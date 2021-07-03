Tour de France: Tadej Pogacar crushes rivals on mountainous stage 8
Dylan Teuns takes stage win in Le Grand-Bornand
Stage 8: Oyonnax - Le Grand Bornard
Dylan Teuns (Bahrain Victorious) won stage 8 of the Tour de France but it will be remembered – for many years to come – by the exploits of Tadej Pogačar (UAE Team Emirates).
On the first day in the mountains, the reigning champion asserted his dominance with an astonishing long-range solo that saw him put more than three minutes into his rivals for the overall title.
He wasn’t able to cap the display with the stage win, as Teuns survived from the breakaway – which only formed from a vastly reduced peloton after a frantic opening 70km – to win alone in Le Grand Bornand. He didn’t even take second place, as Ion Izaguirre (Astana-PremierTech) pipped him to the line in a trio with another breakaway survivor in Michael Woods (Israel Start-Up Nation).
However, he did move into the yellow jersey, as previous race leader Mathieu van der Poel (Alpecin-Fenix) fell away in the mountains and second-placed Wout van Aert (Jumbo-Visma) was unable to take up the mantle despite a brave effort.
As for the main pre-race contenders, they were all left to lick their wounds, most of them coming home just under three and a half minutes in arrears.
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Dylan Teuns (Bel) Bahrain Victorious
|3:54:41
|2
|Ion Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Astana-Premier Tech
|0:00:44
|3
|Michael Woods (Can) Israel Start-up Nation
|0:00:47
|4
|Tadej Pogacar (Slo) UAE Team Emirates
|0:00:49
|5
|Wout Poels (Ned) Bahrain Victorious
|0:02:33
|6
|Simon Yates (GBr) Team BikeExchange
|0:02:43
|7
|Aurélien Paret Peintre (Fra) AG2R Citroën Team
|0:03:03
|8
|Guillaume Martin (Fra) Cofidis
|9
|Mattia Cattaneo (Ita) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|0:04:07
|10
|Jonas Vingegaard (Den) Jumbo-Visma
|0:04:09
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Tadej Pogacar (Slo) UAE Team Emirates
|29:38:25
|2
|Wout Van Aert (Bel) Jumbo-Visma
|0:01:48
|3
|Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana-Premier Tech
|0:04:38
|4
|Rigoberto Uran (Col) EF Education-Nippo
|0:04:46
|5
|Jonas Vingegaard (Den) Jumbo-Visma
|0:05:00
|6
|Richard Carapaz (Ecu) Ineos Grenadiers
|0:05:01
|7
|Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:05:13
|8
|Enric Mas Nicolau (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:05:15
|9
|David Gaudu (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|0:05:52
|10
|Pello Bilbao Lopez De Armentia (Spa) Bahrain Victorious
|0:06:41
