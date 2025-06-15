Tour de Suisse stage 1 live – Riders tackle hilly race opener

Refresh

The peloton is led by UAE Team Emirates-XRG, Ineos Grenadiers, Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe, Soudal-QuickStep and Decathlon-AG2R La Mondiale as they scramble to salvage the situation.

It looks like the weather is closing in over the mountains and the riders may be about to get very wet as they head to the Tissot kilometre and return to the Adligenswilerstrasse and Michaelskreuzstrasse.

70km to go The gap continues to grow to 3'35" between the leaders and the chasing peloton.

It is a long list of 28 riders at the front: Großschartner (UAD)

Costiou (ARK)

Le Berre (ARK)

Vauquelin (ARK)

Maisonobe (COF)

Mohoric (TBV)

Kepplinger (TBV)

Cosnefroy (DAT)

Gregoire (GFC)

B. Swift (IGD)

Zimmerman (IWA)

Kamna (LTK)

Simmons (LTK)

Castrillo (MOV)

Barta (MOV)

Durbridge (JAY)

Engelhardt (JAY)

O'Connor (JAY)

Barguil (TPP)

Graat (TVL)

Lemmen (TVL)

Conci (XAT)

Fortunato (XAT)

Bennett (IPT)

Houle (IPT)

Badilatti (Q36)

Bax (Q36)

Alaphilippe (TUD) There's definitely others in there. Peloton +3'15"

Jan Christen looks to be really struggling with the pain of his road rash that he got from his crash all up his left side back in the peloton.

George Bennett (Israel-Premier Tech) is also in this front group.

Ben O'Connor of Jayco-AlUla has made the split as well. One of the pre-race favourites is right at the pointy end, here. Kevin Vauquelin also in there as a big danger. Felix Großschartner, Antonio Morgado, Lorenzo Fortunato (XDS-Astana) and others who absolutely could be involved in the GC at this race in the front group.

This is an extremely dangerous group of, at least, 27 riders. Could this be the race going up the road on day one of eight?

There is a UAE Team Emirates-XRG and it is the very talented Felix Großschartner. He also has Antonio Morgado in there too, a rider who is perfect for today. Tao Geoghegan-Hart (Lidl-Trek) is also in this lead group as Alaphilippe and Engelhardt are caught.

Race situation Leaders: Alaphilippe (TUD)

Engelhardt (JAY) Chase +10": Costiou (ARK)

Mohoric (TBV)

Van der Meulen (TBV)

Cosnesfroy (DAT)

Zimmerman (IWA)

Kamna (LTK)

Simmons (LTK)

Barta (MOV)

Barguil (TPP)

Durbridge (JAY)

Graat (TVL)

Conci (XAT)

Houle (IPT)

Badilatti (Q36)

Maisonobe (COF)

Vauquelin (ARK)

Le Berre (ARK)

+ a few others Peloton +2'20"

90km to go Alaphilippe and Engelhardt still have a small lead on a very large chasing break. Then the main GC group that have slowed up now. It looks like the breakaway is set. (Image credit: Getty Images)

The chase group has been caught but new attacks come immediately led by Matej Mohoric (Bahrain Victorious), Benoit Cosnesfroy (Decathlon-AG2R La Mondiale) and Quinn Simmons (Lidl-Trek) among others.

KoM (Michaelskreuzstrasse) 1. Engelhardt (GER) Jayco-AlUla 6pts

2. Alaphilippe (FRA) Tudor 4pts

3. Vauquelin (FRA) Arkea-B&B Hotels 3pts

4. Langellotti (MON) Ineos Grenadiers 2pts

5. Sobrero (ITA) Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe 1pt

Yet more attacks coming from the peloton. They are over the Michaelskreuzstrasse and are almost at the bottom of the descent with riders all over the course.

100km to go Leaders: Alaphilippe (TUD)

Engelhardt (JAY) Chasers +22": Costiou (ARK)

Vauquelin (ARK)

Bilbao (TBV)

Kung (GFC)

Langellotti (IGD)

Lopez (LTK)

Simmons (LTK)

Castrillo (MOV)

Sobrero (RBH)

Benoot (TVL)

Bennett (IPT)

F. Christen (Q36) Peloton +51"

Attack Julian Alaphilippe (Tudor)

Felix Engelhardt (Jayco-AlUla)

There are several splits in the peloton now as the pace is very high.

Riders are losing touch with the peloton on the Michaelskreuzstrasse climb.

Jan Christen is back in the peloton after his earlier crash. A scary moment for the UAE Team Emirates-XRG man.

Attack Silvan Dillier (Alpecin-Deceuninck)

Simone Petilli (Intermarche-Wanty)

Pieter Serry (Soudal-QuickStep)

Felix Engelhardt (Jayco-AlUla)

Alex Edmondson (Picnic-PostNL)

Sjoerd Bax (Q36.5)

Marius Mayrhofer (Tudor) But they are quickly swept back up by the peloton.

The riders are about to start the first ascent of the category two climb of the Michaelskreuzstrasse.

Crash! Jan Christen (UAE Team Emirates-XRG) One of the home favourites for this race has gone down. Not the way the young Swiss rider will have wanted to start his race.

Puncture James Knox (Soudal-QuickStep) The British climber from Cumbria having a poorly timed flat as more attacks go off the front of the peloton.

Le Berre is caught and the two pelotons come back together again as well. It is gruppo compacto again.

Attack! Mathis Le Berre (Arkea-B&B Hotels) The French rider has a small gap on the first peloton that still has a gap on the bunch that split on the Adligenswilerstrasse. (Image credit: Getty Images)

KoM (Adligenswilerstrasse) 1. Pablo Castrillo (ESP) Movistar 3pts

2. Valentin Madouas (FRA) Groupama-FDJ 2pts

3. Tom Gloag (GBR) Visma-Lease a Bike 1pt

Split in peloton Around 20 riders have a gap as they head over the top of the Adligenswilerstrasse climb. Multiple attacks have come but no real break has formed. But the pace is high, meaning the bunch has split.

129km to go Racing begins and immediately the attacks come to try and form the early breakaway.

The start may be held a little longer as Luc Wirtgen (Tudor) has had a puncture.

The first climb comes very early on with the Adligenswilerstrasse being the snappy title for the category three ascent.

The women started the day in heavy rain with thunder and lightning but it quickly burnt off and it is now very bright and sunny with the temperature at 27°c.

Neutral start The riders have rolled out and have started the neutralised zone for the opening stage of the 88th Tour de Suisse. The neutral zone is just 3.1km long today.

The riders are due to roll out of Küssnacht in about 10 minutes time for the neutralised start.

Earlier today the women took on the same stage as the men are doing soon. It was a brutal battle and it ended with a solo victory after multiple attacks. >>> Marlen Reusser seals 2025 Tour de Suisse Women victory with final day solo victory (Image credit: Getty Images)

Coming into this race there is one big stand-out favourite for the overall. That is UAE Team Emirates-XRG's João Almeida. He has been in fine form this season and will hope that he, alongside Swiss star Jan Christen, that they can take back-to-back GC titles at this race after Adam Yates won last year.