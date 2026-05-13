The MVP of the stage – Matteo Sobrero saves Derek Gee-West, guides Ciccone into maglia rosa, and helps out Egan Bernal at the Giro d'Italia

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Lidl-Trek rider and Ineos' Ben Turner team up to ultimately avoid losses for their respective leaders

COSENZA, ITALY - MAY 12: Derek Gee-West of Canada and Team Lidl - Trek crosses the finish line during the 109th Giro d&amp;apos;Italia 2026, Stage 4 a 138km stage from Catanzaro to Cosenza / #UCIWT / on May 12, 2026 in Cosenza, Italy. (Photo by Dario Belingheri/Getty Images)
Gee-West was dropped but successfully chased back on in the final kilometres of stage 4 (Image credit: Getty Images)

Stage 4 of the Giro d'Italia was a rollercoaster of emotions for the Lidl-Trek team but also a masterclass of racing, with Derek Gee-West forced to chase hard to avoid losing time on GC before Giulio Ciccone finished third in the sprint to take the maglia rosa for the first time in his career.

Gee-West had already lost a minute after being involved in the stage 2 crash in Bulgaria and feared another time loss when he punctured on the fast descent to Cosenza. He was fortunate that Egan Bernal (Netcompany Ineos) had been distanced and was chasing with loyal and strong teammate Ben Turner. Gee-West joined the Netcompany train to mount an intense chase.

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