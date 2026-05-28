Giro d'Italia stage 18 LIVE: Late climb in otherwise mostly flat day complicates life for the sprinters

The race's penultimate sprint showdown comes at the end of a 167km stage

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ANDALO, ITALY - MAY 27: Jonas Vingegaard of Denmark and Team Visma | Lease a Bike - Pink Leader Jersey competes during the 109th Giro d&amp;apos;Italia 2026, Stage 17 a 202km stage from Cassano d&amp;apos;Adda to Andalo 1012m / #UCIWT / on May 27, 2026 in Andalo Valtellino, Italy. (Photo by Dario Belingheri/Getty Images)
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The riders see the flag for the official start. They’ll be starting for real in about fifteen minutes.

Another way that climb will shape the race is by discouraging the sprinter teams to chase, and therefore increasing the chances of a breakaway succeeding. So yet again, the stage is set for another big to get up the road from the start.

That late climb might only last 1.1km, but the fact it averages 11.1% (with a short stretch at about 20%), and is only 9km from the finish, makes it a serious challenge for the sprinters to get up still in contention.

There haven’t been many successes for the pure sprinters this Giro. In fact, only two stages could be said to have come down to a straightforward sprint so far, with a late crash in Napoli putting paid to most of their hopes on stage 6, and an unlikely breakaway denying them a chance to sprint in Milan on stage 15.

Now today, on another flat stage that at first glance looks like one for a bunch finish, life has been made complicated for them by a late wall close to the finish.

FAI DELLA PAGANELLA, ITALY - MAY 28: Enric Mas of Spain, Orluis Aular of Venezuela, Ivan Garcia Cortina of Spain, Juan Pedro Lopez of Spain, Lorenzo Milesi of Italy, Nelson Oliveira of Portugal, Einer Rubio of Colombia and Team Movistar prior to the 109th Giro d&amp;amp;apos;Italia 2026, Stage 18 a 171km stage from Fai della Paganella to Pieve di Soligo / #UCIWT / on May 28, 2026 in Fai della Paganella, Italy. (Photo by Tim de Waele/Getty Images)

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Hello and welcome to stage 18 of the Giro d'Italia!

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