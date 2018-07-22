Tour de France: Stage 15 highlights - Video

Cort Nielsen, Mollema and Izagirre make their way to the finish near the end of stage 15 (Image credit: Getty Images)

Magnus Cort made it two in a row for Astana Sunday at the Tour de France, winning a three-up sprint in Carcassonne ahead of Jon Izagirre (Bahrain-Merida) and Bauke Mollema (Trek-Segafredo) after the trio jumped away from a large breakaway that took off earlier in the day.

Another long day in the Massif Central meant another large breakaway got away after about an hour of racing. Big-name riders such as Peter Sagan, (Bora-Hansgrohe), Greg Van Avermaet (BMC Racing) and Niki Terpstra (Quick-Step Floors) were in the group, but with no threats to the general classification, the large move was given plenty of leash.

After myriad attacking and shuffling up front, Cort emerged with Izagirre and Mollema to contest the finish. Back in the GC group, overall leader Geraint Thomas (Team Sky) finished safely alongside teammate and second overall Chris Froome to maintain the status quo at the top of the general classification.