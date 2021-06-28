Tour de France: Tim Merlier wins crash-marred stage 3

Image 1 of 41 Tim Merlier (Alpecin-Fenix) wins stage 3 in Pontivy (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 2 of 41 Celebrating the stage 3 sprint win is Tim Merlier of Alpecin-Fenix (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 3 of 41 Alpecin-Fenix goes 1-2 in the final sprint that saw Caleb Ewan (Lotto Soudal) and Peter Sagan (Bora-Hansgrohe) in crash - Tim Merlier for the win and Jasper Philipsen in second (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 4 of 41 There were three significant crashes in the final 10km of stage 3, this one between Caleb Ewan (Lotto Soudal) and Peter Sagan (Bora-Hansgrohe) in the closing metres to the finish (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 5 of 41 Primoz Roglic (Jumbo-Visma) crashed on side of the road with 10km to go and shows road rash at finish (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 6 of 41 The peloton passes the famous Carnac stones in Brittany on stage 3 at the Tour de France (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 7 of 41 Ide Schelling (Bora-Hansgrohe) takes KOM points on first of two category four climbs on stage 3 (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 8 of 41 With 57km to go, Julian Alaphilippe (Deceuninck-QuickStep) has a front wheel puncture (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 9 of 41 Julian Alaphilippe (Deceuninck-QuickStep) sports the green points jersey on stage 3 (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 10 of 41 Geraint Thomas is back on his bike after a crash and back in the race (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 11 of 41 Geraint Thomas (Ineos Grenadiers) crashes during stage 3 at the Tour de France (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 12 of 41 Geraint Thomas (Ineos Grenadiers) crashes during stage 3 at the Tour de France (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 13 of 41 Geraint Thomas (Ineos Grenadiers) crashes during stage 3 at the Tour de France (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 14 of 41 Geraint Thomas (Ineos Grenadiers) crashes during stage 3 at the Tour de France (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 15 of 41 Robert Gesink (Jumbo-Visma) crashes out of the Tour de France during stage 3 (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 16 of 41 Robert Gesink (Jumbo-Visma) is assessed for injuries after crash with 37km into stage 3 (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 17 of 41 Geraint Thomas continues on stage 3 pulled by his Ineos Grenadiers teammates, Thomas with reported dislocated shoulder on stage 3 (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 18 of 41 The breakaway during 182.9km stage 3 (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 19 of 41 The breakaway during stage 3 at the Tour de France - Ide Schelling (Bora-Hansgrohe), Michael Schär (AG2R Citroën), Cyril Barthe (B&B Hotels), Maxime Chevalier (B&B Hotels), Jelle Wallays (Cofidis) (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 20 of 41 The breakaway during stage 3 at the Tour de France - Ide Schelling (Bora-Hansgrohe), Michael Schär (AG2R Citroën), Cyril Barthe (B&B Hotels), Maxime Chevalier (B&B Hotels), Jelle Wallays (Cofidis) (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 21 of 41 Mathieu van de Poel wearing the yellow jersey and riding a yellow-painted Canyon during stage 3 at the Tour de France (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 22 of 41 Mathieu van der Poel in the overall leader's jersey at the Tour de France (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 23 of 41 Julian Alaphilippe and Mathieu van der Poel during stage 3 at the Tour de France (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 24 of 41 Mathieu van der Poel at the start of stage 3 at the Tour de France (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 25 of 41 Mathieu van der Poel on stage ahead of the stage 3 at the Tour de France (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 26 of 41 Primoz Roglic speaks to the press ahead of stage 3 (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 27 of 41 Peter Sagan ahead of stage 3 at the Tour de France (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 28 of 41 Wout van Aert ahead of stage 3 at the Tour de France (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 29 of 41 Wout van Aert speaks to media ahead of stage 3 (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 30 of 41 Stage 3 began in dry conditions in Lorient, with forecast of rain in Brittany (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 31 of 41 A moment just after Caleb Ewan (Lotto Soudal) goes down in front of Peter Sagan (Bora-Hansgrohe) on run-in to finish in Pontivy (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 32 of 41 Caleb Ewan remains on the ground near the finish with teammates stopping to check; Tim Merlier (Alpecin-Fenix) won his second Grand Tour stage of the year, sprinting to victory on a crash-marred stage 3 of the Tour de France in Pontivy.

The closing kilometres of the day were ruined by a succession of crashes, which saw Primož Roglič (Jumbo-Visma) go down nine kilometres out and lose over 1:21 at the finish.

Another crash hit the middle of the peloton four kilometres out, with Tadej Pogačar (UAE Team Emirates) held up as numerous riders hit the ground, while the sprint for the line saw Caleb Ewan (Lotto Soudal) touch wheels with Merlier, causing him and Peter Sagan (Bora-Hansgrohe) to crash hard inside the final 150 metres.

Merlier sprinted to victory unhindered after a stellar Alpecin-Fenix lead-out, with his teammate Jasper Philipsen taking second place ahead of Nacer Bouhanni (Arkéa-Samsic). Race leader Mathieu van der Poel (Alpecin-Fenix), finished safely in the front group to retain the yellow jersey.

"I'm living a dream, I think. After the Giro, I was already very happy, but now to win a stage at the Tour, the biggest race in the world. I can't believe it," Merlier said after the finish.

"Mathieu said he was going to do the lead-out, and I said, 'you are crazy' but he loves to do it, so then Jasper Philipsen took over for the last 700 metres. It was a great lead-out and I just needed to go the last 150 metres. I looked back and I couldn't believe it, there was nobody else on my wheel. There was a crash, and so that would be the reason, I think.

"I can't believe this, it's a dream," he concluded.

As a result of the crashes, only Richard Carapaz (Ineos Grenadiers) and Julian Alaphilippe (Deceuninck-QuickStep) managed to avoid losing time among the GC men, with groups of riders coming home at 14 seconds and 26 seconds – the latter group including Tadej Pogačar (UAE Team Emirates) and Geraint Thomas (Ineos Grenadiers).

How it unfolded

Stage 3 of the Tour de France took the peloton 182.9 kilometres across southern Brittany from Lorient to Pontivy, giving the sprinters their first opportunity to shine in the race.

A largely flat opening third of the stage gave way to more rolling roads to the finish, though little to trouble any of the sprint contenders. Two category-four climbs lay on the route, the Côte de Cadoudal after 91 kilometres and the Côte de Pluméliaeu after 148 kilometres.

Ide Schelling (Bora-Hansgrohe) was an unsurprising early attacker, having been out in the break on the first two days of the race. The German, wearing polka dots as mountain classification leader Mathieu van der Poel held the maillot jaune, was looking to retake the polka dot jersey.

He was joined out front by two men from Breton team B&B Hotels p/b KTM in Cyril Barthe and Maxime Chevalier, plus Cofidis' Jelle Wallays, and AG2R Citroënman Michael Schär.

With the road behind them blocked at the head of the peloton, the five riders were allowed to ride off, cementing the break of the stage. Shortly afterwards, Lotto Soudal and Groupama-FDJ set to work on the front of the peloton to limit the gap on behalf of their sprinters, Caleb Ewan and Arnaud Démare.

The break's advantage was held in the 2:30 to three-minute mark by the teams, though Mark Cavendish's Deceuninck-QuickStep and Van der Poel's Alpecin-Fenix squads were not present at the front at that point.

A fairly standard sprint stage formula looked to be playing out, with dozens of quiet kilometres lying ahead. However, that was punctured by another crash at the front of the peloton following the carnage of the opening day.

Ineos Grenadiers co-leader Geraint Thomas went down after 37 kilometres following a touch of wheels, while Jumbo-Visma domestique Robert Gesink was left with nowhere to go and ploughed into the Welshman, somersaulting to the floor.

Thomas looked in trouble as he clutched his collarbone/shoulder area, but it emerged that he had dislocated his shoulder rather than broken any bones, and he was able to continue, catching back on with 125 kilometres to go. For Gesink, meanwhile, it was a less happy ending as he was forced to abandon the Tour due to his injuries.

20 kilometres later, the rain that hit at around the time of the crash stopped, and the break passed into the final 100 kilometres towards the Côte de Cadoudal with an advantage of 2:30 on the peloton.

Schelling went on the move on the climb, and he was given no contest by his breakmates as he picked up another point to go equal top in the KOM standings. Little action came in the following kilometres, barring a crash for Qhubeka NextHash riders Sean Bennett and Nic Dlamini, though the work in the peloton brought the gap down to 1:30 by the intermediate sprint after 118 kilometres.

Barthe led the break though, but the real interest lay in the sprinters back in the peloton. Bahrain Victorious, Lotto Soudal and Deceuninck-QuickStep put together lead outs for Sonny Colbrelli, Ewan and Cavendish, with the Australian just shading it ahead of the Manxman at the line.

The riders just behind were neck and neck too, and the final result saw 11 points going to Ewan, 10 to Cavendish, eight to Colbrelli, seven to Démare, six to Peter Sagan, and five to Michael Matthews.

All that stood between the riders and the final sprint at that point was the second climb of the Côte de Pluméliaeu, 34 kilometres out from the finish. With Schelling no longer in the break by that point, there was no tension on the hill as Wallays led the remaining breakaway riders over the top.

Back in the peloton, the sprint and GC teams had fully taken charge of proceedings, with Jumbo-Visma, Deceuninck-QuickStep, Ineos Grenadiers and Bahrain Victorious all working at the front as the stage reached its final kilometres.

Team DSM, Groupama-FDJ and Alpecin-Fenix also moved up as the riders reached the final 10 kilometres, as the remains of the break were reabsorbed. But at the 10-kilometre mark, a spate of crashes hit the peloton.

The first of the two spills saw Groupama-FDJ rider Valentin Madouas caught up along with Movistar's Miguel Ángel López, while Jumbo-Visma GC favourite Primož Roglič came a cropper a kilometre later, shredding his jersey and shorts as he hit the ground.

The majority of the Dutch squad waited back for Roglič, attempting to bring him back across what was then a one-minute gap to the reduced peloton. Up front, the break was caught, but the situation looked grim for the Slovenian with five kilometres to run.

A technical final run-in lay ahead, including tight turns on and off a bridge just outside the two-kilometre mark and a near-hairpin at 1.5 kilometre out. Before the riders could reach those difficulties, however, there was another crash at four kilometres to go, with half a dozen riders – at least – going down.

Yellow jersey man Van der Poel hit the front for the final two kilometres – with Roglič still a minute down, working for his sprinter Tim Merlier. The Alpecin-Fenix lead-out took over in the final kilometre.

The Belgian squad played it to perfection, depositing Merlier on the front in the final 150 metres, but just behind there was yet more carnage as Ewan hit the ground after touching his wheel. Sagan had nowhere to go and went down too, while Bouhanni avoided the crash to take third place.

Results Pos. Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Tim Merlier (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix 4:01:28 2 Jasper Philipsen (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix 3 Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) Team Arkea-Samsic 4 Davide Ballerini (Ita) Deceuninck-QuickStep 5 Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bahrain Victorious 6 Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Deceuninck-QuickStep 7 Mathieu van der Poel (Ned) Alpecin-Fenix 8 Cees Bol (Ned) Team DSM 9 Anthony Turgis (Fra) TotalEnergies 10 Maximilian Walscheid (Ger) Qhubeka-NextHash 11 Matej Mohoric (Slo) Bahrain Victorious 12 Miles Scotson (Aus) Groupama-FDJ 13 Richard Carapaz (Ecu) Ineos Grenadiers 14 Søren Kragh Andersen (Den) Team DSM 15 Wout Van Aert (Bel) Jumbo-Visma 16 Jonas Rickaert (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix 17 Nils Eekhoff (Ned) Team DSM 18 Michael Matthews (Aus) Team BikeExchange 0:00:14 19 Enric Mas Nicolau (Spa) Movistar Team 20 Boy van Poppel (Ned) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux 21 Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 22 Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana-Premier Tech 23 Guillaume Boivin (Can) Israel Start-up Nation 24 Fabien Doubey (Fra) TotalEnergies 25 Nairo Quintana (Col) Team Arkea-Samsic 26 Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Bora-Hansgrohe 27 Pierre Latour (Fra) TotalEnergies 28 Victor Campenaerts (Bel) Qhubeka-NextHash 29 Sergio Henao Montoya (Col) Qhubeka-NextHash 30 Loïc Vliegen (Bel) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux 31 Jan Bakelants (Bel) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux 32 Jonas Koch (Ger) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux 33 Danny van Poppel (Ned) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux 34 Carlos Barbero (Spa) Qhubeka-NextHash 35 Tadej Pogacar (Slo) UAE Team Emirates 0:00:26 36 Mikkel Bjerg (Den) UAE Team Emirates 37 Sergio Higuita Garcia (Col) EF Education-Nippo 38 Ivan Garcia Cortina (Spa) Movistar Team 39 Magnus Cort (Den) EF Education-Nippo 40 Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek-Segafredo 41 Luka Mezgec (Slo) Team BikeExchange 42 David Gaudu (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 43 Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana-Premier Tech 44 Rigoberto Uran (Col) EF Education-Nippo 45 Toms Skujins (Lat) Trek-Segafredo 46 Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) AG2R Citroën Team 47 Joris Nieuwenhuis (Ned) Team DSM 48 Geraint Thomas (GBr) Ineos Grenadiers 49 Esteban Chaves Rubio (Col) Team BikeExchange 50 Louis Meintjes (RSA) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux 51 Julien Bernard (Fra) Trek-Segafredo 52 Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 53 Wout Poels (Ned) Bahrain Victorious 54 Cyril Gautier (Fra) B&B Hotels p/b KTM 55 Fred Wright (GBr) Bahrain Victorious 56 Vegard Stake Laengen (Nor) UAE Team Emirates 57 Aurélien Paret Peintre (Fra) AG2R Citroën Team 58 Xandro Meurisse (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix 59 Oliver Naesen (Bel) AG2R Citroën Team 60 Dorian Godon (Fra) AG2R Citroën Team 61 Elie Gesbert (Fra) Team Arkea-Samsic 62 Kasper Asgreen (Den) Deceuninck-QuickStep 63 Stefan Küng (Swi) Groupama-FDJ 64 Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) TotalEnergies 65 Julien Simon (Fra) TotalEnergies 66 Mark Donovan (GBr) Team DSM 67 Lucas Hamilton (Aus) Team BikeExchange 68 Davide Formolo (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 69 Richie Porte (Aus) Ineos Grenadiers 70 Ruben Guerreiro (Por) EF Education-Nippo 71 Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Groupama-FDJ 72 Mattia Cattaneo (Ita) Deceuninck-QuickStep 73 Ben O'Connor (Aus) AG2R Citroën Team 74 Quentin Pacher (Fra) B&B Hotels p/b KTM 75 Guillaume Martin (Fra) Cofidis 76 Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Team Arkea-Samsic 77 Michael Mørkøv (Den) Deceuninck-QuickStep 0:00:38 78 Cyril Barthe (Fra) B&B Hotels p/b KTM 0:00:44 79 Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek-Segafredo 0:00:53 80 Peter Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe 81 Franck Bonnamour (Fra) B&B Hotels p/b KTM 0:01:06 82 Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Ineos Grenadiers 0:01:13 83 Rick Zabel (Ger) Israel Start-up Nation 0:01:15 84 Georg Zimmermann (Ger) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux 85 André Greipel (Ger) Israel Start-up Nation 86 Kenny Elissonde (Fra) Trek-Segafredo 87 Michael Valgren (Den) EF Education-Nippo 88 Stefan Bissegger (Swi) EF Education-Nippo 89 Lorenzo Rota (Ita) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux 90 Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team 0:01:21 91 Mike Teunissen (Ned) Jumbo-Visma 92 Primoz Roglic (Slo) Jumbo-Visma 93 Miguel Angel Lopez Moreno (Col) Movistar Team 94 Pello Bilbao Lopez De Armentia (Spa) Bahrain Victorious 95 Dylan Teuns (Bel) Bahrain Victorious 96 Jonas Vingegaard (Den) Jumbo-Visma 97 Silvan Dillier (Swi) Alpecin-Fenix 98 Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Jumbo-Visma 99 Pierre Rolland (Fra) B&B Hotels p/b KTM 100 Imanol Erviti (Spa) Movistar Team 101 Rui Costa (Por) UAE Team Emirates 0:01:27 102 Nicholas Dlamini (RSA) Qhubeka-NextHash 0:01:35 103 Connor Swift (GBr) Team Arkea-Samsic 0:01:45 104 Carlos Verona Quintanilla (Spa) Movistar Team 0:01:56 105 Neilson Powless (USA) EF Education-Nippo 106 Stefan De Bod (RSA) Astana-Premier Tech 107 Mads Pedersen (Den) Trek-Segafredo 0:01:59 108 Edward Theuns (Bel) Trek-Segafredo 109 Jonathan Castroviejo Nicolas (Spa) Ineos Grenadiers 0:02:03 110 Omar Fraile Matarranz (Spa) Astana-Premier Tech 111 Ion Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Astana-Premier Tech 112 Nans Peters (Fra) AG2R Citroën Team 0:02:06 113 Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Team DSM 114 Cristian Rodriguez Martin (Spa) TotalEnergies 0:02:07 115 Victor de la Parte (Spa) TotalEnergies 116 Benoit Cosnefroy (Fra) AG2R Citroën Team 117 Patrick Konrad (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe 118 Jelle Wallays (Bel) Cofidis 119 Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) Alpecin-Fenix 120 Petr Vakoc (Cze) Alpecin-Fenix 121 Daniel Martin (Irl) Israel Start-up Nation 0:02:11 122 Luke Rowe (GBr) Ineos Grenadiers 123 Chris Froome (GBr) Israel Start-up Nation 124 Reto Hollenstein (Swi) Israel Start-up Nation 125 Michael Woods (Can) Israel Start-up Nation 126 Michael Schär (Swi) AG2R Citroën Team 127 Christophe Laporte (Fra) Cofidis 128 Simon Geschke (Ger) Cofidis 129 Casper Pedersen (Den) Team DSM 130 Simon Yates (GBr) Team BikeExchange 131 Tony Martin (Ger) Jumbo-Visma 0:02:15 132 Brandon McNulty (USA) UAE Team Emirates 133 Rafal Majka (Pol) UAE Team Emirates 134 Michael Gogl (Aut) Qhubeka-NextHash 0:02:22 135 Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:02:32 136 Ruben Fernandez (Spa) Cofidis 0:02:37 137 Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Soudal 138 Hugo Houle (Can) Astana-Premier Tech 0:02:39 139 Lukas Pöstlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:02:42 140 Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Ineos Grenadiers 0:02:46 141 Luke Durbridge (Aus) Team BikeExchange 0:02:47 142 Dylan van Baarle (Ned) Ineos Grenadiers 143 Nils Politt (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:02:56 144 Tim Declercq (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep 145 Jesus Herrada (Spa) Cofidis 0:02:59 146 Anthony Perez (Fra) Cofidis 147 Dmitriy Gruzdev (Kaz) Astana-Premier Tech 0:03:00 148 Marc Hirschi (Swi) UAE Team Emirates 149 Alex Aranburu Deba (Spa) Astana-Premier Tech 150 Brent Van Moer (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:03:51 151 Harry Sweeny (Aus) Lotto Soudal 0:03:52 152 Christopher Juul-Jensen (Den) Team BikeExchange 153 Bruno Armirail (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 0:04:11 154 Arnaud Demare (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 155 Jorge Arcas (Spa) Movistar Team 0:04:57 156 Dries Devenyns (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep 157 Omer Goldstein (Isr) Israel Start-up Nation 158 Jeremy Cabot (Fra) TotalEnergies 159 Valentin Madouas (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 0:05:01 160 Pierre-Luc Périchon (Fra) Cofidis 161 Simon Clarke (Aus) Qhubeka-NextHash 162 Sean Bennett (USA) Qhubeka-NextHash 163 Amund Grøndahl Jansen (Nor) Team BikeExchange 164 Sepp Kuss (USA) Jumbo-Visma 165 Jonas Rutsch (Ger) EF Education-Nippo 0:05:03 166 Maxime Chevalier (Fra) B&B Hotels p/b KTM 0:05:20 167 Bryan Coquard (Fra) B&B Hotels p/b KTM 0:05:21 168 Mark Cavendish (GBr) Deceuninck-QuickStep 0:05:28 169 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:06:07 170 Roger Kluge (Ger) Lotto Soudal 0:06:08 171 Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Arkea-Samsic 0:06:37 172 Daniel McLay (GBr) Team Arkea-Samsic 0:06:39 173 Clément Russo (Fra) Team Arkea-Samsic 0:07:36 174 Jasper De Buyst (Bel) Lotto Soudal 175 Daniel Oss (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:07:39 176 Ide Schelling (Ned) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:07:41 177 Marco Haller (Aut) Bahrain Victorious 0:08:36 178 Caleb Ewan (Aus) Lotto Soudal DNF Robert Gesink (Ned) Jumbo-Visma DNF Jack Haig (Aus) Bahrain Victorious

Sprint 1 - La Fourchette (Pleugriffet) km. 118.3 Pos. Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Cyril Barthe (Fra) B&B Hotels p/b KTM 20 2 Maxime Chevalier (Fra) B&B Hotels p/b KTM 17 3 Michael Schär (Swi) AG2R Citroën Team 15 4 Jelle Wallays (Bel) Cofidis 13 5 Caleb Ewan (Aus) Lotto Soudal 11 6 Mark Cavendish (GBr) Deceuninck-QuickStep 10 7 Michael Mørkøv (Den) Deceuninck-QuickStep 9 8 Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bahrain Victorious 8 9 Arnaud Demare (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 7 10 Peter Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe 6 11 Michael Matthews (Aus) Team BikeExchange 5 12 Jasper Philipsen (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix 4 13 Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Groupama-FDJ 3 14 Marco Haller (Aut) Bahrain Victorious 2 15 Daniel Oss (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe 1

Sprint 2 - Pontivy km. 182.9 Pos. Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Tim Merlier (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix 50 2 Jasper Philipsen (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix 30 3 Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) Team Arkea-Samsic 20 4 Davide Ballerini (Ita) Deceuninck-QuickStep 18 5 Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bahrain Victorious 16 6 Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Deceuninck-QuickStep 14 7 Mathieu van der Poel (Ned) Alpecin-Fenix 12 8 Cees Bol (Ned) Team DSM 10 9 Anthony Turgis (Fra) TotalEnergies 8 10 Maximilian Walscheid (Ger) Qhubeka-NextHash 7 11 Matej Mohoric (Slo) Bahrain Victorious 6 12 Miles Scotson (Aus) Groupama-FDJ 5 13 Richard Carapaz (Ecu) Ineos Grenadiers 4 14 Søren Kragh Andersen (Den) Team DSM 3 15 Wout Van Aert (Bel) Jumbo-Visma 2

Mountain 1 - Côte De Cadoudal km. 91.1 Pos. Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Ide Schelling (Ned) Bora-Hansgrohe 1

Mountain 2 - Côte De Pluméliau km. 148.6 Pos. Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Jelle Wallays (Bel) Cofidis 1

Young riders Pos. Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Jasper Philipsen (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix 4:01:28 2 Nils Eekhoff (Ned) Team DSM 3 Tadej Pogacar (Slo) UAE Team Emirates 0:00:26 4 Mikkel Bjerg (Den) UAE Team Emirates 5 Sergio Higuita Garcia (Col) EF Education-Nippo 6 David Gaudu (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 7 Joris Nieuwenhuis (Ned) Team DSM 8 Fred Wright (GBr) Bahrain Victorious 9 Aurélien Paret Peintre (Fra) AG2R Citroën Team 10 Dorian Godon (Fra) AG2R Citroën Team 11 Mark Donovan (GBr) Team DSM 12 Lucas Hamilton (Aus) Team BikeExchange 13 Cyril Barthe (Fra) B&B Hotels p/b KTM 0:00:44 14 Georg Zimmermann (Ger) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux 0:01:15 15 Stefan Bissegger (Swi) EF Education-Nippo 16 Jonas Vingegaard (Den) Jumbo-Visma 0:01:21 17 Neilson Powless (USA) EF Education-Nippo 0:01:56 18 Stefan De Bod (RSA) Astana-Premier Tech 19 Casper Pedersen (Den) Team DSM 0:02:11 20 Brandon McNulty (USA) UAE Team Emirates 0:02:15 21 Marc Hirschi (Swi) UAE Team Emirates 0:03:00 22 Brent Van Moer (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:03:51 23 Harry Sweeny (Aus) Lotto Soudal 0:03:52 24 Omer Goldstein (Isr) Israel Start-up Nation 0:04:57 25 Valentin Madouas (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 0:05:01 26 Sean Bennett (USA) Qhubeka-NextHash 27 Jonas Rutsch (Ger) EF Education-Nippo 0:05:03 28 Maxime Chevalier (Fra) B&B Hotels p/b KTM 0:05:20 29 Ide Schelling (Ned) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:07:41

Combativity Pos. Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Michael Schär (Swi) AG2R Citroën Team

Teams Pos. Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Alpecin-Fenix 12:04:24 2 Team DSM 3 Bahrain Victorious 0:00:26 4 Deceuninck-QuickStep 5 TotalEnergies 0:00:28 6 Qhubeka-NextHash 7 Team Arkea-Samsic 0:00:40 8 Bora-Hansgrohe 9 Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux 0:00:42 10 Groupama-FDJ 0:00:52 11 Ineos Grenadiers 12 Trek-Segafredo 0:01:06 13 Team BikeExchange 14 EF Education-Nippo 0:01:18 15 UAE Team Emirates 16 AG2R Citroën Team 17 B&B Hotels p/b KTM 0:01:36 18 Movistar Team 0:02:01 19 Astana-Premier Tech 0:02:36 20 Jumbo-Visma 0:02:42 21 Israel Start-up Nation 0:02:44 22 Cofidis 0:04:44 23 Lotto Soudal 0:05:09

General classification after stage 3 Pos. Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Mathieu van der Poel (Ned) Alpecin-Fenix 12:58:53 2 Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Deceuninck-QuickStep 0:00:08 3 Richard Carapaz (Ecu) Ineos Grenadiers 0:00:31 4 Wout Van Aert (Bel) Jumbo-Visma 5 Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:00:38 6 Tadej Pogacar (Slo) UAE Team Emirates 0:00:39 7 Enric Mas Nicolau (Spa) Movistar Team 0:00:40 8 Nairo Quintana (Col) Team Arkea-Samsic 9 Pierre Latour (Fra) TotalEnergies 0:00:45 10 Sergio Higuita Garcia (Col) EF Education-Nippo 0:00:52 11 Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek-Segafredo 12 David Gaudu (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 13 Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana-Premier Tech 14 Esteban Chaves Rubio (Col) Team BikeExchange 15 Rigoberto Uran (Col) EF Education-Nippo 16 Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 0:00:55 17 Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana-Premier Tech 18 Geraint Thomas (GBr) Ineos Grenadiers 0:01:07 19 Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bahrain Victorious 0:01:12 20 Primoz Roglic (Slo) Jumbo-Visma 0:01:35 21 Lucas Hamilton (Aus) Team BikeExchange 0:01:42 22 Kasper Asgreen (Den) Deceuninck-QuickStep 0:01:43 23 Jonas Vingegaard (Den) Jumbo-Visma 0:01:47 24 Pello Bilbao Lopez De Armentia (Spa) Bahrain Victorious 25 Sergio Henao Montoya (Col) Qhubeka-NextHash 0:02:21 26 Toms Skujins (Lat) Trek-Segafredo 0:02:26 27 Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:02:33 28 Guillaume Martin (Fra) Cofidis 29 Søren Kragh Andersen (Den) Team DSM 0:02:50 30 Anthony Turgis (Fra) TotalEnergies 0:03:04 31 Michael Matthews (Aus) Team BikeExchange 0:03:06 32 Ruben Guerreiro (Por) EF Education-Nippo 0:03:09 33 Louis Meintjes (RSA) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux 0:03:15 34 Aurélien Paret Peintre (Fra) AG2R Citroën Team 35 Wout Poels (Ned) Bahrain Victorious 36 Quentin Pacher (Fra) B&B Hotels p/b KTM 37 Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Team DSM 0:03:23 38 Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Jumbo-Visma 0:03:28 39 Matej Mohoric (Slo) Bahrain Victorious 0:03:29 40 Ben O'Connor (Aus) AG2R Citroën Team 0:03:31 41 Richie Porte (Aus) Ineos Grenadiers 0:03:34 42 Miguel Angel Lopez Moreno (Col) Movistar Team 0:03:43 43 Alex Aranburu Deba (Spa) Astana-Premier Tech 0:03:46 44 Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) AG2R Citroën Team 0:03:51 45 Xandro Meurisse (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix 46 Davide Formolo (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 0:04:27 47 Jan Bakelants (Bel) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux 0:04:40 48 Stefan Küng (Swi) Groupama-FDJ 0:04:51 49 Pierre Rolland (Fra) B&B Hotels p/b KTM 0:05:05 50 Stefan De Bod (RSA) Astana-Premier Tech 0:05:33 51 Michael Valgren (Den) EF Education-Nippo 0:05:40 52 Dylan Teuns (Bel) Bahrain Victorious 0:05:49 53 Neilson Powless (USA) EF Education-Nippo 0:06:01 54 Guillaume Boivin (Can) Israel Start-up Nation 0:06:04 55 Ivan Garcia Cortina (Spa) Movistar Team 0:06:13 56 Mark Donovan (GBr) Team DSM 57 Mattia Cattaneo (Ita) Deceuninck-QuickStep 58 Michael Gogl (Aut) Qhubeka-NextHash 0:06:47 59 Elie Gesbert (Fra) Team Arkea-Samsic 0:06:51 60 Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team 0:07:12 61 Joris Nieuwenhuis (Ned) Team DSM 0:07:14 62 Simon Yates (GBr) Team BikeExchange 0:07:22 63 Franck Bonnamour (Fra) B&B Hotels p/b KTM 0:07:38 64 Luka Mezgec (Slo) Team BikeExchange 0:07:41 65 Julien Bernard (Fra) Trek-Segafredo 0:07:54 66 Kenny Elissonde (Fra) Trek-Segafredo 0:07:57 67 Simon Geschke (Ger) Cofidis 0:08:04 68 Peter Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:08:16 69 Fabien Doubey (Fra) TotalEnergies 0:08:23 70 Daniel Martin (Irl) Israel Start-up Nation 0:08:30 71 Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Ineos Grenadiers 0:08:41 72 Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Team Arkea-Samsic 0:08:42 73 Jonas Rickaert (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix 0:08:44 74 Boy van Poppel (Ned) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux 0:08:51 75 Oliver Naesen (Bel) AG2R Citroën Team 0:09:10 76 Julien Simon (Fra) TotalEnergies 0:09:18 77 Rui Costa (Por) UAE Team Emirates 0:09:20 78 Cyril Barthe (Fra) B&B Hotels p/b KTM 0:09:28 79 Dries Devenyns (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep 0:09:36 80 Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:09:47 81 Dylan van Baarle (Ned) Ineos Grenadiers 0:10:02 82 Victor de la Parte (Spa) TotalEnergies 0:10:16 83 Rafal Majka (Pol) UAE Team Emirates 0:10:24 84 Connor Swift (GBr) Team Arkea-Samsic 0:10:39 85 Stefan Bissegger (Swi) EF Education-Nippo 0:10:55 86 Magnus Cort (Den) EF Education-Nippo 0:10:58 87 Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) TotalEnergies 88 Ruben Fernandez (Spa) Cofidis 89 Hugo Houle (Can) Astana-Premier Tech 0:11:03 90 Nils Eekhoff (Ned) Team DSM 0:11:13 91 Michael Woods (Can) Israel Start-up Nation 0:11:18 92 Carlos Verona Quintanilla (Spa) Movistar Team 0:11:27 93 Omar Fraile Matarranz (Spa) Astana-Premier Tech 0:11:34 94 Jonathan Castroviejo Nicolas (Spa) Ineos Grenadiers 95 Cristian Rodriguez Martin (Spa) TotalEnergies 0:11:38 96 Brent Van Moer (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:11:43 97 Brandon McNulty (USA) UAE Team Emirates 0:11:48 98 Christophe Laporte (Fra) Cofidis 0:11:51 99 Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Ineos Grenadiers 0:12:17 100 Cyril Gautier (Fra) B&B Hotels p/b KTM 0:12:27 101 Valentin Madouas (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 0:12:29 102 Dorian Godon (Fra) AG2R Citroën Team 0:13:15 103 Silvan Dillier (Swi) Alpecin-Fenix 0:13:32 104 Ion Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Astana-Premier Tech 0:13:41 105 Patrick Konrad (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:13:44 106 Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek-Segafredo 0:13:48 107 Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Arkea-Samsic 0:14:08 108 Loïc Vliegen (Bel) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux 0:14:17 109 Vegard Stake Laengen (Nor) UAE Team Emirates 0:14:39 110 Bruno Armirail (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 0:14:44 111 Victor Campenaerts (Bel) Qhubeka-NextHash 0:14:52 112 Nans Peters (Fra) AG2R Citroën Team 0:14:55 113 Fred Wright (GBr) Bahrain Victorious 0:15:15 114 Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) Alpecin-Fenix 0:15:37 115 Imanol Erviti (Spa) Movistar Team 0:16:10 116 Jonas Rutsch (Ger) EF Education-Nippo 0:16:49 117 Sean Bennett (USA) Qhubeka-NextHash 0:17:02 118 Michael Schär (Swi) AG2R Citroën Team 119 Carlos Barbero (Spa) Qhubeka-NextHash 0:17:18 120 Lorenzo Rota (Ita) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux 0:17:31 121 Benoit Cosnefroy (Fra) AG2R Citroën Team 0:17:32 122 Jasper Philipsen (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix 0:18:32 123 Davide Ballerini (Ita) Deceuninck-QuickStep 0:18:42 124 Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) Team Arkea-Samsic 0:18:45 125 Luke Rowe (GBr) Ineos Grenadiers 0:18:46 126 Miles Scotson (Aus) Groupama-FDJ 0:18:49 127 Jelle Wallays (Bel) Cofidis 0:18:59 128 Jonas Koch (Ger) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux 0:19:03 129 Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Groupama-FDJ 0:19:15 130 Maximilian Walscheid (Ger) Qhubeka-NextHash 0:19:17 131 Caleb Ewan (Aus) Lotto Soudal 0:19:23 132 Lukas Pöstlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:19:32 133 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:19:33 134 Petr Vakoc (Cze) Alpecin-Fenix 0:19:34 135 Maxime Chevalier (Fra) B&B Hotels p/b KTM 0:19:38 136 Simon Clarke (Aus) Qhubeka-NextHash 0:19:49 137 Michael Mørkøv (Den) Deceuninck-QuickStep 0:20:01 138 Anthony Perez (Fra) Cofidis 0:20:03 139 Nicholas Dlamini (RSA) Qhubeka-NextHash 0:20:13 140 Danny van Poppel (Ned) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux 0:20:16 141 Jesus Herrada (Spa) Cofidis 0:20:22 142 Jorge Arcas (Spa) Movistar Team 0:21:10 143 Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:21:15 144 Christopher Juul-Jensen (Den) Team BikeExchange 0:21:32 145 Tim Merlier (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix 0:21:44 146 Dmitriy Gruzdev (Kaz) Astana-Premier Tech 0:21:56 147 Tim Declercq (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep 0:22:08 148 Mikkel Bjerg (Den) UAE Team Emirates 0:22:31 149 Luke Durbridge (Aus) Team BikeExchange 0:22:34 150 Arnaud Demare (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 0:23:00 151 Daniel Oss (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:23:02 152 Cees Bol (Ned) Team DSM 0:23:03 153 Nils Politt (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:23:16 154 Jeremy Cabot (Fra) TotalEnergies 0:23:46 155 Pierre-Luc Périchon (Fra) Cofidis 0:24:08 156 Mark Cavendish (GBr) Deceuninck-QuickStep 0:24:40 157 Casper Pedersen (Den) Team DSM 0:24:46 158 Georg Zimmermann (Ger) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux 0:25:15 159 Sepp Kuss (USA) Jumbo-Visma 0:25:28 160 Roger Kluge (Ger) Lotto Soudal 0:25:31 161 André Greipel (Ger) Israel Start-up Nation 0:25:36 162 Harry Sweeny (Aus) Lotto Soudal 0:25:57 163 Edward Theuns (Bel) Trek-Segafredo 0:26:31 164 Mike Teunissen (Ned) Jumbo-Visma 0:27:06 165 Omer Goldstein (Isr) Israel Start-up Nation 0:27:25 166 Jasper De Buyst (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:27:38 167 Bryan Coquard (Fra) B&B Hotels p/b KTM 0:27:41 168 Chris Froome (GBr) Israel Start-up Nation 0:28:19 169 Rick Zabel (Ger) Israel Start-up Nation 0:29:15 170 Mads Pedersen (Den) Trek-Segafredo 0:29:52 171 Reto Hollenstein (Swi) Israel Start-up Nation 0:30:04 172 Marc Hirschi (Swi) UAE Team Emirates 0:30:25 173 Marco Haller (Aut) Bahrain Victorious 0:31:28 174 Tony Martin (Ger) Jumbo-Visma 0:32:00 175 Ide Schelling (Ned) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:32:58 176 Daniel McLay (GBr) Team Arkea-Samsic 0:34:17 177 Amund Grøndahl Jansen (Nor) Team BikeExchange 0:34:46 178 Clément Russo (Fra) Team Arkea-Samsic 0:35:03

Points Classification Pos. Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Deceuninck-QuickStep 80 2 Mathieu van der Poel (Ned) Alpecin-Fenix 62 3 Tim Merlier (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix 50 4 Michael Matthews (Aus) Team BikeExchange 50 5 Tadej Pogacar (Slo) UAE Team Emirates 44 6 Jasper Philipsen (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix 41 7 Primoz Roglic (Slo) Jumbo-Visma 40 8 Caleb Ewan (Aus) Lotto Soudal 37 9 Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Bora-Hansgrohe 34 10 Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) Team Arkea-Samsic 33 11 Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bahrain Victorious 32 12 Ide Schelling (Ned) Bora-Hansgrohe 31 13 Peter Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe 24 14 Mark Cavendish (GBr) Deceuninck-QuickStep 24 15 Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek-Segafredo 22 16 Arnaud Demare (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 22 17 Cyril Barthe (Fra) B&B Hotels p/b KTM 20 18 Edward Theuns (Bel) Trek-Segafredo 20 19 Sergio Higuita Garcia (Col) EF Education-Nippo 20 20 Davide Ballerini (Ita) Deceuninck-QuickStep 18 21 Jonas Koch (Ger) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux 17 22 Maxime Chevalier (Fra) B&B Hotels p/b KTM 17 23 Jonas Vingegaard (Den) Jumbo-Visma 16 24 David Gaudu (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 15 25 Michael Schär (Swi) AG2R Citroën Team 15 26 Michael Mørkøv (Den) Deceuninck-QuickStep 15 27 Jeremy Cabot (Fra) TotalEnergies 15 28 Jelle Wallays (Bel) Cofidis 13 29 Anthony Perez (Fra) Cofidis 13 30 Bryan Coquard (Fra) B&B Hotels p/b KTM 12 31 Simon Clarke (Aus) Qhubeka-NextHash 10 32 Cees Bol (Ned) Team DSM 10 33 Richard Carapaz (Ecu) Ineos Grenadiers 9 34 Pierre Latour (Fra) TotalEnergies 8 35 Anthony Turgis (Fra) TotalEnergies 8 36 Geraint Thomas (GBr) Ineos Grenadiers 7 37 Maximilian Walscheid (Ger) Qhubeka-NextHash 7 38 Jasper De Buyst (Bel) Lotto Soudal 7 39 Enric Mas Nicolau (Spa) Movistar Team 6 40 Esteban Chaves Rubio (Col) Team BikeExchange 6 41 Matej Mohoric (Slo) Bahrain Victorious 6 42 Michael Woods (Can) Israel Start-up Nation 6 43 Pello Bilbao Lopez De Armentia (Spa) Bahrain Victorious 5 44 Luka Mezgec (Slo) Team BikeExchange 5 45 Miles Scotson (Aus) Groupama-FDJ 5 46 Daniel Oss (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe 5 47 Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana-Premier Tech 3 48 Søren Kragh Andersen (Den) Team DSM 3 49 Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Groupama-FDJ 3 50 Tony Martin (Ger) Jumbo-Visma 3 51 Wout Van Aert (Bel) Jumbo-Visma 2 52 Nairo Quintana (Col) Team Arkea-Samsic 2 53 Marco Haller (Aut) Bahrain Victorious 2 54 Mads Pedersen (Den) Trek-Segafredo 1

Mountains Classification Pos. Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Ide Schelling (Ned) Bora-Hansgrohe 5 2 Mathieu van der Poel (Ned) Alpecin-Fenix 4 3 Anthony Perez (Fra) Cofidis 3 4 Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Deceuninck-QuickStep 2 5 Edward Theuns (Bel) Trek-Segafredo 2 6 Tadej Pogacar (Slo) UAE Team Emirates 2 7 Victor Campenaerts (Bel) Qhubeka-NextHash 1 8 Jelle Wallays (Bel) Cofidis 1 9 Danny van Poppel (Ned) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux 1 10 Michael Matthews (Aus) Team BikeExchange 1

Young Riders Classification Pos. Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Tadej Pogacar (Slo) UAE Team Emirates 12:59:32 2 Sergio Higuita Garcia (Col) EF Education-Nippo 0:00:13 3 David Gaudu (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 4 Lucas Hamilton (Aus) Team BikeExchange 0:01:03 5 Jonas Vingegaard (Den) Jumbo-Visma 0:01:08 6 Aurélien Paret Peintre (Fra) AG2R Citroën Team 0:02:36 7 Stefan De Bod (RSA) Astana-Premier Tech 0:04:54 8 Neilson Powless (USA) EF Education-Nippo 0:05:22 9 Mark Donovan (GBr) Team DSM 0:05:34 10 Joris Nieuwenhuis (Ned) Team DSM 0:06:35 11 Cyril Barthe (Fra) B&B Hotels p/b KTM 0:08:49 12 Stefan Bissegger (Swi) EF Education-Nippo 0:10:16 13 Nils Eekhoff (Ned) Team DSM 0:10:34 14 Brent Van Moer (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:11:04 15 Brandon McNulty (USA) UAE Team Emirates 0:11:09 16 Valentin Madouas (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 0:11:50 17 Dorian Godon (Fra) AG2R Citroën Team 0:12:36 18 Fred Wright (GBr) Bahrain Victorious 0:14:36 19 Jonas Rutsch (Ger) EF Education-Nippo 0:16:10 20 Sean Bennett (USA) Qhubeka-NextHash 0:16:23 21 Jasper Philipsen (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix 0:17:53 22 Maxime Chevalier (Fra) B&B Hotels p/b KTM 0:18:59 23 Mikkel Bjerg (Den) UAE Team Emirates 0:21:52 24 Casper Pedersen (Den) Team DSM 0:24:07 25 Georg Zimmermann (Ger) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux 0:24:36 26 Harry Sweeny (Aus) Lotto Soudal 0:25:18 27 Omer Goldstein (Isr) Israel Start-up Nation 0:26:46 28 Marc Hirschi (Swi) UAE Team Emirates 0:29:46 29 Ide Schelling (Ned) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:32:19