Video: Tour de France Stage 15 highlights

Pierrick Fédrigo (FDJ-BigMat) prevailed after a day-long breakaway to secure his second career Tour de France stage victory. The Frenchman made it to the finish line in Pau on one of the 99th edition's shortest road stages just ahead of Garmin-Sharp's Christian Vande Velde (Garmin-Sharp) as the duo left their four breakaway companions behind 6.5km from the finish. Thomas Voeckler (Europcar) closed out the podium 12 seconds back.

With the peloton 12 minutes in arrears, Andre Greipel led the bunch over the line with the classification leaders safe ahead of the rest day on Tuesday.