Tour de France: Stage 6 highlights - Video
Ciccone nabs yellow as Teuns takes the stage
Stage 6 of the 2019 Tour de France was a tough battle over seven climbs, ending on La Planche des Belles Filles, and Bahrain-Merida's Dylan Teuns proved to be the strongest from the day's breakaway to win the stage. His breakaway companion Giulio Ciccone (Trek-Segafredo) hung on until the final few metres but had to let go of the Belgian. He could be consoled by snatching the race leader's yellow jersey off the shoulders of Deceuninck-Quickstep's Julian Alaphilippe.
Related Articles
Tour de France: Lance Armstrong's NBC presence spurs debate about his place in cycling
Tour de France: Teuns wins atop La Planche des Belles Filles
Tour de France 2019 stage 6 finish line quotes
Six-second time bonus turns Ciccone's Tour de France yellow
Tour de France: Pinot responds 'present' at La Planche des Belles Filles
Alaphilippe surged from the group of overall favourites in the last kilometre, but ran out of steam on the steep 24 per cent gradients, and missed keeping the maillot jaune by a thin six-second margin.
Of the overall race favourites, Jumbo-Visma's George Bennett holds the honour of being best-placed, two seconds ahead of defending champion Geraint Thomas. Watch the highlights to find out how Thomas dispatched his rivals in the explosive finale.
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy