Critérium du Dauphiné stage 6 live - first major summit finish showdown set to test GC challengers
Double Cat.2 ascent finale and mid-stage Cat.1 climb biggest challenges of this year's Dauphiné so far
Race Situation
Racing on the 126.7 km stage between Valserhône - Combloux gets underway at 1400 CET
Weather today is set to be sunny for the first part of the stage but not overly warm according to race organisers ASO, with temperatures peaking at 28ºC. Very little wind, just an easterly breeze of up to 6kmh. However, it could rain later on, which would undoubtably toughen up what is, at 127 kilometres, the shortest stage of the entire 2025 race.
Here's a quick look back at the GC standings as we head into the first of three crunch stages of the race
The stage gets underway with a short neutralised section, at 1350 CET with 2.7 kilometres for the riders to tackle before the actual race proper gets underway at 1400 CET.
Hello and welcome to Cyclingnews live coverage of stage 6 of the Critérium du Dauphiné, the first of three crunch stages that will decide the final overall.
