'The sting is in the tail for the GC riders' – SD Worx-Protime back Anna van der Breggen and Nienke Vinke for podium challenge in brutally hard Vuelta Femenina

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Lotte Kopecky to ride for stage wins as part of balanced squad at season's first Grand Tour

CITTIGLIO, ITALY - MARCH 15: Anna van der Breggen of Netherlands and Team SD Worx - Protime compete in the breakaway competes during the 27th Trofeo Alfredo Binda - Comune di Cittiglio 2026 a 152.7km one dat race from Luino to Cittiglio / #UCIWWT / on March 15, 2026 in Cittiglio, Italy.Luino, Italy. (Photo by Luc Claessen/Getty Images)
Anna van der Breggen of SD Worx-Protime rode to second place at 2026 Trofeo Alfredo Binda (Image credit: Getty Images)

April produced an uncommon drought for SD Worx-Protime, the Women's WorldTour team coming up empty on victories. Sports Manager Danny Stam sees a changing forecast from May 3-8, when the team heads to La Vuelta Femenina with leader Anna van der Breggen, third overall last year.

For stage wins, the team has multiple options, including Milan-San Remo winner Lotte Kopecky and Mischa Bredewold, who was second at De Brabantse Pijl.

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"It will allow her to see how much progress she has made compared to last season. In the shadow of the team leader, she can aim for a strong overall result.”

Femke Markus and Julia Kopecký are also part of the seven-rider squad next week. Markus is a "reliable pillar" who has the capability to escape in a breakaway. Kopecký, six weeks younger than Vinke, makes her first Grand Tour appearance.

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Jackie Tyson
Jackie Tyson
North American Editor