'If you don't try, you never know' - Fred Wright shows positive signs despite foiled attack at Critérium du Dauphiné

With one final climb to tackle, Fred Wright (Bahrain-Victorious) held a slender but consistent gap over the Critérium du Dauphiné peloton on the race's opening stage.

Wright had darted off the front with 37km until the line and swiftly bridged across to the remaining breakaway rider Pierre Thierry (Arkéa-B&B Hotels). The Frenchman was subsequently dropped as Wright held an advantage of 30 seconds, yet slowly but surely the gap dwindled.

The sprinters' teams may have been the ones attempting to reel in the 25-year-old, but it was the GC favourites group, led by an Axel Laurance (Ineos Grenadiers) attack, who inadvertently made the catch at the foot of the Côte de Buffon with 7km remaining to end his hopes of a stage victory.

Despite no breakaway glory, Wright reflected on his day out with optimism and plenty still on offer in southeastern France.

"I committed, and I really wanted someone to join me. I thought it's the kind of interesting stage where maybe it's a bit too hard for the sprint," he told Cyclingnews and ITV Sport after the stage.

"I had a plan in my head to attack, but [when] I think again, I definitely should have maybe waited for the last time. Then again, on the last time, you're less likely to get away," he explained.

"It was a bit of a silly move, but if you don't try, you never know. And it was nice to get a taste, but I was sort of hoping one or two guys came with me."

Get The Leadout Newsletter The latest race content, interviews, features, reviews and expert buying guides, direct to your inbox! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Silly move or bold tactics, Wright at least knows that the form in his legs is strong as he begins his summer swing.

The British rider secured top 10 finishes at both Milan-San Remo and Paris-Roubaix earlier this year, and accepted that his riding style means he needs to sometimes be inventive to win.

"I'm not the fastest in a bunch sprint, [but] I want to win bike races. So those are the kind of situations I've got to find myself in to try and win," he said.

Provided today's exploits haven't depleted Wright's reserves too far, the next two days offer similar opportunities.

"It's pretty tough, the Dauphiné, and there's a strong field here. They already showed themselves today, to be honest. A few more chances [still to come]."

Subscribe to Cyclingnews and gear up for the Tour de France with unlimited access to our coverage of the Critérium du Dauphiné - including breaking news, analysis and more, reported by our journalists on the ground and across the globe. Find out more.