'If you don't try, you never know' - Fred Wright shows positive signs despite foiled attack at Critérium du Dauphiné

British rider held off peloton until final climb and GC battle quashed late raid

MONTLUCON FRANCE JUNE 08 Fred Wright of Great Britain and Team Bahrain Victorious competes in the breakaway during the 77th Criterium du Dauphine 2025 Stage 1 a 1958km stage from Domerat to Montlucon UCIWT on June 08 2025 in Montlucon France Photo by Dario BelingheriGetty Images
With one final climb to tackle, Fred Wright (Bahrain-Victorious) held a slender but consistent gap over the Critérium du Dauphiné peloton on the race's opening stage

Wright had darted off the front with 37km until the line and swiftly bridged across to the remaining breakaway rider Pierre Thierry (Arkéa-B&B Hotels). The Frenchman was subsequently dropped as Wright held an advantage of 30 seconds, yet slowly but surely the gap dwindled.

Pete Trifunovic
Pete Trifunovic
Engagement Editor

Pete joined Cyclingnews as Engagement Editor in 2024 having previously worked at GCN as a digital content creator, cutting his teeth in cycling journalism across their app, social media platforms, and website. While studying Journalism at university, he worked as a freelancer for Cycling Weekly reporting on races such as the Giro d’Italia and Milan-San Remo alongside covering the Women’s Super League and non-league football for various titles. Pete has an undeniable passion for sport, with a keen interest in tennis, running and football too.

