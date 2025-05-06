Unbound Gravel 200 past winners
The men's and women's champions from 2006-2024
|Year
|Rider Name
|2024
|Lachlan Morton
|2023
|Keegan Swenson
|2022
|Ivar Slik
|2021
|Ian Boswell
|2020
|Race cancelled
|2019
|Colin Strickland
|2018
|Ted King
|2017
|Mat Stephens
|2016
|Ted King
|2015
|Yuri Hauswald
|2014
|Brian Jensen
|2013
|Dan Hughes
|2012
|Dan Hughes
|2011
|Dan Hughes
|2010
|Corey Godfrey
|2009
|Michael Marchand
|2008
|Cameron Chambers
|2007
|Steve Guetzelman
|2006
|Dan Hughes
|Year
|Rider Name
|2024
|Rosa Klöser
|2023
|Carolin Schiff
|2022
|Sofia Gomez Villafane
|2021
|Lauren De Crescenzo
|2020
|Race Cancelled
|2019
|Amity Rockwell
|2018
|Kaitlin Keough
|2017
|Alison Tetrick
|2016
|Amanda Nauman
|2015
|Amanda Nauman
|2014
|Rebecca Rusch
|2013
|Rebecca Rusch
|2012
|Rebecca Rusch
|2011
|Betsy Shogren
|2010
|Emily Brock
|2009
|N/A
|2008
|Kristen High
|2007
|Leslie Hiemenz
