Tour de Suisse stage 1 live – Riders tackle hilly race opener

By last updated

129km from Küssnacht to Küssnacht

Tour de Suisse 2025 profiles

Profile of stage 1 of the Tour de Suisse 2025 (Image credit: Tour de Suisse)

Tour de Suisse – Route

The peloton is led by UAE Team Emirates-XRG, Ineos Grenadiers, Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe, Soudal-QuickStep and Decathlon-AG2R La Mondiale as they scramble to salvage the situation.

It looks like the weather is closing in over the mountains and the riders may be about to get very wet as they head to the Tissot kilometre and return to the Adligenswilerstrasse and Michaelskreuzstrasse.

70km to go

It is a long list of 28 riders at the front:

Jan Christen looks to be really struggling with the pain of his road rash that he got from his crash all up his left side back in the peloton.

George Bennett (Israel-Premier Tech) is also in this front group.

Ben O'Connor of Jayco-AlUla has made the split as well. One of the pre-race favourites is right at the pointy end, here.

This is an extremely dangerous group of, at least, 27 riders. Could this be the race going up the road on day one of eight?

There is a UAE Team Emirates-XRG and it is the very talented Felix Großschartner. He also has Antonio Morgado in there too, a rider who is perfect for today.

Race situation

90km to go

The chase group has been caught but new attacks come immediately led by Matej Mohoric (Bahrain Victorious), Benoit Cosnesfroy (Decathlon-AG2R La Mondiale) and Quinn Simmons (Lidl-Trek) among others.

KoM (Michaelskreuzstrasse)

Yet more attacks coming from the peloton. They are over the Michaelskreuzstrasse and are almost at the bottom of the descent with riders all over the course.

100km to go

Attack

There are several splits in the peloton now as the pace is very high.

Riders are losing touch with the peloton on the Michaelskreuzstrasse climb.

Jan Christen is back in the peloton after his earlier crash. A scary moment for the UAE Team Emirates-XRG man.

Attack

The riders are about to start the first ascent of the category two climb of the Michaelskreuzstrasse.

Crash!

Puncture

Le Berre is caught and the two pelotons come back together again as well. It is gruppo compacto again.

Attack!

KoM (Adligenswilerstrasse)

Split in peloton

129km to go

The start may be held a little longer as Luc Wirtgen (Tudor) has had a puncture.

The first climb comes very early on with the Adligenswilerstrasse being the snappy title for the category three ascent.

The women started the day in heavy rain with thunder and lightning but it quickly burnt off and it is now very bright and sunny with the temperature at 27°c.

Neutral start

The riders are due to roll out of Küssnacht in about 10 minutes time for the neutralised start.

Earlier today the women took on the same stage as the men are doing soon. It was a brutal battle and it ended with a solo victory after multiple attacks.

Coming into this race there is one big stand-out favourite for the overall. That is UAE Team Emirates-XRG's João Almeida. He has been in fine form this season and will hope that he, alongside Swiss star Jan Christen, that they can take back-to-back GC titles at this race after Adam Yates won last year.

Hello and welcome to CyclingNews' live report on stage one of the men's Tour de Suisse 2025.

