Giro d'Italia stage 19 LIVE: Huge day of climbing awaits riders on race’s queen stage

The queen stage of the race – 5,000 metres of climbing and six classified climbs in the Dolomites

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PIEVE DI SOLIGO, ITALY - MAY 28: Jonas Vingegaard of Denmark and Team Visma | Lease a Bike celebrates at podium as Pink Leader Jersey winner during the 109th Giro d&amp;apos;Italia 2026, Stage 18 a 171km stage from Fai della Paganella to Pieve di Soligo / #UCIWT / on May 28, 2026 in Pieve di Soligo, Italy. (Photo by Dario Belingheri/Getty Images)
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Though most of this stage is spent either climbing or descending that isn’t the case for the opening 40km, which are all flat save for a few undulations. That could make it harder for the climbing stage-hunters to get into the break, while giving a chance for the heavier non-climbers to get a handy head start.

Jonas Vingegaard in pink and Afonso Eulálio in white, both of whom will be under pressure to defend their GC placings today.

Team Visma Lease a Bike Danish rider Jonas Vingegaard wearing the overall leader&#039;s pink jersey (L) speaks with Bahrain - Victorious Portuguese rider Afonso Eulalio wearing the best young rider&#039;s white jersey (R) before the start of the 19th stage of the Giro d&#039;Italia 2026 - Tour of Italy cycling race between Feltre and Alleghe, Italy, on May 29, 2026. (Photo by Luca Bettini / AFP)

(Image credit: Getty Images)

The riders are on the move in Feltre for the unofficial start.

The riders are waiting at the unofficial start, but short of two riders who finished yesterday - James Shaw, and stage winner Michael Valgren. Neither rider is injured, but their EF team have said they are pulling them out to 'prioritize their health, recovery, and preparation for the important block of racing ahead.'

EF pull Michael Valgren and James Shaw out of Giro d'Italia

Our preview of the stage.

2026 Giro d'Italia stage 19 preview - Peloton reaches new heights with Cima Coppi at 2,233 metres over Passo Giau where GC contenders look to gain time back

It’s also taking place in arguably the most beautiful and iconic landmark of the Giro - the Dolomites. These unique mountains will provide a stunning backdrop to the racing today, though the ordeal of climbing up them may make it impossible for the riders to appreciate the views.

There have been many hard days of challenges at this Giro, but none as hard as this.With over 5,000m of climbing to be taken on including the mighty Passo Giau, this is the queen stage of the race.

FELTRE, ITALY - MAY 29: A general view of Warren Barguil of France, Sean Flynn of Great Britain, Chris Hamilton of Australia, Gijs Leemreize of Netherlands, Tim Naberman of Netherlands, Frank van den Broek of Netherlands, Casper van Uden of Netherlands and Team Picnic PostNL prior to the 109th Giro d&amp;amp;apos;Italia 2026, Stage 19 a 151km stage from Feltre to Alleghe - Piani di Pezze 1467m / #UCIWT / on May 29, 2026 in Feltre, Italy. (Photo by Dario Belingheri/Getty Images)

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Hello and welcome to stage 19 of the Giro d'Italia!

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