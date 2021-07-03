Tour de France: Tadej Pogacar crushes rivals on mountainous stage 8

Image 1 of 26 Tadej Pogacar on stage 8 at the Tour de France (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 2 of 26 Tadej Pogačar (UAE Team Emirates) was doing damage to his rivals on stage 8, chasing down the break (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 3 of 26 Michael Woods of Israel Start-Up Nation attacked on second of third category-one climb (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 4 of 26 Michael Woods took flight for Israel Start-Up Nation on second to last cat-1 climb about 38km from finish (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 5 of 26 Dan Martin (Team BikeExchange) was part of group of six riders chasing solo leader Michael Woods (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 6 of 26 Tadej Pogačar (UAE Team Emirates) would attack with 30km to go and try to reach five breakaway riders (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 7 of 26 Dylan Teuns (Bahrain Victorious) was part of small group on Col de Romme chasing breakaway leader Michael Woods (Israel Start-Up Nation) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 8 of 26 Sonny Colbrelli during stage 8 at the Tour de France (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 9 of 26 Ineos Grenadiers during stage 8 at the Tour de France (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 10 of 26 Nairo Quintana (Arkea-Samsic) on 150.8km stage 8 (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 11 of 26 Alex Aranburu stage 8 at the Tour de France (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 12 of 26 Søren Kragh Andersen of Team DSM was part of breakaway with Simon Geschke of Team Cofidis (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 13 of 26 Richie Porte during stage 8 at the Tour de France (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 14 of 26 Primoz Roglic during stage 8 at the Tour de France (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 15 of 26 Alex Aranburu during stage 8 at the Tour de France (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 16 of 26 A rainy day for stage 8 doesn't seem to impact fans of all types at the Tour de France (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 17 of 26 Mark Cavendish ahead of stage 8 at the Tour de France (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 18 of 26 Mathieu van der Poel (Alpecin-Fenix) with other GC leaders in Oyonnax for start of stage 8 are all business (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 19 of 26 Omar Fraile Team Astana - Premier Tech was part of main breakaway, but could not stay at the front on the final climb (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 20 of 26 Scenery on stage 8 to Le Grand-Bernand (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 21 of 26 Matthieu van der Poel puts on his rain jacket, and was isolated much of the day (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 22 of 26 Richard Carapaz (Ineos Grenadiers) riding strong and was fifth to cross summit of Colombière (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 23 of 26 With the stage 8 victory, Dylan Teuns gave Bahrain Victorious its second win in two days at the Tour (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 24 of 26 Dylan Teuns (Bahrain Victorious) stayed away on the descent of the Colombière to win at Le Grand-Bornand (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 25 of 26 onas Vingegaard of Jumbo-Visma shows signs of his crash on stage 8 (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 26 of 26 Tadej Pogačar (UAE Team Emirates) attacked on the final two cat-one climbs to finish fourth on the stage and take the overall race lead (Image credit: Bettini Photo)

Dylan Teuns (Bahrain Victorious) won stage 8 of the Tour de France but it will be remembered – for many years to come – by the exploits of Tadej Pogačar (UAE Team Emirates).

On the first day in the mountains, the reigning champion asserted his dominance with an astonishing long-range solo that saw him put more than three minutes into his rivals for the overall title.

He wasn’t able to cap the display with the stage win, as Teuns survived from the breakaway – which only formed from a vastly reduced peloton after a frantic opening 70km – to win alone in Le Grand Bornand. He didn’t even take second place, as Ion Izaguirre (Astana-PremierTech) pipped him to the line in a trio with another breakaway survivor in Michael Woods (Israel Start-Up Nation).

However, he did move into the yellow jersey, as previous race leader Mathieu van der Poel (Alpecin-Fenix) fell away in the mountains and second-placed Wout van Aert (Jumbo-Visma) was unable to take up the mantle despite a brave effort.

As for the main pre-race contenders, they were all left to lick their wounds, most of them coming home just under three and a half minutes in arrears.

More to come!

Brief Results Pos. Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Dylan Teuns (Bel) Bahrain Victorious 3:54:41 2 Ion Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Astana-Premier Tech 0:00:44 3 Michael Woods (Can) Israel Start-up Nation 0:00:47 4 Tadej Pogacar (Slo) UAE Team Emirates 0:00:49 5 Wout Poels (Ned) Bahrain Victorious 0:02:33 6 Simon Yates (GBr) Team BikeExchange 0:02:43 7 Aurélien Paret Peintre (Fra) AG2R Citroën Team 0:03:03 8 Guillaume Martin (Fra) Cofidis 9 Mattia Cattaneo (Ita) Deceuninck-QuickStep 0:04:07 10 Jonas Vingegaard (Den) Jumbo-Visma 0:04:09