Classic Brugge-De Panne Women past winners
Recap of winners for the Women's WorldTour one-day race 2018-2024
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|2024
|Elisa Balsamo (Ita) Lidl-Trek
|2023
|Pfeiffer Georgi (GBr) Team DSM
|2022
|Elisa Balsamo (ITA) Trek-Segafredo
|2021
|Grace Brown (AUS) Team BikeExchange
|2020
|Lorena Wiebes (NED) Team Sunweb
|2019
|Kirsten Wild (NED) WNT - Rotor Pro Cycling
|2018
|Jolien D’Hoore (BEL) Mitchelton - Scott
Get The Leadout Newsletter
The latest race content, interviews, features, reviews and expert buying guides, direct to your inbox!
Cyclingnews is the world's leader in English-language coverage of professional cycling. Started in 1995 by University of Newcastle professor Bill Mitchell, the site was one of the first to provide breaking news and results over the internet in English. The site was purchased by Knapp Communications in 1999, and owner Gerard Knapp built it into the definitive voice of pro cycling. Since then, major publishing house Future PLC has owned the site and expanded it to include top features, news, results, photos and tech reporting. The site continues to be the most comprehensive and authoritative English voice in professional cycling.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
Classic Brugge-De Panne Women past winnersRecap of winners for the Women's WorldTour one-day race 2018-2024
-
How to watch Trofeo Alfredo Binda 2025 – TV and streaming optionsAll the broadcast information for the prestigious women's Classic in Italy
-
'We'll have to drop Ganna' - Juan Ayuso targets Tirreno-Adriatico victory on Saturday's mountain finishSpaniard in control of GC battle but Antonio Tiberi and Derek Gee are close rivals
-
'Every time I ride well, something happens' - Filippo Ganna unable to break the chain of disappointment at Tirreno-AdriaticoGeraint Thomas convinces Italian to fight to keep leader's jersey in the hills of Le Marche