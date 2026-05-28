Giro d'Italia stage 18 LIVE: Late climb in otherwise mostly flat day complicates life for the sprinters

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The riders see the flag for the official start. They’ll be starting for real in about fifteen minutes.

Another way that climb will shape the race is by discouraging the sprinter teams to chase, and therefore increasing the chances of a breakaway succeeding. So yet again, the stage is set for another big to get up the road from the start.

That late climb might only last 1.1km, but the fact it averages 11.1% (with a short stretch at about 20%), and is only 9km from the finish, makes it a serious challenge for the sprinters to get up still in contention.

There haven’t been many successes for the pure sprinters this Giro. In fact, only two stages could be said to have come down to a straightforward sprint so far, with a late crash in Napoli putting paid to most of their hopes on stage 6, and an unlikely breakaway denying them a chance to sprint in Milan on stage 15.

Now today, on another flat stage that at first glance looks like one for a bunch finish, life has been made complicated for them by a late wall close to the finish.