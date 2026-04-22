'I’d rather have one real standout result than three podiums' – Puck Pieterse keeps eyes trained on top step as Ardennes campaign continues with defence at La Flèche Wallonne

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Fenix-Premier Tech rider who stood on all three of the podium steps across the trio of events last year says "overall level has increased"

VALKENBURG, NETHERLANDS - APRIL 19: Puck Pieterse of Netherlands and Team Fenix-Premier Tech competes during the 12th Amstel Gold Race Ladies Edition 2026 - Women&#039;s Elite a 158.1km one day race from Maastricht to Valkenburg / #UCIWWT / on April 19, 2026 in Valkenburg, Netherlands. (Photo by Luc Claessen/Getty Images)
Puck Pieterse (Fenix-Premier Tech) at Amstel Gold Race on Sunday (Image credit: Getty Images)

Last year Puck Pieterse was on the podium across the three Ardennes Classics but there is no pressure to try and live up to that record, with the Fenix-Premier Tech rider recognising that even though her form is at a similar level, the rest of the peloton isn't.

The 23-year-old Dutch rider who last year took third at Amstel Gold Race, won La Flèche Wallonne and was second at Liège-Bastogne-Liège Femmes , started off this week's run with tenth in the opening event, saying while she didn't have her "best legs" at Amstel Gold Race it was about more than that..

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A prime example of this, says Pieterse, is FDJ United-SUEZ who won De Brabantse Pijl with Célia Gery, Paris-Roubaix with Franziska Koch, Tour of Flanders with Demi Vollering and Strade Bianche with Elise Chabbey.

“They’ve already won Classics with four different riders this spring, which says a lot. The overall level has clearly increased.”

"Of course you want that again," she said of last year's successful Ardennes run, "but it won’t be easy. I’d rather have one real standout result than three podiums.

"Hopefully I can get that one big result, but I don’t feel the need to match anything. I’m in good shape, I’ll do my best, and we’ll see where that takes us.”

What's more for Wednesday's La Flèche Wallonne she will be lining up with the number one on her back and with a team behind her that knows what it needs to do to help her chase it once again.

"Everyone knows what to do at the right moments," said Pieterse. "The tactics won’t change much. Like most teams: keep it together until the foot of the Mur and then go all out.”

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Simone Giuliani
Simone Giuliani
Australia Editor

Simone is a degree-qualified journalist that has accumulated decades of wide-ranging experience while working across a variety of leading media organisations. She joined Cyclingnews as a Production Editor at the start of the 2021 season and has now moved into the role of Australia Editor. Previously she worked as a freelance writer, Australian Editor at Ella CyclingTips and as a correspondent for Reuters and Bloomberg. Cycling was initially purely a leisure pursuit for Simone, who started out as a business journalist, but in 2015 her career focus also shifted to the sport.

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