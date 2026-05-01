'The sting is in the tail for the GC riders' – SD Worx-Protime back Anna van der Breggen and Nienke Vinke for podium challenge in brutally hard Vuelta Femenina

April produced an uncommon drought for SD Worx-Protime, the Women's WorldTour team coming up empty on victories. Sports Manager Danny Stam sees a changing forecast from May 3-8, when the team heads to La Vuelta Femenina with leader Anna van der Breggen, third overall last year.

For stage wins, the team has multiple options, including Milan-San Remo winner Lotte Kopecky and Mischa Bredewold, who was second at De Brabantse Pijl.

"We are hoping for a good overall classification and one or two stage wins. Spain is never easy terrain, and this is a very demanding course. The sting is in the tail for the GC riders. We are lining up with a well-balanced team," Stam said in a team statement.

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The full week of racing in northern Spain is one of the toughest courses in the event's 12-year history, with the pivotal mountain stages at the final weekend culminating with back-to-back summit finishes in the Asturias, Les Praeres on stage 6 and L'Angliru on stage 7.

Van der Breggen has the ability to land the nasty sting to the peloton on these decisive days. Last year Van der Breggen returned to her first Grand Tour in four years and won a climbing heavy stage 4 into Borja, then took podiums on mountaintop finishes at Lagunas de Nella and Alto de Cotobello to land third overall.

"Anna van der Breggen knows better than anyone how to ride a strong general classification. Last year she finished third in the Vuelta, and we hope to match that result this season," Stam said.

"The Angliru is an extremely difficult final climb, but with Anna, you never know. She had a strong Ardennes week and is clearly in good form. Of course, the competition will also be in top shape. We hope to be able to compete with the very best for the overall classification with Anna."

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Valentina Cavallar, the Austrian hill climb champion, is one of the climbers the team will have to support Van der Breggen, Stam admitting "we ourselves do not yet know where her limit lies". A proven young rider making her Grand Tour debut for SD Worx, after three years with Picnic PostNL, is Nienke Vinke. She finished ninth at the Vuelta last year at only 20 years of age.

"Nienke Vinke is a great climbing talent. Last year she was the best young rider in the Vuelta Femenina and finished ninth in the overall classification. It is great that she is lining up once again for the Vuelta Femenina this year," Stam said.

"It will allow her to see how much progress she has made compared to last season. In the shadow of the team leader, she can aim for a strong overall result.”

Femke Markus and Julia Kopecký are also part of the seven-rider squad next week. Markus is a "reliable pillar" who has the capability to escape in a breakaway. Kopecký, six weeks younger than Vinke, makes her first Grand Tour appearance.