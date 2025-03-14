Classic Brugge-De Panne Women past winners

By published

Recap of winners for the Women's WorldTour one-day race 2018-2024

DE PANNE BELGIUM MARCH 21 Elisa Balsamo of Italy and Team Lidl Trek celebrates at finish line as race winner ahead of LR Chiara Consonni of Italy and UAE Team ADQ Daria Pikulik of Poland and Team Human Powered Health and Charlotte Kool of The Netherlands and Team dsmfirmenich PostNL during the 7th Womens Classic BruggeDe Panne 2024 a 155km one day race from Brugge to De Panne on March 21 2024 in De Panne Belgium Photo by Luc ClaessenGetty Images
Elisa Balsamo (Lidl-Trek) wins Classic Brugge-De Panne Women 2024 ahead of Charlotte Kool (DSM-Firmenich Post NL) and Daria Pikulik (Human Powered Health) (Image credit: Getty Images)
Swipe to scroll horizontally
Past winners
#Rider Name (Country) Team
2024Elisa Balsamo (Ita) Lidl-Trek
2023Pfeiffer Georgi (GBr) Team DSM
2022Elisa Balsamo (ITA) Trek-Segafredo
2021Grace Brown (AUS) Team BikeExchange
2020Lorena Wiebes (NED) Team Sunweb
2019Kirsten Wild (NED) WNT - Rotor Pro Cycling
2018Jolien D’Hoore (BEL) Mitchelton - Scott
Cyclingnews

Cyclingnews is the world's leader in English-language coverage of professional cycling. Started in 1995 by University of Newcastle professor Bill Mitchell, the site was one of the first to provide breaking news and results over the internet in English. The site was purchased by Knapp Communications in 1999, and owner Gerard Knapp built it into the definitive voice of pro cycling. Since then, major publishing house Future PLC has owned the site and expanded it to include top features, news, results, photos and tech reporting. The site continues to be the most comprehensive and authoritative English voice in professional cycling.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.

More race histories
LIEGE BELGIUM APRIL 24 Tadej Pogacar of Slovenia and UAE Team Emirates celebrates at finish line as race winner during the 110th Liege Bastogne Liege 2024 Mens Elite a 2545km one day race from Liege to UCIWT on April 24 2024 in Liege Belgium Photo by Dario BelingheriGetty Images

Liège-Bastogne-Liège winners 1892-2024
HUY BELGIUM APRIL 17 EDITORS NOTE Alternate crop Stephen Williams of The United Kingdom and Team Israel Premier Tech celebrates at finish line as race winner during the 88th La Fleche Wallonne 2024 Mens Elite a 1986km one day race from Charleroi to Huy UCIWT on April 17 2024 in Huy Belgium Photo by Dario BelingheriGetty Images

La Flèche Wallonne winners

CITTIGLIO ITALY MARCH 17 A general view of the peloton competing during the 25th Trofeo Alfredo BindaComune di Cittiglio 2024 Womens Elite a 1405km one day race from Maccagno con Pino e Veddasca to Cittiglio UCIWWT on March 17 2024 in Cittiglio Italy Photo by Dario BelingheriGetty Images

How to watch Trofeo Alfredo Binda 2025 – TV and streaming options
See more latest

Latest on Cyclingnews