Investigating the state of women's pro cycling in Spain – La Vuelta Femenina is thriving, but the lower levels are struggling

At the start of May, the Women's WorldTour pivots away from the one-day races, which have dominated since February, and moves into the stage race season. Rather than the frantic racing of the Classics, we'll see the long-game strategies play out on the brutal, steep-sided valleys of the three-day Itzulia Women, through the sprints and mountain top finishes of the Vuelta a Burgos, and before that La Vuelta Femenina by Carefour.es.

Kicking off this weekend, the 2026 Vuelta Femenina is set to be the hardest yet. Offering little for the pure sprinters, every day is lumpy, the week concluding with two mountain top finishes, including the fearsome Angliru, where the winner of the year's first women's Grand Tour will be crowned.

Together, the Vuelta, Itzulia and Vuelta a Burgos comprise 14 stages in Spain, the country consequently leading the world in the number of Women's WorldTour race days. More so than France and Italy, countries that both host a nine-day Grand Tour alongside two and three one-day races, respectively. And Belgium, home of many of the Classics which have enthralled us this spring, lags way behind.

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Like so many races in the women's sport, none are particularly old. The youngest is Itzulia, with its first edition in 2022, while the Vuelta a Burgos debuted as a second-tier race in 2019 before being promoted to the WorldTour in 2021. Though the Vuelta appeared in its current form as recently as 2023, it was born from the Madrid Challenge by La Vuelta, which began life in 2015.

The peloton racing at La Vuelta Femenina (Image credit: Szymon Gruchalski/Getty Images)

The Madrid Challenge made its debut as a flat one-day criterium. Reflecting La Course by Le Tour de France, itself the precursor to the Tour de France Femmes avec Zwift, the peloton raced on the finish circuit of the final stage of the men's Vuelta.

While it initially seemed to be an afterthought to the men's race, the Madrid Challenge developed steadily over the years, organisers adding a time trial in 2018, an extra road stage in 2020, increasing year-on-year to five days in 2022. The following year, it became La Vuelta, was extended to a week, and was moved from September to May, creating the Spanish block we have now.

There can be little doubt that these three races, and the Vuelta in particular, reflect, and even inspired a huge growth in women's cycling in Spain. As they grew in international importance, other races sprang up around them, and the number of women's UCI teams exploded. So surely the Spanish sport is in good health? Not quite.

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Fewer teams means fewer opportunities

In the last three years, the number of Spanish-registered UCI teams has atrophied alarmingly, going from a high of nine in 2023 to just two this year. Such a reduction has severely dented access to international racing for young Spanish women.

When the Madrid Challenge first materialised in 2015, the current three-tier hierarchy of women's teams was yet to be created; UCI Women's Teams were the only international outfits. Spain had three of those squads and, while their numbers initially dropped, by 2021, nine UCI teams called Spain home, including Movistar Women, which had taken its place as one of the recently created fir