Tour de France: Stage 6 highlights - Video

Giulio Ciccone in yellow after stage 6 at the Tour de France (Image credit: Bettini Photo)

Stage 6 of the 2019 Tour de France was a tough battle over seven climbs, ending on La Planche des Belles Filles, and Bahrain-Merida's Dylan Teuns proved to be the strongest from the day's breakaway to win the stage. His breakaway companion Giulio Ciccone (Trek-Segafredo) hung on until the final few metres but had to let go of the Belgian. He could be consoled by snatching the race leader's yellow jersey off the shoulders of Deceuninck-Quickstep's Julian Alaphilippe.

Alaphilippe surged from the group of overall favourites in the last kilometre, but ran out of steam on the steep 24 per cent gradients, and missed keeping the maillot jaune by a thin six-second margin.

Of the overall race favourites, Jumbo-Visma's George Bennett holds the honour of being best-placed, two seconds ahead of defending champion Geraint Thomas. Watch the highlights to find out how Thomas dispatched his rivals in the explosive finale.