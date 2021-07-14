Tour de France: Pogacar stamps his authority on the race on Col du Portet

Image 1 of 29 Tadej Pogačar of UAE Team Emirates wins stage 17 (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 2 of 29 Taking the stage 17 victory is Tadej Pogačar (UAE Team Emirates) (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 3 of 29 Stage 17 winner Tadej Pogačar (UAE Team Emirates) went full gas to the summit of Col du Portet and used seconds to extend his GC lead (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 4 of 29 Stage 17 provides valley roads for first 108km, then its packed with three huge climbs in final 70km to Col du Portet summit finish (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 5 of 29 Tao Geoghegan Hart (Ineos Grenadiers) would drop back on first climb, Col de Peyresourde, shown earlier on stage riding with Geraint Thomas (left) and Jonathan Castroviejo (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 6 of 29 Lukas Pöstlberger of Bora-Hansgrohe takes a turn at front of breakaway group (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 7 of 29 Breakaway formed with 160km to go on stage 17 (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 8 of 29 Breakaway heads to first of three categorised climbs, the Col de Peyresourde (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 9 of 29 On Bastille Day, four of the six riders in the main break of the day are French (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 10 of 29 Anthony Turgis of France and Team TotalEnergies leads the breakaway on stage 17 headed to the second climb, Col de Val Louron-Azet (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 11 of 29 The peloton passes through Labarthe-Rivière Village during Stage 17 (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 12 of 29 Bahrain Victorious teammates Marco Haller and Wout Poels in the Polka Dot Mountain Jersey ride on stage 17 (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 13 of 29 Tadej Pogačar and UAE Team Emirates teammates on stage 17, from Muret to Saint-Lary-Soulan (Col du Portet) (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 14 of 29 Michael Woods (Israel Start-Up Nation) started stage 17 just eight points behind mountains classification leader Wout Poels (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 15 of 29 Mark Cavendish (Deceuninck-QuickStep) tries to hang in main bunch with 57km to go (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 16 of 29 Tadej Pogačar on the final climb of stage 17 (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 17 of 29 Davide Formolo leads the UAE Team Emirates climb of Col du Portet (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 18 of 29 Davide Formolo (UAE Team Emirates) works hard at the front of the yellow jersey group on the Col du Portet (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 19 of 29 Scenery on the final climb of stage 17, the dwindling yellow jersey group down 3 minutes to breakaway riders (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 20 of 29 Jumbo-Visma's Jonas Vingegaard in the yellow jersey group on the Portet climb (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 21 of 29 Miguel Angel Lopez (Movistar) rides with select group of climbers and contenders on stage 17, headed to summit finish at Col du Portet (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 22 of 29 Tadej Pogačar launches an attack with 8km to go, but Jonas Vingegaard stays close (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 23 of 29 Pello Bilboa (Bahrain Victorious) attacked at the front in the final 10km of Col du Portet (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 24 of 29 Frenchman Anthony Perez of Cofidis was caught by the yellow jersey, but was recognised as the most combative rider (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 25 of 29 Pello Bilboa (Bahrain Victorious) tried an attack on the final climb (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 26 of 29 Julian Alaphilippe of Deceuninck - QuickStep and Wout Van Aert of Jumbo-Visma head to summit (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 27 of 29 Julian Alaphilippe of Deceuninck - QuickStep and Wout Van Aert of Jumbo-Visma at arrival (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 28 of 29 Rigoberto Uran of EF Education-Nippo completes stage 17, 1:49 down on yellow jersey (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 29 of 29 A happy stage winner Tadej Pogačar stays in yellow (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)

Tadej Pogačar (UAE Team Emirates) stamped his authority on the Tour de France with a second stage victory atop the highest summit finish of the race, the Col du Portet.

The Slovenian, who split the general classification contender's group with an attack halfway up the 16-kilometre hors-catégorie climb, took podium contenders Jonas Vingegaard (Jumbo-Visma) and Richard Carapaz (Ineos Grenadiers) with him as second-placed man Rigoberto Urán (EF Education-Nippo) dropped off the podium.

The trio only put more and more time into the chase group over the final eight kilometres of the stage as Sergio Higuita chased on behalf of Urán, as Pogačar tested his companions with repeated accelerations on the way up the steep slopes.

He couldn't, however, drop them on the way up, though Carapaz – who had stuck on the back of the group and looked to be in trouble – did manage to drop Vingegaard with an acceleration at 1.5 kilometres out.

The Dane was dropped before making his way back to the front 200 metres from the line. Neither he nor Carapaz had enough to push on for one last burst to the line, though, and neither could match Pogačar. He went for it 120 metres out, duly sealing the win ahead of Vingegaard with a triumphant final burst to the line, 2,209 metres above sea level.

"The team worked really hard every day to defend yellow," Pogačar said after the finish. "Every day was good for the breakaway so every day we couldn't do much, just defend. Today was a good course to defend the breakaway much better and the guys did a fantastic job. We were 50-50 – do we go for the stage or defend. In the end everyone felt good, and we tried, we succeeded and I'm super happy.

"The three of us went clear but only me and Jonas worked together. I tried a couple of times to go clear – more time is better. But they were really good today. In the end I just sprint for the last 50 metres and it was enough."

Meanwhile, Urán, who was the last man to stick with the lead trio before dropping just inside the eight-kilometre mark, was the big loser of the day, dropping from second to fourth overall as he crossed the line 1:49 down on Pogačar in ninth place. The Colombian now lies 7:17 down and 1:34 away from third-placed Carapaz, with Thursday's mountain stage and Saturday's time trial still to run.

He is now set to be riding on the defensive from Ben O'Connor (AG2R Citroën) after the Australian took 23 seconds with a late attack on the climb. O'Connor is now 17 seconds behind Urán ahead of stage 18's summit finish on Luz Ardiden. Further back, there was little change in the overall standings, with Enric Mas (Movistar) taking seventh from Alexey Lutsenko (Astana-Premier Tech) the only movement of note.

As well as winning the stage and adding 21 seconds to his overall lead, Pogačar also moves into the battle for the polka dot jersey for the second year in a row. With his stage win adding 40 points to his KOM total, he now lies on 67 points, just 11 down on Wout Poels (Bahrain Victorious) with a maximum of 62 points available on stage 18 – including another 40 at the finish.

How it unfolded

Stage 17 of the Tour de France saw a return to the high mountains in the Pyrenees as the peloton rode towards the highest summit finish of the race at the Col de Portet – 2,209 metres above sea level.

In contrast to the mountainous finale of the 178.4-kilometre stage, the opening 115 kilometres provided a long, dull run on flat roads with no obstacles to speak of for the break or peloton. After several hours on the road from Muret, the riders would hit the Col du Peyresourde (13.2km at 7 per cent) after the intermediate sprint at Bagnères-de-Luchon.

After an 11-kilometre descent into Loudenvielle, the Col de Val Louron-Azet (7.4km at 8.3 per cent) followed, before a descent to Saint-Lary-Soulan and the final, hors-catégorie climb of the Col du Portet (16.4km at 8.7 per cent).

Pierre Rolland (B&B Hotels p/b KTM) was the first man to attack from the peloton, riding off alone right from the start before being caught after 15 kilometres of racing. Soon afterwards, a small group got away and put more space between themselves and the peloton.

Lukas Pöstlberger (Bora-Hansgrohe) was joined out front by Anthony Perez (Cofidis), Danny van Poppel (Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert), Dorian Godon (AG2R Citroën), Anthony Turgis (Team TotalEnergies) and Maxime Chevalier (B&B Hotels p/b KTM) in what was hardly a star-studded breakaway on such a hard mountain stage.

Deceuninck-QuickStep crowded the front of the peloton soon after, though Julien Bernard (Trek-Segafredo) did slip through to mount a fruitless chase, eventually giving up at the 130-km to go mark.

The remaining 70 kilometres of flat roads towards the Peyresourde saw startling little of note occur, barring the breakaway extending their lead to 10 minutes at one point. Jumbo-Visma's Steven Kruijswijk at least gave watchers something to talk about when he abandoned the race, though.

By the time the break rolled through the intermediate just before the Peyresourde, Israel Start-Up Nation had taken charge of the peloton, holding the gap at around the eight-minute mark but failing to make any dents in the breakaway's advantage.

At the sprint, the green jersey contenders came to the fore, with Michael Matthews (Team BikeExchange) taking a point from Mark Cavendish (Deceuninck-QuickStep) and two from Sonny Colbrelli (Bahrain Victorious).

Shortly after that – finally, after three hours of riding – the riders hit the climb, with Arkéa-Samsic setting up an attack from polka-dot jersey contender Nairo Quintana. The Colombian and teammate Élie Gesbert were joined in the move by jersey holder Wout Poels (Bahrain Victorious) and stage hunter Pierre Latour (Team TotalEnergies), with the quartet swiftly bringing the break's lead under six minutes.

Further back, UAE Team Emirates took to the front of the peloton en masse for yellow jersey Pogačar, reeling in Gesbert, Quintana and Poels four kilometres from the top as Latour battled on alone, four minutes behind the break.

Turgis led the break over the top of the climb, with Latour following 3:30 later, while the peloton – without key Ineos Grenadiers domestiques Tao Geoghegan Hart and Michał Kwiatkowski – was at a further 30 seconds in arrears.

By the time the riders hit the Col de Val Louron-Azet, Latour's time off the front was up, with UAE dragging him back as they rode four minutes behind the break. Up front, the break had split as Perez pushed on alone 35 kilometres from the line and five kilometres from the top.

He remained alone over the top as Godon chased alone, enjoying a 3:50 advantage over the slimmed-down peloton – led by UAE's Davide Formolo and Rui Costa – over the summit. Meanwhile, Poels jumped out at the front to bolster his KOM lead by four points at the summit as Quintana grabbed two.

Perez and Godon came together on the descent, hitting the bottom of the final climb still with a four-minute gap back to the 30-man peloton. They would only stick together for three kilometres of the climb, though, with Perez countering a dig by Godon at the 13.5-kilometre mark to set off alone.

Rafał Majka's spell on the front began shortly after, with a clear upping of the pace bringing the gap down under two minutes and shelling numerous riders from the peloton, including eighth-placed Mas and ninth-placed Guillaume Martin (Cofidis).

Perez passed the 10-km banner just 1:25 up on the peloton, which was rapidly closing in. Pello Bilbao (Bahrain Victorious) – 10th overall at the start of the day – struck out a kilometre later, but was swiftly brought back with Pogačar accelerating and passing Perez with 8.5 kilometres to go.

The race leader took the main podium contenders Urán, Vingegaard and Carapaz with him, as well as O'Connor and Carapaz's teammate Jonathan Castroviejo.

Another attack from Pogačar at the eight-km mark dislodged the latter duo, with Urán also put into trouble soon after. The Colombian dropped back to O'Connor, while his teammate and countryman Sergio Higuita was soon on hand to offer help.

David Gaudu (Groupama-FDJ) caught and passed the chasers at the five-km mark, with Bilbao, teammate Dylan Teuns, and Wilco Kelderman (Bora-Hansgrohe) joining the chase, which lay almost a minute down by that point.

Up front, it was just Pogačar and Vingegaard doing the riding as Carapaz looked to suffer in the wheels. In between the groups, Gaudu could make little headway, riding at 40 seconds behind as the Urán group remained a minute down heading into the final three kilometres.

Pogačar struck out again at the two-km mark, but couldn't drop his companions, trying once again a few hundred metres later to the same result. At 1.5km out, Carapaz suddenly responded, having looked on the verge of dropping off the back for the previous seven kilometres.

Vingegaard couldn't respond, leaving a man-to-man battle over the final kilometre until the Dane eventually made his way back just in time to see Pogačar's final move for victory. He passed Carapaz for second place, but the day – once again – went to the man in yellow.

Full Results Pos. Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Tadej Pogacar (Slo) UAE Team Emirates 5:03:31 2 Jonas Vingegaard (Den) Jumbo-Visma 0:00:03 3 Richard Carapaz (Ecu) Ineos Grenadiers 0:00:04 4 David Gaudu (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 0:01:19 5 Ben O'Connor (Aus) AG2R Citroën Team 0:01:26 6 Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:01:40 7 Pello Bilbao Lopez De Armentia (Spa) Bahrain Victorious 0:01:44 8 Sergio Higuita Garcia (Col) EF Education-Nippo 0:01:49 9 Rigoberto Uran (Col) EF Education-Nippo 10 Dylan Teuns (Bel) Bahrain Victorious 11 Enric Mas Nicolau (Spa) Movistar Team 0:02:27 12 Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana-Premier Tech 0:02:53 13 Guillaume Martin (Fra) Cofidis 0:03:39 14 Louis Meintjes (RSA) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux 0:03:41 15 Ruben Guerreiro (Por) EF Education-Nippo 0:03:55 16 Esteban Chaves Rubio (Col) Team BikeExchange 0:04:46 17 Mattia Cattaneo (Ita) Deceuninck-QuickStep 18 Wout Poels (Ned) Bahrain Victorious 0:05:26 19 Jonathan Castroviejo Nicolas (Spa) Ineos Grenadiers 0:06:38 20 Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek-Segafredo 0:07:27 21 Xandro Meurisse (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix 0:07:35 22 Sepp Kuss (USA) Jumbo-Visma 0:08:08 23 Quentin Pacher (Fra) B&B Hotels p/b KTM 0:08:26 24 Aurélien Paret Peintre (Fra) AG2R Citroën Team 0:09:28 25 Rafal Majka (Pol) UAE Team Emirates 0:09:33 26 Dorian Godon (Fra) AG2R Citroën Team 0:11:47 27 Miguel Angel Lopez Moreno (Col) Movistar Team 0:11:50 28 Sergio Henao Montoya (Col) Qhubeka-NextHash 0:12:14 29 Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team 30 Geraint Thomas (GBr) Ineos Grenadiers 0:13:27 31 Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 32 Nairo Quintana (Col) Team Arkea-Samsic 0:14:15 33 Richie Porte (Aus) Ineos Grenadiers 0:14:17 34 Michael Woods (Can) Israel Start-up Nation 0:15:29 35 Anthony Turgis (Fra) TotalEnergies 0:15:37 36 Anthony Perez (Fra) Cofidis 0:16:09 37 Victor de la Parte (Spa) TotalEnergies 0:17:36 38 Pierre Latour (Fra) TotalEnergies 39 Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Deceuninck-QuickStep 0:18:56 40 Wout Van Aert (Bel) Jumbo-Visma 41 Simon Geschke (Ger) Cofidis 42 Dylan van Baarle (Ned) Ineos Grenadiers 43 Omar Fraile Matarranz (Spa) Astana-Premier Tech 0:19:28 44 Ion Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Astana-Premier Tech 45 Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana-Premier Tech 0:20:59 46 Franck Bonnamour (Fra) B&B Hotels p/b KTM 47 Bruno Armirail (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 48 Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Ineos Grenadiers 0:21:12 49 Mark Donovan (GBr) Team DSM 0:21:55 50 Matej Mohoric (Slo) Bahrain Victorious 0:21:58 51 Davide Formolo (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 0:23:02 52 Stefan Küng (Swi) Groupama-FDJ 0:23:34 53 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal 54 Michael Schär (Swi) AG2R Citroën Team 55 Marc Hirschi (Swi) UAE Team Emirates 0:23:36 56 Georg Zimmermann (Ger) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux 57 Daniel Martin (Irl) Israel Start-up Nation 0:23:51 58 Brandon McNulty (USA) UAE Team Emirates 0:24:31 59 Jesus Herrada (Spa) Cofidis 0:25:24 60 Carlos Verona Quintanilla (Spa) Movistar Team 61 Nils Politt (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:25:36 62 Maxime Chevalier (Fra) B&B Hotels p/b KTM 0:26:13 63 Cristian Rodriguez Martin (Spa) TotalEnergies 0:27:29 64 Ruben Fernandez (Spa) Cofidis 0:27:33 65 Magnus Cort (Den) EF Education-Nippo 0:27:47 66 Silvan Dillier (Swi) Alpecin-Fenix 0:28:06 67 Jonas Rickaert (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix 68 Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek-Segafredo 0:28:59 69 Toms Skujins (Lat) Trek-Segafredo 70 Kenny Elissonde (Fra) Trek-Segafredo 71 Jorge Arcas (Spa) Movistar Team 72 Imanol Erviti (Spa) Movistar Team 73 Lorenzo Rota (Ita) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux 74 Guillaume Boivin (Can) Israel Start-up Nation 75 Michael Matthews (Aus) Team BikeExchange 76 Jonas Rutsch (Ger) EF Education-Nippo 77 Daniel Oss (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe 78 Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) Alpecin-Fenix 79 Cyril Barthe (Fra) B&B Hotels p/b KTM 80 Hugo Houle (Can) Astana-Premier Tech 81 Michael Valgren (Den) EF Education-Nippo 82 Valentin Madouas (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 83 Christophe Laporte (Fra) Cofidis 84 Danny van Poppel (Ned) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux 85 Elie Gesbert (Fra) Team Arkea-Samsic 86 Mike Teunissen (Ned) Jumbo-Visma 87 Jan Bakelants (Bel) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux 88 Oliver Naesen (Bel) AG2R Citroën Team 89 Joris Nieuwenhuis (Ned) Team DSM 90 Patrick Konrad (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe 91 Omer Goldstein (Isr) Israel Start-up Nation 92 Cyril Gautier (Fra) B&B Hotels p/b KTM 93 Harry Sweeny (Aus) Lotto Soudal 94 Julien Bernard (Fra) Trek-Segafredo 95 Fred Wright (GBr) Bahrain Victorious 96 Neilson Powless (USA) EF Education-Nippo 97 Kasper Asgreen (Den) Deceuninck-QuickStep 98 Fabien Doubey (Fra) TotalEnergies 99 Mikkel Bjerg (Den) UAE Team Emirates 100 Pierre Rolland (Fra) B&B Hotels p/b KTM 101 Luke Durbridge (Aus) Team BikeExchange 102 Vegard Stake Laengen (Nor) UAE Team Emirates 103 Pierre-Luc Périchon (Fra) Cofidis 104 Lukas Pöstlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe 105 Rui Costa (Por) UAE Team Emirates 106 Jeremy Cabot (Fra) TotalEnergies 107 Julien Simon (Fra) TotalEnergies 108 Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bahrain Victorious 0:29:11 109 Ide Schelling (Ned) Bora-Hansgrohe 110 Alex Aranburu Deba (Spa) Astana-Premier Tech 111 Brent Van Moer (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:29:18 112 Christopher Juul-Jensen (Den) Team BikeExchange 0:29:28 113 Ivan Garcia Cortina (Spa) Movistar Team 0:30:03 114 Casper Pedersen (Den) Team DSM 115 Jasper Philipsen (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix 0:30:05 116 Petr Vakoc (Cze) Alpecin-Fenix 117 Nils Eekhoff (Ned) Team DSM 0:30:12 118 Sean Bennett (USA) Qhubeka-NextHash 0:30:56 119 Marco Haller (Aut) Bahrain Victorious 0:31:47 120 Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Lotto Soudal 121 Rick Zabel (Ger) Israel Start-up Nation 122 Stefan Bissegger (Swi) EF Education-Nippo 0:32:22 123 André Greipel (Ger) Israel Start-up Nation 124 Carlos Barbero (Spa) Qhubeka-NextHash 125 Connor Swift (GBr) Team Arkea-Samsic 126 Mads Pedersen (Den) Trek-Segafredo 127 Edward Theuns (Bel) Trek-Segafredo 128 Reto Hollenstein (Swi) Israel Start-up Nation 129 Chris Froome (GBr) Israel Start-up Nation 130 Dmitriy Gruzdev (Kaz) Astana-Premier Tech 131 Jelle Wallays (Bel) Cofidis 0:33:44 132 Benoit Cosnefroy (Fra) AG2R Citroën Team 0:33:52 133 Dries Devenyns (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep 0:34:10 134 Tim Declercq (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep 135 Davide Ballerini (Ita) Deceuninck-QuickStep 136 Michael Mørkøv (Den) Deceuninck-QuickStep 137 Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) AG2R Citroën Team 138 Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Ineos Grenadiers 139 Boy van Poppel (Ned) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux 140 Mark Cavendish (GBr) Deceuninck-QuickStep 141 Simon Clarke (Aus) Qhubeka-NextHash 142 Maximilian Walscheid (Ger) Qhubeka-NextHash 143 Luka Mezgec (Slo) Team BikeExchange 144 Cees Bol (Ned) Team DSM DNF Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Jumbo-Visma

Sprint 1 - Bagnères-De-Luchon km. 113.4 Pos. Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Danny van Poppel (Ned) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux 20 2 Anthony Turgis (Fra) TotalEnergies 17 3 Dorian Godon (Fra) AG2R Citroën Team 15 4 Lukas Pöstlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe 13 5 Anthony Perez (Fra) Cofidis 11 6 Maxime Chevalier (Fra) B&B Hotels p/b KTM 10 7 Michael Matthews (Aus) Team BikeExchange 9 8 Mark Cavendish (GBr) Deceuninck-QuickStep 8 9 Michael Mørkøv (Den) Deceuninck-QuickStep 7 10 Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bahrain Victorious 6 11 Luka Mezgec (Slo) Team BikeExchange 5 12 Jasper Philipsen (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix 4 13 Davide Ballerini (Ita) Deceuninck-QuickStep 3 14 Kasper Asgreen (Den) Deceuninck-QuickStep 2 15 Dries Devenyns (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep 1

Points Pos. Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Tadej Pogacar (Slo) UAE Team Emirates 20 2 Jonas Vingegaard (Den) Jumbo-Visma 17 3 Richard Carapaz (Ecu) Ineos Grenadiers 15 4 David Gaudu (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 13 5 Ben O'Connor (Aus) AG2R Citroën Team 11 6 Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Bora-Hansgrohe 10 7 Pello Bilbao Lopez De Armentia (Spa) Bahrain Victorious 9 8 Sergio Higuita Garcia (Col) EF Education-Nippo 8 9 Rigoberto Uran (Col) EF Education-Nippo 7 10 Dylan Teuns (Bel) Bahrain Victorious 6 11 Enric Mas Nicolau (Spa) Movistar Team 5 12 Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana-Premier Tech 4 13 Guillaume Martin (Fra) Cofidis 3 14 Louis Meintjes (RSA) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux 2 15 Ruben Guerreiro (Por) EF Education-Nippo 1

Mountain 1 (Cat. 1) Col de Peyresourde, km. 129.1 Pos. Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Anthony Turgis (Fra) TotalEnergies 10 2 Anthony Perez (Fra) Cofidis 8 3 Dorian Godon (Fra) AG2R Citroën Team 6 4 Maxime Chevalier (Fra) B&B Hotels p/b KTM 4 5 Lukas Pöstlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe 2 6 Danny van Poppel (Ned) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux 1

Mountain 2 (Cat. 1) Col de Val Louron-Azet, km. 149.5 Pos. Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Anthony Perez (Fra) Cofidis 10 2 Dorian Godon (Fra) AG2R Citroën Team 8 3 Anthony Turgis (Fra) TotalEnergies 6 4 Wout Poels (Ned) Bahrain Victorious 4 5 Nairo Quintana (Col) Team Arkea-Samsic 2 6 Tadej Pogacar (Slo) UAE Team Emirates 1

Mountain 3 (HC) Saint-Lary-Soulan Col du Portet. km. 178.4 Pos. Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Tadej Pogacar (Slo) UAE Team Emirates 40 2 Jonas Vingegaard (Den) Jumbo-Visma 30 3 Richard Carapaz (Ecu) Ineos Grenadiers 24 4 David Gaudu (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 20 5 Ben O'Connor (Aus) AG2R Citroën Team 16 6 Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Bora-Hansgrohe 12 7 Pello Bilbao Lopez De Armentia (Spa) Bahrain Victorious 8 8 Sergio Higuita Garcia (Col) EF Education-Nippo 4

Young riders Pos. Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Tadej Pogacar (Slo) UAE Team Emirates 5:03:31 2 Jonas Vingegaard (Den) Jumbo-Visma 0:00:03 3 David Gaudu (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 0:01:19 4 Sergio Higuita Garcia (Col) EF Education-Nippo 0:01:49 5 Aurélien Paret Peintre (Fra) AG2R Citroën Team 0:09:28 6 Dorian Godon (Fra) AG2R Citroën Team 0:11:47 7 Mark Donovan (GBr) Team DSM 0:21:55 8 Marc Hirschi (Swi) UAE Team Emirates 0:23:36 9 Georg Zimmermann (Ger) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux 10 Brandon McNulty (USA) UAE Team Emirates 0:24:31 11 Maxime Chevalier (Fra) B&B Hotels p/b KTM 0:26:13

Combativity Pos. Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Anthony Perez (Fra) Cofidis

Teams Pos. Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 EF Education-Nippo 15:18:06 2 Bahrain Victorious 0:01:26 3 Ineos Grenadiers 0:12:36 4 AG2R Citroën Team 0:15:08 5 Movistar Team 0:18:58 6 Jumbo-Visma 0:19:34 7 UAE Team Emirates 0:25:02 8 Cofidis 0:31:11 9 Bora-Hansgrohe 0:33:10 10 Astana-Premier Tech 0:34:16 11 Groupama-FDJ 0:38:19 12 TotalEnergies 0:43:16 13 Deceuninck-QuickStep 0:45:08 14 B&B Hotels p/b KTM 0:48:05 15 Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux 0:48:43 16 Team BikeExchange 0:55:11 17 Alpecin-Fenix 0:56:14 18 Trek-Segafredo 0:57:52 19 Israel Start-up Nation 1:00:46 20 Qhubeka-NextHash 1:07:59 21 Team Arkea-Samsic 1:08:03 22 Team DSM 1:13:24 23 Lotto Soudal 1:14:18

General classification after stage 17 Pos. Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Tadej Pogacar (Slo) UAE Team Emirates 71:26:27 2 Jonas Vingegaard (Den) Jumbo-Visma 0:05:39 3 Richard Carapaz (Ecu) Ineos Grenadiers 0:05:43 4 Rigoberto Uran (Col) EF Education-Nippo 0:07:17 5 Ben O'Connor (Aus) AG2R Citroën Team 0:07:34 6 Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:08:06 7 Enric Mas Nicolau (Spa) Movistar Team 0:09:48 8 Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana-Premier Tech 0:10:04 9 Guillaume Martin (Fra) Cofidis 0:11:51 10 Pello Bilbao Lopez De Armentia (Spa) Bahrain Victorious 0:12:53 11 David Gaudu (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 0:15:42 12 Mattia Cattaneo (Ita) Deceuninck-QuickStep 0:19:41 13 Esteban Chaves Rubio (Col) Team BikeExchange 0:28:42 14 Aurélien Paret Peintre (Fra) AG2R Citroën Team 0:31:48 15 Louis Meintjes (RSA) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux 0:34:02 16 Wout Poels (Ned) Bahrain Victorious 0:44:18 17 Dylan Teuns (Bel) Bahrain Victorious 0:46:08 18 Ruben Guerreiro (Por) EF Education-Nippo 0:49:01 19 Sergio Henao Montoya (Col) Qhubeka-NextHash 0:50:07 20 Wout Van Aert (Bel) Jumbo-Visma 0:51:22 21 Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek-Segafredo 0:55:49 22 Sergio Higuita Garcia (Col) EF Education-Nippo 1:02:18 23 Jonathan Castroviejo Nicolas (Spa) Ineos Grenadiers 1:03:24 24 Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team 1:03:34 25 Franck Bonnamour (Fra) B&B Hotels p/b KTM 1:14:07 26 Patrick Konrad (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe 1:16:11 27 Michael Woods (Can) Israel Start-up Nation 1:16:29 28 Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Deceuninck-QuickStep 1:18:25 29 Nairo Quintana (Col) Team Arkea-Samsic 1:22:17 30 Ion Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Astana-Premier Tech 1:26:10 31 Kenny Elissonde (Fra) Trek-Segafredo 1:27:02 32 Xandro Meurisse (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix 1:35:48 33 Richie Porte (Aus) Ineos Grenadiers 1:39:32 34 Miguel Angel Lopez Moreno (Col) Movistar Team 1:40:13 35 Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana-Premier Tech 1:42:19 36 Quentin Pacher (Fra) B&B Hotels p/b KTM 1:43:53 37 Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 1:44:41 38 Sepp Kuss (USA) Jumbo-Visma 1:46:37 39 Mark Donovan (GBr) Team DSM 1:47:47 40 Davide Formolo (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 1:48:52 41 Rafal Majka (Pol) UAE Team Emirates 1:49:05 42 Geraint Thomas (GBr) Ineos Grenadiers 1:50:53 43 Valentin Madouas (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 1:57:32 44 Matej Mohoric (Slo) Bahrain Victorious 1:58:10 45 Jan Bakelants (Bel) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux 1:59:25 46 Pierre Rolland (Fra) B&B Hotels p/b KTM 1:59:29 47 Julien Bernard (Fra) Trek-Segafredo 1:59:39 48 Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bahrain Victorious 2:01:51 49 Neilson Powless (USA) EF Education-Nippo 2:03:06 50 Daniel Martin (Irl) Israel Start-up Nation 2:03:59 51 Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek-Segafredo 2:06:44 52 Pierre Latour (Fra) TotalEnergies 2:07:11 53 Stefan Küng (Swi) Groupama-FDJ 2:08:29 54 Dylan van Baarle (Ned) Ineos Grenadiers 2:11:46 55 Cristian Rodriguez Martin (Spa) TotalEnergies 2:11:56 56 Omar Fraile Matarranz (Spa) Astana-Premier Tech 2:15:02 57 Nils Politt (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 2:15:38 58 Kasper Asgreen (Den) Deceuninck-QuickStep 2:15:52 59 Simon Geschke (Ger) Cofidis 2:16:10 60 Michael Valgren (Den) EF Education-Nippo 2:20:59 61 Magnus Cort (Den) EF Education-Nippo 2:21:12 62 Lorenzo Rota (Ita) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux 2:22:19 63 Hugo Houle (Can) Astana-Premier Tech 2:24:14 64 Michael Schär (Swi) AG2R Citroën Team 2:25:22 65 Jonas Rutsch (Ger) EF Education-Nippo 2:26:04 66 Imanol Erviti (Spa) Movistar Team 2:26:52 67 Elie Gesbert (Fra) Team Arkea-Samsic 2:28:01 68 Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Ineos Grenadiers 2:28:10 69 Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Ineos Grenadiers 2:28:16 70 Alex Aranburu Deba (Spa) Astana-Premier Tech 2:29:11 71 Toms Skujins (Lat) Trek-Segafredo 2:30:38 72 Dorian Godon (Fra) AG2R Citroën Team 2:30:45 73 Rui Costa (Por) UAE Team Emirates 2:32:44 74 Brent Van Moer (Bel) Lotto Soudal 2:33:03 75 Silvan Dillier (Swi) Alpecin-Fenix 2:34:56 76 Michael Matthews (Aus) Team BikeExchange 2:35:02 77 Anthony Turgis (Fra) TotalEnergies 2:35:42 78 Fabien Doubey (Fra) TotalEnergies 2:38:15 79 Oliver Naesen (Bel) AG2R Citroën Team 2:40:01 80 Cyril Gautier (Fra) B&B Hotels p/b KTM 2:40:50 81 Brandon McNulty (USA) UAE Team Emirates 2:41:56 82 Anthony Perez (Fra) Cofidis 2:43:01 83 Victor de la Parte (Spa) TotalEnergies 2:44:14 84 Pierre-Luc Périchon (Fra) Cofidis 2:44:31 85 Bruno Armirail (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 2:45:46 86 Cyril Barthe (Fra) B&B Hotels p/b KTM 2:45:54 87 Ruben Fernandez (Spa) Cofidis 2:47:22 88 Harry Sweeny (Aus) Lotto Soudal 2:48:36 89 Connor Swift (GBr) Team Arkea-Samsic 2:48:39 90 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal 2:48:59 91 Jesus Herrada (Spa) Cofidis 2:49:01 92 Ivan Garcia Cortina (Spa) Movistar Team 2:54:25 93 Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) AG2R Citroën Team 2:55:01 94 Mike Teunissen (Ned) Jumbo-Visma 2:55:09 95 Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Lotto Soudal 2:56:11 96 Georg Zimmermann (Ger) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux 2:56:17 97 Jorge Arcas (Spa) Movistar Team 2:57:05 98 Luka Mezgec (Slo) Team BikeExchange 2:57:50 99 Jonas Rickaert (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix 2:57:51 100 Maxime Chevalier (Fra) B&B Hotels p/b KTM 2:59:29 101 Fred Wright (GBr) Bahrain Victorious 2:59:57 102 Benoit Cosnefroy (Fra) AG2R Citroën Team 3:00:17 103 Luke Durbridge (Aus) Team BikeExchange 3:02:55 104 Carlos Verona Quintanilla (Spa) Movistar Team 3:04:23 105 Guillaume Boivin (Can) Israel Start-up Nation 3:05:44 106 Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) Alpecin-Fenix 3:07:04 107 Christophe Laporte (Fra) Cofidis 3:08:10 108 Stefan Bissegger (Swi) EF Education-Nippo 3:08:25 109 Jasper Philipsen (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix 3:14:04 110 Lukas Pöstlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe 3:15:17 111 Christopher Juul-Jensen (Den) Team BikeExchange 3:15:50 112 Marc Hirschi (Swi) UAE Team Emirates 3:16:35 113 Vegard Stake Laengen (Nor) UAE Team Emirates 3:17:13 114 Davide Ballerini (Ita) Deceuninck-QuickStep 3:17:37 115 Mikkel Bjerg (Den) UAE Team Emirates 3:19:03 116 Dmitriy Gruzdev (Kaz) Astana-Premier Tech 3:19:23 117 Petr Vakoc (Cze) Alpecin-Fenix 3:19:56 118 Edward Theuns (Bel) Trek-Segafredo 3:20:14 119 Daniel Oss (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe 3:20:29 120 Ide Schelling (Ned) Bora-Hansgrohe 3:22:14 121 Boy van Poppel (Ned) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux 3:23:31 122 Danny van Poppel (Ned) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux 3:25:59 123 Omer Goldstein (Isr) Israel Start-up Nation 3:28:59 124 André Greipel (Ger) Israel Start-up Nation 3:29:02 125 Joris Nieuwenhuis (Ned) Team DSM 3:30:47 126 Carlos Barbero (Spa) Qhubeka-NextHash 3:32:08 127 Sean Bennett (USA) Qhubeka-NextHash 3:34:10 128 Casper Pedersen (Den) Team DSM 3:34:32 129 Nils Eekhoff (Ned) Team DSM 3:34:41 130 Marco Haller (Aut) Bahrain Victorious 3:34:42 131 Simon Clarke (Aus) Qhubeka-NextHash 3:37:21 132 Julien Simon (Fra) TotalEnergies 3:38:00 133 Jelle Wallays (Bel) Cofidis 3:38:06 134 Chris Froome (GBr) Israel Start-up Nation 3:39:23 135 Jeremy Cabot (Fra) TotalEnergies 3:40:44 136 Rick Zabel (Ger) Israel Start-up Nation 3:41:25 137 Maximilian Walscheid (Ger) Qhubeka-NextHash 3:42:07 138 Dries Devenyns (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep 3:45:28 139 Reto Hollenstein (Swi) Israel Start-up Nation 3:52:13 140 Mads Pedersen (Den) Trek-Segafredo 3:57:43 141 Michael Mørkøv (Den) Deceuninck-QuickStep 3:57:44 142 Mark Cavendish (GBr) Deceuninck-QuickStep 3:58:47 143 Cees Bol (Ned) Team DSM 4:02:28 144 Tim Declercq (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep 4:20:59

Points Classification Pos. Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Mark Cavendish (GBr) Deceuninck-QuickStep 287 2 Michael Matthews (Aus) Team BikeExchange 251 3 Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bahrain Victorious 201 4 Jasper Philipsen (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix 178 5 Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Deceuninck-QuickStep 135 6 Tadej Pogacar (Slo) UAE Team Emirates 126 7 Michael Mørkøv (Den) Deceuninck-QuickStep 102 8 Wout Van Aert (Bel) Jumbo-Visma 101 9 Patrick Konrad (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe 85 10 Matej Mohoric (Slo) Bahrain Victorious 81 11 Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek-Segafredo 76 12 Jonas Vingegaard (Den) Jumbo-Visma 71 13 Nils Politt (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 70 14 Stefan Küng (Swi) Groupama-FDJ 64 15 Kasper Asgreen (Den) Deceuninck-QuickStep 64 16 André Greipel (Ger) Israel Start-up Nation 63 17 David Gaudu (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 61 18 Franck Bonnamour (Fra) B&B Hotels p/b KTM 60 19 Sergio Higuita Garcia (Col) EF Education-Nippo 56 20 Luka Mezgec (Slo) Team BikeExchange 55 21 Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Bora-Hansgrohe 54 22 Mattia Cattaneo (Ita) Deceuninck-QuickStep 51 23 Richard Carapaz (Ecu) Ineos Grenadiers 50 24 Pierre-Luc Périchon (Fra) Cofidis 49 25 Toms Skujins (Lat) Trek-Segafredo 47 26 Anthony Turgis (Fra) TotalEnergies 47 27 Anthony Perez (Fra) Cofidis 47 28 Dylan Teuns (Bel) Bahrain Victorious 45 29 Brent Van Moer (Bel) Lotto Soudal 45 30 Imanol Erviti (Spa) Movistar Team 45 31 Davide Ballerini (Ita) Deceuninck-QuickStep 45 32 Cees Bol (Ned) Team DSM 45 33 Harry Sweeny (Aus) Lotto Soudal 44 34 Edward Theuns (Bel) Trek-Segafredo 43 35 Danny van Poppel (Ned) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux 43 36 Wout Poels (Ned) Bahrain Victorious 40 37 Alex Aranburu Deba (Spa) Astana-Premier Tech 40 38 Jan Bakelants (Bel) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux 38 39 Michael Woods (Can) Israel Start-up Nation 38 40 Magnus Cort (Den) EF Education-Nippo 38 41 Maxime Chevalier (Fra) B&B Hotels p/b KTM 38 42 Guillaume Martin (Fra) Cofidis 34 43 Ben O'Connor (Aus) AG2R Citroën Team 32 44 Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana-Premier Tech 32 45 Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek-Segafredo 32 46 Ide Schelling (Ned) Bora-Hansgrohe 31 47 Boy van Poppel (Ned) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux 31 48 Ion Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Astana-Premier Tech 30 49 Rigoberto Uran (Col) EF Education-Nippo 29 50 Enric Mas Nicolau (Spa) Movistar Team 28 51 Julien Bernard (Fra) Trek-Segafredo 28 52 Dorian Godon (Fra) AG2R Citroën Team 28 53 Ivan Garcia Cortina (Spa) Movistar Team 28 54 Connor Swift (GBr) Team Arkea-Samsic 27 55 Christophe Laporte (Fra) Cofidis 27 56 Cyril Barthe (Fra) B&B Hotels p/b KTM 26 57 Elie Gesbert (Fra) Team Arkea-Samsic 26 58 Sepp Kuss (USA) Jumbo-Visma 25 59 Christopher Juul-Jensen (Den) Team BikeExchange 25 60 Kenny Elissonde (Fra) Trek-Segafredo 24 61 Neilson Powless (USA) EF Education-Nippo 24 62 Pierre Latour (Fra) TotalEnergies 24 63 Fred Wright (GBr) Bahrain Victorious 24 64 Jonas Rickaert (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix 23 65 Fabien Doubey (Fra) TotalEnergies 23 66 Hugo Houle (Can) Astana-Premier Tech 22 67 Xandro Meurisse (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix 21 68 Daniel Martin (Irl) Israel Start-up Nation 21 69 Lukas Pöstlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe 21 70 Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) AG2R Citroën Team 20 71 Omer Goldstein (Isr) Israel Start-up Nation 20 72 Ruben Guerreiro (Por) EF Education-Nippo 20 73 Pello Bilbao Lopez De Armentia (Spa) Bahrain Victorious 19 74 Nairo Quintana (Col) Team Arkea-Samsic 18 75 Dries Devenyns (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep 18 76 Mads Pedersen (Den) Trek-Segafredo 18 77 Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team 17 78 Michael Schär (Swi) AG2R Citroën Team 17 79 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal 17 80 Sean Bennett (USA) Qhubeka-NextHash 17 81 Esteban Chaves Rubio (Col) Team BikeExchange 15 82 Aurélien Paret Peintre (Fra) AG2R Citroën Team 15 83 Valentin Madouas (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 15 84 Omar Fraile Matarranz (Spa) Astana-Premier Tech 15 85 Jeremy Cabot (Fra) TotalEnergies 15 86 Maximilian Walscheid (Ger) Qhubeka-NextHash 14 87 Sergio Henao Montoya (Col) Qhubeka-NextHash 13 88 Lorenzo Rota (Ita) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux 13 89 Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) Alpecin-Fenix 13 90 Stefan Bissegger (Swi) EF Education-Nippo 13 91 Daniel Oss (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe 13 92 Jelle Wallays (Bel) Cofidis 13 93 Louis Meintjes (RSA) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux 11 94 Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana-Premier Tech 11 95 Quentin Pacher (Fra) B&B Hotels p/b KTM 11 96 Bruno Armirail (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 11 97 Simon Clarke (Aus) Qhubeka-NextHash 10 98 Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Lotto Soudal 9 99 Benoit Cosnefroy (Fra) AG2R Citroën Team 9 100 Mikkel Bjerg (Den) UAE Team Emirates 8 101 Richie Porte (Aus) Ineos Grenadiers 7 102 Geraint Thomas (GBr) Ineos Grenadiers 7 103 Davide Formolo (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 6 104 Silvan Dillier (Swi) Alpecin-Fenix 6 105 Cyril Gautier (Fra) B&B Hotels p/b KTM 5 106 Rick Zabel (Ger) Israel Start-up Nation 5 107 Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Ineos Grenadiers 4 108 Nils Eekhoff (Ned) Team DSM 4 109 Brandon McNulty (USA) UAE Team Emirates 3 110 Mark Donovan (GBr) Team DSM 2 111 Jesus Herrada (Spa) Cofidis 2 112 Mike Teunissen (Ned) Jumbo-Visma 2 113 Dmitriy Gruzdev (Kaz) Astana-Premier Tech 2 114 Marco Haller (Aut) Bahrain Victorious 2 115 Marc Hirschi (Swi) UAE Team Emirates 1 116 Vegard Stake Laengen (Nor) UAE Team Emirates 1 117 Reto Hollenstein (Swi) Israel Start-up Nation -6 118 Pierre Rolland (Fra) B&B Hotels p/b KTM -13

Mountains Classification Pos. Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Wout Poels (Ned) Bahrain Victorious 78 2 Tadej Pogacar (Slo) UAE Team Emirates 67 3 Nairo Quintana (Col) Team Arkea-Samsic 66 4 Michael Woods (Can) Israel Start-up Nation 66 5 Wout Van Aert (Bel) Jumbo-Visma 64 6 Jonas Vingegaard (Den) Jumbo-Visma 50 7 Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek-Segafredo 41 8 Ben O'Connor (Aus) AG2R Citroën Team 40 9 Anthony Perez (Fra) Cofidis 37 10 Richard Carapaz (Ecu) Ineos Grenadiers 32 11 Sergio Higuita Garcia (Col) EF Education-Nippo 28 12 Kenny Elissonde (Fra) Trek-Segafredo 27 13 David Gaudu (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 26 14 Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Deceuninck-QuickStep 20 15 Patrick Konrad (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe 18 16 Mattia Cattaneo (Ita) Deceuninck-QuickStep 18 17 Anthony Turgis (Fra) TotalEnergies 16 18 Guillaume Martin (Fra) Cofidis 15 19 Sepp Kuss (USA) Jumbo-Visma 14 20 Dorian Godon (Fra) AG2R Citroën Team 14 21 Rigoberto Uran (Col) EF Education-Nippo 12 22 Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Bora-Hansgrohe 12 23 Matej Mohoric (Slo) Bahrain Victorious 11 24 Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team 11 25 Dylan Teuns (Bel) Bahrain Victorious 10 26 Daniel Martin (Irl) Israel Start-up Nation 10 27 Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bahrain Victorious 10 28 Pello Bilbao Lopez De Armentia (Spa) Bahrain Victorious 8 29 Jan Bakelants (Bel) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux 8 30 Pierre Latour (Fra) TotalEnergies 6 31 Fabien Doubey (Fra) TotalEnergies 6 32 Ide Schelling (Ned) Bora-Hansgrohe 5 33 Ion Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Astana-Premier Tech 5 34 Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) Alpecin-Fenix 4 35 Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana-Premier Tech 4 36 Franck Bonnamour (Fra) B&B Hotels p/b KTM 4 37 Xandro Meurisse (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix 4 38 Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek-Segafredo 4 39 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal 4 40 Maxime Chevalier (Fra) B&B Hotels p/b KTM 4 41 Kasper Asgreen (Den) Deceuninck-QuickStep 3 42 Brent Van Moer (Bel) Lotto Soudal 3 43 Harry Sweeny (Aus) Lotto Soudal 3 44 Nils Politt (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 2 45 Edward Theuns (Bel) Trek-Segafredo 2 46 Danny van Poppel (Ned) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux 2 47 Ruben Guerreiro (Por) EF Education-Nippo 2 48 Valentin Madouas (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 2 49 Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Ineos Grenadiers 2 50 Michael Matthews (Aus) Team BikeExchange 2 51 Lukas Pöstlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe 2 52 Hugo Houle (Can) Astana-Premier Tech 1 53 Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) AG2R Citroën Team 1 54 Jelle Wallays (Bel) Cofidis 1 55 Esteban Chaves Rubio (Col) Team BikeExchange 1 56 Stefan Küng (Swi) Groupama-FDJ 1 57 Toms Skujins (Lat) Trek-Segafredo 1 58 Christopher Juul-Jensen (Den) Team BikeExchange 1 59 Pierre Rolland (Fra) B&B Hotels p/b KTM 60 Reto Hollenstein (Swi) Israel Start-up Nation -1

Young Riders Classification Pos. Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Tadej Pogacar (Slo) UAE Team Emirates 71:26:27 2 Jonas Vingegaard (Den) Jumbo-Visma 0:05:39 3 David Gaudu (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 0:15:42 4 Aurélien Paret Peintre (Fra) AG2R Citroën Team 0:31:48 5 Sergio Higuita Garcia (Col) EF Education-Nippo 1:02:18 6 Mark Donovan (GBr) Team DSM 1:47:47 7 Dorian Godon (Fra) AG2R Citroën Team 2:30:45 8 Brandon McNulty (USA) UAE Team Emirates 2:41:56 9 Georg Zimmermann (Ger) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux 2:56:17 10 Maxime Chevalier (Fra) B&B Hotels p/b KTM 2:59:29 11 Marc Hirschi (Swi) UAE Team Emirates 3:16:35