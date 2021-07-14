Tour de France: Pogacar stamps his authority on the race on Col du Portet
Urán fades as Carapaz, Vingegaard solidify podium positions
Stage 17: Muret - Saint-Lary-Soulan Col du Portet
Tadej Pogačar (UAE Team Emirates) stamped his authority on the Tour de France with a second stage victory atop the highest summit finish of the race, the Col du Portet.
The Slovenian, who split the general classification contender's group with an attack halfway up the 16-kilometre hors-catégorie climb, took podium contenders Jonas Vingegaard (Jumbo-Visma) and Richard Carapaz (Ineos Grenadiers) with him as second-placed man Rigoberto Urán (EF Education-Nippo) dropped off the podium.
The trio only put more and more time into the chase group over the final eight kilometres of the stage as Sergio Higuita chased on behalf of Urán, as Pogačar tested his companions with repeated accelerations on the way up the steep slopes.
He couldn't, however, drop them on the way up, though Carapaz – who had stuck on the back of the group and looked to be in trouble – did manage to drop Vingegaard with an acceleration at 1.5 kilometres out.
The Dane was dropped before making his way back to the front 200 metres from the line. Neither he nor Carapaz had enough to push on for one last burst to the line, though, and neither could match Pogačar. He went for it 120 metres out, duly sealing the win ahead of Vingegaard with a triumphant final burst to the line, 2,209 metres above sea level.
"The team worked really hard every day to defend yellow," Pogačar said after the finish. "Every day was good for the breakaway so every day we couldn't do much, just defend. Today was a good course to defend the breakaway much better and the guys did a fantastic job. We were 50-50 – do we go for the stage or defend. In the end everyone felt good, and we tried, we succeeded and I'm super happy.
"The three of us went clear but only me and Jonas worked together. I tried a couple of times to go clear – more time is better. But they were really good today. In the end I just sprint for the last 50 metres and it was enough."
Meanwhile, Urán, who was the last man to stick with the lead trio before dropping just inside the eight-kilometre mark, was the big loser of the day, dropping from second to fourth overall as he crossed the line 1:49 down on Pogačar in ninth place. The Colombian now lies 7:17 down and 1:34 away from third-placed Carapaz, with Thursday's mountain stage and Saturday's time trial still to run.
He is now set to be riding on the defensive from Ben O'Connor (AG2R Citroën) after the Australian took 23 seconds with a late attack on the climb. O'Connor is now 17 seconds behind Urán ahead of stage 18's summit finish on Luz Ardiden. Further back, there was little change in the overall standings, with Enric Mas (Movistar) taking seventh from Alexey Lutsenko (Astana-Premier Tech) the only movement of note.
As well as winning the stage and adding 21 seconds to his overall lead, Pogačar also moves into the battle for the polka dot jersey for the second year in a row. With his stage win adding 40 points to his KOM total, he now lies on 67 points, just 11 down on Wout Poels (Bahrain Victorious) with a maximum of 62 points available on stage 18 – including another 40 at the finish.
How it unfolded
Stage 17 of the Tour de France saw a return to the high mountains in the Pyrenees as the peloton rode towards the highest summit finish of the race at the Col de Portet – 2,209 metres above sea level.
In contrast to the mountainous finale of the 178.4-kilometre stage, the opening 115 kilometres provided a long, dull run on flat roads with no obstacles to speak of for the break or peloton. After several hours on the road from Muret, the riders would hit the Col du Peyresourde (13.2km at 7 per cent) after the intermediate sprint at Bagnères-de-Luchon.
After an 11-kilometre descent into Loudenvielle, the Col de Val Louron-Azet (7.4km at 8.3 per cent) followed, before a descent to Saint-Lary-Soulan and the final, hors-catégorie climb of the Col du Portet (16.4km at 8.7 per cent).
Pierre Rolland (B&B Hotels p/b KTM) was the first man to attack from the peloton, riding off alone right from the start before being caught after 15 kilometres of racing. Soon afterwards, a small group got away and put more space between themselves and the peloton.
Lukas Pöstlberger (Bora-Hansgrohe) was joined out front by Anthony Perez (Cofidis), Danny van Poppel (Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert), Dorian Godon (AG2R Citroën), Anthony Turgis (Team TotalEnergies) and Maxime Chevalier (B&B Hotels p/b KTM) in what was hardly a star-studded breakaway on such a hard mountain stage.
Deceuninck-QuickStep crowded the front of the peloton soon after, though Julien Bernard (Trek-Segafredo) did slip through to mount a fruitless chase, eventually giving up at the 130-km to go mark.
The remaining 70 kilometres of flat roads towards the Peyresourde saw startling little of note occur, barring the breakaway extending their lead to 10 minutes at one point. Jumbo-Visma's Steven Kruijswijk at least gave watchers something to talk about when he abandoned the race, though.
By the time the break rolled through the intermediate just before the Peyresourde, Israel Start-Up Nation had taken charge of the peloton, holding the gap at around the eight-minute mark but failing to make any dents in the breakaway's advantage.
At the sprint, the green jersey contenders came to the fore, with Michael Matthews (Team BikeExchange) taking a point from Mark Cavendish (Deceuninck-QuickStep) and two from Sonny Colbrelli (Bahrain Victorious).
Shortly after that – finally, after three hours of riding – the riders hit the climb, with Arkéa-Samsic setting up an attack from polka-dot jersey contender Nairo Quintana. The Colombian and teammate Élie Gesbert were joined in the move by jersey holder Wout Poels (Bahrain Victorious) and stage hunter Pierre Latour (Team TotalEnergies), with the quartet swiftly bringing the break's lead under six minutes.
Further back, UAE Team Emirates took to the front of the peloton en masse for yellow jersey Pogačar, reeling in Gesbert, Quintana and Poels four kilometres from the top as Latour battled on alone, four minutes behind the break.
Turgis led the break over the top of the climb, with Latour following 3:30 later, while the peloton – without key Ineos Grenadiers domestiques Tao Geoghegan Hart and Michał Kwiatkowski – was at a further 30 seconds in arrears.
By the time the riders hit the Col de Val Louron-Azet, Latour's time off the front was up, with UAE dragging him back as they rode four minutes behind the break. Up front, the break had split as Perez pushed on alone 35 kilometres from the line and five kilometres from the top.
He remained alone over the top as Godon chased alone, enjoying a 3:50 advantage over the slimmed-down peloton – led by UAE's Davide Formolo and Rui Costa – over the summit. Meanwhile, Poels jumped out at the front to bolster his KOM lead by four points at the summit as Quintana grabbed two.
Perez and Godon came together on the descent, hitting the bottom of the final climb still with a four-minute gap back to the 30-man peloton. They would only stick together for three kilometres of the climb, though, with Perez countering a dig by Godon at the 13.5-kilometre mark to set off alone.
Rafał Majka's spell on the front began shortly after, with a clear upping of the pace bringing the gap down under two minutes and shelling numerous riders from the peloton, including eighth-placed Mas and ninth-placed Guillaume Martin (Cofidis).
Perez passed the 10-km banner just 1:25 up on the peloton, which was rapidly closing in. Pello Bilbao (Bahrain Victorious) – 10th overall at the start of the day – struck out a kilometre later, but was swiftly brought back with Pogačar accelerating and passing Perez with 8.5 kilometres to go.
The race leader took the main podium contenders Urán, Vingegaard and Carapaz with him, as well as O'Connor and Carapaz's teammate Jonathan Castroviejo.
Another attack from Pogačar at the eight-km mark dislodged the latter duo, with Urán also put into trouble soon after. The Colombian dropped back to O'Connor, while his teammate and countryman Sergio Higuita was soon on hand to offer help.
David Gaudu (Groupama-FDJ) caught and passed the chasers at the five-km mark, with Bilbao, teammate Dylan Teuns, and Wilco Kelderman (Bora-Hansgrohe) joining the chase, which lay almost a minute down by that point.
Up front, it was just Pogačar and Vingegaard doing the riding as Carapaz looked to suffer in the wheels. In between the groups, Gaudu could make little headway, riding at 40 seconds behind as the Urán group remained a minute down heading into the final three kilometres.
Pogačar struck out again at the two-km mark, but couldn't drop his companions, trying once again a few hundred metres later to the same result. At 1.5km out, Carapaz suddenly responded, having looked on the verge of dropping off the back for the previous seven kilometres.
Vingegaard couldn't respond, leaving a man-to-man battle over the final kilometre until the Dane eventually made his way back just in time to see Pogačar's final move for victory. He passed Carapaz for second place, but the day – once again – went to the man in yellow.
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Tadej Pogacar (Slo) UAE Team Emirates
|5:03:31
|2
|Jonas Vingegaard (Den) Jumbo-Visma
|0:00:03
|3
|Richard Carapaz (Ecu) Ineos Grenadiers
|0:00:04
|4
|David Gaudu (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|0:01:19
|5
|Ben O'Connor (Aus) AG2R Citroën Team
|0:01:26
|6
|Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:01:40
|7
|Pello Bilbao Lopez De Armentia (Spa) Bahrain Victorious
|0:01:44
|8
|Sergio Higuita Garcia (Col) EF Education-Nippo
|0:01:49
|9
|Rigoberto Uran (Col) EF Education-Nippo
|10
|Dylan Teuns (Bel) Bahrain Victorious
|11
|Enric Mas Nicolau (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:02:27
|12
|Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana-Premier Tech
|0:02:53
|13
|Guillaume Martin (Fra) Cofidis
|0:03:39
|14
|Louis Meintjes (RSA) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux
|0:03:41
|15
|Ruben Guerreiro (Por) EF Education-Nippo
|0:03:55
|16
|Esteban Chaves Rubio (Col) Team BikeExchange
|0:04:46
|17
|Mattia Cattaneo (Ita) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|18
|Wout Poels (Ned) Bahrain Victorious
|0:05:26
|19
|Jonathan Castroviejo Nicolas (Spa) Ineos Grenadiers
|0:06:38
|20
|Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek-Segafredo
|0:07:27
|21
|Xandro Meurisse (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix
|0:07:35
|22
|Sepp Kuss (USA) Jumbo-Visma
|0:08:08
|23
|Quentin Pacher (Fra) B&B Hotels p/b KTM
|0:08:26
|24
|Aurélien Paret Peintre (Fra) AG2R Citroën Team
|0:09:28
|25
|Rafal Majka (Pol) UAE Team Emirates
|0:09:33
|26
|Dorian Godon (Fra) AG2R Citroën Team
|0:11:47
|27
|Miguel Angel Lopez Moreno (Col) Movistar Team
|0:11:50
|28
|Sergio Henao Montoya (Col) Qhubeka-NextHash
|0:12:14
|29
|Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team
|30
|Geraint Thomas (GBr) Ineos Grenadiers
|0:13:27
|31
|Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|32
|Nairo Quintana (Col) Team Arkea-Samsic
|0:14:15
|33
|Richie Porte (Aus) Ineos Grenadiers
|0:14:17
|34
|Michael Woods (Can) Israel Start-up Nation
|0:15:29
|35
|Anthony Turgis (Fra) TotalEnergies
|0:15:37
|36
|Anthony Perez (Fra) Cofidis
|0:16:09
|37
|Victor de la Parte (Spa) TotalEnergies
|0:17:36
|38
|Pierre Latour (Fra) TotalEnergies
|39
|Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|0:18:56
|40
|Wout Van Aert (Bel) Jumbo-Visma
|41
|Simon Geschke (Ger) Cofidis
|42
|Dylan van Baarle (Ned) Ineos Grenadiers
|43
|Omar Fraile Matarranz (Spa) Astana-Premier Tech
|0:19:28
|44
|Ion Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Astana-Premier Tech
|45
|Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana-Premier Tech
|0:20:59
|46
|Franck Bonnamour (Fra) B&B Hotels p/b KTM
|47
|Bruno Armirail (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|48
|Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Ineos Grenadiers
|0:21:12
|49
|Mark Donovan (GBr) Team DSM
|0:21:55
|50
|Matej Mohoric (Slo) Bahrain Victorious
|0:21:58
|51
|Davide Formolo (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|0:23:02
|52
|Stefan Küng (Swi) Groupama-FDJ
|0:23:34
|53
|Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|54
|Michael Schär (Swi) AG2R Citroën Team
|55
|Marc Hirschi (Swi) UAE Team Emirates
|0:23:36
|56
|Georg Zimmermann (Ger) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux
|57
|Daniel Martin (Irl) Israel Start-up Nation
|0:23:51
|58
|Brandon McNulty (USA) UAE Team Emirates
|0:24:31
|59
|Jesus Herrada (Spa) Cofidis
|0:25:24
|60
|Carlos Verona Quintanilla (Spa) Movistar Team
|61
|Nils Politt (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:25:36
|62
|Maxime Chevalier (Fra) B&B Hotels p/b KTM
|0:26:13
|63
|Cristian Rodriguez Martin (Spa) TotalEnergies
|0:27:29
|64
|Ruben Fernandez (Spa) Cofidis
|0:27:33
|65
|Magnus Cort (Den) EF Education-Nippo
|0:27:47
|66
|Silvan Dillier (Swi) Alpecin-Fenix
|0:28:06
|67
|Jonas Rickaert (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix
|68
|Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek-Segafredo
|0:28:59
|69
|Toms Skujins (Lat) Trek-Segafredo
|70
|Kenny Elissonde (Fra) Trek-Segafredo
|71
|Jorge Arcas (Spa) Movistar Team
|72
|Imanol Erviti (Spa) Movistar Team
|73
|Lorenzo Rota (Ita) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux
|74
|Guillaume Boivin (Can) Israel Start-up Nation
|75
|Michael Matthews (Aus) Team BikeExchange
|76
|Jonas Rutsch (Ger) EF Education-Nippo
|77
|Daniel Oss (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe
|78
|Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) Alpecin-Fenix
|79
|Cyril Barthe (Fra) B&B Hotels p/b KTM
|80
|Hugo Houle (Can) Astana-Premier Tech
|81
|Michael Valgren (Den) EF Education-Nippo
|82
|Valentin Madouas (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|83
|Christophe Laporte (Fra) Cofidis
|84
|Danny van Poppel (Ned) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux
|85
|Elie Gesbert (Fra) Team Arkea-Samsic
|86
|Mike Teunissen (Ned) Jumbo-Visma
|87
|Jan Bakelants (Bel) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux
|88
|Oliver Naesen (Bel) AG2R Citroën Team
|89
|Joris Nieuwenhuis (Ned) Team DSM
|90
|Patrick Konrad (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe
|91
|Omer Goldstein (Isr) Israel Start-up Nation
|92
|Cyril Gautier (Fra) B&B Hotels p/b KTM
|93
|Harry Sweeny (Aus) Lotto Soudal
|94
|Julien Bernard (Fra) Trek-Segafredo
|95
|Fred Wright (GBr) Bahrain Victorious
|96
|Neilson Powless (USA) EF Education-Nippo
|97
|Kasper Asgreen (Den) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|98
|Fabien Doubey (Fra) TotalEnergies
|99
|Mikkel Bjerg (Den) UAE Team Emirates
|100
|Pierre Rolland (Fra) B&B Hotels p/b KTM
|101
|Luke Durbridge (Aus) Team BikeExchange
|102
|Vegard Stake Laengen (Nor) UAE Team Emirates
|103
|Pierre-Luc Périchon (Fra) Cofidis
|104
|Lukas Pöstlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe
|105
|Rui Costa (Por) UAE Team Emirates
|106
|Jeremy Cabot (Fra) TotalEnergies
|107
|Julien Simon (Fra) TotalEnergies
|108
|Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bahrain Victorious
|0:29:11
|109
|Ide Schelling (Ned) Bora-Hansgrohe
|110
|Alex Aranburu Deba (Spa) Astana-Premier Tech
|111
|Brent Van Moer (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:29:18
|112
|Christopher Juul-Jensen (Den) Team BikeExchange
|0:29:28
|113
|Ivan Garcia Cortina (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:30:03
|114
|Casper Pedersen (Den) Team DSM
|115
|Jasper Philipsen (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix
|0:30:05
|116
|Petr Vakoc (Cze) Alpecin-Fenix
|117
|Nils Eekhoff (Ned) Team DSM
|0:30:12
|118
|Sean Bennett (USA) Qhubeka-NextHash
|0:30:56
|119
|Marco Haller (Aut) Bahrain Victorious
|0:31:47
|120
|Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|121
|Rick Zabel (Ger) Israel Start-up Nation
|122
|Stefan Bissegger (Swi) EF Education-Nippo
|0:32:22
|123
|André Greipel (Ger) Israel Start-up Nation
|124
|Carlos Barbero (Spa) Qhubeka-NextHash
|125
|Connor Swift (GBr) Team Arkea-Samsic
|126
|Mads Pedersen (Den) Trek-Segafredo
|127
|Edward Theuns (Bel) Trek-Segafredo
|128
|Reto Hollenstein (Swi) Israel Start-up Nation
|129
|Chris Froome (GBr) Israel Start-up Nation
|130
|Dmitriy Gruzdev (Kaz) Astana-Premier Tech
|131
|Jelle Wallays (Bel) Cofidis
|0:33:44
|132
|Benoit Cosnefroy (Fra) AG2R Citroën Team
|0:33:52
|133
|Dries Devenyns (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|0:34:10
|134
|Tim Declercq (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|135
|Davide Ballerini (Ita) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|136
|Michael Mørkøv (Den) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|137
|Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) AG2R Citroën Team
|138
|Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Ineos Grenadiers
|139
|Boy van Poppel (Ned) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux
|140
|Mark Cavendish (GBr) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|141
|Simon Clarke (Aus) Qhubeka-NextHash
|142
|Maximilian Walscheid (Ger) Qhubeka-NextHash
|143
|Luka Mezgec (Slo) Team BikeExchange
|144
|Cees Bol (Ned) Team DSM
|DNF
|Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Jumbo-Visma
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Danny van Poppel (Ned) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux
|20
|2
|Anthony Turgis (Fra) TotalEnergies
|17
|3
|Dorian Godon (Fra) AG2R Citroën Team
|15
|4
|Lukas Pöstlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe
|13
|5
|Anthony Perez (Fra) Cofidis
|11
|6
|Maxime Chevalier (Fra) B&B Hotels p/b KTM
|10
|7
|Michael Matthews (Aus) Team BikeExchange
|9
|8
|Mark Cavendish (GBr) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|8
|9
|Michael Mørkøv (Den) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|7
|10
|Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bahrain Victorious
|6
|11
|Luka Mezgec (Slo) Team BikeExchange
|5
|12
|Jasper Philipsen (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix
|4
|13
|Davide Ballerini (Ita) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|3
|14
|Kasper Asgreen (Den) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|2
|15
|Dries Devenyns (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|1
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Tadej Pogacar (Slo) UAE Team Emirates
|20
|2
|Jonas Vingegaard (Den) Jumbo-Visma
|17
|3
|Richard Carapaz (Ecu) Ineos Grenadiers
|15
|4
|David Gaudu (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|13
|5
|Ben O'Connor (Aus) AG2R Citroën Team
|11
|6
|Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Bora-Hansgrohe
|10
|7
|Pello Bilbao Lopez De Armentia (Spa) Bahrain Victorious
|9
|8
|Sergio Higuita Garcia (Col) EF Education-Nippo
|8
|9
|Rigoberto Uran (Col) EF Education-Nippo
|7
|10
|Dylan Teuns (Bel) Bahrain Victorious
|6
|11
|Enric Mas Nicolau (Spa) Movistar Team
|5
|12
|Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana-Premier Tech
|4
|13
|Guillaume Martin (Fra) Cofidis
|3
|14
|Louis Meintjes (RSA) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux
|2
|15
|Ruben Guerreiro (Por) EF Education-Nippo
|1
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Anthony Turgis (Fra) TotalEnergies
|10
|2
|Anthony Perez (Fra) Cofidis
|8
|3
|Dorian Godon (Fra) AG2R Citroën Team
|6
|4
|Maxime Chevalier (Fra) B&B Hotels p/b KTM
|4
|5
|Lukas Pöstlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe
|2
|6
|Danny van Poppel (Ned) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux
|1
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Anthony Perez (Fra) Cofidis
|10
|2
|Dorian Godon (Fra) AG2R Citroën Team
|8
|3
|Anthony Turgis (Fra) TotalEnergies
|6
|4
|Wout Poels (Ned) Bahrain Victorious
|4
|5
|Nairo Quintana (Col) Team Arkea-Samsic
|2
|6
|Tadej Pogacar (Slo) UAE Team Emirates
|1
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Tadej Pogacar (Slo) UAE Team Emirates
|40
|2
|Jonas Vingegaard (Den) Jumbo-Visma
|30
|3
|Richard Carapaz (Ecu) Ineos Grenadiers
|24
|4
|David Gaudu (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|20
|5
|Ben O'Connor (Aus) AG2R Citroën Team
|16
|6
|Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Bora-Hansgrohe
|12
|7
|Pello Bilbao Lopez De Armentia (Spa) Bahrain Victorious
|8
|8
|Sergio Higuita Garcia (Col) EF Education-Nippo
|4
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Tadej Pogacar (Slo) UAE Team Emirates
|5:03:31
|2
|Jonas Vingegaard (Den) Jumbo-Visma
|0:00:03
|3
|David Gaudu (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|0:01:19
|4
|Sergio Higuita Garcia (Col) EF Education-Nippo
|0:01:49
|5
|Aurélien Paret Peintre (Fra) AG2R Citroën Team
|0:09:28
|6
|Dorian Godon (Fra) AG2R Citroën Team
|0:11:47
|7
|Mark Donovan (GBr) Team DSM
|0:21:55
|8
|Marc Hirschi (Swi) UAE Team Emirates
|0:23:36
|9
|Georg Zimmermann (Ger) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux
|10
|Brandon McNulty (USA) UAE Team Emirates
|0:24:31
|11
|Maxime Chevalier (Fra) B&B Hotels p/b KTM
|0:26:13
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|EF Education-Nippo
|15:18:06
|2
|Bahrain Victorious
|0:01:26
|3
|Ineos Grenadiers
|0:12:36
|4
|AG2R Citroën Team
|0:15:08
|5
|Movistar Team
|0:18:58
|6
|Jumbo-Visma
|0:19:34
|7
|UAE Team Emirates
|0:25:02
|8
|Cofidis
|0:31:11
|9
|Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:33:10
|10
|Astana-Premier Tech
|0:34:16
|11
|Groupama-FDJ
|0:38:19
|12
|TotalEnergies
|0:43:16
|13
|Deceuninck-QuickStep
|0:45:08
|14
|B&B Hotels p/b KTM
|0:48:05
|15
|Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux
|0:48:43
|16
|Team BikeExchange
|0:55:11
|17
|Alpecin-Fenix
|0:56:14
|18
|Trek-Segafredo
|0:57:52
|19
|Israel Start-up Nation
|1:00:46
|20
|Qhubeka-NextHash
|1:07:59
|21
|Team Arkea-Samsic
|1:08:03
|22
|Team DSM
|1:13:24
|23
|Lotto Soudal
|1:14:18
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Tadej Pogacar (Slo) UAE Team Emirates
|71:26:27
|2
|Jonas Vingegaard (Den) Jumbo-Visma
|0:05:39
|3
|Richard Carapaz (Ecu) Ineos Grenadiers
|0:05:43
|4
|Rigoberto Uran (Col) EF Education-Nippo
|0:07:17
|5
|Ben O'Connor (Aus) AG2R Citroën Team
|0:07:34
|6
|Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:08:06
|7
|Enric Mas Nicolau (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:09:48
|8
|Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana-Premier Tech
|0:10:04
|9
|Guillaume Martin (Fra) Cofidis
|0:11:51
|10
|Pello Bilbao Lopez De Armentia (Spa) Bahrain Victorious
|0:12:53
|11
|David Gaudu (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|0:15:42
|12
|Mattia Cattaneo (Ita) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|0:19:41
|13
|Esteban Chaves Rubio (Col) Team BikeExchange
|0:28:42
|14
|Aurélien Paret Peintre (Fra) AG2R Citroën Team
|0:31:48
|15
|Louis Meintjes (RSA) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux
|0:34:02
|16
|Wout Poels (Ned) Bahrain Victorious
|0:44:18
|17
|Dylan Teuns (Bel) Bahrain Victorious
|0:46:08
|18
|Ruben Guerreiro (Por) EF Education-Nippo
|0:49:01
|19
|Sergio Henao Montoya (Col) Qhubeka-NextHash
|0:50:07
|20
|Wout Van Aert (Bel) Jumbo-Visma
|0:51:22
|21
|Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek-Segafredo
|0:55:49
|22
|Sergio Higuita Garcia (Col) EF Education-Nippo
|1:02:18
|23
|Jonathan Castroviejo Nicolas (Spa) Ineos Grenadiers
|1:03:24
|24
|Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team
|1:03:34
|25
|Franck Bonnamour (Fra) B&B Hotels p/b KTM
|1:14:07
|26
|Patrick Konrad (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe
|1:16:11
|27
|Michael Woods (Can) Israel Start-up Nation
|1:16:29
|28
|Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|1:18:25
|29
|Nairo Quintana (Col) Team Arkea-Samsic
|1:22:17
|30
|Ion Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Astana-Premier Tech
|1:26:10
|31
|Kenny Elissonde (Fra) Trek-Segafredo
|1:27:02
|32
|Xandro Meurisse (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix
|1:35:48
|33
|Richie Porte (Aus) Ineos Grenadiers
|1:39:32
|34
|Miguel Angel Lopez Moreno (Col) Movistar Team
|1:40:13
|35
|Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana-Premier Tech
|1:42:19
|36
|Quentin Pacher (Fra) B&B Hotels p/b KTM
|1:43:53
|37
|Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|1:44:41
|38
|Sepp Kuss (USA) Jumbo-Visma
|1:46:37
|39
|Mark Donovan (GBr) Team DSM
|1:47:47
|40
|Davide Formolo (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|1:48:52
|41
|Rafal Majka (Pol) UAE Team Emirates
|1:49:05
|42
|Geraint Thomas (GBr) Ineos Grenadiers
|1:50:53
|43
|Valentin Madouas (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|1:57:32
|44
|Matej Mohoric (Slo) Bahrain Victorious
|1:58:10
|45
|Jan Bakelants (Bel) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux
|1:59:25
|46
|Pierre Rolland (Fra) B&B Hotels p/b KTM
|1:59:29
|47
|Julien Bernard (Fra) Trek-Segafredo
|1:59:39
|48
|Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bahrain Victorious
|2:01:51
|49
|Neilson Powless (USA) EF Education-Nippo
|2:03:06
|50
|Daniel Martin (Irl) Israel Start-up Nation
|2:03:59
|51
|Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek-Segafredo
|2:06:44
|52
|Pierre Latour (Fra) TotalEnergies
|2:07:11
|53
|Stefan Küng (Swi) Groupama-FDJ
|2:08:29
|54
|Dylan van Baarle (Ned) Ineos Grenadiers
|2:11:46
|55
|Cristian Rodriguez Martin (Spa) TotalEnergies
|2:11:56
|56
|Omar Fraile Matarranz (Spa) Astana-Premier Tech
|2:15:02
|57
|Nils Politt (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|2:15:38
|58
|Kasper Asgreen (Den) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|2:15:52
|59
|Simon Geschke (Ger) Cofidis
|2:16:10
|60
|Michael Valgren (Den) EF Education-Nippo
|2:20:59
|61
|Magnus Cort (Den) EF Education-Nippo
|2:21:12
|62
|Lorenzo Rota (Ita) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux
|2:22:19
|63
|Hugo Houle (Can) Astana-Premier Tech
|2:24:14
|64
|Michael Schär (Swi) AG2R Citroën Team
|2:25:22
|65
|Jonas Rutsch (Ger) EF Education-Nippo
|2:26:04
|66
|Imanol Erviti (Spa) Movistar Team
|2:26:52
|67
|Elie Gesbert (Fra) Team Arkea-Samsic
|2:28:01
|68
|Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Ineos Grenadiers
|2:28:10
|69
|Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Ineos Grenadiers
|2:28:16
|70
|Alex Aranburu Deba (Spa) Astana-Premier Tech
|2:29:11
|71
|Toms Skujins (Lat) Trek-Segafredo
|2:30:38
|72
|Dorian Godon (Fra) AG2R Citroën Team
|2:30:45
|73
|Rui Costa (Por) UAE Team Emirates
|2:32:44
|74
|Brent Van Moer (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|2:33:03
|75
|Silvan Dillier (Swi) Alpecin-Fenix
|2:34:56
|76
|Michael Matthews (Aus) Team BikeExchange
|2:35:02
|77
|Anthony Turgis (Fra) TotalEnergies
|2:35:42
|78
|Fabien Doubey (Fra) TotalEnergies
|2:38:15
|79
|Oliver Naesen (Bel) AG2R Citroën Team
|2:40:01
|80
|Cyril Gautier (Fra) B&B Hotels p/b KTM
|2:40:50
|81
|Brandon McNulty (USA) UAE Team Emirates
|2:41:56
|82
|Anthony Perez (Fra) Cofidis
|2:43:01
|83
|Victor de la Parte (Spa) TotalEnergies
|2:44:14
|84
|Pierre-Luc Périchon (Fra) Cofidis
|2:44:31
|85
|Bruno Armirail (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|2:45:46
|86
|Cyril Barthe (Fra) B&B Hotels p/b KTM
|2:45:54
|87
|Ruben Fernandez (Spa) Cofidis
|2:47:22
|88
|Harry Sweeny (Aus) Lotto Soudal
|2:48:36
|89
|Connor Swift (GBr) Team Arkea-Samsic
|2:48:39
|90
|Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|2:48:59
|91
|Jesus Herrada (Spa) Cofidis
|2:49:01
|92
|Ivan Garcia Cortina (Spa) Movistar Team
|2:54:25
|93
|Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) AG2R Citroën Team
|2:55:01
|94
|Mike Teunissen (Ned) Jumbo-Visma
|2:55:09
|95
|Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|2:56:11
|96
|Georg Zimmermann (Ger) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux
|2:56:17
|97
|Jorge Arcas (Spa) Movistar Team
|2:57:05
|98
|Luka Mezgec (Slo) Team BikeExchange
|2:57:50
|99
|Jonas Rickaert (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix
|2:57:51
|100
|Maxime Chevalier (Fra) B&B Hotels p/b KTM
|2:59:29
|101
|Fred Wright (GBr) Bahrain Victorious
|2:59:57
|102
|Benoit Cosnefroy (Fra) AG2R Citroën Team
|3:00:17
|103
|Luke Durbridge (Aus) Team BikeExchange
|3:02:55
|104
|Carlos Verona Quintanilla (Spa) Movistar Team
|3:04:23
|105
|Guillaume Boivin (Can) Israel Start-up Nation
|3:05:44
|106
|Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) Alpecin-Fenix
|3:07:04
|107
|Christophe Laporte (Fra) Cofidis
|3:08:10
|108
|Stefan Bissegger (Swi) EF Education-Nippo
|3:08:25
|109
|Jasper Philipsen (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix
|3:14:04
|110
|Lukas Pöstlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe
|3:15:17
|111
|Christopher Juul-Jensen (Den) Team BikeExchange
|3:15:50
|112
|Marc Hirschi (Swi) UAE Team Emirates
|3:16:35
|113
|Vegard Stake Laengen (Nor) UAE Team Emirates
|3:17:13
|114
|Davide Ballerini (Ita) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|3:17:37
|115
|Mikkel Bjerg (Den) UAE Team Emirates
|3:19:03
|116
|Dmitriy Gruzdev (Kaz) Astana-Premier Tech
|3:19:23
|117
|Petr Vakoc (Cze) Alpecin-Fenix
|3:19:56
|118
|Edward Theuns (Bel) Trek-Segafredo
|3:20:14
|119
|Daniel Oss (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe
|3:20:29
|120
|Ide Schelling (Ned) Bora-Hansgrohe
|3:22:14
|121
|Boy van Poppel (Ned) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux
|3:23:31
|122
|Danny van Poppel (Ned) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux
|3:25:59
|123
|Omer Goldstein (Isr) Israel Start-up Nation
|3:28:59
|124
|André Greipel (Ger) Israel Start-up Nation
|3:29:02
|125
|Joris Nieuwenhuis (Ned) Team DSM
|3:30:47
|126
|Carlos Barbero (Spa) Qhubeka-NextHash
|3:32:08
|127
|Sean Bennett (USA) Qhubeka-NextHash
|3:34:10
|128
|Casper Pedersen (Den) Team DSM
|3:34:32
|129
|Nils Eekhoff (Ned) Team DSM
|3:34:41
|130
|Marco Haller (Aut) Bahrain Victorious
|3:34:42
|131
|Simon Clarke (Aus) Qhubeka-NextHash
|3:37:21
|132
|Julien Simon (Fra) TotalEnergies
|3:38:00
|133
|Jelle Wallays (Bel) Cofidis
|3:38:06
|134
|Chris Froome (GBr) Israel Start-up Nation
|3:39:23
|135
|Jeremy Cabot (Fra) TotalEnergies
|3:40:44
|136
|Rick Zabel (Ger) Israel Start-up Nation
|3:41:25
|137
|Maximilian Walscheid (Ger) Qhubeka-NextHash
|3:42:07
|138
|Dries Devenyns (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|3:45:28
|139
|Reto Hollenstein (Swi) Israel Start-up Nation
|3:52:13
|140
|Mads Pedersen (Den) Trek-Segafredo
|3:57:43
|141
|Michael Mørkøv (Den) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|3:57:44
|142
|Mark Cavendish (GBr) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|3:58:47
|143
|Cees Bol (Ned) Team DSM
|4:02:28
|144
|Tim Declercq (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|4:20:59
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Mark Cavendish (GBr) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|287
|2
|Michael Matthews (Aus) Team BikeExchange
|251
|3
|Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bahrain Victorious
|201
|4
|Jasper Philipsen (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix
|178
|5
|Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|135
|6
|Tadej Pogacar (Slo) UAE Team Emirates
|126
|7
|Michael Mørkøv (Den) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|102
|8
|Wout Van Aert (Bel) Jumbo-Visma
|101
|9
|Patrick Konrad (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe
|85
|10
|Matej Mohoric (Slo) Bahrain Victorious
|81
|11
|Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek-Segafredo
|76
|12
|Jonas Vingegaard (Den) Jumbo-Visma
|71
|13
|Nils Politt (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|70
|14
|Stefan Küng (Swi) Groupama-FDJ
|64
|15
|Kasper Asgreen (Den) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|64
|16
|André Greipel (Ger) Israel Start-up Nation
|63
|17
|David Gaudu (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|61
|18
|Franck Bonnamour (Fra) B&B Hotels p/b KTM
|60
|19
|Sergio Higuita Garcia (Col) EF Education-Nippo
|56
|20
|Luka Mezgec (Slo) Team BikeExchange
|55
|21
|Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Bora-Hansgrohe
|54
|22
|Mattia Cattaneo (Ita) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|51
|23
|Richard Carapaz (Ecu) Ineos Grenadiers
|50
|24
|Pierre-Luc Périchon (Fra) Cofidis
|49
|25
|Toms Skujins (Lat) Trek-Segafredo
|47
|26
|Anthony Turgis (Fra) TotalEnergies
|47
|27
|Anthony Perez (Fra) Cofidis
|47
|28
|Dylan Teuns (Bel) Bahrain Victorious
|45
|29
|Brent Van Moer (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|45
|30
|Imanol Erviti (Spa) Movistar Team
|45
|31
|Davide Ballerini (Ita) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|45
|32
|Cees Bol (Ned) Team DSM
|45
|33
|Harry Sweeny (Aus) Lotto Soudal
|44
|34
|Edward Theuns (Bel) Trek-Segafredo
|43
|35
|Danny van Poppel (Ned) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux
|43
|36
|Wout Poels (Ned) Bahrain Victorious
|40
|37
|Alex Aranburu Deba (Spa) Astana-Premier Tech
|40
|38
|Jan Bakelants (Bel) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux
|38
|39
|Michael Woods (Can) Israel Start-up Nation
|38
|40
|Magnus Cort (Den) EF Education-Nippo
|38
|41
|Maxime Chevalier (Fra) B&B Hotels p/b KTM
|38
|42
|Guillaume Martin (Fra) Cofidis
|34
|43
|Ben O'Connor (Aus) AG2R Citroën Team
|32
|44
|Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana-Premier Tech
|32
|45
|Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek-Segafredo
|32
|46
|Ide Schelling (Ned) Bora-Hansgrohe
|31
|47
|Boy van Poppel (Ned) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux
|31
|48
|Ion Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Astana-Premier Tech
|30
|49
|Rigoberto Uran (Col) EF Education-Nippo
|29
|50
|Enric Mas Nicolau (Spa) Movistar Team
|28
|51
|Julien Bernard (Fra) Trek-Segafredo
|28
|52
|Dorian Godon (Fra) AG2R Citroën Team
|28
|53
|Ivan Garcia Cortina (Spa) Movistar Team
|28
|54
|Connor Swift (GBr) Team Arkea-Samsic
|27
|55
|Christophe Laporte (Fra) Cofidis
|27
|56
|Cyril Barthe (Fra) B&B Hotels p/b KTM
|26
|57
|Elie Gesbert (Fra) Team Arkea-Samsic
|26
|58
|Sepp Kuss (USA) Jumbo-Visma
|25
|59
|Christopher Juul-Jensen (Den) Team BikeExchange
|25
|60
|Kenny Elissonde (Fra) Trek-Segafredo
|24
|61
|Neilson Powless (USA) EF Education-Nippo
|24
|62
|Pierre Latour (Fra) TotalEnergies
|24
|63
|Fred Wright (GBr) Bahrain Victorious
|24
|64
|Jonas Rickaert (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix
|23
|65
|Fabien Doubey (Fra) TotalEnergies
|23
|66
|Hugo Houle (Can) Astana-Premier Tech
|22
|67
|Xandro Meurisse (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix
|21
|68
|Daniel Martin (Irl) Israel Start-up Nation
|21
|69
|Lukas Pöstlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe
|21
|70
|Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) AG2R Citroën Team
|20
|71
|Omer Goldstein (Isr) Israel Start-up Nation
|20
|72
|Ruben Guerreiro (Por) EF Education-Nippo
|20
|73
|Pello Bilbao Lopez De Armentia (Spa) Bahrain Victorious
|19
|74
|Nairo Quintana (Col) Team Arkea-Samsic
|18
|75
|Dries Devenyns (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|18
|76
|Mads Pedersen (Den) Trek-Segafredo
|18
|77
|Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team
|17
|78
|Michael Schär (Swi) AG2R Citroën Team
|17
|79
|Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|17
|80
|Sean Bennett (USA) Qhubeka-NextHash
|17
|81
|Esteban Chaves Rubio (Col) Team BikeExchange
|15
|82
|Aurélien Paret Peintre (Fra) AG2R Citroën Team
|15
|83
|Valentin Madouas (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|15
|84
|Omar Fraile Matarranz (Spa) Astana-Premier Tech
|15
|85
|Jeremy Cabot (Fra) TotalEnergies
|15
|86
|Maximilian Walscheid (Ger) Qhubeka-NextHash
|14
|87
|Sergio Henao Montoya (Col) Qhubeka-NextHash
|13
|88
|Lorenzo Rota (Ita) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux
|13
|89
|Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) Alpecin-Fenix
|13
|90
|Stefan Bissegger (Swi) EF Education-Nippo
|13
|91
|Daniel Oss (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe
|13
|92
|Jelle Wallays (Bel) Cofidis
|13
|93
|Louis Meintjes (RSA) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux
|11
|94
|Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana-Premier Tech
|11
|95
|Quentin Pacher (Fra) B&B Hotels p/b KTM
|11
|96
|Bruno Armirail (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|11
|97
|Simon Clarke (Aus) Qhubeka-NextHash
|10
|98
|Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|9
|99
|Benoit Cosnefroy (Fra) AG2R Citroën Team
|9
|100
|Mikkel Bjerg (Den) UAE Team Emirates
|8
|101
|Richie Porte (Aus) Ineos Grenadiers
|7
|102
|Geraint Thomas (GBr) Ineos Grenadiers
|7
|103
|Davide Formolo (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|6
|104
|Silvan Dillier (Swi) Alpecin-Fenix
|6
|105
|Cyril Gautier (Fra) B&B Hotels p/b KTM
|5
|106
|Rick Zabel (Ger) Israel Start-up Nation
|5
|107
|Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Ineos Grenadiers
|4
|108
|Nils Eekhoff (Ned) Team DSM
|4
|109
|Brandon McNulty (USA) UAE Team Emirates
|3
|110
|Mark Donovan (GBr) Team DSM
|2
|111
|Jesus Herrada (Spa) Cofidis
|2
|112
|Mike Teunissen (Ned) Jumbo-Visma
|2
|113
|Dmitriy Gruzdev (Kaz) Astana-Premier Tech
|2
|114
|Marco Haller (Aut) Bahrain Victorious
|2
|115
|Marc Hirschi (Swi) UAE Team Emirates
|1
|116
|Vegard Stake Laengen (Nor) UAE Team Emirates
|1
|117
|Reto Hollenstein (Swi) Israel Start-up Nation
|-6
|118
|Pierre Rolland (Fra) B&B Hotels p/b KTM
|-13
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Wout Poels (Ned) Bahrain Victorious
|78
|2
|Tadej Pogacar (Slo) UAE Team Emirates
|67
|3
|Nairo Quintana (Col) Team Arkea-Samsic
|66
|4
|Michael Woods (Can) Israel Start-up Nation
|66
|5
|Wout Van Aert (Bel) Jumbo-Visma
|64
|6
|Jonas Vingegaard (Den) Jumbo-Visma
|50
|7
|Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek-Segafredo
|41
|8
|Ben O'Connor (Aus) AG2R Citroën Team
|40
|9
|Anthony Perez (Fra) Cofidis
|37
|10
|Richard Carapaz (Ecu) Ineos Grenadiers
|32
|11
|Sergio Higuita Garcia (Col) EF Education-Nippo
|28
|12
|Kenny Elissonde (Fra) Trek-Segafredo
|27
|13
|David Gaudu (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|26
|14
|Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|20
|15
|Patrick Konrad (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe
|18
|16
|Mattia Cattaneo (Ita) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|18
|17
|Anthony Turgis (Fra) TotalEnergies
|16
|18
|Guillaume Martin (Fra) Cofidis
|15
|19
|Sepp Kuss (USA) Jumbo-Visma
|14
|20
|Dorian Godon (Fra) AG2R Citroën Team
|14
|21
|Rigoberto Uran (Col) EF Education-Nippo
|12
|22
|Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Bora-Hansgrohe
|12
|23
|Matej Mohoric (Slo) Bahrain Victorious
|11
|24
|Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team
|11
|25
|Dylan Teuns (Bel) Bahrain Victorious
|10
|26
|Daniel Martin (Irl) Israel Start-up Nation
|10
|27
|Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bahrain Victorious
|10
|28
|Pello Bilbao Lopez De Armentia (Spa) Bahrain Victorious
|8
|29
|Jan Bakelants (Bel) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux
|8
|30
|Pierre Latour (Fra) TotalEnergies
|6
|31
|Fabien Doubey (Fra) TotalEnergies
|6
|32
|Ide Schelling (Ned) Bora-Hansgrohe
|5
|33
|Ion Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Astana-Premier Tech
|5
|34
|Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) Alpecin-Fenix
|4
|35
|Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana-Premier Tech
|4
|36
|Franck Bonnamour (Fra) B&B Hotels p/b KTM
|4
|37
|Xandro Meurisse (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix
|4
|38
|Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek-Segafredo
|4
|39
|Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|4
|40
|Maxime Chevalier (Fra) B&B Hotels p/b KTM
|4
|41
|Kasper Asgreen (Den) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|3
|42
|Brent Van Moer (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|3
|43
|Harry Sweeny (Aus) Lotto Soudal
|3
|44
|Nils Politt (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|2
|45
|Edward Theuns (Bel) Trek-Segafredo
|2
|46
|Danny van Poppel (Ned) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux
|2
|47
|Ruben Guerreiro (Por) EF Education-Nippo
|2
|48
|Valentin Madouas (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|2
|49
|Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Ineos Grenadiers
|2
|50
|Michael Matthews (Aus) Team BikeExchange
|2
|51
|Lukas Pöstlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe
|2
|52
|Hugo Houle (Can) Astana-Premier Tech
|1
|53
|Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) AG2R Citroën Team
|1
|54
|Jelle Wallays (Bel) Cofidis
|1
|55
|Esteban Chaves Rubio (Col) Team BikeExchange
|1
|56
|Stefan Küng (Swi) Groupama-FDJ
|1
|57
|Toms Skujins (Lat) Trek-Segafredo
|1
|58
|Christopher Juul-Jensen (Den) Team BikeExchange
|1
|59
|Pierre Rolland (Fra) B&B Hotels p/b KTM
|60
|Reto Hollenstein (Swi) Israel Start-up Nation
|-1
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Tadej Pogacar (Slo) UAE Team Emirates
|71:26:27
|2
|Jonas Vingegaard (Den) Jumbo-Visma
|0:05:39
|3
|David Gaudu (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|0:15:42
|4
|Aurélien Paret Peintre (Fra) AG2R Citroën Team
|0:31:48
|5
|Sergio Higuita Garcia (Col) EF Education-Nippo
|1:02:18
|6
|Mark Donovan (GBr) Team DSM
|1:47:47
|7
|Dorian Godon (Fra) AG2R Citroën Team
|2:30:45
|8
|Brandon McNulty (USA) UAE Team Emirates
|2:41:56
|9
|Georg Zimmermann (Ger) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux
|2:56:17
|10
|Maxime Chevalier (Fra) B&B Hotels p/b KTM
|2:59:29
|11
|Marc Hirschi (Swi) UAE Team Emirates
|3:16:35
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Bahrain Victorious
|214:54:46
|2
|EF Education-Nippo
|0:34:16
|3
|AG2R Citroën Team
|1:04:08
|4
|Ineos Grenadiers
|1:09:16
|5
|Jumbo-Visma
|1:13:53
|6
|Bora-Hansgrohe
|1:31:34
|7
|Movistar Team
|1:38:02
|8
|Astana-Premier Tech
|1:40:09
|9
|Trek-Segafredo
|1:47:42
|10
|UAE Team Emirates
|2:22:48
|11
|Deceuninck-QuickStep
|2:54:25
|12
|Groupama-FDJ
|3:06:46
|13
|B&B Hotels p/b KTM
|3:16:57
|14
|Cofidis
|3:21:45
|15
|Team BikeExchange
|3:24:30
|16
|Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux
|3:43:00
|17
|TotalEnergies
|4:43:14
|18
|Team Arkea-Samsic
|4:55:42
|19
|Israel Start-up Nation
|5:00:30
|20
|Alpecin-Fenix
|5:29:46
|21
|Qhubeka-NextHash
|6:11:47
|22
|Team DSM
|6:21:35
|23
|Lotto Soudal
|6:47:06
Daniel joined Cyclingnews as staff writer in 2019 after working freelance at pretty much everywhere in cycling media for seven years.
Latest on Cyclingnews
