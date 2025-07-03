'I've been waiting a long time for this moment' – Jonathan Milan not feeling the pressure to win first Tour de France sprint

Jonathan Milan will hope to recreate his Critérium du Dauphiné result, which saw him win a stage and take yellow, at the Tour de France

Jonathan Milan is well aware of what is at stake on Saturday's opening stage of the Tour de France in Lille. The Italian sprinter is making his Tour debut this July but knows victory in the expected sprint will award the first yellow jersey of the 2025 Tour.

It will be a high-stakes sprint, but Milan is the logical favourite for the long, straight finish line to the centre of the northern city.

Fortunately, Milan's shoulders are physically and psychologically broad enough to handle the pressure. He has won Olympic gold in the team pursuit and has a gentlemanly sprinter demeanour. He eases the pressure with a laugh and a smile.

"I can already sense the Tour is special, I feel the pressure but not that much," he told the media, including Cyclingnews, at the Lidl-Trek hotel before a training ride that included the last 20km of Saturday's opening stage.

"I've been waiting a long time for this moment, and we have done a lot of work for it. I know it's not like any other day, I know the yellow jersey is up for grabs.

"It's only right we put pressure on ourselves, we want to win, we want to take the yellow jersey, but I'm focussed and relaxed too. I know I've got one of the best teams to help and arguably the best lead-out train to set me up for the sprint. All that helps me stay relaxed and eases the pressure."

"I used to feel stressed, but I've worked on it. I realised the stress doesn't help you, it only makes you feel worse, so it's far better to embrace the moment and even try to enjoy it."

Gino Bartali in 1948 and Francesco Moser in 1975 are the only two Italians to have won the first stage of the Tour and taken the first yellow jersey of the race, while Giulio Ciccone was the last Italian to wear the yellow in 2019.

Italy now expects Milan to do his thing as the nation's next great sprinter. This July, he can become the first rider from the country to win a stage since Vincenzo Nibali six years ago.

"I know what's up for grabs and the importance of it all, but I'm trying to enjoy it too. Having a chance to win doesn't happen often, so I want to enjoy it," Milan said.

"It's a huge opportunity for me and for all the other sprinters. A lot of teams want a sprint finish, and so do we."

The opening stage is a 184.9km loop around the Pas-de-Calais region to the west of Lille. Crosswinds, city centre roads, traffic furniture and the desire to win the first sprint and take yellow will all raise the risk of crashes during what will be a nervous opener.

Milan and Lidl-Trek will look to stay up front and out of trouble and then try to lead out the sprint, with Jasper Stuyven, Edward Theuns and final lead-out man Simone Consonni. Milan prefers to sprint from the front rather than fight for the wheels and positions.

"We went to see the finish a few months ago, and we'll go again to see it. The final kilometres before the finish will be important because everyone will want to stay at the front. Hopefully, there won't be any crash," Milan warned.

"The stage is also about more than the finish. Before that, there are open roads and so a risk of crosswinds and echelons. For that reason, the drag race will start early. It'll be a tough and stressful day. For sure, we'll want to stay in the front, like everyone, but we can't be on the front for the last 80km."

The first 10 days of the 2025 Tour are a mix of sprint opportunities and finishes for puncheurs like Mathieu van der Poel, Wout van Aert and perhaps even Tadej Pogačar.

Thibau Nys will lead Lidl-Trek on the tougher days when Milan drops out of contention, but the Italian has slimmed down and so is perhaps able to fight for victory on more than flat, fast and simple finishes.

He also worked on moving his head and shoulders less so he can put out more power and stay aerodynamic.

"I think there are five or six opportunities for me," Milan said, who named Belgians Tim Merlier and Jasper Philipsen as his biggest rivals for Saturday's stage and the other sprints.

"There's also Dylan Gronewegen. We can't forget Biniam Girmay and maybe Wout Van Aert too. I saw that Danny Van Poppel won his national title, and then I'm sorry if I've forgotten someone else."

Asked how Milan is different as a sprinter compared to Merlier and Philipsen, he had a simple and then a more complex answer.

"I'm taller," Milan joked.

"We're different, but it depends on sprint to sprint, too. In the UAE Tour, I started a sprint and Tim was able to pass me. In another, I went later and I passed him. I haven't sprinted much against Jasper this year but I know he's in good shape.

"They're the riders I have to beat if I want to win on Saturday and take the yellow jersey."

