Unbound Gravel 200 past winners

The men's and women's champions from 2006-2024

Lachlan Morton (EF Education-EasyPost) celebrates his win at the Unbound Gravel 200 pro men&#039;s race in 2024
Lachlan Morton (EF Education-EasyPost) celebrates his win at the Unbound Gravel 200 pro men's race in 2024 (Image credit: SnowyMountain Photography)
Past winners Unbound Gravel 200 - men
YearRider Name
2024Lachlan Morton
2023Keegan Swenson
2022Ivar Slik
2021Ian Boswell
2020Race cancelled
2019Colin Strickland
2018Ted King
2017Mat Stephens
2016Ted King
2015Yuri Hauswald
2014Brian Jensen
2013Dan Hughes
2012Dan Hughes
2011Dan Hughes
2010Corey Godfrey
2009Michael Marchand
2008Cameron Chambers
2007Steve Guetzelman
2006Dan Hughes
Past winners Unbound Gravel 200 - women
YearRider Name
2024Rosa Klöser
2023Carolin Schiff
2022Sofia Gomez Villafane
2021Lauren De Crescenzo
2020Race Cancelled
2019Amity Rockwell
2018Kaitlin Keough
2017Alison Tetrick
2016Amanda Nauman
2015Amanda Nauman
2014Rebecca Rusch
2013Rebecca Rusch
2012Rebecca Rusch
2011Betsy Shogren
2010Emily Brock
2009N/A
2008Kristen High
2007Leslie Hiemenz
