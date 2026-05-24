<p id="elk-d7a7a46a-f07b-4b57-8465-0c6fea516c42">Jhonatan Narv&aacute;ez (UAE Team Emirates-XRG) took over the points classification yesterday thanks to him taking maximum points at the intermediate sprint. He leads Paul Magnier (Soudal-QuickStep) by one point heading into today's sprint stage, so the Frenchman will likely take it back today, but it is all to play for in the final week...</p><p>&gt;&gt;&gt;<strong> </strong><a data-analytics-id="inline-link" href="https://www.cyclingnews.com/pro-cycling/teams-riders/i-will-fight-for-it-maglia-ciclamino-competition-heats-up-as-jhonatan-narvaez-takes-on-paul-magnier-in-a-head-to-head-battle-for-points-at-the-giro-d-italia/" target="_blank"><strong>'I will fight for it' - Maglia ciclamino competition heats up as Jhonatan Narv&aacute;ez takes on Paul Magnier in a head-to-head battle for points at the Giro d'Italia</strong></a></p><figure class="van-image-figure inline-layout" data-bordeaux-image-check id="elk-786a1cdb-9528-4922-bccd-8e8844404e8e"><div class="image-full-width-wrapper"><div class="image-widthsetter" style="max-width:1024px;"><p class="vanilla-image-block" style="padding-top:66.70%;"><img id="hg6ZiHpKo2xDHe9c23Y5JN" name="GettyImages-2277834216" alt="2026 Giro d'Italia stage 14: Jhonatan Narv&aacute;ez celebrates points jersey lead" src="https://cdn.mos.cms.futurecdn.net/hg6ZiHpKo2xDHe9c23Y5JN.jpg" mos="" align="middle" fullscreen="" width="1024" height="683" attribution="" endorsement="" class="inline"></p></div></div><figcaption itemprop="caption description" class=" inline-layout"><span class="credit" itemprop="copyrightHolder">(Image credit: Getty Images)</span></figcaption></figure><a id="elk-seasonal"></a><aside id="seasonal_0" class="hawk-root" data-block-type="embed" data-render-type="fte" data-skip="dealsy" data-widget-type="seasonal"></aside><div id="mid-article-leaderboard" class="ad-unit sm:hidden block" style="height: 140px; margin: 10px 0;"></div>