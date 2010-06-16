Stage 7 - Saturday, July 10 2010, Tournus - Station des Rousses, 161 km
Sawtooth to the station
Stage 7: Tournus - Station des Rousses
This will get everyone's climbing legs warmed nicely. Rather than go for a full-on mountain stage, Tour boss Prudhomme has opted for something slightly gentler but potentially unpredictable.
It's a shame the Tour seldom comes to the Jura region, because this is wonderful cycling country, with narrow roads switching back and forth through dense forest. There are six climbs, which get progressively harder as the stage progresses. The favourites shouldn't get into trouble, but this is ideal ambush country.
Stage map
Stage profile
