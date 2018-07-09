Tour de France: Stage 3 highlights - Video

Greg Van Avermaet in yellow after BMC win the Tour de France TTT (Image credit: Getty Images)

The winds of fortune shift frequently at the Tour de France, and after an unlucky start to the race for leader Richie Porte, the BMC Racing Team turned their situation around with a victory in the stage 3 team time trial.

Team Sky, too, improved their situation, coming within four seconds of the stage win, although Geraint Thomas missed out on taking the maillot jaune. Chris Froome and Mitchelton-Scott's Adam Yates gained back some of the time lost in the opening stage to other contenders thanks to their teams' strong performances.

Vincenzo Nibali's Bahrain-Merida squad lost more than a minute to the top teams, as did Romain Bardet's AG2R La Mondiale team. Of the main GC contenders, Team Sunweb's Tom Dumoulin remained in a strong position at 12 seconds, and Rigoberto Uran (EF Education First-Drapac) is 10th at 35 seconds.