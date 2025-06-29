Recommended reading

British Road Championships: Millie Couzens denies Pfeiffer Georgi a third-straight title with impressive sprint

Fenix-Deceuninck fastest in elite four-rider sprint in Aberystwyth

Picture by Alex Whitehead/SWpix.com - 29/06/2025 - Cycling - 2025 Lloyds National Road Race Championships - Aberystwyth, Ceredigion, Wales - Women -Millie Couzens (Fenix-Deceuninck) Wins the Women&#039;s Road Race to become National Champion ahead of Pfeiffer Georgi (Team Picnic PostNL) and Anna Henderson (Lidl - Trek)
Couzens took the win in Aberystwyth (Image credit: SWpix.com / Alex Whitehead)
Fenix-Deceuninck's Millie Couzens sprinted to road race victory in the British road championships, beating out an elite selection of four WorldTour riders to claim her first pro victory, and a national title with it.

She beat three-time champion Pfeiffer Georgi (Picnic PostNL) into second, denying Georgi what would have been a third consecutive title, whilst Anna Henderson (Lidl-Trek) took another nationals podium in third. Josie Nelson rounded out the group in fourth after leading out for her teammate Georgi.

