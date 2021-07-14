Trending

Tour de France: Pogacar stamps his authority on the race on Col du Portet

By

Urán fades as Carapaz, Vingegaard solidify podium positions

SAINTLARYSOULAN COL DU PORTET FRANCE JULY 14 Tadej Pogaar of Slovenia and UAETeam Emirates Yellow Leader Jersey celebrates at arrival during the 108th Tour de France 2021 Stage 17 a 1784km stage from Muret to SaintLarySoulan Col du Portet 2215m LeTour TDF2021 on July 14 2021 in SaintLarySoulan Col du Portet France Photo by Michael SteeleGetty Images

Tadej Pogačar of UAE Team Emirates wins stage 17 (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
SAINTLARYSOULAN COL DU PORTET FRANCE JULY 14 Tadej Pogaar of Slovenia and UAETeam Emirates Yellow Leader Jersey celebrates at arrival during the 108th Tour de France 2021 Stage 17 a 1784km stage from Muret to SaintLarySoulan Col du Portet 2215m LeTour TDF2021 on July 14 2021 in SaintLarySoulan Col du Portet France Photo by Michael SteeleGetty Images

Taking the stage 17 victory is Tadej Pogačar (UAE Team Emirates) (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
Col du Portet - France - wielrennen - cycling - cyclisme - radsport - pictured during 108th Tour de France 2021 stage 17 from Muret to Saint-Lary-Soulan (Col du Portet) (178.4KM) - photo Tim van Wichelen/Cor Vos Â© 2021

Stage 17 winner Tadej Pogačar (UAE Team Emirates) went full gas to the summit of Col du Portet and used seconds to extend his GC lead (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
Tour de France 2021 108th Edition 17th stage Muret Col du Portet 1784 km 14072021 Scenery photo Dario BelingheriBettiniPhoto2021

Stage 17 provides valley roads for first 108km, then its packed with three huge climbs in final 70km to Col du Portet summit finish (Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Tour de France 2021 108th Edition 17th stage Muret Col du Portet 1784 km 14072021 Jonathan Castroviejo ESP Ineos Grenadiers Tao Geoghegan Hart GBR Ineos Grenadiers Geraint Thomas GBR Ineos Grenadiers photo Dario BelingheriBettiniPhoto2021

Tao Geoghegan Hart (Ineos Grenadiers) would drop back on first climb, Col de Peyresourde, shown earlier on stage riding with Geraint Thomas (left) and Jonathan Castroviejo (Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Tour de France 2021 108th Edition 17th stage Muret Col du Portet 1784 km 14072021 Lukas Postlberger AUT Bora Hansgrohe photo Dario BelingheriBettiniPhoto2021

Lukas Pöstlberger of Bora-Hansgrohe takes a turn at front of breakaway group (Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Tour de France 2021 108th Edition 17th stage Muret Col du Portet 1784 km 14072021 Anthony Turgis FRA Team TotalEnergies photo Dario BelingheriBettiniPhoto2021

Breakaway formed with 160km to go on stage 17 (Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Tour de France 2021 108th Edition 17th stage Muret Col du Portet 1784 km 14072021 Scenery sunflowers photo Dario BelingheriBettiniPhoto2021

Breakaway heads to first of three categorised climbs, the Col de Peyresourde (Image credit: Bettini Photo)
SAINTLARYSOULAN COL DU PORTET FRANCE JULY 14 Lukas Pstlberger of Austria and Team BORA Hansgrohe Anthony Perez of France and Team Cofidis Anthony Turgis of France and Team TotalEnergies Dorian Godon of France and AG2R Citron Team in the Breakaway during the 108th Tour de France 2021 Stage 17 a 1784km stage from Muret to SaintLarySoulan Col du Portet 2215m LeTour TDF2021 on July 14 2021 in SaintLarySoulan Col du Portet France Photo by Tim de WaeleGetty Images

On Bastille Day, four of the six riders in the main break of the day are French (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
SAINTLARYSOULAN COL DU PORTET FRANCE JULY 14 Anthony Turgis of France and Team TotalEnergies Danny Van Poppel of The Netherlands and Team Intermarch Wanty Gobert Matriaux lead The Breakaway during the 108th Tour de France 2021 Stage 17 a 1784km stage from Muret to SaintLarySoulan Col du Portet 2215m LeTour TDF2021 on July 14 2021 in SaintLarySoulan Col du Portet France Photo by Tim de WaeleGetty Images

Anthony Turgis of France and Team TotalEnergies leads the breakaway on stage 17 headed to the second climb, Col de Val Louron-Azet (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
SAINTLARYSOULAN COL DU PORTET FRANCE JULY 14 Fans cheering The Peloton passing through LabartheRivire Village during the 108th Tour de France 2021 Stage 17 a 1784km stage from Muret to SaintLarySoulan Col du Portet 2215m LeTour TDF2021 on July 14 2021 in SaintLarySoulan Col du Portet France Photo by Tim de WaeleGetty Images

The peloton passes through Labarthe-Rivière Village during Stage 17 (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
SAINTLARYSOULAN COL DU PORTET FRANCE JULY 14 Marco Haller of Austria Wout Poels of The Netherlands and Team Bahrain Victorious Polka Dot Mountain Jersey during the 108th Tour de France 2021 Stage 17 a 1784km stage from Muret to SaintLarySoulan Col du Portet 2215m LeTour TDF2021 on July 14 2021 in SaintLarySoulan Col du Portet France Photo by Tim de WaeleGetty Images

Bahrain Victorious teammates Marco Haller and Wout Poels in the Polka Dot Mountain Jersey ride on stage 17 (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
SAINTLARYSOULAN COL DU PORTET FRANCE JULY 14 Tadej Pogaar of Slovenia and UAETeam Emirates Yellow Leader Jersey and Teammates during the 108th Tour de France 2021 Stage 17 a 1784km stage from Muret to SaintLarySoulan Col du Portet 2215m LeTour TDF2021 on July 14 2021 in SaintLarySoulan Col du Portet France Photo by Tim de WaeleGetty Images

Tadej Pogačar and UAE Team Emirates teammates on stage 17, from Muret to Saint-Lary-Soulan (Col du Portet) (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
Tour de France 2021 - 108th Edition - 17th stage Muret - Col du Portet 178,4 km - 14/07/2021 - Michael Woods (NZL - Israel Start-Up Nation) - photo Dario Belingheri/BettiniPhotoÂ©2021

Michael Woods (Israel Start-Up Nation) started stage 17 just eight points behind mountains classification leader Wout Poels (Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Tour de France 2021 - 108th Edition - 17th stage Muret - Col du Portet 178,4 km - 14/07/2021 - Mark Cavendish (GBR - Deceuninck - Quick-Step) - photo Dario Belingheri/BettiniPhotoÂ©2021

Mark Cavendish (Deceuninck-QuickStep) tries to hang in main bunch with 57km to go (Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Tour de France 2021 - 108th Edition - 17th stage Muret - Col du Portet 178,4 km - 14/07/2021 - Tadej Pogacar (SLO - UAE Team Emirates) - photo Dario Belingheri/BettiniPhotoÂ©2021

Tadej Pogačar on the final climb of stage 17 (Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Tour de France 2021 - 108th Edition - 17th stage Muret - Col du Portet 178,4 km - 14/07/2021 - Scenery - Davide Formolo (ITA - UAE Team Emirates) - photo Dario Belingheri/BettiniPhotoÂ©2021

Davide Formolo leads the UAE Team Emirates climb of Col du Portet (Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Tour de France 2021 - 108th Edition - 17th stage Muret - Col du Portet 178,4 km - 14/07/2021 - Davide Formolo (ITA - UAE Team Emirates) - Tadej Pogacar (SLO - UAE Team Emirates) - photo Dario Belingheri/BettiniPhotoÂ©2021

Davide Formolo (UAE Team Emirates) works hard at the front of the yellow jersey group on the Col du Portet (Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Tour de France 2021 - 108th Edition - 17th stage Muret - Col du Portet 178,4 km - 14/07/2021 - Scenery - UAE Team Emirates - photo Dario Belingheri/BettiniPhotoÂ©2021

Scenery on the final climb of stage 17, the dwindling yellow jersey group down 3 minutes to breakaway riders (Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Tour de France 2021 - 108th Edition - 17th stage Muret - Col du Portet 178,4 km - 14/07/2021 - Jonas Vingegaard (DEN - Jumbo - Visma) - photo Dario Belingheri/BettiniPhotoÂ©2021

Jumbo-Visma's Jonas Vingegaard in the yellow jersey group on the Portet climb (Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Tour de France 2021 - 108th Edition - 17th stage Muret - Col du Portet 178,4 km - 14/07/2021 - Miguel Angel Lopez (COL - Movistar Team) - photo Dario Belingheri/BettiniPhotoÂ©2021

Miguel Angel Lopez (Movistar) rides with select group of climbers and contenders on stage 17, headed to summit finish at Col du Portet (Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Tour de France 2021 108th Edition 17th stage Muret Col du Portet 1784 km 14072021 Tadej Pogacar SLO UAE Team Emirates Jonas Vingegaard DEN Jumbo Visma photo Dario BelingheriBettiniPhoto2021

Tadej Pogačar launches an attack with 8km to go, but Jonas Vingegaard stays close (Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Tour de France 2021 - 108th Edition - 17th stage Muret - Col du Portet 178,4 km - 14/07/2021 - Pello Bilbao (ESP - Bahrain Victorious) - photo Dario Belingheri/BettiniPhotoÂ©2021

Pello Bilboa (Bahrain Victorious) attacked at the front in the final 10km of Col du Portet (Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Tour de France 2021 - 108th Edition - 17th stage Muret - Col du Portet 178,4 km - 14/07/2021 - Anthony Perez (FRA - Cofidis) - photo Dario Belingheri/BettiniPhotoÂ©2021

Frenchman Anthony Perez of Cofidis was caught by the yellow jersey, but was recognised as the most combative rider (Image credit: Bettini Photo)
SAINTLARYSOULAN COL DU PORTET FRANCE JULY 14 Pello Bilbao of Spain and Team Bahrain Victorious during the 108th Tour de France 2021 Stage 17 a 1784km stage from Muret to SaintLarySoulan Col du Portet 2215m Fans Public LeTour TDF2021 on July 14 2021 in SaintLarySoulan Col du Portet France Photo by Tim de WaeleGetty Images

Pello Bilboa (Bahrain Victorious) tried an attack on the final climb (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
Tour de France 2021 - 108th Edition - 17th stage Muret - Col du Portet 178,4 km - 14/07/2021 - Julian Alaphilippe (FRA - Deceuninck - Quick-Step) - Wout Van Aert (BEL - Jumbo - Visma) - photo Dario Belingheri/BettiniPhotoÂ©2021

Julian Alaphilippe of Deceuninck - QuickStep and Wout Van Aert of Jumbo-Visma head to summit (Image credit: Bettini Photo)
SAINTLARYSOULAN COL DU PORTET FRANCE JULY 14 Julian Alaphilippe of France and Team Deceuninck QuickStep Wout Van Aert of Belgium and Team JumboVisma at arrival during the 108th Tour de France 2021 Stage 17 a 1784km stage from Muret to SaintLarySoulan Col du Portet 2215m LeTour TDF2021 on July 14 2021 in SaintLarySoulan Col du Portet France Photo by Michael SteeleGetty Images

Julian Alaphilippe of Deceuninck - QuickStep and Wout Van Aert of Jumbo-Visma at arrival (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
SAINTLARYSOULAN COL DU PORTET FRANCE JULY 14 Rigoberto Urn of Colombia and Team EF Education Nippo at arrival during the 108th Tour de France 2021 Stage 17 a 1784km stage from Muret to SaintLarySoulan Col du Portet 2215m LeTour TDF2021 on July 14 2021 in SaintLarySoulan Col du Portet France Photo by Michael SteeleGetty Images

Rigoberto Uran of EF Education-Nippo completes stage 17, 1:49 down on yellow jersey (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
SAINTLARYSOULAN COL DU PORTET FRANCE JULY 14 Tadej Pogaar of Slovenia and UAETeam Emirates Yellow Leader Jersey celebrates at podium during the 108th Tour de France 2021 Stage 17 a 1784km stage from Muret to SaintLarySoulan Col du Portet 2215m LeTour TDF2021 on July 14 2021 in SaintLarySoulan Col du Portet France Photo by Michael SteeleGetty Images

A happy stage winner Tadej Pogačar stays in yellow (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)

Tadej Pogačar (UAE Team Emirates) stamped his authority on the Tour de France with a second stage victory atop the highest summit finish of the race, the Col du Portet.

The Slovenian, who split the general classification contender's group with an attack halfway up the 16-kilometre hors-catégorie climb, took podium contenders Jonas Vingegaard (Jumbo-Visma) and Richard Carapaz (Ineos Grenadiers) with him as second-placed man Rigoberto Urán (EF Education-Nippo) dropped off the podium.

The trio only put more and more time into the chase group over the final eight kilometres of the stage as Sergio Higuita chased on behalf of Urán, as Pogačar tested his companions with repeated accelerations on the way up the steep slopes.

He couldn't, however, drop them on the way up, though Carapaz – who had stuck on the back of the group and looked to be in trouble – did manage to drop Vingegaard with an acceleration at 1.5 kilometres out.

The Dane was dropped before making his way back to the front 200 metres from the line. Neither he nor Carapaz had enough to push on for one last burst to the line, though, and neither could match Pogačar. He went for it 120 metres out, duly sealing the win ahead of Vingegaard with a triumphant final burst to the line, 2,209 metres above sea level.

"The team worked really hard every day to defend yellow," Pogačar said after the finish. "Every day was good for the breakaway so every day we couldn't do much, just defend. Today was a good course to defend the breakaway much better and the guys did a fantastic job. We were 50-50 – do we go for the stage or defend. In the end everyone felt good, and we tried, we succeeded and I'm super happy.

"The three of us went clear but only me and Jonas worked together. I tried a couple of times to go clear – more time is better. But they were really good today. In the end I just sprint for the last 50 metres and it was enough."

Meanwhile, Urán, who was the last man to stick with the lead trio before dropping just inside the eight-kilometre mark, was the big loser of the day, dropping from second to fourth overall as he crossed the line 1:49 down on Pogačar in ninth place. The Colombian now lies 7:17 down and 1:34 away from third-placed Carapaz, with Thursday's mountain stage and Saturday's time trial still to run.

He is now set to be riding on the defensive from Ben O'Connor (AG2R Citroën) after the Australian took 23 seconds with a late attack on the climb. O'Connor is now 17 seconds behind Urán ahead of stage 18's summit finish on Luz Ardiden. Further back, there was little change in the overall standings, with Enric Mas (Movistar) taking seventh from Alexey Lutsenko (Astana-Premier Tech) the only movement of note.

As well as winning the stage and adding 21 seconds to his overall lead, Pogačar also moves into the battle for the polka dot jersey for the second year in a row. With his stage win adding 40 points to his KOM total, he now lies on 67 points, just 11 down on Wout Poels (Bahrain Victorious) with a maximum of 62 points available on stage 18 – including another 40 at the finish.

How it unfolded

Stage 17 of the Tour de France saw a return to the high mountains in the Pyrenees as the peloton rode towards the highest summit finish of the race at the Col de Portet – 2,209 metres above sea level.

In contrast to the mountainous finale of the 178.4-kilometre stage, the opening 115 kilometres provided a long, dull run on flat roads with no obstacles to speak of for the break or peloton. After several hours on the road from Muret, the riders would hit the Col du Peyresourde (13.2km at 7 per cent) after the intermediate sprint at Bagnères-de-Luchon.

After an 11-kilometre descent into Loudenvielle, the Col de Val Louron-Azet (7.4km at 8.3 per cent) followed, before a descent to Saint-Lary-Soulan and the final, hors-catégorie climb of the Col du Portet (16.4km at 8.7 per cent).

Pierre Rolland (B&B Hotels p/b KTM) was the first man to attack from the peloton, riding off alone right from the start before being caught after 15 kilometres of racing. Soon afterwards, a small group got away and put more space between themselves and the peloton.

Lukas Pöstlberger (Bora-Hansgrohe) was joined out front by Anthony Perez (Cofidis), Danny van Poppel (Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert), Dorian Godon (AG2R Citroën), Anthony Turgis (Team TotalEnergies) and Maxime Chevalier (B&B Hotels p/b KTM) in what was hardly a star-studded breakaway on such a hard mountain stage.

Deceuninck-QuickStep crowded the front of the peloton soon after, though Julien Bernard (Trek-Segafredo) did slip through to mount a fruitless chase, eventually giving up at the 130-km to go mark.

The remaining 70 kilometres of flat roads towards the Peyresourde saw startling little of note occur, barring the breakaway extending their lead to 10 minutes at one point. Jumbo-Visma's Steven Kruijswijk at least gave watchers something to talk about when he abandoned the race, though.

By the time the break rolled through the intermediate just before the Peyresourde, Israel Start-Up Nation had taken charge of the peloton, holding the gap at around the eight-minute mark but failing to make any dents in the breakaway's advantage.
At the sprint, the green jersey contenders came to the fore, with Michael Matthews (Team BikeExchange) taking a point from Mark Cavendish (Deceuninck-QuickStep) and two from Sonny Colbrelli (Bahrain Victorious).

Shortly after that – finally, after three hours of riding – the riders hit the climb, with Arkéa-Samsic setting up an attack from polka-dot jersey contender Nairo Quintana. The Colombian and teammate Élie Gesbert were joined in the move by jersey holder Wout Poels (Bahrain Victorious) and stage hunter Pierre Latour (Team TotalEnergies), with the quartet swiftly bringing the break's lead under six minutes.

Further back, UAE Team Emirates took to the front of the peloton en masse for yellow jersey Pogačar, reeling in Gesbert, Quintana and Poels four kilometres from the top as Latour battled on alone, four minutes behind the break.

Turgis led the break over the top of the climb, with Latour following 3:30 later, while the peloton – without key Ineos Grenadiers domestiques Tao Geoghegan Hart and Michał Kwiatkowski – was at a further 30 seconds in arrears.

By the time the riders hit the Col de Val Louron-Azet, Latour's time off the front was up, with UAE dragging him back as they rode four minutes behind the break. Up front, the break had split as Perez pushed on alone 35 kilometres from the line and five kilometres from the top.

He remained alone over the top as Godon chased alone, enjoying a 3:50 advantage over the slimmed-down peloton – led by UAE's Davide Formolo and Rui Costa – over the summit. Meanwhile, Poels jumped out at the front to bolster his KOM lead by four points at the summit as Quintana grabbed two.

Perez and Godon came together on the descent, hitting the bottom of the final climb still with a four-minute gap back to the 30-man peloton. They would only stick together for three kilometres of the climb, though, with Perez countering a dig by Godon at the 13.5-kilometre mark to set off alone.

Rafał Majka's spell on the front began shortly after, with a clear upping of the pace bringing the gap down under two minutes and shelling numerous riders from the peloton, including eighth-placed Mas and ninth-placed Guillaume Martin (Cofidis).

Perez passed the 10-km banner just 1:25 up on the peloton, which was rapidly closing in. Pello Bilbao (Bahrain Victorious) – 10th overall at the start of the day – struck out a kilometre later, but was swiftly brought back with Pogačar accelerating and passing Perez with 8.5 kilometres to go.

The race leader took the main podium contenders Urán, Vingegaard and Carapaz with him, as well as O'Connor and Carapaz's teammate Jonathan Castroviejo.

Another attack from Pogačar at the eight-km mark dislodged the latter duo, with Urán also put into trouble soon after. The Colombian dropped back to O'Connor, while his teammate and countryman Sergio Higuita was soon on hand to offer help.
David Gaudu (Groupama-FDJ) caught and passed the chasers at the five-km mark, with Bilbao, teammate Dylan Teuns, and Wilco Kelderman (Bora-Hansgrohe) joining the chase, which lay almost a minute down by that point.

Up front, it was just Pogačar and Vingegaard doing the riding as Carapaz looked to suffer in the wheels. In between the groups, Gaudu could make little headway, riding at 40 seconds behind as the Urán group remained a minute down heading into the final three kilometres.

Pogačar struck out again at the two-km mark, but couldn't drop his companions, trying once again a few hundred metres later to the same result. At 1.5km out, Carapaz suddenly responded, having looked on the verge of dropping off the back for the previous seven kilometres.

Vingegaard couldn't respond, leaving a man-to-man battle over the final kilometre until the Dane eventually made his way back just in time to see Pogačar's final move for victory. He passed Carapaz for second place, but the day – once again – went to the man in yellow.

Full Results
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Tadej Pogacar (Slo) UAE Team Emirates 5:03:31
2Jonas Vingegaard (Den) Jumbo-Visma 0:00:03
3Richard Carapaz (Ecu) Ineos Grenadiers 0:00:04
4David Gaudu (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 0:01:19
5Ben O'Connor (Aus) AG2R Citroën Team 0:01:26
6Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:01:40
7Pello Bilbao Lopez De Armentia (Spa) Bahrain Victorious 0:01:44
8Sergio Higuita Garcia (Col) EF Education-Nippo 0:01:49
9Rigoberto Uran (Col) EF Education-Nippo
10Dylan Teuns (Bel) Bahrain Victorious
11Enric Mas Nicolau (Spa) Movistar Team 0:02:27
12Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana-Premier Tech 0:02:53
13Guillaume Martin (Fra) Cofidis 0:03:39
14Louis Meintjes (RSA) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux 0:03:41
15Ruben Guerreiro (Por) EF Education-Nippo 0:03:55
16Esteban Chaves Rubio (Col) Team BikeExchange 0:04:46
17Mattia Cattaneo (Ita) Deceuninck-QuickStep
18Wout Poels (Ned) Bahrain Victorious 0:05:26
19Jonathan Castroviejo Nicolas (Spa) Ineos Grenadiers 0:06:38
20Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek-Segafredo 0:07:27
21Xandro Meurisse (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix 0:07:35
22Sepp Kuss (USA) Jumbo-Visma 0:08:08
23Quentin Pacher (Fra) B&B Hotels p/b KTM 0:08:26
24Aurélien Paret Peintre (Fra) AG2R Citroën Team 0:09:28
25Rafal Majka (Pol) UAE Team Emirates 0:09:33
26Dorian Godon (Fra) AG2R Citroën Team 0:11:47
27Miguel Angel Lopez Moreno (Col) Movistar Team 0:11:50
28Sergio Henao Montoya (Col) Qhubeka-NextHash 0:12:14
29Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team
30Geraint Thomas (GBr) Ineos Grenadiers 0:13:27
31Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
32Nairo Quintana (Col) Team Arkea-Samsic 0:14:15
33Richie Porte (Aus) Ineos Grenadiers 0:14:17
34Michael Woods (Can) Israel Start-up Nation 0:15:29
35Anthony Turgis (Fra) TotalEnergies 0:15:37
36Anthony Perez (Fra) Cofidis 0:16:09
37Victor de la Parte (Spa) TotalEnergies 0:17:36
38Pierre Latour (Fra) TotalEnergies
39Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Deceuninck-QuickStep 0:18:56
40Wout Van Aert (Bel) Jumbo-Visma
41Simon Geschke (Ger) Cofidis
42Dylan van Baarle (Ned) Ineos Grenadiers
43Omar Fraile Matarranz (Spa) Astana-Premier Tech 0:19:28
44Ion Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Astana-Premier Tech
45Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana-Premier Tech 0:20:59
46Franck Bonnamour (Fra) B&B Hotels p/b KTM
47Bruno Armirail (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
48Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Ineos Grenadiers 0:21:12
49Mark Donovan (GBr) Team DSM 0:21:55
50Matej Mohoric (Slo) Bahrain Victorious 0:21:58
51Davide Formolo (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 0:23:02
52Stefan Küng (Swi) Groupama-FDJ 0:23:34
53Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal
54Michael Schär (Swi) AG2R Citroën Team
55Marc Hirschi (Swi) UAE Team Emirates 0:23:36
56Georg Zimmermann (Ger) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux
57Daniel Martin (Irl) Israel Start-up Nation 0:23:51
58Brandon McNulty (USA) UAE Team Emirates 0:24:31
59Jesus Herrada (Spa) Cofidis 0:25:24
60Carlos Verona Quintanilla (Spa) Movistar Team
61Nils Politt (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:25:36
62Maxime Chevalier (Fra) B&B Hotels p/b KTM 0:26:13
63Cristian Rodriguez Martin (Spa) TotalEnergies 0:27:29
64Ruben Fernandez (Spa) Cofidis 0:27:33
65Magnus Cort (Den) EF Education-Nippo 0:27:47
66Silvan Dillier (Swi) Alpecin-Fenix 0:28:06
67Jonas Rickaert (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix
68Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek-Segafredo 0:28:59
69Toms Skujins (Lat) Trek-Segafredo
70Kenny Elissonde (Fra) Trek-Segafredo
71Jorge Arcas (Spa) Movistar Team
72Imanol Erviti (Spa) Movistar Team
73Lorenzo Rota (Ita) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux
74Guillaume Boivin (Can) Israel Start-up Nation
75Michael Matthews (Aus) Team BikeExchange
76Jonas Rutsch (Ger) EF Education-Nippo
77Daniel Oss (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe
78Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) Alpecin-Fenix
79Cyril Barthe (Fra) B&B Hotels p/b KTM
80Hugo Houle (Can) Astana-Premier Tech
81Michael Valgren (Den) EF Education-Nippo
82Valentin Madouas (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
83Christophe Laporte (Fra) Cofidis
84Danny van Poppel (Ned) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux
85Elie Gesbert (Fra) Team Arkea-Samsic
86Mike Teunissen (Ned) Jumbo-Visma
87Jan Bakelants (Bel) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux
88Oliver Naesen (Bel) AG2R Citroën Team
89Joris Nieuwenhuis (Ned) Team DSM
90Patrick Konrad (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe
91Omer Goldstein (Isr) Israel Start-up Nation
92Cyril Gautier (Fra) B&B Hotels p/b KTM
93Harry Sweeny (Aus) Lotto Soudal
94Julien Bernard (Fra) Trek-Segafredo
95Fred Wright (GBr) Bahrain Victorious
96Neilson Powless (USA) EF Education-Nippo
97Kasper Asgreen (Den) Deceuninck-QuickStep
98Fabien Doubey (Fra) TotalEnergies
99Mikkel Bjerg (Den) UAE Team Emirates
100Pierre Rolland (Fra) B&B Hotels p/b KTM
101Luke Durbridge (Aus) Team BikeExchange
102Vegard Stake Laengen (Nor) UAE Team Emirates
103Pierre-Luc Périchon (Fra) Cofidis
104Lukas Pöstlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe
105Rui Costa (Por) UAE Team Emirates
106Jeremy Cabot (Fra) TotalEnergies
107Julien Simon (Fra) TotalEnergies
108Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bahrain Victorious 0:29:11
109Ide Schelling (Ned) Bora-Hansgrohe
110Alex Aranburu Deba (Spa) Astana-Premier Tech
111Brent Van Moer (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:29:18
112Christopher Juul-Jensen (Den) Team BikeExchange 0:29:28
113Ivan Garcia Cortina (Spa) Movistar Team 0:30:03
114Casper Pedersen (Den) Team DSM
115Jasper Philipsen (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix 0:30:05
116Petr Vakoc (Cze) Alpecin-Fenix
117Nils Eekhoff (Ned) Team DSM 0:30:12
118Sean Bennett (USA) Qhubeka-NextHash 0:30:56
119Marco Haller (Aut) Bahrain Victorious 0:31:47
120Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Lotto Soudal
121Rick Zabel (Ger) Israel Start-up Nation
122Stefan Bissegger (Swi) EF Education-Nippo 0:32:22
123André Greipel (Ger) Israel Start-up Nation
124Carlos Barbero (Spa) Qhubeka-NextHash
125Connor Swift (GBr) Team Arkea-Samsic
126Mads Pedersen (Den) Trek-Segafredo
127Edward Theuns (Bel) Trek-Segafredo
128Reto Hollenstein (Swi) Israel Start-up Nation
129Chris Froome (GBr) Israel Start-up Nation
130Dmitriy Gruzdev (Kaz) Astana-Premier Tech
131Jelle Wallays (Bel) Cofidis 0:33:44
132Benoit Cosnefroy (Fra) AG2R Citroën Team 0:33:52
133Dries Devenyns (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep 0:34:10
134Tim Declercq (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep
135Davide Ballerini (Ita) Deceuninck-QuickStep
136Michael Mørkøv (Den) Deceuninck-QuickStep
137Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) AG2R Citroën Team
138Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Ineos Grenadiers
139Boy van Poppel (Ned) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux
140Mark Cavendish (GBr) Deceuninck-QuickStep
141Simon Clarke (Aus) Qhubeka-NextHash
142Maximilian Walscheid (Ger) Qhubeka-NextHash
143Luka Mezgec (Slo) Team BikeExchange
144Cees Bol (Ned) Team DSM
DNFSteven Kruijswijk (Ned) Jumbo-Visma

Sprint 1 - Bagnères-De-Luchon km. 113.4
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Danny van Poppel (Ned) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux 20
2Anthony Turgis (Fra) TotalEnergies 17
3Dorian Godon (Fra) AG2R Citroën Team 15
4Lukas Pöstlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe 13
5Anthony Perez (Fra) Cofidis 11
6Maxime Chevalier (Fra) B&B Hotels p/b KTM 10
7Michael Matthews (Aus) Team BikeExchange 9
8Mark Cavendish (GBr) Deceuninck-QuickStep 8
9Michael Mørkøv (Den) Deceuninck-QuickStep 7
10Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bahrain Victorious 6
11Luka Mezgec (Slo) Team BikeExchange 5
12Jasper Philipsen (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix 4
13Davide Ballerini (Ita) Deceuninck-QuickStep 3
14Kasper Asgreen (Den) Deceuninck-QuickStep 2
15Dries Devenyns (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep 1

Points
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Tadej Pogacar (Slo) UAE Team Emirates 20
2Jonas Vingegaard (Den) Jumbo-Visma 17
3Richard Carapaz (Ecu) Ineos Grenadiers 15
4David Gaudu (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 13
5Ben O'Connor (Aus) AG2R Citroën Team 11
6Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Bora-Hansgrohe 10
7Pello Bilbao Lopez De Armentia (Spa) Bahrain Victorious 9
8Sergio Higuita Garcia (Col) EF Education-Nippo 8
9Rigoberto Uran (Col) EF Education-Nippo 7
10Dylan Teuns (Bel) Bahrain Victorious 6
11Enric Mas Nicolau (Spa) Movistar Team 5
12Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana-Premier Tech 4
13Guillaume Martin (Fra) Cofidis 3
14Louis Meintjes (RSA) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux 2
15Ruben Guerreiro (Por) EF Education-Nippo 1

Mountain 1 (Cat. 1) Col de Peyresourde, km. 129.1
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Anthony Turgis (Fra) TotalEnergies 10
2Anthony Perez (Fra) Cofidis 8
3Dorian Godon (Fra) AG2R Citroën Team 6
4Maxime Chevalier (Fra) B&B Hotels p/b KTM 4
5Lukas Pöstlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe 2
6Danny van Poppel (Ned) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux 1

Mountain 2 (Cat. 1) Col de Val Louron-Azet, km. 149.5
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Anthony Perez (Fra) Cofidis 10
2Dorian Godon (Fra) AG2R Citroën Team 8
3Anthony Turgis (Fra) TotalEnergies 6
4Wout Poels (Ned) Bahrain Victorious 4
5Nairo Quintana (Col) Team Arkea-Samsic 2
6Tadej Pogacar (Slo) UAE Team Emirates 1

Mountain 3 (HC) Saint-Lary-Soulan Col du Portet. km. 178.4
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Tadej Pogacar (Slo) UAE Team Emirates 40
2Jonas Vingegaard (Den) Jumbo-Visma 30
3Richard Carapaz (Ecu) Ineos Grenadiers 24
4David Gaudu (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 20
5Ben O'Connor (Aus) AG2R Citroën Team 16
6Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Bora-Hansgrohe 12
7Pello Bilbao Lopez De Armentia (Spa) Bahrain Victorious 8
8Sergio Higuita Garcia (Col) EF Education-Nippo 4

Young riders
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Tadej Pogacar (Slo) UAE Team Emirates 5:03:31
2Jonas Vingegaard (Den) Jumbo-Visma 0:00:03
3David Gaudu (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 0:01:19
4Sergio Higuita Garcia (Col) EF Education-Nippo 0:01:49
5Aurélien Paret Peintre (Fra) AG2R Citroën Team 0:09:28
6Dorian Godon (Fra) AG2R Citroën Team 0:11:47
7Mark Donovan (GBr) Team DSM 0:21:55
8Marc Hirschi (Swi) UAE Team Emirates 0:23:36
9Georg Zimmermann (Ger) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux
10Brandon McNulty (USA) UAE Team Emirates 0:24:31
11Maxime Chevalier (Fra) B&B Hotels p/b KTM 0:26:13

Combativity
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Anthony Perez (Fra) Cofidis

Teams
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1EF Education-Nippo 15:18:06
2Bahrain Victorious 0:01:26
3Ineos Grenadiers 0:12:36
4AG2R Citroën Team 0:15:08
5Movistar Team 0:18:58
6Jumbo-Visma 0:19:34
7UAE Team Emirates 0:25:02
8Cofidis 0:31:11
9Bora-Hansgrohe 0:33:10
10Astana-Premier Tech 0:34:16
11Groupama-FDJ 0:38:19
12TotalEnergies 0:43:16
13Deceuninck-QuickStep 0:45:08
14B&B Hotels p/b KTM 0:48:05
15Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux 0:48:43
16Team BikeExchange 0:55:11
17Alpecin-Fenix 0:56:14
18Trek-Segafredo 0:57:52
19Israel Start-up Nation 1:00:46
20Qhubeka-NextHash 1:07:59
21Team Arkea-Samsic 1:08:03
22Team DSM 1:13:24
23Lotto Soudal 1:14:18

General classification after stage 17
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Tadej Pogacar (Slo) UAE Team Emirates 71:26:27
2Jonas Vingegaard (Den) Jumbo-Visma 0:05:39
3Richard Carapaz (Ecu) Ineos Grenadiers 0:05:43
4Rigoberto Uran (Col) EF Education-Nippo 0:07:17
5Ben O'Connor (Aus) AG2R Citroën Team 0:07:34
6Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:08:06
7Enric Mas Nicolau (Spa) Movistar Team 0:09:48
8Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana-Premier Tech 0:10:04
9Guillaume Martin (Fra) Cofidis 0:11:51
10Pello Bilbao Lopez De Armentia (Spa) Bahrain Victorious 0:12:53
11David Gaudu (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 0:15:42
12Mattia Cattaneo (Ita) Deceuninck-QuickStep 0:19:41
13Esteban Chaves Rubio (Col) Team BikeExchange 0:28:42
14Aurélien Paret Peintre (Fra) AG2R Citroën Team 0:31:48
15Louis Meintjes (RSA) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux 0:34:02
16Wout Poels (Ned) Bahrain Victorious 0:44:18
17Dylan Teuns (Bel) Bahrain Victorious 0:46:08
18Ruben Guerreiro (Por) EF Education-Nippo 0:49:01
19Sergio Henao Montoya (Col) Qhubeka-NextHash 0:50:07
20Wout Van Aert (Bel) Jumbo-Visma 0:51:22
21Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek-Segafredo 0:55:49
22Sergio Higuita Garcia (Col) EF Education-Nippo 1:02:18
23Jonathan Castroviejo Nicolas (Spa) Ineos Grenadiers 1:03:24
24Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team 1:03:34
25Franck Bonnamour (Fra) B&B Hotels p/b KTM 1:14:07
26Patrick Konrad (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe 1:16:11
27Michael Woods (Can) Israel Start-up Nation 1:16:29
28Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Deceuninck-QuickStep 1:18:25
29Nairo Quintana (Col) Team Arkea-Samsic 1:22:17
30Ion Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Astana-Premier Tech 1:26:10
31Kenny Elissonde (Fra) Trek-Segafredo 1:27:02
32Xandro Meurisse (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix 1:35:48
33Richie Porte (Aus) Ineos Grenadiers 1:39:32
34Miguel Angel Lopez Moreno (Col) Movistar Team 1:40:13
35Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana-Premier Tech 1:42:19
36Quentin Pacher (Fra) B&B Hotels p/b KTM 1:43:53
37Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 1:44:41
38Sepp Kuss (USA) Jumbo-Visma 1:46:37
39Mark Donovan (GBr) Team DSM 1:47:47
40Davide Formolo (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 1:48:52
41Rafal Majka (Pol) UAE Team Emirates 1:49:05
42Geraint Thomas (GBr) Ineos Grenadiers 1:50:53
43Valentin Madouas (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 1:57:32
44Matej Mohoric (Slo) Bahrain Victorious 1:58:10
45Jan Bakelants (Bel) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux 1:59:25
46Pierre Rolland (Fra) B&B Hotels p/b KTM 1:59:29
47Julien Bernard (Fra) Trek-Segafredo 1:59:39
48Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bahrain Victorious 2:01:51
49Neilson Powless (USA) EF Education-Nippo 2:03:06
50Daniel Martin (Irl) Israel Start-up Nation 2:03:59
51Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek-Segafredo 2:06:44
52Pierre Latour (Fra) TotalEnergies 2:07:11
53Stefan Küng (Swi) Groupama-FDJ 2:08:29
54Dylan van Baarle (Ned) Ineos Grenadiers 2:11:46
55Cristian Rodriguez Martin (Spa) TotalEnergies 2:11:56
56Omar Fraile Matarranz (Spa) Astana-Premier Tech 2:15:02
57Nils Politt (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 2:15:38
58Kasper Asgreen (Den) Deceuninck-QuickStep 2:15:52
59Simon Geschke (Ger) Cofidis 2:16:10
60Michael Valgren (Den) EF Education-Nippo 2:20:59
61Magnus Cort (Den) EF Education-Nippo 2:21:12
62Lorenzo Rota (Ita) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux 2:22:19
63Hugo Houle (Can) Astana-Premier Tech 2:24:14
64Michael Schär (Swi) AG2R Citroën Team 2:25:22
65Jonas Rutsch (Ger) EF Education-Nippo 2:26:04
66Imanol Erviti (Spa) Movistar Team 2:26:52
67Elie Gesbert (Fra) Team Arkea-Samsic 2:28:01
68Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Ineos Grenadiers 2:28:10
69Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Ineos Grenadiers 2:28:16
70Alex Aranburu Deba (Spa) Astana-Premier Tech 2:29:11
71Toms Skujins (Lat) Trek-Segafredo 2:30:38
72Dorian Godon (Fra) AG2R Citroën Team 2:30:45
73Rui Costa (Por) UAE Team Emirates 2:32:44
74Brent Van Moer (Bel) Lotto Soudal 2:33:03
75Silvan Dillier (Swi) Alpecin-Fenix 2:34:56
76Michael Matthews (Aus) Team BikeExchange 2:35:02
77Anthony Turgis (Fra) TotalEnergies 2:35:42
78Fabien Doubey (Fra) TotalEnergies 2:38:15
79Oliver Naesen (Bel) AG2R Citroën Team 2:40:01
80Cyril Gautier (Fra) B&B Hotels p/b KTM 2:40:50
81Brandon McNulty (USA) UAE Team Emirates 2:41:56
82Anthony Perez (Fra) Cofidis 2:43:01
83Victor de la Parte (Spa) TotalEnergies 2:44:14
84Pierre-Luc Périchon (Fra) Cofidis 2:44:31
85Bruno Armirail (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 2:45:46
86Cyril Barthe (Fra) B&B Hotels p/b KTM 2:45:54
87Ruben Fernandez (Spa) Cofidis 2:47:22
88Harry Sweeny (Aus) Lotto Soudal 2:48:36
89Connor Swift (GBr) Team Arkea-Samsic 2:48:39
90Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal 2:48:59
91Jesus Herrada (Spa) Cofidis 2:49:01
92Ivan Garcia Cortina (Spa) Movistar Team 2:54:25
93Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) AG2R Citroën Team 2:55:01
94Mike Teunissen (Ned) Jumbo-Visma 2:55:09
95Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Lotto Soudal 2:56:11
96Georg Zimmermann (Ger) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux 2:56:17
97Jorge Arcas (Spa) Movistar Team 2:57:05
98Luka Mezgec (Slo) Team BikeExchange 2:57:50
99Jonas Rickaert (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix 2:57:51
100Maxime Chevalier (Fra) B&B Hotels p/b KTM 2:59:29
101Fred Wright (GBr) Bahrain Victorious 2:59:57
102Benoit Cosnefroy (Fra) AG2R Citroën Team 3:00:17
103Luke Durbridge (Aus) Team BikeExchange 3:02:55
104Carlos Verona Quintanilla (Spa) Movistar Team 3:04:23
105Guillaume Boivin (Can) Israel Start-up Nation 3:05:44
106Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) Alpecin-Fenix 3:07:04
107Christophe Laporte (Fra) Cofidis 3:08:10
108Stefan Bissegger (Swi) EF Education-Nippo 3:08:25
109Jasper Philipsen (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix 3:14:04
110Lukas Pöstlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe 3:15:17
111Christopher Juul-Jensen (Den) Team BikeExchange 3:15:50
112Marc Hirschi (Swi) UAE Team Emirates 3:16:35
113Vegard Stake Laengen (Nor) UAE Team Emirates 3:17:13
114Davide Ballerini (Ita) Deceuninck-QuickStep 3:17:37
115Mikkel Bjerg (Den) UAE Team Emirates 3:19:03
116Dmitriy Gruzdev (Kaz) Astana-Premier Tech 3:19:23
117Petr Vakoc (Cze) Alpecin-Fenix 3:19:56
118Edward Theuns (Bel) Trek-Segafredo 3:20:14
119Daniel Oss (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe 3:20:29
120Ide Schelling (Ned) Bora-Hansgrohe 3:22:14
121Boy van Poppel (Ned) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux 3:23:31
122Danny van Poppel (Ned) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux 3:25:59
123Omer Goldstein (Isr) Israel Start-up Nation 3:28:59
124André Greipel (Ger) Israel Start-up Nation 3:29:02
125Joris Nieuwenhuis (Ned) Team DSM 3:30:47
126Carlos Barbero (Spa) Qhubeka-NextHash 3:32:08
127Sean Bennett (USA) Qhubeka-NextHash 3:34:10
128Casper Pedersen (Den) Team DSM 3:34:32
129Nils Eekhoff (Ned) Team DSM 3:34:41
130Marco Haller (Aut) Bahrain Victorious 3:34:42
131Simon Clarke (Aus) Qhubeka-NextHash 3:37:21
132Julien Simon (Fra) TotalEnergies 3:38:00
133Jelle Wallays (Bel) Cofidis 3:38:06
134Chris Froome (GBr) Israel Start-up Nation 3:39:23
135Jeremy Cabot (Fra) TotalEnergies 3:40:44
136Rick Zabel (Ger) Israel Start-up Nation 3:41:25
137Maximilian Walscheid (Ger) Qhubeka-NextHash 3:42:07
138Dries Devenyns (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep 3:45:28
139Reto Hollenstein (Swi) Israel Start-up Nation 3:52:13
140Mads Pedersen (Den) Trek-Segafredo 3:57:43
141Michael Mørkøv (Den) Deceuninck-QuickStep 3:57:44
142Mark Cavendish (GBr) Deceuninck-QuickStep 3:58:47
143Cees Bol (Ned) Team DSM 4:02:28
144Tim Declercq (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep 4:20:59

Points Classification
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Mark Cavendish (GBr) Deceuninck-QuickStep 287
2Michael Matthews (Aus) Team BikeExchange 251
3Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bahrain Victorious 201
4Jasper Philipsen (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix 178
5Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Deceuninck-QuickStep 135
6Tadej Pogacar (Slo) UAE Team Emirates 126
7Michael Mørkøv (Den) Deceuninck-QuickStep 102
8Wout Van Aert (Bel) Jumbo-Visma 101
9Patrick Konrad (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe 85
10Matej Mohoric (Slo) Bahrain Victorious 81
11Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek-Segafredo 76
12Jonas Vingegaard (Den) Jumbo-Visma 71
13Nils Politt (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 70
14Stefan Küng (Swi) Groupama-FDJ 64
15Kasper Asgreen (Den) Deceuninck-QuickStep 64
16André Greipel (Ger) Israel Start-up Nation 63
17David Gaudu (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 61
18Franck Bonnamour (Fra) B&B Hotels p/b KTM 60
19Sergio Higuita Garcia (Col) EF Education-Nippo 56
20Luka Mezgec (Slo) Team BikeExchange 55
21Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Bora-Hansgrohe 54
22Mattia Cattaneo (Ita) Deceuninck-QuickStep 51
23Richard Carapaz (Ecu) Ineos Grenadiers 50
24Pierre-Luc Périchon (Fra) Cofidis 49
25Toms Skujins (Lat) Trek-Segafredo 47
26Anthony Turgis (Fra) TotalEnergies 47
27Anthony Perez (Fra) Cofidis 47
28Dylan Teuns (Bel) Bahrain Victorious 45
29Brent Van Moer (Bel) Lotto Soudal 45
30Imanol Erviti (Spa) Movistar Team 45
31Davide Ballerini (Ita) Deceuninck-QuickStep 45
32Cees Bol (Ned) Team DSM 45
33Harry Sweeny (Aus) Lotto Soudal 44
34Edward Theuns (Bel) Trek-Segafredo 43
35Danny van Poppel (Ned) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux 43
36Wout Poels (Ned) Bahrain Victorious 40
37Alex Aranburu Deba (Spa) Astana-Premier Tech 40
38Jan Bakelants (Bel) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux 38
39Michael Woods (Can) Israel Start-up Nation 38
40Magnus Cort (Den) EF Education-Nippo 38
41Maxime Chevalier (Fra) B&B Hotels p/b KTM 38
42Guillaume Martin (Fra) Cofidis 34
43Ben O'Connor (Aus) AG2R Citroën Team 32
44Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana-Premier Tech 32
45Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek-Segafredo 32
46Ide Schelling (Ned) Bora-Hansgrohe 31
47Boy van Poppel (Ned) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux 31
48Ion Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Astana-Premier Tech 30
49Rigoberto Uran (Col) EF Education-Nippo 29
50Enric Mas Nicolau (Spa) Movistar Team 28
51Julien Bernard (Fra) Trek-Segafredo 28
52Dorian Godon (Fra) AG2R Citroën Team 28
53Ivan Garcia Cortina (Spa) Movistar Team 28
54Connor Swift (GBr) Team Arkea-Samsic 27
55Christophe Laporte (Fra) Cofidis 27
56Cyril Barthe (Fra) B&B Hotels p/b KTM 26
57Elie Gesbert (Fra) Team Arkea-Samsic 26
58Sepp Kuss (USA) Jumbo-Visma 25
59Christopher Juul-Jensen (Den) Team BikeExchange 25
60Kenny Elissonde (Fra) Trek-Segafredo 24
61Neilson Powless (USA) EF Education-Nippo 24
62Pierre Latour (Fra) TotalEnergies 24
63Fred Wright (GBr) Bahrain Victorious 24
64Jonas Rickaert (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix 23
65Fabien Doubey (Fra) TotalEnergies 23
66Hugo Houle (Can) Astana-Premier Tech 22
67Xandro Meurisse (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix 21
68Daniel Martin (Irl) Israel Start-up Nation 21
69Lukas Pöstlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe 21
70Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) AG2R Citroën Team 20
71Omer Goldstein (Isr) Israel Start-up Nation 20
72Ruben Guerreiro (Por) EF Education-Nippo 20
73Pello Bilbao Lopez De Armentia (Spa) Bahrain Victorious 19
74Nairo Quintana (Col) Team Arkea-Samsic 18
75Dries Devenyns (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep 18
76Mads Pedersen (Den) Trek-Segafredo 18
77Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team 17
78Michael Schär (Swi) AG2R Citroën Team 17
79Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal 17
80Sean Bennett (USA) Qhubeka-NextHash 17
81Esteban Chaves Rubio (Col) Team BikeExchange 15
82Aurélien Paret Peintre (Fra) AG2R Citroën Team 15
83Valentin Madouas (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 15
84Omar Fraile Matarranz (Spa) Astana-Premier Tech 15
85Jeremy Cabot (Fra) TotalEnergies 15
86Maximilian Walscheid (Ger) Qhubeka-NextHash 14
87Sergio Henao Montoya (Col) Qhubeka-NextHash 13
88Lorenzo Rota (Ita) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux 13
89Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) Alpecin-Fenix 13
90Stefan Bissegger (Swi) EF Education-Nippo 13
91Daniel Oss (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe 13
92Jelle Wallays (Bel) Cofidis 13
93Louis Meintjes (RSA) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux 11
94Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana-Premier Tech 11
95Quentin Pacher (Fra) B&B Hotels p/b KTM 11
96Bruno Armirail (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 11
97Simon Clarke (Aus) Qhubeka-NextHash 10
98Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Lotto Soudal 9
99Benoit Cosnefroy (Fra) AG2R Citroën Team 9
100Mikkel Bjerg (Den) UAE Team Emirates 8
101Richie Porte (Aus) Ineos Grenadiers 7
102Geraint Thomas (GBr) Ineos Grenadiers 7
103Davide Formolo (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 6
104Silvan Dillier (Swi) Alpecin-Fenix 6
105Cyril Gautier (Fra) B&B Hotels p/b KTM 5
106Rick Zabel (Ger) Israel Start-up Nation 5
107Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Ineos Grenadiers 4
108Nils Eekhoff (Ned) Team DSM 4
109Brandon McNulty (USA) UAE Team Emirates 3
110Mark Donovan (GBr) Team DSM 2
111Jesus Herrada (Spa) Cofidis 2
112Mike Teunissen (Ned) Jumbo-Visma 2
113Dmitriy Gruzdev (Kaz) Astana-Premier Tech 2
114Marco Haller (Aut) Bahrain Victorious 2
115Marc Hirschi (Swi) UAE Team Emirates 1
116Vegard Stake Laengen (Nor) UAE Team Emirates 1
117Reto Hollenstein (Swi) Israel Start-up Nation -6
118Pierre Rolland (Fra) B&B Hotels p/b KTM -13

Mountains Classification
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Wout Poels (Ned) Bahrain Victorious 78
2Tadej Pogacar (Slo) UAE Team Emirates 67
3Nairo Quintana (Col) Team Arkea-Samsic 66
4Michael Woods (Can) Israel Start-up Nation 66
5Wout Van Aert (Bel) Jumbo-Visma 64
6Jonas Vingegaard (Den) Jumbo-Visma 50
7Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek-Segafredo 41
8Ben O'Connor (Aus) AG2R Citroën Team 40
9Anthony Perez (Fra) Cofidis 37
10Richard Carapaz (Ecu) Ineos Grenadiers 32
11Sergio Higuita Garcia (Col) EF Education-Nippo 28
12Kenny Elissonde (Fra) Trek-Segafredo 27
13David Gaudu (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 26
14Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Deceuninck-QuickStep 20
15Patrick Konrad (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe 18
16Mattia Cattaneo (Ita) Deceuninck-QuickStep 18
17Anthony Turgis (Fra) TotalEnergies 16
18Guillaume Martin (Fra) Cofidis 15
19Sepp Kuss (USA) Jumbo-Visma 14
20Dorian Godon (Fra) AG2R Citroën Team 14
21Rigoberto Uran (Col) EF Education-Nippo 12
22Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Bora-Hansgrohe 12
23Matej Mohoric (Slo) Bahrain Victorious 11
24Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team 11
25Dylan Teuns (Bel) Bahrain Victorious 10
26Daniel Martin (Irl) Israel Start-up Nation 10
27Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bahrain Victorious 10
28Pello Bilbao Lopez De Armentia (Spa) Bahrain Victorious 8
29Jan Bakelants (Bel) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux 8
30Pierre Latour (Fra) TotalEnergies 6
31Fabien Doubey (Fra) TotalEnergies 6
32Ide Schelling (Ned) Bora-Hansgrohe 5
33Ion Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Astana-Premier Tech 5
34Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) Alpecin-Fenix 4
35Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana-Premier Tech 4
36Franck Bonnamour (Fra) B&B Hotels p/b KTM 4
37Xandro Meurisse (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix 4
38Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek-Segafredo 4
39Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal 4
40Maxime Chevalier (Fra) B&B Hotels p/b KTM 4
41Kasper Asgreen (Den) Deceuninck-QuickStep 3
42Brent Van Moer (Bel) Lotto Soudal 3
43Harry Sweeny (Aus) Lotto Soudal 3
44Nils Politt (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 2
45Edward Theuns (Bel) Trek-Segafredo 2
46Danny van Poppel (Ned) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux 2
47Ruben Guerreiro (Por) EF Education-Nippo 2
48Valentin Madouas (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 2
49Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Ineos Grenadiers 2
50Michael Matthews (Aus) Team BikeExchange 2
51Lukas Pöstlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe 2
52Hugo Houle (Can) Astana-Premier Tech 1
53Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) AG2R Citroën Team 1
54Jelle Wallays (Bel) Cofidis 1
55Esteban Chaves Rubio (Col) Team BikeExchange 1
56Stefan Küng (Swi) Groupama-FDJ 1
57Toms Skujins (Lat) Trek-Segafredo 1
58Christopher Juul-Jensen (Den) Team BikeExchange 1
59Pierre Rolland (Fra) B&B Hotels p/b KTM
60Reto Hollenstein (Swi) Israel Start-up Nation -1

Young Riders Classification
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Tadej Pogacar (Slo) UAE Team Emirates 71:26:27
2Jonas Vingegaard (Den) Jumbo-Visma 0:05:39
3David Gaudu (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 0:15:42
4Aurélien Paret Peintre (Fra) AG2R Citroën Team 0:31:48
5Sergio Higuita Garcia (Col) EF Education-Nippo 1:02:18
6Mark Donovan (GBr) Team DSM 1:47:47
7Dorian Godon (Fra) AG2R Citroën Team 2:30:45
8Brandon McNulty (USA) UAE Team Emirates 2:41:56
9Georg Zimmermann (Ger) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux 2:56:17
10Maxime Chevalier (Fra) B&B Hotels p/b KTM 2:59:29
11Marc Hirschi (Swi) UAE Team Emirates 3:16:35

Teams Classification
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Bahrain Victorious 214:54:46
2EF Education-Nippo 0:34:16
3AG2R Citroën Team 1:04:08
4Ineos Grenadiers 1:09:16
5Jumbo-Visma 1:13:53
6Bora-Hansgrohe 1:31:34
7Movistar Team 1:38:02
8Astana-Premier Tech 1:40:09
9Trek-Segafredo 1:47:42
10UAE Team Emirates 2:22:48
11Deceuninck-QuickStep 2:54:25
12Groupama-FDJ 3:06:46
13B&B Hotels p/b KTM 3:16:57
14Cofidis 3:21:45
15Team BikeExchange 3:24:30
16Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux 3:43:00
17TotalEnergies 4:43:14
18Team Arkea-Samsic 4:55:42
19Israel Start-up Nation 5:00:30
20Alpecin-Fenix 5:29:46
21Qhubeka-NextHash 6:11:47
22Team DSM 6:21:35
23Lotto Soudal 6:47:06
