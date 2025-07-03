'Riders' own mistake' the most common cause of crashes, says safety body, as race for gear ratio tests confirmed

UCI also confirms that rider tracking will be introduced at the 2025 Road World Championships

COPENHAGEN, DENMARK - JUNE 22: A general view of the peloton competing during the 1st Copenhagen Sprint 2025 - Men's Elite a 235.6km one day race from Roskilde to Copenhagen / #UCIWT / on June 22, 2025 in Copenhagen, Denmark. (Photo by Szymon Gruchalski/Getty Images)
Rider mistakes and upcoming points of interest are the most common causes of crashes, according to SafeR (Image credit: Getty Images)

Cycling's cross-party safety body SafeR has given a mid-year update in their mission to make racing less dangerous, sharing the results of their crash analysis work, confirming the event for upcoming maximum gear ratio testing, and

SafeR, a body made up of representatives from cycling's key stakeholders – teams, race organisers, rider unions and the UCI – work with the UCI and other stakeholders to improve safety in cycling.

