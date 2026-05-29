Giro d'Italia stage 19 LIVE: Huge day of climbing awaits riders on race’s queen stage

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Though most of this stage is spent either climbing or descending that isn’t the case for the opening 40km, which are all flat save for a few undulations. That could make it harder for the climbing stage-hunters to get into the break, while giving a chance for the heavier non-climbers to get a handy head start.

Jonas Vingegaard in pink and Afonso Eulálio in white, both of whom will be under pressure to defend their GC placings today. (Image credit: Getty Images)

The riders are on the move in Feltre for the unofficial start.

The riders are waiting at the unofficial start, but short of two riders who finished yesterday - James Shaw, and stage winner Michael Valgren. Neither rider is injured, but their EF team have said they are pulling them out to 'prioritize their health, recovery, and preparation for the important block of racing ahead.' EF pull Michael Valgren and James Shaw out of Giro d'Italia

It’s also taking place in arguably the most beautiful and iconic landmark of the Giro - the Dolomites. These unique mountains will provide a stunning backdrop to the racing today, though the ordeal of climbing up them may make it impossible for the riders to appreciate the views.

There have been many hard days of challenges at this Giro, but none as hard as this.With over 5,000m of climbing to be taken on including the mighty Passo Giau, this is the queen stage of the race.

(Image credit: Getty Images)