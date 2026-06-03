Tour de Wallonie: Laurence Pithie sprints to victory after massive crash devastates peloton in final 2km

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New Zealander beats new race leader Kim Heiduk and Krists Neilands to the line in Vaux-sur-Sûre

LAON, FRANCE - MAY 20: Laurence Pithie of New Zealand and Team Red Bull - BORA - hansgrohe celebrates at finish line as stage winner during the 70th 4 Jours de Dunkerque 2026, Stage 1 a 177.3km stage from Lagny-le-Sec to Laon on May 20, 2026 in Laon, France. (Photo by Luc Claessen/Getty Images)
Laurence Pithie took the win on stage 3 (Image credit: Getty Images)
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Laurence Pithie (Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe) made it two stage wins in two days for New Zealand at the Tour de Wallonie, winning from a reduced lead group after a massive crash devastated the peloton 1.5km from the finish line.

The 23-year-old was one of only around a dozen riders to avoid the carnage, surviving along with a trio of Red Bull teammates, three Netcompany Ineos riders, and several others.

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Position

Rider (Team)

Time

1

Laurence Pithie (Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe)

4:06:30

2

Kim Heiduk (Netcompany Ineos).

-

3

Krists Neilands (NSN)

-

4

Axel Laurance (Netcompany Ineos)

-

5

Danny van Poppel (Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe)

-

6

Halvor Dolven (Lotto-Intermarché)

-

7

Florian Sénéchal (Alpecin-Premier Tech)

-

8

Adrien Boichis (Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe)

-

9

Noah Ramsay (Alpecin-Premier Tech)

+00:14

10

Jordi Meeus (Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe)

+00:24

Dani Ostanek
Dani Ostanek
Senior News Writer

Dani Ostanek is Senior News Writer at Cyclingnews, having joined in 2017 as a freelance contributor, later being hired full-time. Her favourite races include Strade Bianche, the Tour de France Femmes, Paris-Roubaix, and Tro-Bro Léon.

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