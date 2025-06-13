Critérium du Dauphiné stage 6 live - first major summit finish showdown set to test GC challengers

Refresh

Weather today is set to be sunny for the first part of the stage but not overly warm according to race organisers ASO, with temperatures peaking at 28ºC. Very little wind, just an easterly breeze of up to 6kmh. However, it could rain later on, which would undoubtably toughen up what is, at 127 kilometres, the shortest stage of the entire 2025 race.

Here's a quick look back at the GC standings as we head into the first of three crunch stages of the race (Image credit: FirstCycling)

The stage gets underway with a short neutralised section, at 1350 CET with 2.7 kilometres for the riders to tackle before the actual race proper gets underway at 1400 CET.