Stage 20 - Sunday, July 25 2010, Longjumeau - Paris, 105 km
Champagne and Coronation time
Stage 20: Longjumeau - Paris
After a TGV transfer to the outskirts of Paris, the 97th Tour de France concludes with a stage of barely 100km that includes the now traditional eight laps on the Champs Élysées circuit.
The riders will saunter into the French capital from the west as the Tour champion-in-waiting is toasted with champagne and then has his team-mates lead the race down the rue de Rivoli and onto the Champs for the first time. After that, battle is engaged for 75 minutes of high-octane attack and counter-attack, almost certainly culminating in a bunch sprint.
Stage map
Stage profile
