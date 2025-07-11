'We think Jonas will open up the gaps in the Alps' – Sepp Kuss upbeat about team leader Vingegaard's chances in Tour de France third week

2023 Vuelta a España winner his says support work for Visma-Lease a Bike GC challenge will start on ultra-hilly stage 10

Tour de France 2025: Sepp Kuss (L) and Jonas Vingegaard (C) on stage 6 (Image credit: Getty Images)

Visma-Lease a Bike expert climber Sepp Kuss says he is expecting leader Jonas Vingegaard to be firing on all cylinders in the third week of this year's Tour de France when the race hits the Alps and Jura mountains.

The 2023 Vuelta a España winner is riding his regular Tour climbing support role for Vingegard, and he expects that from stage 10, when the race hits the Massif Central, he'll be in the thick of the action.

