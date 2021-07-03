Trending

Tour de France: Tadej Pogacar crushes rivals on mountainous stage 8

By

Dylan Teuns takes stage win in Le Grand-Bornand

Image 1 of 26

LE GRAND BORNAND FRANCE JULY 03 Tadej Pogaar of Slovenia and UAETeam Emirates White Best Young Rider Jersey during the 108th Tour de France 2021 Stage 8 a 1508km stage from Oyonnax to Le GrandBornand LeTour TDF2021 on July 03 2021 in Le Grand Bornand France Photo by Tim de WaeleGetty Images

Tadej Pogacar on stage 8 at the Tour de France (Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 2 of 26

LE GRAND BORNAND FRANCE JULY 03 Tadej Pogaar of Slovenia and UAETeam Emirates White Best Young Rider Jersey during the 108th Tour de France 2021 Stage 8 a 1508km stage from Oyonnax to Le GrandBornand LeTour TDF2021 on July 03 2021 in Le Grand Bornand France Photo by Tim de WaeleGetty Images

Tadej Pogačar (UAE Team Emirates) was doing damage to his rivals on stage 8, chasing down the break (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
Image 3 of 26

Tour de France 2021 - 108th Edition - 8th stage Oyonnax - Le Grand-Bornand 150,8 km - 03/07/2021 - Michael Woods (NZL - Israel Start-Up Nation) - photo Gregory Van Gansen/PN/BettiniPhotoÂ©2021

Michael Woods of Israel Start-Up Nation attacked on second of third category-one climb (Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 4 of 26

LE GRAND BORNAND FRANCE JULY 03 Michael Woods of Canada and Team Israel StartUp Nation in the Breakaway during the 108th Tour de France 2021 Stage 8 a 1508km stage from Oyonnax to Le GrandBornand LeTour TDF2021 on July 03 2021 in Le Grand Bornand France Photo by Tim de WaeleGetty Images

Michael Woods took flight for Israel Start-Up Nation on second to last cat-1 climb about 38km from finish (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
Image 5 of 26

LE GRAND BORNAND FRANCE JULY 03 Simon Yates of The United Kingdom and Team BikeExchange during the 108th Tour de France 2021 Stage 8 a 1508km stage from Oyonnax to Le GrandBornand LeTour TDF2021 on July 03 2021 in Le Grand Bornand France Photo by Tim de WaeleGetty Images

Dan Martin (Team BikeExchange) was part of group of six riders chasing solo leader Michael Woods (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
Image 6 of 26

LE GRAND BORNAND FRANCE JULY 03 Tadej Pogaar of Slovenia and UAETeam Emirates White Best Young Rider Jersey during the 108th Tour de France 2021 Stage 8 a 1508km stage from Oyonnax to Le GrandBornand Rain LeTour TDF2021 on July 03 2021 in Le Grand Bornand France Photo by Tim de WaeleGetty Images

Tadej Pogačar (UAE Team Emirates) would attack with 30km to go and try to reach five breakaway riders (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
Image 7 of 26

Tour de France 2021 - 108th Edition - 8th stage Oyonnax - Le Grand-Bornand 150,8 km - 03/07/2021 - Dylan Teuns (BEL - Bahrain Victorious) - photo Gregory Van Gansen/PN/BettiniPhotoÂ©2021

Dylan Teuns (Bahrain Victorious) was part of small group on Col de Romme chasing breakaway leader Michael Woods (Israel Start-Up Nation) (Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 8 of 26

LE GRAND BORNAND FRANCE JULY 03 Sonny Colbrelli of Italy and Team Bahrain Victorious during the 108th Tour de France 2021 Stage 8 a 1508km stage from Oyonnax to Le GrandBornand LeTour TDF2021 Rain on July 03 2021 in Le Grand Bornand France Photo by Michael SteeleGetty Images

Sonny Colbrelli during stage 8 at the Tour de France (Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 9 of 26

LE GRAND BORNAND FRANCE JULY 03 Richie Porte of Australia Micha Kwiatkowski of Poland and Team INEOS Grenadiers during the 108th Tour de France 2021 Stage 8 a 1508km stage from Oyonnax to Le GrandBornand Rain LeTour TDF2021 on July 03 2021 in Le Grand Bornand France Photo by Michael SteeleGetty Images

Ineos Grenadiers during stage 8 at the Tour de France (Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 10 of 26

LE GRAND BORNAND FRANCE JULY 03 Nairo Quintana of Colombia and Team Arka Samsic during the 108th Tour de France 2021 Stage 8 a 1508km stage from Oyonnax to Le GrandBornand LeTour TDF2021 on July 03 2021 in Le Grand Bornand France Photo by Tim de WaeleGetty Images

Nairo Quintana (Arkea-Samsic) on 150.8km stage 8 (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
Image 11 of 26

LE GRAND BORNAND FRANCE JULY 03 Alex Aranburu of Spain and Team Astana Premier Tech during the 108th Tour de France 2021 Stage 8 a 1508km stage from Oyonnax to Le GrandBornand LeTour TDF2021 on July 03 2021 in Le Grand Bornand France Photo by Michael SteeleGetty Images

Alex Aranburu stage 8 at the Tour de France (Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 12 of 26

LE GRAND BORNAND FRANCE JULY 03 Simon Geschke of Germany and Team Cofidis Sren Kragh Andersen of Denmark and Team DSM during the 108th Tour de France 2021 Stage 8 a 1508km stage from Oyonnax to Le GrandBornand LeTour TDF2021 on July 03 2021 in Le Grand Bornand France Photo by Tim de WaeleGetty Images

Søren Kragh Andersen of Team DSM was part of breakaway with Simon Geschke of Team Cofidis (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
Image 13 of 26

LE GRAND BORNAND FRANCE JULY 03 Richie Porte of Australia and Team INEOS Grenadiers during the 108th Tour de France 2021 Stage 8 a 1508km stage from Oyonnax to Le GrandBornand Rain LeTour TDF2021 on July 03 2021 in Le Grand Bornand France Photo by Michael SteeleGetty Images

Richie Porte during stage 8 at the Tour de France (Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 14 of 26

Team Jumbo Vismas Primoz Roglic of Slovenia rides behind the pack during the 8th stage of the 108th edition of the Tour de France cycling race 150 km between Oyonnax and Le GrandBornand on July 03 2021 Photo by Thomas SAMSON AFP Photo by THOMAS SAMSONAFP via Getty Images

Primoz Roglic during stage 8 at the Tour de France (Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 15 of 26

LE GRAND BORNAND FRANCE JULY 03 Alex Aranburu of Spain and Team Astana Premier Tech in the Breakaway during the 108th Tour de France 2021 Stage 8 a 1508km stage from Oyonnax to Le GrandBornand LeTour TDF2021 on July 03 2021 in Le Grand Bornand France Photo by Michael SteeleGetty Images

Alex Aranburu during stage 8 at the Tour de France (Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 16 of 26

LE GRAND BORNAND FRANCE JULY 03 Cows farmers during the 108th Tour de France 2021 Stage 8 a 1508km stage from Oyonnax to Le GrandBornand LeTour TDF2021 on July 03 2021 in Le Grand Bornand France Photo by Tim de WaeleGetty Images

A rainy day for stage 8 doesn't seem to impact fans of all types at the Tour de France (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
Image 17 of 26

LE GRAND BORNAND FRANCE JULY 03 Mark Cavendish of The United Kingdom and Team Deceuninck QuickStep Green Points Jersey at start during the 108th Tour de France 2021 Stage 8 a 1508km stage from Oyonnax to Le GrandBornand LeTour TDF2021 on July 03 2021 in Le Grand Bornand France Photo by Tim de WaeleGetty Images

Mark Cavendish ahead of stage 8 at the Tour de France (Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 18 of 26

LE GRAND BORNAND FRANCE JULY 03 Mark Cavendish of The United Kingdom and Team Deceuninck QuickStep Green Points Jersey Mathieu Van Der Poel of The Netherlands and Team AlpecinFenix Yellow Leader Jersey Matej Mohori of Slovenia and Team Bahrain Victoriou Polka Dot Mountain Jersey Tadej Pogaar of Slovenia and UAETeam Emirates White Best Young Rider Jersey at start during the 108th Tour de France 2021 Stage 8 a 1508km stage from Oyonnax to Le GrandBornand LeTour TDF2021 on July 03 2021 in Le Grand Bornand France Photo by Tim de WaeleGetty Images

Mathieu van der Poel (Alpecin-Fenix) with other GC leaders in Oyonnax for start of stage 8 are all business (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
Image 19 of 26

LE GRAND BORNAND FRANCE JULY 03 Omar Fraile of Spain and Team Astana Premier Tech in the Breakaway during the 108th Tour de France 2021 Stage 8 a 1508km stage from Oyonnax to Le GrandBornand LeTour TDF2021 on July 03 2021 in Le Grand Bornand France Photo by Tim de WaeleGetty Images

Omar Fraile Team Astana - Premier Tech was part of main breakaway, but could not stay at the front on the final climb (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
Image 20 of 26

LE GRAND BORNAND FRANCE JULY 03 Sepp Kuss of The United States and Team JumboVisma Sergio Henao of Colombia and Team Qhubeka NextHash the Breakaway passing through Cte De MenthonnexEnBornes 810m during the 108th Tour de France 2021 Stage 8 a 1508km stage from Oyonnax to Le GrandBornand Landscape Mountains LeTour TDF2021 on July 03 2021 in Le Grand Bornand France Photo by Tim de WaeleGetty Images

Scenery on stage 8 to Le Grand-Bernand (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
Image 21 of 26

Tour de France 2021 - 108th Edition - 8th stage Oyonnax - Le Grand-Bornand 150,8 km - 03/07/2021 - Mathieu Van Der Poel (NED - Alpecin-Fenix) - photo Gregory Van Gansen/PN/BettiniPhotoÂ©2021

Matthieu van der Poel puts on his rain jacket, and was isolated much of the day (Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 22 of 26

LE GRAND BORNAND FRANCE JULY 03 Richard Carapaz of Ecuador and Team INEOS Grenadiers during the 108th Tour de France 2021 Stage 8 a 1508km stage from Oyonnax to Le GrandBornand LeTour TDF2021 on July 03 2021 in Le Grand Bornand France Photo by Tim de WaeleGetty Images

Richard Carapaz (Ineos Grenadiers) riding strong and was fifth to cross summit of Colombière (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
Image 23 of 26

Tour de France 2021 108th Edition 8th stage Oyonnax Le GrandBornand 1508 km 03072021 Dylan Teuns BEL Bahrain Victorious photo Luca BettiniBettiniPhoto2021

With the stage 8 victory, Dylan Teuns gave Bahrain Victorious its second win in two days at the Tour (Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 24 of 26

Tour de France 2021 - 108th Edition - 8th stage Oyonnax - Le Grand-Bornand 150,8 km - 03/07/2021 - Dylan Teuns (BEL - Bahrain Victorious) - photo Gregory Van Gansen/PN/BettiniPhotoÂ©2021

Dylan Teuns (Bahrain Victorious) stayed away on the descent of the Colombière to win at Le Grand-Bornand (Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 25 of 26

LE GRAND BORNAND FRANCE JULY 03 Jonas Vingegaard of Denmark and Team JumboVisma Injured after crash during the 108th Tour de France 2021 Stage 8 a 1508km stage from Oyonnax to Le GrandBornand LeTour TDF2021 on July 03 2021 in Le Grand Bornand France Photo by Tim de WaeleGetty Images

onas Vingegaard of Jumbo-Visma shows signs of his crash on stage 8 (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
Image 26 of 26

Tour de France 2021 - 108th Edition - 8th stage Oyonnax - Le Grand-Bornand 150,8 km - 03/07/2021 - Tadej Pogacar (SLO - UAE Team Emirates) - photo Gregory Van Gansen/PN/BettiniPhotoÂ©2021

Tadej Pogačar (UAE Team Emirates) attacked on the final two cat-one climbs to finish fourth on the stage and take the overall race lead (Image credit: Bettini Photo)

Dylan Teuns (Bahrain Victorious) won stage 8 of the Tour de France but it will be remembered – for many years to come – by the exploits of Tadej Pogačar (UAE Team Emirates).

On the first day in the mountains, the reigning champion asserted his dominance with an astonishing long-range solo that saw him put more than three minutes into his rivals for the overall title.

He wasn’t able to cap the display with the stage win, as Teuns survived from the breakaway – which only formed from a vastly reduced peloton after a frantic opening 70km – to win alone in Le Grand Bornand. He didn’t even take second place, as Ion Izaguirre (Astana-PremierTech) pipped him to the line in a trio with another breakaway survivor in Michael Woods (Israel Start-Up Nation).

However, he did move into the yellow jersey, as previous race leader Mathieu van der Poel (Alpecin-Fenix) fell away in the mountains and second-placed Wout van Aert (Jumbo-Visma) was unable to take up the mantle despite a brave effort.

As for the main pre-race contenders, they were all left to lick their wounds, most of them coming home just under three and a half minutes in arrears.

More to come!

Brief Results
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Dylan Teuns (Bel) Bahrain Victorious 3:54:41
2Ion Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Astana-Premier Tech 0:00:44
3Michael Woods (Can) Israel Start-up Nation 0:00:47
4Tadej Pogacar (Slo) UAE Team Emirates 0:00:49
5Wout Poels (Ned) Bahrain Victorious 0:02:33
6Simon Yates (GBr) Team BikeExchange 0:02:43
7Aurélien Paret Peintre (Fra) AG2R Citroën Team 0:03:03
8Guillaume Martin (Fra) Cofidis
9Mattia Cattaneo (Ita) Deceuninck-QuickStep 0:04:07
10Jonas Vingegaard (Den) Jumbo-Visma 0:04:09

General classification after stage 8
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Tadej Pogacar (Slo) UAE Team Emirates 29:38:25
2Wout Van Aert (Bel) Jumbo-Visma 0:01:48
3Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana-Premier Tech 0:04:38
4Rigoberto Uran (Col) EF Education-Nippo 0:04:46
5Jonas Vingegaard (Den) Jumbo-Visma 0:05:00
6Richard Carapaz (Ecu) Ineos Grenadiers 0:05:01
7Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:05:13
8Enric Mas Nicolau (Spa) Movistar Team 0:05:15
9David Gaudu (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 0:05:52
10Pello Bilbao Lopez De Armentia (Spa) Bahrain Victorious 0:06:41
Patrick Fletcher

As Deputy European Editor, Patrick is responsible for Cyclingnews' long-form and in-depth output. Patrick joined Cyclingnews in 2015 as a staff writer after a work experience stint that included making tea and being sent to the Tour de Langkawi. Prior to that, he studied French and Spanish at university and went on to train as a journalist. Rides his bike to work but more comfortable on a football pitch. 

Latest on Cyclingnews