
|63
|Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:04:02
|64
|Maxime Chevalier (Fra) B&B Hotels p/b KTM
|0:04:07
|65
|Cyril Barthe (Fra) B&B Hotels p/b KTM
|0:04:11
|66
|Mark Cavendish (GBr) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|0:04:12
|67
|Oliver Naesen (Bel) AG2R Citroën Team
|0:04:13
|68
|Jan Bakelants (Bel) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux
|0:04:17
|69
|Ion Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Astana-Premier Tech
|0:04:18
|70
|Julien Bernard (Fra) Trek-Segafredo
|0:04:19
|71
|Lorenzo Rota (Ita) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux
|0:04:20
|72
|Nils Politt (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:04:22
|73
|Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:04:23
|74
|Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Ineos Grenadiers
|0:04:23
|75
|Mads Pedersen (Den) Trek-Segafredo
|0:04:25
|76
|Michael Schär (Swi) AG2R Citroën Team
|0:04:25
|77
|Cristian Rodriguez Martin (Spa) TotalEnergies
|0:04:25
|78
|Michael Matthews (Aus) Team BikeExchange
|0:04:26
|79
|Kenny Elissonde (Fra) Trek-Segafredo
|0:04:26
|80
|Quentin Pacher (Fra) B&B Hotels p/b KTM
|0:04:27
|81
|Imanol Erviti (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:04:27
|82
|Tim Declercq (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|0:04:27
|83
|Boy van Poppel (Ned) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux
|0:04:28
|84
|Danny van Poppel (Ned) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux
|0:04:28
|85
|Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:04:30
|86
|Davide Ballerini (Ita) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|0:04:30
|87
|Jelle Wallays (Bel) Cofidis
|0:04:30
|88
|Toms Skujins (Lat) Trek-Segafredo
|0:04:31
|89
|Fabien Doubey (Fra) TotalEnergies
|0:04:31
|90
|Rick Zabel (Ger) Israel Start-up Nation
|0:04:32
|91
|Wout Poels (Ned) Bahrain Victorious
|0:04:32
|92
|Daniel Martin (Irl) Israel Start-up Nation
|0:04:33
|93
|Ivan Garcia Cortina (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:04:34
|94
|Davide Formolo (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|0:04:38
|95
|Simon Clarke (Aus) Team Qhubeka-NextHash
|0:04:39
|96
|Mark Donovan (GBr) Team DSM
|0:04:39
|97
|Jorge Arcas (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:04:40
|98
|Victor de la Parte (Spa) TotalEnergies
|0:04:43
|99
|Christopher Juul-Jensen (Den) Team BikeExchange
|0:04:44
|100
|Lukas Pöstlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:04:45
|101
|Marc Hirschi (Swi) UAE Team Emirates
|0:04:45
|102
|Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) Alpecin-Fenix
|0:04:49
|103
|Anthony Turgis (Fra) TotalEnergies
|0:04:50
|104
|Reto Hollenstein (Swi) Israel Start-up Nation
|0:04:56
|105
|Jesus Herrada (Spa) Cofidis
|0:04:58
|106
|Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bahrain Victorious
|0:05:01
|107
|Edward Theuns (Bel) Trek-Segafredo
|0:05:04
|108
|Alex Aranburu Deba (Spa) Astana-Premier Tech
|0:05:07
|109
|Joris Nieuwenhuis (Ned) Team DSM
|0:05:07
|110
|Franck Bonnamour (Fra) B&B Hotels p/b KTM
|0:05:11
|111
|Casper Pedersen (Den) Team DSM
|0:05:11
|112
|Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) AG2R Citroën Team
|0:05:12
|113
|André Greipel (Ger) Israel Start-up Nation
|0:05:14
|114
|Cyril Gautier (Fra) B&B Hotels p/b KTM
|0:05:14
|115
|Petr Vakoc (Cze) Alpecin-Fenix
|0:05:15
|116
|Mike Teunissen (Ned) Jumbo-Visma
|0:05:17
|117
|Georg Zimmermann (Ger) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux
|0:05:17
|118
|Luka Mezgec (Slo) Team BikeExchange
|0:05:17
|119
|Cees Bol (Ned) Team DSM
|0:05:23
|120
|Julien Simon (Fra) TotalEnergies
|0:05:24
|121
|Patrick Konrad (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:05:24
|122
|Dmitriy Gruzdev (Kaz) Astana-Premier Tech
|0:05:26
|123
|Chris Froome (GBr) Israel Start-up Nation
|0:05:28
|124
|Guillaume Boivin (Can) Israel Start-up Nation
|0:05:32
|125
|Ruben Fernandez (Spa) Cofidis
|0:05:33
|126
|Ide Schelling (Ned) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:05:40
|127
|Sergio Henao Montoya (Col) Team Qhubeka-NextHash
|0:05:43
|128
|Nairo Quintana (Col) Team Arkea-Samsic
|0:05:44
|129
|Carlos Barbero (Spa) Team Qhubeka-NextHash
|0:05:46
|130
|Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Ineos Grenadiers
|0:05:46
|131
|Jasper Philipsen (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix
|0:05:48
|132
|Jeremy Cabot (Fra) TotalEnergies
|0:05:50
|133
|Simon Geschke (Ger) Cofidis
|0:05:50
|134
|Marco Haller (Aut) Bahrain Victorious
|0:05:53
|135
|Pierre Rolland (Fra) B&B Hotels p/b KTM
|0:05:54
|136
|Carlos Verona Quintanilla (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:05:56
|137
|Benoit Cosnefroy (Fra) AG2R Citroën Team
|0:05:57
|138
|Silvan Dillier (Swi) Alpecin-Fenix
|0:06:04
|139
|Sean Bennett (USA) Team Qhubeka-NextHash
|0:06:09
|140
|Matej Mohoric (Slo) Bahrain Victorious
|0:06:11
|141
|Elie Gesbert (Fra) Team Arkea-Samsic
|0:06:14
|142
|Esteban Chaves Rubio (Col) Team BikeExchange
|0:06:38
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Tadej Pogacar (Slo) UAE Team Emirates
|80:17:00
|2
|Jonas Vingegaard (Den) Jumbo-Visma
|0:05:20
|3
|Richard Carapaz (Ecu) Ineos Grenadiers
|0:07:02
|4
|Ben O'Connor (Aus) AG2R Citroën Team
|0:10:01
|5
|Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:10:13
|6
|Enric Mas Nicolau (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:11:43
|7
|Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana-Premier Tech
|0:12:22
|8
|Guillaume Martin (Fra) Cofidis
|0:15:33
|9
|Pello Bilbao Lopez De Armentia (Spa) Bahrain Victorious
|0:16:04
|10
|Rigoberto Uran (Col) EF Education-Nippo
|0:18:33
|11
|David Gaudu (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|0:21:21
|12
|Mattia Cattaneo (Ita) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|0:23:28
|13
|Esteban Chaves Rubio (Col) Team BikeExchange
|0:37:48
|14
|Louis Meintjes (RSA) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux
|0:38:08
|15
|Aurélien Paret Peintre (Fra) AG2R Citroën Team
|0:39:09
|16
|Wout Poels (Ned) Bahrain Victorious
|0:50:35
|17
|Dylan Teuns (Bel) Bahrain Victorious
|0:51:40
|18
|Ruben Guerreiro (Por) EF Education-Nippo
|0:54:09
|19
|Wout Van Aert (Bel) Jumbo-Visma
|0:57:11
|20
|Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek-Segafredo
|1:01:39
|21
|Sergio Henao Montoya (Col) Team Qhubeka-NextHash
|1:03:12
|22
|Franck Bonnamour (Fra) B&B Hotels p/b KTM
|1:04:34
|23
|Sergio Higuita Garcia (Col) EF Education-Nippo
|1:05:26
|24
|Jonathan Castroviejo Nicolas (Spa) Ineos Grenadiers
|1:06:19
|25
|Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team
|1:07:49
|26
|Ion Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Astana-Premier Tech
|1:23:39
|27
|Patrick Konrad (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe
|1:27:05
|28
|Nairo Quintana (Col) Team Arkea-Samsic
|1:33:11
|29
|Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|1:39:37
|30
|Xandro Meurisse (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix
|1:40:48
|31
|Matej Mohoric (Slo) Bahrain Victorious
|1:49:05
|32
|Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|1:49:38
|33
|Sepp Kuss (USA) Jumbo-Visma
|1:50:04
|34
|Kenny Elissonde (Fra) Trek-Segafredo
|1:50:35
|35
|Rafal Majka (Pol) UAE Team Emirates
|1:54:03
|36
|Quentin Pacher (Fra) B&B Hotels p/b KTM
|1:54:47
|37
|Julien Bernard (Fra) Trek-Segafredo
|2:03:32
|38
|Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana-Premier Tech
|2:03:42
|39
|Richie Porte (Aus) Ineos Grenadiers
|2:05:13
|40
|Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek-Segafredo
|2:07:38
|41
|Daniel Martin (Irl) Israel Start-up Nation
|2:08:08
|42
|Geraint Thomas (GBr) Ineos Grenadiers
|2:10:10
|43
|Valentin Madouas (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|2:11:39
|44
|Neilson Powless (USA) EF Education-Nippo
|2:13:33
|45
|Mark Donovan (GBr) Team DSM
|2:14:52
|46
|Davide Formolo (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|2:15:56
|47
|Cristian Rodriguez Martin (Spa) TotalEnergies
|2:19:30
|48
|Pierre Latour (Fra) TotalEnergies
|2:19:35
|49
|Jan Bakelants (Bel) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux
|2:21:30
|50
|Stefan Küng (Swi) Groupama-FDJ
|2:22:02
|51
|Michael Valgren (Den) EF Education-Nippo
|2:22:26
|52
|Nils Politt (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|2:22:43
|53
|Pierre Rolland (Fra) B&B Hotels p/b KTM
|2:23:10
|54
|Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bahrain Victorious
|2:24:39
|55
|Dylan van Baarle (Ned) Ineos Grenadiers
|2:27:06
|56
|Jonas Rutsch (Ger) EF Education-Nippo
|2:29:33
|57
|Omar Fraile Matarranz (Spa) Astana-Premier Tech
|2:30:09
|58
|Magnus Cort (Den) EF Education-Nippo
|2:30:22
|59
|Michael Schär (Swi) AG2R Citroën Team
|2:35:17
|60
|Silvan Dillier (Swi) Alpecin-Fenix
|2:35:43
|61
|Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Ineos Grenadiers
|2:36:26
|62
|Simon Geschke (Ger) Cofidis
|2:37:25
|63
|Elie Gesbert (Fra) Team Arkea-Samsic
|2:38:27
|64
|Lorenzo Rota (Ita) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux
|2:39:57
|65
|Hugo Houle (Can) Astana-Premier Tech
|2:40:15
|66
|Brent Van Moer (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|2:41:11
|67
|Kasper Asgreen (Den) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|2:43:02
|68
|Anthony Turgis (Fra) TotalEnergies
|2:43:17
|69
|Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Ineos Grenadiers
|2:47:56
|70
|Imanol Erviti (Spa) Movistar Team
|2:49:06
|71
|Brandon McNulty (USA) UAE Team Emirates
|2:50:52
|72
|Oliver Naesen (Bel) AG2R Citroën Team
|2:52:24
|73
|Toms Skujins (Lat) Trek-Segafredo
|2:52:56
|74
|Victor de la Parte (Spa) TotalEnergies
|2:54:27
|75
|Alex Aranburu Deba (Spa) Astana-Premier Tech
|2:56:44
|76
|Dorian Godon (Fra) AG2R Citroën Team
|2:57:11
|77
|Mike Teunissen (Ned) Jumbo-Visma
|2:58:25
|78
|Rui Costa (Por) UAE Team Emirates
|2:58:28
|79
|Fabien Doubey (Fra) TotalEnergies
|3:00:33
|80
|Michael Matthews (Aus) Team BikeExchange
|3:03:29
|81
|Georg Zimmermann (Ger) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux
|3:04:18
|82
|Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|3:07:58
|83
|Harry Sweeny (Aus) Lotto Soudal
|3:08:25
|84
|Cyril Gautier (Fra) B&B Hotels p/b KTM
|3:08:29
|85
|Jesus Herrada (Spa) Cofidis
|3:09:48
|86
|Bruno Armirail (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|3:09:58
|87
|Ruben Fernandez (Spa) Cofidis
|3:10:42
|88
|Anthony Perez (Fra) Cofidis
|3:10:56
|89
|Cyril Barthe (Fra) B&B Hotels p/b KTM
|3:12:31
|90
|Connor Swift (GBr) Team Arkea-Samsic
|3:13:48
|91
|Jorge Arcas (Spa) Movistar Team
|3:14:40
|92
|Christophe Laporte (Fra) Cofidis
|3:15:03
|93
|Pierre-Luc Périchon (Fra) Cofidis
|3:15:21
|94
|Maxime Chevalier (Fra) B&B Hotels p/b KTM
|3:16:54
|95
|Ivan Garcia Cortina (Spa) Movistar Team
|3:21:25
|96
|Jonas Rickaert (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix
|3:22:35
|97
|Fred Wright (GBr) Bahrain Victorious
|3:24:18
|98
|Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) AG2R Citroën Team
|3:24:29
|99
|Marc Hirschi (Swi) UAE Team Emirates
|3:24:37
|100
|Carlos Verona Quintanilla (Spa) Movistar Team
|3:26:09
|101
|Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|3:27:22
|102
|Luke Durbridge (Aus) Team BikeExchange
|3:27:26
|103
|Luka Mezgec (Slo) Team BikeExchange
|3:30:17
|104
|Stefan Bissegger (Swi) EF Education-Nippo
|3:31:35
|105
|Edward Theuns (Bel) Trek-Segafredo
|3:32:46
|106
|Benoit Cosnefroy (Fra) AG2R Citroën Team
|3:33:23
|107
|Guillaume Boivin (Can) Israel Start-up Nation
|3:33:42
|108
|Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) Alpecin-Fenix
|3:34:18
|109
|Davide Ballerini (Ita) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|3:35:12
|110
|Casper Pedersen (Den) Team DSM
|3:42:12
|111
|Jasper Philipsen (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix
|3:42:17
|112
|Mikkel Bjerg (Den) UAE Team Emirates
|3:42:21
|113
|Christopher Juul-Jensen (Den) Team BikeExchange
|3:43:00
|114
|Vegard Stake Laengen (Nor) UAE Team Emirates
|3:43:32
|115
|Dmitriy Gruzdev (Kaz) Astana-Premier Tech
|3:44:49
|116
|Daniel Oss (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe
|3:46:52
|117
|Lukas Pöstlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe
|3:47:11
|118
|Petr Vakoc (Cze) Alpecin-Fenix
|3:47:37
|119
|Ide Schelling (Ned) Bora-Hansgrohe
|3:48:14
|120
|Boy van Poppel (Ned) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux
|3:50:25
|121
|Danny van Poppel (Ned) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux
|3:52:53
|122
|Maximilian Walscheid (Ger) Team Qhubeka-NextHash
|3:53:04
|123
|Simon Clarke (Aus) Team Qhubeka-NextHash
|3:53:41
|124
|Omer Goldstein (Isr) Israel Start-up Nation
|3:55:25
|125
|Carlos Barbero (Spa) Team Qhubeka-NextHash
|4:00:20
|126
|André Greipel (Ger) Israel Start-up Nation
|4:01:25
|127
|Joris Nieuwenhuis (Ned) Team DSM
|4:02:43
|128
|Nils Eekhoff (Ned) Team DSM
|129
|Marco Haller (Aut) Bahrain Victorious
|4:03:00
|130
|Julien Simon (Fra) TotalEnergies
|4:05:49
|131
|Sean Bennett (USA) Team Qhubeka-NextHash
|4:07:42
|132
|Jeremy Cabot (Fra) TotalEnergies
|4:09:00
|133
|Jelle Wallays (Bel) Cofidis
|4:09:45
|134
|Chris Froome (GBr) Israel Start-up Nation
|4:12:01
|135
|Rick Zabel (Ger) Israel Start-up Nation
|4:13:06
|136
|Dries Devenyns (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|4:18:52
|137
|Reto Hollenstein (Swi) Israel Start-up Nation
|4:24:18
|138
|Mads Pedersen (Den) Trek-Segafredo
|4:29:17
|139
|Michael Mørkøv (Den) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|4:32:45
|140
|Mark Cavendish (GBr) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|4:34:17
|141
|Cees Bol (Ned) Team DSM
|4:36:39
|142
|Tim Declercq (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|4:56:45
Editor in Chief - Cyclingnews.
