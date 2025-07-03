'I've been waiting a long time for this moment' – Jonathan Milan not feeling the pressure to win first Tour de France sprint

By published

'I can already sense the Tour is special. I feel the pressure but not that much' says Italian sprint star

BRIOUDE, FRANCE - JUNE 10: (L-R) Jonathan Milan of Italy and Team Lidl - Trek - Yellow leader jersey and Romain Bardet of France and Team Picnic PostNL prior to the 77th Criterium du Dauphine 2025, Stage 3 a 207.2km stage from Brioude to Charantonnay / #UCIWT / on June 10, 2025 in Brioude, France. (Photo by Dario Belingheri/Getty Images)
Jonathan Milan will hope to recreate his Critérium du Dauphiné result, which saw him win a stage and take yellow, at the Tour de France (Image credit: Getty Images)

Jonathan Milan is well aware of what is at stake on Saturday's opening stage of the Tour de France in Lille. The Italian sprinter is making his Tour debut this July but knows victory in the expected sprint will award the first yellow jersey of the 2025 Tour.

It will be a high-stakes sprint, but Milan is the logical favourite for the long, straight finish line to the centre of the northern city.

Stephen Farrand
Stephen Farrand
Head of News

Stephen is one of the most experienced member of the Cyclingnews team, having reported on professional cycling since 1994. He has been Head of News at Cyclingnews since 2022, before which he held the position of European editor since 2012 and previously worked for Reuters, Shift Active Media, and CyclingWeekly, among other publications.

