This will get everyone's climbing legs warmed nicely. Rather than go for a full-on mountain stage, Tour boss Prudhomme has opted for something slightly gentler but potentially unpredictable.

It's a shame the Tour seldom comes to the Jura region, because this is wonderful cycling country, with narrow roads switching back and forth through dense forest. There are six climbs, which get progressively harder as the stage progresses. The favourites shouldn't get into trouble, but this is ideal ambush country.

Stage map

Stage profile