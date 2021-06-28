Trending

Tour de France: Tim Merlier wins crash-marred stage 3

By

Thomas, Roglic, Pogacar, Ewan, Sagan crash in chaotic stage between Lorient and Pontivy

Image 1 of 41

PONTIVY FRANCE JUNE 28 Tim Merlier of Belgium and Team AlpecinFenix stage winner celebrates at arrival during the 108th Tour de France 2021 Stage 3 a 1829km stage from Lorient to Pontivy LeTour TDF2021 on June 28 2021 in Pontivy France Photo by Benoit Tessier PoolGetty Images

Tim Merlier (Alpecin-Fenix) wins stage 3 in Pontivy (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
Image 2 of 41

PONTIVY FRANCE JUNE 28 Tim Merlier of Belgium and Team AlpecinFenix stage winner celebrates at arrival during the 108th Tour de France 2021 Stage 3 a 1829km stage from Lorient to Pontivy LeTour TDF2021 on June 28 2021 in Pontivy France Photo by Benoit Tessier PoolGetty Images

Celebrating the stage 3 sprint win is Tim Merlier of Alpecin-Fenix (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
Image 3 of 41

Alpecin-Fenix goes 1-2 in the final sprint that saw Caleb Ewan (Lotto Soudal) and Peter Sagan (Bora-Hansgrohe) in crash - Tim Merlier for the win and Jasper Philipsen in second (Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 4 of 41

PONTIVY FRANCE JUNE 28 Peter Sagan of Slovakia and Team BORA Hansgrohe Caleb Ewan of Australia and Team Lotto Soudal involved in a crash at arrival during the 108th Tour de France 2021 Stage 3 a 1829km stage from Lorient to Pontivy LeTour TDF2021 on June 28 2021 in Pontivy France Photo by Benoit Tessier PoolGetty Images

There were three significant crashes in the final 10km of stage 3, this one between Caleb Ewan (Lotto Soudal) and Peter Sagan (Bora-Hansgrohe) in the closing metres to the finish (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
Image 5 of 41

Tour de France 2021 108th Edition 3rd stage Lorient Pontivy 1829 km 28062021 Primoz Roglic SLO Jumbo Visma photo POOL David StockmanBettiniPhoto2021

Primoz Roglic (Jumbo-Visma) crashed on side of the road with 10km to go and shows road rash at finish (Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 6 of 41

The pack rides among the Carnac megalithic stones alignments during the 3rd stage of the 108th edition of the Tour de France cycling race 182 km between Lorient and Pontivy on June 28 2021 Photo by Thomas SAMSON AFP Photo by THOMAS SAMSONAFP via Getty Images

The peloton passes the famous Carnac stones in Brittany on stage 3 at the Tour de France (Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 7 of 41

PONTIVY FRANCE JUNE 28 Ide Schelling of The Netherlands and Team BORA Hansgrohe Polka Dot Mountain Jersey in breakaway during the 108th Tour de France 2021 Stage 3 a 1829km stage from Lorient to Pontivy Public Fans Flag LeTour TDF2021 on June 28 2021 in Pontivy France Photo by Michael SteeleGetty Images

Ide Schelling (Bora-Hansgrohe) takes KOM points on first of two category four climbs on stage 3 (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
Image 8 of 41

PONTIVY FRANCE JUNE 28 Julian Alaphilippe of France and Team Deceuninck QuickStep suffers a mechanical problem during the 108th Tour de France 2021 Stage 3 a 1829km stage from Lorient to Pontivy LeTour TDF2021 on June 28 2021 in Pontivy France Photo by Michael SteeleGetty Images

With 57km to go, Julian Alaphilippe (Deceuninck-QuickStep) has a front wheel puncture (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
Image 9 of 41

PONTIVY FRANCE JUNE 28 Julian Alaphilippe of France Green Points Jersey Mark Cavendish of The United Kingdom and Team Deceuninck QuickStep during the 108th Tour de France 2021 Stage 3 a 1829km stage from Lorient to Pontivy LeTour TDF2021 on June 28 2021 in Pontivy France Photo by Michael SteeleGetty Images

Julian Alaphilippe (Deceuninck-QuickStep) sports the green points jersey on stage 3 (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
Image 10 of 41

Team Ineos Grenadiers Geraint Thomas of Great Britain rides alone after crashing during the 3rd stage of the 108th edition of the Tour de France cycling race 182 km between Lorient and Pontivy on June 28 2021 Photo by AnneChristine POUJOULAT AFP Photo by ANNECHRISTINE POUJOULATAFP via Getty Images

Geraint Thomas is back on his bike after a crash and back in the race (Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 11 of 41

Team Ineos Grenadiers Geraint Thomas of Great Britain rides behind the pack after crashing during the 3rd stage of the 108th edition of the Tour de France cycling race 182 km between Lorient and Pontivy on June 28 2021 Photo by AnneChristine POUJOULAT AFP Photo by ANNECHRISTINE POUJOULATAFP via Getty Images

Geraint Thomas (Ineos Grenadiers) crashes during stage 3 at the Tour de France (Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 12 of 41

Team Ineos Grenadiers Geraint Thomas of Great Britain receives medical treatment after crashing during the 3rd stage of the 108th edition of the Tour de France cycling race 182 km between Lorient and Pontivy on June 28 2021 Photo by Thomas SAMSON AFP Photo by THOMAS SAMSONAFP via Getty Images

Geraint Thomas (Ineos Grenadiers) crashes during stage 3 at the Tour de France (Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 13 of 41

TOPSHOT Team Ineos Grenadiers Geraint Thomas of Great Britain sits on the road after crashing during the 3rd stage of the 108th edition of the Tour de France cycling race 182 km between Lorient and Pontivy on June 28 2021 Photo by Thomas SAMSON AFP Photo by THOMAS SAMSONAFP via Getty Images

Geraint Thomas (Ineos Grenadiers) crashes during stage 3 at the Tour de France (Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 14 of 41

Team Ineos Grenadiers Geraint Thomas of Great Britain sits on the road after crashing during the 3rd stage of the 108th edition of the Tour de France cycling race 182 km between Lorient and Pontivy on June 28 2021 Photo by Thomas SAMSON AFP Photo by THOMAS SAMSONAFP via Getty Images

Geraint Thomas (Ineos Grenadiers) crashes during stage 3 at the Tour de France (Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 15 of 41

Team Jumbo Vismas Robert Gesink of Netherlands rests on a wall after crashing during the 3rd stage of the 108th edition of the Tour de France cycling race 182 km between Lorient and Pontivy on June 28 2021 Photo by Thomas SAMSON AFP Photo by THOMAS SAMSONAFP via Getty Images

Robert Gesink (Jumbo-Visma) crashes out of the Tour de France during stage 3 (Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 16 of 41

Team Jumbo Vismas Robert Gesink of Netherlands rests on a wall after crashing during the 3rd stage of the 108th edition of the Tour de France cycling race 182 km between Lorient and Pontivy on June 28 2021 Photo by Thomas SAMSON AFP Photo by THOMAS SAMSONAFP via Getty Images

Robert Gesink (Jumbo-Visma) is assessed for injuries after crash with 37km into stage 3 (Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 17 of 41

Tour de France 2021 108th Edition 3rd stage Lorient Pontivy 1829 km 28062021 Geraint Thomas GBR Ineos Grenadiers photo Luca BettiniBettiniPhoto2021

Geraint Thomas continues on stage 3 pulled by his Ineos Grenadiers teammates, Thomas with reported dislocated shoulder on stage 3 (Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 18 of 41

PONTIVY FRANCE JUNE 28 Jelle Wallays of Belgium and Team Cofidis in breakaway during the 108th Tour de France 2021 Stage 3 a 1829km stage from Lorient to Pontivy LeTour TDF2021 on June 28 2021 in Pontivy France Photo by Michael SteeleGetty Images

The breakaway during 182.9km stage 3 (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
Image 19 of 41

PONTIVY FRANCE JUNE 28 Jelle Wallays of Belgium and Team Cofidis in breakaway during the 108th Tour de France 2021 Stage 3 a 1829km stage from Lorient to Pontivy LeTour TDF2021 on June 28 2021 in Pontivy France Photo by Michael SteeleGetty Images

The breakaway during stage 3 at the Tour de France - Ide Schelling (Bora-Hansgrohe), Michael Schär (AG2R Citroën), Cyril Barthe (B&B Hotels), Maxime Chevalier (B&B Hotels), Jelle Wallays (Cofidis) (Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 20 of 41

Breakaway riders Team BB KTMs Cyril Barthe of France Team Bora Hansgrohes Ide Schelling of Netherlands and Team BB KTMs Maxime Chevalier of France compete during the 3rd stage of the 108th edition of the Tour de France cycling race 182 km between Lorient and Pontivy on June 28 2021 Photo by AnneChristine POUJOULAT AFP Photo by ANNECHRISTINE POUJOULATAFP via Getty Images

The breakaway during stage 3 at the Tour de France - Ide Schelling (Bora-Hansgrohe), Michael Schär (AG2R Citroën), Cyril Barthe (B&B Hotels), Maxime Chevalier (B&B Hotels), Jelle Wallays (Cofidis) (Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 21 of 41

PONTIVY FRANCE JUNE 28 Mathieu Van Der Poel of The Netherlands and Team AlpecinFenix yellow leader jersey at start during the 108th Tour de France 2021 Stage 3 a 1829km stage from Lorient to Pontivy Canyon Bike LeTour TDF2021 on June 28 2021 in Pontivy France Photo by Chris GraythenGetty Images

Mathieu van de Poel wearing the yellow jersey and riding a yellow-painted Canyon during stage 3 at the Tour de France (Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 22 of 41

PONTIVY FRANCE JUNE 28 Mathieu Van Der Poel of The Netherlands and Team AlpecinFenix yellow leader jersey at start during the 108th Tour de France 2021 Stage 3 a 1829km stage from Lorient to Pontivy LeTour TDF2021 on June 28 2021 in Pontivy France Photo by Chris GraythenGetty Images

Mathieu van der Poel in the overall leader's jersey at the Tour de France (Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 23 of 41

PONTIVY FRANCE JUNE 28 Julian Alaphilippe of France and Team Deceuninck QuickStep Green Points Jersey Mathieu Van Der Poel of The Netherlands and Team AlpecinFenix yellow leader jersey at start during the 108th Tour de France 2021 Stage 3 a 1829km stage from Lorient to Pontivy LeTour TDF2021 on June 28 2021 in Pontivy France Photo by Chris GraythenGetty Images

Julian Alaphilippe and Mathieu van der Poel during stage 3 at the Tour de France (Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 24 of 41

PONTIVY FRANCE JUNE 28 Mathieu Van Der Poel of The Netherlands and Team AlpecinFenix yellow leader jersey at start during the 108th Tour de France 2021 Stage 3 a 1829km stage from Lorient to Pontivy LeTour TDF2021 on June 28 2021 in Pontivy France Photo by Chris GraythenGetty Images

Mathieu van der Poel at the start of stage 3 at the Tour de France (Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 25 of 41

PONTIVY FRANCE JUNE 28 Mathieu Van Der Poel of The Netherlands and Team AlpecinFenix yellow leader jersey at start during the 108th Tour de France 2021 Stage 3 a 1829km stage from Lorient to Pontivy Team Presentation LeTour TDF2021 on June 28 2021 in Pontivy France Photo by Chris GraythenGetty Images

Mathieu van der Poel on stage ahead of the stage 3 at the Tour de France (Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 26 of 41

PONTIVY FRANCE JUNE 28 Jonas Vingegaard of Denmark and Team JumboVisma at start during the 108th Tour de France 2021 Stage 3 a 1829km stage from Lorient to Pontivy Press Media LeTour TDF2021 on June 28 2021 in Pontivy France Photo by Tim de WaeleGetty Images

Primoz Roglic speaks to the press ahead of stage 3 (Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 27 of 41

PONTIVY FRANCE JUNE 28 Peter Sagan of Slovakia and Team BORA Hansgrohe and teammates at start during the 108th Tour de France 2021 Stage 3 a 1829km stage from Lorient to Pontivy Team Presentation LeTour TDF2021 on June 28 2021 in Pontivy France Photo by Chris GraythenGetty Images

Peter Sagan ahead of stage 3 at the Tour de France (Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 28 of 41

PONTIVY FRANCE JUNE 28 Wout Van Aert of Belgium and Team JumboVisma at start during the 108th Tour de France 2021 Stage 3 a 1829km stage from Lorient to Pontivy Press Media LeTour TDF2021 on June 28 2021 in Pontivy France Photo by Tim de WaeleGetty Images

Wout van Aert ahead of stage 3 at the Tour de France (Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 29 of 41

PONTIVY FRANCE JUNE 28 Wout Van Aert of Belgium and Team JumboVisma at start during the 108th Tour de France 2021 Stage 3 a 1829km stage from Lorient to Pontivy Press Media LeTour TDF2021 on June 28 2021 in Pontivy France Photo by Tim de WaeleGetty Images

Wout van Aert speaks to media ahead of stage 3 (Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 30 of 41

PONTIVY FRANCE JUNE 28 Julian Alaphilippe of France and Team Deceuninck QuickStep Green Points Jersey Mathieu Van Der Poel of The Netherlands and Team AlpecinFenix yellow leader jersey Tadej Pogaar of Slovenia and UAETeam Emirates white best young jersey Ide Schelling of The Netherlands and Team BORA Hansgrohe Polka Dot Mountain Jersey Christian Prudhomme of France Director of Le Tour de France Director of ASO The peloton at start during the 108th Tour de France 2021 Stage 3 a 1829km stage from Lorient to Pontivy Landscape LeTour TDF2021 on June 28 2021 in Pontivy France Photo by Tim de WaeleGetty Images

Stage 3 began in dry conditions in Lorient, with forecast of rain in Brittany (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
Image 31 of 41

A moment just after Caleb Ewan (Lotto Soudal) goes down in front of Peter Sagan (Bora-Hansgrohe) on run-in to finish in Pontivy (Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 32 of 41

PONTIVY FRANCE JUNE 28 Caleb Ewan of Australia and Team Lotto Soudal involved in a crash at arrival Jasper De Buyst of Belgium and Team Lotto Soudal during the 108th Tour de France 2021 Stage 3 a 1829km stage from Lorient to Pontivy LeTour TDF2021 on June 28 2021 in Pontivy France Photo by Christophe Ena PoolGetty Images

Caleb Ewan remains on the ground near the finish with teammates stopping to check; he was reported to stand on his own and taken to hospital (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
Image 33 of 41

PONTIVY FRANCE JUNE 28 Peter Sagan of Slovakia and Team BORA Hansgrohe Caleb Ewan of Australia and Team Lotto Soudal involved in a crash at arrival during the 108th Tour de France 2021 Stage 3 a 1829km stage from Lorient to Pontivy Sprint LeTour TDF2021 on June 28 2021 in Pontivy France Photo by Benoit Tessier PoolGetty Images

Caleb Ewan (Lotto Soudal) and Peter Sagan (Bora-Hansgrohe) not able to contest for sprint finish on stage 3 (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
Image 34 of 41

Tour de France 2021 108th Edition 3rd stage Lorient Pontivy 1829 km 28062021 Tim Merlier BEL AlpecinFenix Jasper Philipsen BEL AlpecinFenix photo POOL Stephane MaheBettiniPhoto2021

Alpecin-Fenix teammates - Mathieu van der Poel in yellow jersey and Jasper Philipsen - celebrate Tim Merlier's stage 3 victory (Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 35 of 41

Tour de France 2021 108th Edition 3rd stage Lorient Pontivy 1829 km 28062021 Julian Alaphilippe FRA Deceuninck QuickStep photo POOL David StockmanBettiniPhoto2021

Julian Alaphilippe (Deceuninck-QuickStep) retains points classification lead (Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 36 of 41

Tour de France 2021 108th Edition 3rd stage Lorient Pontivy 1829 km 28062021 Mathieu Van Der Poel NED AlpecinFenix photo POOL David StockmanBettiniPhoto2021

Mathieu van der Poel (Alpecin-Fenix) celebrates second day in yellow (Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 37 of 41

Tour de France 2021 108th Edition 3rd stage Lorient Pontivy 1829 km 28062021 Tim Merlier BEL AlpecinFenix photo POOL David StockmanBettiniPhoto2021

Stage 3 winner Tim Merlier (Alpecin-Fenix) on podium (Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 38 of 41

Tour de France 2021 - 108th Edition - 3rd stage Lorient - Pontivy 182,9 km - 28/06/2021 - Ide Schelling (NED - Bora - Hansgrohe) - photo POOL David Stockman/BettiniPhotoÂ©2021

Ide Schelling (Bora-Hansgrohe) regains lead in mountains classification (Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 39 of 41

Tour de France 2021 - 108th Edition - 3rd stage Lorient - Pontivy 182,9 km - 28/06/2021 - Tadej Pogacar (SLO - UAE Team Emirates) - photo POOL David Stockman/BettiniPhotoÂ©2021

Best Young rider continues as Tadej Pogacar (UAE Team Emirates) (Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 40 of 41

PONTIVY FRANCE JUNE 28 Caleb Ewan of Australia and Team Lotto Soudal involved in a crash at arrival during the 108th Tour de France 2021 Stage 3 a 1829km stage from Lorient to Pontivy LeTour TDF2021 on June 28 2021 in Pontivy France Photo by Stephane Mahe PoolGetty Images

Caleb Ewan's torn Lotto Soudal jersey and bruised back from finish crash (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
Image 41 of 41

PONTIVY FRANCE JUNE 28 Michael Schr of Switzerland and AG2R Citron Team Most Combative Rider celebrates at podium during the 108th Tour de France 2021 Stage 3 a 1829km stage from Lorient to Pontivy Trophy LeTour TDF2021 on June 28 2021 in Pontivy France Photo by Tim de WaeleGetty Images

Michael Schar (AG2R Citroën) was most combative rider on stage 3 for his 176 kilometres in the breakaway (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)

Tim Merlier (Alpecin-Fenix) won his second Grand Tour stage of the year, sprinting to victory on a crash-marred stage 3 of the Tour de France in Pontivy.

The closing kilometres of the day were ruined by a succession of crashes, which saw Primož Roglič (Jumbo-Visma) go down nine kilometres out and lose over 1:21 at the finish.

Another crash hit the middle of the peloton four kilometres out, with Tadej Pogačar (UAE Team Emirates) held up as numerous riders hit the ground, while the sprint for the line saw Caleb Ewan (Lotto Soudal) touch wheels with Merlier, causing him and Peter Sagan (Bora-Hansgrohe) to crash hard inside the final 150 metres.

Merlier sprinted to victory unhindered after a stellar Alpecin-Fenix lead-out, with his teammate Jasper Philipsen taking second place ahead of Nacer Bouhanni (Arkéa-Samsic). Race leader Mathieu van der Poel (Alpecin-Fenix), finished safely in the front group to retain the yellow jersey.

"I'm living a dream, I think. After the Giro, I was already very happy, but now to win a stage at the Tour, the biggest race in the world. I can't believe it," Merlier said after the finish.

"Mathieu said he was going to do the lead-out, and I said, 'you are crazy' but he loves to do it, so then Jasper Philipsen took over for the last 700 metres. It was a great lead-out and I just needed to go the last 150 metres. I looked back and I couldn't believe it, there was nobody else on my wheel. There was a crash, and so that would be the reason, I think.

"I can't believe this, it's a dream," he concluded.

As a result of the crashes, only Richard Carapaz (Ineos Grenadiers) and Julian Alaphilippe (Deceuninck-QuickStep) managed to avoid losing time among the GC men, with groups of riders coming home at 14 seconds and 26 seconds – the latter group including Tadej Pogačar (UAE Team Emirates) and Geraint Thomas (Ineos Grenadiers).

How it unfolded

Stage 3 of the Tour de France took the peloton 182.9 kilometres across southern Brittany from Lorient to Pontivy, giving the sprinters their first opportunity to shine in the race.

A largely flat opening third of the stage gave way to more rolling roads to the finish, though little to trouble any of the sprint contenders. Two category-four climbs lay on the route, the Côte de Cadoudal after 91 kilometres and the Côte de Pluméliaeu after 148 kilometres.

Ide Schelling (Bora-Hansgrohe) was an unsurprising early attacker, having been out in the break on the first two days of the race. The German, wearing polka dots as mountain classification leader Mathieu van der Poel held the maillot jaune, was looking to retake the polka dot jersey.

He was joined out front by two men from Breton team B&B Hotels p/b KTM in Cyril Barthe and Maxime Chevalier, plus Cofidis' Jelle Wallays, and AG2R Citroënman Michael Schär.

With the road behind them blocked at the head of the peloton, the five riders were allowed to ride off, cementing the break of the stage. Shortly afterwards, Lotto Soudal and Groupama-FDJ set to work on the front of the peloton to limit the gap on behalf of their sprinters, Caleb Ewan and Arnaud Démare.

The break's advantage was held in the 2:30 to three-minute mark by the teams, though Mark Cavendish's Deceuninck-QuickStep and Van der Poel's Alpecin-Fenix squads were not present at the front at that point.

A fairly standard sprint stage formula looked to be playing out, with dozens of quiet kilometres lying ahead. However, that was punctured by another crash at the front of the peloton following the carnage of the opening day.

Ineos Grenadiers co-leader Geraint Thomas went down after 37 kilometres following a touch of wheels, while Jumbo-Visma domestique Robert Gesink was left with nowhere to go and ploughed into the Welshman, somersaulting to the floor.

Thomas looked in trouble as he clutched his collarbone/shoulder area, but it emerged that he had dislocated his shoulder rather than broken any bones, and he was able to continue, catching back on with 125 kilometres to go. For Gesink, meanwhile, it was a less happy ending as he was forced to abandon the Tour due to his injuries.

20 kilometres later, the rain that hit at around the time of the crash stopped, and the break passed into the final 100 kilometres towards the Côte de Cadoudal with an advantage of 2:30 on the peloton.

Schelling went on the move on the climb, and he was given no contest by his breakmates as he picked up another point to go equal top in the KOM standings. Little action came in the following kilometres, barring a crash for Qhubeka NextHash riders Sean Bennett and Nic Dlamini, though the work in the peloton brought the gap down to 1:30 by the intermediate sprint after 118 kilometres.

Barthe led the break though, but the real interest lay in the sprinters back in the peloton. Bahrain Victorious, Lotto Soudal and Deceuninck-QuickStep put together lead outs for Sonny Colbrelli, Ewan and Cavendish, with the Australian just shading it ahead of the Manxman at the line.

The riders just behind were neck and neck too, and the final result saw 11 points going to Ewan, 10 to Cavendish, eight to Colbrelli, seven to Démare, six to Peter Sagan, and five to Michael Matthews.

All that stood between the riders and the final sprint at that point was the second climb of the Côte de Pluméliaeu, 34 kilometres out from the finish. With Schelling no longer in the break by that point, there was no tension on the hill as Wallays led the remaining breakaway riders over the top.

Back in the peloton, the sprint and GC teams had fully taken charge of proceedings, with Jumbo-Visma, Deceuninck-QuickStep, Ineos Grenadiers and Bahrain Victorious all working at the front as the stage reached its final kilometres.

Team DSM, Groupama-FDJ and Alpecin-Fenix also moved up as the riders reached the final 10 kilometres, as the remains of the break were reabsorbed. But at the 10-kilometre mark, a spate of crashes hit the peloton.

The first of the two spills saw Groupama-FDJ rider Valentin Madouas caught up along with Movistar's Miguel Ángel López, while Jumbo-Visma GC favourite Primož Roglič came a cropper a kilometre later, shredding his jersey and shorts as he hit the ground.

The majority of the Dutch squad waited back for Roglič, attempting to bring him back across what was then a one-minute gap to the reduced peloton. Up front, the break was caught, but the situation looked grim for the Slovenian with five kilometres to run.

A technical final run-in lay ahead, including tight turns on and off a bridge just outside the two-kilometre mark and a near-hairpin at 1.5 kilometre out. Before the riders could reach those difficulties, however, there was another crash at four kilometres to go, with half a dozen riders – at least – going down.

Yellow jersey man Van der Poel hit the front for the final two kilometres – with Roglič still a minute down, working for his sprinter Tim Merlier. The Alpecin-Fenix lead-out took over in the final kilometre.

The Belgian squad played it to perfection, depositing Merlier on the front in the final 150 metres, but just behind there was yet more carnage as Ewan hit the ground after touching his wheel. Sagan had nowhere to go and went down too, while Bouhanni avoided the crash to take third place.

Results
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Tim Merlier (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix 4:01:28
2Jasper Philipsen (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix
3Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) Team Arkea-Samsic
4Davide Ballerini (Ita) Deceuninck-QuickStep
5Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bahrain Victorious
6Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Deceuninck-QuickStep
7Mathieu van der Poel (Ned) Alpecin-Fenix
8Cees Bol (Ned) Team DSM
9Anthony Turgis (Fra) TotalEnergies
10Maximilian Walscheid (Ger) Qhubeka-NextHash
11Matej Mohoric (Slo) Bahrain Victorious
12Miles Scotson (Aus) Groupama-FDJ
13Richard Carapaz (Ecu) Ineos Grenadiers
14Søren Kragh Andersen (Den) Team DSM
15Wout Van Aert (Bel) Jumbo-Visma
16Jonas Rickaert (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix
17Nils Eekhoff (Ned) Team DSM
18Michael Matthews (Aus) Team BikeExchange 0:00:14
19Enric Mas Nicolau (Spa) Movistar Team
20Boy van Poppel (Ned) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux
21Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
22Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana-Premier Tech
23Guillaume Boivin (Can) Israel Start-up Nation
24Fabien Doubey (Fra) TotalEnergies
25Nairo Quintana (Col) Team Arkea-Samsic
26Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Bora-Hansgrohe
27Pierre Latour (Fra) TotalEnergies
28Victor Campenaerts (Bel) Qhubeka-NextHash
29Sergio Henao Montoya (Col) Qhubeka-NextHash
30Loïc Vliegen (Bel) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux
31Jan Bakelants (Bel) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux
32Jonas Koch (Ger) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux
33Danny van Poppel (Ned) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux
34Carlos Barbero (Spa) Qhubeka-NextHash
35Tadej Pogacar (Slo) UAE Team Emirates 0:00:26
36Mikkel Bjerg (Den) UAE Team Emirates
37Sergio Higuita Garcia (Col) EF Education-Nippo
38Ivan Garcia Cortina (Spa) Movistar Team
39Magnus Cort (Den) EF Education-Nippo
40Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek-Segafredo
41Luka Mezgec (Slo) Team BikeExchange
42David Gaudu (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
43Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana-Premier Tech
44Rigoberto Uran (Col) EF Education-Nippo
45Toms Skujins (Lat) Trek-Segafredo
46Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) AG2R Citroën Team
47Joris Nieuwenhuis (Ned) Team DSM
48Geraint Thomas (GBr) Ineos Grenadiers
49Esteban Chaves Rubio (Col) Team BikeExchange
50Louis Meintjes (RSA) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux
51Julien Bernard (Fra) Trek-Segafredo
52Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
53Wout Poels (Ned) Bahrain Victorious
54Cyril Gautier (Fra) B&B Hotels p/b KTM
55Fred Wright (GBr) Bahrain Victorious
56Vegard Stake Laengen (Nor) UAE Team Emirates
57Aurélien Paret Peintre (Fra) AG2R Citroën Team
58Xandro Meurisse (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix
59Oliver Naesen (Bel) AG2R Citroën Team
60Dorian Godon (Fra) AG2R Citroën Team
61Elie Gesbert (Fra) Team Arkea-Samsic
62Kasper Asgreen (Den) Deceuninck-QuickStep
63Stefan Küng (Swi) Groupama-FDJ
64Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) TotalEnergies
65Julien Simon (Fra) TotalEnergies
66Mark Donovan (GBr) Team DSM
67Lucas Hamilton (Aus) Team BikeExchange
68Davide Formolo (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
69Richie Porte (Aus) Ineos Grenadiers
70Ruben Guerreiro (Por) EF Education-Nippo
71Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Groupama-FDJ
72Mattia Cattaneo (Ita) Deceuninck-QuickStep
73Ben O'Connor (Aus) AG2R Citroën Team
74Quentin Pacher (Fra) B&B Hotels p/b KTM
75Guillaume Martin (Fra) Cofidis
76Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Team Arkea-Samsic
77Michael Mørkøv (Den) Deceuninck-QuickStep 0:00:38
78Cyril Barthe (Fra) B&B Hotels p/b KTM 0:00:44
79Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek-Segafredo 0:00:53
80Peter Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe
81Franck Bonnamour (Fra) B&B Hotels p/b KTM 0:01:06
82Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Ineos Grenadiers 0:01:13
83Rick Zabel (Ger) Israel Start-up Nation 0:01:15
84Georg Zimmermann (Ger) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux
85André Greipel (Ger) Israel Start-up Nation
86Kenny Elissonde (Fra) Trek-Segafredo
87Michael Valgren (Den) EF Education-Nippo
88Stefan Bissegger (Swi) EF Education-Nippo
89Lorenzo Rota (Ita) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux
90Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team 0:01:21
91Mike Teunissen (Ned) Jumbo-Visma
92Primoz Roglic (Slo) Jumbo-Visma
93Miguel Angel Lopez Moreno (Col) Movistar Team
94Pello Bilbao Lopez De Armentia (Spa) Bahrain Victorious
95Dylan Teuns (Bel) Bahrain Victorious
96Jonas Vingegaard (Den) Jumbo-Visma
97Silvan Dillier (Swi) Alpecin-Fenix
98Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Jumbo-Visma
99Pierre Rolland (Fra) B&B Hotels p/b KTM
100Imanol Erviti (Spa) Movistar Team
101Rui Costa (Por) UAE Team Emirates 0:01:27
102Nicholas Dlamini (RSA) Qhubeka-NextHash 0:01:35
103Connor Swift (GBr) Team Arkea-Samsic 0:01:45
104Carlos Verona Quintanilla (Spa) Movistar Team 0:01:56
105Neilson Powless (USA) EF Education-Nippo
106Stefan De Bod (RSA) Astana-Premier Tech
107Mads Pedersen (Den) Trek-Segafredo 0:01:59
108Edward Theuns (Bel) Trek-Segafredo
109Jonathan Castroviejo Nicolas (Spa) Ineos Grenadiers 0:02:03
110Omar Fraile Matarranz (Spa) Astana-Premier Tech
111Ion Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Astana-Premier Tech
112Nans Peters (Fra) AG2R Citroën Team 0:02:06
113Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Team DSM
114Cristian Rodriguez Martin (Spa) TotalEnergies 0:02:07
115Victor de la Parte (Spa) TotalEnergies
116Benoit Cosnefroy (Fra) AG2R Citroën Team
117Patrick Konrad (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe
118Jelle Wallays (Bel) Cofidis
119Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) Alpecin-Fenix
120Petr Vakoc (Cze) Alpecin-Fenix
121Daniel Martin (Irl) Israel Start-up Nation 0:02:11
122Luke Rowe (GBr) Ineos Grenadiers
123Chris Froome (GBr) Israel Start-up Nation
124Reto Hollenstein (Swi) Israel Start-up Nation
125Michael Woods (Can) Israel Start-up Nation
126Michael Schär (Swi) AG2R Citroën Team
127Christophe Laporte (Fra) Cofidis
128Simon Geschke (Ger) Cofidis
129Casper Pedersen (Den) Team DSM
130Simon Yates (GBr) Team BikeExchange
131Tony Martin (Ger) Jumbo-Visma 0:02:15
132Brandon McNulty (USA) UAE Team Emirates
133Rafal Majka (Pol) UAE Team Emirates
134Michael Gogl (Aut) Qhubeka-NextHash 0:02:22
135Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:02:32
136Ruben Fernandez (Spa) Cofidis 0:02:37
137Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Soudal
138Hugo Houle (Can) Astana-Premier Tech 0:02:39
139Lukas Pöstlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:02:42
140Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Ineos Grenadiers 0:02:46
141Luke Durbridge (Aus) Team BikeExchange 0:02:47
142Dylan van Baarle (Ned) Ineos Grenadiers
143Nils Politt (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:02:56
144Tim Declercq (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep
145Jesus Herrada (Spa) Cofidis 0:02:59
146Anthony Perez (Fra) Cofidis
147Dmitriy Gruzdev (Kaz) Astana-Premier Tech 0:03:00
148Marc Hirschi (Swi) UAE Team Emirates
149Alex Aranburu Deba (Spa) Astana-Premier Tech
150Brent Van Moer (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:03:51
151Harry Sweeny (Aus) Lotto Soudal 0:03:52
152Christopher Juul-Jensen (Den) Team BikeExchange
153Bruno Armirail (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 0:04:11
154Arnaud Demare (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
155Jorge Arcas (Spa) Movistar Team 0:04:57
156Dries Devenyns (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep
157Omer Goldstein (Isr) Israel Start-up Nation
158Jeremy Cabot (Fra) TotalEnergies
159Valentin Madouas (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 0:05:01
160Pierre-Luc Périchon (Fra) Cofidis
161Simon Clarke (Aus) Qhubeka-NextHash
162Sean Bennett (USA) Qhubeka-NextHash
163Amund Grøndahl Jansen (Nor) Team BikeExchange
164Sepp Kuss (USA) Jumbo-Visma
165Jonas Rutsch (Ger) EF Education-Nippo 0:05:03
166Maxime Chevalier (Fra) B&B Hotels p/b KTM 0:05:20
167Bryan Coquard (Fra) B&B Hotels p/b KTM 0:05:21
168Mark Cavendish (GBr) Deceuninck-QuickStep 0:05:28
169Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:06:07
170Roger Kluge (Ger) Lotto Soudal 0:06:08
171Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Arkea-Samsic 0:06:37
172Daniel McLay (GBr) Team Arkea-Samsic 0:06:39
173Clément Russo (Fra) Team Arkea-Samsic 0:07:36
174Jasper De Buyst (Bel) Lotto Soudal
175Daniel Oss (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:07:39
176Ide Schelling (Ned) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:07:41
177Marco Haller (Aut) Bahrain Victorious 0:08:36
178Caleb Ewan (Aus) Lotto Soudal
DNFRobert Gesink (Ned) Jumbo-Visma
DNFJack Haig (Aus) Bahrain Victorious

Sprint 1 - La Fourchette (Pleugriffet) km. 118.3
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Cyril Barthe (Fra) B&B Hotels p/b KTM 20
2Maxime Chevalier (Fra) B&B Hotels p/b KTM 17
3Michael Schär (Swi) AG2R Citroën Team 15
4Jelle Wallays (Bel) Cofidis 13
5Caleb Ewan (Aus) Lotto Soudal 11
6Mark Cavendish (GBr) Deceuninck-QuickStep 10
7Michael Mørkøv (Den) Deceuninck-QuickStep 9
8Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bahrain Victorious 8
9Arnaud Demare (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 7
10Peter Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe 6
11Michael Matthews (Aus) Team BikeExchange 5
12Jasper Philipsen (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix 4
13Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Groupama-FDJ 3
14Marco Haller (Aut) Bahrain Victorious 2
15Daniel Oss (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe 1

Sprint 2 - Pontivy km. 182.9
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Tim Merlier (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix 50
2Jasper Philipsen (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix 30
3Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) Team Arkea-Samsic 20
4Davide Ballerini (Ita) Deceuninck-QuickStep 18
5Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bahrain Victorious 16
6Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Deceuninck-QuickStep 14
7Mathieu van der Poel (Ned) Alpecin-Fenix 12
8Cees Bol (Ned) Team DSM 10
9Anthony Turgis (Fra) TotalEnergies 8
10Maximilian Walscheid (Ger) Qhubeka-NextHash 7
11Matej Mohoric (Slo) Bahrain Victorious 6
12Miles Scotson (Aus) Groupama-FDJ 5
13Richard Carapaz (Ecu) Ineos Grenadiers 4
14Søren Kragh Andersen (Den) Team DSM 3
15Wout Van Aert (Bel) Jumbo-Visma 2

Mountain 1 - Côte De Cadoudal km. 91.1
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Ide Schelling (Ned) Bora-Hansgrohe 1

Mountain 2 - Côte De Pluméliau km. 148.6
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jelle Wallays (Bel) Cofidis 1

Young riders
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jasper Philipsen (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix 4:01:28
2Nils Eekhoff (Ned) Team DSM
3Tadej Pogacar (Slo) UAE Team Emirates 0:00:26
4Mikkel Bjerg (Den) UAE Team Emirates
5Sergio Higuita Garcia (Col) EF Education-Nippo
6David Gaudu (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
7Joris Nieuwenhuis (Ned) Team DSM
8Fred Wright (GBr) Bahrain Victorious
9Aurélien Paret Peintre (Fra) AG2R Citroën Team
10Dorian Godon (Fra) AG2R Citroën Team
11Mark Donovan (GBr) Team DSM
12Lucas Hamilton (Aus) Team BikeExchange
13Cyril Barthe (Fra) B&B Hotels p/b KTM 0:00:44
14Georg Zimmermann (Ger) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux 0:01:15
15Stefan Bissegger (Swi) EF Education-Nippo
16Jonas Vingegaard (Den) Jumbo-Visma 0:01:21
17Neilson Powless (USA) EF Education-Nippo 0:01:56
18Stefan De Bod (RSA) Astana-Premier Tech
19Casper Pedersen (Den) Team DSM 0:02:11
20Brandon McNulty (USA) UAE Team Emirates 0:02:15
21Marc Hirschi (Swi) UAE Team Emirates 0:03:00
22Brent Van Moer (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:03:51
23Harry Sweeny (Aus) Lotto Soudal 0:03:52
24Omer Goldstein (Isr) Israel Start-up Nation 0:04:57
25Valentin Madouas (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 0:05:01
26Sean Bennett (USA) Qhubeka-NextHash
27Jonas Rutsch (Ger) EF Education-Nippo 0:05:03
28Maxime Chevalier (Fra) B&B Hotels p/b KTM 0:05:20
29Ide Schelling (Ned) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:07:41

Combativity
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Michael Schär (Swi) AG2R Citroën Team

Teams
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Alpecin-Fenix 12:04:24
2Team DSM
3Bahrain Victorious 0:00:26
4Deceuninck-QuickStep
5TotalEnergies 0:00:28
6Qhubeka-NextHash
7Team Arkea-Samsic 0:00:40
8Bora-Hansgrohe
9Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux 0:00:42
10Groupama-FDJ 0:00:52
11Ineos Grenadiers
12Trek-Segafredo 0:01:06
13Team BikeExchange
14EF Education-Nippo 0:01:18
15UAE Team Emirates
16AG2R Citroën Team
17B&B Hotels p/b KTM 0:01:36
18Movistar Team 0:02:01
19Astana-Premier Tech 0:02:36
20Jumbo-Visma 0:02:42
21Israel Start-up Nation 0:02:44
22Cofidis 0:04:44
23Lotto Soudal 0:05:09

General classification after stage 3
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Mathieu van der Poel (Ned) Alpecin-Fenix 12:58:53
2Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Deceuninck-QuickStep 0:00:08
3Richard Carapaz (Ecu) Ineos Grenadiers 0:00:31
4Wout Van Aert (Bel) Jumbo-Visma
5Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:00:38
6Tadej Pogacar (Slo) UAE Team Emirates 0:00:39
7Enric Mas Nicolau (Spa) Movistar Team 0:00:40
8Nairo Quintana (Col) Team Arkea-Samsic
9Pierre Latour (Fra) TotalEnergies 0:00:45
10Sergio Higuita Garcia (Col) EF Education-Nippo 0:00:52
11Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek-Segafredo
12David Gaudu (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
13Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana-Premier Tech
14Esteban Chaves Rubio (Col) Team BikeExchange
15Rigoberto Uran (Col) EF Education-Nippo
16Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 0:00:55
17Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana-Premier Tech
18Geraint Thomas (GBr) Ineos Grenadiers 0:01:07
19Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bahrain Victorious 0:01:12
20Primoz Roglic (Slo) Jumbo-Visma 0:01:35
21Lucas Hamilton (Aus) Team BikeExchange 0:01:42
22Kasper Asgreen (Den) Deceuninck-QuickStep 0:01:43
23Jonas Vingegaard (Den) Jumbo-Visma 0:01:47
24Pello Bilbao Lopez De Armentia (Spa) Bahrain Victorious
25Sergio Henao Montoya (Col) Qhubeka-NextHash 0:02:21
26Toms Skujins (Lat) Trek-Segafredo 0:02:26
27Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:02:33
28Guillaume Martin (Fra) Cofidis
29Søren Kragh Andersen (Den) Team DSM 0:02:50
30Anthony Turgis (Fra) TotalEnergies 0:03:04
31Michael Matthews (Aus) Team BikeExchange 0:03:06
32Ruben Guerreiro (Por) EF Education-Nippo 0:03:09
33Louis Meintjes (RSA) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux 0:03:15
34Aurélien Paret Peintre (Fra) AG2R Citroën Team
35Wout Poels (Ned) Bahrain Victorious
36Quentin Pacher (Fra) B&B Hotels p/b KTM
37Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Team DSM 0:03:23
38Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Jumbo-Visma 0:03:28
39Matej Mohoric (Slo) Bahrain Victorious 0:03:29
40Ben O'Connor (Aus) AG2R Citroën Team 0:03:31
41Richie Porte (Aus) Ineos Grenadiers 0:03:34
42Miguel Angel Lopez Moreno (Col) Movistar Team 0:03:43
43Alex Aranburu Deba (Spa) Astana-Premier Tech 0:03:46
44Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) AG2R Citroën Team 0:03:51
45Xandro Meurisse (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix
46Davide Formolo (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 0:04:27
47Jan Bakelants (Bel) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux 0:04:40
48Stefan Küng (Swi) Groupama-FDJ 0:04:51
49Pierre Rolland (Fra) B&B Hotels p/b KTM 0:05:05
50Stefan De Bod (RSA) Astana-Premier Tech 0:05:33
51Michael Valgren (Den) EF Education-Nippo 0:05:40
52Dylan Teuns (Bel) Bahrain Victorious 0:05:49
53Neilson Powless (USA) EF Education-Nippo 0:06:01
54Guillaume Boivin (Can) Israel Start-up Nation 0:06:04
55Ivan Garcia Cortina (Spa) Movistar Team 0:06:13
56Mark Donovan (GBr) Team DSM
57Mattia Cattaneo (Ita) Deceuninck-QuickStep
58Michael Gogl (Aut) Qhubeka-NextHash 0:06:47
59Elie Gesbert (Fra) Team Arkea-Samsic 0:06:51
60Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team 0:07:12
61Joris Nieuwenhuis (Ned) Team DSM 0:07:14
62Simon Yates (GBr) Team BikeExchange 0:07:22
63Franck Bonnamour (Fra) B&B Hotels p/b KTM 0:07:38
64Luka Mezgec (Slo) Team BikeExchange 0:07:41
65Julien Bernard (Fra) Trek-Segafredo 0:07:54
66Kenny Elissonde (Fra) Trek-Segafredo 0:07:57
67Simon Geschke (Ger) Cofidis 0:08:04
68Peter Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:08:16
69Fabien Doubey (Fra) TotalEnergies 0:08:23
70Daniel Martin (Irl) Israel Start-up Nation 0:08:30
71Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Ineos Grenadiers 0:08:41
72Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Team Arkea-Samsic 0:08:42
73Jonas Rickaert (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix 0:08:44
74Boy van Poppel (Ned) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux 0:08:51
75Oliver Naesen (Bel) AG2R Citroën Team 0:09:10
76Julien Simon (Fra) TotalEnergies 0:09:18
77Rui Costa (Por) UAE Team Emirates 0:09:20
78Cyril Barthe (Fra) B&B Hotels p/b KTM 0:09:28
79Dries Devenyns (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep 0:09:36
80Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:09:47
81Dylan van Baarle (Ned) Ineos Grenadiers 0:10:02
82Victor de la Parte (Spa) TotalEnergies 0:10:16
83Rafal Majka (Pol) UAE Team Emirates 0:10:24
84Connor Swift (GBr) Team Arkea-Samsic 0:10:39
85Stefan Bissegger (Swi) EF Education-Nippo 0:10:55
86Magnus Cort (Den) EF Education-Nippo 0:10:58
87Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) TotalEnergies
88Ruben Fernandez (Spa) Cofidis
89Hugo Houle (Can) Astana-Premier Tech 0:11:03
90Nils Eekhoff (Ned) Team DSM 0:11:13
91Michael Woods (Can) Israel Start-up Nation 0:11:18
92Carlos Verona Quintanilla (Spa) Movistar Team 0:11:27
93Omar Fraile Matarranz (Spa) Astana-Premier Tech 0:11:34
94Jonathan Castroviejo Nicolas (Spa) Ineos Grenadiers
95Cristian Rodriguez Martin (Spa) TotalEnergies 0:11:38
96Brent Van Moer (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:11:43
97Brandon McNulty (USA) UAE Team Emirates 0:11:48
98Christophe Laporte (Fra) Cofidis 0:11:51
99Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Ineos Grenadiers 0:12:17
100Cyril Gautier (Fra) B&B Hotels p/b KTM 0:12:27
101Valentin Madouas (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 0:12:29
102Dorian Godon (Fra) AG2R Citroën Team 0:13:15
103Silvan Dillier (Swi) Alpecin-Fenix 0:13:32
104Ion Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Astana-Premier Tech 0:13:41
105Patrick Konrad (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:13:44
106Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek-Segafredo 0:13:48
107Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Arkea-Samsic 0:14:08
108Loïc Vliegen (Bel) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux 0:14:17
109Vegard Stake Laengen (Nor) UAE Team Emirates 0:14:39
110Bruno Armirail (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 0:14:44
111Victor Campenaerts (Bel) Qhubeka-NextHash 0:14:52
112Nans Peters (Fra) AG2R Citroën Team 0:14:55
113Fred Wright (GBr) Bahrain Victorious 0:15:15
114Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) Alpecin-Fenix 0:15:37
115Imanol Erviti (Spa) Movistar Team 0:16:10
116Jonas Rutsch (Ger) EF Education-Nippo 0:16:49
117Sean Bennett (USA) Qhubeka-NextHash 0:17:02
118Michael Schär (Swi) AG2R Citroën Team
119Carlos Barbero (Spa) Qhubeka-NextHash 0:17:18
120Lorenzo Rota (Ita) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux 0:17:31
121Benoit Cosnefroy (Fra) AG2R Citroën Team 0:17:32
122Jasper Philipsen (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix 0:18:32
123Davide Ballerini (Ita) Deceuninck-QuickStep 0:18:42
124Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) Team Arkea-Samsic 0:18:45
125Luke Rowe (GBr) Ineos Grenadiers 0:18:46
126Miles Scotson (Aus) Groupama-FDJ 0:18:49
127Jelle Wallays (Bel) Cofidis 0:18:59
128Jonas Koch (Ger) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux 0:19:03
129Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Groupama-FDJ 0:19:15
130Maximilian Walscheid (Ger) Qhubeka-NextHash 0:19:17
131Caleb Ewan (Aus) Lotto Soudal 0:19:23
132Lukas Pöstlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:19:32
133Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:19:33
134Petr Vakoc (Cze) Alpecin-Fenix 0:19:34
135Maxime Chevalier (Fra) B&B Hotels p/b KTM 0:19:38
136Simon Clarke (Aus) Qhubeka-NextHash 0:19:49
137Michael Mørkøv (Den) Deceuninck-QuickStep 0:20:01
138Anthony Perez (Fra) Cofidis 0:20:03
139Nicholas Dlamini (RSA) Qhubeka-NextHash 0:20:13
140Danny van Poppel (Ned) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux 0:20:16
141Jesus Herrada (Spa) Cofidis 0:20:22
142Jorge Arcas (Spa) Movistar Team 0:21:10
143Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:21:15
144Christopher Juul-Jensen (Den) Team BikeExchange 0:21:32
145Tim Merlier (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix 0:21:44
146Dmitriy Gruzdev (Kaz) Astana-Premier Tech 0:21:56
147Tim Declercq (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep 0:22:08
148Mikkel Bjerg (Den) UAE Team Emirates 0:22:31
149Luke Durbridge (Aus) Team BikeExchange 0:22:34
150Arnaud Demare (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 0:23:00
151Daniel Oss (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:23:02
152Cees Bol (Ned) Team DSM 0:23:03
153Nils Politt (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:23:16
154Jeremy Cabot (Fra) TotalEnergies 0:23:46
155Pierre-Luc Périchon (Fra) Cofidis 0:24:08
156Mark Cavendish (GBr) Deceuninck-QuickStep 0:24:40
157Casper Pedersen (Den) Team DSM 0:24:46
158Georg Zimmermann (Ger) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux 0:25:15
159Sepp Kuss (USA) Jumbo-Visma 0:25:28
160Roger Kluge (Ger) Lotto Soudal 0:25:31
161André Greipel (Ger) Israel Start-up Nation 0:25:36
162Harry Sweeny (Aus) Lotto Soudal 0:25:57
163Edward Theuns (Bel) Trek-Segafredo 0:26:31
164Mike Teunissen (Ned) Jumbo-Visma 0:27:06
165Omer Goldstein (Isr) Israel Start-up Nation 0:27:25
166Jasper De Buyst (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:27:38
167Bryan Coquard (Fra) B&B Hotels p/b KTM 0:27:41
168Chris Froome (GBr) Israel Start-up Nation 0:28:19
169Rick Zabel (Ger) Israel Start-up Nation 0:29:15
170Mads Pedersen (Den) Trek-Segafredo 0:29:52
171Reto Hollenstein (Swi) Israel Start-up Nation 0:30:04
172Marc Hirschi (Swi) UAE Team Emirates 0:30:25
173Marco Haller (Aut) Bahrain Victorious 0:31:28
174Tony Martin (Ger) Jumbo-Visma 0:32:00
175Ide Schelling (Ned) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:32:58
176Daniel McLay (GBr) Team Arkea-Samsic 0:34:17
177Amund Grøndahl Jansen (Nor) Team BikeExchange 0:34:46
178Clément Russo (Fra) Team Arkea-Samsic 0:35:03

Points Classification
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Deceuninck-QuickStep 80
2Mathieu van der Poel (Ned) Alpecin-Fenix 62
3Tim Merlier (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix 50
4Michael Matthews (Aus) Team BikeExchange 50
5Tadej Pogacar (Slo) UAE Team Emirates 44
6Jasper Philipsen (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix 41
7Primoz Roglic (Slo) Jumbo-Visma 40
8Caleb Ewan (Aus) Lotto Soudal 37
9Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Bora-Hansgrohe 34
10Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) Team Arkea-Samsic 33
11Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bahrain Victorious 32
12Ide Schelling (Ned) Bora-Hansgrohe 31
13Peter Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe 24
14Mark Cavendish (GBr) Deceuninck-QuickStep 24
15Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek-Segafredo 22
16Arnaud Demare (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 22
17Cyril Barthe (Fra) B&B Hotels p/b KTM 20
18Edward Theuns (Bel) Trek-Segafredo 20
19Sergio Higuita Garcia (Col) EF Education-Nippo 20
20Davide Ballerini (Ita) Deceuninck-QuickStep 18
21Jonas Koch (Ger) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux 17
22Maxime Chevalier (Fra) B&B Hotels p/b KTM 17
23Jonas Vingegaard (Den) Jumbo-Visma 16
24David Gaudu (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 15
25Michael Schär (Swi) AG2R Citroën Team 15
26Michael Mørkøv (Den) Deceuninck-QuickStep 15
27Jeremy Cabot (Fra) TotalEnergies 15
28Jelle Wallays (Bel) Cofidis 13
29Anthony Perez (Fra) Cofidis 13
30Bryan Coquard (Fra) B&B Hotels p/b KTM 12
31Simon Clarke (Aus) Qhubeka-NextHash 10
32Cees Bol (Ned) Team DSM 10
33Richard Carapaz (Ecu) Ineos Grenadiers 9
34Pierre Latour (Fra) TotalEnergies 8
35Anthony Turgis (Fra) TotalEnergies 8
36Geraint Thomas (GBr) Ineos Grenadiers 7
37Maximilian Walscheid (Ger) Qhubeka-NextHash 7
38Jasper De Buyst (Bel) Lotto Soudal 7
39Enric Mas Nicolau (Spa) Movistar Team 6
40Esteban Chaves Rubio (Col) Team BikeExchange 6
41Matej Mohoric (Slo) Bahrain Victorious 6
42Michael Woods (Can) Israel Start-up Nation 6
43Pello Bilbao Lopez De Armentia (Spa) Bahrain Victorious 5
44Luka Mezgec (Slo) Team BikeExchange 5
45Miles Scotson (Aus) Groupama-FDJ 5
46Daniel Oss (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe 5
47Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana-Premier Tech 3
48Søren Kragh Andersen (Den) Team DSM 3
49Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Groupama-FDJ 3
50Tony Martin (Ger) Jumbo-Visma 3
51Wout Van Aert (Bel) Jumbo-Visma 2
52Nairo Quintana (Col) Team Arkea-Samsic 2
53Marco Haller (Aut) Bahrain Victorious 2
54Mads Pedersen (Den) Trek-Segafredo 1

Mountains Classification
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Ide Schelling (Ned) Bora-Hansgrohe 5
2Mathieu van der Poel (Ned) Alpecin-Fenix 4
3Anthony Perez (Fra) Cofidis 3
4Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Deceuninck-QuickStep 2
5Edward Theuns (Bel) Trek-Segafredo 2
6Tadej Pogacar (Slo) UAE Team Emirates 2
7Victor Campenaerts (Bel) Qhubeka-NextHash 1
8Jelle Wallays (Bel) Cofidis 1
9Danny van Poppel (Ned) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux 1
10Michael Matthews (Aus) Team BikeExchange 1

Young Riders Classification
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Tadej Pogacar (Slo) UAE Team Emirates 12:59:32
2Sergio Higuita Garcia (Col) EF Education-Nippo 0:00:13
3David Gaudu (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
4Lucas Hamilton (Aus) Team BikeExchange 0:01:03
5Jonas Vingegaard (Den) Jumbo-Visma 0:01:08
6Aurélien Paret Peintre (Fra) AG2R Citroën Team 0:02:36
7Stefan De Bod (RSA) Astana-Premier Tech 0:04:54
8Neilson Powless (USA) EF Education-Nippo 0:05:22
9Mark Donovan (GBr) Team DSM 0:05:34
10Joris Nieuwenhuis (Ned) Team DSM 0:06:35
11Cyril Barthe (Fra) B&B Hotels p/b KTM 0:08:49
12Stefan Bissegger (Swi) EF Education-Nippo 0:10:16
13Nils Eekhoff (Ned) Team DSM 0:10:34
14Brent Van Moer (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:11:04
15Brandon McNulty (USA) UAE Team Emirates 0:11:09
16Valentin Madouas (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 0:11:50
17Dorian Godon (Fra) AG2R Citroën Team 0:12:36
18Fred Wright (GBr) Bahrain Victorious 0:14:36
19Jonas Rutsch (Ger) EF Education-Nippo 0:16:10
20Sean Bennett (USA) Qhubeka-NextHash 0:16:23
21Jasper Philipsen (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix 0:17:53
22Maxime Chevalier (Fra) B&B Hotels p/b KTM 0:18:59
23Mikkel Bjerg (Den) UAE Team Emirates 0:21:52
24Casper Pedersen (Den) Team DSM 0:24:07
25Georg Zimmermann (Ger) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux 0:24:36
26Harry Sweeny (Aus) Lotto Soudal 0:25:18
27Omer Goldstein (Isr) Israel Start-up Nation 0:26:46
28Marc Hirschi (Swi) UAE Team Emirates 0:29:46
29Ide Schelling (Ned) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:32:19

Teams Classification
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Bahrain Victorious 38:59:09
2Jumbo-Visma 0:01:33
3Trek-Segafredo 0:01:43
4Astana-Premier Tech 0:01:59
5EF Education-Nippo 0:02:02
6Team BikeExchange 0:02:20
7Ineos Grenadiers 0:02:42
8Deceuninck-QuickStep 0:03:56
9Movistar Team 0:04:26
10Bora-Hansgrohe 0:06:46
11Team DSM 0:07:24
12Alpecin-Fenix 0:07:27
13Team Arkea-Samsic 0:08:04
14AG2R Citroën Team 0:08:07
15B&B Hotels p/b KTM 0:08:54
16TotalEnergies 0:09:01
17Groupama-FDJ 0:10:08
18UAE Team Emirates 0:10:30
19Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux 0:13:57
20Cofidis 0:14:51
21Qhubeka-NextHash 0:16:31
22Israel Start-up Nation 0:21:30
23Lotto Soudal 0:31:12

Latest on Cyclingnews